In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, December 18-December 25, 2023
Actor Ian Pepperell (The Archers); cricketer Nick Cowan; fashionista Tanice Elizabeth Samuels; GAA player Frank-James McCaffrey (19); Irish rugby star Sarah Lynch; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
The Archers star Ian Pepperell dies aged 53
December 23, 2023
Ian Pepperell, best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers, has died aged 53, the BBC has announced. The actor, who played the hotelier in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama for 22 years, died on Friday following an illness. During his career, he also acted in numerous stage productions and appeared in BBC soap opera EastEnders for a short stint. The Archers editor Jeremy Howe said: “Ian was the perfect Archers actor – he loved being part of an ensemble, relished the camaraderie and gossip of the Green Room, and had a seemingly effortlessly fine-tuned vocal technique”.
No cause of death reported.
Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan leads tributes as Doncaster cricket legend Nick Cowan dies
December 21, 2023
Doncaster Town Cricket Club star Mr Cowan, 60, who led his team to a memorable cup victory at Lord’s in 1998, died this morning. Former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan was among the first to pay tribute, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “RIP Nick Cowan - one of Yorkshire cricket leagues’ great characters x.” Doncaster Town Cricket Club also paid tribute and a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that that we have to announce the passing of a true DTCC legend. Nick Cowan peacefully passed away at 4.10 this morning. Nick will be remembered by all that knew him for his love of the game, his friendship and as a passionate supporter of Doncaster Town Cricket Club”.
No cause of death reported.
Heartbreak as ‘beautiful’ Irish influencer dies suddenly and devastated family say she will be ‘sorely missed’
December 20, 2023
An Irish influencer who died peacefully in her sleep on Monday has been remembered as an "angel on earth" by heartbroken loved ones today. Mum-of-two Tanice Elizabeth Samuels was an Irish-Jamaican fashion and beauty creative based in Belfast. Taking to her Instagram account, this afternoon, her family confirmed the sad news of her passing and thanked all those who had supported her.
No age or cause of death reported.
‘He truly was the light of our lives’ - Portadown family’s tribute to young GAA player who died just days before his 19th birthday
December 20, 2023
Northern Ireland - The family of a young GAA player from Co Armagh who died suddenly just days before his 19th birthday have spoken of their heartbreak and said he will be “profoundly missed”. Frank-James McCaffrey from Portadown, passed away on Sunday, with many of the sports clubs he played for among those sending condolences to the family.
No cause of death reported.
Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of DWTS Alums Nick & Aaron, Dead at 41
December 24, 2023
Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of “Dancing with the Stars” alums Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, has died. On December 23, TMZ reported that another member of the Carter family had died. The family matriarch, Jane Schneck, told the outlet, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean.” According to People, Bobbie Jean’s cause of death is unknown at this time. Some people close to the family, however, told the media outlet that they believe Bobbie Jean’s death came after she experienced a cardiac arrest. Bobbie Jean had navigated legal and addiction issues in the past. In June, TMZ reported she had been arrested after an incident at a Hobby Lobby store in Florida.
No cause of death reported.
Emsworth family heartbroken on eve of Christmas as “gorgeous” and “cheeky” 19-month-old boy dies unexpectedly
December 23, 2023
Sullivan Stapleton (Sully), passed away suddenly in the early hours of Saturday December 16, leaving his parents Nadia and Marty and three sisters devastated. A statement on behalf of the family said: “Nadia and Marty’s gorgeous 19-month-old son, Sullivan Stapleton, unexpectedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday December 16. Sully was a cheeky little boy who loved everything football. He could always be found wandering around with an apple in his hand, a smile on his face and a glint in his big beautiful hazel eyes.”
A first responder “died suddenly”:
Tributes paid to 'funny, kind, thoughtful' NHS worker after she dies suddenly
December 20, 2023
Co. Durham - Tributes have been paid to a Northeast Ambulance Service (NEAS) worker who died suddenly earlier this month. Sue Appleyard, from Seaton Carew, worked in the ambulance service for 22 years, and was affectionately known as 'Seaton Sue' by her friends - but passed away suddenly on Saturday (December 9). On Wednesday (December 20), her colleagues remembered her fondly and said goodbye to the ambulance service staff member who 'lit up any room'.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes as Wroughton parish councillor Jeremy Kemble dies
December 25, 2023
Tributes have been paid to Wroughton parish councillor Jeremy Kemble, who has died "unexpectedly". A post on Facebook from the chair of Wroughton Parish Council, John Hewer, confirmed the news just a few days before Christmas. He went on to praise Jeremy - who was on the parish council's planning and highways committee - for his contributions to the Wroughton community.
Southampton: Two bailed after man dies following cardiac arrest
December 24, 2023
The man, aged in his 40s, was found at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street in Southampton on Friday at about 00:40 GMT. Police said the man from Fareham suffered a cardiac arrest and had been involved in an assault. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man had been involved in "an altercation" but died following treatment by paramedics.
Tributes pour in for 'top' Villa fan, 44, who died suddenly
December 20, 2023
West Midlands - Heartbreaking tributes have poured in for a "dedicated and kind" Aston Villa fan who previously raised thousands of pounds for charity. Kieran Lavin, who was brought up in Kings Heath and a Villa season ticket holder for 20 years, suddenly died on Monday, December 11, devastating his family and loved ones. Sean Connaughton, a close friend of Kieran's who went to school with him, described the 44-year-old as "one of the kindest people you could meet" and has launched a JustGiving page, which has already raised more than £5,000, to help cover funeral costs.
No cause of death reported.
A podiatrist “died suddenly”:
Glasgow NHS worker dies suddenly leaving homeless charity 'numb' as staff shaken by loss
December 20, 2023
Scotland - A charity in Glasgow has paid tribute to an NHS worker who played a massive role in supporting the city’s homeless. David Hurrell, who was in his early 40s, passed away last Thursday, December 14, leaving staff at Simon Community Scotland (SCS) devastated. They discovered he had died after he failed to turn up for work on Ballater Street, for a diabetes clinic he ran once every six weeks. David was employed by the NHS and worked independently, as a podiatrist, going around the city offering his services to the homeless.
No cause of death reported.
A dad “died suddenly”:
Dad-of-five, 43, died suddenly in front of teenage son after suffering 'no symptoms'
December 20, 2023
Staffordshire - Marc 'Sid' Siddalls was just 43 when he collapsed at his home. Medics tried to revive him but sadly, the dad-of-five was pronounced dead shortly after an ambulance arrived to the address in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire. And following the tragedy in June 2021, Sid's five sons will now be supporting their mum this Christmas to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Following his death, Mr Siddals' wife Emma said they discovered he had a condition known as ischaemic heart disease (IHD), also known as coronary heart disease. Now she wants to raise money for BHF which could help pay for research into the genetic links of IHD and help prevent her sons from also developing heart disease.
Person dies after tragic incident in Manchester nightclub
December 25, 2023
Paramedics from Northwest Ambulance Service (NWAS) were called to Via, in Canal Street, on Saturday evening (December 23) to reports of a person suffering a cardiac arrest. Sadly, they have since died and a file has now been passed to the coroner following the tragic medical episode, the Manchester Evening News understands.
James Medd, 14
December 22, 2023
Hull - Passed away peacefully on 19th December 2023 aged 14 years. Special Son of Helen and Steve.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Armstrong, 61
December 23, 2023
Gateshead - Suddenly, on 10th December 2023 aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Terence Michael (Terry) Francis, 56
December 21, 2023
Scunthorpe - Suddenly and unexpectedly, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, on the 11th of December 2023, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Howell (née Lodge)
December 23, 2023
Somerset - Formerly of Athboy, Ireland, suddenly, on November 30th, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Harvey, 41
December 22, 2023
Penzance - On Monday 11th December 2023, suddenly at Treliske Hospital, aged 41 years.
No cause of death reported.
Philip Massey, 71
December 21, 2023
Chelmsford - Died peacefully at Colchester General on 8th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations to the Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Alan William Murray, 71
December 21, 2023
Castle Douglas - Passed away suddenly in Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary on 6th December at the age of 71.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Mary Platt (Reade), 70
December 21, 2023
Chester - Passed away suddenly, aged 70 years at the Countess of Chester Hospital on 30th November 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Sue Hill, 57
December 21, 2023
Barnstaple - Passed away unexpectedly on 7th December 2023, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Louise Stephens
December 19, 2023
Liverpool - Very suddenly. No time to say goodbye, but it won't be long until we meet again. Your broken-hearted Mum and Dad.
No cause of death reported.
James (Jimmy) Edward Hayton
December 20, 2023
Walker - Suddenly but peacefully Jimmy grew his angel wings during the early hours of Sunday 10th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Bransby (Tommy), 65
December 20, 2023
Cowgate - Suddenly on 7th December. Aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Streeter, 65
December 19, 2023
Camborne - The family of the late Martin Streeter wish to express their sincere thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends for all their help and support and for the cards and messages of sympathy received during their recent sudden bereavement.
No cause of death reported.
Jason Peter Campling, 58
December 20, 2023
Barton-upon-Humber - Suddenly on Tuesday December 12th, 2023, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tommy) Robertson, 68
December 20, 2023
Ayr - Suddenly but peacefully at Ayr Hospital on 15th December 2023, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Hinchliffe, 55
December 21, 2023
Huddersfield - On 15th December 2023, suddenly, aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Bell, 55
December 23, 2023
Corbridge - Passed away peacefully on 30th November 2023 aged 55 years. Donations in Diane's memory to Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Glenn Buchanan, 71
December 23, 2023
North Shields - Suddenly, but peacefully on 19th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia (Pat) Guest, 72
December 21, 2023
Maes Pennant - Suddenly aged 72 years. Donations will be kindly accepted towards the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Keith Donald, 75
December 22, 2023
Cardiff - Passed away peacefully at Willowbrook Home on the 10th of Dec 2023 aged 75. Donations if desired please direct to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Edwin Joseph Lunn, 58
December 22, 2023
Upper Tean - Passed away unexpectedly on the 5th of December 2023, aged 58 years. Donations in memory of Mark will help the work of Cancer Research UK. Thank you.
No cause of death reported.
Mario Chadwick, 73
December 23, 2023
Hyde - On Thursday 14th December 2023, Mario, aged 73 years, retired schoolteacher, of St Austell, passed away peacefully at RCHT, Truro. Donations if desired, for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Mary Connolly, 57
December 23, 2023
Birmingham - Sadly, passed away on 6th December 2023. Flowers welcome, donations to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Geoffrey William Dentith, 75
December 23, 2023
Chester - On 15th December 2023, passed away peacefully, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Margaret (Sue) Morgan (nee Rushton), 68
December 22, 2023
Silverdale - Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sue, aged 68 years of Silverdale who passed away peacefully on Monday 4th December 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice. Donations if desired will be forwarded to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Hilary Knowles, 72
December 21, 2023
Birstall - Passed away peacefully at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on the 6th of December 2023 aged 72 years. Donations for LOROS or Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Falkingham, 51
December 22, 2023
Honley - On 11th December 2023, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 51 years. Donations if wished may be given for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Joan Miller
December 21, 2023
Bamburgh - Suddenly on the 2nd of December 2023. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philip Wallace, 53
December 21, 2023
Dunston - Peacefully in hospital on 15th December 2023 aged 53 years. Donations if desired to The Brain Tumour Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Judith Ann (Jude) Fellows, 74
December 21, 2023
Birmingham - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 7th December 2023 Aged 74 years. A collection will be made on behalf of Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Kathryn Greenhalgh, 71
December 22, 2023
Manchester - Peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 12th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Peggy Dunn, 66
December 21, 2023
Exeter - Peacefully on the 9th of December 2023. Peggy aged 66 years. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Roger Rumney, 66
December 23, 2023
Amble - Suddenly on 19th December 2023 aged 66 years. Donations in lieu to Leukaemia Trust.
No cause of death reported.
Judith Mary Johnston, 74
December 20, 2023
Whatstandwell - Passed away on Wednesday 6th December 2023 at The Nightingale Macmillan Unit, Royal Derby Hospital aged 74 years. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired for Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Carole Margaret Pugh, 75
December 19, 2023
Church Lawton - Peacefully at rest on 13th December 2023, aged 75 years. If desired a donation may be made to Myeloma UK.
No cause of death reported.
William (Bill) Newman, 71
December 20, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully passed away on December 12th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, aged 71 years. Donations appreciated for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Stephen William Bentley, 71
December 19, 2023
Hull - 13th December 2023 peacefully at Castle Hill Hospital aged 71 years. Donations for Macmillan Nurses (cancer support) may be left at the service.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Webster, 75
December 19, 2023
Wallsend - Ian died peacefully in St Oswald's Hospice with family by his side on 10th December 2023, aged 75 years. Donations to St Oswald's Hospice and Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Carole Violet Morgan, 68
December 19, 2023
Gloucester - Sadly, passed away on 9th December 2023, aged 68 years. Donations are being collected in memory of Carole for the Stroke Unit at Gloucestershire Hospitals Trust.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark Penhoorwood, 59
December 19, 2023
Sketty - Suddenly on 13th December 2023 at Morriston Hospital, aged 59 years. Donations if so desired to 'Stroke Association'.
No cause of death reported.
Arywn James Dummer (former stone mason), 75
December 19, 2023
Cwmavon - Sadly but peacefully on Wednesday 6th December, 2023 with his beloved family at his side, aged 75 years. Donations may be given in memory of Arwyn to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Georgina Hale, 55
December 19, 2023
Nottingham - Georgina (George) passed away suddenly on 1st December, aged 55. Donations to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Bray (nee Carrivick), 75
December 23, 2023
Trenant - Peacefully on 19th December Diane aged 75 years. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support
No age or cause of death reported.
Kenneth Ball, 64
December 22, 2023
Throckley - Peacefully but far too soon. At home with his loving family by his side on Friday 15th December 2023 aged 64 years. Donations if so desired to Maggie's and Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Richard John (Rich) Robinson, 64
December 22, 2023
Coventry - Richard passed away peacefully at home on 2nd December 2023 aged 64 years. Donations if desired may be made for Pancreatic Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Fraser Fraser, 49
December 21, 2023
Washington - Passed away at home on December 17th, aged 49 years surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Robertson (Carter), 59
December 21, 2023
Liverpool - Peacefully at home aged 59 years, surrounded by the loves of her life. Donations if desired to Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Jane Schwedt (nee Eades), 70
December 21, 2023
Chelmsford - Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd December 2023, aged 70 years. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Paul (Coventry City fanatic) Blenkinsopp, 70
December 21, 2023
Coventry - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday 8th December 2023, aged 70. Donations for The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Robert (Bob) Clay, 74
December 21, 2023
Dumfries - On the 14th of December 2023, at home surrounded by his family, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Day (nee East), 74
December 21, 2023
Hull - Peacefully yet unexpectedly at home on the 15th of December 2023 Aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Les Lacey, 68
December 21, 2023
Bath - Passed away peacefully at home aged 68 years surrounded by family. Donations for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Dawson, 63
December 21, 2023
Paisley - Suddenly at home on Friday 15th December 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Wayne Docksey, 62
December 20, 2023
Accrington - Died suddenly on 3/12/2023 at home.
No cause of death reported.
Ronald (Ronnie) Mansell, 71
December 21, 2023
Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly at home on December 14th, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jon Paul Middleton, 46
December 23, 2023
Hull - Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on the 13th of December 2023 aged 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Shaun Martyn Spratt, 57
December 22, 2023
Filton- Unexpectedly at home on the 1st of December 2023, aged 57 years.
No cause of death reported.
Terrence (Terry) Wright, 73
December 23, 2023
Heage - "Terry" passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Sunday 10th December 2023, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tommy) Corrigan
December 23, 2023
Belcoo, Fermanagh - Peacefully and suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ken Donnelly, 65
December 22, 2023
Gateshead - Suddenly but peacefully at home on 12th December 2023, aged 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lee (Moggy) Morgan, 49
December 19, 2023
Cheltenham - Moggy passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 8th December 2023, aged 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Terence (Father Terrry) Murray, 61
December 19, 2023
Liverpool - 8th December 2023. Suddenly at home, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony O'Connor, 40
December 19, 2023
Paisley - Suddenly at home, on Saturday 9th December 2023. Anthony, beloved son of Christine and Chic.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Richmond, 66
December 19, 2023
Grimsby - Suddenly at his home on 29th November 2023, aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ellen Broadfoot
December 19, 2023
Dumfries - On the 2nd of December 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Ann Eyley (nee Beech)
December 19, 2023
Woodville - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Sunday 10th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Christopher Morgan, 54
December 22, 2023
Middlesbrough - Suddenly, but peacefully at home on December 11th Michael aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Carl Paul (Carl Heinz) Jones, 58
December 21, 2023
Llandudno - On 16th December 2023 suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
James Martin Doherty, 51
December 21, 2023
Milborne Port - Sadly passed away unexpectedly at home 23rd November 2023 aged 51. Employee of Leonardo Helicopters, Yeovil.
No cause of death reported.
Leslie Stewart Sutherland, 72
December 22, 2023
Grimsby - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 6th December 2023, aged 72.
No cause of death reported.
Sian Lloyd Hughes, 55
December 22, 2023
Bangor - 12th December 2023. Suddenly at her home, aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Darren Grice, 57
December 22, 2023
Hull - On 19th December 2023 peacefully at home, aged 57 years. Donations to Pancreatic Cancer and Wish may be left at the service.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Talbot (Andy) Chenhall, 74
December 19, 2023
Perth - Aged 74, died at home, on December 11th, 2023, with his family around him, after a battle with cancer.
Kathleen Isobel Carey
December 19, 2023
Kilmarnock - Peacefully at home on the 8th of December 2023, after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Robert (Cash) Money, 73
December 22, 2023
Beverley - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 19th December 2023 aged 73 years. Donations much appreciated for The Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Victoria Louise Pooley, 56
December 22, 2023
Plymouth - Peacefully after a short illness on 13th December 2023, at Derriford Hospital, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Frederick Regan, 72
December 22, 2023
Hull - Passed away peacefully in Dove House Hospice after a short illness on 18th December 2023. Aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
James Edward (Jimmy Dee) Dee
December 22, 2023
Swansea - Peacefully passed away after a short illness on 14th December 2023 at Morriston Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Russell Bond, 75
December 21, 2023
Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 12th December 2023 aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Skelton (nee Watkins), 72
December 20, 2023
Plymouth - Passed away suddenly, after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Carol Waters (nee Lorne), 66
December 21, 2023
Hull - Peacefully after a short illness at Castle Hill Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on the 13th of December 2023. Aged 66 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Trevor Dobbs, 73
December 21, 2023
Scunthorpe - Trevor passed away peacefully at Keb House, Appleby on 8 December 2023, after a short illness, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Jackson, 74
December 20, 2023
Liverpool - On Sunday 10th December at Whiston Hospital, aged 74 years, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Moira Horton
December 20, 2023
Bath - Moira died in the Royal United Hospital, Bath following a short battle with Covid pneumonia.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sylvia Goody (Neville), 67
December 21, 2023
Cardiff - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Sylvia Goody (Neville) aged 67. Sylvia passed peacefully, with her loved ones at her side on 30th November 2023 at Holme Towers Hospice, after an illness so bravely borne.
No cause of death reported.
Jo (Joanna) Budden, 61
December 20, 2023
Burrington - On Saturday 16th December 2023, Jo of Higher Hacknell Farm passed away at the North Devon Hospice surrounded by her family after a struggle with cancer bravely borne, aged 61 years.
Eduardo Biagio Parisi (Eddie), 73
December 19, 2023
Liverpool - It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved, husband, father, grandfather and brother, Eddie. Ed passed away on Sunday 10th December after a period of ill health.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Harper, 75
December 20, 2023
Blurton - Passed away peacefully whilst on holiday in Spain on Thursday the 30th of November 2023, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nerys Hughes, 67
December 20, 2023
Wrexham - Suddenly on 16th November 2023 whilst visiting Australia, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Tributes pour in for Clare rugby star who died suddenly in her sleep
December 20, 2023
Co. Clare - Tributes are pouring in for a young rugby player who died “suddenly and unexpectedly” over the weekend. Sarah Lynch, from Carraig Hill, Shannon, Co Clare, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, 17 December. Sarah was vice-captain at the Sarsfields Rugby project, the Midwest’s first inclusive rugby project welcoming players of all genders, sexualities, and abilities. In a statement published to social media, a spokesperson for Sarsfields Rugby said: "Our vice-captain and dearest friend Sarah Lynch has been taken from us far too soon. We are devastated and still can’t fully comprehend that she won’t be egging us on and trying to bring out the best in us always.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Shock and sadness at passing of progressive Co Kilkenny farmer aged 48
December 19, 2023
Co. Wexford -The town of Graiguenamanagh came to a standstill on Monday for the funeral of Adrian Hayden, who died aged 48 following a short illness on Saturday. Late of Raheendenore, Graiguenamanagh, Adrian was hugely popular within farming circles across the southeast and within the south Kilkenny area – as reflected in the huge crowd at Duiske Abbey for his mass.
No cause of death reported.
James Okello, 32
December 24, 2023
Navan, Meath - The sudden death has occurred of James Okell in Isle of Wight, on December 20th, 2023, in his 32nd year.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Hyland
December 24, 2023
Navan Road, Dublin - Suddenly, 23rd of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maurice Murphy
December 24, 2023
Athlone, Roscommon - Unexpectedly on Saturday 23rd December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Foley (née Flanagan)
December 21, 2023
Castlerea, Roscommon - December 19th, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
James William Hehir
December 19, 2023
Birr, Co. Offaly - Died unexpectedly on the 18th of December, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alan Mahoney
December 19, 2023
Listowel, Co. Kerry - Suddenly, on December 18th, 2023. Alan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Angela and dad Mike.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Anto) Murphy
December 19, 2023
Fettercairn, Dublin - Unexpectedly. Cherished son of Tony and Annmarie.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen O'Brien
December 19, 2023
Oliver Bond Flats, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian McManus Junior
December 19, 2023
Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon - Suddenly, at the Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dave Partridge
December 23, 2023
Ballinasloe, Roscommon - The unexpected death of Dave Partridge occurred on the 21st of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark Molloy
December 19, 2023
Aghacashel, Leitrim - December 14th, 2023, suddenly and unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paddy Mulligan
December 21, 2023
Whitechurch, Dublin - Passed away unexpectedly on the 17th of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dermot (Blondie) Walsh
December 22, 2023
Raheen, Limerick - On December 21st, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Malone
December 22, 2023
Athlone, Co. Westmeath - Suddenly on Thursday 21st December 2023. Sadly, missed by his loving father Brian.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alan Egan
December 20, 2023
Ballygar, Galway - December 19th, 2023, unexpectedly. Dearly loved son of Peter and Phyllis.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christine Molloy
December 20, 2023
Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly on Tuesday 19th December 2023. Sadly, missed by her mother Winnie, family, relatives, and many friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ryan Thomas Gaynor
December 19, 2023
Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry - Suddenly, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family on December 18th, 2023. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Boyle
December 19, 2023
Glasnevin, Dublin - December 17th. 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Campbell
December 19, 2023
Brackloon, Midfield - Suddenly. Sadly, mourned by his wife and seven children.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martinaitis Kazimieras
December 19, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - formerly of Lithuania. 18th December 2023, unexpectedly, at St Vincent’s Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vina Costuna
December 19, 2023
Dublin - 18th of December 2023, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family and friends in Beaumont Hospital. Sadly, missed by her loving parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tina Kelly Griffin
December 22, 2023
Athenry, Galway - It is with profound sadness that Tina’s husband Tommy and their sons Ryan and little James shares the news of her sudden death on 20 December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Lawton
December 22, 2023
Timoleague, Cork - On December 22nd, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Deargh Armstrong
December 19, 2023
Rush, Dublin - Passed suddenly at Connolly Hospital. Beloved daughter of Shauneen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Henry Tobin
December 23, 2023
Wicklow Town, Wicklow - Henry passed away on Saturday 23rd December 2023, suddenly but peacefully in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Anto) Deans
December 23, 2023
Darndale, Dublin - 21st December 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ryan O'Connor
December 24, 2023
Killucan, Co. Westmeath - unexpectedly, 23rd December 2023. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Connolly
December 24, 2023
Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospice Rathgar, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Duggan
December 24, 2023
Kilcock, Kildare - December 23rd, 2023, peacefully at St. Francis's Hospice. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony (Anthony) Willoughby
December 23, 2023
Aughrim, Wicklow - Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. 23/12/2023. Formally of Dublin Bus. Donations to Irish Cancer Society if desired.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Barron
December 23, 2023
Gusserane, Wexford - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Victor Fogarty
December 20, 2023
Raheny, Dublin - 9th December 2023, peacefully in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paula Callaghan (née Dunne)
December 19, 2023
Sandyford, Dublin - 18th December 2023, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff on Cara Ward in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sara Bethel (née Tobin)
December 19, 2023
Sandyford, Dublin - Sara will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, her mother Eileen, her sister Tracey and brothers Mark and Niall. Donations to St Vincent's Oncology Department.
No age or cause of death reported.
Hugh Coyle
December 23, 2023
Carrigart, Donegal - Peacefully in the care of the staff of Letterkenny University hospital. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Dunphy
December 24, 2023
Gurranabraher, Cork - On December 23rd, 2023, peacefully in the presence of his loving family after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Cleere (née Liddy)
December 21, 2023
Navan Road, Dublin - December 21st, 2023, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Cunningham
December 21, 2023
Ballymun, Dublin - Passed peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of The Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Helen Cullinane (née Mulcahy)
December 23, 2023
Cork City, Cork - On 22nd December 2023, peacefully, after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dora O'Grady (née Egan)
December 23, 2023
Tralee, Kerry - Died peacefully following a short illness on the 21st of December 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony (Tony) Pullen
December 21, 2023
Ringsend, Dublin - 21st December 2023. Suddenly after a short illness at St Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul (TP) Kelly
December 22, 2023
Kinsealy, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, after a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Harnett
December 19, 2023
Templeglantine, Co. Limerick - Passed away at Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, on Monday, 18th December 2023, following a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bert Murphy
December 19, 2023
Grenagh, Cork - On the 17th of December 2023, peacefully, following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gabrielle Devine (née Williams)
December 20, 2023
Shankill, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness borne with her characteristic good humour and unwavering determination.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Walsh
December 19, 2023
Ardrahan, Galway - December 19th, 2023, peacefully after a short illness. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
John O'Shea
December 20, 2023
Roscommon Town, Roscommon - Peacefully, at Galway University Hospital, after a short illness. The O’Shea family would like to take this opportunity to thank those who looked after John during his short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Frances McGrail (née McEvoy)
December 20, 2023
Athenry, Galway - Peacefully following a brief illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Ellis
December 19, 2023
Bishopstown, Cork - December 19th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family after an illness bravely borne, at Cork University Hospital,
No age or cause of death reported.
George Leahy
December 19, 2023
Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny - December 19th, 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eddie Coughlan
December 20, 2023
Barna, Galway - After a short illness, Eddie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joan Coleman (née Cunningham)
December 23, 2023
Killeagh, Cork - on the 22nd of December 2023, peacefully after a short illness, in the presence of her loving family at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Laurence (Larry) O'Dwyer
December 21, 2023
Donohill, Tipperary - December 20th, 2023, peacefully at home after a short illness borne with courage surrounded by his family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Laurence (Larry) Connors
December 24, 2023
Knocktopher, Kilkenny - Unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence on Sunday, 24th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Gallagher
December 24, 2023
Cratloe, Clare - On Saturday, 23 December, our beloved John was taken from us suddenly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Terence O'Brien
December 24, 2023
Thurles, Kilkenny - Suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ellen Costigan (née Doyle)
December 23, 2023
Portlaoise, Laois - Died suddenly at home, on Friday 22nd December.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Cox (née Connor)
December 23, 2023
Kinnegad, Westmeath - Unexpectedly at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Hopper
December 23, 2023
Rathfarnham, Dublin - 20th December 2023. Suddenly at home, with his loving wife Linda by his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Hughes
December 23, 2023
Ballymun, Dublin - Passed peacefully but unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pauline Leonard
December 23, 2023
Phibsborough, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Moloney
December 20, 2023
Palmerstown, Dublin - December 16th, 2023, suddenly, at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Noeleen Murnaghan (née McGahon)
December 19, 2023
Lisdoonan, Carrickmacross - 18th December 2023. Unexpectedly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colin Nicholson
December 20, 2023
Milltown, Galway - Unexpectedly at his home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, mother Margaret and father Martin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Brennan
December 19, 2023
Lucan, Dublin - December 14th, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerry Burke
December 19, 2023
Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon - 18th December 2023, unexpectedly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Mulchrone
December 23, 2023
Gorey, Wexford - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maura Best
December 22, 2023
Carrickfergus, Antrim - Died 21st December 2023. Suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Philip Bowes
December 22, 2023
Finglas West, Dublin - 22nd December 2023. Late of Unidare and Dublin City Council passed away suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) Byrne
December 22, 2023
Ballinteer, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at his home on the 20th of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Dunne (née Caffery)
December 22, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - 20th December 2023 – Suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony Feeley
December 22, 2023
Moate, Westmeath - December 21st, 2023, suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Mousy) Mahon
December 22, 2023
Dublin - December 19th, 2023. Passed suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank (Frankie) Murphy
December 22, 2023
Mitchelstown, Cork - on December 21st, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas O'Dea
December 22, 2023
Roscommon Town, Roscommon - Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond Sweeney
December 21, 2023
Louth Village, Louth - Suddenly at his home. 20th December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mattie Connelly
December 20, 2023
Ballinasloe, Galway - Mattie passed away suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Madeline Curley (née Coen)
December 21, 2023
Loughrea, Galway - Madeline passed away from this life suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, 19th of December 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anthony O’Leary
December 19, 2023
Rush, Dublin - 18th December 2023, peacefully and suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jon Payne
December 19, 2023
Trim, Meath - Suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) Murray
December 21, 2023
Rialto, Dublin - Suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernadette (Bernie) Hogan (née Morgan), 68
December 21, 2023
Dublin - 19th December 2023 suddenly yet peacefully, age 68, at home surrounded by her devoted family.
No cause of death reported.
Paddy (Furry Cup) O'Keeffe
December 22, 2023
Cobh, Cork – Unexpectedly but peacefully at his daughter's home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Oleg Gusakov
December 21, 2023
Longford - 21st December 2023. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society (formerly of Lithuania).
No age or cause of death reported.
Joan Ryan (née O'Donnell)
December 21, 2023
Cullen, Tipperary - Joan passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eamon McGinty
December 21, 2023
Donegal Town, Donegal - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia (Patsy) Lyle (née O'Donnell)
December 20, 2023
Sandycove, Dublin - December 19, 2023, suddenly, at home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Irene Kirwan-O'Sullivan, 52
December 22, 2023
Bray, Wicklow - Passed away on Wednesday, 20th December 2023, aged 52 years, after a brave battle with cancer.
