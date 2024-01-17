ALGERIA

Oran: death of the playwright Belfadel Sidi Mohamed

January 10, 2024

The playwright and filmmaker, Belfadel Sidi Mohamed [59] died on Tuesday following a heart attack. The late artist, born in 1964, who was the president of the union of playwrights and filmmakers of Oran and one of the founding members of the Cultural Association "Amel", is considered one of the leading figures of the Oran cultural scene, whose activities have greatly contributed to the enrichment of the artistic and cultural landscape of the region.

ETHIOPIA

Asfaw Meshesha, Esteemed Talk Show Host, Passed away

January 13, 2024

Toronto – Asfaw Meshesha, a distinguished television personality and talk show host, has regrettably passed away. The news of his demise surfaced on social media channels on Saturday evening. Asfaw suffered a stroke in October 2023, prompting his medical travel to the United States for specialized medical care. Widely admired within and beyond Ethiopia, Asfaw played a pivotal role in the success of EBS. Asfaw Meshesha’s journey was marked by adversity and moments of grace, culminating in his passing linked to a challenging battle with brain cancer. The ordeal began in October 2023 when he suffered a stroke while diligently fulfilling his duties.

KENYA

Lizzie Wanyoike passed away at the age of 73 after a life as an educator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

January 14, 2024

Nairobi - Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, a distinguished entrepreneur and educator, has passed away at the age of 73 after a short illness. Wanyoike was a visionary leader who transformed the education and hospitality sectors in Kenya. She started NIBS and grew it to become one of the leading private colleges in the country. She also established the Emory Hotel in 2016, a four-star facility. Wanyoike was a recipient of several awards and honours. Forbes Magazine also recognised her as a Top 100 Woman Entrepreneur in 2012.

No cause of death reported.

Mystery of sisters who died days apart

January 12, 2024

Isebania - It was disbelief, shock, pain and sorrow as a family from Meru county held a requiem service in Nairobi yesterday following the demise of the two sisters, Fredah Kinanu Murugu and Kathleen Nkatha Murugu. According to the family, Kathleen, fondly known as Kathy, unexpectedly died on December 27 in her sleep while at Isebania, Migori County, where she was visiting for a charity project. On the other hand, Fredah received the news of her elder sister with shock, and died two days later, on December 29. Kathy was described as a brilliant and extraordinary mathematician, statistician and actuary who chartered a remarkable career. Over the holidays, Kathy had travelled to Kenya from the United States, where she had resided for the last 30 years. She cut short her vacation and travelled to Migori to throw a party, complete with a DJ, for children going through the holiday season hungry. Later that night she retired to bed and never woke up. Fredah worked in the NGO world and began her career with World Missionary Evangelism and later worked with PLAN International. The sisters will be buried tomorrow in Buuri, Meru.

No age or cause of death reported.

CONGO

Zaïko Langa Langa in mourning: Host Nono Atalaku (64) dies of a short illness in Paris

January 12, 2024

According to a report from the Congolese Press Agency (ACP), the former artist of the famous musical group Zaiko, Langa Langa, died after a short illness, we learned from a family source. Nono Atalaku revolutionized the animation of Congolese rumba in the 1980s, we remember.

No cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

Jonathan loses elder sister

January 11, 2024

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - Obebhatein Jonathan, elder sister to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has passed on. She died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness, at the age of 70. A statement by Mr Jonathan’s media office said the deceased, popularly known as Amissi, was a retired teacher, businesswoman, loving mother and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

No cause of death reported.

48-Year-Old Man, Bazim Martins Chukwuji, Suddenly Slumps & Dies While Watching Football Match

January 13, 2024

Delta - The man slumped and died while watching football at Umuocha Primary school, Akumazi Umuocha, in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. Ika Newspaper in a report published on Thursday, January 11, 2024, said the deceased was in good health before the incident. It was gathered that Chukwuji slumped on Thursday December 28, 2023, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but all their efforts yielded no positive result as he gave up before they could get to the hospital. Those who knew late Bazim described him as a hard working, respectful, honest, and quiet man whose simplicity is well known by many.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Well-known hair stylist passes away

January 10, 2024

Mossel Bay - A well-known Mossel Bay local, Mike Metcalfe (66), passed away on Tuesday morning, 9 January. Mike was the co-owner with Marius Erlank of Reflexions Hair Salon in Voorbaai for 25 years. This year, on 3 January, Mike took over the hair salon at Bardolino Retirement and Lifestyle Village in Dias. Marius said Mike was extremely excited to start a new venture at Bardolino. He had been operating there for only a few days when he collapsed from a heart attack at 05:30 on Tuesday.

ISRAEL

Israeli artist dies at the age of 55

January 15, 2024

The Thuringian art scene is mourning the death of the Arab-Israeli artist Nihad Dabeet. He died on Monday at the age of only 55 years in his studio in Ramle (Israel). This was announced by the Achava on Monday. Nihad Dabeet is a great bridge builder between Israel and Germany and has connected people, the association announced Monday afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Reservist dies of heart attack , no IDF recognition

January 9, 2024

Tel Aviv - Stav Basha, a squad commander in the 12th battalion of the Golani Brigade, was called to reserve duty on October 7th, and died two months later from a heart attack at the age of 22. He was released from reserves a short while before his death and was thus not recognized as an IDF casualty. Dor, a close friend of his in reserves, added "He didn't have any health problems, he was the healthiest and happiest person around. It was a complicated period. And there is no doubt that it affected him. Now they refuse to recognize him as an IDF casualty because he was not in the reserves when he died."

TURKEY

A professor “died suddenly”:

Nursing teacher passed away as a result of a heart attack

January 9, 2024

Dr. Elif Tuba Koç at the Ahi Evran University, Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nursing, died due to a heart attack, leaving her loved ones in mourning.

No age reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

A truck driver who had a heart attack at the wheel has died

January 13, 2024

It happened on the Sivas-Tokat Highway, as a single-vehicle accident. The truck under the direction of Mustafa Akman, going in the direction from Sivas to Tokat, left the road and entered a field as a result of the driver having a heart attack at the wheel. During the examination of the medical teams, it was found that Akman had died at the scene.

No age reported.

Man who had a heart attack while driving in his vehicle is buried

January 13, 2024

Tahir Arslan, who died of a heart attack while driving his vehicle, was sent off on his last trip. According to the information obtained, Arslan was determined to have lost his life by the first check of the medical teams that arrived at the scene. Arslan's body was taken to the hospital morgue for an autopsy by instructions from the prosecutor's office, after the work carried out by the crime scene investigation teams. After the autopsy was completed, his funeral was held at Alaca.

No age reported.

Terrible event: He had a heart attack while driving!

January 10, 2024

While driving in the Afyon area, the truck driver who suffered a heart attack and went to the middle refuge lost his life. According to the information obtained, the incident occurred near the village of Gökçek. The 64-year-old driver entered the middle refuge by having a heart attack while driving. Upon the notification of those in the vicinity, medical teams were dispatched to the area. The driver, who was transferred to Evciler State Hospital, could not be saved, despite all the intervention and lost his life.

ARMENIA

Editor-in-chief of "Iravunk" newspaper Hovhannes Galajian dies

January 8, 2024

Yerevan - Editor-in-chief of "Iravunk" newspaper Hovhannes Galajian died suddenly. Hovhannes Galajyan passed away on the morning of January 8. On December 2, he turned 60 years old. Hovhannes Galajyan held the position of Editor-in-Chief of "Iravunk" newspaper for many years.

No cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

In Prykarpattia, a young trauma doctor, Vladislav Osadchuk, died suddenly

January 11, 2024

Prykarpattia - The Zabolotivka Multidisciplinary Hospital reported the sad news of the sudden death of traumatologist Vladislav Arturovich Osadchuk. In one day, the young man's life was cut short: big plans for the future, professional formation and achievements, continuation of medical work - everything was destroyed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Defender of Ukraine from Kremenchuk district died suddenly

January 9, 2024

The first days of the New Year 2024 came to the Kremenchuk district with sad news. On January 5, a resident of the village of Staryi Khutir (Hlobyno district), Oleh Vasyliovych Kotsur, died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

In Ufa, 41-year-old kuraist Marcel Saitov passed away

January 13, 2024

Ufa - Today, on January 13, in Ufa, they said goodbye to the Honored Artist of Bashkiria, kuraist-virtuoso Marcel Saitov. The musician died suddenly at the age of 41. He was the winner of an international competition held in 2004. For many years he worked in the Bashkir State Philharmonic.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Famous Perm Journalist Marina Shilova Died suddenly

January 13, 2024

Perm - Well-known Perm journalist Marina Shilova died at the age of 61 on the evening of January 12 in the hospital. The cause of death was a stroke. This is reported by her colleagues. Marina Shilova worked for many years in the Perm media, collaborating with various publications, such as "Mestnoye Vremya", "Vremechko", "Business Interest", Ura.ru and Prime. In recent years, she has served as editor-in-chief of the Delovoy Interest newspaper.

Vyacheslav Valerievich Gorbunov

January 13, 2024

Kungur - Beloved husband, father, grandfather Vyacheslav Valerievich Gorbunov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anatoly Ivanovich Vasyuchkov

January 12, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Anatoly Ivanovich Vasyuchkov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Trifonov

January 11, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Trifonov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maxim Alexandrovich Pastukhov, 46

January 10, 2024

Kungur - It's always very hard to lose loved ones ... It is even harder for parents to lose their children. On January 9, 2024, after a serious illness, at the age of 46, our beloved son and brother, our nephew Maxim Alexandrovich Pastukhov, passed away "to heaven".

No cause of death reported.

Oleg Viktorovich Egorov, 47

January 9, 2024

Gorodets - On 07.01.2024, Oleg Viktorovich Egorov (20.03.1976) [47] suddenly passed away...

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 7:

Sergey Alexandrovich Pyankov

January 7, 2024

Osa, Perm - The Osinsk Society of Hunters and Fishermen expresses its most sincere condolences to Galina Vasilievna Pyankova, children, relatives and friends, in connection with the sudden death of Sergey Alexandrovich Pyankov.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 5:

Sergey Vladislavovich Chikunov

January 5, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Sergey Vladislavovich Chikunov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 4:

Nadezhda Viktorovna Lavrova

January 4, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Nadezhda Viktorovna Lavrova died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 3:

Albert Stanislavovich Pochinsky, 47

January 3, 2024

Zavolzhe - On 03.01.24 Albert Stanislavovich Pochinsky, born in 1976 [47], passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 31:

Alexander Vyacheslavovich Nesterov

December 31, 2023

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Alexander Vyacheslavovich Nesterov passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on December 21:

Nikolai Prokopevich Bobrov, 63

December 21, 2023

Zavolzhe - On 20.12.2023, Nikolai Prokopevich Bobrov died suddenly, born on 05.03.1960 [63].

No cause of death reported.

