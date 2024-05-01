MEXICO

Mourning at Sale el Sol after the death of producer Guillermo Rosales

April 24, 2024

Guillermo "Memo" Rosales, associate producer of the program "Sale el Sol", died after suffering a heart attack. This was announced on the morning show where he was said farewell to amid much sadness and remembering his talent. Jokester, supportive, a "nice human being," said journalist Ana María Alvarado, about Rosales. In 2022, Rosales took over the reins of the morning show.

No age reported.

Link

4-year-old boy dies of a heart attack at roast chicken restaurant

April 22, 2024

A 4-year-old boy died of a heart attack, allegedly because he got “excited” when eating roasted chicken with his family in Saltillo. The boy's father, Osmar, told authorities that after entering the Pollo Feliz restaurant, his son, Gerardo “N, got too excited, and while trying to go to the playground, he tripped and fell. Due to the heavy fall, Gerardo began to convulse, so his parents immediately took him to Clinic Number 1, where he was admitted in emergency because of a cardiac arrest. Health personnel performed the corresponding resuscitation maneuvers and managed to stabilize him. However, on Monday morning the child had a heart attack again, but this time, they could not save him. The above, because it is not clear how it was that the minor suffered a heart attack, in addition, his family assured that the deceased had no heart conditions.

Link

After symptoms of diarrhea, [girl] died in Lerdo hospital; Prosecutor's office investigates the case

April 27, 2024

When elements of the Crime Investigation Police arrived, they noticed that the lifeless body of Jimena Guadalupe, 11 years old, was lying on a stretcher in the emergency area, without injuries to her body surface. The young girl was at her home, in the city of Lerdo, in the company of her grandparents. Around 18:30 hours, the girl began to feel unwell, as she had diarrhea, but at some point she faded, falling into a state of unconsciousness, and began vomiting liquid. Immediately, the grandparents took her to the hospital by taxi, but when the doctors on duty arrived there was nothing they could do, since the minor arrived without vital signs. The Public Prosecutor's Office Agent ordered the transfer of the body to the Forensic Medical Service, where the cause of death will be determined.

Link

Young girl dies on the way to hospital after losing consciousness at home

April 27, 2024

The girl was identified as Litzy del Rocío Segovia Jiménez, 15 years old, of Bermejillo. The minor was in her home, at approximately 09:30 hours this Saturday, taking a bath, when she began to vomit, so she asked for help from her 25-year-old sister, Lyzbeth, and then lost consciousness. She was immediately transferred to the Social Security clinic number 30, where they decided to send her to the General Hospital in Gomez Palacio, but when the doctors checked her, she no longer had vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four “died suddenly” at work:

18-year-old suffers cardiac arrest in the company's truck in Saltillo

April 22, 2024

During the early hours of this Monday, an 18-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest in the personnel carrier truck of the company where he works. At around 05:30 hours, the Whirlpool company workers arrived on board a personnel carrier truck. When they got off, they noticed that an 18-year-old remained in the seat of the truck. Thinking he was asleep, they made several attempts to call him without getting an answer, then decided to contact the company's medical staff. He was transferred in one of the company's ambulances to the Social Security Clinic Two, in the hope that they could do something for him. However, the medical staff could not do anything, and the young man was pronounced dead.

Link

Maintenance man dies of a heart attack while working at a store in downtown Saltillo

April 26, 2024

Yesterday, in the downtown area of Saltillo, a regrettable incident occurred in which Martín “N”, a 59-year-old ATM maintenance employee, a resident of Monterrey, lost his life. According to the testimony of his co-worker, Ramón, Martín had been sent to repair the equipment of a cashier in a department store. Around 14:00 hours, Ramón received a phone call from Martín, in which he informed him that his blood pressure had risen, and he needed to be picked up. However, when Ramón arrived at the place, he found the tragic scene: Martín had suffered a fainting spell, and subsequent cardiac arrest. The intervention of the Red Cross paramedics was requested. Unfortunately, efforts to save his life proved fruitless, and the medical staff confirmed his death, apparently due to a heart attack.

Link

Gasoline dispatcher dies of a heart attack

April 25, 2024

A gasoline dispatcher lost his life tonight at his workplace, where it apparently was due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The events took place at the intersection of 46th and Ochoa Streets, where the man was left lifeless after fulfilling his work schedule as a dispatcher. After seeing him keel over, his co-workers called the emergency numbers. Paramedics arrived at the place and provided first aid to the man, but they could not save his life, because he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

Link

A man dies after suffering a heart attack at the Puebla Supply Plant

April 24, 2024

A man died of a myocardial infarction inside the Puebla Central de Abasto. Workers and customers of the plant lived moments of dismay as they only saw that the man fell from his own height and did not react. They supposed he had slipped. Paramedics attended the scene and confirmed that he no longer had signs of life.

No age reported.

Link

Three “died suddenly” while walking:

Man loses his life in the heart of Ciudad Obregón

April 23, 2024

The events occurred at about 10:00 a.m. this Tuesday. The now deceased, named Roberto E., was walking along No Reelección Street, in the company of his two adult sons, who intended to take him to the doctor because he was having difficulty breathing. Before reaching Chihuahua Street, the man could not continue walking and collapsed, so people nearby called 911. Upon arrival, Red Cross paramedics checked him, but he no longer had vital signs. Finally, Roberto's body was taken to the Legal Medicine Institute, where an autopsy would be performed to determine the circumstances in which he lost his life, although unofficially it transpired that he may have perished due to a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Man suffers heart attack and dies in Tres Cruces neighborhood

April 27, 2024

It was the afternoon of this Saturday when a man between 60 and 70 years of age allegedly perished because of a fulminant heart attack, when he was walking along Fray Servando Street. Neighbors in the area, who saw the man keel over, called 911. Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) attended the place, who identified that the male no longer had vital signs, so they cordoned off the area.

Link

A person died of a heart attack on the public road in Azcapotzalco

April 26, 2024

The victim was walking on Membrillo Street, in the municipality of Azcapotzalco. The neighbors called the police and paramedics, but it was too late.

No age reported.

Link

BELIZE

Minister of State, Toledo East area rep Mike Espat dies of heart attack in Belmopan

April 22, 2024

Sources close to the family of the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, Mike Espat [76], have confirmed that he suffered a massive heart attack and died this evening. Espat was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan, where he passed on.

Link

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Young officer of the Dominican Navy dies due to a heart attack

April 29, 2024

The frigate captain (lieutenant colonel) of the Navy of the Dominican Republic, Pedro Hidalgo Cueva, died this Sunday afternoon due to a heart attack. The senior officer was transferred to the Center for Diagnostic and Advanced Medicine due to chest pain and died there. He was 40 years old and had been a member of the Navy for 20 years and six months.

Link

BRAZIL

Anderson Leonardo, Molejo singer and 1990s Pagoda star, dies at 51

April 26, 2024

Pagoda icon of the 1990s, Anderson Leonardo, 51, from Grupo Molejo, died on Friday (26th), one and a half years after a diagnosis of cancer in the abdominal region. Better known as Anderson Molejão, because of the connection with the group Molejo, the singer made history with his lively and humorous hits. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Anderson is one of the formators of the Rio group Pagoda. Anderson was admitted to the Unimed Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, and his condition had been worsening since Sunday (21st). In October 2022, Anderson Molejo revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer. The singer even announced, 2 months later, that he was cured, but the cancer returned.

Link

My condolences to the family and friends of the illustrious Valdemar

April 28, 2024

Valdemar was a singer, composer and merchant. He was going to the capital São Luís this Saturday morning (27th) but fell ill when he was passing through the city of Morros, and unfortunately, could not resist a heart attack. My condolences to the family and friends of the illustrious Valdemar, may he rest in peace and

No age reported.

Link

The Brazilian Snow Sports Federation regrets to report the passing Paulo De Lima Santos

April 29, 2024

With great regret, the Brazilian Snow Sports Federation regrets to report the passing of former cross country ski athlete, Paulo De Lima Santos (31). Paulo has competed on several occasions representing Brazil. On behalf of the entire snow sports community, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Well-known painter in the city of Floriano dies victim of heart attack

April 20, 2024

Antônio Carlos De Sousa, affectionately known as "Pedinho pintor”, became ill at his residence. He was rescued and taken to UPA (emergency care) but did not resist. It was found that the death was after a fulminant infarction. Pedinho leaves a great legacy of a very famous painter.

No age reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

“Lucia” founder of the Polyana School of Barra do Choça dies

April 23, 2024

On Tuesday morning, Barra do Choça received sad news of the death of the founder of the first private school with children's entertainment in the city - Auntie Lúcia from the Polyana School. According to our information, Lucia suffered a fulminant infarction.

No age reported.

Link

Mayor of Petrolina decrees mourning for the death of businessman Rafael Coelho

April 27, 2024

The mayor of Petrolina, Simão Durando, expressed regret for the death of businessman Rafael Coelho. Due to the immense services rendered by Rafael to the people of Petrolina, the municipal administration decreed three days of official mourning in the city. The businessman was admitted to the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, after undergoing surgery and suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. Rafael Coelho was hospitalized for days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but did not resist.

No age reported.

Link

A well-known Novo Hamburgo businessman dies at the age of 60

April 25, 2024

Sad news on the morning of Wednesday (24th). At the age of 60, the Novo Hamburgo entrepreneur Elio Spindler passed away. According to information obtained by us, the businessman died after having a heart attack in Meia Praia, at dawn today. Elio fell ill after leaving a bar. He called the mobile emergency service and was rescued, where he arrived conscious in the hospital. But he went into cardiorespiratory arrest, with repeated attempts to resuscitate him. Unfortunately, the businessman could not resist.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Firefighter sergeant dies of fulminant heart attack

April 21, 2024

Anderson Vicente, military firefighter sergeant known as "Dentinho", died on Friday (19th). He was 43 years old and a victim of a fulminant heart attack.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Nova Venécia says goodbye to sergeant Nunes

April 27, 2024

Sergeant João Batista Nunes Teixeira, better known as "Sergeant Nunes" or "Marreta", died on Saturday, the 27th. Sergeant Nunes, 59 years old, was the victim of a fulminant infarction, during the early hours of this Saturday, at his home. The policeman leaves his wife, who is a worker at Margareth's Health Center, two children, and a grandson.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Soldier dies after falling ill in barracks

April 27, 2024

Private Vinicius Ibanez Riquelme, of Bela Vista, was taking part in a basic training exercise and showed symptoms of fever, diarrhoea, and dehydration. On April 26, after being medicated by the regimental team, and showing no improvement, he was taken to the Municipal Hospital of Bela Vista. The soldier, after being diagnosed with septic shock, was evacuated, urgently, to Santa Casa de Campo Grande, where unfortunately, he died on Saturday morning.

No age reported.

Link

My friend Josebson Lucas, only 46 years old, has died

April 28, 2024

With great sadness I bring this news on the afternoon of this Saturday, 27th. After 10 days of being diagnosed with a severe pneumonia, which resulted in a generalized infection, my friend Josebson Lucas, only 46 years old, died. Josebson was an alternate councilman and pre-candidate with a great chance of achieving his dream this year. I was surprised to learn of his hospitalization, and now even more so with his premature departure for eternity.

Link

The cowboy Manoel Sérgio Viana da Silva dies at 33

April 28, 2024

The death of cowboy Manoel Sérgio Viana da Silva, 33, moved the city of Pio IX on Friday (27th). "Serginho Vaqueiro" [Serginho cowboy"], as he was known, died as a result of a heart attack.

Link

Death of high school student causes immense sadness in Guaratuba

April 24, 2024

On the afternoon of Wednesday (24th) a student of the state school Zilda Arns, in Guaratuba, died after sudden illness. According to the school's management, the student Enzo dos Passos Fagundes, 11 years old, was promptly attended to by the pedagogical team, after complaining of headache and urge to vomit. With worsening of the condition, paramedics were activated, and the student was taken to the hospital unit, where he did not resist. The cause of the student's death has not yet been released.

Link

Young woman gets sick at home and dies

April 29, 2024

On the afternoon of this Sunday, 28, a young woman fell ill in her residence, in the town of Serra do Meio. She was rescued to the Hospital Dr. Cícero Ferreira Filho, but was already admitted lifeless. This was Vanessa Xavier da Silva, 24 years old. The doctor on duty, Dr. Cícero Ferreira, made the death certificate, stating that the young woman suffered a sudden illness, cardiorespiratory arrest. The body was sent to the funeral service.

Link

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend Bruna Ortiz

April 26, 2024

The family of Bruna Ortiz (25 years old) announced her death on Thursday, April 25. According to information, the young Bruna had been treated for lung problems and ended up suffering a heart attack and death.

Link

A young woman dies - family claims malpractice

April 26, 2024

The causes of the death of Mariane Silva Torres, 26, at the Centro-Sul Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Belo Horizonte, are investigated by the Civil Police. The patient died in the unit, on Tuesday, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest. The family alleges medical malpractice, while the city claims that all necessary assistance was offered. João Coelho, 25, Mariane's boyfriend, says he was at work when he received a call from his partner. "When I left the apartment, she was fine. She had woken up calm, happy and had breakfast normally. However, at lunchtime she called me saying that she was going to the UPA, because she felt pain and numbness in her leg”. With the help of acquaintances, the woman went to the health unit. “I arrived at the UPA around 14:30. Mariane couldn't walk, she was in so much pain. They put her in a wheelchair, and she was screaming for help. She went through the screening and received the green bracelet, the one with the low-risk classification”, he recalls.

Link

A 27-year-old young man suffered a heart attack and could not resist

April 25, 2024

A 27-year-old young man, a resident of the Três Poços neighborhood, suffered a heart attack and could not resist. According to our information, the young man was with friends on the train line, where he fell ill. The president of the residents' association helped the young man to the health post in the area, but unfortunately the young man died. May God comfort the hearts of family and friends.

Link

Who was Tatielle Scarlat, digital influencer who died of pneumonia in Divinopolis

April 23, 2024

Outgoing, feisty and cheerful. This was Tatielle Scarlat Ferreira, as described by her husband, Jeremias De Jesus. The digital influencer died in Divinópolis, on Sunday (21st), at the age of 28, as a result of pneumonia. She leaves behind a husband and three children. With more than 74 thousand followers on Instagram, she was known on social networks for her high spirits. According to Jeremias, the digital influencer sought the first care at the Padre Roberto Cordeiro Martins Emergency Unit (UPA) on the 16th. He said that despite not being tested, she was diagnosed with dengue fever, and returned home after care. On Saturday morning (20th), she returned to the UPA and had the diagnosis of pneumonia confirmed after tests. … At dawn on Sunday, in serious condition, she was transferred to the Red Room of the São João de Deus Health Complex, where she died.

Link

Rest in Peace Elisandra Maeli 🖤 ✝️

April 25, 2024

The news of the death of the young Elisandra Maeli da Silva, resident of Nova Odessa, only 27 years old, left friends and family distraught. Known for her cheerfulness, caring for people, and for her willpower to live, "Li", as she was affectionately called, leaves a legacy of inspiration. About a month ago she was diagnosed with dengue fever and had to be hospitalized. The young woman had undergone a transplant at the end of 2023 and was recovering well. During hospitalization, dengue brought complications to her lung, but in recent days her health had been improving, but there was a need for intubation to accelerate recovery. On the morning of last Monday, Elisandra suffered an aneurysm that made it difficult to oxygenate her brain.

Link

Confectioner dies of suspected dengue fever at age 43 in Apucarana

April 25, 2024

The confectioner Lucimeire Fassina de Almeida, 43 years old, died on the afternoon of Wednesday (24th), with suspected dengue fever. According to family members, Lucimeire sought medical help on Wednesday (24th), around noon. According to family members, the leukocytes were very low, and the clinical condition worsened rapidly, leading her to die in the Providence Hospital. Family members have not been told since when she showed symptoms.

Link

What’s behind the dengue fever outbreak:

Bill Gates’ GMO mosquitos unleash 400% increase in dengue fever in Brazil – now they’re begging for his VACCINES to stop the outbreak

Natural News, 13 March 2024

A dengue fever outbreak is sweeping across Brazil after billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates unleashed untold billions of genetically modified (GMO) mosquitos into the wild. And now the Brazilian government wants to buy loads of Gates' dengue fever vaccines to stop the spread. Brazil's response to the outbreak has not been one of reflecting as to why there is suddenly a 400 percent increase in dengue fever cases ever since the GMO mosquito release. Instead, the South American country has decided to purchase 5.2 million doses of a dengue fever vaccine called Qdenga.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-13-bill-gates-gmo-mosquitos-dengue-fever-brazil.html

Young woman found dead in an apartment

April 26, 2024

A 27-year-old woman, identified as Fernanda Kelly da Silva Souza, a resident of the city of Sorriso, was found dead in her apartment in Cuiaba on the morning of last Thursday (25th). The body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was located by military police after residents felt strong odors at the scene. According to the Military Police, the team had to break down the door of the victim's apartment and bedroom, which were locked from the inside. According to the preliminary investigation, the expert examination at the scene indicated that the death most likely occurred due to health problems.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family and friends say goodbye to José Ricardo Caetano

April 28, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of José Ricardo Caetano, at the age of 29. At this time of mourning, the family faces indescribable pain. José Ricardo, affectionately known as "Badalo", left us on Friday, at 23:30. He leaves a wife, 5 brothers and 2 stepchildren. Regarding the cause of death, according to available information, José Ricardo had a sudden illness, something unexpected, however the specific details were not disclosed.

Link

Four “died suddenly” while playing football:

A doctor “died suddenly”:

The renowned endocrinologist Dr. Rodrigo Godoy died playing football with friends

April 23, 2024

Mourning. The renowned endocrinologist Dr. Rodrigo Godoy died after suffering a heart attack playing football with friends. Our condolences. And results of tests that came out now, indicate that he had had serious heart problems and did not know.

No age reported.

Link

42-year-old man dies after falling ill during football match

April 29, 2024

On the morning of Sunday, April 28, a man identified as Ronnie Von Bezerra De Sousa, 42, died after being the victim of a heart attack. Ronnie was participating in a football match in the District of Várzea Da Ema, when he began to feel unwell. His playing colleagues provided first aid and referred him to the Regional Hospital of Cajazeiras (HRC). Unfortunately, even with the efforts of the medical team, Ronnie suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and did not resist.

Link

Man dies after suffering heart attack while playing football

April 27, 2024

A 60-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while playing football with friends on Friday night (26), in Criciúma, in the south of Santa Catarina. According to witnesses, Aurélio José do Nascimento lost consciousness quickly during the game and ended up without vital signs, with cold skin and unreactive pupils. The Military Fire Department (CBM) was activated and when rescuers arrived, the victim was in cardiorespiratory arrest. They tried to revive him for about 30 minutes, but the elderly man could not resist and died on the spot.

Link

Man suffers heart attack and dies during football match

April 26, 2024

On the night of this Thursday, April 25, 2024, rescuers were called to the football field in Vila Borges, to give care to a man who had suffered a sudden illness when he played ball. The victim, identified as Gilberto Dias de Carvalho, 51 years old, was in cardiorespiratory arrest. They immediately activated support from the USA (Advanced Support Unit). All resuscitation procedures were carried out inside the ambulance, but the victim did not resist and died.

Link

Woman dies after suffering sudden illness while exercising

April 29, 2024

A 41-year-old woman died after suffering a sudden illness at The Leisure Circuit, on Avenida Barão do Rio Branco, on Sunday morning (28/04). Medical help was called, but she couldn't resist. On social media, friends mourned the passing of Ludmila Correa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Swimming pool worker falls ill during work and drowns

April 22, 2024

The swimming pool maintenance worker Cicero André da Luz Machado, 42 years old, drowned in the early afternoon of Monday (22nd), in Campo Grande. According to the police, the man allegedly fell ill while cleaning a swimming pool. According to the authorities, security camera footage caught the man during work, and this should help the investigation. The victim stayed about 15 minutes in the water before being rescued by the owner of the property. The Fire Department was called, but the man did not resist.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Woman killed in serious accident identified

April 28, 2024

A tragic occurrence was registered near the District of Guaragi, resulting in the death of a woman identified as Célia Ferreira Pinto, 67 years old. According to reports obtained at the scene, the initial suspicion is that the driver suffered a sudden illness, which caused her vehicle to leave the track. Celia was accompanied by her 69-year-old husband, who suffered minor injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A driver died after falling ill and overturning his car

April 28, 2024

A driver died after falling ill and overturning his car on The Washington Luiz Road, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, on Sunday afternoon (28th). When the fire department arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the car already lifeless. There is still no information on what caused the sudden illness of the driver, who has not had his identity revealed.

No age reported.

Link

A motorcyclist died of heart attack

April 26, 2024

A motorcyclist died. According to witness information, he suffered a heart attack this morning at km 21 between Castanhal and Terra Alta.

No age reported.

Link

Young man dies of sudden illness after stealing bike

April 26, 2024

A man stole a bicycle in front of a commercial establishment located on Avenida Cidade das Rosas, in Grande Natal, on Wednesday (24th). After the robbery, he drove to the parking lot of a nearby supermarket. However, upon entering the location, the man suffered a sudden illness and fainted. The people present triggered paramedics, who verified the young man's death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A man still unidentified died in a taxi

April 25, 2024

A man still unidentified died on Wednesday morning, 24, after suffering a sudden illness inside a taxi. The incident occurred in the Levada neighborhood, in the center of the capital of Alagoas. According to the first information, the victim took the taxi to the market, however, during the journey, the driver realized that the passenger was ill. The driver still tried to administer resuscitation maneuvers but was unsuccessful. Motorcycle paramedics were also on the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in car in supermarket parking lot

April 25, 2024

A 54-year-old man was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the Assaí Atacadista supermarket, in the Jardim São Paulo neighborhood of Recife. The suspicion is that the victim suffered a sudden illness, according to the Civil Police, who are investigating the case as "Death to clarify". According to witnesses, the vehicle spent the night of Wednesday (24th) at the scene until the body was found by a security guard in the early morning of Thursday (25th).

Link

The 32-year-old who was found dead in the Iracema neighborhood has been identified

April 27, 2024

Sadness in Conquista - The 32-year-old who was found dead in the Iracema neighborhood has been identified. According to information, she suffered a heart attack.

Link

Mototaxi driver Quintino Rodrigues Neto passed away on Saturday morning

April 28, 2024

The mototaxi driver Quintino Rodrigues Neto passed away on the morning of Saturday (27th). According to information received by our reporter, he had a sudden illness, relatives provided help, but he could not resist and died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Today was a very sad morning to know that I will no longer see my old friend

April 24, 2024

Today was a very sad morning to know that I will no longer see my old friend and brother that life gave me😥. He left us yesterday 22/04 at the age of 54, shortly after lunch, of a fulminant infarction. My family and all my friends who knew him are very sad. We lost a serene, beautiful person, in super peace with life and dear to all. I have no words😪

Link

38-year old woman dies after sudden illness in Araraquara

April 28, 2024

This Saturday (27th), the community of Araraquara received with sadness the news of the death of Edenilda Oliveira, affectionately known as “GIL”, at the age of 38. According to reports, she was the victim of a sudden illness, not resisting what happened.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rubinho Carioca, victim of sudden illness

April 26, 2024

Juaniza, I know the bitter hours you've been through ... For death there will never be a good time, and when it comes it only leaves a trail of sadness, tears and pain. My condolences on the passing of your companion. I am very sorry that you are going through this time of great suffering, and especially that there is nothing capable of alleviating this pain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

My great love passed away on 18/04 due to a fulminant heart attack

April 24, 2024

I am Thais Cecilia Passos, wife of Abimael, and I apologize to those who have not been told. My great love passed away on 18/04, due to a fulminant heart attack. We are in a lot of pain and slowly getting up for a new journey. My love, look for us here and we are in prayer for you. Every day it gets harder without your voice, your hugs, your jokes, but you will go inside my heart forever. I love you with all my strength.

No age reported.

Link

With deep sadness, I announce that the beloved Telmo passed away

April 24, 2024

With deep sadness, I announce that the beloved Telmo, my ex-husband, father of my daughters, passed away late last night in São Paulo, of cardiac arrest. It's shocking to break this news on social media, but ultimately it's the means to reach his countless friends and colleagues.

No age reported.

Link

It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of a longtime friend

April 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of longtime friend Cristiano Ferreira (46). We danced a lot in discos in the 90s. I heard today about the death, heart attack, sudden illness. I hope there is comfort for all of us.

Link

Another great friend is gone

April 23, 2024

Another great friend is gone. Fuck, my favorite Flamenguista left without saying goodbye. May the Angels receive you with open arms and take your joy to the Father. Thank you for all these years of friendship and rock n roll. What is kept in my memory is this smile that always was stamped on his face. Go with God, Igor Siqueira. So saddened by this news.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 19:

My dear sister suffered a massive heart attack in the morning

April 19, 2024

Shirley Burihan, my dear sister, suffered a massive heart attack in the morning was rescued, but unfortunately did not survive. Her body is being transferred from Rio de Janeiro where she lived, to be buried next to her parents. On behalf of the entire Burihan family, we thank you for the tributes and the affectionate words of solidarity.

No age reported.

Link

Death Note: Marinalva da Silva

April 25, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the early death of Mrs. Marinalva da Silva. Marinalva was only 47 years old, and her sudden departure greatly saddens us. A resident of Paraíso, she had a severe stroke and since then fought bravely for life. Rest in peace Marinalva …

Link

Death notice

April 26, 2024

My colleague with over 30 years of friendship is gone. Rodrigo, a great human being with always sweet words. Didn't bother anything or anyone. I never saw tears or sadness. 6 months ago, a stomachache discovered a cancer, and God took him yesterday. I will remember your smile and patience.

Link

ARGENTINA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Doctor Gonzalo Vera Bello, of great prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, has died

April 25, 2024

Dr. Gonzalo Vera Bello (61), an outstanding epidemiology professional from Mendoza, has died. He was hospitalized as a result of a lipothymia, after being diagnosed with dengue. The news was announced on Wednesday and caused deep sorrow in the community, since the professional stood out as one of the most important epidemiologists in the region, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Link

A man died playing football

April 28, 2024

This Saturday afternoon, in an amateur football complex on Beltramino Street, an incident occurred that shocked everyone present. A 47-year-old footballer has apparently died of natural causes. The event occurred after 17 o'clock, during the last part of the game. The athlete was sitting on the substitutes bench when he suddenly started convulsing and then collapsed. The organization's paramedic attended to him immediately until the arrival of an ambulance. The doctors performed resuscitation tasks for more than 40 minutes, without success.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shock over death of 41-year-old man at gym

April 26, 2024

At 15.30 this Friday, police personnel were told of the admission of a lifeless person to the Independencia Hospital. Minutes earlier, the victim, identified as Juan Eduardo Galván, 41, of the Villa del Carmen neighborhood, suffered a medical emergency and an epilepsy attack when he was exercising in a gym. A relative of his revealed that he used to take blood pressure pills, although he said he did not know if he was currently using them or not. The doctor on duty, Dr. Velarde, examined the body and requested an autopsy.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Route 22: He was going to work, he had a sudden illness and died on the way

April 28, 2024

Staff of the Sixth Precinct of the town of Allen received a call alerting of a lifeless person at the height of one of the elevated bridges of Route 22. The man was found next to a motorcycle, with a severe trauma to the head. The police called an ambulance, but the doctors could do nothing since the motorcyclist did not present vital signs. One of the hypotheses that the researchers considered was that the motorcyclist may have suffered a sudden illness while driving, and that for that reason he lost control of the machine.

No age reported.

Link

An elderly man died this morning at a bus stop

April 24, 2024

An elderly man died this morning at a bus stop in Posadas. According to the first information, it is a man who simply fainted, and although they tried to revive him, he did not resist and ended up losing his life.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link