In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, May 13-May 20, 2024
Athletes in US (5), Colombia, Brazil (2), UK, Germany, Greece, Spain, Botswana, S. Africa, Turkey, Russia; journos in US (2), Brazil, UK, Italy (2); musicians in US, Brazil, UK, France, Germany (2)
Note: Click on the countries links for this week’s compilations of those who “died suddenly” (the individual Substacks are too long to email).
United States
Canada
Mexico, Colombia, Suriname, French Guiana, Brazil and Argentina
United Kingdom and Ireland
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Denmark, Greece, Malta and Spain
Italy
Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Botswana, S. Africa, Cyprus, Turkey and Russia
India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, China, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand
Just found out a 37 year old family member just had a stroke and is hospitalized. I don’t know for certain if this is attributable to the magical sauce, but 37 year olds aren’t typically victims of strokes.
good news is, the Dam IS breaking...
The former CDC director just admitted "significant side effects" from these injections and even basically insinuated they were useless for people under 50
Meanwhile, credible research is estimating up to 20 MILLION dead worldwide thus far... https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/the-mrna-death-toll-is-bigger-than?utm_campaign=comment&utm_medium=email&utm_source=substack&utm_content=post