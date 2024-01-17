MEXICO

What happened to Veronica Famoso? On the internet, many are wondering about the cause of death of the broadcaster

January 13, 2024

With the sudden news, many are wondering what happened to Verónica Famoso, a well-known radio host from Guadalajara, Mexico. So far, the exact cause of her death remains in the shadows, generating speculation and rumors around a possible illness, perhaps terminal, that the communicator would have faced in silence. The statement of the station evoked the deep feeling of sadness that engulfs the radio space after the departure of Veronica. Her colleagues remember her fondly, highlighting her contribution to the world of romantic music and the warmth she transmitted through her voice.

No age reported.

Link

15 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Fernando Rodríguez, a well-known paramedic of Tecamachalco, dies of a heart attack

January 9, 2024

The municipality is in mourning, after having found Fernando Rodríguez, an outstanding paramedic of the Benemérita Institution of the Red Cross, dead inside the bathroom of his private home. Fernando was 52 years old, it transpired that he died of a sudden cardiac arrest. According to the police reports, Fernando minutes before his death, had fainted on East 11th Street and possibly hit his head. He was helped and taken to his private home, where minutes later he was found by his co-workers, unconscious.

Link

Woman dies of heart attack while exercising

January 13, 2024

A 40-year-old woman died after suffering a heart attack while performing physical activity inside a social room of the San José Guadalupe neighborhood, in the city of Puebla. A Civil Protection unit performed resuscitation maneuvers, however, unfortunately, she died.

Link

Hiker dies of apparent heart attack in Saltillo; keeled over in the middle of competition

January 14, 2024

A possible heart attack ended the life of a participant of the Diamante Nocturnal Trail, which took place on Saturday night. It was Felipe Daniel, 36 years old, who was in the middle of a competition when he keeled over in front of his fellow hikers. An ambulance came to the place to transfer him to the Saltillo General Hospital. Halfway there, his health condition began to worsen, so it was necessary to practice cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Upon arrival at the hospital, he was immediately treated by the doctors. Despite all the medical efforts they made, the hiker lost his life.

Link

He dies after suffering a heart attack in a taxi booth

January 14, 2024

A 68-year-old radio operator died after suffering a heart attack while working in the booth of a taxi, at the Sahuaros Taxi Depot.

Link

Man dies waiting to be treated in the office of a pharmacy

January 14, 2024

It was around 21:00 hours when a 59-year-old man arrived at one of the Similares pharmacies located on Isidro López Boulevard, accompanied by some relatives, as he was feeling unwell, so they were going in search of medical attention. However, during the waiting time, the discomfort intensified until he had a heart attack, fainting on the floor. The doctor came out to try to revive him; in addition, the support of fire personnel was requested, and a couple of paramedics arrived. However, nothing could be done for the man, who died instantly.

Link

Man dies after suspected heart attack in convenience store in Arteaga

January 11, 2024

On Wednesday night, a man who remains unidentified so far lost his life due to an alleged acute heart attack in the municipality of Arteaga. Unofficially, it transpired that elements of the Municipal Police went to a convenience store located on the main street Valle del Oriente, after a report that a person was unconscious at the entrance of the store. It is presumed that the man lost his life due to an acute myocardial infarction, however, it will be the authorities who confirm or discard this version.

No age reported.

Link

Elderly man dies of heart attack in Plaza Cristal Xalapa parking lot

January 12, 2024

This noon, a man of approximately 70 years old died after suffering a sudden heart attack while walking through the Plaza Cristal parking lot. Witnesses mentioned that the man was walking through the parking lot when he suddenly collapsed. In a matter of minutes, paramedics from the National Emergency Commission arrived, who gave the pre-hospital care, but the man no longer reacted, he was pronounced dead.

Link

Struck down by a heart attack

January 11, 2024

A man was found dead in the streets of the Ojocaliente III subdivision, after he suffered a heart attack on his way to work. The police and the ambulance found, lying on the ground and almost at the height of the sidewalk, a man who was identified as Juan Francisco, 55 years old. When the paramedics got ready to give him first aid, they confirmed that he had already died. It was determined that it was not a violent event, and that the death of Juan Francisco was due to a heart attack.

Link

Fisherman dies after suffering an apparent myocardial infarction

January 14, 2024

A fisherman lost his life when he suffered an apparent myocardial infarction when he was enjoying a pleasant breeze on the shore of Tesoro beach. The Tamaulipas Security Secretariat reported that they received an emergency call, where they indicated that there was a deceased person on the shores of Tamaulipas. According to the report, the personnel of the National Port System Administration, the rescuers of the Mexican Red Cross, and municipal police attended the site as first responders, but unfortunately when taking the pulse of the subject, he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

Link

A body is found on the side of a river in the Puerta Dorada neighborhood

January 14, 2024

On Sunday morning, around 08:54 hours, the authorities of León were mobilized after receiving reports about the discovery of a body in a riverbed, located in the Puerta Dorada neighborhood, next to the Loma Dorada Boulevard police station. The victim, an approximately 50-year-old man, was found a short distance from the river. According to the authorities at the scene, there is a possibility that the man suffered a heart attack and subsequently fell into the sewage canal.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man suffers heart attack while driving, loses his life and crashes into bar in Zapopan

January 8, 2024

A man lost his life while driving. He suffered a heart attack that led him to lose control of his truck and crash into the perimeter fence of a bar in the municipality of Zapopan. Paramedics who arrived at the site said that the 57-year-old man had lost control of the car after suffering a massive heart attack. Fortunately, there were no collateral injuries after the impact with the bar, only the damage to the establishment, in addition to the scare for those present.

Link

He gets a heart attack while driving, dies and crashes into palm tree

January 12, 2024

A man of approximately 55 years of age died while driving his vehicle on Tecnológico Avenue, and as a result of the death, the car continued its march until it hit a palm tree, located at the height of the intersection with La Raza Avenue, according to preliminary data from paramedics who provided assistance. At first it had been pointed out that he was possibly driving at excessive speed and had lost control, but after checking it, the paramedics said that the person was lifeless at the time of the collision, possibly due to a heart attack. Despite the circumstances of the accident there were no more injured people or other damaged vehicles.

Link

Driver dies after suffering heart attack

January 8, 2024

A man of approximately 50 years of age lost his life while driving, allegedly suffering a fulminant heart attack. About 16:00 hours this Monday, a car crashed into a tree on Juan Alonso de Torres Boulevard. Because a fire brigade unit was near the place, they arrived almost immediately, and attended to the driver. Unfortunately, he no longer had vital signs, so they only certified his death. The driver was preliminarily identified as Juan Pablo, who was a driver of an executive taxi, which according to the first versions, was driving towards Delta Avenue, at one moment it hit a tree; although the airbags were activated, they did not help much in this case. Since presumably, the man had suffered a sudden heart attack, so it is estimated that he may have lost his life moments before the collision with the tree, and this only ended up stopping his march.

Link

Motorist suffers a heart attack and dies in the middle of the road

January 11, 2024

During the afternoon of this Thursday, January 11, a man around 50 years old died inside his car inside the Roma neighborhood, in Cuauhtémoc, after suffering a sudden heart attack and leaving his car stopped in the middle of one of the main streets of the area.

Link

Elderly man died of heart attack inside his car in Xochimehuacan

January 14, 2024

An elderly man died inside his car, the product of a heart attack, in San Pablo Xochimehuacan in Puebla. Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, a woman found her husband unconscious and foaming at the mouth inside his wine-colored Nissan Versa vehicle. Elements of the SUMA and police arrived, and confirmed the death of the man inside his car from a heart attack. In addition, the authorities reported that the body had no signs of violence. The older man was identified as Roberto, who was 60 years old.

Link

PANAMA

Journalist Delfia Cortez dies; she was 60 years old

January 10, 2024

The social communicator Delfia Cortez Marciaga, who for years distinguished herself as a correspondent in the province of Colón for several television and radio stations, died this Wednesday, January 10, 2024. She was 60 years old. She was hard-working, humble and supportive. On the night of Friday, January 5, Delfia Cortez broadcast live through social networks from a church in the La Feria sector, on the Atlantic coast. Shortly thereafter, she collapsed and had to be rushed from Colón to Panama City. It was later learned that the communicator suffered respiratory arrest and a severe stroke. Since her admission, she remained in the intensive care room.

Link

BAHAMAS

Former beauty pageant contestant dies suddenly in Bimini

January 10, 2024

Nassau - The Miss Bahamas Organization®, via a press statement issued Wednesday evening, expressed condolences to the family of Anva Roberts, a native of Bimini and former contestant of the Miss Bahamas World Beauty Pageant, who passed suddenly Wednesday morning. MBO confirmed that Roberts passed away at her home in Bimini. “A health and wellness advocate, she had just returned home from her morning run when the unthinkable occurred,” MBO said. “An exceptional beauty both inside and out, Anva was one of the “Fabulous Fifteen” contestants who competed for the prestigious title of Miss Bahamas World back in 2007.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

Former Minister, Carvin Malone, has died

January 14, 2024

Tortola — The British Virgin Islands has been left in shock as former legislator and Minister of Health, Carvin Malone, has passed away. He was 64 years old. According to local media reports, he passed away at the Dr D Orlando Smith Hospital today. The Governor said he will particularly remember his service during the COVID-19 pandemic as Minister of Health when they worked closely. The Virgin Islands Party said the sudden death of Malone has sent ripples of sorrow through the BVI community, but together they will honour his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SURINAME

Surinamese mother of 5 children found dead in her vehicle – video news

January 12, 2024



Please help send condolences to the family and friends of 41-year-old Rishma from Suriname. After an impressive search, her body was found in the car she drove into the Saramacca River the day before yesterday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Singer Edivan, from the duo with Gisele, dies at the age of 65

January 10, 2024

The country singer Aparecido Antonio dos Santos, known as "Edivan", died this past Tuesday, January 9, at the age of 65, in Rio Preto, in the Interior of São Paulo. According to the first information, the artist's body was found in the residence itself with suspicion of fulminant infarction. Edivan was married for more than three decades with Gisele. The two met at a festival and released two albums, one in 2014 and another in 2015. Performing classics of sertaneja [country music], the duo was successful on social networks, gaining a large audience.

Link

Forró singer dies after struggle with kidney problems

January 11, 2024

Forró singer Vinny Serrano, a native of the Brejo region of the state, died yesterday (11th). The artist was undergoing treatment for kidney problems, but had complications and died. Over the years he gained prominence with solo performances, in the forró and pisadinha styles, and in bands from the region. "Respected by all colleagues, he was a great professional and human being, his lack is already being felt by all of us.”

No age reported.

Link

Brazilian influencer has cardiac arrest and dies at 35 in the US

January 13, 2024

A Brazilian influencer famous in the United States, Bahia's Mila De Jesus, died on Friday, at the age of 35, after having a cardiac arrest. With more than 55 thousand followers on her Instagram profile, Mila was married with four children. Mila de Jesus' death was announced by Futrica Boston on Instagram. In her latest Instagram post, the blogger walks and plays in the snow with her son.

Link

Sports community mourns death of Café, stroke victim, at 56

January 10, 2024

The sports community of Coroatá received sad news on Wednesday morning (10th), with the death of José de Ribamar Rodrigues da Silva, better known as “Café”, 56 years old. Café was passionate about sports, and dedicated himself to the training of the Santa Cruz team, the traditional team of Coroatá. He was very dear and respected by everyone who knew him, for his charisma and friendliness.

Link

Personal trainer James Costa Júnior, 39, dies

January 12, 2024

Unfortunately, we have the painful duty to announce the passing of James Costa Júnior, 39, very well-known and loved in São Luís de Montes Belos, where he worked as a personal trainer. James suffered a heart attack that resulted in his death. We leave here our sincere feelings to all family and friends, may God comfort them in this time of so much pain.

Link

The manager of Magazine Luiza had a malaise in the store

January 11, 2024

Unfortunately, the manager of Magazine Luiza, Delma Cristina, did not resist and passed away in the last hours. According to friends, Delma had a malaise in the store, was treated immediately by the team of emergency brigades of the mall, and sent to the hospital by SAMU, passing away yesterday morning 10, and the causes of death have not yet been disclosed.

No age reported.

Link

Secretary of planning of Biguaçu dies at the age of 29

January 13, 2024

It was confirmed in the early evening of Saturday (13th) the death of the municipal secretary of planning of Biguaçu, Amanda Morlos, of 29 years. Amanda had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, and had been away from work for three months. Amanda was waiting to undergo a bone marrow transplant, but ended up suffering complications caused by the disease, being hospitalized. In recent days, her state of health has worsened, and she was transferred to the ICU, but she could not resist.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Owner of Prontoar clinic dies victim of heart attack

January 8, 2024

The pulmonologist Miguel Pires de Moura, 68 years old, died on Monday morning (8th), in Teresina, victim of a fulminant infarction. He was one of the owners of the Prontoar Clinic, located in the center of the Capital. According to information obtained by GP1, the doctor was unwell in his residence, and did not react to resuscitation attempts.

Link

Grief for the death of doctor Amanda Spisila Araújo

January 12, 2024

The Regional Council of Medicine of Paraná registers with regret the death of the young doctor Amanda Spisila Araújo, 26 years old, which occurred on Thursday night (11th) at the Vita BR Hospital, in Curitiba, her hometown and where she was visiting family. She had been taken to hospital the day before after feeling unwell and couldn't resist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Maestro Igor Ricardo da Silva Violi is dead

January 9, 2024

Maestro Igor Ricardo da Silva Violi died suddenly yesterday (8th), according to the municipal Department of Education, a victim of heart problems. Igor was defined as a playful, dear and great professional. "Acting for the most as a teacher of the school bands, he leaves fond memories", says the post on social networks. The school provided buses so that students, parents, teachers and professors could participate in the farewell ceremony.

No age reported.

Link

Cram school teacher dies of myocardial infarction

January 11, 2024

The cause of death of the cram school teacher, Marcelo Borret, 53, was revealed by a friend on Thursday (11th). According to Isabel Régent, the teacher died due to an acute myocardial infarction. "He felt bad after going swimming. He was at home and experienced severe chest pain. He went to change his clothes to go to the hospital and sadly passed away at that time. According to Regent, Borret was active, which surprised everyone when they found out about the infarction. "Marcelo played sports, took care of himself, had periodic exams and did not have any heart problems. Unfortunately, it was a fatality,” Isabel added.

Link

We announce the death of teacher and colleague Eduarda Soares (19)

January 15, 2024

We announce the death of teacher and colleague Eduarda Soares. We are never prepared for this, and it is with a broken heart that we say goodbye to our young and radiant Eduarda Soares, who left us and went to the arms of the Father. We are a seed that we sprout, we grow, and we do not know the time of harvest. May God comfort the heart of the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: The comments informs that she died of a cardiorespiratory arrest .

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Corporal Renato Neves de Oliveira, 45 years old, victim of a heart attack

January 15, 2024

It is with deep regret that Bahia SSP mourns the death of corporal PM Renato Neves de Oliveira, 45 years old, victim of a heart attack. The professional was stationed in the 1st Company of the 20th Battalion of the Military Police. The SSP sympathizes with the pain of his family, friends, and colleagues in uniform.

Link

Mother-in-law of Deputy Daniel Freitas dies from fulminant infarction

January 11, 2024

On Thursday (11th), at the age of 63, Maria Glória Francisconi Meller, mother-in-law of federal deputy, Daniel Freitas died. She was in Balneário Rincão when she had a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Link

It is with deep regret that SASEC informs of the passing of Darlianne Bernardo De Freitas

January 11, 2024

It is with deep regret that SASEC informs of the passing of Darlianne Bernardo De Freitas, dedicated social worker and tireless advocate for Social Assistance Policy. Comrade Darlianne, presente!

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Araucária mourns the loss of pastor Norberto Bonnet

January 12, 2024

This Thursday, January 11th, Araucaria lost one of its best known and active pastors: Norberto Bonnet, head of the Quadrangular Gospel Church. Bonnet was 55 years old and died of a heart attack. Friends reported that he had been having heart problems for some time, yet he never strayed from his mission as a pastor or from his duties with church members.

Link

Metallurgist dies victim of fulminant infarction at his workplace in the city of Patos

January 12, 2023

Tragic news shook the city of Patos this Friday, January 12th. Metallurgist Onaldo da Silva Barbosa, affectionately known as "Nenê Da Metalúrgica", died at the age of 45, victim of a fulminant heart attack in his workplace. According to our information, it was around 16 pm when a client arrived at his establishment in the center of Patos and found Nenê already discordant and fallen.

Link

10-year-old girl dies after suffering heart attack in Frei Miguelinho

January 12, 2024

On the morning of last Wednesday (10th), a girl of only 10 years died after suffering a heart attack, that according to doctors is rare in people in this age group. The young woman was identified as Vitória da Silva Lima. Despite being rescued and taken to St Mary's Hospital, she arrived lifeless at around 8am.

Link

A youth of approximately 15 years of age died after sudden illness

January 11, 2024

A youth of approximately 15 years of age, died last Sunday (7th), after suffering a sudden illness. The young man's family still drove him to the hospital, but the death had already been confirmed. The boy followed a normal, happy and healthy routine. He had a normal day with friends, playing ball as he always did in his community. The news took everyone by surprise and left a deep sadness in his family, who mourns the early loss.

No cause of death reported.

Link

17-year-old girl dies of suspected dengue fever; she was also diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, which unfortunately resulted in cardiac arrest

January 11, 2024

In a fatality in the city of Timóteo, Maria Elisa, a 17-year-old girl, died due to serious complications suspected of being caused by dengue fever. The student, from a traditional family and much loved in the city, who had recently passed the medical entrance exam, began to show symptoms such as fever and body aches on Wednesday (3rd). With the worsening of her condition, marked by intense abdominal pain, she was taken on Sunday (7th) to hospital. There, she was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, which, unfortunately, resulted in a fatal cardiac arrest. The suspicion is that the dengue virus has been the cause of these serious complications.

Link

Young woman's fulminant infarction worries people trying to understand what happened

January 10, 2024

The young Aline Gabriele Silva Castro, 18 years old, daughter of police officer Rone Bessa and Leidy, Pau dos Ferros, died on Saturday night, 6th. She suffered a heart attack and could not resist. People report concern and try to understand what happened, given the young woman's age.

Link

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Young pharmacist dies of hemorrhagic stroke

January 14, 2024

The young pharmacist Jailma Cavalcante Frade, 26, died on Saturday night (13th), victim of a hemorrhagic stroke. She was a native of Conceição, and was admitted to a hospital after falling ill. According to family members, it all started last Friday (12th), when Jailma needed to be taken to an emergency room with severe headaches. Upon entering the post, she had a seizure and was intubated, then transferred to the Trauma Hospital, where she remained until yesterday. After conducting examinations, it was found that the pharmacy professional was brain dead.

Link

Three lawyers “died suddenly”:

Marília Alves Ungaratto leaves us prematurely at the age of 26

January 6, 2024

With deep sadness and dismay, the 147th subsection of Serra Negra of the Brazilian Bar Association communicates the death of our young lawyer colleague, Dr. Marília Alves Ungaratto, who leaves us prematurely at the age of 26. Dr. Marília had recently won her approval in the bar exam and received the professional license of lawyer on December 11, 2023.

Link

Note: Ungaratto died of pneumonia .

Father (62) dies five months after son (41), both of heart attack

January 10, 2024

A day before completing five months since the death of his son Pablo Pinto, who died on August 10 after a fulminant heart attack, at the age of 41, Ricardo Pinto, 62, did not resist today (9/01), also a heart attack. Ricardo was a legal advisor to the Institute of Social Security of the state of Rio Grande do Norte. His son Pablo was a lawyer known for his work in the electoral field.

Link

Walisson Silva de Sa, 27, found dead inside filtration tank

January 15, 2024

A man identified as Walisson Silva de Sa, 27, was found dead inside one of SAAE's filtration tanks in Bacabal over the weekend. Walisson was an employee of the company that provided surveillance service for the Bacabal autonomous water and sewage system. He had been hired to clean one of the treatment plant's tanks. The suspicion is that Wallison suffered a heart attack and drowned, or simply drowned. The case remains under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

27-year-old Lucas Cagol felt stomach pain ( sudden illness ) and died

January 15, 2024

The 27-year-old Nova Prata man, Lucas Cagol, died late Sunday afternoon. He was enjoying the weekend with his family in the wet area of Nova Prata do Iguaçu, when he felt stomach pain (sudden illness) and died. The body was sent to the IML in Francisco Beltrão to identify the cause of death. According to the family, he was not hospitalized, he suffered sudden illness this afternoon and died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

27-year-old woman dies after falling ill during trip on highway that leads to the beaches

January 11, 2024

A 27-year-old woman died on Thursday morning (11th), after falling ill during the trip on PR-508, in Paranaguá, on the coast of Paraná. The woman was traveling in a car with family members, when she felt unwell and suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. Upon arrival at the scene, BPMOA rescuers tried to resuscitate the victim for about an hour, but she eventually died. The cause of death is not yet clear.

Link

Tattoo artist dies of sudden illness

January 12, 2024

The tattoo artist Henrique Cestari de Souza, died yesterday (11th) at the age of [29], victim of a sudden illness in Foz do Iguaçu. He died around 10.30 am when he felt unwell. The man lived in Curitiba, and was in the border city to visit some friends. On social networks, many friends paid tribute to the tattoo artist. "Rest in peace, my brother." In addition, messages such as “God welcome you with open arms”, “What sad news” and words of condolences to the tattoo artist's family generated extreme commotion on the web.

No cause of death reported.

Link

29-year-old woman suffers fatal cardiorespiratory arrest at her residence

January 12, 2024

A shocking event gained repercussion on social networks in Nova Xavantina yesterday, when Luciene Couto De Jesus da Silva, 29 years old and resident of the Deus é Amor neighborhood, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in her residence at around 11: 26 am. Despite the rapid intervention of the Fire Department, the woman, who initially showed vital signs, evolved to death, as reported in the service bulletin.

Link

Penitentiary security agent gets sick at work and dies

January 15, 2024

A feeling of mourning and pain took over the employees who work in the penitentiary of Osvaldo Cruz, this weekend, with the unexpected death of the security agent Eduardo da Silva Camargo, who was 48 years old. According to reports from co-workers, on the morning of this Sunday (14th), as usual, Eduardo arrived to work, and a short time later they noticed his absence. He was found inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the unit, already passed out. Quickly, Eduardo was taken to hospital, where they tried to revive him several times, but unfortunately he did not resist and died as a result of a heart attack.

Link

Woman dies after falling ill in the middle of the street

January 13, 2024

A woman, of undisclosed name and age, had a sudden illness while walking through Gravatá, late on Friday afternoon. When rescuers arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground, unconscious and with no vital signs. Residents of the area reported to the fire department that the woman had been unwell. The suspicion is that she suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

No age reported.

Link

Man suffers heart attack and dies at the wheel

January 12, 2024

A 66-year-old man died in cardiorespiratory arrest on Thursday night (11th), on the general road of São João dos Cavalheiros. At the scene, already preserved by the Fire Department, there was a man, sitting in the driver's seat of a Ford Ka vehicle, with his body fallen into the passenger seat. When rescuers arrived, the vehicle was on. The victim, identified as Durivan Mayer, had redness on his face, apparently indicating a heart attack. Rescuers tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Link

Young man falls ill and dies inside house, possibly of heart attack

January 13, 2024

An unidentified young man was found dead on Saturday afternoon (13th) in a residence on Bananeira Street, in the south of Porto Velho. A military police team was called and found the death of the victim. According to police, the man reportedly fell ill and died inside the house. Most likely, the young man was the victim of a fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

Link

Woman found dead in her home in Assisi

January 10, 2024

Giovana Martinho, 48, was found dead on Tuesday, 10th, in her home. She was the daughter of one of the most respected accountants in Assisi, Hugo Benedito Martinho, owner of the Assisi accounting organization, who died due to Covid-19, in March 2021. Giovana had recurrent bouts of severe depression. According to Vera Piovezani, a friend of the family, she faced a picture of depression. “She got much worse after her father passed away from Covid 19; Giovana was found on the floor, already lifeless, by her husband João Luis; the IML report was not conclusive, so it could have been a stroke or a heart attack; we will only know in 90 days; too sad”, she regrets.

Link

Woman dies of heart attack in the Vila Cavalcante neighborhood

January 12, 2024

Damiana da Silva Vieira Claudiano, 49, died last night, at her residence, in the Vila Cavalcante neighborhood, in Patos. According to information from relatives, Damiana was unwell, SAMU was triggered, but when they arrived she was already dead. She probably died of a heart attack, but the family is waiting for the report to confirm. She leaves John Vigolvino Claudiano a widower. She leaves four children.

Link

Erval Ubiratan Santana

January 12, 2024

When I received the news of Erval's death I was shocked … A victim of a fulminant heart attack, my cousin departs. How sad! Console everyone Lord, and especially his mother and father.

No age reported.

Link

With great regret I inform everyone of the death of friend and partner Jon Maia

January 12, 2024

Dear friends, with great regret I inform everyone of the death of friend and partner Jon Maia, who left us on Tuesday, a victim of a fulminant heart attack! We will remember his strong, captivating and always saving smile. May he be and go on in peace! My big hug to the family.

No age reported.

Link

Heart attack kills 42-year-old hairdresser who slept next to his wife

January 12, 2024

The hairdresser Rozileido Mota de Moraes, 42 years old, known by the nickname “Manin”, died on Thursday night (11th), after suffering a fulminant heart attack. According to information, after completing another day of work in his barber shop, “Manin” went home in the company of his wife. When the couple was lying down, he began to experience shortness of breath, and from then on it was not possible to reverse the picture.

Link

Friends mourn the passing of dear friend Tieme

January 11, 2024

Friends mourn the passing of dear friend Tieme, 44 years old, who could not resist a heart attack. We leave the record of feeling sorry for family and friends. May God comfort you in this time of pain. Through social networks friends made many tributes.

Link

Our follower Luciana Lonetta passed away due to cardiac arrest

January 7, 2024

Paulínia is sad, our follower Luciana Lonetta passed away due to cardiac arrest. Our condolences to all family members.

No age reported.

Link

PARAGUAY

Policeman suffered cardiac arrest while riding a motorcycle and ended up dying

December 26, 2023

On Sunday night, Deputy Officer Simeon Ferreira Mazacotte, was traveling on a motorcycle. Lince Group personnel found the uniformed man on the side of the road and rushed him to the Regional Hospital to receive medical attention. Due to the severity of the head injury he suffered, he had to be referred to the Police Hospital in Asunción, where he died yesterday. At the time of the accident, he was in uniform and carrying his regulation weapon, so he was still in service. In the place where the victim was found, there were no remains of any collision or friction, and the motorcycle also showed no signs of having suffered a crash, which raised doubts about the circumstances of the event. Later, relatives and relatives confirmed that the victim suffered a cardiac arrest while riding the bike, so it was a sudden death.

No age reported.

Link

URUGUAY

A 70-year-old man died mid-flight to Buenos Aires

January 14, 2024

A passenger in his 70s died, presumably of cardiac arrest, on board an ITA Airways plane from Rome, bound for Buenos Aires. The man, whose identity and nationality were not revealed, fainted when it was less than an hour before the aircraft was to land. The crew called for doctors and nurses who were on board in the middle of the flight, but as no one showed up, they decided to make an emergency landing at the Carrasco airport (Uruguay), where the death was confirmed.

Link

ARGENTINA

Sorrow for the renowned broadcaster Leonardo Fortunato

January 12, 2024

The renowned broadcaster, master of ceremonies and entertainer, Leonardo Fortunato, lost his life this afternoon after being hospitalized for several days in the Medical Unit of UNCAus. A native of Buenos Aires, he had settled several years ago in the town of Sáenz Peña, in the province of Chaco. It should be mentioned that, days before Fortunato's death, a prayer chain was circulated on social networks to accompany the family after the severe health situation faced by the owner of Chaco Radio.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Raul Rizzo's daughter died : she was 34 years old and suffered a cardiac arrest

January 12, 2024

Anahí Rizzo, the eldest daughter of the famous actor Raúl Rizzo, died on Thursday. The woman was 34 years old, and her body was found in her apartment in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución, judicial sources told the NA news agency. According to the information, an ambulance arrived at the address and confirmed the death of the artist's daughter. The case is currently being investigated under the cover of “uncertain cause". According to police and judicial sources, the woman began to have difficulty breathing, vomiting, and suffered a heart attack while her boyfriend was trying to help her.

Link

Shock in Santiago del Estero: a woman died in the middle of a celebration in honor of the Gauchito Gil

January 14, 2024

During the early morning of this Sunday, a tragic event took place at a celebration in honor of Gauchito Gil [a folk religious figure], where a woman died after keeling over. The woman was identified as Patricia Carrizo, 43 years old and residing in the town of Pozo del Toba. For reasons to be established, the woman keeled over during the event, and was rushed to the city's hospital, where unfortunately she was admitted without vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The mayor deeply regrets the death of Pedro del Vas Aquilino

January 13, 2024

The mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, on behalf of all Lorca residents, deeply regrets the death this afternoon of the manager of Comarcal TV, Pedro del Vas Aquilino, age 49. "We want to express our deepest condolences for his loss to his family, friends and colleagues.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

He had a respiratory arrest and died while playing a game of Newcomb

January 13, 2024

An unfortunate incident occurred in the town of Epuyén on Saturday morning, where a 70-year-old man died after suffering a respiratory arrest. Police learned that there were two people with problems inside the gym of School No. 9. When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they proceeded to transfer the man to the hospital while performing CPR maneuvers, but after a few minutes his death was confirmed. According to the police report, a Newcomb [volleyball variant] recreational meeting was taking place, and at one point the man keeled over, which caused his wife to also faint.

Link

A woman died inside Maxiconsumo

January 11, 2024

A woman lost her life inside the Maxiconsumo wholesale supermarket, leaving employees and customers present at the place distraught. The fateful incident occurred around 17 o'clock today, when the woman, accompanied by her children, was doing her shopping. Suddenly, she said she felt a pain in her chest and, in seconds, keeled over. Despite the rescue efforts, unfortunately, it was not possible for her to recover. The woman's body was left lying inside the supermarket, where her children also remained, visibly affected by the tragic situation.

No age reported.

Link

A young man died while playing football

January 10, 2024

It was last night, on the courts that are located on the grounds of the Circulo Italiano. He collapsed. As a result, the ambulance of a private health system transferred him to the municipal hospital, where his death was confirmed. He was 26 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link