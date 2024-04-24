MEXICO

Shoeshiner dies of an apparent heart attack in the Center of Uruapan

April 19, 2024

An elderly shoeshiner died, apparently victim of a cardiac arrest, while performing his duties in the Plaza Morelos, in the downtown area of the city of Uruapan. Around noon, he suffered a fainting. Immediately, local paramedics went to the scene, and applied Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), but the minutes passed and unfortunately, he did not react, and his death was confirmed.

No age reported.

Two “died suddenly” while walking:

Sudden heart attack ends the life of a man, in the Central colony

April 20, 2024

A fulminant heart attack ends the life of a man who was walking around Santos Degollado Park in Cuauhtémoc, on the afternoon of this Saturday around 19:00. According to the first reports, the man was enjoying his walk among the green areas of the park, when he felt a strong pain, which made him bring his hand to the left side of his chest. He stopped walking and suddenly collapsed to the ground, where he remained motionless. Authorities arrived and requested medical support. After checking his vital signs, the paramedics confirmed that his heart had already stopped.

No age reported.

Elderly man faints and loses his life while walking in Altamira; he allegedly had a heart attack

April 17, 2024

A man lost his life when he was walking along one of the streets of the Altamira neighborhood and had a heart attack. The rescue bodies tried to give him first aid, but the efforts did not work out, because the man stopped presenting vital signs. The neighbors explained that the elderly man was walking, when suddenly he fainted, the paramedics presume that he had a sudden heart attack.

No age reported.

Tourist dies on the way to the hospital, after being rescued on a Cancun beach

April 20, 2024

This Saturday, a man lost his life on the way to a hospital, after being rescued from the sea, on a beach in the Hotel Zone of Cancun, allegedly because of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

No age reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Woman suffers heart attack at the wheel and causes multiple collision

April 19, 2024

A woman suffered a heart attack while driving a vehicle through the Lomas del Porvenir neighborhood, a fact that resulted in her losing control and crashing into two other cars. The events were recorded this afternoon on Baja California Avenue, where firefighters went to assist the 51-year-old woman and realized that she no longer had vital signs.

Man dies of heart attack while performing repair work on a vehicle

April 18, 2024

Unfortunately, today a man suddenly lost his life on a public road, due to a sudden heart attack while performing repair work on a vehicle. The tragic event took place on the Abolition of Slavery Street, where municipal authorities found the lifeless body of a man of approximately 60 years old next to a mustard-colored Chevrolet Chevy vehicle. It was initially ruled out that the vehicle had crushed the victim, and paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross confirmed the cause of death.

Death of a man due to an apparent heart attack

April 16, 2024

The secretary of municipal public security of Querétaro reported on a person without vital signs, because of apparent cardiorespiratory arrest, inside a vehicle in the northeast area of the city.

No age reported.

PANAMA

Male model Israel Guerra, Caballero Universal Panama 2021, dies

April 21, 2024

The Panamanian model Israel Guerra who represented Panama in Caballero Universal 2021 [a male beauty contest] has died this Sunday, the organization has announced. Israel was the representative of Chiriquí in Mister Panama and managed to be Top 10 in Caballero Universal 2021. He leaves a daughter. So far it is unknown what the causes of his death were, but different people in the business have said that the Panamanian was in a marathon, and that he suffered a heart attack.

No age reported.

COLOMBIA

Ricardo 'Pitirri' Salazar, who worked as sports director of Millonarios, died this Thursday morning

April 18, 2024

Ricardo 'Pitirri' Salazar, 66, who worked as sports director of Millonarios, died this Thursday morning, as a result of a heart attack. 'Pitirri' Salazar played 134 games as a professional and has 21 goals on his resume. Once he retired from football he began his career as a manager.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Bodybuilder and fitness influencer Jonas Filho, 29, dies after being rushed to hospital with Covid

April 20, 2024

A Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer has tragically died, aged 29, after being rushed to hospital with Covid. Jonas Filho, known as Jonas Big, left his 10,400 Instagram followers worried after he published photos of himself on a respirator shortly after his admission. He posted the photos alongside the caption: “Only God knows the pain and tears of the clown.” It has since emerged that he was diagnosed with pneumonia shortly after, and then Covid-19. His death was confirmed late on April 19. Jonas, who last won the 2023 Musclecontest Rio Pro, worked as a personal trainer. The late influencer spoke openly about the suffering bodybuilding has cost him in an emotional Instagram post last October. He wrote: “My blood clots hurt with every step, my joints hurt more and more with each series." It comes after a Portuguese bodybuilder died, aged 46, in Cologne, Germany, last Sunday. The muscleman, dubbed "Monster", had a massive following on social media - and worked as an online coach and motivator.

Professional swimmer dies drowned during swimming competition

April 14, 2024

An athlete died during a swimming competition that took place this Saturday (13th) in Porto Seguro, in the south of Bahia. The victim was identified as Dielson Pereira Hohenfeld, 53. According to the iBahia portal, the athlete disappeared during the race and searches were initiated. The body was soon found. A statement said Dielson was "an extremely experienced athlete, well-liked by his clubmates, known to be a quiet person and lover of sports."

Gisele Santos, creator of Mundo Rock, dies at 47

April 18, 2024

Gisele Pereira dos Santos, broadcaster, makeup artist, activist, and journalist, known for having founded the extinct portal Mundo Rock, later renamed Mundo Rock de Calcinha (aimed at bands with women in the lineup), died this week at the age of 47, due to a heart attack. Gisele currently dedicated herself to makeup, including acting in humanitarian actions where she made up people who suffered trauma or surgery due to diseases such as cancer or due to accidents.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

The Campinense Press Association regrets the death of Antonio Marcos de Souza

April 18, 2024

The Campinense Press Association regrets the death of its illustrious journalist associate, Antonio Marcos de Souza, which occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 17, victim of a heart attack. An irreparable loss, of a companion of great expression for all of us. Marcos was 67 years old. He was a good father, head of family, friend, and exemplary professional, who leaves his legacy as a professional respected by all who had the honor to accompany his admirable work where he went.

A health authority director “died suddenly”:

Paulo Ourives of the Apucarana Health Authority dies of heart attack

April 19, 2024

Paulo Ourives, a municipal servant of the Apucarana Health Authority, died during the night of this Thursday (18th), at the age of 57. The public servant had suffered a heart attack a week ago and ended up dying this Thursday. Paulo was found unresponsive last Friday (12th) at home and taken to the hospital. He received medical treatment and was discharged, but eventually did not resist. In addition to being director of the Health at School program, Paulo also assisted in actions related to the area of epidemiology in the city, such as guidelines involving dengue and other health issues.

Ourives was jabbed:

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

At the age of 42 military firefighter Anderson Vicente dies, a victim of a heart attack

April 20, 2024

The body of 42-year-old military firefighter Vicente, known as "Dentinho", is being mourned at the Caju Cemetery in Campos. Vicente was the victim of a heart attack on Friday (19th). He became ill when he passed through Tenente-Coronel Cardoso Street and did not resist. Vicente had already suffered a stroke recently. On social networks, friends paid tribute.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Teacher dies inside school after falling ill in Manaus

April 19, 2024

An arts teacher, identified only as Marcos, died on Friday (19th), inside the Municipal School on Purui Street, in the Jorge Teixeira neighborhood. Students reported that the educator had become unwell in the teachers' room, so the school management activated paramedics, but when the agents arrived, the teacher was already dead. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

No age reported.

Teacher Bruna Kelly, 33 years old, dies of a fulminant heart attack

April 19, 2024

Teacher Bruna Kelly, 33 years old, died of a fulminant heart attack on the night of Thursday at her residence, located in Alagoinha. According to information, she fell ill, and when the ambulance arrived, she was already lifeless. Buna was a teacher at the Municipal School.

The mayor of Morrinhos communicates and regrets the death of teacher Solange Alves Canedo

April 18, 2024

The mayor of Morrinhos communicates and regrets the death of the effective teacher of the municipality, Solange Alves Canedo (47), which occurred on Wednesday, April 17. The educator worked in the city of Morrinhos since 2004. For many years she held administrative functions in the Municipal Secretariat of Education and was currently staffed at the Don Bosco Municipal School.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Mourning at Trinity Christian Church

April 17, 2024

With deep dismay, I announce the passing of our beloved Pastor Osmar Nascimento, which happened this morning, after suffering a heart attack. Pastor Osmar was a cheerful, intelligent, loving and helpful man. This is a huge loss for our church. Our hearts and prayers are with Charlene, his precious wife, children, and other family members.

No age reported.

Cargil security guard, 43, dies of heart attack at work

April 16, 2024

Carlos Costa Lobo, better known as Xande, 43 years old, died on the afternoon of this Monday (15th) victim of fulminant infarction. Family members reported that Xande was working as a security guard at Cargill when he fell ill, being attended to by the fire department, but, unfortunately, did not resist.

Votuporanga death note

April 21, 2024

Randall Fabiano Ferreira da Silva, 49 years old, died this Saturday in Votuporanga, victim of a heart attack. He was the founder and owner of the Clinica Recomeçar (Start Over Clinic).

José Humberto Batista Silva, 52, died on Saturday

April 21, 2024

José Humberto Batista Silva, 52, died in Itapetinga on Saturday, victim of a heart attack. Humberto was in Itapetinga participating in a car fair when he felt unwell, being rescued, but died. Much loved throughout the region, Humberto is the brother-in-law of the mayor of Caatiba, and a resident of the neighboring city. Our sincere condolences to friends and family.

Businessman Fábio Tibúrcio, 67

April 22, 2024

Businessman Fábio Tibúrcio, 67 years old, owner and partner of the company Tibúrcio Seguros de Itumbiara, died today. For many years he was the owner of the Fabioziana Restaurant and Lunar Bakery, traditional companies in the municipality. A victim of a heart attack, he was in his residence when he had a sudden illness.

Klabin deeply regrets the death of a partner employee

April 20, 2024

Klabin deeply regrets the death of a partner employee, from the company Adecco, as a result of a sudden illness that occurred on Friday (19th), while carrying out his activities at the Monte Alegre unit. He was promptly attended by the medical team, and referred to the Instituto Doutor Feitosa, however, despite the efforts, unfortunately he could not resist and died in the hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

A husband and wife “died suddenly” the same night:

God's purposes are mysteries to the hearts of men

April 19, 2024

Today we lost more than a chief of staff. We lost a brother! Gensimar Fernandes worked with me all day yesterday, we posted several videos on social networks, we served many friends, mayors, councilors. At 19.00 he left the office, went to Anapolis. It was for an event to represent the PRD. He went to bed at 22h., woke up at 2 in the morning, had a heart attack. God called him to the eternal abode. His wife, his great love Cleonice, saw the scene, fell ill, went to the hospital, but also passed away, probably from a heart attack as well. Only God to comfort the children at this time, when losing father and mother.

No age reported.

Mourning: businesswoman Mariele Paixão passed away on Monday after health problems

April 16, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the death of the young entrepreneur Mariele Paixão, owner of MS Fashion, established in Praça da Bíblica, in the heart of the Itapetinga shopping center. According to reports from family and close friends, Mariele faced battles with kidney problems and, unfortunately, passed away on Monday (15th). May Mariele rest in peace.

No age reported.

Mero Dandolini dies at 50

April 21, 2024

Mero Dandolini, of 50 years, owner of Auto electrica Itamar, died this Sunday (21st). Dandolini was surfing in Itapirubá when he fell ill and went to Praia do Gi. From there, he let a friend know where he was and that he was feeling unwell. When the friend arrived, people had already started first aid procedures, performing cardiac massage until firefighters arrived. He was taken to the hospital by the fire department but ended up not resisting.

No cause of death reported.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of José Roberto

April 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of José Roberto, owner of a store in the Vila Lobão neighborhood. José Roberto left us today, April 19th, victim of a heart attack. His departure leaves an immeasurable void in our hearts and in the community where he was so dear.

No age reported.

School community mourns loss of 10-year-old student in Ipiranga

April 19, 2024

With deep sorrow, the community of the Municipal School in Ipiranga communicates the death of the beloved student Kerollyn Vitória Antunes Ferreira, at the age of 10. The school paid tribute to the student on its official Facebook page - “unfortunately, today we lost our student Kerollyn Vitoria Antunes Ferreira. We are sorry for your departure so early. May God comfort family, friends, and school. You have always been a beautiful and smiling girl, we will miss you. And those we love never die, they just go before us." The body of little Kerollyn was sent to the Legal Medical Institute to identify the cause of her death.

Belém Mayor's son dies at 16, a week after suffering stroke

April 20, 2024

The son of the mayor of Belém (PA) died at the age of 16 on Saturday (20th) after more than a week hospitalized in Santa Catarina because of a stroke. The Belém City Council informed that he had suffered a stroke, and that the cause of death was not yet officially confirmed in the early afternoon. Today, Mayor Edmilson Rodrigues announced that the family will donate the teenager's organs.

23-year-old falls ill during the night and dies of a heart attack in Anastácio

April 22, 2024

A tragedy was recorded in Anastácio at dawn this Sunday (14th), when Gislaine Velasque Garcete, only 23 years old, died after suffering a heart attack in her residence. According to reports from a neighbor, Gislaine was sleeping next to her husband and children when she suddenly woke up complaining of nausea and with her tongue curled up. The despair was greater when her husband realized the seriousness of the situation and rushed out into the streets asking neighbors for help. Aninha decided by himself to drive Gislaine to Anastácio's hospital, however, unfortunately, the young woman could not resist, and died shortly after entering the health unit.

Three “died suddenly” while playing sports:

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer dies while playing football

April 22, 2024

Dear friends and colleagues, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend, father, husband, and lawyer Dr. Marco Antônio Françoso (59). He left us in a sudden way, while enjoying his passion for football, yesterday. Dr. Francoso will always be remembered for his dedication to family, law, and sport, always bringing joy and companionship to everyone around him. His departure leaves a huge gap in our hearts and in our legal community.

No cause of death reported.

Novo Hamburgo municipal worker suffers sudden illness during football game

April 19, 2024

A municipal worker of the City Council of Novo Hamburgo died after suffering a sudden illness while playing football with colleagues in a city gym. Marlon Ibrahin Aziz was 41 years old and suffered from heart problems. He died in the middle of the match, on the night of Thursday (18th). Friends called the mobile Urgent Care Service (Samu) and tried to revive him. When they arrived at the scene, the rescuers found him dead.

No cause of death reported.

Our comrade Aires suffered a sudden illness today

April 21, 2024

I come on behalf of the group, to ask everyone to raise their thoughts to God, because for those who do not know, our comrade Aires, suffered a sudden illness, today there on the field, inside the locker room, after being replaced during halftime. We did everything in our power until the arrival of SAMU, who continued in the relentless struggle for his resuscitation, but unfortunately he did not resist, passing away. Rest In Peace my brother 😔

No age or cause of death reported.

Video shows rescue of bride who died after falling into pool

April 17, 2024

Security cameras recorded the rescue of the woman who died after falling into the pool of the farm where her own wedding party was taking place, in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo. In the images, Elisangela Gazano, 38, appears talking to guests in the shallow part of the pool. Then she takes a few steps and ends up falling into the deep part but is quickly rescued by her son. She is then pulled out of the water by him and other guests, and manages to take a few steps, before losing consciousness. It is at this time that the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) is activated. Elisangela was rescued and referred to the Humanitarian Hospital of Limeira but died last Sunday (14th). Elisangela's eldest son said that his mother had been complaining of chest pain for a week and had even scheduled an appointment for the end of this month. The family speaks of sudden illness and a heart attack.

The woman who at the end of her husband's birthday party had a sudden illness and died , has been named

April 22, 2024

The woman who at the end of her husband's birthday party had a sudden illness and died, has been named. The sad record occurred at dawn on Sunday, in the neighborhood of Médio Vale de SC. Railana Campos Rosa, 31 years old, died inside the house that the couple was going to move into from today, Monday. The couple was very happy, she was well employed as an employee of CVC, he also was well employed in a company in the city.

No cause of death reported.

Man has fulminant infarction and dies in Parauapebas

April 17, 2024

A man identified as 61-year-old Raimundo Nonato De Aquino had a sudden illness and died on Tuesday afternoon at the CAP Supply Center. Our information is that the victim was at the supply center agricultural fair when he was affected by a fulminant infarction. A paramedic team did cardiac massage until the arrival of the medical team. All attempts to revive Raimundo failed, he unfortunately did not resist and died at the scene.

Two killed in a “vaxxident”:

An accident in Alphaville leaves two victims

April 22, 2024

An accident with the Urubupungá bus in Alphaville leaves two victims. The driver had sudden illness, crashed into another car and both died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Passenger dies inside bus and death is discovered only later

April 18, 2024

A man, identified as Uanderson Vieira da Silva, 35, ended up dying inside an intercity bus on Wednesday (17th). The bus headed north, and the man's death was not noticed until it came to the Mt-320 toll booth at Colíder. The bus stopped at the toll booth and the Civil Police were called and found the man dead. He did not have any injuries, which indicates that he may have suffered a heart attack or other sudden illness.

Note of regret for the death of Cláudio Sales Mendes

April 22, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Cláudio Sales Mendes, 38 years old, which occurred on Sunday afternoon (21st), in Cacoal, where he currently lived, as a result of a heart attack. His body was found inside the apartment where he lived, and was transferred to Jaru, where it is being veiled in the National Baptist Church.

Body found in an advanced state of decomposition is identified

April 17, 2024

The body found on Tuesday (16th) in an advanced state of decomposition near the Multipurpose Arena in Tubarão, was identified as that of Donato Figueiredo Júnior, 38 years old. The Civil Police reported that they are working with the hypothesis of natural death/sudden illness, and that Donato had been missing for about a week. The case remains under investigation.

It is with great sadness I come to communicate the death of our friend Cambuquira

April 17, 2024

It is with great sadness I come to communicate the death of our friend Cambuquira. Unfortunately, he suffered a fulminant heart attack. They found him dead in the bathroom of a gas station. My feelings to family and friends, this is very sad 😞 😞

No age reported.

With regret the Granja website communicates the death of Lygia Helena Vargas

April 22, 2024

With regret the Granja website communicates the death of Lygia Helena Vargas. A dear photographer and friend, she died this morning after a fulminant heart attack, according to Jany Vargas, her sister.

No age reported.

Francisco ("Boy") died today in Cuiabá

April 23, 2024

Francisco (affectionately nicknamed "Boy") died today in Cuiabá. He survived a heart attack here and was referred there ... He underwent surgery but could not resist and died.

No age reported.

Marquinhos Caete, our colleague of so many journeys

April 21, 2024

Marquinhos Caete, our colleague of so many journeys, I am sorry for your departure!!! My condolences to family and friends!!!😔😔😔 He had a very serious appendicitis and could not resist.

No age reported.

With regret we announce that our dear brother Reginaldo passed away after a heart attack

April 20, 2024

With regret we announce that our dear brother Reginaldo (54), husband of Marina, and father of Mayara (leader of the youth group), passed away after a heart attack. May we be in prayer and May the Holy Spirit strengthen family and friends. A simple, humble man of great knowledge who helped us a lot in the evangelization services in our parish. Lord, give him eternal rest.

The death of my friend Marco Aurélio de Oliveira

April 15, 2024

Today Sunday was too sad, to receive the news of the death of my friend Marco Aurélio de Oliveira, 50 years old, victim of a fulminant heart attack. He leaves his wife Walmara and their son Matheus. May God, in his infinite goodness, comfort your hearts and the whole family.

Appeal for help to move the body home

April 16, 2024

Betânia Machado Figueiredo (34). This girl was a cousin of my daughter Rúbia Maria, she was doing a master's degree in Oceanology at a college in Rio Grande do Sul. Yesterday, she had a sudden illness and died, suspected of a fulminant infarction. The family needs to move the body from Pelotas to João Molevade and does not have financial conditions at the moment.

PARAGUAY

Mystery: Rondonian medical student found dead in Paraguay

April 20, 2024

In the late afternoon of Friday, April 19, Danilo Sodré, 26 years old, who was studying medicine in Ciudad Del Este in Paraguay, was found dead in his apartment. The still preliminary information shows that Danilo's family, unable to contact him, called the local police, who went to the apartment, found it closed, and broke down the door. They found the young man lying on a bed, as if he were asleep, but he was dead. The cause of death is not yet known.

ARGENTINA

Actor Mariano Muente dies at the age of 48

April 22, 2024

Mariano Muente passed away in the last few hours at the age of 48. The actor and director had an extensive career in television, theater and advertising. His death was reported on the networks by the Argentine Association of Actors. Muente had participated in great successes such as Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza (ATAV), ”Guapas“, ”Farsantes“, ”María Marta, el crimen del country“ and ”Planners", series that were shown on open television and streaming platforms.

No cause of death reported.

Shock in Argentine football for the death of Cambaceres youth

April 21, 2024

Pain and shock in Argentine football for the death of Tiago Benjamín Cricenti (16), player of the seventh of Defensores de Cambaceres. The young footballer keeled over in the middle of the match against Carcelero and - as there was no ambulance present - he was taken on a stretcher to a private vehicle where his father transferred him to the Horacio Cestino Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Worker died after collapsing in factory

April 22, 2024

The tragic event took place when the worker was operating an elevator and began to feel unwell, which led his colleagues to immediately call for medical assistance. According to testimonies of other operators present, the victim was in charge of the elevator when he suddenly collapsed and was found lying on the floor of the premises by the police. The agents initiated CPR maneuvers while waiting for the arrival of medical personnel. Despite the efforts made by the paramedics team, unfortunately it was not possible to make the worker recover. Rene Rolando Molina, 53, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

He arrived from the gym, keeled over and then arrived lifeless at the regional hospital

April 18, 2024

The police, together with the Prosecutor's Office, carries out a thorough investigation in order to establish the causes of death of a neighbor of the Los Flores neighborhood. The incident occurred in the late hours of Tuesday, when the victim, 39, keeled over in his home. Hours earlier, the man had reportedly attended a gym in the southern area of the capital. When he returned home, he told his sister that he was feeling unwell and that he had a pain in his chest. Then he collapsed. He was immediately transferred to a clinic and then referred to the Dr. Ramón Carrillo Regional Hospital, where he was admitted without vital signs.

