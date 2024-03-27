More notable deaths: Kiwi journo Rod Oram; Russian TV commentator Vasily Utkin, ballet director Vytautas Taranda, artist Andrei Shchelokov; Indian actor Spandan Borthakur; Aussie bank-robber-turned-TikToker Russell Manser; Indonesian vocalist Ade Paloh (“Sore”)

EGYPT

Egyptian bodybuilder "Ayman Magdy" dies of sudden heart attack

March 24, 2024

A state of sadness gripped the Egyptian city of Tanta following the news of the death of Ayman Magdy [29], the world champion in bodybuilding, of a sudden heart attack. The father of the bodybuilder said that his son has been suffering from a stomach and colon disease for 3 months … he had a severe stomach ulcer, after which he underwent treatment and his health condition improved slightly. The disease returned a few days ago. Yesterday morning, they were surprised by the deterioration of his health condition and his inability to breathe. He added that he was transferred to a hospital, but upon his arrival, he took his last breath and died, and the doctors explained that death was due to a severe drop in blood circulation as a result of a severe heart attack.

GHANA

Deputy CHRAJ Commissioner Richard Ackom Quayson has died

March 22, 2024

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice has announced the death of its Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Richard Ackom Quayson. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform members of staff of the death of our Deputy Commissioner (APR), Mr. Richard Ackom Quayson, who passed away unexpectedly on the 21st of March 2024, after a short illness.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Former information minister John Akologu Tia is dead

March 24, 2024

A former information Minister under the Mills administration John Akologo Tia [69] has died at the Upper East Regional Hospital on Sunday, March 24, after a short illness. Mr Salifu Abdallah, the Upper East Regional Director of Communications, National Democratic Congress (NDC), who confirmed the sad news to the Ghana News Agency, said he was taken to the hospital on Saturday for medical check-up but died on Sunday, unfortunately. “He was not sick, even yesterday, he was with us at a programme, very active engaging in some activities of the party and we never expected this. So, his demise is a very big blow to us as a party,” he said.

No cause of death reported.

IRAN

Noted Iranian musician Faramarz Aslani dies of cancer

March 21, 2024

Faramarz Aslani, a renowned Iranian singer, songwriter, and composer, died on the evening of March 20 at the age of 69, after a battle with cancer. His wife, Marjan Aslani, announced the news of his passing on her Instagram page. In the message, she said, "On the evening of March 20, a cruel cancer took the life of Faramarz Aslani, a poet, singer, and composer." "He said his final goodbye surrounded by his loved ones," she added. Last year, Aslani publicly revealed his diagnosis of cancer, and expressed his intention to dedicate the remainder of 2023 to treatment and self-care.

TURKEY

Former national football player Ersen Martin has died

March 20, 2024

One of the beloved names of Turkish football, former national football player Ersen Martin, has died at the age of 44. Martin, who had been receiving treatment for a long-standing aortic tear, had been intubated on March 10. The sudden death of Ersen Martin, a well-loved name who made important contributions to Turkish football during his football career, caused a great shock effect among his lovers and football fans.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Police officer died as a result of a heart attack

March 25, 2024

A ceremony was held in front of the Municipality for police officer Meltem Yenen, who died in the hospital where she was being treated. Mayor Mehmet Saygil said, "We knew our sister Meltem well, we loved her, Allah willing, he loves her. May her place be in heaven. She was a person who loved her duty," he said. After the funeral prayer was performed, Municipality Staff Member Meltem Yenen was sent off on her last journey.

No age reported.

The police officer who died as a result of a heart attack was sent off on his last trip

March 22, 2024

The funeral of police officer Bekir Gültekin, who died of a heart attack in Antalya, was buried in his hometown Hatay. Bekir Gültekin, a 30-year-old police officer working at the Gazipaşa District Police Department, had died the previous day as a result of a heart attack he suffered while on duty. Gültekin's family had a difficult time during the burial.

Police officer Arslanbuken died as a result of a heart attack

March 21, 2024

Harun Arslanbuken, a 53-year-old police officer who was originally from Sivas, now working in the Tokat Police Department, died as a result of a heart attack. Arslanbuken's body was sent to his hometown Sivas to be sent on his last journey after prayers.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

A teacher in Erbaa had a heart attack and died while walking in the bazaar

March 24, 2024

The incident occurred on in the Cumhuriyet Neighborhood on Thursday morning. According to the information obtained, Seyhan Taş, who works as a teacher in Tepeşehir, suddenly became ill and fell to the ground while walking in the bazaar. Emergency responders took him to the hospital, where the first intervention was made and it was determined that he had a heart attack. Despite all the interventions made in the hospital, Seyhan Taş lost his life.

No age reported.

4 Young people died of heart attack s in just one week

March 21, 2024

4 young people living in Sakarya succumbed to their hearts and closed their eyes to life at a young age. These successive deaths were from heart attacks. The consecutive deaths in the city are as follows;



Musa Ovancı, a 29-year-old who lives in the Mithatpaşa Neighborhood, went to his room after having iftar [the sunset meal of Ramadan] with his family on March 14. His family found Musa motionless in the room a while later. It was stated that he died as a result of a heart attack.



Baris Baran, a 30-year-old resident of Pamukova Sheikhvarmaz Neighborhood, had a heart attack at home after iftar on March 16. Despite all the interventions made by the 112 team that came upon the notification, Baran could not be saved.



Alp Yavuz, a 17-year-old who suffered a heart attack at a grocery store on the evening of March 18 in Korucuk, died despite all the interventions of doctors at the hospital where he was taken.



Merve Buruk, a 27-year-old living in Korucuk, also suffered a heart attack while being treated at Sakarya Education and Research Hospital for her illness. Buruk, despite all the interventions of doctors, lost her life.

What is happening in Söke?

March 24, 2024

In the Söke district of Aydın, 3 heart attack cases resulted in death within 3 days. Firstly, on March 22, Berk Pınar, one of the tradesmen of the region, then Salim Mutluoğlu yesterday, and Halil Meles today, passed away due to heart attacks. 3 beloved tradesmen of the city, despite their young age, overwhelmed their loved ones with their sudden deaths. These cases that happened one after the other left a question mark in the minds. Citizens, "Is it just a coincidence that all 3 names have surrendered to the same discomfort in particular, or are there triggering factors?" Citizens with the Covid-19 vaccine or infection are known to have a higher risk of heart attack.

No age reported.

The dramatic moments of the man who had a heart attack on the carpet court at Gümüşhane

March 22, 2024

A painful incident happened in Gümüşhane. Yesterday at about 23.00, during the match on the carpet court, Ibrahim Sağırkaya, a 40-year-old father of three children, suddenly fell ill. The young man, who was found to be having a heart attack by the paramedics who arrived at the site, could not be saved despite all the intervention of the doctors at Gümüşhane State Hospital, where he was taken.

Man, 65, died while driving his tractor

March 24, 2024

According to the information obtained, Nureddin Deli (65), who lives in the Karabekir neighborhood of our district, suffered a heart attack while driving in his field. Paramedics arrived at the scene and determined that Nureddin Deli had lost his life. It is stated that Nureddin Deli died as a result of a heart attack.

AZERBAIJAN

Taxi driver dies in Absheron region

March 14, 2024

A taxi driver died in the Mehdiabad settlement of the Absheron region. It is noted that the taxi driver at the wheel became ill, he stopped the car on the side of the road, after which he died suddenly. According to preliminary data, the man had a heart attack.

No age reported.

RUSSIA

Vasily Utkin died : causes of death of the commentator, biography, personal life

March 19, 2024

Famous Russian TV commentator and blogger Vasily Utkin died suddenly. The journalist, radio host, and showman was only 52 years old. The diagnosis of Utkin's death was pulmonary embolism. Vasily has long had problems with the cardiovascular system. Today, on March 19, Vasily Utkin was urgently hospitalized in the cardiology department of the Pirogov hospital. After the first circulatory arrest, Utkin was resuscitated for 16 minutes. However, the first was followed by a second circulatory arrest, which led to death.

Link

Deputy director of the Imperial Russian Ballet Vytautas Taranda dies

March 19, 2024

Vytautas Taranda, deputy director of the Imperial Russian Ballet, died suddenly on March 18. Taranda was 58 years old. In 2000 he became the director of the studio at the Imperial Russian Ballet. Until the last moment, he worked as a deputy director. He was awarded the Order of Diaghilev, First Class, for his contribution to art.

No cause of death reported.

The chief artist of the circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard suddenly died in the gym

March 18, 2024

Moscow - Artist Andrei Shchelokov died suddenly on Sunday afternoon in the gym of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in western Moscow. The 65-year-old painter for a long time held the post of chief artist of the circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard. The incident occurred during the training of the volleyball team. Suddenly, the man said that his neck was pinched, sat down on a bench and almost immediately lost consciousness. Doctors pronounced the man dead. It turned out that he had previously undergone heart surgery.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

The boyfriend of the famous tennis player died suddenly

March 19, 2024

On Tuesday morning, the Salavat Yulaev hockey club announced that assistant head coach Konstantin Koltsov died at the age of 42 in Miami (USA). The man was the boyfriend of the famous tennis player Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 2). The cause of death was not reported.

In Tula, the head of the ambulance substation Oleg Redyukhin died

March 15, 2024

Tula - On March 14, in Tula, at the age of 67, the head of the substation of the Soviet District, Oleg Redyukhin, died suddenly. This was reported by the press service of the Tula Center for Disaster Medicine.

No cause of death reported.

Valentina Grigorievna Serpkova

March 20, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Valentina Grigorievna Serpkova died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vladimir Viktorovich Gurdyumov

March 20, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Vladimir Viktorovich Gurdyumov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nina Nikolaevna Zhuneva

March 18, 2024

Kungur - Today, on March 18, Nina Nikolaevna Zhuneva died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

Pro-vax reporter dies suddenly of heart attack at 54: ‘I took the vaccine – did you?’

March 19, 2024

An internationally recognized Indian reporter has died unexpectedly after suffering a sudden heart attack at 54 years old. Pankaj Khelkar, a reporter for English language news outlet India Today, dropped dead over the weekend, according to reports. Khelkar became a prominent figure during the pandemic due to his promotion of Covid vaccines. The reporter, who was popular among English-speaking Indians around the world, warned the public that they must “stop the spread” of Covid by taking the experimental shots. In April 2021, Khelkar shared a photo of himself receiving the Covid jab on social media [above]. He also live-streamed it. Sharing a picture of himself getting the injection, Khelkar wrote: “I took the vaccine. Did you? Be responsible,” he warned. “Take the vaccine.”

Link

Assamese actor Spandan Borthakur passes away due to cardiac arrest

March 21, 2024

Assamese actor Spandan Borthakur passed away due to cardiac arrest in Tripura. He breathed his last on 20 March 2024, while he boarded the train in the evening at Dharmanagar.

No age reported.

BJP Councilor Gemarbhai Desai succumbs to sudden cardiac arrest

March 23, 2024

Surat - The state of Gujarat is witnessing a concerning surge in heart attack cases, with the recent demise of BJP councilor Gemarbhai Desai, 47, sending shockwaves through the Surat political landscape. Desai, hailing from Limbayat-Parvat-Kumbharia in Surat, succumbed to a severe heart attack on Saturday morning, leaving the local BJP community reeling from the loss. According to sources, Desai was at his residence when he was gripped by intense chest pain, signaling the onset of a medical emergency. Despite immediate efforts to seek medical attention, his condition rapidly deteriorated. Family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital, yet tragically, the attending doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. The sudden loss of Gemarbhai Desai serves as a stark reminder of the growing prevalence of heart-related ailments in Gujarat … heart attacks, often triggered by underlying health conditions and lifestyle factors, remain a leading cause of mortality worldwide.

A professor “died suddenly”:

DU social science faculty dean Zia Rahman dies

March 22, 2024

Professor Zia Rahman, dean of Dhaka University's social sciences faculty, died of a heart attack at around 4:00 am today at a private hospital in the city. He was 60. In his teaching career stretching across three decades, Zia Rahman has served in various posts of DU teachers association and administrative positions.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Rajasthan govt teacher dies of heart attack during poll duty training

March 19, 2024

A government schoolteacher died of a heart attack in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday while undergoing training for polling duty. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while having tea at the training centre. Subsequently, Kumawat was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed his condolences, saying Kumawat was a dedicated and hard-working employee, and his sudden death is a loss to the entire education department.

No age reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Cop dies while having dinner at PS

March 25, 2024

Kolkata - A 42-year-old sub inspector, Animesh Bala, died while having dinner at Topsia police station in the early hours of Sunday. Police said Bala had just taken a break from night shift and was having a late dinner when he had suddenly collapsed on the table. He was taken to SSKM Hospital where he was declared dead. A postmortem examination suggested that he had died of a cardiac arrest.

Police officer dies of cardiac arrest in Srinagar

March 22, 2024

Srinagar - An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of J&K police died due to cardiac arrest in Abiguzar area of Srinagar capital Srinagar. Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Karnah Kupwara, fell unconscious during duty at Abi-Guzar area of police jurisdiction Kothibagh this afternoon. The officer was immediately shifted to PCR hospital for treatment; however, he was declared dead at the hospital.

No age reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Class X student dies of cardiac arrest in Kadapa district

March 19, 2024

Anantapur - The student was Likhita, aged 15. Likhita appeared for the first day’s examination on Monday, had her lunch in the residential school and was continuing her studies for the next examination. She experienced chest pain and fell unconscious. Primary health care was provided to her before she was moved to a hospital in a serious condition, where the doctor said she was “brought dead.” The girl was believed to have suffered a cardiac attack. “Likhitha was active in academic studies, but anxiety and stress related to the annual public examinations might have caused her harm. She never complained of any health issue during her stay in the school,” the authorities said. Cardiac arrests have been alarmingly rising after the Covid19 season. Post-Covid health issues are having an adverse impact on the students and youths for the past two years.

Link

Class 11 girl collapse s, dies at Pala turf

March 21, 2024

Kottayam - A 17-year-old girl who was resting after training on the turf, suddenly collapsed and died. The deceased has been identified as Gauri Krishna, daughter of Pala native Reji. She is a Class 11 student at Carmel Public School.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden death caught on camera: 35-year-old man suddenly collapse s, dies on spot in UP's Firozabad; video goes viral

March 22, 2024

A startling event was caught on camera in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a 35-year-old man suddenly fell and died instantly. The viral video shows the man walking along the road before he suddenly collapses and dies. What’s even more disturbing is the indifference of the bystanders, who failed to assist him and carried on with their activities.

No cause of death reported.

68-year-old man dies of cardiac arrest outside temple in Vrindavan

March 19, 2024

Mathura - A 68-year-old man dies of heart attack outside Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple on Tuesday, according to a police official. Sunil Mango (resident of Mumbai) was sitting on a raised platform outside the temple and offering his prayer to the deity when he complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. After treatment by the health department team present on the spot and still no improvement, he was rushed to the joint district hospital, where he was declared dead. "The elderly pilgrim was declared dead by the doctors owing to a cardiac attack," the Senior Superintendent of Police said.

Mahabubnagar: Family seeks help after man’s death in China

March 24, 2024

Sevakula Gnananand, a resident of the Mallepalli village in Rajapur mandal, Mahbubnagar district, met an untimely demise due to a heart attack while in China. Having travelled there for a livelihood on February 22, and living with an Indian friend, he passed away due to severe heart attack on March 17. Despite efforts by doctors at The Lixian Hospital, Gnananand could not be revived.

No age reported.

Bus driver dies of heart attack

March 24, 2024

Vijayawada - A Telangana RTC bus driver died following a cardiac arrest while driving the bus near Gattu Bhimavaram toll plaza in Vatsavai mandal of NTR district. However, a major accident was averted as the driver stopped the bus on the roadside, citing mild heart pain. Highway ambulance personnel administered CPR before transferring him to Jaggayyapeta government hospital. Despite receiving emergency first aid services from hospital doctors, the driver passed away shortly after.

No age reported.

Truck driver dies of heart attack

March 21, 2024

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh) - A truck driver who suffered a heart attack while driving the truck died. The incident occurred Wednesday night, as a truck driver, identified as Jaswinder Rajput of Naswari district, Alwar, Rajasthan, suddenly suffered severe chest pain while driving near Manasa village. EMT Roop Singh Chauhan promptly rushed Jaswinder to the nearby hospital in an ambulance provided by the toll plaza. But he was declared dead upon arrival. The truck was enroute from Indore to Rajasthan, and Jaswinder was accompanied by a cleaner.

No age reported.

PAKISTAN

The Battagram district police officer died of cardiac arrest on Monday morning

March 19, 2024

Abbottabad - DSP Sajid Nawaz told Dawn that DPO Asif Gohar passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. He said that DPO’s condition deteriorated at his home in Qalandarabad area of Abbottabad district, and his family shifted him to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead by doctors later on.

No age reported.

BURMA

Rakhine's natural resources minister U Than Tun passes away

March 24, 2024

U Than Tun, Rakhine State's Minister of Natural Resources, passed away this morning, March 24, from a heart attack. "He was hospitalized with a heart attack last year," said a Sittwe resident. "This morning, he returned home after his walk but felt unwell and fainted. They took him to Sittwe Hospital, where we learned he passed away from a heart attack." U Than Tun, a resident of Sittwe himself, was known for his active participation in social activities and involvement with civil society organizations. He was a prominent figure within the local community. U Than Tun was reportedly around 67 years old at the time of his passing.

JAPAN

Kanamu Sakama dies before today's fight at only 20 years old!

March 18, 2024

He was considered one of the most promising boxers in his weight class, now he is suddenly dead. The shock news is not abating in Japanese boxing. After Kazuki Anaguchi (6-1) succumbed to his serious injuries after a fight on December 26, the next sad case of a young up-and-coming boxer takes place in Japan. The only 20-year-old Kanamu Sakama passed away completely surprisingly before his fight today.

No cause of death reported.

INDONESIA

Vocalist Ade Paloh dies, had shortness of breath

March 19, 2024

The vocalist of the band Sore, Firza Achmar Paloh, aka Ade Paloh [47], had a sudden illness before passing away on Tuesday. Adnan Nanda, who is a relative of Ade Paloh, explained that Paloh was about to drive his wife to the office. However Paloh canceled his plan. Because, the vocalist of Sore felt that his body was not good. After that, Ade Paloh was short of breath. The domestic assistant then asked for the help of security officers to take Ade Paloh to the hospital. "However, Ade expired while on the way," Adnan said. "I didn't expect it," Adnan said.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Bank robber turned TikTok star suddenly dies after turning his life around and dedicating his life to helping survivors of abuse

March 24, 2024

A former bank robber and career criminal who turned his life around and became a TikTok star in the process has died suddenly. Russell Manser, who spent 23 years behind bars in prisons across Australia before reforming, died on Saturday night. His cause of death is yet to be revealed. The former hardened criminal, believed to be in his mid-50s, transformed his life when he founded his charity, The Voice of A Survivor, to help victims of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. He later became a popular podcaster and social media star. Manser's death has come as a shock to many of his 134,000 TikTok followers, especially given he shared a video discussing Asian gangs in prisons on the platform on Saturday.

No age reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Irrewillipe, southwest Victoria

March 19, 2024

A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Victoria’s southwest. Police believe the woman’s car struck a tree on Timboon-Colac Road in Irrewillipe just after 5.30pm on Tuesday. The 33-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Eileen Butler

March 25, 2024

Melbourne - formerly of Cork, Ireland. Died peacefully at her home, on the 24th of January 2024 following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity. Much loved mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Donations to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Zachary Simon Lerner, 20

March 23, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - Passed away peacefully in Sydney on 16 March 2024 (aged 20), after a medical event.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Journalist and commentator Rod Oram dies after cycling accident

March 20, 2024

Auckland - Business and climate journalist and commentator Rod Oram has died as a result of injuries he sustained during a cycling accident on Sunday. Oram, 73, who was a journalist for over 40 years, died “peacefully in Auckland Hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday afternoon,”. Newsroom, which Oram had been a columnist for since 2017, reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest when he crashed off his bike at Ambury Park in Māngere Bridge.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Thames, Waikato

March 23, 2024

Thames, Waikato - A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Waikato. Emergency teams rushed to the crash, on Jellicoe Cres in Thames, after being called about 8.30 pm yesterday. Police confirmed this morning a person had died in the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

One person dies in North Otago single-vehicle crash

March 22, 2024

North Otago - One person has died after a single vehicle rolled on Shines Rd, Island Cliff, in North Otago. Police said emergency services responded to the crash about 9.30 am. ‘One person was located deceased at the scene and the road was blocked.’

No age reported.

Man found dead in Tākaka sinkhole

March 21, 2024

Takaka - A man was found dead in a sinkhole on his property after his family became concerned they had not heard from him for several days, his father says. Peter Micheal Miller, 38, was found dead at a rural property on Pigville Rd, Tākaka, around 60km from Nelson at about 4 pm on March 12. His death is being treated by police as unexplained.

No cause of death reported.

Chantelle Maree Nitschke, 40

March 20, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, 17 March 2024, aged 40 years. Sister, granddaughter, teacher, friend, and inspiration to so many. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance in Chantelle's name would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Nitschke was a teacher and is still registered with the Teaching Council until 17 July 2026. Teachers were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from November 2021 to April 2022.

Mary Edwina O'Reilly, 45

March 23, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at her home in Christchurch, aged 45 years. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to be made to Nurse Maude (District Nursing Service) online.

No cause of death reported.

Rebekah Julie Boyes, 23

March 18, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Sadly passed away 15.03.2024; aged 23. Fought a courageous battle through the toughest of times.

No cause of death reported.

Murray Victor James, 69

March 23, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, 15th March 2024, aged 69. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations to Hato Hone St John Hamilton would be appreciated. Gone but never forgotten, your spirit rides beside us on every journey. Ride in Peace Murray.

No cause of death reported.

David Campbell "Dave, Kirky" Kirkpatrick, 71

March 23, 2024

Paraparaumu, Kapiti Coast - Born on the 20th July, 1953. Died peacefully, after a short courageous journey, on the 19th of March, 2024. Dave did it his way right until the end. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Mary Potter Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Lynn "Jan" Butler, 73

March 23, 2024

Greymouth, West Coast - Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Greymouth, on March 16, 2024, aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Fergus "Rob" Richardson, 75

March 23, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Thursday, March 21, 2024, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 75 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research Trust would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

David Stanley Yeates, 54

March 23, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, 16th March 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John "Chris" Dudfield

March 23, 2024

Kilbirnie, Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly on 15th March 2024. Chris will be eternally loved and missed by his wider family. Chris was a retired architect and man of many talents. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rod Joynes, 65

March 23, 2024

Orewa, Auckland - Rod passed away peacefully at home with all of us by his side on Wednesday 20 March 2024, aged 65 years. Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the amazing team at NSH Haematology, in particular Fretzie and Fi and his other 'girlfriends' in the Day Stay unit for their unwavering care and support of Rod throughout his epic battle with multiple myeloma.

Judith Anne "Judy" Batt, 72

March 23, 2024

Cromwell, Southland - (of Cromwell, formerly Makarewa) After a well-fought battle with cancer, Judy passed away at Golden View Life Care, Cromwell, on Monday, March 18, 2024, in her 72nd year. Special thanks to the Oncology/Chemo Team and District Nurses at Dunstan Hospital, and also Cromwell Family Practice, Hospice, Central Otago Pharmacy and Golden View Life Care.

David Richard Lamb, 44

March 22, 2024

Nelson - Died unexpectedly at home, aged 44 years. David was a much-loved son, uncle, nephew and friend to many. "Dave you will be loved and missed always."

No cause of death reported.

Judy Diann "Polly" Walker

March 21, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - We regret to advise that Polly passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, 16th March 2024, following a brief and courageous battle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Glen Williams, 68

March 20, 2024

Taupo, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at home in Taupo.

No cause of death reported.

Alison Joyce (nee Thomas) Halton, 73

March 20, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Beloved mother, sister, and friend, suddenly passed away on 17th of March 2024 at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Adrian Chase

March 20, 2024

Albany, Auckland - On Sunday 17 March 2024, we lost Adrian after a courageous battle with cancer, at home surrounded by family. How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

No age reported.

Paul Francis Assinder

March 20, 2024

Saint John, Auckland - Died after a short illness on 18th March 2024. Late of Waiheke Island. Retired builder. Rest in peace Paul.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thelma Gwen McLean

March 20, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Died after a short illness on Friday 15th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Derek (Derek) Bateman, 75

March 19, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on 16th March 2024 after a short illness, aged 75 years. Rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Charmaine Elizabeth Gray, 50

March 19, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and close friends, on Sunday 17 March, 2024. Forever 50. A special thank you to Anne and the oncology teams at Wairarapa and Wellington Hospitals, and the Kahukura palliative care team. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Garry Todd (Gazza) Close

March 19, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away peacefully on Friday, 15 March, after a valiant fight with cancer.

No age reported.

Anthony John "Tony" Hillyard

March 19, 2024

Wellington - On Monday 17th March 2024 after a brave "not today" struggle with cancer. He was loved and respected by his family and friends. We thank all the staff at Longview Home for their care and kindness while Tony was being treated under palliative care.

No age reported.

Brent Robert Peattie

March 19, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2024, with his loving family by his side. Thanks to Jo Paddison, Amber and Timaru Oncology, SC Hospice, District Nurses, Palliative team and, Dr Catherine D'Souza for your incredible support throughout Brent's hard-fought battle. In lieu of flowers, donations to SC Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Anne (nee Masters) Sterling

March 19, 2024

Dargaville - Passed away on March 17, 2024, in the kind care of Kauri Coast Home Dargaville, after a brief illness. Lived in Paparoa most of her life.

No age or cause of death reported.

Diane Barbara (nee Willis) Loveridge

March 19, 2024

Wanganui, Manawatu-Wanganui - On 14th March 2024, following a short but fierce battle, Diane passed peacefully in Whanganui. Dearly Missed and Never Forgotten.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ian Charles Hamill, 54

March 18, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - At Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 15, 2024, aged 54 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Kidney Society Ross Bailey Neurology Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Shirley (nee Keats) Wills

March 18, 2024

Wanganui, Manawatu-Wanganui - Suddenly and peacefully, at home on the 14th of March, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janet Marion Harris

March 18, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly 14th March 2024. Janet will be missed immeasurably by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robin John Briggs

March 18, 2024

Otorohanga, Waikato - Suddenly but peacefully, at home in Otorohanga, on Thursday 14th March 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

No age or cause of death reported.

