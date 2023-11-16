ITALY

A fashion designer “died suddenly”:

Moschino, dead : he was the creative director, appointed less than a month ago

November 10, 2023

Davide Renne, the creative director of Moschino, died of a sudden illness at the age of 46, in Milan. He was appointed only ten days ago; it is a very serious loss in the fashion world. For twenty years he had led Gucci's women's style office. He was treated for a heart problem in Milan on Monday, but after three days of intensive care the news of his passing came. He will be missed dearly by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

A mountaineer “died suddenly”:

Died suddenly in Nepal, the CAI mourns for Martino Borrione

November 7, 2023

Died suddenly in Nepal, the CAI mourns for Martino Borrione. A great mountain enthusiast, he was on the board of the Alpine Club. He had founded and was president of the Bi-Nepal association, a partnership whose objective is to bring aid from the Biella area to the Nepalese populations. And it was in the Asian country that he died, killed by an illness that gave him no escape, probably a heart attack. The entire Biella area is in mourning for Martino Borrione, 74 years old, a well-known figure especially among those who frequent the mountains and the CAI.

The gallery owner Davide Paludetto, owner of the Rivara castle, dies suddenly

November 12, 2023

Davide Paludetto had big plans in mind for the Rivara Castle, which his father Franz Paludetto had made into a center of international contemporary art. A legacy that is not easy to manage. He was in love with art, passionate and effortless in conceiving and organizing exhibitions and projects. Franz passed away last spring, and now, unexpectedly, at the age of 53, Davide has also passed away due to an illness.

No cause of death reported.

A psychologist “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Dr. Alice Monti, former head of Psychology

November 8, 2023

Casale – The world of Casale medicine mourns the passing of Alice Monti, psychologist and psychotherapist who passed away due to a fatal sudden illness at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Three 16-year-old boys “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in Cagliari: 16-year-old dies in his sleep after days of fever

November 12, 2023

A community was shaken by an unexpected tragedy: a 16-year-old boy, resident in the Pirri neighborhood of Cagliari, died suddenly in his sleep. The news left the city in a state of deep sorrow and disbelief. The young man, as reported by his family, had been suffering from fever for a few days, but no one could have imagined such a tragic outcome. The parents, realizing that their son was unconscious, immediately called 118 around 6.30 in the morning. Unfortunately, despite the timely arrival of the ambulance, there was nothing left that could be done for the boy. The exact cause of death remains unknown currently. It's unclear whether the fever was a symptom of a more serious condition or whether there were other complications. The grieving community searches for answers as it prepares to say its final farewell to the young man.

No cause of death reported.

Young man dies after a sudden illness

November 9, 2023

The community of Sant'Angelo Muxaro is shocked by the premature death of 16-year-old Giuseppe Infantino. He died following a sudden illness. Mayor Angelo Tirrito announced the small mountain town would go into mourning, "as a sign of respect and participation in the profound pain of the family and the San Angelo community".

No cause of death reported.

Lecce - 16-year-old boy found dead next to his bicycle on his birthday

November 8, 2023

He died on the street, alone, on his 16th birthday. Perhaps he had been there, in via Duca d'Aosta, for a few hours already. His body, however, was only found at dawn, when the city slowly began to awaken and the first workers to walk its streets. The boy was next to his bicycle. But the fall shouldn't have been fatal. There were no signs of a struggle, no wounds on the body or damage to the bicycle that could suggest a hit-and-run. Rather, the fall itself may have been the result of sudden illness. The young man, the son of an Italian-African family who lives in the San Pio district of Lecce, had no identification document on him. It was only later when the carabinieri began to reconstruct the man’s life that they tragically discovered it was his birthday on the day he died. The public prosecutor on duty ordered medical-legal investigations to try to understand the causes of the death of such a young boy.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Monsignor François Bacqué has died , taken ill in the street. The body left in via della Scrofa for hours

November 10, 2023

Rome - Monsignor François Bacqué, the apostolic nuncio has died, struck by a sudden illness while he was on the street. The death occurred yesterday in Rome around 11 in the morning, near the Senate headquarters. The 118 personnel intervened on the spot and could do nothing but confirm his death. His body was left on the ground in Via della Scrofa, in the historic center, covered by a cloth for some hours. Police officers monitored the operations whilst waiting for the arrival of the mortuary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Castellammare, mourning in the world of politics: farewell to former councilor Michele Costagliola

November 8, 2023

It's a sad day for Stabia politics, the death has been confirmed of Michele Costagliola, former councilor, as well as ASL trade unionist. He professionally worked as a nurse, for years in the mental hygiene service. A sudden illness and disappearance that left family and lifelong friends of the 57-year-old dismayed.

No cause of death reported.

He dies suddenly at 35: funeral scheduled

November 7, 2023

Fabrizio Menditti from Recale passed away at just 35 years old. The man was in Bari for some tests following stomach reduction surgery. Unfortunately, inside the health facility where he was located, his heart stopped beating. The body was returned to the family for funerals.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Mourning for the Palermo flying squad, 44-year-old policeman dead

November 9, 2023

Mobile report from Palermo mourning the death of Fabrizio Patronaggio, a 44-year-old policeman. Married and the father of two little girls, he was struck down in recent days by a sudden illness. Originally from Prizzi, Patronaggio was a great Vespa enthusiast (he was also the president of the local Vespa club). He had attended the officer training school in Bolzano and was later assigned to the fifth Mobile department in Turin. Finally, about ten years ago he had been transferred to the Mobile department in Palermo. He lived in the Villa Tasca neighborhood and was on duty at the Lungaro barracks.

No cause of death reported.

A music educator “died suddenly”:

Wakes up to go to work then suddenly falls ill: Prof Massimo dies in bed at the age of 63

November 9, 2023

Spinea-Martellago - No previous heart disease, he was an athlete, his wife is a doctor, but a sudden heart attack left him with no escape at just 63 years old. The communities of Maerne, where he was born, and Spinea, where he taught, are in shock over the sudden loss of Massimo Stevanato. Graduated in Choral Music and Choral Conducting at the Conservatory of Venice, Stevanato had taught musical education in various middle schools in the area, including Salzano, Martellago and Noale, and for some years he had been working at the "Ungaretti" in Spinea.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Azzano - Veterinarian Luciano Bonadio has died after suffering an illness while cycling

November 7, 2023

63-year-old Luciano Bonadio from Azzano was struck by a sudden illness while riding his bicycle in Motta di Livenza. The first to help him was his brother, who was in front of him on his bicycle. When he realized he had lost sight of him, he went back and found him lying on the asphalt. Despite the cardiac massage, the arrival of the ambulance and the doctors' attempts to resuscitate him, there was nothing that could be done: the cardiac illness was too violent. He was a veterinarian, retired since October 1st.

Adria - Gianna, a well-known hairdresser, dies suddenly after an evening with friends

November 10, 2023

A cheerful evening with friends, then just outside the club, an illness and tragedy. Thus, Gianna Bettinelli, a well-known person in the city also for her hairdressing activity, passed away at the age of 59. Thursday evening, she had been with a group of friends as she often did. Upon leaving the venue she felt ill. At first it seemed like a bit of tiredness or a drop in blood pressure. However, an ambulance was called and arrived within minutes. She was immediately taken to the emergency room. Once she arrived at the hospital in Adria, the situation immediately appeared very critical, the medical team activated all the necessary interventions, but her heart gave out a few hours later. An autopsy was ordered on her body to define the exact causes that led to such a sudden and unexpected death.

Mourning at Villa del Conte, heart attack kills Leonardo Smania at 57 years old. He ran two clothing stores

November 11, 2023

Villa Del Conte (Padua) - Leonardo Smania died of a heart attack at 57 years old. Yesterday morning, November 10, he felt ill and never recovered. He lived in Villa del Conte and ran a clothing shop in the village with his parents and brother.

Five “died suddenly” at work:

Struck down on the scaffolding by a sudden illness : nothing to be done for the building contractor

November 13, 2023

He suddenly felt ill and collapsed on the scaffolding of a construction site where he was working. This is how a building contractor died in via Ajmonetto San Giorgio in Mesagne. The resuscitation attempts carried out by the health workers of the 118 service were in vain. The man was brought back to the ground floor by the firefighters, while the incident was detected by the local police. The causes of death were natural due to a sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janitor dies at school in front of students

November 9, 2023

A sudden tragedy has shocked the communities of Caianello and Roccamonfina. Assuntina Simone, a 54-year-old school assistant, resident in Roccamonfina, has suddenly passed away. The day started like any other, but turned into a nightmare when Assuntina felt a sudden illness. She requested help for a severe headache, however, the situation worsened quickly and dramatically, leading to the woman losing consciousness. The school staff acted promptly, calling 118 to request emergency medical intervention. Despite the prompt arrival of the ambulance, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done. Assuntina's death was confirmed on site, leaving shock and pain in the school and in the entire community.

No cause of death reported.

Veneto - Worker dies on construction site

November 7, 2023

A man died at work in Villa Bartolomea, on the border between the provinces of Verona and Rovigo. A worker lost his life while on the construction site of the Sardagnola bridge, located on the Fissero-Tartaro-Canal Bianco. The exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated by the Carabinieri, but it seems that the victim was struck by a sudden illness. Spisal inspectors also arrived at the scene of the accident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , 40-year-old dies while at work

November 8, 2023

It was most likely a fatal illness that cut short the life of Marco Spaliviero, aged only 40. Late on Sunday morning, the man was working as an apprentice in the butcher's department of Eurospin in Viale Della Pace when he collapsed to the ground. Spaliviero, originally from Cavazzale but resident in Vicenza, was immediately helped by colleagues and customers. Someone also went to get a defibrillator from the nearby pharmacy, even though they were unable to use it, given the serious condition of the victim; others instead proceeded with cardiac massage until the ambulance arrived. The Suem health workers, who arrived on site, tried in every way to resuscitate Spaliviero, unfortunately to no avail. The doctor could not help but confirm his death. A state police patrol also arrived at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Reggio Emilia, dead at 44 years old after an odyssey. Organs donated: they saved four lives, including that of a child

November 11, 2023

Daniela Alfano, resident of Sesso, mother of four children and grandmother of a two-year-old grandson died, at just 44 years old. She suffered from an illness at work and was lying in the bathroom, unconscious. She was helped by a customer who gave her cardiac massage. 118 was alerted: the ambulance and the medical vehicle arrived on site, with the medics who attempted to resuscitate Daniela. However, the ambulance, headed towards Reggio, was involved in an accident on the Via Emilia in Masone and “twenty precious minutes were lost”. Then she was admitted to hospital and, after two days, she died, the electroencephalogram showed scant signs of brain activity. Her family decided to donate her organs, which saved four lives including that of a child.

Five “died suddenly” at home:

Albiate - football councilor found dead at home

November 9, 2023

Paolo Castelli, a 60-year-old bank employee and football councilor, was found lifeless in his home on Tuesday. The family members raised the alarm. The intervention of 118, the fire brigade and the Carabinieri of the Carate Brianza station was requested on site, but unfortunately it was too late. Castelli would have likely been struck by a sudden illness while he was still in his home and before reaching his workplace. The autopsy will clarify the causes of death. Castelli, a huge fan of the Albiate football team, was a fixed and constant presence on the sidelines during the matches and sporting events of the boys and athletes of the red and white club.

No cause of death reported.

Ferrara - man found dad in his home after 5 days

November 11, 2023

It is yet another story of loneliness that of Diego Albanese, 62 years old, resident in via Ancona in Lido degli Estensi. The 118-health staff were only able to confirm his death. The cause of death may have been a sudden illness. The man lived alone and had little contact with relatives. A neighbor who hadn't seen him for days noticed his disappearance. When the firefighters opened the house, the man was lying lifeless in his home where he died without anyone noticing. The firefighters of the local detachment and the health workers were able to do little for Albanese other than ascertain his death which most likely dates back to several days ago. There is no doubt that the causes of death are natural. A sad discovery by firefighters and health workers, which adds to other dramatic stories that unfortunately have been happening for some time.

No cause of death reported.

He goes to the bathroom and is struck by an illness : Dario dies at 36 years old

November 12, 2023

Mourning in the community of Azzano Decimo for the passing of Dario Zaina, a 36-year-old young man suffering from a fatal illness. The tragedy occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning in Viale Rimembranze in Tiezzo, where the young man lived with his parents. Dario got up to go to the bathroom when he was struck by a sudden illness. Despite the desperate attempts to rescue by the parents, Elena and Giacomo, and the timely intervention of the health workers, nothing could stop the tragic epilogue. His premature death occurred without any warning: the young man did not present any symptoms, other than the knee pain that had led to orthopedic surgery, an event that seemed to have been successfully overcome.

No cause of death reported.

A sudden illness strikes a young 49-year-old mother

November 10, 2023

Pain in Ponso for the death of Federica Sanigi, 49 years old, mother of two children. Her death left everyone speechless, as the woman had never had any particular health problems. The fatal illness occurred yesterday morning, November 9th, at dawn. According to what has been reconstructed, around 5.30 am the woman got up to go to the bathroom. She then went back to bed. She had evidently begun to feel a certain malaise. Her husband Dario Rezzan called her shortly afterwards, but the 49-year-old did not answer. The emergency services were immediately alerted. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, the doctors at Suem 118 were ultimately unable to do anything but confirm that she had died. News of the tragedy spread like wildfire in the town. The funeral will be celebrated next week. It is not excluded that an autopsy will be carried out on Federica Sanigi's body to really find out what caused the fatal illness.

Mourning in Mondragone, Marcello Palmieri died at just 52 years old due to a sudden illness

November 9, 2023

News of the 52-year-old's sudden death quickly spread around the city of Mondragone where Marcello Palmieri was well-liked by everyone. The 52-year-old was a historic tire dealer in the city. A respectable trader and appreciated by all for his professionalism. According to what we learn, he prematurely died this morning, at around 5 am, from a heart attack.

Three “died suddenly” in the woods:

Tragedy in Laurino: mushroom hunter dies due to an illness

November 13, 2023

The 79-year-old mushroom hunter was with a friend in the Pruno area of Laurino when he suddenly felt ill and collapsed to the ground. The friend immediately alerted the emergency services and the 118 health workers promptly intervened on site.

In the meantime, an air ambulance also arrived on site, but the rescuers could not help but confirm the man's death. The Carabinieri of Piaggine have been entrusted with all the ritual investigations to ascertain what happened. There seems to be no doubt that it was a death from natural causes: a sudden illness was fatal for the 79-year-old from Salerno. The man's body was returned to his family to allow the funeral to be held.

No cause of death reported.

Conegliano/Via Costa Alta - Fatal illness in the woods, elderly mushroom farmer found dead

November 9, 2023

In his pocket he had no wallet or telephone but with him a basket for picking mushrooms. The elderly man, a 77-year-old, Franco Basso, who was found dead in the early morning of today, November 9th, in Conegliano in via Costa Alta. He was certainly struck down by a sudden illness. His body was found in the woods. A passerby raised the alarm, but the emergency services were unable to do anything to save him. The squad cars of the Conegliano police station intervened in via Costa Alta and carried out the necessary investigations and ordered the removal of the body, which was transported to the morgue of the Conegliano hospital.

No cause of death reported.

60-year-old hunter dies during a hunt - Marzio Romani was very well known

November 11, 2023

Marzio Romanini was president of the Venetian hunter association. Marzio had gone alone with his rifle into the countryside, his partner raised the alarm when he hadn’t returned by lunch time. His hunting friends set out to look for him. At the same time, around 1.55 pm, the Suem doctors and the firefighters from the Castelmassa detachment left. To reach Marzio, who was already lifeless and had fallen ill, a local farmer's tractor was used, the area is so inaccessible. Unfortunately for the 60-year-old there was nothing that could be done. The doctors were only able to confirm his death. He suffered from a heart attack and leaves behind his partner Paola and his daughter Angela.

Stroncone: 50-year-old died after sudden illness . Last farewell on Monday

November 11, 2023

The funeral of Claudio Cecchini, the 50-year-old from Stroncone who passed away on Wednesday in Terni hospital, will be held on Monday 13 November at 2.30 pm in the church of San Francesco in Stroncone (Terni). The man, well known and respected both in Stroncone and in Terni, had fallen seriously ill late on Tuesday evening, inside the house in Santa Lucia, and had been rescued and transported urgently from 118 to 'Santa Maria' hospital in Terni. His condition, which immediately appeared extremely serious, unfortunately did not improve as everyone had hoped and the 50-year-old, despite treatment, passed away a few hours after hospitalization. Many testimonies of condolence have reached the man's family, in the face of a sudden and completely unexpected tragedy, also due to his continued excellent health conditions. This is also why Claudio Cecchini's family intended to ask the Terni hospital to carry out an autopsy, to understand - a process that has nothing to do with the judicial authority - the causes of death.

He falls ill on the soccer field and suddenly collapses: a 62-year-old man dies

November 8, 2023

A tragedy last Monday evening 6 November in Locate Varesino at the sports centre. Around 8.30 pm, on the pitch in via Madonnetta, 62-year-old Renato Croci met with friends for a game. They hadn't yet started playing when he collapsed to the ground due to illness. The situation immediately seemed serious, and 118 emergency services were called. The air ambulance arrived in code red from Como Villa Guardia. The 62-year-old, after various attempts by the Lomazzo Red Cross rescuers to stabilize him, was taken to the San Gerado hospital in Monza where unfortunately he lost his life. Croci had recently moved and leaves behind a wife and a son.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Andria - He loses control of his car on 231 and ends up off the road, killing the 53-year-old

November 11, 2023

A 53-year-old man from Andria died late yesterday evening in a road accident that occurred on provincial road 231, between Bitonto and Terlizzi, heading North. The victim, according to what we learn, was traveling alone in the car when, for reasons to be ascertained, he lost control of the vehicle, ending up off the road and then crashing into the guardrail. The 53-year-old died instantly, and the aid provided by the 118 staff was useless. Police officers from the Bitonto police station intervened on the scene. It is not excluded that the man may have had a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ancona, drama near the Angelini: a man loses control of his car and dies after running off the road

November 11, 2023

Drama this morning in Pontelungo in Ancona: a man felt ill while driving his car, went off the road and died. Any attempt to save him was useless. The accident occurred around 7.30 am on State Road 16, near the Angelini factory.

No age or cause of death reported.

Piobbico - Man dies 24 hours after car accident due to stroke

November 7, 2023

Luciano Ubaldi, 71, was unable to overcome the illness that struck him while he was behind the wheel of his car on Friday morning. The doctors at the Urbino hospital declared the death on Saturday evening and subsequently the family, with a great sense of humanity and civility, chose to donate his organs. Ubaldi was a retired firefighter, much appreciated by the entire community. On Friday morning he was passing through Via dei Caduti with his Punto, a stone's throw from the pharmacy and the new retirement home, when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle due to a ruptured vein. They saw him skid and then crash into three parked cars before crashing into a wall. The people who witnessed the scene immediately helped him. Apecchio Soccorso and Potes from Urbania arrived on site and the paramedics did not miss the fact that, beyond the injuries sustained in the accident, the pensioner had suffered a stroke. With the necessary precautions, Ubaldi was extracted from the cockpit and urgently transported to Urbino hospital.

Calci - 42-year-old woman found dead in a car

November 12, 2023

A 42-year-old woman was found dead inside her car in Calci (Pisa) on November 12, 2023. The medical staff tried with every means to resuscitate the young woman, but unfortunately the 118 operators were only able to confirm her death. The causes of death have yet to be established, although among the most likely first hypotheses the 42-year-old could have been killed by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” while out and about:

Struck by a sudden illness : man found dead in the street

November 9, 2023

A sudden illness on the street in Lampedusa. A 65-year-old resident for many years on the largest island of the Pelagians was rescued by 118 health personnel last night in via Duse, but unfortunately, he didn't make it and died. A passer-by who noticed the man lying unconscious on the ground called 112. The police from the island station and an ambulance rushed to the scene. The 65-year-old, as confirmed by the doctor at the clinic, died due to cardiac arrest.

Quartu, Thomas Enrico Mias collapses at the bus stop: dies at the age of 56

November 9, 2023

A 56-year-old man, Thomas Enrico Nias, resident in Cagliari in Corso Vittorio, collapsed on the pavement. Passers-by and bus drivers immediately rushed to try to help him, but it was all in vain: the man suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. A Carabinieri patrol intervened on the spot: once the military had confirmed the death was due to natural causes, they laid down a white sheet to cover the body. The body was then taken to the Quartu cemetery, where it will remain until tomorrow, before being transferred to the San Michele cemetery.

