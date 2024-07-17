FRANCE

Algarve racetrack founder dies at 52 as tributes pour in

Portuguese engineer Paulo Pinheiro, founder and CEO of the Algarve International Autodrome (AIA), has died at the age of 52, after battling rapidly progressing cancer. The news was confirmed in a statement posted by the racetrack on its social media pages. He died on the evening of July 10 in a hospital in Toulon in France, where he was living.

A 53-year-old agricultural worker dies at his workplace near Marmande

July 10, 2024

A tragedy occurred this Tuesday, July 9, in Fauguerolles, near Marmande in Lot-et-Garonne, where an agricultural worker died at his workplace. The man, aged 53, succumbed to cardiac arrest at 18:30 on Tuesday. The head of the company where he worked initially carried out an attempt at cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

A cyclist “died suddenly”:

A 69-year-old cyclist dies after feeling unwell in Morbihan

July 13, 2024

This Saturday, July 13, 2024, around 8:30 a.m., in Forges-de-Lanouée, a small town located northwest of Ploërmel (Morbihan), a 69-year-old man suffered a heart attack on public roads while he was taking a bike ride. The firefighters, paramedics and the gendarmes went to the site. Despite an attempt to resuscitate, he died instantly. No third party is involved in the accident.

39-year-old French tourist dies of heart attack in Lake Coman, body pulled out of water

July 13, 2024

A visiting French woman lost her life suddenly today while bathing in Lake Koman in the north of Albania. The French citizen with the initials S. T. is reported to have had a heart attack shortly after entering the water of the mountain lake for bathing. The dead body of the tourist was taken out of the water and is being sent to the hospital morgue in Shkodra. The causes of the sudden tragedy are not known, but the investigative team is at the scene and is working to fully clarify the circumstances.

NETHERLANDS

Horst mourns Eric with the flat cap: funeral is Saturday

July 12, 2024

In Horst they can barely contain it. Eric Provaas, the force behind many activities in the village, is no longer there. Eric, or 'Provie', passed away unexpectedly last Monday. The friendly cuddly bear, as he was described, was a real driving force at Jong Nederland in Horst. Eric was also described in Eindhoven as a cheerful good guy, whom no one could get angry with.

No age or cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Cord Beckmann (55) died unexpectedly : Roermond loses a 'great guy' and 'striking photographer'

July 12, 2024

Cord Beckmann passed away completely unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 9, at the age of 55. The Roermond photographer was a well-known and welcome guest. Roermond loses a 'great guy' and 'striking photographer''.

No cause of death reported.

My 25-year-old son Arinze Ezennolim died in Amsterdam

July 5, 2024

Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Though you are no longer with us on earth, your legacy will forever remain in our hearts. It is our sad duty to announce that on Sunday, June 23, 2024, our son, grandson, brother, nephew and uncle passed away. 25-year-old Arinze Ezennolim from Amsterdam, son of Sandra Ogubie-Jozefzoon and grandson of Ingrid Westerveld.

No cause of death reported.

Michel van Bakel passed away

July 10, 2024

Michel van Bakel passed away on Tuesday, July 9. He was 56 years old. Completely unexpectedly, we had to say goodbye to my dear partner, our dear father-in-law, and great grandfather.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

A comic “died suddenly”:

About the death of comedian Thomas Reis

July 12, 2024

In November 2008, the cabaret artist Thomas Reis wrote his first column in the FR. Politically clear-thinking cabaret artists are always missing, but they are especially missing when there is a lot going on. But Thomas Reis died on June 23rd, as we learned. In 2023, there was the lung cancer diagnosis. In Cologne at the beginning of June this year he gave a farewell performance. He was feeling very bad. He would have turned 61 in November.

Darts: Cult commentator "Shorty" Seyler is dead

July 12, 2024

The long-time darts commentator Tomas Seyler is dead. The Bremerhaven native died on Thursday at the age of 49. His business partner Sebastian Hielscher announced this on the Instagram channel of their joint company "Shorty Merch". "After his health collapse on June 29th of this year, he could no longer be helped, even with the most intensive efforts of the doctors," the post continued: "His death shocks us deeply and leaves a huge gap." Seyler was one of the darts pioneers in Germany and played a part in the sport emerging from a niche existence to widespread popularity. As an active player, he was number one in Germany for several years and was then active as a TV commentator for a long time.

No cause of death reported.

Carnival President Wolfgang Muggendobler (34) is dead

July 11, 2024

The universally esteemed Wolfgang Muggendobler, president of the Rainding Carnival Association in his eighth year, has died at the age of only 34. On Sunday he was still running on the pitch as a striker at a football cup tournament, on Monday he went back to work after lunch and died there.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Empathy was his trademark: market pharmacist Peter Gerhold died unexpectedly

July 9, 2024

He was a pharmacist by tradition and passion, a pioneer of homeopathy and committed himself as a local councillor for his hometown - Peter Gerhold, as a "market pharmacist" for almost 40 years in Holzkirchen, died unexpectedly of a heart attack last Thursday (July 4th). He turned 65 years old.

AfD faction leader Frankfurt (Oder) suddenly passed away

July 14, 2024

Great sadness at the AfD (political party) in Frankfurt (Oder): On Saturday Ingolf Schneider died suddenly and unexpectedly. The group leader of the AfD in the City council assembly was only 54 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Mourning for Jan Martin Vogel

July 12, 2024

Jan Martin Vogel died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 40. In stunned grief, we must say goodbye. Mr. Vogel started his service on 01.02.2023 at the Leibniz-Gymnasium Essen with the subjects English and social sciences. Despite the dismayingly short time of his work at the Leibniz Gymnasium, he has left his mark as a collegial, competent, and committed person in the entire school community.

No cause of death reported.

Great sadness in Rosenheim: Former brewery boss Ferdinand Steinacher (67) passed away

July 15, 2024

The grief in the region is great - Ferdinand Steinacher, who died on Saturday (July 13), was completely surprising. The long-time Auerbräu brewery managing director was just 67 years old. An obituary about a man who lived for the brewery.

No cause of death reported.

Hiker (66) collapse s in Berchtesgaden Alps and dies

July 10, 2024

At about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Integrated Control Center of the rescue service in Traunstein received a report about a collapsed person on the way towards the Purtschellerhau hut. Despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures by the Berchtesgaden Mountain Rescue Service and an emergency doctor, the 66-year–old man from Saxony could no longer be helped - he died on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

56-Year-old found lifeless on company premises - died in hospital

July 12, 2024

On Thursday afternoon, an employee discovered an unresponsive 56-year-old on company premises in Kirchheim. Despite resuscitation at the accident site and transport by helicopter to the hospital, the man died the same evening, the police report.

No cause of death reported.

Cucumber harvester died in the Spreewald

July 15, 2024

A cucumber harvester has died in the Spreewald. According to the police, field workers discovered the 45-year-old man lifeless on a field in Kasel-Golzig on Sunday. Despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures over 45 minutes, the man died on the spot. The cause of death is not yet clear. According to previous findings, however, the police rule out that the man died as a result of outside influence.

A young man dies of a heart attack in his vehicle

July 13, 2024

Municipal Police of Aguascalientes attended a report of an unconscious person inside a vehicle parked near the stream at the height of Garbanzo Street. Upon arrival at the site, officers confirmed the death of a 27-year-old man, who lost his life due to a myocardial infarction

Fundraising campaign in memory of Sergei Leirich

July 12, 2024

SV 98 received the news of Sergei Leirich's sudden death with great dismay. The marketing manager of our premium partner PEAK has died unexpectedly at the age of 39. In order to help his family after this stroke of fate, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by his closest friends.

No cause of death reported.

Former BRK district manager Holger Schedl is dead

July 14, 2024

Those who heard about it at the weekend reacted deeply affected and shaken - Holger Schedl (48) from Schwarzenbach near Bärnau, head of the BRK district association Tirschenreuth for many years, has died.

No cause of death reported.

Unexpectedly and incredibly for all of us, our valued employee passed away at the age of 25

July 11, 2024

Deeply affected and sad, we have to say goodbye to Veronique Siegler. With her, we are losing a very cheerful and cordial employee who has greatly enriched our practice as a colleague and for the care of our patients. We miss her. All employees and the shareholders of the radiology team in Lahr, Offenburg and Waldkirch.

No cause of death reported.

Sadly we have to say goodbye to Serge Storrer

July 11, 2024

Who died suddenly and far too early for all of us at the age of 51. We are stunned and grieve for our always committed and always positive colleague, who has been working for our company with great dedication and passion for more than 30 years. Our deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Trumpeter, educator Jim Rotondi dies at 61

July 9, 2024

Jim Rotondi, a renowned hard bop trumpeter, composer and educator, died suddenly on July 7 at a hospital in France [he lived in Austria]. He was 61. His death was announced on Facebook by his wife, the former Julie Van Parys, on July 8. Cause of death was a heart attack. Rotondi was acclaimed for his wide, round trumpet tone, remarkable virtuosity and assured swing. It served him with distinction in his years of work alongside the likes of soul superstar Ray Charles; jazz organist Charles Earland; pianists Harold Mabern, Mike LeDonne and Toshiko Akiyoshi; vibraphonists Lionel Hampton and Joe Locke; and tenor saxophonist George Coleman. His most frequent collaborators, however, were tenor saxophonist Eric Alexander, trombonist Steve Davis, pianist David Hazeltine, bassist John Webber and drummer Joe Farnsworth: the other members of One For All, all of whom worked regularly and in varying combinations with each other outside the collective’s aegis. This frequently included work as members of Rotondi’s bands, with whom he released 14 albums.

NORWAY

TV personality Else Skåren (73) is dead

July 9, 2024

We have received the sad news that Else died suddenly on July 5. It may not have been entirely surprising for her and her friends and family, since in May she received a serious cancer diagnosis. Else knew which way it was going, and from then on she was in hospital and health center. She remained in close contact with family and friends until the day she died.

TV profile Rita Westvik has died

July 11, 2024

A close friend of the family, Sæmund Fiskvik, confirms to VG that Rita Westvik fell asleep quietly on Wednesday, with her daughter by his side. Westvik had cancer and after a very short illness, she passed away suddenly, he said. The 71-year-old was a journalist and former political adviser to the Labour Party.

Magnus Carlsen lost his mother

July 11, 2024

On Monday, Magnus Carlsen decided to withdraw from the Grand Chess tournament in Zagreb. The stated reason was an urgent family matter, the tournament said. Now it has emerged that the mother of the chess ace has passed away. She was 61 years old. “As appreciated as flowers is a gift to the Cancer Society”, it says at the bottom of the obituary.

DENMARK

Denmark's strongest man Flemming 'Guffi' Rasmussen has died

July 13, 2024

Flemming 'Guffi' Rasmussen has died after a short illness at the age of just 56, on Saturday, 13 July. The strong man was known for years as Denmark's strongest man, when in the 90s he won the competition of the same name several times. Flemming Rasmussen also entered the competition to become the world's strongest man, which he came close to winning several times. His best finish was in 1997 when he finished second.

No cause of death reported.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Jens Werner has died

July 11, 2024





Dancer and former "Strictly Come Dancing" judge Jens Werner died on 9 July after a longer illness with cancer, his family informs in an email to Ritzau. He lived to be 59 years old. He is the most winning dancer in the history of Denmark with several championships both at home and abroad and was world champion in Dance Sport in 1994. Werner announced in the spring of 2023 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. However, he continued as a judge in a final round of "Strictly Come Dancing" in the 2023 season, which ended in November.

Note: Another newer article says the doctors had given him a year, but that he had lived with cancer for 3.5 years. So, diagnosis must have been early 2021 .

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Motorcyclist dead after a head-on collision with a car on Sydals

July 13, 2024

The Southern and Southern Jutland Police wrote this on the social media X – “A motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old man crossed over into the opposite lane for an unknown reason and collided head-on with an oncoming passenger car. The motorcyclist was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene”, the police wrote. The driver of the oncoming car was slightly injured, according to the warden.

No cause of death reported.

Simão Kindama Lübbert Hansen, 17

July 13, 2024

Simão Kindama Lübbert Hansen, born 20 July 2006, died 5 July 2024. Simão will be buried on his birthday, July 20.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Fleming Elsborg Grand, 24

July 13, 2024

Our beloved son and brother, Daniel Fleming Elsborg Grand, June 20, 2000 - July 10, 2024, is taken from us far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Benny Vildbæk Damgaard, 69

July 11, 2024

Our beloved Benny Vildbæk Damgaard, 13 July 1954 - 10 July 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Nina Vibeke Silfvander, 62

July 11, 2024

Our beloved mother and wife, Nina Vibeke Silfvander, December 11, 1961 - July 11, 2024. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to The Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Aase Jeppesen, 73

July 10, 2024

My beloved wife, our caring mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, Aase Jeppesen, October 18, 1950 - July 10, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ulf Aagaard Kristensen, 70

July 10, 2024

Our dear husband and friend, our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ulf Aagaard Kristensen, 8 November 1953 - 9 July 2024, has died far too early after a short illness

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Melgaard Knudsen, 56

July 10, 2024

Our beloved father, father-in-law, son, brother, brother-in-law, boyfriend and friend, Jess Melgaard Knudsen, born 15 July 1967, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Storvorde, 8 July, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Birgit Christensen, 68

July 10, 2024

Our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and grandmother, Birgit Christensen, born on 23 June 1956, has quietly slept in at home. Oddense, 7 July 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donations to The Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Tomas Erling Lindberg, 65

July 10, 2024

My beloved husband Our beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, Erling Lindberg, born 24 September 1958, is suddenly taken from us on June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Svend Aage Tornbjerg, 73

July 10, 2024

Our dear Svend Aage Tornbjerg, August 17, 1950 - June 21, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jette Rossen Frandsen, 60

July 9, 2024

Jette R. Frandsen is unexpectedly taken from us at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Dall, 68

July 9, 2024

My own good life partner, Richard Dall, 15 February 1956 - July 8, 2024, is unexpectedly taken from me.

No cause of death reported.

Søren Viggo Steen, 64

July 9, 2024

Our dear husband, father and brother, Søren Viggo Steen, 30 April 1960 - 7 July 2024. Instead of flowers, consider donations to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Mogens Petersen, 50

July 8, 2024

My dear husband, our dear father and brother, Mogens Petersen, February 10, 1974 - July 5, 2024, has been taken from us suddenly and far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Christel Merethe Nisted, 73

July 8, 2024

Our sweet and colorful sister, Christel Merethe Nisted, 28 July 1950 - 4 July 2024, has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Susanne Stenbæk Stammose Tonnesen, 69

July 8, 2024

My dear wife, our beloved mama, mother-in-law, grandmother, Susanne Stenbæk Stammose Tonnesen, born 25 August 1954, has quietly fallen asleep in Tistrup, 6 July 2024. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

HUNGARY

János Petrovics died tragically suddenly

July 8, 2024

In the 53rd year of his life, the former Olympian boxer János Petrovics died tragically and suddenly. Petrovics got to know the sport in Dombóvár when he was 12 years old. During his career, he won three Hungarian amateur championships, was a former world championship participant, and as a professional, he took part in several Hungarian and international title matches. In 1992, he represented Hungary at the Olympic Games in Barcelona.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

László Donáth passed away

July 12, 2024

Budapest - "László László Lutheran pastor, parish emeritus of the Csillaghey Evangelical Parish, former member of parliament, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2024, at the age of 69. “The family will take care of his funeral later," read the obituary, which the family sent to Népszava.

No cause of death reported.

ROMANIA

Boxing world vice-champion Marian Velicu has died . He was only 47 years old

July 10, 2024

"Dinamo Sports Club mourns the passing of former boxer Marian Velicu. At the age of only 47, he passed away due to a relentless illness. A member of the boxing section from Dinamo, Marian Velicu was world vice-champion and bronze medalist at the European Championships, in the 48 kg category", was the message sent by Dynamo officials. The boxer, who was registered at Dinamo Sports Club, participated in the Olympic Games, the 2000 edition, held in Sydney. After retiring from the activity, he worked as a policeman within the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest (DGPMB).

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Cameraman dies doing scuba diving to record a documentary

July 10, 2024

Reporter Vicente Gil Díaz was 55 years old

The 55-year-old diver who died this Wednesday in waters near Motril (Granada) is a TVE cameraman who was recording images of the seabed for the preparation of a documentary. The event took place at about 15:20 hours, when witnesses called 112 asking for medical assistance for a diver in difficulty who had jumped into the water from a boat that was sailing about three nautical miles from the beach of Calahonda, in Motril. Apparently, the reporter was about eight meters deep when he began to feel unwell. The man was evacuated to the beach but died right there after both the health and emergency services unsuccessfully practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers for about 50 minutes.

No cause of death reported.

He dies after collapsing in a bar in Vigo

July 15, 2024

The local Police of Vigo attended in the early hours of Monday morning to a bar on Barcelona Street, after receiving an emergency alert for a person who had collapsed in the premises. The events took place about 7 in the morning when the man, who was outside the establishment, entered and immediately keeled over, falling to the ground. Only the death could be certified. The body will be subjected to an autopsy to determine the causes of death, in principle natural.

A hiker “died suddenly”:

A man dies after suffering a heart attack in the Granadella Castle in Xàbia

July 14, 2024

This Sunday afternoon, a 68-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack in the Granadella Castle area, in Xàbia. The event occurred around 17:00 p.m. when the man was hiking. After experiencing a first threat of a heart attack, from which he momentarily recovered, he suffered a second heart attack. The family of the deceased, after the second episode, immediately called the 112 emergency service. Despite the efforts of the emergency and rescue teams, the man was unable to overcome the second heart attack and died at the scene.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies while driving back from the pool to pick up his wife and granddaughters

September 7, 2024

A 74-year-old man died on Tuesday in Barbastro while driving a car occupied by his wife and granddaughters, whom he had picked up from the municipal swimming pool. According to sources close to the investigation, the driver, J.C.T., had just started the car, and after passing a roundabout, he lost consciousness, which in turn caused him to lose control of the vehicle that rolled alone for several meters until rushing into a parked car. Apparently, the deceased might have suffered a cardiac arrest. Fortunately, the other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Link