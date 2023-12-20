MEXICO

Rosita Pelayo, beloved telenovela actress, dies

December 16, 2023

The beloved 64-year-old Mexican actress Rosita Pelayo, who was hospitalized, lost her life, as confirmed by her close friend Jorge Zamitiz, who said that "she is already with Mom and Dad Pelayo." Pelayo, who was part of the telenovelas 'Cachún Cachún cachún ra ra!' and 'La Fea Más Bella' [The Most Beautiful Ugly One'], had been fighting against several diseases that little by little were diminishing her health. In addition, on August 21, 2023, she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor; however, three others were detected in October. According to Zamitiz, although three weeks ago Rosita Pelayo had been doing good with her chemotherapies and radiotherapies, "this last week, she started to get complications and started having in her colostomy, I think that's the name of the bag they put on her (...) a little bit of blood", for which she was hospitalized on December 13. Even in recent days, her closest friends had asked for support so that she could undergo a second surgery to remove the cancerous tumors that attacked her again.

Leobardo Armas, leader of cane producers, dies of a heart attack while he was at a meeting

December 11, 2023

Leobardo Armas, leader of cane growers and former municipal president of Coxcatlán, has died of a heart attack while he was at a meeting. This Monday, Leobardo Armas Mauro was at a meeting to demand payment for their products from the Calipan Sugar Mill. At the moment he had a heart attack that caused his sudden death, so those who were present mobilized the relevant authorities. Public Security elements and an ambulance of emergency medical technicians arrived at the site, who confirmed the death of the leader.

No age reported.

Two women “died suddenly” in schools:

Woman dies in front of teachers and students at Hidalgo school

December 15, 2023

Less than two weeks ago, the death of another woman was reported inside a school in the state of Hidalgo, and now it was a mother of a family who keeled over while she was in front of teachers and students, which generated panic and an intense mobilization of the authorities. It was in the morning of this Friday, December 15, that a woman arrived at the computer classroom and was talking with school staff, but at one point she just keeled over, so she fell to the ground violently. Despite resuscitation efforts, it was only informed that she no longer had vital signs. Just on Tuesday, December 5, another 51-year-old woman lost her life at a private school in Tizayuca, while teaching her elementary classes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Cook dies of heart attack while working

December 16, 2023

According to the investigations by the State Attorney General's Office, the causes of the death of the Torres Coffee Shop employee was derived from a fulminant heart attack. Identified as Diana Alejandra Lara Rincón, 57, the deceased was working as a cook at the establishment when she suddenly fainted and lost her life instantly.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Cop dies of suspected heart attack while on duty

December 14, 2023

During the early hours of the morning, an unconscious officer was reported at the corner of Paseo de los Tamarindos and the Mexico-Toluca Highway. The auxiliary police patrol had stopped, and Officer Asunción got out of the unit. From one moment to the next a strong pain invaded his chest and he collapsed to the ground and was lying next to the door of the car. An ambulance assigned to the emergency arrived to provide the pre-hospital services to the man of about 50 years of age, but after a quick review they could only confirm that he no longer had vital signs.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Taxi driver loses his life from a heart attack while driving

December 14, 2023

Minutes before 17:00 hours, several drivers called 911, since they referred to the driver of a taxi drooping over his steering wheel. Some locals in the area commented that the taxi had been circulating, it hit a vehicle, and after that, it got on the bike path of the avenue. Several people approached to ask if he was okay, however, the taxi driver was no longer responding. Fire paramedics arrived and could only confirm the death of this person; it is speculated, on the part of the authorities, that while driving he suffered from a heart attack.

No age reported.

He dies of a sudden heart attack in a passenger bus heading to Juarez

December 15, 2023

A 50-year-old man died of a stroke on board a passenger bus of the company Omnibus de México. The truck stopped in central Meneses, on the way to Ciudad Juarez. The driver indicated to authorities that the man began to feel bad so the truck driver stopped. Municipal Police officers and later ministerial agents came to the scene to take over the case.

He dies of a suspected heart attack inside a taxi

December 13, 2023

A man lost his life inside a taxi after he suffered a suspected heart attack in the city of Xalapa, Veracruz. According to the first reports, the events occurred outside a shopping center, when the passenger began to feel unwell, and from one moment to another, he fainted inside the unit. Paramedics arrived at the scene, who only confirmed that the victim no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

He loses his life from a heart attack inside supermarket

December 13, 2023

An approximately 40-year-old man lost his life after suffering a heart attack inside an Alsuper store. The citizen was inside the supermarket when he repeatedly fainted and began to convulse. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene after reports to 911. Paramedics from URGE detected that he had no vital signs and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately, despite all the efforts, the citizen no longer had vital signs.

Subject lifeless inside a car

December 15, 2023

A possible heart attack would have been the cause of death of a man who was found lifeless inside a parked car in the Atlacomulco neighborhood. The now deceased was approximately 40 years old. Paramedics and police attended the scene where they confirmed that the subject had already died, possibly due to a heart attack, so they secured the area. According to the expert examination carried out by Semefo personnel, the vehicle had no theft report and the corpse had no traces of violence.

Man dies while exercising

December 16, 2023

An elderly man lost his life when he was exercising at the Paseo de los Abuelos [Grandfathers' Walk]. The area was closed to try to protect as many clues as possible and the State Attorney General's Office was informed of the events. The man was walking through the area, and at some point, fainted and ended up on the ground. Civil Protection paramedics came to the scene who only confirmed that he did not have vital signs, which is why Municipal Police elements were informed.

No age or cause of death reported.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Ricardo Drue, soca music star, dies at 38: 'This is devastating'

December 13, 2023

Singer Ricardo Drue, a star in the world of soca music, has died. He was 38. Drue's death was confirmed in a post on the singer's official Instagram page Tuesday. A cause of death was not given. "Thank you for the massive outpouring of love and condolences on the passing of our brother and friend Ricardo Drue," the post read. "It is evident that Ricardo was truly loved and we are consoled knowing that his impact extended worldwide. His sudden passing has left us all shattered, and as such we are asking for privacy as we make sense of this devastating loss." The announcement of Drue's death follows reports that Drue died Tuesday at a hospital in Antigua and Barbuda after being found unresponsive.

No cause of death reported.

PANAMA

It was a massive heart attack ! Burrell came home, asked for a glass of water and passed out

December 12, 2023

People still can't believe it. The news of the death of Norberto Burrell, known musically as Burrell, was announced last night. The Panamanian reggae-artist popularized songs such as "Suegra te quiero matar" ["Mother-in-law I want to kill you"]. Today we know a little more about what happened to the reggae-artist, as family friend DJ Mckoy tells: Burrell arrived from his work late last night at his house with his grown-up son Angel, and indicates that he feels bad. He sits on the living room sofa, asks for water, and faints. Half an hour later, he is transferred by a neighbor to hospital. When he arrived at the emergency room, the specialists in the room rule that he arrived without vital signs: “According to sources, everything indicates that the artist apparently suffered from a 'fulminant heart attack', in addition it was reported that he had a high sugar condition," DJ Mckoy said.

COLOMBIA

The singer Gabriel Gomez dies in the middle of the performance of the song 'Nobody is Eternal’

December 17, 2023

This Sunday, information was disseminated about the death of singer Gabriel Gomez, just at the moment when he was performing the song ‘Nobody is eternal’. His show had started and so far only had played four songs, but suddenly his countenance changed, and he collapsed on the floor. At that, the public panicked. Those present called an ambulance and the artist was taken to the hospital; however, the doctors could no longer do anything because Gabriel Gomez arrived without vital signs.

No age or cause of death reported.

ECUADOR

Singer Andy García died in Cuenca

December 11, 2023

Andy García was known in Quevedo as The Man of a Thousand Voices. The Quevedo musician, comedian and influencer, Andy García, died at the age of 28 this Monday, December 11 in the city of Cuenca. He was in that city for an artistic presentation. The causes of his death have not yet been revealed, although a heart attack was preliminarily reported.

SURINAME

Beri from 41-year-old Rydell Caffé in Suriname

December 13, 2023

Many will know his face, as he worked in the Times Mall in Paramaribo. We at Family News wish all family members and many friends a lot of strength with the much too early and sudden loss. With great sadness in the heart, Rugia, friend and daughters announce the unexpected passing of her cousin and their brother-in-law and uncle, Rydell Donovan Caffe. He has reached the age of 41 years. Son of Marion Caffe.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Influencer Maria Sofia Valim Dead at 19 After Emergency Liver Transplant

December 11, 2023

Brazilian influencer Maria Sofia Valim has died after an emergency liver transplant. She was 19. Her father, Vitor Valim, shared the news Sunday via his Instagram account. "It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia," he wrote (as translated to English). "Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering. Vitor took to social media two days prior, sharing that his daughter had found a donor match after suffering from health complications.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

1980s icon investigator 'Ganso' dies of heart attack at 64

December 13, 2023

An icon of the Civil Police in the 1980s, investigator 'Fernando Ganso' [Fernando Goose], as Fernando Augusto Gomes Bezerra was nicknamed, died at the age of 64. The police reported the death of the pensioner on Tuesday night (12th), hours after his death, as a result of a heart attack. With 30 years dedicated to security, the agent served in the management of Special Operations, specialized police of theft and theft of vehicles, management to combat organized crime, specialized police of theft and the Secretary of State for Public Security.

Environmental police officer dies

December 16, 2023

The military Environmental Police is in mourning. A warrior has left us (apparently from an infarction). An exceptional police officer and person with a huge heart. She served in the environmental battalion of Maringá. Our sentiments to friends and family. Go with God my friend, Mirian.

No age reported.

Lieutenant Antônio Márcio Martins, 49 years old

December 16, 2023

Lieutenant Antônio Márcio Martins, 49 years old, died after suffering a heart attack, in Papucaia, on the morning of Saturday, December 16th. When he fell ill, the PM was in a place participating in the fraternization event of the Military Police College (CPM), celebrating the graduation of his son, who is a student of the teaching unit. Rescued, he was taken to the Emergency Unit (UPA) of Papucaia, but did not resist.

A marine biologist “died suddenly:

John Campbell McNamara, 70

December 14, 2023

Born in New Zealand, Professor McNamara arrived in Brazil in 1977 and has been in the Department of Biology at FFCLRP for 34 years. With a PhD in Oceanography from USP (1981) and a passion for the biological sciences, the professor dedicated his life to research on the physiology, zoology and morphology of marine fauna, becoming one of the greatest scholars and connoisseurs of crustaceans in the country. Holder of several national and international awards, the professor has an extensive published bibliography on the subject. The professor was 70 years old and facing cancer treatment for lymphoma.

Denise Vieira has died

November 8, 2023

The municipality of Videira regrets the death of public servant Denise Antunes De Meira Barbosa Vieira, which occurred on Monday (6th), at the age of 44. Denise worked since 2015 in the Municipal Education Network, as a general services assistant. Always helpful and committed to our children, she leaves great contributions to the municipality and many will miss her. To family, friends and public service colleagues, our condolences.

No cause of death reported.

‘Silvano Bactéria', owner of the Idesc laboratory and former President of Crac, dies at 64

December 15, 2023

The city of Catalão lost one of its most beloved personalities yesterday, December 14th, José Silvanio Souza, affectionately known as 'Silvano Bactéria'. At the age of 64, the businessman and former president of the sports club Recreativo Atlético Catalano (Crac) died, a victim of a heart attack. Silvano left his mark in the community as the owner of one of the largest clinical analysis laboratories. His contribution to the health field was widely recognized, standing out for the quality and excellence in his services provided.

Paula Silva, at the age of 36

December 12, 2023

The City Hall mourns the passing of public servant Paula Emanuelle Piontek Silva, at the age of 36. Our condolences to family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Perivaldo Araújo, victim of a heart attack

December 15, 2023

It is with great sadness that the City News page communicates the death of businessman Perivaldo Araújo (35) owner of vapeshop.rv, victim of a heart attack today in Goiânia. May God comfort the hearts of all family and friends in this difficult time of grief. The time and burial of Perivaldo is not yet defined.

Family informs the death of little Maria Manuela da Silva

December 12, 2023

Little Maria Manuela da Silva, only six years old, resident of Pé De Serra, died around 23h yesterday, at the Patos children's Hospital. In contact with the hospital unit, we received the following information: “patient M. M. S. S. was admitted to HINL with dyspnea, dry cough, and fever 2 days ago. We requested all the necessary laboratory and imaging tests and gave all the support that the child needed. Evaluation was requested by a cardiologist, where a pericardial effusion was diagnosed, initiating the necessary procedures, but the child had a very serious condition, evolving to death on the date 11/12/23, at 23 hours.”

14-year old boy dies after suffering a sudden illness

December 12, 2023

A 14-year-old teenager died after suffering a sudden illness on Monday, December 11th, in Muriaé. Miguel Cesar Ferreira Primo was a resident of the Gaspar neighborhood and was playing with friends on a court at the entrance to the União neighborhood when he fell ill. Family and friends mourned on social networks the premature death of the boy.

No cause of death reported.

Death Note: Patrick Nascimento Monteiro, aged 28

December 18, 2023

Patrick Nascimento Monteiro died on the morning of Saturday, the 16th, at the age of 28. The young man, a resident of Balneário Gaivota, suffered a sudden illness while sleeping. Patrick was the stepson of the mayor of the municipality, Everaldo dos Santos. The young man lived with a friend, and on Saturday morning the colleague noticed that Patrick was sleeping more than usual. Arriving in the room to call him, he found the young man with no vital signs. The Military Police (PM) and Legal Medical Institute (IML) were called and found death by sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Giovani Marciano Moura, at the age of 28

December 15, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we communicate the death of the young Giovani Marciano Moura at the age of 28. A young man full of life, full of the Holy Spirit, active member of the RCC - Catholic Charismatic Renewal. According to reports, he had suffered a heart attack. May God comfort family and friends, our sincerest condolences remain.

31-year old man dies after medical care

December 13, 2023

A visit to the Emergency Unit (UPA) of Bento Gonçalves turned into a tragedy for the family of Evandro Lemes Romagna, 31 years old. Around 11 p.m. the night of Tuesday, 12/12, he went to the UPA accompanied by his wife. He reported to the doctor on duty chest pains, accompanied by tingling in his hands, symptoms that had plagued him since noon. The professional medicated him with drugs for pain relief. Subsequently, Evandro was referred to a second doctor, who attended him approximately one hour after the administration of the drugs. The patient reported that the symptoms had disappeared and was then released to return home. However, upon leaving the UPA, Evandro suffered a fulminant cardiorespiratory arrest.

Driver dies after pulling over on BR-153 in Frutal

December 13, 2023

The driver Júlio César Guimarães Siqueira (54) died last night, moments after parking his vehicle in the courtyard of a rest post on the BR-153. According to a co-worker, both left with their trucks from Goiânia, towards São Paulo, and combined the stop in Frutal to wash, eat and continue their journey. As soon as Julio got out of the truck, he felt bad and was supported by his co-worker. Worried, the witness said that the victim recovered and that it was agreed to contact the company so that Júlio should return to Goiânia by bus, since he was not in a position to drive. However, when they entered the bathroom, Julio suffered a sudden illness again. Unfortunately, he went into cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him, it was not possible.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver found dead

December 18, 2023

Sidnei da Silva, 52, was found dead inside the truck of the Havan department store in Parauapebas. The vehicle was in the parking lot, probably waiting to do the loading/unloading of material. The situation was recorded on the morning of last Friday, (15th) by the Military Police. When they arrived at the scene, they were told that the doctor of the municipal department, Carlos Humberto Alves, was already inside the truck and made the confirmation of death that was infarction.

46-year-old passenger dies after falling ill on bus

December 18, 2023

At the end of the morning of this Sunday (17th), rescuers from The Francisco Beltrão Fire Department were activated at the municipal bus station, where a passenger had become ill in the seat he occupied. According to information, the 46-year-old man was talking normally, but close to Francisco Beltrão, the man reported to the passenger next to him that he was not feeling well, then did not respond to stimuli. When they arrived at the bus station, the firefighters were called and together with a doctor who was at the scene, they found the death.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead on Atalaia Beach

December 16, 2023

According to witness information, the victim, identified as Jociel da Silva Oliveira, was fishing when he suffered a heart attack, falling into the water. Jociel resided in the village of Cuiarana, congregated in an evangelical church, and in spare hours was a driver for the company Urbano Norte. The Forensic Medical Institute has been activated and conducts examinations to find out the real cause of Jociel's death. We extend our feelings of grief to family and friends at this time of grief.

No age reported.

Brazilian man dies of heart attack in London

December 13, 2023

Rogério was a resident of Conjunto Vera Cruz 2, for many years. He was an elder of the Assembly of God Church in Conjunto Vera Cruz 2, he had been in London for two years in search of an improved life for his family and ended up dying of a fulminant heart attack, at the age of 36, last Sunday, 10/12. His mother and all his family and friends are devastated. Anyone who can help, please help.

Businessman's son dies of heart attack during spree with friends in Arapiraca

December 12, 2023

Cícero Ticiano Firmino, son of the businessman known as "Ciço do Cimento", died during a party with friends, in the early hours of Tuesday (12th), in Arapiraca. He was at the residence where he lived, accompanied by friends. He was drinking alcohol when he got sick. A cousin of his called the Mobile Emergency Service around 4 a.m., and rescuers reported that he had a heart attack. The medical team performed resuscitation maneuvers, but Cícero Ticiano was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

No age reported.

I announce the death of my brother Adonias

December 12, 2023

I announce the death of my brother, Adonias Alves dos Santos, victim of a fulminant heart attack on this night from 11 to 12/12/2023. He couldn't resist. You are with God right now. The Lord has given and the Lord has taken from me a great brother. Blessed be the name of the Lord. Rest in peace, brother.

No age reported.

URUGUAY

Two TV journalists “died suddenly”:

"The pain hits the team hard": another Channel 10 worker died this Saturday

December 16, 2023

The cameraman of Subrayado (Channel 10), Juan Regueira died, after the director of cameras and editor of the channel, Javier Iriarte, also died this Friday. Regueira, who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest this morning, had turned 56 on Thursday. Several of his colleagues in media said farewell to him on social networks. The journalist Sebastián Giovanelli said that "the pain hits the Subrayado and Channel 10 team hard. While we were saying goodbye to dear Javi Iriarte we learned of the sudden death of Juan Regueira, an endearing cameraman colleague with many years in this house. For both families my deepest condolences," he wrote on his X account.

ARGENTINA

"Eduardo didn't die of a punch, he was taking an exam," said Fabiola Panozzo

December 17, 2023

A large part of the local sports family mourns what occurred on Saturday afternoon in the city of Corrientes, when kick-boxer Eduardo José Lapalma died. According to what was expressed by Fabiola Panozzo, the coach from Kim Boxing studio, who traveled with the whole group to Corrientes for a test of the sports discipline as they do regularly, and in whose group Eduardo José Lapalma was, “It was at the time of the exam Eduardo keeled over” he added forcefully, ”it was not the result of a punch as is being reported, because Eduardo was not competing, he was taking his end-of-year exam." Fabiola, visibly distressed, continues to tell “he was taken immediately to the School Hospital, in La Guardia they tried to revive him, but he was in critical condition, according to what the doctors told us.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Glenda's family will donate the proceeds of the charity campaign to the hospital

December 18, 2023

After the death of Glenda, her father Jorge López visited the editorial office of El Cordillerano with his granddaughter Maite, to inform the community that the donations in the solidarity campaign will be destined to the Ladies in Pink. He talked about what triggered the loss of Glenda. “It wasn't because of her underlying pathology, which was bone marrow cancer. She had been recovering well all year long after the two auto-transplants.” With their ups and downs because her defenses were so low. “That's why she contracted meningitis, the previous Sunday we hospitalized her, on Wednesday at half past 5 in the morning when she wanted to get up to the bathroom, I saw that she was with a hemiplegia (paralysis on one side of the body).” They admitted her to intensive care, and there was nothing else to do. A little over two years ago, Glenda Lopez was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (cancer of the bone marrow).

No age reported.

