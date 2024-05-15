FRANCE

Death of former investigating judge Renaud Van Ruymbeke, emblematic figure in the fight against corruption

May 10, 2024

Former investigating judge Renaud Van Ruymbeke, known for having notably investigated the Elf, Kerviel and Cahuzac cases, died at the age of 71, Eric Dupond-Moretti announced on Friday. Retired since 2019, this great football fan, also a distinguished pianist, was one of the emblematic judges in the fight against corruption in France, and has investigated some of the most sensitive political-financial cases of recent decades. His book “Offshore, behind the scenes of tax havens”, released in 2022, also included numerous occurrences in Luxembourg. Renaud Van Ruymbeke died of cancer.

Link

Fatal cardiac discomfort at the petanque championship of Flixecourt

May 11, 2024

A tragic event happened this Saturday, around 17 o'clock, at the Flixecourt bowling alley. A man in his fifties died following a heart attack, despite attempts to resuscitate by the emergency services. It was during a petanque championship gathering of about 600 players.

Link

Landes: a camper victim of a cardiac arrest

May 9, 2024

It was about 16:30 this Thursday, May 9, when the firefighters intervened on the Mimizan motorhome area. A 68-year-old man was the victim of a cardiac arrest. Despite the attempts of resuscitation by firefighters and the paramedics, and the mobilization of the helicopter, the camper could not be brought back to life.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Death of a moped rider after a heart attack in Baralle

May 10, 2024

Despite the intervention of the emergency services, the man could not be revived. [Paywall]

No age reported.

Link

A man has a heart attack at the wheel in Perthus: slowed down in traffic jams, the emergency services could not save him

May 9, 2024

When the sunny days return, on weekends or holidays, many French people go to Perthus, a town straddling France and Spain, to buy food, cigarettes, or fuel. As always, a large traffic jam has formed on the D900. It was in this traffic jam that a 71-year-old motorist began to feel unwell. Shortly before 17 p.m., he had a heart attack. The man managed to park his vehicle on the side street. Witnesses provided him with first aid, and a fire brigade ambulance was sent to the scene, but its progress was slowed down by traffic jams. The SAMU helicopter was then dispatched to the site. The rescuers were unfortunately unable to keep the man alive. He passed away.

Link

His car hits a tree in Plémet: the motorist has died

May 11, 2024

A 65-year-old man, who was driving his car, died this Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Plémet (Côtes-d'Armor). The motorist lost control of his vehicle and it ended its run in a tree, without a violent impact. According to the findings of the paramedics who arrived on site, a cardiac malaise could be at the origin of the accident.

Link

Fareins - a thirty-three-year-old man found dead in the street

May 11, 2024

The mystery remains in Fareins, since the alert given to the SDIS last night shortly after 4 a.m., soliciting it to intervene with a man (33) who was victim of a cardiac arrest on public roads. Immediately, a dozen firefighters went to the site. Unfortunately, despite the attempts to resuscitate the man, the doctor had to finally conclude with the death of the unfortunate man.

Link

BELGIUM

Carla Wettinck from Asse (55) died unexpectedly

May 12, 2024

Carla Wettinck, catering lady, politician, and former Carnival princess from Asse, has died as a result of a heart attack at the age of 55. Carla was the manager of tearoom 't Fijn Moment for many years. In 2006, Carla became Carnival Princess of Asse. In 2018, Carla entered municipal politics for the citizens' movement Anders. The fact that Carla was a popular figure in Asse is also noticeable from the many expressions of support.

Link

Unexpected death of Joël (64) weighs heavily on his children Bieke and Jelle

May 9, 2024

Kortrijk - Friends of Jelle and Bieke Lepla are organizing a collection campaign to pay for the funeral of dad Joël Lepla (64) from Kortrijk. He died unexpectedly at the end of March, the day after he was diagnosed with cancer. In addition to the loss, there are the financial consequences.

Link

Francine Segers, 73

May 12, 2024

Born in Hamme on April 8, 1951, and there died unexpectedly at home on May 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristof Vandermarliere, 50

May 11, 2024

Born in Ypres, December 9, 1973, died unexpectedly in Loker, May 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Laenen, 64

May 11, 2024

Born in Brecht, April 30, 1960, died unexpectedly at home in Merksplas, May 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Petra Webers, 56

May 10, 2024

Born in Koersel on July 21, 1967, and died unexpectedly in Calpe (Spain) on April 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Filip Schoofs, 46

May 10, 2024

Born in Antwerp, March 10, 1978, died in Sint-Amands, May 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caitlyn Wouters, 30

May 9, 2024

Born in Antwerp, June 29, 1993, died in Maldegem, April 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Davy Verhegge, 44

May 9, 2024

Born in Lokeren, September 18, 1979, died in Zaffelare, May 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sammy Goossens, 38

May 9, 2024

Born in Boom, January 13, 1986, died in Overmere, May 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Saartje Van Bondt, 33

May 9, 2024

Born in Aalst, April 18, 1991, died unexpectedly in Zottegem, May 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bo Vermeulen, baby

May 9, 2024

No obit.

Link

Thierry Courtois, 53

May 8, 2024

Born in Bastogne, January 6, 1971, died in Mont-Godinne May 7, 2024. A special thanks to the hematology department and the intensive care unit of the CHU Mont-Godinne.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Di Tullio, 42

May 8, 2024

Born in La Louviere, July 24, 1981, died in Virton May 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sabine Bontinck, 55

May 7, 2024

Born in Ghent, 15 Februari 1969, died in Denderhoutem, 6 mei 2024. Sincere condolences with the sudden loss of Sabine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johan Loyaerts, 53

May 7, 2024

Born in Sint-Truiden on November 28, 1970, and died in Velm on May 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jasper D'Hollander, baby

May 7, 2024

No obit.

Link

Katrijn Vanduffel, 48

May 7, 2024

Born January 28, 1976, died May 6, 2024, resident of Rotselaar-Heikant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danny Ceulemans, 62

May 7, 2024

Born in Mechelen, September 2, 1961, died unexpectedly at home in Keerbergen, May 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joëlle Kabanga, 42

May 6, 2024

°30-06-1981 - †04-05-2024. Iddergem resident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 4:

Dominque Sarlet, 64

May 4, 2024

Born in Bruges on April 4, 1960, and died unexpectedly in Knokke on May 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Voice of the region died unexpectedly

May 7, 2024

New Bergen - Last weekend it was announced that radio maker, journalist, and music lover Piet Reintjes had died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 66. For years, Piet was active at various radio stations in the region, but it all started in the 1970s and 1980s when Piet took his first steps in the radio world as a Genneps radio pirate, as the founder, helmsman and driving force of radio station Magic FM in the late 1980s. At the end of 1993, Piet switched to Maasland Radio, where he worked for more than 25 years as an editorial assistant and presenter. In recent years, Piet has mainly been concerned with the news platform werkenlimburgonline.nl, where he was active from the start and where, in addition to his secretarial work, he also provided news as a journalist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist from Erzurum who suffered a heart attack has died

May 11, 2024

Hikmet Gür (62), who has been the voice of expats and social media journalism in the Netherlands for about 20 years, had a heart attack the previous day in Bursa, Turkey, where he had come for a vacation, and lost his life. Gur's funeral was brought to his ancestral hearth in the Oltu district of Erzurum. Hikmet Gur, the father of 4 children, was given to the earth after the funeral prayer.

Link

Former minister of disability affairs Rick Brink (38) died completely unexpectedly on Saturday

May 12, 2024

CDA faction leader in the Provincial Council of Overijssel Rick Brink (38) has died unexpectedly. A spokesperson for the CDA confirmed this to RTV Oost. Brink gained national fame in 2019 as the unofficial Minister of Disability Affairs, a position created by KRO-NCRV to represent people with disabilities. Brink, who himself was in a wheelchair, was elected 'minister' during a live broadcast, something for which he had campaigned for weeks. He held the position until 2021. He then remained active at KRO-NCRV as an inclusion advisor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cultural connector Paul Baten (71) from Heerlen died suddenly

May 13, 2024

Heerlen - The message last Sunday about the unexpected death of Paul Baten (just 71 years old) led to many expressions of support on social media. He was at the cradle of many cultural adventures in South Limburg. “A connector. An amiable and very intelligent man”, summarizes the tribute to this jack-of-all-trades. He suffered a cardiac arrest in the presence of his family during a holiday in Zevenhuizen. Anyone who knew him knows that the word pension did not appear in his dictionary. Until he was 75, the management consultant, who was originally a lawyer, still had a contract with the Limburg Water Board. He still worked sixty hours a week, his family said.

Link

In memoriam Tom Schrijer 1949 - 2024: The man behind the pram

May 10, 2024

Kampen - Last week, on May 1, Tom Schrijer (74) passed away unexpectedly. The Kampenaar, born and raised in Brunnepe, was still living life to the fullest, despite health problems. The editorial staff of De Brug also had regular contact with him because of the countless events he organized for the community. In March he approached this newspaper about a Charity Bingo at Reyersdam, the proceeds of which went to a good cause. He then made sure that everything was included in the newspaper down to the last detail.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Geography teacher dies suddenly while on holiday in Australia

May 8, 2024

Flag at half-mast at Waldheim-mavo due to unexpected death of geography teacher Boukje Bijlsma. The teacher died in early May during her holiday in Australia, completely unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A computer scientist “died suddenly”:

Twente professor Paul Havinga has died . He is 62 years old

May 7, 2024

With great sadness and completely unexpectedly, we received the message last Friday that Prof.dr.ing. Paul Havinga (62) has passed away. Paul was a prominent and respected scientist, with deep and broad knowledge of the computer science field. His scientific influence is great, and not only through his numerous, highly cited publications. Like no other, he understood the art of deepening (sometimes really difficult) theory and then converting it into solutions that found their way into practice. That practice was also part of his reality: he started and guided several companies to convert those solutions into services and products. If there is a scientist who represented entrepreneurship at the University of Twente, it was Paul.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amal Hanna, 54

May 13, 2024

Completely unexpectedly, our dear colleague, dear teacher Amal, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024. We will miss her enormously. Her passion and love for the children was beautiful to see.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evert Caffe, 69

May 13, 2024

Totally unexpected, we have lost our son, brother, father, brother-in-law, uncle, and grandpa. With respect we remember the special life of Evert Caffé. Born July 9, 1954, died May 6, 2024. Aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leon Lindeboom, baby

May 10, 2024

Born March 12, 2024, died May 5, 2024, home in Volendam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

German commentator legend Matthias Preuss has passed away

May 13, 2024

In deep sadness and completely shaken by the sudden death of the famous commentator Matthias Preuss (69), we have to say goodbye to him forever today. He passed away yesterday. Preuss was one of the voices of our beloved boxing and everyone who deals with boxing, kickboxing or Thai boxing knows him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist Armin Thomas surprisingly passed away

May 10, 2024

It is a farewell that is difficult for us personally. Not least because he came so suddenly. Armin Thomas, a long-standing and esteemed freelance employee of the AZ local editorial office in Mainz, died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Berlin: Production manager Christine Elbel passed away

May 10, 2024

The freelance production manager Christine Elbel [53] has died unexpectedly, as the Theater im Delphi Berlin announces on its Facebook page. Elbel worked there as a production manager. Christine Elbel, born in 1971, completed a postgraduate degree in play and theatre pedagogy at the HdK Berlin. She has been employed as a dramaturgy assistant and production dramaturge at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin, and also worked in the independent scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

European and teacher with heart and soul: Ralf Kleemann died at the age of 66

May 10, 2024

Ralf Kleemann was an editor and teacher with all his heart and soul, and he actively supported the partnership between Petersberg and Billère as well as Sabiñánigo. The growing together of Europe was a concern for him, which he actively supported. Where he worked, he left a deep mark. Ralf Kleemann died last week at the age of 66 after a short, serious illness. He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three football players “died suddenly”:

Drama on the sports field: player of FC Leutkirch collapse s and dies

May 10, 2024

There is deep sadness among the footballers of the region. A 35-year-old player of FC Leutkirch collapsed on the pitch on Thursday and died a few hours later. "He fell over on the pitch in the 33rd minute away from the action of the game," reports Thomas Mathy, member of the FCL board, shaken. The footballer was resuscitated and taken to the hospital. He died there in the evening hours. According to Mathy's knowledge, there have been no previous illnesses with the 35-year-old husband and father of two. "It happened completely without warning.“

No name or cause of death reported.

Link

Young football player of BV Weckhoven collapse s dead

May 13, 2024

On Sunday morning, the youth footballers of the BVW Academy came together to process the death of their beloved teammate. At a tournament on Ascension Day in Allendorf, Sauerland, the 17-year-old Cartelo had collapsed without outside influence in the preliminary round match against the JSV Weißtal. The resuscitation measures initiated by the first responders and two emergency doctors on the field of play were unsuccessful. The young kicker from the Ivory Coast was a well-trained boy, says Friedhelm Krahwinkel, who is responsible for press relations at BVW, stunned, "a model athlete.“

No cause of death reported.

Link

Football Brandenburg mourns the death of Danilo Martschinkowski

May 10, 2024

The grief in Brandenburg football is great: as it became known on Friday, Danilo Martschinkowski has died at the age of 22 years. Most recently, the former midfielder played for Schollen in the Altmark Ost district league. Even in the preseason, the native of Schollen shot the Blue-Whites to promotion with 55 goals in 21 games.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The running team Unna mourns for its member Tobias Thielmann

May 9, 2024

Tobias has been an active runner in the running team Unna for ten years. For several years he was also active as a successful and dedicated triathlete. Unfortunately, Tobias Thielmann has now passed away at the age of only 39. We are all deeply shocked and affected by the news of his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Kehnscherper dead : HC Neuruppin's handball players mourn players

May 8, 2024

The handball players in Neuruppin and the Brandenburg athlete family are mourning: William Kehnscherper passed away on Sunday (May 5th). The father of the family turned 30 years old. He leaves behind his wife Sophie and Lotta, who is not even two months old. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three pastors “died suddenly”:

The pastor and author Wolfgang Schöllkopf is dead

May 9, 2024

He was one of the intellectual minds of Ulm, one whose profound and accurate, but subtle and also self-critical humor made even chatting with him a pleasure. Wolfgang Schöllkopf – author, for example, of the illustrated book "The Ulm Minster – built of stone and light", church historian, pastor, regional church commissioner for Church History of Württemberg - died at the age of 66 after a short serious illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 4:

Pastor I.R. Horst Klärner died unexpectedly

May 4, 2024

At the beginning of August, Horst Klärner would have turned 71 years old. On the afternoon of May 2, 2024, he passed away surprisingly and far too early. In the Sossenheim rainbow community, one speaks in a first obituary of "one more guardian angel who watches over us!“

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pastor died suddenly - Spetzerfehn in shock

May 12, 2024

Only in February Pastor Hermann Reimer was solemnly retired in Spetzerfehn. Now he died suddenly and unexpectedly. The place is in shock. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning in the Delbrück Town Hall for Olaf Merschmann

May 8, 2024

The Delbrück city administration is mourning the death of its long-time employee Olaf Merschmann, who died completely unexpectedly on May 4 at the age of only 53. He had been employed by the city since 1991. Among other things, as commercial director of the municipal enterprises and the sewage plant. Since 2016, he was head of the Civil Engineering department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heinrich Braun is dead

May 12, 2024

The nationally known Mannheim tax consultant Heinrich Braun died unexpectedly on May 1, 2024 at the age of 57. Braun was a well-known face in the Neckarstadt, often seen at the bakery, in the café or the Adria. He was a man who stood up for his convictions and was not afraid to speak even inconvenient truths. His commitment and expertise made him a valued contact person in tax law matters, especially for the media.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shock big: Ex-head of department Chudziak died at the age of 46

May 10, 2024

The city of Herne's former Head of Department Johannes Chudziak has died at the age of 46. His former colleagues react in shock. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal diving accident in Lake Constance: autopsy results available

May 10, 2024

The former head of the Lindau Water Protection Police, Klaus Achtelstetter, died in a diving accident in Lake Constance at the end of March. Now the autopsy has been completed. "After the autopsy, it can be safely said that a medical problem was the cause of the emergency ascent," says Markus Schlatter, spokesman for the police. The police rule out a technical failure after checking the devices. Achtelstetter died at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Driver dies in accident at Lake Starnberg - passenger injured

May 8, 2024

A man has died in a traffic accident near Lake Starnberg. According to the first findings of the police, the 66-year-old had lost control of his van on Tuesday for medical reasons. The vehicle came off the road to the left and hit a tree on a slope. The driver suffered fatal injuries. The passenger, also 66 years old, was injured, and in a clinic. For the recovery of the van, the tree had to be cut down piece by piece, as it was said further. The road was therefore closed for several hours.

Link

69-Year-old dies after accident

May 10, 2024

On Friday at about 11 o'clock, according to police, a car accident occurred on the village road in Testorf-Steinfort in the district of Nordwestmecklenburg. According to previous findings, a 69-year-old woman drove through the village to turn onto her property. For an initially unexplained reason, she got off the road. The driver was outwardly uninjured when the rescue workers arrived but was nevertheless in a life-threatening condition. She was initially resuscitated on site but died on the way to the Wismar Hospital. A property damage of about 800 euros was caused to the vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skoda driver dies in accident in Vogtland

May 11, 2024

As the police in Zwickau announced on Saturday, the 61-year-old had left the road on Friday afternoon with his car and crashed into a fence. The rescue workers had therefore tried in vain to resuscitate him. The death was caused by the health problems, they said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident

May 10, 2024

A motorcyclist crashed heavily on a county road near Scheer. The 66-year-old got off the road for no apparent reason, as a police spokesman said on Friday. There may have been a medical emergency. The man fell, rolled over several times, and came to rest on an adjacent field. Other motorcyclists from a group with which the man was traveling provided first aid. Nevertheless, the man died after the accident on Thursday in a hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Motorcyclist stops and breaks down next to machine

May 12, 2024

A biker from Bad Freienwalde was on the road on Saturday afternoon. He drove into the Dr. Zinn Road. Possibly the 65-year-old had already sensed that something was wrong there. He parked his motorcycle and collapsed next to his machine. The alarmed ambulance service was still trying to resuscitate him. In vain. According to the emergency doctor, the cause was probably a heart attack.

Link

AUSTRIA

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Red Cross Vienna Neustadt mourns the death of Wolfgang Ledwinka

May 10, 2024

Paramedic, crisis intervention, food delivery, functionary or moderator at the "Blue Light Day". The name Wofgang Ledwinka has been closely associated with the Red Cross Vienna Neustadt for decades and is also an important contact person for many colleagues. At the age of 64, the popular Red Cross employee died suddenly and unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A great one of the guild is no more

May 6, 2024

Martin Schmid, 33 years in the service of the Board of Trustees of Viennese retirement homes, died completely unexpectedly at the age of 56. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

A government spokesman “died suddenly”:

Vice-Chancellor André Simonazzi collapsed on a hike and died

May 12, 2024

It is a sad news that comes from Bern: Federal Council Speaker and Vice Chancellor André Simonazzi (55) has died. On Friday he collapsed on a hike and died. He leaves behind a wife and three adult children. Simonazzi was appointed Vice Chancellor and Federal Council Speaker in 2008 and was thus responsible for government communications. In this function, he was always at the side of the Federal Councillors, for example when they called a press conference. On X, Federal President Viola Amherd writes that the Federal Council is shocked by the sudden death of the Vice Chancellor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 65-year-old Swiss man dies on a public road

May 12, 2024

It was a little less than one o'clock in the morning, on the night of Saturday, May 11 to Sunday, May 12, when residents saw a man lying on a sidewalk in the rue de Charlieu, in Pouilly-sous-Charlieu [France]. The passers-by then provided him with first aid while waiting for the arrival of the firefighters and a medical team. Despite the attempts at resuscitation undertaken, the man, aged 65, died. The gendarmes of Charlieu also visited the site and opened an investigation "in search of the causes of death". This will have to determine in particular if the victim was in a car and parked before feeling unwell, or if he was on foot when he fell. The man was of Swiss nationality and was visiting family in Pouilly-sous-Charlieu.

Link

DENMARK

Former credit manager and honorary member of KIF has died

May 7, 2024

Former area manager at Nykredit in Kolding, Poul Erik Nielsen, died on Saturday night at his home in Kolding, aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The article’s teaser said Nielsen had ' suddenly died '.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Fireman has died aged 66

May 8, 2024

Ole Schack Larsen passed away at the age of 66 on March 30, 2024, after a short illness with cancer, and left behind his wife Annette, daughters Helle and Anne, as well as sons-in-law and three grandchildren. Ole carried a heavy load at the fire station for almost 40 years.

Link

Jan Martinsson, 47

May 13, 2024

My dear father, Jan Martinsson, has quietly fallen asleep. July 1, 1976 - April 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erling Hansen Nielsen, 74

May 13, 2024

Erling Hansen Nielsen has died suddenly. His body gave up. Born on 13 January 1951 in Ø. Death on 11 May 2024 at Sønderborg Hospital. We think of him with great love.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Poul-Erik Ahle, 63

May 12, 2024

Our much-loved husband, father, father-in-law, and best grandfather, Poul-Erik Ahle, March 27, 1961 - May 11, 2024, has passed away after a short illness. You will be greatly missed. Thank you for the dance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carlo Toft Pederson, 53

May 11, 2024

My dear brother, and our dear uncle, Carlo Toft Pedersen, born 31 October 1970, has died after a short illness. Hanstholm, 10 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eli Mortensen, 62

May 11, 2024

We have suddenly lost! My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Eli Mortensen. May 16, 1961 - May 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anton Madsen, 69

May 11, 2024

Our dear brother and uncle, Anton Madsen, born on 12 October 1954, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Skive, 7 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cai Clemen Christensen, 68

May 11, 2024

Our beloved husband, father and brother, Cai Clemen Christensen, January 11, 1956 - April 29, 2024, has suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Holton, 70

May 10, 2024

Our beloved John Holton, 1953 - 2024, has suddenly passed away in his own home. Næsbyhoved-Broby, 7 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Solveig Reinert, 69

May 8, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and girlfriend, Solveig Reinert, born 17 October 1954, has passed away after a short illness. Kolding, 4 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Lolholm Bornhøft, 55

May 8, 2024

Our dear mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Tina Lolholm Bornhøft, born 24 March 1969, has died suddenly, 1 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob Holbæk Kjeldsen, 54

May 8, 2024

Jacob Holbæk Kjeldsen, January 15, 1970 - April 23, 2024,

has passed away after a short illness. Loved and missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesper Hvistendal Bakmann Jørgensen, 54

May 7, 2024

Our dear son Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, Jesper Hvistendal Bakmann Jørgensen, April 12, 1970 - May 3, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

POLAND

Polish driver dies while his truck is being loaded

May 9, 2024

Civitanova (Macerata, Italy) – The tragedy occurred the other night, around 10.30 pm, in the goods loading area of a shipping company located in via Gobetti, in the industrial area of Santa Maria Apparente. A 69-year-old Polish driver, initials R.W.G., who worked on behalf of an Abruzzo company, was waiting for an employee to load his tractor. Everything seemed normal, when at a certain point the boy who was loading the truck's tractor no longer saw the Polish driver. He called him but noticed that the driver was lying on the ground. Up until five minutes earlier the two had been talking to each other. Then the sudden illness. The boy immediately alerted the emergency services and, following the indications of the health workers, also tried to resuscitate him. In the meantime, with sirens blaring, the 118 medical vehicle and a Green Cross ambulance arrived in Via Gobetti. Medical and healthcare staff tried in every way to save his life with every maneuver. But for the man, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done. Cardiac arrest.

Link

CZECH REPUBLIC

Hrádek Mayor Josef Horinka died suddenly

May 10, 2024

The long-time mayor of the city of Hrádek nad Nisou (Grottau), Josef Horinka, has died unexpectedly at the age of 55. This was announced by the neighboring German city of Zittau on its Internet platform on Friday. According to this, the local politician suddenly died on Thursday evening. No further background was initially given.

Link

MOLDOVA

Former head of the PMR Foreign Ministry Vladimir Yastrebchak has passed away . He was 44 years old

May 11, 2024

Vladimir Yastrebchak, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PMR, has passed away. He was 44 years old. “A prominent Pridnestrovian diplomat and statesman, our respected colleague and ally, Vladimir Yastrebchak devoted many years of his life to protecting the interests of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic in the international arena. His passing is a great loss for Pridnestrovie. The bright memory of him will forever remain in our hearts.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPAIN

A 16-year-old player of the Aldebaran volleyball team dies suddenly

May 10, 2024

Consternation in the world of national volleyball for the death of one of the members of the cadet squad of the Aldebaran Intasa San Sadurniño team, who was with his team in Castellón de La Plana contesting the Spanish Championship. The sixteen-year-old, the Spanish Federation reports, lost his life on Friday morning when he was enjoying himself in the swimming pool of the hotel where the Galician club was staying. According to club sources, two plainclothes policemen who were at the scene tried to revive the young man. The ambulance also traveled, whose medical team performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques on the child, but there was no response, and the health officials could only confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mitxel Badiola, one of the managers of the lower categories of the Real Sociedad, dies

May 11, 2024

The Real Sociedad is in mourning. One of the people in charge of the grassroots football of the club, Mitxel Badiola, died today after suffering a cardiac arrest when he was driving and was on his way to watch a cadet team match. The technician felt unwell and got out of the vehicle but could not recover.

No age reported.

Link

Reported on May 3:

Mourning in the provincial sport for the death of Pepe Portolés

May 3, 2024

The provincial sport mourns the death of José Vicente Portolés Montañés (Borriol, 69). Pepe Portolés leaves a great legacy in teaching and sports management and in physical preparation, with special success in the world of football. Portolés suffered a stroke a few days ago from which he has not been able to recover.

Link

A cyclist dies after being found unconscious in Gresande

May 12, 2024

A cyclist, Jesús S.B., a 64-year-old resident of Silleda, died this Sunday at mid-afternoon on the EP-6004. A private individual alerted that a cyclist was unconscious on the ground on the provincial road, at kilometer 4.5. From the emergency service, a basic life support ambulance and professionals from the PAC moved, as well as local police, firefighters, the Civil Guard, and the Civil Protection of Lalín. At 19:25 hours the death of the cyclist was confirmed, since the health personnel could not do anything to save his life, without being able to certify the cause of death.

Link

Pain in his leg for days, Davide Masarà dies suddenly at the age of 30: his parents find him lifeless

May 8, 2024

Davide Masarà, 30 years old from Rovigo, succumbed to a pulmonary embolism while he was in Alicante, where he had moved. A sudden death that turned the lives of Simonetta Baratella and Otello Masarà's family, their twin brother Andrea (who lives in Denmark) and their sister Chiara upside down.

Link