NIGERIA

Ex-BB Naija star Francisca Owumi passes away

September 2, 2024

Francisca Owumi, the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija’s debut season in 2006, has passed away. Her family announced her passing on Instagram with the caption, “A beloved daughter and sister. May her soul rest in peace. Amen.” While the cause of her death is unknown, reports said Owumi had battled a serious illness shortly after her 40th birthday celebration. In 2012, she launched her music career, releasing two singles, “Gbadun You” and “Diva,” under her record label, Cisca Entertainment.

Police Commissioner, Ayilara dies of cancer

August 29, 2024

Waheed Ayilara, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, has died.

No age reported.

KENYA

JESMA exams founder Jesse Waweru dies at 72, how he started his publishing company

August 29, 2024

Waweru was the brains behind Jesma Publishers, which produced examination and educational material. He was battling pancreatic cancer.

ZAMBIA

Deputy police spokesperson dies

August 30, 2024

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that the Zambia Police Service announces the passing of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Danny Mwale, our Deputy Public Relations Officer, who tragically passed away today, August 30, 2024, after a short illness."

No age or cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

Chief Gobo burial set for tomorrow

August 30, 2024

The late Chief Gobo of Silobela, Kwekwe District, in the Midlands Province who died on Monday is set to be buried at his home tomorrow (Saturday). Born Clever Machona Musindo, Chief Gobo died at the age of 65, at Gweru Provincial Hospital, after a short illness. He was initially admitted to Silobela District Hospital, later transferred to Gweru after his condition deteriorated, and died early Monday morning. Meanwhile, condolence messages for the late traditional leader continue to pour in following his untimely death.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Renowned SA radio and TV personality Thabiso Sikwane has died

August 31, 2024

Johannesburg - Renowned South African radio and TV personality Thabiso Sikwane has passed away at 50 after a short illness. While the exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, her family released a statement confirming that she died earlier on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

Renowned poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has died

August 31, 2024

Renowned poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni [47] has died. According to family member she died in the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg. Zilungele Mbangeni confirmed the poet's death to TshisaLIVE. “It was just a short illness. Three weeks ago, she was in Senegal, then earlier this week she was sick and got medical attention. She was fine and then got sick again. We took her to Helen Joseph and early this morning they called us to let us know she has passed away,” he said.

No cause of death reported.

Former MTN CEO and Eskom chair Sifiso Dabengwa dies

September 1, 2024

Former MTN CEO and Eskom chair Sifiso Dabengwa [66] succumbed to cancer on Sunday, his family confirmed. Dabengwa was a titan in the telecommunications industry and an astute businessman. Dabengwa made the list of SA’s 200 richest individuals based on the value of disclosed directors’ holdings in JSE-listed companies covering the period from December 2015 to November 30, 2016.

Well-known ‘Koeksister Oomie’ passes away

September 2, 2024

Errol Marnitz [right], one of two brothers (well-known in Krugersdorp as the Koeksister Twins or Koeksister Oomies) sadly passed away recently at the tender age of 54. The brothers are known for selling their koeksisters near Key West Shopping Centre on Viljoen Street. With the funeral service set to take place on September 7, many friends and family have made it their mission to pour out their compassion, send condolences and pay their respect to the life of Errol, who died as a result of a heart attack on August 17.

Pretoria family devastated as healthy mother dies from sudden brain tumor

August 30, 2024

A Pretoria mother, described as radiantly healthy, was suddenly struck down by illness after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. This shocking news came shortly after she began experiencing persistent migraines. The 38-year-old Michelle Kotze, from Centurion, suffered from migraines for three weeks in July. She returned to work, but a week later, during a family dinner, her mother noticed that one side of her face was drooping. Rushed to the emergency room, she was immediately admitted, and later that evening, she began experiencing seizures. A scan revealed a tumor on the right side of her brain, pushing everything to the left. She suffered more seizures and was placed on a ventilator. Surgery was performed to relieve the swelling in her brain and to conduct a biopsy, which thankfully showed that the tumor was benign. However, days later, a second operation was needed to insert a drain and sensor into the middle of her brain. Michelle was then placed in an induced coma to allow her body time to heal. Unfortunately, earlier this week, she suffered a setback and passed away at 1:23 AM on Tuesday.

LEBANON

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

August 27, 2024

Dima Safi, crowned Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017, has tragically passed away [on Sunday] at the age of 30 due to a sudden heart attack. The Miss Lebanon Fan Club on Instagram Stories announced the news of her passing, prompting an outpouring of grief among her fans and followers. Dima held two master's degrees—one in Nutrition and another in Marketing and Advertising. She won the "Miss Lebanon Emigrant" title in 2017 during a ceremony held in Antalya, Turkey.

TURKEY

Sol Bamba dies at age 39

August 31, 2024

Former Ivorian international defender Sol Bamba died this Saturday at the age of 39. Currently, Bamba was the technical director of Adanaspor, in Turkey, and it was precisely the club that broke the news. The director had been hospitalized on Friday due to an unspecified illness.

No cause of death reported.

INDIA

Veteran guitarist Jose Thomas Puthoor dies after falling sick on flight to Thiruvananthapuram

August 29, 2024

Thiruvananthapuram - Popular guitarist Jose Thomas Puthoor (54) passed away on Wednesday after feeling unwell on a flight heading towards Thiruvananthapuram. Jose Thomas, a resident of Puthoor House (C5), Manikandeswaram, was travelling on the flight from Bengaluru at 3 pm on Wednesday when he suddenly collapsed and went unconscious. Jose Thomas’s son alerted the cabin crew and emergency treatment was provided. After landing, he was taken to a private hospital in Chacka in an ambulance, but his life could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

Audience paid tributes to a unique artist who passed away unexpectedly in Malayalam cinema

August 30, 2024

News is coming out that one more artist in the film industry has left us. He was a very active person in the field of cinema and theatre. His age was only 54 years. His name is Prakash Marar. He should be noticed as a lyricist. He was working on a new film in Chengannur. He suddenly felt unwell. He was immediately admitted to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Senior journalist Gaurav Bisht passes away after sudden cardiac arrest , Shimla’s media community mourns

August 29, 2024

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Gaurav Bisht, a seasoned journalist with Hindustan Times, tragically passed away late last night following a sudden cardiac arrest. The 49-year-old, a resident of Chota Shimla, had been cautioned by doctors about his heart condition and advised to take necessary precautions. Despite these warnings, Bisht was unable to reach the hospital in time, and his condition rapidly deteriorated. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after falling critically ill on the night of August 28, but, sadly, the doctors at IGMC declared him dead upon arrival.

Grandmasters South Goa player suffers heart attack , dies at football match in Puducherry

September 1, 2024

Panjim - Tragedy struck the Grandmasters South Goa team when one of its players, Jose Antao, suffered a heart attack and passed away at the quadrangular series of veteran’s football match against Pondicherry Veterans in Puducherry on Saturday. He was 63. Derrick Pereira, the former international, who led the team, said, “Jose played for 10 minutes and came off due to rolling substitutions. He was resting and seemed ok. At half time, he was all right. After the match, however, Jose said he was experiencing some pain. He was not looking comfortable, and he was rushed to the hospital.” Derrick said, “The doctors tried to revive him at the hospital, but they could not. I do not know if he passed away en-route.”

Kirti Azad's wife Poonam passes away

September 2, 2024

Former Team India cricketer Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Jha Azad [56] passed away on Monday. Following the demise of Kirti Azad's wife, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official X handle to express sadness. "Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace", read Banerjee's tweet.

No cause of death reported.

DU teacher found dead in city hotel

August 30, 2024

Patna - A guest faculty member from Delhi University (DU) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room on Fraser Road here on Friday, reports Kshitiz. The deceased, Vachaspati Mishra, 60, a native of Saharsa district but residing in Delhi, had checked into the hotel just after midnight on August 28. His lifeless body was found after the hotel staff complained of a foul smell emanating from the room, which had been locked from the inside, prompting the police to break open the door. The body was lying on the floor beside the bed. Prima facie, it appears to be a natural death, either due to a heart attack or brain hemorrhage."

8-yr-old suffers epileptic fit during PT class in Kandivli school, collapse s; dies in hospital

August 30, 2024

Mumbai - An eight-year-old boy suffered an epileptic fit during PT class at a school in Kandivli East on Friday and was declared dead later in the day. Shivansh Jha, who lived in Kandivli, was a class III student of Nirmala English School. Around 3pm, his class was taken downstairs for PT class where mats were laid out on the ground for them to play hopscotch. CCTV cameras captured Jha suffering an epileptic fit and collapsing during PT class. A teacher said the school did not have any record of whether the child had a previous history of any chronic illness. When he collapsed, in the absence of a full-time nurse at school, the clerical staff called the boy's family, who took him to Shreeji Hospital, located 3km away. The private hospital told the family that the child was in a critical condition and should be moved to another hospital. He was then taken to BMC-run Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli where he was declared dead. Sudden cardiac arrest is known to occur in epilepsy patients. However, Samta Nagar police said they are awaiting the post-mortem examination to find out the exact cause of death. At the time of going to press, it was not clear if the boy had a history of fits.

Senior police officer's daughter dies of ' cardiac arrest ' at Lucknow Hostel

September 1, 2024

Lucknow - A 19-year-old student was found dead in her hostel room in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday night, police said. The victim, identified as Anika Rastogi, was a student at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University. Anika was found lying on the floor of her room and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared her dead, police said. In a statement, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital said that Anika died at around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest. A third year BA LLB student, Ms Rastogi was the daughter of Sanjay Rastogi, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharastra cadre. Sanjay Rastogi is currently serving as Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Police said that clothes on Anika's body were intact and there were no visible injuries on her body. Cops said the hostel room was locked from inside and nothing suspicious was found inside.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Sudden death in Delhi: Police head constable dies of heart attack while dancing at senior’s farewell party

August 29, 2024

New Delhi - A head constable of Delhi Police died probably of a heart attack he suffered from while dancing in the farewell party of the station house officer of Roop Nagar Police Station in north Delhi, an officer said on Thursday. According to police, Head Constable Ravi Kumar was originally from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and had joined the Delhi Police in 2010. The Roop Nagar SHO had been transferred recently and a farewell party was thrown in his honour on Wednesday. Kumar, while dancing at the party, suddenly fell down and complained of chest pain. He was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead, a police officer said.

No age reported.

Cop on duty for Formula 4 car race event dies of heart attack in Chennai

September 2, 2024

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has died of a heart attack while monitoring security arrangements for the Formula 4 car race in Chennai. Sivakumar was on duty near Island Grounds where the circuit was prepared for Sunday's car race and the Indian Racing League (IRL) when he complained of chest pain and collapsed on Friday. The police officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

No age reported.

30-year-old Punjab man dies of heart attack in Canada

August 31, 2024

Batala - A 30-year-old Prabhajit Singh, a resident of Bauli Inderjit, Batala, suffered a heart attack while working in Canada. Prabhajit was the only son of his parents. Prabhajit's parents sent him to Canada one and a half years ago by taking a loan. The deceased was married, and the couple welcomed a son two months ago.

Woman returning from Muscat, dies of heart attack on bus in Andhra Pradesh

August 26, 2024

Vijayawada - A young woman died of a heart attack while travelling on a bus in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. The 35-year-old woman, Harsha, who was employed abroad, had returned to India on leave. After landing at Vijayawada Airport from Muscat, Harsha boarded a private bus to travel from Vijayawada to her native village, Nidadavolu, in West Godavari district. During the journey, she began experiencing severe chest pain and passed away on the bus. Fellow passengers alerted the bus driver. A doctor was called to examine her and confirmed that she had died of a heart attack.

BANGLADESH

Jubaer Kabir Tusher, key founder of Himu Paribahan, dies

September 3, 2024

Counselor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Lebanon Jubaer Kabir Tusher, who was one of the founders of the popular Himu Paribahan, passed away on Monday. His brother, journalist Humayun Kabir Himu said that Tusher recently came to Bangladesh for a month's vacation. He was supposed to return to Lebanon last night. In the morning, he was taken to the ICU of Mugda Medical College Hospital as he suddenly fell ill. He died at around 4:30pm while undergoing treatment. He joined Bangladesh Embassy in Lebanon on June 15, 2015.

No age or cause of death reported.

JAPAN

BL novelist Saki Aida passes away after battle with cancer

August 31, 2024

On Friday, publisher Taiyoh Tosho announced the sad news of the passing of BL novelist Saki Aida, known for her popular works like Deadlock and S. Earlier this year, Aida had shared on social media that she was battling stage 4 cancer, which had spread to her bones, requiring her to undergo radiation therapy. Aida’s health struggles led her to cancel a planned autograph session for the Kokū no Tsuki manga, which she had been working on with artist Rо̄ Nishimoto. Despite her illness, she remained active in her creative work until recently. The Kokū no Tsuki manga, which began in 2022, saw its first volume released just last month, on July 26.

No age reported.

MALAYSIA

Hiker dies of suspected heart attack at Kuantan's Bukit Galing

September 1, 2024

Kuantan - A 32-year-old logistics company worker died after experiencing breathing difficulties while hiking Bukit Galing near Jalan Haji Ahmad here yesterday. Fire and Rescue Department personnel brought the victim downhill using a stretcher before he was pronounced dead by the medical staff at 7.20pm. Kuantan police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim had started his journey to climb Bukit Galing, 296m (971 feet) above ground, with three others including his nephew about 9am. "His nephew told police that upon reaching the summit, the victim complained of breathing difficulties and had sought help from the other hikers. "The victim appeared weak, prompting a hiker to contact for help before firemen reached the site about 1.10pm. The victim was treated with oxygen before being brought down using a stretcher. "While descending the victim complained of chest pain before he passed out. It took about three hours to reach the foothill as the jungle trail was quite steep," he said in a statement today. He said family members told police that the victim, a bachelor, was an active hiker and had no history of any illness. He said the case has been classified as sudden death and the victim is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

AUSTRALIA

Club in mourning as player dies during Sydney soccer match

September 2, 2024

A local Sydney soccer club is grieving the sudden loss of one of their players who died during a match over the weekend. Auburn FC's All Age Men's player Volkan Ergün died at Binalong Oval in Old Toongabbie on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the oval about 1.40pm following reports of a concern for welfare during a sporting match, NSW Police said in a statement. "On arrival, officers from Parramatta Police Area Command located a man – believed to be aged in his 40s – unconscious," the statement said. The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene. A photo showing a smiling Ergun and his son was taken moments before the match kick-off on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

‘So sad’: 19-year-old’s shock death rocks community

August 30, 2024

A rising football star has tragically died in her sleep, aged 19. Aurelia Hayes has been remembered as a “beautiful soul” after passing away “peacefully” on July 30. Haynes was also a law student at Macquarie University, where she was set to play football.

No cause of death reported.

Australian woman dies in Bali during dive expedition

September 2, 2024

An Australian woman has died in Bali just minutes into a diving expedition at Manta Point. The 67-year-old woman identified by local media as Pamela Philip was at the popular diving spot near the island off Nusa Penida in Indonesia, when she became unresponsive around 10am on Saturday. Ms Philip and her husband were among 13 tourists who boarded a boat for Manta Point, according to local publication, DetikBali. The couple, understood to be experienced divers, checked in with Two Fish Divers 90 minutes prior, police told local media. A briefing had been conducted before they arrived at the scenic location. The group had their equipment checked two times — en route to the hotspot and upon arrival. However, just eight minutes into Ms Philip’s dive she returned to the surface complaining about shortness of breath. A tour guide helped her back onto the boat where she suddenly collapsed and lost consciousnesses. “The boat crew tried to provide first aid, but the victim did not regain consciousness,” Klungkung Police spokesperson Agus Widiono told DetikBa. Ms Philip was taken to Nusa Medika Clinic where she could not be revived.

No cause of death reported.

John Joseph Butler, 64

August 30, 2024

Perth, Western Australia - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 21st August 2024 in Perth WA, aged 64. "Rest in Peace".

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Kīngi Tuheitia dies at 69

August 29, 2024

Kīngi Tuheitia has died, aged 69. A statement on the Kiingitanga Facebook page confirmed the news this morning. "Kingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has died peacefully this morning." His wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi and Ngawai Hono I Te Po were by his side. Kīngi Tuheitia had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, the statement added. His death follows his 18th anniversary Koroneihana (coronation) celebrations earlier this month. Tuheitia became the seventh Māori monarch since the movement's foundation in 1858. He had faced health challenges, including a battle with diabetes.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Person dies in crash on State Highway 3 at Pākaraka, Whanganui

August 26, 2024

Whanganui - A person has died after a car crashed into a fence on State Highway 3 at Pākaraka near Whanganui. A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash about 12.30am on Sunday. One person died, and another was taken to hospital with serious to moderate injuries.

No age or cause of death reported.

Body found off coast near Kaikōura

August 31, 2024

Kaikoura, West Coast - The body of a man has been found and recovered off the coast near Kaikōura. Police this morning said the body was spotted off the coast of the Haumuri Bluffs on Friday afternoon by a group of fishermen. Coastguard and police assisted with the recovery, and a formal identification process was under way.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Reid Gould, 72

August 31, 2024

Auckland - On 17 August 2024, peacefully at Auckland Hospital after a short, brave fight, in his 72nd year. Special thanks to ICU doctors and staff for their care.

No cause of death reported.

Kelvin Harold McLean

August 31, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on 25th August 2024, at North Shore Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark R. Spackman, 69

August 31, 2024

Whakatane, Bay of Plenty - Aged 69, after a battle with Multiple System Atrophy. Mark left us peacefully with family and friends.

Margaret Eunice Buchan

August 30, 2024

Auckland - Passed suddenly on Wednesday 28 August 2024, in the presence of loved ones.

No age or cause of death reported.

Judith (Jude/Judy) Cook

August 30, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family on 28 August 2024. We will miss you, but now you are free to dance amongst the flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MND NZ or Waipuna Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julie Marisa Cullen, 54

August 29, 2024

Tuakau, Auckland - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27 August 2024, aged 54, surrounded by love and light. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gavin Neil Voss, 76

August 29, 2024

Auckland - 14 September 1949 - 28 July 2024 Passed away peacefully at home. Robyn, his wife and family wish to give a huge thanks to MND NZ, Hospice, Rotorua/ Taupo hospital medical team, and the Enlivencare team who supported us continuously. Anyone wishing to donate, please contact the MND NZ website to help with their ongoing support to people affected by MND.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Allan Woodford, 49

August 29, 2024

Southland - At home on Monday, August 26, 2024, aged 49 years. A respected and loved friend to so many.

No cause of death reported.

Philip William John Crampton, 67

August 29, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly on August 24, 2024, aged 67. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or the Mental Health Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Frans Onland, 62

August 28, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday 26 August 2024. Aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine Ruth Shepherd

August 28, 2024

Kaikohe, Northland - On 22nd of August 2024 at Kauri Lodge Rest Home in Kaeo, after a short illness. Fondly remembered and very much missed. "Rest In Love."

No age or cause of death reported.

Dianne Elizabeth Haigh

August 28, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Passed away suddenly on Saturday 24th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richard Michael "Mike" Broadfoot

August 27, 2024

Asburton, Canterbury - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Mike on August 24, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Judith Ann "Ann" Pullinger

August 27, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away at home on Sunday 18 August 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sandra Caroline Glen-Orchard, 65

August 27, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, after a very brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease. A patient sufferer at rest. In her 65th year. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service.

Bruce Charles Fredric, 75

August 26, 2024

Moutueka, Tasman - After a short battle with cancer in Motueka.

