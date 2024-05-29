CANADA

Note: We need a researcher for Ontario. Contact NFUEditor@pm.me.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Author Caroline Dawson, 44 dies after battling cancer

May 21, 2024

Author Caroline Dawson has died at age 44 after battling bone cancer. In 2020, she published her first book, Là où je me terre, with Éditions du remue-ménage; the novel was a finalist for the Prix des libraires du Québec and winner of the Prix littéraire des collégiens in 2021. A collection of poetry, Ce qui est tu, was published in winter 2023 by Éditions Nota bene. The Prix Caroline Dawson, established in Dawson’s honor for emerging immigrant writers living in Canada and writing in French, was announced last week by Radio-Canada. Dawson leaves her parents, her brothers Nicholas and Jim, her partner, and their children.

Artist Caleb Beyers dies at 42

May 25, 2024

Pender Island [B.C.] artist Caleb Beyers died unexpectedly last month at the age of 42, the result of a fatal heart attack. While the loss cut short a life full of substance and promise, his spirit — and artistic contributions — will reverberate through the region for years to come. A Harvard graduate, Beyers was an editor at the famous on-campus magazine, the Harvard Lampoon. After graduating in 2003 with a degree in psychology, Beyers returned to Vancouver Island. According to a GoFundMe entry: “He wouldn’t rest until he could feel the synchrony between the project, the spirit, the people involved and the moment... Everything was his medium. He made art out of his garden, out of leaves and foliage, out of scrap wood, with video, a pencil, a camera, a computer, anything. He was always paying attention to the world. He noticed things uniquely.”

In Newfoundland and Labrador, an educator “died suddenly”:

Robert Shea, 60

May 23, 2024

It is with great sadness we share the sudden passing of Dr. Robert Shea at the age of 60 on Monday, May 20, 2024. Rob was an associate professor in the Faculty of Education at Memorial University, and served as Associate Vice President (Academic and Student Affairs) of the Fisheries and Marine Institute. He provided outstanding service to Memorial University for over 30 years, previously serving as acting Deputy Provost, Associate Vice-President (academic) pro tempore, and Dean pro tempore of the Department of Student Affairs and services.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Eleanor Elizabeth Kennedy, 38

May 27, 2024

Passed away suddenly at her home in Minesing on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the age of 38. Ellie was a loved and respected teacher at Timothy Christian School, Barrie, and previously at Grace Christian School, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver crashed in Greater Victoria [B.C.] due to medical emergency , died on scene: RCMP

May 22, 2024

A man who experienced a medical emergency while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road on Tuesday (May 21) died on scene, according to the RCMP. Police had responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 10:18 am involving a flat-deck tow truck driven by the 49-year-old man. Once it was determined to have been a medical problem, emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no foul play suspected, according to police.

No cause of death reported.

31 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

Patrick Campeau, 53

May 25, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Patrick Campeau on May 21, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 53. If you would like to pay tribute to him, your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the CISSS de l'Outaouais.

No cause of death reported.

Marc-Hendel Demosthène, 30

May 25, 2024

No obit.

Éric Huard, 49

May 25, 2024

At the CHSLD and CRDI-TSA Laflèche, on May 23, 2024, died at the age of 49, Mr. Éric Huard, residing in Shawinigan. The family would like to thank the staff at the Laflèche Accommodation Center for the good care provided. Any expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Alzheimer Centre-du-Québec Society.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphanie Boivin, 41

May 24, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-Hôpital du Center-de-la-Mauricie, on May 23, 2024, Mrs. Stéphanie Boivin died at the age of 41. The family would like to thank all the staff at the CIUSS MCQ-Hôpital du Center-de-la-Mauricie for the good care provided, particularly Annick Fugère and Nicolas Gaveline for their humanity that they showed towards her. In her memory, please offset the sending of flowers with a donation to the Ruban Rose Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Myriame Carrier, 29

May 24, 2024

On May 15, 2024, (Mrs.) Myriame Carrier, residing in Chicoutimi, died at her home at the age of 29 years and 6 months. For those wishing to offer donations, please consider the Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Tremblay, 46

May 24, 2024

Val-d'Or - Passed away at her home on May 11, 2024, at the age of 46, Mrs. Sandra Tremblay. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Association Québécoise de la Fibrosis Cystique.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Côté, 63

May 23, 2024

Mr. Alain Côté, residing in Farnham, died suddenly on May 21, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Carl Chalifour, 27

May 23, 2024

Suddenly at his home in Granby, on May 18, 2024, at the age of 27, Carl Chalifour passed away. As a token of sympathy, a donation to the Oasis Santé Mentale Granby et region organization would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphan Martel, 63

May 23, 2024

Suddenly, on May 21, 2024, at the age of 63, passed away Mr. Stéphan Martel, originally from Ste-Brigide-d'Iberville and living in Bromont. Donations in his memory to the Suicide Prevention Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Mia Dupont, baby

May 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our little Mia, which occurred on May 15, 2024, after nine days of combat.

No cause of death reported.

Sally Yep, 68

May 23, 2024

On May 17, 2024, Sally Yep passed away suddenly, on the eve of her sixty-ninth birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Anny Grenier, 60

May 23, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis, on May 19, 2024, at the age of 60, Mrs. Anny Grenier died. The family would like to thank the entire SAD team of the CLSC de Sainte-Marie, Dr. Anthony Grenier and Dr. Denise Chouinard of the GMF de la Nouvelle-Beauce, and the staff of the CRIC of the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jade Parenteau, 26

May 23, 2024

It is with immense sadness and great pain that we announce to you that on May 8, 2024, at the age of 26, Jade Parenteau died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the TransEstrie foundation (transand non-binary) or to the Corps Âme et Esprit Center.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Judith Benel, 37

May 23, 2024

In Terrebonne, on May 12, 2024, Mrs. Marie-Judith Benel died at the age of 37. (From the Gofundme page : Judith is a 37-year-old wife and mother of 3 beautiful boys. In April 2022 she was diagnosed with incurable stage 4 breast cancer with bone metastases. She has already gone through testing, numerous doctor consultations and rounds of chemotherapy. In spite of all this chemotherapy is not working, the cancer has spread to her bones and continued to ravage her body.

Martine Tremblay, 69

May 22, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died at her home on May 16, 2024, at the age of 69, Madame Martine Tremblay. The family would like to thank the home care staff at the CLSC de Val-d'Or for their support. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marcel Nadeau, 68

May 22, 2024

Mr. Marcel Nadeau, residing in Sainte-Monique-de-Honfleur and native of Saint-Félicien, died suddenly at his residence on May 20, 2024, at the age of 68 years and 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

David Nicolas Gagnon, 46

May 22, 2024

It is with a very heavy heart that we share the sudden departure of our dearest David Nicolas Gagnon, born June 12, 1977. He joined the stars and his daughter Angélica on May 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Michel Pruneau, 40

May 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean-Michel Pruneau. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Accalmie Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Brosseau, 53

May 22, 2024

From St-Édouard, on Monday May 20, 2024, at the age of 53, passed away Caroline Brosseau. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marjolaine Tardif, 45

May 22, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Marjolaine Tardif, aged 45. She died at her home in Rivière-Rouge on May 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jocelyn Dessureault, 68

May 22, 2024

At the CHU – Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus, on May 17, 2024, at the age of 68, passed away Mr. Jocelyn Dessureault. The family would like to thank Dr. Gyger of the Jewish General Hospital, the oncology team of the CHU – Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus, and the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Varin, 50

May 21, 2024

In Terrebonne on May 19, 2024, at the age of 50, passed away Mr. Patrick Varin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to Maison Adhémar Dion. (La Maison can simultaneously accommodate, in a family atmosphere, 12 adults with a life expectancy of less than three months. The resident is treated with deep respect and benefits from quality and safe palliative and end-of-life care until the end.)

No cause of death reported.

Martin Bonneau, 62

May 21, 2024

Passed away suddenly, at the Roberval Hospital, on May 19, 2024, at the age of 62 years and 4 months, Mr. Martin Bonneau.

No cause of death reported.

Guillaume Legault, 28

May 21, 2024

Amos - Passed away on May 13, 2024, at the age of 28, Mr. Guillaume Legault. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to La Maison du Bouleau Blanc d'Amos (a non-profit organization for end-of-life patients).

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Guy Dubé, 69

May 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean-Guy Dubé, who left us suddenly and peacefully on Sunday, May 21 in Port-Daniel, at the age of 69.

No cause of death reported.

Maxim Poulin, 37

May 21, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Maxim Poulin, which occurred on May 14, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Lise Aubut, 70

May 21, 2024

At her residence, on May 19, 2024, died at aged 70 years and 10 months, Mrs. Lise Aubut, residing in Thetford Mines. Your sympathy to the family can be expressed by a donation to the Cancer Research Society. The family would like to thank the staff of the Thetford region hospital and the CLSC home service attendants for the good care provided as well as the Cancer et vie organization for their support.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Alliette, 55

May 20, 2024

Suddenly, on May 12, 2024, at the age of 55, Stéphane Alliette of Sainte-Catherine died.

No cause of death reported.

Russell Millington, 59

May 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Russell Millington on May 14, 2024, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Boisvert, 75

May 20, 2024

Suddenly, at his home, on May 18, 2024, Mr. Michel Boisvert, residing in Victoriaville, died at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Guay, 37

May 20, 2024

Mr. Francis Guay, residing in Quebec, died in Rivière-à-Pierre on May 12, 2024, at the age of 37. Those who wish can send their donation to the Jean Lapointe Foundation. (Fondation Jean Lapointe, established in 1982, has become a leader in the fight against drug, alcohol and other addictions affecting Quebecers.)

No cause of death reported.

Seven “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Ryan Jason Adams, 33

May 22, 2024

Ryan Jason Adams of Red Deer, Alberta peacefully went into the Lord’s arms on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Siew Ming Lim, 68

May 22, 2024

It is with deep sadness we announce that Siew Ming Lim of Edmonton, AB, ended her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Langdone, 35

May 22, 2024

With broken hearts, the family of Adam Langdone of British Columbia, formerly of Bonnyville, Alberta, regretfully announces the unexpected passing of their beloved son, brother and father on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the age of 35 years. Leaving to mourn with cherished memories are Adam’s three children.

No cause of death reported.

Curtis Cunningham, 43

May 22, 2024

In a tragic event on the evening of Friday, May 17, 2024, our beloved son, and brother Curtis Cunningham was taken from us at the age of 43 years. Words cannot express the emptiness we feel at this time. Our loss is felt by his many relatives, friends, and co-workers.

No cause of death reported.

John Edward Anderson, 48

May 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of John Edward Anderson on July 30, 2023, at 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Coward, 43

May 22, 2024

Mr. Daniel Coward of Lethbridge passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Miles Andrew, 45

May 21, 2024

On Friday, May 17, 2024 Miles Evan Andrew passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 13 “died suddenly”:

Rhonda Gustavson, 54

May 26, 2024

Rhonda Madonna Gustavson passed away peacefully on May 24, 2024 at the age of 54. She left us far too soon. In memory of Rhonda, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Joy Lumino Lucaney, 41

May 24, 2024

The family of Joy Lucaney are deeply saddened by her sudden passing on May 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fatima Correia, 66

May 24, 2024

Fatima Correia passed away peacefully in Kelowna, BC, with her family by her side. She was 66. A lifelong learner, she pursued academic studies at UBC and the University of Guelph, culminating in a PhD in counseling psychology from the University of Toronto in 2008. The family is grateful for the care of Dr. Deliyannides, Dr. Ellard, and Dr. Ho and the compassionate and knowledgeable staff at KGH and Hospice House. (Dr. Susan Ellard is a medical oncologist at BC Cancer – Kelowna; Dr. Ho is head of the Department of Dermatologic Oncology at the British Columbia Cancer Agency.

No cause of death reported.

Alfred Joseph Shether, 70

May 24, 2024

Following a brief battle with cancer, Alfred Joseph Shether of Kamloops passed away on April 29, 2024, at 70 years of age, with his family and buddy Dave by his side.

Michael Paul Waterman, 69

May 23, 2024

Michael passed away suddenly on May 10th, 2024. He was born February 11th, 1955 in Victoria, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Kody Stewart Umpherville, 48

May 22, 2024

With broken hearts and deep sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Kody Umpherville at the age of 48 on May 11, 2024. As a gifted athlete, Kody continued his passion for sports throughout his life, pursuing cycling, tennis, snowboarding, hockey, golf, and most recently excelling at pickle ball. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kody's honor to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ivy Aldair Pech, 29

May 22, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ivy Aldair Pech, who left us unexpectedly on May 11, 2024, at the age of 29. He loved adventuring into the wilderness, searching for waterfalls, precious gemstones, and embracing the beauty of nature. Ivy’s legacy of love, kindness, and adventure will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Clayton Thomson, 64

May 22, 2024

It's with heavy hearts and sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Clayton William Thomson of Castlegar, BC. Clayton passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord with his family at his side on May 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Buat, 57

May 22, 2024

Cathy Buat passed away on May 16, 2024, at Central Okanagan Hospice House in Kelowna, BC, after a courageous two-year battle with lymphoma. She was 57 years old.

Ken Obst, 73

May 22, 2024

Ken Gordon Obst, age 73, of West Kelowna, BC, passed away on May 19, 2024 after a heart failure.

Asher Christopher Savage, 39

May 21, 2024

Born in Orange County, California, on April 23, 1985, Asher Christopher Savage passed away in Duncan, BC, on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 39 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Joseph Biro, 68

May 21, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Raymond Biro on Wednesday May 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

In Manitoba, 18 “died suddenly”:

James “Jim” Edward Kirk, 55

May 26, 2024

James “Jim” Edward Kirk of Virden, MB, passed away suddenly at Virden, MB on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 55 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Darren Keith Beaulieu, Ozhaawashko-anang, Blue Star , 50

May 26, 2024

With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, grandpa, cousin, nephew and friend, Darren Keith Beaulieu.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Wesley Gunnar Mercer, 31

May 26, 2024

No obituary.

Delene Dawn Matula, 46

May 25, 2024

In January 2023, Delene was diagnosed with cancer. The various treatments were not successful in stopping its progress, and Delene passed peacefully at Riverview Health Centre on May 21st, 2024.

Joseph Bernard Charles Emile Laverdiere, 69

May 24, 2024

With heavy heart we announce the passing of our brother, Emile (Uncle Em). Em loved retirement, hockey, reading, cooking, and music, playing guitar, drums and sound production – and boy could he fix anything! He recently told me, “the last 2-1/2 years have been the happiest in my life”, referring to recording original audio and video for our YouTube channel.

No cause of death reported.

Maureen Soldier, 48

May 24, 2024

Maureen Soldier of Swan Lake, First Nation, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Noel Franklin Gudbjartson, 59

May 24, 2024

Fighting a valiant Viking battle, Franklin left this world on May 20th, with Jo-Anne by his side. He and his wife enjoyed so many adventures and had many more planned, but cancer robbed them of the opportunity.

Micah Schellenberg, 18

May 23, 2024

Micah Taylor Reign Schellenberg, age 18, passed away surrounded by her mom, dad and brother on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 7:57 am, at Bethesda Regional Health Center, Steinbach, MB. Micah loved her dog Thalia right up to her last breath.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Robert Payne, 73

May 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry Robert Payne on May 9th 2024, at the age of 73, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Robert Davidson, 68

May 23, 2024

Unexpectedly, after a brief illness, Trevor Davidson passed away May 22, 2024, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Albert Peter Doerksen, 73

May 22, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden passing of Albert Peter Doerksen on the 13th of May, 2024, at Grace Hospital at the age of 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Matthew Hofer, baby

May 22, 2024

No obituary.

Darlene Kotchon, 57

May 22, 2024

Darlene Kotchon passed away suddenly at her home on May 15, 2024, at the age of 57 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Lori Lynn Phenix, 46

May 22, 2024

Lori Phenix of Alida passed away at the Arcola Health Centre, Arcola, SK. following a brave and courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the age of 46.

Russell Allan Snell, 66

May 21, 2024

With profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our husband, father, papa and dear friend, Russ. On May 17, 2024, at the age of 66, he passed away, way too soon but with family and friends near his side.

No cause of death reported.

Arlene Nancy Metzler, 46

May 21, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Arlene Metzler on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Brandon at the age of 46 years.



No cause of death reported.

Antonio “Tony” Matos, 71

May 21, 2024

It is with great sadness our family announces the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Antonio “Tony” Matos, on May 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Kenneth Shelest, 49

May 21, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Derek Shelest on May 17, 2024, at the age of 49 years. A special thank you to the staff at CancerCare Manitoba, the nurses and doctors at the Buhler Cancer Center at the Victoria Hospital, and to the Southern Health Palliative Care staff, health care aides and home care nurses. The family extends their appreciation to the team at Meditek for their continued support through Derek’s cancer diagnosis.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, eight “died suddenly”:

Leonard Owens, 44

May 25, 2024

It is with a heavy and saddened heart, we announce the sudden loss of Leonard Owens, who left us far too soon at the age of 44 years, on May 22nd, 2024. He was a loyal husband, father, son, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Catherine Thorne, 51

May 27, 2024

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Helen Catherine Thorne (nee Hanlon), who passed away suddenly at her residence in Foxtrap on May 23, 2024, at the age of 51. A donation in lieu of flowers may be made to your choice of either Mental Health Association Newfoundland and Labrador, Canadian Cancer Society and/or SPCA Newfoundland and Labrador.

No cause of death reported.

Carla Joyce Hunt, 54

May 25, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Carla Joyce Hunt announce her sudden passing on April 24, 2024, at the age of 54 years. By her side were her loving sons Michael (Raquel) and Mark (Eva), mother Shirley, brother Tim and family in Brampton, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie Baker, 68

May 25, 2024

Passed peacefully away at the Health Sciences Centre on Friday, May 24, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer, Leslie Baker, age 68.

Carrie Van Puymbroeck, 48

May 24, 2024

With broken hearts, we must let you know that Carrie Van Puymbroeck (Smith) passed away on Mother’s Day May 12, 2024, in Carbonear, NL. Carrie was a kindhearted mother, wife, daughter and friend, who is survived by her husband Jeff, and their three beautiful children. In lieu of flowers we ask you to consider donating to the Canadian Hearing Association, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Carrie’s name.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Marie Wiscombe, 56

May 24, 2024

The family of Janet Marie Wiscombe of Pasadena are saddened to announce her passing after her long courageous battle with cancer on May 23, 2024, at the age of 56. Janet passed away peacefully with her family by her side, just the way she wanted it.

Troy Wilcox, 38

May 22, 2024

Troy Wilcox of Coley’s Point passed away suddenly in Ontario on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Troy was 38 years old. He leaves to mourn his loving family; parents, children and wife.

No cause of death reported.

Ellen Ann Adams, 49

May 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Ellen Ann Adams announces her passing on Sunday, May 19th, 2024, at the Health Science Centre in St. John’s, NL, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 13 “died suddenly”:

Steven Lloyd Monk, 58

May 26, 2024

The family of Steven Lloyd Monk are saddened to announce his passing on May 19, 2024, at the Maple Creek Integrated Facility Hospital at the age of 58. Donations in Steven's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Lee Douglas Redige, 45

May 24, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Lee Douglas Rediger on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Vaughan Carmen Harry Proznick, 45/46

May 23, 2024

Over the years, outside of school or development programs, Vaughan enjoyed family time with his parents and sisters. His family expanded as he settled into life at Luther Homes. Vaughan attended Cosmo Industries, where he spent his weekends contributing and learning new skills. He was even spotted on TV, on stage or in the audience of the Kinsmen Foundation Telemiracle. He left us unexpectedly and is already dearly missed by those of us who were blessed to have him in our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Anne Harris, 33

May 23, 2024

Stephanie Anne Harris, age 33, of Milestone, Saskatchewan, and formerly of Stratford, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Regina General Hospital on Sunday, May 19, 2024, following a brief illness. Memorial donations in Stephanie's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gayle Dawn Kreklewich, 41

May 23, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Gayle Dawn Kreklewich on Sunday May 19th, 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joey Kenneth Allen, 47

May 23, 2024

We the family announce the sudden passing of Mr. Joey Allen on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at home in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven James Hirschfeld, 27

May 22, 2024

Steven Hirschfeld has tragically passed away at age 27. Steven was a Journeyman Lineman, a profession known for its demands and risks, requiring a high level of skill and commitment. He worked at Hundseth Powerline Construction, a company recognized for its contributions to the powerline and electrical infrastructure in Saskatchewan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Steven can be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society.



No cause of death reported.

Preston Leigh Rabbitskin, 39

May 22, 2024

Preston passed away on May 18, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK. He was born January 31, 1985.

No cause of death reported.

James “Jim” Frey, 69

May 22, 2024

The family of Jim Frey are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Monday, May 20th, 2024, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

James “Jimmy” Peter Jerrett, 70

May 22, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in Cavendish, on May 10, 2024, James “Jimmy” Peter Jerrett, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Justin Whitequill, 44

May 21, 2024

With deep regret, we announce the passing of Benjamin Justin Whitequill on May 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lynette Deanne Nicholson, 61

May 20, 2024

Lynette Deanne Nicholson of Riverhurst, SK passed from this life suddenly, on May 18, 2024. She was born on December 24, 1972 in Melfort, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Daniel Custer, 27

May 20, 2024

Erik Daniel Custer of Stanley Mission, SK, passed away on May 17, 2024, at the age of 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

