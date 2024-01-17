More notable deaths: Indonesian weightlifter Raema Lisa Rumbewas (43); South Korean volleyballer Choi Hong-seok; Aussie runner Lachlan 'Lochie' Haining (18), footballer Stephen Laybutt; Kiwi educator Suzanne Marie Newton (49)

INDIA

Hit filmmaker Vinu passes away in Coimbatore

January 10, 2024

Coimbatore - Malayali filmmaker Vinu, who is best known for his collaboration with director Suresh, passed away in a Coimbatore hospital on Wednesday morning, following a brief illness. He was 69.

No cause of death reported.

Renowned artist Asha Zaroo passes away

January 9, 2024

Jammu - Asha Zaroo, a renowned TV, radio and theatre artist of J & K, breathed her last here, today after a brief illness. She was 72. Her contribution in promoting and strengthening the art and culture of J & K through radio, stage and television programmes especially drama is immense. Breaking all the shackles in the society, at a time when hardly any lady artist would participate in cultural programmes, she contributed a lot in promoting the same.

No cause of death reported.

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at the age of 55

January 9, 2024

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a Kolkata hospital this afternoon, officials said. The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

Poet Munawwar Rana dies of a heart attack at the age of 71

January 14, 2024

Lucknow - Poet Munawwar Rana died of a heart attack on Sunday. At the age of 71, he breathed his last. He suffered from throat cancer for a long time. His daughter Sumaiya Rana confirmed the death. The poem “Maa” by Munawwar Rana, one of the most famous poets of India, has a different place in the world of Urdu literature. Born in 1952 in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, Munawwar Rana based his poetry on very simple words, which made him popular among the common people.

Kerala Agriculture Expert Dr Ani S Das Collapse s On LIVE TV, Dies

January 13, 2024

Kerala - In a shocking incident, an agriculture expert collapsed and died of a heart attack during a live TV programme on Doordarshan in Kerala. As per the police, Dr. Ani S Das, (59), who served as the Director of Planning at the Kerala Agricultural University, collapsed at the national broadcaster’s studio in Thiruvananthapuram while appearing as an expert on live telecast of Krishi Darshan show. Officials also said he was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where doctor declared him brought dead.

Former TCS executive director Phiroz Vandrevala passes away at 70

January 9, 2024

Mumbai - Phiroz Vandrevala, former director on the board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, at the age of 70. Vandrevala joined TCS in 1982 and served as a key part of the leadership team over the decades, including serving as Executive Director of the company between 2007-2016.

Eric Ferrao, nephew of the Archbishop, passed away following a massive heart attack at his Aldona residence

January 14, 2024

Panjim, Goa - Eric Ferrao, nephew of Goa and Daman Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao passed away following a massive heart attack at his Aldona residence on Sunday. He was 47. The tragedy occurred at around 11.30 am, when he returned home after dropping his son for classes at Porvorim. He complained to his wife that he was not feeling well. He was given therapy. A nurse checked his pulse which was found to be faint. He was immediately rushed in an ambulance to the North District Hospital, Mapusa, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Drill instructor suffers heart attack during training, wave of mourning at police station

January 13, 2024

Amravati - Nandkishore Dinkar Garge (50), a drill instructor working at the city police headquarters, died on Saturday morning of a sudden heart attack while training soldiers. As always, on Saturday he took the soldiers to the SRPF camp for shooting training. During training, his chest started to hurt. As a result, the police immediately brought him to the district hospital. Superintendent of Police Garge gave medical information to the doctor present at the hospital and then asked him to take an EKG. But during this time, he suffered a heart attack and died.

A 40-year-old CGST officer suddenly developed chest pain, fainted and died

January 12, 2024

Indore - GST Indore office manager Manish Meena (40) died suddenly on Thursday. According to fellow employees, Meena came to Indore after being transferred from Ratlam two and a half years ago. “I attended a party at a private hotel on Thursday. There were about 31 people in the party. After the party was over, he came out of the hotel at 1 am and sat on the stairs due to nervousness. Then he became unconscious, and fell.” His friends immediately took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

No cause of death reported.

Heart attack : Mini truck driver dies of silent attack

January 12, 2024

A truck driver on National Highway 52 died of a silent attack on Friday. Driver Munkad (38), a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was sleeping in the mini truck. During this time, he experienced pain in his chest. He was immediately rushed by ambulance to the new hospital in Kota, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Theft suspect suffers heart attack at police station, dies

January 10, 2024

Vadodara - A man suspected to be involved in a vehicle theft, who was brought to the crime branch police station for questioning on Tuesday night, suffered a severe heart attack. Yagnesh Chaudhary died before reaching SSG Hospital. City police commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said on Wednesday that an inquiry had been initiated into the incident. Within an hour of being at the police station, Chaudhary suddenly complained of severe chest pain and suffered a fit. The cops immediately rushed him to the nearest Jamunabai General Hospital and then he was referred to SSG Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

No age reported.

A young man dies of a heart attack on a running train; Ranichannama Express incident

January 9, 2024

Kundlik Jambu Mali (44 years), from Tasgaon, Padali district, while traveling with his family from Miraje to Tamil Nadu by Ranichannama Express, died of a heart attack due to sudden dizziness on the train between Belgaum and Khanapur in Karnataka state.

Sudden death of Class 6 student sparks unrest

January 9, 2024

Alipurduar - The sudden death of 11-year-old Anushka Debnath, a Class 6 student at Newtown Girls School in Alipurduar during school hours, led to unrest in the school. Anushka fell ill around 12:30 pm on Tuesday and was rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital. Unfortunately, there was no time for treatment, as stated by Hospital Superintendent Paritosh Mondal. According to hospital and family sources, the student was suffering from ‘rare pneumonia’ for the past three months. Upon learning of the incident, hundreds of parents gathered in front of the school in protest, questioning why the school permitted her attendance with such a serious illness. To manage the situation, a large police force from Alipurduar Police Station rushed to the scene. Mridul Goswami, president of the school management committee, asserted: “There was no negligence on the school’s part leading to the student’s death. Despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved.”

28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha

January 14, 2024

In a tragic incident that serves as a grim reminder of the importance of medical preparedness and safety in sporting events, a 28-year-old man in Odisha, India, died while playing cricket. The man, identified as Bikash Kar, suddenly fell unconscious during a cricket match in Mayurbhanj district’s Manatri mini stadium. Witnesses recount that Kar suddenly fell to the ground during the match. Despite immediate efforts to get him medical help, his life could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Udupi: Young hotel manager succumbs to sudden heart attack

January 9, 2024

A young hotel manager residing in Atradi Parika, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on Monday night. Mahesh Shetty (28) is the deceased. Shetty, employed as a manager in a renowned hotel in Mangalore, experienced sudden chest pain, leading to his admission to the hospital. Unfortunately, the treatment proved ineffective, and he succumbed to the heart attack.

Ayyappa pilgrim from Kodi succumbs to heart attack in Sabarimale

January 16, 2024

Kundapur - A resident of Kodi in Kundapur, who was an Ayyappa Vrithadhari, and had been to Sabarimale shrine to watch the Makara Jyothi on January 15, has succumbed to cardiac arrest on Monday night. It is said he all of a sudden experienced chest pain while at Sabarimale and succumbed.

No age reported.

1 dies of cardiac arrest in Tirthamukh Sankranti mela

January 14, 2024

Agartala - A devotee, who went to the ongoing Sankranti Mela at Tirthamukh along with his friends, died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. The incident took place after the 42-year-old Sanatan Sarkar and his friends went to visit the Tirthamukh mela, and after spending a night in the mela, Sarkar and his friends climbed to the stairs to see the Gomati Hydel Project. According to the report, soon after climbing the stairs Sanatan Sarkar fell ill and lied on the ground in the presence of his friends. He was rushed to the nearby health centre, where the doctors declared him dead. According to the doctors, he died of a cardiac arrest.

VIETNAM

Huynh Vu Thach of Cicadas dies after suffering a stroke

January 14, 2024

On the morning of January 14, fans were shocked at the news that singer Huynh Vu Thach, who used to be a member of the Cicada band, passed away. Contacting relatives, a representative of Huynh Vu Thach's family said he died on the morning of January 14, after suffering a stroke a day earlier. After treatment at the hospital, he still did not have positive changes, and passed away.

No age reported.

SOUTH KOREA

Actress Sa Gang's Husband Unexpectedly Passes Away At 49; Cause of death Not Revealed

January 10, 2024

In a shocking turn of events, Korean actress Sa Gang, who starred in 'Rookie Cops' is mourning the loss of her husband. He was only 49 years old. The spouse of the actress passed away on January 10, as per a report by Koreaboo. The reason behind his death remains undisclosed, yet reports suggest it was both unexpected and sudden.

Choi Hong-seok, former national men's volleyball team striker, passes away at the age of 35

January 10, 2024

Former men's national volleyball team player Choi Hong-seok unfortunately became a star in the sky at a young age. He died at the age of 35. According to the volleyball world, it was belatedly revealed that Choi Hong-seok passed away suddenly on the 9th. The specific cause of death was not disclosed. In his first year as a professional, he became the first rookie to win the Triple Crown and became a star player by winning the Rookie of the Year Award.

JAPAN

Japanese singer Aki Yashiro has died at the age of 73

January 10, 2024

Japanese Enka singer and painter Aki Yashiro died on December 30, according to official information from her office. She turned 73 years old. Yashiro had been suffering from some kind of collagen disease [an autoimmune disease] since September 2023. For this reason, she had also recently taken a professional break. Yashiro became the first female Enka singer to make it into the top 10 of the Oricon Singles Charts seven times with her songs.

PHILIPPINES

Binibining Gattaran 2023 passes away at 20

January 15, 2024

The Municipality of Gattaran mourns the sudden demise of its queen, Antonette Pagaduan. Crowned as Binibining Gattaran on November 23, 2023, the vivacious young woman celebrated her 20th birthday on January 9, only to meet an untimely end on January 12, 2024, around 1 a.m. The cause of Antonette's death was reported to be anaphylactic shock, a sudden and severe allergic reaction.

INDONESIA

Raema Lisa Rumbewas, the history-making lifter, passes away

January 14, 2024





Jakarta, Kompas - Legendary Indonesian weightlifter, Raema Lisa Rumbewas, passed away on Sunday at the Jayapura Regional General Hospital in Papua. The historical figure from "Land of Cendrawasih" passed away at the age of 43. Lisa's journey to reach the podium at the Olympics was not easy. At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Lisa's epilepsy flared up during the competition … Some time later, Lisa regained her consciousness and was able to continue the competition, winning the silver medal. Until the end of her life, Lisa still dedicated herself to weightlifting. After retiring, Lisa trained weightlifting for children around her home in Jayapura.

No cause of death reported.

A grandfather in Gresik, died suddenly during a grave pilgrimage

January 11, 2024

A grandfather was found dead suddenly during a grave pilgrimage in Tlogopojok Village, Gresik District. The identity of the victim is Muhammad Subandrio (61) from Jalan Sindujoyo, Kelurahan Kroman, Gresik. Police are still investigating. The victim was found helpless above the tomb vortex.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Teen athlete Lachlan 'Lochie' Haining dies after being pulled from a backyard pool in second tragedy to rock school - just a week after 'Rocket Man' science teacher died in horror accident

January 15, 2024

An 18-year-old who died after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool has been remembered as a talented runner who competed in national championships. Lachlan 'Lochie' Haining was at a property in Albion Park, at about 2.15 pm on Thursday, when he entered the pool using a slide and lost consciousness. A family member pulled the teenager from the water and called an ambulance but he died at the scene. NSW Police confirmed on Monday that his death could have been the result of a medical episode, rather than drowning. Mr Haining's death is the second in the school's community this year, after science teacher Leigh Lemmon died when he was pulled from the Yowaka River in Nethercote, on the NSW south coast, on January 4.

No cause of death reported.

The mysterious death of footballer Stephen Laybutt: his body is found in some bushes

January 14, 2024

Former Australian footballer Stephen Laybutt, from Lithgow, has been found dead on the north coast of New South Wales after an intense search that lasted several days. He was 46 years old. There are no suspicions of homicide.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Rowan Andrews: Tragedy as Victoria Police officer, 38, and father-of-two is found dead at a train station in the early hours of the morning

January 14, 2024

Laverton - A police officer and former professional Aussies Rules player who was described as a 'gentle giant' has been found dead at a train station. Rowan 'Rooster' Andrews, 38, was found by authorities at Laverton Railway Station just before 5am on Friday. The married father-of-two became a police officer a decade ago, after a promising career as an AFL player. A spokesperson for Victoria Police told Daily Mail Australia that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Taylor Rockliffe: Young Aussie suddenly dies on holiday in Bali as his heartbroken family fight to bring his body home

January 9, 2024

The body of Taylor 'Rocky' Rockliffe, 26, from Lake Munmorah on NSW's central coast, was discovered on Monday, but the exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be made public. The talented local rugby league player's family set up a GoFundMe on Tuesday to raise enough money to bring him home and pay for the funeral.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community

January 14, 2024

Middleton Beach - In a tragic turn of events, a man in his 40s was found unconscious in the waters of Middleton Beach and later pronounced dead. A Good Samaritan attempted to revive the man, administering emergency first aid. Yet, despite these heroic efforts, the man could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead

January 14, 2024

A tragic incident unfolded on the serene waters of the Leschenault Inlet in Australind, Western Australia, on Saturday evening when an unsuspecting crabber, a man in his 60s, was found unresponsive. The man’s lifeless body was discovered in the water. Despite the swift response of the local police who were called to the scene, the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead, marking a somber end to the day’s activities.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies at Wattamolla Beach, south of Sydney, after medical episode

January 8, 2024

A man has died at a popular Sydney beach after suffering a medical episode. Paramedics were called to Wattamolla Beach, in NSW’s Royal National Park, south of Sydney, just before midday on Monday, after reports the man was found unresponsive. He suffered a medical episode while on the beach, emergency services said. The man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

An educator “died suddenly”:

Suzanne Marie Newton, 49

January 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury – On January 4, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 49 years. A dedicated and respected friend, teacher, colleague and Principal. Special thanks to Dr Raj Kumar and the nurses at St George’s Cancer Care. In memory of Suzanne, donations to Nurse Maude or Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Newton is still registered as a teacher until 22 February 2024. She is also still listed as the Principal of Isleworth School on the schools website (see second link). Thus, if she worked as a teacher or Principal from 15 November 2021 to 4 April 2022, she would have been covered by the education mandate and required to be “vaccinated” against Covid.

https://teachingcouncil.nz/find-a-registered-teacher//registryAPI?registryName=+NEWTON+&endpoint=individual

https://isleworth.school.nz/a/CqJlQH2

Bryant Luke McKenzie, 20

January 13, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Bryant passed away in his sleep unexpectedly and peacefully on Thursday, January 11, 2024, aged 20 years. Special mate to da Bois and many others.

No cause of death reported.

Jamieson Norrish, 49

January 13, 2024

Kilbirnie, Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 49 years. Jamie will be missed by all those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Margaret Carnegie, 49

January 13, 2024

Otaki, Wellington - Died recently at home, in Otaki Beach, after a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Ann Conaghan, 58

January 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at her home in Christchurch, aged 58.

No cause of death reported.

Roseanne Faith (Rose) Bock

January 13, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Sadly Rose passed away on Friday 5 January 2024, at North Shore Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer. Her final days and hours were spent with her closest loved ones. Whether known as Rose, Nana or Mum, the hole you leave in our lives and hearts will be felt. Be free to fly, We love you.

No age reported.

Joe Ferguson

January 13, 2024

Maunu,Whangarei - Joe passed away peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Roger Brian Cooksley

January 13, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bruce Stuart Chapman

January 13, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - Bruce passed away after a short illness, at North Shore Hospital, on 10 January 2024. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff who cared for Bruce.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jennifer Ann Wilton

January 13, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly at home. In lieu of flowers donations to NZ Stroke Foundation (www.stroke.org.nz) would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sandra Joy (nee Roebuck) Clapham, 68

January 12, 2024

Feilding, Manawatū-Whanganui - On December 18th, 2023, suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 68 years. Treasured and much-loved wife of Tex, and cherished friend of many. Sandy, you will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Louise (nee Thurman) Piper, 70

January 12, 2024

Whitianga, Waikato - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Waikato Hospital, on 10th January, 2024; aged 70 years. 'Will be dearly missed, treasured forever in our hearts'.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Lilian (nee Emson) Finlay, 74

January 12, 2024

Waiake, Auckland - Passed away on January 05, 2024. Jean Finlay (nee Emson) died after a short illness on 5th January. She is now with Christ.

No cause of death reported.

Gilian Melville

January 12, 2024

Auckland - On 10 January 2024, in Auckland, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Allen Patrick Clutterbuck, 62

January 12, 2024

Gore, Southland - (of Gore) Peacefully, at Hospice Southland, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, aged 62 years. Special thanks to the Oncology Department at Dunedin Hospital and Hospice Southland for their exceptional care of Allen.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Brooklyn Wynyard, 18

January 11, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at the Waikato Hospital, on Tuesday 9th January 2024, aged 18 years. He will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Mary Joyce, 56

January 11, 2024

Thorndon, Wellington - Passed away suddenly on 2 January 2024, at the age of 56, at Miro Bay, Pelorus Sound, a place dear to her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Gilian Melville

January 11, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - On 10 January 2024, in Auckland after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Murray John Dysart

January 11, 2024

Waikaia, Southland - Unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2024, at Waikaia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Darren Philip Brook, 46

January 10, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - Darren died tragically on Sunday 7th January 2024, in his 46th year.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Leslie William Reid, 61

January 10, 2024

Saint John, Auckland - Died unexpectedly but peacefully on 5 January 2024 aged 61. "The flame that burns twice as brightly burns half as long".

No cause of death reported.

Kevin William Brett, 74

January 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 7, 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Russell James Stuart (Bucko) Buchanan, 74

January 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at his home, on Monday, January 1, 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gavin Thomas Lack, 51

January 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly and peacefully at home, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, aged 51 years. Will be greatly missed by more than he knew.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Thomas Harding, 62

January 10, 2024

Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital, on Thursday, 4 January 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Ruth Wood

January 10, 2024

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - Died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Paul Medd

January 10, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at home, on 5 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa Ellen Cunningham

January 10, 2024

Southland - Suddenly, at home, on Monday, January 1, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Garth Selbie

January 10, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - In loving memory, and gone too soon. May he rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

