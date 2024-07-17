CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Canadian man drowns after medical emergency at Lake of the Ozarks

July 13, 2024

Camden Co., Mo., US - A Canadian man has been pronounced deceased after a 2-hour search following a medical emergency at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates that just after 6:55 p.m. on Friday, July 12, emergency crews were called to the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks in Camden Co. with reports of a drowning. When first responders arrived, they said they found Lawrence P. Moore, 78, of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water from a dock. Rescuers said they searched the water until they found Moore just before 9 p.m. and pronounced him deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden death of woman at Jarvis Bay not suspicious

July 5, 2024

The sudden death of a woman at Jarvis Bay on Canada Day was not suspicious, says RCMP. Sylvan Lake RCMP were called about 10 a.m. on July 1 with a report of the sudden death of a 35-year-old woman. After police arrived, the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was conducted on July 2. Since the death is not suspicious, police are not revealing any more information.

No cause of death reported.

Vancouver man who died during Granfondo identified

July 14, 2024

Two longtime friends of the man who died suddenly while competing in the Okanagan Granfondo on Sunday remain in shock after confirming their good buddy Greg Clark died tragically while competing in the long-distance cycling race Sunday in Penticton. Terry Mullen and Greg Joyce both described Clark, a retired RCMP officer, as a remarkable athlete, great father and husband and terrific friend. Both said finding out Clark had died doing what he loved is still hard to grasp. However, both said he was doing what he loved as playing hockey, cycling and staying fit were an integral part of who he was. "He was so fit and didn’t have an ounce of fat on him. It’s just hard to believe.” Clark was a retired RCMP officer who worked out of the Squamish detachment for many years, then switched to a career in workplace safety for more than 20 years, said Mullen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rick Rose Maiuri, 64

July 15, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Rick, with his loving family by his side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the age of 64. Rick was active in the music industry for more than 40 years, including most recent owning and operating the Niagara Institute of Music and Arts. Throughout the years, he had songs on over 20 albums, some charting in Canadian Radio’s Top 40. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, the St. Catharine’s General Hospital and the Greater Niagara General Hospital.

No cause of death reported

A doctor in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Dr. Michael Emond, 70

July 13, 2024

Kincardine - Michael Joseph Emond, of Kincardine, esteemed physician, loving husband, cherished grandfather, passed away suddenly, with his family by his side, at Victoria Hospital in London on Monday July 8, 2024, at the age of 70. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Luke Morley, 33

July 10, 2024

Listowel - Luke Zachary Morley, formerly of Sault Ste. Marie, passed away peacefully at his home in Listowel on Friday, July 5th, 2024. In 2022 Luke achieved a life's dream when he was hired onto the Brampton Fire Department, where he built another family in the department as a whole, and especially with his 204 B crew. Memorial donations can be made to HopeSpring Cancer Support Center.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - On October 4, 2021, the City of Brampton mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all of its "employees, consultants, contractors, students and volunteers":

A teacher “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

David Alexander Lumini, 50

July 14, 2024

Yarmouth - It is with great sadness the family of David Alexander Lumini announce his sudden, unexpected passing. David was an elementary school teacher at Hanover Public School for 15 years in Brampton, Ontario, and has worked at a few elementary schools these past six years in the Tri-County region. Donations in Davids memory may be made to Canadian Cancer Society and The Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - The unions representing teachers in Ontario and Nova Scotia were enthusiastic supporters of mandatory COVID-19 “vaccination” in 2021:

164 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Nathaniel Schofield, 36

July 15, 2024

Arthur - Nathaniel Skie Schofield of Arthur passed away suddenly at the Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the age of 36. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Jewelya Hanov, 26

July 15, 2024

Chatham - Jewelya Hanov passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported

Gilbert Leduc, 69

July 15, 2024

Alfred - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilbert Leduc of Alfred, Ontario, on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the age of 69. For those wishing, donations to the Parkinson Society Eastern Ontario and/or to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Shelly Shearer, 62

July 15, 2024

Belgrave - Passed away peacefully supported by her family at Seaforth Long Term Care on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the age of 62. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Crystal Marie Bouter, 35

July 15, 2024

Wawa - Crystal Marie Bouter (Bush), 35, of Batavia passed away suddenly on June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Harvey Stewart Alderson, 72

July 15, 2024

Coldwater - Passed away at the Mariposa House Hospice, Severn with family at his side on Tuesday July 9, 2024, at the age of 72. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Harvey may be made to the Mariposa House Hospice, Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, Wesley Eady United Church, or to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia.

No cause of death reported

Marla Lynne Seeley, 57

July 15, 2024

Cardinal - Passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Ottawa General Hospital at the age of 57. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

No cause of death reported

Crystal McGregor, 50

July 15, 2024

Espanola - On July 12, 2024, Crystal passed away peacefully at the Little Current Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Foundation and Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported

Richard “Ricky” John Thomas, 60

July 15, 2024

Deep River - At the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Friday, July 12, 2024. Ricky Thomas, age 60 years, of Chalk River. In memoriam, donations to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Aaron Joel Calder, 35

July 15, 2024

Emo - July 12, 1979 - July 10th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Sheila Stacey, 70

July 15, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Sheila on July 12, 2024, at 70 years of age. If you so desire, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Cecile Duquette, 74

July 15, 2024

Chelmsford - It is with great sadness that the family announces her death on Tuesday July 9, 2024 at the age of 74. Donations can be made by check or online to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Marc Podell, 74

July 15, 2024

Mississauga - It Is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marc Jeffrey Podell, who left us suddenly and peacefully on July 4th, at Trillium Mississauga Hospital.

No cause of death reported

Murray O’Dette, 35

July 15, 2024

Peterborough - Obituary not available.

Scott Morton, 43

July 15, 2024

Chatham - It was profound sadness that the family of Scott Morton announce his passing at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Saturday July 13th, 2024, at the age of 43 years. The family would like to thank Scott’s extended family at Community Living, 3rd Floor Continuing Care at the CKHA, the nurses, PSW’s, and staff at the CKHA and ER.

No cause of death reported

Yvonne Herrick, 72

July 15, 2024

Arnprior - With heavy and broken hearts, the family announces that Yvonne passed away suddenly at home on Friday morning, July 12, 2024. She was 72 years old.

No cause of death reported

Michael James Gautreau, 33

July 15, 2024

Fonthill - It is with profound sadness and heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son Michael on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported

Phouttharath Pongchay, 74

July 15, 2024

Exeter - Passed away peacefully at LHSC – Victoria Hospital after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the age of 74.

Allan Wesley Gray, 68

July 15, 2024

Sundridge - For many years, he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Lorraine Diane Hasbargen, 73

July 15, 2024

Emo - Lorraine Diane Hasbargen (Neilson) left us on July 15th, 2024, after a brief but painful struggle with cancer. One of her few regrets was that her illness progressed so quickly that it left her unable to say goodbye to most of her friends.

Patricia Circelli, 75

July 15, 2024

London - Peacefully surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Patricia (Lubnow) passed away in her 75th year.

Patrick Denomme, 58

July 15, 2024

Windsor - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick after a long, courageous fight with cancer on July 13, 2024, at 58 years of age.

Jane Frances Coughlin, 70

July 15, 2024

Powassan - Jane died peacefully, after a short battle with cancer, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at North Bay Regional Health Centre. Please consider donations in Jane's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Steven Johnson, 34

July 14, 2024

Chesterville - Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Steven Johnson of Winchester, age 34. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

No cause of death reported

Maria Santangelo, 75

July 14, 2024

Thornhill - It is with sadness that we announce our dear wife, mother, grandmother and sister Maria passed away in Newmarket, surrounded by family, at the age of 75. In memory of Maria please consider donations to the Southlake Hospital, Canadian Cancer Society, Margaret Bahen Hospice or any charity of choice.

No cause of death reported

Kathryn Ann “Kathy” Moore, 57

July 14, 2024

Burlington - After a courageous battle with illness, we sadly announce the passing of Kathy Moore, on July 10, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported

William James Hopf, 60

July 14, 2024

Fergus - The family of Bill is saddened to announce his sudden passing on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus, at the age of 60. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, and are greatly appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported

Ivan Anthony Borg

July 14, 2024

Bolton - After a yearlong battle with cancer, which he fought fiercely and bravely, Ivan passed peacefully at home, surrounded with love and family, on Thursday, July 11th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bethell Hospice Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated.

No age reported

Link

Adrian Robert Green, 66

July 13, 2024

Kincardine - Adrian Robert Green passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at age 66 years.

No cause of death reported

Marie Morrison, 43

July 13, 2024

Sutton - Marie Bamford Morrison, January 9, 1981 — July 2, 2024. Loving mother to Jacob, wife to Andrew and daughter to Diana. Three of us, forever and always.

No cause of death reported

Jesse Fiifi Nartey, 40

July 13, 2024

Waterloo - Jesse passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

No cause of death reported

Mark Graham, 63

July 13, 2024

Uxbridge - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mark Blair Graham on July 8, 2024, at the age of 63, at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Cancer Society, Lung Association or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Paul Kirk, 72

July 13, 2024

Owen Sound - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Chapman House in Owen Sound. Over the past few years, Paul received excellent care and treatment from Grand River Hospital, London Health Sciences Center, and the Oncology Department at Brightshores Health System. It was Paul's choice to fight his battle privately, and he did so courageously and with great optimism. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Gray Bruce Hospice (Chapman House) or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Kimberley Ann Kuzemko, 66

July 13, 2024

Burlington - On July 11 at 4:30 PM at Joseph Brant hospital, our family had to say goodbye to a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. In lieu of flowers, our family is asking for donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Deborah Johnston, 67

July 13, 2024

Orillia - Deborah Carol Ann Johnston peacefully passed away at home on Monday July 8th, 2024, at the age of 67. Donations can be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to the RVH Cancer Center, Barrie.

No cause of death reported

Linda Chapman Talbot, 75

July 13, 2024

Clinton - Linda Chapman Talbot passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2024. The few last years of Linda's life were marred by the horrible disease, Frontotemporal Dementia, or FTD, which impacted her and her family as it slowly took her spirit away; however, this disease did not define her or her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Linda's name to Huronview, the Pioneer Park Association or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, reflecting her lifelong commitment to helping others.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - Many well credentialed independent doctors, scientists and other researchers are claiming that the COVID mRNA vaccines are causing dementia.

Meric Dreher, 10

July 13, 2024

Burlington - Passed away peacefully at home on July 10th, 2024 in the loving arms of his mother and father at the age of 10 years old.

No cause of death reported

Benjamin Murray, 27

July 13, 2024

Georgetown - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Benjamin Norman Murray on July 3rd, 27 years young. He has truly inspired other people's lives with his never-ending advocacy to remove stigma from addiction and mental health, as he struggled to find his own joy.

No cause of death reported

Kristine Denise Hodgins, 46

July 13, 2024

Ottawa - Suddenly at her home on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported

Mitchell Wesley Shier, 43

July 13, 2024

London - Mitchell Wesley Shier passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported

Perry Grimm, 68

July 13, 2024

Niagara-Falls - Perry Perry Grimm, age 68, died peacefully after a struggle with cancer on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Niagara Falls. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Kyle Bothwell, 52

July 13, 2024

Corunna - Kyle Andrew Bothwell, age 52, succumbed to complications from a stroke at the LHSC – University Hospital in London on Wednesday July 10, 2024.

Cindy Ann Hunter Cornick, 64

July 13, 2024

Niagara Falls - Cindy Hunter, 64, passed away at Hospice Niagara after a long battle with cancer.

Ryan Boucher, 42

July 13, 2024

Lindsay - Ryan Thomas Boucher born August 31, 1982, passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital on July 10, 2024, from an undiagnosed enlarged heart which is only fitting due to his enormous generous heart of gold.



Researcher's note - This is a 2021 article titled "US warns Pfizer, Moderna vax recipients to watch for enlarged heart symptom":

Brenda Larose, 59

July 12, 2024

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow her sudden passing on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported

Miss Elaine Needham, 67

July 12, 2024

Scarborough - It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Estella Needham (Shirley), announce her untimely passing on 10th July at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported

Theodore Philip Gregory Hannah, infant

July 12, 2024

Cobourg - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Theodore Philip Gregory Hannah. Theo passed away in the loving comfort of both his parents.

No cause of death reported

John Patrick Francis, 64

July 12, 2024

Woodstock - John passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2024, at home at 64 years of age.

No cause of death reported

Charles William Topping, 60

July 12, 2024

Smiths-Falls - Peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 09, 2024, at the age of 60. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Ann Marie Andrea Allen, 63

July 12, 2024

London - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share that jovial Ann-Marie Allen, 63, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on June 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Gary Soumis, 73

July 12, 2024

Windsor - Gary Soumis passed away suddenly at the age of 73 on July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Marcedes Dauphin, 33

July 12, 2024

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Marcedes on, July 5, 2024, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported

Darryl Reeves, 68

July 12, 2024

Hamilton - Darryl Reeves passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2024, in his 68th year.

No cause of death reported

Jeffrey “Jeff” William Dakin, 61

July 12, 2024

Port Colborne - Jeff passed away on Thursday July 11, 2024. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of one's choice.

No cause of death reported

Akilan Vigneswaren, 37

July 12, 2024

Markham - Obituary not available.

Richard Walker, 75

July 12, 2024

London - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Walker on July 3, 2024, in his 75th year.

No cause of death reported

Gerard Joseph “Jerry” Glowka, 70

July 12, 2024

Brockville - Suddenly entered into rest at the Brockville General Hospital on Monday July 8th, 2024, Jerry Glowka of Addison, age 70 years.

No cause of death reported

Cory Magik Fougere, 33

July 12, 2024

Kitchener - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cory on July 07, 2024, at the age of 33. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported

Ryan Ballantyne, 27

July 12, 2024

Stratford - Ryan James Ballantyne, age 27, of Stratford, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Caleb Robert Lowry, 28

July 12, 2024

St-Catharines - It is with the utmost sadness that I am writing to you today to announce the sudden loss of our beloved son, Caleb Lowry, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, on Monday, July 8 2024, at the tender age of 28, following health complications.

No cause of death reported

Larry McMillan, 64

July 12, 2024

Gananoque - Passed away at the Kingston Health Sciences Center on Thursday July 11, 2024, at the age of 64. As expressions of sympathy, donations made to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation Cancer Center would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Christopher Brownell, 41

July 12, 2024

Essex - Born on October 16, 1982, and passed away peacefully on July 8, 2024, at 41 years of age.

No cause of death reported

Jeffrey Glen McKim, 56

July 12, 2024

Orillia - With broken hearts we would like to announce the peaceful passing of Jeffrey McKim. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the care team at Soldier Memorial Hospital IMRS 1 for all the care and compassion they offered during this difficult time. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Baycrest Foundation for Acquired Brain Injuries.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - An Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) refers to any type of brain damage that occurs after birth. It can include damage sustained by infection, disease, lack of oxygen, or a blow to the head. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data shows a 2,000 percent increase in reports of brain injuries following COVID-19 vaccination.

Lucie Scheiwiller, 59

July 12, 2024

Geraldton - Lucie Scheiwiller passed away on Wednesday July 10th at the age of 59. For those wishing, memorial donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center ICU.

No cause of death reported

Peggy Suzanne Scott Butterworth, 66

July 12, 2024

Tillsonburg - Unexpectedly, at her home in Tillsonburg on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Peggy Suzanne (Butterworth) Scott passed away at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported

Richard Pryce, 50

July 12, 2024

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Pryce on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported

Raymond Shane McGregor, 49

July 12, 2024

Massey - Shane McGregor, 49 of Massey, Ontario, passed suddenly Tuesday July 9th, 2024, doing what he loved most --riding the back trails.

No cause of death reported

Sunday Tut Maluth, 17

July 12, 2024

Kitchener - With great sadness we announce that Sunday passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2024, at the age of 17.

No cause of death reported

Donald Sonier, 65

July 12, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Donny on January 29, 2024, at Maison McCulloch Hospice at age 65. Donny will be forever grateful for having unconditional love from his family during his short battle with cancer.

Scott Richard Whitman, 57

July 12, 2024

London - Scott Richard Whitman, age 57, of London, Ontario passed away June 28, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. The family would like to thank the doctors and oncology team at the London Regional Cancer Center for their excellent care.

Gilles Lalonde, 70

July 12, 2024

Rockland - Gilles, originally from l'Orignal, now from Rockland, Ontario, was an example of resilience and strength. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer, on Thursday July 11, 2024, in the age of 70 years.

Stephen Harold Sanderson, 64

July 12, 2024

Brockville - Stephen (Steve) Harold Nelson Sanderson entered into rest on Sunday July 7th at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jennifer Ann Bednarek, 49

July 12, 2024

Kitchener - After a courageous battle with cancer, Jennifer passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side, on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Lisaard House in Cambridge, Ontario at the age of 49.

Cathy Passa, 43

July 11, 2024

Burlington - Cathy Passa passed away suddenly on July 6 in her 43rd year.

No cause of death reported

Craig Flake, 25

July 11, 2024

Ottawa - Suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2024, age 25 years. Those wishing may make memorial donations to Suicide Prevention Ottawa.

No cause of death reported

Irene Heather Thompson Wood, 71

July 11, 2024

Huntsville - It is with immense heartache that we share that our family had to say goodbye to this absolute beautiful soul on July 6, 2024, after a sudden stroke she endured seven days earlier.

No cause of death reported

Carter Baxter, stillbirth

July 11, 2024

Wingham - Carter Jason Baxter was born into Heaven on his birthday.

No cause of death reported

Hillary Ellen Kehoe, 40

July 11, 2024

Sudbury - In loving memory of Hillary Kehoe, 40, who passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Malakai Education Fund would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Lindsay Lauren Ceschan, 35

July 11, 2024

Windsor - It is with deep sadness that the family of Lindsay Lauren Ceschan announces her sudden passing on July 3, 2024. She was taken too soon and too suddenly.

No cause of death reported

Debbie Cottel, 64

July 11, 2024

Chatham - Peacefully with her family at Copper Terrace Long Term Care Facility, on Wednesday July 10, 2024, Debra “Debbie” Marie Cotell, age 64, of Chatham. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Jason Thomas LeClair, 49

July 11, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - With broken hearts we would like to announce the sudden passing of Jason LeClair.

No cause of death reported

Baby Gracie Nguyen, stillbirth

July 11, 2024

Toronto - Obituary not available.

Andrew Nadeau, 24

July 11, 2024

Orillia - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, Andrew Nadeau, at the young age of 24.

No cause of death reported

Stephane Laurence, 48

July 11, 2024

Huntsville - Stephan Laurence, age 48, of Huntsville, sadly left us on Sunday, July 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Elias Vamvakas, 66

July 11, 2024

Keswick - After a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer, Elias went to be with Christ his Lord and Savior. Pancreatic cancer remains a disease without a cure, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or other organizations working to eradicate cancer.

No cause of death reported

Jonathan Lee Lim, 38

July 11, 2024

Markham - It is with heavy hearts that we say good-bye to our dearest Jonathan Lee Lim, 38, who left this world on July 9, 2024, with his family by his side at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Donations may be sent to the Ontario Federation For Cerebral Palsy.

No cause of death reported

Rowena Escobar Aromin, 43

July 11, 2024

Markham - Obituary not available.

Mary Louise D’Alimonte, 68

July 11, 2024

Thornhill - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister, Mary D’Alimonte. She passed away peacefully at home on July 10th, 2024 at the age of 68. If so desired, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Epilepsy of Canada.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - This interesting 2023 research paper states in the conclusion: "In sum, available COVID-19 vaccines seem safe and appropriate for PwE [persons with epilepsy] in the COVID-19 era. According to our meta-analysis of to-date published studies, the overall proportion of seizure-related adverse events among PwE was not considerable. Taken together, a minor increase in seizure risk after COVID-19 vaccination cannot be ruled out; however, the benefits seem to outweigh the potential risks". Consider when challenged that the Pfizer vaccine contains undisclosed and potentially cancer -causing "DNA plasmids", Health Canada continues to insist that "benefits outweigh the risks" for vaccinating "pregnant people" [expectant mothers] and infants.

Yana Shutova, 48

July 11, 2024

Toronto - Obituary not available.

James Roydon Hutt, 62

July 11, 2024

Prescott - On Friday, July 5th, 2024, at the Brockville General Hospital, James Hutt entered into rest, at the age of 62 years. For those wishing the family would appreciate donations to Diabetes Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Paul Andre Chenier, 61

July 11, 2024

Rockland - Paul André Chénier died suddenly on Sunday July 7, 2024, at the age of 61. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada can be made in memory of Mr. Chénier.

No cause of death reported

Kevin Glen Martin, 61

July 11, 2024

Smiths-Falls - Suddenly at home on Monday, July 08, 2024, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported

Ronald James Wigley, 75

July 11, 2024

Trenton - Ronald Wigley passed away peacefully at Trenton Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2024, at the age of 75 years. As expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Bruce Rabb, 74

July 11, 2024

Brockville - It is with heavy hearts and cherished memories that we share the passing of Malcolm “Bruce” Rabb on July 7th, 2024, at the age of 74. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Terry Fox Foundation or The Brockville and Area Food Bank (formerly Operation Harvest Sharing) would be gratefully acknowledged.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - The Terry Fox Foundation is a charity to raise funds for cancer research in honour of the late Terry Fox, who was struck down with cancer for a second time after previously losing a leg to cancer , before he could complete his cross-Canada fund-raising marathon run. He was forced to stop on September 1st, 1980 after having run 5,373 kilometres.

Mark Randall, 59

July 11, 2024

Leamington - Mark Randall, 59 years, passed away suddenly at home on July 6, 2024. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

James Andrew Willems, 50

July 11, 2024

London - Passed peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the age of 50. Donations in memory of James can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Raffaele “Raff” Grano, 36

July 11, 2024

Maple - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Raffaele “Raff” Daniel Grano on July 4, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported

Nicholas Sakuta, 63

July 11, 2024

Sutton - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nicholas “Nika” Sakuta in the early morning of Wednesday, July 10th, 2024, at the age of 63. He was surrounded by loving family and friends when he passed away peacefully at home in Sutton, Ontario, after a brief cancer illness.

James Gordon Teeple, 69

July 11, 2024

Ottawa - It is with profound sadness that we announce Gord has left us peacefully at the age of 68, after a courageous battle with cancer and heart disease.

Beth Johnson, 49

July 11, 2024

Cardinal - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sara “Beth” Johnson. She fought a difficult battle with cancer but never stopped impacting the lives of everyone she met.

Claire Crooks, 50

July 11, 2024

London - Claire Crooks died at home surrounded by family at the age of 50, following a courageous battle with advanced gastric cancer. Claire would tell us she didn’t lose; she just ran out of innings.

Penny Jean Lee, 57

July 10, 2024

Penny Jean (née Elliott) of Smiths Falls passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Sally Ann Hamilton, 49

July 10, 2024

Leamington - Sally Ann, after a courageous battle, and with peace in our hearts, we sadly announce the passing of our beautiful Sally on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 49 years young.

No cause of death reported

Eddy Poulin, 73

July 10, 2024

Welland - Surrounded by his loving family, Eddy passed at the age of 72, on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Welland Hospital. Donations in memory of Eddy may be made to St. Mary Church or the Juravinski Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported

Lisa Anne Rodrigues Gill, 59

July 10, 2024

Cambridge - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lisa Anne Rodrigues, nee Gill, on July 4th, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Sarah Marie St Pierre, 48

July 10, 2024

Thunder Bay - With heavy hearts, the family of Sarah Marie St. Pierre, age 48 years, announces her passing on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, with her loving family by her side.

No cause of death reported

Delia Bernice Fairfield Paterson, 63

July 10, 2024

Millbrook - Bernice Paterson peacefully entered rest at Ross Memorial Hospital on June 24, 2024, at the age of 63. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Maria Burgess, 72

July 10, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Peacefully passed away at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the age of 71. A heartfelt thank you to the SAH Cancer Clinic and the Palliative Care Community for the care and compassion shown to Maria and her family.

No cause of death reported

Cindy McTavish, 62

July 10, 2024

Listowel - Cindy Lee (Scott) McTavish of Listowel passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024, in her 62nd year. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Mario Venneri, 75

July 10, 2024

Toronto - Mario passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the age of 75, with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Parkinson Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Brittany Ann Henry, 32

July 10, 2024

St Catharines - Obituary not available.

Barb Louise Seldon, 74

July 10, 2024

Innisfil - Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, in Barrie, on Monday, July 8th, 2024, at the age of 74. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Raymond Denis, 75

July 10, 2024

Sudbury - It is with deep sadness that the family announces his peaceful passing at home, surrounded by his family. Donations by check or online to the Canadian Lung Association, the Northern Cancer Foundation or the Garson Food Bank.

No cause of death reported

Adam David Parrish, 43

July 10, 2024

Stoney Creek - Adam will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

No cause of death reported

Kim Stephen Jariett, 71

July 10, 2024

Fort Erie - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of a beloved husband Kim Jariett, on Tuesday July 8th, 2024, at the age of 71. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kim's memory may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society for prostate cancer, and would be appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported

Deborah Anne Van Volkenburg, 57

July 10, 2024

Trenton - Deborah passed away at Trenton Memorial Hospital on Saturday July 6th, 2024, in her 58th year. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Glen Alan OrsquoNeil, 57

July 10, 2024

Windsor - Passed away suddenly at the age of 57 on July 9, 2024. In kindness, donations in memory of Glen may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported

Scott Spearman, 70

July 10, 2024

Petrolia - Scott Spearman, 70, of Petrolia, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported

“Tehorihw:the” Brian Angus Lazore, 65

July 10, 2024

Cornwall - Brian Angus Lazore unexpectedly passed away Monday, July 8, 2024 at the Ottawa Heart Institute, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported

Ray Hugh McLean, 68

July 10, 2024

Port Elgin - On Sunday, July 7, 2024, Ray lost his years long battle with drug addiction. Memorial donations to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - While it is unclear what the exact cause of death was for this decedent, below is a link to Fig. 1 in the research paper "Unanticipated Changes in Drug Overdose Death Rates in Canada During the Opioid Crisis - International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction". It clearly shows the skyrocketing increase in opioid death s since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015.

Noah Rwego Reeve, 4

July 10, 2024

Sarnia - It is with deeply saddened hearts that the family of Noah Rwego Reeve announces the loss of a beautiful boy on July 8, 2024, at the age of 4. Special thanks to the hospital staff at Bluewater Health in Sarnia and Victoria Children's Hospital in London.

No cause of death reported

Donald J. Williams, 69

July 10, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Joseph Williams, 69 years old, a resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario, unexpectedly and suddenly at home on July 8, 2024.



No cause of death reported

Kevin Curran, 71

July 10, 2024

Toronto - Passed away suddenly at home in Etobicoke, on Sunday, July 7th, 2024, at the age of 71. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Lung Association.

No cause of death reported

Peter William Rapinda, 64

July 10, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Peter William Rapinda, at the age of 64, of Thunder Bay.

No cause of death reported

Janice Sanosa

July 10, 2024

Mississauga - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Janice Sanosa, a beloved daughter, sister, partner, and friend, who brought light and love to all who knew her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Douglas William Rhea, 64

July 10, 2024

Kingsville - Douglas William Rhea, 64, of Kingsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 7th, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.

Margaret Helen Bruce, 75

July 10, 2024

Pembroke - Margaret Bruce passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at Marianhill, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the age of 75 years after a courageous battle with cancer. In memory of Margaret, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.

Shirley Olive Erkila Springer, 75

July 10, 2024

Sudbury - After a long fought battle with ovarian cancer, Shirley Erkila, 75 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 2nd, surrounded by loved ones.

Lori Anne Walker, 49

July 10, 2024

Cornwall - With a heavy heart and great sadness, we announce the passing of Lori Anne Walker on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Cornwall Hospice after a courageous battle against cancer.

Gordon Kent Shelby, 70

July 10, 2024

London - Kent passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2024, surrounded by his family, following a brief battle with cancer.

David William Kearns, 60

July 10, 2024

Sarnia - Passed away peacefully July 9th at home, surrounded by family, after a courageous 12-month battle with colon cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society is the family's wish.

Catherine Dianne Fraser, 74

July 10, 2024

Forest - Catherine Dianne Fraser (nee Dodds), passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on July 9, 2024, at Bluewater Health, after suffering a stroke at the age of 74.

Cindy Maud, 60

July 9, 2024

Brockville - With great sadness the family of Cindy Maud announces her passing at the Kingston Health Science Center on Friday, July 5, 2024. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society will be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Robert Richard Noonan, 68

July 9, 2024

Brockville - Bob passed away on Thursday, July 4th, 2024 at the age of 68, and is survived by his brother Nick Noonan (Connie Lepp), his nieces Jamie and Rebecca Noonan, and many friends and relatives. The family would like to thank the staff at Brockville General and Kingston General for their steadfast care over the past few years as Bob dealt with his cancer diagnosis.

Katharine “Kate” Webber, 69

July 9, 2024

Durham - Katharine “Kate” Webber (nee Walter), of Durham, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at Chapman House, Owen Sound, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in her 69th year. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the London Health Sciences Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, or Chapman House.

No cause of death reported

Stephen Charles Tremble, 67

July 9, 2024

Elmvale - Passed away suddenly at his shop on July 4, 2024. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Cardiac Care Program at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket.

No cause of death reported

DJ Bernett, 42

July 9, 2024

Cambridge - With sadness in our hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our son DJ. in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Society or charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

James Meadows, 30

July 9, 2024

Cambridge - Rest In Peace Jamie, we will always miss you. Your loss will be mourned forever.

No cause of death reported

Daniel James McCarthy, 59

July 9, 2024

Haileybury - It is with profound and deep sadness that the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Daniel McCarthy at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported

Doreen Labrie, 59

July 9, 2024

Alfred - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 5, 2024 at the age of 59. In memory of Mrs. Labrie, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported

John Andrew Howlett, 74

July 9, 2024

Oakville - John Andrew Howlett, aged 74, passed away on July 8, 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Doctors without Borders/Medecins sans Frontieres or the Canadian Cancer Society in John's honor.

No cause of death reported

Robert Bruce, 66

July 9, 2024

Kingston - With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Robert Bruce May on Friday, June 28th, 2024, at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. The family is grateful for the care and compassion shown to them during Robert's brief stay at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported

Roberta Dale Sugden, 68

July 9, 2024

Port Hope - Roberta Dale Sugden passed away peacefully at home in Port Hope on June 27th, 2024. In lieu of flowers or to donate in memory, please donate to the Northumberland Humane Society or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Roberta Avery Worthington, 75

July 9, 2024

Collingwood - Roberta Avery, surrounded by family and friends, died bravely of pancreatic cancer on July 5, 2024, at age 75.

No cause of death reported

Luke James Johnson (Lukey Boy), 8

July 9, 2024

Port Dover - Luke James Johnson was an amazing boy. Never one to sit still, Luke played hockey, soccer, baseball, competed in trail races, bowled, arcaded, golfed, scootered, celebrated birthdays, went to parties, and became a celebrity in the town of Port Dover.

No cause of death reported

Steven Oattes, 60

July 9, 2024

Arnprior - With heavy hearts, the family announces that Steven passed away peacefully in his home in Perth on Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2024. If you would like to leave a donation in Steven's memory, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Keeshawn James Boshkaykin, 3 months

July 9, 2024

Atikokan - With profound sadness the family of Keeshawn James Boshkaykin announces his sudden passing at the Atikokan General Hospital on July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Victor "Vic" Denobriga, 50

July 9, 2024

Port Colborne - Vic passed away on July 7th, at 7am, 2024, at the age of 50, with his loving wife Jen by his side. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Wellwood, an organization that provides support to those affected by cancer.

No cause of death reported

Vito Romano

July 9, 2024

Paris - Passed away suddenly at the Brantford General Hospital, on July 8th, 2024, with family by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Vito's memory would be appreciated by the family.

No age or cause of death reported

Mark Andrew Filip, 39

July 9, 2024

Port Hope - Mark Andrew Filip passed away suddenly at home in Port Hope on Monday July 1st, 2024. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Robert David Kelland, 72

July 9, 2024

Grimsbt - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert David Kelland (Rob) on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the age of 72, at his home.

No cause of death reported

Angela Horvat, 71

July 9, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Angela Mary Horvat on July 6, 2024, at the age of 71, following an acute illness.

No cause of death reported

George Brydon, 56

July 9, 2024

Mount Forest - It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Geordie at Louise Marshall Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the age of 56. Those wishing to make a donation in memory are Geordie are asked to consider The Terry Fox Foundation (cancer charity) or Oneday Dreams.



No cause of death reported

William Albert Atatise, 23

July 9, 2024

Emo - It is with great sadness that the family of William Albert Atatise, 23, announces his passing on July 3rd, 2024, at Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation.

No cause of death reported

Tera Lynn Colville, 47

July 9, 2024

Bowmanville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tera Lynn Colville, aged 47, on Saturday, July 6th, 2024. After a short battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends.

No cause of death reported

Donald Haskett

July 9, 2024

London - Donald Charles Robert Haskett passed away on June 22, 2024, at University Hospital, London, after a long illness.

No age or cause of death reported

Sherri Ann Forrest, 52

July 9, 2024

Welland - Sherri Ann Forrest, known for her strength and kindness, peacefully departed this world on July 7, 2024, at the age of 52, after bravely facing ALS. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the ALS Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family.



Researcher's note - ALS is an abbreviation for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or colloquially known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the famous baseball player who contracted it. It is interesting that the "fact checkers", like the "Reuters Fact Check team", are busy debunking any suggestion that the COVID-19 vaccines may cause neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s.

Karen Jane Dolan, 69

July 9, 2024

Ottawa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Karen Jane Dolan (Azulay). After a fierce battle with MS, she passed peacefully on her 69th birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MS Canada.



Researcher's note - MS is an abbreviation for Multiple Sclerosis. "Multiple Sclerosis" is mentioned 13 times in that Pfizer trial document, which the FDA wanted to conceal from the public for 75 years, including the adverse event "Multiple sclerosis relapse" (page 6).

Francis Six, 67

July 9, 2024

Owen Sound - Francis passed away on June 27th at Bright Shores Hospital in Owen Sound, after a 4-day battle with a rare bone cancer.



Researcher's note - "Turbo cancer" is a post-2021 colloquial term for unusual, very aggressive and quickly lethal cancers.

Elizabeth "Liz" Hayes, 68

July 9, 2024

Owen Sound - Elizabeth (Liz) Francis Maria Hayes (nee Kuyvenhoven) of Chatsworth and area passed away peacefully on June 26, 2024, at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound, surrounded by the love of family and friends, after a short battle with cancer.

Ronald Ward, 62

July 8, 2024

Kapuskasing - We regret to announce the passing of Ronald Ward, at the age of 62, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The family would greatly appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported

Charles Joseph George “Chuck” Swire, 51

July 8, 2024

Orillia - Passed away suddenly at his home in Orillia on Saturday June 29th, 2024, at the age of 51.

No cause of death reported

Jonathan Williams, 47

July 8, 2024

Ohsweken - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Jonathan “Jonnie” Joel Williams of Barrie, Ontario, July 3, 2024, at the age of 47 years old.

No cause of death reported

In Quebec, 37 “ died suddenly ”:

Simanpreet Kaur, 34

July 13, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Simanpreet Kaur.

No cause of death reported.

Bobby Gagné, 38

July 13, 2024

In Fermont, on July 7, 2024, at the age of 38, passed away Mr. Bobby Gagné. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Côte-Nord Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claude Lessard, 59

July 13, 2024

In the palliative care unit of the Louiseville Hospital Center, Mrs. Marie-Claude Lessard, aged 59, died peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones, on July 5, 2024. The family would like to express its gratitude to the palliative care teams at the CLSC and the Louiseville Hospital Center for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Canada organizations or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

David Laplante, 44

July 12, 2024

In Lévis on July 6, 2024, at the age of 44, Mr. David Laplante died. He lived in Lévis. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis for their dedication and sensitivity.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Gingras, 46

July 12, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jonathan Gingras, which occurred on July 11, 2024, at the age of 46. The family would like to thank the care team of Doctor Balasingam for the good care provided to Jonathan. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.



No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Leduc, 41

July 12, 2024

Taschereau - Died on July 8, 2024 at the age of 41, Mr. Stéphane Leduc. The family would like to thank the social worker for the wonderful support provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Lafontaine, 46

July 12, 2024

At the Charles-Lemoyne hospital, July 7 2024, at the age of 46, passed away Simon Lafontaine, of Sainte-Julie. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Karine Poulin, 37

July 12, 2024

At the Center multi. SSS of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, on July 2, 2024, at the age of 37 years and 1 month, passed away Karine Poulin.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Houde, 61

July 12, 2024

Suddenly, at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital in Montreal, on July 2, 2024, Mr. Christian Houde, known as Gary, died at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Sébastien Papineau, 49

July 12, 2024

On July 9, 2024, at the age of 49, passed away Mr. Sébastien Papineau. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Canada Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Gilbert, 34

July 12, 2024

At her residence, on Wednesday July 10, 2024, at the age of 34 years and 6 months, Mrs. Shannon Gilbert passed away. She lived in Saint-Georges.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Duchesne, 68

July 12, 2024

On July 9, 2024, passed away at the Saguenay Palliative Care Home, at the age of 68 years and 7 months, Mrs. Diane Duchesne. The family warmly thanks the members of the staff of the Chicoutimi Hospital of the Hemato-Oncology department and Dr. St-Gelais, as well as the members of the palliative care team of the CLSC de Jonquière and Dr. Martine Roy.

No cause of death reported

Sylvain Latulippe, 52

July 12, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital, on July 8, 2024, at the age of 52, passed away Mr. Sylvain Latulippe. Thanks to the oncology staff of the CIC of the Enfant-Jésus hospital for their humanism and good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Desroches, 72

July 11, 2024

Suddenly, in Bécancour, on July 9, 2024, at the age of 72, passed away Ms. Danielle Desroches, spouse of Mr. Antonio Scenno, residing in Granby.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-François Doré, 51

July 11, 2024

At his home, on July 10, 2024, at the age of 51, Mr. Jean-François Doré died. The family would like to thank all the staff at CLSC La Source for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Valérie Beauvilliers, 33

July 11, 2024

At the Sainte-Marie hospital in Trois-Rivières on July 5, 2024, Mrs. Valérie Beauvilliers, residing in Sainte-Perpétue, died at the age of 33 . Donations to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated. (cancer)

No cause of death reported.

Jayka-Lee Blaise, 1 month

July 10, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that we announce the premature and unexpected death of our precious Jayka-Lee, which occurred on June 26, 2024 at the age of 1 month.

No cause of death reported.

Mario “Panpan” Dubé, 62

July 10, 2024

Senneterre: Died at his home on June 23, 2024, at the age of 62, Mr. Mario “Panpan” Dubé. The family would like to highlight the excellent work and efficiency of the emergency services and the CLSC of Senneterre. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Montreal Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Grégoire, 43

July 10, 2024

At his home, on June 30, 2024, at the age of 43, Mr. Paul Grégoire died suddenly. He lived in Saints-Anges. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Diabète Québec.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Moar, 72

July 10, 2024

Mr. Alan Moar, husband of Mrs. Agathe Morin, residing in Mashteuiatsh, died suddenly at his residence on July 8, 2024, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Chalifoux, 61

July 10, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Carol Chalifoux on July 3, 2024, at the age of 61. The family would like to thank the ambulance crews and police officers, as well as the employees of the Coopérative Funéraire de l'Outaouais, for their good service. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Gagné, 44

July 10, 2024

On July 7, 2024, Mrs. Isabelle Gagné, residing in Falardeau, died at the Saguenay Palliative Care Home at the age of 44 years and 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Carol Rozon, 64

July 10, 2024

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on July 5, 2024, at the age of 64, passed away Mr. Carol Rozon. We thank the Integrated Cancer Center as well as the volunteers and nursing staff of Maison Michel Sarrazin for their skills, dedication and exceptional humanity.

No cause of death reported.

Véronique Brunet, 48

July 9, 2024

In Saint-Eustache on July 8, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mrs. Véronique Brunet.

No cause of death reported.

Martin David, 40

July 9, 2024

Val-d'Or - Passed away at the Montreal General Hospital on July 5, 2024, at the age of 40, Mr. Martin David.

No cause of death reported.

Vincenzo Amari, 62

July 9, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Vincenzo Amari on Saturday, July 06, 2024, at the age of 62. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Segal Cancer Centre (Jewish General Hospital) would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Savard, 47

July 9, 2024

On July 7, 2024, Philippe Savard, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the age of 47 years and 5 months. Philippe was an angel with fragile wings. Thank you to those who supported him in his flight. For those who wish, a volunteer from the Jean Allard Foundation (autism) will be present at the show to collect your donations.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Bergeron, 43

July 9, 2024

Launay - Died at the CHUM on July 4, 2024, at the age of 43, Mrs. Tina Bergeron. Donations to Maison des greffés Lina Cyr. (Provides essential support that meets the needs of transplant patients so that they can get through the transplant process with peace of mind.)

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Satin, 56

July 9, 2024

Suddenly on Friday, July 5, 2024, in his 57th year. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claude Simard, 39

July 9, 2024

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on July 4, 2024, at the age of 39 years and 9 months, died Marie-Claude Simard. A special thank you to the nursing staff at St-Sacrement Hospital, the Enfant-Jésus Integrated Cancer Center, Michel-Sarrazin House, and the medical team in pediatric intensive care at CHUL.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Guy Cloutier, 68

July 9, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on July 5, 2024, at the age of 68, Mr. Jean-Guy Cloutier died. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital and the Integrated Cancer Center for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Costea, 29

July 8, 2024

On July 1, 2024, at the age of 29, Mr. Gregory Costea died, son of Diana Eftimie and Sorin Costea.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Francois Hamelin, 45

July 8, 2024

Suddenly in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on July 5, 2024, at the age of 45, Jean-François Hamelin, resident of Saint -Jean-sur-Richelieu, died.

No cause of death reported.

Christiane Nadeau, 63

July 8, 2024

Suddenly, surrounded by the love of her family, at the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on July 5, 2024, passed away at the age of 63, Mrs. Christiane Nadeau.

No cause of death reported.

Mario Rouleau, 59

July 8, 2024

In Marieville, on July 5, 2024, at the age of 59, Mr. Mario Rouleau, husband of Mrs. Dominique Bourque, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Cédric Bardoux, 48

July 8, 2024

In Montreal, on July 6, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mr. Cédric Bardoux.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Lacoursière, 65

July 8, 2024

At the Palliative Care Unit of the CHSLD of Sainte-Thècle, on June 30, 2024, died at the age of 65, Mr. Guy Lacoursière. The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff of the CHSLD Sainte-Thècle, and to Dr. David Fortin and to the entire neuro-oncology team of the CIUSSS-de-l'Estrie-CHUS and the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR, for all the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

12 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Trevor Littlechilds, 41

July 13, 2024

On behalf of Dale and Kathy (Hahn) Littlechilds and their families, we announce the unexpected passing of Trevor Littlechilds.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Verheij, 30

July 13, 2024

Our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, aunt and friend, Jessica Verheij left this world unexpectedly, at the age of 30, on Wednesday July 10th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jody Reed, 61

July 13, 2024

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Mr. Jody Reed of Wainwright, Alberta passed away suddenly at Hope, British Columbia, at the age of 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sidney James Patterson, 65

July 12, 2024

Sidney James Patterson, aged 65, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on July 6, 2024, at home in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, comfortable in his bed.

No cause of death reported.

Gabe Dalley, 35

July 12, 2024

It is with great pain and sorrow that we announce the passing of Gabe Dalley on July 8, 2024, at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta, aged 35. An intelligent man and animal lover who lived for his family and friends. He will be forever missed.

Mr. Luke White, 40

July 11, 2024

On July 8, 2024, Mr. Luke White of Saddle Lake passed away at the age of 40 years. He is survived by 4 sons & 2 daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Teichroeb Loewen, 17

July 11, 2024

Jacob Teichroeb Loewen, beloved son of Abe and Anna Loewen, passed away unexpectedly near Vauxhall on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at the age of 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brialynne Castro, 33

July 10, 2024

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, Brialynne Castro passed away suddenly at the Wainwright Health Centre at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Porter Gray Thompson, 16

July 10, 2024

It breaks our hearts to share on behalf of the Stang and Thompson families the unexpected passing of Porter Thompson. Porter passed away on July 3, 2024, near Glaslyn, Saskatchewan, at the age of 16 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Daniel Cayen, 38

July 10, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mark Daniel Cayen, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the age of 38 years old and is lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Michael White, 37

July 8, 2024

The family of Michael White of Kikino, Alberta, is saddened to announce his sudden passing on July 4, 2024, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, three “died suddenly”:

Richard Albert Salaga, 69

July 12, 2024

Rick passed away after a short but courageous battle with Bulbar ALS on July 8, 2024.

Michael Woodworth, 47

July 9, 2024

Michael Woodworth, of Bowen Island, British Columbia, died June 25, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Finnian Alexander O'Keefe, 23

July 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness and profound love that we announce the loss of Finnian Alexander O'Keefe, who passed away much too soon on June 28, 2024, at the tender age of 23.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Trey Jordon Golden Warren, 27

July 14, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Trey Jordon Golden Warren at the young age of 27 years old. From the gofundme page: “Hello everyone, my name is Christina Bueckert. I share a child with Trey Jordon Golden Warren. Unfortunately on July 6th, 2024, we lost Trey. Trey was a beautiful soul, he was loved by everyone he crossed paths with. He could light up a room so easily and brought smiles to everyone. He has 2 sons left behind, and a step daughter he still considers his own”.

No cause of death reported.

Amelia Hamel Hampton, 32

July 11, 2024

Amelia Hamel Hampton passed away on July 11, 2024, in Notre Dame de Lourdes, Manitoba, aged 32.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Oleski, 42

July 11, 2024

Jason Daniel Oleski was born on March 31, 1982, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He passed away in his home on June 24, 2024. He was 42 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Blatz, 42

July 11, 2024

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that the family announce the unexpected passing of Neil Blatz on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Landmark, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Thomas Wojcik, 74

July 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Wojcik on Monday, July 1, 2024, at Grace Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 74, surrounded by his family. Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie “Les” John Fedyshyn, 60

July 11, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that the family announces the passing of Leslie John Fedyshyn, aged 60, on July 7th, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.

Christopher Enns, 46

July 10, 2024

Christopher Yoshio Sterling Enns, born on December 8, 1977, at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba, suddenly passed away on July 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dalton Edison Hamilton, 29

July 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dalton Edison Hamilton, a beloved son, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend on July 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

In New Brunswick, 14 “died suddenly”:

David Alexander Lumini, 50

July 15, 2024

Saint John - It is with great sadness the family of David Alexander Lumini announces his sudden, unexpected passing. Donations in Daivd's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and The Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported

Remi LeBlanc, 43

July 14, 2024

Tracadie-Sheila - Surrounded by the love of his family, at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, on Saturday July 13, 2024, at the age of 43, Rémi LeBlanc passed away.

No cause of death reported

Lawrence Walsh, 72

July 14, 2024

Miramichi - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lawrence “Lornie” Walsh, aged 72, on July 9, 2024, while on his way home from visiting family out west.

No cause of death reported

Claude Lebranche, 58

July 13, 2024

Bouctouche - Claude Labranche, 58, of Bouctouche, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday July 11, 2024, at the Stella Maris de Kent Hospital, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent. In Claude's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Nathan Pierre Plourde-Hebert, 20

July 12, 2024

Dieppe - It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Nathan Pierre Plourde-Hébert. He passed away on July 11, 2024, at the Dr.Georges L.Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton, at the age of 20. A donation in memory of Nathan can be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

No cause of death reported

Rodney Stever, 45

July 12, 2024

Richibucto - Rodney Stever, 45, of Saint Charles passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, December 18, 2023.

No cause of death reported

Ral Guinou Comeau, 67

July 11, 2024

Tracadie-Sheila - It is with enormous sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, Mr. Réal “Guinou” Comeau, who [sic] occurred suddenly at the Tracadie Hospital, on Wednesday July 10, 2024, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported

Douglas R. Ferguson, 61

July 11, 2024

Saint John - It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Douglas Richard Ferguson, which occurred on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024. Donations in memory of Doug may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to the charity of the donor's choice.

No cause of death reported

Gerald “Weezie” Perley, 60

July 11, 2024

Perth-Andover - Gerald “Weezie” Perley of Tobique First Nation, NB, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 10, 2024. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Tobique First Nation Food Bank would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - During the mass vaccination campaign of 2021, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the "equity" narrative, particularly aimed at the Canadian indigenous (aka "First Nations") community, to encourage and motivate people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The same tactic was seen in Australia with the aboriginal community and New Zealand with the Māori people.

Troy Akerley, 54

July 11, 2024

Moncton - Troy Akerley, 54, of Dieppe, passed away on Monday July 8, 2024 at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center. In memory of Troy, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

No cause of death reported

Researcher's note - This research article warns that the prion-like nature of the spike protein created at the behest of the mRNA COVID vaccines may cause neurodegenerative diseases like "ALS" (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). "Furthermore, the spike protein, created by the translation of the vaccine RNA, binds angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), a zinc containing enzyme. This interaction has the potential to increase intracellular zinc. Zinc ions have been shown to cause the transformation of TDP-43 to its pathologic prion configuration. The folding of TDP-43 and FUS into their pathologic prion confirmations is known to cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases."

Jesse Paul McMullen, 31

July 10, 2024

Nackawic - Jesse Paul McMullen of Millville, New Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Thoran Coelho Ward Goncalves, 21

July 9, 2024

Fredericton - Thoran Coelho Ward Goncalves of Zealand, NB, sadly passed away on July 7, 2024, aged 21.

No cause of death reported

Mona Delaney Gallant, 69

July 8, 2024

Dieppe - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mona Delaney Gallant, 69, on Friday, July 5th, 2024, at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton.

No cause of death reported

Six “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Nicholas John Scott, 44

July 15, 2024

Yarmouth - Nicholas John Scott, born on February 25, 1980, in Calgary, Alberta, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Josh Stephen Cooley, 21

July 13, 2024

New Glasgow - Josh Stephen Cooley, 21, Thorburn, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Ralph Edward Timmons, 46

July 12, 2024

Cheticamp - Ralph Edward Timmons, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away suddenly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported

Diamond Jacob Bernard, 27

July 11, 2024

Whycocomagh - It is with heavy hearts that we the family announce the passing of Diamond Jacob Bernard, aged 27, on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported

Joseph "Joe" Francis Burroughs, 66

July 10, 2024

Sydney - We, the family, are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Joseph 'Joe' Francis Burroughs, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported

Marie Margaret DeWolf, 74

July 9, 2024

Arichat - It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our mother, Marie DeWolf, at home on Friday, July 5th.

No cause of death reported

18 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Shalisa Kaydence Daniels, 17

July 14, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Shalisa announce her sudden passing on July 11, 2024, at the age of 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Craske, 63

July 14, 2024

Roy Craske, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, suddenly passed away on July 11th, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

George Robert Hollingsworth, 62

July 13, 2024

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear father, son, brother, grandfather and friend, George Robert Hollingsworth of Coleville, Saskatchewan, who passed away on July 10, 2024, after a short battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

Emily Mary Kammermayer, 24

July 12, 2024

Emily Mary Kammermayer, late of Saskatoon, SK, passed away on July 7, 2024, at the age of 24 years. Donations in memory of Emily may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association

No cause of death reported.

William James 'Billy' Grover, 69

July 12, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of William “Billy” James Grover announce his unexpected passing on Friday, July 4, 2024, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Crowe, 36

July 12, 2024

It is with great sadness and heartache the family announces the passing of Jim Crowe on July 9, 2024, aged 36. Jim Crowe passed away on July 9, 2024, in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Chantel Dawn Katcheech, 32

July 11, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Chantel announces her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Leo Scott Lonethunder, 32

July 11, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Kelly Lonethunder announces his passing on July 8, 2024, in Yorkton, Sk, at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Edward “Ed” Warwick, 75

July 10, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his wife, daughters and son, Edward W. George, aged 75 years, passed peacefully away after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Beryl Connie Fernets, 56

July 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that on Monday, July 8th, 2024, Beryl Connie Fernets, a loving, devoted wife, caring sister and Auntie, suddenly passed away at the age of 56 at her home in Biggar, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen James Stavely-Arcand, 39

July 10, 2024

With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Stephen James Stavely-Arcand, announce his sudden and unexpected passing on July 3, 2024, in Saskatoon. Stephen was 39 years old, much too young to leave this world.

No cause of death reported.

Brayden Douglas Letrud, 26

July 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brayden Letrud announce his sudden passing on July 3, 2024, at the young age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Philip Curtis Dale Mitsuing, 36

July 9, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Tony Mitsuing announces his passing on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clayton Wesley Akapew, 67

July 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Clayton Akapew on July 6, 2024, at his home on Little Black Bear.

No cause of death reported.

Becca Trudel, 32

July 9, 2024

Becca Trudel, aged 32 years of Manitou Beach, SK, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Watrous, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Conrad Balon

July 9, 2024

The family of Michael Balon are saddened to announce his sudden passing on July 4, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deborra Anne Kolehmainen, 69

July 8, 2024

Debbie Kolehmainen, 69, of Hillside Beach, Manitoba, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

