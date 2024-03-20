UNITED KINGDOM

Steve Harley death: Cockney Rebel musician dies aged 73

March 17, 2024

The singer, who performed as part of Cockney Rebel, was touring up until January but was forced to cancel dates last month after being diagnosed with cancer. He passed away too soon at his home on Sunday morning with his family by his side, according to his daughter Greta. “We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world,” she wrote. His most well-known song was “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)”, which got to No 1 in February 1975. The song was the first single to be released under the name “Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel”, as opposed to simply “Cockney Rebel”. In July 1974, the original Cockney Rebel disbanded, and Harley then assembled a new line-up later in the year.

‘Indiana Jones' actor dies from sepsis: Ahmed El-Shenawi was 75

March 12, 2024

Egyptian-born actor Ahmed El-Shenawi, whose character served a "snake surprise" in Steven Spielberg's 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, has died. El-Shenawi passed away in Chelsea, London in Feb. After developing a sudden infection that led to sepsis after he underwent an operation to repair a fracture, his daughter, Eman El-Shenawi, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 75.

Tributes paid after death of Blitz Kids and David Bowie ’80s designer, Stephen Linard: “One of the craziest of eccentrics”

March 17, 2024

Tributes have been paid following the death of New Romantic icon and fashion designer Stephen Linard, who has died aged 65. Born in London in 1959, Linard first rose to prominence for his work as part of the Blitz Kids – a group who frequented the club night at Blitz in Covent Garden and are credited with launching the New Romantic movement. In his fashion, which soon became associated with the New Romantic era, Linard went on to work with some of the biggest names in the decade’s music scene, including the likes of David Bowie, Boy George and more. A blog called Shapers of the 80s also posted a moving tribute to Linard, stating that he died following a battle with cancer and was “one of the craziest of eccentrics” in the ‘80s scene.

Leah Smith, Tik-Tok Influencer, Dead at 22

March 13, 2024

Leah Smith, a TikTok influencer who had been battling stage 4 bone cancer, has sadly died. She was 22 years old. The internet personality documented her cancer journey to over half a million followers on social media after being diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer that occurs primarily in the bone or soft tissue.

Former Man Utd footballer and film star Bobby Power dies aged 40 as tributes pour in on social media

March 12, 2024

Tributes on social media are pouring in for former Manchester United academy footballer Bobby Power who has died aged 40. The dad-of-three had played for the highly esteemed Red Devils youth team in the 1990s and spent years as a personal trainer in Manchester. Away from sport, Power also had a career in the film industry and featured as ‘Gorgeous’ Gordon Burley in the cult classic football film There’s Only One Jimmy Grimble back in 2000. The cast featured distinguished names such as Robert Caryle and Ray Winstone and was shot in Manchester City’s former stadium Maine Road. Power died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Former broadcaster and newsreader Andrew Turner has died

March 8, 2024

Former BBC and commercial radio broadcaster Andrew Turner has passed away. Andrew’s son, Jamie posted the news in an Atlantic 252 Facebook group, he said: “With immense sadness, I must inform that Andrew Turner passed away suddenly yesterday. His fantastic storytelling on and off air, and his booming voice will be so, so missed. His last show was with Tony Blackburn on Capital Gold breakfast show, and since then he continued to be a greatly supportive father and gave his weekly prompt phone calls, only like a professional newsreader would.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Soap opera and 'Shameless' star announces death of her husband: 'We are devastated'

March 14, 2024

Tina Malone's husband Paul Chase has died suddenly. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera Brookside and also the British comedy Shameless, revealed in a heartbreaking social media post that her husband of 13 years passed away at the age of 42 Tuesday morning. Malone did not disclose her husband's cause of death.

Christian Institute director Colin Hart has died

March 14, 2024

The Christian Institute has released news that its founder and director, Colin Hart, has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 60. Acting director, Ciarán Kelly, released a statement saying, ‘It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let you know that our director and brother in Christ, Colin Hart, has been called home by the Lord to be with him in glory. ‘He died suddenly yesterday afternoon of a suspected heart attack.’

Driver of school bus in fatal crash died of natural causes [inquest - died September 2023]

March 15, 2024

Liverpool - The driver of a school bus that crashed on a motorway, killing a schoolgirl, died from natural causes, a coroner’s office has said. Stephen Shrimpton died when the coach he was driving crashed on the northbound M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, on 29 September last year as he was taking children to West Kirby and Calday Grange grammar schools. Jessica Baker, 15, one of about 50 pupils on board, was killed in the accident just after 8 am. On Friday, a spokeswoman for Liverpool Coroner’s Office said Mr Shrimpton’s case had been closed as it was found to be a natural cause of death. No more details on his cause of death were released.

‘Gentle' London Underground driver from Walthamstow died suddenly after finishing night shift

March 13, 2024

A London Underground driver from the Essex border who cared deeply about his family and trains has died suddenly while finishing a night shift on the network. Paul Braisher's wife, Sarah, 44, told MyLondon that her husband of 15 years was a 'gentle soul' who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at Harrow on the Hill station on Saturday, March 2. Mr Braisher, 49, originally from Walthamstow, was 'never late for work', despite driving in from the family home in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, for every shift. He had worked for Transport for London (TfL) for 25 years - first as Tube station staff, followed by more than two decades as a train driver on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines.

A coach “died suddenly”:

‘Inspirational' football coach who was 'always smiling' dies suddenly

March 12, 2024

Lancashire - Tributes have been paid to an “inspirational” football coach who has died suddenly. Andrew ‘Stevo’ Stevenson, 42, from Halewood [left], was a popular figure in the area, giving up his free time to coach youth football teams. Speaking to the ECHO, Ray Berry, whose son Ray Jr was coached by Andrew in the Halewood Lions under 14s team, said: “I met him through grassroots football. My son has played for Andrew for about five years now.” However, last Friday (March 8), Ray received a devastating phone call from Andrew’s mum, who told him that Andrew had died unexpectedly. He and other parents quickly headed to their children’s schools to let them know.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

School head pays tribute to Swindon teacher who died suddenly

March 12, 2024

A school head has paid tribute to a Swindon teacher who died suddenly at the weekend. Jo Porter, who taught a Year 1 class at East Wichel Primary School, has been described as a “committed and valuable” member of the team who was “much-loved”.

No age or cause of death reported.

A sheriff “died suddenly”:

Tributes to former Glasgow sheriff who died after battling short illness

March 12, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a former Glasgow sheriff who lost his battle with a short illness. Sheriff Lindsay Wood, from Motherwell, was the sheriff principal at Glasgow Sheriff Court from 2003 until his retirement in May last year.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” on holiday:

Woman who enjoyed a lavish girls' weekend party in Dubai to celebrate her 40th birthday collapsed and died as she was travelling home

March 15, 2024

A woman who enjoyed a lavish girls' weekend party in Dubai to celebrate her 40th birthday collapsed and died as she was travelling home. Vanessa Brown suffered a suspected heart attack as she was leaving the desert state where she had gone for a four-day break with girlfriends. Ms Brown, from Wolverhampton, was awarded an OBE for her work campaigning for victims of the Windrush scandal. The mother-of-two's grown-up daughters had been apparently unaware of any existing health issues so her sudden death on Sunday, 10th, March, came as an enormous shock to her family. And their heartache was compounded as the father of her youngest daughter, Erol, had passed away just a week before. Her grief-stricken sister Maria Brown told MailOnline: 'We are all utterly heartbroken. Within a week my niece Vaneigha has lost both her parents, and her baby boy has lost his grandparents.' Maria explained:

Friends raise thousands in memory of Carrick woman Caroline Cromie who died on holiday

March 14, 2024

Northern Ireland - The friends of a Co Antrim woman who passed away while on holiday last year have raised thousands in her memory. Caroline Cromie died on October 8, 2023, while in Benidorm just one week after celebrating her 42nd birthday. The Carrickfergus woman was on holiday with some of her former teammates from Mossley Ladies Hockey Club in Newtownabbey at the time of her sudden death. Following her passing abroad, her family took on the daunting task of repatriating her remains and arranging a funeral. They were helped by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT) who ensured that Caroline got home safe to her loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Edinburgh woman, 41, dies suddenly on Princes Street in front of other locals

March 17, 2024

A woman tragically died suddenly on Edinburgh's Princes Street as emergency services rushed to the scene. Police say they received a report of a woman unwell on the busy thoroughfare at around 9.20pm on Saturday night, March 16. Sadly, the 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies in head-on crash in Swindon after falling unwell at the wheel

March 17, 2024

A man has died in a head-on crash in Swindon after falling unwell at the wheel. Emergency services were called to the incident in Akers Way, close to Nova Hreod Academy, at around 11.30 am this morning (Sunday). A driver, a man aged in his 60s, suffered a medical episode – which resulted in his vehicle veering into the path of an oncoming vehicle. He was found to be in cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Link

Man dies after crash with tree in South Lanarkshire

March 16, 2024

A man has died suddenly after a crash with a tree in South Lanarkshire. Emergency services raced to the A726 near Millwell Road in Chapelton after the alarm was raised at around 5.40 pm on Friday. A Ford Puma being driven by a 44-year-old man appeared to lose control before striking a tree on the road. Ambulance crews attended, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies at scene of crash after medical incident

March 18, 2024

A man has died suddenly at the scene of a crash after suffering a suspected medical incident while driving, police said. Emergency services were called to Akers Way, Moredon, in Swindon, at around 11:30 GMT on Sunday following reports of a crash between two vehicles. Wiltshire Police said a man, in his 60s, died at the scene.

Person dies suddenly after emergency incident

March 12, 2024

Somerset - A person died suddenly after an incident on the Portway. A large police response was seen in the area and the A4 road was closed for some time yesterday (Monday, March 11). Avon and Somerset Police have since confirmed that a person suddenly died. The A4 southbound in Portway was closed near the Suspension Bridge during the incident while police and ambulance crews attended. It is not thought that the cause of death is suspicious currently.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy as man dies in North Staffordshire 'medical incident'

March 18, 2024

Paramedics have confirmed a man has died suddenly following a 'medical incident' in North Staffordshire. The air ambulance and two ambulances had been scrambled to the Queen Street area of Cheadle at the weekend. As reported by StokeontTrentLive residents had spotted the medical helicopter land at Cecilly Brook. Now West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed that sadly the patient, who was found in a 'serious condition', later passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mystery as man’s body found outside Cardiff rugby club with cops probing ‘sudden and unexplained’ death

March 18, 2024

Police made the tragic discovery near Llandaff Rugby Club in Cardiff, Wales, at around 3 am today. A police cordon remains in place and enquiries are ongoing after the shocking find. A South Wales Police spokesperson said the man's death is "sudden and unexplained". Meanwhile, a walkway near the rugby club has been closed off and there is a large police presence in the area.

No age or cause of death reported.

Motorcyclist involved in minor crash dies hours later

March 13, 2024

Cambridgeshire - A motorcyclist who was involved in a minor collision died unexpectedly later that day, police have said. The man was riding a black Husqvarna motorcycle in Yaxley, near Peterborough, when he was in collision with a black Peugeot 2008 at about 15:40 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, exchanged details with the driver of the car and returned home. About an hour later, the ambulance service was called to the man's home, where he later died. Cambridgeshire Police said the Peugeot driver had been identified and was assisting with the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Marie Lynch

March 17, 2024

Gilford, Armagh – Died suddenly Saturday 16th March. Beloved daughter of Seán and Julieanne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deirdre Patricia (Dee) Allen (nee McFadden), 68

March 16, 2024

Manchester - Peacefully in hospital, on 7th March 2024, surrounded by her loving family, aged 68 years. Donations being received in loving memory of Dee to Asthma + Lung UK.

No cause of death reported.

Alistair Richard Coulson, 54

March 16, 2024

Penmaenmawr - Suddenly on the 6th of March, at the Leonard Cheshire Home, Colwyn Bay, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Gilmore, 62

March 16, 2024

Ashington - Passed away unexpectedly, aged 62 years at Ashington Grange Care Home.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Glyn (Chris) Lloyd, 42

March 16, 2024

Abergele - Passed away suddenly, aged 42 years. Donations gladly accepted in Chris's memory to The North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Michael David Mayo, 61

March 16, 2024

Gloucester - With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Mike on 4th March 2024, aged 61.

No cause of death reported.

David Parry (Dave), 64

March 16, 2024

Trefnant - 28th February 2024, peacefully, aged 64 years. Donations in memory of Dave are gratefully received towards Neuroendocrine Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Parry, 67

March 16, 2024

Penrhyndeudraeth - Peacefully, surrounded by her family, aged 67 years. Donations gratefully accepted towards The Cancer Centre, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

No cause of death reported.

Penelope Anne (Penny) Peek, 68

March 16, 2024

Tewkesbury - Sadly, passed away on the 26th of February 2024 aged 68 years. All donations dedicated in Penny's memory are going to benefit Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Anthony (Pat) Quinn, 74

March 16, 2024

Dresden - Suddenly, whilst in the care of the Royal Stoke University Hospital, Patrick Anthony Quinn aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Howell Wyn Roberts, 75

March 16, 2024

Llanfairpwllgwyngyll - March 9th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Mary Clark

March 16, 2024

Derby - Sadly passed away on 29th February 2024. A much-loved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, and friend. Please donate to help support the team at the Nightingale Macmillan Unit (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

William Leese (Sonny) Clark, 17

March 15, 2024

Cheadle - It is with broken hearts that we announce the tragic and untimely loss of our precious son Sonny, taken too soon on 25th February, aged 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Anne Gibbins, 60

March 15, 2024

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2nd March aged 60 years. Donations, if desired to LOROS (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

David Lawrence (Dave the Baker In The Boro) Haylette, 69

March 15, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly on February 20th at James Cook Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

William Jane, 26

March 15, 2024

Saltash - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 6th March 2024, aged 26.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Caine, 64

March 15, 2024

Moston - On Tuesday February 27th, 2024, Julie passed away suddenly in Hospital aged 64 years, of Moston. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John, 64

March 15, 2024

Huddersfield - Peacefully surrounded by his family, at the Grand Care Home, Nottingham, aged 64 years. Donations would be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey (Jeff) Johnson, 57

March 15, 2024

Gloucester - Jeff passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 7th March, aged 57 years. Donations will go to Charlies Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Jeanette Kidd, 73

March 15, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Peacefully at rest on Sunday 3rd March at The Royal Stoke Hospital surrounded by her loving family, aged 73 years. Donations much appreciated to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth ('Liz') Merry (nee Hyland), 65

March 15, 2024

Coventry - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 9th March 2024 aged 65 years. Donations if desired in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Elizabeth Musker (nee Bispham), 74

March 15, 2024

Crewe - Margaret passed away peacefully at Clarendon Court Care Home, on 11th March 2024, aged 74 years. Donations if wished to Haslington surgery and Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

David Bruce Porter, 75

March 15, 2024

Huddersfield - On 12th March 2024, it is with much sadness that we must announce that Bruce passed away peacefully aged 75 years. Donations may be given to benefit both Cancer Research UK and The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Anthony (Pat) Quinn, 74

March 15, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly, whilst in the care of the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Christine Roscoe, 63

March 15, 2024

New Manchester - Sadly Julie passed away in hospital on Monday March 4th, 2024, aged 63 years. Donations preferred to Francis House Children's Hospice & British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Richard Salthouse, 57

March 15, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Thursday 29th February 2024, whilst in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby, and with his loving wife and children by his side, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Sinfield, 53

March 15, 2024

St Ninians - Unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday 7th March 2024, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

James Trembath, 70

March 15, 2024

Sacriston - On 3rd March aged 70 years. Donations in lieu if desired to The Marie Curie Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Brandon True, 29

March 15, 2024

Dumfries - On the 3rd of March 2024, suddenly in Dumfries, Brandon True, aged 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Whitehead, 62

March 15, 2024

Tynemouth - Passed away suddenly on 6th March aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Caine, 64

March 15, 2024

Moston - On Tuesday February 27th, 2024, Julie passed away suddenly in hospital aged 64 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas William (Tom Tom) Bartle, 18

March 14, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on the 23rd of February 2024, aged 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Allan Brown, 68

March 14, 2024

Retford - Passed away suddenly on 25th February 2024 aged 68 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Troy Bull, 48

March 14, 2024

Kimberley - Passed away on 25th February 2024 aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Philip Andrew Carter, 63

March 14, 2024

Cleethorpes - Sadly and unexpectedly on 25th February 2024 at Rivelin Care Home, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Ian Darby, 66

March 14, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully on the 8th of March 2024, aged 66 years. Donations may be left at the service to Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Evans-Brain, 38

March 14, 2024

Port Talbot - Suddenly with great sadness Ryan passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Brian and Carol Makin, 74, 75

March 14, 2024

Rochdale - Sadly passed away together on Wednesday 21st February 2024, aged 74 & 75 years. Kind donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Nige Spafford, 57

March 14, 2024

Brigg - Died suddenly on Friday 23rd February 2024, aged 57 years. Donations in Nige's memory for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Start, 71

March 14, 2024

Hull - Suddenly on the 26th of February 2024 aged 71 years. Donations if desired for The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Elizabeth Wardle, 55

March 14, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness the family of Diane, aged 55, announce her sudden passing on Wednesday the 28th of February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lynne Morris

March 14, 2024

Morriston - Formerly of IMI Titanium. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 1st at Morriston Hospital. Donations supporting British Heart Foundation are welcomed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Angela Bray (Wallsend), 65

March 13, 2024

Wallsend - Peacefully at Cramlington Hospital with her loving family by her side on 7th March 2024 aged 65 years. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Duncan Timothy Brown, 46

March 13, 2024

Lincoln - On Sunday 18th February 2024 Duncan passed away suddenly at Lincoln County Hospital aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Patrick Coveney, 69

March 13, 2024

Macclesfield - Timothy aged 69 years, passed away suddenly on Saturday 24th February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Gordon, 64

March 13, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday 19th February 2024 in the Queen's Medical Centre, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Halley, 72

March 13, 2024

Perth - Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

David John (Dai) Hughes, 71

March 13, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly on the 2nd of March 2024, David John Hughes sadly passed away, surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Kerr, 55

March 13, 2024

Dumfries - On the 6th of March 2024 suddenly but peacefully at Dumfries infirmary with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Hamish McNair-Templeton, 63

March 13, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away peacefully on 9th February 2024, aged 63 years. Donations in memory of Hamish for Cancer Research UK and/or British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ailsa Ann Noneley (nee Williams), 73

March 13, 2024

Cardiff - Peacefully on Wed 28th February 2024 with family at her side, aged 73. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the service to support Cancer Research Wales.

No cause of death reported.

Neil (Ozzy) Osborn, 52

March 13, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away suddenly on March 8th aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonny Saville, 37

March 13, 2024

Huddersfield - On March 10th, 2024, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Angela ("Angie") Wadsworth (née Leah), 62

March 13, 2024

Ripley - Passed away suddenly on 6th March 2024 aged 62 years. Donations may be given for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Marshall Watson, 48

March 13, 2024

Buchany - Passed away suddenly on the 27th of February 2024 aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Cecil (Cec) Bell, 68

March 12, 2024

Capheaton - Passed away peacefully on 25th February aged 68 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Alec Butt

March 12, 2024

Tiverton - On Thursday, February 29th, 2024, Steve, of Tiverton, passed away peacefully, aged 74 years. Donations in memory of Steve, in aid of Parkinson's UK.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Devereux, 75

March 12, 2024

Loftus - We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Bernard, on 2nd March, aged 75 years. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Margaret Eearndon, 69

March 12, 2024

Crewe - Angela passed away peacefully on 29th February 2024 aged 69 years. Donations made in memory and celebration of Angela will be given to the Macmillan Cancer Unit at Leighton Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Handyside, 49

March 12, 2024

Dumfries - On the 9th of February 2024, suddenly but peacefully, at Dumfries Infirmary, surrounded by his family, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicola Anne (Nicky) Hepke, 53

March 12, 2024

Ockbrook - Nicky passed away peacefully at the Nightingale Macmillan Unit (cancer support) with her family by her side on Saturday 2nd March 2024, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tucker) Hethereington, 74

March 12, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 74. Passed away very suddenly, but peacefully, with his family beside him.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Allan Dennis

March 12, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly on Wednesday 28th February 2024 at Morriston Hospital. Loving son of Allan. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gillian Barbara Brown (Porter), 74

March 18, 2024

Solihull - Passed away on Friday 8th March 2024 at Marie Curie Hospice, aged 74 years. Donations can be made to 'Marie Curie Hospice (Cancer Support) West Midlands.'

No cause of death reported.

Charles Crellin, 49

March 18, 2024

Southport - Charles sadly passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 11th March 2024 aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

William Merrick McIver, 65

March 18, 2024

Chaddesden - Passed away at The Royal Derby Hospital on 16th February, aged 65 years. Donations for Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Jane Peacock (neé Hicks), 56

March 18, 2024

Colwyn Bay - 7th March 2024. Sadly, passed away at Glan Clwyd Hospital, aged 56 years. Donations in memory of Debs gratefully received, if desired, towards Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Holt

March 18, 2024

Rochdale - Unexpectedly and peacefully fell into his forever sleep on 4 March 2024. Donations if desired to Spring Hill Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sarah Jane Baslington, 51

March 13, 2024

Grimsby - With her loving family around her, our beautiful brave girl lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday 5th March at Castle Hill hospital, aged 51 years.

Derek Richings

March 14, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away on 28th February 2024 at Gloucester Royal Hospital surrounded by his family after a sudden short illness with lung disease. Donations if desired may be sent for Macmillan Cancer Support or to The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

No age reported.

Shaun Alan Jones, 57

March 14, 2024

Holyhead - Peacefully after a short illness, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Mark Biggerstaff (Cruddas Park), 59

March 15, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully but far too soon. After a short illness bravely fought, on Wednesday 6th March 2024 aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Todd, 68

March 16, 2024

Kilmarnock - Aged 68 years, passed away after a very short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Doreen Elizabeth Townsend, 73

March 16, 2024

Leicester - Sadly, passed away on February 26th, 2024, aged 73 years, after a short illness. Donations may be given to Leukaemia UK.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Lawty, 66

March 16, 2024

Scunthorpe - Sadly departed following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ingrid Curnow-Soper, 51

March 16, 2024

Lostwithiel - Peacefully on March 11th, 2024, at Treliske Hospital following a short illness, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Brusby

March 15, 2024

Consett - Sadly, on Sunday 10th March, Stephen lost his battle with cancer peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

No age or cause of death reported.

Norman Stephen Hopper (Steve), 72

March 18, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness to announce that Steve, aged 72 years passed away after a short illness, bravely fought with dignity and courage at home with his loving family by his side on the 8th of March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Terry George Gardiner, 74

March 13, 2024

Syston - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at home on Friday 1st March 2024 aged 74 years. Donations are to be made payable to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dewi Thomas

March 18, 2024

Pen-clawdd - Suddenly on 7th March at his home. Donations in memory of Dewi may be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tina Pomphret (née Nicholls)

March 18, 2024

Liverpool - Formerly of Dublin, Ireland. It is with sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Tina Pomphrett on the 10th of March 2024 at her home in Liverpool.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan Nixon, 64

March 18, 2024

Kidsgrove - Passed away suddenly at home on 28th February 2024. Susan aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bridget Froud, 68

March 12, 2024

Wiveliscombe – Passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on 3rd March 2024, aged 68 years. Donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Glenda Elizabeth Allnutt, 55

March 18, 2024

Frome - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 11th March 2024, aged 55 years. Donations instead of flowers for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Samuel Jacobs, 63

March 12, 2024

Whitford - Passed away peacefully at his home in Whitford, East Devon on Thursday 29th February 2024, aged 63 years. Donations if desired to ACC Support UK (Adrenocortical Cancer).

No cause of death reported.

Gary Ogle, 58

March 12, 2024

Sunderland - At home on 24th February, aged 58 years. Donations if desired to The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research).

No cause of death reported.

Ian David Phillips, 59

March 12, 2024

Swansea - Ian suddenly passed away on Tuesday, February 27th at his home, aged 59.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen John Whittle, 70

March 13, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home aged 70 years. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Shaun Anthony Briggs, 52

March 13, 2024

Scunthorpe - Formerly of the Royal Tank Regiment. Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, on the 23rd of February 2024, aged 52 years. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "Help for Heroes" and "Macmillan Cancer Support".

No cause of death reported.

Valerie "Val" Smith (nèe Boak), 72

March 13, 2024

Wallsend - Passed away suddenly at home on 4th March 2024, aged 72 years. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Richard McCracken, 75

March 13, 2024

Ayr - Suddenly, at home, on Saturday 2nd March 2024, Richard, aged 75 years. Donations can be made to Cancer Research in memory of Richard.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Allan Gibson, 72

March 13, 2024

Grimsby - Mike peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, 7 March 2024. A retiring collection will be made in aid of St Bartholomew's and Macmillan UK (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey (Jeff) Waugh, 73

March 14, 2024

Liverpool - Peacefully at home aged 73 years. Donations if desired to The Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Kenneth Wilson, 65

March 14, 2024

Blyth - Aged 65 years. Died suddenly at home on 14th February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stuart John McAllister, 60

March 14, 2024

Belper - Passed away suddenly at home, on 22nd February 2024, aged 60.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Pearce, 62

March 14, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Suddenly at home on March 6th, Michael aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Katy Elisabeth Glindeman, 60

March 14, 2024

Yoxall - Passed away at home unexpectedly, on Monday 19th February 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Hedges, 55

March 14, 2024

Liverpool - 26th February 2024, at home, with his family, aged 55 years. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Jeannette Margaret Francis

March 15, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on 5th March 2024 at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Goodwin

March 15, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on Wednesday 6th March 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ray Sharp, 73

March 15, 2024

Boston - Passed away suddenly at his home on the 2nd of March 2024 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Leslie, 68

March 15, 2024

Coventry - A loving wife, mum, grandma, sister, and friend. Peacefully passed away at home on 11th March 2024 aged 68 years. Donations if desired may be sent online to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Alan Massey, 69

March 15, 2024

Nantwich - Passed away suddenly at home in Nantwich, aged 69 years. Donations to be split between The British Heart Foundation and St Luke's Hospice (Winsford).

No cause of death reported.

James Andrew (Jimmy) Swan, 66

March 16, 2024

Cardiff - Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on 8th of March 2024, aged 66. Donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Marie Curie (cancer support) or City Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Hamilton

March 16, 2024

Strabane, Tyrone - Suddenly at his home, 15th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Elizabeth Turnbull, 70

March 16, 2024

Belford - Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday 12th March 2024, Anne aged 70 years. Donations, if desired, to Berwick Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Arfon Jones, 65

March 16, 2024

Cemaes - 10th March 2024, passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 65 years. Donations will be gratefully received towards 'Cancer Research UK Relay 4 Life.'

No cause of death reported.

Angela Margaret Wright (Allen), 57

March 17, 2024

Leicester - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday 16th February 2024, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Jones, 65

March 16, 2024

Mynydd Isa - 6th March 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Criminal once nicknamed the ‘Little General’ dies suddenly in Dublin

March 13, 2024

A criminal who was nicknamed the ‘Little General’ as an out-of-control teenager has died suddenly in Dublin on Tuesday. Glen Keegan (40s) achieved notoriety in Ireland when his antics as a teenager hit the headlines two decades ago. He had built up a reputation as one of the country’s most prolific car thieves. Keegan was dubbed ‘the Little General’ after being described as a one-man crime wave during the 80s and 90s. At the time, Martin ‘The General’ Cahill was the most notorious criminal figure in the city. Keegan’s body was discovered yesterday in Dublin; however, his death is not being treated as suspicious by gardaí. Keegan first came to garda attention aged 10 and was arrested for stealing cars by 13. He was reportedly so small that he had to use a cushion in order to reach the steering wheel. He escaped from detention nearly a dozen times.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher O'Connor (Chris)

March 15, 2024

Cappagh, Dublin - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Wednesday. Cherished son of Marie and Christopher. Chris, known for his indomitable spirit, was a proud Irish Paralympian, employed with the esteemed Sport Ireland Campus (National Aquatic Centre). His presence in the sporting community was marked by resilience and determination, inspiring many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to ‘devoted mother’ from Enniscorthy who passed away suddenly at the weekend

March 12, 2024

Co. Wexford - Tributes have been paid to a “sincere, loving, kind girl that brightened our days” from Clonhaston in Enniscorthy following her sudden passing on Saturday (March 9). Sita Denby-Atkinson, who was a mother of one, died unexpectedly over the weekend and is survived by daughter Milly, fiancée Lee, parents Anne and Acko, and siblings Jags, Indra, Govinda and Veda. News of Sita’s passing elicited a huge response in the local community, with those who knew her paying tribute to both her and her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Libby O'Sullivan, 3

March 15, 2024

Innishannon, Co. Cork - On March 14th, 2024, our beautiful Libby passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Crumlin Children's Hospital, Dublin. During her short three years on earth, she touched many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel (Danny) Dalton

March 17, 2024

Dubber Cross, Dublin - With profound sadness, we announce the sudden yet peaceful passing of our cherished Danny, at the Mater Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Daly

March 16, 2024

Kilmeedy, Limerick - Tony passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on March 15th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Moran

March 16, 2024

Tuam, Galway - Suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ronan Bracken

March 15, 2024

Kingswood, Dublin - March 12, 2024, unexpectedly, at Tallaght University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jamie Crowley

March 15, 2024

Mahon, Cork - On March 14th, 2024, unexpectedly, beloved son of Deirdre and Sean.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Duggan

March 15, 2024

Blarney, Cork - On March 14th, 2024, unexpectedly, at the Bon Secours Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ciarán Hennelly

March 15, 2024

Ashbourne, Meath - Suddenly but peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Loving son of Ann.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Leahy

March 15, 2024

Annacarty, Tipperary - March 14th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Whelan

March 15, 2024

Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny - John passed away unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Nolan

March 14, 2024

Ballinspittle, Cork - On March 13th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Grace

March 13, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - Suddenly in Malaga, Spain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aidan Lynam

March 13, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - Suddenly on March the 12th 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colin Mulcahy

March 13, 2024

Youghal, Cork - Unexpectedly, our adored son, brother, and uncle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Padraig O'Sullivan

March 13, 2024

Santry, Dublin - With broken hearts, the O'Sullivan family share the sad news of the sudden passing of Padraig (Paby) O'Sullivan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Rooney

March 13, 2024

Ballybough, Dublin - March 10, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Weafer

March 13, 2024

Ballybrack, Dublin - March 8th, 2024, suddenly, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Johnny) Gallagher

March 12, 2024

Blanchardstown, Dublin - March 10th, 2024, unexpectedly at the Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel (Patrick) Murphy

March 12, 2024

Newcastle, Galway - Noel died unexpectedly and suddenly at Galway University Hospital with his heartbroken family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aleksandar Rakel

March 12, 2024

Waterford City, Waterford - Died 10th March 2024. Much loved son of Nikolai and Jadvyga.

No age or cause of death reported.

Steve Reddy

March 12, 2024

Dungarvan, Co. Waterford - On 10th March 2024, unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Mark and Martina.

No age or cause of death reported.

Juan Pablo Silva

March 12, 2024

Phibsborough, Dublin - Passed away suddenly but left very happy memories for his loving family and friends. Pablo will be very sadly missed by his family Marcio, Soraia and Mariana, his extended family, and friends especially his hurling and football teams, from which he got great pleasure in his life.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) (Jody) Beck

March 18, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - March 17th, 2024, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff at Tallaght University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

William (Liam) O' Driscoll

March 18, 2024

Blackpool, Cork - March 16th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alison Ryder (née Farrell)

March 18, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in the loving arms of her family, on Saturday, 16th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Louise Dunne (née Foley)

March 15, 2024

Ballybeg, Waterford - Will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Paul and her mother Brenda. Donations, if desired, to Solas Cancer Support Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Abdelhamid Khaldi

March 14, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Peacefully at the Mater Hospital on 12 March 2024. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at the Mater Hospital, St. Lukes Hospital, Irish Cancer Society & Arklow Cancer Society for all their kindness, care, and compassion.

No age or cause of death reported.

Angela Byrne (née Greenhalgh)

March 12, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 11th March 2024. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in St. James Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gráinne O'Reilly-McMahon

March 13, 2024

Kingscourt, Cavan - Peacefully at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, 13th March 2024. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ita Keane (née Colleran)

March 12, 2024

Ballyforan, Roscommon - March 11th, 2024, peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of St. Enda’s Ward, University Hospital, Galway, with her loving family by her side. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward (Ned) Martin

March 12, 2024

Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow - March 11th, 2024, peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Donations, in memory of Ned, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann (Annie) Meehan (née Stanton)

March 18, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On March 18th, 2024, peacefully at Farranlea Community Care Unit. Donations in lieu of The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Larkin (née Duggan)

March 17, 2024

Innishannon, Cork - Peacefully after a short illness in the presence of her family and in the wonderful care of the Staff at Marymount Hospital and Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

JJ (James) Behan

March 17, 2024

Shanagolden, Limerick - JJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ward 6B, University Hospital Limerick after a short illness, borne with courage and dignity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edwina McGinley

March 17, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - After a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Culleton (née Enright)

March 16, 2024

Ballyshannon, Donegal, - Mary passed away on March 15th, 2024, peacefully at University Hospital Galway, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Fitzell

March 16, 2024

Ballylongford, Kerry - Died peacefully after a short illness, at Cork University Hospital on 16th of March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carol O’Toole (née Tansey)

March 16, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Peacefully after a brief illness with her loving family by her side. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mícheál Butler

March 15, 2024

Crossmolina, Mayo - After a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seamus (Jimmy) Donegan

March 15, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ger (Gerald) Healy

March 15, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Suddenly after a short illness at Cork University Hospital in the company of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colette Lawlor (née Meade)

March 15, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 4th March 2024. Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ciarán Patrick McArt

March 15, 2024

Letterkenny, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Ciarán McArt. Much loved son of Adrian and Karen. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McDermott

March 15, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Peacefully at Mayo Roscommon Hospice following a short illness surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Kinsellan (née Nolan)

March 14, 2024

Camolin, Wexford - Peacefully, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samantha (Sam) McEvoy

March 14, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - March 14th, 2024. Passed peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of Our Lady’s Ward, Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Musgrave

March 14, 2024

Allenwood, Kildare - Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, after a short illness borne with incredible bravery and dignity, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendon Stephen O'Toole

March 14, 2024

Carbury, Kildare - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Brendon Stephen O'Toole. Donations to The National Stroke Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carmel Casey

March 13, 2024

Boreenmanna Road, Cork - On 12th March 2024, peacefully after a short illness borne with great strength and dignity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jim Chaplin

March 13, 2024

Sixmilebridge, Clare - Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick after a short illness on the 12th of March. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Hickey

March 13, 2024

New Inn, Tipperary - Peacefully, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Beale

March 12, 2024

Rathgar, Dublin - 11th March 2024; peacefully, after a short illness borne with humour as only John could do.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Rooney

March 12, 2024

Ballyleague, Roscommon - March 12th, 2024. Peacefully, after a very short illness, in the care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Shankey

March 12, 2024

Kells, Meath - Peacefully after a short illness in St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philomena (Nora) Lyons (née Reilly)

March 18, 2024

Headford, Galway - Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ian Rushe, 39

March 18, 2024

Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow - March 17th, 2024, peacefully age 39 years, after a short illness in the compassionate and exceptional care of all the wonderful staff at Ashbury Nursing Home.

No cause of death reported.

June Lievesley (née Collins)

March 18, 2024

Moyross, Limerick - June passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family the 12/3/24 following a sudden illness borne with courage and humour.

No age or cause of death reported.

Victoria Derwin

March 14, 2024

Finglas West, Dublin - 14th March 2024. Peacefully, at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josie Rogan

March 17, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Peacefully at his residence following a short illness surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patsy McGeever

March 18, 2024

Gweedore, Donegal - The sudden death of Patsy McGeever has taken place at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) McHugh

March 18, 2024

Dunboyne, Meath - March 15th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Owen Brennan

March 18, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Duffy

March 18, 2024

Castleblayney, Monaghan - Suddenly on Monday 18th March at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Golding

March 18, 2024

Cherry Orchard, Dublin - 6th March 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dawid Idec

March 18, 2024

Midleton, Cork - On March 16th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen O'Connor (née O'Dwyer)

March 12, 2024

Pallasgreen, Limerick - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice & the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Dempsey

March 12, 2024

Glenealy, Co. Wicklow - 10th March 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lena Braiden (née Murphy)

March 12, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 10th of March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Mitchell

March 13, 2024

Pennywell, Limerick - On March 12th, 2024, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Casserly

March 13, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - March 12th, 2024, suddenly and peacefully at home. Donations, if desired, to Arc Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Libby (née Madden), 50

March 13, 2024

Roundstone, Galway - It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia Libby announce her passing from this life in her home March 10th, 2024, at the young age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Tommy O'Reilly

March 14, 2024

Longfield, Killegar - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Garbutt

March 14, 2024

Dublin - Passed away suddenly at home on 11th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Holland

March 14, 2024

Barryroe, Cork - On March 14th, 2024, suddenly at his home surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peggy (Margaret) Coyle (née Joyce)

March 14, 2024

Derrybeg, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place, at her home, of Peggy Coyle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Roísín McGuckin (née Travers)

March 15, 2024

Balbriggan, Dublin - 4th March 2024, unexpectedly at home. Beloved wife of Shaun and adored daughter of John and Carol.

No age or cause of death reported.

Louise Milligan

March 15, 2024

Delgany, Wicklow - Louise passed away on Tuesday 12th March 2024 at her home. Lovingly remembered by her parents Thomas and Deirdre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephanie O'Driscoll

March 16, 2024

Summerhill North, Cork - On March 14th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie O'Flaherty (née Spooner)

March 17, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 14th March, 2024. Suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Plunkett

March 17, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 16th March 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamonn Lavery

March 17, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - 17th March 2024. Suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Adam Gardas

March 17, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday,14th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

