CYPRUS

Rapper Mo Skillz passed away on Friday night at the age of 38

December 2, 2023

Born as Dimitris Roussos, the well-known rapper Mo Skillz is said to have died after suffering a heart attack, leaving his fans in mourning. Mo Skillz had recently moved to Cyprus with his family. In one of his last Instagram posts, he had announced the release of his new song. Now, this post – as well as previous ones – is flooded with condolence messages.

RUSSIA

Disturbing incident breaks loose after goaltender dies during warmup

November 27, 2023

New Moscow - In a recent and tragic event in New Moscow, a 62-year-old goalie in a Russian amateur hockey league passed away unexpectedly during warm-up. Regrettably, the goalie's death seems to be linked to a delay in receiving medical attention after his collapse. Shockingly, the league faced challenges in having medical personnel on-site due to the associated costs. Despite medics eventually arriving at the scene, their assistance came too late.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “dies suddenly”:

In Vladimir the Head of the City Police Georgi Chivichev died suddenly

November 30, 2023

In Vladimir, the 60-year-old deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the City of Vladimir, police chief Georgy Chivichev, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 29. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Vladimir region.

No cause of death reported.

Senior Vice President of Sberbank Nikolai Vasev died at the age of 42

November 27, 2023

On November 27, Senior Vice President of Sberbank, Nikolai Vasev, died suddenly. According to the preliminary conclusion of doctors, the cause of death was a heart attack, the press service of Sberbank quotes Kommersant. Vasev worked at Sberbank for 12 years.

Oleg Viktorovich Shcheklein

December 2, 2023

Chernushka - Today, 01.12.2023, everyone's beloved husband, father, grandfather, Oleg Viktorovich Shcheklein died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Yuri Sergeevich Minyaev

December 2, 2023

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Yuri Sergeevich Minyaev died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrey Vladimirovich Kosachev

December 2, 2023

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Andrey Vladimirovich Kosachev died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alyona Yakovlevna Kalinina

December 2, 2023

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Alyona Yakovlevna Kalinina died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lyubov Evseyevna Lopukhova

November 30, 2023

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Lyubov Evseyevna Lopukhova died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Svetlana Vladimirovna Plokhova

November 29, 2023

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Svetlana Vladimirovna Plokhova passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

Over 1,000 died of heart attack in Gujarat in six months : Minister Kuber Dindor

December 2, 2023

A total of 1,052 persons have died of heart attack in Gujarat in the last six months, with 80% of the deceased being in the 11-25 age group, State Education Minister Kuber Dindor said on Friday, December 1, 2023. In view of the rising number of heart attacks, nearly two lakh (200,000) schoolteachers and college professors will be provided training in performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a crucial lifesaving intervention during such medical emergencies, Mr. Dindor said. “The 108-ambulance service receives 173 cardiac emergency calls per day,” he added. Youngsters are living in fear because a majority of the heart attack victims were in their age group, he claimed. “We have seen how people died while playing cricket or taking part in garba (a traditional dance form popular during Navratri festivities) in the last six or seven months. I urge teachers to take part in this CPR training camp so that they can save lives,” the Minister said.

Another promising young man missed the beats! Former Gujarat minister of state's son dies of heart attack

November 25, 2023

Gujarat - Jayesh Chheda, son of former state minister Tarachand Chheda, was shocked by the sudden death. He died of a heart attack after complaining of chest pain yesterday afternoon. Jayesh Chheda was always a social leader and always active in the service of the people. Jayesh Chheda, son of a former Minister of State for Gujarat, had a good reputation in the society. After this incident, the atmosphere in his family has become somber.

No age reported.

Bhavnagar: A 29-year-old man from Palitana died of a heart attack , a few days before the wedding

December 1, 2023

Bhavnagar - The death toll from heart attack continues in the state. Instead of the young man's marriage, there is mourning among the family members who get up from home. A 29-year-old man from Palitana, in Bhavnagar, suddenly complained of chest pain. So he was taken to the hospital for treatment. But the youth broke down before he could get treatment. The unexpected death of the young man just a few days before the wedding has sent shockwaves throughout the village, including the family.

Canada India News: Punjab youth dies suddenly in Canada, mourning in the house

November 27, 2023

Raia (Amritsar) - An Indian has died again in Canada today. Maninder Pal Singh, a resident of Punjab, has died. It is being told that Maninder Pal Singh has died of a heart attack in Canada. Maninder Pal's death has caused mourning in Raia, Punjab. According to the information, a young man from Raia, who went to Canada three months ago, died of a heart attack.

No age reported.

CHINA

Taiwanese singer Ko Chen-syun dies at 20

November 30, 2023

Taiwanese singer Ko Chen-syun reportedly passed away on Nov 27. The singer rose to fame in the Taiwanese reality singing show Top Singers. According to Taiwanese media, he was found lying motionless in the early hours of Nov 27, in the employees’ toilet of the Yilan hotel where he was working. It is not known what his job was at the hotel. In a statement, the hotel said he reported for work as usual on Nov 26, and worked until 10 pm that day. He then went to the employees’ cafe for supper before going to the staff locker room at 10.31 pm. When he did not return home, his family called the police in the small hours of Nov 27. Together with the police, they arrived at the hotel at around 3.30 am and found him motionless in a toilet in the staff locker room. He was sent to hospital, and was pronounced dead at 4.20 am. Ko’s mother told the Taiwanese media that the autopsy listed his cause of death as “cardiovascular disease”.

SOUTH KOREA

Famous Korean YouTuber Coco Choi Dies, Leaves Farewell Video for Fans

December 1, 2023

Popular South Korean YouTuber Coco Choi passed away on November 18, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Shortly after, Coco Choi's YouTube channel uploaded a touching farewell video for fans. The woman, whose real name is Cha Cho-Hee, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in spring 2023. Since then, Coco Choi has been undergoing therapy to fight her disease. The 54-year-old underwent her last round of chemotherapy in November and was recovering. Coco Choi even had a filming schedule to make a new video to upload on her personal YouTube channel. Unfortunately, the plan did not materialize. One day before the scheduled filming arrived, Coco Choi's health condition declined suddenly, and she was pronounced dead.

INDONESIA

Ex-Covid 19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60

December 4, 2023

Jakarta - Former head of the Covid-19 Acceleration Handling Task Force, Lieutenant General TNI (Ret.) Doni Monardo, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Doni was also the former Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) for the 2019-2021 period. The news of Doni Monardo's death was conveyed by Special Staff to the Head of BNPB 2019-2021, Egy Massadiah. "Retired Lieutenant General DR HC Doni Monardo has passed away, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 17:35 WIB (Indonesian Western Time)," wrote Egy's statement on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Doni died at the age of 60. Doni Monardo fell ill and underwent intensive care in hospital since September 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Kiki Fatmala dies age 56 of cancer

December 2, 2023

Jakarta - Kiki Fatmala, a senior actress known for her role as Mariam in the soap opera Si Manis Jembatan Ancol, died on Friday (1/12/2023) morning. She died at the age of 56 due to complications from cancer. Kiki Fatmala's husband, Christopher, revealed that his wife had resigned herself to her health condition before she died. He said that Kiki Fatmala's cancer had spread to the brain since December 2022.

Suspected of having a heart attack , Makassar Public Works Secretary died while singing

November 27, 2023

Makassar - Sad news came from the ranks of the City Government (Pemkot) Makassar, South Sulawesi (South Sulawesi). Secretary of the Makassar Public Works Office (PU) Denny Hidayat passed away. Denny Hidayat reportedly died while participating in an official trip in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi, on Sunday (26/11/2023). "He died in a state of duty, following the Makassar Public Works Office Coordination and Monitoring Meeting in Malino on November 26-27, 2023," Makassar Public Works Office Head Zuhaelsi Zubir told Kompas.com Monday (27/11/2023). While singing, Denny suddenly fell, to everyone's surprise. "Time fell unconscious, indeed. But he has a heart history indeed, so that's probably the cause," Hajar said.

No age reported.

A Woman Dies Suddenly While Recreation with Her Lover at Tuban Mangrove Beach

November 27, 2023

East Java - A woman with initials NS (29), died suddenly during recreation with her lover at Pantai Mangrove Center, Jenu District, Tuban Regency, East Java. The NS victim is known to live in Doromukti Village, Tuban District, Tuban Regency. Her boyfriend is initialed C (35), from Temaji Village, Jenu District, Tuban Regency. When the conditions were dark and the weather was cloudy, suddenly the man who was with the victim shouted for help from the scene. "When local residents approached the two, it turned out that the victim was lifeless," Iptu Rianto told Kompas.com, Monday (27/11/2023). Based on the testimony of this temporary witness, when the weather was cloudy and the conditions were dark, the two had rushed to return home. But C, the victim's lover, was suddenly unconscious, and when she woke up, both legs and hands could not be moved, and could only cry out for help. "The results of the medical examination found no signs of abnormalities or violence on the victim's body," he said.

No cause of death reported.

Kendal man dies suddenly during pilgrimage to Syeh Maulana Maqribi's tomb, this is the suspected cause

November 27, 2023

Bantul - M, a 66-year-old man from Kendal, died while making a pilgrimage to the Tomb Complex of Syeh Maulana Maqribi Parangtritis. M died suddenly. It is suspected that he was experiencing lethargy. "Based on witness statements (a number of Kendal residents who participated in the pilgrimage at the Tomb Complex of Syeh Maulana Maqribi Parangtritis), the victim arrived at the Tomb Complex looking exhausted and fell unconscious. Finally he passed away," he explained to the media, Monday (27/11/2023).

No cause of death reported.

An elderly man found dead suddenly in Bantul, allegedly due to a heart attack

November 24, 2023

Bantul - An elderly man with initials TH (61), from Kemantren Mantrijeron, Yogyakarta City, was found dead suddenly. Bantul Police Public Relations Officer, Iptu I Nengah Jeffry Prana Widnyana, revealed that the incident occurred at the victim's workplace located in Perum Metro Harmoni, owned by Sigit Ari Wibowo (54), Thursday, at around 12.30 WIB. After an examination, the victim was declared dead and the victim's body found no signs of physical abuse/violence. He conveyed that the victim died allegedly after having a heart attack. Then it was handed over to the family for burial.

MALAYSIA

Queenzy Cheng Died : A Singer & Actress Gone Too Soon

November 28, 2023

Malaysian entertainment shared a heartbreaking news that has left fans and colleagues mourning. The beloved singer and actress, Queenzy Cheng, known by her Chinese name Zhuang Qun Shi, has tragically passed away. Born on February 26, 1986, in Perlis, Malaysia, Queenzy Cheng was only 37 years old at the time of her passing. She began her journey in the music industry at the tender age of five, and over the years, she became a cherished figure in the Malaysian entertainment industry. Her sudden demise occurred during a shoot, where she experienced discomfort and lost her breath before the ambulance arrived. This tragic event is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life and the fragility of our existences.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

Peter Heyrick, 60

December 1, 2023

Queensland - Died suddenly on 28 November 2023 in Queensland, in the arms of Aaron Bond, his beloved and bereft life partner, soul mate, and best friend. Only just 60 years, you live on in all our hearts - for nothing loved is ever lost and you were loved so much.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Walter Heyrick

December 1, 2023

Gold Coast - Passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, on the Gold Coast.

No age or cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Hastings Boys’ High School principal Rob Sturch dies

December 29, 2023

Hawke's Bay - Longstanding Hastings Boys’ High School principal Rob Sturch has died after a private battle with throat cancer. Board of Trustees chairman George Massingham said Sturch, who was headmaster of the school for 21 years, had remained the leader, boss, peer and friend he had always been, right up until his death this week. “The family have asked for the funeral to be held here, the place he loved at Hastings Boys’ High School and we will pass on all arrangements when they are finalised,” Massingham said.

No age reported

‘Unexplained death ' on Auckland roadside

November 30, 2023

North Shore - Police are investigating an unexplained death on Auckland's North Shore after a person was found unresponsive on the side of a road. Police were notified of the unconscious person outside an address on Rangatira Rd, in Beach Haven, about 1.45am today. Ambulance staff attended to the person, but sadly they died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “We are treating the death as unexplained, and a scene guard remains in place.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Probe into inmate death at Christchurch prison

November 28, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - An investigation is under way following the death of an inmate at Christchurch Men’s Prison. Prison director Jo Harrex confirmed to The New Zealand Herald that an inmate died at the prison on Monday: “Our staff made every effort to save him, however, they were sadly unable to revive him. While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick George Williams, 18

November 29, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with great sadness that we let you know our Patrick has passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, November 24, 2023, nearly 19 years of age. "Rest with no pain you will be so sadly missed" Special thanks to Child Haematology and Oncology Centre, Child Cancer Foundation, CanTeen, Nurse Maude, Malvern District Nurses and Nurse Maude Palliative Care for all your love and care.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Stuart Hampstead, 59

December 29, 2023

Temuka, Canterbury - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Aged 59. All Andrew's whanau are loved and remembered at this time. Our mighty totara has fallen.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Stewart Burgess, 69

December 29, 2023

Greymouth, West Coast - Passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 26, 2023, aged 69. Donations to support the family can be made at the service or online. "Give a Little".

No cause of death reported.

Belinda Marie "Bee" Sole, 45

December 3, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday 30th November 2023, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Drabble, 52

December 2, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, after a short battle with cancer, with his Mum and Auntie Jo at his side in Christchurch, aged 52 years. Much loved friend and Bro of many, many friends.

Ian James Robertson (Fellow of Engineering New Zealand), 73

December 2, 2023

Queenstown - Of Queenstown, formerly of Macandrew Bay, Dunedin. On Sunday, 26 November 2023, in Christchurch, aged 73. Sincere thanks to the staff of Hato Hone St John, Lakes District Hospital, and Christchurch Hospital Neurology Ward. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honoured for a donation in Ian's memory to the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust - www.ldart.co.nz

No cause of death reported.

Allan Kevin Paton, 68

December 2, 2023

Papatoetoe, Auckland - Unexpectedly on Friday 24th November 2023; aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher (Chris) George Barton, 67

December 2, 2023

Tauranga - Born September 07, 1956. Passed away November 21, 2023, in Tauranga Hospital, surrounded by his whanau. We sincerely appreciate all the love and sympathy extended to us on the sudden loss of our Dad. Rark it Up Dad. We love you x.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel Stephen Curle, 36

December 2, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away on November 26, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by family. To the arms of our Father, to the love of His Son and to the Life-giving Spirit, we commit you, precious one.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Hugh McCracken, 68

December 2, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Passed away unexpectedly at Dunedin Hospital, on Monday 27 November 2023. Aged 68 years. "Special thanks to the Critical Care Unit in Dunedin Hospital." In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Tuatapere Lions Ambulance Fund, 06-0954-0053488-11.

No cause of death reported.

Graeme Robert Clinton, 61

December 2, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Darrylle Leigh, 68

December 2, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On November 27, 2023, unexpectedly at home, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lex Kevin McKenzie, 72

December 2, 2023

Palmerston North - Of Apiti. On 30 November 2023, unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital, aged 72 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Russell Murfitt

December 2, 2023

Wellington - Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 26th November 2023. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pat. Much loved Dad of Kirsty and treasured Pop Pop of Mia. Loved brother and brother-in-law and a friend to many. Retired Warrant Officer of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and proud member of the Massey Avenue Bowling Club, where he could be found most weekends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the celebration.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wendy Mary QSM Fletcher

December 2, 2023

Saint John, Auckland - Died after a short illness, on 30 November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Leslie Peter Blackwell

December 2, 2023

Porirua, Wellington - (Karori and Makara Cemetery Technician). Died on Saturday 25 November 2023, peacefully after a short illness. His generosity and kind nature will long be remembered. May he rest in peace. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Note: Karori and Makara Cemetery is a Wellington City Council cemetery. If Mr Blackwell was still employed as a cemetery technician, then he would have been mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' as part of the Council mandate.

Anthony Dennis Bartley

December 2, 2023

Invercargill, Southland - Passed away suddenly in Dunedin Hospital on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

David George Russell, 64

December 1, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - 1959 – 2023. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Adrian John Mowatt-Wilson

December 1, 2023

Albany, Auckland - On 29th November 2023, peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosalie Lois Brassington

December 1, 2023

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Of Levin. Suddenly at her home, on 22 November 2023. A special friend to many in the George Street community and surrounds. Rosie's love, kindness and generosity was felt by many.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tania Monique Turner, 56

November 30, 2023

Wellington - On October 30, 2023, unexpectedly at home, in Wellington, aged 56 years. Our grateful and special thanks to the NZDF Navy, for their friendship and care of Tania, plus their wonderful farewell in Wellington.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnetta (Bonnie) Valerie Cunha

November 30, 2023

Tuakau, Auckland - Passed away in Auckland Hospital, after a short unexplained illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terence Charles Johnston

November 30, 2023

Auckland – Suddenly, on Friday 24 November 2023. Will be sadly missed. You deserve your hard-earned rest.

No age or cause of death reported.

Douglas Phillip (Sam) McLeod

November 29, 2023

Hamilton - Suddenly passed over on 16 November 2023. You worked so hard through life. Rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alfred George Swan

November 29, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Friday, November 24, 2023, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheryl Jeanette Brindle

November 29, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 27, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neil Vernon Brown, 70

November 28, 2023

Matamata, Waikato - Died aged 70, on Monday 27th November 2023, after a brave battle with a brain tumour. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pohlen Hospital would be appreciated and maybe left at the service.

Georgia Rose Ferris, 27

November 28, 2023

Nelson - On Monday, November 27, 2023, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, surrounded by her beloved family, aged 27 years. Gee was a rare soul who inspired everyone she met through her resilience, courage and kindness. Donations to Nelson Hospice in her honour are appreciated and can be made at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Ilona Carole (nee Beaver) Bliss

November 28, 2023

Whangarei - Passed away suddenly, 24 November. Will be greatly missed. Donations to St Johns Ambulance in lieu of flowers.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dianne Fong-Smith, 63

November 27, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - Born 4th June 1960. Passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday 22nd November. Such a huge loss to the family, she will be missed immensely as we try to continue without her.

No cause of death reported.

Kurtis Paul Larkin

November 27, 2023

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Peacefully on 24 November 2023 in the arms of his dad and mum, surrounded with love. Dearly loved by all who know him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Garry John Roddis

November 27, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - On 24th November 2023, Garry passed away peacefully after a short-term illness, Garry was surrounded by family at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

