CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Note: Reports from Ontario will return in a few weeks.

Hallmark Star Mourns Director’s Sudden Death at 49: ‘I Love You, Brother’

December 12, 2023

One week after the premiere of his newest Hallmark Christmas movie, Ronnie Rowe Jr. is reflecting on the fragility of life. The “Christmas With a Kiss” star is mourning the sudden death of Jeffrey Officer, a Canadian producer and director he worked with and considered a “dear friend.” Officer died at age 49 from complications of a heart attack at his Toronto home on December 8, 2023, according to Deadline. The outlet reported that he was “known as one of the leaders in Black Canadian independent film.” “You have a forever place in my heart,” Rowe wrote in an Instagram Story on December 11, accompanied by multiple photos of Officer working on-set. “Our conversations were always enlightening, and fueled by love. You are an artist, father, son, nephew, trail blazing revolutionary and a loving (and) dear friend to me, you were a positive essence in my life, I love you, brother. Forever listening!”

https://heavy.com/entertainment/hallmark/director-jeffrey-officer-mourned-by-ronnie-rowe-jr/

A lawyer “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Nadine Michelle Arendt, 47

December 9, 2023

Ms. Nadine Michelle Arendt of Red Deer, Alberta peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at the age of 47 years. Nadine graduated with first class honors from the University of Alberta in 1999, and in 2002, received her LL.B., with distinction, from the University of Alberta Faculty of Law, where she was on the Dean’s List, and the articles editor of the “Alberta Law Review”. She clerked for the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench and Court of Appeal from 2002 to 2003, and was admitted to the bars of New York, Alberta (the Law Society of Alberta), and Ontario (the Law Society of Upper Canada). Nadine was proud to have practiced at Stikeman Elliott in Toronto, and at Davis Polk & Wardwell in Manhattan, maintaining life-long friendships with many special colleagues. She returned to Alberta in 2009 to be closer to her family, and most recently worked at the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation, as a Senior Legal and Governance Counsel, alongside many wonderful colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, a journalist “died suddenly”:

Ian Vandaelle, 33

December 5, 2023

Toronto - Ian Vandaelle, a business journalist in Canada, has died at the age of 33. Most recently he was a reporter and editor at the Financial Post. He had been a producer at BNN Bloomberg for more than a decade. Previously, he interned at Report on Business, where he copyedited stories and videos to the Report on Business website.

No cause of death reported.

Link

According to his partner he was “declared neurologically deceased and taken off life support”:

Link

Vandaelle was “vaccinated” and demanded vaccine passports:

Link

In Alberta, a doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Magnus Palmé

December 9, 2023

Dr. Magnus Palmé, a long-standing contributing member of the Canmore community, outstanding physician, and father. Magnus lived a fast and worldly life. Born in Sweden, raised in Zimbabwe, studying in South Africa, and eventually moving to Canada, Magnus was a man of many interests with contacts all over the world. Striking up a conversation on the bus, in line at the grocery store, or with his beloved patients, Magnus was chatty, social, and generous both with his heart and his time. Survived by his three children, memories of Magnus’ wittiness, unconventional humour, and active involvement in their childhood remain. The last few years, Magnus struggled with his mental health and well-being, and his family is grateful and appreciative of those who supported him and brought him some comfort.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A wrestler “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

BC’s Dropkick Murphy dead at 40

December 5, 2023

Mike Willis, also known as Dropkick Murphy, has died at the age of 40. He was a fixture on the indy wrestling scene in the Pacific Northwest since the early 2000s. His passing was reported by Canadian Apex Wrestling on December 4, 2023: “CAW is saddened to announce the passing of CAW Wrestler and PNW wrestling legend Mike Willis known as ‘Dropkick Murphy.’ Kick was loved by everyone that knew him and this is an terrible blow to our community. We love you Kick and you will be missed more than we could ever explain. RIP Kick. Until we meet again at the Battle Royale in the sky.” In the Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling promotion, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Willis was a four-time tag team champion (three times with Scotty Mac, once with Sid Sylum) and held the ECCW Hardcore title. During the time that ECCW was affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance, Murphy was a two-time NWA Canadian Junior heavyweight champion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Father Fadi Sarraf, 51

November 30, 2023

Montreal - Father Fadi Sarraf, a recently ordained priest of Opus Dei, reportedly died of a heart attack while preaching at a facility near Montreal, Canada, where the personal prelature often holds retreats. “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Fadi Sarraf, 51, who passed away today suddenly of an apparent heart attack while preaching a retreat at the Manoir de Beaujeu. May he rest in peace,” Opus Dei’s information office in Canada said on Tuesday.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Tracy Dawn Youck, 52

December 9, 2023

Tracy Dawn Youck, age 52, of Regina, SK passed away unexpectantly on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, with her family at her side. Tracy was born on December 23, 1970, to Wilbur and Irene Wideman in Regina. After she graduated from Luther High School in 1988, she went on to study Education at the University of Regina and Trois Rivieres in Quebec. After graduating, started work as a French Immersion teacher, and then became a Teacher Librarian with the Regina Public School Division. Tracy enjoyed a thirty-year teaching career with plans for retirement only three short months away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Robert “Bob” Ramsey, 79

December 11, 2023

Robert “Bob” Ramsey, 79, of West Saint Andrews, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his home on December 3, 2023. Bob worked for Coastal Fuels as a truck driver for 30 plus years. If he wasn’t on the road, he was at the fire department where he served as a volunteer firefighter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 53 “died suddenly”:

Denis Jean, 57

December 10, 2023

On December 4, 2023, at the dawn of his 58th birthday, Mr. Denis Jean died. The family thanks the Montérégie Integrated Cancer Center at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital and all its stakeholders for the help, care, and support provided.

Link

Shelley Martineau, 53

December 10, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Shelley Martineau on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the age of 53, after a fierce battle with cancer.

Link

Craig Flood-Charron, 34

December 9, 2023

In Salaberry-de Valleyfield, on November 15, 2023, at the age of 34, passed away Mr. Craig Flood-Charron. The family invites you to make a donation to the foundation of your choice, which supports people experiencing homelessness and struggling with consumption problems.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francine Provost, 71

December 9, 2023

In Marie-Clarac, on December 8, 2023, at the age of 71, passed away Ms. Francine Provost, residing in Montreal. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Priya Karnick, 49

December 9, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Priya Karnick, age 49, on December 7, 2023. She departed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born on November 13, 1974. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation, a cause that held a special meaning to Priya.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aime Beaulieu, 65

December 9, 2023

Suddenly, on November 29, 2023, at the age of 65, Mr. Aimé Beaulieu, native of St-Urbain-Premier, died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Cloutier, 46

December 9, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec, on November 25, 2023, at the age of 46 years and 2 months, died Mr. Christian Cloutier. Compensate for sending flowers with a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Lafond, 61

December 9, 2023

In Trois-Rivières on December 3, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Mr. Denis Lafond, resident of St-Léonard-d’Aston. Any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kim Bremmer, 35

December 9, 2023

In Montreal, suddenly on December 3, 2023, at the age of 35, passed away Kim Bremner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carl Beaunoyer, 47

December 9, 2023

Suddenly on December 4, 2023, at the age of 47, Mr. Carl Beaunoyer died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jules Roux, 62

December 9, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on December 5, 2023, at the age of 62, Mr. Jules Roux died. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fondation du CHU de Québec for oncology research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louis Lajoie, 65

December 9, 2023

It is with a heavy and broken heart that we announce the death of Louis Lajoie on December 3, 2023, at the age of 65. He died at the Honoré-Mercier hospital, surrounded by his family, following the flu, which took him away at an unimaginable, even unreal, speed.

Link

Claire Lachaine, 67

December 9, 2023

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Madame Claire Lachaine on December 5, 2023, at the age of 67. The family would like to thank the respiratory therapists at Gatineau Hospital for all the excellent care provided. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamella Larouche Fortin, 38

December 8, 2023

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Mrs. Pamella Larouche Fortin, which occurred in Quebec on December 2, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Papillon, 64

December 8, 2023

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Mrs. Diane Papillon, which occurred in Lévis on November 29, 2023, at the age of 64. The family would like to send special thanks to the nurses at the CLSC of Sainte-Marie de Beauce for their good care, their attentiveness and their kindness. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland Larche, 67

December 8, 2023

At the Hull hospital, died on December 2, 2023, at the age of 67, Mr. Roland Larche. In his memory and as an expression of sympathy, the family suggests that you make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thania Gauthier, 28

December 8, 2023

In Gatineau, passed away on December 1, 2023, at the age of 28, Miss Thania Gauthier.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Fournier, 39

December 8, 2023

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Mr. David Fournier, from Montreal. He died on November 28, 2023, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphane Asselin, 52

December 8, 2023

At his home on December 7, 2023, Mr. Stéphane Asselin, residing in Rimouski, formerly of Sept-Iles, died at the age of 52 years and 4 months. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Foundation of the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Louis Gagné, 66

December 8, 2023

At Maison Marie-Élisabeth on December 4, 2023, died at the age of 66 years and 11 months Mr. Jean-Louis Gagné. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ricky Chase, 64

December 8, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Ricky Chase, who passed away suddenly on November 27, 2023, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Emond, 69

December 8, 2023

It is with broken hearts and filled with immense sadness that we announce the death of Jean Emond, which occurred on November 28, 2023, at Maison Michel-Sarrazin, following cancer. He was 69 years old and lived in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.

Link

Jean L'Heureux, 66

December 8, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec, on December 6, 2023, at the age of 66, passed away Mr. Jean L'Heureux. The family would like to thank the intensive care staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital and the oncology/pulmonology department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Turgeon, 64

December 8, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on December 5, 2023, Mr. Michel Turgeon died peacefully, at the age of 64. The family would like to thank the hemato-oncology unit at Hôtel-Dieu-de-Québec for the excellent care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland Clement, 62

December 7, 2023

At Laval Hospital (IUCPQ), on November 28, 2023, at the age of 62, passed away Mr. Roland Clément. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Foundation of the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisette Bedard, 60

December 7, 2023

On December 2, 2023, at the age of 60, Lisette Bédard, wife of Denis Boisvert, died. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation and the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Home Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Suzor-Nadeau, 8

December 7, 2023

At the CHU de Québec, on November 26, 2023, at the age of 8 years and 9 months, passed away Olivia Suzor-Nadeau. His parents would like to thank Dr. Christine Houde, Dr. Frédéric Jacques, the En Coeur foundation, the pediatric intensive care team at CHUL, the cardio-pediatrics team at CHUL, and the close friends who supported them, as well as the community who followed her story from near and far.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Thompson, 48

December 6, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Shawn Thompson, on November 28, 2023, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Didier Gagné, 50

December 6, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Didier Gagné, which occurred on December 4, 2023, at the age of 50. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Boivin, 68

December 6, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Michel Boivin, which occurred on December 4, 2023, at the age of 68. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Tremblay, 62

December 6, 2023

At the SSS Chauveau Center, on December 1, 2023, at the age of 62, Mr. Daniel Tremblay, spouse of Mr. Mario Lavoie, died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patric Goulet-Bizier, 41

December 6, 2023

Rouyn-Noranda: Passed away on November 30, 2023, at the age of 41, Mr. Patric Goulet-Bizier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Montreal Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luc Bouchard, 60

December 6, 2023

At his home, surrounded by his family, on December 4, 2023, Mr. Luc Bouchard, husband of Mrs. Janice Babin, died at the age of 60. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jerome Blier, 43

December 6, 2023

In Rivière-du-Loup on December 2, 2023, died at the age of 43 years and 6 months Mr. Jérôme Blier, residing in Rimouski.Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Santé Mentale Québec-Bas-Saint-Laurent.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marie Roy, 36

December 5, 2023

At her home, on December 1, 2023, at the age of 36, passed away Mrs. Anne Marie Roy of Montreal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Étienne-Patrice Mollen-Astamajo, 30

December 5, 2023

In Mingan, on December 3, 2023, Mr. Étienne-Patrice Mollen-Astamajo died at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dannick Collin, 50

December 5, 2023

At the Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus de Québec, on November 30, 2023, at the age of 50, Mr. Dannick Collin died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gratien Morin, 67

December 5, 2023

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital Center on December 3, 2023, at the age of 67 years and 8 months, Mr. Gratien Morin, residing in Saint-Valérien-de-Rimouski and native of Saint-Fabien, passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Boudreault, 73

December 5, 2023

Surrounded by the love of her family, at her home in Bécancour, on November 24, 2023, passed away at the age of 73, Mrs. Diane Boudreault. A donation can be made to the Albatros Foundation or any other cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geneviève Cloutier, 33

December 5, 2023

On December 1, 2023, at the age of 33, Geneviève Cloutier died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Audette, 57

December 5, 2023

In Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, on December 1, 2023, at the age of 57, died Christian Audette. In lieu of flowers, any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natalie Duchesneau, 49

December 5, 2023

At her home, on November 27, 2023 at the age of 49, Mrs. Nathalie Duchesneau, residing in Granby, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Garceau, 48

December 5, 2023

At his home, on December 3, 2023, Mr. Daniel Garceau died suddenly at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yannick Sarrazin, 18

December 5, 2023

We regret to announce the death of Yannick Sarrazin, which occurred on November 28, 2023, at the age of 18.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Guillemette, 38

December 4, 2023

In Shawinigan, very slowly at his home, on November 28, 2023, Maxime Guillemette died at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Micheline Mickel, 68

December 4, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Micheline Mickel, which occurred on November 30, 2023, at the age of 68. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent Lachance, 33

December 4, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital, on November 26, 2023 at the age of 33, Mr. Vincent Lachance died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Fournier, 67

December 4, 2023

At the CISSS de la Côte-Nord, on December 1, 2023, at the age of 67, passed away Mrs. Pauline Fournier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaven Begin, 38

December 4, 2023

Amos - Died at age 38 at the Maison du Bouleau Blanc in Amos, on November 30, 2023, Kaven Mélissa Bégin, resident in Amos, son of Carmen Bégin and the late Benoit Sylvain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Fournier, 20

December 4, 2023

Mathieu Fournier died on November 23, 2023, at the age of 20. Suggested donations: Douglas Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The Douglas Mental Health University Institute is a Canadian psychiatric hospital located in the borough of Verdun in the city of Montreal, Quebec.

Olivier Magnan, 35

December 4, 2023

Suddenly in Montreal, Mr. Olivier Magnan died, at the age of 35. The family would like to sincerely thank the intensive care staff at Sacré-Cœur hospital for the care provided to Olivier, and for the accompaniment and support to the family. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Suicide Prevention Center would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Robert Vicaire, 57

December 4, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and a lot of broken hearts that the family of John Robert Vicaire of Listuguj, Quebec, announces the untimely passing of a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Robert lost his courageous battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 57, peacefully and surrounded by his family during the early morning of December 2, at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Link

Terry Proulx, 52

December 4, 2023

After a short but valiant fight, Terry Denis William Joseph Proulx was called home to be with those gone before on December 2nd, 2023, at the age of 52. For a donation in Terry’s memory, the family would like you to consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Alberta, 29 “died suddenly”:

Alison Elizabeth Galan, 47

December 9, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alison Elizabeth Galan, at the age of 47 on December 1, 2023. Alison is survived by her children, April, Miguel, and Matthew (Paige).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Donahue, 46

December 9, 2023

Mr. Kevin Donahue of Lethbridge, beloved husband of Mrs. Sabrina Donahue, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemarie Gould, 52

December 8, 2023

It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Rosemarie Gould announce her sudden passing on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Hector Thompson, 65

December 8, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, and sons George, Jeffery, Lachlan, Logan, and Nolan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Meyer, 44

December 8, 2023

Ryan Meyer, beloved husband of Erin Lynn Meyer (nee Marchetto) of Calgary, AB passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fraser Murray Laden, 40

December 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Fraser Murray Laden, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on December 5, 2023, at the young age of 40, in Calgary, Alberta. Fraser was born on June 8, 1983, to Douglas and Fiona Laden in Aldershot Military Hospital, Hampshire, England. Fraser is forever loved by his wife Elizabeth, their children Alexander and Isabella, his mother Fiona, brother Doug (Jacqui), niece Rebecca, Aunt Ann, sister-in-law Sophia (Aleks) Bradasevic, brother-in-law Saverio (Irene), and nephews Angelo and Mikele.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brett Lutz, 42

December 7, 2023

Brett Lutz passed away peacefully in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday, December 4, 2023, with family by his side. He is now free from pain, after suffering a long battle with colorectal cancer.

Link

Linda Osmond-Legge, 38

December 6, 2023

It is with the upmost sadness that we, the family of our beloved daughter, Linda Darlene Osmond-Legge, announce her passing at the young age of 38 with her loving husband by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brett Parenteau, 30

December 6, 2023

Brett Parenteau, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawna-Rae Moyles, 43

December 6, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Dawna-Rae, at the age of 43. She loved her family and friends deeply. We have many wonderful memories of her, and she will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chayse Everett Gretzan, 39

December 6, 2023

On December 2, 2023, Chayse unexpectedly passed away at the young age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristina Ross, 28

December 6, 2023

After a brave and lengthy battle with breast cancer, Kristina Ross passed away on November 29, 2023, at the young age of 28 years, with her mom and aunt by her side. Krissy had many friends and always wanted to make people smile. Under her stage name KIT (Keep In Touch, she brought joy to others through her music, writing, singing and performing. She was loved by all who knew her.

Link

Jamie Simms, 29

December 5, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jamie Simms, who passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2023, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Lopez, 60

December 5, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John Lopez on November 29, 2023.

No age reported.

Link

Lee Andrew, 56

December 5, 2023

Lee Andrew passed away peacefully at Foothills Country Hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer, on December 2nd, 2023.

Link

Isaac Krahn, 66

December 4, 2023

Isaac Krahn of Coalhurst passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, November 27, 2023, at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Bader, 59

December 4, 2023

Our hearts are broken to announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and step-dad, Glen Malcolm Bader, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald John Robinson, 71

December 4, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald John Robinson announce his passing on October 10, 2023, in North Saanich, British Columbia, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Joseph Ralph Eagle, 48

December 4, 2023

Mr. Joseph Ralph Eagle of Fort McMurray, Alberta passed away at the Innisfail Health Care Centre, on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the age of 48 years. If desired, memorial donations in Joseph’s honor may be made directly to the Cross Cancer Institute.

Link

Jim Peters, 62

December 3, 2023

The family of Jim Peters, of Beaumont, Alberta, is deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing on November 30, 2023, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachelle Anne Meeres, 34

December 2, 2023

It is with incredible sadness that the family of Rachelle Anne Meeres announce her passing on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Gerald Jacob Beans, 48

December 2, 2023

Benjamin Gerald Jacob Beans, born in Alert Bay, BC, passed away suddenly on November 27, 2023 in St. Albert, AB, at age 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Bauder, 24

December 2, 2023

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Mr. Trevor Bauder passed away suddenly at Red Deer Hospital, Red Deer, Alberta at the age of 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel James Hope, 40

December 2, 2023

Samuel James Hope, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2023, at his home in Edmonton, Alberta. He departed this world peacefully, lying in his bed, wrapped in warm blankets, with a fresh breeze gently caressing his face.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jane Jagielski, 65

December 1, 2023

Jane Jagielski, of Lethbridge, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn Garvey, 65

December 1, 2023

Kathy died suddenly of a massive heart attack at Foothills Hospital early Saturday, November 25, 2023, with her husband Gerry holding her hand as she left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Lakes, 38

December 1, 2023

Joshua Lakes, of Calgary, AB passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the age of 38 years. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed with Joshua’s family here.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheryl Bradbury-Jacobs, 53

December 1, 2023

It is with deep sadness we announce the unexpected passing of a genuinely beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister & friend, Sheryl Denise Bradbury-Jacobs, surrounded by her dearest loved ones in Fort McMurray, AB, on November 28,2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Wilhelm Burton Delanie Baumgardt, 28

December 1, 2023

John Wilhelm Burton Delanie Baumgardt, resident of Manning, passed away on November 25, 2023, in Grande Prairie, at 28 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

15 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Sean Cavanagh, 37

December 9, 2023

With deep sadness, we bid farewell to Sean Cavanagh, 37, who died on December 2, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Roy Smith, 71

December 9, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Smith (nee Roy), “The J Lady”, 71, on November 30th, 2023, at Sechelt Hospital. Jennifer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late August of this year and battled fiercely and courageously in the short time that she was in treatment.

Link

David Cullen Olson, 40

December 8, 2023

David Cullen Olson, August 6, 1983 – November 27, 2023, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wade Joseph Jensen, 43

December 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wade Joseph Jensen on November 13, 2023, at the young age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Richard Denis “Rick” Simmonds, 57

December 8, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John “Rick/Ricco” Richard Denis Simmonds on December 2nd, 2023, in Radium, BC at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlotte Anne (Charlie girl) Van Somer, 38

December 8, 2023

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we are sharing the sudden passing of our beautiful daughter, Charlie girl, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Talon Jacob A. Kidner, 25

December 8, 2023

It is with an extremely heavy heart and deep sadness we share the unexpected passing of Talon Jacob Kidner, who was found deceased at his home on November 27th 2023, at the young age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Domonique Danielle Vanessa Harty, 36

December 7, 2023

It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Domonique Danielle Vanessa Harty on November 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon Fitchett, 74

December 6, 2023

It is with pronounced sorrow that we share the sudden and unexpected death of Gordon Frank Fitchett. He passed away while driving home on November 29, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan J. Hebb, 28

December 5, 2023

It is with extremely heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Jordan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Marie Louise Whitmore, 59

December 5, 2023

On November 29, 2023, Diane Marie Louise Whitmore passed suddenly in Kamloops, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corey Andrew Nicholson, 44

December 5, 2023

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Corey Andrew Nicholson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Brice, 52

December 5, 2023

Andrea Brice (nee Migneault) was born in Calgary, AB, on April 8, 1971 to Wayne and Maria Migneault, and passed away in Victoria, BC on December 3, 2023, at the age of 52, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Blake David Swales, 30

December 5, 2023

We remember all the time you spent skiing the park at Silver Star, and racing for the win at the BMX track. And never-ending rounds of golf at Spall with Thomas, and road hockey in the sac, standing between the pipes and making all the epic saves. We remember how you shoveled the neighbors’ driveways just because you loved doing it. These last ten years have been tough. You fell into the dark depths of addiction and as hard as you tried the climb out, it seemed impossible. You are now at peace, those demons put to rest.

Link

Reuben Oliver Buerge, 37

December 4, 2023

It is with great sadness that I announce the unexpected passing of my son, Reuben Oliver Buerge, on November 8, 2023. Reuben was my world and besides being my amazing son, he had many deep and lasting friendships in his time with us. I am so proud of him. Reuben graduated from Nakusp Secondary in 2006. He went to the Thompson River University Welding program in 2007 and was recruited out of his class by a company in Fort Nelson. Reuben worked for a few years with the welding company, then moved to Cameron Canada as a Gas Field Service Technician. He chose to go to the international side of the company and spent his last 23 months on a rig in Qatar. Reuben loved his job and developed some amazing friendships with his fellow rig workers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Manitoba, 11 “died suddenly”:

Elizabeth Ann Koutecky, 61

December 10, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our friend, mother, sister, grandmother, and confident, Elizabeth Ann Koutecky.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Koutecky “died suddenly”: From her GoFundMe page:

On December 3rd my friend’s mother passed away in her sleep. This unexpected death has left the family stunned and heartbroken. Betsy was the kind of woman who helped anybody in need, even when she was struggling herself.

Angela Robin Penner, 51

December 9, 2023

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Angela Robin (Lawless) Penner at the age of 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vanessa Laquette, 25

December 8, 2023

Vanessa Laquette (Coco), age 25, was born in Dauphin, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chrissy-Lee Lambert, 45

December 8, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend, Chrissy-Lee Lambert, who passed away Sunday, November 26th, 2023, at the age of 45 years old in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ron Schalla, 66

December 8, 2023

Ron Schalla, our loved and adored husband, dad, G.P, brother and friend, lost his battle with cancer and went home to be with Jesus on December 6, 2023.

Link

Robert “Bob” Monkman, 68

December 8, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Monkman after a difficult battle with cancer.

Link

Nelson WJ “Toons” Beauchamp Jr, 45

December 7, 2023

Nelson “Toons” Beauchamp Jr. of Camperville, Manitoba, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2023, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beau Donald Vielhaber, baby

December 7, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Beau Donald Vielhaber. Beau was born on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 6:53 a.m. at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre. He weighed 7lbs 2oz and was 20 inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kolsen Athaustin Bighetty, baby

December 6, 2023

Our beloved baby boy Kolsen Athaustin Bighetty was born on November 24, 2023 at the St. Boniface General Hospital. On December 3, 2023, Kolsen passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms at 4:44 p.m. in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Calvin Lecoy, 52

December 5, 2023

Unexpectedly on November 25, 2023, Calvin Lecoy passed away at the St. Boniface General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Brian Curtis Ditchfield, 43

December 6, 2023

Passed away peacefully in his sleep following a brief but an intense battle with cancer on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre, Brian Curtis Ditchfield, age 43 years. He served all over Canada and overseas. He always put others first, and as a charitable Christian he was a great example to his children. He retired three years ago to become a full-time dad and farmer. Brian never stopped working. He also found his faith several years ago, and as a devoted Catholic he was very happy participating within his faith community.

Link

Steven Philip Peckham, 41

December 9, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Steven Philip Peckham, age 41, at the Health Science Centre on Friday, December 8, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jane (Gloria) Peckford, 38

December 9, 2023

Passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at her home in Brown’s Arm, Mrs. Jane (Gloria) Peckford, age 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashley Julia Michelle Scheeler, 38

December 8, 2023

Passed peacefully away, surrounded by friends and family, on December 7, 2023, at the age of 38 years, Ashley Julia Michelle Scheeler.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clarence Scott, 47

December 5, 2023

Clarence Scott passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2023, age 47 years. Left with precious memories are his loving parents, Wilfred and Connie; sister Sandi; daughter Mackenzie; and sons, Brady and Joshua. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre.

Link

Benjamin Cross, 49

December 2, 2023

Benjamin Cross, 49, of Gambo, NL, passed away on November 29th, 2023, at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital. The family would like to thank and recognize the ICU teams of the St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital & James Payton Memorial Hospital, who took great care of Ben in his final days.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonard Paul Feltham, 53

December 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our loved one on Tuesday, November 28,2023, Leonard Paul Feltham, age 53 years, of Trinity B.Bay, NL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Nova Scotia, 16 “died suddenly:

Brice Kelvin Weatherbee, 70

December 11, 2023

Brice Kelvin Weatherbee, 70, New Glasgow, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023, in the VG Site, QEII, Halifax. Brice was employed in the tire industry for over 46 years, a career he thoroughly enjoyed. For the past 12 years, he worked for Tirecraft Canada, where he was the Business Development Manager for Atlantic Canada. Brice was a jazz and blues enthusiast. He was an accomplished a drummer and percussionist and played in several local bands. During Brice’s brief illness, the family took notice of the amount of blood products that were required for him. In memory of Brice and to help others in similar circumstances, a donation to your local blood bank would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Whynot, 81

December 11, 2023

Donald S. (Donnie) Whynot, 81, of Milton Queens County Nova Scotia, died suddenly at home on November 28, 2023. Donnie started his career as a draftsman in Vancouver, where he worked on sprinkler system design & installation. He then moved on to designing safes and vaults for major banks across Canada. Donnie returned to Nova Scotia in the late 60’s to care for his ailing mother and three sisters. Shortly after his return he started a small horticulture business and used the proceeds to purchase his first fishing boat, The Black Chicken. His success in the fishing industry allowed him to open a fish plant at Moose Harbor, where he purchased fish for resale as bait. He spent many years lobster and ground fishing on his boat Windfall 2, and later Blue Chip, both which he built himself. As the fishing operation started to wean, he decided to expand into the bar business and purchased 21 Century Billiards Club (aka Club21), which he worked and managed until his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonard O'Toole, 45

December 11, 2023

Leonard O’Toole sadly passed away on December 8, 2023, at his residence in Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia, at the age of 45. He was a member of LIUNA Local 92 Alberta for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Barry Brayley, 31

December 11, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tyler Barry Brayley, 31, peacefully in his sleep at his parents’ home on Friday, December 8, 2023. Growing up, Tyler was active in hockey, basketball and baseball. At 12 years old he was a member of the Springhill Army Cadets. He was proud to be selected for the National Marksmanship Competition in Quebec City and brought home a trophy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved everything to do with the outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Laurence Dalrymple, 77

December 11, 2023

The family of Al Dalrymple sadly announces his sudden passing on Thursday, December 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip "Phil" Watson, 57

December 10, 2023

It is with heartfelt regret, that we announce the sudden passing of Philip Leslie Watson on December 8th, 2023, at the QEII Hospital, Halifax. Phil graduated from University Saint Anne in 1994 with a degree in French education as a second language. He enjoyed his teaching career, most of which was in Bridgewater, NS, at the Jr/Sr high school, where he taught French Immersion. He later went on to complete his masters. Sadly, due to illness, Phil could no longer do what he loved most. Donations can be made to the MS Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the SHAID Tree Animal Shelter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lee Corey Elliott, 48

December 10, 2023

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Lee.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Caroline Good, 39

December 8, 2023

It is with shock and sadness that we announce Angela’s sudden death at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, on December 5, 2023. A resident of British Columbia most of her life, Angela moved to Antigonish in September 2022 to be with her loving partner and best friend, Darrell Doyle, and his three children, Addalina, MacKenzie and Beckam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fred Hagen, 71

December 8, 2023

It is with great sadness, the family of Fred D. Hagen announce his sudden passing on December 5, 2023. Fred was retired from the LaHave Ferry and continued with small engine repair. He was the go-to person for engine repair on the LaHave River.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Lee Dixon, 33

December 7, 2023

Anthony Lee Dixon, age 33, of Waterville, passed away suddenly on December 2, 2023. Anthony was a jack-of-all trades and an avid handyman. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp. Anthony’s passion for racing, four-wheeling, off roading (with or without a four-wheel drive), and all things with a motor, was unmatched; he completely enjoyed the need-for-speed. His greatest love was for his sons and spending time with his family. Memorial donations in memory of Anthony may be given to the family for his sons, Dennis and Damian, or to Nova Scotia Mental Health and Addiction Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Thorbourne, 62

December 7, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Shane Gregory Thorbourne on December 2, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaxom Tyler Mason, 36

December 7, 2023

Jaxom Mason, 36, of Halifax, passed away peacefully at Hospice Halifax on December 1, 2023. Jaxom enjoyed his years working at New Leaf Enterprises and Easter Seals Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Willaim Lund, 54

December 7, 2023

Peacefully after a brief illness, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Todd Lund of Charlottetown, age 54 years. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Venita Borden

December 6, 2023

Truro – Passed away suddenly on November 26, 2023. "We miss your smile, your voice - all of you. Love, Mommy and Sandy.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Timothy O'Leary, 60

December 5, 2023

Shane Timothy O’Leary, aged 60, of Dartmouth, passed away November 27, 2023, surrounded by family, after his short, but courageous battle with renal cell carcinoma. Shane was a natural-born leader and protector. Following his years as a DHS Spartan, he carried these traits into his careers as head of security at a local cabaret bar, animal control officer, and finally in his position with the Amalgamated Transit Union. His family would like to extend their gratitude for the amazing care delivered by his oncology/radiology/palliative care doctors and teams and the incredible staff and doctors of the Dartmouth General Hospital Emergency Room and the ICU.

Link

Yvonne Rose Daye, 62

December 5, 2023

It is with broken hearts we, the family of Yvonne Rose Daye (MacDonald), announce her arrival in heaven after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Yvonne earned her wings on December 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the An Calla Palliative Care Unit.

Link

Two “died suddenly” in Prince Edward Island:

Dawn Lynn Rennie, 60

December 11, 2023

The death of Dawn Lynn Rennie occurred suddenly at her home, on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Marie Mitchell, 44

December 11, 2023

The death of Lisa Marie Mitchell of Knutford, aged 44, occurred suddenly at her home in Knutsford on December 9, 2023. Lisa was predeceased by her daughter Marissa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

33 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Craig Chester Ronald Leask, 49

December 10, 2023

Craig passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in Saskatoon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vince Noel Gordon “Wāpi-Maskwa” (White Bear ), 35

December 9, 2023

No obit.

Link

William Hill, 65

December 9, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of William “Bill” Hill announce his passing on Thursday, December 7th, 2023, after having just turned 65 years old. At Bill’s request there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers a donor can make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in Bill’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Austin Young, 23

December 9, 2023

Austin Young passed away on November 27, 2023, in Nipawin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jream Pratt (Eagle Woman and Iron Woman Walking), 6

December 9, 2023

Jream’s journey to the Spirit World began on December 6, 2023. Another very special thanks to the Pediatric and Oncology doctors, nurses and staff at the Regina General and Jim Pattison’s Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John David Egyed, 59

December 8, 2023

John, of Regina, SK, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lakisha Lynn George, 25

December 8, 2023

It is with sadness that the family of Lakisha George announce her passing on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amanda Sabit, 50

December 8, 2023

Wadena, Saskatchewan - Amanda Lois Sabit-Wisis, a beloved soul who departed this world on December 4, 2023. Amanda was born on July 30, 1978, in Wadena, SK, and her journey was one marked by resilience, compassion, and a deep love for her family. At the tender age of 11, she faced the profound loss of her mother, a pivotal moment that would shape her character and fortify her spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lance Warren Strand, 34

December 8, 2023

We are sad to announce that on December 2, 2023, we had to say goodbye to Lance Warren Strand (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan), born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilberte Marie-Jeanne Laforge, 67

December 8, 2023

Gilberte Marie-Jeanne Laforge, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunty, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, with her daughter Amanda by her side. Special thank you to the staff at the Pasqua Hospital 3B for their generous support and care they provided to Gilberte. In lieu of flowers, friends so wishing may make memorial donations to the cancer clinic in the Pasqua Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory Eugene Janzen, 52

December 8, 2023

It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the loss of Cory, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle & friend. On December 1st, 2023, Cory passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, at Saint Paul’s Hospital at the young age of 52, due to cancer.

Link

Justin Bruce Dreaver, 46

December 7, 2023

Justin passed away on December 2, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK at the age of 46 years. He was born on January 9, 1977, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilberte Marie-Jeanne Laforge, 67

December 7, 2023

Gilberte Marie-Jeanne Laforge, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunty, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6 2023. Special thank you to the staff at the Pasqua Hospital 3B for the generous support and care they provided to Gilberte. In lieu of flowers, friends so wishing may make memorial donations to the cancer clinic in the Pasqua Hospital, 4101 Dewdney Ave, Regina, SK S4T 1A5.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Igor Lubura, 31

December 7, 2023

It is with sadness that the family of Igor Lubura announce his passing on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the age of 31 years.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Lynn Takakenew, 32

December 7, 2023

Laura Lynn Takakenew, 32 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Douglas Hoiland, 71

December 7, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Brian Douglas Hoiland born Feb 24, 1952. Sadly, Brian passed on Dec 1, 2023, after a relentless battle with cancer at the age of 71.

Link

Patricia Ann de Kock, 68

December 7, 2023

Patricia Ann de Kock (nee Stang) passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, surrounded by her family in North Battleford, Saskatchewan after battling cancer.

Link

Melissa Monette, 39

December 6, 2023

It is with profound sadness the family of Melissa Monette announce her unexpected passing in Canora, SK, on November 30, 2023, at the young age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon David Mann, 53

December 6, 2023

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Gordon David Mann of Uren, SK, on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, at the age of 53. Gordon was born on September 6th, 1970 and spent his life in Uren, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Creedance Nina Whitehead, 22

December 6, 2023

No obit.

Link

Barbara Elsie Knife, 38

December 5, 2023

Barbara passed away on December 3, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK. She was born January 19, 1985.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald “Stumpy” Nicholas Toth, 70

December 5, 2023

The family of Don “Stumpy” Toth are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Friday, December 1st, 2023, at the age of 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice Claire Zaharia, 68

December 5, 2023

Janice Claire Zaharia of Weyburn, SK passed away on December 2, 2023, at the age of 68 years. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Janice may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trina Della Lemaigre, 44

December 5, 2023

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce that Trina Della Lemaigre passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the age of 44 years. Trina was born in Ile a la Crosse, SK., and was from Clearwater River Dene Nation, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Jerry Steven Bowkowy, 72

December 5, 2023

After a brief battle with cancer, Jerry passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on November 28, 2023, at 72 years.

Link

Lita Abdon, 62

December 5, 2023

Lita Abdon, 62, of Saskatoon Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 24, 2023, after a year-long battle with end stage lung cancer. Born in the Philippines on March 15, 1961, Lita conquered all the struggles and hardship in life. She was a housewife, farmer, vegetable vendor, fish vendor and housemaid. She came to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in 2013 as a tourist, and eventually became a permanent resident.

Link

Terry Sorensen, 68

December 4, 2023

Terry Sorensen of Lang, SK passed away on December 2, 2023, at the age of 68 years. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Terry may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Louis May, 69

December 4, 2023

Barry Louis May of Weyburn, SK passed away December 1, 2023, at the age of 69 years. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Barry may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Rose Mistickokat, 38

December 4, 2023

Melanie Rose Mistickokat passed away on December 2, 2023, in St. Walburg, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caleigh Catherine Breanne Desjarlais, 19

December 4, 2023

Caleigh Catherine Breanne Desjarlais passed away on December 1, 2023, in Wolseley, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Maltais, 59

December 6, 2023

Amos - Passed away at the Maison du Bouleau Blanc in Amos on December 3, 2023, at the age of 59, Mrs. Sylvie Maltais. The family would like to thank all the staff at Maison du Bouleau Blanc for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Verville, 61

December 6, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Guy Verville, son of Gaëtan and Alma, on December 4, 2023, at the age of 61. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ghislain Lauzière, 58

December 6, 2023

In Roxton Falls, on November 29, 2023, at the age of 58, Mr. Ghislain Lauzière passed away. The family would like to thank the staff of the C.L.S.C. of Acton Vale, as well as that of the oncology department of the Honoré Mercier hospital in St-Hyacinthe, for their good care, compassion, and attention to Ghislain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Warren Lee Goldsack, 61

December 5, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Warren Lee Goldsack on November 21, 2023. Warren lost a short but hard fought battle with cancer, remaining positive until the end.

Link