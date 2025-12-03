A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (117)

Child Star Remembered for ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Dies at 76

November 24, 2025

John Eimen, the red-haired, freckle-faced child actor who appeared across some of the most iconic television series of the 1950s and ’60s — including Leave It to Beaver, McKeever and the Colonel, The Twilight Zone, Ozzie and Harriet and dozens more — has died. He was 76. Eimen died Friday at his home in Mukilteo, Washington, following a prostate cancer diagnosis he received in September, his family told The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael DeLano dead at 84: Ocean’s Eleven and Charlie’s Angels actor’s sudden cause of death revealed

November 26, 2025

Actor and singer Michael DeLano has died aged 84. DeLano appeared in the Oceans Eleven movie franchise as well as major TV shows including Charlie’s Angels, The Jeffersons, Wonder Woman, and Magnum, P.I. His wife of 28 years Jean DeLano told The Hollywood Reporter that her husband died of a heart attack on October 20 in a Las Vegas hospital. The actor had been a Vegas resident since 1992, and until recently performed at the Dispensary Lounge. He played a casino manager in Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and the sequel Ocean’s Twelve (2004).

Daniel Seagren, the actor with the distinction to have played the first live-action Spider-Man on television, has passed away at the age of 81

November 28, 2025

Spider-Man’s had an impressive legacy in live-action thanks to his many theatrical adventures. However, before the Wall-Crawler enjoyed the ever-warm spotlight provided by red-carpet events, his first live-action appearance was on TV’s The Electric Company, portrayed by Danny Seagren from 1974 to 1977. It’s recently been revealed (via The Hollywood Reporter), that the actor, who also worked as an accomplished puppeteer, passed away on November 10 at the age of 81. No cause of death was given.

Update to our October report:

Diane Keaton’s Secret Dementia Battle Revealed After Her Shocking Death at 79 — ‘It Was Heartbreaking to See’

November 28, 2025

Shocking new details have emerged about the sudden death of beloved actress Diane Keaton – RadarOnline.com can reveal she was secretly battling hereditary dementia in her final months and that the final downswing was so rapid and severe that even her closest friends didn’t realize what was happening. Although the family announced that the final cause of death on October 11 at age 79 was from pneumonia, sources said loved ones chose to keep the news of the Annie Hall Oscar winner’s debilitating brain disease from the public.

Rapper Poorstacy Dead at 26

December 1, 2025

Rapper Poorstacy is dead and it sounds like he may have taken his own life. The death of Poorstacy – legal name Carlito Milfort – was confirmed by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner. The Boca Raton Police Dept. told TMZ he died early Saturday in the city. A Boca Raton hotel worker tells TMZ Poorstacy was transported to a local hospital for a medical emergency Saturday morning. He was the only one hospitalized. We’re told the rapper had been staying for 10 days at the hotel. He had checked in with a woman and a toddler. No one else was reported injured Saturday. The cause of death is unclear – we’re working on it – but folks leaving comments on Poorstacy’s most recent Instagram post are indicating they are under the belief he may have died by suicide.

New Bedford and Providence music legend, Grammy winner, Antone “Chubby” Tavares passes away

December 1, 2025

New Bedord, MA – A local music legend has passed away. According to family, Antone “Chubby” Tavares [80] died Saturday “at home in peace & comfort. Within the past year his health has declined but, his spirit and attitude always remained positive.” According to The Cape Verdean Museum on Prospect Street in Pawtucket, Tavares was part of the legendary 1970s R&B group Tavares. Along with his brothers Feliciano “Butch,” Arthur “Pooch”, Perry Lee “Tiny,” Ralph “T,” and Earl “Victor.”

No cause of death reported.

Soul and Dance music star Judy Cheeks dies at 71

November 30, 2025

Judy Cheeks brought fire to the dance floor for over four decades, winning over fans around the world for both her talent and her versatility. We’re sad to report Ms. Cheeks has died at age 71. Cheeks’ musical journey started long before the clubs. Born in Miami on February 13, 1954, she was the daughter of gospel great Rev. Julius Cheeks. She stepped into the spotlight in 1973 with a debut album produced by Ike & Tina Turner. A tour with the Turners followed, where she even performed as an Ikette.

No cause of death reported.

Toni Pierce-Sands MN Death; TU dance co-founder and teacher died at 63

November 27, 2025

Toni Pierce-Sands, a distinguished dancer who performed as a featured soloist in several of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s most iconic works and later co-founded the renowned Twin Cities company TU Dance, died Tuesday in Minneapolis at age 63 after battling cancer. Pierce-Sands was remembered by colleagues as an extraordinary artist whose influence extended far beyond the stage.

Myke Rivera (District 9/Skarhead) Has Passed Away

November 28, 2025

[Hardcore rocker] Myke Rivera (aka Puerto Rican Myke), known for his work with District 9 & Skarhead, has passed away. Rivera is said to have spent his final days in hospice care following a heart attack.

No age reported.

Singer Jackson Browne’s son Ethan dies suddenly at age 52 after being found unresponsive

November 27, 2025

Jackson Browne has announced the tragic and sudden death of his son, Ethan Browne. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Nov. 26 and announced that his 52-year-old son was found unresponsive in his home on Nov. 25.

No cause of death reported.

SATAN’s Studio Engineer Dave Curle passed away in his sleep

November 27, 2025

NWOBHM veterans Satan have lost a member of their family. The band issued the following statement earlier today, November 27th: “We have terrible news to share. It seems that many of you have heard already that our long-time friend and Studio Engineer Dave Curle passed away in his sleep this morning at Newcastle Freeman Hospital.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel Woodrell, ‘Winter’s Bone’ Novelist, Dies at 72

December 1, 2025

Daniel Woodrell, the novelist known for writing “country noir” novels like “Winter’s Bone” and “Give Us a Kiss,” died Friday of pancreatic cancer. He was 72. His cause of death was confirmed by his wife, Katie Estill-Woodrell. He died at his home in West Plains, Missouri. His first novel, “Under the Bright Lights,” was published in 1986. The novel, about a police detective named Rene Shade who begins investigating a murder in the very heart of Louisiana’s bayou country, became the first installment in Woodrell’s Bayou Trilogy, which later included 1988’s “Muscle for the Wing” and 1992’s “The Ones You Do.” Woodrell coined the term “country noir” to describe his work when he published his 1996 novel “Give Us a Kiss,” which saw him return to his home region of the Ozarks to tell a story of a crime novelist who leaves California to search for his missing brother. Woodrell went on to set most of his novels in the Missouri Ozarks region.

Marquay the Goat death: TikTok star known for comedy videos dies aged 24

November 27, 2025

TikTok star Marquay the Goat, best known for sharing humorous skits and challenges, has died aged 24. His mother, Sonja Collins, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday (26 November) that her son, real name Marquay Collins, was “no longer here with me.” Collins, also known as Helicopter Man to his fans, was a popular content creator with almost 7 million followers on the platform, often posting food reviews, challenges and talking about his love of fast cars. Collins, who was from Columbus, Ohio, graduated from Shaw High School and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, according to Fox5 Atlanta. He began posting on TikTok in March 2019 and had been successfully building his following since.

No cause of death reported.

Mystery as Oprah star, 61, is found dead in swimming pool on roof of his luxury apartment building

November 25, 2025

A celebrity stylist best known for starring on The Oprah Winfrey Show was mysteriously found dead in a swimming pool on top of his lavish apartment building. Christopher Hopkins, 61, also known as ‘The Makeover Guy’, was found unresponsive at around 10:20pm Saturday on the top of his apartment complex in Minneapolis. Authorities said Hopkins had been swimming in the pool for some time before he fell unconscious. He was raced to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet determined an official cause of death, but his X account said on Wednesday that Hopkins passed away when his ‘heart failed him’.

No cause of death reported.

2-time golf major champ Fuzzy Zoeller dead at 74

November 27, 2025

Two-time major winner and golf great Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller Jr. has died of unknown causes at age 74, his family announced on Thursday. Zoeller is the last person to win the prestigious Masters during his first appearance, which required him to win a three-man playoff in 1979. The win made Zoeller the first to win the tournament in his first appearance since 1935, according to the BBC.

Reported on November 3:

Victor Conte, Center Of MLB Steroid Scandal, Dead At 75 After Cancer Battle

November 3, 2025

Victor Conte, a central figure in one of the biggest scandals in American sports history, has died at the age of 75 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Victor underwent treatment for cancer earlier in the year.

Massachusetts Longtime state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

November 27, 2025

State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, a Democrat who represented Essex, Rockport, and Manchester-by-the-Sea and Gloucester [MA], died on Thursday, according to her Facebook profile. Ferrante, 53, had been sick with pancreatic cancer, according to the announcement. “First elected to the legislature in 2008, Ann-Margaret dedicated her legislative career to ensuring that Cape Ann always had a seat at the table in legislative matters; always focused on our fishermen, jobs and economic development, and helping those in need,” the statement reads.

Three infants “died suddenly”:

Jeremias Isai Alvarez, infant

November 29, 2025

SAN JUAN, TEXAS – Jeremias Isai Alvarez , Infant, died Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Doctor Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan is in charge of arrangements.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Gene Dean, 1

November 29, 2025

NEDERLAND, TEXAS – Waylon Gene Dean unexpectedly passed away November 26, 2025, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was born on January 10, 2024, to Brian and Samantha Dean.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 20:

Charles Jackson Freeman, 1

November 20, 2025

KIRBYVILLE, TEXAS – Charles Elington Jackson Freeman, 1 year old, passed away Monday, November 17, 2025 at Texas Children’s Hospital. He was preceded in death by sister Peggy Freeman.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Rejoice Christian Elementary student passes away following battle with brain tumor

November 30, 2025

OWASSO, Okla. — Rejoice Christian School announced one of its elementary students passed away following a near year-long battle with a brain tumor. “As many of you know, one of our elementary students…was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in December 2024. It is with a heavy heart that we share that [she] went to be with Jesus, her Savior,” said the school in a statement. Due to the age of the student, FOX23 will not be naming her in this article.

No age reported.

Boy, 12, Died of Brain Aneurysm. During His Last Conscious Moments, Best Friend Held Him and Called His Mom

November 24, 2025

A 12-year-old boy died from a brain aneurysm shortly after collapsing while trick-or-treating on Halloween night. As his parents grieve their funny, music-loving son—who dreamed of helping others—they are holding close the memory of his best friend, who stayed with him through his final moments. “We’re so happy to know that his last moments of consciousness were with his closest friends,” says his mother, Megan Skalina. Her son, Dylan, suffered a medical emergency at a friend’s home in Phoenix, Arizona. Around him were the people he loved most, including his best friend, Ella. “She didn’t leave his side at the hospital,” Megan, 41, says. “And neither did his sisters.” Dylan is survived by three sisters: Kaylie, 18, Nova, 17, and Lexi, 16.

Seven teenagers “died suddenly”:

Beloved eighth grade girl dies after suffering ‘sudden medical event’ during school basketball game

November 25, 2025

An eighth grade North Dakota student has died after suddenly collapsing on the basketball court during a game. Jemimah Audu, 13, of Fargo, was playing basketball at Discovery Middle School on Friday when she suffered what is being described as a ‘sudden health event’ and abruptly went down during the game, according to Valley News Live. She was immediately rushed to Stanford Medical Center where she succumbed to the medical emergency. An autopsy to determine Audu’s cause of death is still pending at the University of North Dakota.

Kassidy Mitchell, 13

November 24, 2025

JASPER, TEXAS - Obituary pending.

Researcher’s note - One guestbook commenter said, “I’m really sorry that happened to you” and another said ,“she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

No cause of death reported.

14-year-old student tragically passed away during basketball practice

November 28, 2025

The Imani Christian Academy community is grappling with heartbreaking news after 14-year-old student-athlete Jaiquawn Jay collapsed during basketball practice and later died at a Pittsburgh [PA] hospital. The freshman became unresponsive during a break in Tuesday evening’s workout, prompting an emergency response and immediate transport to UPMC Children’s Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, the teen was pronounced dead later that night. His sudden passing has left classmates, staff, and local schools shocked and searching for answers as officials continue investigating what caused the medical emergency.

Andrew Gregory Gajdalo, 18

November 26, 2025

Andrew Gregory Gajdalo, age 18, a resident of Aurora, IL, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2025. An active and energetic spirit, Andrew enjoyed working out and spent many seasons playing hockey, baseball, basketball, and soccer. He also found joy in the quieter moments-immersed in video games, listening to music, or taking peaceful walks surrounded by nature and animals.

No cause of death reported.

Silver Creek mourns death of student

November 25, 2025

SILVER CREEK, NY — Sunday night, a Silver Creek High School student unexpectedly passed away. Superintendent Dr. Katie Ralston shared the news “with profound sadness” via social media Monday morning. Conor Prince-Rivera, a 12th grade student at Silver Creek High School, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Ralston said. The district learned of the news Sunday night.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alijah J. Tabb, 19

December 1, 2025

Alijah J. Tabb, 19 years young, of Erie, PA, has gone to his forever home to be with the Lord. He passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 26, 2025, in his home. He was autistic and battling severe depression for the last four months. Alijah enjoyed gaming late into the night. He also enjoyed his music, urban exploring with his friends and watching the sunset or sunrise. Alijah loved his pets at home. He would take his dog, Riley, for a walk most days. He also had three cats at home, Daisy (they grew up together, she is also 19 years old), Jazmine and Sapphire.

No cause of death reported.

Cindel Grace “Gracie” Waid, 19

November 28, 2025

Cindel Grace “Gracie” Waid, 19, of Lowgap, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly November 28, 2025. Gracie was a true joy, and so special to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was compassionate and tender-hearted and could bring you to smile even on the hardest days.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Rebecca Crouch, 49

November 29, 2025

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Crouch, 49, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 12 2025, in Seguin, Texas. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her love of helping people led her to become a licensed vocational nurse and focusing on pediatric care and later to volunteering as the school nurse at Stockdale ISD. She was a member of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.

No cause of death reported.

An architect “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 22:

Heath Alan Holmes, 57

November 22, 2025

GRANBURY, TEXAS - Heath Alan Holmes, 57, passed away peacefully at home in Granbury with his family by his side. Heath served in the United States Army and afterwards put himself through school to become a Landscape Architect. He was proud of and enjoyed doing his job, it was his passion. Heath was also a very courageous and brave individual during his illness and was able to always have a sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

A social worker in oncology “died suddenly” from pancreatic cancer:

Francis McCaffrey, 72

December 1, 2025

“Frank,” age 72, of Brockton, MA, passed away peacefully on November 26th, 2025, with his loving family by his side after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was extremely proud of his work as a licensed clinical social worker in oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Over his 33-year career, Frank helped countless cancer patients and their families navigate some of the most difficult times in their lives.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Neal Alexandrowicz, 48

November 24, 2025

Neal David Alexandrowicz of Allen, Texas, passed away November 18, 2025 at the age of 48. He was the Discipline Lead of Geology at Collin College.

Researcher’s Note - Per the guest book memorials, Neal Alexandrowicz was a professor at Collin College this current semester.

No cause of death reported.

Three educators “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 21:

Wake County middle school principal dies unexpectedly, district says

November 21, 2025

The principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school Monday, according to the Wake County [NC] school system. Karen Sinders died earlier Monday, according to a note sent Monday night to families. A cause of death was not provided.

Researcher’s Note – Wake County Public Schools strongly encouraged employees to take the COVID “vaccine”, with school “vaccination” clinics: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Crystal Lee Beltran, 41

November 29, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Crystal Lee Beltran, age 41, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2025. She was a resident of San Antonio, Texas. Crystal dedicated her career to nurturing young minds as a Speech-Language Pathology Assistant (SLPA) at Canyon Ridge Elementary School in San Antonio. Known for her tenderness and strength, she was deeply committed to her work with children, providing a safe and loving environment that fostered their growth and well-being.

No cause of death reported.

Melody Carrasco Lopez, 47

November 25, 2025

Crane, TX - On Friday, November 21, 2025, Melody Carrasco Lopez was taken suddenly from this earth. One of the most precious gifts in Melody’s life was the love and sense of community that she received in her work with Crane ISD for 20 plus years.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Gatesville ISD employee passes away unexpectedly

November 30, 2025

GATESVILLE, Texas — Gatesville ISD announced that Intermediate aide Charlie Barnhill died unexpectedly during the Thanksgiving break. Barnhill graduated from GHS in 2011 and had a reputation as a talented musician during his high school years and afterward. He came back to GISD a couple of years ago to work as a substitute teacher. Barnhill started working as a full time aide at the beginning of last school year. He worked with special needs students and handled lunchroom duty. The district described him as kind, soft-spoken, and thoughtful.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward N. “Eddie” Hoffman, 62

December 1, 2025

Edward N. “Eddie” Hoffman, aged 62, passed away at his residence in New Haven [CT] on November 27, 2025. Before his retirement, Eddie dedicated his career to teaching with the New Haven Board of Education. His impact on students and the community will be remembered fondly.

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Former coach and mentor in Orlando passes away

November 28, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Max Purcell, a beloved coach and mentor in the Orlando sports community, passed away Monday at the age of 64 due to complications following a cardiac arrest. Purcell was at the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium when he fell ill, according to social media posts from Evans High School’s Facebook page and the Wekiva High School athletics team. Purcell had a distinguished career coaching football and track & field, influencing many at Evans High School and Wekiva Mustangs Football. Known for his dedication as an educator and mentor, he left a lasting community legacy.

Link

Fort Elliott head volleyball coach Holly Lindley leaves joyful and positive impact to family, friends and coaches across the Texas Panhandle

November 26, 2025

SHAMROCK, TEXAS – The Texas Panhandle as well as the coaching community is still mourning after the heartbreaking news late Friday night into Saturday morning when it was known that Fort Elliott head volleyball coach Holly Lindley passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack at only 49 years of age. The sudden word of Lindley’s passing was shocking, devastating and heartbreaking to all of those that have ever come across such an amazing individual.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Sheriff’s Office announces longtime deputy has died of cancer

November 30, 2025

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. – A deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office died on Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday the passing of Deputy Andy Hyslop at his home in Anderson. Hyslop spent the last year battling Stage 4 liver and colon cancers. He leaves behind nine children, three grandchildren, and a community he’d dedicated his career to serving.

No age reported.

Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police mourning loss of officer

November 30, 2025

DURANT, Okla. – Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police lost one of their own earlier this week. Officer Justin “Boots” Tisho passed away on Friday. The cause of officer Tisho’s death has not been released yet.

No age reported.

Well-Known Businessman Denny Hickman Passes Away at Age 65

November 28, 2025

Dennis G. “Denny” Hickman, 65, of Emlenton [PA] , passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior while in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family early Thursday morning, November 27, 2025, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Though his time on earth feels far too short, Denny lived a life overflowing with family, faith, purpose, and adventure — one marked by hard work, deep love, and the joy of God’s creation.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Bridgeport Mourning Sudden Death of Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Subasic

November 26, 2025

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — The Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department announced Monday night that longtime Fire Chief Mark Subasic had died unexpectedly at age 67. Subasic served on the Bridgeport fire department for 50 years, spending the last 34 years as its chief. He was also a founding member of the Bridgeport Fire Department Ambulance and Paramedic Service and a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Belmont County Fire and Squad Officers Association.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 23:

Rosenberg community mourns loss of firefighter and Army veteran

November 23, 2025

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — The Rosenberg community is mourning the death of a firefighter and Army veteran. Tyler Macha [33] died after battling cancer, according to the Rosenberg Police Department. A procession will be held to return his body to Rosenberg. According to police, the procession will travel into Rosenberg from the Texas Medical Center.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Napoleonville man dies from injuries after car runs off road, hits house

November 29, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Napoleonville man who was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening died from his injuries in a hospital. Louisiana State Police identified the crash victim as Lonnie Robinson, 71. Troopers found that he was driving west on Franklin Avenue near Philosopher Street in Assumption Parish when his car ran off the road and hit a house around 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The agency said Robinson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

1 killed, 2 injured in Lancaster County [SC] single-vehicle crash

November 29, 2025

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a crash involving just one vehicle in Lancaster County. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene on U.S. Highway 521 in Lancaster County around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Officials said a 2016 Kia Sedan was traveling south on the highway when it veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The backseat passenger died at the scene, and the driver and front seat passenger were sent to a hospital, according to troopers. No additional details have been made available.

No age reported.

Reported on November 20:

Parents mourning death of Palmview High School football player in single vehicle crash

November 20, 2025

Brownsville, TX - Parents of a Palmview High School student are mourning the death of their son, who was killed in a Nov. 16 crash. Gilbert Govea III had just turned 18 on Friday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Gilbert was involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday at the 3600 block of N. Expressway 83. Gilbert’s family would later receive a call that he was hospitalized. La Joya ISD issued a statement on Monday confirming that Gilbert died in the accident. Police have not released additional details on the crash, and said the investigation is ongoing.

David Joseph ‘DJ’ Garrison, 40

November 29, 2025

AUSTIN, TEXAS - David Joseph “DJ” Garrison, 40, passed away on November 15, 2025. DJ was passionate about everything aviation. From fixing to flying planes, he lived for the skies. A true “Top Gun” at heart, he embraced life with the same daring spirit and joy he felt soaring above the clouds. He also loved motorcycles, adventure, photography, and anything that gave him an adrenaline rush.

Researcher’s note - From the GoFundMe for his family: DJ Garrison passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident just one day after celebrating his 40 th birthday.

Sorrow as man who returned home from US for 2-month holiday dies at home: “Too much fatigue”

November 25, 2025

Family and friends of Patrick Kiwanuka are shocked and in pain after learning that he has died, and the holiday that he had been looking forward to at home has been cut short. Kiwanuka was a resident of Boston, Massachusetts, in the USA, and it has emerged that Kiwanuka had returned home for a two-month Christmas holiday when he fell unwell and was rushed to a medical facility to find out why, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead hours later. Medical reports released later revealed that he died of a cardiac arrest linked to too much fatigue. In 2023, Kiwanuka took his young daughters to America so that they could have a bright future.

No age reported.

Karen A. Carrachino, 67

December 1, 2025

Mrs. Karen Ann (D’Espinosa) Carrachino, 67, passed away unexpectedly from health complications early Wednesday morning at her residence in Grafton, MA. She was the wife of the late Mark D. Carrachino, who died in 2005. Karen was a dedicated secretary for Dr. Michael Kennedy in Natick for 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Al Liestikow, 61

December 1, 2025

Stillwater, MN) – Al, age 61, died unexpectedly on 11/19/25. He was a loving man and we have all been blessed to know him.

No cause of death reported.

Deana Lynn (Smith) Flannery, 59

December 1, 2025

Beloved wife, mother, auntie, and friend, Deana Lynn (Smith) Flannery, aged 59, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2025. She was surrounded by her husband, Dan, of 29 years, and her children, Daniel and Megan. Deana enjoyed her job as a records clerk for the police department and recently retired after 30 years of service. Deana was full of life and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was never without a kind word or a helping hand for someone in need. She enjoyed her crafts and was always excited to celebrate holidays to the fullest.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Louise (Thill) Engelhardt, 73

December 1, 2025

Mary Louise (Thill) Engelhardt, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025. In the mid-1990s, Mary and her husband Steve built Annie’s Pet Hotel, named after their daughter, whose love for animals matched Mary’s own. The pet hotel brought Mary tremendous joy and allowed her to pour her compassion into caring for animals. A few years later, Mary and Steve co-owned Saddle Butte Memorial Gardens, an animal cremation service where the family continued to provide care for beloved pets with pride, dignity, and integrity.

No cause of death reported.

Sally Jane (Leitzke) Richter, 68

December 1, 2025

Shawano, WI – Sally Jane Richter, age 68, of Navarino, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday November 30, 2025, at her home. Sally worked at Kmart, Premier Bank in Bonduel and recently worked at Kwik Trip until retiring. She enjoyed all her jobs and considered her customers as friends.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa Marie Sadler Fulkrod, 59

December 1, 2025

Lisa Marie Sadler Fulkrod, age 59, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2025, of natural causes. Lisa was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was employed as an assembly worker for Stanganelli’s Italian Foods. Lisa was a do-it-yourself individual and a tireless worker. She had a welcoming nature to all who needed a home.

No cause of death reported.

Luis Ortiz, 59

December 1, 2025

Luis A. Ortiz (a.k.a. “YoYo”), of Scotrun, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the age of 59. Born on May 1, 1966, Luis was a dedicated partner, son, friend and cherished leader to many. Luis was a respected employee of Mt. Airy Casino Resort, where he served as the Housekeeping Supervisor since 2007. His dedication, professionalism, and warm nature earned him the admiration and love of his colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Brittney Shay Clark, 38

December 1, 2025

BUNA, TEXAS – Brittney Horn Clark, 38, of Buna, died Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Frederick Clark, 75

December 1, 2025

Napa, CA – Roy Frederick Clark, a longtime convivial Napa presence, passed away at home at 75 years old. The cause was cardiovascular disease. Roy settled into life in Napa with ease, instilled with an ostentatious personality, wicked sense of humor, and the ability to become fast friends with anyone.

Ferdinand ‘Butch’ D. Costanzi, 59

November 30, 2025

Ferdinand Butch D. Costanzi, 59, formerly from Old Forge, died suddenly on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Lehigh Valley Network-Schuylkill-East [PA]. Butch was an avid hunter and fisherman who truly loved the outdoors. He was a great fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and WWE. Those who knew him will remember him for his infectious smile.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Alexander Hancock, 37

November 30, 2025

Bradley Alexander Hancock, 37, died suddenly on November 13, 2025. During his youth, Brad pursued his two great passions, basketball and racing. He began playing basketball in the Williamsburg [VA] youth recreational leagues ending in high school where he played on the varsity team at Bruton.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas S. Moore, 65

November 30, 2025

WYNANTSKILL, NY – Thomas S. Moore, age 65, a longtime resident of Wynantskill, died suddenly on Friday morning, November 28, 2025. After his education, Tom pursued a life-long career in real estate, owning apartment buildings around Albany, N.Y. Tom spent the majority of his young life in Albany, making friendships that lasted a lifetime.

No cause of death reported.

Rosita Gonzalez, 70

November 30, 2025

HARLINGEN, TEXAS - Rosita Guerra Gonzalez, 70, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 28, 2025, at Solara Specialty Hospitals in Harlingen.

Researcher’s note - From the guestbook: “U have gone to a better place where there is no pain and suffering.”

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey P. Howard, 46

November 30, 2025

Jeffrey P. Howard, 46, of Mt. Pleasant [PA], died unexpectedly on Friday November 28, 2025. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp., serving as a Lance Corporal in Kosovo from January 31, 1999 to July 10, 1999. Jeff then went on to work as a bus driver for Seven Springs, DMJ Bus Service, and Excela Health. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, and a good movie.

No cause of death reported.

Obbie Bader, 71

November 30, 2025

Bakerstown, PA – Oliver Bader III “Obbie”, age 71, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at his home, joining his loving wife in Heaven. Obbie enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers waving the “Terrible Towel” and yelling at the TV during the games. He enjoyed grilling a cheeseburger for family and friends where he would reference himself as the “Grill Master”.

No cause of death reported.

Heather Lea Morgan, 52

November 30, 2025

Pekin, IL – Heather Lea Morgan, age 52, of Pekin, passed away Friday, November 21, 2025 in Pekin. She dedicated 15 years of her career working as a dental assistant in her father’s dental practice in Pekin.

No cause of death reported.

Vicky Marie Courtney, 26

November 29, 2025

Passed away on November 26, 2025, in Spokane, Washington.

No cause of death reported.

Jerry John Nicholl, 36

November 29, 2025

Passed away on November 23, 2025, in Long Beach, California.

No cause of death reported.

Bita Peter Wabol, 29

November 29, 2025

Passed away on November 19, 2025, in West Seattle, Washington.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Lorraine Basaraba, 43

November 29, 2025

Passed away on November 26, 2025, at the age of 43. She was a resident of Portland, Oregon.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Joshua Hughes, 39

November 29, 2025

Passed away on November 27, 2025, in Colorado’s Front Range communities—Longmont, Boulder County, Larimer County, Weld County.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Murillo Gaona, 33

November 29, 2025

MARSHALL, TEXAS - A funeral service for Brenda Murillo Gaona, 33, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 7, 2025, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Algoma North Cemetery in Marshall.

No cause of death reported.

Kerwin Romero, 42

November 29, 2025

Kerwin Romero, 42, of New Haven, CT, died suddenly in New Haven on Tuesday, October 25, 2025. He was currently employed at Town Fair Tires of East Haven.

No cause of death reported.

Brayden Michael Smith, 21

November 29, 2025

Brayden Michael Smith, 21, of Morgantown [WV] , passed away Monday, November 24, 2025. Brayden was a graduate of Morgantown High School and he also graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2025 from West Virginia University with a dual degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Researcher’s note – While WVU didn’t mandate “vaccination,” it “strongly encouraged” it: Link

No cause of death reported.

Deborah ‘Deb’ Lyn Leininger, 56

November 29, 2025

Deborah ‘Deb’ Lyn Leininger, 56, of Palmetto, Florida., died unexpectedly Thursday, November 20, 2025, at her home. Her absence is keenly felt by those who loved and knew her.



No cause of death reported.

Cindy Ann Cox, 63

November 29, 2025

Chillicothe, OH – Cynthia Ann Cox, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at her home. Cindy was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, class of 1981. She went on to work at various retail stores, where she found a love for working in the bakery departments making cakes. In her free time, she loved reading, cooking, and baking. She also loved spending time laying on a warm beach watching the waves roll in next to her husband Marty.

No cause of death reported.

Tara M. Carbaugh, 49

November 29, 2025

Tara M. Carbaugh, of Kyle, TX, died at her home on Saturday, Oct. 25, after a valiant fight against melanoma, at the age of 49. Tara was a kind, supportive friend who always put the needs of others first. Even in her final full day of life on Friday, she managed to work a few hours. She loved to travel with friends and family, including trips to Europe and Asia in recent years.

Bob Sabo, 65

November 28, 2025

Bob Sabo, 65, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 2, 2025, at his home in Royse City, Texas. Bob was a devout Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and will be remembered for his great love and passion for Bruce Springsteen and the E. Street Band. Bob enjoyed fishing, duck hunting and playing golf.

No cause of death reported.

Karen B. Kulinski, 62

November 28, 2025

Karen B. Kulinski, of Waukesha [WI], died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 62. Memorials are appreciated to Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Michael Measles, 46

November 28, 2025

Larry Michael Measles passed away peacefully on November 26, 2025, in Bells, Texas, at the age of 46. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Christopher Darrell Measles.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ann Kimball, 64

November 28, 2025

SEGUIN, TEXAS - Elizabeth Ann Kimball, age 64, of Seguin, passed away on November 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Doyle Lynn Hudson, 68

November 28, 2025

GREENVILLE, TEXAS- Doyle Hudson, age 68, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2025 after a brief battle with cancer.

Chantel Renee Maxwell, 48

November 27, 2025

Morton, IL - Chantel Renee Maxwell, 48, of Morton, passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, at her home. Chantel liked staying busy, working as a custodian but formerly worked as a certified nursing assistant.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Aaron Vasquez, 38

November 27, 2025

GREENVILLE, TEXAS - Jacob Aaron Vasquez, 38, of Campbell, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Michael Montgomery, 55

November 27, 2025

ALICE, TEXAS – Robert Michael Montgomery, age 55, passed away Wednesday, November 26, 2025, surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. He loved all things Houston, following the Astros through every season, cheering for the Rockets, supporting the Texans and keeping the memory of the Oilers alive in his heart.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas DiRocco, 65

November 26, 2025

GREENVILLE, Ohio – Thomas A. DiRocco died unexpectedly at his home on November 3, 2025. Art was his passion. He lived in Anderson Township, Cincinnati where he ran his own business, DiRocco Design and Branding Alliance.

No cause of death reported.

Stacy L. Jones, 52

November 26, 2025

Stacy L. Jones, 52, of Milwaukee [WI], died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at her residence. Stacy proudly served in the U.S. Navy. In her free time, Stacy was an adrenaline junkie, thrill seeker, who liked crafting and learning about the newest technology that was out.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel R. Aremburg, Jr., 59

November 26, 2025

Sharon, VT – Daniel R. Aremburg, Jr., 59, died unexpectedly at his workplace on Monday, November 24, 2025. Dan was a dedicated worker, a family man through and through, and someone who showed up for the people he cared about. Supportive and steady, he was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back, usually with a big grin everyone knew so well.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Scott Kierscht, 59

November 26, 2025

Kyle Scott Kierscht, 59, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Omaha, Neb. He was deeply passionate about farming and working with his hands. He had a remarkable ability to tell a joke, even if he was the only one laughing at it. Kyle enjoyed working out at the CREW Center in Woodbine.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Jalomo, 56

November 26, 2025

Weslaco, Texas – Daniel Jalomo, 56, passed away to be with the Lord on November 23, 2025 at DHR hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Edward Dotzert, 50

November 26, 2025

Daniel Edward Dotzert, born on February 27, 1975, in Peoria, Illinois, passed away on November 19, 2025, at the age of 50. He was a resident of Hanna City, Illinois.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Hernandez, 49

November 26, 2025

Joel passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Lamesa, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan Scott Boudreaux, 54

November 26, 2025

NEDERLAND, TEXAS – Bryan Scott Boudreaux, 54, of Nederland, died Monday, November 24, 2025. Bryan graduated from Nederland High School in 1989 before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served during the Persian Gulf War. Memorial contributions can be made to American Liver Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Margaret Myrna Bagur, 65

November 26, 2025

Mason City, IA – Margaret Myrna Bagur, 65, of Mason City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Mercy Medical Center. She always had a desire to help people whether it be her early ambitions to be a medic, gaining skills she used often, whether officially or while patching up the people she cared about.

No cause of death reported.

Matt Trygve Odegaard, 45

November 26, 2025

Alexandria, MN – Matt Trygve Odegaard, age 45, of Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at his home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle, and maintained a lifelong fascination with snakes and exotic animals, sparked by his childhood experiences abroad. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Matt are preferred to the American Heart Association.

Myron Eugene “Gene” Wood, Jr., 45

November 25, 2025

Myron Eugene “Gene” Wood, Jr., 45, of Adena, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2025, at Trinity Medical Center West. He was a computer whiz and loved working on them. He also loved listening to music and had a wide range—from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Dr. Dre, he listened to it all. He was incredibly intelligent and had a photographic memory.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Patrick Fritts, 53

November 25, 2025

Sean Patrick Fritts, 53, of Ashley, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, November 24, 2025, at his residence. He never met a stranger, and his humor brought joy to everyone around him. A devoted friend, he loved riding his motorcycle with his buddies and living life to the fullest.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Lynn Walker, 30

November 25, 2025

Jamie Lynn Walker Kelley, 30, went to her heavenly home on the morning of November 20, 2025. She lived on her families land all of her life in Whitney, TX. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests donations toward medical bills and the purchase of an oak tree, where Jamie wished her cremains to be laid to rest.

No cause of death reported.

Riley Lane Isom, 24

November 25, 2025

Riley Lane Isom, 24, of Campbell, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2025, at her residence. While attending college at A&M Commerce, Riley was a Member of Chi Omega sorority. She worked for Luminous Productions, Lime Media, Barbershop Marketing and even had her own business called RLI photography.

No cause of death reported.

Solana Lynn Batchelor, 37

November 25, 2025

QUINLAN, TEXAS - Solana Lynn Batchelor, born on March 2, 1988, in Athens, Texas, passed away peacefully from natural causes on November 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Lance Lockhart, 59

November 25, 2025

LONGVIEW, TX - Lance Arthur Lockhart, 59, of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by his loving family after a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Maria del Rosario Garcia, 51

November 25, 2025

Maria Del Rosario Garcia, age 51, of Crockett, passed away Friday, November 21, 2025 in Houston, TX. She was surrounded by her family, singing worship songs to her until her last breath. Maria was a wonderful wife, amazing mother and extraordinary grandmother who loved her family with all her heart. She was a brave woman who battled a long fight against cancer until her last moments and never gave up faith and hope. Her last words to her daughter were “Gloria a Dios,” we know she is rejoicing in heaven with our Lord now.

Margarito Rodriguez, 21

November 24, 2025

PLAINVIEW, TEXAS - Margarito Rodriguez, age 21, passed away on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 23:

Micah Brodie-Battle Moore, 26

November 23, 2025

GRANBURY, TEXAS - He was preceded in death by his adoring dog Ellie Mae whom he loved with all of his heart. We will carry on your will and live as happily as we can. You will be forever missed! Our hearts are broken!

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 22:

Jesus ‘Chuy’ Ortiz, 34

November 22, 2025

With hearts broken by his passing, yet filled with overwhelming gratitude for the beautiful life he lived for Christ, we announce that our beloved Jesus “Chuy” Ortiz, 34, of Brownsville, Texas, went home to be with our Savior on November 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Howard Cox, 55

November 22, 2025

Marquette Hts., IL – Andrew Howard Cox, 55, of Marquette Heights, passed away Thursday, November 13, 2025 at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Annette Roberts, 60

November 22, 2025

Emmett, ID – Annette Rae Helmick Lloyd Roberts, 60, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully into the arms of Jesus November 22, 2025 at the home of her nephew, Ryan Helmick. She was always there for her kids and tried to constantly help them through the ups and downs of life. Annette will always be remembered for being a hard worker and an overcomer. Friends and acquaintances all knew they could depend on Netty to be there for them.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 21:

Robert Stirewalt, 62

November 21, 2025

Robert Stirewalt, of Colchester, Vt., passed away on October 5, at the age of 62. Robert was a creative man who loved journalism and writing, including telling imaginative bedtime stories to his daughter together with her mom as she grew up. With his talent and love for sports, Robert began as a sportswriter and continued his career in public relations and health communications. Later in life, he enjoyed working at the Kwiniaska Golf Club, where he loved spending time outside on the green. Robert’s interest in weightlifting and an active lifestyle led to many memories with those he loved, including hiking, biking, running, golfing and even homemade obstacle courses in the basement.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 20:

Trevor Scott Deyo, 25

November 20, 2025

With deep sorrow, we share that Trevor Scott Deyo, age 25, passed away on November 17th, after a long courageous battle with mental illness. In honor of Trevor, the family wishes to gently remind others that no one has to face mental health struggles alone. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, help is available 24/7/365.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 19:

Marita Quigley Nazarian, 72

November 19, 2025

Little Rock, AR – Marita Quigley Nazarian died after a short illness on November 19, 2025. She worked in the Pharmacy Department of Arkansas Children’s Hospital from 1985 to 2018, when she retired after 30 years as Director of Pharmacy. Marita was an avid gardener and served on the Governor’s Mansion Herb Garden. She volunteered preparing meals at Our House, excelled in needlepoint, and enjoyed Egyptology, repertory theater, and literature. She drew love and support from her fellow Wild Old Women.

No cause of death reported.

Michael J. Musheno, 40

November 19, 2025

West Scranton, PA – Michael Musheno, of West Scranton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 19th. He was a man defined by generosity and heart – the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back and then ask what else you needed. His kindness, loyalty, + willingness to help anyone at any time left an impact on everyone who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Elias Kurker-Mraz, 33

November 19, 2025

Jordan passed away on September 21, 2025, in Tucson, AZ. Jordan had a heart-felt sense of justice. He was troubled by abuses of power and was an advocate for victims of systemic oppression. The suffering caused by police brutality, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and civil war in Yemen weighed heavily on his mind. He yearned for a world with more compassion, equity, and tolerance. We honor Jordan’s memory when we embrace these values and act on our moral convictions. Jordan’s personal suffering was deeper than many of us knew and his death by suicide is a heartbreaking and devastating loss to many. Our immense grief reflects our deep love and care for him. His absence from our lives will be an ongoing sorrow but memories of his universal empathy, off-beat humor, and clever commentary will continue to make us smile and keep his spirit alive.

Link

Reported on November 18:

Lisa Marie Little, 33

November 18, 2025

HICO, TX - Lisa Marie Little, 33, of Hico, was called to her heavenly home on November 17th, 2025. She took a job at Three-way ISD, the school that her children attend, just so she could be near her babies all the time.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 17:

David L. Yergler, 62

November 17, 2025

Metamora, IL – David L. “Dave” Yergler, 62, of Metamora, passed away on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Dustin Owen Brown, 40

November 17, 2025

Dustin Owen Brown, 40, of McCamey [TX], passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 14:

Bret Kenson Lighter, 50

November 14, 2025

Pekin, IL – Bret Kenson Lighter, 50, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 11:

Matthew Caulfield Schwab, 54

November 11, 2025

Matthew Caulfield Aloysius Schwab of Greenwich and Salisbury, CT, a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, while traveling abroad on business. Matthew was a man of keen intelligence and wit, with a great sense of curiosity and humor. He had an avid interest in history and politics, read voraciously and never turned down a good debate. He loved cooking, wine, travel, and, most of all, spending time with his family and many friends.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (474)

Alberta (77)

Travous John Tysick, 42, Link

Richard Harasymchuk, 74, Link

Joshua Brian Bentz, 34, Link

Spencer Blake Runkvist, 33, Link

Peter Jankowski, 59, Link

Sandra Lee Stowe, 73, Link

Glen Weller, 74, Link

Bruce Douglas Vanderberg, 64, Link

Michele Georgina Mielnik, 52, Link

Dale Dziwenko, 60, Link

Ronald Gerard Byrne, 65, Link

Ciani Avalon Muza, 45, Link

Andrew John Patey Truch, 43, Link

Katelynn Victoria Rose, 36, Link

Corianne Peggy Sue Crowchild, 38, Link

Daniel Joseph Jobidon, 42, Link

Ellen Jane Vander Woude, 60, Link

Ernie Roberts, 44, Link

Diane Ponicappo, 50, Link

Dixie Blanche Robertson, 74, Link

Patrick Gerard Kirwan, 69, Link

Brenda Wing-Kuen Tam (née Chin), 74, Link

Thomas “Tom” Roderick Rogers, 73, Link

Marlet Enaje Gutierrez, 59, Link

Darren Charles Robson, 65, Link

Waylon Drew Lawrence, 55, Link

Philip Alfred Taylor, 54, Link

Janis Pritchard, 72, Link

Blair Boettcher, 52, Link

Sabina Zefferino, 60, Link

Ernest Roberts, 44, Link

Norman Larry Veysey, 69, Link

Ewald Ammann, 57, Link

Maureen Ann Marie Lawrence, 56, Link

David John Kehrig, 61

November 28, 2025

Passed away in his sleep on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the age of 61 years, after three years of treatment for dedifferentiated liposarcoma.

Researcher’s note - Dedifferentiated liposarcoma (DDLS) is an aggressive, high-grade form of liposarcoma that develops from a pre-existing well-differentiated liposarcoma or arises de novo. It is most often found in the retroperitoneum (the area behind the abdominal cavity) and is characterized by the co-occurrence of well-differentiated liposarcoma and a less differentiated, non-lipomatous sarcoma. The main treatment is surgery, but the high risk of local recurrence means that close monitoring is crucial.

Dale Gerald Brown, 67, Link

Vickie Nakagama, 67, Link

Scott James Snethun, 40, Link

Jackie Zadunayski, 58, Link

Mike Morton, 59, Link

Heather Meri Chamberlain, 66, Link

Sherree Lynn Eresman, 61, Link

Debra Ann Pattison, 64, Link

Richard (Rick) Baron, 64, Link

Danielle Corinne Campbell, 37, Link

Pardeep Singh, 23, Link

Sandra Rose (Chick) Gladue, 63, Link

Debbie “Deborah” Audet, 63, Link

Alisha Ann Cardanini, 33, Link

Sheldon Copeland, 47, Link

Joshua Christopher Schaefer, 28, Link

Kraig Daniel (Reevis) Crow Chief “Poikatoyiikooan - Little Preacher”, 33, Link

Marie Suzanne “Susan” Shirley Young, 68, Link

Connie Angela Cox, 51, Link

Ronda Lorraine Reid, 57, Link

Lana Marie Hochban-Wadham, 52, Link

Kathryn Goss, 46, Link

Bradley Bruce Gilroy, 63, Link

Ryan Kozakevich, 44, Link

Kevin Isley, 59, Link

Gerald “Jerry” Robert Chisholm, 74, Link

David Reginald Holden, 48, Link

Linda Dyck, 61, Link

Jessica Leah Gano, 47, Link

Jones Gerald Clay, stillborn, Link

Ian Presley Daub, 47, Link

David Reginalds Holden, 48, Link

John Michael Pearce, 60, Link

William Clayton Murray, stillborn, Link

Robert Major, 53, Link

Jeffrey Robert Pook, 60, Link

James Roy Stephenson, 59, Link

Jeff Edmundson, 40, Link

Gizella Margaret McLeod, 64, Link

Jeremy Wayne Nichols, 50, Link

British Columbia (3)

John Hudson Haskel, 55, Link

Steven Wayne Kerry, 63, Link

Costel Petcu, 55, Link

New Brunswick (22)

Brian Henderson, 68, Link

Nathan Livingston, 33, Link

Brenda Marlene MacAulay, 63, Link

Sherry Lee Ann Curtis, 64, Link

Tracy Christine Estabrooks, 60, Link

Alban LeBlanc, 72, Link

Erica B. Copping, 35, Link

Joseph Jason Doucet, 52, Link

Chance Bradley Alexander Marshall, 41, Link

Dana Andrew Morehouse, 54, Link

L. Jill Justason, 63, Link

Amanda Catherine Watt, 45, Link

Alison White, 52, Link

Cindy Steeves, 64, Link

Debra Freda Morin, 63, Link

Jerry Nathaniel Veno, 50, Link

Henry J Richard, 74, Link

Lynda Godbout, 75, Link

Joanne Donna (Parks) Chase, 71, Link

Terry Lee Patricia (LeBlanc) Thorne, 61, Link

Patricia “Patty” L. Keenan, 58, Link

Brenda Lyn Cook, 56, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (19)

Colleen Amanda Butt, 44, Link

Kylie Matthews, 21, Link

Daniel Francis Browne, 51, Link

Dr. Jean Audrey Mercer, 75, Link

Carolyn Graham, 71, Link

Gregory “Greg” Edward Kavanagh, 71, Link

Jordan Brady Moore, 30, Link

Karen Rae Gates, 60, Link

Vincent Gerald Thornton, 62, Link

Tammy Lorraine Connors, 51, Link

Richard Lloyd Strickland, 59, Link

Lori Hefford Piercey Williams, 57, Link

Frances Terrance “Terry” Dodd, 66, Link

Nichole Power, 33, Link

Arian Patrick Brennan, 65, Link

Louisa Ann Fitzpatrick, 64, Link

Christopher Michael Kelly, 72, Link

Lisa Amy Rowe, 60, Link

Jacqueline Ann Hiscock, 64, Link

Nova Scotia (35)

Susan Marie White, 61, Link

Troy Donald Preiss, 53, Link

Makayela Eliza-Raye Carson, 31, Link

Antonio Raymond Grant “Baby Banks”, 1 day, Link

Jaqueline (Jackie) Savage, 61, Link

Gail Betty Morrison, 65, Link

John Ronald Halliday, 65, Link

David Albert Curry, 73, Link

Scott Gordon William Boal, 52, Link

Sawyer Elise Titus, 11, Link

Stanley Charles McCann, 63, Link

Tina Marlene Scott, 41, Link

Marlene Louise DeBay, 73, Link

Ruth Denise Ranni, 69, Link

Levi (Sarah Courtney) Gillis (Arseneau), 40, Link

Tracey Nicole Poulette, 52, Link

Veronica Jane Young, 55, Link

Anthony Louis Feltrin, 71, Link

Tara Lee Bertrand, 44, Link

Logan Alexandra Russell, 32, Link

Jonathan (John) Michael Meares, 59, Link

William “Bill Lloyd” Butler, 70, Link

Daniel Joseph Yurchesyn, 37, Link

George James Robinson, 59, Link

David Brian MacKay, 60, Link

David Cranswick Reddick, 61, Link

Terrence Arthur Lively, 68, Link

Janine Marie Sanford, 60, Link

Colleen Patricia Jones, C.M., 65, Link

Dennis Jenkins, 71, Link

James (Jim) Edward Simmons, 70, Link

Adam Sherman O’Brien, 45, Link

Shawn <cCormick, 60, Link

Andy Alexander William (Burke) King, 44, Link

Raylene (Small) Power, 72, Link

Ontario (280)

Canadian Hall of Fame curler Colleen Jones passes away at 65 [cancer], Link

Edwarda Furtado, 56, Link

Patrick Cesar Dusenge, 28, Link

Anna Petrusich Munro, 70, Link

Varsha Mitul Desai, 61, Link

Bill Coverdale, 74, Link

Gary Frank Blake, 73, Link

Susan Lynn Tipper, 65, Link

Luke Thomas Bilkey, 28, Link

Sandy Belford, 51, Link

Gurinderpal Singh Samra, 47, Link

Jasbir Singh Sanghera, 54, Link

Charanjit Singh, 59, Link

Tylar Lalande, 26, Link

Mirah Michelle Naegele, 1 month, Link

Brody Smyth, 1, Link

Brian Clifford Colgan, 60, Link

William Bumstead, 34, Link

Frederick Isaac Ice, 64, Link

Rakesh Bala Sood, 65, Link

Ambihaibahan Vilvaratnam, 57, Link

Lorry Robert Job, 63, Link

Katherine Ada Grant, 69, Link

David Thomas Rosehart, 68, Link

Charlene Dilts, 62, Link

Wendy Lynne (Cowey) Hough, 72, Link

Deborah Lee Elsom, 66, Link

Richard “Rick” Summerfield, 64, Link

Gary Ogilvie, 66, Link

Ming Sum Szeto, 68, Link

Nipun Jain, 42, Link

Trina Marie Hookimaw, 45, Link

Kimberly Ann Garrow, 52, Link

Barry Dempster, 73, Link

Cheryl Jane Dyck, 64, Link

Mary M. McDaid, 73, Link

Michelle Perkins, 52, Link

David Leonard Wilcox, 49, Link

Benjamin Denys Felicetti, 22, Link

Megan Elizabeth Leadbeater, 29, Link

Fredricka Anne DeShield, 69, Link

Yean Chham, 59, Link

Jane Monette-Goulet, 64, Link

Steven Herbert Fox, 65, Link

Ronnie Persad, 48, Link

Raymond Dafang Quinto, 56, Link

Nadezda Simeunovic, 52, Link

Eddy Barberstock, 54, Link

Michael Dmitrovic, 63, Link

Gordon MacDonald, 60, Link

Aline Wright, 67, Link

Frederick (Fred) Carl Webber, 71, Link

Maria Allevato, 61, Link

Joanne Elaine Proulx, 71, Link

Cornelius Unger, 50, Link

Andrzej Magier, 70, Link

Alexander “Sandy” Napier, 70, Link

Evan Leslie MacKinnon, 68, Link

Mary Patricia Louise Malanczyj, 73, Link

Anisoara “Ana” Tarla, 72, Link

Kirk Laymann, 56, Link

Paula Ethier, 61, Link

Jovan Andjelic, 63, Link

David Russell Kennedy, 70, Link

Arcelli Lee Castaneda, 66, Link

Robert van Veen, 75, Link

John Francis Mark Halls, 61, Link

Lois Abel, 71, Link

Louanne Girardin, 71, Link

Dante Walter Trevisan, 71, Link

George Joseph Turco, 62, Link

Boris WIlliam Golf, 65, Link

Andrew Stanton Canepa, 35, Link

Adam Christopher Olinski, 28, Link

Monica Gierszewski, 65, Link

Susan Pimentel, 49, Link

Bryan Robert Simard, 38, Link

Arthur “Archie” Altenburg, 71, Link

Richard Fox, 65, Link

Allan Anthony DeLouw, 67, Link

Valda Guimarães Lopo, 65, Link

Brandi Joy Bichon, 49, Link

Natalina Giovenc, 48, Link

Jazmyn Rose Budd, stillborn, Link

Dinarte Chaves Cabral, 49, Link

William George Taylor, 68, Link

Graham Robert Myers, 64, Link

Carl Fex, 48, Link

Nicholas Roy Baker, 30, Link

Matthew Christopher White, 39, Link

Christina Dawn McDougall, 62, Link

Steven Albert Crosbie, 62, Link

Bruce Alan Johnson, 61, Link

Zachary Louis John Morriseau, 38, Link

Jeany Pak, 54, Link

Daniel “Dan” William Douglas, 52, Link

Robert Diamond, 73, Link

Bradley S. Hewings, 61, Link

Gregory Jerome Sicotte, 71, Link

Anna Elizabeth Schmidt, 71, Link

Ralph Douglas Smith, 49, Link

Liam Gibson, 14 [“battled brain cancer for 6 months”], Link

Lisa Marie Johnston, 59, Link

Bonita (Bonnie) Coulas, 63, Link

George Nazimek, 75, Link

Brian Terry “Duey” Dueck, 49

November 28, 2025

Passed away from complications of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday November 22, 2025.

Researcher’s note - Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a rare, severe disorder of excessive immune system activation that can be fatal if not treated promptly. It is characterized by a hyperinflammatory response that damages organs like the liver and spleen. HLH can be primary (inherited) or secondary (acquired), the latter often triggered by infections, cancer, or autoimmune disease. Common symptoms include fever and an enlarged spleen, while treatment typically involves immune-suppressing drugs, chemotherapy, and sometimes a bone marrow transplant.

Link

Sweta Gupta, 62, Link

Bhanumati Prafulbhai Dave, 65, Link

Raymond Oliver Morgan Jr., 47, Link

Pallaviben Jaykishor Rao, 62, Link

Bhaveshkumar Jethabhai Patel, 46, Link

Randy Alan Wink, 44

November 27, 2025

He is reunited with his wife Melissa (June 5, 2025).

Researcher’s note - Their 3 children are orphaned now since both parents died within 6 months of each other.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kirisanthan Balakrishnan, 40, Link

Anujan Suthaharan, 24, Link

Ju Mei Guan, 63, Link

Uruthiralingam Thambiah, 62, Link

Nicholas Robert Falcon Thompson, 55, Link

Luigi (Lou) Cascella, 70, Link

José Manuel Amaral, 61, Link

Dale Edward Pyche, 60, Link

Dale Brown, 73, Link

Jacob “Jack” Zeronian, 60, Link

Patricia “Pat” Hamilton, 73, Link

Costatino Loro Kose, 52, Link

Jennifer Megan Duchesne, 42, Link

Michael Swan, 72, Link

Susan Elizabeth Wagler, 68, Link

Andrew Stuart Morton, 57, Link

Cory James Keers, 40, Link

