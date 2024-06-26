ITALY

Amedeo Gianfrotta, director of Reazione a Catena and the Rai Production Centre of Naples, died from a sudden illness

June 23, 2024

Naples - Amedeo Gianfrotta, 59 years old, Rai television director, died. A sudden illness took him away from the love of his wife and two daughters and the affection of the many colleagues, family and friends who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Alessandra Valeri Manera, the author of Cristina d'Avena’s songs, such as Cat's Eyes, died at 67

June 23, 2024

Alessandra Valeri Manera died, author of many songs sung by Cristina D'Avena such as 'Cat’s eyes' that marked the childhood of many generations. She died at the age of 67. She was also a lyricist and was responsible for the programming of the Mediaset Group’s youth networks. Cause of death has not been reported. The author may have been ill for some time, as well as being the victim of a turbo cancer or a heart problem such as a heart attack. Not even hypotheses related to a sudden illness are excluded.

Vera Slepoj, the psychologist and writer, died

June 21, 2024

Padua (Veneto) - The well-known psychologist, Vera Slepoj, died in the night. She was taken by a sudden illness. The psychologist and writer was 70 years old. As an author of publications, she collaborated with several newspapers and participated in television programs.

No cause of death reported.

Pedaso, desperate run to the hospital: 6-month-old girl dies

June 23, 2024

Pedaso (Marche) - Tragedy in Pedaso: a girl of just 6 months died this morning after being transported to the hospital. A race on the wire of seconds at the Murri di Fermo, where the little girl arrived in desperate conditions and the doctors could not do anything to save her. Ongoing investigations by health professionals to try to trace the causes of what happened. According to the first news, it seems that the child had contracted a kind of influenza that has worsened in a progressive way to induce the parents to ask for help: Green Cross and medical team arrived on the spot. Despite the efforts of doctors for the baby there was nothing to do. In the village the news spread in a moment and aroused strong emotion throughout the community.

No cause of death reported.

16-year-old boy dies in a community in Roasio

June 24, 2024

Roasio (Piemonte) - A 16-year-old boy died on Monday morning, June 24, from a sudden illness. This happened in Roasio, and at the moment the information is still very scarce. However, it seems that the young boy was a guest of an active community for minors in the country. The circumstances in which he was affected by illness are not yet clear. The relief workers were immediately alerted and a group of 118 medics intervened on the spot. But there was nothing to do to save the life of the 16-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal sickness in sleep, entrepreneur dies at 29

June 20, 2024

Santa Maria del Rovere (Treviso) - The family members found him unconscious in bed. The intervention of the doctor and nurses of Suem 118, arrived with ambulance, however, all attempts of resuscitation were in vain. Death came at night, in his sleep. Great shock in the district of Santa Maria del Rovere in Treviso for the sudden death, at the age of just 29, of Simone Cian, entrepreneur and owner of a gardening company. No one, especially the family, can make sense for what happened: the 29-year-old has never had any health or heart problems.

No cause of death reported.

Edoardo Rossini, 30, passed away this morning after a sudden illness

June 24, 2024

Montagnana (Padova, Veneto) - He had felt ill on Saturday evening and collapsed, losing his senses, in cardiac arrest. After the resuscitation maneuvers, he was transferred first to Schiavonia and then to the Padua Hospital. But the young man’s vital functions were now impaired and on Monday, around 1:00 pm, he was declared dead. Inexplicable for now the drama, Edoardo was a sporting boy, he played basketball, he was a talent raised in Montagnana Basketball. The 30-year-old marketing manager at the family company, Sartori Rides, a leader in Italy in the construction of rides and attractions for amusement parks.



No cause of death reported.

Community of Altotevere in shock by the death of Virginia Berliocchi

June 19, 2024

Altotevere (Puglia) - An entire community has been shocked, in these hours, by the untimely death of Virginia Berliocchi, just 31 years old, which occurred last night (June 18). To mourn the girl is especially Cerbara, fraction of Città di Castello where she lived with her family and was the beacon of many initiatives of a school and social programs. "At just 30 years an inexorable destiny took her away from family, friends and many people who loved her and knew her and appreciated her for her extraordinary humanity, altruism and dedication to others", said Mayor Luca Secondi.

No cause of death reported.

Three professors “died suddenly” (and a fourth in a “vaxxident”; see below):

Sebastiano Fabbrini died: the researcher and lecturer was 34 years old

June 19, 2024

Venezia - Sebastiano Fabbrini, researcher and lecturer at the course of "Contemporary Architecture" of the University of Venice Iuav, was found dead; he was only 34 years old. He taught at the "Contemporary Architecture" course. Enthusiastically, he had embraced the theme of the relationship between architecture and power.

No cause of death reported.

Luca Trevisan, died at 52 years old, the professor of Bocconi theoretical AI, "A beautiful mind" Italian

June 21, 2024

Milan - Luca Trevisan, professor of Bocconi, theorist of AI and "A beautiful mind" Italian died. He was only 52 years old, and his death left a void not only in the Milanese university but throughout the Italian academic world. According to some reconstructions, Luke died because of an illness, although not even his family specified what it was. It could be a turbo cancer as well as a heart attack or a sudden illness. Cecilia Marchetti, heart surgeon at Niguarda Hospital, was at his side as a doctor: it is likely that the 52-year-old died of a heart problem. On July 21st he would have turned 53, so colleagues and friends are still incredulous.

No cause of death reported.

Daniele Di Marino, dies at the exit of a local bar from a sudden illness, the university professor was on vacation with his pregnant wife

June 18, 2024

Bellaria (Rimini, Emilia Romagna) - Daniele Di Marino, 42-year-old researcher and professor of molecular biology at the Polytechnic University of the Marche, died suddenly on the seafront of Bellaria, on the Romagna Riviera. The tragedy took place on the night between Saturday 16 and Sunday, June 17, while Daniele was outside a disco on the coast of Rimini, in the company of his pregnant wife. After an evening of dancing, the 42-year-old collapsed and never got up. Despite the prompt attempts of the 118 medics to resuscitate, the doctors could not help but note the death.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in the Army, Lieutenant Diego Bonavera dies at only 45 years

June 18, 2024

A fatal sudden illness in the Carabinieri Corps for the sudden death of Lieutenant Diego Bonavera of only 45 years. A career spanning 24 years. The man would have been taken ill suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Tragedy on vacation: Doctor becomes sick and dies after a walk on the beach

June 18, 2024

Salento (Puglia) - Daniela Casol was on holiday with her husband, Dario D'Incal, in Torre San Giovanni, a seaside resort in Salento. After completing a walk on the beach, the doctor suffered a sudden illness. Despite the rescue attempts, there was nothing to do for her. The husband immediately called for help, but unfortunately, despite the timely intervention, the doctor did not make it. The news of the death of Daniela Casol has left an unbridgeable void in the community of Belluno, where she was well known and respected. An experienced doctor, she had dedicated her life to the care of patients, earning the affection and esteem of all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Killed by an illness while on vacation, died Doctor Leonardo De Rosa

June 20, 2024

Arpino (Lazio) - Community in mourning for the sudden death of Dr Leonardo De Rosa, a person well known in the community and respected by all. Dr. De Rosa was struck by a sudden illness while on vacation with his family, unfortunately there was nothing to do for the 65-year-old. Many messages of condolence posted on social networks, the whole community gathers affectionately around his wife Rita, his daughters Michela and Valeria, the grandchildren that the doctor loved so much. Leonardo De Rosa had recently retired and had ran a pharmacy until a few years ago.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, medical doctor dies at 51 years old

June 19, 2024

Genova (Liguria) - Farewell to Roberto Pesce, 51 years old, doctor anesthesiologist Genoese reviver of San Martino found dead inside his car. His sudden death left dismayed colleagues and friends who had seen him and had spoken to him until a few hours before.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness at school: Lawyer and laboratory engineer dies

June 19, 2024

Manfredonia (Puglia) - The Enrico Mattei Hotel Institute of Vieste colleagues and students are under shock for the sudden and tragic death of the lawyer, Matteo Notarangelo. He was 54 years old and was from Manfredonia. Attempts to save his life were useless.

No cause of death reported.

Pietro Toscano crushed by an illness in Favignana

June 22, 2024

Reggio Emilia (Emilia Romagna) - A holiday with his wife on the island of Favignana at the home of friends; a dinner under the full moon to celebrate his 66th birthday. Then, upon returning to the room, a sudden sickness. Pietro Toscano, who for years had been on the Reggian Red Cross medical team and ambulances, immediately understood what was happening to him and asked for help. Then a last loving look at his "Moni", his wife, Monica Giannini from whom he had children Francis and Matthew. He died an exceptional man.

No cause of death reported.

Ferruccio Guerra, entrepreneur from Levada, killed by an aneurysm at 58

June 21, 2024

Ponte Di Piave (Treviso) - The 58-year-old entrepreneur Ferruccio Guerra died. The professional and owner of the F.G. Montaggi di Levada di Ponte di Piave, had been caught prematurely by an aneurysm last week and died following complications of his health condition.

Mourning in Sanremo, the newsagent, Corrado Ottazzi, died suddenly

June 20, 2024

Condolences in Sanremo for the sudden death of Corrado Ottazzi, newsagent of Piazza Colombo in Sanremo. In recent days he gave signs of improvement. Unfortunately, this morning the sudden death. He leaves his partner Roberta with whom he ran the family newsstand.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Calitri: the loss of Antonio and the pain of his family

June 20, 2024

Calitri (Campania) - A kind and hardworking man crushed by a heart attack, leaving the family waiting for the outcome of the autopsy. A police patrol spotted a stationary vehicle with the four flashing signals near a parking spot. Inside, they found the lifeless body of a man; whose name is Antonio. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, unfortunately it was not possible to save him. 118 alerted the coroner, who ordered the autopsy. The body was transferred to Moscati Hospital in Avellino. Initial investigation suggests that Antonio may have been the victim of a heart attack. His family reported that he had been complaining about health problems for several days.

No age reported.

Farewell to Agnese Vecchi: "She loved mountains and photography". She was 53 and died of a sudden illness

June 19, 2024

Druogno (Piemonte) - The mountains and photography were the great passions of Agnese Vecchi, who died on Sunday evening from a sudden illness while in Druogno going to the pizzeria in Domodossola. She was 53 years old. It was all so sudden; her son Andrea comments with a voice marked by pain.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” in the waters:

Illness during diving in Cala Pira: the diver died at Brotzu

June 24, 2024

Cala Pira (Sardenga) - The woman was rushed to the Brotzu in Cagliari. Her condition had immediately appeared very serious. Anna Maria Depin did not make it, the 53-year-old diver caught by a sudden illness while she was engaged in a dive in Cala Pira, between Castiadas and Villasimius. The woman had been rushed to the Brotzu in Cagliari. She died today in the CPR department. The tourist, originally from Liguria, was on holiday in Sardinia with her family.

No cause of death reported.

50-year-old diver dies during a dive in Salento

June 16, 2024

Ansa (Lecce) - A 50-year-old, Giuseppe Antonio Pellegrino, a native of Nardò (Lecce), died while on a dive in Gallipoli. Maybe he got sick suddenly. The body was found by the personnel of the Harbour Office 350 meters away from the coast, near Punta della Suina. The alarm was raised by a family member who was suspicious because the diver’s buoy had been standing too long in the same spot. Failed attempts to resuscitate him by health workers of 118, who arrived from the Sacred Heart hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Herculaneum: Sudden sickness while swimming, 70-year-old man dead

June 23, 2024

Herculaneum (Campania) - A sudden illness while swimming proved fatal to a 70-year-old. It happened in the morning in Herculaneum. Some bathers noticed a man with his face laying in the water and adrift, not far from a free beach and immediately alerted the rescue. Unfortunately for the man, a pensioner resident in Herculaneum, there was nothing to do. In the next few hours, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Naples will arrange the autopsy to clarify the exact dynamics of the death.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” riding bikes:

He feels sick on his bike. He dies in front of friends

June 15, 2024

Marana (Vicenza) - Fatal illness, Saturday, June 15 in Crespadoro, for a 64-year-old man who collapsed under the eyes of his companions. They were the first to immediately help Giovanni Trevisan while waiting for the arrival of the medics, who, however, could not do anything to save him despite the long attempts of resuscitation. The tragedy occurred around 10 am, along the road from Crespadoro up to the hamlet of Marana in a stretch dotted with hairpin bends. According to a summary reconstruction of the event, it seems that cyclists were proceeding in a group when suddenly Trevisan began to suffer the first symptoms of an illness, maybe a heart attack, which soon made him lose his balance and then his senses making him fall to the ground, on the asphalt. Everything happened in a few minutes. The medics did everything they could to try and get him to regain consciousness. The resuscitation operations lasted a long time, unfortunately without result. Inevitable despair of the fellow bikers. Initial evidence suggests the cause of the sudden death of the 64-year-old was fatal.

No cause of death reported.

He dies falling into the sea at Cala di Palermo

June 19, 2024

Cala in Palermo (Sicily) - The sixty-four-year-old Carmelo Monteleone died tragically at the Cala in Palermo, falling into the sea while riding his bicycle near the pier. According to some testimonies, the man was riding his bicycle near the pier that is at Cala and, perhaps because of an illness, suddenly fell into the sea. Some fishermen watching the scene jumped in the water grabbing the man and taking him to the pier to give him the first help waiting for the arrival of the 118 rescuers. Doctors tried to revive him for about an hour, but unfortunately without success.

No cause of death reported.

Rossano Calabro cries for Milena Consoletti, who was suddenly torn from life

June 21, 2024

Rossano Calabro (Calabria) - The community is in pain over the loss of the young mother: she leaves two children and her husband. The town of Rossano Calabro was hit by a serious mourning with the untimely death of Milena Consoletti, who left us at the age of 48. The news deeply shocked the community, leaving an unbridgeable void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. Milena was a very loved and respected person, and her loss leaves an indelible mark on the lives of her loved ones and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Roberta Guaineri is dead. Former Councillor for Sport of the City of Milan, died at 57 years of illness

June 24, 2024

Milan - Roberta Guaineri, former councillor of the City of Milan for Sport and Tourism, died on Monday at the age of 57. She died while on holiday in Sardinia, probably due to a sudden illness, from what has leaked.

No cause of death reported.

Montenero di Bisaccia in mourning for Elma Desiderio, she died suddenly

June 24, 2024

Montenero di Bisaccia (Molise) - The community shrinks in pain over the untimely death of the young woman that arrived like a bolt from the blue. The community of Montenero di Bisaccia was struck by a painful loss of Elma Desiderio at the age of only 48. His sudden death left a great void in the heart of his father Angiolino, his brothers Angelo and Michele, his sisters-in-law, his grandchildren and all his relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” at work:

Worker from Campania suffers an illness and dies at the "Generali prefabbricati" in San Salvo

June 18, 2024

San Salvo (Abruzzo) - A worker of Campania origins in his sixties, died late this morning at the "Generali prefabbricati", formerly "Vibro Sud", in San Salvo. The man suffered a sudden illness and there was nothing to do for him. Shocked colleagues who tried to revive him and called for help. The medical staff of 118, who also alerted the helicopter, could not help but note the death of the man.

No cause of death reported.

Hit by an illness while driving, 60-year-old security guard, dies

June 24, 2024

Tragedy in Bientina (Pisa) on the night of Monday, June 24, 2024. The security guard, 60, was driving the service car. He was killed by an illness while driving in Via Iacopo del Polta, Bientina. All attempts to resuscitate on site by the staff of 118 were useless. The 60-year-old security guard died right after he got sick. The vigilante was taken ill while driving the service car, around 2 am today, Monday 24 June 2024, probably during the work shift or in its vicinity.

No cause of death reported.

Illness while working: a 46-year-old woman died

June 25, 2024

Pisogne (Brescia, Lombardy) - She died in the house while she was assisting the elderly person to whom she was a caregiver: crushed by an illness, she died at only 46 years. This is the sad fate of the caregiver who died at work in the early afternoon of Monday in a house in Pisogne, on Lake Iseo. The alarm was launched in code red just before 1.30 pm: unfortunately, the desperate attempts to revive her were not worth anything. The operations center has sent on site the automedica and an ambulance. In cardiac arrest, her heart stopped beating.

He dies in the factory hit by a sudden illness

June 19, 2024

Anagni (Lazio) - A worker suffers an illness, falls to the ground and his heart stops beating. The man was immediately helped, but unfortunately there was nothing to do to save his life. Pain and bewilderment among colleagues who witnessed the scene helplessly. It happened in the late morning of today in a department of the factory "Catalent", the pharmaceutical giant with branches in different countries of the world and in the industrial area of Anagni. The man, 55 years old, resident in Colleferro, suffered an illness and collapsed on the ground. He was immediately helped by colleagues and carers. Shortly after, the medics of 118 arrived on site, followed by the Anagni Company carabinieri. Despite attempts to revive the worker, there was nothing to do; the doctor had nothing left but to certify the death.

No cause of death reported.

A worker feels sick and dies in Anagni

June 19, 2024

Anagni (Lazio) - A worker died in Anagni, in the province of Frosinone. T The man was a resident in Colleferro and employed by a company outside the company for which he worked. The hypothesis is that he felt ill, caught by a sudden illness, which left him no escape. When the call to the Emergency Number 112 came to the site, the medics came with the ambulance, but for the worker there was unfortunately nothing to do to save his life.

No cause of death reported.

He collapses while working and dies at 47

June 19, 2024

Gorizia (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) - He collapsed while he was at work and died at the age of 47, perhaps because of meningitis, and prophylaxis. A 47-year-old man from Gorizia, with previous chronic pathologies, died suddenly yesterday afternoon at the hospital in Monfalcone where he had been admitted due to a sudden loss of consciousness manifested during working hours.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

In Martinsicuro, man has as a sudden illness after lunch and dies

June 18, 2024

Martinsicuro (Abruzzo) - A tragic event has upset the tranquility of a summer holiday in Martinsicuro, where a tourist from Le Marche lost his life after suffering a sudden illness. Renzo Di Paolo, 72, resident in Folignano, died despite the immediate intervention of the rescuers. The tragedy took place yesterday afternoon at the Holiday Hotel. A sudden illness after lunch. It was about 13:30 when Renzo Di Paolo, suffered a fatal illness. After lunch, he went to the lobby of the Holiday Hotel to talk with other guests. Suddenly, he began to feel bad, immediately arousing concern among those present. The emergency response was immediate. The Italian Red Cross (CRI) of Alba, alerted by hotel guests, arrived on site. The news of his sudden death threw friends and family into despair. This tragic event underlines once again the importance of a prompt reaction in the face of sudden illness. Timely intervention can make the difference between life and death. The use of the defibrillator, although it was not enough in this case, is a fundamental tool that can save lives in situations of cardiac arrest.

No cause of death reported.

A nun “died suddenly”:

Fatal illness while in car, nun found dead

June 18, 2024

Montebelluna (Treviso) - The tragedy in Via Manin in Montebelluna. To lose the life of a 76-year-old religious nun, Franca Michelon. Unfortunately, the rescue of 118 medics went nowhere. The police intervened; her body recovered by the civil protection. A passerby sounded the alarm, but for her unfortunately there was nothing more to do. It would have been a sudden illness to be fatal to a 76-year-old nun, Franca Michelon. The nun, living in Padua, in Codevigo and column of the Institute Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, was found lying inside the cockpit of her car that was parked in Via Manin in Montebelluna. The elderly woman was rescued by a doctor and nurses from Suem 118 who could not do anything else, after trying to resuscitate her, to ascertain her death by cardiocirculatory arrest. It’s likely that her heart failed.

Drama in Cava de' Tirreni, elderly man died of an illness while sitting at the bar in Via Papa Giovanni XXIII

June 19, 2024

Cava de' Tirreni (Salerno) - Drama around lunchtime today, Wednesday, June 19, in Cava de' Tirreni: an elderly man died from a sudden illness while sitting at a bar in Via Papa Giovanni XXIII. Failed attempts to resuscitate by the medics. Caught in a sudden illness while he was at the bar, he was dead in a few minutes. On the spot, medics intervened and, despite the attempts at resuscitation, were only able to ascertain the death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrea dies of a cerebral hemorrhage. He felt ill immediately after lunch with friends, he was 39 years old

June 24, 2024

San Vito al Tagliamento (Pordenone) - Andrea Leonarduzzi, died at 39 years old of a cerebral hemorrhage, leaving an unbridgeable gap between friends and family. The drama of sudden sickness - on May 25, during lunch with friends in San Vito al Tagliamento, Andrea Leonarduzzi, was struck by a sudden illness. The 39-year-old, who seemed fine until then, collapsed unconscious. The friends present immediately called for help, and Leonarduzzi was transferred to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Unfortunately, the diagnosis was terrible: cerebral hemorrhage. Despite the best efforts of the doctors and the department of high-level neurosurgery, Leonarduzzi’s condition remained very serious. After weeks of agony, the heart of "Leo" stopped beating on Friday, leaving his loved ones and friends in deep pain.

Vercelli mourns the death of the hairdresser, Varsalona, crushed by illness while playing soccer

June 19, 2024

Vercelli (Piemonte) - He had gone to the soccer field of Pezzana for the usual appointment with friends: small games, pizza and an evening with friends. But, while he was playing, he was struck by a sudden illness that left him no escape. Gaspare Varsalona, 61, well-known hairdresser of Vercelli, owner of the Salon Lady & Barber Shop, died last night, just before the 20th. Immediate help was useless: there was nothing to do for the man. Passionate about sports and football in particular, Varsalona had always attended the fields as a player in amateur teams as a young man and then as a coach.

No cause of death reported.

She's at the marriage of a relative and dies: community in mourning

June 24, 2024

Macerata Campania (Caserta) - Community in mourning for the sudden death of Mrs Maria Tuosto, 69 years old, due to a sudden illness. The woman, with her family, was in Bergamo to celebrate the marriage of a relative when she collapsed, crushed by an illness. She leaves her husband Pietro Di Matteo, her children and relatives all in grief.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” at home:

Sudden illness at home: Michele dies at 33

June 18, 2024

Urbisaglia (Marche) is under shock. Around 1 pm yesterday (17 June) Michele Pantanetti, 33, was found dead in his home. The call for help came from family members who could not get in touch with the young man. A sudden illness that was fatal. On the spot, the health medics of 118 could not help but note the death of the 33-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

Messina, a 58-year-old man found dead in the countryside near his home

June 20, 2024

Messina (Sicily) - It will be the autopsy to clarify the causes of the death of a 58-year-old man, found lifeless in an area adjacent to his country house in Via Torrente Papardo in contrada Cavalieri where he lived alone. The brother of the man was worried because he had not heard from him for days, so, at his request, the carabinieri went to the home and discovered the body. The body shows no signs of violence, death is probably due to natural causes or perhaps the man was struck by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Civitanova, the mother does not answer: the son finds her dead at home

June 24, 2024

Civitanova (Marche) - A drama took place this afternoon in a quiet house in Via Zavatti in Civitanova, where a 63-year-old woman was found dead inside her home. The discovery occurred after the son, worried about not being able to contact the mother, sounded the alarm. The fire brigade, the 118 personnel and the carabinieri intervened promptly. The tragic episode occurred in the early afternoon. The woman’s son, suspicious of the silence of the mother with whom he could not get in touch for hours, decided to call for help. The concern has increased with the passage of time, pushing him to make this drastic decision. The firefighters, who arrived quickly on the scene, forced the entrance of the house, finding the woman lifeless. Initial tests suggest that the unexpected death occurred a few hours before their arrival.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in the house, he was a janitor at the Pacinotti Institute in Mestre in Carpenedo

June 21, 2024

Carpenedo (Venice) - A man was found dead where he resided, in Carpenedo. F.T. (initials of the man), was a 'scholastic collaborator' in Mestre, at the Pacinotti Institute. He was discovered lifeless yesterday, shortly after 1:00 p.m. He was 65 years old. On Wednesday F.T. was supposed to resume work after a period of vacation but did not show. The school searched his cell phone, but the calls went unanswered. After other empty attempts made again yesterday morning, an employee was sent from the school to his home in search of news. The reporter rang but no one answered even though several things made us think that the man was not out. At that point the school reported the matter to the police and, at the next check with the door opening, the lifeless body was discovered. According to the first hypothesis, the death would have occurred for natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” on a hike:

75-year-old man dies while hiking. Friends immediately alerted the rescuers, but the sickness was fatal

June 19, 2024

It was supposed to be a simple walk in the Bologna Apennines, but yesterday morning unfortunately turned into tragedy. A 75-year-old man died because of an illness, the 75-year-old was walking along Ca' del Vento, near Monterenzio. The friends who were with him immediately noticed that something was wrong, when the man felt a sudden illness. Despite the timely arrival of the rescuers together with the arrival of the Alpine rescue personnel and that of the helicopter rescue, for the man there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Sudden illness at the wheel of the scooter: A professor, 47 years old, dies

June 24, 2024

Casoria (Naples) - The drama took place yesterday morning. His wife was also injured. His name was Vincenzo Vitolo, the 47-year-old who died on Sunday morning on the Sannitica State Road, in Casoria, after an illness while riding his scooter with his wife. The man, art teacher at the middle school Rocco of Afragola, and his wife were riding two wheels when following a sudden illness the professor lost control of the motor vehicle and went crashing to the ground. Upon arrival of the rescuers his wife was transported to San Giovanni di Dio in Frattamaggiore while unfortunately for the 47-year-old man, there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

He gets sick on his way home from work, the famous Frosinone Sandwich truck caterer dies

June 21, 2024

Frosinone (Lazio) - Ettore Crescenzi was returning home after a day of work aboard his truck for street food when suddenly around 22:30 while he was on Via Monti Lepini, he felt sick and ran off the road into a railing and died. On the spot, police men from Frosinone and medics from 118 from the nearby hospital intervened and tried to revive him but unfortunately, they did not succeed. A tragic death that for the 66-year-old Ettore Crescenzi, a person who in recent years after having managed for a lifetime the Bar 377 in Castel Massimo, had started to make the street sandwiches, going to the Pontine Sea, with his yellow truck.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal accident on the Pievaiola, Antonio probably caught sick

June 22, 2024

Strozzacapponi (Perugia) - A 61-year-old man, Antonio Bisogno, from Panicale, died in Strozzacapponi. It could have been caused by a sudden illness, the accident on the Pievaiola that cost him his life. At the height of Strozzacapponi the car suddenly skidded, hitting another car before ending up off the road, near the village’s newsstand. The attempts of the medical staff of 118 to try to revive the 61-year-old are useless.

No cause of death reported.

Frontal crash on the bridge of Sant'Antioco, an engineer dies

June 20, 2024

Selargius (Sardegna) - The victim, a 50-year-old, had a fatal sudden heart attack right on the bridge he had projected with his Audi Q3, he collided with the Citroen driven a 44-year-old Piedmontese, injured but alive. He leaves his wife and elderly mother. His name was Alessandro Valdes, he is the victim of the terrible frontal accident that occurred on the bridge of Sant'Antioco, a bridge that he knew well because he had taken care of the very first building lot with its safety. A sudden heart attack while at the wheel of his Audi Q3 proved fatal, with which he crashed into a Citroen driven by a 44-year-old tourist from Turin, who was seriously injured but not in danger of death. The engineer’s car flipped over, ending up very close to the guardrail. By the time he was pulled out of the sheets he was already dead. Fire brigades and ambulances of 118 intervened on site.

No cause of death reported.

Brazilian dies in Italy

June 25, 2024

My brother Daniel Bristot de Oliveira, 37 years, left us today and went to our Father. He was the victim of a fulminant heart attack. He was living in Italy and we are in talks to bring him to Brazil. We ask for prayer for his soul.

He goes on vacation to Egypt but gets an infection: dies Eduard Giribuola, 55

June 14, 2024

He goes on vacation to Egypt but contracts an infection that escalates suddenly until death takes place. This is the incredible course of Eduard Giribuola, originally from Mira but for some years now living in Spinea, on vacation in Egypt with his partner. The 55-year-old had left for a short vacation in late May for a break from daily work. In Egypt the man manifested the symptoms of an infection for which he was treated. Unfortunately, despite the care of local doctors, the clinical picture deteriorated until the death occurred on May 29. After the extremely delicate operations of the return of the body to Italy, the last civil greeting was held in the Farewell room of the cemetery of Spinea, where the cremation also took place.

