In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, December 22-December 29, 2025
Actor Pat Finn (C); filmmaker Amos Poe (C); Disney park designer Eddie Sotto; movie execs Karen Glass (C), Bart Story (C), Lizzie Avery (54); trumpeter Karim Gideon (46); crooner Victor Fields; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation.
UNITED STATES (60)
‘Seinfeld,’ ‘The Middle’ actor, Pat Finn dies
December 26, 2025
An actor known for roles in hit shows such as “Seinfeld,” “The Middle” and “Friends” has died. Pat Finn was 60 years old. Finn died on Dec. 22 after a three-year battle with cancer, “Good Morning America” reported. He had been in remission, but the cancer returned. TMZ reported he died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family. He had bladder cancer that had metastasized, Deadline reported.
Iconic Indie Filmmaker Dies at 76
December 27, 2025
The indie movie world has lost one of its forefathers following the death of Amos Poe. Claudia Summers, Poe’s wife, posted a message to social media announcing that the groundbreaking writer-director who spent the past half-century chronicling life in New York City, passed away on Christmas Day. According to Deadline, Poe was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022, and underwent chemotherapy treatment. In June 2024, the filmmaker wrote about his cancer battle on Instagram while spending time in Greece.
Disney Legend Dead at 67: Company Confirms Passing of Eddie Sotto
December 26, 2025
Eddie Sotto, a theme park designer beloved by Disney’s vast fanbase for his passion for design, died this month in Orange County. While Sotto’s best known works are at international Disney parks, he was a concept designer on Indiana Jones Adventure and brought onboard audio to Space Mountain. Sotto, whose outspoken passion for theme park design made him a favorite among Disney’s vast fanbase, died on Dec. 17 in Orange County after a long battle with various heart-related issues, said his wife of 48 years, Deena. He was 67.
Former Disney Exec Responsible for Early ‘00s Favorites, Karen Glass, Passes Away at 63
December 26, 2025
A former Disney studio executive who helped develop and produce some early ‘00s classics from the company, Karen Glass, has passed away at the age of 63. Glass, who left the Disney Company in 2006, left a legacy of live-action favorites at the studio before becoming a prolific producer of holiday films. Reportedly, she was already working on a new Mahjong-themed holiday movie, before her passing on December 22nd at the UCLA Medical Center from complications with pancreatic cancer while undergoing a surgical procedure at the hospital.
Bart Story Dies: Veteran Entertainment Research Executive Was 63
December 24, 2025
Bart Story, a veteran entertainment research executive best known for his work at MarketCast and SAG-AFTRA, died December 23 in Los Angeles from complications related to metastatic urothelial carcinoma. He was 63. The executive spent more than three decades helping studios and streamers better understand audiences. Since 2003, he served as Senior Director at MarketCast, where he guided creative testing and audience engagement for global entertainment brands.
Lizzie Avery Dies: Long-Serving NBCUniversal TV Sales Exec Was 54
December 23, 2025
Lizzie Avery, the long-serving NBCUniversal (NBCU) international TV sales exec, died earlier this month, according to her family. She was 54. 2025. The well-respected and much-liked Avery passed away unexpectedly, her family said. She had spent nearly 24 years with Comcast-owned NBCU, rising from a sales administration manager role to eventually become SVP & EMEA Lead Sales Liaison for TV distribution. For the past three years, Avery had led a regional sales team of 30 in EMEA.
No cause of death reported.
Detroit jazz legend Karim Gideon dies
December 27, 2025
Karim Gideon started playing the trumpet when he was 10 years old and had planned to keep making music for a long time. Gideon, a beloved metro Detroit jazz musician, died on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, according to a post from his family on his Facebook account. He was 46. Gideon was a trumpeter for In The Tradition Jazz Ensemble and led the Karim Gideon Quartet. He played at the Blue Llama Jazz Club and Restaurant in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 20, according to his Facebook. He planned to play at Cliff Bell’s in Detroit on Friday,. Dec. 26, and had a number of gigs lined up through March 2026, according to his website.
No cause of death reported.
“The Man With The Golden Voice,” Victor Fields dies at 72
December 24, 2025
Lou Rawls called him “The Man with the Golden Voice,” and that was an appropriate moniker for smooth song stylist Victor Fields, a singer who graced the pages on SoulTracks for years. We are sad to report that it was been announced by his family that Mr. Fields has died at age 72. Victor Fields wore a lot of hats as a world-class jazz and R&B singer, independent record label founder, businessman and beloved figure throughout California.
No cause of death reported.
Musician and Blue Bamboo Center founder Chris Cortez has passed away
December 23, 2025
Orlando, FL – Chris Cortez — musician, founder of the nonprofit performing arts haven Blue Bamboo Center, and the man who guided the venue to its expansive new home at the old Winter Park Library building on New England Avenue with wife, Melanie — has passed away. Cortez was diagnosed with brain cancer in October. He decided to step away from his day-to-day duties at the venue and headed west with Melanie to California to be near family. He played his last show on the Blue Bamboo stage in front of a packed house on Oct. 30. Cortez passed away on Sunday, Dec. 21, according to a post shared on the Blue Bamboo’s Facebook on Tuesday.
No age reported.
Former Packers tight end, NFL coach, college Hall of Famer dies
December 23, 2025
Rich McGeorge, who played nine seasons at tight end for the Green Bay Packers in the 1970s, before going on to a long career as a football coach, died Saturday. He was 77. McGeorge finished his coaching career under coaches Rod Broadway and Darrell Asberry at North Carolina Central and Shaw, respectively. McGeorge was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
No cause of death reported.
MLB World In Mourning As Beloved Athletics Teammate Passes Away at 61
December 28, 2025
With all the offseason buzz around big-name signings, MLB was hit with some sad news on Saturday. The Athletics announced the passing of longtime scout Will Schock at the age of 61. Reportedly, Schock had been part of the A’s organization for decades. It dates back to when he was drafted by the team in 1987. According to assistant general manager Dan Feinstein, Schock suffered a brain bleed about three months ago and initially made a strong recovery. However, he experienced a recurrence earlier this month. He spent several weeks at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he passed away!
Englishtown’s David Napp passes away
December 23, 2025
David Napp, a member of the family that ran Old Bridge Township Raceway Park for decades and helped launch the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League, passed away on Dec. 22. He was 49. Napp was a lifelong member of the drag racing community whose influence spanned generations — from the earliest days of Junior Drag Racing to today’s professional ranks. Born into a racing family, Napp grew up at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, N.J., a facility deeply intertwined with the history of NHRA drag racing.
No cause of death reported.
A judge “died sudddenly”:
Judge Michele Garcia of Bexar County Precinct 4 passes away, officials confirm
December 27, 2025
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Bexar County Judge Michele Garcia has reportedly passed away, according to county officials who took to social media to share the sad news on Saturday. Judge Garcia served as Justice of the Peace for Bexar County Precinct 4. Texas Stonewall Democrats President Robert Vargas III shared the sad news in an official Facebook post. Judge Garcia was a part of the group, which is a LGBTQ caucus of the Texas Democratic Party. It’s unclear how Judge Garcia passed.
No age reported.
A pastor “died suddenly”:
Beloved pastor spent final moments helping others before suffering heart attack, family says
December 26, 2025
HASTINGS, Minn. – A Minnesota community is mourning the death of a longtime pastor and chaplain. Jim Bzoskie, 76, died last week shortly after helping someone in need. Friends and family say they are remembering him for his big heart. Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko said the 76-year-old was more than a pastor and was known by everybody in the community, selflessly donating his time.“He didn’t do this to pad his pocketbook; he did it because he had a big heart,” Leko said.
An educator “died suddenly”:
Hayes Bowman Hitchens, 68
December 28, 2025
Hayes Bowman Hitchens, 68, of Nashville, Tennessee, died unexpectedly due to heart-related issues on December 24, 2025, while surrounded by family and loved ones. In the mid-1980s, Hayes began his professional career at The Lovett School in Atlanta, serving as Director of the Middle School. Through his work with students, Hayes imagined a new kind of outdoor program created specifically for young people-one that emphasized resilience, leadership, confidence, and personal growth through outdoor adventure. That vision became Moondance Adventures, which he founded in 1995. What began modestly grew under Hayes’s leadership into a nationally respected outdoor adventure program that impacted thousands of young people over nearly three decades.
A coach “died suddenly”:
J.J. Gomez dies suddenly, leaves legacy as coach and parks director
December 24, 2025
Laredo [Texas] Parks and Recreation Director J.J. Gomez died suddenly Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy as a dedicated public servant, coach, educator and family man. He was 61. Shortly after retiring from a storied coaching career in 2016, Gomez joined the Parks and Recreation Department as the athletic superintendent. He served in that role for three years before being promoted to interim department director on Aug. 6, 2019. Three months later, he was officially promoted to director.
No cause of death reported.
Two infants “died suddenly”:
Baby Jose Maria Velazquez
December 26, 2025
ROSWELL, NM – December 23, 2025- December 23, 2025. Baby Jose Maria Velazquez passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jasper Reed Stowell-Graves, 5 months
December 23, 2025
Charlotte, MI - Jasper Reed Stowell-Graves, our precious little boy, was born on July 21, 2025, to Bree Stowell and Joseph R. Graves. His life, though far too brief, was filled with joy, laughter, and an innocence that touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Jasper passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2025, at Sparrow Eaton Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of love and light that will never fade.
No cause of death reported.
Two teenagers “died suddenly”:
Tributes following ‘unimaginable’ death of 13-year-old Minnesota student-athlete
December 23, 2025
Karmella McCollor, 13, died unexpectedly Saturday at her home in Cherry, on Minnesota’s Iron Range, according to a GoFundMe created by her sister. “Karmella was a sweet soul with an amazing heart,” Cassie Gosser wrote. “She loved doing all the things that every 13-year-old does, especially playing basketball with her team in Cherry.” No details have been released at this time concerning her cause of death.
Cyrus Matthew Johnson, 18
December 27, 2025
Cyrus Matthew Johnson, age 18, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 14, 2025. He was currently a Freshman at the University of Iowa on vocal performance scholarship, where he was studying for a double major of Music Therapy and Voice Education.
Researcher’s note – UI’s “vaccination” policy: While the University of Iowa encourages vaccination [sic], there are no immediate plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for students, though the school does require proof of MMR vaccination with options for medical or religious exemptions.
No cause of death reported.
Three firefighters “died suddenly”:
IFD Battalion Chief Dies Unexpectedly on Way to Work
December 28, 2025
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Indianapolis Fire Department announced Saturday that their Battalion Chief Barry Riddle died in the morning unexpectedly on his way to work. Riddle was the Chief for Battalion 4 C shift and worked for the department since February of 1986.
No age or cause of death reported.
Unsung Heroes: Penn Township Assistant Fire Chief John Snyder
December 25, 2025
South Bend, IN – WSBT 22 is saluting our unsung heroes. Tonight, we honor Penn Township Assistant Fire Chief John Snyder. Snyder passed away unexpectedly this month at the age of 63. He served Penn Township for several years and worked at WSBT 22 in the 90s.
No cause of death reported.
Saint Paul firefighter who died days after academy graduation donates organs, continues legacy of service
December 23, 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Family, friends and colleagues are honoring a firefighter who died while off-duty just days after graduating from the Saint Paul Fire Academy. Tim Bertz, 52, suffered a heart attack while at home on Saturday and ultimately passed away at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. That’s where his family, friends, hospital staff, firefighters and other first responders gathered on Tuesday to honor Bertz as he continued his legacy of service through organ donation.
28-Year-Old Black Mother Dies After Insurance Cut Her Off From Chemo She Couldn’t Afford
December 28, 2025
Torrance Marie, a 28-year-old mother from Minnesota, passed away on December 27, 2025, just days after doctors told her she had only a short time left to live. She made it to Christmas. She held on as long as she could. And she leaves behind a young son who will grow up knowing his mother fought until the very end. Her story has shaken people across social media. Torrance Marie first shared her cancer journey publicly on December 15, when she posted a video explaining that her early-stage colon cancer had progressed to stage 4. The reason wasn’t a missed diagnosis or refusal of treatment. It was money. Her chemotherapy had been halted after her insurance coverage was cut because she could not afford $5,000 payments.
Organization of Black Students Holds Vigil to Mourn Death of Uchicago Dining Employee Keith Butler
December 27, 2025
The Organization of Black Students (OBS) held a vigil on December 4 to mourn the death of Uchicago Dining employee Keith Butler. Butler passed away unexpectedly on November 19, according to an obituary published online. He was 46 years old. Dozens of students gathered in the main lounge of the Center for the Study of Race, Politics & Culture to honor Butler. Leaders of OBS read from the obituary and led a prayer before several attendees shared fond memories from Bartlett Dining Commons, where Butler worked as a cook.
Researcher’s note – As of the latest available information, the University of Chicago required staff employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] and booster shots, with paid time off available to obtain the vaccine [sic] during work hours if necessary.
No cause of death reported.
Marblehead rallies to support family of 55-year-old who died suddenly before Christmas
December 27, 2025
The community has raised nearly $60,000 for the family of a 55-year-old Marblehead [MA] man who died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 22. Joe Carpineto leaves behind his wife, Sherri, and his two teen sons, Harrison and Will. Carpineto used to own J.S. Brandi’s in Marblehead. Most recently, he worked as a project manager for the state.
Researcher’s note – Depending on the time and specifics of Carpineto’s employment for the state of Massachusetts, he may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” : Link
No cause of death reported.
Community banding together for Ocala family who lost father to cardiac event
December 27, 2025
Ocala, FL - The community has rallied to support the family of an Ocala husband and father who died unexpectedly just over a week before Christmas, contributing nearly $50,000 to a GoFundMe established to benefit the late man’s wife and children. As of Saturday, a GoFundMe campaign established for the family of Albert R. “Bert” Harrelson III has raised $48,984 to help his wife and children navigate the sudden loss. Harrelson died on Wednesday, Dec. 17. According to the fundraising page, he had been fighting what appeared to be a stomach bug when he suffered a sudden cardiac event. Despite efforts by emergency responders and hospital staff, he passed away at the age of 48.
An inmate “died suddenly”:
37-year-old inmate at Elayn Hunt unexpectedly dies on Christmas eve
December 26, 2025
ST. GABRIEL, LA — A 37-year-old inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died on Wednesday. He is the seventh unexpected death at the correctional center since September that UWK has learned about. The inmate has been identified as Antonio Dukes, a 37-year-old male, who appears to have suffered from cardiac arrest. He died shortly after 5 p.m. on Christmas eve. An autopsy and toxicology report is pending for the official cause and manner of death. Dukes is the latest of several unexpected deaths at Elayn Hunt since September. He is the third unexpected death recorded this month at the center. In a UWK report published on Dec. 16, the Department of Corrections confirmed there have been 15 unexpected deaths this year alone, and 33 last year.
Popular Jackson restaurant owner passes away
December 26, 2025
JACKSON, Miss. - The owner of a popular Jackson restaurant has died. Bob Crechale passed away on Christmas Eve, according to a social media post from his son, Anderson Crechale. Crechale was the owner and manager of Crechale’s Cafe on U.S. 80 in Jackson. He underwent a medical procedure in the fall and had been “undergoing extensive ICU care” following that procedure, Anderson Crechale said.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sussex man who raised millions for cystic fibrosis dies of cancer at 41
December 26, 2025
Tony Arenas of Sussex [WI] is being remembered for inspiring others to believe in miracles. Many never met him, but they were familiar with his serious health challenges – first cystic fibrosis and then cancer – and were inspired to live their own lives to the fullest. In September 2025, Arenas was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, which spread to his liver, lungs and abdomen. He immediately started aggressive chemotherapy.
Beloved Chiefs bar in Philadelphia announces permanent closure after death of owner
December 25, 2025
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A beloved Kansas City Chiefs bar is closing for good. Big Charlie’s Saloon, a Chiefs bar located in South Philadelphia and proclaimed as the original “Arrowhead East,” is closing, the restaurant announced in a post on Instagram on Christmas morning. Owner Paul Staico took the bar over following his father’s death and led it to national recognition, attracting customers from across the country while appearing in two NFL Films in 2003 and 2023. Staico died unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2025, at the age of 59.
No cause of death reported.
Former St. Edmund Preparatory High School Cross County Runner Joseph Gavieres Died Leaving His Family!
December 24, 2025
New York, NY - A former cross county runner for St. Edmund Preparatory High School, Joseph Gavieres, has tragically passed away. Joseph Gavieres competed in the Brooklyn-Queens CHSAA (BQCHSAA) during the 2014 season. Representing the St. Edmund Prep Eagles, Gavieres specialized in the 4,000-meter cross country distance, where he recorded a personal record of 19:30.3 at the Regis Invitational on September 20, 2014 (Varsity B race). As per the sources, Joseph Gavieres passed away on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the age of 27. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.
Orlando Martinez-Hernandez, 32
December 29, 2025
CLOVIS, NM – Orlando Martinez-Hernandez, age 32, passed away on December 23, 2025 in Clovis, NM.
No cause of death reported.
Shad M. Mayhue, 54
December 27, 2025
had M. Mayhue, 54, of Logan Township [PA], died unexpectedly on Dec. 17, 2025, at his home. He enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to heavy metal and rock music. While growing up, he enjoyed watching old movies and later became a fan of Star Wars.
No cause of death reported.
Scot W. Gruver, 63
December 27, 2025
BOARDMAN, OHIO — Scot W. Gruver, 63, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2025, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, had a deep interest in history and was always eager to learn something new. Handy, resourceful and dependable, Scot was affectionately known by family and friends as a true “jack of all trades,” someone who could fix just about anything and was always willing to lend a hand.
No cause of death reported.
Megan Pye-Lockstone, 36
December 27, 2025
ROSWELL, NM – Megan June Pye-Lockstone was born on February 10, 1989, to her mother, Heather Harkness, and her father, Charles Clements. She was just 36 years old when God called her home on Saturday, December 20, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia M. (Collins) Roe, 75
December 26, 2025
Patricia M. (Collins) Roe, 75, of Pelham, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly on Saturday December 20, 2025, at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire. A hairdresser for over 50 years, Pat owned Shear Imagination Salon in Pelham, NH. In addition, she taught cosmetology at Lawrence Vocational High School for many years.
No cause of death reported.
Alana Marie Schmidt, 52
December 26, 2025
Alana Marie Schmidt, 52, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 14, 2025, at her Fort Wayne [IN] home. She worked several food-service jobs, including as a manager of Subway. She had been a student at Indiana Tech, where she studied early childhood development. She had talked about going back to school to finish her degree. She loved to shop and take walks.
No cause of death reported.
Kenneth Rhyan Pennington, 38
December 26, 2025
Mount Olive, NC – Kenneth Rhyan Pennington, 38, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 19. Ken loved working in the yard along side his mother, and could always be found right in the middle of her flower beds. He had a heart of gold, and would certainly give anyone the shirt off of his back.
No cause of death reported.
Shirley Ann Tracy, 75
December 26, 2025
Shirley Ann Tracy, 75, of Boltonville [VT], died unexpectedly, at home, following a brief illness. Having moved to Vermont in the mid-70’s Shirley established herself in the local media industry, serving as the managing editor of the Journal Opinion newspaper in Bradford, and as an occasional reporter for WDEV Radio in Waterbury. She also served, for a time, as the health officer for the town of Ryegate. Shirley always considered writing to be her official career, and continued to write throughout her retirement, in the comfort of her beloved home.
No cause of death reported.
Pat Sexton, 65
December 26, 2025
Pat Sexton, age 65, of Lake View, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 25, 2025, at Loring Hospital in Sac City, IA.
No cause of death reported.
Adam Lucero Baca, 25
December 26, 2025
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Adam was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 8th 2000. He passed away Monday December 8th 2025, in Albuquerque, at the age of 25.
No cause of death reported.
Amber Sedillo, 39
December 26, 2025
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Amber Sedillo, 39, beloved Mother, Aunt, Sister, Daughter and Wife, was unexpectedly called to her eternal resting place on December 17th, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Herndon, 64
December 26, 2025
Chattanooga, Tennessee – Mark Edward Herndon, beloved husband of Sandi and father of Lindsey and Madison, passed away unexpectedly following complications from a stroke on Dec 16, 2025. He loved his Lord Jesus and loved serving others as Jesus did. His last act of selflessness was giving the gift of life to many others through organ donation.
Link
Timothy Alan Pettit, 60
December 25, 2025
Timothy Alan Pettit, age 60, formerly of Bradner, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his new residence in Findlay, Ohio. He always enjoyed hanging out with friends and reminiscing about his school days at Findlay and Lakota, and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Red’s fan.
No cause of death reported.
Louise Potts, 69
December 25, 2025
Louise A. Potts, 69, De Pere [WI], passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 25, 2025. Louise simply put, had a heart of gold. Everything she did and accomplished in her life was centered around the love for her family.
No cause of death reported.
Tristan Riley Boley, 29
December 25, 2025
Tristan Riley Boley, 29, of Creston, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 25, 2025, at Akron General Medical Center and is now at peace forever.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel L. Kurtzweil, 70
December 24, 2025
Daniel L. Kurtzweil, 70, of rural Stratford [WI], died unexpectedly Monday, December 22nd at the Marshfield Medical Center. Daniel was the fix-it man that his wife and family counted on. He took much pride in keeping his hands busy from carpentry to splitting firewood to producing maple syrup. Dan was an avid hunter and loved being the Grandpa that passed the tradition of hunting down to his family. He had worked over 20+ years at Stratford Homes as a finish carpenter.
No cause of death reported.
Mary S. Schlabach, 75
December 24, 2025
Mary S. Schlabach, 75, of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, December 21, 2025, following a short illness. Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was legally blind since 1971. Mary maintained an attitude of acceptance toward her situation and made many friends and connections over the years with others who also had disabilities.
No cause of death reported.
Chase Robert Copelen, 42
December 24, 2025
Pekin, IL – Chase Robert Copelen, 42, of Pekin, passed away Monday, December 15, 2025, at his residence.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Todd Nelson, 61
December 24, 2025
Peoria, IL – Richard “Petey” Todd Nelson, 61, of Peoria, passed away on Monday, December 22, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Walters, 60
December 23, 2025
Lisa Walters (Martin/Writtenhouse), 60, formerly of East Peoria, IL, and Conway, AR, passed away on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at her home in Joplin, Missouri.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on December 21:
Mark Anthony Kass, 59
December 21, 2025
Harvey, LA – Mark Anthony Kass, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2025, while working/traveling through the state of Texas, his second home. Born on December 15, 1966, in Marrero, Louisiana, Mark recently celebrated his 59th birthday with his family. Mark was self-employed in the trucking industry and worked many years in the oilfields of Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on December 20:
Kathleen Rohde, 42
December 20, 2025
Madison, WI – Kathleen “Katie” (McClellan) Rohde, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2025 at UW Hospital in Madison. She grew up in McFarland, WI, where she made many close friends and became a star high school athlete and honor student. After college Katie began her career at WPS Health Solutions starting out in the Family Care department working her way up the ladder with a deep passion for the customers she served. After WPS Katie worked for the State of Wisconsin in DHS where she returned to working in the Family Care program helping providers navigate a new enrollment system.
Researcher’s note – Depending when Rohde worked for the State of Wisconsin, she may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” or be tested weekly: Link
No cause of death reported.
H. Timothy “Tim” Piester, 66
December 20, 2025
H. Timothy “Tim” Piester, 66, of Mount Wolf, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 20, 2025, at his home in Mount Wolf. He was a Fleet Operations Director for “Do It Outdoors” advertising in York, PA.
No cause of death reported.
Wayne King, 61
December 20, 2025
RATON, NM – It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Wayne King on December 9, 2025, at the family home.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71
December 20, 2025
Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71, of Middletown, PA, passed away unexpectedly due to heart complications on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his four children and family.
Reported on December 19:
Richard Peter Compton, 67
December 19, 2025
DENTON, TX – Richard Peter Compton unexpectedly went to heaven on November 24, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
CANADA (499)
Alberta (67)
Ashley Rene Earl, 36, Link
Daniel “Danny” Raymond Martineau, 29, Link
Diya Kannan, 19, Link
Bob Roessler, 72, Link
Kevin Soto, 58, Link
Jason Ronald Stoeber, 44, Link
Josephine Bernadette Cardinal, Link
Alice Rabbit-Standing On The Road, 15 months, Link
Michelle David, 49, Link
Trevor Daniel Rozinsky, 50, Link
Sierra Rose Warren, 37, Link
Terry Gerlitz, 63, Link
Elmer Robert OpdenDries, 63, Link
Bobby Fred Hnatko, 47, Link
Myron Deis, 55, Link
Simeon Williams, 49, Link
Gerald Walter Brown, 64, Link
Shawn Sidney Johnson, 60, Link
Dave Fox, 69, Link
Gary Stephen Power, 70, Link
Mary R. Duda, 63, Link
Vernon Wiberg, 56, Link
Anne Christine (Swainson) Sisson, 74, Link
George James Webster, 66, Link
Marilyn Saunders, 62, Link
Cisely-Ann Amelia Little, 26, Link
Jerry Simon Andersen, 63, Link
Gail Wilkins, 58, Link
Vinson Ochuschayo, 37, Link
Violet Black, 3, Link
Michael Freddrick Thompson, 66, Link
Louise Denton, 65, Link
Shawn Deibert, 47, Link
Evan Austin Martineau, 38, Link
Ryan Cardamone, 38, Link
Alvin “Butch” Dale Messaros, 75, Link
Mike Pye, 74, Link
Andrew ‘Andy’ Barnard, 67, Link
Marilyn Bean, 70, Link
Maximilian Piquette, 15, Link
Wayne Leonard Amable, 58, Link
Gloria Joyce Temple, 72, Link
Linda Burtt, 75, Link
Calwyn (Cal) Dwayne Neilson, 63, Link
Tim Martell, 49, Link
Dean Gordon McCargar, 43, Link
Melanie Rivera, 56, Link
Ted Keating, 63, Link
Wayne Harold Gitzel, 63, Link
Wendy Ione Watson, 64, Link
Robert Nelson Doyle, 53, Link
Jaro Jr. Siezien, 45, Link
Junior Charles (Charlie) Desjarlais, 49, Link
Ken Goodwin, 65, Link
Virgil Roy Fransen, 40, Link
Duane Kevin Andrew Walker, 61, Link
Jasper Nicholas Maisonneuve, 32, Link
Beckett Bruce Burnstad, 10, Link
Kevin Troy Cook, 45, Link
David Robert Ludwig, 62, Link
Marty Cornett, 57, Link
Dennis Roy Hendricks, 74, Link
Calvin “Keith” Stephenson, 67, Link
Jennifer “Faye” Gaumont, 73, Link
Rachelle Colleen Kindlan, 40, Link
Travis Reisinger, 46, Link
Martie Rae Grant, 55, Link
British Columbia (13)
Dale Louise Pilon, 63, Link
Rachelle Lynne Barbour, 42, Link
Jay Morgan, 58, Link
Zhuliang Wu, 55, Link
Gary Lyle Hotomanie, 62, Link
Alexander Robin Walter Scott, 65, Link
Anthony James Delorme, 44, Link
Kyle Jesse Ronald Baker, 38, Link
Joseph Yik Wang Lee, 64, Link
Jane Leslie Walkus, 28, Link
Johnny Mario Gagnon, 19, Link
Adam Barry Williams, 50, Link
Justin Kane Peturson, 55, Link
Manitoba (2)
Melissa Marie Dorota, 46, Link
Kristopher Ringland, 41, Link
New Brunswick (20)
Denise M. Babin, 64, Link
Lynnaea Marie McNally, 59, Link
Karen L. Budrow, 67, Link
Judith Ann McDowell, 73, Link
Ronald William Morehouse, 67, Link
Wayne A. Morley, 51, Link
Elizabeth “Beth” Joyce MacKenzie, 65, Link
Tara Mitchell, 40, Link
Terry Milbur, 67, Link
Wayne Michael London, 67, Link
Jason Prosser, 54, Link
Kenneth Gerald Hunter, 63, Link
Daniel Marc Fortier, 69, Link
Lisa Mae Halfyard, 65, Link
Brian Innis, 47, Link
Brett A. Hemphill, 31, Link
John “Jack” Thorne, 69, Link
Jason Beaupré, 19, Link
Jeannette Theriault, 63, Link
Randall “Randy” Herrell, 68, Link
Newfoundland and Labrador (17)
Paul Bruce Roberts, 49, Link
Sylviane Houde Flynn, 62, Link
Dennis George Greening, 57, Link
Wayne Boone, 75, Link
John H. Tilley, 67, Link
Janet Ivey, 73, Link
Lorraine Mary Neil, 67, Link
Delores Halleran, 69, Link
Penny Frances Molloy, 49, Link
Barry Roberts, 62, Link
Courtney Lynn Porter Bowdridge, 25, Link
Norman Warren, 65, Link
Benedict “Ben” Daniel Burke, 38, Link
Gertrude (Trudy) Gallant, 64, Link
Shawn Francis Young, 60, Link
Anastasia Hepditch, 72, Link
Darren Laurence McKay, 51, Link
Nova Scotia (31)
David Royale, 60, Link
Karim Ishac (Isaac) Kafrouny, 71, Link
Ian Jonathan “Jon”, “Long Jon” MacIntosh, 64, Link
David Ronald Cooper, 45, Link
Paula Renee Weaver-Schrock, 61, Link
Courtney Nicole Marshall-Sylliboy, 37, Link
Heather Bennett, 62, Link
Justin “Bubba” Michael Sim, 48, Link
Jolene Marcella Penney, 47, Link
Kathleen Jane Faulkner, 63, Link
James Nelson Charles Dickens, 52, Link
Todd Joseph Godfrey, 59, Link
Adrian Victor Grant, 48, Link
Alana Sophia Rafuse, 52, Link
Christopher Lloyd Melvin, 70, Link
Ron Penny, 69, Link
Carl Smith, 72, Link
James “Jamie” Frederick Brooks, 48, Link
Leonard Vanderslyk, 51, Link
Carl Smith, 72, Link
Michael Wayne “Mike” Anthony, 64, Link
Timothy George Muzzerall, 69, Link
Timothy Charles Gavel, 52, Link
Ethan Robert Andrew Googoo, 35, Link
Kathleen Nicole “Nikki” Serroul, 51, Link
Waylen Francis Higgins, 4 months, Link
Donna Louise Rudderham, 67, Link
Keelin Nicoll, 11, Link
Richard L. “Ricky” King, 69, Link
Susan O’Brien, 59, Link
Richard David Gorman, 74, Link
Ontario (320)
Dave Rola, 63, Link
Carol Coupal, 72, Link
Ronald James Illes, 70, Link
Martin Douglas Novak, 67, Link
Jason Bowser, 42, Link
Toni Belinda McFarlane, 61, Link
Stephanie Caers, 57, Link
Muoi Tran, 64, Link
Margaret “Marg” Perchaluk, 71, Link
Kevin Clouthier, 70, Link
Ricky Wein, 63, Link
Richard (Rick) Michael Reimer, 67, Link
Michael Wade Siddall, 60, Link
Pierre Joseph Giroux, 63, Link
Shelly Hocking, 59, Link
Jerry Lee, 67, Link
William Harris Knight, 74, Link
Michael Anthony Trotter, 72, Link
Asha Sharma, 65, Link
Arun Gogna, 60, Link
Joselito Filoteo, 62, Link
Baby Vedika Pandey, stillborn, Link
Baby Girl Preetjot Nagra, stillborn, Link
Baby Girl Rupinderjit Kaur, stillborn, Link
Narinder Kaur Sandhu, 63, Link
Linda Patricia Llord, 64, Link
Wanda Dewe, 57, Link
Shawn Gladwish, 62, Link
Jose Maria Santos, 73, Link
Grace Kiladze, 72, Link
Eric Hanson, 55, Link
George Parrott, 64, Link
Steven “Wally” Ross Lyell, 61, Link
Tysen Lefebvre, 25, Link
Brian John Sims, 70, Link
Harlan Edward Kahgee, 55, Link
John Niefer, 55, Link
Joe Pressey, 62, Link
Marilyn Boccioletti, 72, Link
Nadia Fazio, 68, Link
Rosie Dogantzis, 60, Link
Piotr Karolinczak, 68, Link
Luigi Pasquantonio, 70, Link
Wilhelm “Bill” Thiessen, 74, Link
Penelope “Jane” Leung, 74, Link
Jose Manuel Tavares, 69, Link
Johanna Elizabeth Lucas, 49, Link
Russell Stephen Michalsky, 66, Link
Debbie Joyce D’Andrade, 55, Link
David John Nanchin, 73, Link
Joanne Sarah Maxine Robinson, 65, Link
Donna Michelle Blaik, 55, Link
Trevor Lynch, 54, Link
Sandra Zabala Perez, 58, Link
Shay Timothy (Bug) Boucher, 25, Link
Shun Ping Wendy Kwong, 58, Link
Ashmitha Thivviyanathan, 14, Link
Parisa Sadri, 54, Link
Anna Michailidis, 59, Link
Chuck Millard, 74, Link
Elizabeth Anne O’Keefe, 45, Link
Lily Adu Gyamfi, 26, Link
Gary Ivan Rohrer, 75, Link
Li Jian Qing, 59, Link
Janusz Boguslaw Drewnowski, 68, Link
Anna Marie Laviolette, 65, Link
Janice Lynn Klauka (nee Brooks), 67, Link
Christopher Shane Lewis, 59, Link
Xavier S. Nolan, 11, Link
Gwen Smith Melchers, 67, Link
Arya Jasmine Elaguppillai, 12, Link
Jaeyul Yoo, 49, Link
Joseph Scott Robertson, 49, Link
André Pavelich, 72, Link
Marsha Vincent, 59, Link
Jacqueline Viola Sosnowski, 70, Link
Jay Busuttil, 58, Link
David Henry MacDonald, 75, Link
Emanuel Bermudez Herrera, 15, Link]
Brandy Rachelle Simon, 49, Link
Page Levesque, 32, Link
Jamie Thomas Hopcraft, 42, Link
Paul Meneok, 69, Link
Norma Jean Boose, 67, Link
Christopher Nancarrow, 62, Link
Carl Levinski, 73, Link
Nicholas Gergesha, 35, Link
Dharminder Kumar, 55, Link
Jatinder Pal Singh Lall, 48, Link
Theodore (Ted) Postuma, 52, Link
Michael Patrick Dolan, 54, Link
Antonio Lindo Cabral, 64, Link
Ashton Kennette, 15, Link
Danny Wayne Ellis, 69, Link
Terri Lynn Harnock, 55, Link
Cyril Raymond “Ray” Kennedy, 59, Link
John Warrick Vokey, 65, Link
Nathan Ferris, 34, Link
Michael Andrew Clayson, 64, Link
Pamela Anne Watson, 68, Link
Brad Stoppa, 55, Link
Lori Roberts, 63, Link
Deborah Lynn Anguish, 71, Link
Michelle Leigh Perkins, 52, Link
Adam Dus, 52, Link
Slav Kołakowski, 65, Link
Diana Marie Rainville
December 24, 2025
On December 21, 2025. Diana was predeceased by her husband, Denis Carriere.
Researcher’s note - Her husband died earlier this month after a battle with COPD, age 63: Link
No cause of death reported.
Jessica Bourgeois, 44, Link
Zulma Lisette Pacheco, 49, Link
Amanda Allum, 33, Link
Deborah Constance Winters Tutsch, 75, Link
Nicole Leblanc, 55, Link
John Simms, 63, Link
Marilyn Ann Levesque, 70, Link
Victoria Annette Mack, 32, Link
Nicholas William Goulet, 26, Link
Karen Pavel, 55, Link
Cindy Lynn Rhode, 60, Link
Caylin Main, 36, Link
John Michael Humenick, 36, Link
John William Eagleson, 68, Link
Shirley Small, 72, Link
Tommy Srsa, 53, Link
Jason Scarrow, 51, Link
Debbie Salmon, 59, Link
Garfield James, 71, Link
Adam McLaughlin, 27, Link
Alexander (Alex) James Young, 72, Link
David Weasner, 63, Link
Michael Eric Johnstone, 25, Link
Alex Shendelman, 62, Link
Sandra Lopez, 65, Link
Darlene Futko, 62, Link
Detective Constable David Murray, 51
December 24, 2025
Passed away suddenly on Monday, December 22, 2025. As a Detective Constable with the Toronto Police Service, it’s likely that the only people who won’t mourn his passing are those whose bad behaviour he worked tirelessly to arrest.
Researcher’s note - The Toronto Police Service implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy in August 2021, requiring all uniformed and civilian members to disclose their vaccination [sic] status and become fully vaccinated [sic] (subject to human rights accommodations). Non-compliance led to unpaid leave for some members, with around 205 placed on leave by late 2021. In June 2022, TPS rescinded the mandatory vaccination [sic] requirement for existing members, allowing those on unpaid leave (approximately 101 at the time) to return to work starting June 21, 2022. This decision reflected the evolving pandemic context, easing public health measures, and the nature of police workplaces. At that time, about 99% of members were fully vaccinated [sic].
No cause of death reported.
Derek William Kotyluk, 61, Link
Jack Steven Legault, 54, Link
Nebojsa “Neno” Nikolic, 42, Link
Tom Leggatt, 73, Link
Isabella Anderson Clogg, 74, Link
Christopher John Benotto, 63, Link
Kristene Jo Pindera, 52, Link
Patrick Joseph Kutchkoskie, 68, Link
David “Dave” William Allison, 72, Link
Ramnarase Bobby Morgan, 65, Link
Anthony Mosca, 50, Link
Janice Galbraith, 62, Link
Richard “Dickie” Mark Hodare, 60, Link
Michael Stratum, 49, Link
Gary Gingrich, 62, Link
Jean Paul Kasongo Ellesse, 59, Link
Darren Dwayne Hill Jr., 42, Link
Susan Traver
December 24, 2025
On Friday December 19, 2025 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom Traver, who passed away in October 2024.
Researcher’s note - Her husband died just over a year ago, age 66, cancer: Link
No age reported.
Therese Gerilyn Nesti, 69, Link
Pietro Miele, 69, Link
Joseph Thomas Rohrbacher, 69, Link
John Glowach, 54, Link
Mary (Lily) Boarer, 70, Link
Gilles Amelotte, 73, Link
Olga Pankiw, 74, Link
Antonio (Tony) Mora, 64, Link
Jayson French, 51, Link
Shawn Joseph Southwell, 68, Link
Marc Donat Cayen, 67, Link
Jay Michael Crowley, 65, Link
Erica Herzberg, Link
Bonnie Fay Winger, 74, Link
John Wilbert Albert, 66, Link
Diane Obéline Soroko (née Lafontaine), 74, Link
Laura Jamie Griffin, 62, Link
Alison Stone, 61, Link
Jay Lethbridge, 74, Link
Andrew Perry, 75, Link
Dr. Samantha Jane Lamont, 61, Link
Patricia Jane Mallyon, 61, Link
Lynn Laroche, 71, Link
Randy Robert Shepherd, 64, Link
Meena Devjibhai Sabhaya (Patel), 53, Link
Iva Irene Hanna, 65, Link
Stacey Ayotte, 49, Link
Brian Joseph Stackhouse, 47, Link
Marvin “Marv” Zaluski, 52, Link
Chandrawathy Rasakumaran, 65, Link
Arikaran Perinpanathan, 47, Link
Jeetendra “Tom” Deosaran, 55, Link
Elizabeth Zettler, 65, Link
Tina Marie Hunt, 63, Link
Joviale Tshiyoyo, 31, Link
John Clarin, 54, Link
Donovan Sparkes, 62, Link
Ekampal Singh, 26, Link
Jasmeet Kaur Malhotra, 34, Link
Viengxay Chanthalath, 65, Link
Doug Hishon, 51, Link
Karen Marie Comartin , 60, Link
Peter Koning, 75, Link
Clinton Peter Singh, 23, Link
John Metro Dzenekoj, 74, Link
Matthew Thomas Dourado Jones, 2 months, Link
Keith Donald Wilcox, 62, Link
Natalie Beavis, 48, Link
Agnes Stephanie Gagnon, 49, Link
Kyle Danielle Ruiz, 22, Link
Rajadurai Thurairajah, 65, Link
Cheryl Ann Turner, 63, Link
Joanne Houle, 60, Link
Yvette Germaine Myke-Clause, 57, Link
Carol Kargol, 64, Link
James Douglas Burke, 65, Link
Sharon Phyllis Maxwell, 66, Link
Robert “Wolf” Meyer, 55, Link
Lee Ann Dowden, 65, Link
Theresa Blain, 50, Link
Angela Susan Beatty, 58, Link
Edward John Zola, 62, Link
John Wesley Big George, 56, Link
Elijah Indian, 27, Link
Nicholas Lepage, 50, Link
Nelson Edward Down, 75, Link
Tyler Steven Andrews, 23, Link
Edward Jeffery Veenhof, 25, Link
Brenda Marsha Morrison, 69, Link
Gary Lee Elliott, 67, Link
Shawn Onions, 48, Link
Diane Steinback, 57, Link
William Allan Rump, 75, Link
Gunalan Alagar, 45, Link
Bill Man, 66, Link
William James Garry, Link
Jim Kaus, 71, Link
Stuart John Campbell, 56, Link
Catherine Lefebvre (née Shane), 63, Link
Trevor Guy Dickens, 68, Link
Jeanette Marie Tamminga, 62, Link
Michael Hudson, 60, Link
Paul Potvin, 54, Link
Lori Vivier, 65, Link
Peter McBride, 59, Link
Susan Phillips, 60, Link
Jeffrey Gordon Lundy, 64, Link
Domenic Allega, 65, Link
Ralph Douglas Rutherford, 73, Link
Nicole Provost, 67, Link
Shelley Dawson, 64, Link
Stephanie “Michele” Rioux, 62, Link
Yvonne Marie (Vink) Relf, 65, Link
Christopher Trudeau, 40, Link
Steve Tubic, 54, Link
Samuel Francesco Jose Verdone, 35, Link
Donald Vernon “Mick” McMillan, 73, Link
Darryl Ray Kangro, 61, Link
Terence Ross Day, 75, Link
Daniel “ Danny” Frederick Breen, 65, Link
Nerissa Iacobelli, 49, Link
Lorraine Beaudry, 70, Link
Dale Roets, 60, Link
Miroslav Tosanovic, 64, Link
Jeffrey William Nicholas Kotanko, 65, Link
Kim Sherry North, 65, Link
Cecilia Rose Harris, 39, Link
Calvin William Thomas, 70, Link
Nicole Christina Beveridge Pavao, 44, Link
Lee Cory Martin, 61, Link
Fredrick Timothy LeNeve, 61, Link
Robert Denis Lessard, 46, Link
Mehaladevi Yoganathan, 59, Link
Nagendram Vaithilingam, 65, Link
Terry Anthony Wood, 38, Link
Christiane Margarete Hildegard (Geilhaar) Willson, 64, Link
Lesley Anne Cookson, 57, Link
Hugh McCann, 69, Link
Marguerite MacDonald, 71, Link
Larry Balkwill, 75, Link
Dean Mardy Perry, 63, Link
Silvain Boule, 55, Link
Logan McKenzie Lane Caicco, 32, Link
Diane Lynn McCool, 67, Link
Brian Wayne Abrams, 65, Link
Lorne Wilbert (Lornie) Weber, 66, Link
Andrew Sullivan, 62, Link
James Gerald Gribbon, 62, Link
Eric Dale White, 60, Link
Daniel Rowly, 35, Link
Violet Dawn Kitakijick, 21, Link
Elizabeth Dziuba, 38, Link
Glen Scott, 64, Link
Andre Philip Rebelo Cordeiro, 47, Link
Aaron Lee St. Pierre, 51
December 22, 2025
We announce the unexpected passing of Aaron St. Pierre, a professional firefighter with Toronto Fire, on December 13, 2025.
Researcher’s note - The City of Toronto implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy in September 2021 for all municipal employees, including Toronto Fire Services (TFS) firefighters. Current Policy (as of December 2025: The mandatory vaccination [sic] policy was officially ended effective December 1, 2022. The updated policy shifted to strongly encouraging (but not requiring) vaccination [sic] and boosters for city employees, including TFS staff, in line with Toronto Public Health recommendations.
No cause of death reported.