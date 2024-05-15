More notable deaths: Congolese footballer Ngoy Nsumbu (51, C); Indian MP Sushil Kumar Modi; Ukrainian journo Sergei Savelii; Malaysian filmmaker Harikumar; Indonesian politician Haerul Amri

CONGO

Ex-KRC Genk (Belgium) champion Ngoy Nsumbu (51) has passed away

May 6, 2024

Sad news for the KRC Genk fans, Ngoy Nsumbu has passed away. The Congolese was barely 51 years old and lost the battle against cancer.

KENYA

An educator “died suddenly”:

Famed DP Gachagua’s Principal and friend dies of heart attack

May 13, 2024

Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua’s longest serving Principal and friend Kano Ndumbi has died at 75 from a heart attack. Ndumbi, who was a well-known educationist in Kirinyaga, Murang’a and the Eastern parts of Kenya, had been battling diabetes for a long time. It is suspected that the attack was caused by this disease. He died while receiving treatment.

UGANDA

Census enumerator collapse s, dies

May 13, 2024

An enumerator enrolled to conduct the ongoing National Population and Housing Census (NPHC 2024) in Namayingo District has collapsed and died. Annet Tibiwa, who was enumerating residents of Bumeru ‘C’ village in Buchimo Parish in Mutumba sub-county, collapsed on Saturday while on duty, the Namayingo Census Officer, Mr Martin Mangeni, has revealed. Mr Mangeni said the deceased was rushed to Shalom Medical Centre at 5:30pm, where she was admitted, but despite efforts to stabilise her condition, her health deteriorated, and she passed away on Sunday afternoon.

No age or cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Two schoolboys “died suddenly”:

Grade 12 boy collapse s, dies during fellow pupil’s memorial service at Kaalfontein school

May 12, 2024

The tragic loss of two pupils within just one week has further heightened the tense atmosphere at a school in Kaalfontein, Gauteng. May began on a sombre note for David Makhubo High School when one of its pupils tragically passed away due to an illness last Thursday. Yet another tragedy unfolded on Thursday, 9 May, coinciding with the memorial service for the Grade 10 boy. According to the Gauteng Department of Education, a Grade 12 boy died after collapsing while in the school yard.

No age or cause of death reported.

IRAN

A para athlete “died suddenly”:

Iranian Para athlete passed away at 35

May 11, 2024

Iranian Para athlete Rashid Masjedi passed away at 35. He was diagnosed with tongue cancer and underwent surgery in Isfahan’s Milad Hospital Thursday morning but passed away several hours later. Masjedi had won a gold medal in shotput and a bronze medal in discus throw of the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. The Para athlete was preparing to win a medal in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

TURKEY

11 “died suddenly” of heart attacks:

27-year-old young man lost his life on the field

May 13, 2024

Hamza Yaşar, 27, came to rest on the sidelines, feeling bad while playing ball on the carpet court where he was going with his friends. While his friends were calling a medical team for him, who suddenly fell to the ground, Yaşar, who apparently had a heart attack, could not be saved despite all the interventions, and lost his life.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Sad news for Trabzon! Kurtuluş succumbed to a heart attack

May 9, 2024

Mustafa Kurtuluş, former Deputy Secretary General of the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, and one of the Heads of the Legal Affairs Department, has passed away. Kurtuluş died after a heart attack at his home in Ankara. The death of Kurtuluş was met with sadness.

No age reported.

The young lawyer Murat Berke Noyan died

May 7, 2024

Football club Fenerbahce fan Murat Berke Noyan, who lost his eyes to life because of a heart attack after the match, was on the agenda of social media. The president of the Antalya Bar Association shared a condolence message after the death of the young lawyer and said, "Unfortunately, we lost Murat Berke Noyan as a result of a heart attack he had. I wish Allah's mercy to our colleague who decamped from us at a young age, and condolences to his relatives."

No age reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

2 lives in 2 days!

May 13, 2024

Two people have died from heart attack in the last 2 days in Nevsehir. Driver "Z.P." had a heart attack while driving the other day. He was able to stop by hitting the wall of a construction site. The driver, despite all the interventions, could not be saved and lost his life. Also, Yaşar Sucu, 51, who lives in Ürgüp, succumbed to a heart attack.

He suffered a heart attack at the wheel, died in the hospital where he was referred

May 11, 2024

The accident occurred on the Tokat-Niksar highway at about 16.00. The car under the direction of Bayram Yildiz, who was driving in the direction of Tokat, crossed into the opposite lane and hit the barriers as a result of the driver losing steering control. Health and police teams were dispatched to the scene upon notification from bystanders. Yildiz, who was determined to have suffered a heart attack during the check-up performed by the medical team, was taken to the hospital after the first intervention. Yildiz, who was treated there, could not be saved despite the interventions made.

No age reported.

Two security guards “died suddenly”:

He had a heart attack in the guardhouse

May 11, 2024

The incident occurred at the car dealerships site in the Nusaybin district at noon. Noticing that Celal Çiftçi, who was a caretaker at the site, was lying motionless in the guard hut, the tradesmen reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. Medical and police teams were dispatched to the scene. The teams determined that Çiftçi had died as a result of a heart attack. Celal Çiftçi's lifeless body was taken to the Mardin Forensic Medicine Institute morgue for autopsy.

No age reported.

Security guard died as a result of a heart attack

May 7, 2024

Muhammet Yavaş, who worked as a security guard at the Balıkesir Farmer Training Center, died as a result of a heart attack at his home in the Börezli neighborhood in the morning. His wife, who saw the young man motionless in his bed, called an ambulance. The funeral of 33-year-old Yavaş will be held at the Börezli cemetery after afternoon prayers.

Volkan Ören died of a heart attack

May 9, 2024

Volkan Ören, one of the Aras Cargo employees living in Devrek district, had a heart attack. Ören, who was taken to the hospital, lost his life despite all the interventions.

No age reported.

When he got sick, he went to the hospital, died of a heart attack

May 12, 2024

Oktay Temel (53), who lives in the Zingillar neighborhood of Kaynarca, got sick in the morning. Temel took his children with him and went to Kaynarca District State Hospital in his own vehicle. Temel had a heart attack while doctors were intervening. Despite all the basic interventions, he could not be saved and lost his life.

UKRAINE

Sergei Savelii passed away

May 11, 2024

Sports journalist and commentator Serhiy Saveliy has died. Saveliy was 68 years old and had been struggling with an illness for the past year. Sergiy Saveliy worked for Suspilne for more than 40 years, including 37 years in the sports department, and covered 10 Olympic Games from the field, including commentary on the first Olympic opening ceremony in the history of independent Ukraine - in 1994 in Lillehammer.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Yuriy Syvukha: "Fomenko had cancer and heart problems. He did not dare to undergo surgery."

May 9, 2024

Former Ukraine national goalkeeping coach Yuriy Syvukha spoke about what led to the death of Honoured Coach of Ukraine Mykhailo Fomenko. "Cancer, and heart problems. He did not dare to have an operation. Although he was offered it. All of this together weakened him. I know that he was attentive to his health - he was checked," Ukrainian Football quotes Syvukha as saying. It will be recalled that Mykhailo Fomenko, 75, passed away on 29 April.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

The man died of an epileptic seizure in the local TRSSC of Kryvyi Rih

May 7, 2024

On Sunday, May 5, a conscript man died suddenly on the territory of the Saksahanskyi Territorial recruitment and Social support center in Kryvyi Rih. It is claimed that he died from a sudden, sharp deterioration in his health, which was accompanied by signs of an epileptic seizure. The TRSSC assures that an ambulance was immediately called, and before its arrival, the conscript was provided with pre-medical assistance. “Employees of the patrol police, who arrived on call, ascertained biological death without signs of physical impact”, the message reads.

No age reported.

RUSSIA

Russian ambassador to Mozambique found dead at his Maputo home

May 12, 2024

Russia’s Ambassador to Mozambique, 68-year-old Alexander Surikov, was found dead at his residence in the country’s capital, Maputo, on Saturday night. According to the Portuguese language outlet Lusa, which was granted access to reports from the Mozambican Police, the statesman was found dead on Saturday night, with preliminary reports presuming a “sudden death from undetermined causes.” Russian authorities have reportedly denied a request from Maputo Central Hospital to conduct an examination of the body or an autopsy. Local reports allege the Ambassador suffered a stroke, from which he subsequently died, although these reports remain unsubstantiated. It is currently unclear if the Ambassador was suffering from any health issues before his death, with that information unlikely to be made public.

Seven killed in a “vaxxident”:

Bus plummets into river in St Petersburg leaving several dead

May 10, 2024

A passenger bus fell into a river in the Russian city of St Petersburg, killing at least three people, the emergencies ministry has said. Four more victims have been declared clinically dead, while two others are in critical condition, the ministry said on Friday. Nine people have been recovered from the sunken vehicle as a result of an operation, which involved 69 rescuers and 18 specialized equipment units, it added. The police said earlier that there were “around 20 people” aboard the bus at the moment of the accident. According to the witnesses, some passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own. The crash was spotted by CCTV cameras; the footage shows the driver apparently losing control of the vehicle while making a turn. The bus is seen ramming several cars in the opposite line before breaking through a guardrail and falling into the Moyka River. The vehicle then almost fully submerges into the water. According to law enforcement, the driver is being held at a police station; a criminal case has been launched against him. Gazeta.ru has reported that according to preliminary data, the driver could have lost control of the vehicle due to sudden health issues.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

Marathi veteran actor Satish Joshi passes away while performing on stage

May 12, 2024

Marathi TV veteran Satish Joshi tragically collapsed and passed away on May 12 while performing on stage during an event. The incident took place at the Brahmin Sabha in Girgaon, around 11 o'clock, following which Joshi fell ill and was immediately rushed to Harikrishna Das Hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last shortly after.

No age or cause of death reported.

Film-serial actor Kanakalatha passes away

May 6, 2024

Actor Kanakalatha, known for playing supporting characters in films and television serials, passed away here on Monday. She was 63. The actor had been suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s disease over the past couple of years. Born in Oachira in Kollam district, her acting career, spanning over 300 films in Malayalam and Tamil and several popular television serials, began in her younger days with drama performances.

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan dies of cardiac arrest ; Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh pay tributes

May 9, 2024

Mumbai - Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan [65] breathed his last on Wednesday. The news of his demise was confirmed to ANI by Sangeeth Sivan's brother Sanjeev Sivan. The 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' director was undergoing treatment for urinary infection at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, and unfortunately, on Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest, as per Sanjeev Sivan.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi dies of cancer at 72; PM Modi ‘deeply saddened’

May 13, 2024

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi breathed his last on Monday at AIIMS Delhi. He had been battling throat cancer for the last seven months.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

CPM leader S Ramachandran Pillai’s son and journalist Bipin Chandran dies

May 12, 2024

Thiruvananthapuram - Senior leader S Ramachandran Pillai's son and journalist Bipin Chandran (50) passed away. He was working as the vice chairman of the state planning department. He was undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for three days following failure of internal organs. He died Sunday morning. He had worked as a journalist in Delhi for a long time.

India Today journalist dies due to heart attack during election coverage in Beed

May 13, 2024

The video journalist of India Today group Vaibhav Kangutkar [49] died due to heart attack while doing the election coverage in Beed on Monday. He was not feeling good after shooting a video there after which he got heart attack and died. Kangutkar basically hails from Mumbai but had come to Beed for the coverage of the Lok Sabha election.

No age reported.

Madhya Pradesh mourns loss of BJP spokesperson Govind Maloo to heart attack

May 9, 2024

Govind Maloo, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, has passed away at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack in Indore. According to a local party official, Maloo experienced a severe heart attack at his residence shortly after dinner on Wednesday night, following his return from Bhopal. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

ASI dies of cardiac arrest

May 7, 2024

Malwinderjit Singh (52), an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday at his residence in Manochahal Kalan village. The local Sadar police on the statement of his wife, Jatinder Kaur, lodged a report under Section 174 of CrPC on Monday. In her statement to the police, Jatinder Kaur said that her husband was a liver patient and breathed his last on Sunday at home. The deceased ASI was on guard duty in Tarn Taran. The postmortem was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Monday and the body handed over to the family by the police.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Constable on election duty dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

May 8, 2024

Amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, a 38-year-old police constable died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday while he was on election duty at Dadar in central Mumbai, an official said. The victim was identified as Vilas Yadav, a resident of Dombivli in neighbouring Thane district. "This morning, he went for duty at the D'Silva High School strong room (where electronic voting machines or EVMs are stored), where he was part of a flying squad. But after reaching the spot, he started feeling uneasy, following which he was rushed to a private hospital," reported PTI. He was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility, the official said.

Eight “died suddenly” at the polls:

Bihar’s presiding officer dies of heart attack , chief electoral officer sanctions compensation

May 13, 2024

Munger - A presiding officer on election duty in Bihar’s Munger district reportedly passed away due to a heart attack on Monday. Identified as Omkar Kumar Choudhary, he was overseeing booth number 210 in Shankarpur village. Following the incident, Omkar was swiftly taken to Sadar Hospital in Munger. Upon receiving news of the incident, there was confusion among family members.

No age reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

West Bengal: BSF jawan dies at polling booth in Birbhum

May 14, 2024

Siliguri - In a tragic incident, one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Border Security Force, who was deployed at a booth in Birbhum district for election duty, died after suffering from chest pain on Monday, officials said. The deceased ASI has been identified as Mahendra Singh (55), resident of Uttarakhand's Garwal, posted at STC Sakugara. The officials further informed that after the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the attendant officers.

No cause of death reported.

Polling official dies of cardiac arrest in Kothagudem

May 13, 2024

Kothagudem - A government employee, Sri Krishna, who was delivering election duties as an assistant presiding officer (APO) died of cardiac arrest on Monday. The incident occurred at Nehru Nagar polling station in Aswaraopet mandal in the district. He is said to have collapsed while on duty, was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and doctors declared him dead following cardiac arrest. Sri Krishna was working as a senior assistant at Zilla Parishad office at Chunchupally in Kothagudem.

No age reported.

It’s the heat:

Polling officer at Hyderabad booth dies of cardiac arrest

May 12, 2024

Hyderabad - Champapet Minority Gurukul school principal Narasimha reached the polling booth at Red Hills on Sunday evening, along with the election voting equipment, after being deployed on poll duty. Upon reaching the station, he felt exhausted due to the sultry weather, and dragged a chair to sit under the fan. After sitting under the fan, he collapsed suddenly, and on being shifted to the hospital, doctors declared that he was brought dead.

No age reported.

Lok Sabha Chunav Bihar - Polling personnel went out for a walk, died due to deteriorating health

May 7, 2024

Voting is going on for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Bihar. Teacher Shailendra Kumar was on duty at the polling booth in MNREGA building of Chandpipar Panchayat (Supaul). He was strolling near the polling booth around 5 am before voting. Suddenly his health deteriorated, and he fell down and became unconscious. He was immediately taken to the Community Health Center of Saraigarh Bhaptiyahi. Doctor SK Satya declared him dead. The body was sent to Supaul Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman voter dies of cardiac arrest at Uppal polling station

May 13, 2024

Hyderabad - A woman voter died reportedly due to cardiac arrest at a polling station in Uppal on Monday. Vijay Lakshmi, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Uppal, had come to the polling station in the morning and stood in the queue to cast her vote. While standing, she suddenly collapsed, and the local people shifted her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. The police registered a case.

No age reported.

Sudden death in Telangana: Heart attack claims two lives, one dies while queuing to cast his vote in Vedantapuram

May 13, 2024

Two individuals died after suffering heart attack in Telangana in separated cases in Telangana on Monday, May 13, 2024. According to reports, a 54- year-old voter named Kashi Venkateswara Rao died of a heart attack while in the queue to cast his vote in Vedantapuram of Ashwaraopeta mandal. Another individual met the same fate while performing election duties in Perai Gudem, Ashwaraopet. The videos of the instances have recently surfaced online.

Girl dies of swine flu, relatives refused treatment

May 6, 2024

An infant died of swine flu in Assam’s Hailakandi district after relatives accompanying her refused treatment at a hospital in the state. Officials gave this information on Monday. The deceased girl has been identified as 15-month-old Farhana Khanum. Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), said, “The baby was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Doctors advised to put the patient on ventilator support, but the relatives accompanying the patient refused treatment and took the child away.” Dr. Gupta said that they found a total of 5 cases of swine flu in SMCH, and one patient has already recovered and gone home. He said, “It is more or less like common flu. But people with high diabetes, respiratory distress, may face difficulties in dealing with swine flu.” The administration has issued an alert in two districts regarding swine flu.

Toddler collapse s, dies of fever in Palakkad

May 12, 2024

Palakkad - A three-year-old girl collapsed and died of a fever in Ambalapara Tribal Colony near Kottoppadam in Mannarkad on Sunday. The deceased is Chinnu, daughter of Kumaran and Sindhu. The child's fever started on Saturday. Around 11 am, she collapsed at home. Though Chinnu was rushed to the Mannarkad Taluk Hospital, she could not be saved.

With mom by side, 15-year-old swimmer dies in Salt Lake pool

May 8, 2024

Kolkata - A 15-year-old swimmer died on Tuesday morning while practicing the art of underwater swimming next to her mother — herself a national-level swimmer — at a Salt Lake swimming pool. Doctors suspect this to be a case of sudden cardiac death (SCD), but cops are awaiting a postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death. Aleina Dutta Bhattacharya, a class X student of a New Town school and a resident of Salt Lake AE Block, was a trained swimmer who had been undertaking swimming lessons since 2015 at the Olympic-standard swimming pool opposite to Bikash Bhavan. Her mother, Dalia, too was taking lessons along with her in underwater swimming around 9 am when the incident happened. Family members said that she had no past ailments that could have triggered the cardiac arrest. Both of Aleina’s parents are techies and are expert swimmers. Sources said Aleina was found unconscious in a seated posture, resting on her back with her legs crossed at the deep end of the pool. She was applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before she was rushed to a private hospital less than 500 metres away but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Two fall prey to silent heart attack s in Badnawar

May 12, 2024

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh) - Two persons lost their lives to what is believed to be silent heart attacks. The victims, Mahesh Mukati, 45, and Leelabai, 52, succumbed to these sudden attacks, leaving their families and communities in shock and grief. Mahesh Mukati, a resident of village Kadodkalan, was on his way to his village from Nagda with his nephew riding pillion on his motorcycle. Unexpectedly, Mahesh fell from his motorcycle, later discovered to be due to a silent heart attack. Despite being rushed to Nagda for medical treatment, he tragically passed away before reaching the hospital.

Similarly, Leelabai, wife of a hostel employee Kanhaiyalal Parmar at Badi Chowpatty, lost her life to a silent attack. Shortly after returning home, she experienced severe pain and succumbed to the attack, leaving her family members bewildered by the sudden turn of events. Both incidents have left the families and communities of the deceased in a state of shock and disbelief, as the nature of silent heart attacks often makes them difficult to detect or predict. These tragic losses serve as a stark reminder of the importance of regular health check-ups and awareness about heart health.

3 death s by heart attack in UP

May 11, 2024

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, where two people in the same family died due to heart attack. Before the marriage, the bride died suddenly, and unable to bear the shock, her aunt also suffered a heart attack, due to which she also lost her life. The marriage of Farheen, 20-year-old daughter of Yasin, who lives here, was to take place after about a month. There was an atmosphere of wedding preparations in the house. On Thursday, Farheen was working at home when suddenly her health deteriorated. She felt chest pain and fainted. The family immediately took Farheen to the hospital, but the doctors declared her dead. A mountain of grief fell on the family due to the sudden death of their daughter. Her 55-year-old aunt could not bear this sorrow, and she also had a heart attack. The family also took her to the hospital, but she also died on reaching there. The death of two people in the same family due to heart attack has created an atmosphere of mourning in the entire area.



Third death due to heart attack - During the wedding procession, the driver of the groom's carriage died of a heart attack. 48-year-old Vijayghoda used to drive a buggy in Patei Khadar village of Rahra police station area. On Friday afternoon, a DJ was playing during the procession. During this time the groom was sitting on the buggy. Vijay was standing there holding the ropes of the horse. Suddenly Vijay felt severe pain in his chest and started having difficulty in breathing. After this he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

It’s the sun:

Youth collapse s while playing cricket; sun stroke suspected

May 11, 2024

Berhampur - In what is suspected to be a case of sunstroke, a young man collapsed and subsequently died while playing cricket here Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Nahak (31), son of late Manoj Nahak, of Ankuli Kumbharpalli under Baidyanathpur police station limits. Sources said Sunil along with some of his friends came to play cricket as usual at Khallikote college ground Friday morning. However, he suddenly asked for water in the middle of his batting, but fainted and collapsed on the ground before water was brought to him. Fellow players rushed him first to City Hospital and then to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. There, the doctor declared Sunil dead. Police have seized the body and registered a case of unnatural death (8/24) in the police station. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report, they said.

Five pilgrims “died suddenly”:

Two more pilgrims die of heart complications, Char Dham toll 4 in 72 hours

May 12, 2024

Dehradun - In the 72 hours since the commencement of Char Dham yatra on May 10, four people have died, mainly due to heart related complications at the high-altitude shrines, reports Shivani Azad. On Sunday, 75-year-old Laxmi Devi from Gujarat lost her life. “She had comorbidities and breathing issues. She was brought dead to the hospital from a hotel where her family was staying,” said a senior doctor in Badrinath. Sampatti Bai, 62, from Madhya Pradesh, passed away in Yamunotri Saturday due to cardiac complications. Officials said Sampatti was on her way to the shrine when she fainted near Jankichatti, a hamlet located a few kilometres away from the temple. Her family rushed her to a health centre, where doctors declared her dead.



Earlier Friday, two pilgrims passed away due to cardiac arrest. The deceased included Vimla Devi (69) from UP and Ramgopal (71) from MP. Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer of Uttarkashi, said, “All the pilgrims died due to heart related issues.”

Indian Haj pilgrim dies on way to Madinah

May 13, 2024

Jeddah - An Indian Haj pilgrim on the way to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, died following a heart attack, which caused an emergency landing in Riyadh. 68-year-old Momina Khatoon, a native of Biraul in the Darbhanga district of Bihar, was travelling to Madina along with her husband Mohammed Sadrul Haque and son Mohammed Meraj on a Flydeal flight from Calcutta on Sunday, May 12. Momina felt uneasy, and her condition deteriorated in midair. The pilot alerted medical emergency assistance and made an emergency landing in Riyadh, where she was rushed to a hospital; however, she was declared dead by doctors.

Tourist from Hyderabad dies in Dandeli

May 12, 2024

Pavan Kumar, a 40-year-old tourist from Hyderabad, died of heart failure at a home stay in Dandeli of Uttara Kananda. He and his friends were staying in the home stay when the medical emergency occurred. His friends shifted him to the District Hospital in Dandeli after he complained of chest pain. But doctors declared him brought dead.

Man on duty succumbs to cardiac arrest at Chennai airport

May 8, 2024

Chennai -A 54-year-old man who works in the cargo office died due to cardiac arrest while on duty at Chennai airport on Tuesday night. The deceased was Sangaranarayanan of East Tambaram and was working in a private firm in Kodambakkam. On Tuesday around 10.30 pm, while on duty at the Chennai airport cargo, he collapsed in the office. Soon the staff rushed him to the hospital in the airport, however the doctors declared that Sangaranarayanan died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

35-year-old man suffers silent heart attack while riding bike in Indore, dies

May 7, 2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) - He was riding a bike when he suddenly fell down in the middle of the road. Spotting him lying unconscious on the Banganga road, locals rushed him into an ambulance; however, he passed away before reaching the hospital. The victim is identified as Teertha Ram (35), the son of Bihari Lal Sonvane, a resident of Govind Nagar. A silent heart attack is believed to be the preliminary cause of his death.

Health department issues warning after viral hepatitis death in Kerala

May 10, 2024

A 41-year-old man from Chaliyar panchayat, Malappuram district in Kerala, succumbed to viral hepatitis on Friday. This marks the sixth confirmed case of the disease in the district over the past three months. District Medical Officer R Renuka confirmed that the man died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Following this incident, health officials have urged residents to be vigilant against viral hepatitis.

Cardiac patient stuck in hospital lift dies in Gazipur

May 12, 2024

A female patient of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur died after getting stuck in a hospital lift for over 40 minutes on Sunday morning. Deceased Momtaz Begum, 50, wife of Md Sharfuddin, was from Raniganj Barigaon village in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur. Shahadat Hossain Selim, a relative and attendant of the patient, said that his aunty Momtaz was admitted to the hospital with cardiac arrest and breathing trouble at about 6:30 am on the day. While he and other relatives were shifting Momtaz from the medicine department to the cardiac unit using the hospital building’s lift no 3, it suddenly malfunctioned and stuck between the 8th and 9th floors, he said. He alleged that they shouted for help, calling the liftmen and hospital staff to rescue them from inside the lift, but nobody responded. “We were stuck inside the life for 45 minutes until the fire service rescued us after we had called them through the National Emergency Centre (999) phone call,” he said. Hospital resident surgeon Kamrul Islam said that when the fire service members rescued Momtaz, she was found dead.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Under-trial prisoner dies of heart attack in Udupi district jail

May 12, 2024

Udupi - A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner has died in the district prison here after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. According to a report filed by jailor S.A Shirol with the police, the undertrial, Anup Shetty, had been incarcerated since August 6, 2021. On Saturday afternoon, around 2:45 p.m., Shetty experienced vomiting and subsequently lost consciousness. He was promptly transported via the prison ambulance to Udupi District Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him deceased upon arrival.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korean student tragically dies while watching a school performance

May 9, 2024

The North Gyeongsang Fire Department announced on the 9th that a 17-year-old student suddenly collapsed while watching a school performance at a high school in Woohyeon-dong, at around 11:13 a.m. the previous day. It is reported that the student suddenly lost consciousness and fell while watching a school performance and following a group dance. The student was later taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest, but sadly, she did not make it.

No cause of death reported.

MALAYSIA

Veteran director Harikumar has passed away

May 6, 2024

Veteran Malayalam director and screenwriter Harikumar breathed his last on Monday evening after a prolonged battle with cancer. He passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, leaving behind a legacy of impactful cinema. Harikumar, whose career spanned several decades, made his directorial debut with the 1981 film Ambal Poovu. Over the years, he directed a total of 18 films, including notable works like Sukritham, Udyanapalakan, and Jalakam, collaborating with esteemed screenwriters such as M T Vasudevan Nair, Lohithadas, Sreenivasan, and Kaloor Denis. His final directorial venture, the Ann Augustine-starrer Autorickshawkarante Bharya, released in 2022.

No age reported.

Dewan Negara President Mutang Tagal dies

May 10, 2024

Kuala Lumpur - Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here at 11.46 am today after suffering a heart attack. He was 69. Mutang began receiving treatment at IJN shortly after arriving from Azerbaijan on May 6, following a working visit that started on April 29 and returning earlier than scheduled. On Feb 19, Mutang was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak. Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president.

INDONESIA

Haerul Amri died during a business trip

May 7, 2024

Jakarta – This information was confirmed by his colleague from Commission X of the DPR. "Yes, it's correct. When he was on a business trip to South Sumatra, he felt unwell after lunch,” said RI, a member of DPR Commission X. Gaddafi to journalists on Monday, May 6, 2024. Haerul Amri (51), Indonesian politician, heart attack (born 1972).

AUSTRALIA

Ignatius Jones, frontman for Jimmy and The Boys and one of the organisers of Sydney’s Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies, dies aged 66

May 8, 2024

Ignatius Jones, the Australian rock star and frontman of shock rock band Jimmy and the Boys, has passed away at the age of 66. He died at his home in the Philippines after a short illness on Tuesday. His sister, Monica Trapaga, announced his passing, remembering him as a vibrant raconteur and champion of the arts. Jones, born in Manila in 1957, gained fame in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of Jimmy and the Boys, known for hits such as "They Won't Let My Girlfriend Talk To Me" and "I'm Not Like Everybody Else."

No cause of death reported.

Melbourne model Sian Scale loses her battle with cancer

May 11, 2024

Melbourne, Victoria - A young Australian model who walked for Marc Jacobs and worked in Paris, New York, London, and Milan has tragically died after a battle with cancer. Sian Scale, 28, lost her battle with a rare and incurable type of cancer on Tuesday, while surrounded by loved ones at Melbourne's Peter MacCallum hospital. Ms Scale was signed with Chadwick Models and worked for international designers Burberry, Dior and Chanel in campaigns around the world. She also featured in campaigns for Vogue and Vanity Fair. Ms Scale's family said she never complained about her cancer diagnosis and her dying wish was for people to donate blood.

Former Fremantle and GWS AFL player Cam McCarthy dies aged 29

May 10, 2024

Former Fremantle and GWS Giants player Cam McCarthy has died in Perth at the age of 29. The talented forward was discovered by emergency services on Thursday night.

No cause of death reported.

Perth mum's warning after silent blood clots kill her son [ died 2022]

May 12, 2024

A Perth mother is warning people about a silent and common gene mutation that caused blood clots that killed her son. Graham Wild, 15, had just flown home to Perth after the end of the school term in Canberra and was on a walk near his mother's house when he collapsed in late 2022. The teen was nearly home when he texted his mum Kathryn Robinson a one-word message: 'HELP!' Ms Robinson called her son straight away. He said his heart was racing, he felt cold and clammy, and he was unable to make it back to the house. She told 7News she found her son near a neighbour's house, sitting on the kerb. They got in their car and 'raced' the six-minute drive to a hospital in Joondalup. 'They were doing the X-ray - that's when his heart stopped.' She said Graham's condition quickly deteriorated, and once the doctors suspected he may have a blood clot, the medicine to break it up was administered too late. Doctors and nurses performed CPR for an hour and a half, but too much time had passed, so even if he were to be revived the teen would have sustained catastrophic brain damage.

Mount Beerwah climber died doing what he loved

May 7, 2024

Hinterland local, Ben Heaton, has been remembered by friends as a ‘generous guy’ with a genuine love of the Glasshouse Mountains. Ben was found dead at a Mount Beerwah hiking trail on Monday evening at about 5.30 pm. It is believed the 42-year-old suffered a medical episode while solo climbing the popular mountain.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Hastings teenager dies suddenly on holiday in Cook Islands

May 8, 2024

A teenager from Hawke’s Bay has died in his sleep during a family trip to Rarotonga. Fifteen-year-old Drazei Kerehoma’s family is now preparing to bring his body back to their home. “That kid was never, ever sick,” his mother Mary said. “[He was] just active, healthy, so that’s why it’s a real big shock to find out that could happen to a healthy person.” Her son developed a cough on Wednesday which stopped on Thursday. Later that day he had a sore chest which the family thought was related to his cough. She planned to take Drazei to the doctors the following day if he did not improve. A few hours after he fell asleep, Mary found him unresponsive, local doctors suspect the cause of death was likely from blood clots.

Rotorua sudden ‘unexplained death ’: Police investigating after Hatupatu Drive discovery

May 11, 2024

Rotorua - Police are investigating a sudden death in central Rotorua that has been labelled “unexplained”. A body was discovered in Hatupatu Drive after emergency services were notified around 10 am yesterday. “Inquiries to determine the circumstances of the death were underway,” a police spokesperson said.

No age reported.

Dr. Oliver William Stead

May 12, 2024

Wellington - In Wellington on 4th May. The whole family has been shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved and talented Ollie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephanie Marie Bublitz, 40

May 8, 2024

Manaia, Taranaki - Died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on 15th April 2024. Aged 40 years. Will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Sam Christopher (Sam) Morrison, 44

May 12, 2024

New Lynn, Auckland - Passed away on May 09, 2024, surrounded by whanau.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Jane Gilby, 45

May 11, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Of Paraparaumu. At Wellington Hospital on Sunday 5 May 2024. Aged 45 years. Artist, dreamer, and selfless friend. Heartfelt thanks to all of the friends and carers who looked after Laura and the family with love.

No cause of death reported.

Delysse Aileen Kennard, 52

May 11, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday, 8th of May 2024, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kerri-Lee Elcock, 26

May 11, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - In loving memory of Kerri-Lee who passed away at home May 5, 2024, aged 26. "A beautiful soul gone too soon"

No cause of death reported.

Note: The comments below the obituary reference Elcock's death as unexpected .

Andrew (Woody) Wood

May 11, 2024

Howick, Auckland - On the morning of Tuesday 30 April 2024, we said a goodbye that we thought we wouldn't have to make, Dad unexpectedly passed away. This has turned our worlds upside down, and to say he will be missed is an understatement. Much loved friend to many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nigel Richard (Buffy) Bufton

May 11, 2024

Pauanui, Waikato - Buffy passed away unexpectedly on 8th May, 2024, enjoying his mates’ company at the Pauanui Club. The family wish to thank the outstanding efforts of the First Response and St John. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to The Pauanui Fire and Emergency Service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ronald Clare Hoffman

May 11, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On April 30, 2024, at Palm Springs, USA, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Claire "Libby" Ibell, 59

May 11, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, following a short battle with cancer, aged 59 years.

Graeme Neville (Greame) Cobbald, 41

May 10, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - Passed away on May 06, 2024. Cobbald, Graeme (the loveable rogue), 41 years young. It is with deep sadness we announce that Graeme Cobbald has suddenly passed in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Robert Boyce, 75

May 10, 2024

Waikato - Passed away suddenly Waikato Hospital. A faithful, humble soul who will be deeply missed. Gone to be with the Lord. "Moe mai rā te Rangatira haere ki roto i te aroha ō to tātou Matua nui te rangi."

No cause of death reported.

Donald Stanley Peterson, 58

May 9, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Aged 58 years, passed suddenly on May 5, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Ferguson (Fergus) Crawford

May 9, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Fergus left us suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday 5 May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Wayne Thomson

May 9, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Howard Douglas Kennedy

May 9, 2024

Hawera, Taranaki - Suddenly on Monday, 6th May 2024 at the Hāwera Golf Course, Howard played his last shot. A game well played, and a life well lived. No flowers by request, donations to Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Emmanuel Kahui, 69

May 8, 2024

Taupo, Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 5th May 2024, aged 69 years. In lieu of flowers, Peter would appreciate donations to World Vision and the Cancer Society of NZ.

No cause of death reported.

Leon James Kennerley, 49

May 8, 2024

Cambridge, Bay of Plenty - Tragically, on Saturday 4 May 2024, aged 49 years. Leon was loved and greatly respected by his many friends.

No cause of death reported.

John Charles Andrew Christie, 67

May 8, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Born November 10, 1957, died May 4, 2024, after a short illness, with whānau at his side. Ka hinga te totara rangatira, moe mai ra, moe mai ra. Ma te atua koe, e manaaki, e tiaki.

No cause of death reported.

Felica "Leah" Oliva-McCullough

May 8, 2024

Winton, Southland - Suddenly at her home in Tuatapere on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the arms of her sister. Aged 60. "She will be sadly missed by her loved ones, R.I.P. my love.”

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Rutherfurd – Teina

May 8, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Passed away suddenly at home on 3 May 2024. Her love and light will be missed by us all.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Stephen "Mitch" Mitchell

May 8, 2024

Rangiora, Canterbury - On May 4, 2024, after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital. Forever loved and Remembered. "Final Lap."

No age or cause of death reported.

Gae Maria (nee Russo) Young, 71

May 8, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Sadly, passed away peacefully at Cascades Village after fighting cancer for 18 months, on Saturday, 4 May 2024, aged 73 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated.

Athlene Marilynn Peers-Adams

May 7, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Passed away suddenly on Saturday 4th May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Davidson, 60

May 6, 2024

Oamaru - Suddenly, but peacefully, at Dunedin Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Fay Kathleen Fyfe

May 6, 2024

Pakuranga, Auckland - On May 4th, 2024 - Fay passed away after a short stay in the Hyper Acute Stroke Unit at Middlemore Hospital, surrounded by family and amazingly attentive and supportive Middlemore Medical Team. Fay was a great force throughout our lives, and she leaves a legacy of many beautiful memories and values that will continue to shape our lives. In lieu of flowers, Fay would invite you to donate to the Totara Hospice - South Auckland

No age reported.

