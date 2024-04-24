UNITED KINGDOM

Former British and Commonwealth champion boxer Willie Limond has died at the age of 45

April 17, 2024

It is understood he fell ill earlier this month amid preparations for a fight, he died at age 45. In an Instagram post on Monday, his son Jake said: "My dad passed away in the early hours of the morning around 3 am. He fought on for near enough 10 days. Warrior." The Scot won 42 of his 48 professional fights from 1999 to 2023, including 13 by knockout. A statement from his boxing club, St Andrew's Sporting Club, read: "Everyone at St Andrew's Sporting Club is shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond”.

No cause of death reported.

‘Trainspotting’ actor Vincent Friell dies aged 64

April 16, 2024

Vincent Friell, the actor best known for his role in Trainspotting, has died at the age of 64. The news was confirmed by his agent, who said he died “unexpectedly in hospital” on April 14. Rab C. Nesbitt creator Ian Pattison spoke fondly of the actor after he appeared on a 1992 episode of the comedy show, saying: “His passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues. What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive, and caring human being.”

No cause of death reported.

Chess champion died after 'complex' birth [Inquest - died May 2023]

April 16, 2024

An international chess champion died days after a "complex Caesarean section", an inquest has heard. Sue Yuchan Maroroa Jones, 32, died at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield on 10 May 2023. On Tuesday, a hearing at the Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre was told Mrs Maroroa Jones died from sepsis seven days after giving birth to her second child. In a tribute, her family said she had "always wanted to be a mum". During Tuesday's hearing, assistant coroner Katy Dickinson was told Mrs Maroroa Jones had initially planned a home birth for her second child in spring 2023. However, the decision was made to attend Jessop Wing in Sheffield on 27 April where she opted to have a Caesarean section, which medical professionals described as "complex".

A professor “died suddenly”:

Tributes pour in for 'fantastic' and 'inspirational' Cambridge teacher

April 19, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a former Cambridge history teacher who died on Wednesday (April 17). Nicolas Kinloch was a teacher at the Netherhall School where he was Head of History between 1985 and 2005. He also taught Russian and was a teacher fellow at the School of Oriental and African Studies, according to a biography by the Academy of Ideas. He was a deputy president of the Historical Association, a regular contributor for many years to BBC History Magazine, and the author of several books. The Cambridge branch of the Historical Association shared the news of Mr Kinloch's death on Wednesday, saying that he died suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

‘Brilliant’ girl, 12, died at school as ‘frantic’ final moments revealed by heartbroken teachers [inquest - died March 2023]

April 17, 2024

Kent - Pearl Unu-Arubi went into cardiac arrest after suffering a severe asthma attack at Rochester Grammar School on March 20th last year. The Kent youngster died 10 days later at King's College Hospital in south London. A four-day inquest into Pearl's death heard how school staff "tried their best" to help her before she collapsed. Pearl and her friends had gone to the school office asking for a spare inhaler. Trained first aider Ms Sherwood added: "I tried to calm her down and get her to use her inhaler. She started to get more panicked and wanted to lie down. I was not comfortable and saw this was worse than it had been before. We thought everything was going to be OK. Pearl became quite quiet and slumped into the chair. At this point, I thought it was not right and I dialled for the ambulance." Ms Sherwood went to fetch the school's defibrillator while Ms Winder began CPR with guidance from the ambulance operator. By the time Ms Sherwood returned, paramedics had arrived at the office. Pearl was rushed to King's College Hospital by ambulance where she was given further treatment. But the youngster sadly died ten days later March 30th, the inquest heard. Assistant coroner Catherine Wood ruled that Pearl died from natural causes.

Family of 13-year-old North Belfast girl left 'heartbroken' after her sudden death

April 19, 2024

An Ardoyne girl who died suddenly earlier this month will be remembered by her family as the "comedian of the room". Sofia Forgione, who was 13 years old, passed away suddenly at her home on April 2. A post-mortem examination revealed that Sofia may have died from Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS), which is used to describe any sudden, unexpected death from natural causes. Her heartbroken family are still coming to terms with the shock and sudden nature of her passing. Speaking to the North Belfast News, her aunt, Lauren Barclay said the entire family circle are "heartbroken". "I have never heard of Sudden Death Syndrome at such a young age. We are all just heartbroken."

No cause of death reported.

Mystery as fashion-loving Yorkshire schoolgirl, 15, died after collapsing at home

April 17, 2024

A teenage girl who was found unresponsive at home later died in hospital, leaving her friends and family devastated. Maria Raza was found on the bathroom floor at home in Dewsbury on February 16 last year and was given treatment by paramedics after her family called 999 for help. An ambulance happened to be passing at the time and so paramedics reached the house just one minute after the 999 call, an inquest heard. Miss Raza was found to be in cardiac arrest and was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where sadly she died in the early hours of February 17. The inquest into her death, which was held in Bradford, heard from her family who described Miss Raza as a fashion-loving girl who had dreams of becoming a beautician. Extensive investigations were unable to determine what had caused her death. Toxicology tests discovered a drug in her system called Metformin which is sometimes prescribed to treat diabetes, a condition that she did not have. She had not been prescribed this medicine and it was not known where she had got it from, the inquest was told. The presence of Metformin did not play a part in her death, according to medical experts who said it was not at a toxic level. Assistant coroner Peter Merchant concluded that, despite extensive investigations, it was not possible to ascertain the cause of Miss Raza's death. He said it was most likely natural causes, although the exact mechanism was unascertained.

No cause of death reported.

London student lost 'part of herself' after twin sister, 19, died after being left brain dead two days after diagnosis

April 16, 2024

Inara Merali, 21, a psychology student, shared a "super close" bond with her twin sister Sefia before she passed away aged 19 in November 2022, just two days after being diagnosed with meningitis, an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord and described the loss as like losing part of herself. After being placed on a ventilator, Sefia was pronounced brain dead and she was surrounded by her family, including their younger brother Rafi, now 16, when her life support was switched off on November 8, 2022.



University students were bribed to get “vaccinated”:

University offers students £5,000 prize for getting double vaxxed. Around 70% of those aged 18-29 in England have so far had a Covid vaccine, according to the Department of Health.

Tributes pour in for Leeds man after sudden death while fighting 'deep desire to battle injustices'

April 19, 2024

A family have paid tribute to a much-loved son, twin, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who sadly died after suffering a cardiac arrest while studying abroad. Francis Mtow Boafo, 24, from Leeds, was studying to be a detective in the Netherlands when he was tragically and unexpectedly found dead in his bedroom by his roommate.

No cause of death reported.

Ashdown Forest walk in memory of CEO who died aged 42

April 21, 2024

Friends, family, and colleagues of James Adler - the former Chief Executive at Ashdown Forest - will be taking part in a special 111km walk in his memory later this month. James died suddenly in May 2023 at the age of 42. In the relatively short time that he was in the role, James was instrumental in developing the vision for Ashdown Forest’s future, focusing on the protection and enhancement of its unique landscape.

No cause of death reported.

Four mums “died suddenly”:

Devoted mum with 'asthma' dies after devastating diagnosis

April 19, 2024

A mum who believed she had asthma has died from cancer, aged just 33. Katie Dowling, from Norris Green, leaves behind her partner Craig Nicol, 36, and two children. The mum had battled through chemotherapy and the tragedy of losing both her parents in the months since her diagnosis - but kept high spirits for those she loved around her. The retail assistant at The Range, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, she underwent a mastectomy and had to battle through chemotherapy on her own, due to lockdown in 2020. In 2021 Katie thankfully got the all clear from breast cancer and rang the bell. Sadly, her dad passed away on Christmas Eve that year. The following January Katie had gone to the doctors after suffering with shortness of breath and fatigue and was told she had asthma. It was then in October 2022 Katie received the devastating news that she had cancer again and this time it was terminal in her lung, liver and spine - she immediately started chemotherapy. She was even more shocked to learn that fatigue and shortness of breath had been symptoms of the deadly disease all along. And, if this devastating news wasn't enough for Katie to struggle through, she then went to take her mum shopping in June 2023 and tragically found her dead on the kitchen floor. Craig told ECHO: "She has been through so much." He added: "From then, in the next six to eight months she just went downhill quite quickly.” Craig said in the short eighteen months that the pair had been a couple he had seen her battle so much.

Woman who 'made everyone laugh' dies suddenly five weeks after becoming a grandma at 44 [inquest - died May 2023]

April 19, 2024

Wales - When Courtney Edwards told her mother Amanda Knowlton that she was going to be a grandmother, Mandy joked "I'm too young to be a grandmother!" So much so, that she insisted on being called Glamma. Devastatingly, five weeks after Courtney gave birth to baby Isla in May last year, Mandy passed away at the age of 44. Eldest sibling Courtney was thrust into a situation where she had to make difficult arrangements like organising a funeral, at the age of 23, while looking after a newborn. Mandy's death was sudden and while a post-mortem examination showed she experienced a brain bleed, the family are still awaiting an inquest to be held. Describing her mother, Courtney said: "She was just the funniest person. She was hilarious. She made everyone laugh, she was the life and soul of the party".

Beloved mum and dad die of brain tumours just weeks apart

April 17, 2024

A family have been left heartbroken following the deaths of a loving mum and a dad who both died of brain tumours within just seven weeks of each other. It has tragically left their 13-year-old daughter without either of her parents and having to start a new life for herself in Devon. Following the death of Ali Slaymaker, 49, on August 24, 2023, her partner Steve Morrissey and their daughter moved from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, to Cullompton to be near his family. Steve, a sales manager for Treatt - suppliers of flavour and fragrance ingredients - was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the fastest growing type of brain tumour, in 2022, after suddenly suffering a seizure out of the blue. Scans confirmed he had a growth on the right-hand side of his brain. By the time Steve passed away, it had spread and increased to three brain tumours. It is only since his death that Steve's nephew, Ben Brown, of Tiverton, discovered how underfunded brain tumour research is. The 31-year-old construction worker recalled: "Before my uncle collapsed there had been nothing before then. He was fit and healthy. We lost both him and Ali in such a short space of time. It is heartbreaking the whole situation”.

I'm raising my two siblings and my baby at 22 after my mum died suddenly' [died 2023]

April 15, 2024

Lincolnshire - Meet the 22-year-old who put her legal career on hold to raise her two siblings as well as her own baby - after her mother's sudden death. Nicole-Jade Campbell had her world tipped upside down after her mum, Tammy Campbell, suddenly died at just 42. The mum-of-one was six weeks away from her final law exam at University of Lincoln when her mum fell unexpectedly ill with severe sickness and diarrhoea. Nicole had encouraged her mum to go to Skegness Hospital A&E after she complained of heart palpitations that left her struggling to breathe. After tests doctors couldn't find what was wrong with Tammy, a mum-of-three who owned her own cleaning company, and transferred her Pilgrim Hospital, Lincolnshire, to be admitted. But after arriving at hospital, she fell into cardiac arrest and died 30 minutes later. A postmortem revealed Tammy had been suffering from a stomach ulcer - which had burst and caused her heart to stop. It wasn't until her mum's funeral on April 18, 2023, at Alford Crematorium, Alford, that Nicole "accepted" her new life.

Plea after shock death of postman

April 19, 2024

London – The brother of a “much-loved” postman who died after finishing his shift at Mount Pleasant Post Office has warned others to check their health. Gorakh Singh left his Clerkenwell workplace – where he had worked for 25 years – at 9.50 pm on December 7 and was ­ walking towards Farringdon Station with a colleague when he collapsed and died from a heart attack in Farringdon Lane. Mr Singh’s brother, Kuldeep Singh, said he only found out later that his brother had spoken to other people about experiencing pains in his arms and legs in the days before he died. He warned others that they should take notice of any changes to their health and get checked out. “He was perfectly healthy,” Mr Singh said of his 54-year-old younger brother.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MQ’s CEO Lea Milligan

April 17, 2024

London - Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ charity chief who has died aged 38 due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Brit tourist, 73, dies from heart attack after jumping into Red Sea to cool off during sightseeing boat trip in Turkey

April 17, 2024

A British tourist has died from a heart attack moments after he jumped into the Red Sea on a sightseeing boat trip. The 73-year-old man was with a group of friends in Marmaris, Turkey, when he went to cool off in the water and was unable to get back on board as his horrified friends watched as he struggled. Those on the boat quickly called the emergency services yesterday as they frantically tried all they could to help their pal. The Brit was pulled from the water by a team of coastguards, cops, and divers in two separate boats. He was rushed to shore where paramedics drastically tried to revive him but was tragically declared dead on the beach moments after he arrived. His body was transported to the local Marmaris State Hospital morgue. The forensic medicine institution is now looking into the shock death to determine exactly what caused his heart attack. Medics believe he could have suffered cold water shock when he entered the water. The shock can occur when a person faces a rapid drop in temperature as their blood vessels close and increase blood pressure. The water in the Red Sea is typically much colder than the 25-degree weather in Turkey at this time of year. It is estimated that 400 people die from cold water shock-related deaths in the UK alone each year.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Richard Vaughan Evans

April 19, 2024

Llandeilo - Richard departed from us suddenly and unexpectedly on 4th April 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Richard's passion for swimming was unwavering, having served as the head coach of the Sligo Swimming Club for many years. His dedication to the sport touched the lives of countless swimmers and the community at large.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy as woman dies at North Staffordshire school

April 16, 2024

A woman has died at a North Staffordshire school. Paramedics battled in vain to keep the patient alive after being called to May Bank Infants School, on Basford Park Road, in May Bank. But there was nothing they could do and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An air ambulance had landed on Wolstanton Marsh as part of the emergency services response after the alarm was raised at 4.31 pm on Friday, April 12.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman dies after emergency crews attend Skipton bus station

April 17, 2024

Police say a woman died suddenly after collapsing in the public toilets at Skipton bus station earlier today (Wednesday). North Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene just before lunchtime, which was described by officers as a 'medical emergency'. Multiple emergency service vehicles were seen in the bus station, and police had asked for people's help to allow teams space to carry out their work at the scene. An update later in the afternoon from officers said: "The woman sadly died at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and her family have been informed."

No age or cause of death reported.

Paraglider dies in Yorkshire Dales after suffering 'medical episode'

April 21, 2024

A paraglider died suddenly after suffering a medical episode in the Yorkshire Dales. Rescue crews found the man near Ribblehead, near Ingleton, at 2.10 pm on Saturday afternoon, after they were alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. They've said, 'there was nothing to suggest a crash'. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivor Berry, 70

April 22, 2024

Kingston Park - Suddenly on 15th April aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lynsey Jane Bevan, 48

April 22, 2024

Swansea - Peacefully on Wednesday 3rd April 2024, Lynsey fell asleep at Morriston Hospital, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jeff Guest, 70

April 22, 2024

Fegg Hayes - Peacefully at rest on the 12th of April, at the RSUH whilst in the loving care of his family, aged 70 years. Donations if preferred to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Stephen William Hill, 53

April 22, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away peacefully in hospital. Donations can be made if desired towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Claire Frances O'Neill, 43

April 22, 2024

Plymouth - Much loved daughter of Peter and Lyn, sadly passed away in our arms at Derriford Hospital, aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jan Chintillier (nee Steele), 70

April 20, 2024

West Monkseaton - Suddenly on 10th April 2024, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Betsan (Carline Elizabeth) Rowlands, 74

April 20, 2024

Amlwch - 13th April 2024, passed away suddenly aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Marie Crampton, 67

April 19, 2024

7th September 1956 - 27th March 2024. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support

No cause of death reported.

Peter (Pete) Giles, 60

April 19, 2024

Accrington - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pete on Saturday 13th April 2024 aged 60 years. Donations can be made if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Ian Hammacott, 53

April 19, 2024

Tiverton - On Saturday, March 30th, 2024, Paul, of Tiverton, passed away unexpectedly, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Johnstone, 50

April 19, 2024

Kilmarnock - Suddenly but peacefully at University Hospital Crosshouse on 6th April 2024, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Milton (Milly) Rufus, 56

April 19, 2024

Huddersfield - On 27th March 2024, suddenly at Calderdale Hospital, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Frederick Alexander (Fred) Sieber, 65

April 19, 2024

Westlands - Suddenly but peacefully on April 10th, 2024, in the Critical Care Unit at the RSUH, Fred aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Simpson, 65

April 19, 2024

Bowburn - Died suddenly on December 28th, 2023, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Raymond (Dave) Smith, 75

April 19, 2024

Coventry - Passed away on 2nd April 2024, aged 75 years. Donations if desired please send directly to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm James (Mally) Wood, 70

April 19, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Wednesday 10th April 2024 Mally aged 70 years passed away.

No cause of death reported.

John Petrie

April 19, 2024

Stirling - Suddenly on 12th April 2024 at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Donations in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerald Hosken, 70

April 18, 2024

St Just - Suddenly on Saturday 6th April 2024, Gerald aged 70 years. Donations if so desired accepted on behalf of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Neil (Andy) Isaac, 59

April 18, 2024

Bath - It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Andy Isaac who passed away unexpectedly at Southmead ICU aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul James Lancaster, 62

April 18, 2024

Chelmsford - Sadly & unexpectedly on 25th March 2024, aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Lymphoedema Support Network.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Sargent, 59

April 18, 2024

Bideford - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 28th March 2024 aged 59. Donations for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

John Anthony Wilsdon, 72

April 18, 2024

Cheltenham - Taken away suddenly on Tuesday 26th March 2024, aged 72 years. Donations if desired can be made in support of the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert David (Bob) Currey

April 18, 2024

Exeter - Sadly, passed away suddenly on the 26th of March 2024. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Baylif, 71

April 17, 2024

Llandudno - Marie sadly passed away suddenly on Tuesday 9th April aged 71 years. If you would like to donate in Marie's memory, they would be gratefully received towards North Wales Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Barbara Bone, 75

April 17, 2024

Beverley - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 11th April 2024 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Broughton, 72

April 17, 2024

Alderman's Green - Passed away peacefully on 5th April 2024, aged 72 years. Donations if desired payable to ‘Cancer Research UK’ in memory of Tony.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Norman Darn, 35

April 17, 2024

Whitley Bay - Tragically taken on 27th March 2024 aged 35 years. Much loved son of Michael and Deborah.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Anne Harrison, 73

April 17, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Friday 29th March, while in the care of Hull Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

June Heatley (née Letch), 60

April 17, 2024

Leam Lane - On 6th April 2024, aged 60 years. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Mimi Manescu, 66

April 17, 2024

Dumfries - Passed away peacefully at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary aged 66 years. Donations in Mimi's memory are in aid of The Brian Tumor Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Patricia McMillan, 70

April 17, 2024

Torquay - Passed away peacefully at Torbay Hospital on 6th April 2024 aged 70 years. Donations in loving memory of Angela are to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Pakeman, 74

April 17, 2024

Leek - Suddenly but peacefully on March 23rd, 2024, at the R.S.U.H Frank aged 74 years. Donations if desired to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) Blurton.

No cause of death reported.

Corine Ann Taylor, 68

April 17, 2024

Earl Shilton - Corine fiercely battled to extend her life, but regrettably, passed away peacefully with her husband and close family by her side on Monday, 1st April 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip John Unwin, 68

April 17, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away suddenly at RSUH on Wednesday, 3rd April 2024 aged 68 years. Donations to Asthma & Lung UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Gareth Garfoot (Painter & Decorator), 64

April 17, 2024

Barton-upon-Humber - Unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, with family by his side at Scunthorpe General Hospital, aged 64 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynda May Jemmer (nee Gay)

April 17, 2024

Killay - Suddenly but peacefully on 27th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Dean, 21

April 16, 2024

Ashbourne - Aged 21 years. Passed away suddenly on 1st April 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen John Hannaford, 53

April 16, 2024

Tiverton - On Thursday, March 28th, 2024, Stephen, of Tiverton, passed away surrounded by his family, aged 53 years. Donations in memory of Stephen, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

John Robert (Mac) McNally, 74

April 16, 2024

Dunston - Suddenly in hospital on 4th April 2024 aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Powell, 75

April 16, 2024

Trent Vale - Passed away peacefully on April 2nd, 2024, at the R.S.U.H. aged 75 years. Donations appreciated for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Mary Waller, 73

April 16, 2024

On 15th March 2024



Huddersfield - Passed away unexpectedly, aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline McMahon

April 16, 2024

Liverpool - In Loving Memory of Pauline McMahon who passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her Children. Donations are welcome to Macmillan Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Russell Kirkman, 65

April 17, 2024

Morrilow Heath - Peacefully at rest after a short illness on Sunday 7th April 2024, at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 65 years. Donations if desired for the care of the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Philip (Phil) Daniel, 75

April 17, 2024

Scunthorpe - Peacefully after a short illness on Monday the 8th of April 2024, Phil passed away surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Mary Jones (nee Clancy)

April 18, 2024

Swansea - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Singleton Hospital after a short illness on Friday 5th April 2024. Donations if so desired in memory of Kathleen can be made to Cancer Research Wales.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan (Ex Doulton Sanitaryware and Veolia) Taylor (Susie), 73

April 19, 2024

Longton - Suddenly but peacefully, Susan passed away after an illness fought with the utmost courage and dignity on April 8th, 2024, at the RSUH aged 73 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Antony John (Tom) Lovatt, 60

April 20, 2024

Blythe Bridge - Suddenly but peacefully on 7th April 2024 after a short illness at the RSUH, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Thirkell (nee McGeough), 72

April 19, 2024

Guisborough - Peacefully in hospital on April 7th after a short illness, Anne aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Ian Kirsop, 66

April 18, 2024

Scunthorpe - Following a short illness, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, on the 12th of April 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pat Smith, 67

April 17, 2024

Huddersfield - Suddenly but peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kate Evans

April 17, 2024

Retford - Passed away peacefully in her sleep after a very short battle with cancer on 13th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Fisher

April 16, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on 27th March 2024. Cherished son of Irene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Hindley (née O'Callaghan)

April 17, 2024

Hoddesdon, Herts - Formerly Cork, Ireland. Sadly, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in the presence of her family at home on Sunday, April 7th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stuart Brown, 75

April 16, 2024

East Anstey - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Saturday 9th March 2024 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Creek, 74

April 16, 2024

Derby - Aged 74 years. Passed away peacefully at his home. Donations may be given to Treetops Hospice Trust or Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer (nee Pullen) Stewart, 75

April 17, 2024

Holton le Clay - Suddenly on 31st March 2024 at her home, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alastair "Ali" Murry, 72

April 17, 2024

Wallsend - Passed away suddenly at home on 30th March 2024 aged 72 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Arlene McCormack, 63

April 17, 2024

Stirling - Unexpectedly at home on the 8th of April 2024, Arlene, aged 63. Donations may be given for Cancer Research at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Duffield, 68

April 17, 2024

Cheddleton - Suddenly on March 20th, 2024, at his home, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clark Evans, 46

April 17, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - In utter devastation to announce Clark passed away suddenly at home on Friday 15th March 2024, aged 46 years, leaving a huge void for his family and the community. Donations would be gratefully received towards The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Blakey

April 18, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home, on Thursday 21st March 2024. Loving son, brother, and uncle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Ann Mitchelhill, 69

April 18, 2024

Chelmsford - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 13th March 2024, aged 69 years. Donations if desired for Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Pollard, 71

April 18, 2024

Churchdown - Passed away at home on 28th March 2024, aged 71 years. Donations are welcome for Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Prout, 63

April 18, 2024

Camborne - Ian suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Saturday 13th April 2024, aged 63 years. Donations are welcome for the British Heart Foundation in Ian's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Armstrong, 57

April 18, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home with her loving family by her side on Saturday 30th March 2024 aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Hugh (Jonty) Lewis, 53

April 16, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly at his home on the 23rd of March 2024, Jonathan Hugh aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Jenkins

April 19, 2024

Plymouth - Suddenly passed away at home on 1st April. Donations if desired by retiring collection to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lesley Anne Stephenson, 49

April 19, 2024

Walkerville - Very suddenly at home on Monday 8th April 2024, aged 49 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rowland Taylor, 74

April 19, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully, whilst surrounded by his loving family at his home, on Tuesday 9th April 2024 aged 74 years. Donations may be made in lieu of the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK in Rowland's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Michael MacDonald, 60

April 19, 2024

Macclesfield - Maca aged 60 years of Macclesfield, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 10th April 2024. Donations instead of flowers may be sent for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Wyn Holloway, 60

April 19, 2024

Holyhead - Suddenly at her home, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Davies, 67

April 19, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Sadly passed away unexpectedly at home on 29th March 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Liam Richard Underwood, 34

April 20, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend are forever loved and forever missed.

No cause of death reported.

John Reid (Jock) Callander, 56

April 19, 2024

Dumfries - On the 6th of April 2024, suddenly at home, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Elliott, 54

April 20, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at home on 21st March 2024 aged 54 years. Donations to Prostate Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqui Pimblott, 61

April 22, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family, aged 61 years. Donations are preferred for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Stringer, 69

April 22, 2024

Huddersfield - On 15th April 2024, suddenly at his home, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Tributes pour in as former RTE presenter Alf McCarthy dies aged 73

April 18, 2024

Tributes have been pouring in for RTE presenter and producer Alf McCarthy. The broadcaster passed away aged 73 at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday following a short illness. Alf was a popular figure in the south of the country and fronted a series of well received programmes on RTE and the now closed RTE Radio Cork. Tributes have been paid to the presenter, who was also passionate about the arts and was very involved in culture groups across the south. Members of The Great Singalong Songbook, who Alf performed with, said they were heartbroken after hearing of his death. "Just ten days [ago], we shared the Everyman stage together in Burt Bacharach - A Celebration. We don't know how to begin to process our profound loss. Our deepest sympathies go to Alf's family and friends at this most difficult time."

No cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

A tribute to Dr David Lawrence

March 15, 2024

Bishop Michael Burrows has paid tribute to the late Dr David Lawrence who – in a project spanning almost a quarter of a century from 1991 to 2017 – photographed and researched some 3,000 windows throughout the Church of Ireland and devised the Gloine database (published online at www.gloine.ie) which will stand for future generations. Bishop Burrows writes: “Dr David Lawrence, news of whose sudden death has brought sadness to many across the Church of Ireland, was a man of many talents. He was scholar, an aesthete, a skilled photographer who for over a quarter of a century from 1991 was a visitor literally to every Church of Ireland church on this island where stained glass was to be found. He came among us already possessed of a mine of information concerning stained glass artists and manufacturers, along with a deep knowledge of their styles of work and iconographic aims”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Bourke

April 22, 2024

Clarina, Co. Limerick - Unexpectedly at the University hospital Limerick in the presence of his loving wife Sharon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Breen (née Lindsay)

April 22, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - Unexpectedly on Sunday 21st April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Cobey

April 22, 2024

Ballybane, Galway - It is with great sadness that the Cobey family announce the sudden death of Keith on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Beloved son of Ann and much-loved brother of Mark and Damien.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alison Hourihan

April 22, 2024

Howth, Co. Dublin - 19th April 2024. Suddenly, but peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the ICU unit in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cheryl Moore Wall

April 22, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Peacefully with her family by her side in the tender care of the nursing staff at The Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. April 21st, 2024. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Niall Murphy

April 22, 2024

Wilton, Cork - On April 21st, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Collette Sheridan Yaylagul (née Sheridan)

April 22, 2024

Cavan Town, Cavan - Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pawel Bartnikiewicz

April 21, 2024

Mullingar, Co Westmeath - Formerly Luków, Poland - April 19, 2024, suddenly. A much-loved son, brother, and grandson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew Burke

April 21, 2024

Waterford City, Waterford - Died April 21st, 2024. Much loved son of Jean and Brian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Lawlor

April 21, 2024

Mountmellick, Laois - Passed away unexpectedly Saturday 20th April. Retired member of Mountmellick Fire Brigade and staff of Forrestal Nissan Central Garage.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Byron

April 20, 2024

Caherconlish, Limerick - On April 18th, 2024, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Dale

April 20, 2024

Athboy, Co. Meath - Suddenly at Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

PJ Fahy

April 20, 2024

Claregalway, Galway - Beloved husband of Ann and dearly loved son of Mike and Margaret. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donal Mulligan

April 20, 2024

Balbriggan, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of staff at St, Francis Hospice, Raheny. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Smyth

April 20, 2024

Shankill, Dublin - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18th April, 2024, surrounded by his family. Donations, if desired, to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Natasha Burke, 49

April 20, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th April 2024, aged 49 years, to the inexpressible grief of her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Tom Corbett

April 19, 2024

Batterstown, Meath - Peacefully, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerdie) Murphy

April 19, 2024

Castleisland, Kerry - Unexpectedly on April 17th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael O'Reilly

April 19, 2024

Bettystown, Meath - April 19th, 2024. Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Donations if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anna Osborne

April 19, 2024

Dublin - 15th April 2024. Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josephine Power (née Hughes)

April 19, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On April 18th, 2024, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Tobin

April 19, 2024

Ballina, Co. Mayo - unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.

No age or cause of death reported.

Benny Barron

April 18, 2024

Dublin - Benny Barron died on 16th April 2024 at Beaumont Hospital, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Irish Cancer Society, if desired.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommy Kenneally

April 18, 2024

Leamlara, Cork - unexpectedly and peacefully at Brookfield Care Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alicia (Eilish) McDonnell (née Mannweiler)

April 18, 2024

Clontarf, Dublin - 12th April 2024, suddenly in Mallorca.

No age or cause of death reported.

Darren O'Toole

April 18, 2024

Darndale, Dublin - suddenly. He will be sadly missed by his loving dad Larry, and mam Anne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Saoirse O'Driscoll, 13

April 17, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - In Loving Memory of Saoirse O'Driscoll, 16th April 2024. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, "Our Superhero", aged 13.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Finn Paul O'Rourke

April 17, 2024

Rathangan, Kildare - Treasured and cherished son of Laura and Paul, was born on the 12th of April 2024 and fell asleep in his Mammy's arms on the 16th of April 2024, under the tender care of the staff at the National Maternity Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Edel Browne Geraghty

April 17, 2024

Cratloe, Clare - It is with deep sadness that Edel’s heartbroken family share the news of her sudden death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emmanuel Clancy

April 17, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On April 17th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Coyle

April 17, 2024

Ballyhaise, Cavan - April 15th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patsy (Patrick) Fitzsimons

April 17, 2024

Navan, Co. Meath - April 16th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Higgins

April 17, 2024

Clane, Co. Kildare - April 16th, 2024, suddenly at Naas General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ingrid Igaune

April 17, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, 16th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dylan Senoy, child (no age given)

April 17, 2024

Santry, Dublin - 16th April 2024. Died prematurely, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of staff at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eilish Withers (née Thornhill)

April 17, 2024

Banteer, Cork - On April 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elvin Vivienne Vernon Earley, 48

April 16, 2024

Boyle, Roscommon - It's with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Elvin Earley.

No cause of death reported.

Paul (Wogga) Barnes

April 16, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of the gregarious, fun-loving, and playful soul, Wogga Barnes on Sunday, the 14th of April.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Carney

April 16, 2024

Dublin - Died suddenly and will be deeply missed and remembered always by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mimi Conroy (née Fitzgerald)

April 16, 2024

Clarecastle, Co. Clare - unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Farrell

April 16, 2024

Jobstown, Dublin - Suddenly. Keith will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his loving mother, daughter, and sons.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karen Harris

April 16, 2024

Lusk, Dublin - suddenly at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ciarán Horan

April 16, 2024

Artane, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, known as Ciarzy, passed away on 11th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Leonard (née Lawlor)

April 16, 2024

Kingswood, Dublin - April 15th, 2024, unexpectedly, at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eddie (Neddy) Maguire

April 16, 2024

Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary - peacefully in the Presence of his daughter Mairead. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen (Kate) Pollock (née Fitzgerald)

April 16, 2024

Milltown, Dublin - Unexpectedly on 15th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Kay) Savage (née Coll)

April 16, 2024

Milebush, Midleton - unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of the staff of Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Inha Shkurenko

April 16, 2024

Caherdaniel, Kerry - Unexpectedly. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, and her many friends in Ireland and Ukraine.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosaleen Smith (née Kavanagh)

April 16, 2024

Castaheany, Dublin - April 12th. 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Bourke

April 15, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly at Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Séan) Doyle

April 15, 2024

Castleblayney, Monaghan - Saturday, April 13th, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff in Gormanston Wood Nursing Home. Donations, if desired, to Shercock Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Hennessy

April 15, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Peacefully, at Athlunkard Nursing Home, in the presence of his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marius Jurgutis

April 15, 2024

Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan - Friday 12th April 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Jack) Kelly

April 15, 2024

Portarlington, Laois - peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Tallaght Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicholas (Nicky) Marshall

April 15, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 12th April 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Angela and father of Aaron and Ryan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary E. McGuire

April 15, 2024

Corbally, Limerick - peacefully at the Galway Clinic, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Harrison, 51

April 18, 2024

Julianstown, Meath - Unexpectedly at his home aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Gelston

April 19, 2024

Bluebell, Dublin - suddenly and untimely at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Grealey (née Dawson)

April 19, 2024

Killester, Dublin - Peacefully at home. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Walsh

April 20, 2024

Raheny, Dublin - Unexpectedly passed away at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joan Nolan

April 20, 2024

Bayside, Dublin - Passed peacefully, in her sleep on 19th April 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheila Ramsbottom (née Dowling)

April 20, 2024

Graiguecullen, Carlow - Passed away unexpectedly, on April 19th, 2024, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colin Ryan

April 20, 2024

Templemartin, Co. Cork - On April 16th, 2024, unexpectedly, yet peacefully at home. Much loved son of John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Stynes

April 16, 2024

Dublin - suddenly at home. Donations, if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Moira Lynam (née Hogan)

April 16, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away on 15th April 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Leonard

April 16, 2024

Newbliss, Monaghan - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, Tuesday, 16th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Brennan

April 16, 2024

Jobstown, Dublin - unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terence (Terry) Lloyd

April 17, 2024

Kimmage, Dublin - suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat (Patrick) Malone

April 18, 2024

Roundwood, Co. Wicklow - suddenly at home, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa McMahon–Black

April 18, 2024

Dublin 1 - suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Smyth (née Reilly)

April 18, 2024

Bailieborough, Cavan - Unexpectedly but peacefully on the 17th April 2024 at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher (Chris) Conroy

April 17, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On 16th April 2024, unexpectedly at home, in the presence of his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Patrick Ray-Forde, 8 weeks

April 15, 2024

Nenagh, Tipperary - Unexpectedly, at home, on 13th April 2024, aged 8 weeks. Dearly loved baby boy of Patrick and Lisa.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Barry

April 15, 2024

Watergrasshill, Cork - unexpectedly, at home. Loving dad of Dylan and Kayleigh and much-loved son of Patricia and Daniel.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maureen Sammon

April 20, 2024

Renvyle, Co. Galway - Suddenly at her home. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Audrey McMahon

April 15, 2024

Dublin - Passed away suddenly at her home on 14th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karl John Cassidy

April 15, 2024

Kilmacud, Dublin - suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridget McCord (née Shevlin)

April 15, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shaun McGuckin

April 15, 2024

Balbriggan, Dublin - suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christina Canning (née Philbin)

April 15, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine O'Reilly (née Caffrey)

April 15, 2024

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath - Died suddenly at her home on Sunday 14th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Harry Lee

April 20, 2024

Dublin - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philomena Corcoran

April 21, 2024

Silvermines, Tipperary - suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe O'Keeffe

April 22, 2024

Broadford, Clare - Suddenly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barry Keville

April 22, 2024

Straffan, Co. Kildare - suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andy Berry

April 22, 2024

Carlingford, Louth - Suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dr. Steve Dillon

April 21, 2024

Millstreet, Cork - It is with great sadness we announce the death of Steve, on April 20th, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Irish Cancer Society or Marymount Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Danny) Dowling

April 21, 2024

Glenmalure Lodge, Co. Wicklow - unexpectedly but peacefully at his home. Beloved son of Anne.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Geoghegan

April 21, 2024

Portarlington, Offaly - Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Chris O'Gorman

April 17, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife and family, after a brief illness bravely borne with remarkable courage on 17th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barbara Ryan (née Tobin)

April 22, 2024

Tullamore, Offaly - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, at home, surrounded by her loving family and an abundance of love.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Duffy

April 22, 2024

Crossmolina, Co. Mayo - Has died on the 21st of April 2024, peacefully at his home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Cunnie) Murphy (née Meade)

April 15, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Lynskey

April 15, 2024

Claremorris, Mayo - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Mayo Roscommon Hospice, Castlebar surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Hannon

April 18, 2024

Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo - On the 9th of April 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Della Hunt (née Skinnader)

April 19, 2024

Monaghan Town, Monaghan - after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan Keogh (née Bright)

April 19, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - Thursday, 18th April 2024, in the loving care of Wicklow Hospice, following a short illness. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Lawlor (née Furey)

April 19, 2024

Dublin - 18th April 2024. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geraldine (Ger) Mulcahy (née O'Carroll)

April 19, 2024

South Douglas Road, Cork - On April 18th, 2024, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital, after a short illness bravely fought. Donations to The Daffodil Centre (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Anthony (Tony) Dempsey

April 20, 2024

Skibbereen, Cork - On the 19th of April 2024, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his heartbroken family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hilda Finnerty (née Cawley)

April 21, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness in University Hospital, Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) (Anto) Reilly

April 22, 2024

Inchicore, Dublin - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, in the compassionate care of the medical team at Saint James Hospital, surrounded by his devoted family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ger Maher

April 22, 2024

Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly at UHL after a short illness on 21st April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rory Bond

April 22, 2024

Athboy, Co.Meath - Peacefully on 22nd April after a short illness bravely fought, surrounded by those who cherished him most.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Forde

April 22, 2024

Salthill, Galway - Brendan died after a short illness bravely fought and surrounded by his family on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Dwyer (née Grant)

April 15, 2024

Dublin - Mary passed away peacefully following a short illness at St. James's Hospital, surrounded by all 5 of her sons.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Herlihy

April 16, 2024

Newtownshandrum, Co. Cork - peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne-Marie Fitzgerald

April 16, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully after an illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Farmer

April 16, 2024

Ballyshannon, Donegal - Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family and friends after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mike Devine

April 17, 2024

Knockaderry, Limerick - Mike passed away peacefully in Limerick Regional Hospital on Monday 15th April 2024 after a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phil Glynn (née Conroy)

April 15, 2024

Moylough, Galway - After a short illness so bravely borne with dignity, courage and humour, Phil passed away peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's ward, University Hospital, Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

