The actor from Nova, Francesco Parise, passed away yesterday afternoon due to a sudden illness

April 12, 2024

Novi Ligure – Francesco Parise, 68 years old, actor, playwright, director, and acting teacher of the Alessandria theatre company I Few founded by maestro Ennio Dollfus in the distant past, passed away suddenly yesterday afternoon at the San Giacomo hospital where he had been admitted during the day. Animator of Teatrolab, he had long been in charge of the "Dai Lucedio" theater-hall in Via Verdi, where he organized reviews, courses and cultural events. Yesterday around 10.30 he felt ill, so he was immediately hospitalized with a 118 ambulance. It immediately seemed that he had recovered but in the early afternoon his condition worsened irreparably until he died. He leaves behind his wife Carmen and son Nicolò.

No cause of death reported.

Illness on the pitch, Mattia Giani didn't make it: the 26-year-old Castelfiorentino footballer died

April 15, 2024

Mattia Giani, the 26-year-old Castelfiorentino United footballer who collapsed on the pitch following a sudden illness on Sunday 14 April, didn't make it. The mayor of the Tuscan town, Alessio Falorni, announced it on social media, expressing his closeness to the young man's family. Giani, originally from Ponte a Egola in the Pisa area, lost consciousness during the match at Campi Bisenzio against Lanciotto Campi, and collapsed to the ground in the 14th minute of the first half. The medical staff intervened immediately, performing cardiac massage, then the young man was transferred to Careggi by ambulance where the rescuers continued their maneuvers to resuscitate him. His condition immediately appeared desperate and he was admitted to the Florentine hospital in serious condition.

A vaxx clinic coordinator “died suddenly”:

Emma Pulvirenti, Catania HUB coordinator, dies at 63

April 12, 2024

Emma Pulvirenti, 63, director of the Hygiene and Environments service of the ASP of Catania and coordinator of the vaccination hub set up in the former fruit and vegetable market of San Giuseppe, died in front of the home of a family member, probably from a myocardial infarction. La Rena. “I am shocked,” commented the Covid commissioner of Catania, Pino Liberti. “I remember Emma as a competent and tireless person. In recent months I have learned to love her". “The sudden death of Dr. Emma Pulvirenti, who was immediately involved in the fight against Covid and who in recent weeks unsparingly led the vaccination hub of the former fruit and vegetable market in Catania, is dismaying. Her self-sacrifice was an example for the many professionals involved, in various capacities, in the vaccination campaign that the health system is conducting in every area of the island. To her family, to the white coats who worked alongside her, the grateful closeness of the regional government", states the regional health councillor, Ruggero Razza, commenting on the death of Emma Pulvirenti.

An architect “died suddenly”:

Farewell to Salvatore Visone, president of the Order of Architects

April 10, 2024

Naples - Mourning for the sudden death of Salvatore Visone, president of the Order of Architects of Naples and Province. The post published on the social page of the Order shows that Visone was killed by a sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tricase - A 15-year-old boy from Cote d'Ivoire drowns on his birthday

April 14, 2024

A day at the seaside with friends to celebrate his birthday turns into tragedy: a 15-year-old originally from the Ivory Coast drowns in the waters of Tricase Porto. The tragic episode occurred this afternoon, in the Tricasina marina, where the teenager had been accompanied together with other guests from a community in Miggiano. For reasons that remain to be clarified, the boy would have dived and then died in the water. The help provided immediately by citizens and other swimmers was of no avail. Unfortunately, when the 118 paramedics arrived, there was nothing left to do: the boy's heart had stopped beating. It could have been a sudden illness that caused his drowning: however, the autopsy will clarify the origin of his death.

Two hoopsters “died suddenly”:

The sudden death of Edoardo Baj, a young basketball player for Baldisport of Baldissero Torinese

April 8, 2024





Chieri – Edoardo Baj was a player of the Baldisport basketball team of Baldissero Torinese who had to leave active sport due to heart problems. The 17-year-old boy from Chieri didn't make it after suddenly feeling ill while he was with some friends on Friday 5 April. The young man attended the Pininfarina Institute in Moncalieri. The ASD Baldisport ONLUS company expressed its deep condolences for the family through a post on Facebook, announcing the painful news. The boy had recently started a new therapeutic path for his heart problems, hoping for an improvement. However, unfortunately, his heart suddenly stopped beating while he was in the mountains with some friends. An unexpected and sudden crisis, which it was not possible to cope with.

Sudden illness at just 23 years old: a young basketball athlete died in his bed

April 12, 2024

Riccardo Fadda died prematurely and tragically, at just 23 years old, due to a sudden illness. He was found lifeless in his bed. A young talent in the world of basketball, he was a loved and respected figure in the community of Calcinaia, where he lived with his parents. He had become a point of reference within the local team, even taking on the role of instructor. The news of his death deeply affected all those who knew him. The exact circumstances of his death remain unclear. Riccardo was a healthy athlete, so the cause of his death is under investigation. His body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine department for further examinations and clarifications.

Flavio died at 21 for a sudden illness: he was found by his roommate

April 8, 2024

Rome - His name was Flavio Benedetti, he was only 21 years old, and he was found dead in his apartment in Rome. According to reports, the young man died following a sudden illness. News that throws into dispair the whole community of Campello sul Clitunno, a town in which he was born and raised and where his family still resides. His lifeless body was found lying on the floor by his roommate last Friday afternoon. Help came immediately, but unfortunately for the boy, there was nothing to do. However, it seems that the sudden illness that killed Flavio’s life was linked to a chronic pathology that had already manifested itself in the past. However, his body was not made available to the court. Therefore, no autopsy should be performed. Flavio’s family is waiting to receive directions to bring his body home.

No cause of death reported.

He died at just 22 years old, dismayed in Valdera

April 10, 2024

It is an atrocious pain that has struck Valdera following the sudden death of Riccardo Fadda at just 22 years old. He worked as a minibasketball instructor for the Calcinaia basketball club and was a match official for GAP Pisa. The community of Calcinaia has rallied tightly around a family affected by a loss that is difficult to understand. Faced with the death of an adult, hearts ache with pain, but when this affects a young person, in addition to the pain, questions arise that often go unanswered. He leaves behind his father Pietro, mother Silvia and sister Francesca.

No cause of death reported.

Mattia Ianes died at only 23

April 7, 2024

Castelfondo (Trento) - The tragedy shocked the entire community: the young man felt ill in recent days, then the unthinkable happened. Like a bolt from the blue, the entire community of Castelfondo has been blown away and destroyed by the tragic death of Mattia Ianes, 23 years old, who lived in Dovena, not far from the village, crushed by an aneurysm in recent days. He lived with his brothers and parents, his father Paolo and his mother Monica. They were the ones who alerted the rescuers, with the flight of the helicopter rescue to take Mattia to Santa Chiara as soon as possible. Unfortunately, there was nothing to do and he died prematurely.

No cause of death reported.

Suvereto, a town in mourning for Michele Martinelli

April 11, 2024

Suvereto – A sudden death that shocked a community. Michele Martinelli, 27 years old, was a successful young wine entrepreneur, leading the Terradonnà company with his mother Annalisa Rossi and father Mauro. Yesterday morning a sudden illness in his house, and despite the help for Martinelli there was nothing that could be done. "Waking up this morning found our community shocked by terrible news,” wrote the mayor Jessica Pasquini. “Michele Martinelli, whom we met in Suvereto as part of the family winery, suddenly passed away”.

No cause of death reported.

First the fever, then the sudden illness: Pontedera mourns Gloria Baccellini, the barmaid who died at the age of thirty

April 11, 2024

Tragic news has shaken Pontedera and Valdera. At just 30 years old, a young local girl suddenly died, the causes are not yet fully known, which is why an autopsy will be ordered. Her name was Gloria Baccellini, she was from Pontedera and worked in a family bar in the area near the Lotti hospital. She passed away in Cisanello, at the Pisa hospital, where she had been rushed and operated on and where she remained for a few days between life and death. Gloria Baccellini would have had a high fever for a few days. At the height of the fever, she felt ill with breathing problems. She was immediately taken to the emergency room of Lotti, Pontedera hospital. The conditions were not good and the young woman's situation worsened. She would have gone into cardiac arrest, with her vital organs already compromised by the lack of oxygen due to the illness. For this reason, an emergency transfer to Pisa was immediately arranged, and in Cisanello she was transported to cardiac surgery. There she underwent heart surgery, a delicate operation that left relatives and friends worried. Gloria Baccellini remained alive attached to a machine but after a few days, she passed away.

Puglia - Pregnant woman suffers sudden illness, dies with her baby in hospital

April 10, 2024

Taranto - Desperate attempts from the medical workers, to save a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. She was brought to the Santissima Annuziata hospital in Taranto with abdominal pain. She was about 30, and when she fell ill, she called for the medical team, they gave her a heart massage, and then managed to bring her to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, but all effort was in vain. She died anyway, and with her the baby. The body will undergo an autopsy to see what caused her death.

No cause of death reported.

Marzio Magni died at the age of 34 at home in Arcore

April 9, 2024

Marzio Magni, originally from Lesmo and recently resident in Arcore, died at the age of 34 in his house. Right here, in his home, he was found lifeless on the morning of Sunday 7 April. The dramatic discovery of the lifeless body of the 34-year-old, employed as a laboratory analyst at a chemical company in the Milan area, was made by the neighbors who immediately raised the alarm. Marzo Magni - who lived alone - was on the ground, at the bottom of the stairs that lead from his house to the vegetable garden. It is not excluded that the cause of the death of the young man from Brianza was a fatal illness or an accidental fall that would have led him to hit his head. The autopsy, ordered as an investigation, will shed light on the causes of death.

Tarquinia – Struck by a sudden illness, Lucia Fabbri dies at just 38 years old

April 9, 2024

Lucia Fabbri's story is a touching testimony to the fragility and unpredictability of life. Her sudden death at just 38 years old left a huge void in the lives of her loved ones and in the community of Tarquinia in which she lived. The speed with which everything happened, without warning, makes it even more difficult to accept the cruel fate that has befallen this young mother and professional loved by all. Her lively spirit, her dedication to family and work, her generosity and her commitment to volunteering will remain in the hearts of those who knew her. The family's decision to opt for an autopsy to understand the causes of her death demonstrates their desire to do everything possible to find answers and, if possible, prevent similar tragedies in the future.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Mourning at the police station: Francesco Accetta died from an illness at only 58 years

April 8, 2024

Bergamo - A sudden illness took away Francesco Accetta, only 58 years: he was the head of the General Prevention and Public Aid Office, which supervises the single European emergency number 112. Accetta, from Bergamo, had just returned home on the evening of Saturday, April 6, around 21, when he felt sick. His death left everyone stunned, in particular the Commissioner Andrea Valentino, who in Corriere Bergamo spoke of him as a person “complete, of great experience”, and the chief of staff Andrea Sandroni, who remembered him as an “exceptional person from every point of view”.

No cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

An illness took away Giorgio Picchioni, photographer and alpine soldier

April 8, 2024

A sudden illness took away Giorgio Picchioni, 76 years old, well known in Piacenza and its province for his passion for photography. Picchioni passed away on the afternoon of Sunday 7 April, when - once he left his home in Rottofreno - he suffered a heart attack that left him with no escape. The first to arrive on site was his friend Franco Scepi, a well-known artist from Piacenza. Picchioni, a member of the Alpine group of Piacenza, almost never missed the various initiatives organized in the province by the black feathers, which he followed with passion and always with the camera in his hands.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

A nurse dies suddenly, pain in Poggio Renatico

April 15, 2024

Condolences also in the community Poggese for the tragic death of Mirko Testoni, who left all astonished, first family and relatives, then friends and colleagues. Testoni, who was only 48 years old. He was cutting the grass aboard the tractor when he must have suffered a sudden illness and fell to the ground, while the agricultural tool continued to work. Two passing boys saw him helpless on the ground and rushed for help. Immediately alerted the 118 who, in addition to the ambulance, sent the medical helicopter from the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. Upon arrival of the medical staff, his colleagues because Testoni was driver-rescuer of 118 Bologna, tried everything to revive him but unfortunately there was nothing to do. The news spread quickly in the workplace and everyone was incredulous about the tragedy that had just taken place.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

The drama of Angelo, the young lawyer died at only 39

April 8, 2024

Tragedy in Nola for the death of Angelo D'Alia, a lawyer just 39 years old. Many messages published in these hours to remember Angelo. Among these is that of his sister Annalisa who writes: only an immense void inside and outside. “I say hello, my love, but it is not a farewell. You will always be my big brother, and I your favorite gnome”. Cousin Andrea post: “Today a tremendous news tore my heart. My cousin, Angelo D'Alia, is no longer with us on this earth. I have no words, only a great emptiness within me. Silence and prayer”. There’s no reason, no consolation. Nola’s lawyers wrote: “Torn from life and the future suddenly, Angelo was a young lawyer who loved his job and dreamed of a long career”.

No cause of death reported.

A seminary student “died suddenly”:

35-year-old seminarian struck down by a sudden illness in Gozzano

April 13, 2024

The sudden death yesterday afternoon of Alessio Passiatore, 35, a seminarian in his fourth year of theology in the Gozzano seminary which welcomes future priests from various dioceses, aroused deep condolences in the ecclesial communities of Novara and Biella. The cause of death appears to have been cardiac arrest. Passiatore would receive the ministry of the Acolyte in a few weeks. This morning the bishop of Biella Roberto Farinella and the bishop of Novara Franco Giulio Brambilla arrived in Gozzano. The seminarian's body will probably be transferred to the seminary in Biella today.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to Francesco Donati, altruistic and determined firefighter

April 12, 2024

Francesco Donati, a man of just 44 years old, loved his life and work as a firefighter. But fate decided differently, taking him away suddenly and tragically. While he was heading to the provincial headquarters in via Codussi, an illness struck him. Despite immediate help, Francesco died due to a cerebral hemorrhage. Francesco was not only a firefighter, but he was also a loving father and a devoted companion.

Four “died suddenly” while out and about:

Sudden illness while walking: 60-year-old dies

April 14, 2024

Ladispoli - She was taking a quiet walk after dinner near Piazza Domitilla when she suddenly fell ill and collapsed on the ground. Tragedy on Friday evening in Ladispoli. The victim was a 60-year-old woman. The police and 118 health workers were immediately rushed to the scene. However, attempts to resuscitate the woman were useless. The doctors could not help but confirm her death, probably due to a heart attack.

He falls ill while he is in the countryside with his dogs, a 63-year-old former restaurateur has died

April 11, 2024

Gilberto Begnoni, a 63-year-old originally from Mozzecane, died this morning due to a sudden illness while he was out with some friends to work on training his hunting dogs. The man, who until a few years ago managed the "Bocciodromo" restaurant-pizzeria in Via Mediana, felt ill shortly after 7.30 in the countryside between Roverbella and Pozzolo (Mantua), perhaps due to a heart attack. Help was useless, even though immediately called by his friends. The disappearance of Begnoni, known in Mozzecane as "Giba", has shocked the Mozzecan community, with which the former restaurateur had maintained ties even when, in recent times, he had moved with his wife and daughter to a house he owned in Pellaloco, in the Mantua area.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in the square: woman dies on a bench

April 14, 2024

Drama in the square in Ladispoli. A woman died suddenly on a bench after suffering an illness. The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening, while the lady was taking a walk in the coastal town of the province of Rome. The intervention of 118 personnel around 10 pm on April 13, in Piazza Domitilla. Having felt ill, the woman lay down on a bench. Having requested intervention at 112, the ambulance staff could do nothing except confirm the death. Resident in Ladispoli itself, the woman died of natural causes. The police from the Ladispoli station were on site to ascertain what had happened.

No cause of death reported.

A 63-year-old man loses his life after a sudden illness: it happened in Roverbella

April 11, 2024

Drama in Roverbella this morning, Thursday 11 April 2024, when a 63-year-old man was struck by a sudden illness. According to what was reported by the Regional Emergency Urgency Agency, it happened around 7.30 while he was in Strada Pozzolo. Despite the timely interventions of the 118 medical staff, who desperately tried to resuscitate him, the man died. The air ambulance was also alerted, but every effort to save his life was in vain. At the moment, no further details have been provided on the exact origin of the man's illness.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” in (or near) cars:

Tragedy in the suburbs, found dead in the van

April 14, 2024

Villa Literno - It was a sudden illness that took the life of Gabriele, the 51-year-old man found lifeless this morning inside his van. The tragedy materialized shortly after 11 this morning in the area of Via Santa Maria a Cubito, a road that connects the Literno countryside to the Giugliano hinterland. The alarm was raised immediately but when health workers arrived on site, they could not help but confirm that he had died. The police were also informed of the matter, although the natural cause of death immediately became clear: the death was attributable to cardiac arrest.

Venafro: illness for a motorist on the outskirts of the city. A 70-year-old local man dies

April 14, 2024

A morning of news in the Venafra area. A few minutes ago, the news came of the death of a man, a seventy-year-old local man, caused by a sudden illness. The motorist who was travelling just outside the town of Venafro suddenly stopped at a fuel station at the entrance to the city. Once he got out of the car he would have been struck by an illness, probably from a sudden heart attack which would have caused the man's death. The rescue efforts were useless. The Carabinieri of the Venafro company were on site. The man was in the company of his nephew who was accompanying him to the hospital before his unfortunately fatal illness.

Man suffered from an illness in the parking lot

April 9, 2024

A 63-year-old man died on the morning of Tuesday 9 April after falling ill in the car park of the Leroy Merlin store in Galleana. 118 sent a medical vehicle and a White Cross ambulance to the scene: the medics started resuscitation operations on the spot, but despite trying for a long time, it was not possible to save him. A police car also arrived on site to investigate; it seems that the man was in the car with a friend when he suddenly lost consciousness. The car then stopped in the parking lot of the shop behind the roundabout: the passenger, on the phone with the 118 operations centre, began cardiac massage in the street while awaiting the arrival of the rescuers shortly afterwards. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Brugherio - Fatal illness while driving, 51-year-old dies in car

April 13, 2024

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for a 51-year-old man who suffered a sudden and serious illness in his car last night, Friday 12 April 2024. It happened in Brugherio, in via Quarto. The judicial authority, to shed full light on the drama, ordered the execution of the autopsy: at the moment it seems that the 51-year-old, resident in Cernusco sul Naviglio, had time to pull over his car, a BMW, and then collapsed at the wheel, losing consciousness. The call to 112 went out a few minutes before 8 pm. The Operations Center of the Regional Emergency Emergency Agency sent an Avis ambulance from Cologno Monzese and a code red medical vehicle to the scene, as well as the Carabinieri of the Monza Company. Every attempt to resuscitate the man proved futile. The death was confirmed on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

A biologist “died suddenly”:

Fatal illness while driving, biologist and former president of the city council dies

April 12, 2024

Nicola De Siero, esteemed biologist of the Caserta conurbation and former president of the city council, passed away suddenly. At lunchtime the 73-year-old was in the car with his partner on the Via Appia, km 186, proceeding north. Due to an illness, he stopped, then lost consciousness, in the meantime an ambulance was called. The doctors on site, including a person from the area, carried out all the manoeuvres and cardiac massage, but there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Livorno, Enrico struck down by an illness, dies in the car park

April 12, 2024

He collapsed to the ground in the parking lot of the Pet Market in via Firenze, on the northern outskirts of the city, dying likely due to a sudden illness, it is not clear whether it was a heart attack. Tragedy around lunchtime on April 12th: Enrico Nencioni from Livorno, who recently turned 68, lost his life. For the man, a resident in Livorno and born on 18 February 1956, all help was unfortunately in vain. An SVS ambulance in Via San Giovanni immediately arrived in the shop's car park, with the 118 doctors on board, on-site together with the police, as per practice in these cases when deaths occur in public places.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy a few steps from the Maradona stadium, he collapses to the ground and dies

April 14, 2024

Last night in via degli Scipioni, a few hundred meters from the Maradona stadium and Piazzale Tecchio, a man suddenly felt ill after parking his car while returning home. Two boys noticed that something was wrong and immediately called for help. "The ambulance nurses did everything to save him", say those present. However, there was nothing that could be done for the 70-year-old, as he suffered a cardiac arrest that ended his life.

15 “died suddenly” at home:

Arco mourns the sudden passing of Floriano Taliento: “One of the pillars of the Rock Master”

April 11, 2024

Tamburini passed away suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 59: The good-natured smile of Floriano Taliento, 59 years old, one of the best-known personalities around the Rock Master, a sporting event of which he had become one of the pillars over the years, has faded. The other evening his family, having had no news from him all day, went to his house in Arco, fearing that something might have happened to him. Unfortunately, it was like this: Floriano was taken away by a sudden illness. Taliento was 59 years old and had worked for years as an insurance agent. He had been part of the organizing committee of the Rock Master for a long time, since the days in which Mario Morandini developed the project, laying the foundations for today's great international event. Floriano had been part of the rise of Arco as the climbing capital. Passionate about IT, he dealt with a lot of practical things, together with his trusted colleague Daniela Comperini.

No cause of death reported.

Friuli - Fatal illness on his birthday: Latisana mourns Carlo De Marchi

April 11, 2024

Latisana mourns the sudden death of Carlo De Marchi, group leader of the local Alpine section and known for his volunteer work and commitment to the family business. De Marchi's sudden death, which was due to a tragic fate occurred on the day of his 63rd birthday, while he was at home. A sudden illness deprived his wife and two children of his love.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Sick after training, coach Massimo calls his wife: "I don't feel well." Then he collapses and dies: he was 54 years old

April 15, 2024

Massimo Furlan died on Friday evening, after volleyball training. The 54-year-old coach returned home to Sottomarina where he lived with his wife and two children, and was struck by an illness that left him with no escape. A sudden death that left family and friends in shock, but obviously also the players of the Arzerello under-14 women's volleyball team of which he had been coach for more than a year. Shortly before what from initial hypotheses appears to be a sudden heart attack, he had directed training as he did every week. Then, the return home and the fatal illness.

Link

Bossico mourns Gianandrea Schiavi, a 48-year-old engineer, who died on Friday evening 12 April from a sudden illness

April 14, 2024

Belonging to a family of entrepreneurs, Gianandrea had been working for a few months for a company in Ardesio and the other evening he had decided to return home by bicycle. Gianandrea was a trained man with a past as a footballer and a present as a mountain runner: he had completed several ultra-marathons. However, on Friday, as soon as he returned home, he collapsed to the floor. After the first aid given to his partner and some neighbours who used the defibrillator hanging outside the pharmacy, the air ambulance authorized for night flights arrived in Bossico with the rescuers on board, but for the 48-year-old there was nothing to do – he died suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal death at home on Monday following a sudden illness for 47-year-old Francesco Dario

April 10, 2024

The community of Nave in Fontanafredda was deeply saddened by the untimely death of Francesco Dario, a 47-year-old man, esteemed and known in the area. Francesco died on Monday in his home, leaving an unbridgeable void in the life of his wife Cristina, two children still minors, and a whole community that knew and appreciated him. On the morning of the tragic day, after starting his working day as usual, he felt a malaise that led him to return home. Despite being offered a ride by a colleague, he decided to return alone, a decision that probably reflected his belief that he could handle the situation. The discovery by the eldest son, who returned home and found his father lifeless on the floor, is a detail that underlines the sudden and tragic development of events. Despite the attempts at resuscitation followed by the indications of the health of 118, for Francis, there was nothing more to do.

No cause of death reported.

Scala, pain and dismay for the death of Cirillo Mansi

April 9, 2024

Pain in Scala for the death of Salvatore Cirillo Mansi. A sudden illness while he was at home caused his death this morning. He was 76 years old. The news caused dismay throughout the community in which his family, among the most rooted and involved in the country, is known and well-liked.

No cause of death reported.

Having fallen ill while playing with his daughter in their home in Cappella Maggiore, father Massimo Somera died at 53

April 8, 2024

Sudden illness while playing with daughter, father dies at 53. This is how Massimo Somera, carpenter, and former owner of the Bar Centrale in Fregona, passed away on March 30th. The man was with his little girl and his wife in their home in Cappella Maggiore, he was playing with the 8-year-old girl, when he suffered a heart attack. His wife immediately intervened and performed the first rescue maneuvers while waiting for the paramedics but there was nothing that could be done for Somera.

Link

April 8, 2024

Tragedy this morning in the center of Parete, a 56-year-old woman, M.M., died following a sudden illness that struck her while she was inside her home. The tragedy materialized at lunchtime in via Gramsci a Parete. Having understood the gravity of the situation, the 118 health workers arrived on site and were unable to do anything other than confirm that she had died.

No cause of death reported.

Pesaro mourns Simone Castellano: farewell to a husband, father and beloved friend

April 9, 2024

Pesaro (Marche) - A tragedy struck Pesaro with the sudden loss of Simone Castellano, a man loved and esteemed in the community. His death in his sleep at the age of only 46 left a deep hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him. According to what transpired, Simone died of a heart attack, a sudden and tragic event that left everyone shocked. His loss was deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Link

April 13, 2024

Monday farewell to Marco Virgili, the 60-year-old found dead in his house in the historic centre of Viterbo. Virgili, originally from Rome, was found lifeless in the house in via delle Piaggiarelle, between San Pellegrino and Pianoscarano, where he lived alone. He died suddenly in bed while sleeping due to natural causes, according to initial findings. The alarm was raised around 9.30 pm on 8 April by a friend of his who alerted the emergency services as he had not been able to contact him for days and feared the worst. The policemen of the flying squad, the firefighters and the 118 health personnel intervened on the spot. Once the door of the house was opened, the tragic discovery was made. The doctors could do nothing but confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Tuscania loses a friend of all, Vittorio Severini died at 57

April 13, 2024

Painful mourning in Tuscania, which loses a friend of all. Vittorio Severini died at just 57 years old. A premature death, which occurred at home on Friday 12 April. Everyone in the village knew Severini, an esteemed and well-liked man. "A great friend has passed away", says Agostino.

No cause of death reported.

An illness struck down Speroni junior at the age of 49

April 10, 2024

Castelnovo Sotto - He had time to tell his family that he wasn't feeling well. Then he collapsed on the sofa at home. The alarm was given to 118 immediately. But the sudden illness left him no escape. This is how Giuseppe Speroni, son of the well-known industrialist Brenno, owner of the Castelnuovo company of the same name, died yesterday morning in his home in via Bersaglio. He had recently returned from a trip to Mexico. The alarm from the house went off yesterday around 11.30. An ambulance arrived from the nearby Public Assistance office. The healthcare workers carried out resuscitation manoeuvres with the use of AEDs and cardiac massage until the medical vehicle arrived. But unfortunately, even after the doctor's intervention, there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Caorle. Diego was struck down by a sudden illness at the age of 40, found on the floor at home

April 11, 2024

Diego Mandico died at the age of 40, struck down on Monday by a sudden illness. His brother and his friend Diana who had been taking care of him for some time found him in his home a stone's throw from the port.

Savona - goodbye to professor Vincalli

April 14, 2024

Savona, Zinola mourning the passing of Giovanni (Giampaolo) Vincalli, retired religion teacher. He was 69 years old and was found lifeless in his home. With the sudden passing of Giovanni Vincalli, another piece of Zinola goes away. A good man, according to the many who now mourn him and remember him with affection, a retired religious teacher at Nautico and Della Rovere who had a positive impact on the community. In addition to teaching, he was involved in social work with problematic boys and girls.

No cause of death reported.

A councilor “died suddenly”:

Mourning in politics: Giovanni Paolo Bernini, former councilor and exponent of Forza Italia, dies at the age of 61

April 14, 2024

Mourning in the world of politics in Parma: Giovanni Paolo Bernini, exponent of Forza Italia, former municipal councillor and president of the municipal council, has died. In recent days Bernini was involved in the electoral campaign for the candidacy for mayor of Berceto, a municipality in the Parma Apennines. On Friday he had participated in the meeting in Parma between the local Forza Italia supporters and the president of the party Antonio Tajani, who today remembers him with a message: "Historic exponent of Forza Italia from Parma. We had greeted each other two days ago and I had encouraged him for his candidacy for mayor of Berceto. Rest in peace". Bernini died due to a sudden illness that struck him during the night in his home. He was 61 years old. He leaves behind his wife and two children. Involved in the Aemilia trial and previously in the investigations that led to the fall of the centre-right Parma council, once the judicial proceedings were concluded he wrote a book to tell his political-judicial story and returned to active politics.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” hiking:

The 45-year-old Red Cross volunteer died on the paths above Lake Orta

April 10, 2024

Alessandro Colombara died on Sunday while walking along one of the paths that surround the area of Pettenasco, above Lake Orta. It was a sudden illness, probably a heart attack. The man was found dead on the ground by two other hikers who were making the same route. The two tried to revive him and then called for help, but there was nothing to do. The helicopter of 118 of Borgosesia arrived on site, with the medical operators on board: a timely intervention, but unfortunately, it did not serve to save the life of man.

No cause of death reported.

Pettenasco, runner dies from an illness on the paths of Monte Barro

April 7, 2024

Novara (Piedmont) - The man, 45 years old, from the province of Novara, was found on the ground, lifeless, by two other hikers. He was almost certainly crushed by a heart attack yesterday afternoon while he was jogging along one of the hiking trails on the hill towards Monte Barro. Despite the attempts of health workers, for man there was nothing to do, resuscitation attempts were useless. On site the helicopter rescue arrived from Borgosesia and the Omegna Mountain Rescue.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy on the Picasass Ferrata in Baveno: a 70-year-old hiker died

April 13, 2024

Tragedy on Saturday 13 April in Baveno, where a hiker lost his life on the Picasass Ferrata path. The man, a seventy-year-old, was struck by a sudden and fatal illness while he was walking. Unfortunately, the intervention of the Omegna Alpine Rescue team and the air rescue team was in vain, as they were unable to do anything other than confirm the death of the hiker.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” on bikes:

Illness strikes cyclist during bike trip in Teramo: Gabriele Traini was 43 years old and father of two children

April 15, 2024

Sudden illness ends the life of amateur cyclist Gabriele Traini, 43, while he was cycling with a group of friends. The tragedy occurred yesterday morning around 10.30, in the Feudo Alto area, between Canzano and Poggio Cono, along provincial road 19. Sunday promised to be a classic spring day marked by good weather and an almost summery climate. The one for which groups of friends get together to travel a few dozen kilometers on two wheels, having snacks along the way and laughing and joking in company. However, this was not the case for the "Asd Salite & Abbracci" group of which Traini was a member. According to what we learn, while climbing a hill, the man felt ill and fell to the ground. His friends immediately stopped and provided first aid with cardiac massage, while they alerted 118. A Red Cross ambulance and a medical car from 118 from Atri arrived on the scene. Despite all the efforts of the doctors, using both the defibrillator and the Ambu bag, unfortunately it was not possible to resuscitate him. The cause of death was most likely a heart attack.

Termoli: he feels ill while riding his bike and dies

April 8, 2024

A sudden illness claimed the life of an amateur cyclist from Cerignola. The 59-year-old man was engaged yesterday morning in the "tour of the vineyards", an evocative route that crosses some villages and vineyards of lower Molise. The athlete had just started from the first stage, in San Marco in Pensilis, when his body was found lying on the ground near a ditch. The 118 rescue efforts were useless. The body was subsequently transferred to the morgue of the San Timoteo Hospital in Termoli.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” skiing:

Sudden illness on the ski slopes. The rugby champion dies at the age of 69

April 9, 2024

A day of leisure and holiday in the snow turned into tragedy for Fiorenzo Magnoler, 69 years old, former rugby champion in the ranks of Tarvisium, the historic team from the city of Treviso, in Veneto. The man, while skiing with a friend on the slopes of Cortina D'Ampezzo, was struck by a sudden illness. His friend, who was following him on the descent, saw him slow down and then collapse on the ground without being able to do anything to help him. Magnoler crouched down and a moment later fell unconscious. The emergency services, immediately alerted, arrived promptly. The Suem 118 headquarters sent the helicopter with medics, who as soon as they arrived on site tried in every way to resuscitate the former rugby player. But there was nothing that could be done: Magnoler's heart had stopped and there was no way to restart it. Magnoler's wife, who was in another mountain location, was immediately notified of the tragedy. “His friend told me that he had felt ill while skiing. I immediately ran there, and it was terrible, I still can't realize it. Fiorenzo was well and had an athletic physique." Even his son Riccardo, shocked, remembered his father as a strong man who taught him the love of rugby. An old-fashioned man, Magnoler didn't like social media. He preferred hanging out with friends and skiing, his great passion after the oval ball. But yesterday, unfortunately, was his last descent.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” in church:

Valbrona, illness after the procession: 76-year-old man dies in church

April 9, 2024

A 76-year-old man died in the church in Valbrona at the end of the procession which took place on Monday 8 April 2024. The man was struck by a sudden illness which was fatal despite timely help. Under the eyes of the crowd of faithful, the Asso Red Cross rescuers attempted to resuscitate the man. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Como air rescue helicopter was also alerted. Unfortunately, the 76-year-old, resident in the village, therefore died in the parish church of Saints Apollinare and Materno.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” fishing:

Arbus, Marcello Asuni dies during a fishing trip

April 14, 2024

Tragedy this morning April 14th in the sea of Arbus. A diver, Marcello Asuni, 64 years old, from Sinnai, died during a fishing trip in a body of water in the residential area of Pistis, between Torre dei Corsari and Capo Frasca. Some beachgoers raised the alarm and the Arbus police intervened on the spot, the Coast Guard boat turned back as soon as it left Oristano because unfortunately there was nothing left to do for the man. He died presumably due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness on the boat, they find him collapsed lifeless: goodbye to 37-year-old Nicola Bellemo

April 15, 2024

Chioggia (Venice). Nicola Bellemo, a 37-year-old sea enthusiast, met a tragic fate on Sunday, while he was engaged in his favorite activity: fishing in the Chioggia lagoon. An inhabitant of the town of Sant'Anna, Nicola was known for his passion for the sea and solo outings with his boat, a pleasure that he cultivated with dedication in both summer and winter. On Sunday, his prolonged silence alarmed his parents, who after hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact him by phone, decided to look for him personally. They found him on the boat, collapsed and immobile, and despite the timely intervention of the emergency services, nothing could be done to save him. Nicola's untimely death was caused by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in visits to China:

Manager dead in China, Gianluca Brioschi found dead in hotel room

April 14, 2024

A 54-year-old manager from Padua, Gianluca Brioschi, purchasing manager of Arneg, a refrigeration systems company, was found dead in his hotel room in Shandon, an eastern province of China. A story that brought to mind the tragedy of March 5, 2023, when the same fate befell 28-year-old Marcello Vinci, found lifeless in Shanghai. “Reading the news this morning of the death of the manager from Padua in China hurt me, it was like reliving the story of my son. A year and two months have passed since Marcello's death but with China, the truth is having a hard time coming out. I never gave up and thanks to an Italian lawyer who lives in China, I'm getting to grips with it," Angela Berni, mother of the 28-year-old, told Adnkronos.

No cause of death reported.

Collina - Goodbye Flo, struck by a sudden illness

April 14, 2024

A cruel fate that of Florica Nica known to all by the diminutive of Flo. She was only 60 years old and due to a sudden illness, last Wednesday she was torn away from the affection of her sons Eugenio and Emanuele Fantin who had already lost their father a couple of months ago due to an illness against which he fought until his death. Flo passed away suddenly, suffering from a sudden heart attack, silently in the arms of her son Emanuele.

Serious mourning in the Selva: Alessandro Bartali, former Barbaresco and Mangino, has died

April 11, 2024

A serious loss has struck the Selva district: Alessandro Bartali, 49 years old, a former Barbaresco and then victorious Mangiano from the Vallepiatta district, has died due to a sudden illness. A life dedicated to the Selva full of tasks, roles, and satisfactions: as a street drummer winning the Masgalano, as a Barbaresco he went to take the then victorious horse, Urban, in the Palio Extraordinario of 2000. He was currently vice president of the company. A sudden death that shocked the wild folk. Tomorrow a diagnostic test will be carried out then, on a date to be decided, the funeral home in the Selva will be opened.

No cause of death reported.

Illness at the go kart track, 66-year-old from Castano Primo dies in hospital in Cuneo

April 11, 2024

The tragedy occurred in Busca. The air ambulance medical team arrived on site and his condition immediately appeared very serious. Dario Colombo, a 66-year-old from Castano Primo, didn't make it, struck by a sudden illness while he was at the go-kart track in Busca, in the province of Cuneo. Suddenly he collapsed to the ground. Rescue services began immediately and brought an air ambulance medical team to the scene. The air ambulance took him to the Santa Croce hospital in Cuneo. His condition immediately appeared very serious. Unfortunately, despite desperate attempts to save him, the doctors had to give up.

No cause of death reported.

Polyclinic of Naples, 62-year-old died of heart attack after argument with security guards

April 9, 2024

Francesco Vanacore, 62 years old, died late yesterday afternoon in the intensive care unit of the Federico II Polyclinic in Naples. According to a reconstruction of the event made by eyewitnesses, the man, originally from Vico Equense, should have reached the cardiology department of the hospital. The altercation with the security guards arose from the man's desire to use the car in the avenues that wind between the different pavilions of the structure. During the argument the sixty-two-year-old suffered a sudden illness; rescue and hospitalization were not enough. His condition worsened until his death, which occurred late yesterday afternoon. Many on the web are wondering if adverse reactions from the Covid vaccine are behind the sudden death of Francesco Vanacore. Unfortunately, there is no clear information on this matter. To clarify the dynamics of the incident, which still partly remains mysterious, an investigation was opened, delegated to the Carabinieri and coordinated by the magistrates of the Neapolitan prosecutor's office.

Nine killed in “vaxxidents”:

Sudden illness while driving, the school bus driver lets the children off and then crashes: dead at the wheel at 61

April 8, 2024

Tragedy comes close to Chiavari (Genoa), where the driver of a school bus died following a sudden illness that struck him at the age of 61. Alberto Cafferata had just accompanied the children to school and had just enough time to get them all to safety before suffering a fatal illness around 8.30 am.

No cause of death reported.

He swerves due to illness, crosses the oncoming lane and crashes into a car

April 13, 2024

Tragic road accident around 6 pm along Via Brigata Mazzini, between Farra di Soligo and Col San Martino. An elderly motorist, driving a Toyota Rav 4, lost control of the vehicle which first hit a boundary wall on the right side and then ended up invading the opposite lane. At that time, a car arrived, an Opel Zafira, driven by a 51-year-old woman and the very violent head-on crash was inevitable. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the emergency room in Conegliano for checks while the pensioner, Ubaldo Contessotto, an 83-year-old from Mosnigo, died. The pensioner's death may have been caused by illness while driving, which triggered the fatal crash.

No cause of death reported.

The world of football mourns Davide Vigliotti, who died in a one-car accident

April 13, 2024

Condolences in the world of Piedmontese amateur football for the tragic death of Davide Vigliotti, who died at just 46 years old in a car accident that occurred the other day in Rivoli, in the Turin area. The 46-year-old was aboard a Fiat 500L: at the height of a bend, for reasons that are still unclear, the car went straight into a bend, invading the oncoming lane and then going off the road. The car then crashed into some trees and was destroyed. Davide died instantly. The medics, the firefighters of the Grugliasco Allamano team, the Anas auxiliaries and the carabinieri of the mobile radio unit intervened on site. Given the dynamics of the accident and given that it appears that the driver did not even attempt to brake, it cannot be ruled out that the veering off the road was due to a sudden illness or maybe he fell asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Brugherio, man found lifeless in car. On the spot the police: at the moment the hypothesis is that it was a fatal illness while driving

April 12, 2024

Brugherio (Lombardy) - Someone noticed a man slumped in a car and sounded the alarm. Drama in Brugherio on the evening of Friday, April 12 where a man, a 49-year-old according to initial information, was found lifeless inside a white BMW. The report was taken a few minutes after 19.30. The 118 rescuers with an ambulance and a medical car in code red and the police of Brugherio together with the coroner. Unfortunately for the 49-year-old, there was nothing to do. It is unclear when he died and the causes of his death. Now the most probable hypothesis is that of a sudden illness at the wheel.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Marco Albertetti, 52-year-old bricklayer

April 10, 2024

Cervatto (Piemonte) - His name was Marco Albertetti and he was a 52-year-old bricklayer, the man who died inside his pick-up truck found on a cliff near Cervatto, in Val Mastallone. The man had left home to go to work in Fobello, but he never reached his destination and when his wife Federica Stalla, former mayor of the village, knew that they had lost track of her husband she immediately alerted the police. Shortly after noon the report of a road accident on the provincial road 9, directed the search: but, inside the pick-up Ford Ranger, Albertetti, unfortunately, had already died, after a flight of almost 100 meters. It will be the investigations arranged by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to clarify whether the death is attributable to the consequences of the accident or whether the man had the accident due to an illness.

No cause of death reported.

The 58-year-old gardener Adem Zekiri died when he hit a truck: he leaves behind two children

April 9, 2024

Gardener Adem Zekiri died when hit by a truck: he leaves behind two children. It was probably a sudden illness that caused the death of Adem Zekiri, a 58-year-old Macedonian who yesterday afternoon aboard his Opel Corsa collided head-on with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction. A tragic accident occurred along state road 81, in the urban stretch of Piano della Lenta, a hamlet of Teramo, near the fuel station and the bar. The worker was returning home from work when, for reasons still under investigation, he violently collided with the truck that was travelling up the state road. It was 1.30 pm according to various testimonies, the car would have collided with the truck, which would have had no way to avoid the impact. Among the witnesses, the driver of the truck and the driver of a bus who was shortly following the 58-year-old's car. Several people also rushed to the street, partly out of fear following the roar produced by the clash. At that moment many were about to sit down at the table and have lunch.

No cause of death reported.

The 64-year-old who crashed his car into a tree in Arcevia last Saturday has died

April 8, 2024

The 64-year-old who crashed his car into a tree in Arcevia last Saturday has died. Rodoldo Ragni was from San Lorenzo in Campo and lived in the Arcevian hamlet of Nidastore. The same location where the accident occurred, perhaps caused by a sudden illness. After the crash, he was admitted to Senigalli Hospital in critical condition. The doctors tried to save his life, but the many fractures and injuries sustained in the impact of his car against the tree led to his death.

No cause of death reported.

Car hits a tree, Emil Danini dies at 39: "He was a spectacular dad"

April 8, 2024

Parma - A dramatic road accident near Chiozzola di Parma. The tragedy occurred on the night of Sunday, April 7, the man, Emil Danini, was 39 years old. The victim’s car, for reasons still under investigation by investigators, crashed into a tree. Some residents of the area heard the noise of the impact and went out into the street to understand what had happened, immediately calling the rescuers. Unfortunately, however, despite the intervention of the automedic and an ambulance, for the man there was nothing to do. The police have ordered investigations to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. The 39-year-old could have had an illness or fell asleep at the wheel, since on the asphalt there were no signs of braking. Emil Danini leaves his partner, two children aged 2 and 4 and his brother.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden fatal illness for a driver on the Ivrea-Santhià junction

April 8, 2024

The rescue was useless. The man still managed to pull over onto the emergency lane, avoiding causing an accident that would have involved other cars. The drama occurred on the Ivrea-Santhià motorway junction. At Alice Castello, in the province of Vercelli, a car at a certain point pulled over onto the emergency lane. The man driving, struck by a sudden illness, was able to stop to the side before suffering a heart attack, avoiding causing a bad accident that would have ended up involving other cars. When the 118 health workers arrived on site, unfortunately there was nothing left that could be done for the man. The traffic police also intervened to investigate the case.

No age reported.

