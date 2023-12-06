More notable deaths: Uruguayan guitarist José Antonio Ogara; Argentine theater director Alejandro Vanegas, journo Pato Salinas (42); Paraguayan journos Marycruz Najle, Antonio San Nicolás

MEXICO

Seven “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Young civil protection worker dies of a heart attack

December 1, 2023

A young member of the Civil Protection directorate lost his life in an IMSS (Institute of Social Security) clinic due to a cardiac arrest, one he suffered when he was exercising in the Metropolitan Park. It was reported that around 9 p.m., Diego Avila, approximately 24 years old, was performing exercise when he began to experience weakness in his pulse. After the 911 call, Diego's Civil Protection colleagues quickly came to start the first cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers. Despite the efforts made, when he was transferred to the T1 clinic, his death was confirmed.

Trailer driver gets stranded in mud and dies of a heart attack

November 30, 2023

A person was lying on the asphalt in an unconscious state, which attracted the attention of drivers, since the heavy unit was obstructing traffic on the highway heading to the Arcinas community, so they alerted the competent authorities by dialing the emergency phone at 01:35 on Thursday. Elements of the Municipal Police who responded to the call for help confirmed that there was a person on the road who was not showing movement, so they immediately requested support from Red Cross Paramedics, who arrived a few minutes later and corroborated that he no longer had signs of life. Allegedly, when he was trying to perform some maneuvers to remove his tractor-trailer that was stranded in the mud, the driver descended and when he was between both trailers loaded with forage, he fainted and died after suffering an acute myocardial infarction.

Trailer driver found dead on highway to Nuevo Laredo

November 29, 2023

A trailer operator was found dead inside the cab of his cargo unit, which was parked on the side of the highway to Nuevo Laredo, at the height of the municipality of Vallecillo, Nuevo León. The victim, 59-year-old Jesus Dolores, from Nuevo Laredo, died about seven hours ago, according to paramedics from “Fire Rescue”, who attended the scene and checked the body. So far, the authorities believe that the man died of a sudden cardiac arrest, which will be corroborated once the autopsy is performed on the body.

Heart attack ends the life of a customer at a gas station

December 1, 2023

An approximately 50-year-old man died of an apparent heart attack in the bathroom of a gas station, located at the height of the Las Américas neighborhood. According to information from some of the workers, it was learned that the man came aboard a vehicle, entered the convenience store to make some purchases, and then went to the bathroom, but there it took several minutes. At the moment when the workers went to the bathroom, they realized that the customer was lying on the floor and unconscious, they asked for support to the emergency number to request the intervention of paramedics and provide due attention. Later, the staff of the Medical Emergency Regulatory Center arrived as well as the municipal Civil Protection to give him cardiopulmonary resuscitation, tasks that lasted a few minutes, but nothing could be done anymore, it was only confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

Santa María dam worker found dead after suffering a heart attack

November 29, 2023

A lifeless man was found in a mango orchard, after allegedly suffering a heart attack. The unfortunate man was identified as Raymundo “N”, 40 years old, originally from El Salto, Durango. It transpired that he was a worker of a company that carries out the construction works of the Santa María Dam.

Man dies outside Tax Agency in Multi-Purpose Center

November 29, 2023

When he was preparing to carry out a procedure at the State Fiscal Agency in the Multipurpose Center (MC), a man fainted and was left lifeless, this Wednesday afternoon. It was around 13:00 hours, when people who were on the esplanade of the MC observed when the now deceased was walking towards the government office and about to enter, he fainted. They immediately made the call to the 911 emergency line. After checking the unidentified man, around 50 years old, who was lying at the site, they determined that he no longer had vital signs, since he apparently suffered a sudden heart attack.

She dies of a heart attack in an ambulance

December 2, 2023

A woman of approximately 40 years of age died of a sudden cardiac arrest aboard a Red Cross ambulance, when she was being transferred to a hospital to receive medical attention. The incident occurred about kilometer 4.5 of the Aldama-Chihuahua highway. Red Cross paramedics attended to provide medical first aid and to transfer her to the nearest hospital after she required medical assistance.

DOMINICA

A public health doctor “died suddenly”:

Former PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne has died

December 1, 2023

Dr Carissa Etienne, the former Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has passed away. Reports suggest that she died from heart failure. She was 71 years old. Reports indicate she died in the US this morning. In its tribute, the Government of Dominica states Dr Etienne was a globally recognised public health champion and advocate who brought great pride and honour to Dominica. She was elected as Director of the Pan American Health Organization in September 2012, and was re-elected for a second five-year term in September 2017. She ended her 10-year tenure as Director of PAHO on January 31, 2023. She was Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization from 2008 to 2013; Assistant Director of the Pan American Health Organization from 2003 to 2008; and Director of Primary Health Care Services, Ministry of Health, Dominica 1989 to 2001.

No cause of death reported.

Note: The PAHO was influential in encouraging and distributing Covid-19 “vaccines”:

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) aligned with WHO and its partners to implement the COVAX Facility in the Americas. The COVID-19 pandemic represented an unprecedented challenge, and COVAX was the best way for PAHO’s Member States to access safe and effective doses equitably.

COLOMBIA

The tragedy of an 18-year-old who went to the clinic for a stomach ache and died

December 2, 2023

In the municipality of Plato, sadness and uncertainty have enveloped the family of León Miranda with the sudden and mysterious death of Kathy Luz de León Miranda, a young woman of only 18 years old. Kathy, described as an apparently healthy, cheerful and full-of-life woman, had shown no signs of previous illness. "We don't know what happened," a cousin expressed, reflecting the perplexity surrounding this tragic event. The young woman had experienced severe abdominal pain that led her to seek urgent medical attention. Despite the concern, doctors conducted tests to determine the cause, but while waiting for the results, Kathy's health progressively deteriorated. "In a matter of a few days, we saw her getting worse and worse and she died," a relative shared. The young woman, remembered as smiling, cheerful and responsible, had a whole life ahead of her with set goals. Her sudden departure has left a void that is difficult to fill.

No cause of death reported.

PERU

Nilton Berrios: Vocalist and composer of 'String Karma' dies after losing the fight against cancer (44)

December 3, 2023

Peruvian music is in mourning. Nilton Berrios Díaz, vocalist and composer of the group 'String Karma', died today, Sunday, December 3, after losing the fight against cancer. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Cajamarca dressed in black, because Nilton Berrios Díaz left for eternity. The sad and unfortunate news for folklore lovers was confirmed by the members of the Cajamarca group. The interpreter of 'Pastorcita' was born on June 14, 1979, and became known thanks to songs like 'Loca Pasión', 'Déjate Amar', 'Cajamarquina', 'Como un Sueño', among other melodies that had a characteristic stamp: his voice.

BOLIVIA

Oscar Rojas, musician from the Cochabamba group Arawi, dies

November 28, 2023

The Arawi group announced the death of one of its members, Oscar Rojas Miranda [71], yesterday. Other figures in the musical field also expressed their regret for the departure of Rojas, who was part of Arawi, a group founded in Cochabamba on February 16, 1992, with the aim of investigating, rescuing, revaluing and disseminating Andean musical structures. Oscar was a normalist from Cochabamba who was born in 1954. His artistic training was academic and empirical. He studied in the Musical Section of the Normal School of Sucre. He was also a writer. He took his first steps at the Santa Cruz university, then he accepted a scholarship at the University of Havana, Cuba.

No cause of death reported.

SURINAME

Sarafina Tjin-Liep-Shie, 26

November 29, 2023

Heartbreaking: The beautiful Sarafina Tjin-Liep-Shie from Suriname has passed away. Will you help express condolences to her parents?

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Gil Brother Away, former Hermes and Renato comedian, dies in Rio

December 4, 2023

The comedian Jaime Gil da Costa (1957-2023), known as Gil Brother Away, died in the early hours of Monday (4), in Rio de Janeiro. Former member of the Hermes and Renato group, which had a breakthrough in the 1990s and continued to be successful in the 2000s, he suffered a stroke in May and was hospitalized.

Radio personality Wirley Alves dies at the age of 54 in Goiânia

December 4, 2023

Radio broadcaster and sound man Wirley Alves de Almeida, 54, died on Sunday (3rd), in Goiânia. About 20 days ago, he suffered a heart attack, he even had surgery to place a bypass and was discharged. However, days later he had complications, was admitted to the Rui Azevedo Hospital, but did not resist. Wirley worked as a sound engineer in TV and radio broadcasts in several stations in Goiás.

Health Surveillance manager dies of stroke at age 41

December 1, 2023

The public servant of the municipality of Sierra Jose Neres Santana Junior, Juninho, 41, died on Thursday (30th), victim of complications from a stroke. Júnior Neres acted as manager of the sanitary surveillance of the municipality, an agency linked to the Municipal Health Secretariat. In addition, he was affiliated with the PDT, the party of Mayor Sergio Vidigal. In the party, he acted as treasurer and was well liked internally. Junior Neres suffered a stroke about two weeks ago. On Thursday, there was a complication in his health, and he ended up not resisting. The funeral was held on the morning of Thursday (1st).

A local politician “died suddenly”:

Benilson Martins Nunes de Oliveira dies at age 35

December 4, 2023

Benilson Martins Nunes de Oliveira, 35, was a native of Mirador. He entered politics in 2008, when he launched his name to the position of councilor in his hometown, in 2016 in the city of Fernando Falcão. Benilson contested another election, this time to the position of Mayor. Despite not achieving results in both attempts, he actively lived his political life alongside the group of the current mayor of Mirador, Domingas Cabral. His death was today, Sunday, December 03, at 05: 30 in the morning. The suspicion is that he died as a result of a heart attack.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer David Christofoletti dies at 51

December 4, 2023

Lawyer David Christofoletti Neto, died on Monday (04th) in Araras, at 51 years. According to the family, the cause of death was a heart attack. Born in São Paulo, David lived for more than 30 years in Rio Claro, where he still maintained his office in the central area. The lawyer became known for working in the labor area, representing mainly municipal servants.

It is with regret that the Zaferino distribution network announces the death of Ricardo Zeferino

November 30, 2023

It is with regret that the Zaferino distribution network (Cubatão Supermarket and Spasso Sabores), announces the death of the owner-partner of the company, Ricardo Zeferino, at 42 years of age. He had a sudden illness and heart attack in the city of Itapira. Our condolences to family, friends and employees.

Silvania Gomes de Souza, owner of Master Dog, died today, victim of a fulminant heart attack

December 1, 2023

Silvania Gomes de Souza, owner of Master Dog, died today, victim of a fulminant heart attack. Even with the help of PMGO, SAMU and the fire department, the young businesswoman could not resist. Our sincere condolences are with you and may God comfort the hearts of the entire family.

No age reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

24-year-old nursing technician dies of heart attack

December 3, 2023

Keilla Raniele Sousa Silva, 24 years old, a nursing technician who practiced her profession at the Mombasa Hospital. Reports indicates she suffered a heart attack. According to a family source, at the time she began to feel bad with tightness in her chest, she was in the company of her mother in the apartment she lived in. The SAMU was triggered, and the rescue team tried to revive her, but unfortunately could not save her life.

Mourning after the unexpected death of the young Murilo Henrique Vieira da Cunha

December 2, 2023

Due to the unexpected death of the young Murilo Henrique Vieira da Cunha, former president of the Interact Club de Conquista (Rotary Club for youth), which occurred today, 02/12, in Uberlândia, it is decreed an official mourning of 3 days in the municipality. Flags will remain at half-mast. Our sincerest condolences to family and friends!

No age or cause of death reported.

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver suffers sudden illness and dies after runaway car hits wall

November 28, 2023

A 60-year-old man died after his car hit a wall, between a pet shop and a residence, in the Safira neighborhood, in Muriaé, on Tuesday morning (28th). The suspicion is that the victim had a sudden illness at the wheel. A fire department vehicle was sent to the scene to assist the driver, in addition to Samu, who also confirmed the suspicion that the man was unwell. According to Samu, family members said the victim had a history of acute myocardial infarction.

Driver dies when car hits wall of residence

November 28, 2023

The driver of a Fiat Uno died when the vehicle crashed into the wall of a residence around noon yesterday Monday, the 27th, in the municipality of Caçador. Francisco de Assis Cristaldo was 76 years old. The Fire Department already found the victim dead when it arrived at the scene. According to the team, based on witness reports, the car was apparently out of control, went down the street and hit the side of another vehicle, hitting the wall of the house, then and stopping in a ravine. A possible sudden illness may have caused the accident, but the causes must still be determined by an investigation conducted by the Civil Police.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver dies near Regap gate

November 30, 2023

The driver of a truck died near one of the gates of the Gabriel Passos refinery (Regap), in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, on Thursday afternoon (30th). Witnesses said that he had suffered a sudden illness at the wheel, lost control of the steering and stopped only after hitting a pole. According to the Military Police (PM), a team from the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was at the scene and tried to revive the man, who was not identified, but he did not resist. Military officials who attended the incident said it is not possible to say whether the driver died before or as a result of the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Driver dies while waiting for road opening

December 4, 2023

A bus driver died after suffering a sudden illness while waiting for the opening of a section of the ERS-406, in Nonoai, which was being cleaned after an accident that occurred hours earlier, on Sunday night (3rd). According to the Civil Police, the interruption was approximately two hours. When released, officers noticed the bus was not travelling. Upon checking the situation, they found the driver slumped over by the seat. The victim was alone in the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver suffers sudden illness and dies at a fuel station

November 30, 2023

The driver of a truck, 35 years old, suffered a sudden illness and died on Thursday morning (30th) in Via Dutra. The case took place in a fuel station courtyard, near the entrance to the Arrozal district. According to the Federal Highway police, witnesses reported that they saw the man disembarking from the wagon and then started crawling. The victim, who was from Paraná, was found by the police already fallen to the ground.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver found dead

December 30, 2023

On the morning of Thursday, November 30, a truck driver, still unidentified, was found lifeless inside his cabin, in the courtyard of a truck stop in Dom Eliseu. According to information obtained at the scene, the driver arrived the night before to offload, and had scheduled another trip for today. At dawn, the trucker's absence was noticed by workers, who, when trying to contact him, did not get an answer. Witnesses present at the scene suspect that the cause of death is a possible heart attack.

No age reported.

Tractor driver dies after suffering sudden illness

December 4, 2023

On the morning of Monday 4th, around 09:50 am, a tractor driver lost his life when suffering a sudden illness, in the town of Gramado. According to information, the 42-year-old man, who worked in reforestation for the Famossul company, became ill at the time he worked with the tractor that ended up tipping over. Fire Department staff were called to attend the incident and at the scene found the death of the victim, who had injuries.

No cause of death reported.

13-year-old girl dies while playing in Divinopolis condominium

December 4, 2023

Laura Fonseca Soares, a girl of only 13 years, died on Saturday night (2nd), in Divinópolis. The event took place in a condominium in the city, while she was playing on the court, and she felt bad. When the Advanced Support Unit arrived at the condominium, the team continued the resuscitation maneuvers that Laura's father was already doing. The girl was intubated and sent to the emergency room of the São João de Deus Health Complex in Divinopolis. But in the hospital, she evolved into death.

No cause of death reported.

Young man dies after suffering heart attack during card game

December 4, 2023

The death of a young resident of the Dinizópolis District, in the Ivaí Valley region, causes commotion on social networks. Identified as Diego Maicon Silva, he was participating in a truco [a card game] match on Sunday morning (3rd), when he fell ill and needed to be taken to a hospital in Arapongas. Diego's family members have made posts on Facebook and claim that he suffered a heart attack. Despite the efforts of medical teams, he could not resist and died. The young man was an athlete and had won several medals as a goalkeeper.

No age reported.

Young man who raised money to prevent cancer growth dies at 26

December 4, 2023

The Young Felipe Gustavo of 26 years, died on Sunday morning (3rd). Felipe was fighting cancer, and recently raised R$12 thousand to buy an injection that would prevent the growth of cancer in the stomach and liver. The collection of the amount had a wide repercussion, and the young man achieved the amount in a short time. Felipe had been fighting cancer since the beginning of 2023 and had been undergoing chemotherapy. However, his chemotherapies have not been effective for some time.

Fulminant heart attack kills 26-year-old in Piracicaba

December 2, 2023

A suspicious death report was registered at the police station, after a woman of only 26 years suffered a fulminant heart attack and died on Friday night, (1st), in Piracicaba. The young woman was unwell in her home and was taken to the Vila Cristina UPA (Emergency Care Unit), where she died. According to the Bulletin, a fulminant infarction was the cause of death, according to information passed by the medical team to the woman's mother.

Untimely death of young woman leaves city inhabitants dismayed

November 27, 2023

Gabriela Ormundo, 23 years, died on Monday afternoon(27th). The young woman was loved in the city and led life lightly. Her death was due to a hemorrhage, causing the clinical picture to worsen. Through social networks friends and family paid tribute to Gabriela.

First-year student dies of heart attack

November 29, 2023

The Antonieta Salatiel School issues a note of regret for the death of student Davy Pereira Oliveira, who died of a heart attack. "It is with immense regret that we inform you of the passing of Davy Pereira de Oliveira, a 1st year student at Antonieta Salatiel Alencar Arraes school. To family and friends, all strength and faith in this moment of pain and longing."

No age reported.

Man falls ill during watermelon harvest and dies in Adolfo

December 2, 2023

A farm worker died after falling ill during watermelon harvest on a farm in Adolfo last Thursday (30th). According to information from the local Civil Police, Ijanes Gomes da Luz, 37, needed urgent medical attention while working. The municipal ambulance removed the patient to the Municipal Emergency Room, where all medical procedures were carried out, but the victim could not resist and died at 3 pm, in the health unit. The victim's body ended up being removed to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Rio Preto by a funeral company vehicle. Registered as a 'suspicious death‘, the case will be investigated by the police, who considered “the victim to be under the age considered ’normal' to die of natural causes”.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies on bus

December 3, 2023

A 59-year-old man died of a heart attack inside a bus on Saturday afternoon. Passenger Gerinaldo Almeida Girardi boarded the bus around 10 am. On the way, he fell ill and had a heart attack. The bus driver rescued the man and took him to the Municipal Hospital of Wenceslau Guimarães, but he already arrived at the hospital unit without vital signs.

Link

December 2, 2023

He was identified as Eliel Rodrigues, 42 years old, the victim of a sudden illness, that died in the early afternoon of Saturday (2nd), at the Ponta Grossa bus station. Eliel earned a living as an app driver in the city and leaves three daughters but did not survive the sudden illness. For a long time, the medical team performed resuscitation maneuvers on Eliel. His body was sent to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Sant'ana, already lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies of heart attack after being treated 5 times in Emergency Unit

November 30, 2023

A 41-year-old woman dies of a heart attack after being treated 5 times at the Nestor Longatto Emergency Unit (UPA), in Piracicaba. According to the family, the victim was attended to every time, but was sent back home on every occasion. They claim there was medical malpractice. The resident claimed that she was short of breath and had pain in the chest area, however, doctors said it was an anxiety crisis. Last Sunday, 19, she could not resist and died in the UPA. The cause of death was determined to be infarction. She leaves behind two sons, ages 14 and 21.

31-year old man dies after sudden illness

December 5, 2023

Guilherme, a 31-year-old man, died after a sudden illness at his residence, according to preliminary information. He told his wife he felt a racing heart and heavy pressure on his chest before he was rescued by ambulance. Unfortunately, upon arrival at the emergency room, his death was confirmed. A police report was registered as suspicious death, and the civil police will conduct an investigation to clarify the details of what happened. Our condolences to the family at this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalia de Fátima

November 27, 2023

In times of loss, solidarity becomes our strength. Our hearts go out to the family, wrapping them in love and support at this difficult time. Casa do Minho stands in solidarity with family, friends, and Casa do Porto. Our most sincere feelings.

No age reported.

Note: One of the comments says de Fátima died of a stroke .

PARAGUAY

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Marycruz Najle (69), Argentine-Paraguayan journalist and writer; cancer

November 28, 2023

Originally from the city of General Cabrera in Córdoba, Argentina, Marycruz Najle settled in Paraguay in the 1980s and since then she dedicated her life to journalism and writing, being the author of works that even won awards. She was editor and coordinator of “El Gran Diario de los Domingos en La Nación”. She also worked at the former newspaper Noticias, as an editor. The news of her departure shocked those who had the pleasure of working with her even before the start of the newspaper La Nación. A little over a year ago, she received the diagnosis of cancer that unfortunately had already made great progress. Despite this situation, Marycruz was attentive to her work even when she was in the most delicate health. Gloria Ocampos, one of the journalists who worked closely with her, remembers how just a week ago Marycruz continued contributing from her bed. “She was a wonderful woman no matter how you look at her, I had tremendous admiration for her, one of the best people that journalism allowed me to meet, a teacher for me, she is admirable in every way,” she commented. Marycruz was the author of more than 20 works, such as the book of stories “The Smell of the World.”

Antonio San Nicolás, former journalist for the newspaper La Nación, died (65)

November 28, 2023

Today is a day of mourning in the La Nación newspaper family. The prominent journalist who served for more than 25 years in the newspaper, Antonio San Nicolás, died this Monday, after suffering from a serious illness, where he was hospitalized for several weeks at the Ingavi Hospital, of the Social Security Institute (IPS). The aforementioned communicator retired before the pandemic began, and was also fighting cancer, whose diagnosis occurred in November 2022. San Nicolás held several important positions within the newspaper La Nación, where he was practically from the beginning of the medium until he reached retirement age. In the latter part of his career, he held the position of editor of the International section.

URUGUAY

José Antonio Ogara (57), Spanish-Uruguayan guitarist, composer and singer passes away

November 28, 2023

From his place of residence, Montevideo, the worst news arrived this Monday night. After fighting an illness, the Vitorian musician José Antonio Ogara has died, as confirmed by his partner through social networks. Also through them, the singer Dyango, interpreter of several songs composed by the man from Gasteiz, has expressed his great regret. "The songs he wrote for me will always accompany us" says Dyango. Author of well-known songs such as “Sueño su boca”, which Raúl made so popular, or “Quiero Besarte” by Roser, Ogara leaves behind an endless number of songs for others, but also his own discography that has crossed borders. That without losing sight of his time in the Osiris group.

No cause of death reported.

ARGENTINA

The director, producer and theater actor Alejandro Vanegas died

December 4, 2023

He produced and directed countless works for children and adult audiences. He was 52 years old. The causes of death have not been revealed so far. The loss of a creative and entrepreneurial person like Vanegas causes deep sadness in the artistic environment of Córdoba. He is the creator of the so-called Vanegas Group, a cast with which he performed several important works, shining especially in productions dedicated to theater for children.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist Pato Salinas has died at the age of 42

December 2, 2023

The journalist Pato Salinas has died at the age of 42. The beloved communicator from Caucete suffered a sudden health problem that took his life. As for the reason for his death, the local media El Bastón revealed that the sports journalist fainted on Diagonal Sarmiento, and from there went home. Once at home, he had a stroke that was described as “fulminant”. Although they transferred Pato Salinas urgently to the César Aguilar Hospital in Caucete, they could not save him.

Renato Mattei died age 61

November 30, 2023

The Club Atlético Central Norte is immersed in sadness and regret over the death of Renato Mattei, who left an indelible mark on the institution and exalted his profession – he was a football glory. The news of his death has shocked the sports community. Renato Mattei, who contributed significantly to taking the name of Central Norte to the top, will be remembered for his valuable contribution and his commitment to the institution. His departure leaves a deep void in the heart of the Cuerva community, which recognizes and appreciates the dedication and legacy that he left in every corner of the club.

No cause of death reported.

Ricardo Piñeiro, historic representative of models in Argentina, died at 67

November 29, 2023

Ricardo Piñeiro, historic representative of models, died this Wednesday after noon. He was admitted to the Otamendi Sanatorium, where he was referred after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke on Sunday. As confirmed to this medium by the director of SAME, Alberto Crescenti, on Sunday morning Piñeiro was transferred to the Fernández Hospital after finding him at his home with low vital signs. Hours later, the representative was taken to the Otamendi Sanatorium, as detailed in the official medical report of the place: "The patient was in a reserved condition, with mechanical respiratory assistance, as a result of a hemorrhagic stroke." Since then, there have been critical hours regarding his health, and a spontaneous prayer chain has been set up in the entertainment community. Models, journalists, celebrities in general took to the networks to raise a prayer for his recovery, until the news of his death hit deep in hearts and immediately activated the portal of memories. Ricardo Piñeiro: “The only thing I consider in life is to be happy, because it is very ephemeral.”

A priest “died suddenly”:

Recognized parish priest of the interior of Corrientes died

December 2, 2023

Father Jorge Ojeda, who was the parish priest of the Maria Auxiliadora Church in Bella Vista, has died. He was 53 years old, and had been going through a complex state of health for several months. He was a native of the aforementioned locality where he had just been fulfilling his last priestly tasks. He had been in the Field Hospital for a few days and his health condition became very complicated.

No cause of death reported.

A Cordovan truck driver is found dead under his transport

November 29, 2023

The police and the Justice System are investigating the death of a truck driver who was found lying under the heavy transport. According to police sources, the incident was recorded on the side of Route 211, north of the capital city. The police attended at the place after being alerted by neighbors of the area about finding a person under the trailer of a truck parked on the side of the aforementioned route. Officers from the 49th Precinct attended immediately and found that there was a man with no apparent vital signs lying on the ground, between the trailer and the cab of the truck. Within minutes an ambulance from the Sease arrived and the paramedics confirmed that he was already dead. Prosecutor León ordered numerous experts, interviews, testimonies, the analysis of security cameras in the area, to try to establish how the events occurred and the causes of death. At the same time, he was waiting for the autopsy report to find out the real cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Woman found dead metres from Ranelagh station

December 1, 2023

A woman has been found dead metres from Ranelagh railway station. Investigators are trying to determine the causes of the death, which caused a commotion among passers-by. The unfortunate event occurred on Friday morning, when the victim, 61 years old, was found lying on the ground on Luis Agote Avenue. Local Police officers and SAME doctors arrived at the scene and found that the woman was lifeless. The officers interviewed a man, who told them that at one point, while walking through the station park, he saw the victim passing by, who was also walking in the area. Seconds later, this man turned his eyes again and found that the woman was already on the ground, apparently the result of a fall and without the intervention of third parties.

No cause of death reported.

Death of a woman on a public road caused enormous consternation

November 30, 2023

A woman fainted when she was about to board an Urban Passenger Transport unit and died, causing enormous consternation in the 150 Viviendas neighborhood, where she lived. The victim was identified as Audilia Curín, 52. After sitting down, she collapsed and died. The neighbors noticed it and urgently contacted the rescue agencies, who came immediately to try to revive her, although they did not succeed. Although the death occurred due to natural causes, the presence of the woman on the public road led to the intervention of the Río Negro Police, and the doctor, who initialed the record in which it appears that she died as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

