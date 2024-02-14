MOROCCO

Football star is overcome with emotion after scoring

February 7, 2024

The Moroccan Amine Adli (23) is experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions in the DFB Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday evening: The professional footballer from Bayer Leverkusen scores the goal that puts his team on the winning road. But great sadness resonates with his goal. He gets down on his knees, looks at the sky and prays. "I dedicate the goal to my mother, it was the first after her death," Adli tells Bild after the game. The mother of the seven-time national player died unexpectedly at the beginning of January.

No age or cause of death reported.

GHANA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

‘She was shouting in pain' - Kwaku Manu details Dr. Grace Boadu's conversation with a friend before she died

February 8, 2024

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has disclosed that he has an audio of a conversation between the late 46-year-old CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, and her friend, moments before Dr Boadu passed away. Manu stated that the call dropped suddenly, and when Dr. Boadu’s friend called her back, she was shouting in pain saying “I am dying”, repeatedly for some time, before the call hung up again. Speaking in a TikTok live session, Kwaku Manu said that he has access to the audio of the conversation, but cannot make it available to the public for the sake of sanity and not to offend the bereaved family. The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra. Dr. Boadu had just returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day, and she met her untimely demise. An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death. Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'.

No cause of death reported.

Sports Minister Under Mahama Dr Mustapha Ahmed Dies At Age 63

February 8, 2024

Dr Mustapha Ahmed, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, died in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The 63-year-old had been struggling with an undisclosed illness for several months, according to reports. Ahmed had a career as a soldier, medical officer and politician. His tenure as Sports Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration lasted eight months.

No cause of death reported.

Family of deceased 16-year-old Aburi Girls SHS student demands independent probe

February 8, 2024

Aburi - The family of a 16-year-old student of Aburi Girls Senior High School who died on Sunday are demanding independent investigations into the circumstances that caused her death. Stacy Okyere, a Form 1 student, who was admitted to the school only a month ago, died on February 4. The family say the inaction of the school caused the death of their daughter. “The school has killed my child”, father of Miss Okyere, Kingsley Okyere told 3News in an exclusive interview. This accusation has been denied by a highly placed source from Aburi Girls Senior High School, who said the young lady did not die in the school. Nevertheless, Kingsley Okyere says his daughter, who is also his first child, had no underlying condition, and wants the school to provide a more detailed explanation of the circumstances leading to her death.

No cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

Four “died suddenly” watching a football match:

Ojougboh, 4 others die watching Super Eagles/Bafana AFCON semi-final match

February 8, 2024

No fewer than four persons died Wednesday night, while watching the semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cote D’Ivoire. They include a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh; Deputy Bursar, Kwara State University, Malete, Ayuba Abdullahi, and a corps member serving in Adamawa State, simply identified as Samuel. Anambra-born businessman, Osondu Nwoye, based in Cote d’Ivoire, was also reported to have collapsed inside the stadium, while watching the match, and died later in hospital. But experts said excitement could cause sudden death if there was an underlying health condition. Recall that the Super Eagles won the match 4—2, in a penalty shoot-out.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Bus driver slumps while driving, dies in Osun accident

February 9, 2024

Osogbo - A yet-to-be identified driver of a mini commercial bus popularly known as ‘Korope’ died when he suddenly slumped on the wheel while carrying passengers to their respective destinations in the town. Meanwhile, no fewer than four others sustained various degrees of injuries as the bus veered off the road, and collided with a parked vehicle in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Wednesday. The incident resulted in the death of the driver while some passengers sustained severe injuries.

No age or cause of death reported.

SEYCHELLES

Tony Mathiot: Seychelles' national treasure, prominent historian and writer is laid to rest

February 5, 2024

Victoria - One day after what would have been his 62nd birthday, Seychellois historian Tony Mathiot was laid to rest on Monday. Considered a walking encyclopaedia and custodian of the island nation's history, Mathiot died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 24. His untimely demise, days after that of anthropologist Norbert Solomon, has left a void, with many wondering who will replace Mathiot, not only as a historian and researcher but as the man who was a living archive, carrying the island nation's history in his extraordinary mind. Mathiot's brother Pat shared with SNA that another passion of the late historian was nature and he was an avid hiker, taking one or several hikes per month to different sites.

No cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

The Bala family lose a loved one

February 11, 2024

The trio, made up of siblings Zwai Bala, Loyiso Bala, and Phelo Bala are in mourning. This is as their stepdad and reality TV star, Sebenzile Jafta, has died. His death was announced by his stepson and musician, Loyiso Bala, on Saturday, 10 February on his social media platforms. Jafta died this morning in the hospital. "The Bala Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Sebenzile Jafta. He departed this morning. Tatu Jafta left us suddenly, entering the hospital on Thursday evening. Despite our hopes, he didn’t return,” he said. Jafta was featured on their family reality show The Bala Family which aired on Mzansi Magic. He was the partner to Veronica Bala. Their biological dad passed away when they were still young. Jafta was a fan favourite. Viewers loved him for his charming and charismatic personality.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rhumba star mourns mother’s sudden death

February 8, 2024

Perfect Tsheba Vundla, the renowned rhumba musician based in South Africa, is grieving the loss of his mother, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday in Tsholotsho. Monono Skhethiwe Mpofu, 70, collapsed at her home in Nemane village on Monday morning, while her brother was visiting her. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Tsheba, who released his 13th album “Uyidle Injalo” last December, said he was shocked and heartbroken by his mother’s death, as she had shown no signs of illness. He said he had spoken to her the night before, and she sounded happy and healthy.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Veteran SABC radio broadcaster has died

February 7, 2024

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM Radio veteran Reverend Nomathamsanqa Rweqana is no more. Nomathamsanqa died at a private hospital in Gqeberha, on Tuesday, 6 February, after a short illness. The 74-year-old broadcaster became popular through religious programmes, where she gave people hope and faith.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary maskandi musician dies

February 7, 2024

Kwazulu Natal - Member of the legendary umbhaqanga group Ofeleba, Khumbulani Kubheka, has died. Khumbulani, who was also a choreographer, dancer and backing vocalist for maskandi legend Thokozani Langa, died on Tuesday, 6 February, at Ngwelezane Hospital in KZN, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

ISRAEL

Israeli singer Lior Farhi dies of cardiac arrest at 53

February 12, 2024

Famous Mizrahi singer Lior Farhi passed away on Monday in his home, after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a report by Walla. The singer was 53 years old when he died. His brother, Zvulun told Walla that he passed away in his sleep. Farhi's career began in the 80s, when he was still a teenager. He released his first album, “Like a Silent Stone”, at the beginning of 1995, and since then he has recorded about ten additional albums that have had great success.

Chabad teacher dies of heart attack two months after his brother fell in Gaza

February 9, 2024

Jerusalem – Death of 39-year-old Rabbi Nadav: The Chabad community mourns the Yehuda Natan from the city of Charish. Rabbi Natan’s younger brother Yissachar HyD fell in battle with the Hamas terrorists two months ago, and friends of Rabbi Natan said that he was heartbroken at his brother’s death and died of a sudden cardiac arrest. Hundreds of people demonstrated in Jerusalem due to police demands to perform an autopsy on the body of Rabbi Natan, although Zaka officials say that the cause of death is already known.

TURKEY

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Health Director who had a heart attack died at a young age

February 5, 2024

Şırnak Provincial Health Director Dr. Suat Altın (41) died in the hospital where he was taken after a heart attack. Dr. Suat Altın suffered a heart attack in the evening in the room of the hotel he used as his residence. He was taken to Şırnak State Hospital by the medical teams dispatched to the scene after an alert, but could not be saved despite all the interventions.

A 21-year-old teenager who suffered a heart attack has died

February 5, 2024

A student of the Dumlupinar University has died as a result of a heart attack. Muhammet Yakup Uçar, 21, suddenly fell ill at his home in the Ömerbey Neighborhood. Upon notification, 112 Emergency Medical teams came to the house. The young man was taken to Mustafa Kalemli State Hospital, but lost his life, despite all the interventions of doctors there. It was also revealed that Uçar had been undergoing treatment for lymphoma cancer for some time.

University student died of heart attack

February 7, 2024

Isparta University of Applied Sciences Department of Civil Engineering student Janibey Yildiz (24), while walking with friends in the Fatih Neighborhood, suddenly fell ill and collapsed on the ground. Yıldız, who was taken to Isparta City Hospital by a medical team, could not be saved despite the intervention. It was determined that Yildiz died as a result of a heart attack.

Refrigerator repairman died of a heart attack

February 10, 2024

Lemi Bahadır Menteşeli (53), who came from Osmangazi district of Bursa to Inegöl's rural Cerrahm Mahallesi to repair a refrigerator, left the house after finishing the job. Menteşeli, who was getting into his vehicle, suddenly became ill. Those who saw the incident reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Service teams. Despite all the interventions, Menteşeli could not be saved.

He was found dead in the truck he entered to sleep

February 7, 2024

In Sivas, Cafer Demir (61) was found dead in his truck, which he had entered to sleep. Demir, who came from Mersin to Sivas yesterday for furniture transportation, parked the truck he used in the evening hours in front of the factory and took a rest. In the morning, when he did not respond to those outside, the police, medical and fire crews were notified. Sivas Municipality Fire crews broke the window of the truck and opened the door. During the check-up by the medical teams, it was determined that Cafer Demir had lost his life. While the focus is on the fact that Cafer Demir had a heart attack and died, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

UKRAINE

In Odessa, a young official of the mayor's office died suddenly

February 5, 2024

Odessa - At the age of 34, the head of the legal and personnel support department of the Department of Municipal Security of the Odessa City Council, Denis Yagulenko, died. Two children were left without a father. According to the press service of the department, the heart of an employee of the mayor's office stopped on February 3.

No cause of death reported.

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

In the military unit, Prykarpattia resident Dmytro Kroshney suddenly died

February 6, 2024

Prykarpattia - In the military unit, a serviceman from the Dolyna region, Kroshney Dmitry Mikhailovich, died suddenly. A serviceman of the military unit A3215, a sergeant of the reserve of the 204th reserve battery, a senior sergeant.

No age or cause of death reported.

A soldier from Nadvirna died suddenly

February 2, 2024

Nadvirna - 48-year-old Ivan Bodnar from Nadvirna died suddenly. This was announced by the mayor Zinoviy Andreevich, writes PIK. "Sincere, kind, brave Ivan stood up for the defense of Ukraine during the ATO and to this day. I bow my head in respect to the Hero, Defender of Ukraine. Sincere condolences to family and friends! Courage and strength to survive an unspeakably heavy loss! May the memory of the Hero of Ukraine be bright and eternal!" the message reads.

No cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

Two actors “died suddenly”:

The actor of the series 'Univer' and 'Molodezhka' Dmitry Ovchinnikov died suddenly

February 5, 2024

Moscow - Theater and film actor Dmitry Ovchinnikov died of a serious illness at the age of 51. The artist of the Moscow Musical Theater "Helikon-Opera" often starred in films. was remembered by the domestic audience for his roles in the projects "Univer" and "Sklifosovsky", "Molodezhka" and "Ivanovy-Ivanovy" and others. The death of the actor was reported by the theater in which the actor worked.

No cause of death reported.

The actor from the series "Happy Together" and "Glukhar" Alexander Simonets died

February 6, 2024

Amur - Actor of the Amur Regional Drama Theater Alexander Simonets, known for his roles in the series "Friendly Family", "Happy Together" and "Glukhar", died at the age of 62 in Blagoveshchensk, reported on the theatre's website. "We regret to inform you that today, February 6, the artist of the Amur Regional Drama Theater Alexander Simonets died suddenly," the message says.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Anton Kirpichev, a journalist of the Reporter 73 TV channel, died suddenly today

February 6, 2024

Ulyanovsk - On Tuesday, February 6, 32-year-old journalist of the Reporter 73 TV channel, Anton Kirpichev, died suddenly. The sad news was reported on social networks by his colleagues. Anton Kirpichev devoted more than 10 years of his life to working at the Ulyanovsk TV channel.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

A 34-year-old deputy prosecutor of the district of Bashkiria died suddenly

February 7, 2024

Bashkiria - Today, February 7, at the age of 34, an employee of the prosecutor's office, Timur Mukhametov, died suddenly, the press service of the supervisory department of Bashkiria reports. "The leadership and staff of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bashkortostan express their deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the regional department said in a statement. Timur Mukhametov worked in the prosecutor's office for almost 12 years.

No cause of death reported.

The military commissar of several cities and districts of Bashkiria died suddenly

February 6, 2024

Beloresk - Sergey Sklonin, acting military commissar of the cities of Mizhgorye and Beloretsk, as well as the Burzyansky and Beloretsk districts of Bashkiria, died suddenly. This was reported by the administration of the Beloretsk district.

No age or cause of death reported.

