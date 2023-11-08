ITALY

The world of music mourns Massimo Baruffaldi, 65, and Vic Vergeat of 72

November 2, 2023

The music scene of Verbano Cusio Ossola mourns two great artists and musicians of not only local fame: the Verbano lost Massimo Baruffaldi (pictured left), 65 years old, Vic Vergeat Ossola (right) of 72. Baruffaldi, born in Verbania on May 26, 1958, died on Tuesday evening from a sudden illness accused while he was in Cuba, where he had gone for a short vacation. Baruffaldi played various instruments, from bass to double bass. Just a few days ago he performed live in a club in Verbania.

Yesterday evening, Wednesday, Vic Vergeat, a well-known guitarist, songwriter and producer, passed away after a short illness. After some periods abroad, in London in particular, where he collaborated with Hawkwind, he joined Toad, a Swiss hard rock band. In the 1980s he moved to the USA, where he released a record with the Vic Vergeat Band, produced and distributed by Capitol Records, a record that entered the Billboard top 50 Rocks Charts. In those years his most important collaborations, supporting world-famous groups such as Aerosmith and Nazareth. In the following years he collaborated with other greats of international music (such as Steve Lakater, guitarist of Toto, and Robben Fond, guitarist of Miles Davis), as well as Italian (he wrote some songs and collaborated on the album "Cuore" by Gianna Nannini). He also wrote songs for the TV show "Le Iene", including the theme song.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An actor “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the world of entertainment: Andrea Iovino, brother of Giovannino from Tu Si Que Vales, has died .

November 5, 2023

He was only 38 years old and was originally from Nola, a town in the province of Naples. A theater actor, he was known for having participated in the Rai2 program Made in Sud and had also been part of the cast of Pinocchio by Matteo Garrone together with his brother Giovanni. The news of Andrea Iovino's death spread this morning and many on the actor's official social media profiles wanted to express messages of pain and condolences for his premature death. However, as regards the causes of death of Giovannino di Tu Si Que Vales' brother, they have not been officially disclosed at the moment. Rumors refer to a sudden illness that left him with no escape at just 38 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness , doctor dies in the Vibonese area

October 31, 2023

Sudden drama yesterday morning in Maierato, in the province of Vibo Valentia. A 57-year-old doctor, Francescantonio (Antonello) Scolieri was struck down by an illness that left him with no escape. Attempts to rescue him were futile. The professional took his last breaths within a few moments amidst disbelief and collective bewilderment. The funeral will be held this afternoon, from 3 pm in the church of Maria Santissima della Provvidenza in Maierato.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Cianciana shock, a 13-year-old boy suddenly dies

October 31, 2023

Cianciana in shock. Yesterday little Nicolò, just thirteen years old, died suddenly, caused by sudden and unexpected health problems. At least that's what the mayor of Cianciana, Francesco Martorana, wrote on his Facebook wall, who in addition to expressing his condolences and closeness to the family of the deceased young man, proclaimed city mourning for the day of the funeral which will be held at the church of the Santissima Trinità.

No cause of death reported.

Link

22-year-old dies in a restaurant, falling ill or choking on a bite in San Martino al Cimino, a hamlet of Viterbo

November 5, 2023

A 22-year-old boy died inside a restaurant in San Martino Al Cimino, a hamlet of Viterbo. The death would have occurred due to a sudden illness or from a morsel of food that would have suffocated him while he was eating, these are the hypotheses that leak out. The tragedy occurred today late afternoon. The 118 health workers were on site and tried in vain to resuscitate the boy. The police from the local station were also present.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Irpinia school community in mourning: farewell to Professor Natalino Fabrizio

November 6, 2023

The Irpinia school community is mourning the tragic death of Professor Natalino Fabrizio, one of the most esteemed teachers in the province of Avellino. Prof. Fabrizio, a mathematics and applied sciences teacher at the Liceo Scientifico Mancini, was the victim of a sudden heart attack which ended his life unexpectedly.

No age reported.

Link

Two priests “died suddenly”:

Diocesan church mourning the death of Don Luciano Salaris

November 4, 2023

Sassari - Great emotion this morning, Saturday 4th, in the church of San Paolo for the funeral of Don Luciano Salaris, the 66-year-old parish priest, originally from Ittiri, who passed away on Thursday 2nd due to an illness that struck him while he was in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness , Don Davide Schiavon, head of Caritas Tarvisina, dies

November 1, 2023

Don Davide Schiavon, soul of Caritas, was found lifeless this morning in his home, annexed to the Caritas headquarters in Via Venier in Treviso. A probable heart attack struck him down. The 118 alarm was given this morning when Don Davide, who was supposed to officiate a Mass in the parish church of San Pio X, did not show up for the religious appointment. Among the first to arrive on site was the bishop of Treviso Michele Tomasi.

No age reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” in cars:

On Tuesday in Nembro, the final farewell to Sem Togni, who suffered a heart attack in the car

November 6, 2023

A new tragedy has struck the lower Seriana Valley: the man who died of a sudden illness while in the car on Saturday evening with his children in Alzano Lombardo is Sem Togni, a 47-year-old from Nembro, father of two children aged 10 and 14, of whom the youngest child with a disability.

Link

Fatal illness while driving: 49-year-old loses his life in Nichelino

November 6, 2023

A life broken even before reaching the half-century mark. The drama took place on Saturday evening in Nichelino, in via Giusti: a 49-year-old of Moroccan origins suffered a sudden illness while driving and unfortunately died within moments. Two shopkeepers in the area immediately noticed that car which had stopped abnormally and suddenly: they broke the windows to try to immediately help the driver, they immediately called for help, but the arrival of the 118 health workers, the police fire and forces were as rapid as they were useless. Attempts to resuscitate him were in vain, the medical examiner was unable to do anything but declare the man dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

54-year-old dies of sudden illness

November 5, 2023

He was only 54 years old Flavio Mandolesi, today mourned by the entire community of Tolentino. The man passed away at a young age due to a sudden illness yesterday evening (Saturday). Truly nothing could have led one to think of a tragedy of the kind that suddenly shocked mother Fiorinda together with her siblings Luciana and Andrea.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A life behind the counter, between coffee and aperitifs: historic bartender dead

November 5, 2023

Chiari mourns the passing of Giovanni, known to all as Franco, Libretti: the historic owner of the Moderno bar in Chiari passed away in recent days, at the age of 76, in the arms of his wife Santina: his life and work partner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three “died suddenly” while out and about:

Fatal illness while walking on Isola dei Gabbiani

November 5, 2023

Michela Scaboro, 52 years old from Istrana (Treviso), fell ill while walking with her husband on Isola dei Gabbiani, in the extreme Delta. A fatal and sudden cardiac arrest, the intervention of Suem 118 which confirmed his death was in vain. The Carabinieri from the Ariano nel Polesine station and the firefighters who transported the body promptly intervened on site. The Judicial Authority has given the authorization for the funeral, the body is at the disposal of the family.

Link

The last desperate phone call for help to his sister before fainting in the street: goodbye to Livio, the gentleman technician

November 3, 2023

Conegliano - Livio Zorzini, aged 59, passed away suddenly the other evening, unexpectedly, on the feast day of Saints, when we also go to visit the dead in the cemetery, while he was walking down the street. It happened just a short distance from the urban cemetery of San Giuseppe. He had never suffered from health problems, but unfortunately we cannot know what fate reserves for each of us. Feeling ill, he had had time to call his sister Paola on the phone, but his heart was failing.

Link

Taken ill near home: 60-year-old dies in Teggiano

October 31, 2023

Tragedy this evening in Teggiano, where a 60-year-old was suddenly taken ill near his home. The man died instantly. The 118 health workers arrived on site and were unable to do anything other than confirm his death. The police were also present for the ritual checks. Pain in the Teggiano community where the 60-year-old was well known and respected by everyone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Leinì - A sudden illness at work: 43-year-old mother loses her life, leaving 2 children

November 2, 2023

The community of Leinì is shocked and full of questions after the sudden death of Nadia Colautto, a young mother loved by all for her kindness, her cheerful character and her dedication to the social cause. Nadia, 43, was taken from her family on Friday 27 October 2023 due to a cerebral hemorrhage, leaving her husband Mauro and their beloved children, Marco and Martina, aged 20 and 14, in the deepest pain. Tragedy struck when, despite a slight headache, Nadia went to work at a company specializing in the production of gift packaging, located in the city. Shortly after arriving at the office, the young mother suddenly felt ill and fainted. Her colleagues immediately alerted the emergency number 112. Nadia Colautto was urgently transported to the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin by ambulance. Despite the tireless efforts of the medical staff, unfortunately it was not possible to save her, as her brain hemorrhage proved fatal.

Link

Jesi - Enrico Manoni has died , farewell to the historic owner of the Viale Verdi bar: he was 59 years old

November 1, 2023

The entire city mourns the death of Enrico Manoni, 59 years old, historic owner of the bar in Viale Verdi (now Rab 900 caffè). The man was struck down by an illness which unfortunately left him with no escape. According to those who already knew him, in recent days he had had some warnings, then a sudden illness forced him to be admitted to hospital. His heart stopped yesterday morning.

Link

Modena – 48-year-old woman collapses and dies at butcher shop

October 31, 2023

The communities of Vignola and Savignano mourn Elisa Linari, who suddenly died yesterday morning in the shop where she worked in Formica, the family butcher's shop. She was only 48 years old. She had been married for several years and lived in Brodano with her husband Davide. The circumstances of her death are still unclear. We only know, at the moment, that like every Monday morning Elisa went to the butcher's shop to work, then at a certain point she said something like "I'm going to sit down because I'm not feeling well" and, from there, she collapsed and never recovered.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four “died suddenly” at home:

Sudden illness : 35-year-old Gigi Fulgaro dies

November 4, 2023

With great sadness, San Severo wakes up this morning in pain due to a tragic loss. Last night, at just 35 years old, Gigi Fulgaro took to the skies due to a sudden illness. Gigi Fulgaro was a man loved by all, a devoted companion and an adorable father.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy before lunch, he dies suddenly at the age of 40

November 4, 2023

A sudden death that profoundly affected the community of Casapesenna. Late yesterday morning Carlo C., 40 years old, passed away: the man was struck down by an illness while he was in his home in via Di Giacomo in Casapesenna. The drama occurred just before lunchtime in the family home that he shares with his sisters. The man was being treated at a nearby facility, but nothing predicted the tragedy that materialized yesterday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elba - woman gets sick at home and passes away at 45

November 2, 2023

Capoliveri - A sudden tragedy has shocked the Elban community. Claudia Benini, a 45-year-old from Capoliveri and owner with her partner of tobacconist number 1 in Vicolo Santander in Porto Azzurro, died yesterday afternoon following a sudden illness. The woman was at home. She was in the living room, she was watching TV with her partner Luca. She suffered a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, around 3 pm. She collapsed, she lost consciousness. Her partner was the first to help her, desperately trying to resuscitate her after activating the 118 emergency services. The situation immediately proved dramatic. The 118 operations center sent the 118 Pegaso helicopter stationed in Grosseto to the scene, even though the first to arrive at the apartment in via rione Figaia were the rescuers from the Porto Azzurro public assistance followed by the emergency medical personnel of the 'hospital. The Pegaso landed in the square in front of the L'Orchidea pastry shop, at the foot of the historic center of Capoliveri. Resuscitation attempts lasted a long time, but unfortunately they did not give the desired outcome.

Link

Chioggia – 32-year-old man collapses and dies

October 31, 2023

Struck by an illness at home at just 32 years old. Urbano Nordio, a Veritas employee, died suddenly in the night between Saturday and Sunday from causes that have yet to be ascertained, although the hypothesis of a sudden heart attack is favored. Urbano lived in Calle Airoldi, a few meters away from the bridge that leads to the Saloni, with his parents and was taken ill at one in the morning while, apparently, he was in the bathroom. His parents, who were at home, alarmed by the sound of the fall, entered the bathroom and found him lying on the floor. The mother wasted no time and called for help after seeing that her son was not responding to her calls. A few minutes later the medical car arrived from the Chioggia emergency room. The paramedics worked for a good half hour to try to resuscitate the young man, but he never recovered, so much so that they then had to confirm his death.

Link

Mother goes to the emergency room for back pain and is discharged: she dies the next day in front of her three children

November 1, 2023

She died at the age of 41 in her bathroom at 8.50 on Saturday morning. Not even two days earlier O.V., a Nigerian who has been in Italy for some time, mother of three children, the last of whom is still breastfeeding, had been visited by the emergency room of the Dolo hospital (Venice) for back pain and pain to the legs. Her entire story - from the first hospitalization to her last breath at home - is now an integral part of a complaint filed with the prosecutor's office in Venice by the lawyer Ermes Mozzato, on behalf of the woman's husband. Around 3.45 am on Friday the man accompanied his wife to the emergency room due to back pain. After being classified at triage as a green code and a few hours spent under observation, the forty-one year old was discharged with the prescription to take some anti-inflammatory drugs. Prescription that she followed throughout the day on Friday, but without any benefit. Thus, we read in the complaint, at 3 am on Saturday morning the woman woke up her husband complaining of unbearable pain in her back and legs. Massages and medicines are useless. At 8 am the woman asked her husband to accompany her to the bathroom and there she fell, fainting. Help from the doctors was useless, as they tried to resuscitate her for more than an hour, without success.

The Local Health Authority made itself available for any clarification.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Cassandro died at the age of 46: mourning in Fossò

November 4, 2023

Goodbye to Nicola Cassandro at the age of 46. The man lived in Fossò on a side street of Via Provinciale Nord. For about two years he had been ill with a tumor and, despite the therapies and treatments he underwent, the disease became increasingly aggressive and last November 2nd he died. Nicola Cassandro worked in the footwear field in a company in the area and then moved to Switzerland, again for his job. He was a great ski enthusiast and was always present in the activities of the Fossò Ski Club.

Link

Two prisoners “died suddenly”:

Inmate dead in cell: investigation underway. Prosecutor's office orders autopsy

November 4, 2023

He dies at the age of 55 in the cell of the maximum security prison in Sulmona. The tragedy happened to a prisoner originally from Rome, confined in the Peligno penitentiary, who was struck by a sudden illness in the early afternoon yesterday. It was around 2 pm when the man felt ill in his overnight room. From the prison, having noticed signs of uneasiness, they immediately alerted the 118 emergency switchboard. The healthcare staff immediately started resuscitation maneuvers until the ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, all attempts were in vain as the prisoner passed away shortly thereafter. From what we learn, the man suffered from some pathology even if his death was apparently inexplicable. All the checks will be carried out on the circumstances of the death, linked to a cardiac arrest as ascertained by 118 and by the cadaveric reconnaissance, so much so that the Public Prosecutor's Office of Sulmona, which has opened an investigation file, has ordered an autopsy which it will take place in the morgue of the San Salvatore hospital in L'Aquila due to the unusability of the Sulmona autopsy room.

Link

Inmate dies suddenly at 21: family demands truth

October 31, 2023

A 21-year-old boy died shortly after being transferred to Opera prison (Milan) to serve an old sentence for the theft of a smart phone. Parents want to know what happened to their child. Last October 26, the parents of Oumar Dia, born and raised in Bergamo in 2002, discovered that their son had died in the Rozzano hospital, in the hinterland of Milan, where he had been transferred a few days ago after a period of detention which - as Fanpage.it learns - he spent time in Opera prison, in the province of Milan. Death as a prisoner - The fact is that on 26 October the Dia family was informed of Oumar's unexpected death. The boy, in fact, was transferred to the hospital in Rozzano: in this case too, the reason for the hospitalization is not clear. Based on what was reported by the non-profit association No Justice No Peace Italy, the penitentiary institution would have told the mother that "he went crazy, he was ill and he died suddenly". What makes the parents of the young man from Bergamo suspicious is that "the week in which Oumar passed away is the same in which he would have been sent home and placed under house arrest". This is why the family asks "what happened to Oumar during the transfer?". And, rightly, they want the truth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness , entrepreneur dies at 58: farewell to Lorenza Carlassare, soul of La Genziana

November 2, 2023

A heart attack ended the life of Lorenza Carlassare, 58 years old: a sudden death that leaves two communities lost, that of Castelcucco (Treviso), where she lived and that of Crespano del Grappa, where the historic family-run company, La Genziana, is based of which she owned together with her brother Alessandro. Far from any extremism, she had a deep and inclusive religiosity and she had sung for years in the parish choir, participating in the life of the town that had adopted her.

Link

Irpinia entrepreneurs in mourning: Paolo Miele has died

November 1, 2023

The city of Avellino is surrounded by deep pain and condolence following the tragic death of Paolo Miele, a 54-year-old entrepreneur and prominent figure within the family business, Miele Giuseppe and his children. The Avellino community suddenly found itself faced with the news of Paolo Miele's premature death due to a heart attack, leaving an unbearable void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The news of his death was a bolt from the blue, deeply shaking not only his family, but the entire Irpinia community. Despite the timely intervention of the 118 health workers, Paolo was struck down by a sudden illness, which left our dear friend and entrepreneur with no escape.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Canicattì, illness while returning home on his motorbike: 54-year-old dies

November 1, 2023

An agricultural worker from Canicattì, Angelo Spina, 54, died after feeling suddenly ill while riding his scooter and returning home for lunch. The incident occurred last October 30th. What initially appeared to be a road accident soon turned out to be a tragic fatality. The man was struck down by an illness, probably a sudden heart attack. The rescue efforts were of no avail. The health workers, who arrived immediately on site, could not help but confirm the death. The fifty-four-year-old, well known in Canicattì, leaves his wife. The news immediately spread around the country and left an entire community dismayed. Yesterday the funeral was celebrated which was attended by many.

Link

71-year-old cyclist falls, dies

November 5, 2023

It was almost 6 pm on Friday and the pensioner had just left the "Central Bar" in Fiesso d'artigianato, a place he usually frequented in the company of his friends. Once he got on his bicycle to head home along the regional road 11 along the coast, after about fifty meters he suddenly felt ill and fell onto the asphalt. Immediately helped by a passerby and the managers of a nearby leather goods shop, he seemed to recover. He answered questions clearly and even had time to call his wife to reassure her. Instead, after a few minutes, his condition worsened. And the alarm was quickly raised. The Suem doctors from the Dolo hospital immediately rushed to the scene and did not implement all the necessary maneuvers, but the man never recovered and they were unable to do anything other than draw up the death certificate. The elderly man's body remained on site, covered by a sheet, until the arrival of an undertaker who transported him to the morgue in Dolo. From what we could learn he had no particular health problems. Two years ago, after contracting Covid, he had been in a coma for 50 days, but his powerful physique had prevailed. A very private person, he loved cycling and not a day went by that he didn't go for a ride, in particular to meet his friends at the central bar in Fiesso.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies after an illness at the Family Palace

November 5, 2023

He suddenly collapsed while he was at the Real Collegio, where the Family Palace had been set up as part of the recently concluded Lucca Comics and Games. Unfortunately for the 71-year-old man, visiting the city, there was nothing that could be done: he died following an illness. The man's dramatic end marks a note of sadness on the last day of the festival which came close to breaking the record of a year ago. The alarm was raised shortly after 3 pm today by some people present who activated the 118 personnel present in the city to monitor the demonstration. The health workers, after providing initial treatment on site, took the man to the San Luca emergency room where he unfortunately died.

No cause of death reported.

Link