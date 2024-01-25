MOROCCO

Moroccan Choreographer, Filmmaker Lahcen Zinoun Passes Away at 79

January 16, 2024

Rabat - Renowned Moroccan choreographer and filmmaker Lahcen Zinoun passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday in Casablanca after battling with illness. Zinoun, who was known for his significant contributions to dance and cinema, succumbed to a cerebral hemorrhage after being urgently admitted to a clinic just four days prior.

NIGERIA

BON Hotel Manager Dies Of Heart attack After Ibadan Explosion

January 19, 2024

A popular hotel in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, BON Hotel Nest has confirmed the death of its manager, Tunde Solomon, after he suffered a heart attack following the explosion that rocked the metropolis on Tuesday night. “His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”, said hotel management in a press release. On Tuesday night, a loud bang was heard almost across Ibadan which led to the destruction of houses and lives. The incident was caused by explosives stored by illegal miners occupying a house in the Bodija area of the city, according to the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

No age reported.

KENYA

Sad news as Kisii National Poly principal passes on

January 20, 2024

Nairobi - It is sad news for the TVET sub-sector as Kisii National Polytechnic Principal Daniel Nyariki passes on. The former high school teacher died this evening after a short illness. It has not yet been established exactly what he was suffering from. According to the family, the late Nyariki passed on while undergoing treatment at The Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

No age or cause of death reported.

UGANDA

Uganda's first beauty queen and 'Iron Lady' Cecilia Ogwal dies

January 18, 2024

Uganda is mourning the death of its first beauty queen, long-serving legislator and senior opposition leader Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal, who succumbed to cancer while receiving treatment in India, aged 77. Mourners, including members of Parliament, opposition leaders and businesspeople thronged her home in Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb following news of her demise. Ogwal won Uganda's first beauty pageant in 1969. She later joined politics, becoming an MP for Lira in 1996 and later her home district Dokolo in northern Uganda. She earned the moniker 'Iron Lady' for her way of advocating for women's rights and democratic principles during the making of Uganda’s Constitution in 1994.

GHANA

‘Things We Do For Love’ star Vincent McCauley reported dead

January 18, 2024

The Ghanaian entertainment industry is grieving the sudden demise of talented actor Vincent McCauley. The news of his passing was confirmed through a Facebook post by broadcast journalist Giovani Caleb. Vincent McCauley, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Max in the popular TV series "Things We Do For Love," bid farewell to the world this evening. He died following surgery for a brain tumor in South Africa. Beyond his memorable role in "Things We Do For Love," McCauley graced screens in various other television series such as "Games People Play," "Fortune Island," "Office Palava," "Living With Trisha: House of Secrets," and "The Idiot and I". The news of Vincent McCauley's passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow actors.

No age reported.

Samartex Team Manager Passes On

January 18, 2024

Kumasi, Ghana - FC Samartex have announced the passing of their Team Manager, Mr. Alex Osborne Eshun. He died on Tuesday, while receiving medical attention at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the club said in a press statement on Thursday, January 18. According to the club, he died after a short sickness.

No age or cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

ZCC Mkhukhu musician Dr Kenny Makweng dies at 54

January 16, 2024

Dennilton, Limpopo - ZCC Mkhukhu musician Kenny Makweng died on Monday, 15 January after reportedly suffering a stroke as a result of brain complications. Zimoja reports that the talented ZCC gospel star Kenny Makweng passed away two weeks after he was hospitalised on Thursday, 4 January. His management company KennyMak Productions confirmed his passing in a statement on Tuesday, 16 January. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved gospel icon Kenny Makweng, who passed on after a short illness.”

South Africa Over-40 head coach Howie Bergins passes away

January 18, 2024

Boland Over-40 and South Africa Over-40 head coach Howard Bergins passed away this week. Bergins, 69, worked with Boland Over-40 during early May 2023’s inter-provincial tournament in Johannesburg. He was named South Africa Over-40’s head coach for this month’s Africa Cup in Pretoria. Somerset West Cricket Club added: “We are so saddened by the sudden passing of Mr Howard Bergins,” read a statement from the club.

No cause of death reported.

Tremors Suffered by Cape Town Family as Surfing Enthusiast Passes Away Post Recent Trip

January 16, 2024

With multiple freak accidents that have recently sent ripples across the surfing community, this only plunges fans of the sport into deeper despair. According to a news website, during the afternoon at Seal Point, St Francis Bay, some surfers noticed one of their colleagues seemed to be in trouble. After rushing the man to the shore, the surfers raised an alarm, to which multiple emergency groups promptly responded. NSRI medics, rescue swimmers, and others arrived on the scene to discover Kouga lifeguards had already begun assisting the deceased man. Despite CPR efforts from both the lifeguards and general members of the public, the 30-year-old male couldn’t be resuscitated. With no visible injuries observed on the man’s body, the final conclusions are yet to be deduced and brainstormed.

No cause of death reported.

Media industry mourns the passing of veteran community media publisher, Octavia Hlungwani

January 16, 2024

It is with a sad and heavy heart that the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) announces the passing of a dear colleague, friend and veteran publisher, Octavia Elsie Hlungwani (Ngondo). She was the publisher of Phofula Golden Highway Voice. Octavia passed away on Wednesday, the 10th of January 2024 at her home in Ennerdale, Johannesburg after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

ISRAEL

A hoopster “died suddenly”:

Former Maccabi player and coach Lior Lubin passed away at 46

January 22, 2024

Lior Lubin, a former EuroLeague player for Maccabi Tel Aviv, passed away at 46. Lubin was battling cancer. After previously suffering from the illness, Lubin's health suddenly took a hit several months ago. With the doctors admitting a low chance of overcoming the disease, Lubin was taken home from the hospital and spent the last days at home with his family. Lubin was a close friend of the current Maccabi head coach, Oded Kattash. After playing professionally internationally (Maccabi, 2002-03) and domestically, Lubin went on to become a coach. After several seasons, he was appointed as an assistant in the Israeli national team in 2014. Lubin coached Hapoel Be'er Sheva this season but left the club in November, after his health deteriorated.

Nanox Mourns Death of Its Founder, Ran Poliakine

January 16, 2024

Petach Tikva — Nanox Imaging, an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced that the Company’s founder and non-executive chairman, Ran Poliakine, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, due to a medical condition. He was 56.

No cause of death reported.

TURKEY

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 27:

Cyrus Norwood Carter, 66

December 27, 2023

The death of Cyrus Carter occurred peacefully on December 4th in Istanbul, Turkey, following a brief illness. Cyrus was born in Saint John, NB [Canada]. Cyrus began his career as an educator in Toronto, teaching English as a second language. In 1990, Cyrus moved to Turkey where he lived and taught for 33 years. In 2006, Cyrus began teaching at Robert College where he remained for the last 17 years. Robert College is Turkey’s most prestigious and well-established private school, preparing students for entry into the best English-speaking universities in the world. Cyrus is remembered by colleagues, students and friends there as a “legendary teacher” who touched countless lives with his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering enthusiasm for education. Cyrus relished his trips back to Canada where he could reconnect with nature. The summer of 2022 was his last visit to New Brunswick.

No cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

A 44-year-old serviceman was found dead on the street in Lviv

January 16, 2024

Lviv - On Sunday, January 14, on the street, passers-by found a man in military uniform dead. The deceased was a 44-year-old serviceman, the cause of his death is being established by law enforcement officers. According to preliminary data, no visible signs of violent death were found on his body. The body was sent for examination, which will establish the cause of death.

Sapper from Ivano-Frankivsk region Vitaliy Mykhalkiv died suddenly

January 15, 2024

Ivano-Frankivsk - Vitaliy Mykhalkiv, a 38-year-old sapper from the Ivano-Frankivsk region, died suddenly. Vitaliy Mykhalkiv was born on September 25, 1985, and lived in the city of Nadvirna. During the full-scale invasion, he served as a sapper in the 76th battalion of the 102nd separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ivano-Frankivsk oblast.

No cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

Bassoonist Mikhail Shilenkov passed away

January 18, 2024

Moscow - On January 18, 2024, at the age of 47, Honored Artist of Russia, soloist of the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, bassoonist Mikhail Shilenkov, died suddenly. In 1995, after graduating from the Moscow State School of Wind Art (class of M. V. Gordeev), Mikhail Shilenkov became a soloist with the Young Russia Orchestra, and since 1999 he has been a soloist with the Moscow State Academic Symphony Orchestra.

No cause of death reported.

Showman MC Bublik died in Krasnodar

January 18, 2024

Krasnodar - In Krasnodar, the presenter Denis Konakov, widely known under the creative pseudonym MC Bublik, died suddenly. He was only 42 years old, writes Zhivaya Kuban. Konakov's death came suddenly. According to preliminary information from friends of the deceased, the cause was thromboembolism. Denis Konakov was known for his performances as a host of various events - weddings, anniversaries and corporate parties. His charisma and ability to hold the attention of the audience made him popular not only in Krasnodar, but also in other cities, including Sochi and Moscow.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

A well-known Poznań veterinarian has died . Piotr Dąbrowski died suddenly

January 17, 2024

Poznan - Piotr Dąbrowski is dead. On Wednesday, January 17, the Piotr Dąbrowski Veterinary Clinic informed that its owner had died 3 days earlier. Employees do not give a cause of death. However, it is known that he died suddenly. The deceased veterinarian had been ministering to animals for 30 years.

No age reported.

“And Golovko is not dead yet...": Cossack ataman died suddenly in Volgograd

January 16, 2024

Volgograd - The death of Vladimir Golovko was reported in the Russian Military Historical Society. "On January 10, 2024, at the age of 61, Vladimir Golovko, a member of the regional branch of the Russian Military Historical Society in the Volgograd Region, died suddenly," the RVIO said. "We knew Vladimir Vladimirovich as a multi-talented person, a poet, a local historian, a publicist and a social activist.”

No cause of death reported.

In Ulyanovsk, the body of a man was found at a bus stop

January 16, 0024

Ulyanovsk - On Inzenskaya Street in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Ulyanovsk on Tuesday, a man died suddenly. The deceased resident of the regional center was 58 years old. The investigation team, which went to the scene, did not find any bodily injuries on the deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Vitalievich Khramov

January 20, 2024

Zavolzhe - On 19.01.2024, Alexander Vitalievich Khramov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivan Yurievich Slepnev, 40

January 18, 2024

Gorodets - Today, 18.01.2024, Ivan Yurievich Slepnev (14.09.1983 [40]) suddenly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Nina Pavlovna Klimova, 70

January 17, 2024

Zavolzhe - On 16.01.2024, my beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt died suddenly. Nina Pavlovna Klimova was born on 10.12.1963 [70].

No cause of death reported.

Nina Nikolaevna Ozhgibesova

January 17, 2024

Osa, Perm - Nina Nikolaevna Ozhgibesova died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vyacheslav Akhmetzyanov

January 16, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Vyacheslav Akhmetzyanov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

