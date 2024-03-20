More notable deaths: Kyrgyzstani opera singer Talgarbek Zhakshylykov, boxer Marat Jumanaliev; Filipino DJ Jon Herrera (aka DJ Johnny Verse); Indian actor Mahendra Saikia; Aussie lawyer Juan Martinez, car racer Paul O'Neill

GUINEA

Tragedy as footballer with a 'bright future' dies from suspected heart attack at home hours after playing top-flight match

March 18, 2024

A footballer has died from a suspected heart attack hours after he played in a top-flight match, with tributes pouring in from his club and fans. Youssouf Keira, a centre-back for Guinean Ligue 1 club ASM Sangaredi, was found dead at his home in the early hours of Sunday. The rising star had helped his team, which is based in the capital of Conakry, to remain undefeated all season. Tragically, at around 4 am on Sunday, Keira was found unresponsive, with local media reporting that he suffered a heart attack. His club was among those to pay tribute to the star player, describing his death as an 'immense national loss'.

No age reported.

NIGERIA

Kwara driver slumps, dies while driving varsity students to school

March 16, 2024

Kwara State - A commercial bus driver, simply identified as Lukman, died when he suddenly slumped on the wheel while carrying some students of the University of Ilọrin to the school campus. A passenger who witnessed the incident narrated in a viral WhatsApp message that he took control of the bus in motion to save other students and avert tragedy. He said, “Our bus driver just died on the road while driving us ... By the time I looked up, he was already gasping, and the bus was drifting away from the road. I had to press the brake, take control, and bring it to a halt. He was pronounced dead at the school clinic. Everything happened within 30 minutes.” A colleague of the deceased, Sulyman Malik, explained, “…He was a very handsome man, and you would not think of his death even in the next 30 years”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies during mother-in-law’s burial in Delta

March 15, 2024

A popular journalist in the state, Chief Sunday Apah, took to a page to mourn the deceased, who he described as his godson. He wrote: “I am deeply saddened to share that my godson, Peter Oghenero Obas, passed away unexpectedly while attending his mother-in-law’s burial in Afiesere.” He added: “After the customary thanksgiving ceremony on Sunday, they were all gathered in their in-law’s compound, celebrating joyously, when Peter suddenly began struggling to breathe. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

No age or cause of death reported.

KENYA

NTV Journalist Rita Tinina is Dead

March 17, 2024

Renowned NTV Journalist Rita Tinina is dead. The seasoned journalist tragically passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Ms Tinina, a current affairs reporter for NTV, was discovered unresponsive in her Kileleshwa residence, in Nairobi. The news of Ms Tinina's passing has been met with shock by the media community. Nation Media Group (NMG) Managing Director Joe Ageyo has confirmed her death to employees. Mr Ageyo relays that Ms Tinina appeared healthy the previous day. The cause of Ms Tinina's death remains under investigation.

No age reported.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Fisherman from Ahmedabad Dies of Heart attack in Ajman

March 16, 2024

Ajman - Ashok Bai Baria (44), a resident of Valsad – Ahmedabad, succumbed to a heart attack. The incident occurred yesterday morning at his residence, following which he experienced severe physical distress, leading to the fatal cardiac arrest. Fishing has been a longstanding activity in Ajman- UAE, with Baria being actively involved in the profession for many years.

TURKEY

High school student who had a heart attack has died

March 16, 2024

At Imam Hatip High School 10, it was announced as a sad news that class student Muhammet Enes Ağrılar was treated at Kocaeli City Hospital as a result of a heart attack, but despite all interventions, he lost his life. While a message of condolence was published by the school, his friends and his family began to experience great sadness.

No age reported.

RUSSIA

A policeman “died suddenly”:

The head of the Sochi police department, Yuri Przydatok, died suddenly

March 15, 2024

Sochi - It became known about the death of the head of the police department of the Central District of the Department of Internal Affairs in Sochi. The causes of the sudden death of the 49-year-old law enforcement officer are not reported.

Valery Mikhailovich Baibordin

March 12, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Valery Mikhailovich Baibordin died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Viktor Petrovich Durakov

March 11, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Viktor Petrovich Durakov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nina Petrovna Torova

March 11, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Nina Petrovna Torova died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sergey Nikolaevich Sukhov

March 11, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Sergey Nikolaevich Sukhov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Zukhira Fanauevna Gilyazova

March 4, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Zukhira Fanauevna Gilyazova died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nadezhda Alekseevna Salieva

March 1, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Nadezhda Alekseevna Salieva passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sergey Nikolaevich Kolganov

February 28, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Sergey Nikolaevich Kolganov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

Sudden death of Mouna Geethangalâ fame Master Suresh shocks the film industry

March 12, 2024

Master Suresh, who was a child star, actor and director, has passed away today. This sudden death caused a great shock in the film industry. As a child actor, Suresh has acted in many famous films, including Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth starrer 'Padikkadhavan' and Bhagyaraj starrer 'Mouna Geethangal'. He is widely known for the 'Daddy Daddy' song from Mouna Geethangal. He has acted in 200 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. He was 49.

No cause of death reported.

Assam: Theatre artiste Mahendra Saikia passes away due to cardiac arrest

March 14, 2024

Jamugurihat - Renowned Assamese cine artiste, a challenging figure of mobile theatre, a recipient of State government’s artiste pensioner (2023-24), and a resident of Chatialchook, Sootea Mahendra Saikia breathed his last due to a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence on Thursday. He was 70. He had served in the Assamese theatre, performing his energetic and passionate acting, for nearly three decades.

The Hindustan Times senior journalist died of cardiac arrest on February 28

March 16, 2024

If Satish Nandgaonkar [52] had not been a journalist, he “would have led a beautiful life”. This is what Anjali Ambekar, Nandgaonkar’s wife, said during a condolence meeting held for the late journalist at the Mumbai Press Club on March 13. Nandgaonkar, the head of the Thane and Navi Mumbai bureaus for Hindustan Times, died after a cardiac arrest outside the newspaper’s Mumbai office on February 28. Ambekar alleged he was “sweating profusely in a fully air-conditioned office”, told colleagues he would “resign the next day”, and then suffered a heart attack. Nandgaonkar was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

ASI dies of heart attack at border checkpost

March 18, 2024

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI), M. Reddappa Naik (55), died of a heart attack while on duty at the border checkpost at Chandrayuni Palli village on Monday. The ASI was posted at the checkpost to keep vigil on the movement of liquor bottles from neighbouring Karnataka. Around 12.30 a.m., Mr Naik suddenly collapsed while inspecting a vehicle. He was rushed to the government area hospital at B. Kothakota mandal headquarters but was declared dead by the duty doctors.

The girl who went to take bath fell unconscious, died during treatment in the hospital, marriage was to take place after two months

March 13, 2024

An 18-year-old girl died suddenly on Wednesday. According to the information received, Kamini Kumari, resident of Kushmari Ward No. 10, went to take bath after cooking food on Wednesday, like every day. After taking bath, she suddenly became unconscious. The family members immediately took her to the hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her dead. Her father Harkishore Mahato said that his daughter did not have any previous disease. She was going to get married after two months. The whole family is in shock.

No cause of death reported.

Tourist dies of heart attack in Pahalgam

March 14, 2024

Srinagar - A tourist hailing from Kolkata died due to heart attack at Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Sources said. Sources told News Agency Kashmir Scroll that a 23-year-old tourist, Bhaskar Senmunshi, received a major heart attack. A police officer told that further investigation has been initiated.

Youngster dies with heart stroke while dancing in Peddapalli

March 18, 2024

Peddapalli - In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old youngster died of a heart stroke while dancing in a marriage procession in Kolanur of Odela mandal, after midnight on Sunday. Though he prepared to return home after the marriage reception ceremony of his friend on Sunday evening, Vijay Kumar stayed back, as the groom forced him to attend another marriage procession. After the reception, Vijay Kumar, his newly married friend, and few others participated in another marriage procession in Kolanur. While dancing to the tunes being played by the DJ, Vijay Kumar collapsed suddenly. His friends and local people rushed him to Sultanabad hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A private employee, Vijay Kumar was survived by a wife.

Man dies of cardiac arrest during dispute

March 18, 2024

Karachi - An elderly man, Nazir, 50, died of a cardiac arrest during a dispute in Shah Latif Town. The deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital. The family has accused the neighbours of killing Nazir. The police stated that the deceased suffered a cardiac attack during an argument with the neighbours, and died on the spot.

Laborer went to get medicines, died due to sudden fall

March 17, 2024

Nising - According to the police, 45-year-old Nathuni, a resident of Vishnoiyan village in Darbhanga district of Bihar, always worked as a laborer in a rice mill. He went to Kaithal Road near Sambhali turn to get medicines for pain in his leg. As soon as he reached the market here, he fell on the ground. The young man was taken to the doctor in an unconscious state. The doctor declared the young man dead during checkup. He died after a sudden fall. It is suspected that he had a heart attack.

Two tourists “died suddenly”:

West Bengal tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Kashmir

March 17, 2024

Srinagar - Reports said that one elderly tourist, aged around 78 years old, was identified as Shuhangahu Sekhar Banerjee, who was on a Pahalgam visit along with his son. They were staying at a hotel in Pahalgam, where Banerjee developed some breathing problems and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to GMC Anantnag; however, on arrival, he was declared dead. This is the second such case in the last 3 days at the world-famous health resort Pahalgam. On Thursday, Bhaskar Senmunshi, a 33-year-old tourist from Kolkata, suffered a severe heart attack and was later found dead at a hospital by doctors.

Beggar died of heart attack

March 17, 2024

Kolkata - A blind beggar, Sheikh Munna (50), living on a pavement on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, who lost his life during a confrontation with a group of street dwellers on Saturday, had died of cardiac arrest, postmortem reports clarified on Sunday.

Two inmates “died suddenly” in the same prison on the same day:

Two prisoners in Saharanpur district jail die after suffering cardiac arrest

March 17, 2024

Saharanpur - Two prisoners lodged in Saharanpur district jail died on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest, a jail official said. The two deceased were Mainpal Singh (54), a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, serving a six-year jail term in a rape case, and Hasan (30) from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a convict in a theft case, Superintendent of Saharanpur district jail Amita Dubey said both of them suffered a heart attack on Saturday and were admitted to the district hospital. They died on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the jail official said.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Major accident in Chakrata, vehicle carrying passengers fell into a ditch, three people died and three injured

March 14, 2024

A car fell into a 500-meter-deep gorge between Cantonment Bazaar and Cantonment Council office on Kalsi-Chakrata motor road. Three people traveling in the car died in the accident, while three people were seriously injured. The deceased are said to be from Pilibhit and Badaun, of Uttar Pradesh. They were returning from Chakrata late on Wednesday evening. At around 9:30 pm, the car suddenly went out of control and fell into the gorge. Police and SDRF team reached the spot, where two people were found dead in the ditch. Later, the body of another person was found. The injured were taken to CHC Chakrata for treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic accident in Goa Valley: 1 killed, 13 injured; CM Sawant and minister rush to aid victims

March 17, 2024

In a devastating incident, a truck veered off the road and plunged into a valley in Goa, resulting in one fatality, and 13 individuals sustaining injuries. According to a senior police official, the victims were seated on the truck’s carrier when the driver lost control, causing the tragic accident. Despite the prompt response from rescue teams and locals, one person tragically lost their life on-site, while the remaining injured individuals, including five children, five men, and three women, suffered severe injuries.

No age or cause of death reported.

The bus going from Ghazipur to Azamgarh went out of control and collided with a tree, the conductor died

March 14, 2024

A large number of people from Ghazipur went to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in Azamgarh. A Ghazipur bus collided with a tree at Mehnagar, in Azamgarh district, on Saturday night at 11 pm, whose conductor Dharmendra Singh (40, above), resident of Revatipur, died in the hospital during treatment. The bus had just reached Mehnagar when it suddenly went out of control and collided with a tree on the roadside. Dharmendra Singh was seriously injured in the accident.

No cause of death reported.

KYRGYZSTAN

People's Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Talgarbek Zhakshylykov passed away

March 15, 2024

On March 14, People's Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic, outstanding opera singer, laureate of the International Music Prize named after A. Maldybaev, Talgarbek Zhakshylykov died suddenly at the age of 60. This was reported by the information policy service of the presidential administration.

No cause of death reported.

The champion of the Higher League of KVN from the team "Asia Mix" Marat Jumanaliev died suddenly at the age of 43

March 14, 2024

Bishkek - Today we received tragic news from Kyrgyzstan. Honored Master of Sports Abdurakhman Murtazaliev announced the death of the KVN star. "Our big brother Marat has left this world. I testify that he was a good and worthy brother. There was an accident," Murtazaliyev explained. As it became known, Marat fell in his house. The actor suffered a severe head injury and died. Marat Jumanaliev was 43 years old. He is a two-time boxing champion of Kyrgyzstan. But he became very famous for his participation in KVN as part of the Asia Mix team. In 2016, he became the champion of the Major League.

JAPAN

Illustrator and animator Mutsumi Inomata passed away

March 18, 2024

The illustrator and animator Mutsumi Inomata has passed away at the age of 63. An announcement was posted on X, with her sister saying that it happened suddenly on March 10. She also says that there are drafts she had been working on, and that she believes Mutsumi is working on them in Heaven. She was the illustrator of the Utsunomiko (written by Keisuke Fujikawa) and The Weathering Continent (written by Sei Takegawa) novels. She worked as an illustrator for Dragon Quest as well. She also worked as a manga artist, debuting with GB Bomber and writing Nyan no Ohanashi (Anime Juke Mix), based on her love for cats.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH KOREA

Voice actor for the Korean dubbing of 'Genshin Impact' and 'Case Closed' passes away at the age of 24

March 16, 2024

The voice actor for the Korean dubbing of 'Genshin Impact' and 'Case Closed', Lee Woo Ri (legal name Lee Jin Hee), suddenly passed away at the age of 24. The cause of the death is undisclosed, and his funeral will be held in private. Lee Woo Ri debuted as a voice actor at the age of 21, breaking a record as the youngest male professional voice actor. He was a voice for multiple characters including characters from 'Case Closed,' 'Crayon Shin-chan,' 'Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō,' 'Genshin Impact,' and more.

PHILIPPINES

Jon Herrera, aka DJ Johnny Verse, dies aged 42 unexpectedly

March 15, 2024

On March 12, 2024, DJ Johnny Verse’s unexpected passing was confirmed, sending shockwaves through the community. While the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed out of respect for his family’s privacy, the impact of his absence reverberates deeply among those who knew and loved him. As Manila’s nightlife scene mourns the loss of one of its own, memories of DJ Johnny Verse’s electrifying performances and infectious energy will be cherished forever.

No cause of death reported.

Jail exec in Percy Lapid slay case dies of heart failure

March 17, 2024

Jail Senior Supt. Ricardo Zulueta, one of the suspects in the 2022 killing of radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, better known as Percy Lapid, died on Friday, according to the Philippine National Police. A PNP report on Saturday said Zulueta, 42, died on Friday night due to heart failure at the Bataan Peninsula Medical Center in Dinalupihan town. The police said Zulueta was rushed to the hospital by his brother Ronald but was declared dead.

INDONESIA

Tonny Rawung Dies, PDIP Cadre, once runs for Pilwako 2015

March 14, 2024

Sad news for the Manado City sports community. Gregory Tonny Rawung was called to the Supreme Creator. Rawung is the General Secretary of KONI Manado (National Sports Committee of Indonesia). "He died suddenly. RIP," Wenny Lumentut said. At the sports WAG, many of his friends expressed their condolences. They didn't expect Tonny Rawung to pass away so soon. "God who gives, God who calls," his friends wrote.

No age or cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Kurtley Beale's highly anticipated return to rugby with Randwick tinged with sadness after sudden death of his younger brother

March 15, 2024

Kurtley Beale's return to rugby after a 14-month hiatus will be tinged with sadness following the sudden death of his brother William [right] on Thursday. Former Wallabies star Beale, 35, boarded a flight to Queensland with his Randwick teammates with a heavy heart ahead of this weekend's Australian Club Championship fixture against Brothers. The cause of his sibling's death is still unknown.

No age reported.

‘Pauly was the unofficial mayor of Lismore': Tribute to speedway legend

March 13, 2024

Lismore speedway legend Paul O'Neill has been remembered as a driving force in the community who inspired people around him. Mr O'Neill, 64, died suddenly after a heart attack on March 12. A devastated Andrew Gordon said it is a huge loss for the community. "Pauly was the unofficial mayor of Lismore, and I'm not the first person to call him that," Mr Gordon said.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

HWL Ebsworth managing partner dies at 64

March 19, 2024

Longstanding managing partner of HWL Ebsworth, Juan Martinez, passed away suddenly on Monday night, with the firm confirming the news today (Tuesday 19 March). Martinez, who took over as managing director almost four decades ago, has died at 64 from a “medical issue”. “Juan was an inestimable leader of our firm and a giant of the Australian legal profession,” the firm said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Liam Trimmer, Western Australia: Heartbreaking twist after cop, 29, suddenly dies at his engagement party

March 13, 2024

The heartbroken fiancée of a senior police constable who died at their engagement party in Australia has revealed she is pregnant with their first child. Lilly Watts and her 'soulmate' Liam Trimmer, 29, threw the party at their home in Fremantle, Western Australia, on Sunday night and told loved ones she was 14 weeks pregnant. Moments later, Mr Trimmer - who moved to Australia from the UK as a teenager - fell over and cut a major artery in his neck. Ms Watts is a nurse, and guests at the party were largely comprised of police officers and health workers, who did everything they could to save his life, but his injuries were too severe.

‘Healthy’ woman, 29, dies suddenly after body aches and feeling tired – with ‘no sign of what was to come’

March 12, 2024

A seemingly healthy woman died after a "severe superbug" attacked her organs and ate holes in her lungs. Ashley Timbery, 29, had no worrying symptoms before she suddenly collapsed after losing feeling in her legs. After undergoing tests, medics found a dangerous bacteria had left one of her lungs "covered in holes". With the infection going undetected for weeks, Ashley passed away just days after being diagnosed. Tests revealed she had a "severe" infection, but her family didn't find out it was methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) until 10 days later, when Ashley was moved to St George Hospital in Sydney. Ashley's infection had triggered pneumonia, a lung inflammation which can be fatal. Ashley died on February 29. Her family are raising money through GoFundMe for her funeral on March 15.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man found dead in car by passing motorist after crash in Kialla East

March 16, 2024

A man was found dead on Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Kialla East, 17km southeast of Shepparton. Another motorist came across the scene on Armstrong Rd and discovered the sole occupant of the car deceased inside about 6.25am, Victoria Police said. It’s believed the car left the road and hit a tree, though the exact time and cause of the crash remains unclear.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rhondda Kay (nee Bassett) Martel, 74

March 12, 2024

Rhondda passed away aged 74, on February 23, 2024, in Australia, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Gerard Raymond Stocks, 61

March 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectantly and peacefully, following a short illness, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 61 years. Gerard was instrumental in the Rare Book Buying and Selling Community in Christchurch and NZ.

No cause of death reported.

Ivy-Rose Annie Young, 23

March 12, 2024

Manurewa, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2024, aged 23. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canteen or Totara Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Peter William Sandford, 69

March 16, 2024

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - Passed away on 11 March 2024, suddenly at home. Aged 69 years. "Off over the Hills".

No cause of death reported.

Derek Perry Fraser, 61

March 16, 2024

Taranaki - Suddenly on Monday, 4 March, 2024. Aged 61 years. Friend of many.

No cause of death reported.

David John Milton, 70

March 16, 2024

Wanganui, Manawatu-Wanganui - Suddenly at home on Sunday, 10 March 2024, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Graeme Robert "Monty" Montgomery, 67

March 16, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On March 13, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness at home, with loving family at his side; aged 67 years. A heartfelt thanks to Nurse Maude Palliative Care, Healthcare, and the Lincoln Medical Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Charles George "Charlie" Hewett, 70

March 16, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 70 years. Charlie will be sorely missed by us all.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Porrit

March 16, 2024

Havelock North - It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Stephen (Norman) Porritt on the 15th of March, 2024. Stephen passed away surrounded by his immediate family, after a battle with cancer.

No age reported.

Alison Marjorie Crampton

March 16, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home on 10th March 2024, while watching the cricket.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary McCartney Hay

March 16, 2024

Porirua, Wellington - On 10 March 2024, suddenly at home. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Cancer Society Wellington Branch would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bronwen Anne Eccleshall

March 16, 2024

Hawera, Taranaki - Taken suddenly at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth, Thursday 7th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Brent Knowler

March 16, 2024

Cromwell, Otago - Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on March 10, 2024, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Max Malcolm Cottle, 58

March 16, 2024

Wellington - Born 26 June 1955 in Wellington, passed away 14 March 2024 after a brave and stubborn battle with early dementia, and a more recent fast growing brain tumour. Dad lived big and touched many lives, he will be deeply missed.

Stephanie Joy Whitmore, 46

March 16, 2024

Waitara, Taranaki - On 14 March 2024, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 46 years.

Cherie Ruth (nee Jones) (Cherie) Freeman, 58

March 15, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on March 08, 2024. Freeman, Cherie Ruth, passed away suddenly at home around family, on Friday 8th March 2024. Cherie will be dearly missed, with her kind heart, she will forever be in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Valerie Blake, 63

March 15, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on Wednesday 13 March 2024 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy John "Tim" Spence, 67

March 15, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - Passed away on March 11, 2024; aged 67 years. A special mate to Poochie (Precious).

No cause of death reported.

Note: Ranui House is part of the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust.

Karen Gaylene White, 60

March 14, 2024

Invercargill - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2024, aged 60.

No cause of death reported.

David Bertram (Bertie) Bunn

March 14, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Passed away on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, surrounded by love, and after a courageous battle with cancer, fought with stoicism and grace. Special thanks to Dr Laird Cameron and Kaveendra Krishna for your incredible kindness and care; the staff at Canopy Cancer Care, Mercy Hospice, Auckland Radiation Oncology, and the staff at Auckland Hospital for their unwavering support. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Cancer Society NZ in David's name.

No age reported.

Cherie Wylie

March 14, 2024

Clevedon, Auckland - Cherie suddenly passed away on 10th March, 2024. Cherie's light touched everyone around her. A beautiful person, now an angel in Heaven. We will carry Cherie with us in our hearts always.

No age or cause of death reported.

Graham Bernard Harris

March 14, 2024

Thames, Waikato - Unexpectedly at home on 12th March, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Allison (nee Watts) Watts, 58

March 13, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - Passed away on March 08, 2024. Suddenly. A loved friend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Mary "Suzy" Barnes, 64

March 13, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Unexpectedly at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Thursday, 7 March 2024, aged 64.

No cause of death reported.

Vivienne Margaret Ferris, 71

March 13, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Died suddenly but peacefully at home on Wednesday, 6th March, 2024. Aged 71 years. The family wish to give special thanks to Geoff Spencer.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Alexander Gibb, 72

March 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died suddenly on March 10, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 72 years. Sadly missed by all.

No cause of death reported.

Michael James Winder, 39

March 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 39 years. Loved by his extended family, including The Chris Ruth Centre and Brackenridge.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Sibly

March 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died last week in her home, as a result of a heart condition.

No age reported.

Kiri "Wendy" Gibson

March 13, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - On Saturday, March 9, 2024, passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Charles Rochford

March 13, 2024

Kaikoura, Canterbury - Of Kaikoura, passed away suddenly at Westport on March 9, 2024, doing what he loved, racing, floundering, and catching up with good friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ian John "Hibbie" Hebbend

March 13, 2024

Invercargil, Southland- Suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark (Potty) Marlow, 59

March 12, 2024

Warkworth, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, 7 March 2024, aged 59 years. Much loved friend of many.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Graham Mildenhall, 71

March 12, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Suddenly at home, on Sunday, 10 March 2024, aged 71 years. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

No cause of death reported.

Shorty "Kathryn" Bishop, 61

March 12, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Suddenly taken on Thursday, 7th March, 2024. Aged 61. Loyal, honest friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Rose "Lizzie" Hurley, 42

March 12, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lizzie on Friday, 8th March 2024, aged 42.

No farewell words were spoken,

There was no time to say goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it,

And only God knows why.

No cause of death reported.

Dayaram Ganda, 68

March 12, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 9, 2024, after a short illness, aged 68 years. 'He captured images of the world, but his image will never leave us'.

No cause of death reported.

Richard John Douglas Croucher

March 12, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, after a courageous journey, surrounded by family, on March 9, 2024, aged 46 years. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the outstanding care given to Richard.

No cause of death reported.

Lester John Smith

March 12, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Peacefully on March 10, 2024, surrounded by family. A relentless warrior in his battle against cancer until the bitter end. Sincere thanks to all the dedicated and caring medical staff involved with Lester's fight.

No age reported.

Peter (Mac) McPherson

March 12, 2024

Auckland - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 9 March 2024. Will be dearly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dr. Christopher Owen Morgan

March 12, 2024

Thames, Waikato – Peacefully, in Thames Hospital, on Thursday, March 7th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kehatewhetu "Basil, Baz" Ormsby

March 12, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, 8 March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carl Robert (Flash) Flaszynski

March 11, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Peacefully passed away on 4 March 2024, surrounded by his family. Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts. RIP.

No age or cause of death reported.

Note: A Givealittle page which appears to be for Flaszynski refers to a grade 4 brain tumour diagnosis in September 2022:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-carl-live-join-us-in-easing-the-financial

Craig Joseph Hutt, 63

March 16, 2023

Ngaruawahia, Waikato - Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer.

