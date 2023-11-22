CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

A doctor “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Dr. Laura Mary Teague-Breukelman, 60

November 16, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Dr. Laura Mary Teague-Breukelman, a woman whose life was a testament to the profound impact one can have on others. Surrounded by her loved ones, she transitioned from this world to the next on November 15, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, wisdom, and a lifetime of dedication to the field of healthcare.

No cause of death reported.

A teenager “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Jade Giroux-Poisson, 13

November 16, 2023

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu - Hello, my name is Louise Giroux. I am the grandmother of Jade Giroux-Poisson as well as the mother of Véronique Giroux-Quesnel. We are a small, close-knit family. Her little sister Léa, her grandfather Peter, her godfather François, her aunt Virginie, her cousins Charlie and Ophélie and myself are experiencing the greatest drama of our lives. My 13-year-old granddaughter, Jade, decided to end her life on November 16. The pain is so intense that we are all off work. My daughter has been off work for over a year because of a serious medical condition, and is now being treated at the Jewish Hospital in Montreal for refractory pericarditis. She seems to be responding well to ongoing treatments. The battle is not won but we are filled with hope. We are asking for your generosity to help Véronique give Jade a final farewell as well as offer financial support to Véronique so that she can get through this ordeal.

A rocker “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Karl Tremblay, singer with Quebec's Les Cowboys Fringants, dies from cancer at 47

November 15, 2023

Montreal — Karl Tremblay, the lead singer with one of Quebec's most beloved bands, has died at the age of 47. His group, Les Cowboys Fringants, shared the news of his death in a social media post this afternoon. Tremblay announced in July 2022 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He continued to perform with the folk-rock band while undergoing chemotherapy, including a historic performance before 90,000 people at the Festival d'été in Quebec City in July. The band later postponed all of its performances scheduled for this fall. Les Cowboys Fringants wrote on social media that Tremblay was a role model and an "exemplary warrior" in the face of illness.

In Ontario, a doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Seán Byrne

November 15, 2023

Arklow, Co. Wicklow/Canada - on Saturday, 11th November '23, after an illness borne with great courage and dignity. Seán leaves behind a legacy of care as a Family Physician, serving many in the Niagara Region and indeed as a Physician in other areas of Canada and Ireland and England throughout his life.

No age or cause of death reported.

In Ontario, a policeman “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 6:

Daniel Grant "Dan" Scobie, 53

November 6, 2023

Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on November 5, 2023, at the age of 53. A loving husband, father, step-father, son, brother and friend. A proud Peel Police Officer since he was 18. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Peel police department’s ''vaccination” mandate:

A nurse “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Reported on November 12:

Jennifer Pulak, 41

November 12, 2023

Jennifer was born and raised in Thompson, Manitoba, and resided in New Brunswick in 2001, before settling in Alberta in 2005, making her home in Wetaskiwin where she raised her children.



No cause of death reported.

Note: According to her LinkedIn profile Pulak was a registered nurse (and almost certainly “vaccinated”):

A coach “died suddenly” in B.C.:

Warren Christie ‘Gutted’ by Loss Ahead of Hallmark Movie Premiere

November 15, 2023

Just over a week before Warren Christie co-stars in his latest Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, “Holiday Road,” the actor and his family are coping with an unexpected loss. On November 13, 2023, Christie posted on Instagram for the first time since February 2022 to reveal that he was “gutted to hear about the passing of my buddy @pfgs.seanmurray.” Sean Murray was a Canadian hockey coach who specialized in training young goalies including Christie’s teenage son, Cash. “No coach/mentor has had a bigger effect on my son’s life,” Christie wrote. “He was passionate about the sport and cared deeply about his students.”JJJ. Though little has been reported about the circumstances around Murray’s death, staff at the training center he founded, Performance Goalies School (PFGS), confirmed the news on its website “with a very heavy heart.”



No age or cause of death reported.

A social activist and minister “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on October 31:

Dr Pamela Fay Coates ONB, 72

October 31, 2023

Saint John - The family of Dr. Pamela Coates (nee Illman), ONB, are sad to announce her passing which occurred peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023. But we rejoice in knowing that she is now at peace with God and reunited with her son. Pam received an honorary doctorate of letters from UNB in 1998. In 2010, Dr. Coates was honoured with the Order of New Brunswick. As President of the National Anti-Poverty Association, Dr. Coates travelled to Geneva, Switzerland to address world leaders about working to end Poverty. Even when she was not longer active in the community, Pam always had a listening ear and shared her wisdom to help encourage and empower those without a voice to speak up and be heard. Pam had a strong faith in God and became a student Minister with the United Church where she continued to spread her love and compassion in a more formal setting. Throughout her life, she has made an impact on people’s lives, not only in Saint John but in New Brunswick and across Canada. A special Thank You goes out to Dr. Lisa Turner for your compassionate and excellence in care of Pam over the past several years. The family would like to express a huge thank you also to all who cared for Pam over the past months.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Sandy MacPherson, 77

November 16, 2023

Alexander John Joseph “Sandy” MacPherson, 77, Abercrombie, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, November 8, 2023, at his winter residence in Florida with his wife, Agnes by his side. Sandy was a well-respected Ford parts specialist, having been employed with the former Vee Eight Motors and Glasgow Mercury dealerships in New Glasgow for many years and finishing his career with Highland Ford, Alma. Sandy’s passion was fire service, having served with the Abercrombie Volunteer Fire Department since its inception in 1979. He served as Deputy Chief for seven years and as Chief for 21 years and was currently Fire Chief at his passing. Donations may be made in Sandy’s memory to the Abercrombie Volunteer Fire Department or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.



No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Jennifer Moran, 44

November 15, 2023

Jen lived her entire life in Winnipeg. She was her high schools class president and she went on to graduate from nursing at the university of Manitoba with her R.N., B.N. She loved being a nurse and worked at St. Boniface hospital. She made many friends there and she found her passion in the geriatric field. She finished her career as the Clinical Resource Nurse at Geriatric Day Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on November 7:

Lori Blair (Girard), 52

November 7, 2023

New Liskard - Lori Blair passed away at the Temiskaming Hospital on November 6th at the age of 52 years old, surrounded by the love of her family. Lori’s calling in life was as an educator, where she taught French immersion, Core French and Grade 2, at ECCS (English Central Catholic School) in New Liskeard. She also taught in Corbeil and Oshawa. Donations to the Temiskaming Foundation’s Community Cancer Care Fund.

No cause of death reported.

In Ontario, 106 “ died suddenly ”:

Matthew Healy, 73

November 16, 2023

Tralee, Kerry - passed away peacefully, after a valiant battle with illness and with his family by his side, at the age of 73. Matt’s journey took him to Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry in 1976 where he started his own electrical business. He was a proud member of the local St Michael’s GAA club. Emigration to Toronto followed in 1987. He soon found himself involved in the local GAA community again, a passion which filled his life with many great friends and equally many great moments. During his early years in Canada he was manager and Chairman of club side Clan na Gael.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 8:

Richard ‘Rick’ Dale Heffernan, 46

November 8, 2023

Peterborough - Passed suddenly at his home on Friday, November 3, 2023, in his 47th year. Rick joined Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in 2002, and worked as an Educational Assistant, Student Retention Counsellor and Child and Youth Worker at several KPR Schools. Most recently he worked at Adam Scott CVI as a Child and Youth Worker with LLS (Learning Life Skills Program). In memory of Rick, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 7:

Timothy William "Tater" Tate, 46

November 7, 2023

With extreme sadness and broken hearts, the family announces that Tim “Tater” passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with his beloved partner and best friend by his side early Friday morning. Tim was a passionate man who loved his family and friends more than anything. He was a joker and had many crazy stories about work, football and his travels.

No cause of death reported.

Mylan Tram, 56

November 7, 2023

Kitchener - Mylan passed away peacefully with Keith and her family at her side on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 56. Mylan and her Chinese family were one of the early boat people to escape from Vietnam. She was only 12 when they arrived in Toronto. For 23 years, she and her husband had a denturist practice in K-W. She will be remembered as being humble, warm, generous, hard-working and artistically gifted. Donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Alter

November 7, 2023

Toronto - Unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023. His children and grandchildren brought him so much joy and light and he shared a very special bond with each of them. A lawyer for 45 years and long-standing member of Adath Israel, Mark was dedicated to his clients as well as his synagogue, which included his contributions as past president and resident shofar blower.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on November 6:

Juliann Ann "Julie" Lindsay (Wade), 67

November 6, 2023

Juliann Isabel “Julie”, 67, of Stratford, passed away in Stratford General Hospital on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Julie was a registered nurse and had worked at Stratford General Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 8:

Luc Roberge, 45

November 8, 2023

The family announces with sorrow his death in Monetville, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 45 years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Darren Creces, 54

November 8, 2023

Darren Patrick Creces, 54, of Kincardine, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023. As a man who sought to instill positivity and gratitude into every aspect of life, Darren spread messages of kindness to those around him through his art and his love for creating beauty with every medium. It didn’t matter who you were, you could count on Darren for anything, from lending a helping hand to his abundant supply of “Dad” jokes and bad puns. He was always there to make you smile.

No cause of death reported.

William Lloyd Fleck, 59

November 8, 2023

Bill passed away unexpectedly in his home in Ottawa on Tuesday October 31st, 2023 at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Ryan, 66

November 8, 2023

Espanola - It is with a very heavy heart that the family announces the sudden passing of Bob Ryan. Bob loved life and the joys it brought. He loved his family with every fibre of his being and he will live on in their hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Mr. Larry Edward Bingham, 75

November 8, 2023

Larry passed away after a short illness, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

David Bednarz, 43

November 8, 2023

Bradford - Unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 43 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Monica Alice Grisani (Vasko), 66

November 8, 2023

Monica Alice Grisani departed her loving family, suddenly, on November 4th, 2023, in Hamilton (ON), at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Natasha Margaret Hille, 53

November 8, 2023

Toronto - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Natasha Margaret Hille, a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Natasha left us unexpectedly, on November 4, 2023, at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Marcel Rancourt, 72

November 8, 2023

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces his peaceful passing on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 72 years. Donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sherri Lee Jamieson, 55

November 8, 2023

Suddenly, at the Kingston General Hospital, on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, with her loved ones by her side. In memory of Sherri, donation can be made to the Canadian Hemophilia Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ralph James Remillard, 56

November 8, 2023

Cobourg - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ralph James Remillard announce his unexpected passing on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 56. His humour and kind heart will always be remembered, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fur babies.

No cause of death reported.

Normand Castonguay, 67

November 8, 2023

Casselman - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Normand Castonguay, who passed away on November 6, 2023, at the age of 67. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon Garrett Clarke, 49

November 8, 2023

Gordon G Clarke, 49, of Oakwood, entered into rest at his home surrounded by the love of his family on October 31st, 2023. Gordon fought his battle until the bitter end. He did so with courage, strength and grace. Gordon never once complained. He was determined to live for us, who loved him so much, and he endured more than anyone should ever have to. His smile lit up a room. He was always the life of every party. Donations can be made in Gordon's name to the Durham Regional Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Lee Avery, 69

November 8, 2023

Beaverton - Owner of Avery Sand and Gravel & Snow Removal. Passed away suddenly on November 5, 2023, in his 69th year. Larry was always willing to lend a hand to help family, friends, and community, and was very much loved and respected. He had an incredible sense of humour and loved to share laughs and many stories with family and friends. Donations to the Diabetic Association.

No cause of death reported.

Jack Allan Sheets, 30

November 8, 2023

Of London, passed away on November 3, 2023, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Charles Wardlaw "Greg", 62

November 8, 2023

Ottawa – Unexpectedly, at the Montfort Hospital on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Elza "Dean" Burley, 62

November 8, 2023

Dean passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Kemptville District Hospital on Monday, November 6, 2023. He loved to farm and do the odd handy man jobs. Dean raised 3 sons in Kemptville, and over the past couple of years became a wonderful grandfather of 3. Donations in Dean’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Joseph Wright, 46

November 8, 2023

Grand Valley - No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Catherine Lawlor, 71

November 8, 2023

Suddenly, at Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital, Bancroft, on Monday, November 06, 2023. Patricia (Butler) Lawlor, age 71. She loved life and lived large.

No cause of death reported.

Troy MacDonald, 39

November 8, 2023

Keswick - He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, in the early morning of Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher “Topher” Roque, 43

November 8, 2023

Topher passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Windsor Regional Hospital - Metropolitan Campus on October 30, 2023, at age 43. Topher loved spending time with his daughter, playing bass guitar, watching action movies and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Styres, 34

November 8, 2023

Ohsweken - Peacefully, on Wednesday November 1, 2023, in her 34th year, Yvonne Blair Styres walked through the gates of heaven safely into the arms of Jesus. Yvonne was an avid chuck wagon competitor with her father, grandfather, and brother. She won numerous barrel racing and chuck wagon competitions, including recognition from the Western Horse Association of Ontario, for her Grand Pony Barrel Racing achievements.



No cause of death reported.

Sherry Ann Skilliter, 57

November 8, 2023

Belleville - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sherry Skilliter on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at age 57. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Lupus Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Ursula Matinet, 54

November 8, 2023

Thunder Bay - The family of Ursula “Urs” Matinet are heartbroken to announce her unexpected passing on November 02, 2023. To know Urs was to know the true meaning of unconditional love, friendship, compassion, hard work and resilience. She was a care giver, protector, friend, always the “baby sister”.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Christopher Ryan Parton, 33

November 8, 2023

Stayner - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cody Christopher Ryan Parton, on November 5, 2023, at the age of 33. A life cut too short. Donations can be made to CAMH or Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Pietro Di Lillo, 58

November 8, 2023

Thornhill - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing away of Pietro Di Lillo on November 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 58. Pietro will be remembered for his loving personality, his great sense of humour and his passionate love for F1, Inter Milan, Blue Jays and San Francisco 49ers. His presence filled the hearts of his family and many friends and will be truly missed by all. Donations may be made to the Canadian Breast Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Berenguer, 48

November 8, 2023

Barrie - Michael Berenguer, who loved to be called Dad by his daughter, departed his loving family on November 8th, 2023, after a short fight with cancer. Michael had an infectious sense of humour and brought joy and happiness to everyone around him.



Janet Giusti, 71

November 8, 2023

Toronto - It is with much love and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Janet after a courageous battle with leukemia. Donation to Princess Margaret Hospital, the Canadian Cancer Society, or donating blood to Canadian Blood Services.

Meaghan Catherine Scott, 43

November 8, 2023

With loving family by her side, Meaghan passed into Heaven on October 30, 2023, at the Port Colborne Hospital, at the age of 43. She fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Greg, and 3 treasured daughters. Yoga was a big part of her life which she truly enjoyed. The world has lost a shining star and gained a beautiful angel.

Reported on November 7:

Robert John “Rob” Amos, 62

November 7, 2023

Passed away suddenly, at his home in Waubaushene, on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 62. Will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. Donations in memory of Rob may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon James Trumbley, 74

November 7, 2023

It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Gordon Trumbley, on November 5th, 2023, at the age of 74, after a courageous battle with a short-term illness. Gord passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, surrounded by his loving family. If anyone ever had a problem or needed any sort of guidance, advice, or support, Gord was always right there, and always had the right answers. For these reasons--among many others--he will be missed tremendously by an abundance of friends, all of whom he accumulated with ease during his 74 years on earth.

No cause of death reported.

Courtney-Lynne Marie Russell, 35

November 7, 2023

Sault St. Marie - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Courtney Lynne Marie Russell at ARCH, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday November 1, 2023, at the age of 35. Donations the Sault Area Hospital Foundation Cancer Care Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Angie Nicole Juarez, 36

November 7, 2023

London - Angie was a realist, yet always looked for the silver lining, and was one of the most grateful persons you’ll ever meet. She was a self-proclaimed foodie, enjoyed hosting, and seized any excuse to celebrate. She was beautiful inside and out, had a great capacity for forgiveness, and loved relentlessly. She was not afraid to take risks, and lived and died bravely. While she crammed a lot of living into her 36 years, she is gone too soon. She will be forever missed for her wicked sense of humour and good advice. Donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

William “Bill” John Round, 73

November 7, 2023

Sarnia - With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of William “Bill” John Round on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Bluewater Health, surrounded by his adoring family. At the age of 73, Bill leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. His patience and guidance were instrumental in teaching his grandchildren the art of fishing, leaving an indelible mark on their lives. While we mourn the loss of Bill, we find solace in the memories he leaves behind. His kindness, love, and unwavering dedication to his family will forever be remembered. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Martha Maxvine Marshman (Cirtwill), 58

November 7, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Extendicare, Haliburton on Sunday, November 5, 2023, in her 59th year. Donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Adams, 64

November 7, 2023

Ottawa - Mark Vincent Gerard, at home, with family by his side, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 64. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kassie Power, 31

November 7, 2023

With broken hearts, the family regrets to inform you that Kassie passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Ottawa, on Monday morning, November 6, 2023. She was only 31 years of age. Kassie was dearly loved and will be forever missed by her family and many wonderful friends, as well as her fur family: Rai, Dax, Jin and Stella. She left us far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Cecilia Mary O’Dell, 72

November 7, 2023

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Cecilia Mary O'Dell, on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at the age of 72. Cecilia loved to laugh, travel to warm climates, and enjoy a glass of wine. She also loved cooking and baking and hosting holiday and birthday dinners.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph O'Sullivan, 66

November 7, 2023

Alliston - Passed away suddenly at home, on Friday, November 3, 2023, in his 67th year.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Petrecca, 66

November 7, 2023

Toronto - With sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Tony on November 5, 2023, at the age of 66. In memory of Tony, donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Martin "Ken" Schneider, 64

November 7, 2023

Brighton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Ken at his home on Friday, November 3rd, 2023, in his 65th year. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Scott Mission or Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Patricia Mainland (Chamberlain), 73

November 7, 2023

Fergus - Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 6, 2023, with family by her side. Donations in memory of Karen may be made to the Groves Memorial Hospital’s Oncology Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Heather Ann McCulloch, 50

November 7, 2023

Fergus - Heather Ann McCulloch passed away peacefully on November 6th. She leaves behind her devoted family and friends. She is now at peace and no longer in pain.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Guenther, 44

November 7, 2023

Salt Spring Island - Graham was an entrepreneur, a foodie, and a lover of nature and the good life. He was a man of deep connection to spirit, a worshipper of beauty and joy, and a singular and incomparably wonderful husband. In the months after his diagnosis he was showered with love from his friends and family. He often said that he felt like the luckiest man in the world, that most people have to wait until their funeral to see how loved they are. During his illness he went to school for massage, which he really enjoyed. The pain of his loss is almost unbearable, but we are filled with gratitude that we got to be his people. He was loved beyond belief and will be loved forever.

No cause of death reported.

Louisa '"Weezy" Mezenberg, 68

November 7, 2023

Ingersoll - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 68. Donations in Louisa’s name can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Zachery Christopher Harold Buchner, 24

November 7, 2023

Sarnia - Zac passed away suddenly, at Bluewater Health, on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 24. Zac loved his family. When he wasn’t spending time in the penalty box he was pretty good at hockey.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Burke, 66

November 7, 2023

Caledonia - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna at home on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Susanne Luer, 53

November 7, 2023

Toronto - Sue passed away peacefully, in Sunnybrook hospital’s palliative care unit, on November 1st, surrounded by her family. A passionate people person, Sue had served thousands of customers in her warm and friendly way since she started working at Fran’s Restaurant on College Street in 1994. Her colleagues and customers will always remember her as someone who always went the extra mile to care for those around her. She enjoyed taking long walks through various city parks and trails, as well as hiking and kayaking. Donations may be made in Sue’s honour to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Manasha Davarowe Duncan, 41

November 7, 2023

Mississauga - Manasha Devarowe Duncan “SHAKKA”, 41 years old, passed away peacefully on October 20,2023. He was born on September 5, 1982. He was a Kingston, Jamaican native who settled in Brampton as a barber. He was a loving and cherished partner, father, friend, brother, cousin, nephew and son. Manasha will be missed dearly by his many extended family and friends. The family appreciates all of your prayers and kind gestures during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory William Crawford Smith, 74

November 7, 2023

Fort Erie - After a brief but difficult illness, Greg passed away peacefully at Crescent Park Lodge, at the age of 74. Greg was very involved with the Narcotics Anonymous community, a space that allowed him to build many meaningful connections and lasting friendships. Donations in Greg’s memory may be made to the Parkinson Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Patrick Hill, 60

November 7, 2023

Shawn passed away suddenly at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Byron Ross Cook, 66

November 7, 2023

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Byron on November 6, 2023, at 66 years of age. He was a great guy who loved spending time at his trailer and having a cold beer with friends. Byron was also known for his garage and entertaining friends and family. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Carlson, 46

November 7, 2023

Travis Raymond of Angus, ON, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, November 3rd, 2023, in his 47th year. Donations to the CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Rejean Lavallée, 46

November 7, 2023

Sudbury - Daniel Rejean “Danner” Lavallee left us on Nov 4th, 2023, at the young age of 46. Danner made many connections because of his ability and willingness to help others around him. He liked a cold one, good music and a good joke. If you needed a hand with something, he was always willing to help. Danner often stopped to share what he had with the less fortunate; it could be a few cigarettes, coffee, food, or just a smile. He was down-to-earth with a big heart and a loving soul. Mental illness is affecting many and is as rampant as cancer. If you know someone who is struggling, there is help with the Mental Support Hotline.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Lee MacDonald, 64

November 7, 2023

It is with deep sadness that the family of Nancy Lee MacDonald announces her passing on November 2, 2023, at 64 years of age. Nancy exhaled her last soft breath with her children’s hands on her failing body and words of love in her ears, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Nancy is finally at peace and reunited with the love of her life, Scott, who predeceased her in 2021. Cancer may have been the beast that ultimately took Nancy from us, but her family and friends believe she died of a broken heart. Nancy loved her grandchildren fiercely and was always up for watching a hockey or ringette game, dance recital, soccer or lacrosse game. She even enjoyed trying to learn Tik Tok dances! She loved traveling with Scott, her family and friends.

Daphne McCullough, 69

November 7, 2023

Passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on November 2, 2023, after a courageous, two-year battle with cancer. She had a successful career in project management, but she was most passionate about creating custom kitchens and living spaces for her clients. An active member of her community, Daphne dedicated time to various committees, including those at Trinity United Church, as well as Probus By the Bay and Probus of Harbourlands. She developed a love for bridge through her involvement in local clubs. Daphne embraced the beauty of her local landscapes year-round, often hiking and snowshoeing throughout the Blue Mountains.

Rob Woodford, 43

November 7, 2023

Plattsville - It is with deep sadness we announce the home call of Robert Stanley Woodford. After battling cancer for 10 months, the Lord took Rob home to be with him. He passed away peacefully on Friday, November 3rd, 2023, at the age of 43. Rob was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a faithful friend, a quiet, steady presence, and always at the ready with the most epic dad jokes.

Bernard McConnell, 59

November 7, 2023

Napanee - After a courageous battle with cancer. Bernard passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday November 3, 2023. Bernard was always a hard worker, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and yard work. He had a soft spot for all animals.

Brian Edward Dickson, 66

November 7, 2023

Peterborough - Brian passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with cancer. Brian was a man of few words, but when he did speak, you knew that you would eventually hear, “to make a long story short.” He was passionate and well-versed in so many things, and he loved sharing his knowledge with his loved ones. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Mental Health Association.

Richard Joseph Szewczyk, 73

November 7, 2023

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that the family announces with extreme sorrow that Richard Szewczyk passed away peacefully, with his loving and devoted wife and kids by his side, at the age of 73, on Friday, November 3, 2023, after a very brief but valiant fight with cancer. Richard will be remembered for his love of his family and friends. He would give the shirt off his back without question, to anyone who needed it.

Elaine Patricia Vyn (Demik), 55

November 7, 2023

Caledonia - On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, God suddenly called home Elaine Vyn at the age of 55. Elaine had an incredible belief in her Lord and Savior and she faced her recent battle with cancer with much hope and courage.

Thomas Henry Tinken, 75

November 7, 2023

Tom passed away at 75 years on Sunday, Oct 29th 2023, at Toronto General Hospital, after a sudden battle with cancer. Tom entertained his family and friends with his sense of humor and radio voice. He was lively, engaged, generous and fun, and was always up for a road trip, antiquing excursion, or fancy dinner. In the last few years of his life he took care of his wife Margaret’s every need while she suffered from Lewy Body Dementia. As her disease progressed so did his devotion and love, and attention to her care became the primary focus of his life.

Brandon Rowley, 45

November 7, 2023

Haliburton - Peacefully at his residence on Saturday morning, November 4, 2023, in his 45th year, after a battle with throat cancer.

Michael Ketchum, 56

November 7, 2023

Nepean - Mike passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side, after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. Mike will be remembered for his calm manner, his smile, his joy of singing and his love for Georgian Bay cottage life. Make a donation to Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Michael Ketchum.

Brenda Lee Schultz, 58

November 7, 2023

Waterloo - It is with profound sadness that the family of Brenda Schultz announce her sudden passing on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 58. Donations to the Kidney Foundation.

Reported on November 6:

Shane James, 61

November 6, 2023

Timmins - It is with sadness that the family of Shane James announce his unexpected passing on November 3, 2023, at the age of 61 years. He was a kind and funny person and we will miss him.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Marie Roller, 59

November 6, 2023

Passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, at the age of 59. Donations can be made in Anna’s name to the Canadian Liver foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Giovanni "John" Mior, 65

November 6, 2023

Passed away suddenly, with family by his side, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his Wasaga Beach home, at the young age of 65. Donations can be made in Giovanni’s name to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Caron, 48

November 6, 2023

It is with regret that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Caron of Carleton Place, Ontario, on October 31, 2023, at the age of 48. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Bob" Louis Csinos, 74

November 6, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bob Csinos of Vienna, age 74, at St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital, on November 4th, 2023. Bob loved to play golf, fish and travel. He cherished all our family holidays throughout Ontario cottage country, and beyond. He instilled a great work ethic in his children and encouraged them to follow their dreams towards happiness and success.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Corkran, 40

November 6, 2023

Almonte - With profound sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved son Tyler. Tyler possessed a unique sense of humour and was the life of every party. He was a painter, a singer, an impeccable dresser, an accomplished chef, and a whiz at trivia. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Carmine Cataldo, 48

November 6, 2023

It is with broken hearts we announce the untimely but peaceful passing of our beloved dad, son, brother, and friend, Carmine Cataldo, at the age of 48. A long-time employee of Casino Niagara, Carm was easily recognized by his infectious smile. Life is rarely easy and never fair, and with that, we pray that in Carm’s passing we remember to forgive ourselves and those around us, let go of our regrets, and embrace everything we are given today. Donation to Pathstone Mental Health in Carmine's memory.

No cause of death reported.

François Piché, 36

November 6, 2023

Hawkesbury - Mr. François Piché of Alexandria died on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 36. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John Proud-Eagle Rogers, 31

November 6, 2023

Sarnia - On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Christopher started his journey home.

No cause of death reported.

Michel John Batisse, 55

November 6, 2023

Kirkland Lake - The family of Michel “John” Batisse is saddened to announce his sudden passing on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, at the tender age of 55. Donations in memory of John may be made to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Felice DeGregorio, 60

November 6, 2023

Woodbridge - It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dearest Felice DeGregorio in his 60th year, on Monday, November 6, 2023. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs whenever the opportunity arose. Donations may be made in Felice's name to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

John Gagnon, 68

November 6, 2023

John Gagnon of Drayton passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Palmerston and District Hospital, on Friday, November 3, 2023, in his 68th year. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Shauna Michelle Desormeau, 45

November 6, 2023

Peterborough - Peacefully at home, on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, with her family by her side, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberley Ann Hastie, 47

November 6, 2023

Peacefully, at the Smiths Falls Hospital, on Saturday, November 04, 2023, at the age of 47. Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy St-Jacques, 65

November 6, 2023

Timmins - It is with heavy hearts that we announce her passing, surrounded by family, on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 65. Cindy was a fun, loving, caring person who would light up any room and have everyone smiling. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mathieu Leblond, 33

November 6, 2023

Timmins - It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Mathieu after a lengthy illness, on Friday, November 3rd, 2023, at the age of 33. Mathieu fought hard until the very end. He rarely complained and refused to give up. He had a huge heart. He was always kind and caring to everyone he knew and everyone he met. Mathieu overcame many obstacles throughout his life, and never ceased to amaze all who knew him with his strength, strong will, determination and perseverance. Donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Michael Kelly, 37

November 6, 2023

Passed away unexpectedly at Hôpital Montfort in Ottawa at the very young age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Chantal Baillargeon (Baillargeon), 52

November 6, 2023

Hanmer - It is with great sadness and sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Chantal Lise Baillargeon on November 4th, 2023, at the age of 52, holding the hand of her soulmate, at Health Sciences North. Chantal was a beautiful person inside and out. She was loving, caring, and compassionate. She loved the outdoors. But greatest of all was her love for her family, especially her grandkids. She was never happier than when she was spending her time with her children and grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Dustin Boyle Coombs, 32

November 6, 2023

Cobourg - It is with heavy hearts the family of Dustin Boyle Coombs announce his unexpected passing on October 28, 2023, at the age of 32. Dustin’s greatest passions were his old cars, ATV, and playing ball with his dogs. Most importantly though, he loved his family, and his family, in turn, loved him and will miss him dearly.

No cause of death reported.

James Ernest Holmes, 74

November 6, 2023

It is with profound sadness we announce that another angel left this earth suddenly in Peterborough, on Friday, November 3rd. Our beloved Jim was the best of all of us. Smart, funny, extremely goofy, a fierce friend, a champion of everything family, and a huge lover of Christmas. Donations to the Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Charles Wierzbicki, 68

November 6, 2023

Michael passed away peacefully at Brantford General Hospital, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, in his 69th year. Michael was an avid snooker player at the Royal Canadian Legion. He was also a runner. He worked at White Farm Equipment, BASF, Asure, and was also a transport truck driver. In his retirement, he enjoyed working the Grand Erie School Board as a custodian. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Strange, 74

November 6, 2023

Timmins - It is with great sadness that the family announces Tom's death at the Golden manor on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the age of 74 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Jo Cassavia, 28

November 6, 2023

Hamilton - Passed away suddenly on November 3, 2023, at the age of 28. Sarah was a devoted and hard-working employee at Sweet Paradise, and will be greatly missed by her coworkers and customers. She loved everything the universe had to offer. She was very talented in the arts, which she expressed through her painting and poetry.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Erny "Pete" Della-Nebbia, 62

November 6, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our cherished husband and father, Peter Della-Nebbia. He passed peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 62 years. Pete set an example of what being a father truly means. He had a great passion for family, travel, hockey and loved babies and children. He was witty, welcoming, calm, open minded, thoughtful and pragmatic. Pete recently discovered a love of teaching and tutoring students in math. He found joy and satisfaction in helping students achieve beyond their own expectations. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Violet "Marie" Rosemarie Miller, 75

November 6, 2023

Mississauga - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Violet Rosemarie “Marie” Miller on October 31, 2023, surrounded by her family. Marie was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend who left us at the age of 75 after a brief illness. Marie’s kindness and empathy were felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel cared for and valued. Her warm smile and open heart will forever be in our memories.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Thomas Knight, 46

November 6, 2023

Tillsonburg - As parents we are not supposed to bury our children, no matter what age, and it is with great sadness, and a broken heart, that I announce the passing of my youngest son, Derek Thomas Knight, just weeks shy of his 47th birthday. Derek had to overcome so many physical and mental challenges, but he always kept on smiling and never gave up. One of his finest qualities was his very big heart, so full of kindness that he would give the shirt off his back and any money he had to someone in need. Donations to CAMH: The Centre for Addiction & Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Paul (Bone) Longboat, 38

November 6, 2023

Bone was always there with a smile to greet his family and friends. He will be missed greatly by all those that loved him. Bone got called home unexpectedly on November 4th, at St. Joe's in Hamilton. Bone took every opportunity to teach his son everything he thought Dman should need to know in life. This guy loved his family and those within his circle with his whole heart, and would do anything in his power for them.

No cause of death reported.

Howard M. Bomberry, 65

November 6, 2023

Hagersville - The family of Howard M. Bomberry are deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 65 years. Howard retired from CGC in 2018, and was a recent employee of Six Nations Public Works as a School Maintenance Caretaker at Oliver M. Smith Elementary School at Six Nations.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Harrison, 74

November 6, 2023

Mary passed away after a brief illness, at Brightshores Health System, Markdale, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in her 75th year.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Linda Hardy, 71

November 6, 2023

Peacefully at her home in Sutton, on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 71 years. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Arsenault, 73

November 6, 2023

Embrun - Richard died peacefully at home while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 73. We would like to express our deep gratitude to Dr. Martine Roy for her unwavering dedication and constant support throughout his fight against cancer. Richard was a loving husband, a devoted father, a proud grandfather, a caring brother and a treasured friend. His family and friends will always remember his kindness, his sense of humor and his unconditional love. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Helen Rose O'Marra (Gratto), 60

November 6, 2023

Burford - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Rose Gratto, surrounded by her family, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, in her 60th year. Helen appreciated the small things in life. She never wanted for much and treasured all that she had. She adored her family and time with friends, and looked forward to visits and gatherings. Helen had a great sense of humour, and was also a kind and gentle soul.

Reported on November 1:

Jean-Pierre Losier, 62

November 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Jean-Pierre (JP) Losier, age 62, at the St-Joseph Health Center in Toronto, on October 10th, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer. Pierre was generous, hardworking, and enjoyed life, and he had a heart of gold. He deeply loved his people and did everything he could for his daughter, sisters, and grandson. We will cherish forever memories of his great sense of humor, and all the laughs and beautiful moments shared with him. Memorial contributions can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Myeloma Canada.

Reported on October 31:

Roger Marquis, 47

October 31, 2023

Roger Marquis, 47, of Windsor, Ontario, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 30:

Terry Gerald Allen, 47

October 30, 2023

It is with sadness we announce the sudden passing of Terrance Gerald Allen of Scoudouc, age 47, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at his home. We are devastated and can not yet truly process the impact of losing this family member, who was one of a kind. He was a legend, a wild child, reckless, funny, sarcastic, and fearless. He was the person who most often prompted the comment “I can’t believe he did that”. He was a talented graphic designer and mechanic. He had a personality so big it is impossible to imagine the world without it.

No cause of death reported.

60 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

Rejean Picotte, 62

November 19, 2023

On November 14, 2023, Mr. Réjean Picotte died suddenly at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Briere, 49

November 19, 2023

Sophie Briere passed away in Montreal, on November 15, 2023, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Fredette, 66

November 19, 2023

Mascouche: Daniel Fredette passed away suddenly at his home, on November 3, 2023, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Gauthier, 42

November 19, 2023

Suddenly, at home, on November 11, 2023, at the age of 42, Mrs. Stéphanie Gauthier left us.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Flood-Charron, 34

November 19, 2023

In Salaberry-de Valleyfield, on November 15, 2023, at the age of 34, Mr. Craig Flood-Charron died.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Patrick Cavener, 51

November 19, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the death of our dear Michael on November 17, 2023, after a valiant battle against cancer. Michael was born in Montreal, Quebec, August 18, 1972.

Sarah Jane Barrow, 56

November 18, 2023

It is with profound sorrow that we share the passing of Sarah Barrow on November 15, 2023, at the age of 56. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Karine Theriault, 40

November 18, 2023

In Oka, on November 16, 2023, at the age of 40, Mrs. Karine Thériault passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Pierre Legault, 71

November 18, 2023

Suddenly at his home, on November 17, 2023, at the age of 71, Mr. Jean-Pierre Legault passed away,

No cause of death reported.

Veronique Bélec, 39

November 17, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Véronique Bélec, which occurred on November 11, 2023, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Andre Caouette, 73

November 17, 2023

It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden death of the man of my life, André Caouette, on November 8, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Dominique Bolduc, 54

November 17, 2023

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 54 years and 5 months, Dominique Bolduc passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Gaudreault, 35

November 17, 2023

In Quebec City, on November 13, 2023, at the age of 35, passed away Mrs. Mélanie Gaudreault. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Neel Patel, 21

November 17, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Neel Patel on November 17, 2023, at the age of 21.

No cause of death reported.

Brigitte Richard, 47

November 17, 2023

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Brigitte Richard on November 14, 2023, at the age of 47. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Scleroderma Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Pouliot, 41

November 17, 2023

Senneterre: Died on November 2, 2023, at the age of 41, Mr. Roger Pouliot

No cause of death reported.

Donna Nichilo Bigras, 69

November 17, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of an exceptional woman, Donna Nichilo Bigras, at the age of 69. Her wings spread on November 12, 2023, after a fierce battle with cancer.

Pierre Richard, 40

November 16, 2023

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Mr. Pierre Richard, which occurred in Quebec, on October 28, 2023, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Alphonse St-Denis, 31

November 16, 2023

The Temiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the passing of Mr. Alphonse Junior St-Denis from Winneway. He passed away on November 2nd., 2023, at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Sindy Boutin, 45

November 16, 2023

At her home, on November 8, 2023, at the age of 45, passed away Sindy Boutin. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Francoeur, 46

November 16, 2023

At his home on November 7, 2023, died at the age of 46, Mr. Steve Francoeur, residing in Drummondville.

No cause of death reported.

Donovan Papatens-Roberts, 34

November 16, 2023

Lac-Simon - Mr. Donovan Papatens-Roberts, residing in Lac-Simon, died at his home on November 13, 2023, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Manivane Phantavong, 51

November 16, 2023

At Home the Fifth Season of Lac-Megantic, November 13, 2023 at the age of 51, Ms. Manivane Phantavong has passed away, daughter of Hompheng Phantavong and Chansouk Phantavong, wife of Mr. Sing Sisongkham, living in Lac-Megantic and native of Vientiane, Laos.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Bourassa, 64

November 16, 2023

At the Pavillon Sainte-Marie in Trois-Rivières, on November 11, 2023, at the age of 64, passed away Mr. Richard Bourassa. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, or to fight against leukemia.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Deschênes Lacasse, 67

November 16, 2023

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Sylvie Deschênes of Ste-Florence, at the Marie-Anne-Ouellet Accommodation Center, on November 13, 2023, at the age of 67. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to L’Association dur cancer de l’Est du Quebec (The Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec).

No cause of death reported.

Marc-Andre Parent, 72

November 16, 2023

On November 7, 2023, at the age of 72, Mr. Marc-André Parent died. The family would like to thank the staff of the CHUM oncology unit.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Leclerc, 66

November 16, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Louise Leclerc, at the age of 66. The family would like to thank relatives and friends for their great support, as well as the staff of the oncology department of the Haut-Richelieu hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Stevens, 63

November 15, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Linda Jones Stevens on November 8, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marilou Lavoie, 39

November 15, 2023

At her home in Quebec, on November 8, 2023, Marilou Lavoie, daughter of Mrs. Sylvie Potvin and Mr. Jacques Lavoie, died at the age of 39 years and 9 months. She was a native of Saint-Pascal, Kamouraska. Your condolences can result in a donation to the Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Levesque, 43

November 15, 2023

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Joyce Lévesque on November 13, 2023, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Pascal-Andre Fortin, 38

November 15, 2023

On the morning of November 9, 2023, Mr. Pascal-André Fortin died at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Hélène Lavoie, 32

November 15, 2023

It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Marie-Hélène Lavoie, on November 13, 2023, at the Maison des aines et alternative de Sherbrooke, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Marius Labrecque, 67

November 15, 2023

At the Littoral Palliative Care Home in Lévis, on November 8, 2023, at the age of 67, Mr. Marius Labrecque, husband of Mrs. Francine Dussault, died. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Johanne Fortin, 71

November 15, 2023

In Laval, on November 13, 2023, at the age of 71, passed away Ms. Johanne Fortin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Bobby Kistabish, 45

November 15, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Bobby “Bob” Kistabish, who tragically lost his life on November 9, 2023, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-eve Beaulieu, 45

November 15, 2023

In Montreal, on November 3, 2023, at the age of 45, passed away Mrs. Marie-Ève Beaulieu, residing in Godmanchester.

No cause of death reported.

François Grondin, 58

November 15, 2023

At the CHUS, Fleurimont pavilion, on November 13, 2023, at the age of 58, Mr. François Grondin, residing in Sherbrooke and formerly from Granby, passed away. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Jo-Annie Lacroix, 29

November 15, 2023

At the Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family, on November 13, 2023, passed away at the age of 29 years and 11 months, Jo-Annie Lacroix, spouse of Chris Falle, previously residing in Black Lake.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Belland, 51

November 15, 2023

It’s with very heavy hearts that the family of Frank Belland announces his passing on Monday, November 13, 2023, after a long and fierce battle against lung cancer at the tender age of 51.

Elaine Mandanici, 37

November 15, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elaine Mandanici, 37 years old. After battling breast cancer for over a year, she passed away peacefully on November 14, surrounded by her husband, family and friends.

Rene Pichette, 66

November 15, 2023

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec (I.U.C.P.Q.), at the age of 66, after showing courage and perseverance in the face of illness, he peacefully left his family like an angel, on the 11th November, 2023. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Rosaire Choinard, 66

November 14, 2023

At his home, on November 1, 2023, at the age of 66, Mr. Rosaire Chouinard died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Alexandre Briere, 29

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Alexandre Brière, aged 29, at his home in Mont-Laurier, on November 10, 2023. In memory of Mr. Brière and as a gesture of sympathy, the family invites you to make a donation to the Faubourg Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Maxime Nadeau, 49

November 14, 2023

At the palliative care home of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on November 9, 2023, at the age of 49, Mr. Maxime Nadeau died.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-François Fillion, 42

November 14, 2023

On November 6, 2023, at the age of 42, Jean-François Fillion died. He lived in Quebec and was born in Saint-Nazaire-de-Dorchester. Any expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Verville, 26

November 14, 2023

On November 7, 2023, Mr. Jonathan Verville, son of the late Nathalie Bernier and François Verville, died at the age of 26. He lived in Victoriaville.

No cause of death reported.

Tanya Anderson, 42

November 14, 2023

In Quebec, on November 7, 2023, passed away at the age of 42, Mrs. Tanya Anderson, spouse of Mr. Guy Vézina and residing in Sept-Îles.

No cause of death reported.

Dorisse Sylvain, 61

November 14, 2023

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on November 11, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Dorisse Sylvain. The family would like to thank the staff on the 5th floor of the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec and its doctor for their humanity, their caring attitude and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Camille St-Cyr, 68

November 14, 2023

Suddenly, at the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska, on Friday, November 10, 2023, Mr. Camille St-Cyr, spouse of Mrs. Gisèle Bourque, died at the age of 68. He lived in Victoriaville. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Lacombe, 67

November 14, 2023

At the Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital in Montreal, on November 8, 2023, died at the age of 67, Mr. Michel Lacombe. The family would like to express their gratitude to the University Institute of Hemato-Oncology and Cellular Therapy.

Dumitru Murgoi, 68

November 14, 2023

In Pierrefonds, on November 10, 2023, at the age of 68, died Mr. Dumitru Murgoi. The family would like to thank Doctor M. Palumbo, as well as all the staff of the oncology departments.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Lalonde, 74

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Paul Lalonde on November 8, at the age of 74. In this final year, Paul faced his illness with courage and resilience. In lieu of flowers, your expressions of sympathy may include a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

David Auclair, 46

November 13, 2023

On November 10, 2023, David Auclair, 46, of St-David-de-Falardeau, died suddenly at his home.

No cause of death reported.

William Petrin, 29

November 13, 2023

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mr. William Pétrin, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – Amqui Hospital, on November 7, 2023, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Clarisse Brissette, 38

November 13, 2023

Saint-Anselme: Clarisse Brissette died at her residence on November 6, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Francine Rousseau, 67

November 13, 2023

From Saint-Eustache, on November 10, 2023, at the age of 67, passed away Mrs. Francine Rousseau. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Pierre-Olivier Lafresnaye, 35

November 13, 2023

On November 3, 2023, at the age of 35, Pierre-Olivier Lafresnaye died.

No cause of death reported.

Willy Dave Bois, 37

November 13, 2023

At the Fleurimont hospital in Sherbrooke, on October 27, 2023, Willy Dave Bois of Nouvelle died at the age of 37 years and 7 months.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Brassard, 43

November 13, 2023

On November 10, 2023, Mr. Martin Brassard died in Alma, at the age of 43 years and 7 months. The family would also like to thank the entire MUHC team, particularly Daphnée, Marine, Dr. Asselah and Dr. Métrakos, Cedars Cancer Centre, McGill University Health Centre, and Gerald Bronfman, Department of Oncology, McGill University.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 8:

Christopher Paul William Ryan, 49

November 8, 2023

At his home in Waltham, Quebec, on Thursday November 2, 2023, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Alberta, 16 “ died suddenly ”:

Jennifer (Jen) Lynn Neary Farrell

November 18, 2023

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden peaceful passing of our beautiful vivacious daughter and sister, Jennifer (Jen) Lynn Neary Farrell on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta.

No age or cause of death reported.

Steven Paul Emberley, 48

November 16, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Steven Paul Emberley on November 9th, 2023 at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley Margaret Rabbitts, 65

November 16, 2023

Margaret passed away peacefully, Nov 16, 2023, at the age of 65, after a brief yet brave battle with cancer, with her close cousins Susan and Natalie by her side.

Jaylene Good Eagle, 34

November 15, 2023

Jaylene Good Eagle of Calgary, AB, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Braeden Ferdinand Jude Wildman, 22

November 15, 2023

Braeden Ferdinand Jude Wildman, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, uncle, and friend was called home by our Wakan on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Garrett, 61

November 15, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jean Garrett (nee Power) announce her passing on November 15, 2023 at the age of 61. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, after a brief but courageous battle with Cancer.

Terri Lee Hall, 48

November 14, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Terri Lee Hall (Graham). Terri passed away peacefully at the Providence Care Home Centre, in Calgary, AB, at the young age of 48 on Saturday, November 11, 2023. We would like to express our gratitude to all the doctors and staff at Providence Care Centre and Dr. Sarna, her neurologist; for all their loving care and support, we can’t thank you enough.

No cause of death reported.

Jaliyl Ayani Pinnock, 32

November 14, 2023

With shattered hearts, the family of Jaliyl Ayani Pinnock of Cherry Grove, AB, is deeply saddened to announce his unexpected passing on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Cecil Alberta, 41

November 14, 2023

Cecil James Alberta of Red Deer, beloved son of Jerry & Nancy Alberta, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2023, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Jo Marie Pasutto, 19

November 14, 2023

Anna Jo Marie Pasutto passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary, Alberta, on November 9, 2023 at the age of 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tanya Lisa Comeau, 48

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Tanya Lisa Comeau passed away on November 11, 2023, at the Peter Lougheed Hospital in Calgary, Alberta, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Shaw

On Thursday, November 9th, 2023, Mrs. Dawn Michele Shaw passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

November 14, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

James ‘Jamie’ Daniel Duguay, 60

November 14, 2023

James ‘Jamie’ Daniel Duguay passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a hard fought battle with cancer on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 60 years.

Ha Ngoc Tang, 47

November 13, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Ha Ngoc Tang announce her passing on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Western Memorial Regional Hospital at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander James Lionel Bailey, 28

November 13, 2023

Alexander Bailey of Calgary, AB, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the age of 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 12:

John Robert Snow, 40

November 12, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the families of John Robert Snow announce his saddening passing in Fort McMurray, Alberta, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 10 “died suddenly”:

David K. Nelson, 59

November 19, 2023

It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our dear son, brother, uncle, and great uncle, David Kirk Nelson, who left us on October 18, 2023, in Victoria, BC. Born on February 6, 1964, David’s sudden passing leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Rio Henderson, 31

November 17, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we honor and remember our treasured Rio.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Jason McLean, 53

November 17, 2023

Sadly on November 1, 2023 Robert Jason McLean passed away at the age of 53. If you wish, a donation can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Roberts name.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Ernest Dyment, 52

November 17, 2023

With his loving wife Tammy by his side, Steven Ernest Dyment of Abbotsford BC passed away from stroke complications in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital November 4th, 2023.

Luba Anne Kazakoff, 71

November 16, 2023

Surrey – Luba Anne Kazakoff passed away peacefully in her sleep at Surrey Memorial Hospital on November 1st, 2023, after a short illness, with family and friends in attendance.

No cause of death reported.

Kendall Joan Dueck

November 16, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kendall Dueck on October 28th 2023, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Victoria, BC, where she was an all-star athlete throughout her formative years and went on to win multiple bodybuilding shows.

No age reported.

Donald Andrew Brett-Davies, 60

November 15, 2023

With sadness we announce the sudden death of Donald, age 60 years, on November 7, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Christopher Fishlock, 75

November 15, 2023

Ronald “Ron” Christopher Fishlock of Abbotsford, BC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital after a short but hard-fought battle.

Donald William Allin, 72

November 14, 2023

Donald William Allin, passed away unexpectedly on November 7th, 2023 after complications from surgery in Cranbrook B.C. He was 72 years old.

Olivia Georgette Pahtayken Jones, 42

November 13, 2023

Olivia Georgette Pahtayken “Luffy Jones” passed away in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 27, 2023 at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

27 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Jason William Schoenberger, 50

November 18, 2023

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jason on November 10, 2023, at the Riverview Palliative Care facility in Winnipeg at the young age of 50 after a short but fierce and brutal battle with cancer.

Shawn Alex David Spence, 38

November 17, 2023

It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden death of our son, Shawn Alex David Spence on October 29th, 2023, in Terrace, BC. At the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Wawryko, 74

November 17, 2023

Peacefully, on Nov. 11th, 2023, with family by her side, Rita Eleanor Wawrykow (nee Borland) passed away after a short battle with illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Robert Guiboche, 41

November 17, 2023

Jason lived in Winnipeg, MB, central area, all his 41 years. He loved working on houses and roofing. He also worked for his uncle Binks doing foundations. He enjoyed drawing, playing pool for his uncle Jeff, but never admitted when he lost at pool against his brothers.

No cause of death reported.

Shauna Vincent, 64

November 17, 2023

Shauna Vincent passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at the age of 64 years. If friends so desire memorial tributes may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Terence Kyle Severight “Sun Rising,” 34

November 17, 2023

Terence Kyle Severight "Sun Rising" passed away on November 3, 2023 in Russell, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Garth Alan Steidl, 64

November 17, 2023

Peacefully, after a lengthy battle with cancer, Garth passed away at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

John Fawcett Vernon, 46

November 16, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son, brother and uncle. Johnny Hewitt on November 9, 2023, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Richard “Rick” Allan Glucki, 64

November 16, 2023

With deep love and profound sadness, I must announce the passing of my husband, Richard (Rick) Allan Glucki, who passed away at home peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age of 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Colocho, 55

November 16, 2023

Daniel Colocho 55 of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away on November 9th, 2023, at 1:49 p.m. at St Boniface hospital with his children by his side after suffering the last stage of colon cancer.

Hazel Lorraine Klyne, 73

November 16, 2023

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Hazel Klyne (Tataryn) at the age of 73 years old after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeffery James Martin, 44

November 16, 2023

It is with a deep sadness we must announce the passing of Jeffery James Martin. He left us too soon at the age of 44 after a short battle with cancer, on November 15, 2023.

Jennifer Dawn Ferland, 40

November 15, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our daughter and sister Dee-Foo (White Butterfly Woman) on Monday November 5,2023 at the St. Boniface Hospital. She graduated grade 12 from the Children of the Earth School, and later worked as a nursing assistant at the Health Science Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Lyric Buddy Storm Richard, stillborn

November 14, 2023

Born silently on November 7, 2023, our precious angel, Baby Boy Lyric Richard, left this world far too soon. Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow as we mourn the loss of our beloved son, who was stillborn.

Kyle “Ozzy” Wayne Smyth, 39

November 14, 2023

Kyle “Ozzy” Wayne Smyth, beloved husband to Andrea, loving daddy of Holden and Hale, and loving son of the Hugh and the late Deb Smyth, passed away at Regina General Hospital on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the age of 39 years. For those who so desire, memorial tributes may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society in memory of Kyle.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Rose Genaille, 33

November 14, 2023

Catherine Rose Genaille (girl) was born to the late Frederick George Genaille and Rosemary Cook on April 22nd, 1990. She worked for CFS and was a foster parent.

No cause of death reported.

Noah Lawrence Elliott Amos, 21

November 14, 2023

We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Noah Lawrence Elliott Amos born on August 4th 2002.

No cause of death reported.

Dan Stice, 62

November 14, 2023

Peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the Gimli Community Health Centre, Dan Stice, aged 62 years, passed away surrounded by his friends and family.

Kerry Warren Smith, 60

November 14, 2023

Kerry Warren Smith has passed on at the age of 60 years old after fighting a courageous battle with Lupus. He was born in Winnipeg, MB.

Cole Walker, 29

November 13, 2023

With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Cole, aged 29, in Dryden, Ontario, on October 13, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Paxton Walker Tomiak, 1

November 13, 2023

Paxton Walker Tomiak passed away at home November 6, 2023, at 19 months of age.

No cause of death reported.

David William Hill, 51

November 13, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Dave Hill on November 10, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Lydia Bachmeier, 66

November 13, 2023

It is with great sadness the family of Lydia Susan Bachmeier announces her unexpected death. Lydia Bachmeier, age 66, of Winnipeg, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Health Sciences Centre, Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Patrick Smith, 48

November 13, 2023

Jeremy Smith of Dauphin, MB, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Mason Spearchief Wabbageneze, 50

November 13, 2023

With heavy hearts we announce sudden passing of our lovely sister, mother, cousin auntie Tina Mason (Spearchief Wabbageneze)

No cause of death reported.

Nickolas Dennis Van Gerwen, 58

November 13, 2023

It is with profound sadness that after a courageous battle with cancer, Nick Van Gerwen, 58 years of age, has passed away on November 10, 2023 at Steinbach Hospital with his family close by his side.

Susan Kathleen Hunter, 63

November 13, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan on Monday, November 6th. She was taken from us after a brief but courageous battle with PML, a rare brain disease.

In New Brunswick, 26 “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 1:

Jennifer Ann Hachey, 34

November 1, 2023

Fredericton - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Jennifer Ann Hachey (Nicholson) of Douglas, NB, wife. It occurred peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Jen loved to spend time with her family, especially her kids. Jen truly saw the best in everyone and always made sure that they were having the best time.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 5:

Terry Duguay, 74

November 5, 2023

The family of Terry Duguay of Fredericton, NB, are saddened to announce his passing on November 1, 2023. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and grandchildren, especially his annual trip to Halifax with his kids and grandkids to watch basketball. Donation may be made to the New Brunswick Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Vincent Bennett, 39

November 5, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Vincent Bennett (Eddy) of Fredericton, NB, on Friday, November 3, 2023 at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 4:

Emilda McGraw, 36

November 4, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Emilda McGraw, surrounded by the love of her family, at Tracadie Hospital, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 3:

Kevin D'Amours, 32

November 3, 2023

Thursday, October 26th, 2023, at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, at the age of 32, passed away Kevin D’Amours.



No cause of death reported.

D'Amours “died suddenly”: From Facebook:

There are no words that could express my sadness over the sudden death of Kevin D'Amours.

Françoise Surette, 40

November 3, 2023

Françoise Surette, 40, of Moncton, passed away on Wednesday November 1, 2023 at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC following a lengthy illness. She loved being in nature and discovering lesser-known places. Françoise was a person of raw authenticity who had a wicked sense of humour and a deep ability to listen. In memory of Françoise, a contribution to the CHU Dumont Foundation (oncology).

No cause of death reported.

Robert Michael Graham, 71

November 3, 2023

Robert Michael Graham, of Miramichi, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Miramichi Regional Hospital, at the age of 71. Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 2:

Christine Elizabeth Boudreau, 69

November 2, 2023

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts the family of Christine Elizabeth Boudreau announce her passing which occurred on October 30th, 2023. Christine worked as a nurse for many years with various healthcare providers. Christine loved to talk and could often be found socializing with anyone who would carry on a conversation with her. Donations in Christine’s memory may be made to N.B. Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Constance LaPorte, 75

November 2, 2023

Constance (Connie) LaPorte on St. Mary’s First Nation suddenly passed over to the Spirit World on November 2nd 2023. Connie was a quiet but fierce Wolastoqey Woman. She had a deep love for her culture and for keeping the Wolastoqey Language alive. She loved caring for her daughter and later her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She also spent time teaching the children of Sitansisk the Wolastoqey language over the years.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Arsenault, 35

November 2, 2023

Moncton – It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Matthew Arsenault, 35, that occurred at his residence, surrounded by the love of his family, on November 1st, 2023. Matthew was a very hard worker. In his younger years, he did modeling and bodybuilding. In the year 2000, he was chosen as Boy of the Year for the East End Boys and Girls Club. In 2009, one of his proudest accomplishments was made, as he graduated from Civil Engineering Technology at NBCC. In memory of Matthew, a donation may be made to the MS Society. Special thanks to his many caregivers over the years, the Extra Mural and Medical Professionals for the great care and attention given to Matthew during his illness.

No cause of death reported.

Clyde Winchester, 73

November 2, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on October 31, 2023, at the age of 73 years and 2 months, passed away Mr. Clyde Winchester. Mr. Clyde Winchester was an avid golfer. He was also known for his great involvement in Hockey in the Edmundston region. He worked on various committees such as: treasurer of La Bonne Bouffe, President of the Former Fraser Retirees and member of the Fraser Workers, member of the FTTNB and member of the Edmundston and Region Labor Council. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Doris Fournier, 72

November 2, 2023

At the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, on Monday October 30, 2023, at the age of 72, Mr. Doris Fournier passed away. In memory of Doris, a donation to the Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Romeo Julien Pelletier, 75

November 2, 2023

At the Grand Falls General Hospital, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the age of 75, passed away Roméo Julien ''Gilles'' Pelletier. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reginald Keith Inman, 71

November 2, 2023

The death of Reginald Keith Inman, husband to Rita Inman, both of Miramichi, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 71 after his battle with cancer.

Patricia "Patty" Hilda Upham, 66

November 2, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia "Patty" Hilda Upham (Miles) on the 31st of October, 2023 at her home in St. Stephen. Patty had an unwavering faith that helped her overcome all life’s obstacles including her recent battle with cancer. Patty was a good friend to many and was known for her meek, gentle nature who always put others before herself. She welcomed everyone with a warm smile and open arms.

Reported on November 1:

Lawrence ''Larry'' McGuigan, 71

November 1, 2023

Lawrence McGuigan, 71, passed away suddenly at his residence, on Friday, October 27, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Maclean Pickford, 61

November 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that we, the family of Kenneth ‘Ken’ MacLean Pickford, age 61, of Saint John New Brunswick, announce his passing on Wednesday 25th October 2023. After a brief battle with a sudden and unexpected illness, he passed with family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Fournier, 62

November 1, 2023

Saint John - It is with broken hearts that the family of Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Fournier announce his sudden passing, which occurred on October 30, 2023, at age 62. He took immense pride in simply being a husband and father. Larry took great joy in building toys out of simple things found around the house for his grandchildren to laugh and enjoy together. His grandkids loved spending time with their “Grandpa” and will truly miss him. Remembrances may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Laurel Wolfgram, 67

November 1, 2023

At Hotel-Dieu of St. Joseph Hospital, Perth-Andover, October 31, 2023, Mrs. Laurel Wolfgram of Grand Falls passed away at the age of 67 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Perron, 25

November 1, 2023

Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, at the age of 25, passed away Zachary Perron.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 31:

Gary Thomas Hasson, 67

October 31, 2023

Oromocto - It is with sadness that the family of Gary Hasson announces his unexpected passing at home on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the age of 67. Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Ron Caza, 74

October 31, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Ronald Caza, husband, who passed away peacefully at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 74. In memory of Ronald, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Comeau, 71

October 31, 2023

Ronald Anthony Comeau, 71, of Richibucto, passed away peacefully at the Dr. Georges-L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan and could always be found at the hockey rink or ball field or playing poker with his close friends. Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to Muscular Dystrophy.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Murphy, 49

October 31, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Murphy, 49, of Moncton, originally from Cap-Pelé, on Sunday October 29, 2023, at his residence. Chris was a hardworking carpenter and a passionate musician.

Reported on October 30:

Yvon Beaulieu, 66

October 30, 2023

In Waterbury, CT, on October 26, 2023, at the age of 66 years and 5 months, passed away Mr. Yvon Beaulieu. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Roy, 75

October 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Louise Roy, 75, on Sunday, October 29th, 2023 at the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, nine “died suddenly”:

Dominic Joseph Pokue Jr, 38

November 18, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Dominic Joseph Pokue Jr announce his passing on November 16, 2023, at Sheshatshiu, NL at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Squires, 50

November 18, 2023

It is with great love and sadness that we announce the passing of a husband, father, and best friend David Squires, on Friday November 17th, 2023. Our family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Chaudhary Ahmad, Dr. Noreen Frady, Marina and the nurses at the Dr. H Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre for all of your support through out David’s journey.

No cause of death reported.

James Power, 71

November 18, 2023

Passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer at the Palliative Care Unit at Dr. Leonard A. Miller Center on November 17th, 2023, age 71 years.

Joseph “Clarence” Chidley, 65

November 18, 2023

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family members at the Health Sciences Centre after 37 years of living with MS and in more recent months, a battle with Cancer.

Ted Wells, 76

November 17, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that family announces the sudden passing of Ted (Edmund) Frederick James Wells while doing what he loved doing; thwacking around his favorite place in Hickman’s Harbour, Random Island.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Calvin Pink, 55

November 15, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jeffrey Calvin Pink, age 55, of Deer Lake, NL (formerly of Ramea) on November 13, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

David Gerard Burton, 67

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of David Gerard Burton announce his sudden passing at his residence on Monday, November 13th, 2023 at the age 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Duke, 58

November 14, 2023

Passed peacefully away at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Gordon Patrick Murphy, 54

November 13, 2023

The Murphy family regret to announce the unexpected passing

of Gordon Patrick Murphy, aged 54, on November 10th , 2023. We are incredibly shocked and heartbroken over his sudden passing as he had chosen to endure his illness in silence without burdening or worrying his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

17“died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

James Joseph Glover, 27

November 20, 2023

James Joseph Glover, age 27, better known as JJ, of Amiraults Hill, died at his home suddenly November 17, 2023. JJ spent the last 8 years in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. JJ was passionate about many things. He adored children, especially animals. In late 2022, JJ suffered the loss of his precious fur babies whom he adored and was never the same again.

No cause of death reported.

Lydia "Lida" Tyhonchuk, 67

November 20, 2023

It is with profound sadness that Lida’s family announces her shocking and sudden passing at the age of 67, in her home in Truro, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. She took immense pleasure and pride in always giving and doing her best, whether it was in her almost 40 year career at Kholtech, preparing a feast for family and friends, or stacking a cord of wood just so. She was a 5’2" dynamo, always planning or dreaming of where life would take her next.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Philomene Ceclia Conrad, 75

November 20, 2023

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Jean on November 12, 2023. In the later years, Jean enjoyed spending time with her neighbors, enjoying tea and bingo. Jean retired from the City of Halifax as Finance Manager, where she worked for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nova Scotia Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Egon Pedersen, 67

November 20, 2023

Age 67, of Bible Hill, passed away on November 17, 2023 at his home with the love of his family surrounding him. Egon was born in Frederikssund, Denmark, and first came to Canada when he was 6 months old. He came by ship and that probably started his initial love of the water; that plus his Viking heritage! He worked as a bricklayer for over 40 years, sometimes working for others and for a time had his own company, Pedersen Masonry. Our family is very appreciative of the support we have had during Egon’s short but difficult illness these last two months – the emails, phone calls, prayers, drop in visits and all the offers to do anything.

No cause of death reported.

Russell Floyd Williams, 48

November 20, 2023

The death occurred at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown on Sunday, November 19, 2023 of Russell Floyd Williams of Maypoint Home, Charlottetown, aged 48.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Joan Bollivar, 59

November 18, 2023

Age 59, of Branch LaHave, Lunenburg Co., passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce Nancy’s passing after a courageous battle with cancer. Those who wish to honor Nancy’s memory may contribute to Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the South Shore Hospice Palliative Care Society or The Rose Fund.

Martin Joseph Ropek, 66

November 17, 2023

Martin Joseph Ropek, 66, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on November 15, 2023, at Glace Bay General Hospital, Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. Many will remember Martin as he drove taxi in New Waterford. If you so wish donations may be made in Martin's honor to the Tom MacNeil Cancer Center, Sydney.

No cause of death reported.

Sam Dawson, 59

November 17, 2023

The death occurred, surrounded by his family at the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre, Charlottetown, on Thursday, November 16, 2023 of "Sam" Samuel Earle Dawson of Poplar Grove, aged 59.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Margaret Walker, 60

November 16, 2023

It is with great sadness that we, the family of Melissa Margaret Walker, announce her passing after a brief and sudden illness at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on November 14, 2023, with her two children by her side. If you knew Mom, you know that she has been battling Multiple Sclerosis for many years.

Link

November 15, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful Hailey Marie Benoit, age 24. In Memoriam, donations to The Jordan Myles Foundation [mental health].

No cause of death reported.

Anne Shirley Wall, 77

November 14, 2023

Anne Shirley (Clish) Wall, 77, Hilden, passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Merle Jones Riley, 63

November 13, 2023

It is with extreme heartbreak and sadness that we announce the sudden death of Tina on Wednesday November 8, 2023. Tina recently retired from the History Department of Dalhousie, where she spent 44 years working.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Ann Paynter, 64

November 13, 2023

Cheryl Ann Paynter, 64, of New Minas, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at home. Cheryl worked for many years as a talented hairdresser and was also a librarian. She was well known in the dog showing world for at least the last 20 years, where she had great success in showing her pugs, and then breeding her pugs. Donations in memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Mary Berrigan, 65

November 13, 2023

The family of Anne Mary Berrigan is saddened to announce her sudden passing on November 5, 2023, at the age of 65 years. Anne Mary was a graduate of Acadia University, St. Martha’s Hospital School of Nursing, and Dalhousie University.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 12:

Amber Rose Paul, 48

November 12, 2023

Age 48 of Indian Brook, passed away 11:30 pm on the night of November 9, 2023, in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 11:

Sylvia Joan Hatch, 74

November 11, 2023

Age 74 of Selma, passed away suddenly at home on November 8th, 2023. Donations in Sylvia’s memory can be made to the Maitland Volunteer Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 2:

Jon Harold Thomas, 66

November 2, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jon Harold Thomas on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Halifax NS, with his family and close friends by his side. Jon’s goal upon retirement in 2021 was to return to Miramichi to spend time with his beloved sons. He loved to golf with the boys and enjoyed just hanging out. Jon’s wit and sense of humor will be missed by all. We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Cardiac Care Unit and the Physiotherapy Department. Donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

In Prince Edward Island, eight “died suddenly”:

Neil Philip Thomas Ward, 60

November 20, 2023

"It is with profound sadness that the family of Neil Philip Thomas Ward announce his passing at his home in Fanning Brook, PE, on Saturday November 18th, 2023, after his battle with cancer, age 60. When someone has cancer it takes a village to help and support the patient and their family. Neil’s family would like to thank, and is grateful for everyone involved in his care including the Cancer Treatment Centre, Home Care, Canadian Red Cross, Palliative doctors and nurses, everyone who contributed to the GoFundMe and to the businesses, his colleagues, family members and friends who donated their time and materials to help finish projects around the house that he started but could no longer finish himself due to his illness.

Jeanie Bernard, 59

November 18, 2023

The death occurred suddenly at home, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 of Theresa "Jeanie" Bernard, of Lennox Island First Nation, aged 59.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie (Les) Peter Chappelle, 49

November 8, 2023

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, Leslie Peter Chappelle passed on Monday, November 6th, 2023 at the age of 49 years.

Reported on November 2:

Judith “Judi” Marie Sigsworth, 60

November 2, 2023

It is with heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of Judith “Judi” Marie Sigsworth.

No cause of death reported.

Dale Robert MacDonald, 54

November 2, 2023

The death occurred suddenly at his home in London, Ontario, on Sunday, October 29, 2023 of Dale Robert MacDonald formerly of O’Leary, aged 54. Dale was born in Summerside on February 10, 1969.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 29:

Mike Murnaghan, 70

October 29, 2023

Suddenly at Beach Grove Home, Charlottetown, on Sunday, October 29, 2023 the death occurred of Michael “Mike” Gerard Murnaghan of Stratford, formerly of Tarantum PEI, age 70 years. Conscientious and dedicated, Mike worked for many years in the janitorial service industry for several companies in the Stratford and Charlottetown area.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 27:

“Rhett" Loretta Erma Belle Hardy, infant

October 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we honour and say goodbye to our precious baby girl, Loretta "Rhett" Erma Belle, beloved three-month-old daughter of Jeremy and Emma Hardy, McNeills Mills.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 25:

Janna Lea Kowalski (nee Reid), 39

October 25, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Janna Lea Kowalski (nee Reid) on October 24, 2023. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Home Care for their daily support, the rehabilitation therapists at the QEH, as well as the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 19 “died suddenly”:

Shelley Kaylanne Kay, 32

November 19, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shelley Kay of Kawacatoose First Nation at the age of 32 years on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Regina, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Darrell Francis LeGard, 59

November 19, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Darrell Francis LeGard on November 15, 2023. Darrell was born on June 13, 1964, in Regina.

No cause of death reported.

Tracey Neapetung, 40

November 18, 2023

Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Tracey Neapetung (Yellow Quill, Saskatchewan), who passed away on November 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Shawn Owen Watchmaker, 30

November 17, 2023

Shawn Owen Watchmaker passed away on November 11, 2023 in St. Walburg, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Jeffery Gerrico Chmelnyk, 33

November 17, 2023

It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Mr. Zachary Chmelnyk on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Daniel George Burke, 39

November 17, 2023

With a heavy heart, the family announces the passing of Christopher on November 14, 2023, on the Keeseekoose First Nation at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tara Lee Sasakamoose, 47

November 16, 2023

Tara passed away on November 12, 2023, at Ahtahkakoop First Nation, SK. She was born on May 31, 1976, in Prince Albert, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Andy Randy Ryan Herman, 35

November 15, 2023

It is with our heartfelt sadness that we announce Andy Randy Ryan Herman passed away on November 11, 2023, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Loretta Elise Twyla Jean “La La” Maurice, 29

November 15, 2023

Passed away November 11, 2023, Saskatoon, Sask.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Smith Kinequon, 46

November 15, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Edward Smith Kinequon. On Friday November 10, 2023 our beloved father, grandfather, brother, nephew and friend passed away at the age of 46 years old in Regina, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Edward Liberet, 64

November 15, 2023

It is with great sorrow that the family of Randy Liberet announce his unexpected passing on 8 November 2023 in Regina, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Clair Michael Wingerter, 57

November 15, 2023

We are very saddened to announce the passing of Clair Michael Wingerter of Regina, SK. He passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Monday, November 13, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Coreen Dawn Melby, 48

November 15, 2023

Coreen passed away on November 10, 2023 at the Hopice at Glengara. The family would like to thank Dr. Iqbal and the oncology team at the Saskatoon Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Maureen McKenna, 46

November 15, 2023

Mary Maureen McKenna departed this world after a 1-year-and-9-month long battle with cancer on November 10, 2023 at the age of 46.

Bruce Wayne Bird, 50

November 14, 2023

Bruce passed away on November 13, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK. He was born August 4, 1973.

No cause of death reported.

Wei Ming Huang, 73

November 14, 2023

It is with sadness we announce the sudden passing of Wei Ming Huang, better known as Ming, He passed away Thursday November 9, 2023 at the age of 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley O’Hare, 51

November 14, 2023

The family of Ashley O’Hare of Theodore, beloved husband of Denise O’Hare, sadly announce his sudden passing on November 12, 2023. Ashley was 51 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony 'Tony' Charles Kreutzer, 57

November 14, 2023

On February 23, 2023, Tony underwent surgery at the Regina General Hospital to remove a brain tumor. The surgery was successful but it was determined to be cancer with little hope of survival.

Michael Joseph Gryba, 61

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, and friend Michael Joseph Gryba of Yellow Creek, Saskatchewan. “Mike” passed away peacefully on November 11, 2023 at R.U.H with family at his side. He lost his very hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer

