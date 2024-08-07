UNITED STATES

Randal Malone, performer on the MTV game show ‘Singled Out,’ dies at 66

July 31, 2024

Randal Malone, who showed up in dozens of low-budget movies and played a “film star” on the 1990s MTV dating game show Singled Out, has died. He was 66. He served as president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council for two decades and forged friendships with the likes of Lucille Ball, Ginger Rogers and Margaret O’Brien. Malone died Sunday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after a long battle with kidney disease, his family announced.

Snarky Puppy member Shaun Martin dead at 45 as band calls musician ‘a beautiful and luminous human being’

August 4, 2024

Singer Shaun Martin has died at the age of 45. The Grammy -winning singer is known for being in the jazz band Snarky Puppy. His cause of death is unknown. However, he was recovering from an undisclosed illness and had a benefit concert coming up for him on September 14. Snarky Puppy confirmed his death in an Instagram post on August 4.

No cause of death reported.

Fashion designer Waraire Boswell passes away at 48

August 1, 2024

Los Angeles, California - Beloved fashion designer Waraire Boswell has passed away. Although his cause of death wasn’t confirmed, the announcement on his Instagram page revealed that he was suffering from a “private battle.” Boswell was known for designing custom suits for his namesake brand which he founded in 2003. Some of his clients include JAY-Z, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick for his GQ cover shoot, Will Smith, DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love, Maverick Carter, Tristian Thompson, Anderson Paak, and Ellen DeGeneres, just to name a few.

No cause of death reported.

SF Giants closer Reyes Moronta dies at 31; a 2.65 ERA in 136 games

August 4, 2024

The SF Giants have confirmed the passing of hard-throwing reliever Reyes Moronta at the age of 31. The team honored him with a moment of silence during a game against the Oakland A's.

No cause of death reported.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

ESPN host Dave Cokin dead at age 71 just weeks after he revealed cancer diagnosis & warned fans ‘I’ve got days left’

July 30, 2024

Legendary sports better Dave Cokin has died at 71 after revealing his cancer diagnosis with a heartbreaking message to fans just weeks ago. The ESPN sports talk radio host, known for his decades as a professional handicapper, announced his retirement as he warned that he was entering his final days. Dave announced both his retirement and cancer diagnosis with a heartbreaking post on X. “Ok the time has come,” he said in the post on June 25. “I went to the doc about one year ago for what was supposed to be maybe a 30 minute biopsy. Turned into about an 8 hour procedure. After speaking with the meds and weighing the options I opted to pass on the chemo and let nature take its course.” The Las Vegas legend went on to say that the cancer had taken “dead aim” at his carotid artery.

Ina Jaffe, dogged and award-winning NPR reporter, dies at 75

August 3, 2024

Ina Jaffe, an NPR correspondent for roughly 40 years who was known for her unflinching approach to journalism and was the first editor of the network’s initial iteration of the weekly national news show “Weekend Edition Saturday,” died on Thursday. She was 75. NPR confirmed her death in an article, which did not say where she died. Ms. Jaffe had been living with metastatic breast cancer for several years.

Philadelphia Phillies writing legend passes away

August 3, 2024

Wallingford, PA - It's with saddened hearts that we share longtime Philadelphia sportswriter and Philadelphia Phillies On SI contributor Andy Jasner has passed away. The Philadelphia Phillies On SI team was shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden passing of longtime local sportswriter Andy Jasner.



No age or cause of death reported.

RHOC star Megan Knickerbocker’s boyfriend dead after suffering ‘heart and kidney failure and blood clots’

August 5, 2024

The boyfriend of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Megan Knickerbocker has died after a short illness. Rick Brannon passed away after reportedly suffering from heart failure and blood clots, The U.S. Sun can confirm. Megan, 37, announced the news with a heartbreaking statement on her Instagram account. Rick's former colleague also organized a GoFundMe, originally to help pay for his medical expenses while he was in the hospital for pneumonia.

No age reported.

TikTok star David Allen breaks news his infant daughter died suddenly

August 5, 2024

Tyler, Texas - On his social media accounts Sunday, TikTok star David Allen shared the tragic news that his and his wife Jessica Allen‘s 1-month-old daughter passed away. The internet star, more commonly known as ToTouchAnEmu, posted a video about his baby where he explained the infant died suddenly in her sleep: “… The coolest thing I ever did was welcome my baby Lily into this world with my wife, Jessica. She was 5 weeks old about a week ago when she passed away at midnight.”

No cause of death reported.

Karaoke Idols founder Garvaundo Hamilton dies suddenly at WA state finals

August 5, 2024

Garvaundo Hamilton, co-founder and CEO of Karaoke Idols, died unexpectedly Aug. 4 during the organization’s Washington State Championships. He was 36. Hamilton took the stage Sunday evening at the Emerald Queen Casino’s conference center in Fife to sing “God Bless the Broken Road” before he planned to announce the three finalists who would be moving on to the world competition. However, right after Hamilton finished the song, he walked off the stage and collapsed, according to witnesses. One judge who witnessed the collapse posted on social media that CPR and defibrillators were used in an effort to revive Hamilton, but he was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene. An official cause of death has not been released. Born and raised in Jamaica, Hamilton is co-founder and CEO of Karaoke Idols and has been involved in the karaoke competition world for years. He was the 2020 Karaoke World Champion, and last year was on the board of the International Karaoke Federation. He helped launch the IKF global karaoke competition debut in 2023, titled the Karaoke Cup.

No cause of death reported.

A radio sports announcer “died suddenly”:

There is crying in baseball as Toledo mourns sudden loss of Weber

August 3, 2024

Toledo, Ohio - Today, there is crying in baseball. The soundtrack of Toledo summers for going on a half century has gone silent. Shortly after calling his 6,395th consecutive Mud Hens game on the radio Thursday night, beloved and legendary radio voice Jim Weber died suddenly at age 78. Weber intended to make it an even 50 years behind the mic and work through at least next season. “Jim's plan was to reach a few more milestones,” Mud Hens CEO and president Joe Napoli said. “So for it to happen like this, so suddenly, it's sad.

No cause of death reported.

A rock drummer “died suddenly”:

East Haven mourns Mike Streeto, 67, rock icon, who died unexpectedly

July 30, 2024

East Haven, CT — A drummer since middle school, Michael Streeto was a local legend both for being a renowned drummer in myriad bands including Beatlegagcy and recently retired from Stop & Shop. playing from Atlantic City to Vegas, and as a beloved fixture at Stop & Shop where he worked for nearly a half century. Sunday, on his way home from a gig in New York, Streeto, 67, died unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

A comic book writer “died suddenly”:

Writer Joyce Brabner passes away at age 72

August 2, 2024

Joyce Brabner, a pioneering nonfiction comics writer and the co-star of Harvey Pekar’s American Splendor Comics, has passed away at age 72, the Beat has learned. Brabner had been in treatment for cancer, and had been talking about her slow recovery on her Facebook page. Her death was confirmed via her daughter, Danielle Batone, who relayed it to Jeff Newelt editor of The Pekar Project and CLEVELAND. Her wit and writing skill was on display on her Facebook page where she wrote about her own battle with cancer.

Renowned Mississippi horse jockey Jarrod Deschamp remembered by family

August 1, 2024

Hancock County, Miss. - A renowned South Mississippi horse jockey who won $6.8 million on the track and competed in more than 3,500 races died suddenly Wednesday. Family members of Jarrod Deschamp remembered his legacy Thursday. The 52-year-old competed in a three-horse race at the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday. After the race, family members said he suddenly fell down. According to the Neshoba County Coroner, Deschamp died of respiratory-related issues. When he left this week, I knew it was going to happen,” said mother Sara Ladner. “I knew how sick he was. I said, Jarrod, please don’t go, the condition you’re in, you won’t make it. He said, oh yeah I will.” Curtis Deschamp told WLOX News, he received a phone call from a friend just minutes after his son won the race. “He said, Jarrod just won a three-horse race. That made me feel good. But, he said, when he got off the horse, he went down. I said, he’s dead, to myself, it just hit me, because he’s never gotten off a horse and fell down without getting back up in a second.” Jarrod Deschamp was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Ellington-based racing champion and car owner Rich Vasseur dies

July 31, 2024

Ellington-Enfield, CT — Former race car driver and later car owner Rich Vasseur [right] died unexpectedly Tuesday while vacationing with his girlfriend in one of his favorite places: Wildwood Crest, N.J. He was 60.

No cause of death reported.

Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

Belmont mayor dies suddenly ; neighboring communities express condolences

August 1, 2024

Belmont, N.C. – Belmont Mayor Richard Turner died suddenly on Wednesday, family and city officials have announced. The City of Belmont said the first-term mayor died Wednesday with his family by his side. He was 62. Turner’s wife Marie made the announcement on his social media page he’d previously been using to discuss ongoing health battles. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write but Richard passed away yesterday and went to be with the Lord God in heaven. As many knew Richard had gall bladder/stones and severe/chronic pancreatitis surgeries recently that had complications and this week had a massive stroke followed by additional surgeries in an attempt to save his life to no avail.” When Turner was sworn in December, he became Belmont’s third mayor in six months.

Link

Town of Darien mourns the passing of Board of Finance member David Martin

August 1, 2024

Darien, CT - In his Friday newsletter, Darien First Selectman Jon Zagrodzky expressed his sadness about the passing of Board of Finance member and former Selectman, David Martin [65]. "I am saddened to share the news that Board of Finance member and former Selectman David Martin passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 30th. David was a long-time volunteer in Darien."

No cause of death reported.

A social worker “died suddenly”:

Megan Gooch Darzanoff, 46

August 2, 2024

Lake Hiawatha, NJ, - Megan Gooch Darzanoff passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2024, surrounded by family at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer of the appendix. A licensed clinical social worker, she was employed as a mental health clinician with the Northern State Prison in Newark, NJ, for the last 18 years. Previously, she worked as a mental health clinician and supervising clinician with New Bridge Services. For those so desiring, Memorial Gifts in Megan's memory can be made to Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation.

Five nurses “died suddenly”:

Virginia Landry Vitale, 41

August 2, 2024

Slidell, Louisiana - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia Landry Vitale on July 30, 2024, at the age of 41. For the past seven months, Virginia bravely battled leukemia. An exceptional and caring registered nurse, Virginia was dedicated to her patients and colleagues. She was known for her beautiful soul and spirit, touching the lives of everyone who encountered her. Please consider donating to the AML/Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Audra Ruth Davis, 42

August 1, 2024

Odesa, TX - Audra Ruth Davis, entered this life Wednesday, January 13, 1982; went home to her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 25, 2024. Audra also leaves behind a wealth of dear friends and coworkers at Focused Care at Hogan Park in Midland, Tx. Audra's passion for caregiving was evident early in her life, leading her to pursue a career in nursing. She received her RN degree in 2008, and at the time of her passing, she was diligently working towards her BSN at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and was scheduled to graduate August 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Ann Reynolds, 58

July 30, 2024

Indianapolis, IN - Joyce Ann Reynolds, 58, Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly at her home July 25, 2024. Joyce graduated from Dugger Union High School in 1984 and earned a degree in nursing from Indiana University. She was a registered nurse for Methodist Hospital for many years and was most recently employed at IU - West Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Stella Politano, 56

July 29, 2024

Stella Politano, age 56, of Glenshaw, PA, left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on July 25th, 2024. Stella dedicated her life to helping others, as she served as a registered nurse for 30 years. She spent time in several different fields of nursing but her heart was working with children at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia Marie Sanchez (Porch), 52

July 30, 2024

Chandler, Arizona - Cynthia Marie Sanchez (Porch), 52, passed away on July 20, 2024. Cynthia graduated from Safford High School and went on to attend Eastern Arizona College on a full Nursing degree scholarship. She spent over 20 plus years working as a Benefits Coordinator with both Desert Oncology and the Ironwood Cancer and Research Center. Cynthia also enjoyed donating her time to feeding the homeless throughout the valley, and often would buy random homeless people living on the street’s clothes, shoes, and other necessities.



No cause of death reported.

Sanchez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Our beloved Cynthia has recently been diagnosed with cancer . This unexpected and challenging journey has brought a whirlwind of emotions and unforeseen financial burdens. As she bravely battles this illness, we are reaching out to our community for support.



Hi friends and family, our Friend Cynthia is in the hospital going on a week, they gave her first chemo treatment unfortunately it did not agree with her.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Alexander Von McDonald, 43

July 30, 2024

Mesa, AZ - Alexander Von McDonald, age 43, passed away on July 24, 2024, after a courageous battle with the rare cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma. Alex worked as a Pharmacist for CVS Health and was a pillar of light and strength to his co-workers and the community around him.



Assistant scoutmaster for Troop 979 in Jefferson Park dies during hike at Minnesota camp

August 5, 2024

South St. Paul, MN - A 28-year-old assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 979 in Jefferson Park died unexpectedly after suffering a medical emergency while leading a group of boy scouts on an hike at a camp in Northern Minnesota on Friday, July 26. Scout leaders performed CPR to try to revive Alexander R. Nunes, who had collapsed, and emergency personnel were called, but he could not be revived, according to a letter sent to troop families. The group was about a hour from where it was going to camp for the night.

No cause of death reported.

Little League International mourns the loss of Raymond “Raymie” Styons Jr., manager of the 2024 Greenville Little League baseball team

August 4, 2024

Little League® International mourns the loss of Raymond “Raymie” Styons Jr., manager of the Greenville (N.C.) Little League team that competed at the 2024 Little League Baseball® Southeast Region Tournament, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 4. Long- time ACC official Raymie Styons suffered a cardiac incident and passed away today. He was a tremendous official and even better person.

No age reported.

San Jose cultural leader’s death shocks community

August 5, 2024

San Jose, California - Chris Esparza always wanted to run a nightclub in his hometown of San Jose, friends and business partners told San José Spotlight — and not only did he make it happen, he went on to shape the city’s cultural image through decades of event organizing within the growing Mexican-American community. Esparza, 57, died unexpectedly over the weekend. His cause of death is unknown. He was the community development director for the School of Arts and Culture at Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Canton boy dies after coming home from school's open house, family says

August 1, 2024

Canton, Ga. - A Canton family is mourning the loss of their young son who died just days before he was supposed to start fourth grade. Dominic Ippolito died unexpectedly shortly after coming home from his elementary school's open house on Tuesday, his family says. The cause of death hasn't been determined at this time. On a GoFundMe created after his death, a family friend remembered Dominic as a "smart, kind, sweet young man who had a huge heart and would help anyone who needed it." The boy had recently earned his black belt in Tae Kwon Do, was an avid gamer, and loved to go four-wheeling with his dad.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cause of death released for Missouri girl who died after medical emergency onboard flight

August 2, 2024

Peoria, IL - A cause of death has been determined for an 8-year-old Missouri girl who suffered a medical emergency onboard a flight, causing it to divert to Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the death of Sydney Weston of Carl Junction, Missouri, was caused by complications from chronic primary adrenalitis in the setting of multiple infections, including strep and enterovirus. Weston also had duodenitis, which is inflammation in the first part of one’s small intestine, along with thyroiditis, a general term for thyroid gland inflammation. The three diagnoses are suggestive of an underlying autoimmune disorder, Harwood said. In June, Weston was traveling with her family on vacation when she suddenly became ill and then unresponsive in flight. The Chicago-bound flight diverted Peoria. According to her obituary, Weston was a week away from celebrating her 9th birthday, with big plans for a skating party.



Hopewell 10th grader dies after ‘medical situation’ at football practice

August 5, 2024

Hopewell, Va. — A 15-year-old Hopewell High School student died as a result of a “medical situation” at football practice Monday evening. According to a press release from Hopewell City Public Schools, the unidentified student was at football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, when they experienced a “medical situation.” As a result, the student died.

No cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Yakama Nation firefighter dies unexpectedly Friday

August 5, 2024

Yakima CO., Wash. - A GoFundMe has been created after the death of a Yakama Nation firefighter. According to the GoFundMe, Mathew Sohappy passed away unexpectedly Friday. It's unknown if this was in the line-of-duty.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shawn P. Calvey, 37

August 1, 2024

Brunswick, Ohio - Shawn passed away peacefully after a courageous and heroic 14-month battle with esophageal cancer. Shawn was a dedicated Cleveland Firefighter for almost 9 years. Being a firefighter fit Shawn's superhero personality. He was happy and energetic for that call to serve. For those brave enough to take that call, it's a difficult and dangerous choice. Shawn knew it was demanding physically and mentally and Shawn was so honored to serve the City of Cleveland.

Cleveland’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.clevelandohio.gov/news/city-cleveland-announces-vaccination-campaign-support-cleveland-cavaliers-and-nba

An educator “died suddenly”:

Longtime Pulaski School Board member Barb McKeefry dies

July 29, 2024

Pulaski, WI - Pulaski School Board member Barb McKeefry died Saturday, the school district announced in a Facebook post Monday. McKeefry, 71, died unexpectedly from a heart condition at her home, according to her obituary. She was a longtime member on the board, serving on the Pulaski School Board for 29 years. She grew up in Pulaski and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1971.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Dublin teacher's legacy lives on after passing away due to cancer

August 3, 2024

Dublin, Ohio — A Dublin teacher who passed away from cancer continues to create change in the community. Teresa Francois was a substitute teacher at Davis Middle School for 13 years. In July 2022, she was offered her dream job as a full-time math teacher. "Tragically, she was never able to fulfill that dream," said Teresa's husband, Paul. Teresa learned she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer a short time after she was offered the job. For eight months, Teresa battled the disease with courage, bravery and resilience.

No age reported.

Remembering Sean Chavious, Brookhaven Elementary teacher and assistant football coach

July 31, 2024

Brookhaven, NY - As an assistant football coach at Bellport High School, Sean T. Chavious was a big part of the team’s success. Chavious, who was also a physical education teacher at Brookhaven Elementary, died Monday at age 47.

No cause of death reported.

Christian A. E. Yunis, 50

July 30, 2024

Christian A. E. Yunis, age 50, of San Mateo, CA, died in Natick, MA surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, following a 21-month courageous fight with glioblastoma. He spent nearly 3 decades educating young minds, sharing his enthusiasm for numbers and problem-solving while making a difference in everyone's life he touched. Many of his students remember Mr. Yunis as their favorite teacher who not only taught them math but many life lessons that impacted them profoundly.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

‘Tino will never really be replaced’: CR Athletics staff recall longtime coach, remarkable player who died suddenly

August 2, 2024

Eureka, CA - The College of the Redwoods Athletic Department suffered a tragic loss in June with Athletic Programs Coordinator Constantino “Tino” Romero died at age 54 at his home. On top of his duties as the athletic programs coordinator, Romero served as a uniter for much of the department connecting with everyone from students, to coaches, to even the athletic director. “His experience of being a head coach, his experience of being a mentor, his experience of being an athlete, he was able to make connections with everybody on campus,” College of the Redwoods’ Athletic Director Bob Brown said. “Tino was at my house the day before he passed, he was there to visit and he was helping me with a task around my house which speaks to our friendship and speaks to that level of connection that we had, not only at work but away from work. I think he had that effect with a lot of our employees,” Brown said. “When I heard the news the following morning after he passed, for me, it was certainly shock was the first reaction, kind of a disbelief and took some time to come to terms with the reality of it.”



No cause of death reported.

The College of the Redwoods has officially dropped its “vaccination” requirement for students and employees. The Board of Trustees also rescinded Resolution 782 that required evidence of having taking the shot:

https://kiem-tv.com/2022/11/02/college-of-the-redwoods-drops-vaccine-mandate/

Little Falls wrestling coach Simon Waltman dies unexpectedly at age 46

August 1, 2024

Little Falls, MN - The Little Falls community is mourning the loss of head wrestling coach Simon Waltman, who died unexpectedly this past Tuesday at the age of 46. Waltman spent the last three years coaching the Flyers, culminating in a run to the Class AA state tournament this past winter.

No cause of death reported.

Sonic Drive-In franchisee owner found dead in Lake of the Ozarks

August 2, 2024

A Springfield [MO] businessman who went missing was found dead near a Lake of the Ozarks golf course last week. Brent L. Johnson, 59, was reported missing by family on July 22 after leaving a hotel late Sunday evening, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. A volunteer search team found Johnson's body on July 24 about a half a mile from the hotel in a wooded area near the golf course. Detectives do not suspect foul play in the death. According to Johnson's LinkedIn page, he was president of Excel Investments III Inc., an investment company that owns and operates Sonic Drive-In restaurants.

No cause of death reported.

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourning sudden death of lieutenant-investigator

August 2, 2024

Jefferson County, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving after the unexpected loss of one of its lead investigators. A department spokesperson said that Lieutenant Terry Wingard has died. No cause of death was given by the department representative, but the death was stated to be “untimely.” Wingard began in law enforcement as a Pine Bluff police patrolman in 2007 and joined the sheriff’s office in 2009. In 2015 he transferred to the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division where he rose through the ranks to become the assistant commander.

No age or cause of death reported.

Olney Police corporal passes, town mourns

August 4, 2024

Olney, TX — The Olney Police Department has announced the passing of one of its officers. Police Corporal Miranda Wright passed over the weekend after a brief battle with cancer. In a Facebook post from July 25, OPD announced Wright was facing serious health issues and asked for thoughts and prayers, but no other information was released.



No age reported.

In June, Wright was entering competitions:

June 13, 2024 - Olney Police Cpl. Miranda Wright and her partner K9 Officer Bond traveled to Wichita Falls to be judged and certified by the United States Police Canine Association to keep up with K-9 standards.

https://www.olneyenterprise.com/news/cpl-wright-k9-bond-compete-wichita-falls

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford dies in East Tennessee; procession escorts him home to Gallatin

August 3, 2024

Gallatin, TN - Sumner County Sheriff Roy "Sonny" Weatherford died Friday at the age of 65. A procession of law enforcement vehicles brought him home to Gallatin from Pigeon Forge, where Weatherford was attending the nearby 2024 Sheriffs' Association Conference. The long line of flashing blue lights passed by the sheriff's office on Smith Street where law enforcement officers and community members gathered to honor Weatherford's four decades of service to middle Tennessee. Weatherford's cause of death has not been released, but a statement from law enforcement officials referred to his death as the result of a "sudden medical condition."

Deputy who served Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for 2 decades dies unexpectedly

August 1, 2024

Sacramento, CA - A longtime deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office — who retired from the agency in 2022 but returned to serve as an on-call deputy — died unexpectedly Thursday. Deputy Martin Garcia died at his home. A cause was not disclosed, but the Sheriff’s Office in a social media post announcing his death called it “unexpected and tragic.” He was 54.

Note: A deal inked Wednesday between the City of Sacramento and Sacramento City Employees unions orders city employees to take the COVID vaccine, provide the city electronic proof of the vaccine, or go on unpaid leave. Take the vaccine, show proof and give up your medical privacy, or lose your right to earn a living.

https://californiaglobe.com/fr/sacramento-orders-city-employees-to-take-the-shot-or-lose-pay/

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

Trevor Ramsey, officer, passes away

July 30, 2024

Trevor Ramsey, a correctional officer at Pelican Bay State Prison, passed away July 13, 2024. He began his career with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in February 2008 at Basic Correctional Officer Academy. After graduation, Ramsey reported to Pelican Bay State Prison in May 2008 where he remained until his passing. He was 41 years old at the time of his passing. He is survived by four daughters, his parents, two brothers and a sister. Ramsey also leaves behind his fiancé.

No cause of death reported.

California prison workers will join the list of state employees who must be vaccinated against COVID, a federal judge ruled Monday:

https://calmatters.org/justice/2021/09/covid-vaccine-mandate-prison-guards-california/

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Williamsburg County inmate dies after suffering ‘ medical emergency ’

August 1, 2024

Williamsburg County, S.C. – An inmate in Williamsburg County has died after suffering from what officials called a ‘medical emergency’ in an open pod. The initial incident happened Wednesday around 6:48 p.m., according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Detention deputies alerted EMS and initiated emergency life-saving measures. “Despite the efforts of the EMS team, the inmate was unable to be revived after being transported to MUSC Black River Hospital. The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office was then called upon, and the inmate was subsequently pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s office said. The inmate’s name was not provided.

No age or cause of death reported.

Authorities investigate after inmate dies in hospital following medical emergency

July 30, 2024

Washoe County, Nev. — A Washoe County Detention Facility inmate died Monday night after experiencing a medial emergency. Authorities say a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate was transported to the hospital by REMSA due to a medical emergency around 9:45 p.m. on July 29. The inmate died at the hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been released. While this investigation is ongoing, authorities say there is no indication of self-harm, foul play or criminal activity at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baltimore City DPW crew member dies on job, officials say

August 3, 2024

A Baltimore City [MD] Department of Public Works crew member died Friday after having a medical emergency while riding with his crew in a truck. The worker, Ronald Silver II [36], experienced “a medical situation that required immediate assistance,” according to a statement from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting Department of Public Works Director Khalil Zaied. Silver worked in the department’s Bureau of Solid Waste. He died after emergency services were called to his location in the Barclay neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore [MD], and he was taken to the hospital, according to the statement. In his final moments, Silver exited his garbage truck and rang Gabby Avendano’s doorbell. “I truly don’t know how he had the energy to do it,” Avendano said in an interview, adding that in her Ring Doorbell video he appears “so completely out of it and on the brink of death.” Avendano said the sight of Silver alarmed her so much she immediately closed her door, thinking the person might have been on drugs based on his behavior. She faintly heard him plea for help, saying “wait, wait” and fall over on her doorstep. She asked if he needed water and he replied, “‘Just pour it on me,'” she said, and called 911. Soon he was unable to speak at all. “He stopped breathing on my stoop,” Avendano said. She said she called 911 and the operator advised her to lay him down and begin chest compressions. Neighbors helped her bring him to the concrete in front of her home, but when chest compressions began, he started to vomit. Firefighters arrived around 4:23 p.m. They performed CPR, and Silver was soon transported to the hospital. Avendano said Silver’s coworker told her Silver had been complaining all day of leg, chest and hand pain, and couldn’t get out of the truck to do the job so his coworker needed to do it for him. She did not know the cause of the medical emergency was but presumed it was heat related based on the symptoms and responses from 911. “He just looked like desperate and like his eyes were so wide. I recall them being like almost yellow … He was so wobbly and falling over,” she said “Why no one, his coworkers, never called 911 if he was behaving like that just completely boggles my mind,” she said.

No cause of death reported.

Baltimore’s “vaccination” mandate for city workers:

https://tinyurl.com/2s3655cd

Belleville mechanic Joe Costa of Nutley dies unexpectedly at 35, obituary says

July 31, 2024

Joseph "Joe" Costa, a Nutley resident formerly of Newark and Bloomfield, NJ, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, his obituary on the Biondi Funeral Home website says. He was 35 years old. Joe graduated Bloomfield High School and had been working as a mechanic at Ronnie’s Service Station in Belleville, his obituary says, noting he was passionate about motorcycles and cars.

No cause of death reported.

A drill sergeant “died suddenly”:

Fort Jackson drill sergeant found unresponsive at off-post residence

July 31, 2024

Columbia, S.C. — A 34-year-old drill sergeant at Fort Jackson has been reported dead after being found unresponsive at his off-post residence. Staff Sgt. Corey R. Brown, from 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, was found at his home on Sunday, July 28. Brown's cause of death is undetermined, Fort Jackson is cooperating with the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Shawano County man found dead after truck drives into Bahr Lake

August 3, 2024

Washington, Wis. - A Shawano County man was found dead in his truck in Bahr Lake on Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office received calls from concerned family members of a 64-year-old man from the Town of Washington who had gone missing. The investigation led deputies to believe the man had gone missing around several lakes near Washington. At Bahr Lake, deputies found evidence that a vehicle had driven into the lake. The Shawano County Dive Team, with the help of several other agencies, responded and located a pickup truck fully submerged in the lake. The 64-year-old man was found dead in the truck.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies at hospital after crashing while having ' medical emergency '

August 1, 2024

Louisville, Ky. — A man is dead after crashing his car while having a medical emergency Thursday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said it responded to Goldsmith and Hikes Lane around 10:37 a.m. about a vehicle crashing into a structure. When police arrived, they found that the corner of the structure was damaged. Louisville Fire and EMS were able to get the man out of the car and transport him to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving. Police said the man was believed to be having a medical emergency when the crash happened. There was no one inside the structure at the time of the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Asheville VA Medical Center employee died July 29 in the hospital; no cause given

July 31, 2024

Asheville, NC - An employee at Charles George VA Medical Center in East Asheville died suddenly July 29 near the emergency department of the hospital. Though a hospital official released a statement to the Citizen Times in the wake of the employee's death encouraging people with thoughts of suicide to seek help, they would not confirm that the employee died by suicide. Around 6:30 p.m. July 29, the employee entered a single-stall bathroom adjacent to the emergency department. After a short time, another employee discovered the person was deceased, according to Steph Young, Executive Director for Western North Carolina VA Health Care System.



No age or cause of death reported.

The VA’s “vaccination” mandate for employees:

https://tinyurl.com/mr2sjeht

Dad dies near Arizona trailhead after hiking in over 100-degree temperatures

July 30, 2024

A hiker in Arizona died on a hiking trail after high temperatures that day, according to local authorities, the latest in a string of heat-related hiking deaths this summer. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old man was hiking along Parson's Trail in Clarkdale, Arizona, located about 35 miles from Sedona, when he collapsed about a half mile from the trailhead. The man's daughter told police they had been at the nearby swimming hole during the day, when it was about 100 degrees outside. His family members tried to perform CPR, police said, but it was not effective, and cell reception was poor, making it hard to call 911. Because of the remote location of the trail, search and rescue teams were called out and the man's body was removed and transported to the medical examiner's office.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon man found dead in the Ross Barnett Reservoir

August 4, 2024

Rankin Co., Miss. - A man is dead after an unoccupied boat was spotted floating near the rocks at the tower on the upper Spillway Saturday night. Further investigation found the operator of the boat, Steve Cermak, 62, in the water dead. According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, after Cermak was pulled from the water, an external examination showed there were no signs of physical trauma from the boat. Coroner Ruth said there were clear signs Cermak had suffered from a medical event before falling into the water. There were no signs at the scene of alcohol being involved, said Coroner Ruth. Chief Carlos DiPuma said the boat did not appear to be damaged.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Habing, 37

August 5, 2024

Michael Habing, 37 years old, of rural Effingham, Illinois, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Thursday Afternoon August 1, 2024, at the St. Louis University Hospital after a short time with a lingering illness.

No cause of death reported.

Shuwn Edward McDearmon, 54

August 5, 2024

Golden Valley, MN - Shuwn left us on July 29, 2024, after bravely battling pancreatic cancer for 18 months, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and dedication. With the news of the baby, Shuwn shifted his career focus to IT, later securing a position at MHealth (University of Minnesota). He was quickly promoted, allowing him to work more from home rather than at clinics and hospitals throughout the Twin Cities. In January 2023, Shuwn was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a devastating prognosis with no cure. Despite this, Shuwn refused to accept his fate quietly. He fought every day to spend more time with his family, undergoing over 30 chemotherapy treatments. Shuwn worked until June 1, 2024, showing his dedication even during his illness. In hindsight, he expressed regret for not heeding earlier advice to take short-term disability, which might have allowed him more time with his daughter Lola and the chance to take a few more trips to the beach.

UM's "vaccination" mandate for students, faculty and staff:

https://minnesotareformer.com/briefs/umn-to-implement-vaccine-or-test-mandate-for-large-events/

Catherine M. "Catie" Kolodny, 21

August 4, 2024

North Ridgeville, Ohio - Catherine M. "Catie" Kolodny, age 21, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully, May 8, 2024, at UH St. John Medical Center after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph “Joe” Charles Ziegler, 57

August 4, 2024

Cheraw, SC - A dedicated employee and machinist, Joe was a former employee of Marley Engineered Products and INA Bearing. He was a member of First Southern Methodist Church. Outside of working, Joe enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and drag racing.

No cause of death reported.

Ziegler “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Joe has been sick for almost 2 years, hasn’t been able to work are receive any benefits are anything.

Brett David Lovell, 52

August 4, 2024

Brett David Lovell, 52, of Avon IL, passed away on August 1, 2024, at his residence. Brett was blessed with a brilliant mind. He was able to read at age 3, sharing the menu listings with his Grandpa Salisbury at their favorite diner, Western Grill, in Bushnell, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Lovell “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Suddenly, the vibrant D1 felt ill, only to find out soon that he was hit with an very aggressive cancer. Worse scenario for Regina & D2 who has been by his side the whole time is to hear from the doctor that he won't recover. Their world fell apart, more so because Joe is deployed in Afghanistan while this is all happening.

Chad Herbert Slieght Gay, 52

August 3, 2024

Chad Herbert Slieght Gay, 52, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at MUSC in Charleston, SC. Chad was born and raised in Beaufort, SC. He was a proud Veteran. He served in the United States Marine Corps and Army National Guard. He was a Master Mechanic, avid hunter, and proud father.

No cause of death reported.

Gay “died suddenly.” From his last gofundme post two days ago:

Monday will make a week that I was in the hospital with high blood pressure and a fibrillation of my heart. I feel like a new person now. I am truly grateful. After a Doctor tells you that you are very lucky because both issues you have could of caused a stroke and kill you. You think about a lot of things. Then on top of this I heard Bon Jovi's song It's My Life. In the song he sings It's My Life and I ain't going to live forever. I am making major life changes.

Stephen E. Morris, 45

August 3, 2024

Stephen E. Morris of Warminster, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 45 years old. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting with his brother and son. He loved fishing, camping, and hunting.

No cause of death reported.

Taylor Rose Gallant, 26

August 3, 2024

Taylor Rose Gallant, age 26, of South Burlington, Vermont, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Taylor continued her studies and became an Occupational Therapist in 2021, where she graduated with Magna Cum Laude. She recently earned her dream job at the Woodridge Nursing Home at the Central Vermont Medical Center. She sought every opportunity to help those in need and gave her all to that cause. Taylor's last act of helping people was in her gift of donation.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Paul Carrier, 32

August 2, 2024

Royal Oak, MI - Matthew Paul Carrier, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26 in the home he shared with his fiancée, Katie A natural athlete, Matthew excelled in sports throughout his life, and he had a genuine love of all athletic events. Matthew asked Katie to marry him in 2023 while the two were traveling to England and Scotland – a part of the world special to his Katie. The two were to be married on October 19, 2024, in Ferndale, Mich.

No cause of death reported.

Irma Dolores Padilla "Dee Dee", 64

August 2, 2024

Simi Valley, California - Irma Dolores Padilla "Dee Dee", beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away on July 22, 2024, at the age of 64. Despite not graduating from high school, Irma carved out a successful and fulfilling career in mortgage banking for Washington Mutual and later for Chase Bank.

No cause of death reported.

Padilla “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Irma “Dee Dee” Padilla. She was a pillar of strength, a beacon of light, and the heart of our family. Her sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled.

Alvin Jerome "A.J." Stokes, 63

August 2, 2024

Parksley, Virginia - Alvin Jerome "A.J." Stokes, 63, strutted through the pearly gates on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with a smile on his face and a joke at the ready. You never had to guess what he was thinking, if you needed him, he was there, and he could make you laugh like no other.



No cause of death reported.

Stokes “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

My father Alvin (A.J.) Stokes passed away suddenly from a massive heart attack on July 31st, 2024, and with no life insurance, money is a little tight to be able to pay for funeral cost, final expenses, headstone, etc.

Brandy Lee Braley, 43

August 1, 2024

West Hartford, Connecticut - Brandy Lee Braley, 43, passed away unexpectedly at her home in West Hartford, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Brandy had a remarkable level of creativity and artistic skill. She enjoyed a unique talent for scrapbooking, as well as coloring and shading. She respected all kinds of music, and her ability to capture photographs of sunsets was mesmerizing.

No cause of death reported.

Alexy Ann Hughes Marchant, 28

August 1, 2024

Bountiful, UT - Alexy Ann Hughes Marchant, 28, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, following an intense and painful 9-month battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Alexy was an avid athlete and sports fan. She was a member of her high school tennis team and was a multiple-time intramural pickleball champion while she was a student at Utah State University. In November of 2023, 27 weeks into her first pregnancy, Alexy received the devastating news that the abdominal pain she was experiencing was not routine, but caused by cancerous masses that were spread throughout her liver. In the following weeks, she would receive the official diagnosis of stage 4 Cholangiocarcinoma, a very rare, aggressive and painful cancer. Alexy showed her true character upon receiving this heartbreaking news, as she put her own comfort and relief secondary to the well-being of her unborn baby. For five weeks, she endured agonizing pain caused by the cancer, treating the pain with nothing more than Tylenol to ensure the safety of her baby.

Robert “Bob” C. Eichlin, 60

July 31, 2024

Robert "Bob" C. Eichlin, age 60 years, of Williams Township, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Bob would go on to be the proprietor of Eichlin General Contractors, LLC, enjoying the construction business for over 30 years. Bob excelled at all aspects of life, especially athletically. He raced motorcycles, was a triathlete and road cyclist, and a world champion and national champion mountain biker.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Catherine Griffin, 36

July 31, 2024

Snellville, Georgia - Ashley Catherine Griffin, 36, of Snellville, passed away suddenly on June 26th, 2024. She loved being outdoors, especially going fishing with her husband and children. Ashley also loved going metal detecting with friends.

No cause of death reported.

Griffin “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

On June 26th Ashley collapsed and passed away while digging with Uncle Marty and myself. We were at the back of a 200 acre old home site in Middle Georgia and had been digging for about an hour and a half. I heard Ashley say, "I have a thimble!". I started walking towards her, filming. I walk past Marty and find that she has a cool old brass thimble in her hand. She is smiling and we talk about what a cool find it is. She is so excited to have found her first thimble! A few seconds after I walk away, I hear Marty say, "Ashley!" as she collapsed. We tried hard to save her, but I knew she was gone. I will spare any further details at this time, but I find some comfort knowing that she died while doing something she loved: metal detecting.

Joshua M. Kelsey, 36

July 31, 2024

Westfield, Massachusetts - Joshua M. Kelsey, 36, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Josh was the owner of Full Render Design and was an accomplished graphic designer for over 14 years. He loved coaching his son's football team and cheering on his 49er's, enjoyed motocross and fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Kelsey “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Yesterday, July 27, our beloved Josh passed away unexpectedly. With his passing, Josh leaves behind his fiancé Careese, his son Gary, daughter Camryn, and his soon to be born son. Josh has had a tremendous impact on his family and all the people lucky enough to call him a friend over the years. Due to his untimely passing, we ask for your donations with helping his fiancé adjust to life without Josh. Donations will go to Careese which will help with funeral costs and the relocation from Florida up to New England. Careese is due in 8 weeks with their soon to be son, so it’s without saying she needs our help more than ever.

John Paul Mormile, 54

July 31, 2024

Milltown NJ - John Paul Mormile, 54, of Milltown, NJ, passed away Friday, July 26, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. For almost 40 years, John was a talented bricklayer and stone mason on Staten Island.

No cause of death reported.

Mormile “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

We are devastated by the death of John Mormile, our beloved son, brother, father, and friend. John succumbed to gastric cancer on July 26, 2024, after a fierce battle of one year following his diagnosis.

Kassandra "Kassie" N. Maas, 19

July 31, 2024

Aledo, Illinois - Kassandra “Kassie” Maas, 19, of Eliza, died unexpectedly at her home on July 30, 2024, from a seizure disorder she has had for many years. Kassie had attended Black Hawk East for Veterinarian Assistant and had just returned home from an internship in Maine and was interviewing for her dream job of working with animals.

Misty Matilda Kirby, 47

July 30, 2024

Misty Matilda Kirby, age 47, of Dublin, GA, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Fairview Park Hospital after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Paul W. Ater, 35

July 30, 2024

Buda, TX - Paul W. Ater was a loving husband, stepfather, brother, son, and friend. His time on Earth ended unexpectedly on Saturday, 27 July 2024, in Buda, Texas. He was a proud veteran and served our country honorably from July 13, 2009, to July 11, 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Alan Wood, 39

July 30, 2024

Osseo, Minnesota - With heavy hearts, we share that Jason Alan Wood passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the age of 39. Jason loved his wife, Andrea, and the rest of his family and friends deeply, and showed it through both his words and actions. Always welcoming, eager to lend a helping hand, or share in a joke, Jason savored time with his loved ones. He was a wonderful father, offering patience, unwavering support, and love in abundance to his two children, Mason and Savannah. A friend to many, Jason leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and generosity.

No cause of death reported.

Shelly Marie Russell, 43

July 30, 2024

Skandia Township, MI - Shelly Marie Russell, age 43, of Skandia Township, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2024, at her family home in Trenary, after a long courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. She went to work at Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette as a Dietary Assistant Manager, until having to take a leave of absence to give this fight her all.

Reported on July 28:

Shelley Diane (Glisan) Peiffer, 61

July 28, 2024

Washington, IA - Shelley Diane (Glisan) Peiffer, 61, of Washington, passed peacefully surrounded by those she held dearest on Thursday, July 25, 2024. She succumbed to, what she knew from the start was an incurable cancer, with a quiet strength, grace and dignity to be admired. Shelley loved music, being outdoors, and thrift shopping, but her claim to fame was her cooking. Her kitchen often smelled like a bakery with her famous rolls and bread baking in the oven or cooling on the counter. She was happiest when her home, and table, were full of family.

Reported on July 27:

Nathaniel Franklin Brantley, 32

July 27, 2024

Wrightsville, GA - He was a construction worker. Mr. Brantley passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 26:

Michael "Mike" Robert Rose, 34

July 26, 2024

Wrightsville, GA. - Mike attended The University of Georgia where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in history. He then went on to attend Law School at the University of Virginia. Mike was a man of many passions and skills. He was a talented Artist and Photographer, played many sports, loved the land and fishing. He also traveled to many destinations around the world.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 23:

Shamika Shivers, 43

July 23, 2024

She received her diploma from Treutlen County High School, employed with Treutlen County Commissioners as a Deputy Clerk, and a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

Lacey Lynn Hurwitz, 30

July 23, 2024

Utica, NY - Ms. Lacey Lynn Hurwitz, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in her home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 21:

Mary Rose Wilson, 40

July 21, 2024

Mary Rose Wilson, 40, of Rome, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Wynn Hospital with her loving husband and sister by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 19:

Bryan J. Dwyer, 49

July 19, 2024

Manlius, NY - Bryan J. Dwyer, 49, of Manlius, passed away from a sudden illness on July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 10:

Andrew Joseph Reed, 35

July 10, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Andrew Joseph Reed, 35, of Mattydale, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2024. He was an Eagle Scout Award recipient, the highest honor a Boy Scout of America can receive. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Andrew worked in public security for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 9:

Loney J. Brown, 63

July 9, 2024

Loney J. Brown, 63, of North Syracuse [NY], passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, July 7th surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

