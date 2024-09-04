BELGIUM

Former alderman Pierre Marin (52 years old) died in Marrakech: "Braives loses a beautiful person"

August 31, 2024

Resident at Hannut. Born in Hermalle-sous-Argenteau on 05 October 1971, died in Marrakech (Morocco) on 27 August 2024, at the age of 52 years. Pierre Marin died suddenly this Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Morocco. He was known in Braives where he was involved in politics and in Hannut where he ran, with his wife, the restaurant "Qui Ramène Bobonne".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deceased Peggy Laurens - hairdresser in Stabroek

August 28, 2024

Peggy Laurens, wife of Mr. Cor Touw, passed away unexpectedly at home in Stabroek on August 27, 2024. Peggy was born in Kapellen on May 2, 1980 (44) and was a hairdresser through and through.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fabien Huet, 51, died suddenly on Tuesday

August 28, 2024

A colourful character, Fabien Huet, died on Tuesday 27 August at his home in Leernes. His sudden death is a real shock for those around him, particularly for the 49th Infantry Regiment of Gozée, of which Fabien had been a member for 9 years. Nothing suggested that on the morning of August 27, Fabien Huet, a 51-year-old from Leer, would leave, to the amazement of those around him. A highly regarded personality in the world of Entre-Sambre-et-Meuse walks and in the associative field, Fabien made his last journey this Friday, August 30, surrounded by his many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jolanda Lamers, 50

August 31, 2024

Jolanda Lamers passed away on August 25. She lived in Lommel, she was born in Heerhugowaard (NL) on July 25, 1974, and passed away in Leopoldsburg on August 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne-Marie Colard, 40

August 31, 2024

Residing in Richelle. Born in Saint-Nicolas on Saturday, June 16, 1984, died unexpectedly in Liège on Friday, August 30, 2024, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard De Graauw, 69

August 30, 2024

Born in Maasbracht, Netherlands, December 2, 1954, died in Genk, August 27, 2024. Condolences with this great and unexpected loss, and all the strength we wish for the future.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dirk Van Lancker, 53

August 30, 2024

Dirk Van Lancker, born in Turnhout on December 9, 1970, passed away unexpectedly at home in Kalmthout on August 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronny De Staelen, 40

August 30, 2024

Ronny was born in Antwerp on August 10, 1984, and died in Sint-Niklaas on August 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alain Bruyere, 50

August 30, 2024

Resident at Ougrée. Born in Liège on 09 October 1973, died in Ougrée on 29 August 2024, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pascal Laurent, 67

August 30, 2024

Residing in Izel. Born in Florenville on Saturday, May 11, 1957, died suddenly in Ruette on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luc Leroy, 47

August 30, 2024

Residing in Soumagne. Born in Namur on Tuesday, November 9, 1976, died suddenly at home in Soumagne on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacques Lurkin, 69

August 30, 2024

Residing in Waremme. Born in Waremme on Friday, August 5, 1955, died in Waremme on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the age of 69. Instead of flowers, please donate to the cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcelo Da Fonte Correia Da Silva, 45

August 30, 2024

Born in Recife, Brazil, April 17, 1979. Died in Berchem, August 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Montulet, 75

August 30, 2024

Resident at Bras. Born in Roy on 26 February 1949, died in Arlon on 29 August 2024, at the age of 75 years. A special thanks to the doctor, the oncologist, the nurses.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raphael Dal, 20

August 29, 2024

Born in Anderlecht, August 25, 2004, died in Brussels, August 29, 2024. Resident of Brussels. Excellent student, philosophy at ULB. Politically engaged.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Cusich, 41

August 29, 2024

Resident at Huy. Born in Liège on 17 December 1982, died in Huy on 28 August 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Swalus, 44

August 29, 2024

Born in Sint-Agatha-Berchem May 24, 1980, died unexpectedly in Lier August 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fenno Cocquyt, newborn

August 29, 2024

Cocquyt Fenno, from Zoerle-Parwijs, 22 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stijn Simons, 40

August 29, 2024

Born in Diest, April 24, 1984, died in Aarschot, August 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lore Ceurstemont, 29

August 29, 2024

Born in Bornem April 30, 1995, died in Sint-Amands, August 25, 2024. Former leader of the Chiro girls Sint-Amands, board member, gymnastics club Pacsam Ves. From the Pacsam Ves Facebook page: “Our club mourns the sad news that Lore Ceurstemont, board member, coach, jury member, demo coordinator and above all a dear friend, left us on Sunday. Lore was a source of warmth and dedication, always there for our club with a big heart and enormous dedication. She brought light and love in everything she did, but unfortunately also carried a burden that became too heavy for her.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Reekmans, 62

August 29, 2024

Manager of Reekmans Veranda Building. Born in Hasselt August 10, 1962, died there unexpectedly August 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Berckmoes, 62

August 29, 2024

Born in Ninove, August 18, 1962, died in OLV Hospital Aalst, August 28, 2024. Thanks to the staff of the oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sofie De Graef, 48

August 29, 2024

Born October 27, 1975, died August 26, 2024, Herentals.

Link

Michael Charnet, 25

August 28, 2024

Residing in Poix-Saint-Hubert. Born in Libramont on Thursday, February 25, 1999, died in Poix-Saint-Hubert on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corinne Denis, 49

August 28, 2024

Residing in Liège. Born on Friday, January 10, 1975, died in Liège on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Régis Geurde, 48

August 28, 2024

Residing in Argenteau. Born in Hermalle-sous-Argenteau on Thursday, April 22, 1976, died in Argenteau on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Bailly, 44

August 28, 2024

Born in Liege, June 30, 1980, died August 29, 2024. Resident of Trooz.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doctor Lucien Moës, 69

August 26, 2024

Residing in Waremme. Born in Waremme on Thursday, October 21, 1954, died in Waremme on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the age of 69. Rather than flowers, please donate to the cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Etienne Pirotte, 64

August 26, 2024

Residing in Melen. Born on Wednesday, June 29, 1960, died unexpectedly at his home in Melen on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guido Booten, 61

August 26, 2024

Born in Frechen, Germany, July 4, 1963, left us unexpectedly in Tildonk, August 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stef Van den Berghe, 65

August 26, 2024

Born in Turnhout, September 25, 1958, died unexpectedly at home in Wilsele, August 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Baert, 43

July 30, 2024

Born in Kortrijk July 16, 1981, died in Nieuwpoort, August 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Singer and Bertus Staigerpaip founder Edwin Broeders (57) passed away

September 1, 2024

Edwin Broeders passed away on Saturday at the age of 57 as a result of a heart attack. His brother Ruud announced this on Sunday. Broeders was the founder, drummer and vocalist of the band Bertus Staigerpaip. "It was very unexpected, he was fine," Ruud told Omroep Brabant. "He suddenly had a heart attack."

Link

Derk ten Berge suddenly passed away

September 2, 2024

Emmen/Zweeloo/Coevorden – Derk ten Berge passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening at the age of 67. Ten Berge, who lived in Zweeloo at the time, was the co-founder of BBC2014. He took a seat on the municipal council in 2014. He remained a council member until 2018 and was also party leader for a while.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mother of Ajax Women's player unexpectedly passes away

August 31, 2024

A minute's silence was held during the Super Cup match on Saturday in memory of Sonja, the mother of Ajax football player Milicia Keijzer, who passed away unexpectedly this week. This sad event took place while the Ajax Women were at a training camp in Madrid, where Sonja was fighting cancer. ESPN commentator Martijn van Zijtveld delivered this message before kick-off in De Grolsch Veste.

No age reported.

Link

LUXEMBOURG

Missing 42-year-old man found dead

August 30, 2024

The man had last been seen on Friday, at 6 pm, in Steinheim.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

FSV Kühlungsborn referee dies at just 49 years old

August 26, 2024

Thomas Hartmann has been active as a referee for FSV Kühlungsborn since 2000. He recently passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Turkish man living in exile dies in Germany after heart attack

September 2, 2024

Şuayip Özdoğan, a 47-year-old man who fled persecution in Turkey, died on Friday in Germany after suffering a heart attack, the Bold Medya news website reported on Sunday. In an attempt to escape government persecution, Özdoğan crossed the Evros River into Greece in 2018 with a group of 15 others and later made his way to Germany.

Link

Missing German tourist found dead on Crete

August 31, 2024

The 65-year-old's body was found between the seaside resorts of Prassonissi and Triopetra.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

Red Cross president Walter Aichinger died during the night

August 27, 2024

Walter Aichinger (71), the long-time president of the Red Cross Upper Austria, died unexpectedly on August 27 in a hospital in Wels. Aichinger had been president of the Upper Austrian Red Cross since November 2011. Before that, he had already served as vice president for 13 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on the beach: woman collapses on the seashore and dies despite rescue efforts

August 26, 2024

Jesolo (Veneto, Italy) - This morning, August 26, 2024, a tragic fatality shook the beach of Jesolo. A woman of Austrian origin, on vacation, died due to illness while she was in the water near the shore. Now, the personal details have not been disclosed, nor the age of the woman, who is however an adult. The woman, immersed in the water a few steps from the shore, suddenly felt ill and collapsed, despite the shallow depth of the water, which was no deeper than her knees. Some bathers nearby immediately intervened, bringing the woman to shore and raising the alarm. The lifeguards, supported by a nurse rushed to provide assistance. The resuscitation maneuvers, carried out for several minutes, were unable to save the woman's life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Young man dies in Bern after a swimming accident in Aare

September 2, 2024

In Bern on Sunday, a man got into trouble in the Aare. He died in the hospital after being rescued, as the Bern cantonal police announced.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Schänis SG: E-bike driver (56) died in self-accident – ​​call for witnesses

August 30, 2024

The 56-year-old man died at the scene of the accident. The process is unclear. The St.Gallen canton police are looking for witnesses.

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Dancer med Drenge guitarist Steffen Qwist has died

July 31, 2024

Guitarist in Danser med Drenge Steffen Qwist has died after a short illness. He was 59 years old. According to Carsten Bo Jensen, Steffen Qwist played with a band on Saturday last weekend but fell ill during the night. He was then hospitalized with corona symptoms, writes Helsingør Dagblad. However, a scan a few days later showed, according to the media, that the musician had cancer and that it had spread to large parts of his body. Danser med Drenge has also shared a post about the sad news on Facebook – ‘At the hospital, he was told that he had several illnesses, including cancer, and that there was nothing they could do for him … He went into cardiac arrest this morning and left us fairly painlessly. It is also the only positive thing that can be said about his death. The rest is awful...', they write, and add that the world will become more boring without Steffen.

Link

From our researcher: Founder and bandmaster of Danser med Drenge, Klaus Kjellerup, who also has a journalistic background, was very critical and outspoken during the “plandemic,” and later on the official narrative for the war in Ukraine, which resulted in a fall-out in the band. They somehow found a way to compromise. Klaus Kjellerup has stated that the death of Steffen Qwist was 'completely unexpected ', that 'We thought he was coming back. It was awful, but he was going to get well', and that he is 'overwhelmed by grief'. He calls Steffen 'original, unique, a genius, and so intelligent.'

Unknown man found dead in kayak

September 1, 2024

On Saturday evening at 19.13, the police found a dead man in an inflatable kayak in the water off Glænø, which lies south-east of Skælskør and west of Bisserup. This is what Morten Kronbo, who is the head of duty at the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police, tells TV 2 on Sunday morning. The police are not familiar with the man's identity. An autopsy will be performed on the man in the coming week to clarify his identity and cause of death. The police state at 10.57 on X that "there is no indication that there is anything suspicious behind the death". The police are looking for information that can shed light on the case and the identity of the deceased man. The police describe the man as light-skinned, between 45 and 65 years old and with a full beard and short dark hair.

Link

Hiker left behind found dead at pass in Switzerland

August 30, 2024

The 72-year-old belonged to a six-person hiking group from Denmark. On Tuesday the group hiked from the Albignahütte over the pass da Casnil Sud to the Fornohütte. The hikers found in the early afternoon that the 72-year-old had stayed behind. Afterwards he could only be found dead in the area of the rocky hiking trail. A rega crew hid the casualty with the support of a special rescue helicopter. The Graubünden cantonal police clarify the circumstances that led to this mountain accident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lasse Fredensborg Jacobsen, 19

September 1, 2024

Our beloved son, brother and grandson, Lasse Fredensborg Jacobsen, January 17, 2005 - August 29, 2024, is tragically taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bent Juhl Jørgensen, 74

September 1, 2024

My beloved husband, Bent Juhl Jørgensen, 31 October 1949 - 29 August 2024, has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Irene Vangsgaard, 75

August 31, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, Karen Irene Vangsgaard, born 14 January 1949, has suddenly passed away. Troldborg, 30 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Ove Nielsen, 57

August 30, 2024

My beloved father, our beloved son, Michael Ove Nielsen, born 22 July 1977, we have suddenly lost, on 26 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rikke Ida Nöhrlind, 65

August 29, 2024

Our beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and friend, adventurer Rikke Ida Nöhrlind, March 2, 1959 - August 26, 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donating to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Ørgaard Kristensen, 43

August 29, 2024

Christina Ørgaard Kristensen, 8 August 1981 - 27 August 2024, has quietly fallen asleep at Hospice Limfjord. Instead of flowers, consider donating to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Merete Pedersen, 69

August 28, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother, and sister Anna Merete Pedersen, born 20 November 1954, has suddenly passed away. Skagen, 27 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henning Andresen, 66

August 28, 2024

My dear husband our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, and son-in-law, Henning Andresen, May 17, 1958 - August 26, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lis Harrekilde Højberg, 69

August 28, 2024

Our loved one, Lis Harrekilde Højberg, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lone Karmisholt Christensen, 44

August 28, 2024

My beloved daughter, Lone Christensen, October 26, 1979 - August 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tone Kargaard Jensen, 33

August 27, 2024

Our beloved, brave, Tone Kargaard Jensen, 27 April 1991 - 8 August 2024. In deep sorrow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Schmidt Poulsen-Deist, 70

August 27, 2024

My dear husband, my very best friend, Peter Schmidt Poulsen-Deist, born 24 October 1953, is unexpectedly taken from me. Veerst, 24 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grethe Mammen Hansen, 69

August 27, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Grethe Mammen Hansen, born 3 August 1955 has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness on 22 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joan Kinastovski Bøttcher, 46

August 26, 2024

Our beloved mother, my beloved Joan Kinastovski Bøttcher, 29 August 1977 - 23 August 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Per Sørensen, 65

August 26, 2024

Our dear beloved husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Per Sørensen, born August 11, 1959, has found peace after a short illness. Østerild, 25 August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

HUNGARY

The Jászai Mari Award-winning actor died tragically, the news was announced on Tuesday

August 27, 2024

The artist died tragically, suddenly, in the evening hours on Monday, according to a statement by the József Attila Theatre. Győző Mihályi passed away shortly after his 70th birthday, and there was no sign of tragedy. Not so much that the actor performed in August this year in the series of events called the Royal Days of Székesfehérvár, which lasted for nine days, as a narrator. He spoke of life and plans, shortly before he was taken away by death. At that time, he had no idea that this would be the last time the audience could see him on stage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CROATIA

Sad news for Croatian sport: the famous water polo player Mislav Bezmalinović has passed away

August 31, 2024

This Saturday morning brought us terrible news. During the night from Friday to Saturday, one of the best Croatian water polo players, Mislav Bezmalinović, died at the age of 58 as a result of a heart attack. A magnificent player who was included in the national team of the former country in the second half of the 1980s by Ratko Rudić. Already in 1988, at the Games in Seoul, he entered the sports immortals by winning the Olympic gold. He continued his representative career in the Croatian national team. He was the attacking force of the team since our first national team match at the beginning of March 1992.



Link

Two professors “died suddenly”:

A professor at the Faculty of Rijeka died suddenly : 'One of the few who were created for that calling'

September 2, 2024

Sad news comes from the Faculty of Engineering in Rijeka - longtime professor Roko Dejhalla has died suddenly. Numerous former and current students say goodbye to this legendary professor with touching messages, emphasizing that he was one of the few who were created for this calling.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sadness at the University of Zagreb: A young scientist from the Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Technology has passed away

August 28, 2024

32-year-old scientist Ana Petračić from the Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Technology (FKIT) has passed away. The faculty also reported on her premature departure on its official website.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

A singer “died suddenly”:

Bosnian singer died suddenly at the age of 41

September 2, 2024

Silvano Komazec, musician and multidisciplinary artist from Bosnia and Herzegovina, died at the age of 41. Silvano was born in Dobo. He is one of the founders of the band Iguan in which he sang, conveys “Klix.ba”. He played drums in the band Reanimation of subconsciousness due to lack of hearing. He was also the frontman of the Step 2 group.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

The young doctor Alen Dervišević died suddenly

September 1, 2024

Alen Dervišević, an esteemed orthopedist employed at the "Dr. Irfan Ljubijankić" ​​hospital in Bihać, died suddenly on Saturday, August 31. Those who knew him say he was, not only an outstanding doctor, already a wonderful son, father, husband, brother and neighbor. They only have about him words of praise, describing it as a person of great heart and selfless devotion to his pharmacy call.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

ROMANIA

Tragedy in handball: Iryna Glibko, the Ukrainian who arrived in Romania in 2012, died

August 28, 2024

Terrible news from the world of sports is flowing! Now there is a shocking news about the death of Iryna Glibko, a handball player of only 34 years. According to Fanatik, which cited Tribuna Vâlceană, Iryna suffers from a serious illness, which is why she had to stop her sports career. Iryna Glibko (34), Ukraininian handball player; cáncer.

Link

SERBIA

A young Serbian football player (24) died suddenly , the tragedy left everyone in shock

August 25, 2024

Đorđe Radojičić (24), a young football player of local teams, died suddenly. The joy suddenly passed away at the age of 24, and his premature departure left everything in disbelief.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ALBANIA

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Suffered a heart attack and had an accident

September 2, 2024

The 51-year-old, in poor health, collided with another vehicle in traffic on "Republika" boulevard in Korça. After this event, the 51-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died due to a heart attack.

Link

MALTA

Emergency death : CCTV footage shows Mangion did not drive himself to hospital

August 31, 2024

According to initial reports, Stephen Mangion [55, a retired police officer] was asked to go to Mater Dei Hospital's emergency unit with his private car after seeking assistance at the Floriana health centre. But sources privy to the investigation told Times of Malta that CCTV footage from the area clearly shows that Mangion was driven from the Floriana Health Centre to Mater Dei by a friend. Times of Malta is informed that Mangion had been feeling unwell since the morning. He called a state-run telemedicine service and was told to visit a health centre. He went to the Floriana Health Centre in the evening. Mangion died on Wednesday night at Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency waiting room after complaining of chest pains. He had been waiting to be seen for around 30 minutes. An autopsy has concluded that Mangion died as a result of a cardiac tamponade and aortic dissection, not a cardiac arrest as originally believed.

Link

PORTUGAL

Vítor Queirós died

September 2, 2024

Journalist Vítor Queirós died this Monday, in Porto. Our former editorial comrade died of cancer at the age of 63.

Link

Man dies in Alcanede store from sudden illness

August 30, 2024

A man around 70 years old suffered a massive heart attack on the morning of Friday, August 30, while he was shopping in a store in the town of Alcanede, in the municipality of Santarém. The alert was given at around 11:30 am.

Link

SPAIN

Actor Julián Ortega from 'El pueblo' dies at 41

August 27, 2024

Actor Julián Ortega has died at the age of 41. The sudden death of the actor has been announced by the Union of Actors on social networks, which has said goodbye to the actor after this loss, of which many details are not yet known.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luis Felipe Torrente, director of 'The Conversation Spain', dies at 57

August 28, 2024

The director and co-founder of 'The Conversation Spain', Luis Felipe Torrente Sánchez-Guisande, died last night at the age of 57 in Vigo due to a bone sarcoma that was diagnosed more than a year ago. Torrente Sánchez-Guisande, son of the writer Gonzalo Torrente Ballester and María Fernanda Sánchez-Guisande, was born in Albany (United States), and later studied Journalism at the Pontifical University of Salamanca. Over time he specialised in cultural and technological information.

Link

From our researcher: ‘The Conversation’ (TheConversation.com) frequently spread false information about the covid ‘vaccines’, and covid treatments, to increase vaccination.

Shock in Gijón due to the sudden death in a cafeteria of Armando Carriles, famous krav magá instructor

September 2, 2024

Tragedy in Gijón. Armando Carriles, one of the greatest exponents of krav magá in Spain, died this morning in Gijón after suffering a heart attack in a cafeteria in the Center.

No age reported.

Link

Sofía, a 12-year-old girl who played in the Parquesol Infantil CD in Valladolid, dies 48 hours after being admitted

September 2, 2024

The minor began to feel unwell last week, they performed an analysis, and she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

The tragic death of a 28-year-old footballer that shocks Spain

August 30, 2024

The world of sports, and especially soccer, is in shock after the tragic death of Alejandro Pajuelo, a young man footballer 28-year-old who lost his life in a road accident. Pajuelo, a native of Madrid and a former team player like Rayo Vallecano, died in a traffic accident whose circumstances have not yet been fully clarified.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 23-year-old young man dies in a traffic accident on the Viñedos highway with eight people injured

August 31, 2024

A 23-year-old boy died in a traffic accident occurred this morning on the Viñedos highway (CM-42), at kilometer 1,800, within the municipality of Burguillos. In addition, eight people have been injured and admitted to the Toledo University Hospital (HUT). The incident happened in a straight section shortly before ten in the morning. A van overturned inside the road and a tourism [bus] collided with it, sources from the 112 Emergency service have explained to ABC.

Link

A young man of about 25 years old dies in a swimming pool in Sotogrande (Cádiz) from unknown causes

September 2, 2024

The first call to the Emergency Department came around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, alerting them that a boy with symptoms of drowning had been taken out.

No cause of death reported.

Link