UNITED KINGDOM

The Archers star Ian Pepperell dies aged 53

December 23, 2023

Ian Pepperell, best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers, has died aged 53, the BBC has announced. The actor, who played the hotelier in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama for 22 years, died on Friday following an illness. During his career, he also acted in numerous stage productions and appeared in BBC soap opera EastEnders for a short stint. The Archers editor Jeremy Howe said: “Ian was the perfect Archers actor – he loved being part of an ensemble, relished the camaraderie and gossip of the Green Room, and had a seemingly effortlessly fine-tuned vocal technique”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan leads tributes as Doncaster cricket legend Nick Cowan dies

December 21, 2023

Doncaster Town Cricket Club star Mr Cowan, 60, who led his team to a memorable cup victory at Lord’s in 1998, died this morning. Former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan was among the first to pay tribute, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “RIP Nick Cowan - one of Yorkshire cricket leagues’ great characters x.” Doncaster Town Cricket Club also paid tribute and a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that that we have to announce the passing of a true DTCC legend. Nick Cowan peacefully passed away at 4.10 this morning. Nick will be remembered by all that knew him for his love of the game, his friendship and as a passionate supporter of Doncaster Town Cricket Club”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heartbreak as ‘beautiful’ Irish influencer dies suddenly and devastated family say she will be ‘sorely missed’

December 20, 2023

An Irish influencer who died peacefully in her sleep on Monday has been remembered as an "angel on earth" by heartbroken loved ones today. Mum-of-two Tanice Elizabeth Samuels was an Irish-Jamaican fashion and beauty creative based in Belfast. Taking to her Instagram account, this afternoon, her family confirmed the sad news of her passing and thanked all those who had supported her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

‘He truly was the light of our lives’ - Portadown family’s tribute to young GAA player who died just days before his 19th birthday

December 20, 2023

Northern Ireland - The family of a young GAA player from Co Armagh who died suddenly just days before his 19th birthday have spoken of their heartbreak and said he will be “profoundly missed”. Frank-James McCaffrey from Portadown, passed away on Sunday, with many of the sports clubs he played for among those sending condolences to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of DWTS Alums Nick & Aaron, Dead at 41

December 24, 2023

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of “Dancing with the Stars” alums Nick Carter and Aaron Carter, has died. On December 23, TMZ reported that another member of the Carter family had died. The family matriarch, Jane Schneck, told the outlet, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean.” According to People, Bobbie Jean’s cause of death is unknown at this time. Some people close to the family, however, told the media outlet that they believe Bobbie Jean’s death came after she experienced a cardiac arrest. Bobbie Jean had navigated legal and addiction issues in the past. In June, TMZ reported she had been arrested after an incident at a Hobby Lobby store in Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emsworth family heartbroken on eve of Christmas as “gorgeous” and “cheeky” 19-month-old boy dies unexpectedly

December 23, 2023

Sullivan Stapleton (Sully), passed away suddenly in the early hours of Saturday December 16, leaving his parents Nadia and Marty and three sisters devastated. A statement on behalf of the family said: “Nadia and Marty’s gorgeous 19-month-old son, Sullivan Stapleton, unexpectedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday December 16. Sully was a cheeky little boy who loved everything football. He could always be found wandering around with an apple in his hand, a smile on his face and a glint in his big beautiful hazel eyes.”

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Tributes paid to 'funny, kind, thoughtful' NHS worker after she dies suddenly

December 20, 2023

Co. Durham - Tributes have been paid to a Northeast Ambulance Service (NEAS) worker who died suddenly earlier this month. Sue Appleyard, from Seaton Carew, worked in the ambulance service for 22 years, and was affectionately known as 'Seaton Sue' by her friends - but passed away suddenly on Saturday (December 9). On Wednesday (December 20), her colleagues remembered her fondly and said goodbye to the ambulance service staff member who 'lit up any room'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes as Wroughton parish councillor Jeremy Kemble dies

December 25, 2023

Tributes have been paid to Wroughton parish councillor Jeremy Kemble, who has died "unexpectedly". A post on Facebook from the chair of Wroughton Parish Council, John Hewer, confirmed the news just a few days before Christmas. He went on to praise Jeremy - who was on the parish council's planning and highways committee - for his contributions to the Wroughton community.

Link

Southampton: Two bailed after man dies following cardiac arrest

December 24, 2023

The man, aged in his 40s, was found at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street in Southampton on Friday at about 00:40 GMT. Police said the man from Fareham suffered a cardiac arrest and had been involved in an assault. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man had been involved in "an altercation" but died following treatment by paramedics.

Link

Tributes pour in for 'top' Villa fan, 44, who died suddenly

December 20, 2023

West Midlands - Heartbreaking tributes have poured in for a "dedicated and kind" Aston Villa fan who previously raised thousands of pounds for charity. Kieran Lavin, who was brought up in Kings Heath and a Villa season ticket holder for 20 years, suddenly died on Monday, December 11, devastating his family and loved ones. Sean Connaughton, a close friend of Kieran's who went to school with him, described the 44-year-old as "one of the kindest people you could meet" and has launched a JustGiving page, which has already raised more than £5,000, to help cover funeral costs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A podiatrist “died suddenly”:

Glasgow NHS worker dies suddenly leaving homeless charity 'numb' as staff shaken by loss

December 20, 2023

Scotland - A charity in Glasgow has paid tribute to an NHS worker who played a massive role in supporting the city’s homeless. David Hurrell, who was in his early 40s, passed away last Thursday, December 14, leaving staff at Simon Community Scotland (SCS) devastated. They discovered he had died after he failed to turn up for work on Ballater Street, for a diabetes clinic he ran once every six weeks. David was employed by the NHS and worked independently, as a podiatrist, going around the city offering his services to the homeless.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A dad “died suddenly”:

Dad-of-five, 43, died suddenly in front of teenage son after suffering 'no symptoms'

December 20, 2023

Staffordshire - Marc 'Sid' Siddalls was just 43 when he collapsed at his home. Medics tried to revive him but sadly, the dad-of-five was pronounced dead shortly after an ambulance arrived to the address in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire. And following the tragedy in June 2021, Sid's five sons will now be supporting their mum this Christmas to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Following his death, Mr Siddals' wife Emma said they discovered he had a condition known as ischaemic heart disease (IHD), also known as coronary heart disease. Now she wants to raise money for BHF which could help pay for research into the genetic links of IHD and help prevent her sons from also developing heart disease.

Link

Person dies after tragic incident in Manchester nightclub

December 25, 2023

Paramedics from Northwest Ambulance Service (NWAS) were called to Via, in Canal Street, on Saturday evening (December 23) to reports of a person suffering a cardiac arrest. Sadly, they have since died and a file has now been passed to the coroner following the tragic medical episode, the Manchester Evening News understands.

Link

James Medd, 14

December 22, 2023

Hull - Passed away peacefully on 19th December 2023 aged 14 years. Special Son of Helen and Steve.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Armstrong, 61

December 23, 2023

Gateshead - Suddenly, on 10th December 2023 aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terence Michael (Terry) Francis, 56

December 21, 2023

Scunthorpe - Suddenly and unexpectedly, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, on the 11th of December 2023, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Howell (née Lodge)

December 23, 2023

Somerset - Formerly of Athboy, Ireland, suddenly, on November 30th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Harvey, 41

December 22, 2023

Penzance - On Monday 11th December 2023, suddenly at Treliske Hospital, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Massey, 71

December 21, 2023

Chelmsford - Died peacefully at Colchester General on 8th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan William Murray, 71

December 21, 2023

Castle Douglas - Passed away suddenly in Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary on 6th December at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Mary Platt (Reade), 70

December 21, 2023

Chester - Passed away suddenly, aged 70 years at the Countess of Chester Hospital on 30th November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sue Hill, 57

December 21, 2023

Barnstaple - Passed away unexpectedly on 7th December 2023, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Louise Stephens

December 19, 2023

Liverpool - Very suddenly. No time to say goodbye, but it won't be long until we meet again. Your broken-hearted Mum and Dad.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James (Jimmy) Edward Hayton

December 20, 2023

Walker - Suddenly but peacefully Jimmy grew his angel wings during the early hours of Sunday 10th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Bransby (Tommy), 65

December 20, 2023

Cowgate - Suddenly on 7th December. Aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Streeter, 65

December 19, 2023

Camborne - The family of the late Martin Streeter wish to express their sincere thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends for all their help and support and for the cards and messages of sympathy received during their recent sudden bereavement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Peter Campling, 58

December 20, 2023

Barton-upon-Humber - Suddenly on Tuesday December 12th, 2023, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tommy) Robertson, 68

December 20, 2023

Ayr - Suddenly but peacefully at Ayr Hospital on 15th December 2023, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Hinchliffe, 55

December 21, 2023

Huddersfield - On 15th December 2023, suddenly, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Bell, 55

December 23, 2023

Corbridge - Passed away peacefully on 30th November 2023 aged 55 years. Donations in Diane's memory to Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenn Buchanan, 71

December 23, 2023

North Shields - Suddenly, but peacefully on 19th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia (Pat) Guest, 72

December 21, 2023

Maes Pennant - Suddenly aged 72 years. Donations will be kindly accepted towards the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Donald, 75

December 22, 2023

Cardiff - Passed away peacefully at Willowbrook Home on the 10th of Dec 2023 aged 75. Donations if desired please direct to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Edwin Joseph Lunn, 58

December 22, 2023

Upper Tean - Passed away unexpectedly on the 5th of December 2023, aged 58 years. Donations in memory of Mark will help the work of Cancer Research UK. Thank you.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Chadwick, 73

December 23, 2023

Hyde - On Thursday 14th December 2023, Mario, aged 73 years, retired schoolteacher, of St Austell, passed away peacefully at RCHT, Truro. Donations if desired, for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Mary Connolly, 57

December 23, 2023

Birmingham - Sadly, passed away on 6th December 2023. Flowers welcome, donations to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey William Dentith, 75

December 23, 2023

Chester - On 15th December 2023, passed away peacefully, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Margaret (Sue) Morgan (nee Rushton), 68

December 22, 2023

Silverdale - Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sue, aged 68 years of Silverdale who passed away peacefully on Monday 4th December 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice. Donations if desired will be forwarded to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hilary Knowles, 72

December 21, 2023

Birstall - Passed away peacefully at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on the 6th of December 2023 aged 72 years. Donations for LOROS or Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Falkingham, 51

December 22, 2023

Honley - On 11th December 2023, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 51 years. Donations if wished may be given for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joan Miller

December 21, 2023

Bamburgh - Suddenly on the 2nd of December 2023. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Wallace, 53

December 21, 2023

Dunston - Peacefully in hospital on 15th December 2023 aged 53 years. Donations if desired to The Brain Tumour Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Ann (Jude) Fellows, 74

December 21, 2023

Birmingham - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 7th December 2023 Aged 74 years. A collection will be made on behalf of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn Greenhalgh, 71

December 22, 2023

Manchester - Peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 12th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peggy Dunn, 66

December 21, 2023

Exeter - Peacefully on the 9th of December 2023. Peggy aged 66 years. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Rumney, 66

December 23, 2023

Amble - Suddenly on 19th December 2023 aged 66 years. Donations in lieu to Leukaemia Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Mary Johnston, 74

December 20, 2023

Whatstandwell - Passed away on Wednesday 6th December 2023 at The Nightingale Macmillan Unit, Royal Derby Hospital aged 74 years. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Margaret Pugh, 75

December 19, 2023

Church Lawton - Peacefully at rest on 13th December 2023, aged 75 years. If desired a donation may be made to Myeloma UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William (Bill) Newman, 71

December 20, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully passed away on December 12th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, aged 71 years. Donations appreciated for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen William Bentley, 71

December 19, 2023

Hull - 13th December 2023 peacefully at Castle Hill Hospital aged 71 years. Donations for Macmillan Nurses (cancer support) may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Webster, 75

December 19, 2023

Wallsend - Ian died peacefully in St Oswald's Hospice with family by his side on 10th December 2023, aged 75 years. Donations to St Oswald's Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carole Violet Morgan, 68

December 19, 2023

Gloucester - Sadly, passed away on 9th December 2023, aged 68 years. Donations are being collected in memory of Carole for the Stroke Unit at Gloucestershire Hospitals Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Penhoorwood, 59

December 19, 2023

Sketty - Suddenly on 13th December 2023 at Morriston Hospital, aged 59 years. Donations if so desired to 'Stroke Association'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arywn James Dummer (former stone mason), 75

December 19, 2023

Cwmavon - Sadly but peacefully on Wednesday 6th December, 2023 with his beloved family at his side, aged 75 years. Donations may be given in memory of Arwyn to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Georgina Hale, 55

December 19, 2023

Nottingham - Georgina (George) passed away suddenly on 1st December, aged 55. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Bray (nee Carrivick), 75

December 23, 2023

Trenant - Peacefully on 19th December Diane aged 75 years. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Ball, 64

December 22, 2023

Throckley - Peacefully but far too soon. At home with his loving family by his side on Friday 15th December 2023 aged 64 years. Donations if so desired to Maggie's and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard John (Rich) Robinson, 64

December 22, 2023

Coventry - Richard passed away peacefully at home on 2nd December 2023 aged 64 years. Donations if desired may be made for Pancreatic Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fraser Fraser, 49

December 21, 2023

Washington - Passed away at home on December 17th, aged 49 years surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Robertson (Carter), 59

December 21, 2023

Liverpool - Peacefully at home aged 59 years, surrounded by the loves of her life. Donations if desired to Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Jane Schwedt (nee Eades), 70

December 21, 2023

Chelmsford - Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd December 2023, aged 70 years. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul (Coventry City fanatic) Blenkinsopp, 70

December 21, 2023

Coventry - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday 8th December 2023, aged 70. Donations for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Bob) Clay, 74

December 21, 2023

Dumfries - On the 14th of December 2023, at home surrounded by his family, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Day (nee East), 74

December 21, 2023

Hull - Peacefully yet unexpectedly at home on the 15th of December 2023 Aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Les Lacey, 68

December 21, 2023

Bath - Passed away peacefully at home aged 68 years surrounded by family. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Dawson, 63

December 21, 2023

Paisley - Suddenly at home on Friday 15th December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Docksey, 62

December 20, 2023

Accrington - Died suddenly on 3/12/2023 at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald (Ronnie) Mansell, 71

December 21, 2023

Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly at home on December 14th, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jon Paul Middleton, 46

December 23, 2023

Hull - Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on the 13th of December 2023 aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaun Martyn Spratt, 57

December 22, 2023

Filton- Unexpectedly at home on the 1st of December 2023, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terrence (Terry) Wright, 73

December 23, 2023

Heage - "Terry" passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Sunday 10th December 2023, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tommy) Corrigan

December 23, 2023

Belcoo, Fermanagh - Peacefully and suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Donnelly, 65

December 22, 2023

Gateshead - Suddenly but peacefully at home on 12th December 2023, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lee (Moggy) Morgan, 49

December 19, 2023

Cheltenham - Moggy passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 8th December 2023, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terence (Father Terrry) Murray, 61

December 19, 2023

Liverpool - 8th December 2023. Suddenly at home, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony O'Connor, 40

December 19, 2023

Paisley - Suddenly at home, on Saturday 9th December 2023. Anthony, beloved son of Christine and Chic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Richmond, 66

December 19, 2023

Grimsby - Suddenly at his home on 29th November 2023, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ellen Broadfoot

December 19, 2023

Dumfries - On the 2nd of December 2023, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Ann Eyley (nee Beech)

December 19, 2023

Woodville - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Sunday 10th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Christopher Morgan, 54

December 22, 2023

Middlesbrough - Suddenly, but peacefully at home on December 11th Michael aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carl Paul (Carl Heinz) Jones, 58

December 21, 2023

Llandudno - On 16th December 2023 suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Martin Doherty, 51

December 21, 2023

Milborne Port - Sadly passed away unexpectedly at home 23rd November 2023 aged 51. Employee of Leonardo Helicopters, Yeovil.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie Stewart Sutherland, 72

December 22, 2023

Grimsby - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 6th December 2023, aged 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sian Lloyd Hughes, 55

December 22, 2023

Bangor - 12th December 2023. Suddenly at her home, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Grice, 57

December 22, 2023

Hull - On 19th December 2023 peacefully at home, aged 57 years. Donations to Pancreatic Cancer and Wish may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Talbot (Andy) Chenhall, 74

December 19, 2023

Perth - Aged 74, died at home, on December 11th, 2023, with his family around him, after a battle with cancer.

Link

Kathleen Isobel Carey

December 19, 2023

Kilmarnock - Peacefully at home on the 8th of December 2023, after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Robert (Cash) Money, 73

December 22, 2023

Beverley - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 19th December 2023 aged 73 years. Donations much appreciated for The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Louise Pooley, 56

December 22, 2023

Plymouth - Peacefully after a short illness on 13th December 2023, at Derriford Hospital, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Frederick Regan, 72

December 22, 2023

Hull - Passed away peacefully in Dove House Hospice after a short illness on 18th December 2023. Aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Edward (Jimmy Dee) Dee

December 22, 2023

Swansea - Peacefully passed away after a short illness on 14th December 2023 at Morriston Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Russell Bond, 75

December 21, 2023

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 12th December 2023 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Skelton (nee Watkins), 72

December 20, 2023

Plymouth - Passed away suddenly, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Waters (nee Lorne), 66

December 21, 2023

Hull - Peacefully after a short illness at Castle Hill Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on the 13th of December 2023. Aged 66 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Dobbs, 73

December 21, 2023

Scunthorpe - Trevor passed away peacefully at Keb House, Appleby on 8 December 2023, after a short illness, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Jackson, 74

December 20, 2023

Liverpool - On Sunday 10th December at Whiston Hospital, aged 74 years, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Moira Horton

December 20, 2023

Bath - Moira died in the Royal United Hospital, Bath following a short battle with Covid pneumonia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia Goody (Neville), 67

December 21, 2023

Cardiff - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Sylvia Goody (Neville) aged 67. Sylvia passed peacefully, with her loved ones at her side on 30th November 2023 at Holme Towers Hospice, after an illness so bravely borne.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jo (Joanna) Budden, 61

December 20, 2023

Burrington - On Saturday 16th December 2023, Jo of Higher Hacknell Farm passed away at the North Devon Hospice surrounded by her family after a struggle with cancer bravely borne, aged 61 years.

Link

Eduardo Biagio Parisi (Eddie), 73

December 19, 2023

Liverpool - It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved, husband, father, grandfather and brother, Eddie. Ed passed away on Sunday 10th December after a period of ill health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Harper, 75

December 20, 2023

Blurton - Passed away peacefully whilst on holiday in Spain on Thursday the 30th of November 2023, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nerys Hughes, 67

December 20, 2023

Wrexham - Suddenly on 16th November 2023 whilst visiting Australia, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Tributes pour in for Clare rugby star who died suddenly in her sleep

December 20, 2023

Co. Clare - Tributes are pouring in for a young rugby player who died “suddenly and unexpectedly” over the weekend. Sarah Lynch, from Carraig Hill, Shannon, Co Clare, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, 17 December. Sarah was vice-captain at the Sarsfields Rugby project, the Midwest’s first inclusive rugby project welcoming players of all genders, sexualities, and abilities. In a statement published to social media, a spokesperson for Sarsfields Rugby said: "Our vice-captain and dearest friend Sarah Lynch has been taken from us far too soon. We are devastated and still can’t fully comprehend that she won’t be egging us on and trying to bring out the best in us always.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shock and sadness at passing of progressive Co Kilkenny farmer aged 48

December 19, 2023

Co. Wexford -The town of Graiguenamanagh came to a standstill on Monday for the funeral of Adrian Hayden, who died aged 48 following a short illness on Saturday. Late of Raheendenore, Graiguenamanagh, Adrian was hugely popular within farming circles across the southeast and within the south Kilkenny area – as reflected in the huge crowd at Duiske Abbey for his mass.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Okello, 32

December 24, 2023

Navan, Meath - The sudden death has occurred of James Okell in Isle of Wight, on December 20th, 2023, in his 32nd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Hyland

December 24, 2023

Navan Road, Dublin - Suddenly, 23rd of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maurice Murphy

December 24, 2023

Athlone, Roscommon - Unexpectedly on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Foley (née Flanagan)

December 21, 2023

Castlerea, Roscommon - December 19th, 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James William Hehir

December 19, 2023

Birr, Co. Offaly - Died unexpectedly on the 18th of December, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Mahoney

December 19, 2023

Listowel, Co. Kerry - Suddenly, on December 18th, 2023. Alan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Angela and dad Mike.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Anto) Murphy

December 19, 2023

Fettercairn, Dublin - Unexpectedly. Cherished son of Tony and Annmarie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen O'Brien

December 19, 2023

Oliver Bond Flats, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian McManus Junior

December 19, 2023

Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon - Suddenly, at the Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dave Partridge

December 23, 2023

Ballinasloe, Roscommon - The unexpected death of Dave Partridge occurred on the 21st of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Molloy

December 19, 2023

Aghacashel, Leitrim - December 14th, 2023, suddenly and unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy Mulligan

December 21, 2023

Whitechurch, Dublin - Passed away unexpectedly on the 17th of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dermot (Blondie) Walsh

December 22, 2023

Raheen, Limerick - On December 21st, 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Malone

December 22, 2023

Athlone, Co. Westmeath - Suddenly on Thursday 21st December 2023. Sadly, missed by his loving father Brian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Egan

December 20, 2023

Ballygar, Galway - December 19th, 2023, unexpectedly. Dearly loved son of Peter and Phyllis.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Molloy

December 20, 2023

Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly on Tuesday 19th December 2023. Sadly, missed by her mother Winnie, family, relatives, and many friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Thomas Gaynor

December 19, 2023

Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry - Suddenly, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family on December 18th, 2023. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Boyle

December 19, 2023

Glasnevin, Dublin - December 17th. 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Campbell

December 19, 2023

Brackloon, Midfield - Suddenly. Sadly, mourned by his wife and seven children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martinaitis Kazimieras

December 19, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - formerly of Lithuania. 18th December 2023, unexpectedly, at St Vincent’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vina Costuna

December 19, 2023

Dublin - 18th of December 2023, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family and friends in Beaumont Hospital. Sadly, missed by her loving parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Kelly Griffin

December 22, 2023

Athenry, Galway - It is with profound sadness that Tina’s husband Tommy and their sons Ryan and little James shares the news of her sudden death on 20 December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Lawton

December 22, 2023

Timoleague, Cork - On December 22nd, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Deargh Armstrong

December 19, 2023

Rush, Dublin - Passed suddenly at Connolly Hospital. Beloved daughter of Shauneen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Henry Tobin

December 23, 2023

Wicklow Town, Wicklow - Henry passed away on Saturday 23rd December 2023, suddenly but peacefully in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Anto) Deans

December 23, 2023

Darndale, Dublin - 21st December 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan O'Connor

December 24, 2023

Killucan, Co. Westmeath - unexpectedly, 23rd December 2023. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Connolly

December 24, 2023

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospice Rathgar, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Duggan

December 24, 2023

Kilcock, Kildare - December 23rd, 2023, peacefully at St. Francis's Hospice. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tony (Anthony) Willoughby

December 23, 2023

Aughrim, Wicklow - Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. 23/12/2023. Formally of Dublin Bus. Donations to Irish Cancer Society if desired.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Barron

December 23, 2023

Gusserane, Wexford - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Victor Fogarty

December 20, 2023

Raheny, Dublin - 9th December 2023, peacefully in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Callaghan (née Dunne)

December 19, 2023

Sandyford, Dublin - 18th December 2023, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff on Cara Ward in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sara Bethel (née Tobin)

December 19, 2023

Sandyford, Dublin - Sara will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, her mother Eileen, her sister Tracey and brothers Mark and Niall. Donations to St Vincent's Oncology Department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hugh Coyle

December 23, 2023

Carrigart, Donegal - Peacefully in the care of the staff of Letterkenny University hospital. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Dunphy

December 24, 2023

Gurranabraher, Cork - On December 23rd, 2023, peacefully in the presence of his loving family after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Cleere (née Liddy)

December 21, 2023

Navan Road, Dublin - December 21st, 2023, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James Cunningham

December 21, 2023

Ballymun, Dublin - Passed peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family and the staff of The Sacred Heart Ward, Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Cullinane (née Mulcahy)

December 23, 2023

Cork City, Cork - On 22nd December 2023, peacefully, after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dora O'Grady (née Egan)

December 23, 2023

Tralee, Kerry - Died peacefully following a short illness on the 21st of December 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony (Tony) Pullen

December 21, 2023

Ringsend, Dublin - 21st December 2023. Suddenly after a short illness at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul (TP) Kelly

December 22, 2023

Kinsealy, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Harnett

December 19, 2023

Templeglantine, Co. Limerick - Passed away at Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, on Monday, 18th December 2023, following a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bert Murphy

December 19, 2023

Grenagh, Cork - On the 17th of December 2023, peacefully, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gabrielle Devine (née Williams)

December 20, 2023

Shankill, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness borne with her characteristic good humour and unwavering determination.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Walsh

December 19, 2023

Ardrahan, Galway - December 19th, 2023, peacefully after a short illness. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John O'Shea

December 20, 2023

Roscommon Town, Roscommon - Peacefully, at Galway University Hospital, after a short illness. The O’Shea family would like to take this opportunity to thank those who looked after John during his short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Frances McGrail (née McEvoy)

December 20, 2023

Athenry, Galway - Peacefully following a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Ellis

December 19, 2023

Bishopstown, Cork - December 19th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his family after an illness bravely borne, at Cork University Hospital,

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

George Leahy

December 19, 2023

Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny - December 19th, 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eddie Coughlan

December 20, 2023

Barna, Galway - After a short illness, Eddie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joan Coleman (née Cunningham)

December 23, 2023

Killeagh, Cork - on the 22nd of December 2023, peacefully after a short illness, in the presence of her loving family at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Laurence (Larry) O'Dwyer

December 21, 2023

Donohill, Tipperary - December 20th, 2023, peacefully at home after a short illness borne with courage surrounded by his family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Laurence (Larry) Connors

December 24, 2023

Knocktopher, Kilkenny - Unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence on Sunday, 24th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Gallagher

December 24, 2023

Cratloe, Clare - On Saturday, 23 December, our beloved John was taken from us suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Terence O'Brien

December 24, 2023

Thurles, Kilkenny - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ellen Costigan (née Doyle)

December 23, 2023

Portlaoise, Laois - Died suddenly at home, on Friday 22nd December.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Cox (née Connor)

December 23, 2023

Kinnegad, Westmeath - Unexpectedly at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Hopper

December 23, 2023

Rathfarnham, Dublin - 20th December 2023. Suddenly at home, with his loving wife Linda by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Hughes

December 23, 2023

Ballymun, Dublin - Passed peacefully but unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Leonard

December 23, 2023

Phibsborough, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Moloney

December 20, 2023

Palmerstown, Dublin - December 16th, 2023, suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Noeleen Murnaghan (née McGahon)

December 19, 2023

Lisdoonan, Carrickmacross - 18th December 2023. Unexpectedly, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Colin Nicholson

December 20, 2023

Milltown, Galway - Unexpectedly at his home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, mother Margaret and father Martin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Brennan

December 19, 2023

Lucan, Dublin - December 14th, 2023, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerry Burke

December 19, 2023

Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon - 18th December 2023, unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Mulchrone

December 23, 2023

Gorey, Wexford - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maura Best

December 22, 2023

Carrickfergus, Antrim - Died 21st December 2023. Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Bowes

December 22, 2023

Finglas West, Dublin - 22nd December 2023. Late of Unidare and Dublin City Council passed away suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph (Joe) Byrne

December 22, 2023

Ballinteer, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at his home on the 20th of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Dunne (née Caffery)

December 22, 2023

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 20th December 2023 – Suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Feeley

December 22, 2023

Moate, Westmeath - December 21st, 2023, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael (Mousy) Mahon

December 22, 2023

Dublin - December 19th, 2023. Passed suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Frank (Frankie) Murphy

December 22, 2023

Mitchelstown, Cork - on December 21st, 2023, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas O'Dea

December 22, 2023

Roscommon Town, Roscommon - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Sweeney

December 21, 2023

Louth Village, Louth - Suddenly at his home. 20th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mattie Connelly

December 20, 2023

Ballinasloe, Galway - Mattie passed away suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Madeline Curley (née Coen)

December 21, 2023

Loughrea, Galway - Madeline passed away from this life suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, 19th of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony O’Leary

December 19, 2023

Rush, Dublin - 18th December 2023, peacefully and suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jon Payne

December 19, 2023

Trim, Meath - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas (Tom) Murray

December 21, 2023

Rialto, Dublin - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette (Bernie) Hogan (née Morgan), 68

December 21, 2023

Dublin - 19th December 2023 suddenly yet peacefully, age 68, at home surrounded by her devoted family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paddy (Furry Cup) O'Keeffe

December 22, 2023

Cobh, Cork – Unexpectedly but peacefully at his daughter's home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Oleg Gusakov

December 21, 2023

Longford - 21st December 2023. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society (formerly of Lithuania).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joan Ryan (née O'Donnell)

December 21, 2023

Cullen, Tipperary - Joan passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eamon McGinty

December 21, 2023

Donegal Town, Donegal - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia (Patsy) Lyle (née O'Donnell)

December 20, 2023

Sandycove, Dublin - December 19, 2023, suddenly, at home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Irene Kirwan-O'Sullivan, 52

December 22, 2023

Bray, Wicklow - Passed away on Wednesday, 20th December 2023, aged 52 years, after a brave battle with cancer.

Link