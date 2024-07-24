In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, July 15-July 22, 2024
Agenda Brown (friend of “The Repair Shop” star Jay Blades); Colchester musician Grahame Andrew; Cornwall cop John Thorne; Seventh Day Adventist Pastor David D.W. Steede II; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Tragic loss - Jay Blades dealt another blow after the death of his friend following a ‘medical emergency’
July 19, 2024
The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has been left devastated after learning his friend Agenda Brown [above] passed away last week. Jay, 54, has revealed that although he and Agenda got to know each other later in life, they shared a “powerful” friendship. On Thursday night (July 18), jewelry designer Alice Cicolini confirmed that her partner Agenda died following a shock “medical emergency”. She confirmed his death on Instagram, writing: “On Friday 12th July in Paris, the humble, powerful and unique spirit I was privileged to call my Marvellous lost his life in a whirlwind medical emergency”.
No age or cause of death reported.
Grahame Andrew who played in Colchester bands
July 18, 2024
Music lovers have been left saddened by the death of a popular Colchester musician who has died at the age of 66. Grahame Andrew, a stalwart of the Colchester band scene since the 1970s, died suddenly, but peacefully, at home. He had weathered surgery for throat cancer, which damaged his tenor voice, but he never ceased to write and record songs, and play guitar, in his various groups. Grahame, whose late mother was a professional band singer, attended the Gilberd School from 1969 to ‘74. There, he met kindred spirits with whom he would go on to play, in various bands.
A policeman “died suddenly”:
Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Cornwall police officer who died suddenly
July 20, 2024
Tributes have been pouring in for an "exemplary" former police officer who was an "asset to the force", after it was announced that he had died suddenly. John Thorne, who served as a police officer for 25 years and later rejoined the Force as a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), was well-known and well-loved around Camborne and Redruth, with news of his death coming as a shock to many.
No age or cause of death reported.
A pastor “died suddenly”:
Bermuda Conference pastor and youth director dies unexpectedly
July 18, 2024
Hamilton - The Bermuda Conference of Seventh-day Adventists announced today the unexpected passing of Pastor David D.W. Steede II. Pastor Steede [49] led the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as the Youth Director for the Bermuda Conference. Pastor Steede died early this morning, July 18th, leaving the community he served in shock and mourning.
No cause of death reported.
One person dies in medical emergency in Rogerstone
July 22, 2024
Multiple fire crews were called to a report of a medical emergency in Newport on Sunday afternoon. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a heart attack in Cefn Wood community. They were sent to a property in Lyndon Way High Cross, Newport. Crews from Malpas and Duffryn stations attended to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service with moving the female patient, who had passed away. A stop message was given at 2.15 pm on Sunday.
No age reported.
West Lothian man, 37, dies suddenly on Lanrigg Road in Fauldhouse
July 18, 2024
Scotland - The death of a man in West Lothian is being treated as unexplained after he was found unresponsive on a street in Fauldhouse. Emergency services were called to Lanrigg Road on Wednesday, July 17, and a 37-year-old-man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the there are no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Ernest Martin, 59
July 22, 2024
Middlesbrough - Passed away unexpectedly on July 7th aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia (Patsy) Molloy, 73
July 22, 2024
Heaton - Unexpectedly passed away with her family by her side, in hospital on the 28th of June, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to the National Heart and Lung Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Edward (Tim) Shatwell, 56
July 22, 2024
Macclesfield - Suddenly on Monday, 24th June 2024, aged 56 years. Donations may be sent for The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Thurston, 70
July 22, 2024
Stockton-on-Tees - Died suddenly in Hospital on July 12th, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kristian (Kc) Cormack, 32
July 19, 2024
Liverpool - Suddenly aged 32 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ben Paul Egan, 23
July 19, 2024
Billingham - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing in hospital of Ben Egan (Began) aged 23, on the 9th of July.
No cause of death reported.
Geoff Forster, 68
July 19, 2024
Street - Passed suddenly and unexpectedly away on the 11th of July 2024 aged 68 years. Donations are kindly being accepted for Epilepsy Action or British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Charles Johnson, 74
July 19, 2024
Middlesbrough - Suddenly passed away on 16th July, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Phillip John Kilcommon, 53
July 19, 2024
Bristol - Passed away suddenly, aged 53.
No cause of death reported.
Shirley Willis (née Maclennan), 67
July 19, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Died suddenly but peacefully on Monday 15th July, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Amanda Jane Baughan, 58
July 18, 2024
Frome - Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2024 aged 58 years. Taken so suddenly, forever in our hearts.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Cole (Larp), 74
July 18, 2024
Gloucester - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Cheltenham General Hospital on Wednesday 10th July 2024, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for NAGS (A Cancer Charity).
No cause of death reported.
Andrew John Farr, 40
July 18, 2024
Coventry - Sadly, passed away on Monday 8th July 2024 aged 40 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert La Roche, 75
July 18, 2024
Sleaford - Passed away suddenly in St Barnabas' Hospice in the hospital, Grantham, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert William Lybert, 52
July 18, 2024
Liverpool - June 22nd, 2024, aged 52 years. Passed away suddenly in Oman.
No cause of death reported.
Lasse Paul Svendsen, 55
July 18, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly on Tuesday 11th June 2024, Lasse passed away aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Amanda Margaret Aikenhead Stephen
July 18, 2024
Stirling - Passed way unexpectedly in the early hours of Sunday the 14th of July.
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard Boorman, 69
July 17, 2024
Kingsbridge - Died suddenly aged 69 years at Derriford Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Pat Gillen, 65
July 17, 2024
Burslem - Suddenly on 4th July 2024 at the RSUH, Pat, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Rob Girdham, 63
July 17, 2024
Goxhill - Unexpectedly at Scunthorpe General Hospital on Sunday 7th July 2024, aged 63 years. Donations will be gratefully received for the Cardiology Department at Scunthorpe General Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Rhodes, 57
July 17, 2024
Y Bala - July 2nd, 2024, passed away unexpectedly aged 57 years. Donations in memory to: British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Carys Rothery, 73
July 17, 2024
Llangefni - July 9th, 2024, passed away suddenly in the presence of her family aged 73 years. Donations in memory of Carys will be kindly accepted towards Asthma & Lung UK.
No cause of death reported.
Mary Mc Namee (née Fitzpatrick)
July 17, 2024
Mullaghbawn, Armagh - Suddenly on the 15th of July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Steven Doyle, 51
July 16, 2024
Inverness - On the 5th of July 2024, suddenly in Inverness, aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
David John Fowler, 75
July 16, 2024
Grimsby - It is with great sadness that on Tuesday 25th June 2024, David passed away unexpectedly aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Charles Patrick, 50
July 16, 2024
Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at Queens Hospital, on 26th June 2024, aged 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrias O'Shaughnessy
July 16, 2024
Bristol - Formerly of Dublin. July 11th, 2024. Passed suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carol Yeend (nee Hoyle), 61
July 22, 2024
Kingston upon Hull - Suddenly on 7th July 2024, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter John (Pete) Horn
July 22, 2024
Tynemouth - Unexpectedly on 16th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Kostadinov-McCabe
July 20, 2024
Omagh, Co Tyrone - Died suddenly in Croatia on Saturday 13th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard Woodward, 70
July 20, 2024
Kidsgrove - Suddenly at home on Sunday 7th July 2024, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Danny McTavish
July 22, 2024
Paisley - Very suddenly at home on Sunday 7th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian McConnon
July 22, 2024
Camlough, Armagh - Brian passed away suddenly at his home on 20th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pauline Maria Ormsby, 73
July 20, 2024
Derby - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home with her family around her on 10th July 2024, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Shirley Joan Bell
July 17, 2024
Mossdale - Suddenly, on the 2nd of July 2024 at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John (Shep) Sheperdson, 69
July 17, 2024
Hull - Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 4th July 2024, aged 69 years. Donations if desired to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Oxborough, 54
July 17, 2024
Grimsby - Unexpectedly on Sunday 7th July 2024, Michelle suddenly passed away at her home in Cleethorpes, aged 54 years. A donation may be made in Michelle’s memory to the Epilepsy Society.
No cause of death reported.
Jeffery Michael John Partridge, 69
July 17, 2024
Exeter - Passed away suddenly on July 2nd at home, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Roger Deacon, 57
July 17, 2024
Lincoln - Suddenly at home on 30th June 2024 aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Malcolm (Mal) Holland
July 17, 2024
Carmarthen - Suddenly and peacefully at his home on Friday 21st June 2024. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Josephine Mary Bingham, 75
July 16, 2024
Cardiff - Suddenly, Josie passed away on 2nd July 2024 at home aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Steven (Steve) Blunstone, 56
July 16, 2024
Accrington - Unexpectedly on 9th July 2024 at home, aged 56 years. Donations, if desired, are invited for the Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Tomlinson (née Key), 55
July 16, 2024
Cranwell - Passed away at home surrounded by her family on 2nd July 2024, aged 55 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Bolton (nee Miney)
July 16, 2024
Liverpool - July 1st suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick McGinnity
July 16, 2024
Derrynoose Co Armagh - July 11th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Geraldine O'Neill
July 16, 2024
Omagh, Tyrone - Suddenly at home, 15th July 2024 R.I.P. (former school bus driver).
No age or cause of death reported.
David John French, 70
July 17, 2024
Cardiff - Suddenly at home on 1 July 2024, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Carroll, 67
July 19, 2024
Middlesbrough - Suddenly at home on July 14th, Kevin aged 67 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Cornelia Jane Van-Harsselaar, 72
July 17, 2024
Stafford - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 6th July 2024, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
John Glyn Roberts, 72
July 20, 2024
Holyhead - Suddenly at his home, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anna Rudzki (nee Szperka), 73
July 20, 2024
Derby - Died unexpectedly but peacefully at home on 29th June 2024, aged 73.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Frow
July 19, 2024
Hull - Passed away peacefully at home on 14th July 2024 surrounded by loved ones, following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ivor George Williams, 74
July 17, 2024
Cardiff - It is with great sadness to announce that Ivor, sadly passed away at home on Sunday 16th June 2024 following a short illness aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Blogg
July 17, 2024
Maidenhead - We are saddened to announce the passing of Patrick, at home, after a short illness. Much loved son of Barry.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ron Crawford
July 16, 2024
Swansea - After a short illness borne with courage and dignity, our beloved Ron passed away peacefully at home with his family on 5th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Linda Ward, 65
July 18, 2024
Longford - Passed away at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after a short illness on 8th July 2024 aged 65 years. Donations welcome for the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Donald MacDonald (Don), 72
July 18, 2024
Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce Don passed away peacefully after a short illness at Castle Hill Hospital, aged 72 years. Donations to benefit the British Heart Foundation in Don's memory.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Spiller, 74
July 18, 2024
Radstock - Passed away peacefully at the Royal United Hospital, Bath after a short illness, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel William Moore, 70
July 16, 2024
Bristol - Nigel, aged 70, passed away on 11th July 2024 at Southmead Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
George Peter Rowlands, 74
July 21, 2024
Caerphilly - Following a short illness, Peter Rowlands (George Pete) passed away at the Heath Hospital on Friday July 12th, aged 75 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Shirley Bowen, 69
July 19, 2024
Swansea - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Morriston Hospital on 13th July 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher James Logan, 51
July 18, 2024
Cimla - Former Taxi Driver. Sadly, on Sunday 7th July 2024 at Morriston Hospital, after a short illness bravely fought, aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
Paul (London Paul) Davies, 75
July 18, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - At rest following a short illness on Friday 7th June 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lynne Dring (nee Maddox), 62
July 19, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at rest after a short illness on Sunday 7th July 2024, whilst at the RSUH, Lynne aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Fermanagh stunned by young deaths
July 18, 2024
The sudden deaths of two young people have left a small local community devastated. Codey Breadon, 15, and Andrea Malone, 21, both from Fivemiletown, tragically passed away at the weekend leaving family and friends distraught. Codey, who died suddenly on Friday, July 12, was a former student of Fivemiletown College. There was an equally heartbreaking outpouring of grief at the passing of Andrea Malone, who died suddenly at her home at 92 Colebrooke Road, Fivemiletown, on Sunday.
No cause of death reported.
A pastor “died suddenly”:
Tributes paid as Portadown pastor Leslie Dunlop passes away suddenly
July 17, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a Portadown pastor who died suddenly this week. Pastor William Leslie Dunlop was called home on Tuesday (July 16) at his home in Killycomain Drive. Following the news of Pastor’s Dunlop’s passing a number of people took to social media to pay tribute.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tragedy as woman dies at Mayo beach
July 22, 2024
On Sunday, July 21, a woman died at Old Head Beach, Louisburgh, due to a suspected medical incident, Gardaí say. A Garda statement said: "Gardaí received a report of the sudden death of a woman at Old Head Beach, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, on the afternoon of Sunday 21st July 2024. "Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Mayo, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out today, Monday 22nd July 2024."
No age reported.
David (Davy/Ellie) Ellard
July 22, 2024
Monkstown, Dublin - July 20th 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alison (Alo) Kelly (née Kane)
July 22, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff in St. Clare’s Ward, Beaumont Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Olive McCabe (née Fay)
July 22, 2024
Ardee, Co. Louth - Suddenly and Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth on Sunday, 21st July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Ahern
July 21, 2024
Sixmilebridge, Clare - Passed away suddenly in Austria. He is deeply missed by his heartbroken family, parents Steve and Elaine.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sandra Fagan (née Gilmore)
July 20, 2024
Dublin - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 18th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alison (Alo) Kelly (née Kane)
July 20, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - 19th July 2024. Suddenly, but peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff in St. Clare’s Ward, Beaumont Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Donie O Driscoll
July 20, 2024
Youghal, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Fr. Damian Smullen
July 20, 2024
Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Baby Bobby Cosgrove McGrath, stillborn
July 19, 2024
Dublin - Born sleeping on 18th of July, Adored precious angel of heartbroken parents Caroline and Gavin.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Curtin
July 19, 2024
Ballincollig, Cork - On July 16th 2024, unexpectedly. Beloved son of Marian.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy (Tim) Brosnan
July 19, 2024
Killarney, Kerry - Unexpectedly on the 17th of July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eugene Dunne
July 19, 2024
Foxrock, Dublin - 18th July 2024, passed unexpectedly, at St Vincent's University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Darren (Freddie) Murray
July 19, 2024
Greenpark Meadows - July 18th 2024, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Arlene McEntee (Hockey), 54
July 18, 2024
Kill, Kildare - July 16th, unexpectedly in Sydney, Australia.
No cause of death reported.
Philip Cleary
July 18, 2024
Dublin - 15th July, 2024. Unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Crowley
July 18, 2024
Skibbereen, Cork - On July 17th 2024 unexpectedly but peacefully at Bantry General Hospital. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Murray
July 18, 2024
Dalkey, Co. Dublin - passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 16th 2024. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jason (Ossie) Osborne
July 18, 2024
Ballymun, Dublin - July 12th 2024, unexpectedly. Beloved son of David.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Francis) Timmins
July 18, 2024
Portmarnock, Dublin - Suddenly on 16th July, 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jimmy (James) Finlay
July 17, 2024
Ballymun, Dublin - 12th July 2024, unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at The Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Kennedy
July 17, 2024
Emyvale, Monaghan - Tuesday 16th July 2024. Suddenly and unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Boon Seak Look
July 17, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - Passed away suddenly on 10th July 2024. Deeply missed by his loving father Chee Wai and mother Choi Yuen Song.
No age or cause of death reported.
Danny Barry
July 16, 2024
Enniskerry, Wicklow - Danny passed away on Monday 15th July 2024 unexpectedly with family by his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Carroll
July 16, 2024
Durrow, Laois - unexpectedly but peacefully , surrounded by his loving family at the Midlands regional hospital Portlaoise .
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Connolly (née Farrell)
July 16, 2024
Belgard, Dublin - July 15th, 2024 suddenly surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Dickson
July 16, 2024
Coolaney, Sligo - suddenly on July 10th 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Luke Gleeson
July 16, 2024
Kilmanagh, Kilkenny - Suddenly, at his residence on Sunday, 14th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Moran
July 17, 2024
Clonee, Meath - July 16th 2024, suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gabriel (Tom) Lawlor
July 19, 2024
Lucan, Dublin - July 16th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Arkadiusz (Arek) Soltys
July 20, 2024
Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - passed away on 15th July 2024, unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Kelly
July 20, 2024
Swords, Dublin - Unexpectedly, but peacefully in his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Merchant
July 20, 2024
Geoghegan, Westmeath - Peacefully, suddenly, on the 18th July, 2024 at his home with his family.
No age or cause of death reported.
John McMahon
July 21, 2024
Castlebar, Mayo - Suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul McNamara
July 21, 2024
Tullamore, Offaly - Paul passed away suddenly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his son and parents Michael and Mary.
No age or cause of death reported.
John McMahon
July 22, 2024
Castlebar, Mayo - 19th July, 2024, suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Garrigan
July 22, 2024
Chapelizod, Dublin - July 20th 2024, suddenly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rhona Herlihy
July 19, 2024
Bishopstown, Cork - Unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Maybury
July 19, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - died unexpectedly at home on 17th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elena McGauran
July 19, 2024
Calry, Sligo - July 19th 2024, suddenly at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved daughter of Eamonn and Mary.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen (Kate) Moriarty (née Quirke)
July 19, 2024
Firies, Kerry - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Wednesday July 17th 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
James (Jim) O'Carroll
July 17, 2024
Ballysimon, Limerick - On July 15th 2024, suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mateusz (Matthew) Napierala
July 18, 2024
Athboy, Co. Meath - 14th July 2024. Suddenly at his home. Much loved son of Jolanta.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel O'Brien, 51
July 17, 2024
Drogheda, Louth - 6th July 2024. Suddenly at his home aged 51 years. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Rachael Kinsella
July 17, 2024
Cabra, Dublin - July 13, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
David (Dave) Smyth
July 17, 2024
Naas, Kildare - July 17, 2024, passed away peacefully after a short illness borne with courage and dignity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jerome Lombardo, 45
July 17, 2024
Richmond Hill, Cork - Sadly left us too soon on the 15th of July 2024, after a short battle against cancer. He was 45 years of age.
Ada (Hannah) Kennedy (née Bias)
July 16, 2024
Summerhill, Meath - 29th June 2024. Unexpectedly after a short illness in Jersey, Channel Islands.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Christopher Mc Loughlin
July 16, 2024
Crusheen, Clare - Passed away following a brief illness at Milford Hospice on Sunday, July 14th, 2024 surrounded by his family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Daly
July 16, 2024
Clarecastle, Co. Clare - 16th July 2024, peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of the staff of Cahercalla Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sarah Kelly
July 17, 2024
Ballincollig, Cork - On July 16th 2024, Sarah, loving and loved daughter of Letetia & Michael Kelly passed away unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Cork. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernie Beglan (née Fitzsimons)
July 18, 2024
Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy - passed away peacefully after a short illness borne with extreme bravery, courage and dignity, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Byrne
July 18, 2024
Firhouse, Dublin - 18th July 2024, peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold's Cross.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lily (Elizabeth) Mannion (née Kenna)
July 19, 2024
Caragh, Kildare - passed unexpectedly after a brief illness July 17th 2024 in the care of the wonderful staff of The Beacon Hospital, Sandyford, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bridie Ward (née Callan)
July 20, 2024
Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda Friday 19th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne McCormack
July 21, 2024
Moynalty, Meath - Died on Saturday 20th July 2024, following a short illness, in the tender care of the staff and nurses of Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Cleary
July 20, 2024
Tullamore, Offaly - Surrounded by her loving family following a short illness in the care of the Palliative team & staff in the General Hospital Mullingar.
No age or cause of death reported.
Keith Staunton
July 22, 2024
North Circular Road, Dublin - Suddenly after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff at The Mater hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam Fortune
July 22, 2024
Carpenterstown, Dublin - July 21st, 2024 peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Desmond Reinhardt, 68
July 22, 2024
Coolock, Dublin - Aged 68 years. Passed away peacefully on 20th July 2024, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
No cause of death reported.
