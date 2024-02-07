UNITED KINGDOM

Beloved Sitcom Star Ian Lavender Dead at 77

February 5, 2024

Ian Lavender, the last remaining cast member of the BBC sitcom Dad's Army, has died. Lavender, who was just 22 when he was cast in the show as Private Frank Pike, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2 at the age of 77, according to a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter) from the official Dad's Army Radio Show account. Lavender's cause of death was not disclosed.

Ultra Sonic DJ dies after short cancer battle

February 5, 2024

The frontman of a Scottish 90s dance music act has died weeks after receiving a terminal diagnosis. DJ Mallorca Lee, 51, from Paisley, died on Sunday shortly after revealing on social media that he had cancer. He founded the techno group Ultra Sonic in Ayrshire in 1991, and it went on to build a loyal following on the rave scene. They made it into the UK Top 100 charts in the 90s with singles like Do you believe in Love? and Obsession. The news of Lee's death was announced on social media by fellow musician DJ Kid. "It is with tremendous sadness that I announce the sad passing on Sunday afternoon of legendary Scottish DJ, producer and long-time friend Mallorca Lee, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer just four weeks ago," he said.

Steve Brown, composer for Alan Partridge and Harry Hill, dies at 66

February 4, 2024

Steve Brown, the comedy composer known for his work with Steve Coogan and Harry Hill, has died aged 66 after a lung disease. Brown played the bandleader Glenn Ponder on Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge, and wrote and arranged all of the show’s music. He worked on a wide range of British television comedy shows, including Spitting Image, Dead Ringers, Not Going Out and Harry Hill’s TV Burp. The news of his passing was confirmed by his agent Vivienne Clore on social media earlier today (February 3). “Devastated to share the news that our much-loved client Steve Brown has passed away,” she wrote. “Sod fibrosis lung disease.”

Tributes to founder of the Emily Laws School of Acting

January 31, 2024

Lancashire - Mandy Laird-Hall, who taught under the name Emily Laws, founding the Emily Laws School of Acting in St Annes in 1993, died suddenly, just days after seeking medical attention for breathing difficulties. A post on the school’s Facebook site broke the news, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the passing of our beloved Emily Laws (Mandy) on Sunday, January 21. She was a true one off, full of life force of a character, that inspired and shone light in so many different people's lives. No one could forget her laugh or wonderful, ridiculous sense of humour. She was passionate about so many things and a truly talented teacher, church layworker, artist, poet, actress, director and most importantly mother, wife, sister, best friend, and family member”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Horrible news as Conor Bradley mourns the passing of his father at 58

February 3, 2024

Days after living a boyhood dream of scoring at Anfield, Conor Bradley has suffered the tragic loss of his father, who passed away at the age of 58. The Belfast Telegraph and Irish Examiner have both reported the death of Joe Bradley who, at 58, passed away on Saturday morning following a battle with illness. He is said to have passed away at the family home in Tyrone, three days after hearing his son’s name sung by thousands of fans at Anfield. The right-back has experienced a meteoric rise this season, recovering from a long-term injury in pre-season to cement himself as a long-term fixture in the first team. He has made nine appearances already this season, starting the last five games in a row, culminating in a stunning display as he scored against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

No cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Tragedy as 'gentle giant,' 29, dies

February 3, 2024

A photographer has been honored and remembered by friends and family, who are raising money in his name by running the streets of Greater Manchester, sometimes wearing only Speedos. Matthew Lofthouse, 29, who was training to be a clinical photographer, passed away in October 2023. It followed a seizure in his sleep, although investigations into the ultimate cause of his death are still ongoing. He had worked as a sports photographer during his time at university and then as a photojournalist, a profession which he excelled at, snapping pictures for national newspapers, football teams, and even appearing on the BBC Breakfast red sofa to inspire others with autism into photography.

No cause of death reported.

A mum “died suddenly”:

Tributes pour in after sudden death of Coventry mum with 'the biggest heart'

January 30, 2024

Coventry - A 'beautiful' mum-of-five has been remembered following her death at the age of just 53. Irene Mayunga Disala died after 'falling unconscious' while driving along Kenilworth Road in Coventry. Irene dedicated her life to serving others and spent many years working at Getta Life in Radford. Her tragic death has touched hearts across Coventry, from those who knew her to others moved by the loss of 'a giving soul.'

No cause of death reported.

Boy, 2, died in his mum’s arms after half his face collapsed on a surprise family holiday to Disneyland

January 31, 2024

A two-year-old boy died after half his face collapsed on a surprise family holiday to Disneyland. Doctors assured little Dax Peek's family that his symptoms were likely as a result of Bell’s palsy - a temporary and treatable weakness or lack of movement. In reality, the youngster was battling something far more serious - but his parents Devon and Jonny had no idea. They continued with their trip as normal - laughing on rides, eating sweet treats and enjoying the magic of the theme park in Paris, France. But their worlds came crashing down when they returned to the UK. Within days, Dax, from Dunbar, Scotland, started vomiting, losing his balance, and struggling to walk in a straight line. "He was very different from the little boy who was normally running around with his sister," Devon said. He was rushed to hospital, where MRI scans revealed an acoustic neuroma - a type of non-cancerous (benign) brain tumour. It was "the size of a peanut" and he was discharged, though medics later said he could also have neurofibromatosis - a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow along the nerves. Sadly, Dax's condition worsened and the tumour grew aggressively in the following six weeks, now spreading out of his ear canal and making it bleed. After surgery to remove it, he was diagnosed with cerebellopontine parameningeal rhabdomyosarcoma - a rare soft-tissue cancer. Devon and Jonny were hopeful their son's chemotherapy was working as he was making improvements and learning to walk and talk. But further scans showed the "monster" cancer had now spread to his spine and there was nothing else doctors could do. Dax’s body couldn't recover, and his parents made the heartbreaking decision to take him home. He passed away in his mum's arms a short time later.

Tragedy as twin two-year-old boys die six weeks apart after being diagnosed with rare genetic condition reported just 13 times around the world

January 31, 2024

Staffordshire - Twin two-year-old boys have tragically died just six weeks apart after being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that has only 13 reported cases worldwide. Lucas and Aiden Pickerill, from Madeley, Staffordshire, were diagnosed with the extremely rare gene mutation NRROS just three months ago. The toddlers had developed like 'completely normal and healthy' babies until December 2022 when they started to have seizures. Lucas passed away on December 14 and Aiden on January 26, both at The Donna Louise Children's Hospice in Stoke-on-Trent. The Madeley toddlers had started talking, feeding themselves, and were very nearly walking before they became unwell. When the seizures began, they both lost all the skills they had developed and regressed to be like newborns. Nicola said Lucas was always first to show symptoms and Aiden followed a few weeks behind. The twins leave behind eight-year-old sister Josie and a 'massive hole' in the community where they lived.

‘My 3-Year-Old Son Died Unexpectedly, It Took 2 Years to Get Answers'

February 3, 2024

Lancashire - It was Boxing Day 2021, and 3-year-old Alexander Cooper may have felt under the weather, but nothing was going to stop him from enjoying his new toys and feasting on a wonderful family dinner. However, when he vomited after lunch, his mom, Emily Cooper, took the toddler upstairs to get cleaned up. "I took him for a shower and got him changed, then he told me he felt better, which will haunt me forever," She had no concerns because "he was a perfectly healthy boy," and it seemed like a normal stomach bug, so Cooper, 35, hoped that some rest was all he needed. Once Alexander was settled, his mum, who was pregnant at the time, decided to head outside for a walk with her youngest son, Freddie, 2 at the time, to get some air. Alexander stayed home with his dad, Darren. "I was out for a little while and left my phone on silent, which I've never done ever again. I came home to a police van outside my house. I had no idea what was going on because I hadn't been looking at my phone, which was unusual for me. At the hospital, Cooper, from Lancaster, northwest England, was informed that her son had a seizure and his heart had stopped, so they were trying to stabilize him. The horrified parents had to watch as doctors and nurses attempted to resuscitate their son, but there was no saving him, and Alexander died. Alexander's death was labeled as sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC), a category of death that remains inconclusive, even following an investigation. It is thought that approximately 40 children are affected by SUDC each year in the U.K, while the SUDC Foundation says it took the lives of 249 children in the U.S. in 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Tribute to teenage footballer following sudden death

February 2, 2024

Huddersfield - A football club has paid tribute to a young player following his sudden death. Nathan Carter, 18, sadly passed away in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, January 21 after a "tragic incident". A fundraiser for Kirkwood Hospice in memory of Nathan has raised over £500 so far. The teenager was a star player for Liversedge FC's under-18s.

No cause of death reported.

Brain cancer: Mum calls for greater awareness after son dies

February 3, 2024

A mum whose son died less than six months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour is calling for greater awareness of the early symptoms. Adam Stimpson, 20, from Wedmore, in Somerset was studying at the University of Swansea before his death in May. Emma Elgee - BBC News, West of England "Adam was first diagnosed in December 2022, but prior to his diagnosis we had about six months where he wasn't feeling well." The 57-year-old said her son, who was an "intelligent, kind, funny" young man, had noticed some difference in his vision, which had led to a lack of focus, balance issues and occasional sickness. At the appointment Adam was given a provisional diagnosis by a consultant of Duane Syndrome, an eye movement disorder, and referred on to specialist NHS care. At a follow up appointment six months later at Bristol Eye Hospital a CT-scan led to the diagnosis of glioblastoma.

Man, 21, thought his back ache was ‘needing a new bed’ before he was diagnosed with cancer which killed him days later

February 1, 2024

Gerald Green, 21, was experiencing back ache and thought he just "needed a new bed” leading up to his death. But Gerald, from Paisley in Renfrewshire, Scotland, became more concerned once he started vomiting. He hid his symptoms from his parents - but they quickly discovered the truth after finding out he'd been coughing up blood. His worried mum, Paula, rushed Gerald to the Royal Alexandra Hospital on January 19. Doctors discovered he suffered from severe anaemia and put him through surgery to drain his kidneys. While on the operating table, Gerald stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated. In a desperate bid to save his life, the medics were forced to put him in an induced coma. When awoken from coma, the patient had to undergo a week of testing and anxious waiting before learning of his devastating diagnosis. Following his diagnosis with an aggressive form of cancer, Gerald had to be transferred to St Vincent's Hospice as his incurable disease was spreading rapidly. Only hours after his arrival, the man tragically passed away on January 30.

Isle of Wight police confirm death of man in 20s in Alverstone river

February 2, 2024

A man pulled from a river in Alverstone on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Thursday) has died, police have confirmed. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has said the death of the 25-year-old is being treated as unexpected. As first reported by the County Press, emergency teams including police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the main road in Alverstone yesterday afternoon. Police said they were called shortly after 2 pm to reports of the concern for welfare of a man. It has since been confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Sister's tribute to 'special' and 'selfless' Ilkeston young man who died suddenly

February 2, 2024

The family of a young man who died suddenly at the start of 2024 is hoping to create a spot where his loved ones can go to remember him. Described as a "selfless and funny soul", Jack Molloy suddenly died on January 4, 2024. The 30-year-old and his family had lived in Ilkeston, Heage, Sandiacre and Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, prior to his sudden death. Jack's sister Jody says the cause of Jack's death is still not known.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Glasgow policeman takes on ultra-marathon in memory of colleague who died suddenly

February 2, 2024

A Glasgow police officer is taking on a mammoth ultra-marathon in memory of a colleague who died from an undiagnosed heart condition. Joe Roy will be running on a treadmill in the middle of Central Station, wearing a 20kg weighted vest, today, February 2, spurred on by friend, PC Stuart Gray, who passed away aged 29 last January.

No cause of death reported.

Dines Green in mourning over death of Co-op's Mandy Hopkins

February 2, 2024

Worcestershire - Amanda Hopkins, known as Mandy, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 30. The entire Dines Green estate has been left in mourning over Miss Hopkins' death where she had lived all her life and worked at the Co-op for nearly 40 years. The shop was closed following Miss Hopkins' death out of respect and brother Allan Hopkins said the grief over her death was something he had never seen. "People are going above and beyond for my sister, she was the life and soul of the estate and Co-op”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Divers Arms in Herne Bay shuts until further notice following death of ‘kind and wonderful’ landlady

February 4, 2024

The shock death of a popular pub landlady has sparked a wave of tributes to a woman described as a “real force of nature with the most enormous heart”. Mum-of-six Petrina Coyston, 52, was the face of the Divers Arms in Herne Bay, which has closed until further notice following her devastating loss. Petrina, who had four daughters and two sons, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, with the pub sharing the sad news on its Facebook page.

No cause of death reported.

Wrexham: Tributes to 'unbelievable character' Clive Thompson

February 4, 2024

Wrexham - Clive 'Tommo' Thompson passed away aged 60 years old on Tuesday (January 30) following a short illness. He was well-known in Wrexham's sporting community having been part of the likes of Lex XI Football Club and Brymbo Cricket Club for a number of years. Mr Thompson also had spells as a football coach with Gresford Athletic, Airbus and Brymbo over the years.

No cause of death reported.

‘Good friend' and lifelong Birmingham City fan dies suddenly as tributes pour in

January 31, 2024

Birmingham - A much-loved Blues fan described as 'kind' and a 'thoughtful soul' has sadly died. The family of John Cunniam said their loved one passed away suddenly, aged just 42. Mr Cunniam, a well-known face in Sheldon and at St Andrew's, was a lifelong Birmingham City FC supporter. He attended games both home and away. He was also a talented footballer himself, his family said in a touching tribute.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden death of man in Ogwr Fawr River, Ogmore Vale

January 31, 2024

Kyle Vernon, 37, was found on Saturday morning in December in the Ogwr Fawr River close to Cemetery Road in Ogmore Vale. Mr Vernon's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Man, 73, dies suddenly on Edinburgh's Craigs Road as police close off area

January 30, 2024

A 73-year-old man has died suddenly on an Edinburgh Road. A forensics tent has been set up in the middle of Craigs Road, which was closed by police after they raced to the scene of the tragedy at around 10.30 am. There are not believed to be suspicious circumstances involved in the death. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.30 am on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 to a report of a man taking unwell in the Craigs Road area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

No cause of death reported.

Man dies on Broad Street after 'medical emergency'

January 31, 2024

Birmingham - A man has tragically died following a 'medical emergency' in Birmingham City Centre. It followed the best efforts of an off-duty doctor who came to the man's aid and attending paramedics on Broad Street, last night. West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to a medical emergency at a business premises, just after 8 pm, yesterday, Tuesday, January 30. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene and were seen in the vicinity of Cineworld, near Five Ways. Sadly, a man died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies after being rescued from sea off Whitley Bay

February 2, 2024

A man has died after being rescued from the sea off a Northeast coastal town, it has been confirmed. Emergency services were called out after reports of concern for a man in the seawater off Whitley Bay at around 8 pm on Wednesday. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8 pm on Wednesday, we received a report of concern for a male in the water off the coast of Whitley Bay. “Emergency services attended the scene, and a man was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the man’s death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

No cause of death reported.

Man dies following medical emergency on Metrolink tram

February 3, 2024

A man in his 70s has died following a medical emergency on a south Manchester tram. Greater Manchester Police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

No cause of death reported.

Police and paramedics called as man dies after 'medical emergency'

February 4, 2024

A man has died after police and paramedics were called to a 'medical emergency' in Lees on Sunday morning (February 4). Turner Street was cordoned off after the man was found by passers-by. The Manchester Evening News understands that the man was later pronounced dead. A scene remained in place throughout the morning amid investigations, but it is thought there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Pictures from the scene show a number of police vehicles and an ambulance in attendance. Local residents have said that passers-by found the man unconscious with two dogs when they alerted the emergency services. The age of the deceased man has not been confirmed by police.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Rhodi Louie-Reg Lister, 10 days

January 30, 2024

Cullompton - Our beloved Rhodi passed peacefully away at Bristol Children's Hospital, on Wednesday 17th January 2024, aged just 10 days.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Antony Krych, 45

February 3, 2024

Leicester - Passed away on 22nd January 2024, aged 45 years, at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

No cause of death reported.

David Lane, 71

February 3, 2024

Whitchurch - Suddenly but peacefully, in his 71st year.

No cause of death reported.

William Rose, 48

February 3, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2024 aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Evans

February 3, 2024

Penygroes- Unexpectedly on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Annwyl Fan Care Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Seyfried

February 3, 2024

Kilmarnock - Suddenly on 19th January 2024, the beloved son (Big Kev), of Merle and Jack.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timothy Martin (Tim) Fender, 60

February 2, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 17th January at Morriston Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Cooney, 70

February 2, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly on 21st January aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Brennan, 69

February 2, 2024

Manchester - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on Friday 26th January 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Ann Hayward, 49

February 2, 2024

Bristol - Louise Hayward (Bees) passed away surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Daniel Hinton, 49

February 2, 2024

Repton - Passed away peacefully at the Royal Derby Hospital on 11th January 2024, aged 49 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Dunn

February 2, 2024

Paisley - In loving memory of Margaret Dunn who passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday 26th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Louisa ("Louie") Spelman, 70

February 2, 2024

Liverpool - 28th January 2024, suddenly, aged 70 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Eelin Katriona McKay Megson (nee Craig), 68

February 2, 2024

Huddersfield - On January 24th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adrian Aloysius O'Flaherty, 48

February 2, 2024

Birmingham - Passed away on 5th January 2024 aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Kerr, 67

February 2, 2024

Normanby - Passed away suddenly on January 14th, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Jane Clewer

February 1, 2024

Nottingham - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday 26th January.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary Stephenson, 72

February 1, 2024

Rochdale - Died unexpectedly on 22nd January 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dale Russell, 41

February 1, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly on January 12th in Plymouth, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Martin (Tim) Fender, 60

February 1, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 17th January at Morriston Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Henry Lewis, 73

February 1, 2024

Holywell - 16th January 2024. Suddenly but peacefully in hospital, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael William Bowers, 71

February 5, 2024

Hull - Passed away on 29th January 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Michael Lewis Drage, 55

February 5, 2024

Brynrefail - (Zaz) Suddenly and unexpectedly on January 25th aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gillian Sheila Hill, 74

February 5, 2024

Crewe - Passed away peacefully at Leighton Hospital, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Marie Smith, 66

January 30, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly, on 21st January 2024, whilst in the dedicated care of Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Lane

January 31, 2024

Shropshire - Formerly of Louth, Ireland. Suddenly but peacefully, in his 71st year.

No cause of death reported.

Olive Dummler

January 31, 2024

Gateshead - Suddenly on 22nd January.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Allen, 59

January 30, 2024

South Shields - Suddenly on 21st January 2024 surrounded by his loving family aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Brotherton, 67

January 30, 2024

Stafford - Passed away suddenly on 11/1/2024 aged 67.

No cause of death reported.

Bernadette Marie (Bonnie) Cureton, 66

January 30, 2024

Liverpool - Sadly, passed away suddenly on 15th January 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Joseph Hodgkinson, 75

January 31, 2024

Silverdale - Suddenly on 20th January 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew James Kirkham, 55

January 31, 2024

Basford - Suddenly on 14th January 2024, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Byrne

February 1, 2024

Douglas, Isle of Man - Formerly Carlow, Ireland. Died unexpectedly, but peacefully, on the 22nd of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosemary Morgan

February 1, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on Friday 12th January.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette Edwards (née Mimnagh)

February 5, 2024

Loughton, Essex and Longford, Ireland - Passed away on 22nd January 2024. The family would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them on this sudden loss.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth John (Ken) Newson, 65

February 1, 2024

Grimsby - Unexpectedly on 23rd January 2024 Ken, aged 65 years, sadly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Tracey Ann Bolton (Hill), 56

January 31, 2024

Fareham - Passed away on 16th January 2024 aged 56 years. Donations, if desired, can be made to MacMillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Cassidy, 73

January 31, 2024

Liverpool - 19th January 2024. Suddenly, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Launder, 50

January 31, 2024

St Austell - Passed away suddenly at Treliske Hospital, Truro on 21st January 2024, aged 50 years. Donations, if desired, are invited to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Freda Rose (Camperdown) Fawcett (nee Bell), 71

January 30, 2024

Camperdown - Suddenly on 18th January 2024 aged 71 years. Donations to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Colin Edward Hunnings, 63

January 30, 2024

Tiverton - On Friday, January 12th, 2024, passed away suddenly, aged 63 years. Donations in memory of Colin, in aid of The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey ('Scrubo') Hutchinson, 69

January 30, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away on 13th January 2024 aged 69 years. Donations in memory of Scrubo are for either Parkinson's UK or Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher (Chris) Taylor

January 30, 2024

Oakwood - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Taylor on Saturday 20th January 2024 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. Donations if desired are invited for Neuroendocrine Cancer UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeanette (Netty) Riozzi, 59

February 5, 2024

Liverpool - Jeanette passed away peacefully on 20th January 2024, aged 59 years old. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Kershaw

February 5, 2024

Failsworth - Bernard passed away on Monday 29th January 2024 following a short stay in hospital. Donations gladly received to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Albert Leslie Birch, 75

February 1, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully in hospital on 16th January 2024 with family by his side. Aged 75 years. Donations if desired to be divided between The British Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Malcolm Deas, 62

February 1, 2024

Gateshead - Passed away on Tuesday 16th January 2024 aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Holmes, 55

February 1, 2024

Cheltenham - Passed away peacefully on the 22nd of January 2024, aged 55 years. Donations will help support Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Ann Johnson, 74

February 1, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully at Kings Mill Hospital on 17th January 2024 aged 74. Donations to British Heart Foundation/Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Samantha Skehel (Sam), 56

February 1, 2024

Cambridge - Passed away peacefully on January 26th, 2024, aged 56 years. Donations if desired made payable to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity or Maggie's Cambridge (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Weir, 30

February 1, 2024

Stirling - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Andrew, on Thursday 25th January 2024, aged 30 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Hill

February 1, 2024

Kirkcudbright - Suddenly, but peacefully, on 24th January 2024. Donations if desired for Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Anne (Patsy) Kendall, 73

February 2, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday 22nd January 2024, aged 73 years. Donations may be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kerstin Kiel, 63

February 2, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away peacefully on 13th January 2024, aged 63 years old. Donations if you wish will be gratefully received in aid of Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Jane Poxon (Steph), 75

February 2, 2024

Swarkestone - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st January 2024, aged 75 years. Donations if desired are invited for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sally Ann Williams, 70

February 2, 2024

Derby- Passed away peacefully at the Royal Derby Hospital on Thursday 18th January 2024, surrounded by her family, aged 70 years. Donations for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron Hill

February 2, 2024

Accrington - Sadly passed away at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday 23rd January 2024. Donations in memory of Cameron are being gratefully received for Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Neil Butters, 74

February 2, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away peacefully on January 22nd in hospital aged 74 years. Donations if desired are for Leukemia Research and the Critical Care Ward at James Cook Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Gloria Jean White (Frost)

February 3, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away peacefully on 24th January 2024. Donations in Gloria's memory to support research into Pancreatic Cancer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ralph Leslie Bell, 74

February 3, 2024

Frome - Passed away peacefully at the Royal United Hospital, Bath on 28th January 2024, aged 74 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Ann (Chris) Brunton, 69

February 3, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away peacefully with her brother Ted by her side on 26th January 2024 aged 69 years. Donations if so desired to the Cardiology Unit at Freemans Hospital, ICU at James Cook Hospital and The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Allt, 65

February 2, 2024

Meir - Peacefully at rest on Sunday 21st January 2024, surrounded by his loving family, aged 65 years. Donations in memory of Steve would be much appreciated for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ann (Libby) Andrews, 69

February 2, 2024

Sadly, passed away at The Royal United Hospital, Bath on Friday 12th January 2024, aged 69 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Bousfield, 53

February 2, 2024

Thornaby-on-Tees - Sadly fell asleep forever on 25th January 2024, aged (a very young) 53 years. Donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Hoskin, 61

February 3, 2024

Crediton - Suddenly on 13th January 2024 aged 61 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Thomas Jones, 71

February 3, 2024

Mold - 31st January 2024. Peacefully at his home in the presence of his family, aged 71 years. Donations in memory, if desired, to The Macmillan Nurses Fund (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Deborah (Deb) Raine, 62

February 3, 2024

Washington - Passed away suddenly at home on January 19th aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Theresia (Angie) Redfern, 70

February 3, 2024

Duffield - Aged 70 years of Duffield. Passed away peacefully at her home in Duffield. Donations may be given in Angie's memory to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Hargreaves

February 3, 2024

Accrington - Kathleen passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 20. Donations can be made if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Desmond (Phil) Hyde, 64

February 3, 2024

Redcar - Suddenly at home aged 64 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Paul (Tony) Young

February 3, 2024

Blaenau - Sadly on Saturday 20th January at his home. Donations if so desired, to 'Marie Curie' (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Neil Briggs, 61

February 2, 2024

Hessle - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 4th January 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Kennedy (née Murphy)

February 2, 2024

Northampton - Formerly of Co. Mayo, Ireland. Died suddenly at her home on 24th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Suzanne Fearn, 52

February 2, 2024

Middlesbrough - Peacefully in her sleep on January 21st, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brynle Thomas (Bryn) Jones, 60

February 2, 2024

Trefnant - 23 January 2024 Suddenly at home, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Robert Coombes, 63

February 1, 2024

Plymouth - 21 March 1960 - 24 January 2024. Died suddenly at home on Wednesday 24 January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gilmour James McFarlane, 35

February 2, 2024

St Martins - Of G&A Field Contracting Ltd, St Martins, passed away very suddenly at home on Saturday 20th January, aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andy Clayton, 57

January 31, 2024

Bath - Died peacefully at home on Sunday 28th January, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Catharine Margaret Florentine, 56

January 31, 2024

Tytherington - On the 12th of January 2024 suddenly at home aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jayne Allen, 46

January 31, 2024

Hull - Peacefully at home on the 14th of December 2023 aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Radford, 54

February 1, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at home, on 10th January 2024, aged 54 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shane O'Flynn, 63

February 1, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly on 12th January 2024 at home, aged 63.

No cause of death reported.

Berna Casey

January 31, 2024

Burnham on Crouch, Essex - Formerly of County Longford, Ireland. Suddenly, at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian James, 75

January 30, 2024

Helston - Passed away unexpectedly at home on the 13th of January. Brian aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Marie Lloyd, 46

January 30, 2024

Rhos - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18th January, at home, with her loving family by her side. Aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christina (Chris) Ree, 68

January 30, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday 19th January 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kallissima Bridgman, 46

February 5, 2024

Birmingham - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7th January 2024, at home, aged 46.

No cause of death reported.

Ken Carlton, 74

February 5, 2024

Guisborough - Peacefully but unexpectedly at home in Guisborough on January 12th Ken aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gill Watson (nee Ridley), 70

February 5, 2024

Grimsby - It is with sadness to announce that Gill aged 70 years passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 25th January 2024 with her loving family by her side. Donations in Gill's memory can be made to Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Veronica Symonds, 73

January 30, 2024

Cardiff - Sadly, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on 11th January 2024 aged 73 years. Donations, if so desired, can be made to Marie Curie (cancer support) directly.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Winner, 60

January 30, 2024

Hazlerigg - Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 26th of January. Donations to The Big C (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Alexander (Sandy) Thomson, 69

February 1, 2024

Perth - Peacefully on Monday 22nd January 2024, at home, aged 69 years. Donations, if desired, may be made to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

No cause of death reported.

Shane (Gerald) Bibby, 65

January 31, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on the 28th of January 2024 aged 65 years. Donations if desired to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

John Begg Nimmo, 62

January 31, 2024

Kilmarnock - John passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on Saturday 20th January 2024, aged 62 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ann (Annie) Pimblott, 71

January 31, 2024

Macclesfield - Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Donations if so desired to East Cheshire Hospice and Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

James William (Jimmy) Wheeler, 60

January 31, 2024

Derby - Passed peacefully at home on 11th January 2024, aged 60. If desired, donations in memory of Jimmy can be made to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

John McLellan, 61

February 2, 2024

Perth - Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on Monday 22nd January 2024, aged 61 years. A collection will be taken at the church, in memory of John, for Cancer Research Ninewells and the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Perpetua Sutton (nee Towey)

January 30, 2024

Liverpool - It is with a heavy heart that we announce Mary's passing, peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosemary Vida Bell

February 2, 2024

Chester - After a short illness, passed away peacefully at home with her family around her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Claire Elizabeth Whitehouse, 61

January 31, 2024

Cheadle - Suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on the 9th of January 2024 at her home, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen John (Steve) Slade, 74

February 2, 2024

Hanham - Passed away at St Peter's Hospice, on 20th January 2024 aged 74 years, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Howard Varley, 62

February 2, 2024

Accrington - Passed away peacefully at Blackburn Hospital on 20th January after a short illness aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nigel Bruce Collins

February 2, 2024

Mayals - Peacefully after a short, cruel battle with cancer Nigel lost his brave fight on 24th January 2024.

No age reported.

Lesley Christine Durham (Allan)

February 2, 2024

Boston Spa - Lesley died peacefully on 10th Jan 2024 following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Simon Rees

February 2, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, passed away in Morriston Hospital on 20th January 2024 after a short illness. Donations to 'OPA Cancer Charity'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barbara Olive (Babs) Simmons (Boulton)

February 2, 2024

Bristol - Passed away peacefully & painlessly on the 11th of January 2024, after a short and unexpected illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joanne Benefer, 46

February 1, 2024

King’s Lynn, Norfolk - Joanne Benefer passed away peacefully, at the Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), on 30th January 2024, after a short illness, aged 46, of King's Lynn.

No cause of death reported.

Mavis June Oerington (nee Broughton), 75

February 1, 2024

Cranleigh - Sadly passed away after a short illness on the 20th of January, aged 75. Donations if desired in her memory to Ovacome (ovarian cancer charity).

No cause of death reported.

Andrea Palmer, 70

February 1, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 16th January 2024, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mavis Davies

February 1, 2024

Cheltenham - Sadly died on 23rd January 2024 after a short illness whilst visiting family in Australia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maureen Desmond-Page

February 1, 2024

Cardiff - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 23rd December 2023 after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julie Lesley Ing (née Allen)

February 1, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Julie passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by loving family. Donations for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Will Plumb, 72

February 1, 2024

Llandyrnog - 22nd January 2024 Peacefully in hospital after a short illness, aged 72 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alfred (Alf) Hasse, 74

January 31, 2024

Hulland Ward - Aged 74 years. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 17th January 2024. Donations may be given in memory of Alf to Mare & Foal Sanctuary and Nightingale Macmillan Unit (cancer support) at The Royal Derby Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Douglas Oldfield, 72

January 31, 2024

Huddersfield - On 17th January 2024, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a short illness aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Stephenson, 72

January 31, 2024

Market Rasen - Passed away after a short illness at Lincoln County Hospital on 21st January 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Jane Jackson, 64

January 30, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Amanda sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness and was surrounded by her loving family on Monday 22nd January, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anita Sharp (nee Parkinson), 72

January 30, 2024

Hull - Aged 72. Passed away peacefully at Castle Hill Hospital on Sunday 21st January, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Elizabeth Veronica Smyth (Lally), 75

January 30, 2024

Coventry - Passed away peacefully following a short illness surrounded by her family, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah McCarthy

January 30, 2024

In Lincolnshire, England. Formerly of 4 Rosscliff Court, Ballynacally, Ennis, Co. Clare. 17th December 2023 (after a short illness). Sadly, missed by her son Alexander, sister Katie, and brother Charlie. Sister-in-law Louise, brother-in-law James. Aunts, unlces, nieces, nephews, grand niece and nephew. May she rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deirdre Malvena (Dee) Greaves, 75

January 30, 2024

Coventry - We are sad to announce our beloved, cherished, mad hatter of a nan/mum/sister & friend passed away from a very short battle with aggressive lung cancer.

IRELAND

Michael Flatley's ex-fiancee Lisa Murphy passes away aged 51

February 2, 2024

Michael Flatley's ex-fiancee Lisa Murphy has died aged 51. The former model had been battling cancer. She had been living at home with her family in Ballinteer, Co Dublin. The Dubliner was in a high-profile relationship with Riverdance legend Flatley. She was also known for being with solicitor to the stars, Gerald Keane. Murphy was also a familiar face on television and appeared on the reality TV show Dublin Housewives in 2012 and 2013. She was with Flatley in the 90s and the pair were engaged to be married. The couple lived at Castlehyde House, his North Cork mansion, for several years.

Tributes paid after death of banking legend Michael Lafferty

February 2, 2024

Ballaghaderreen - Entrepreneur and publisher Michael Lafferty, founder and chairman of London and Westport-based Lafferty Group and Retail Banking Institute, has died following a short illness. An authority on retail banking and payments, Michael Lafferty built several knowledge businesses providing research, intelligence, management councils, advisory services, and training and education to clients around the world throughout a 50-year career. His many colleagues, friends and clients paid have paid many tributes to him.

No age or cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Tributes paid following unexpected death of popular army officer – ‘Aidan was a top bloke’

January 30, 2024

Co. Cork - Tributes have been paid following the death of Commandant Aidan O’Reilly, a native of County Offaly. Commandant O'Reilly, of Blarney, Cork, and formerly of Clara, Offaly, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 27. Hundreds of condolences have been paid to the family of Commandant O’Reilly, from friends and relatives far and wide. He was particularly highly esteemed by his Defence Forces colleagues, some of whom served with him on missions abroad.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wexford GAA mourns loss of club legend Michael

February 2, 2024

The Wexford GAA community is mourning the loss of a man who was held in high esteem throughout the county. Thursday brought the sad news of the death of popular Horeswood clubman Michael Duffin, who passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Michael had the distinction of being the only person in the club’s 135-year history to have served in all three of the key administrative positions: chairman, secretary and treasurer. His devotion to Horeswood stretched back to 1967, when he won an Under-16 hurling medal, and he remained actively involved as a player, selector and officer in the years that followed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Eileen Connors

January 30, 2024

Firhouse, Dublin - 30th January 2024, peacefully at Our Lady’s Children Hospital in her Mammy and Daddy’s arms.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Denise Price (née Hicks)

February 1, 2024

Tullyallen, Louth - 31st January 2024. Suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Gerard Keane

January 31, 2024

Belmullet, Mayo - Died suddenly on 29th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Teresa Kelly (née Byrne), 68

January 30, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly, aged 68 years, on Monday (Jan.29) at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Patryk Gorzycki

January 30, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Formerly of Ireland. The death occurred unexpectedly of Patryk Gorzycki, on 29th January 2024, to the inexpressible grief of his mother Justyna and his brother Lukas.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ken Liew

January 30, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Unexpectedly, on Sunday 28th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Niamh McNally

January 30, 2024

Bruff, Limerick - Niamh passed away suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, on 29th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joan McDonnell

January 30, 2024

Skerries, Dublin - 29th January 2024, peacefully and suddenly, in the presence of her loving children.

No age or cause of death reported.

John O'Brien

January 30, 2024

Midleton, Cork - On January 28th, 2024, unexpectedly in the presence of his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

David (Davy) Condon

February 5, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Davy on the 2nd of February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henry Knott (Jnr)

February 4, 2024

Rathcoole, Dublin - 30th January 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John O’Mahony

2/5/2024

Clarina, Limerick - February 4th, 2024. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francie (Frank) O'Neil

2/5/2024

Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vanessa Marley

February 5, 2024

Navan, Meath - Suddenly. Beloved daughter of John and Revis Marley.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret (Peggy) Murphy (née Carney)

February 5, 2024

Kilcolgan, Galway - Died suddenly and peacefully at U.H.G, Galway, on Saturday 3rd of February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jonathan Keaney

February 1, 2024

Kiltyclogher, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Jonathan Keaney. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Floyd

February 1, 2024

Gort, Galway - January 30th, 2024. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Kelly

February 2, 2024

Nurney, Co. Carlow – 31st January 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth (Betty) Mullally (née Knowles)

February 2, 2024

Naas, Kildare - February 2, 2024, unexpectedly, at Tallaght University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Breege Fleming (née Flynn)

February 2, 2024

Milltown, Galway - Peacefully and unexpectedly at University Hospital Galway in the presence of her children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher (Christy Boy) Carrick

February 2, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - 27th January 2024. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daryl Culbert

February 2, 2024

Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow – 31st January 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Denis Dunne

February 3, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On February 2nd, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick O’Keefe

February 1, 2024

Garryvoe, Cork - On January 31st, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

John O'Dwyer

February 1, 2024

Dublin - Passed away suddenly on 30th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Gerard Keane

January 31, 2024

Michael Gerard Keane (better known as Jed), Glosh, Blacksod, Belmullet and formerly of Curry, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo - died suddenly on 29th January 2024. Predeceased by his infant daughter Marnie - Jean. May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Barrett

January 31, 2024

Artane, Dublin - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on 31st January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Ganly

February 3, 2024

Terenure, Dublin - Unexpectedly in the care of the staff at The Beacon Hospital. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Rooney

January 31, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - January 28th, 2024, suddenly. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Arthur Browne

January 31, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - January 29th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Holden

February 2, 2024

Ballyhale, Kilkenny - Passed away peacefully on Thursday at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by his loving family. Donations to The Oak Ward, Waterford and St. Luke’s Oncology Kilkenny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Murphy

February 2, 2024

Rathdrum, Wicklow - 1st February 2024. Suddenly, with his loving family by his side. Donations to Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Miriam Murphy (née Kirby)

February 2, 2024

Crecora, Limerick - Passed away peacefully at The University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her family on St. Bridget's Day, February 1st, 2024. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathlyn Leen (née Healy)

February 1, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Passed away peacefully on the 31st of January 2024, in the care of the staff at St. Vincents’ Private Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Kehoe

February 4, 2024

Leighlinbridge, Carlow - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 4th, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Donations, if desired, to Éist and Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Colfer

January 30, 2024

Knocklyon, Dublin - Formerly of Mount Merrion. Passed away peacefully at the Beacon Hospital surrounded by his family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Evelyn Rafter (née Plant)

January 31, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Passed away peacefully under the compassionate care of the Staff of UHG. (University Hospital Galway). Donations, if desired, to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donald J. (Don) Barrett

February 3, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Peacefully in the tender care of Aisling House Nursing Home. Donations if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phil Cahill

February 3, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Unexpectedly, at his residence on Friday, 2nd February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Joyce

January 31, 2024

Priorswood, Dublin - 30th January 2024. Unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Doyle

February 3, 2024

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 1st February 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mike, Mikey John) Roche

January 31, 2024

Buttevant, Cork - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on January 30th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

May Murphy (née Earle)

January 31, 2024

Gorey, Co.Wexford - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on 30th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jim) Gallagher

January 31, 2024

Letterkenny, Donegal - The sudden death took place at his home on Tuesday, 30th January 2024 of James (Jim) Patrick Gallagher, retired Garda Superintendent.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Freeman

February 1, 2024

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - Suddenly at home, on the 29th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pa) Kelly

February 2, 2024

Granard, Longford - On Friday, February 2nd, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melanie Glynn (née Kilduff)

February 2, 2024

Clontarf, Dublin - Suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deirdre Donovan

February 2, 2024

Artane, Dublin - Died suddenly at home on 31st January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Doolan

February 2, 2024

Pouladuff, Cork - On January 31st, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Quinn

February 3, 2024

Raphoe, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Herbert Trill

February 3, 2024

Shantalla, Galway - Herbert died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Friday 2 February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Magdalena Pytel - Bogatsu

February 2, 2024

Dunmanway, Cork - On 30th January 2024, unexpectedly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shirley Scanlon (née Connell)

February 2, 2024

Carnaross, Meath - Suddenly and unexpectedly, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Caroline Van Maanen (née Conroy)

February 2, 2024

Swords, Dublin - Jan. 31st, 2024, peacefully at home. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elaine Clarke

February 1, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - Unexpectedly at her home. Loving daughter of Larry and Evelyn.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elaine Harding

February 1, 2024

Nenagh, Tipperary - On January 29th, 2024. Peacefully at home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Audrey Lawler (née Boland)

February 1, 2024

Limerick - January 31st, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Irene Dunne (née O'Connor, Cox)

January 30, 2024

Darndale, Dublin - January 27th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ramon Duran

January 30, 2024

Midleton, Cork - Passed away peacefully and suddenly at his home on the 29th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen Emmett

January 30, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Donations to "Brain Tumour Ireland."

No age or cause of death reported.

Jean White

January 29, 2024

Mitchelstown, Cork - On January 28th, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No cause of death reported.

John Alexander

February 5, 2024

Crossroads, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Boyle

February 5, 2024

Falcarragh, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Sid) Flynn

February 5, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - 3rd February 2024, suddenly yet peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Howard (Howie) Freeman

February 5, 2024

Waterville, Kerry- Suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at home on 4th February.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher (Christy) Nevin

February 5, 2024

Navan, Meath - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Kelly

February 4, 2024

Monaghan Town, Monaghan - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Sunday 4th February.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheila O'Connor (née Griffin)

February 4, 2024

Fairview, Dublin - Returned to God on the 4th of February 2024, peacefully at home. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Roche

February 4, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home, on Thursday 1st February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dan Twomey

February 4, 2024

Bandon, Cork - On February 3rd, 2024, unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marian Roche (née O'Shaughnessy)

January 30, 2024

Kilrush, Clare - Peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Cregan

February 3, 2024

Croom, Co. Limerick - February 3rd, 2024, unexpectedly after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joan Duggan (née O’Donoghue)

February 3, 2024

Ardagh, Limerick - Peacefully after a short Illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tony Farrell

February 3, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Moyles

February 3, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Deeply adored by his loving wife Evelyn. Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Mayo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret (Margie) Walsh (née Nolan)

February 3, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - 3rd February 2024, peacefully, after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of The Mater Hospital. Donations if desired to The Mater Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan (Bren) Elliott

February 2, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 1st February 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Jennings (née O'Neill)

February 2, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin after a short illness bravely borne. Donations can be given to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josephine Feeney (née Fitzmaurice)

February 1, 2024

Churchtown, Dublin - After a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary O’Friel (née Donegan)

February 1, 2024

Milford, Cork - After a short illness, in the presence of her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kieran Cavanagh

January 31, 2024

Ballsbridge, Dublin - January 30, 2024, after a short illness, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Donoghue (O'Donoghue)

January 31, 2024

Granard, Longford - Died Tuesday 30th January 2024 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Johnson

January 31, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - 30th January 2024; peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridget (Bride) O'Callaghan (née Dunne)

January 31, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick O'Callaghan

January 31, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On January 30th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital. Donations to the Cardiac Care Unit, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan James Pemberton (of Thornaby), 58

January 30, 2024

Middlesbrough - Peacefully whilst in hospital on January 22nd, Alan aged 58 years. Donations if so desired to the British Lung Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Cronin (née O'Connor)

January 30, 2024

Berrings, Cork - January 30th, 2024, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, following a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamonn Cronnelly

January 30, 2024

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 29th January 2024, following a short illness bravely borne, at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society of Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aisling Lyttle (née McShane)

January 30, 2024

Stranorlar, Donegal - The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Aisling Lyttle. Donations to Breast Care Centre Northwest (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen Roche

January 30, 2024

Grenagh, Cork - On 30th January 2024. Peacefully, after a brief illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Ward (née Lynch)

January 30, 2024

Athlone, Roscommon - Passed away after an illness bravely borne, surrounded by her adoring family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Carmel Casey Strickland (née McAree)

January 30, 2024

Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan -The family wishes to notify the peaceful passing of our beloved member and friend following a brief respiratory illness on 23rd January 2024. Carmel was a brilliant and unparalleled mind remembered as destined for the world's most noted institutions of learning.

Una (Winifred) Burke (née Lynch)

February 5, 2024

Dundrum, Dublin - Peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Audrey Dobbyn

February 5, 2024

Rostellan, Cork - Passed away on February 5th, 2024, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommie Blacoe

February 4, 2024

Kinturk, Castlepollard - Tommie passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Carroll

February 4, 2024

Roscrea, Tipperary - Pat passed away peacefully after an illness borne with great courage and dignity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael O'Brien

2/5/2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Michael passed away, after a short illness, on 4th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

