In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, May 6-May 13, 2024
Boxer Sherif Lawal (28); footballers Paul Holmes, Stuart Brannigan; Netflix key grip Llewellyn Harrison (Baby Reindeer); social influencer Mrs Hinch’s dad; Ulster Wildlife CEO Jennifer Fulton; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Boxer dies aged 28 after collapsing in ring during first professional fight
May 13, 2024
London - Boxer Sherif Lawal has tragically died after collapsing in the ring on his professional debut. Lawal, 28, was taking on Portuguese fighter Malam Varela in Harrow. He was rushed to Northwick Park Hospital, only to later be pronounced dead. Tributes have poured in for the British boxer after the middleweight bout at Harrow Leisure Centre. The other planned fights on the card are understood to have been cancelled after the incident.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Holmes dies aged 56 as Everton pay touching tribute to former defender
May 8, 2024
Former Everton defender Paul Holmes has passed away aged 56 after a battle with cancer. Holmes played as a right-back and made over 400 professional appearances for Doncaster, Torquay, Birmingham, Everton, and West Bromwich Albion between 1986 and 2003. His former Everton team-mate Ian Snodin said: “I knew Paul was unwell, but I am deeply shocked by his sudden passing.” Holmes was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 but remained a regular visitor to Torquay matches.
Tragedy as talented footballer who was ‘life and soul of party’ dies suddenly aged 47
May 12, 2024
Lancashire - Tributes have been paid to a gifted footballer and election candidate who was the ‘life and soul of the party’ and ‘a very genuine and popular lad.’ Stuart Brannigan of Broadway, Helmshore, suddenly passed away on April 25 at his home, aged 47. His family do not know the cause of his death at this time. Stuart grew up in Helmshore where he ran for the local election in his 20s for the Labour Party.
Baby Reindeer star's family left heartbroken over his sudden death as fans send support
May 10, 2024
A key player behind the making of Baby Reindeer has been remembered by many in heartbreaking tributes following his sudden death aged 50 earlier this year. Llewellyn Harrison is credited as the key grip of the Netflix series, a job which consists of overseeing equipment for a production, including coordinating its transportation and the positioning of cameras. Since his sudden death, a JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for his loved ones. Alongside a picture of him on the website, a post reads: "Llewellyn was a much-loved colleague, friend and mentor to many. His sudden death has shocked us all, and his absence will be truly missed”.
No cause of death reported.
Mrs Hinch’s dad dies ‘suddenly’ in his sleep: ‘Our whole world has been turned upside down’
May 8, 2024
Sophie Hinchliffe has shared the sad news her father has died suddenly. The influencer, known as Mrs Hinch, said that Alan’s passing on April 25 was ‘peaceful’ but had led to ‘deep unimaginable pain’ for her. Sophie’s dad had a workshop in her garden where he made his daughter special items for her home, and she’s vowed to keep it going.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘An exceptional person’: Tributes paid following death of Ulster Wildlife CEO
May 6, 2024
Northern Ireland - Tributes have been paid following the death of Ulster Wildlife CEO Jennifer Fulton. Mrs Fulton passed away on Sunday following a short illness. Mrs Fulton joined Ulster Wildlife as Chief Executive in 2012 and led the organisation through many areas of work, including farming with nature and peatland restoration.
No age or cause of death reported.
Heartbreak of MasterChef star, 21, whose older sister died with 'no warning'
May 7, 2024
A MasterChef star battling for the title this year has also been fighting the devastating loss of her 'beautiful' sister just over 18 months ago, MailOnline can reveal today. Abigail Kempley, 21, began to cook properly at home in Harrogate during lockdown and is now on the verge of making knockout week on series 20 of the BBC show. But Miss Kempley, who works in sales for her family’s food business in Leeds, has also been left heartbroken by the death of her older sister less than two years ago. Ellie Kempley [above] was a kind and loving nursery teacher who was 'passionate' about children but passed away suddenly and with no warning in September 2022 after being found unresponsive in her room at home by her brother James. Ellie died aged just 23 from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest. Her brother had a 'funny feeling' so went to check on her one Friday night and found her unconscious and unresponsive. She could not be saved. Ellie had no symptoms or warning signs whatsoever at the time of her death, according to her family.
Man, 51, dies after medical emergency during 100-mile charity bike ride
May 12, 2024
A cyclist has died while taking part in a 100-mile annual charity bike ride from Cardiff to Tenby. CARTEN100 has confirmed that a 51-year-old man suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while taking part in the 2024 ride on Saturday, May 11. Event organisers said the man, who has been named as Michael Gronow, suffered a medical emergency after leaving Johnstown in Carmarthenshire. They said that the emergency services were on the scene "almost immediately”, but he could not be saved.
Tributes to North Wales football manager after sudden death, aged 46
May 12, 2024
North Wales - Tributes have poured in for a popular North Wales football manager who died suddenly, aged just 46. Euron Wyn Davies had managed CPD Y Felinheli in Gwynedd for over a decade, with them currently in the Ardal Northwest League. But the club yesterday announced the devastating news that he had passed away. Their game with Flint Mountain was called off as a mark of respect.
No cause of death reported.
Football fan died ‘unexpectedly’ just 8 days after discovering what was really causing his back pain
May 9, 2024
Dundee, Scotland - A football fan "unexpectedly" passed away just eight days after learning what he thought was back pain was something else. Paul Kinloch, from Monifieth, suffered from renal failure over the past years which left him needing regular dialysis. The Dundee United fan thought the pain he was experiencing was due to sciatica. Sciatica is when the nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, gets irritated or compressed. However, he was told the discomfort was a symptom of final-stage cancer just over a week before he died. Paul had received uplifting news days before that there was a potential match for a kidney transplant. This gave the father-of-two and his family hope that it would give him a new lease of life, and plans were made to celebrate his 60th birthday next year. Unfortunately, the transplant never happened, and Paul later died on April 26 aged 59.
A mum “died suddenly”:
‘Beautiful’ mum, 36, dies suddenly as family pay tribute
May 8, 2024
Merseyside - The family of a mum have said they will sorely miss her “infectious laugh and beaming smile”. Katie Heffernan, from St Helens, died suddenly on Sunday, May 5, at the age of 36. The aesthetic practitioner and hairdresser leaves behind her daughter Nancy, who is four.
No cause of death reported.
A dad “died suddenly”:
Dad dies suddenly on holiday to Thailand
May 8, 2024
Liverpool - A dad and army veteran who was a "true gentleman" died suddenly during a holiday to Thailand. Roy Mitchell, 69, who lived in Liverpool city centre, died on April 26 after travelling over to Pattaya in Thailand for the annual Songkran Water Festival. The 69-year-old first travelled over to Thailand 10 years ago to be best man at his friend Paul's wedding.
No cause of death reported.
‘Taken too soon' - Tributes pour in for 'polite' Wycombe man who suddenly died
May 8, 2024
Buckinghamshire - Hundreds of tributes have poured in for a High Wycombe man who suddenly died over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Edward ‘Eddie’ McDonald, 57, who has been described as a ‘lovely chap who always said hello’ passed away on Sunday, May 5. The football fan, who had a keen interest in Wycombe Wanderers and Chelsea, would regularly sit outside the town’s Iceland branch along the High Street.
No cause of death reported.
Two HMP Parc inmates die within minutes as murderer and teenager latest to die at troubled prison
May 7, 2024
Bridgend, Wales - Two inmates of a troubled prison have died within minutes of one another at the same jail in unrelated circumstances. The deaths of teenager Michael Horton and murderer David Maggs on Tuesday, May 7, are the eighth and ninth deaths of prisoners held at HMP Parc in a little over two months. A spokesman for the Bridgend-based prison, run by private firm G4S, said: “Mr David Maggs [above], aged 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 7. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends. “Mr Michael Horton, aged 19, passed away on Tuesday, May 7. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones. “Their deaths were unrelated. Family liaison officers are supporting the families. As with all deaths in custody these will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”
Daniel Furness, 46
May 13, 2024
Cardiff - Suddenly on 14th April 2024, aged 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lyndsey Ann Shaw, 45
May 13, 2024
Oak Hill - Peacefully at rest on Wednesday 1st May 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 45 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ashley (Tumble) Vallance, 58
May 13, 2024
Holsworthy - Passed away peacefully at N.D.D.H. on 27th April 2024 aged 58 years. Beloved Son of David and Jennifer. Donations if so desired for MND Association and Kidney Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Janice Linda Rosser, 69
May 13, 2024
Nottingham - Sadly, passed away on the 25th of April 2024, at the age of 69 years. Donations are welcome in Janice’s loving memory to Cancer Research and Macmillan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jason Roy Huckerby, 55
May 11, 2024
Leicester - Passed away peacefully on May 1st aged 55. Donations in Jason's memory to Cancer Research would be much appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Phillip Kobewka, 39
May 11, 2024
Droylsden - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital, on Thursday 11th April 2024, aged 39 years.
No cause of death reported.
Des Lewis
May 11, 2024
Casmael (Puncheston) - Suddenly but peacefully on Friday 3rd May at Withybush Hospital. Donations if desired made payable to the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrea Callender, 61
May 10, 2024
Cramlington - Suddenly but peacefully on 30th April 2024 aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lynn Duncan, 66
May 10, 2024
Stanley - Lynn suddenly passed in Skiathos, Greece aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Leanne Hall, 33
May 10, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly on 21st April, aged 33 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nova Grace Hawkins, 4 weeks
May 10, 2024
Huttoft - Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 1st May 2024, aged 4 weeks.
No cause of death reported.
David William (Dave) Jones, 55
May 10, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Unexpectedly but peacefully, we lost the best Dad and Grandad to have existed on Saturday 27th April, aged 55 years. Donations in David's name to be kindly made to the Alzheimer's Society or the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Dennis Lovatt, 72
May 10, 2024
Audley - Suddenly but peacefully on 1st May 2024 at the RSUH, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
William John (Billy) O'Brien, 49
May 10, 2024
Liverpool - Aged 49 years. Cherished Son of Marie & Dave.
No cause of death reported.
Anne Denise Swann (nee Spall), 74
May 10, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly on 1st of May, in the arms of her loving husband Vic, with her cherished daughter Joanne and Granddaughter Alice by her side, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew David Wallace, 57
May 10, 2024
Ponteland - Passed away suddenly on 26th April 2024 aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen (Ste) Doyle, 59
May 10, 2024
Liverpool - Suddenly aged 59 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bobby Gascoigne (Robert/Bob)
May 10, 2024
Blaydon - Died suddenly on holiday in Cape Verde with his wife Tracey.
No age or cause of death reported.
Julie Crowston (Née Martin), 59
May 9, 2024
Scunthorpe - Suddenly and unexpectedly after a long battle, Julie lost her fight at Scunthorpe General Hospital with her family by her side, on the 30th of April 2024, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Chappell
May 9, 2024
Port Talbot - Suddenly passed away on Monday 15th April 2024. Beloved son of Pat and Bryan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Keith Jones (Llwynallt)
May 9, 2024
Alltwen - Passed away suddenly on 20th April 2024. Donations welcomed, supporting Wales Air Ambulance.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rebecca Louise (Bexs) Chivers, 31
May 8, 2024
Frome - Passed away peacefully at Dorothy House Hospice Care on 25th April 2024, aged 31 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anne Currie, 74
May 8, 2024
Medomsley - Passed away suddenly in University Hospital of North Durham on 6th April 2024, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Hancock, 61
May 8, 2024
Rochdale - Suddenly but peacefully on the 25th of April 2024, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Angela Harrison, 70
May 8, 2024
Tunstall - Suddenly on April 15th, 2024, at the R.S.U.H surrounded by family and friends, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Carol Harvey (Shakespeare), 61
May 8, 2024
Hull - Passed away peacefully on 23rd April 2024, aged 61 years. Donations will be gratefully accepted to the Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
James Murray (Mac) McDowall, 72
May 8, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away suddenly, aged 72 years, at Aintree Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Gerald (Ged) Parsons, 72
May 8, 2024
Scunthorpe - Unexpectedly on the 14th of April whilst in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, aged 72 years. Donations in memory of Ged may be made to the British Heart Foundation and the Epilepsy Society.
No cause of death reported.
Alan Shadlock, 63
May 8, 2024
Grimsby - Formerly Humberside Airport, Aviation Security Officer. Suddenly on 25th April 2024, whilst in the dedicated care of ICU2 at Hull Royal Infirmary, Hull, Alan aged 63 years passed away, with his family by his side.
No cause of death reported.
Mary Boyd Reynolds Tickner (Slater)
May 11, 2024
Bannockburn - Peacefully, but unexpectedly, at FVRH on Wednesday 8th May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael James (Mike) Andrews, 69
May 10, 2024
Liverpool - Suddenly but peacefully, aged 69 years.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Armitage, 72
May 10, 2024
Dalton - On 23rd April 2024 unexpectedly whilst at work, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Bob Bennett
May 8, 2024
Perth - Died so suddenly at Ninewells Hospital on Saturday 27th April with his family at his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Laing, 65
May 8, 2024
Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on April 28th, aged 65 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ryan Parish, 40
May 8, 2024
Boscastle - Sadly passed away, on 30th April 2024, after a brave fight with Pancreatic Cancer, aged 40 years.
Harley Liam Judd, 24
May 7, 2024
Camborne - In loving memory of Harley Liam Judd, who passed away unexpectedly on 20th April 2024, aged 24 years. Donations, if desired, are for Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust.
No cause of death reported.
John Strachan, 50
May 11, 2024
Earsdon - Aged 50 years. Donations will be sent to The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust.
No cause of death reported.
Frank Rasilewicz, 60
May 7, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away suddenly but peacefully in hospital aged 60 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Simon Worrall, 58
May 7, 2024
Coventry - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Simon Worrall, aged 58 years, in Ireland.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Bernard Coleman
May 7, 2024
Newcastle upon Tyne - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Peter on 27th April 2024. Donations can be made to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research) and would be greatly appreciated.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dennis Pope
May 7, 2024
Paisley - Suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Monday 29th April 2024. Dearly loved Son of Bobby and Ellen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Norman Mark Snell, 70
May 7, 2024
Hemyock - Passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on 17th April 2024, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Geoffrey Smith, 69
May 11, 2024
Derby - Passed away peacefully at home on 29th April 2024, aged 69 years. If desired donations for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Craig Brookes, 53
May 10, 2024
Knutton - Suddenly but peacefully whilst at home on 25th April 2024, aged 53 years. Donations preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth McMahon (née McElhinney), 57
May 10, 2024
Alexandria - Suddenly at home on Thursday 25th April 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Robert (Bob) Mulroy, 74
May 10, 2024
Walker - Died peacefully at home on 1st May 2024, aged 74 years. Donations please for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Norma Rowan, 69
May 10, 2024
Liverpool - May 5th, 2024. Peacefully at home aged 69 years surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.
No cause of death reported.
Kathleen Mary (Kath) Woods, 74
May 10, 2024
Biddulph - Suddenly unexpectedly passed away on 24th April 2024, at her home, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alan Dalton, 49
May 9, 2024
Penzance - On Sunday 21st April 2024, at Treliske Hospital, peacefully in his sleep, aged 49 years. Donations if so desired for Cancer Research U.K. or for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Gould, 75
May 9, 2024
Allestree - Susan passed away suddenly but peacefully at home with her loving husband Peter by her side on Saturday 27th April 2024 aged 75 years. Donations made in loving memory of Susan will support the work of the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Eileen Mary Little, 75
May 9, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly on 25th April 2024 at her home in Grimsby, Eileen aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Nagel, 72
May 9, 2024
Mosterton - Passed away suddenly at his home, on the 27th of April 2024, aged 72 years. Donations for The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Susan (Sue) Roberts (Née Millington), 71
May 9, 2024
Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at home on 15th April 2024, aged 71 years. Donations if desired are invited to benefit 'Cancer Research UK'.
No cause of death reported.
Joyce Wakefield, 75
May 9, 2024
Penzance - On Wednesday 24th April 2024, suddenly at her home, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Eileen Mary Watson (Mantle), 74
May 9, 2024
Bristol - Passed away suddenly at home on 12th April 2024 aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andy French, 64
May 8, 2024
Nuneaton - Passed away suddenly at home on the 15th of April 2024, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Donald Jepson, 62
May 8, 2024
Toton - Passed away suddenly at home on 1st April 2024 aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Flintham, 60
May 7, 2024
Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away unexpectedly at home on April 8th, 2024, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Duke
May 7, 2024
Perth - Suddenly at home on Tuesday 30th April 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Leslie (Les) Jones
May 7, 2024
Middlesbrough - On April 23rd after a short illness. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK and The Macmillan Nurses.
No age or cause of death reported.
Agnes Neil
May 8, 2024
Castle Douglas - On the 1st of May 2024, following a short illness bravely fought. If desired, donations for Castle Douglas District Nurses and Marie Curie (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
Ronnie Cutting, 68
May 7, 2024
Perth - Peacefully at home, after a short illness, on Thursday 2nd May 2024, aged 68 years. If desired there will be a retiring collection for The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Angela Norris, 64
May 9, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly, following a short illness, with her loving family beside her, on the 24th of April 2024, aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Farrant, 74
May 9, 2024
Carmarthen - Passed peacefully on his 74th birthday on Wednesday 1st May surrounded by his family in Glangwili Hospital after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Anthony Dixon, 65
May 10, 2024
Huddersfield - On 6th May 2024 aged 65 years. Passed away peacefully at Tameside General Glossop following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rosemary Theaker, 61
May 10, 2024
Huddersfield - After a short illness on April 20th, Rosemary aged 61 years. Donations if desired for Pancreatic Cancer.
No cause of death reported.
Jayne Elizabeth Millard (nee Matthews), 73
May 10, 2024
St Austell - On 26th April 2024, passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alastair Thomas Cowper (Ally), 60
May 10, 2024
Hull - Ally passed away peacefully on Friday 3rd May 2024, after a short battle with cancer, with his family by his side, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kathleen Mary Doherty
May 11, 2024
"Kathy" Formerly Reay. Suddenly but peacefully passed away after a short illness on Friday 3rd May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Tributes to ‘sadly missed’ mum-of-two & ‘beloved wife’ who died ‘after surgery complications’ as fund appeal launched
May 12, 2024
Co. Wicklow - Aoife Kelly passed away suddenly after surgery due to unexpected complications at Tallaght University Hospital on Thursday, May 9. A fundraiser has been set up for the tragic mother-of-two from Arklow, Co. Wicklow, formerly of Ballybrack in Dublin. A friend of the family has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the family reads: "As you all know our beautiful friend Aoife passed away in the early hours on the 9th of May. Aoife passed away suddenly and unexpectedly after surgery complications leaving behind her 2 beautiful young kids Phoneix and Ariel and her loving husband John”.
No age or cause of death reported.
Young Cork woman Meg Haugh remembered as 'beacon of light' as friends pay tribute
May 7, 2024
Meg Haugh has been remembered as a 'beautiful' person and 'beacon of light' by friends and family paying tribute to the young Cork woman following her death. Blackrock native Meg, who was just 26, sadly died in the Philippines on Thursday after falling ill while taking part in canyoneering on the tropical island of Badian. She had been with a group who were jumping and swimming through canyons and waterfalls when she suddenly became ill, it emerged over the weekend. Her death notice, released today, announces that Meg died "suddenly, in the company of her good friend Tessa while exploring the beautiful Philippines.
No cause of death reported.
Damian Duffy
May 12, 2024
Kildare Town, Kildare – Unexpectedly in the kind care of the staff of Connolly Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Aoife Kelly (née Keating)
May 12, 2024
Arklow, Wicklow - May 9th, 2024, suddenly, at Tallaght University Hospital. Sadly, missed and always remembered by her parents Noel and Patricia Keating.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marty Long
May 12, 2024
Claregalway, Co. Galway - May 9th, 2024, suddenly. Cherished dad to Dylan and adored son to Pat.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheila McEvoy
May 13, 2024
Ballinalee, Longford - May 10th, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed and forever remembered by her heartbroken parents Brendan and Rita.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philip Ward
May 13, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - 11th May 2024. Suddenly at Tallaght Hospital. Philip will be sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adrian Thompson
May 12, 2024
Ballybofey, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Adrian Thompson. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father, mother, and sisters.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Byrne
May 11, 2024
Dublin - May 7th, 2024. Passed unexpectedly. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Harrison (née Carroll)
May 11, 2024
Carpenterstown, Dublin - May 10th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Kennelly
May 11, 2024
Dungarvan, Waterford - May 9th, 2024, suddenly. Much loved son of Kathleen and the late Tony.
No age or cause of death reported.
Baby Ava McGrath (no age given)
May 11, 2024
Citywest, Dublin - Peacefully, in the arms of her heartbroken mam and dad; beloved and adored baby girl of Michelle and Paul.
No age or cause of death reported.
Matty Power
May 11, 2024
Clonmel, Tipperary - Matty passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday morning.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sally-Ann Tuke-Guerin
May 11, 2024
City Centre, Dublin - 10th May 2024, suddenly yet peacefully in the care of The Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her devoted family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Cameron White (child, no age given)
May 11, 2024
Letterkenny, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Cameron White in Crumlin Children's Hospital, Dublin after a tough battle with Leukaemia.
No age reported.
Hunter James Molloy, infant (no age given)
May 10, 2024
May 8th. Tragically. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken parents Peter & Alisha, sisters Natalia & Charmayne and extended family.
No cause of death reported.
Michael O'Grady, 54
May 10, 2024
Ballymacarbry, Waterford - Died suddenly on Tuesday 7th May 2024 aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Padraic Geraghty
May 10, 2024
Westport, Mayo - Suddenly. Donations, if desired, to Croí (heart and stroke charity).
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony Lowry
May 10, 2024
Ballybough, Dublin - Anthony passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Alphonsus McGoldrick
May 10, 2024
Unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his wife Susan, daughters Sarah, Kate and Maria, his mother Mary,
No age or cause of death reported.
No URL
Gerard (Gerry) Moran
May 10, 2024
Lissycasey, Co. Clare - Suddenly at University College Hospital, Galway, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Croí (heart and stroke charity) and the Irish Kidney Association.
No age or cause of death reported.
Luke O'Toole
May 10, 2024
Ballyfermot, Dublin - May 8th, 2024 - suddenly. Loving son of Liz and Pat.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mantas Zukas
May 10, 2024
Portarlington, Laois - May 8, 2024, unexpectedly, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mantas. Beloved son of Zana.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nan Connors
May 9, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philip Dorgan
May 9, 2024
Cloyne, Cork - On May 7th, 2024, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seán Farrell
May 9, 2024
Foxrock, Dublin - Passed away suddenly on 7th May 2024, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Rowe (née Berry)
May 9, 2024
Dublin - May 6th, 2024, suddenly, at St. James Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colin Bergin
May 8, 2024
Mount Merrion, Dublin - Unexpectedly. Beloved son of David dearly loved brother of Ronan.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alacoque (Ali) Dalton (née Lynch)
May 8, 2024
Delvin, Co. Westmeath - 7th May 2024, suddenly at Mullingar General Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Leila Linina, infant (no age given)
May 7, 2024
Ballinteer, Dublin - Leila gained her angel wings on the 6th of May 2024. Beloved daughter of Evita and Raivis and beloved twin sister of Emilija.
No age or cause of death reported.
Donie Geraghty
May 7, 2024
Killallon, Meath - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Donie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tammy Ryan
May 7, 2024
Limerick City, Limerick - On May 4th, 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Owen Wynne
May 12, 2024
Edenderry, Kildare - Peacefully in the care of his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Patrick and Catherine. Donations if desired to CRY (Cardiac Risk in Young People).
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert (Bob) Walsh
May 12, 2024
Burncourt, Tipperary - Bob passed away, unexpectedly at home, on Sunday morning.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian (Bug) Bellew
May 11, 2024
Drogheda, Louth - 10th May 2024. Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Collins
May 11, 2024
Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly at home on May 10th, 2024. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughters and his parents Mary & David.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Gordon
May 11, 2024
Fuerty, Roscommon - May 11th, 2024. Unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Hanley
May 10, 2024
Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 4th May 2024, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Douglas (née Byrne)
May 13, 2024
Coolock, Dublin - Unexpectedly but peacefully at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jacqueline (Jackie) Dunne (née Brennan)
May 13, 2024
Finglas, Dublin - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jacqueline (Jackie) Dunne, who departed this world suddenly but peacefully at home, enveloped in the loving embrace of her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Lenihan
May 13, 2024
Mervue, Galway - Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Plummer
May 13, 2024
Ashbourne, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas O'Malley
May 10, 2024
Thomas O'Malley - Suddenly at his home on Thursday 9th May 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Bernard (Benny) Garland
May 9, 2024
Unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joe Mc Mahon
May 9, 2024
Bushypark, Galway - It is with deep sadness that the Mc Mahon family share the news of Joe’s passing on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 peacefully at home with his dearly loved family by his side. Memorial donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frances Hudson
May 8, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - Passed peacefully, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dariusz Kowalewski
May 8, 2024
Claremorris, Mayo - Formerly of Zamosc, Poland. Unexpectedly at his home. Dariusz will be sadly missed by his parents, fiancée Ewa and his children Sara and Adrian.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Minihan
May 8, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - 5th May 2024, suddenly at home. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Edward O'Connor
May 8, 2024
Drumshanbo, Leitrim - James passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, 7th May 2024. Much loved darling son of John and Liz, loved and adored by his sister Emily.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Daniel Phelan
May 8, 2024
Banteer, Cork - On May 7th, 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Treacy
May 8, 2024
Mountrath, Laois - Died 6th May 2024, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Doyle
May 7, 2024
Newbridge, Kildare - Suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nicole McMahon
May 7, 2024
Farranree, Cork - On 5th May 2024, at home, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken parents and grandad.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Murphy (née Mullally)
May 7, 2024
Kentstown, Meath - Unexpectedly, at The Mater Private Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Arthur O'Duffy
May 7, 2024
Shankill, Dublin - May 6th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breda Sheridan (née Dillon)
May 7, 2024
Cashel, Tipperary - May 7th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Brennan
May 7, 2024
Poppintree, Dublin - May 6th, 2024. Passed peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Francis Hospice.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pam Mulhaire (née Hughes)
May 8, 2024
Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny - Died peacefully on Tuesday, 7th May, at Marymount Hospice after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Kirwan
May 8, 2024
Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick - Tony passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27th April 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Speiran
May 9, 2024
Templeogue, Dublin - Gone peacefully too soon, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital, after an illness borne with courage and good humour.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tom Walsh
May 9, 2024
Knocknacarra, Galway - On Wednesday, 8 May 2024, after a short illness bravely fought, Tom died peacefully at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by his heartbroken family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brendan Hanley
May 9, 2024
Bantry, Cork - On May 8th, 2024, peacefully at home with his loving family, following a very brief illness bravely borne. Donations in lieu, if desired, to CoAction Bantry or the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tommy) Coady
May 9, 2024
Clondalkin, Dublin - 7th May 2024 died peacefully in the care of the staff in Tallaght University Hospital following a short illness. Donations may be made to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Liam O'Brien
May 10, 2024
Churchtown, Dublin - Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the Blackrock Clinic with his family by his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Corcoran
May 10, 2024
Dublin - On May 7th, 2024, suddenly, after a brief illness, at the Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) Carroll
May 11, 2024
Kilmallock, Limerick - May 10th, 2024, very peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elizabeth (Liz) Scanlon (née Mullen)
May 12, 2024
Riverstown, Sligo - Peacefully after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Violeta Versinskiene
May 13, 2024
Edenderry, Offaly - Late of Lithuania. Violeta passed away after a sudden illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Celene (Nene) Walton (née Hart)
May 13, 2024
Drimnagh, Dublin - May 10th, 2024, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice.
No age or cause of death reported.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The WEF will end up killing more Irish men and women then Oliver Cromwell. The Irish and EU globalist governments are trying to bring in more settlers than Cromwell.