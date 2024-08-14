GHANA

Nhyira Marfo Okyere: Team Eternity singer reportedly passes away days after performance

August 7, 2024

Nhyira Marfo Okyere, a prominent lead singer and co-founder of the beloved Ghanaian gospel group Team Eternity, reportedly passed away around midnight on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The news of her passing, initially shared by blogger Zhikay Ikejunior on Facebook, has sent shockwaves through the gospel music community. While the exact cause of her death remains undisclosed, the news has left fans and fellow musicians in a state of profound grief. Nhyira's last public appearance was at a gospel event on Sunday, August 4, 2024, now her final ministration. Her powerful performances and heartfelt worship have touched countless lives, making her sudden departure now particularly poignant. This tragic news comes just over a year after Team Eternity suffered another significant loss. According to Ghana Music, Kevin Adiamah, another cherished member of the group, passed away on June 14, 2023, due to health complications.

No age or cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

Onyeka Onwenu: Veteran music icon dies at 72 after sudden collapse

August 8, 2024

Nigeria’s veteran singer of the early 1980s, Onyeka Onwenu, has passed away at the age of 72. Based on reports by News Agency of Nigeria, Onwenu reportedly collapsed while performing at the 80th birthday celebration of Stella Okoli, Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday evening. She was immediately taken to Reddington Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Onyeka Onwenu was a multifaceted Nigerian singer-songwriter, actress, human rights advocate, journalist, and politician. Renowned for her elegant presence and often referred to by the Nigerian press as the “Elegant Stallion,” she held various influential roles throughout her career.

No cause of death reported.

Former Lagos Nigerian Bar Association chairman Ogunlana is dead

August 7, 2024

A former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, Lagos State, Adesina Ogunlana [60], Esq., has been confirmed dead. Ogunlana who served as the NBA Chairman of the Ikeja Branch between 2016 – 2018, breathed his last on Tuesday, unexpectedly and without any sign of illness. In a similar way to bowing in the courtroom before judges as he argued on behalf of his clients, Ogunlana bowed to death just days after friends and colleagues celebrated his 60th birthday with a lecture late in July.

No cause of death reported.

Former federal lawmaker, Wole Diya is dead

August 9, 2024

A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Oyewole Duro Babafemi Diya, has died, Naija News reports. Wole, who is the younger brother to late former Chief of Defence Staff, Oladipo Diya, died in the early hours of Friday. The younger Diya, 63, was a two-term representative of Somolu Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber. He was also a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Somolu State Constituency I. Naija News gathered that he had for years been nursing a heart-related disease.

KENYA

Rafiki Pesa singer Shari Martin is dead

August 6, 2024

In the late 90s, Rafiki Pesa, a song by little-known Shari Martin gained popularity across the country due to its hard-hitting words. The singer, Shari Martin, 54, died at Kenyatta National Hospital on August 2, 2024, after a long battle with pneumonia. His younger brother, Matthews Yefta Komora, told the Standard that Martin had been admitted to the hospital on July 27 after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He initially responded well to treatment, but four days later, his condition deteriorated. “His death is still a shock to us because we believed he had fully recovered…he had been given a clean bill of health,” said Komora.

MALAWI

Tragedy strikes MCP Convention: Councillor Robert Jacob Ndhlovu passes away

August 10, 2024

A somber mood has descended upon the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention in Lilongwe, as one of its delegates, Councillor Robert Jacob Ndhlovu, has tragically passed away. Madalitso Kazombo, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MCP’s Director of Recruitment confirmed the to the local media, stating that Ndhlovu died in the early hours of today at a hotel in Lilongwe. According to Kazombo, Ndhlovu began feeling unwell yesterday and sought medical attention at Kamuzu Central Hospital, where he was treated as an outpatient. Sadly, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away in the presence of his wife and sister.

No age or cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

Entertainment personality Michelle Ngwenya dies

August 6, 2024

Youthful entertainment personality and youth advocate Michelle Ngwenya has died after a short illness. She was 28. Michy, as she was fondly known, was a key figure in the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca), which have been instrumental in recognising and honouring creatives and individuals making an impact in the communities of Pumula and beyond. Michelle passed away in the early hours of today, 6 August.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule passes away after being diagnosed with lung cancer

August 12, 2024

Many hearts were left shattered as the news of the South African radio personality and businesswoman Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's death hit social media. The Ukhozi FM star died months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer, in the early hours of Monday, 12 August 2024, at Parklands Hospital. Zanele Mbokazi is known for her amazing presenting skills. She is one of the veteran radio presenters in South Africa who cemented her name in the industry. The news of the 52-year-old presenter devastated many netizens on social media as they shared their shock and pain.

SAUDI ARABIA

Zain CEO’s death sends shockwaves across kingdom as prayers pour in

August 7, 2024

Zain KSA CEO Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, credited with turning the company around, sadly passed away this past Monday. During his six-year tenure as CEO, he eliminated over SR2 billion ($532.6 million) in losses and tripled the company’s market capitalization. Zain KSA mourned his loss on social media, highlighting his contributions since joining in 2009 and becoming CEO in 2018. Thousands of people sent in heartfelt prayers after his sudden passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

AZERBAIJAN

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

20-year-old tractor driver dies suddenly in Gakh region

August 8, 2024

Gakh - The tragic incident took place in the village of Deymedaghly in the Gakh region. 20-year-old local resident Logman Mammadli died of sudden cardiac arrest while working on a tractor. According to APA, the young tractor driver was driving in the village when he had an attack of acute heart failure. The tractor continued to move and stopped, driving into the bushes. Logman Mammadli died on the spot before the arrival of the ambulance.

RUSSIA

Oleg Vladimirovich Kulikov

August 9, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Oleg Vladimirovich Kulikov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

