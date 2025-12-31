A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (60)

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘The Middle’ actor, Pat Finn dies

December 26, 2025

An actor known for roles in hit shows such as “Seinfeld,” “The Middle” and “Friends” has died. Pat Finn was 60 years old. Finn died on Dec. 22 after a three-year battle with cancer, “Good Morning America” reported. He had been in remission, but the cancer returned. TMZ reported he died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family. He had bladder cancer that had metastasized, Deadline reported.

Link

Iconic Indie Filmmaker Dies at 76

December 27, 2025

The indie movie world has lost one of its forefathers following the death of Amos Poe. Claudia Summers, Poe’s wife, posted a message to social media announcing that the groundbreaking writer-director who spent the past half-century chronicling life in New York City, passed away on Christmas Day. According to Deadline, Poe was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022, and underwent chemotherapy treatment. In June 2024, the filmmaker wrote about his cancer battle on Instagram while spending time in Greece.

Link

Disney Legend Dead at 67: Company Confirms Passing of Eddie Sotto

December 26, 2025

Eddie Sotto, a theme park designer beloved by Disney’s vast fanbase for his passion for design, died this month in Orange County. While Sotto’s best known works are at international Disney parks, he was a concept designer on Indiana Jones Adventure and brought onboard audio to Space Mountain. Sotto, whose outspoken passion for theme park design made him a favorite among Disney’s vast fanbase, died on Dec. 17 in Orange County after a long battle with various heart-related issues, said his wife of 48 years, Deena. He was 67.

Link

Former Disney Exec Responsible for Early ‘00s Favorites, Karen Glass, Passes Away at 63

December 26, 2025

A former Disney studio executive who helped develop and produce some early ‘00s classics from the company, Karen Glass, has passed away at the age of 63. Glass, who left the Disney Company in 2006, left a legacy of live-action favorites at the studio before becoming a prolific producer of holiday films. Reportedly, she was already working on a new Mahjong-themed holiday movie, before her passing on December 22nd at the UCLA Medical Center from complications with pancreatic cancer while undergoing a surgical procedure at the hospital.

Link

Bart Story Dies: Veteran Entertainment Research Executive Was 63

December 24, 2025

Bart Story, a veteran entertainment research executive best known for his work at MarketCast and SAG-AFTRA, died December 23 in Los Angeles from complications related to metastatic urothelial carcinoma. He was 63. The executive spent more than three decades helping studios and streamers better understand audiences. Since 2003, he served as Senior Director at MarketCast, where he guided creative testing and audience engagement for global entertainment brands.

Link

Lizzie Avery Dies: Long-Serving NBCUniversal TV Sales Exec Was 54

December 23, 2025

Lizzie Avery, the long-serving NBCUniversal (NBCU) international TV sales exec, died earlier this month, according to her family. She was 54. 2025. The well-respected and much-liked Avery passed away unexpectedly, her family said. She had spent nearly 24 years with Comcast-owned NBCU, rising from a sales administration manager role to eventually become SVP & EMEA Lead Sales Liaison for TV distribution. For the past three years, Avery had led a regional sales team of 30 in EMEA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Detroit jazz legend Karim Gideon dies

December 27, 2025

Karim Gideon started playing the trumpet when he was 10 years old and had planned to keep making music for a long time. Gideon, a beloved metro Detroit jazz musician, died on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, according to a post from his family on his Facebook account. He was 46. Gideon was a trumpeter for In The Tradition Jazz Ensemble and led the Karim Gideon Quartet. He played at the Blue Llama Jazz Club and Restaurant in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 20, according to his Facebook. He planned to play at Cliff Bell’s in Detroit on Friday,. Dec. 26, and had a number of gigs lined up through March 2026, according to his website.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“The Man With The Golden Voice,” Victor Fields dies at 72

December 24, 2025

Lou Rawls called him “The Man with the Golden Voice,” and that was an appropriate moniker for smooth song stylist Victor Fields, a singer who graced the pages on SoulTracks for years. We are sad to report that it was been announced by his family that Mr. Fields has died at age 72. Victor Fields wore a lot of hats as a world-class jazz and R&B singer, independent record label founder, businessman and beloved figure throughout California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Musician and Blue Bamboo Center founder Chris Cortez has passed away

December 23, 2025

Orlando, FL – Chris Cortez — musician, founder of the nonprofit performing arts haven Blue Bamboo Center, and the man who guided the venue to its expansive new home at the old Winter Park Library building on New England Avenue with wife, Melanie — has passed away. Cortez was diagnosed with brain cancer in October. He decided to step away from his day-to-day duties at the venue and headed west with Melanie to California to be near family. He played his last show on the Blue Bamboo stage in front of a packed house on Oct. 30. Cortez passed away on Sunday, Dec. 21, according to a post shared on the Blue Bamboo’s Facebook on Tuesday.

No age reported.

Link

Former Packers tight end, NFL coach, college Hall of Famer dies

December 23, 2025

Rich McGeorge, who played nine seasons at tight end for the Green Bay Packers in the 1970s, before going on to a long career as a football coach, died Saturday. He was 77. McGeorge finished his coaching career under coaches Rod Broadway and Darrell Asberry at North Carolina Central and Shaw, respectively. McGeorge was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MLB World In Mourning As Beloved Athletics Teammate Passes Away at 61

December 28, 2025

With all the offseason buzz around big-name signings, MLB was hit with some sad news on Saturday. The Athletics announced the passing of longtime scout Will Schock at the age of 61. Reportedly, Schock had been part of the A’s organization for decades. It dates back to when he was drafted by the team in 1987. According to assistant general manager Dan Feinstein, Schock suffered a brain bleed about three months ago and initially made a strong recovery. However, he experienced a recurrence earlier this month. He spent several weeks at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he passed away!

Link

Englishtown’s David Napp passes away

December 23, 2025

David Napp, a member of the family that ran Old Bridge Township Raceway Park for decades and helped launch the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League, passed away on Dec. 22. He was 49. Napp was a lifelong member of the drag racing community whose influence spanned generations — from the earliest days of Junior Drag Racing to today’s professional ranks. Born into a racing family, Napp grew up at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, N.J., a facility deeply intertwined with the history of NHRA drag racing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A judge “died sudddenly”:

Judge Michele Garcia of Bexar County Precinct 4 passes away, officials confirm

December 27, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Bexar County Judge Michele Garcia has reportedly passed away, according to county officials who took to social media to share the sad news on Saturday. Judge Garcia served as Justice of the Peace for Bexar County Precinct 4. Texas Stonewall Democrats President Robert Vargas III shared the sad news in an official Facebook post. Judge Garcia was a part of the group, which is a LGBTQ caucus of the Texas Democratic Party. It’s unclear how Judge Garcia passed.

No age reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Beloved pastor spent final moments helping others before suffering heart attack, family says

December 26, 2025

HASTINGS, Minn. – A Minnesota community is mourning the death of a longtime pastor and chaplain. Jim Bzoskie, 76, died last week shortly after helping someone in need. Friends and family say they are remembering him for his big heart. Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko said the 76-year-old was more than a pastor and was known by everybody in the community, selflessly donating his time.“He didn’t do this to pad his pocketbook; he did it because he had a big heart,” Leko said.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Hayes Bowman Hitchens, 68

December 28, 2025

Hayes Bowman Hitchens, 68, of Nashville, Tennessee, died unexpectedly due to heart-related issues on December 24, 2025, while surrounded by family and loved ones. In the mid-1980s, Hayes began his professional career at The Lovett School in Atlanta, serving as Director of the Middle School. Through his work with students, Hayes imagined a new kind of outdoor program created specifically for young people-one that emphasized resilience, leadership, confidence, and personal growth through outdoor adventure. That vision became Moondance Adventures, which he founded in 1995. What began modestly grew under Hayes’s leadership into a nationally respected outdoor adventure program that impacted thousands of young people over nearly three decades.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

J.J. Gomez dies suddenly, leaves legacy as coach and parks director

December 24, 2025

Laredo [Texas] Parks and Recreation Director J.J. Gomez died suddenly Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy as a dedicated public servant, coach, educator and family man. He was 61. Shortly after retiring from a storied coaching career in 2016, Gomez joined the Parks and Recreation Department as the athletic superintendent. He served in that role for three years before being promoted to interim department director on Aug. 6, 2019. Three months later, he was officially promoted to director.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Baby Jose Maria Velazquez

December 26, 2025

ROSWELL, NM – December 23, 2025- December 23, 2025. Baby Jose Maria Velazquez passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jasper Reed Stowell-Graves, 5 months

December 23, 2025

Charlotte, MI - Jasper Reed Stowell-Graves, our precious little boy, was born on July 21, 2025, to Bree Stowell and Joseph R. Graves. His life, though far too brief, was filled with joy, laughter, and an innocence that touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Jasper passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2025, at Sparrow Eaton Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of love and light that will never fade.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Tributes following ‘unimaginable’ death of 13-year-old Minnesota student-athlete

December 23, 2025

Karmella McCollor, 13, died unexpectedly Saturday at her home in Cherry, on Minnesota’s Iron Range, according to a GoFundMe created by her sister. “Karmella was a sweet soul with an amazing heart,” Cassie Gosser wrote. “She loved doing all the things that every 13-year-old does, especially playing basketball with her team in Cherry.” No details have been released at this time concerning her cause of death.

Link

Cyrus Matthew Johnson, 18

December 27, 2025

Cyrus Matthew Johnson, age 18, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 14, 2025. He was currently a Freshman at the University of Iowa on vocal performance scholarship, where he was studying for a double major of Music Therapy and Voice Education.

Researcher’s note – UI’s “vaccination” policy: While the University of Iowa encourages vaccination [sic], there are no immediate plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for students, though the school does require proof of MMR vaccination with options for medical or religious exemptions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

IFD Battalion Chief Dies Unexpectedly on Way to Work

December 28, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Indianapolis Fire Department announced Saturday that their Battalion Chief Barry Riddle died in the morning unexpectedly on his way to work. Riddle was the Chief for Battalion 4 C shift and worked for the department since February of 1986.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Unsung Heroes: Penn Township Assistant Fire Chief John Snyder

December 25, 2025

South Bend, IN – WSBT 22 is saluting our unsung heroes. Tonight, we honor Penn Township Assistant Fire Chief John Snyder. Snyder passed away unexpectedly this month at the age of 63. He served Penn Township for several years and worked at WSBT 22 in the 90s.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Saint Paul firefighter who died days after academy graduation donates organs, continues legacy of service

December 23, 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Family, friends and colleagues are honoring a firefighter who died while off-duty just days after graduating from the Saint Paul Fire Academy. Tim Bertz, 52, suffered a heart attack while at home on Saturday and ultimately passed away at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. That’s where his family, friends, hospital staff, firefighters and other first responders gathered on Tuesday to honor Bertz as he continued his legacy of service through organ donation.

Link

28-Year-Old Black Mother Dies After Insurance Cut Her Off From Chemo She Couldn’t Afford

December 28, 2025

Torrance Marie, a 28-year-old mother from Minnesota, passed away on December 27, 2025, just days after doctors told her she had only a short time left to live. She made it to Christmas. She held on as long as she could. And she leaves behind a young son who will grow up knowing his mother fought until the very end. Her story has shaken people across social media. Torrance Marie first shared her cancer journey publicly on December 15, when she posted a video explaining that her early-stage colon cancer had progressed to stage 4. The reason wasn’t a missed diagnosis or refusal of treatment. It was money. Her chemotherapy had been halted after her insurance coverage was cut because she could not afford $5,000 payments.

Link

Organization of Black Students Holds Vigil to Mourn Death of Uchicago Dining Employee Keith Butler

December 27, 2025

The Organization of Black Students (OBS) held a vigil on December 4 to mourn the death of Uchicago Dining employee Keith Butler. Butler passed away unexpectedly on November 19, according to an obituary published online. He was 46 years old. Dozens of students gathered in the main lounge of the Center for the Study of Race, Politics & Culture to honor Butler. Leaders of OBS read from the obituary and led a prayer before several attendees shared fond memories from Bartlett Dining Commons, where Butler worked as a cook.

Researcher’s note – As of the latest available information, the University of Chicago required staff employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] and booster shots, with paid time off available to obtain the vaccine [sic] during work hours if necessary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marblehead rallies to support family of 55-year-old who died suddenly before Christmas

December 27, 2025

The community has raised nearly $60,000 for the family of a 55-year-old Marblehead [MA] man who died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 22. Joe Carpineto leaves behind his wife, Sherri, and his two teen sons, Harrison and Will. Carpineto used to own J.S. Brandi’s in Marblehead. Most recently, he worked as a project manager for the state.

Researcher’s note – Depending on the time and specifics of Carpineto’s employment for the state of Massachusetts, he may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” : Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community banding together for Ocala family who lost father to cardiac event

December 27, 2025

Ocala, FL - The community has rallied to support the family of an Ocala husband and father who died unexpectedly just over a week before Christmas, contributing nearly $50,000 to a GoFundMe established to benefit the late man’s wife and children. As of Saturday, a GoFundMe campaign established for the family of Albert R. “Bert” Harrelson III has raised $48,984 to help his wife and children navigate the sudden loss. Harrelson died on Wednesday, Dec. 17. According to the fundraising page, he had been fighting what appeared to be a stomach bug when he suffered a sudden cardiac event. Despite efforts by emergency responders and hospital staff, he passed away at the age of 48.

Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

37-year-old inmate at Elayn Hunt unexpectedly dies on Christmas eve

December 26, 2025

ST. GABRIEL, LA — A 37-year-old inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died on Wednesday. He is the seventh unexpected death at the correctional center since September that UWK has learned about. The inmate has been identified as Antonio Dukes, a 37-year-old male, who appears to have suffered from cardiac arrest. He died shortly after 5 p.m. on Christmas eve. An autopsy and toxicology report is pending for the official cause and manner of death. Dukes is the latest of several unexpected deaths at Elayn Hunt since September. He is the third unexpected death recorded this month at the center. In a UWK report published on Dec. 16, the Department of Corrections confirmed there have been 15 unexpected deaths this year alone, and 33 last year.

Link

Popular Jackson restaurant owner passes away

December 26, 2025

JACKSON, Miss. - The owner of a popular Jackson restaurant has died. Bob Crechale passed away on Christmas Eve, according to a social media post from his son, Anderson Crechale. Crechale was the owner and manager of Crechale’s Cafe on U.S. 80 in Jackson. He underwent a medical procedure in the fall and had been “undergoing extensive ICU care” following that procedure, Anderson Crechale said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sussex man who raised millions for cystic fibrosis dies of cancer at 41

December 26, 2025

Tony Arenas of Sussex [WI] is being remembered for inspiring others to believe in miracles. Many never met him, but they were familiar with his serious health challenges – first cystic fibrosis and then cancer – and were inspired to live their own lives to the fullest. In September 2025, Arenas was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, which spread to his liver, lungs and abdomen. He immediately started aggressive chemotherapy.

Link

Beloved Chiefs bar in Philadelphia announces permanent closure after death of owner

December 25, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A beloved Kansas City Chiefs bar is closing for good. Big Charlie’s Saloon, a Chiefs bar located in South Philadelphia and proclaimed as the original “Arrowhead East,” is closing, the restaurant announced in a post on Instagram on Christmas morning. Owner Paul Staico took the bar over following his father’s death and led it to national recognition, attracting customers from across the country while appearing in two NFL Films in 2003 and 2023. Staico died unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2025, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former St. Edmund Preparatory High School Cross County Runner Joseph Gavieres Died Leaving His Family!

December 24, 2025

New York, NY - A former cross county runner for St. Edmund Preparatory High School, Joseph Gavieres, has tragically passed away. Joseph Gavieres competed in the Brooklyn-Queens CHSAA (BQCHSAA) during the 2014 season. Representing the St. Edmund Prep Eagles, Gavieres specialized in the 4,000-meter cross country distance, where he recorded a personal record of 19:30.3 at the Regis Invitational on September 20, 2014 (Varsity B race). As per the sources, Joseph Gavieres passed away on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the age of 27. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Link

Orlando Martinez-Hernandez, 32

December 29, 2025

CLOVIS, NM – Orlando Martinez-Hernandez, age 32, passed away on December 23, 2025 in Clovis, NM.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shad M. Mayhue, 54

December 27, 2025

had M. Mayhue, 54, of Logan Township [PA], died unexpectedly on Dec. 17, 2025, at his home. He enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to heavy metal and rock music. While growing up, he enjoyed watching old movies and later became a fan of Star Wars.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scot W. Gruver, 63

December 27, 2025

BOARDMAN, OHIO — Scot W. Gruver, 63, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2025, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, had a deep interest in history and was always eager to learn something new. Handy, resourceful and dependable, Scot was affectionately known by family and friends as a true “jack of all trades,” someone who could fix just about anything and was always willing to lend a hand.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Megan Pye-Lockstone, 36

December 27, 2025

ROSWELL, NM – Megan June Pye-Lockstone was born on February 10, 1989, to her mother, Heather Harkness, and her father, Charles Clements. She was just 36 years old when God called her home on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia M. (Collins) Roe, 75

December 26, 2025

Patricia M. (Collins) Roe, 75, of Pelham, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly on Saturday December 20, 2025, at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire. A hairdresser for over 50 years, Pat owned Shear Imagination Salon in Pelham, NH. In addition, she taught cosmetology at Lawrence Vocational High School for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alana Marie Schmidt, 52

December 26, 2025

Alana Marie Schmidt, 52, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 14, 2025, at her Fort Wayne [IN] home. She worked several food-service jobs, including as a manager of Subway. She had been a student at Indiana Tech, where she studied early childhood development. She had talked about going back to school to finish her degree. She loved to shop and take walks.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Rhyan Pennington, 38

December 26, 2025

Mount Olive, NC – Kenneth Rhyan Pennington, 38, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 19. Ken loved working in the yard along side his mother, and could always be found right in the middle of her flower beds. He had a heart of gold, and would certainly give anyone the shirt off of his back.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shirley Ann Tracy, 75

December 26, 2025

Shirley Ann Tracy, 75, of Boltonville [VT], died unexpectedly, at home, following a brief illness. Having moved to Vermont in the mid-70’s Shirley established herself in the local media industry, serving as the managing editor of the Journal Opinion newspaper in Bradford, and as an occasional reporter for WDEV Radio in Waterbury. She also served, for a time, as the health officer for the town of Ryegate. Shirley always considered writing to be her official career, and continued to write throughout her retirement, in the comfort of her beloved home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Sexton, 65

December 26, 2025

Pat Sexton, age 65, of Lake View, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 25, 2025, at Loring Hospital in Sac City, IA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Lucero Baca, 25

December 26, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Adam was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 8th 2000. He passed away Monday December 8th 2025, in Albuquerque, at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amber Sedillo, 39

December 26, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Amber Sedillo, 39, beloved Mother, Aunt, Sister, Daughter and Wife, was unexpectedly called to her eternal resting place on December 17th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Herndon, 64

December 26, 2025

Chattanooga, Tennessee – Mark Edward Herndon, beloved husband of Sandi and father of Lindsey and Madison, passed away unexpectedly following complications from a stroke on Dec 16, 2025. He loved his Lord Jesus and loved serving others as Jesus did. His last act of selflessness was giving the gift of life to many others through organ donation.



Link

Timothy Alan Pettit, 60

December 25, 2025

Timothy Alan Pettit, age 60, formerly of Bradner, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his new residence in Findlay, Ohio. He always enjoyed hanging out with friends and reminiscing about his school days at Findlay and Lakota, and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Red’s fan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louise Potts, 69

December 25, 2025

Louise A. Potts, 69, De Pere [WI], passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 25, 2025. Louise simply put, had a heart of gold. Everything she did and accomplished in her life was centered around the love for her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tristan Riley Boley, 29

December 25, 2025

Tristan Riley Boley, 29, of Creston, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 25, 2025, at Akron General Medical Center and is now at peace forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel L. Kurtzweil, 70

December 24, 2025

Daniel L. Kurtzweil, 70, of rural Stratford [WI], died unexpectedly Monday, December 22nd at the Marshfield Medical Center. Daniel was the fix-it man that his wife and family counted on. He took much pride in keeping his hands busy from carpentry to splitting firewood to producing maple syrup. Dan was an avid hunter and loved being the Grandpa that passed the tradition of hunting down to his family. He had worked over 20+ years at Stratford Homes as a finish carpenter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary S. Schlabach, 75

December 24, 2025

Mary S. Schlabach, 75, of Millersburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, December 21, 2025, following a short illness. Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was legally blind since 1971. Mary maintained an attitude of acceptance toward her situation and made many friends and connections over the years with others who also had disabilities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chase Robert Copelen, 42

December 24, 2025

Pekin, IL – Chase Robert Copelen, 42, of Pekin, passed away Monday, December 15, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Todd Nelson, 61

December 24, 2025

Peoria, IL – Richard “Petey” Todd Nelson, 61, of Peoria, passed away on Monday, December 22, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Walters, 60

December 23, 2025

Lisa Walters (Martin/Writtenhouse), 60, formerly of East Peoria, IL, and Conway, AR, passed away on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at her home in Joplin, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 21:

Mark Anthony Kass, 59

December 21, 2025

Harvey, LA – Mark Anthony Kass, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2025, while working/traveling through the state of Texas, his second home. Born on December 15, 1966, in Marrero, Louisiana, Mark recently celebrated his 59th birthday with his family. Mark was self-employed in the trucking industry and worked many years in the oilfields of Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 20:

Kathleen Rohde, 42

December 20, 2025

Madison, WI – Kathleen “Katie” (McClellan) Rohde, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2025 at UW Hospital in Madison. She grew up in McFarland, WI, where she made many close friends and became a star high school athlete and honor student. After college Katie began her career at WPS Health Solutions starting out in the Family Care department working her way up the ladder with a deep passion for the customers she served. After WPS Katie worked for the State of Wisconsin in DHS where she returned to working in the Family Care program helping providers navigate a new enrollment system.

Researcher’s note – Depending when Rohde worked for the State of Wisconsin, she may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” or be tested weekly: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

H. Timothy “Tim” Piester, 66

December 20, 2025

H. Timothy “Tim” Piester, 66, of Mount Wolf, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 20, 2025, at his home in Mount Wolf. He was a Fleet Operations Director for “Do It Outdoors” advertising in York, PA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne King, 61

December 20, 2025

RATON, NM – It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Wayne King on December 9, 2025, at the family home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71

December 20, 2025

Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71, of Middletown, PA, passed away unexpectedly due to heart complications on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his four children and family.

Link

Reported on December 19:

Richard Peter Compton, 67

December 19, 2025

DENTON, TX – Richard Peter Compton unexpectedly went to heaven on November 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (499)

Alberta (67)

Ashley Rene Earl, 36, Link

Daniel “Danny” Raymond Martineau, 29, Link

Diya Kannan, 19, Link

Bob Roessler, 72, Link

Kevin Soto, 58, Link

Jason Ronald Stoeber, 44, Link

Josephine Bernadette Cardinal, Link

Alice Rabbit-Standing On The Road, 15 months, Link

Michelle David, 49, Link

Trevor Daniel Rozinsky, 50, Link

Sierra Rose Warren, 37, Link

Terry Gerlitz, 63, Link

Elmer Robert OpdenDries, 63, Link

Bobby Fred Hnatko, 47, Link

Myron Deis, 55, Link

Simeon Williams, 49, Link

Gerald Walter Brown, 64, Link

Shawn Sidney Johnson, 60, Link

Dave Fox, 69, Link

Gary Stephen Power, 70, Link

Mary R. Duda, 63, Link

Vernon Wiberg, 56, Link

Anne Christine (Swainson) Sisson, 74, Link

George James Webster, 66, Link

Marilyn Saunders, 62, Link

Cisely-Ann Amelia Little, 26, Link

Jerry Simon Andersen, 63, Link

Gail Wilkins, 58, Link

Vinson Ochuschayo, 37, Link

Violet Black, 3, Link

Michael Freddrick Thompson, 66, Link

Louise Denton, 65, Link

Shawn Deibert, 47, Link

Evan Austin Martineau, 38, Link

Ryan Cardamone, 38, Link

Alvin “Butch” Dale Messaros, 75, Link

Mike Pye, 74, Link

Andrew ‘Andy’ Barnard, 67, Link

Marilyn Bean, 70, Link

Maximilian Piquette, 15, Link

Wayne Leonard Amable, 58, Link

Gloria Joyce Temple, 72, Link

Linda Burtt, 75, Link

Calwyn (Cal) Dwayne Neilson, 63, Link

Tim Martell, 49, Link

Dean Gordon McCargar, 43, Link

Melanie Rivera, 56, Link

Ted Keating, 63, Link

Wayne Harold Gitzel, 63, Link

Wendy Ione Watson, 64, Link

Robert Nelson Doyle, 53, Link

Jaro Jr. Siezien, 45, Link

Junior Charles (Charlie) Desjarlais, 49, Link

Ken Goodwin, 65, Link

Virgil Roy Fransen, 40, Link

Duane Kevin Andrew Walker, 61, Link

Jasper Nicholas Maisonneuve, 32, Link

Beckett Bruce Burnstad, 10, Link

Kevin Troy Cook, 45, Link

David Robert Ludwig, 62, Link

Marty Cornett, 57, Link

Dennis Roy Hendricks, 74, Link

Calvin “Keith” Stephenson, 67, Link

Jennifer “Faye” Gaumont, 73, Link

Rachelle Colleen Kindlan, 40, Link

Travis Reisinger, 46, Link

Martie Rae Grant, 55, Link

British Columbia (13)

Dale Louise Pilon, 63, Link

Rachelle Lynne Barbour, 42, Link

Jay Morgan, 58, Link

Zhuliang Wu, 55, Link

Gary Lyle Hotomanie, 62, Link

Alexander Robin Walter Scott, 65, Link

Anthony James Delorme, 44, Link

Kyle Jesse Ronald Baker, 38, Link

Joseph Yik Wang Lee, 64, Link

Jane Leslie Walkus, 28, Link

Johnny Mario Gagnon, 19, Link

Adam Barry Williams, 50, Link

Justin Kane Peturson, 55, Link

Manitoba (2)

Melissa Marie Dorota, 46, Link

Kristopher Ringland, 41, Link

New Brunswick (20)

Denise M. Babin, 64, Link

Lynnaea Marie McNally, 59, Link

Karen L. Budrow, 67, Link

Judith Ann McDowell, 73, Link

Ronald William Morehouse, 67, Link

Wayne A. Morley, 51, Link

Elizabeth “Beth” Joyce MacKenzie, 65, Link

Tara Mitchell, 40, Link

Terry Milbur, 67, Link

Wayne Michael London, 67, Link

Jason Prosser, 54, Link

Kenneth Gerald Hunter, 63, Link

Daniel Marc Fortier, 69, Link

Lisa Mae Halfyard, 65, Link

Brian Innis, 47, Link

Brett A. Hemphill, 31, Link

John “Jack” Thorne, 69, Link

Jason Beaupré, 19, Link

Jeannette Theriault, 63, Link

Randall “Randy” Herrell, 68, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (17)

Paul Bruce Roberts, 49, Link

Sylviane Houde Flynn, 62, Link

Dennis George Greening, 57, Link

Wayne Boone, 75, Link

John H. Tilley, 67, Link

Janet Ivey, 73, Link

Lorraine Mary Neil, 67, Link

Delores Halleran, 69, Link

Penny Frances Molloy, 49, Link

Barry Roberts, 62, Link

Courtney Lynn Porter Bowdridge, 25, Link

Norman Warren, 65, Link

Benedict “Ben” Daniel Burke, 38, Link

Gertrude (Trudy) Gallant, 64, Link

Shawn Francis Young, 60, Link

Anastasia Hepditch, 72, Link

Darren Laurence McKay, 51, Link

Nova Scotia (31)

David Royale, 60, Link

Karim Ishac (Isaac) Kafrouny, 71, Link

Ian Jonathan “Jon”, “Long Jon” MacIntosh, 64, Link

David Ronald Cooper, 45, Link

Paula Renee Weaver-Schrock, 61, Link

Courtney Nicole Marshall-Sylliboy, 37, Link

Heather Bennett, 62, Link

Justin “Bubba” Michael Sim, 48, Link

Jolene Marcella Penney, 47, Link

Kathleen Jane Faulkner, 63, Link

James Nelson Charles Dickens, 52, Link

Todd Joseph Godfrey, 59, Link

Adrian Victor Grant, 48, Link

Alana Sophia Rafuse, 52, Link

Christopher Lloyd Melvin, 70, Link

Ron Penny, 69, Link

Carl Smith, 72, Link

James “Jamie” Frederick Brooks, 48, Link

Leonard Vanderslyk, 51, Link

Carl Smith, 72, Link

Michael Wayne “Mike” Anthony, 64, Link

Timothy George Muzzerall, 69, Link

Timothy Charles Gavel, 52, Link

Ethan Robert Andrew Googoo, 35, Link

Kathleen Nicole “Nikki” Serroul, 51, Link

Waylen Francis Higgins, 4 months, Link

Donna Louise Rudderham, 67, Link

Keelin Nicoll, 11, Link

Richard L. “Ricky” King, 69, Link

Susan O’Brien, 59, Link

Richard David Gorman, 74, Link

Ontario (320)

Dave Rola, 63, Link

Carol Coupal, 72, Link

Ronald James Illes, 70, Link

Martin Douglas Novak, 67, Link

Jason Bowser, 42, Link

Toni Belinda McFarlane, 61, Link

Stephanie Caers, 57, Link

Muoi Tran, 64, Link

Margaret “Marg” Perchaluk, 71, Link

Kevin Clouthier, 70, Link

Ricky Wein, 63, Link

Richard (Rick) Michael Reimer, 67, Link

Michael Wade Siddall, 60, Link

Pierre Joseph Giroux, 63, Link

Shelly Hocking, 59, Link

Jerry Lee, 67, Link

William Harris Knight, 74, Link

Michael Anthony Trotter, 72, Link

Asha Sharma, 65, Link

Arun Gogna, 60, Link

Joselito Filoteo, 62, Link

Baby Vedika Pandey, stillborn, Link

Baby Girl Preetjot Nagra, stillborn, Link

Baby Girl Rupinderjit Kaur, stillborn, Link

Narinder Kaur Sandhu, 63, Link

Linda Patricia Llord, 64, Link

Wanda Dewe, 57, Link

Shawn Gladwish, 62, Link

Jose Maria Santos, 73, Link

Grace Kiladze, 72, Link

Eric Hanson, 55, Link

George Parrott, 64, Link

Steven “Wally” Ross Lyell, 61, Link

Tysen Lefebvre, 25, Link

Brian John Sims, 70, Link

Harlan Edward Kahgee, 55, Link

John Niefer, 55, Link

Joe Pressey, 62, Link

Marilyn Boccioletti, 72, Link

Nadia Fazio, 68, Link

Rosie Dogantzis, 60, Link

Piotr Karolinczak, 68, Link

Luigi Pasquantonio, 70, Link

Wilhelm “Bill” Thiessen, 74, Link

Penelope “Jane” Leung, 74, Link

Jose Manuel Tavares, 69, Link

Johanna Elizabeth Lucas, 49, Link

Russell Stephen Michalsky, 66, Link

Debbie Joyce D’Andrade, 55, Link

David John Nanchin, 73, Link

Joanne Sarah Maxine Robinson, 65, Link

Donna Michelle Blaik, 55, Link

Trevor Lynch, 54, Link

Sandra Zabala Perez, 58, Link

Shay Timothy (Bug) Boucher, 25, Link

Shun Ping Wendy Kwong, 58, Link

Ashmitha Thivviyanathan, 14, Link

Parisa Sadri, 54, Link

Anna Michailidis, 59, Link

Chuck Millard, 74, Link

Elizabeth Anne O’Keefe, 45, Link

Lily Adu Gyamfi, 26, Link

Gary Ivan Rohrer, 75, Link

Li Jian Qing, 59, Link

Janusz Boguslaw Drewnowski, 68, Link

Anna Marie Laviolette, 65, Link

Janice Lynn Klauka (nee Brooks), 67, Link

Christopher Shane Lewis, 59, Link

Xavier S. Nolan, 11, Link

Gwen Smith Melchers, 67, Link

Arya Jasmine Elaguppillai, 12, Link

Jaeyul Yoo, 49, Link

Joseph Scott Robertson, 49, Link

André Pavelich, 72, Link

Marsha Vincent, 59, Link

Jacqueline Viola Sosnowski, 70, Link

Jay Busuttil, 58, Link

David Henry MacDonald, 75, Link

Emanuel Bermudez Herrera, 15, Link ]

Brandy Rachelle Simon, 49, Link

Page Levesque, 32, Link

Jamie Thomas Hopcraft, 42, Link

Paul Meneok, 69, Link

Norma Jean Boose, 67, Link

Christopher Nancarrow, 62, Link

Carl Levinski, 73, Link

Nicholas Gergesha, 35, Link

Dharminder Kumar, 55, Link

Jatinder Pal Singh Lall, 48, Link

Theodore (Ted) Postuma, 52, Link

Michael Patrick Dolan, 54, Link

Antonio Lindo Cabral, 64, Link

Ashton Kennette, 15, Link

Danny Wayne Ellis, 69, Link

Terri Lynn Harnock, 55, Link

Cyril Raymond “Ray” Kennedy, 59, Link

John Warrick Vokey, 65, Link

Nathan Ferris, 34, Link

Michael Andrew Clayson, 64, Link

Pamela Anne Watson, 68, Link

Brad Stoppa, 55, Link

Lori Roberts, 63, Link

Deborah Lynn Anguish, 71, Link

Michelle Leigh Perkins, 52, Link

Adam Dus, 52, Link

Slav Kołakowski, 65, Link

Diana Marie Rainville

December 24, 2025

On December 21, 2025. Diana was predeceased by her husband, Denis Carriere.

Researcher’s note - Her husband died earlier this month after a battle with COPD, age 63: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Bourgeois, 44, Link

Zulma Lisette Pacheco, 49, Link

Amanda Allum, 33, Link

Deborah Constance Winters Tutsch, 75, Link

Nicole Leblanc, 55, Link

John Simms, 63, Link

Marilyn Ann Levesque, 70, Link

Victoria Annette Mack, 32, Link

Nicholas William Goulet, 26, Link

Karen Pavel, 55, Link

Cindy Lynn Rhode, 60, Link

Caylin Main, 36, Link

John Michael Humenick, 36, Link

John William Eagleson, 68, Link

Shirley Small, 72, Link

Tommy Srsa, 53, Link

Jason Scarrow, 51, Link

Debbie Salmon, 59, Link

Garfield James, 71, Link

Adam McLaughlin, 27, Link

Alexander (Alex) James Young, 72, Link

David Weasner, 63, Link

Michael Eric Johnstone, 25, Link

Alex Shendelman, 62, Link

Sandra Lopez, 65, Link

Darlene Futko, 62, Link

Detective Constable David Murray, 51

December 24, 2025

Passed away suddenly on Monday, December 22, 2025. As a Detective Constable with the Toronto Police Service, it’s likely that the only people who won’t mourn his passing are those whose bad behaviour he worked tirelessly to arrest.

Researcher’s note - The Toronto Police Service implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy in August 2021, requiring all uniformed and civilian members to disclose their vaccination [sic] status and become fully vaccinated [sic] (subject to human rights accommodations). Non-compliance led to unpaid leave for some members, with around 205 placed on leave by late 2021. In June 2022, TPS rescinded the mandatory vaccination [sic] requirement for existing members, allowing those on unpaid leave (approximately 101 at the time) to return to work starting June 21, 2022. This decision reflected the evolving pandemic context, easing public health measures, and the nature of police workplaces. At that time, about 99% of members were fully vaccinated [sic].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek William Kotyluk, 61, Link

Jack Steven Legault, 54, Link

Nebojsa “Neno” Nikolic, 42, Link

Tom Leggatt, 73, Link

Isabella Anderson Clogg, 74, Link

Christopher John Benotto, 63, Link

Kristene Jo Pindera, 52, Link

Patrick Joseph Kutchkoskie, 68, Link

David “Dave” William Allison, 72, Link

Ramnarase Bobby Morgan, 65, Link

Anthony Mosca, 50, Link

Janice Galbraith, 62, Link

Richard “Dickie” Mark Hodare, 60, Link

Michael Stratum, 49, Link

Gary Gingrich, 62, Link

Jean Paul Kasongo Ellesse, 59, Link

Darren Dwayne Hill Jr., 42, Link

Susan Traver

December 24, 2025

On Friday December 19, 2025 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom Traver, who passed away in October 2024.

Researcher’s note - Her husband died just over a year ago, age 66, cancer: Link

No age reported.

Link

Therese Gerilyn Nesti, 69, Link

Pietro Miele, 69, Link

Joseph Thomas Rohrbacher, 69, Link

John Glowach, 54, Link

Mary (Lily) Boarer, 70, Link

Gilles Amelotte, 73, Link

Olga Pankiw, 74, Link

Antonio (Tony) Mora, 64, Link

Jayson French, 51, Link

Shawn Joseph Southwell, 68, Link

Marc Donat Cayen, 67, Link

Jay Michael Crowley, 65, Link

Erica Herzberg, Link

Bonnie Fay Winger, 74, Link

John Wilbert Albert, 66, Link

Diane Obéline Soroko (née Lafontaine), 74, Link

Laura Jamie Griffin, 62, Link

Alison Stone, 61, Link

Jay Lethbridge, 74, Link

Andrew Perry, 75, Link

Dr. Samantha Jane Lamont, 61, Link

Patricia Jane Mallyon, 61, Link

Lynn Laroche, 71, Link

Randy Robert Shepherd, 64, Link

Meena Devjibhai Sabhaya (Patel), 53, Link

Iva Irene Hanna, 65, Link

Stacey Ayotte, 49, Link

Brian Joseph Stackhouse, 47, Link

Marvin “Marv” Zaluski, 52, Link

Chandrawathy Rasakumaran, 65, Link

Arikaran Perinpanathan, 47, Link

Jeetendra “Tom” Deosaran, 55, Link

Elizabeth Zettler, 65, Link

Tina Marie Hunt, 63, Link

Joviale Tshiyoyo, 31, Link

John Clarin, 54, Link

Donovan Sparkes, 62, Link

Ekampal Singh, 26, Link

Jasmeet Kaur Malhotra, 34, Link

Viengxay Chanthalath, 65, Link

Doug Hishon, 51, Link

Karen Marie Comartin , 60, Link

Peter Koning, 75, Link

Clinton Peter Singh, 23, Link

John Metro Dzenekoj, 74, Link

Matthew Thomas Dourado Jones, 2 months, Link

Keith Donald Wilcox, 62, Link

Natalie Beavis, 48, Link

Agnes Stephanie Gagnon, 49, Link

Kyle Danielle Ruiz, 22, Link

Rajadurai Thurairajah, 65, Link

Cheryl Ann Turner, 63, Link

Joanne Houle, 60, Link

Yvette Germaine Myke-Clause, 57, Link

Carol Kargol, 64, Link

James Douglas Burke, 65, Link

Sharon Phyllis Maxwell, 66, Link

Robert “Wolf” Meyer, 55, Link

Lee Ann Dowden, 65, Link

Theresa Blain, 50, Link

Angela Susan Beatty, 58, Link

Edward John Zola, 62, Link

John Wesley Big George, 56, Link

Elijah Indian, 27, Link

Nicholas Lepage, 50, Link

Nelson Edward Down, 75, Link

Tyler Steven Andrews, 23, Link

Edward Jeffery Veenhof, 25, Link

Brenda Marsha Morrison, 69, Link

Gary Lee Elliott, 67, Link

Shawn Onions, 48, Link

Diane Steinback, 57, Link

William Allan Rump, 75, Link

Gunalan Alagar, 45, Link

Bill Man, 66, Link

William James Garry, Link

Jim Kaus, 71, Link

Stuart John Campbell, 56, Link

Catherine Lefebvre (née Shane), 63, Link

Trevor Guy Dickens, 68, Link

Jeanette Marie Tamminga, 62, Link

Michael Hudson, 60, Link

Paul Potvin, 54, Link

Lori Vivier, 65, Link

Peter McBride, 59, Link

Susan Phillips, 60, Link

Jeffrey Gordon Lundy, 64, Link

Domenic Allega, 65, Link

Ralph Douglas Rutherford, 73, Link

Nicole Provost, 67, Link

Shelley Dawson, 64, Link

Stephanie “Michele” Rioux, 62, Link

Yvonne Marie (Vink) Relf, 65, Link

Christopher Trudeau, 40, Link

Steve Tubic, 54, Link

Samuel Francesco Jose Verdone, 35, Link

Donald Vernon “Mick” McMillan, 73, Link

Darryl Ray Kangro, 61, Link

Terence Ross Day, 75, Link

Daniel “ Danny” Frederick Breen, 65, Link

Nerissa Iacobelli, 49, Link

Lorraine Beaudry, 70, Link

Dale Roets, 60, Link

Miroslav Tosanovic, 64, Link

Jeffrey William Nicholas Kotanko, 65, Link

Kim Sherry North, 65, Link

Cecilia Rose Harris, 39, Link

Calvin William Thomas, 70, Link

Nicole Christina Beveridge Pavao, 44, Link

Lee Cory Martin, 61, Link

Fredrick Timothy LeNeve, 61, Link

Robert Denis Lessard, 46, Link

Mehaladevi Yoganathan, 59, Link

Nagendram Vaithilingam, 65, Link

Terry Anthony Wood, 38, Link

Christiane Margarete Hildegard (Geilhaar) Willson, 64, Link

Lesley Anne Cookson, 57, Link

Hugh McCann, 69, Link

Marguerite MacDonald, 71, Link

Larry Balkwill, 75, Link

Dean Mardy Perry, 63, Link

Silvain Boule, 55, Link

Logan McKenzie Lane Caicco, 32, Link

Diane Lynn McCool, 67, Link

Brian Wayne Abrams, 65, Link

Lorne Wilbert (Lornie) Weber, 66, Link

Andrew Sullivan, 62, Link

James Gerald Gribbon, 62, Link

Eric Dale White, 60, Link

Daniel Rowly, 35, Link

Violet Dawn Kitakijick, 21, Link

Elizabeth Dziuba, 38, Link

Glen Scott, 64, Link

Andre Philip Rebelo Cordeiro, 47, Link

Aaron Lee St. Pierre, 51

December 22, 2025

We announce the unexpected passing of Aaron St. Pierre, a professional firefighter with Toronto Fire, on December 13, 2025.

Researcher’s note - The City of Toronto implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy in September 2021 for all municipal employees, including Toronto Fire Services (TFS) firefighters. Current Policy (as of December 2025: The mandatory vaccination [sic] policy was officially ended effective December 1, 2022. The updated policy shifted to strongly encouraging (but not requiring) vaccination [sic] and boosters for city employees, including TFS staff, in line with Toronto Public Health recommendations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrzej Pec, 65, Link

Camella Angelian Ogima, 53, Link

Nate Fockens, 28, Link

Jeffrey MacMillan, 40, Link

Benson ‘Ben’ Hannah, 56, Link

Dave Swehla, Link

Corporal Daryl Bradley, 58, Link

Eugene Nolan, 66, Link

Jenny Lee Taylor, 46, Link

William Campbell McLaren, 66, Link

Killian Romain, 75, Link

Doris Audet, 63, Link

Michael Schreider, 61, Link

Richard “Rick” Neil John Schuetten, 57, Link

Raul Luiz D’Gama Rose, 70, Link

Amy Green, 75, Link

John Pollard, 64, Link

Rhonda McAskill, 65, Link

David (Dave) Franklin Rowe, 52, Link

Brenda Shirley Cooper, 59, Link

Mélanie Levesque, 47, Link

Mark Therrien, 54, Link

David Allen Fox, 64, Link