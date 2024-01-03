CANADA

Note: Obituaries from Ontario will resume next week.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

A hockey pro “died suddenly”:

Reginald Savage, former NHL forward for Capitals, Nordiques, dies at 53

December 29, 2023

Reginald Savage's NHL career was brief, but historic. The forward from Montreal scored his first NHL goal on a penalty shot against Minnesota North Stars goalie Jon Casey at 17:30 of the second period in a 5-4 Minnesota win at Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, on Nov. 18, 1992. The stick Savage used is in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Former teammates, however, said they'll always remember him more for a personality that lit up a locker room. Savage died on Dec. 24 in Florida at the age of 53 after battling cancer, family members said on Thursday. "Up until the last minute, he worked hard to stay alive," his sister, Sonia Savage, said. "He didn't want to quit. He kept trying and trying. He had pain but he always said, 'We'll be okay, we'll be okay.' But he didn't make it."

Link

A theater director in Quebec “died suddenly”:

Gaetan Morency, 69

December 31, 2023

On December 16, the Quebec cultural community learned with dismay that Gaétan Morency, president and CEO of the Grand Theatre of Quebec since 2015, died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 69. His “sudden departure deeply saddens every member of the Grand Theater team,” Carol Theberge, chairman of the board of directors, announced in a press release. “Admired by all, he knew how to bring out the best in people. We will miss him greatly.” Mr. Morency worked tirelessly and successfully for the recognition of Quebec culture, as well as the development of many major cultural institutions.

Link

A folklorist “died suddenly” in Newfoundland:

Reported on December 20:

Joy Fraser, 46

December 20, 2023

Joy Fraser, born 1977, died very suddenly at age 46 on December 17, 2023, in St John’s. Joy was born and brought up in Scotland, and leaves her grieving parents, brother and sister, nephews and niece and extended family there. She came to MUN as a Commonwealth Scholar in 1999 and gained a Master’s degree and a PhD in Folklore. After seven years on the staff of George Mason University in VA she moved back to St John’s, with regular visits home to Edinburgh. She loved her work in folklore and had just completed an exhibition on Mummers at the Rooms. Her passion was her garden, and the family suggest that if you wish you might plant a flower, or make a donation to the Botanical Gardens in her memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland, a darts champion “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 20:

Amy Earle, 67

December 20, 2023

Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on December 5th, 2023, Amy Loretta Earle of Seal Cove, Conception Bay South, age 67 years. Amy was blessed with a gift for throwing a dart, and was very proud of her accomplished 26-year career representing her town, province and country as a member of Team Canada. She competed internationally in England, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, Malaysia, Grand Caymen, Las Vegas, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. While she won numerous provincial and national titles, and medaled in international competition, she was proudest of being presented an Achievement Award for Sportsmanship by the National Darts Federation. She was inducted into the National Darts Federation Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Golden Harvest International Hall of Fame in 2002.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An interior decorator “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Stefanie Caputo

December 26, 2023

From the Llinelli Herald: “The sudden passing of interior decorator Stefanie Caputo has left many in shock and grief. The details of her death remain private, as her family grapples with this unexpected tragedy. The Vaughan interior design community, her colleagues, customers, and business partners have been vocal in expressing their deep condolences, reflecting the profound impact Stefanie had on those around her.

No age reported.

Link

In Quebec, 49 “ died suddenly ”:

Danielle Larivière, 65

December 27, 2023

Montreal, on December 25, 2023, at the age of 65, passed away Danielle Larivière. Donations, at her request, to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Bélanger , 30

December 28, 2023

Maxime Bélanger, son of Mrs. Martine Jean and Mr. Réjean Bélanger, died on December 18 at the age of 30. He lived in L’Islet. Sincere thanks to all the stakeholders, police officers, volunteers and friends who contributed directly or indirectly to finding Maxime.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richer Lamy, 57

December 31, 2023

Richer Lamy of Montreal passed away suddenly at his home on December 27, 2023, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louise Gaudet, 71

December 31, 2023

Suddenly, on December 30, 2023, at the age of 71, passed away Louise Gaudet.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terra Lee Coleman, 42

December 31, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Terra Lee Coleman, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Lefebvre, 47

December 31, 2023

At the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Home in Hudson, on December 10, 2023, at the age of 47, passed away Mélanie Lefebvre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Laverdière, 49

December 31, 2023

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Granby Hospital Center, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 49, Richard Laverdière died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandre Verret, 47

December 30, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital, on December 22, 2023, at the age of 47, Mr. Alexandre Verret died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derrick Dickie Hartlin, 44

December 30, 2023

Derrick “Dickie” Hartlin, beloved son of Don and Sharon, and loving brother to Joey and Charlene, passed away in Maryfield, Saskatchewan on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Lapointe, 50

December 29, 2023

On December 24, 2023, Mrs. Sandra Lapointe, residing in Chicoutimi, died at her home at the age of 50 years and 5 months. In memory of Sandra, the family invites you to make a donation to Cancer Saguenay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Beach, 65

December 29, 2023

In Montreal, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 65, passed away Mr. Charles Beach. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josée Maillé, 63

December 29, 2023

In Sherbrooke, on December 23, 2023, at the age of 63, passed away Mrs. Josée Maillé. The family would like to thank all the staff at CHUS-Fleurimont for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alain Dufour, 62

December 29, 2023

At the Baie-Saint-Paul Hospital, on December 24, 2023, at the age of 62 years and 5 months, Mr. Alain Dufour passed away. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louis Perreault, 52

December 29, 2023

Suddenly, at his home in Trois-Rivières, on December 22, 2023, Mr. Louis Perreault died at the age of 52. Those who wish can make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Huard-Dufresnem 34

December 29, 2023

In Montreal, on December 23, 2023, at the age of 34, Jérémy Huard Dufresne died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lee Sheftman

December 29, 2023

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Lee on Monday, December 25, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl Goupil, 60

December 29, 2023

Karl died on December 24, 2023, at the age of 60, after a courageous battle with cancer. Until the end, he embodied strength, pride, generosity and integrity, remaining true to himself through this ordeal.

Link

Diane Mignault, 66

December 29, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Diane Mignault, which occurred on December 23, 2023, at the age of 66, following a devastating cancer.

Link

François Durivage, 64

December 29, 2023

It is with immense sadness that in Laval, on December 18, 2023, after a courageous fight against cancer, François Durivage died at the age of 64.

Link

Michelle Fortier Jones, 67

December 29, 2023

On December 24, 2023, at CHUS Fleurimont, passed away Mrs. Michelle Fortier at the age of 67. Thanks to the nursing staff of the oncology and intensive care units at CHUS Fleurimont. Special thanks to Dr. Delisle and nurse Murielle in oncology, and nurse Marie-Ève in intensive care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Duranleau-Carrière, 25

December 28, 2023

On December 15, 2023, William Duranleau-Carrière died at the age of 25. From the bottom of their hearts, the family would like to thank the staff at Maison Caméléon as well as those at the Estrie Rehabilitation Center for their support and accompaniment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Lafond, 61

December 28, 2023

In Trois-Rivières on December 3, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Mr. Denis Lafond. If desired, your sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Martineau, 33

December 28, 2023

It is with great sadness that the Martineau and Da Silva families announce the death of Ms. Jessica Martineau, age 33, in hospital on December 21, 2023. The family would like to thank the staff of the CSSS Pavillon de Gatineau for the good care provided throughout her fight.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Moreau, 64

December 28, 2023

Suddenly at her home, on December 21, 2023, at the age of 64, Mrs. Sylvie Moreau, residing in St-Lin-Laurentides, died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yvon Leblanc, 61

December 28, 2023

Senneterre: Died at the Multi Center SSS of Senneterre on December 23, 2023, at the age of 61, Mr. Yvon Leblanc. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leo Germain, 45

December 28, 2023

At the Pierre-Le-Gardeur Hospital in Terrebonne, at the age of 45, passed away Mr. Léo Germain, spouse of Mrs. Karine Huard, son of Francine Gamelin and the late André Germain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Baillie, 47

December 28, 2023

In Mirabel, on December 25, 2023, at the age of 47, died Mr. Steven Baillie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janique Tremblay, 59

December 28, 2023

Passed away, surrounded by the love of her family, at the CIUSSS Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean, Roberval Hospital, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 59 years and 9 months, Mrs. Janique Tremblay. Those who wish can send their donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brigitte Côté, 62

December 28, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on December 21, 2023, at the age of 62, passed away Brigitte Côté. The family would like to thank the staff of the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for their humanity, their caring attitude and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aline Drouin, 59

December 28, 2023

At her home, on December 18, 2023, at the age of 59, Mrs. Aline Drouin died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Normand Demers, 72

December 28, 2023

At his home, on December 24, 2023, Mr. Normand Demersn died suddenly at the age of 72. As a gesture of sympathy, to compensate for the sending of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Giacomodonato, 47

December 28, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Tina Giacomodonato on December 27, 2023, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Bissonnette, 31

December 27, 2023

From Châteauguay, on December 22, 2023, surrounded by his family and his friend Maryse, Mr. Maxime Bissonnette passed away at the age of 31. The family invites you to make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Maxime.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jules Thibeault, 71

December 27, 2023

Mr. Jules Thibeault, residing in Saint-Félicien, died suddenly on December 26, 2023, at the age of 71 years and 9 months. Those who wish can send their donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Lapointe, 55

December 27, 2023

Suddenly, on December 17, 2023, at the age of 55, Mr. Daniel Lapointe died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Provençal, 68

December 27, 2023

On December 15, Claude Provençal died suddenly at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Jacques, 75

December 27, 2023

At his home, on December 10, 2023, Mr. André Jacques died suddenly at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hélène Maheux, 65

December 27, 2023

At her home, on December 21, 2023, at the age of 65, passed away Mrs. Hélène Maheux. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl Beauchesne, 48

December 27, 2023

At the Pavillon Sainte-Marie in Trois-Rivières, on December 17, 2023, Mr. Karl Beauchesne, residing in Saint-Bonaventure, died at the age of 48. To express your sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Reid, 64

December 27, 2023

Peacefully at her home, accompanied by her children, on December 21, 2023, at the age of 64, passed away Mrs. Suzanne Reid. In lieu of flowers, your sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arlyn Kaluski (nee Balaban), 73

December 27, 2023

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband, friends and family, after a wonderfully long and full life, on Dec 25th 2023, in her 73rd year. We want to thank the amazing and caring staff of “Medicine In Patient” ward at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie Ontario. Contributions can be made to RVH Foundation/Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Chevalier, 71

December 27, 2023

Suddenly in Caplan, on December 27, 2022, at the age of 71, Mr. Claude Chevalier died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Gariépy, 62

December 27, 2023

At the Victor-Gadbois house, at the age of 62, on December 24, 2023, passed away Mr. François Gariépy, residing in Beloeil. The Victor-Gadbois House provides free specialized palliative care, in an atmosphere of dignity and serenity, for patients aged 18 and over with cancer.

No cause of death provided.

Link

Carole Charron, 64

December 27, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on December 23, 2023, at the age of 64, passed away Mrs. Carole Charron. The members of the family would like to thank all the nursing staff of the Regional Integrated Cancer Center (CRIC) of Lévis, as well as the staff of the Palliative Care department of the Hôtel-Dieu of Lévis.

No cause of death provided.

Link

Claudine Bapst, 66

December 27, 2023

At her home, on December 25, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family, Madame Claudine Bapst flew away like a butterfly, at the age of 66. The family would like to thank the oncology team at Ste Croix hospital and the palliative care home services team at Ciusss MCQ, as well as the friends who accompanied Madame Bapst during her two years of struggle against cancer.

Link

Suzanne Poirier, 67

December 27, 2023

At Maison Michel-Sarrazin, on December 20, 2023, at the age of 67 years and 4 months, passed away Mrs. Suzanne Poirier. She lived in Quebec. Thanks to the nursing staff at Grace Hospital in Winnipeg, the nursing staff at the Saint-Boniface Hospital cancer center in Winnipeg, the nursing staff at the Hôtel-Dieu cancer center in Quebec, and all the staff and volunteers at Maison Michel-Sarrazin in Quebec. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lison Carpentier, 66

December 26, 2023

At her home, on December 24, 2023, Mrs. Lison Carpentier died suddenly at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Trahan, 40

December 26, 2023

On December 18, 2023, Mr. André Trahan died in Terrebonne. André was a kind and endearing son, brother, nephew, cousin and uncle. We will miss his humor, his knowledge, his rigor at work and his culture.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marco Giorgi, 46

December 26, 2023

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Marco Giorgi in Laval on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

20 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Calvin Calf, 44

December 28, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of a dear brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin, and friend on December 20, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theresa Clyne, 58

December 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Tracy Clyne on December 20, 2023. Tracy was born February 18, 1965, in Vancouver, British Columbia, where she was adopted by her parents Peter and Loreen Ediger, who are predeceased.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lionel Burgess Abraham, 50

December 26, 2023

On December 22, 2023, Lionel Burgess Abraham passed away at Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pascal Bellegy, 54

December 26, 2023

Pascal Bellegy of Calgary, AB, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the age of 54 years. Pascal was known for his passionate personality. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, and connecting with people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline McLean, 65

December 26, 2023

Jacqueline “Jackie” Joan McLean passed away suddenly at Banner Estrella Medical Center, Phoenix, Arizona, on December 4, 2023, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kendra O’Hare, 31

December 26, 2023

Kendra O’Hare passed away peacefully on December 23rd, surrounded by family. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Kendra adored Ireland and identified more with her Irish roots than her Canadian heritage. The Irish craic, landscapes, and people resonated with her, making her feel most at home. From an early age, her Irish culture shone brightly through her love of singing, composing her own songs, dancing, and laughter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gloria Faye Marie Pavely, 68

December 26, 2023

Ms. Gloria Faye Marie Pavely passed away suddenly at her home in Red Deer, Alberta, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the age of 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Travis David Scantland, 54

December 26, 2023

Travis David Scantland of Fort McMurray, Alberta passed away at the age of 54 on December 23, 2023, surrounded by family, at the Fort McMurray Regional Health Centre, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Dale Screpnek, 61

December 26, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of our brother Dale, due to pneumonia complications, on December 22, 2023, at the age of 61 years old. He will be remembered as a kind, strong and loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Link

Jeffrey Lailey, 51

December 26, 2023

Jeff passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the age of 51 years, doing what he loved, playing hockey. Jeff leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Laureen Lailey, and his sons, Branden and Cameron. He was an exceptional husband and father.

No cause of death reported

Link

Reported on December 23:

Terry David Chouinard, 49

December 23, 2023

On December 19, 2023, Terry David Chouinard of Sylvan Lake, formerly of Edson, Alberta, passed away at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Grover, 65

December 23, 2023

Donald was born on June 15, 1958, which was special, as it was Father’s Day that year. He was always the happiest baby. He passed away suddenly on December 22, 2023, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 22:

Donald Turner, 62

December 22, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing in Drayton Valley of our dad, Donald Glendon ‘Donnie’ Turner of Eckville, Alberta, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 62 years. Fondly referred to as Donnie, Tilt, or Bub, he was born in Nova Scotia and moved to Alberta in the early 1980s, where he began his lifelong career in the Oil Patch. The rig was not only his place of work, but his second home and family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karl Haasz, 22

December 22, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Karl Haasz of Sturgeon County on December 17, 2023, at the age of 22 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kylie “Tussîe” Cecil, 21

December 22, 2023

Kylie “Tussîe” Cecil was called home by our Creator on Tuesday December 19, 2023, at the age of 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Lynn Dryburgh, 41

December 22, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jennifer Lynn Dryburgh announce her sudden passing on December 11th, 2023, at the age of 41 years. Jennifer is survived by her partner, Orion Woods, and son, Ethan James. Jennifer was a Senior Client Delivery Coordinator at McKinsey & Company.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vanessa Hopf, 45

December 22, 2023

Vanessa Hopf, a resilient soul born on March 30, 1978, in Edmonton, left this world unexpectedly on December 17th, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM, succumbing to complications related to her diabetes at her Edmonton home.

Link

Brad and Elizabeth Vetsch, 72

December 22, 2023

After brave battles with illness, Brad and Elizabeth Vetsch passed away peacefully and unexpectedly, within hours of each other, on December 15th, 2023, at the age of 72. Brad and Elizabeth were lifelong partners, happily married for 49 years and together even longer. Brad was an engineer by trade but took pride in joining and later running Vetsch Bros., the family construction business started by his father and uncle, where he worked for the bulk of his career. Elizabeth was a doctor who maintained a family practice for decades in Grandview, where she provided compassionate and dedicated care to countless patients. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Diabetes Canada, in Brad’s name, and to the Alberta Cancer Foundation, in Elizabeth’s name.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Taylor Jones, 30

December 22, 2023

On December 14, 2023, Taylor Jones of Edmonton, formerly St. Paul, passed away at the age of 30 years. He is survived by his three children, Alayna, Bailey & Michael. Taylor was diagnosed in February 2023 with Type 1 Diabetes. He struggled with his blood sugars and then got a small lump under his arm that became infected and was treated at the hospital. On December 7th he became very sick, and neurosurgeons found that he had had several minor strokes. Biopsies showed fungus that had spread through his brain and spine. Taylor passed two days after life support was removed.

Link

Reported on December 21:

Trevor Grant Young, 48

December 21, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Trevor Grant Young after a short illness, at Health Sciences Centre, St. John’s, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 11 “died suddenly”:

Lance Fetchko, 67

December 30, 2023

It is with love and sadness that we announce the loss of Lance Fetchko, who peacefully passed away on Dec 22, 2023, after a valiant fight with brain cancer.

Link

Andre Korteland, 46

December 29, 2023

With immense sadness we have to say goodbye to Andre, who passed away December 21, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre Jean-Paul Beaudoin, 67

December 29, 2023

We sadly announce that our beloved Pierre passed away at age 67 after a fight with lung cancer.

Link

Mary Lynne Hennessy, 73

December 29, 2023

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Mary Lynn Hennessy. She passed away on the evening of December 27th, 2023, surrounded by family, after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in May 2023.

Link

Edward Joseph Williams, 67

December 28, 2023

Edward Joseph Williams passed to another dimension shortly after midnight on December 23, 2023, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, surrounded by his wife, children, and close family. He died peacefully, suddenly, and well before his time at 67 years young!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cameron Laine Koops, baby

December 28, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our little angel “Cammy” Cameron Laine Koops on Friday, December 8, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerrard Fraser Elliot, 33

December 28, 2023

It’s with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Fraser Elliot Gerrard There’s lots of fond memories of Fraser, participating in baseball, hockey and golf. please join us and remembering his gracious smile and kindness towards others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charly-Anne Rose Marie LaRocque, 29

December 27, 2023

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Charly-Anne Rose Marie LaRocque, a lifelong resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Elizabeth Debbie Munro, 67

December 27, 2023

It is with great sorrow that the family announces Debbie’s peaceful passing, with her family by her side, after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Valerie Rempel, 68

December 27, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Val Rempel announces the passing of our mother, grandmother (nana the greatest), great-grandmother and dear friend to many. Val passed peacefully in Kelowna B.C. on Monday, December 18th, 2023, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends.

Link

Evan Scott Winger, 27

December 27, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected loss of our son and brother, Evan Scott Winger. He graced our lives with his beautiful presence on New Year’s Day 1996, in Prince Rupert BC, and left this earth on Sunday 17 December 2023, remaining forever young in our hearts and minds.

Link

17 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Rita Kathleen Wojciechowski, 62

December 30, 2023

Rita passed away suddenly on the morning of Thursday, December 28, 2023, at St. Boniface Hospital at the age of 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexander J. Markovic, 57

December 29, 2023

Suddenly on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Alex passed away at his residence at the age of 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valerie Ann Garand, 62

December 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Valerie, age 62, on the morning of December 27th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Richard Hunter McKelvey, 36

December 29, 2023

Timothy McKelvey of San Clara, Manitoba passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trevor Harris, 44

December 29, 2023

Peacefully on December 26, 2023, Trevor Harris passed away at his home, with family by his side, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Richard Robert Caplette, 43

December 29, 2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Jason Caplette, age 43, of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Darlene Case, 60

December 29, 2023

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our grandma, mom and wife Sandra, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sharon Gayle Thorvaldson (Telenko), 74

December 29, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on December 24th, 2023, at Selkirk Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Daniel Quesnel, 73

December 29, 2023

On the cusp of the winter solstice, at 10:33 pm on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023, Daniel “Big Dan” Quesnel passed away, succumbing to leukemia. “Big Dan” died peacefully at his home in Manigotogan. His struggle with leukemia was brief and those who loved him were grateful to have the time to say “I love you” before his passing.

Link

Lowell Allen Miller, 56

December 29, 2023

Lowell Allen Miller, aged 56, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away at the Victoria General Hospital on the evening of December 21, 2023, during the longest night of the year. For almost two years, he had bravely fought against a vicious and unrelenting cancer. Special mention must go to Dr. Christina Kim, Dr. Eren Beshara, the Victoria General Hospital’s Oncology Department and Urgent Care Department, Dr Lyle Stronger and Dr Paul Daeninck, who stepped in for Lowell at critical junctures, and Dr. Shan Pirzada, who ensured Lowell passed with dignity.

Link

Darren “Duke” Habermann, 50

December 27, 2023

On December 11, 2023, at his residence in Selkirk, MB, Duke Habermann, aged 50 years, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Brent Gorrell, 67

December 27, 2023

Suddenly on Saturday, December 23, 2023, Gregory passed away at the Grace hospital at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Loretta Sutherland, 47

December 27, 2023

No obit.

Link

Marc Lane, 47

December 27, 2023

Marc passed away suddenly at his home in Creighton, Saskatchewan at the age of 47 years. A celebration of life for Marc will be held at a later date.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Stephen Smook, 72

December 27, 2023

Larry Stephen Smook, of Vita, Manitoba, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the De Salaberry District Health Centre in St-Pierre-Jolys, MB, after a sudden decline in health and lengthy hospitalization. He was only 72. He was born August 29, 1951, in Vita, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Solomon, 39

December 27, 2023

Samuel Solomon passed away on December 6, 2023 at age 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Francis (Cody) Roulette Jr., 37

December 26, 2023

Gladstone, MB - It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Daniel Francis “Cody” Roulette Jr. “Awaanapo-Piinesi Thunderbird flying in the fog” at age 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 22 “died suddenly:

Gail Boone, 63

December 29, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Friday, December 29, 2023, Gail Boone of Hatchet Cove, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessie Butler, 58

December 27, 2023

It is with great sadness the family of Jessie Maureen Butler (Boone) share news of her sudden passing at the age of 58, on December 24, 2023. Those lucky enough to know her will remember a funny, caring, kind and giving woman. She was a loving aunt, sister, dedicated partner and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Luby, 49

December 27, 2023

It is with tremendous sadness and heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden passing of a devoted father, wonderful husband-to-be, treasured friend and much loved brother, Keith Patrick Luby, of Tors Cove, NL on December 19th, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Gillett, 52

December 27, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Rob” Winston Gillett announce his untimely passing on Monday, December 25th, 2023, in Corner Brook, NL at the young age of 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wade Greening, 67

December 27, 2023

Wade Greening passed suddenly away on December 24, 2023, at the Health Science Centre, at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Johnston

December 27, 2023

Passed away suddenly, at his home in Sherbrooke, on December 1, 2023. Predeceased by his father, John, and brother Rob. Leaving to mourn with cherished and precious memories, his beloved daughter Pascale and her mother, Claudine, and his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia Butt, 72

December 27, 2023

With broken and heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Sylvia Butt. Sylvia was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She leaves us with a void that can never be filled.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emma-Lee Keats, 40

December 27, 2023

It is with unbearable sadness and grief that we announce the sudden passing of Robyn Emma-Lee Keats (Lush).

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Greening, 50

December 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Wilson Greening announce his passing on Sunday, December 24th, 2023, in Corner Brook, NL at the age of only 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pastor Ivan Bennett, 63

December 27, 2023

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Ivan Bennett announce his sudden passing at his home in Stanhope, on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rob Kean, 57

December 27, 2023

On December 25, 2023, we lost an incredible man: Rob Kean of Mount Pearl, formerly of Traytown; a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Born Jan. 28, 1966, Rob was 57 years old — far too young to leave this world but he was unable to keep up the fight after a cancer diagnosis 11 months ago and a subsequent stem-cell transplant.

Link

Tony Ryan, 63

December 26, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Christmas morning Tony Ryan, age 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geraldine (Dene) Philpott, 65

December 26, 2023

Geraldine (Dene) Philpott, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend, was called home by our Heavenly Father after brief illness at the Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville, on December 25th, 2023. Our family would like to thank the teams in ICU, palliative care and in-patient units of Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital, for the compassionate support and care provided to our family during this difficult time. We would also like to thank her health care team at the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Center, St. John’s.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Mary Eisenhauer, 69

December 26, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Karen Mary Eisenhauer. Karen fought a very courageous, short-term battle with cancer and passed away on December 13th, 2023, at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray, Alberta, with her loving sons by her side.

Link

Reported on December 24:

Simeon Marvin Reid “Little Marv”, 42

December 24, 2023

The saying goes “big things come in small packages.” That was “Little Marv”, what he lacked in size he certainly made up for in heart and personality! It is with the heaviest hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our precious loved one, Simeon Marvin Reid; fiancé, father, son, brother, uncle and cherished friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 23:

Tracey Jane Haas Gavin, 48

December 23, 2023

It is with sadness that the family of the late Tracey Jane Haas (Gavin) announces her sudden passing, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Piercey Keats, 42

December 23, 2023

With great sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing of our loving and devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend, Jason Piercey Keats. Jason, at a young age of 42, fought a courageous battle with cancer. He passed in the presence of his son, Simon and wife, Robyn, on December 22, 2023.

Link

Reported on December 20:

Summer McIsaac, 25

December 20, 2023

It is with a heavy hearts that the family announce the passing of Summer Dinika McIsaac on December 13th, 2023, with her dad by her side at the Health Science Centre, St. John’s, at the tender age of 25 years. Summer will always be remembered for her wonderful smile and infectious laugh. She was happy-go-lucky and full of life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Collier, 46

December 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Paula Collier announce her passing at the Ottawa General Hospital, Ottawa, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia (Patsy) Kelloway

December 20, 2023

Passed away peacefully at the Health Science Center on December 19, 2023, after a long battle with cancer, Patricia (Patsy) Kelloway (nee Woodman). Patsy was affectionately known for her quick wit and ability to write poetry in record speed. She loved her time spent at the cabin and cruising in the Caribbean. Special thanks to Community Health Nurse Vickie Young and Dr. Popadiuk and staff at the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Center for their care and compassion.

No age reported.

Link

Reported on December 19:

Jennifer Hannon, 28

December 19, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jennifer; daughter, mother, sister, and friend, on Thursday December 14th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline Mary Morgan

December 19, 2023

Passed away peacefully on December 15 after a short battle with lung cancer, Jacqueline Mary Morgan nee Stevenson.

No age reported.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 13 “died suddenly”:

Linda LaLonde, 57

December 31, 2023

With heavy hearts, the family of Linda LaLonde announce her passing on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023. Linda became ill in the fall of 2023, which compromised her overall health. She was diagnosed with an untreatable and aggressive cancer on December 14th, 2023.

Link

Gage Gardipy, 22

December 30, 2023

No obit.

Link

Gail Lynn Johnston, 46

December 29, 2023

Gail passed away on December 21, 2023, in Calgary, AB. She was born May 27, 1977.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristin Ilona Hanson, 37

December 29, 2023

It is with heavy hearts the family of Kristin Hanson announce her peaceful passing on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lyle Brooks, 72

December 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lyle Brooks, better known as Pa, with his family by his side, at the age of 72 years on December 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Lynn Thibault, 67

December 29, 2023

Sheila Lynn Thibault (née: Drullette) passed away on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Sheila was born on December 28th, 1955.

Link

Haylee McKenzie Marie Schofield, 27

December 29, 2023

With broken hearts, the family of Haylee Schofield sadly announces her passing on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 26 years of age. Sadly, Haylee became involved with drugs in her mid-teens. Despite all her hard work in various treatment programs, she would eventually relapse. During times of sobriety she was employed and reconnected with those closest to her. In recent years, Haylee’s battle with addiction intensified, making sobriety unattainable.

Link

Mateo Casanova, 2

December 28, 2023

No obit.

Link

Braden Wright, 29

December 28, 2023

With broken hearts the family of Braden Wright announce his passing on December 25, 2023 at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arland Tootoosis, 72

December 28, 2023

With great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Arland Wade Tootoosis on December 26, 2023, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janine Marya Rope, 28

December 28, 2023

Janine was called home by the Creator unexpectedly on December 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cameron Jr Chief, 40

December 28, 2023

Cameron Jr. Chief passed away at the Lloydminster Jubillee Home in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, on December 22, 2023, at the age of 40 years old. Under unforeseen circumstances, Cameron spent the last 20 years in the Lloydminster Jubilee Home. He fought long and hard to stay, as family was most important to him. Cameron no longer suffers; he is free from any pain, he has made his journey home!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elliot Troy Still, 40

December 26, 2023

Dskinikiw Ātayōhkan Misatim Kah Kanawāmat Napewak Ēkwa Iskwewak (Young Man Spirit Horse Who Takes Care Of All Men And Woman), November 22, 1983 - December 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link