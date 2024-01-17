CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

A hockey player “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Ducks Mourn the Loss of Longtime Scout Glen Cochrane

January 13, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks family today mourns the loss of longtime NHL player, coach and scout Glen Cochrane. Glen was diagnosed in 2023 with cancer and fought valiantly before succumbing to the disease this morning. Glen spent the last 17 years with the Ducks, primarily scouting across Western Canada, following a 10-year coaching career at the junior and minor league levels. “Glen was one of the finest people in hockey, one of the fiercest competitors I ever played against and an integral part of our staff,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. Born in Kamloops, British Columbia and raised in Cranbrook (B.C.), Cochrane played in the NHL from 1978-89, appearing in 411 games.

A hockey player “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Miguel Poirier, 22-year-old junior hockey player, has passed away

January 13, 2024

Moncton – On January 10, 2024, Miguel Poirier, a former Yarmouth Jr. A Mariner and Canadian Tire Cup champion, aged 22, of St. Antoine, New Brunswick, passed suddenly. Miguel was uncontrolled in his kindness, but his selflessness and determination to succeed in this world set him apart from the rest. Miguel was a former demonstrator and player for the Andrews Hockey Riptide.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on November 21:

The Rev. Canon Major Malcolm David Berry, 72

November 21, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the Berry family announces the sudden passing of our father and husband the Reverend Canon Major Malcolm Berry, at the age of 72. Each member of his adoring family was present, supporting one another in the way he would have wanted. He found his calling when he became an Evangelist bringing many lives to know Jesus. He then became a priest in the Anglican church serving for over 20 years and also acting as Archdeacon for the Diocese of Fredericton. Mid-career at age 40, he joined the 8th Canadian Hussars as a Military Reserve Chaplain. He enjoyed a rewarding career where he established himself as a proven leader and would go on to serve in the Golan Heights with the United Nations and was also appointed task force chaplain in Afghanistan. Despite his many accomplishments, he was most proud of his family and was a loving and devoted husband, provider, Dad and Grandpa. His generous heart served others tirelessly while he suffered silently from numerous health complications. His life wasn't easy, but his personal transformation brought healing to countless lives. His sacrifices were profound, especially for his beloved family.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Karen Alice McCall, 59

January 9, 2024

With great sadness, Karen “Carebear” passed away suddenly on January 2, 2024. She graduated from Red River College and University of Winnipeg as an Early Childhood professional, and from the University of Manitoba in Day Care Management. She worked in Winnipeg, Churchill and Thompson and later taught childcare workers at Keewatin Community College.

No cause of death reported.

A baseballer “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on November 21:

Luc Daigle, 47

November 21, 2023

Luc Daigle, 47, of Moncton, passed away on Saturday November 18, 2023 at his residence. Luc was the manager of the parts department at Strongco Equipment. An 18-year dedicated baseball player in the region, Luc had been a team member of the Metro Mudcats, Newcastle Cardinals, Moncton Mets, Hub City Brewers, the Moncton Fisher Cats, and the Dieppe Cardinals. In 2017, Luc was inducted in the New Brunswick Baseball Hall of Fame for his participation with the 2006 Moncton Mets.

No cause of death reported.

Saskatoon police say foul play not suspected in sudden death

January 15, 2024

Foul play isn’t suspected in the sudden death of a 68-year-old man in Saskatoon [Saskatchewan]. According to police, officers were called at noon on Monday for a reported sudden death in a park near Avenue E North and 37th Street West. Police said they found the man’s body, but his family hasn’t yet been notified.

No cause of death reported.

In Quebec, 57 “ died suddenly ”:

Colombe Poirier, 19

January 14, 2024

It is with regret and great sadness that we inform you that our beautiful Dove has left us.... A dazzling, painful, unfair cancer. An intelligent, generous, caring young woman with a bright future. She showed unfailing courage and never gave up. She is at the beginning of her adult life! This disease is an injustice! It all starts with a common back pain that gets worse over the course of a few weeks. A clinic visit gave her a diagnosis of a lumbar sprain. Three days later, she started to feel spasms in her legs, then another three days and she lost the use of them! She had several CT Scans and MRIs to learn that she had a large tumor attached to lumbar 1 and metastases all over her lungs! In 24 hours her life ends! She had surgery first thing the next morning. We remove the tumor and half of the affected vertebra! Hoping that this will save the use of his legs... They are putting rods on him to solidify what remains of his vertebra. She was told that the results of the biopsy should take 3 to 4 weeks, but the next day, we were informed that it seemed to be a super aggressive cancer: Ewing sarcoma!

Christine Caron, 69

January 10, 2024

At Maison Catherine de Longpré, on Monday January 8, 2024, at the age of 69 years and 11 months, passed away Mrs. Christine Caron. Christine was involved in different functions as president of the Beauce-Sartigan Red Cross, member of the board of directors of the Caisse du Sud de la Chaudière, mayor for 4 years and advisor for the municipality of St-Simon-les -Mines for several years, secretary for the archery club in St-Simon-les-Mines, involved in the Beauce-Sud intermunicipal management and MRC Beauce-Sartigan. The family would like to thank all the staff at La maison Catherine de Longpré as well as Dr. Nancy Hébert for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society)

No cause of death reported.

Vicki Vervroegen, 40

January 12, 2024

In Saint-Jérôme, on January 9, 2024, at the age of 40, passed away Mrs. Vicki Vervroegen. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Kidney Disease Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Gendreau, 72

January 12, 2024

At his home, on January 2, 2024, Mr. Simon Gendreau died suddenly at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Guillaume Pelletier, 43

January 12, 2024

At the Multiservice Health and Social Services Center of Les Escoumins, on January 9, 2024, at the age of 43, passed away Mr. Guillaume Pelletier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Rousseau, 57

January 12, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Sylvie Rousseau, which occurred on January 6, 2024, at the age of 57. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Leo Senecal, 18

January 12, 2024

In Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu, on December 11, 2023, Léo Senécal died at the age of 18.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Jette, 59

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Daniel Jetté, who died of ENT cancer on January 9, 2024 in Repentigny, at the age of 59.

Rejean Lavoie, 50

January 11, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his loved ones, on January 10, 2024, following a long fight, Mr. Réjean Lavoie died at the CIUSSS/Hôpital de La Baie at the age of 50. For those who wish, a volunteer from the Saguenay Cancer Foundation will be present at the show to collect your donations.

No cause of death reported.

Paul-Arthur Preda, 28

January 11, 2024

In Quebec, on January 8, 2024, at the age of 29, died Mr. Paul-Arthur Preda,

No cause of death reported.

Antoine Cloutier, 14

January 11, 2024

On January 9, 2024, at the age of 14, Antoine Cloutier died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Bergeron, 47

January 11, 2024

On January 10, 2024, Mrs. Rachel Bergeron died suddenly at her home at the age of 47 years and 8 months.

No cause of death reported.

Marco Brindle, 61

January 11, 2024

A great man left us on January 10, 2024. Surrounded by his loved ones, in his home, Marco Brindle took off on his great journey. For his family, for his friends, as well as for all those who had the honor of crossing his path, his departure is marked by great strength and exemplary courage. He will be an eternal source of inspiration for all. As a condolence, the family invites you to make donations to ALS Québec.

No cause of death reported.

Leo Perron, 58

January 11, 2024

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Mr. Léo Perron, spouse of Denise Langlois of Témiscaming. He died on January 5, 2024 at the age of 58.

Your sympathies can be expressed by a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Louis Charles Desy, 65

January 11, 2024

On January 8, 2024, after a short but devastating illness, Mr. Louis Charles Désy, engineer, died surrounded by his family. Please offset the sending of flowers with a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Audet, 41

January 11, 2024

At the Seniors' House, on January 9, 2024, passed away at the age of 41 years and 8 months Mrs. Mélanie Audet, residing in Rimouski. A special thank you to the nursing staff at the CLSC and the Seniors’ Home and also to Ms. Amélie Gagné of the CRDI for the good care provided to Ms. Audet. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Heart and Stroke Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Frederick Pepin, 35

January 11, 2024

Peacefully in his sleep on January 3, 2024, Frédérick Pepin aged 35, residing in Montreal, left us. At his request, please do not send flowers but rather donations to the Montreal Neurological Hospital Institute for research on brain tumors.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Elliott, 49

January 11, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we mournfully announce that Richard James Elliott passed away suddenly in Montreal on December 26th, 2023 at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gaby Ducharme, 22

January 11, 2024

He left too quickly. We announce the death of Gaby Ducharme, which occurred on December 31, 2023, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

David Girouard, 44

January 11, 2024

On January 10, 2024, at the age of 44, Mr. David Girouard died.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Spoormakers, 4 months

January 11, 2024

From Deux-Montagnes, on January 7, 2024, at the age of 4 months, passed away Thomas Jr. Spoormakers, son of Jocelyn Hoskins and Thomas Spoormakers.

No cause of death reported.

Maxime Giguère, 38

January 11, 2024

At his home, on December 30, 2023, at the age of 38 years and 11 months, Mr. Maxime Giguère died peacefully. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Martin-Matte Foundation. The Martin-Matte Foundation mission is to improve the quality of life of children and adults living with traumatic brain injury or a physical disability.

No cause of death reported.

Marguerite Margo Thibault, 72

January 11, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on January 6, 2024, at the age of 72, Marguerite Thibault died. The family would like to thank all the staff at the CLSC des Rivières and the Integrated Cancer Center of Quebec (CIC) for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Renaud, 39

January 10, 2024

Rouyn-Noranda - Mrs. Stéphanie Renaud, residing in Rouyn-Noranda, died at the hospital on January 6, 2024 at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

John Christopher Lavoie, 45

January 10, 2024

It is with great regret that we inform you of the death of Mr John Christopher Lavoie, who died on January the 4th 2024 at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

William Couture, 33

January 10, 2024

It was gently that the heart of William Couture stopped on January 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

David Bergeron, 43

January 10, 2024

At his home in Victoriaville, on Monday January 8, 2024, Mr. David Bergeron died at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Richard, 47

January 10, 2024

In Drummondville on January 8, 2024, Mr. Joël Richard, residing in Drummondville, died at the age of 47. The family would like to thank the palliative care staff at Sainte-Croix hospital for their good care, their kindness and for their support to the family. In his memory, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Girard, 72

January 10, 2024

From Joliette, on January 10, 2024, Mr. Christian Girard, husband of Mrs. Christiane Champagne, died at the age of 72. For those who wish, donations to the Procure Foundation (which is dedicated to the fight against prostate cancer) can be made.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Bourgault, 61

January 10, 2024

At his home, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 61, Mr. Sylvain Bourgault died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Perreault, 70

January 10, 2024

On January 5, 2024, at the age of 70, Mr. Guy Perreault of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies passed away. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Ghislain Lauzière, 58

January 10, 2024

In Roxton Falls, on November 29, 2023, at the age of 58, passed away Mr. Ghislain Lauzière. The family would like to thank the staff of the Acton Vale CLSC as well as those of the oncology department of the Honoré Mercier hospital in St-Hyacinthe for the good care provided with compassion and their attention to Ghislain.

No cause of death reported.

Laura-Julie Aspirot, 35

January 9, 2024

On January 8, 2024, Laura-Julie Aspirot, residing in Paspébiac, died at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Lena Dallaire, 3 months

January 9, 2024

On January 5, died in Quebec, at the age of 3 months, Baby Lena Dallaire, daughter of Marc-Antoine Dallaire and Mélissa Harvey, residing in Alma.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Jolin, 45

January 9, 2024

Amos - Died at his home on January 4, 2024 at the age of 45, Mr. Vincent Jolin.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Remy, 62

January 9, 2024

Mr. Philippe Remy died at his home in St-Jean-Baptiste at the age of 62. He leaves to mourn his brother Étienne as well as family and friends. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sebastien Royal, 23

January 9, 2024

In Les Coteaux, on January 4, 2024, at the age of 23, died Mr. Sébastien Royal.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Poulin, 38

January 9, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska, on Friday January 5, 2024, at the age of 38 years and 2 months, passed away Mrs. Sandra Poulin.

No cause of death reported.

Mathias Dussault, 14

January 9, 2024

In Montreal, on Thursday January 4, 2024, at the age of 14, Mathias Dussault died.

No cause of death reported.

Baney Hardat, 71

January 9, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Baney Hardat, 71, beloved husband of Bibi Neisha.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Casey, 33

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs Anne Casey, which occurred on December 16, 2023 at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Serge Lafrance, 68

January 9, 2024

Suddenly at his home in Saint-Hyacinthe, on January 4, 2024 at the age of 68, Mr. Serge Lafrance passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Gregoire, 68

January 9, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Quebec, on January 4, 2024, at the age of 68, surrounded by her loved ones, passed away Louise Grégoire. We would like to thank the hospital staff of the oncology and palliative care department of the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, its surgeons Dr. Isabelle Deshaies and Dr. Carl Daigle.

No cause of death reported.

Cécile Guay, 71

January 9, 2024

In Quebec, on December 29, 2023, at the age of 71, passed away Mrs. Cécile Guay. The family would like to thank the staff at La Maison Michel Sarrazin and the Saint-Sacrement hospital, including oncologist Brigitte Poirier for their support and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Villeneuve, 43

January 8, 2024

On January 6, 2024, Mrs. Julie Villeneuve, residing in Jonquière, died suddenly at the Jonquière Hospital at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Gabrielle Cyr, 61

January 8, 2024

From Repentigny, suddenly on January 1, 2024, at the age of 61, died Gabrielle Cyr.

No cause of death reported.

Carl Dionne, 43

January 8, 2024

On January 5, 2024, died in Chicoutimi, at the age of 43 years and 3 months, Mr. Carl Dionne. Those who wish can make a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Noiseux, 52

January 8, 2024

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at her residence, on January 5, 2024, at the age of 52, Mrs. Isabelle Noiseux, residing in Lac-Bouchette and formerly of Quebec. Those who wish can send their donation to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Muskwedasae Nottaway, 28

January 8, 2024

Of Maigan-Agik, passed away January 4, 2024, at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Desiree Vuurman, 60

January 8, 2024

From Chambly, on January 4, 2024, at the age of 60, passed away Mrs. Désirée Vuurman. Your expressions of sympathy may result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 17:

Denis Laverdière, 65

November 17, 2023

Surrounded by his loved ones, at the Enfant Jésus Hospital in Quebec, on Wednesday October 25, 2023, at the age of 65, Denis Laverdière passed away. He was a faithful employee of the Acadian credit union movement for around thirty years. Over the years, he has also worked on several boards of directors and offered his time as a volunteer in several associations. A formidable skier, he also loved taking his family and friends out for a boat tour. A donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Six “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Martha Anne Gordon, 73

January 13, 2024

Avid music fans and outdoor enthusiasts, Martha and Rick loved camping, travel, great meals, a pint or two, and good conversation. Martha was known for her sharp wit and marvellous sense of humour. Martha was very generous with her hugs, words of encouragement, and big laughs. Martha died suddenly in Puerto Vallarta at the end of a lovely vacation, with Melissa at her side.

No cause of death reported.

Antonio Salvatore Gerardi, 55

January 13, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Antonio Salvatore Gerardi (Windsor, Ontario), who passed away on January 10, 2024, at the age of 55 If you so desire, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the Family.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Bellerive (nee Krall), 70

January 10, 2024

Helen Bellerive (nee Krall) passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on December 31, 2023, at the age of 70. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Alexander Winston Osborne, 49

January 10, 2024

Oakville, Ontario - Stephen died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday December 29, 2023, from a cardiac event. He was 49. Stephen had spent the few hours before his death doing one of things he truly enjoyed – participating in a class at his gym.

Reported on November 13:

Bruce Bennett, 47

November 13, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we the family announce the passing of Bruce Bennett which occurred suddenly in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday November 5, 2023, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 11:

Louisette Marie Marquis, 74

November 11, 2023

In Thornton, Ontario, on November 10, 2023, at the age of 74 years and 6 months, passed away Mrs. Louisette Marie Marquis. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

In Alberta, 34 “ died suddenly ”:

Sharon Gough, 66

January 15, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family of Sharon Gough (nee Parrell) share the devastating news of her sudden passing from this world on January 12th, 2024 at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Marie Bennett, 67

January 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late Sandra Marie Bennett announce her sudden passing on Friday, January 12th, 2024 at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robbie Sharpe, 49

January 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, dad, uncle, brother, and friend, Robbie, aged 49 years, of Paradise, NL, but residing in Edmonton, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Romona Kendall, 53

January 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of the late Romona Denise “Dede” Kendall announce her sudden passing on Monday, January 8th, 2024 at the age of 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn "Dee" Rose, 44

January 13, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we announce the sudden passing of Dawn (“Dee”) Rose (nee White) on January 11, 2024. Dee was as gentle and kind as any angel she will meet in heaven who demonstrated every day that she was put on this Earth to be a wife and mother.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Joseph McCormack, 59

January 13, 2024

Richard Joseph McCormack, passed peacefully away at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre after a courageous battle with cancer on January 12, 2024, at the age of 59 years.

Jeffrey Frederick Murrin, 49

January 13, 2024

With broken hearts and a life full of memories, we announce the peaceful passing of Jeffrey Frederick Murrin, age 49 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff’s memory to the St. John’s SPCA or the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre are graciously acceptable.

No cause of death reported.

Austin Mason McBean, 28

January 12, 2024

Austin Mason McBean passed away suddenly on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the age of 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Pitt, 60

January 12, 2024

We mourn the loss of Robert Anthony Pitt of Okotoks, AB, who passed away in the early morning on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from the result of a major stroke. He was known to most as Rob or Robbie, but more importantly, he was known as Grandpa, Dad, Honey, Brother, Uncle, and My Baby Boy.

Diane Jegou, 63

January 12, 2024

Diane Jegou, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died on January 12, 2024, just shy of her 63rd birthday, from Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Robert Dutchak, 26

January 11, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother, Robert Anthony Dutchak, on January 2, 2024, at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Winter, 55

January 11, 2024

It’s with great sadness the family of Patricia Nita Winter announce her sudden peaceful passing after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family, on January 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Merle Hedrick, 62

January 11, 2024

On January 8, 2024, Mr. Merle Hedrick of Ashmont passed away at the age of 62 years. He is survived by 4 daughters. If desired, donations may be made to Haying in the 30s (Cancer Support Society).

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Robinson, 52

January 11, 2024

The world has lost an outstanding human being, Christopher Robinson (BIG DADDY). He passed away at the age of 52, from an aggressive cancer that took its toll in only three weeks from diagnosis. He left behind a devastated family: his wife Carrie (nee Hollingsworth), mother, Muriel Blanchard, his children.

Heather Anne Silvester, 66

January 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Heather announce her sudden passing on December 31, 2023, at the age of 66. Heather lived a life characterized by love, laughter, and a profound appreciation and connection with the natural world. Those who so desire, may make Memorial Donations in Memory of Heather to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, and the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Juliann Varty-McPherson, 59

January 10, 2024

In remembrance of Juliann Varty-McPherson, born on October 5, 1964. She departed us with dignity, grace and peace on January 5, 2024, at the age of 59 years, surrounded by her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Andrea Ellanore DeLeeuw, 63

January 10, 2024

Andrea Ellanore DeLeeuw of Lacombe, Alberta, passed away on January 1, 2024, at 63 years old after a short, but admirable battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

Ruby Chesla, 72

January 10, 2024

Ruby Chesla passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of ovarian cancer. She was 72.

Deborah Ann Mercer, 61

January 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we mournfully announce the unexpected passing of Deborah Ann Mercer on December 24, 2023, in Grande Prairie, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Camp, 24

January 9, 2024

Robin Alexander Camp, on December 31st, 2023, continued this tradition of change and shift, passing away at the young age of 24, too soon but not without impact.

No cause of death reported.

Allen Edward Brian, 43

January 9, 2024

Allen Edward Brian, passed away suddenly on January 5, 2024, at the age of 43. He was born on December 25, 1980, in his hometown of Calgary. Al had the biggest heart and loved deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Lawrence, 61

January 9, 2024

After a courageous battle with cancer, Zachary Lawrence passed away with his wife by his side on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the age of 61 years. In 2014 he met his future wife and they enjoyed 9 loving years. Zach loved the gym especially lifting weights. His office proudly displays a few of his trophies from his weightlifting competitions, he also made many friends at the gym who are still a part of his life.

Monica Lynn Lappenbush, 54

January 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Monica Lynn Lappenbush (Breland) on December 30, 2023, at the age of 54 after a short 3-month battle of stage 4 lung cancer. Monica was born in Peace River, AB on November 22, 1969. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lung Cancer Canada.

George Morrison, 68

January 9, 2024

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of George Reginald Morrison, who passed away at the age of 68 years, on January 5, 2024 after his battle with cancer.

Philip Andrew Ord, 52

January 9, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Philip Andrew Ord, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in Drayton Valley; a remarkable individual who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Philip proudly served in the King’s Own Border Regiment as an infantryman in the United Kingdom. His commitment to his country and his fellow soldiers was unwavering, and he carried out his duties with honor and bravery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Philip’s name made directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Kent Thomas Froehlich, 41

January 9, 2024

Kent Thomas Froehlich swam his last length on January 3, 2024, leaving behind a wave of grief. Kent passed away at the young age of 41, after a 2.5 week battle in the U of A ICU with Severe Group A Strep Pneumonia, where he continually amazed doctors and nurses with his strength and determination.

Ed Shaw, 62

January 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts, that we share the news of the passing of Ed Shaw. On Friday, January 5, 2024, he lost a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer.

Avinash Durgapersaud, 48

January 8, 2024

On January 3, 2024, Mr. Avinash Durgapersaud of Edmonton passed away at the age of 48 years. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie and his son Isaiah of Edmonton; four children in Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Thompson, 43

January 8, 2024

Mike Thompson passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at the age of 43 years. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Gladdy; sons, Mike Jr. & Miguel.

No cause of death reported.

Daxton Bennett, 44

January 8, 2024

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Daxton Oliver Bennett (44). Daxton passed away on December 28, 2023 in Whitecourt, AB. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whitecourt Cancer and Wellness Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 7:

Christopher Keel, 39

January 7, 2024

It is with profound shock and sadness that we, the family, announce the death of Christopher Wayne Keel (Chris), age 39, of Fort McMurray, Alberta, on January 4th in Fort McMurray after a short and sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie Billard, 48

January 7, 2024

Bonnie Lynn Billard (Dietrich), 48, born March 4, 1975, of Brooks, AB, peacefully passed away in Brooks on January 4, 2024 surrounded by the love of her family and friends, after a difficult battle with cancer.

Reported on January 4:

Cecil Noftall, 53

January 4, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his private residence, on January 4,2024 Cecil Noftall aged 53 years. Leaving to mourn are his wife and three children.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 10:

Robert Bruce Hoyt, 51

November 10, 2023

It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Robert Bruce Hoyt announce his passing at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, on November 6, 2023. After completing school in Perth-Andover and NBCC in Moncton, Robert moved to Slave Lake, Alberta working in the oil industry for the past 22 years. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

16“died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Anthony “Tony” Robert Stanislaus Desjarlais, 62

January 13, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony “Tony” Robert Stanislaus Desjarlais on January 6, 2024, at age 62.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Durkee, 67

January 12, 2024

Just 4 days after celebrating his birthday, Richard Durkee unexpectedly passed away at home and went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Nikki Desjarlais, 39

January 12, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Nicole Desjarlais, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Monty Brent Anderson, 72

January 12, 2024

It is with indescribable heavy hearts that Renate, Melissa and Sam announce the sudden passing of Monty.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Ernest Timm, 51

January 12, 2024

Kevin Ernest Timm, age 51, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ansleigh Marie-Leslie Jamieson, 24

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected loss of Ansleigh Marie-Leslie Jamieson, who passed away surrounded by family on January 3, 2024, at the age of 24 in Kelowna, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Don Elmer, 47

January 11, 2024

Donald Wray Elmer (Don), 47, of Kitchene,r BC. Passed away suddenly on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ron “Rocky” LaRoche, 63

January 11, 2024

Ron “Rocky” LaRoche unexpectedly passed away on December 29, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Andrew Sjoberg, 54

January 11, 2024

With immense sadness, we share that we lost our beloved Neil on New Year’s Day to a swift and decisive heart attack.

Barbara Dale Keitch Gordey, 71

January 10, 2024

Barbara Dale Keitch (Gordey), 71, passed away January 2, 2024 in Kelowna after a swift battle with cancer.

Murray John Romano, 67

January 9, 2024

It is in grievance and with sadness we say goodbye to our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Murray Romano. Murray passed away suddenly and unexpectedly just days away from his favorite holiday of Christmas.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Oaks, 70

January 9, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Donald “Don” Oaks on January 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Cartier, 66

January 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gail Cartier of Elkford, BC. She passed on January 6, 2024. Gail passed away with the love of her life by her side, her husband Lyle. She has been courageously battling cancer for the last two years.

William Alfred de Vos, 66

January 9, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Alfred de Vos, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who departed this world on December 19, 2023, at the age of 66, after a short battle with cancer.

Guy Robinson, 68

January 8, 2024

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, Guy Leon Robinson, passed away suddenly after a short illness, surrounded by family, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Harinder Singh Manhas, 61

January 8, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harinder Singh Manhas, beloved our husband, father, grandfather and friend. On January 3rd, Harinder passed away with his loving family by his side, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

In Manitoba, 18 “died suddenly”:

Laura Rachel Bull McKay, 38

January 14, 2024

Laura Rachel McKay nee Bull passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kingsley Yellowquill, 33

January 13, 2024

With sadness we announce that Kingsley passed away on January 2, 2024 in Portage la Prairie, MB, at the age of 33 years. Kingsley leaves behind his children Kaiden Cameron, Kineisha Yellowquill, Skylee Yellowquill, Manuel Yellowquill, Kyler Yellowquill, Patience Yellowquill, John Yellowquill and baby Yellowquill on the way,



No cause of death reported.

Raven Josephine Fitzpatrick, 32

January 13, 2024

With her family be her side, Raven Josephine passed away on January 10, 2024, at Grace Hospital at the age of 32 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Tracy Ann Wildfang, 37

January 12, 2024

Tracy Ann Wildfang passed away Thursday, January 11th, 2024, at the Health Sciences Centre, Winnipeg MB.

No cause of death reported.

George Frank Bradics, 62

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of George Frank Bradics of Winnipeg on January 11, 2024 at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Jawbone, 62

January 12, 2024

Suddenly on January 4, 2024, Daniel (Danny) Jawbone passed away in Winnipeg at the age of 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Edward (EJ) Hamelin, 49

January 12, 2024

Edward (EJ) Hamelin suddenly passed away January 9th, 2024, at the age of 49 with his family around him.

No cause of death reported.

Rick Braun-Janzen, 62

January 12, 2024

Rick Braun-Janzen, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Theresa Gladu, 45

January 12, 2024

It is with deep sorrow I announce the passing of my daughter Theresa Gladu. Theresa passed away peacefully January 1st 2024 at 11:15 pm at the Women's Hospital with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Angelina Leigh Mayer, 43

January 12, 2024

Angelina Leigh Mayer, 43, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Janine Alene Nora Girouard, 39

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Janine Girouard at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Alexandria Traverse–Packo, 18

January 11, 2024

Alexandria Traverse–Packo passed away suddenly at her residence at the age of 18. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the paramedics that came to Alex’s call, the staff at Steinbach Bethesda Hospital, local R.C.M.P., to Rob and his team at Crossings and his extraordinary efforts during this time of loss.

No cause of death reported.

Jessie Ronald Dennis Podaima, 36

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jessie Ronald Dennis Podaima of Winkler, formerly of Winnipeg, on January 7, 2024, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joeb Claude Maurice Bourgouin, 17

January 11, 2024

Joeb Bourgouin, age 17, of La Broquerie, Manitoba, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Conway, 70

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that the Conway family announces the passing of Alan Conway. Alan passed away peacefully at Selkirk Hospital on January 6, 2024, following a private, courageous battle with cancer.

Clifford Edwin Spence, 52

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, brother,nephew, cousin and friend. Clifford Edwin Spence (Babashee) of Lake St. Martin First Nation passed away at his home in Winnipeg on December 26, 2023 at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Dwayne Burwash, 56

January 9, 2024

Dwayne Burwash of Flin Flon, Manitoba, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024 at the age of 56 years. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Earl Payne, 66

January 8, 2024

After a long illness with diabetes and a short battle with cancer, Bob passed away on Thursday, December 29th, 2023, at the Portage General Hospital with family by his side.

60 “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Reported on November 14:

Billy Graves Jr., 41

November 14, 2023

The sudden passing William "Billy" Graves Jr. of Fredericton, NB, occurred on November 4, 2023, in Edmonton, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Allen Carty, 45

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cpl. Allen Taylor Carty of Salisbury, New Brunswick, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at his residence in Moncton, New Brunswick. Cpl. Carty proudly served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 11 years as a combat engineer as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist. Throughout his career with the Canadian Armed Forces, he trained throughout Canada and the United States. He served two tours to Afghanistan, June 2007 – September 2007 and September 2008 – May 2009 with the EROC crew from 4ESR. Allen was a proud sapper. Allen’s greatest joy in life was his children. Allen will forever be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, partner, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 22:

Roger Pitre, 73

November 22, 2023

Bathurst - It is with great sadness that we, the family, announce the passing of Roger Pitre, also known as Rosie occurred at the Foyer Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 73. Donations in memory of Roger may be made to Parkinson’s.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 21:

Peter Sinclair, 59

November 21, 2023

Peter Sinclair, 59, of Moncton, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Albert House. Donations may be made to the CHU Dumont Foundation (Oncology).

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Barbara Wilson-Bouchey, 61

November 21, 2023

Kennebecasis Valley - It is with deep sadness that the family of Nancy B. Wilson announce her passing which occurred peacefully on Monday, November 20, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. During her life, Nancy enjoyed playing sports, walking on the beach, spending time with her grand sons, laughing with her two daughters, and going on adventures with her husband Grant. Nancy was a kind and generous soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Eugene "Gene" Edward Corning, 71

November 21, 2023

The passing of Eugene "Gene" Edward Corning, occurred at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John NB on November 19, 2023. A simple man who often kept to himself, Gene enjoyed living off the land at his home in Elmsville, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending his days sitting by the river. In Gene’s memory donations to Charlotte County Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Lea Keays, 59

November 21, 2023

Family and loved ones are completely heartbroken to announce that Wendy Keays has flown from this Earth. She passed after a brief illness at Campbellton Regional Hospital on Saturday, November 18. She worked as a hairdresser for 34 years and provided excellent service and the best conversations to thousands of clients. She knew how to make our house a home, and have people drop by for her excellent cooking and good laughs. She knew the true value of family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvia Frenette, 69

November 21, 2023

It is with sadness that we, the family, wish to inform you of the death of Mrs. Sylvia (Pitre) Frenette, who occurred at Villa Sormany in Robertville, on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 69. In memory of Sylvia, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 20:

Germaine Sparks, 38

November 20, 2023

Sussex - It is with heavy hearts that the chosen family of Germaine Anthony Sparks announce his sudden passing at home with his dog, Bella, by his side on November 15th 2023, at the age of 38. The proudest moment of Maine's life was becoming a dad.

No cause of death reported.

Lauren Emily Marks, 32

November 20, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lauren Emily Marks on November 8, 2023, in Saint John, NB. The family would like to sincerely thank the paramedics, doctors and nurses on 4CN and the dialysis unit at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Donations of the Juvenile Diabetes or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Kuzma Marrero, 64

November 20, 2023

Fredericton - Our Nikuwuss passed unexpectedly on Thursday, November 16 2023. Joan was 64 years of age and was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Joan was a Knowledge Carrier whose focus was to share Traditional Medicines with her family, community and Nation. Her relationship with the land she lived on was deeply rooted, as was her passion for Traditional Wolastoqey practices. This was seen in her work with how she helped others and recently for her connection with sustainable food practices. She encourages others to grow food and traditional medicines.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Davis, 75

November 20, 2023

The passing of Francis “Frank” Davis of Fredericton, NB, occurred on November 17, 2023 at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Served his country and the city he loved. He had a zest and passion for music and performing. A great love for living life hundred miles an hour his way. Our dad had a deep love for his family and those who loved him. He was kind, loving, supportive and quick to make you laugh and even shed a tear. Donations may be made to the New Brunswick Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gary J. Crouse, 73

November 20, 2023

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dear brother Gary Crouse. He passed away peacefully at Hotel-Dieu of Saint Joseph’s Hospital Perth-Andover, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in his 73rd year. He was always in his element when surrounded by those he loved. Gary chose to have memorial donations given to the following River Valley Cancer Support Group or The Canadian Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Leigh Patricia (Ross) Grass, 75

November 20, 2023

Saint John - It is with sadness but a sense of peace that we announce the passing of Sharon Leigh Patricia (Ross) Grass on November 17, 2023, at the Loch Lomond Villa with her loving family by her side. Sharon worked for many years in Homecare with the VON, which was a great job for a person of her nature and love for seniors. Donations in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Wilkins Jenkins, 74

November 20, 2023

Following a brief illness, Wilkins Gordon Jenkins of Oxbow, NB, passed away at the Edmundston Regional Hospital on the evening of November 19, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Cordell Curtis Brown, 34

November 20, 2023

Chipman - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cordell Curtis Brown, 34, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on Saturday, November 18, 2023 after a long courageous battle with ALS.

Reported on November 18:

Terry Clayton Barry, 67

November 18, 2023

The passing of Terry Clayton Barry occurred unexpectedly at his residence in St. George, NB, on November 17, 2023. A true family man, he was a wonderful father to his boys and devoted his time to spending every free moment with them and his beloved grandchildren. In his memory, donations to Parkinson’s Canada, the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation or to your local Chapter of Alcoholic Anonymous.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 17:

Alan Martin Morrissey, 68

November 17, 2023

Alan Martin Morrissey of St-Hilaire, NB, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, on November 14, 2023, at the age of 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Kelly, 69

November 17, 2023

With celebration of a life well lived, we the family, announce the passing of Mrs. Susan Kelly, wife of Stephen Kelly, of South Tetagouche, which occurred Thursday November 16, 2023, at the Chaleur Regional Hospital, Bathurst, at the age of 69. Susan was a devoted Registered Nurse until her retirement. In memory of Susan, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Bérubé, 75

November 17, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on November 17, 2023, at the age of 75 years and 2 months, passed away Ms. Denise Bérubé. Donation to the Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation for the oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 16:

Ian O'Donnell, 74

November 16, 2023

It is with heartfelt sorrow that the family of Kenneth Ian O’Donnell husband, announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. Ian was a long-standing member of the Valley Cruisers Car Club He liked nothing better than to go for a cruise with Minerva in their 1964 Galaxie 500XL and was proud of the car, a 56 Ford Fairlane, that he was in the process of restoring for Minerva. Ian was also a member of the Hampton and Windsor Curling Clubs. He enjoyed travelling.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Patricia Hansen, 25

November 16, 2023

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Helen Patricia Hansen on November 15, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. Besides her parents, she is survived by her children. The family would like to thank the staff at the DECH Emergency Room for their compassion shown during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Therrien, 65

November 16, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on November 15, 2023, at the age of 65 years and 2 months, passed away Mr. Daniel Therrien, residing in Rivière-Verte. Donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan Chiasson, 25

November 16, 2023

It is with broken hearts that the family announce the sudden passing of Dylan Chiasson, 25, of Richibouctou-Village at the Stella Maris Hospital in Ste-Anne-de-Kent on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. "Dyl" loved spending time with his children, family, friends, going fishing and buggying.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce M. Buckingham, 73

November 16, 2023

Hartland - Joyce Mae went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on October 24, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer.

Reported on November 14:

Cheryl Lorraine Day, 57

November 14, 2023

Cheryl Lorraine Day, 57, passed away suddenly at Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton on Thursday, November 9, 2023. In memory of Cheryl, donations can be made to the NB Organ and Tissue Donor Program.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie George Solomon, 47

November 14, 2023

At the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton on Sunday November 12, 2023, Jamie George Solomon passed away at the age of 47. He enjoyed playing guitar and long walks through the woods. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Felix Savior Knight Johnson, 1

November 14, 2023

Acadieville - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden death of one-year-old Felix Savior Knight Johnson, who left us on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Charlene Marie Belding (MacKay), 47

November 14, 2023

The family are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Charlene Marie (MacKay) Belding of Sussex, NB, which occurred at the Sussex Health Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Charlene was a very loving soul who was always there for her daughters and her grandchildren, along with anyone else who needed a helping hand. Charlene loved to hang out with her family and friends whether she was biking, playing darts, singing Karaoke or jamming and playing her guitar.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Ann Johnson, 57

November 14, 2023

The passing of Kimberly Ann Johnson of Canal NB occurred unexpectedly at her home on November 13, 2023. Prior to illness, Kim worked a number of years with Connors Brothers in Blacks Harbour and later as a home care worker with Kindred Home Care. A loving and giving soul, Kim always took care of others before herself. She loved children and was known to drop off random gifts to local children whenever she could. In Kim’s memory, donations to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Raphaëlle Lemieux, 3

November 14, 2023

Raphaëlle Lemieux, 3, of Dieppe, passed away on Sunday November 12, 2023, at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont UHC. Left to mourn by the departure of this little wonder are her parents as well as her brother. In memory of Raphaëlle, you can replace the flowers with children's gifts to be donated to charities, or a donation to Moncton Headstart, a support organization for young families.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 13:

Gerard (Jerry) Thompson, 70

November 13, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Gerard (Jerry) Thompson announce his passing at the Miramichi Regional Hospital on November 11, 2023. Jerry enjoyed travelling including trips to Florida, the New England States, New York, most of the Canadian provinces and even to Ireland. In his retirement years Jerry enjoyed cooking and reading. Donations to NB Heart & Stroke or NB Lung Association.

No cause of death reported.

Sasha Ann Wilson, 38

November 13, 2023

Sasha Ann Wilson, 38, of Hillsborough passed away on October 22nd, 2023, in Hillsborough. She was a real Albert County Girl who loved being outdoors and enjoyed nature. She worked at Cooke's store for a time and got to know people in the Hillsborough well. Sasha loved animals and had a special place in her heart for her cats and for her dog, Cheyenne. Sasha was so grateful to have Jesus in her life and felt blessed moving forward in her life.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Ronald McCoy, 49

November 13, 2023

It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jason Ronald McCoy at the age of 49, from Sheffield, New Brunswick, on November 11, 2023. He was currently working with K-Line construction in Fredericton and enjoyed all the guys he worked with and was especially proud to be working with his son. Jason was always the life of the party. Singing, dancing, Elvis impressions, but he was also just as happy around a quiet fire with a full belly of Tony’s delicious steaks, and a drink of rum, or playing cards and dice with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan M. Hamilton, 40

November 13, 2023

Jonathan Myrville Hamilton of Good Corner passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

James "Billy" William Duncan, 69

November 13, 2023

The passing of James "Billy" William Duncan, of Oak Bay, NB, occurred peacefully at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen NB on November 11, 2023 with his longtime partner, family and friends by his side. Prior to his illness, Billy worked as a very dedicated truck driver for several road crews and construction companies within the Saint John area. He could always be seen coming to work early with a lineup of traffic behind him (90 was his best highway fuel milage). He worked long hours and never missed a day, always getting up early, and getting home late with all his travel. Billy lived this way right until the end when the illness finally made him hang up his hardhat. In Billy’s memory, donations to Chalotte County Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 12:

Debbie Durelle, 67

November 12, 2023

In sadness, the family of Deborah “Debbie” Lorraine Durelle of Fredericton, NB, announce her passing on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Shannex-Neill Hall in Fredericton, NB. She was involved with Big Brothers/Big Sisters as a Big Sister, sang at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church as part of the Folk Group. Debbie was a social butterfly, loved to travel, especially in PEI, sunbathing with wine by any body of water but most of all she loved her family. Remembrances may be made to Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 11:

Darrell Roy Badeau, 52

November 11, 2023

Saint John - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our best friend, who was more like a brother, Darrell Badeau. Darrell had worked at TD Station as a supervisor. He was a very kind man with a huge heart who would stay up into the early hours to keep a friend company. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it, and was well-liked by anyone who knew him. If the world had more people like him, it would be a much better place for all. Remembrances made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 10:

Michael "Mike" Denny, 50

November 10, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Michael at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Wednesday, November 8th. Michael loved life. He fought every day with courage, bravery, and humour. Despite his health complications, Michael radiated positivity and was an inspiration to all who knew him. Donations can be sent to the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel A. Chiasson, 58

November 10, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Daniel A. Chiasson, which occurred on November 3, 2023 at his residence in Petit-Rocher, at the age of 58. Daniel was everyone's friend and he was also the smile of those close to him. He gave to people without counting and he always wanted to please everyone. The whole Village knew him for his kindness and good humor. A hairdresser by profession, he was loyal to people and he brought them a special touch with his unfailing attentiveness.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Oronzo, 71

November 10, 2023

Dennis Oronzo, 71, of Saint-Léonard, died at his residence on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. A donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, Diabetes Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gaston Fortin, 74

November 10, 2023

Tracadie-Sheila - Our father, Gaston Fortin, died on November 9, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He left following a major battle with cancer.

Reported on November 9:

Mary Lou Muise, 74

November 9, 2023

The family of Mary Lou (Bright) Muise are very saddened to announce Mama’s sudden passing on November 7, 2023, at the Saint John Regional Hospital after a very brief illness. The family wishes to thank the paramedics.

No cause of death reported.

Bob Merrithew, 69

November 9, 2023

The passing of Robert "Bob" Stanley Merrithew of Fredericton, NB, husband, occurred on November 9, 2023 at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Remembrances may be made to the Mental Health & Addictions Association.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew James Comeau, 47

November 9, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Matthew James Comeau of Saint John on November 8, 2023. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Betts, 68

November 9, 2023

In loving memory of Stephen “Steve” Robert Betts of Bathurst, who passed away suddenly on Sunday November 5, 2023, at the Chaleur Regional Hospital at the age of 68. Steve was a genuinely gentle soul who loved and adored all his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. During Covid, Steve lost his right leg. Even though he was months in the hospital, he never lost his sense of humour or smile. Steve truly was an angel in disguise whose huge smile and charm will be missed by so many.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 8:

Bill Woodworth, 58

November 8, 2023

Fredericton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of William Lewis Woodworth on November 4, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Ann Rioux, 70

November 8, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Ann (O’Neil) Rioux on November 5th, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. Family meant the world to Brenda. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Louis Wilkins, 73

November 8, 2023

Saint John - Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, Paul Louis Wilkins passed away after a valiant health struggle.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Demont, 66

November 8, 2023

St-Stephen - It is with immeasurable sadness that the family announce the death of Helen Demont (van der Wensch), of St. Stephen who passed away from an arduous battle with Kidney Failure and Lung Cancer at the age of 66. Anyone that knew Helen knew she had a zest for life. She was the kind of woman who would go anywhere or try anything at least once. Nothing however, lit up Helen’s eyes and smile more than her two grand daughters whom she loved and cherished dearly, and who will be remiss in not having more precious time with their Oma.

J. Philias Alyre Martin, 69

November 8, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Philias Martin, age 69, of Kouchibouguac who regrettably lost his battle against cancer on the evening of Sunday, November 5th, 2023. Philias will forever be remembered for his love of playing music and his wild spirit. He was a talented musician who played several instruments like the guitar, mandolin and banjo. He enjoyed jamming, joking and laughing when everyone got together. Before his sickness, you could easily find him standing next to the water trying to catch a nice big fish, gardening next to his house and playing dice at his brother's house on Saturday nights. Although he lived by himself, he was very much a family man at heart & loved being around his kids and grandkids as much as he could.

Reported on November 7:

Douglas Hudson, 66

November 7, 2023

Fredericton - It is with profound sadness that the family of Douglas Frederick Hudson announce his passing on September 1, 2023. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gyslain Soucy, 56

November 7, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on November 4, 2023, at the age of 56 years and 8 months, Mr. Gyslain Soucy passed away. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Earle Norrad, 56

November 7, 2023

With great heartache, the family of Trevor Earle Norrad, husband, of Porter Cove, NB, announce his sudden passing on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Mark P. L. Stephen, 71

November 7, 2023

The family of Mark Stephen is deeply saddened by the recent sudden death of their brother on Saturday, October 28th, 2023. Mark suffered a cardiac arrest following surgery. He was 71 years old. We shall acutely miss our dear brother, Mark whose departure from this life was much too soon. Donations be made to the Heart and Cancer Foundations.

Reported on November 6:

Leonard Joshua James "Josh" Peterson, 36

November 6, 2023

With heavy hearts, the family of Leonard Joshua "Josh" James Peterson from Fredericton, NB, sadly announces his passing on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at Chalmers Regional Hospital. Josh’s greatest accomplishment in life was his daughter. His world revolved around each moment he spent with her and teaching about his love of the outdoors where Josh was most in his element. Donations made to the Diabetic Association.

No cause of death reported.

Kelvin S. Boyer, 61

November 6, 2023

Kelvin Scott Boyer passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023 at his home in Pole Hill at the age of 61. Donations can be made to the River Valley Cancer Support Group.

No cause of death reported.

Hilda Marie Hayward, 74

November 6, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Hilda Marie Hayward of Lincoln, New Brunswick, announce her passing with her family by her side on November 4th, 2023 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. Donations in Hilda’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Alzheimer’s Society.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Ann Dicaire, 74

November 6, 2023

Linda was 74, and although she had recently beaten breast cancer and was on the road to recovery she passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 5th in Fredericton, NB. Even though she is gone, she has left the legacy of her love. Mom had such a generous heart and took the time to know peoples unique interests and if she saw something that made her think of you, she would go out of her way to prepare you a little gift to make you smile. Donations may be made in Linda’s name to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel "Danny" Gerald Bradley, 62

November 6, 2023

The passing of Daniel Gerald Bradley, loving husband occurred at Bobby’s Hospice, Saint John NB on November 5, 2023, following a brief illness with his family at his side. Danny’s greatest love was his family and he cherished every moment he was able to spend with them. His love and devotion to his family will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Burnell and the Oncology Team at the Saint John Regional Hospital. In Danny’s memory, donations to Charlotte County Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 17 “died suddenly”:

Gregory Coombs, 56

January 11, 2024

Corner Brook, NL - It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory Coombs announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Western Memorial Regional Hospital at the age of 56 years. Gregory was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan as well as an excellent dart player; he played amongst some of the best dart players in Canada. He was also a proud member of both The Royal Canadian Legion and the Qalipu First Nation Band.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Luff, 66

January 10, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Linda Luff, age 66 years, of Virgin Arm, NL announce her sudden and unexpected passing on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre, Twillingate, NL.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Marie Peyton, 48

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Tammy Marie Peyton announce her passing at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, on January 7, 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Marie Lake, 67

January 9, 2024

It is with the greatest sadness that we announce that Ann Marie Lake, age 67, of St. John’s, NL, passed away on Monday morning, January 8th, in St. Clare’s hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Necobi Melinda Renee Lambert, 40

January 9, 2024

It is with great sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of a daughter, mother, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin, Necobi Melinda Renee Lambert, at her family residence in Deer Lake on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Floyd Franklin Emmanuel Payne, 65

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that our family announces that our beloved father, grandfather and husband Floyd Franklin Emmanuel Payne passed suddenly into the presence of the Lord on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Gerard Bradbury, 63

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Terry Gerard Bradbury (The Nun), a dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, at his home in Torbay, on January 6, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary James

January 9, 2024

We are devastated by the sudden and horrific loss of our wonderful and loving son, brother and partner. Zach was the sunshine of our life. His smile and laughter lit up every room, and his life was cut way too short. He collapsed at home on Sunday night. Despite Andrea’s efforts at CPR and the incredible effort of the first responders on the scene, he was not able to be revived.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lee Hutchings, 35

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Lee Hutchings announces his passing after a short battle with cancer on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at the Western Memorial Hospital, in his 35th year.

Noel Farrell, 48

January 8, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Noel Farrell of Halifax, formerly of St. Lawrence, announces his passing. Noel passed away at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Ontario, on Thursday, December 21st, 2023, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Graham Carew, 59

January 8, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Graham Carew announce his sudden passing at his residence in Curling on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bob McGrath, 53

January 8, 2024

It with extremely heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bob McGrath, age 53, of Torbay. Leaving to mourn are Kim, the love of his life, best friend, and his wife of 22 years, and his children, Emily (20) and Nicholas (17), who were his pride and joy.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Stapleton, 54

January 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of our loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Craig Stapleton, aged 54. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at the Health Sciences Centre CVICU and ICU departments for your care during this difficult time. In his last selfless act on earth, Craig was an organ donor.

No cause of death reported.

Paula Temple, 63

January 7, 2024

Passed peacefully away after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family, on January 6th, 2024, at the age of 63.

Willow Amanda Pearl Lanto, 5

January 5, 2024

Willow Amanda Pearl Lanto, age 5, passed peacefully away January 5th, 2024, in the arms of her parents and close family. Willow was a spunky and sassy little princess; she had to do everything her OWN way. Her smile lit up a room, and when she laughed you couldn’t help but laugh with her. Willow loved everything purple and pink, sang along to every Disney song and rocked out to her quiet Riot, took her Kitty and Snowball everywhere, and we can’t forget her special blanky. Willow was Diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and was only given 9 to 18 months, but ended up living another amazing 2 years.

Neil Mark Shea, 71

January 5, 2024

Passed away at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer, Neil Mark Shea at the age of 71.

Martin John Quinn, 46

January 4, 2024

With immense sadness, we announce that Martin John Quinn, aged 46, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Canadian Cancer Society in his honor.

No cause of death reported.

25 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Randy Allan Taylor, 67

January 14, 2024

Randy Taylor passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in Regina, SK.

No cause of death reported.

David Joseph Anderson, 45

January 13, 2024

David Joseph Anderson of Craik, Saskatchewan was called home on December 30, 2023, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Joseph Wolfe, 28

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Martin on January 6, 2024, in Regina.

No cause of death reported.

Quentin Boedean Victor Den Hryniuk, 46

January 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of Quentin “Den” Boedean Victor Hryniuk, on Wednesday, January, 10th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Dale Lewis, 46

January 12, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Steven Dale Lewis on Friday, January 5, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Dana Rae Denys, 40

January 11, 2024

Dana Rae Denys passed away in Melfort on January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Agnes Jane Severight, 26

January 11, 2024

Agnes was called home unexpectedly by the Creator on January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Anna-Marie Fraser, 67

January 11, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of Debbie Fraser on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at her home in Regina, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Brian Montgrand, 48

January 11, 2024

With heartfelt sadness, we announce that Neil Brian Montgrand passed away on January 8, 2024, at the age of 48 years, in LaLoche, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Cree Summer Sutherland, 26

January 11, 2024

We are sad to announce that on January 5, 2024, at the age of 26, Cree Summer Sutherland (Melfort, Saskatchewan) passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Devine Umpherville, 18

January 11, 2024

Devine Umpherville was born September 26, 2005, to her loving parents: dad Kendall C. Whitecap and mom Andrea Whitecap, at Nipawin Union Hospital. She passed away on December 31, 2023, at her residence in Red Earth Cree Nation. She was accepted to the University of Saskatchewan and was supposed to start in January 2024, majoring in Arts and Science.

No cause of death reported.

Marsadez Priscilla Sheepskin, 19

January 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mersadez Priscilla Sheepskin “Walks with Pride”. Born September 21, 2004, she passed away January 6, 2024, in Regina SK.

No cause of death reported.

Kingsley Nightsky Wolfe, newborn

January 10, 2024

Kingsley was born to Oceana Cantre and Ashton Wolfe in

Saskatoon. She passed away in Jim Pattison Children's Hospital with her loving family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Lakeisha Hope Stick, 30

January 10, 2024

Lakeisha Hope Stick passed away at Royal Alexandria Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta, on January 4, 2024, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Justice Kenneth Merasty, 26

January 10, 2024

Justice was born on the cool fall morning of October 29, 1997. He had the biggest heart and did so much for those around him. Justice saved 20 lives while working at Prairie Harm Reduction. A real hero to many. He was loved, cared for, and fed, by all those who knew him. He loved working, caring for his dad, spending quality time with his mom, sisters, nieces and nephews, and most of all, making people laugh with his stories, jokes and dances. He will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, and his unforgettable laugh.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Wayne Bickford, 57

January 9, 2024

We are heartbroken. Kevin Wayne Bickford of Moose Jaw, SK, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 4th, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Joseph Pratt, 40

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Joseph Pratt, “The Man That's Wrapped In A Buffalo Robe”, age 40. Peter started his journey with his family by his side at the Regina General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Harold Cowan, 65

January 9, 2024

Thomas “Tom” Cowan passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse George Netmaker, 31

January 9, 2024

Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Jesse George Netmaker (Big River, Saskatchewan), who passed away on January 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jeana Jewelz Head, 9

January 9, 2024

Jeana Jewelz Head passed away on December 31, 2023 in Nipawin.

No cause of death reported.

Donald “Don Miller, 74

January 9, 2024

Passed away suddenly at his home in New Harbour, Trinity Bay, with his wife by his side, Don Miller, formerly of Jerseyside, Placentia, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Bruce Reimer, 59

January 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Bruce Reimer, on January 5th, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Alivia Morgan Reese Muri, 22

January 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and heartbreaking passing of our Alivia, lovingly known as “Livy”, at the age of 22 years. Livy was born in Saskatoon, SK, on April 9th, 2001. This morning she departed unexpectedly, leaving behind cherished memories that include pictures taken just yesterday.

No cause of death reported.

James Clement Patterson, 22

January 8, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of James Patterson announce his passing on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the age of 22.

No cause of death reported.

Derrick Michael Ross, 40

January 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we share that Derrick passed away on January 5, 2024, while sleeping comfortably at home in Pilot Butte, Sask.

No cause of death reported.

