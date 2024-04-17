In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, April 9-April 15, 2024
Athletes in US, Brazil, UK (4), Austria, Norway, Poland, Italy (3), Japan, AU (& coaches in US, UK, Neth., N. Macedonia, Spain, Italy); actors in US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Italy, Nigeria, India; & more
United States:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-b86
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-829
Mexico:
Mexico, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-f23
Mexico:
Argentina:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-866
Germany:
Romania:
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Romania, N. Macedonia and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-ebc
Italy:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-798
Italy:
Nigeria, Kenya, Oman and Turkey:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-90e
Turkey:
India, Pakistan, Burma, Japan, S. Korea, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-e7a
New Zealand:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks Mark,,, people out there seem to be having mental problems wether at the store, gas station or driving,, people are getting nutty,,, thanks for your hard work,,,, frighting whats going on!! Let us know if you suspect the unvaxxed are starting to make your photo album,,!!
I don't get it. CAR crashes have always been, especially here in Australia. The authorities NEVER link sudden death with vehicular accidents and don't care. So basically we can't prove these crashes are not as per usual 2019 and before. I am awake, un vaxxed. ty