A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (110)

Joe Dea, Reality TV and Music Video Director, Dies at 71

April 16, 2025

Joseph “Joe” Dea, a music video director, reality TV director and four-time Emmy winner, died Sunday of glioblastoma in Alameda, Calif. He was 71. Always an early adopter of cutting-edge visual technology, Dea’s fascination with the blend of painting and cinematic technique began at the University of Hartford’s Hartford Art School.

Link

Playwright and Producer Robert Rosiello Jr. Dies at 52

April 16, 2025

Playwright, director, actor, set designer, and marketing maven Robert Rosiello Jr. died unexpectedly on March 26, 2025, at Doylestown Hospital in Pennsylvania. The cause, confirmed by his husband, Mark Cole, was cardiopulmonary arrest. He was 52.

Link

‘Sopranos’ Dominic Chianese’s daughter dies post cancer diagnosis she knew she wouldn’t survive

April 18, 2025

Dominic Chianese, a star of the Sopranos, lost his daughter, Sarah Francesca Chianese, at 58, following a battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor that originates from glial cells, specifically astrocytes. In Sarah’s eulogy, shared on her Instagram, her mother admitted the diagnosis “was never going to be survivable.” However, she shared that Sarah “knew that from the onset, and conducted herself with an astounding measure of grace and kindness that persisted through her final months.” According to a fan page, which was asked to post on behalf of the family, confirmed she died on Tuesday surrounded by family.

Link

Steely Dan Musician Dead at 68: Family Confirms Death of Drew Zingg

April 18, 2025

Drew Zingg, the renowned guitarist best known for his work with Steely Dan and Boz Scaggs, has passed away. Zingg was 68 years old. The cause of death has not been disclosed. His family shared the news of his passing through an Instagram post. “The Zingg family, his wife Katerina, his son Levon, and his brothers Peter and Chris are deeply saddened to tell you that earlier this week, Drew Zingg passed away in San Francisco [CA],” the caption alongside a snapshot of Zingg.

Link

Reported on April 13:

Joey Rimicci of Jughead’s Revenge has passed away

April 13, 2025

Los Angeles, California – Sadly, Joey Rimicci of Jughead’s Revenge passed away on April 10. Rimicci had suffered a stroke and passed away at a hospital near his home.

No age reported.

Link

Damien Stone: Gay porn star and bodybuilding coach dies ‘suddenly’ aged 32 from heart complications

April 17, 2025

Gay adult actor and bodybuilding champion Damien Stone has died suddenly from heart complications, at the age of 32. The news of his passing was first reported by porn site STR8UPGAYPORN on April 1, with his family initially announcing his death on March 11. The statement read: “Str8Up is sorry to report that gay porn star Damien Stone has died following complications from an enlarged heart,” the website said. Stone was originally from Moldova, but grew up in Pennsylvania, where he went on to become a three-time state bodybuilding champion.

Link

Five politicians “died suddenly”:

Oregon state Sen. Aaron Woods dies at 75

April 21, 2025

Salem, Ore. – State Sen. Aaron Woods, a former tech executive serving his first term in the Oregon Legislature, died on Saturday. He was 75. Two Democratic lawmakers told OPB that Woods died due to complications with cancer that had recently reemerged. The Wilsonville Democrat recently took a leave from this year’s legislative session to undergo treatment. Woods was in Colorado receiving chemotherapy when he died. Woods was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023 and received treatment. Friends say he was in full form when he attended the Democratic National Convention as a delegate last year.

Link

Washington State Senator Bill Ramos dies unexpectedly Saturday night

April 20, 2025

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Washington State Senator Bill Ramos died suddenly on Saturday night, according to his wife, King County Councilmember Sarah Perry. She made the announcement on Facebook. “It is with the deepest heartache that I share the news that the love of my life, Bill Ramos, passed away while on a trail run tonight.” Ramos was 69 years old. His wife shared more on her devastating loss, in a news release Sunday morning: “He was doing what he loved – running on one of the many trails near our Issaquah home. For Bill, these runs were a way to relieve stress during a busy legislative session, a way to stay active – and exercise our dog Sadie – and a way to reconnect to the forests and hills he loved that shaped his career.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Ohio State Representative Ron Hood Passes Away Unexpectedly

April 20, 2025

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Former Ohio House Representative Ronald Edward Hood, a longtime Republican lawmaker known for his staunch conservative stances and multiple terms in the state legislature, passed away suddenly overnight. He was 55 years old. In addition to his legislative work, Hood ran in the 2021 special election for Ohio’s 15th congressional district and later announced a bid for governor in the 2022 Ohio gubernatorial race. Hood reportedly died of medical complications. No further details have been released regarding the cause of death.

Link

Former Columbus councilwoman, Judy Thomas, has passed away

April 19, 2025

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Judy Thomas, a former city councilor, passed away earlier today at Emory Hospital in Atlanta [GA]. Thomas resigned from her position nearly a month ago following health concerns. Thomas, 79, died Saturday at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where she was being treated for a blood infection.

Link

Longtime Fauntleroy leader Mike Dey has died

April 19, 2025

Just a few months after resigning as Fauntleroy Community Association president after 11 years, Mike Dey has unexpectedly died at age 74. His wife Susan Lantz-Dey had been outdoors at their home Thursday night, then came indoors to make dinner, and found him unconscious. Seattle [WA] Fire medics responded but were unable to revive him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rep. Andy Biggs’ daughter dies at 37

April 18, 2025

GILBERT, Ariz. – U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs announced today that his daughter died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. Cosette Biggs-Finerd, a mother of 3 young children, was 37. Biggs said in an early morning post on X his family is devastated by her loss but he was grateful they could gather at her side in her final days.

Link

Jennifer Toth, author who chronicled NYC’s ‘mole people,’ dies at 57

April 19, 2025

Jennifer Toth, a journalist and author whose books illuminated stories of struggle and crisis, including her journeys under the New York streets to chronicle the hidden world of “mole” people living in abandoned tunnels and subterranean nooks, died April 12 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was 57. The cause was respiratory complications, said her husband, Craig Whitlock, a journalist at The Washington Post.

Link

Veteran 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek passes away

April 15, 2025

ATLANTA, GA — 11Alive is saddened to report that veteran reporter and beloved member of the 11Alive newsroom, Jon Shirek, has died after a battle with brain cancer. Shirek had recently retired from the business a little more than a year ago. In 1980, he took a job with WXIA and dedicated more than 40 years of his life to the station until February 2024.

Researcher’s Note – WXIA-TV (channel 11) is a television station in Atlanta affiliated with NBC. NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office to be fully vaccinated [sic]: Link

No age reported.

Link

Former Miami High, University of Miami basketball star Dwayne Collins dies at 37

April 18, 2025

New Jersey – Former Miami High and University of Miami basketball player Dwayne Collins died on Wednesday, three days after his 37th birthday. The cause of death has not been announced, but a heart attack is suspected, according to multiple sources.

Link

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Joe Juraszek Cause of Death: The Dallas Cowboys mourn death of beloved coach

April 18, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys are in the thick of NFL Draft preparations and still riding high from Tyron Smith’s emotional retirement ceremony this week--but joy quickly turned to sorrow as the franchise lost one of its most beloved behind-the-scenes figures. The team confirmed that former strength and conditioning coach Joe Juraszek has passed away. He was 67. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Link

One-Time Indiana Football Assistant Coach Mike DeBord Dead At 69

April 15, 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike DeBord, a Muncie, Ind. Native who was the offensive coordinator for Tom Allen’s initial seasons at Indiana, died on Wednesday. He was 69. DeBord died due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2021. DeBord had a long career in both the college ranks and in the NFL. DeBord returned to Michigan one last time in 2020 before he finished his career at Kansas as offensive coordinator in 2021.

Researcher’s Note – NFL to Restrict Access to Team Employees Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Without Reason: Link

Link

In memoriam: Garrett Estrin, former UH Hilo men’s soccer coach

April 19, 2025

Former University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s soccer head coach Garrett Estrin, 48, died on April 17, in California after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer. Estrin was named the program’s eighth head coach in May 2022 and helped the Vulcans soccer programs begin a new era by leading the men’s team to a season-opening 2-1 victory over Cal Poly Humboldt on the brand-new turf Vulcan Soccer Field.

Researcher’s Note – Effective January 3, 2022, the University is requiring that all Employees and visitors be Fully Vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 prior to entering any University campus or any University facility or office (collectively, “University Site”), subject to the following provisions and exemptions: Link

Link

LeapFrog Co-Founder Mike Wood Dies at the Age of 72

April 21, 2025

On April 10, 2025, Mike Wood, co-founder of LeapFrog Enterprises [educational games and toys], passed away in Zurich, Switzerland. His tragic death was confirmed by his brother, Tim, in a statement to The New York Times. He was 72 years old. When speaking with The New York Times, Tim Wood revealed that Mike had been living with Alzheimer’s. Before the disease progressed any further, Mike made the heartbreaking decision to end his life at Dignitas, a nonprofit in Switzerland that provides physician-assisted suicide. He was surrounded by family in his final moments.

Link

New York Banker Grant Barr Found Dead at 37 After Going Missing During Vacation

April 16, 2025

The remains of American banker Grant Barr have been found, ending a months-long search that began after his mysterious disappearance in southern Spain. Grant, 37, went missing on January 28 while vacationing with family and friends in Estepona, a seaside town on the Costa del Sol. The Spanish Eye confirmed the tragic discovery, revealing that Grant’s body had washed ashore on March 3. However, his identity remained unknown until a recent DNA test provided confirmation. The circumstances of his disappearance raised early concerns. A pair of trousers and his passport were found near a local beach shortly after he vanished. So far, the only official explanation provided is that his death has been reported as a drowning. The full details remain unclear. Grant Barr built a successful career in the finance sector, with roles at several prominent institutions. According to his LinkedIn profile , he had worked for major corporations, including Citi, the London Stock Exchange Group, and First Republic Bank. At the time of his death, he was employed at BNY, serving in the Alternative Funds Lending division. The sailing getaway was meant to be a break — time to reflect and recover after a difficult breakup. But beneath the surface, his family said he had been struggling. His father, Michael, previously shared that Grant had been in a fragile emotional state in the weeks before he vanished. He described his son as feeling paranoid and fearful, convinced that his family was in danger. These distressing thoughts, coupled with the recent end of a significant relationship, weighed heavily on him.

Researcher’s Note - NYC to End Private-Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate on November 1, 2022: Link

Link

James Bell, Founder of the Burns Institute, Has Passed Away

April 17, 2025

James Bell, who founded a national organization to address racial disparities and disproportionality within America’s juvenile justice systems, died this month at the age of 71. Bell founded the Oakland, Calif.-based, W. Haywood Burns Institute, named for his mentor and a civil rights activist and lawyer, in 2001.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An infant “died suddenly” (Note: our extensive coverage of infant deaths will resume soon):

Dechlan Hoff Lindner, 10 months

April 17, 2025

Dechlan Hoff Lindner, 10-month-old son of Taiton Lindner and Karli Hendrickson of New London [MN], died unexpectedly of a sudden illness on April 15, 2025, at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two children “died suddenly”:

Six pit bulls did the unthinkable to a young girl after babysitter, 53, died of medical emergency

April 16, 2025

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. – A woman died from a medical emergency inside her Indiana home before the four-year-old girl she was babysitting was mauled and ultimately killed by six pit bulls. When Gina Flores asked her aunt to watch her young daughter, she never would have thought it would be the last time she saw either of them alive. On Monday, Oliva Mora Regalado, 53, reportedly died from a medical emergency stemming from a pre-existing condition, leaving Flores’ daughter Evelynn Lopez alone with seven dogs – six pit bulls and one poodle mix. Evelynn was then viciously attacked by the animals, according to a statement from the Huntingburg Police Department. First responders immediately performed life-saving measures, but Regalado was pronounced dead at the scene. Evelyn was rushed to Deaconess Memorial in Jasper in critical condition. She later succumbed to her severe injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GA boy fulfills wish of seeing ‘Minecraft’ movie before dying of brain cancer thanks to mom’s email

April 17, 2025

Weeks before “A Minecraft Movie” dominated the box office this month, film crew workers in Georgia came together to help make a dying boy’s wish come true. Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to a mother who says this all started with an email to a friend. Seeing “A Minecraft Movie” in theaters is a dream come true for gamers of all ages. For Justyne Lobello’s son, Kevin, it was his final wish. “When he was about five, six, I introduced him to ‘Minecraft’ just on an iPad that I had,” Lobello said. “He immediately took to it and started begging me for a big creeper plush within weeks of him starting to play.” When Lobello learned in February that Kevin’s rare pediatric brain cancer would take his life before he could see it in theaters, she did what she could to make it happen. She sent a Facebook message to a friend in the movie industry. “We made it happen in two weeks,” Lobello said. Kevin died 11 days after fulfilling his wish. Kevin Carl Lobello, 9, of Macon, Georgia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. In November of 2023, Kevin was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare, hard-to-treat brain cancer that mainly affects children.



Link

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

A Hatboro-Horsham student has passed away unexpectedly, GoFundMe launched to support the family

April 20, 2025

Ryan Killen, a student at Hatboro-Horsham [PA] High School, passed away on Thursday, April 17. He was 16 years old, according to a GoFundMe launched by Hatboro resident on behalf of the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Boy, 14, Found Dead After He Got Off Bus ‘Without Issue’ and Began Walking Home on Sidewalk

April 18, 2025

A 14-year-old Michigan student was found dead shortly after getting off his school bus, authorities said. The eighth-grader, who attended Handy Middle School, has not been publicly identified, according to ABC affiliate WJRT, CBS affiliate WNEM and Mlive.com. He was found unresponsive on Tuesday, April 15, by a neighbor after being dropped off at his normal bus stop. Emergency responders were alerted and treatment was provided. However, the student was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the reports. Speaking with WNEM, Sgt. Ben Krzyminski of the Department of Public Safety said that officers do not suspect that foul play was involved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Waverly community rallies to support family after 17-year-old dies from flu, strep complications

April 15, 2025

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly High School community received the news this week that one of their own passed away after weeks in the hospital. In February, 17-year-old Jocey Tackett had been admitted to the hospital with the flu and suffered complications from the flu and strep that turned septic and caused too much damage for her body to recover, according to her family. She passed away on Sunday at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, just a few days before she would have turned 18.

Link

2023 Tri-Cities valedictorian collapses and dies after half marathon at college

April 17, 2025

Friends and relatives of a 2023 Southridge High valedictorian are working to honor the memory of the college sophomore who had a passion for animals and nature. Camryn Morris died suddenly after completing a half-marathon April 5 in Corvallis, Ore. She crossed the finish line and then collapsed into the arms of a friend due to cardiac arrest, her family said her obituary. She was 19 and attending her second year at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

Researcher’s Note – Oregon State University to require COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for students and employees: Link

Link

A minister “died suddenly”:

Rev. Elizabeth Ann King, 64

April 15, 2025

Gloucester, MA – Rev. Elizabeth Ann King, 64, known for her warmth, wit, and wise counsel, died unexpectedly and suddenly on April 9. As an adult, she served as a United Church of Christ minister in eastern Massachusetts for nearly 40 years. And she never ducked a challenge, whether her three bouts with breast cancer, learning pottery, or sky diving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Jenny Sullivan, 65

April 18, 2025

MARSHALL, MN – Jenny “Jen” Sullivan died unexpectedly at home on Monday April 14, 2025. Jen graduated from South Dakota State University in May of 1982 with a degree in nursing. She worked as an RN for 2 years in Sioux Falls, SD and 34 years at the clinic in Marshall, MN.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Jay Byers, president of Simpson College and former CEO of Des Moines Partnership, has died

April 17, 2025

Jay Byers, the president of Simpson College and former longtime CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, has died unexpectedly. Byers, 54, was found dead at the Sigler House, the president’s residence near campus, on April 17 after a welfare check around noon. Byers had been president of the private college in Indianola [Iowa] since July 2023. Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher said the cause of death was under investigation but there was no reason to suspect foul play. Byers had suffered injuries in a serious automobile accident last June but had recovered and resumed his duties. Simpson Board of Trustees chair Terry Handley said at a Simpson news conference that he had asked college staff to check on Byers with the help of Indianola police after Byers missed a scheduled morning Zoom meeting, “which was extremely unusual.” “We are all in shock. This is not something that you expect,” Handley said.

Researcher’s Note - Simpson College strongly encouraging vaccinations [sic] with spread of COVID-19 delta variant: Link

Simpson College Works to Vaccinate [sic] Students Before End of Semester: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steph Reed, 63

April 16, 2025

Steph E. (Ahrens) Reed, 63, died unexpectedly on April 8, 2025, in Fremont, NE. After graduating from WNCC (Western Nebraska Community College), she began her passion for nourishing others, cooking in various kitchens at area schools and nursing homes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Gaige Louis Gilbert, 27

April 19, 2025

Gaige Louis Gilbert, 27, of Oak Grove, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Gaige proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was a paratrooper, an expert marksman, and a motor transport operator. He took every opportunity to travel both in military and civilian life.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Jonathan Andicoechea, College Instructor, And Professor, At Oregon State University, Passes Away

April 18, 2025

Jonathan Andicoechea, a resident of Corvallis, Oregon, and beloved professor at Oregon State University, passed away, leaving his family and loved ones heartbroken. According to an email received by Oregon State Univeristy, their beloved faculty member in Integrative Biology, Jonathan Andicoechea, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. While the information regarding the cause and manner of his untimely demise is not available, his passing has left a profound void in the lives of his loved ones.

Researcher’s Note – Oregon State University to require COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for students and employees: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Venen, 63

April 19, 2025

Ralph passed away unexpectedly April 16, 2025, in Clyde Township, Michigan. He enjoyed a long career at Ford Motor Company. After departing Ford, he managed a customer service department for Stefanini, managing the Honda customer service department and overseeing their call center in the Philippines. Ralph’s love of teaching called to him, and he earned his Master’s in Education from Wayne State. Up until his death, he served as an adjunct professor at Macomb Community College, launching new students into the world of Business.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

Burton ISD mourns teacher’s death

April 14, 2025

Burton, TX – The Burton Independent School District is grieving the loss of Kim Applewhite, a sixth-grade English language arts teacher at Burton Elementary School after she passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning. Applewhite experienced a medical emergency that morning while on campus, and despite quick response from emergency services, she passed away, information in a short press release from the district stated. Applewhite, who had been a member of the Burton ISD staff for nine years and a teacher for 16 years, widely was known for her deep commitment to her students and her energetic, compassionate approach in the classroom, the statement read.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Loppnow, 52

April 19, 2025

Edward Croman Loppnow III “Eddie” or “Bub”, 52, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 18, 2025, at home. Eddie devoted his life to teaching and coaching young minds for over 25 years. For the last 7 years, he worked at Battle Creek Public School as an Elementary Physical Education teacher.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brien Brenner, 28

April 14, 2025

Brien Mackenzie Brenner passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on April 5th, 2025, in Manhattan, KS. At 28 years old, Brien left us suddenly and far too soon, leaving his family and friends feeling unimaginable pain and loss. His passion for teaching and working with children was evident during his time as a student teacher at Clay Center High School. Brien was also employed at Success Vision, where he eagerly anticipated a promotion to general manager, a testament to his hard work, skill, and perseverance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 13:

Julianna Sannino, 20

April 13, 2025

FAIRFIELD, CT – Julianna Joyce Sannino, affectionately known as JJ, passed away on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025. JJ was studying to obtain her masters degree in elementary education at Sacred Heart University and was recognized as a dean’s list student.

Researcher’s note - Sacred Heart University will no longer require COVID vaccine [sic], April 14, 2022: But the university’s website now states that for the fall of 2022, vaccination [sic] “will be recommended, but not required, based on current numbers and trends and in accordance with CDC guidance.” Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family, school district honors Dothan bus driver who suddenly died on the job

April 16, 2025

DOTHAN, Ala — Life has been turned upside down for the family and coworkers of a Dothan City Schools school bus driver who suddenly died while he was at work. Dennis Cole [74] was found dead at the Dothan City Bus Barn Monday evening. “It’s just still we are really in shock, it’s hard for all of us right now, this will be our new reality of not having him. He was doing what he loved,” said Sydney brooks, Cole’s oldest granddaughter. District officials say he had a medical emergency and died of heart-related issues. Family members say they were unaware of any health-related issues. “It was out of nowhere, it just happened. He didn’t come home from work, went looking, and found him there. It doesn’t seem real still,” said Brooks. The family says Cole has always been a public servant. He has worked for the district transportation department since 2013 and even earned the employee of the year award for 2018-19.

Link

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 28:

Wildelis Rosa, 26

March 28, 2025

Metairie, LA - Formerly of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly. To my strong and wanderlust baby sister. You embodied what a free spirit is, you aimed high and achieved many great things. Such achievements are truly to be admired. You aimed to serve as a cop and as an Army Reservist, served with distinction, but above all you were our young one.

Researchers note - The New Orleans Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer. 🙏🏽🙏🏽💙🇺🇸 According to the NOPD, Officer Wildelis Rosa died suddenly this week: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 24:

Darius Montrell Faveroth (Baybee), 27

March 24, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Darius Montrell Faveroth, beloved husband, father, police officer, and Army veteran. Darius served his country proudly in the U.S. Army for 10 years while simultaneously continuing his service as a police officer for 5 years. Note: Darius was preparing to deploy with the Army next month.

Researcher’s note - A police spokesperson said he was not killed in the line of duty, but had a medical emergency while he was getting ready for his shift: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 7:

Corporal Christopher Damon Gallion, Sr., 39

March 7, 2025

Corporal Christopher Damon Gallion, Sr., 39, passed away in Jackson, Miss.

Researcher’s note - The Jackson Police Department announced Friday that Cpl. Christopher Gallion Sr., passed away . “My heart is heavy,” JPD Chief Joseph Wade said. “We mourn alongside his family.” Wade said Gallion, 39, suffered a medical crisis toward the end of his shift on Thursday. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died . Gallion was married with young children, including a 3-month-old baby: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Topeka Police Officer Lt. Eddie Stanley dies Monday following medical emergency

April 21, 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) announced the passing of Lt. Eddie Stanley on Monday, April 21, after he suffered a medical emergency at his home Monday morning. According to a release from City of Topeka Spokesperson Dan Garrett, Lt. Stanley had served the Topeka community since joining the Topeka Police on December 3, 2001.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rio Arriba County sheriff dies unexpectedly

April 20, 2025

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. - Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy A. Merrifield, 50, died at his home early Sunday morning. The announcement came in a press release from the Office of the County Manager. No further details as to the cause of death were shared Sunday as an investigation is now underway. Merrifield was named interim sheriff in late 2021 after the resignation of James Lujan. Merrifield won an election in 2022.

Link

Veteran Wheeling police officer dies at law enforcement conference

April 17, 2025

Wheeling [IL] police Cmdr. Jim Borchardt died unexpectedly Wednesday, likely after experiencing a medical emergency, authorities said. Borchardt, 49, was found dead in his car about 6 p.m. at the Q Center, 1405 N. 5th Ave. In St. Charles. He was there for the annual Illinois Police Accreditation Coalition conference. Borchardt had served with the department for 25 years.

Researcher’s Note – Wheeling begins vaccine [sic] incentive program for full-time city employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Memory of Redlands Police Officer Seth Franklin

April 17, 2025

Yucaipa, CA – The Redlands community is mourning the loss of Police Officer Seth Franklin [34], who passed away on Sunday, April 6 after a courageous battle with Stage 4 melanoma. He began his law enforcement career as a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he served honorably for 11 years before joining the Redlands Police Department in 2018.

Researcher’s Note – Seth was diagnosed with melanoma in September 2022 . By November, surgery revealed that the cancer had spread to multiple lymph nodes . After enduring many treatments, Seth was thankfully cleared in February 2024. But Seth’s battle is far from over . In June of this year, the cancer returned and has now escalated to stage 4 melanoma , which has spread to his bones , affecting his hips and spine: Link

Link

Vincentian NYPD officer Deryck Shoy dies suddenly

April 15, 2025

Monica Shoy, the mother of Vincentian-born New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Deryck Shoy, said her son died suddenly on March 19, 2025. He was 45. Mrs. Shoy, also a Vincentian native, told Caribbean Life on Friday, April 11, 2025, that Officer Shoy, who had resided in Jamaica, Queens, died at Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica, Queens.

Researcher’s Note – New York City vaccine [sic] mandate extends to all city workers and includes a new $500 bonus, mayor says: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Perry Fire Dept. Mourns loss of longtime volunteer, photographer

April 20, 2025

PERRY, Iowa — The Perry Fire Department is reeling from the loss of longtime volunteer and “true champion” Tom Wolf [71], it announced Easter Sunday in a social media post. According to the department, Wolf passed away suddenly in his home on Sunday morning, “leaving behind a legacy of service, creativity, and heart that will never be forgotten.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reidland-Farley Fire District mourns death of firefighter

April 18, 2025

REIDLAND, Ky. — On April 18, the Reidland-Farley Fire District announced the death of firefighter Jordan Donohoo [33]. According to the district, Jordan experienced a medical emergency in his home and was brought to an out-of-town hospital where he died, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fire Chief Dennis Powell dies

April 16, 2025

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OH – YS Police confirmed Wednesday morning, April 16, that Chief Dennis Powell, 55, of Miami Township Fire-Rescue has died. Police dispatch received a call for a welfare check at Powell’s home at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 15; both YSPD and MTFR responded to the call. Powell was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “It is with great regret and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fire Chief Denny Powell following a brief illness,” a statement from MTFR sent to the News this afternoon reads.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Friend remembers Davidson County 911 operator who died months before her wedding day

April 16, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Beloved Davidson County 911 operator Laura Everhart passed away at just 39 years old. It came as a shock to Angela Updegrove, whose known Everhart since she was a teenager. “It’s just so shocking cause you think, ‘she has so much life,’” Updegrove said. Everhart became a dispatcher with Davidson County 911 back in 2020, since then she was responsible for 7 CPR saves and was even named employee of the year in 2024. Laura Everhart passed away following complications from a surgery on Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

911 calls, records reveal more info about moments before man’s ‘violent struggle’ with Norwood PD

April 17, 2025

NORWOOD, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) has been called in to investigate the death of a man who was en route to the hospital after a “violent struggle” with Norwood police. Norwood Police Chief Dwayne Sumner said officers responded to a report of a loose dog in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Sumner said the call was also linked to a man and woman “exhibiting erratic behavior” near Ohio Media School. When officers arrived, Sumner said police found the man and woman, who “appeared to be in mental distress.” The chief said during the situation, the man — now identified as 40-year-old Akeem Holtz of Cincinnati — “became combative” and resisted the officers. “After a prolonged and violent struggle, officers were eventually able to restrain him with handcuffs,” Sumner said. The police chief said one Norwood officer was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment, while paramedics checked the man and began to take him to UC Medical Center. While on his way to the hospital, Sumner said the man “experienced a medical emergency” and was pronounced dead by the time he arrived at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man who bit Orange County police officer dies in custody after arrest

April 20, 2025

Fullerton, CA - A man who police said was “erratic” and bit an officer during his arrest suffered a medical emergency and died in custody early Sunday, according to authorities. A Fullerton police officer first spotted the man around 12:31 a.m. after closing hours at Lemon Park, according to a department news release. Police said the man looked to be holding a smoldering cardboard box and “was acting erratic.” As more officers arrived, police said, the man became uncooperative and began to physically resist. More officers were called to provide assistance and, according to the department, it took several of them to gain control of the man and place him in restraints. Police said that as officers were taking the man into custody, he “violently bit an officer on the arm causing injuries.” The Fullerton Fire Department responded to treat both the suspect and the officer. Several minutes later, according to the release, the arrestee appeared to have a medical emergency. Police said paramedics began lifesaving measures and took the man — who has not yet been identified — to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jay Piccirillo, Bridgeport’s Force Of Optimism, Owner Of Micalizzi’s Italian Ice, Passes Away At Age 54

April 18, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – Jay Piccirillo, Bridgeport’s force of optimism, owner of Micalizzi’s Italian ice brand, community powerhouse, father, friend to thousands, philanthropist to those who most needed it, died suddenly Friday morning. He had just celebrated his 54th birthday. Jay was on his home treadmill Friday when he collapsed, according to a family member. For Bridgeport, this is a gigantic community loss. He was a combination of Willie Wonka, Walt Disney and Santa Claus.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Police identify man found dead in Lake Champlain

April 21, 2025

SOUTH HERO, Vt. – Police have now identified the man whose body was found in Lake Champlain on Sunday. The man was found Sunday afternoon floating in the lake off Kibbe Point. Monday, troopers identified him as Silas Smith, 39, of Plattsburgh [NY]. We still don’t know how he died, but police say his death is not considered suspicious.

Link

Man Found Dead on Wayne County Golf Course

April 21, 2025

Walworth, N.Y. – Police are investigating a death at a local golf course. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Blue Heron Hill Country Club just after 6 Friday morning for the report of a person found on the golf course unresponsive. 55-year-old Alan Rainbow was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, is investigating the cause and manner of death.

Link

32-Year-Old Dad Missing from Shipyard Found Dead in River Upstream

April 18, 2025

The body of a man who had been working at a shipyard in Kentucky has been found dead, said authorities. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Daryl Dennis, 32, of Mobile, Ala., was last seen on Clarks River Road on April 16 at approximately 2:30 p.m., local time, Fox affiliate WALA, CBS affiliate WKRG, the Paducah Sun and the Bradenton Herald reported. Around 11:30 p.m. later that day, Dennis’ body was found in the Tennessee River in Paducah, Ky., the sheriff’s office said on Thursday, April 17. Authorities and the coroner’s office don’t expect foul play at this stage of the investigation, said the sheriff’s office, according to the Paducah Sun. In an April 16 Facebook post prior to the announcement about her husband, Dennis’s wife Shanna said he was last seen at the James Marine shipyard, also in Paducah, “His work truck is still at the shipyard with the keys and his safety gear on the hood,” Shanna wrote. “His phone and wallet are presumed to be with him, but the phone is dead or off. I last texted him around 11:15 am, and he was last seen at the shipyard around 3pm. He just arrived to Kentucky yesterday. He is not in his hotel and all his belongings are there.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Support Jeremy’s family in time of need

April 17, 2025

Vancouver, Washington – Anyone who met Jeremy Copeland would remember him for the rest of their life. Sadly, Jeremy [45] went into cardiac arrest on Saturday April 12th, and underwent extensive lifesaving efforts and four days in the ICU. Jeremy passed away from this life on April 15th 2025, surrounded by family. He had been battling health challenges for some time, which suddenly culminated in heart failure.

Link

Heart attack believed to be cause for woman’s sudden death Friday

April 15, 2025

A 64-year-old woman who was attending Cattle Country Festival in Gonzales [TX] died from what is believed to have been a possible heart attack Friday, April 11. The female, whose name had not been released, was brought to the medical area for assistance by a male companion on Friday evening when she collapsed. ER personnel tried for some time to revive the woman, but she was later pronounced deceased (unattended by primary care physician) in accordance with state law.

Link

Oregon man dies following medical emergency on the Manitou Incline Tuesday

April 15, 2025

An Oregon man is dead following a medical emergency on the Manitou Incline, according to the City of Manitou Springs. The city says bystanders contacted 9-1-1 around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday saying a man was in medical distress. When emergency personnel arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the man. Despite life-saving measures, the city says the 64-year-old man died. His cause of death is under investigation.

Link

Queens woman dies 2 weeks after giving birth to twins by C-section. Her family wants answers.

April 14, 2025

A grieving family in Queens wants answers after a young woman died two weeks after giving birth to twins. They believe it was due to complications with her C-section. Tenisha Evans’ family says the 24-year-old gave birth to two baby boys, Angel and Liam, in January at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway. She had a C-section and was sent home after. For two weeks, she was enjoying being a first-time mom, but the family says 15 days after the C-section, she was found unresponsive in her bed. Evans was rushed to St. John’s, where she died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beth Cherry, 58

April 20, 2025

Beth Ann Cherry, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2025 in Oregon, Ohio. Beth enjoyed her career as a travel agent. She loved traveling with her husband Rick to England, Scotland, the British Isles, and to their Florida home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Edward Dinquel, 63

April 20, 2025

Villa Park, IL – Paul Edward Dinquel, 63, of Villa Park, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth McCarter, 64

April 20, 2025

Tulsa, OK – Elizabeth Claire (Libbie) Bernard McCarter, age 64, died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Boulier, 65

April 20, 2025

Craig Steven Boulier, age 65, of Mt. Pleasant [MI], passed away unexpectedly at McLaren Central Michigan on April 13, 2025. Memorial considerations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Halikiopoulos, 64

April 20, 2025

John Andrew (Halley) Halikiopoulos, Age 64, of Stillwater, MN, and St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly in his Stillwater home due to complications of hypertension.

Link

Joseph Downey, 60

April 20, 2025

Burke Centre, VA – Joseph H. Downey, 60, died suddenly on March 22, 2025. Joe was raised in Annandale, VA, and proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Air Force before beginning a 37-year career with the Fairfax County Health Department, retiring in October of 2024.

Researcher’s Note – Fairfax County government mandates employee COVID-19 vaccines [sic] or weekly tests: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry June-Daniel, 63

April 19, 2025

Terry L. June-Daniel, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2025, at his home in Vestal, NY. Terry was a long-time employee of The Ithaca Journal, where he began as a paperboy and eventually moved into office roles.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Kenny, 74

April 19, 2025

Steven “Steve” Robert Kenny, 74, of Lowry Road in Guilford [VT], died unexpectedly, Sunday, April 13, 2025, at his home following a period of declining health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eddie Frazier, 69

April 19, 2025

Eddie Lee Frazier, “Tiger,” passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Warrenton, Va.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Carver, 43

April 19, 2025

Ronald Nicholas “Nicky” Carver, 43, of Reidsville [NC], passed away unexpectedly Saturday April 19, 2025, at his home. He was an employee of UNC Rockingham Hospital in Eden.

Researcher’s Note – Rex, UNC Medical Center and Duke hospitals will require employees to get vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Bubriski, 72

April 19, 2025

David “Dave” Bubriski, of Pittsfield [MA], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, just one month shy of his 73rd birthday. For the majority of his career, Dave was employed by the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority. It was from there that he retired as manager after over 30 years of dedicated service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Stalilionis, 68

April 19, 2025

ORANGE, MA – James M. “Jimmy” “Snuffy” Stalilionis, 68, of Roche Avenue, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 17, 2025 after being stricken ill. Jimmy had been employed by Erving Paper Mill for many years, later becoming a tractor trailer driver and saw all the states except Hawaii. For several years before retiring, Jimmy delivered oil locally.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jared Herberger, 39

April 19, 2025

Waterford, MI – Jared Anthony Herberger, age 39, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Jared worked as a chef in a diverse range of establishments, including a brewpub, prep school dining hall, and high-end seafood restaurant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Simpson, 71

April 19, 2025

Dennis J. Simpson, age 71, of Willard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Link

Kadell Schnur, 36

April 18, 2025

Kadell M. Schnur, 36, of Chicora [PA], passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Kadell had been employed for 13 years as a service writer at Snow’s Polaris in Chicora.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Biniak, 67

April 18, 2025

Cheryl Elizabeth Biniak, age 67, of Braceville, IL, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Cheryl served her country honorably in the United States Air Force, training as a nurse.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harry Branning, 74

April 18, 2025

Harry Hayes Branning (74), of Vienna, VA, formerly of Glastonbury, CT, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of April 12th. Harry started Branning Financial, where he would complete a 50-year career in financial services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Cyprian, 58

April 18, 2025

John P. Cyprian, 58, of Valencia [PA], passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 12, 2025. John was the director of Butler County Veterans Affairs beginning in 1996, retiring in 2021. He served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1996, both active duty and reserve time, where he was in Operation Desert Shield/Storm.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darin Snider, 54

April 18, 2025

Holland, MI – Darin Jay Snider, age 54, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. He continued his education at Western Michigan University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1992, before beginning his career at Magna Engineered Glass. Darin worked as an advanced product development and design manager. He acquired 54 patents during his 30-year career at Magna.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keri Mancini, 41

April 17, 2025

Bergen County, NJ – Keri Dolores Mancini, 41, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2025. She was an avid lover of yoga and taught a class at Flow Yoga Studio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Calvin Zwerk, 37

April 17, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Calvin William Zwerk, 37, of Reese, Michigan, a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, on April 16, 2025, at his home with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriel Honodel, 44

April 17, 2025

Gabriel S. Honodel, 44, of Biglerville, PA, died suddenly, Sunday morning, April 13, 2025, at his home. Gabe worked with his father at Honodel Construction and later opened his own business, Honodel Home Improvements.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Nordyke, 66

April 17, 2025

Carlisle, Iowa – Brian Dale Nordyke, 66, passed away suddenly at home on April 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

April Roth, 57

April 17, 2025

April Louise Roth, age 57, of Columbus [OH], passed away suddenly at home Monday, April 14, 2025. She began her 22-year-long career at Kroger where she touched many lives. She was a pharmacy technician, head florist and cashier.

Researcher’s Note – Kroger announced this week that it will eliminate paid leave for unvaccinated [sic] employees who get COVID-19 and require some of them to pay a monthly health insurance surcharge starting next year, a further sign that employers are getting more serious about COVID-19 strategies: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Blanchet, 55

April 16, 2025

Kevin Gerard Blanchet, 55, of Tyngsboro, MA, passed away suddenly at his home on January 16, 2025. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, an experience that shaped his steadfast character and sense of duty.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beth Ann Rafine, 54

April 16, 2025

Rogersville, TN - Passed away unexpectedly in Rogersville, Tennessee. Beth served in the National Guard and was retired from Verizon after 26 years.

Researcher’s Note – Verizon Announces Vaccine [sic] Requirement for Employees, Says It ‘Must Comply’ With Mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Sloan, 74

April 16, 2025

Deborah Lea Sloan (Deetz), age 74, passed away after a short illness on March 13 in SaddleBrooke, Arizona, surrounded by her family. For 25 years she worked as a licensed psychologist in child protection for St. Louis County Social Services. Donations may be made to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Mulkerrins, 36

April 16, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jessica M. “Jess” Mulkerrins, of Braintree [MA], who left us far too soon on the afternoon of April 14th, 2025, at the age of 36. Jessica tragically passed away after suffering sudden cardiac arrest, later determined to be caused by Brugada Syndrome, a rare and undiagnosed genetic heart condition. She worked as a hair stylist at Stilettos Hair Salon in Holbrook and most recently at Supercuts in Braintree.

Link

Brandon Michael Smith, 43

April 15, 2025

Pekin, IL – Brandon Michael Smith, 43, of Pekin, passed away Friday, April 11, 2025 at his home. Brandon worked as a cement truck driver the last eight years, last working Thursday, April 10, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Sue McKinney, 65

April 15, 2025

Pekin, IL – Kimberly Sue McKinney, age 65, of Pekin, IL passed away on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – McKinney “died suddenly.” From tributes shared on her obituary: “I am still in shock. I had literally just talked to her. She will and is already missed.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denise Henderson, 72

April 15, 2025

Denise Claire Henderson was born May 22, 1952, in St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly at home in Bloomsdale, MO, on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at age 72 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eve-Ann Martinez, 75

April 15, 2025

Eve-Ann Martinez, a Santa Monica native and resident of Riverside [CA], passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2025, at the age of 75. Eve was admired for her beauty, occasionally having modeling jobs, but she thrived working as a Playboy Bunny for the Playboy Club in Century City. She attended many events at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, where she met numerous celebrities. In her later years, she became a licensed esthetician.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louis (Louie) Frederick Miller, 27

April 15, 2025

Louie was born on July 16, 1997, in Appleton, Wisconsin, and passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on April 12, 2025, in River Falls, Wisconsin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katelyn Mooney, 27

April 15, 2025

Katelyn Jennifer Mooney, 27, of Franklin [MA], died unexpectedly on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Milford Regional Medical Center. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Framingham State University and worked with autistic children as a behavioral interventionist at Cortica Inc in Shrewsbury.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Geiger, 43

April 15, 2025

Scott “Scotty” F. Geiger, 43, of Port Byron, IL, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 14, 2025, at Mercy One Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sloan Watson, 54

April 15, 2025

Sloan Angeline Watson, 54, of Oak Park [IL], died unexpectedly on April 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey Driscoll, 58

April 15, 2025

Geoffrey Moore Driscoll, 58, died unexpectedly in Providence, RI, on April 5, 2025. He worked for numerous restaurants, catering companies, and institutions throughout his three decades in kitchens, including Rivermead Retirement Community in Peterborough, NH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Weiner, 73

April 15, 2025

Richard Lee Weiner of Kent, Ohio, a loving and dedicated family man, writer, educator, scholar, attorney, and musician, died unexpectedly at his home on April 5, 2025. He was 73. The family would like to thank the first responders who worked so hard and tried so valiantly to save Richard’s life after he collapsed unexpectedly in his home. These include the 911 dispatcher, the EMS team, and our neighbor who came to his aid.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mitchell Gibbons, 60

April 15, 2025

Mitchell L. Gibbons, age 60, of West Springfield, Pa., died suddenly at his home. Mitch served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the VFW Post #4965 in West Springfield. He currently was employed at Tri-Penn Plastics in Girard.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Parslow, 74

April 15, 2025

Worcester, MA – David M. Parslow, 74, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. A proud patriot, David served our nation in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry for valor and heroism in combat against enemy forces.

Researcher’s Note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Verselli, 71

April 15, 2025

Peter Daniel Verselli, 71, of Meriden, Connecticut, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Klitzing, 69

April 15, 2025

Douglas Dean Klitzing, 69, of Centralia [IL], died surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Mt. Vernon, after a short illness. He happily lived for many years with countless friends and devoted caregivers at Bryan Manor, an intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities, first in Salem, IL, and then in Centralia, IL.

Researcher’s Note - Supportive Living Communities throughout Illinois have spent the last year waiting for a vaccine [sic] to be developed so we can move forward. AALC is launching a Let’s Get Vaccinated! [sic] campaign to urge all Supportive Living Program (SLP) staff members to get vaccinated [sic]: Link

Nursing homes serving Medicare and Medicaid patients will have to provide immunizations against influenza and pneumococcal disease to all residents if they want to continue in the programs, according to a final rule published by CMS in today’s Federal Register: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Dake, 29

April 15, 2025

Victoria “Tory” Lindsey Dake died suddenly on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from a seizure disorder. Tory graduated from the University of Georgia in 2019, earning her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology with an Emphasis in Neuroscience. She planned to carry her love for children’s wellness into her next vocation as a child psychologist. She was studying in Mercer University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling program in Atlanta [GA] at the time of her death.

Researcher’s Note - Mercer University has joined the College Vaccine Campus Challenge at the invitation of the White House and the U.S. Department of Education in order to assist with the nationwide effort to get as many Americans as possible vaccinated [sic] to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic [sic]: Link

Link

Jordan Marko, 41

April 14, 2025

Janesville, WI – Jordan Thomas Marko, age 41, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 6, at home. He worked at Banzo’s food truck before joining the culinary division at Epic Systems in Verona, where he worked for over nine years.

Researcher’s Note – Verona’s Epic mandates vaccines [sic] for staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (477)

Ontario (297)

Wayne Michael "Spinner" Paquette, 60, Link

Donna Marie Edwards, 63, Link

Merja Tallberg, 71, Link

Christine Joan Shaw, 71, Link

Bradley “Brad” John Foster, 72, Link

MWO (retired) Donald "Dennis" Nobbs, 74, Link

Doug Fairburn, 65, Link

Pierre "Peter" Couillard, 68, Link

Bridget Burd, 61, Link

Ross Elliott Dee, 66, Link

Kyle Kelly, 35, Link

Jaswant Singh Brar, 42, Link

John “Johnny” Michael Langlois, 64, Link

Tyler Dobson, 34, Link

Collin Parish, 33, Link

Christine Susan Funk, 62, Link

Kevin Norman John Wintonyk, 65, Link

Brandon Church, 27, Link

Jeffrey Francis Charles Bain, 62, Link

Allan Robert Pammett, 56, Link

Sivananthan Saravanamuthu, 65, Link

Abhishekah Anne Bennedict, 30, Link

Cheryl Bomberry-Hill, 58, Link

Robert “Bob” Frank Smith, 64, Link

Michael John Dennett, 63, Link

Marilyn Theresa Carson, 68, Link

Irene Helen Mitchell, 66, Link

John Campbell, 71, Link

Constantin Koti, 62, Link

Slawomir Wojczyszyn, 57, Link

Sheila Jean Miller, 67, Link

James William Carman Norris, 30, Link

Vanessa Marina Costabile-Potter, 37, Link

Brian Paul Kloth, 49, Link

John Campbell, 71, Link

Marie Agnes (Telfer) Bell, 75, Link

Helena Bergen, 58, Link

Prism Epiphany Wright, 25, Link

Kathryn Elizabeth Taylor, 69

April 19, 2025

Suddenly, at Mount Hope on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Those wishing to make a donation are asked to consider Ataxia Canada.

Researcher's note - Ataxia is a neuromuscular degenerative disease that affects the nervous system. Often, people will think that someone with an ataxia is drunk: slurred speech, stumbling, falling, and incoordination. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Thomas MacDonald, 70, Link

Karen Anne Hughes-Jones, 69, Link

Maria Rosalina Cunha Da Mota, 58, Link

Corrine Mary Pegahmagabow, 69, Link

Debbie McGibbon, 61, Link

Fiorenza Forgione, 75, Link

Douglas Castillo, 55, Link

Anup Mehta, 34, Link

Joan Hellyer, 68, Link

Ronnie Bélanger, 64, Link

Luc Cadieux, 64, Link

Peggy Skelding, 70, Link

David Fletcher Wildman, 71, Link

Edmund Paul Nelligan, 62, Link

Kathryn "Kathy" Barnes (Bowman), 71, Link

Bronson Donald Smith, 69, Link

Mary Nacpil, 72, Link

Rhonda Smith, 66, Link

Debbie McMullin, 65, Link

Sandra Elizabeth Laybolt, 58, Link

Ashley Summer Anderson, 26, Link

Vito Oriente, 62, Link

Vickie Harvey, 62

April 18, 2025

Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at Exeter Villa, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the age of 62. Donations to Cure PSP would be appreciated by the family.

Researcher's note - Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is an adult-onset, neurological disease that impacts movement, thinking, speech and vision. PSP is commonly referred to as an “atypical parkinsonism” because of its overlap of certain symptoms with Parkinson’s disease. However, it often progresses quite differently than Parkinson’s disease, and it shares similar pathology to Alzheimer’s and frontotemporal dementia. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Waite, 52, Link

Jeffrey Alan Riess, 48, Link

Joy Eileen Bieuz, 69, Link

Carol Lynnette VanRoie, 63, Link

Bonnie Elizabeth Willsie, 63, Link

Roger Burton, 59, Link

Lorrie Holmes, 65, Link

Hardeep Singh Jhattu, 43, Link

Jimmy N Viveiros, 47, Link

Carolyn Marie Keenan, 57, Link

Judy Lynn Chaffey, 64, Link

George Amos Sekyi, 43, Link

Lishaben Tejaskumar Fadadu, 32, Link

Denise Dumais, 59, Link

Jovan Nikolić, 39, Link

Glen Soehner, 65, Link

Megan Wagland, 41, Link

Keith Waddell, 47, Link

Cody Nicholas White, 27, Link

Christopher Alan Jackson, 49, Link

Yared Redda, 58, Link

Vladimir Krouzkevitch, 57, Link

Corinne Abbensetts, 57, Link

Jonathan Redsky, 38, Link

Jeffrey Paul Ruttan, 61, Link

Josephine Van Den Oetelaan, 41, Link

Darcey Lee Hibloom, 64, Link

Rodrigo Celso Guazzelli, 37, Link

Russell Lee, 43, Link

Shahan Craig Legault, 41, Link

Wendy Bishop McGuffin, 53, Link

Mark Antony Cox, 59, Link

Angela Roma Bosy, 69, Link

Alexander Derf Bradnam, 71, Link

Steve Anthony Meyer, 61, Link

Marissa Anne Chow, 42, Link

Gary Wayne Moore, 73 April 18, 2025

We announce the passing of Gary Wayne Moore. He had battled Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy (PSP) for many years.

Researcher's note - Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare brain disease that affects walking, balance, eye movements and swallowing. The disease results from the damage of cells in areas of the brain that control body movement, coordination, thinking and other important functions. Progressive supranuclear palsy also is called Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome. Link

Link

Victoria Anne Wilson, 55

April 18, 2025

We announce the passing of Victoria, on April 12, 2025, at the age of 55 from primary biliary cholangitis.

Researcher's note - Primary biliary cholangitis is an autoimmune disease in which the bile ducts are inflamed and slowly destroyed. It previously was called primary biliary cirrhosis. Link

Link

Michael James Esdaille, 42, Link

Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, 59, Link

Kamaljeet Sehra Singh, 40, Link

Harkirat Kaur, 33, Link

Avtar Singh Grewal, 66, Link

Jennifer Lynn Barham, 45, Link

Hugo Fung, 35, Link

The Right Reverend Robert Franklin Bennett, 75, Link

Renata Gloria Bruce, 64, Link

Monica Wai Yin Kam, 65, Link

Shanthakumar Kanagalingam, 48, Link

Doyshan Neckeya Felica Forbes-Thurston, 39, Link

Yaroslav Bilyk, 59, Link

Deanna Mary Ferneyhough, 69, Link

Paul Dalton, 66, Link

Todd Shuttleworth, 58, Link

William Daniel Crozier, 73, Link

Nathan Clay Dwayne Whynder, 48, Link

Raymon Devindranauth Sebu, 66, Link

Major Laureen Clarissa Twyne, 74, Link

Douglas R Castillo, 55, Link

Brenda Lukovnjak, 74, Link

Vicky Munzer, 63, Link

Blake Rivard Millroy, 65, Link

Anna Marie Blom, 62, Link

Olga Katherine Janovich, 70, Link

Bruce Edward Redquest, 64, Link

Shawn Michael Clifford, 65, Link

Benedetto Roberto Maceroni, 61, Link

Aaron Paul Nottingham, 38, Link

Glen Peter Soehner, 65, Link

Vernon Grant Loy, 53, Link

Lisa Marie Nadrofsky, 41, Link

Wayne Joseph McHale, 74, Link

Kathleen Lewis, 67, Link

Michele Ann Dupe, 58, Link

Lisa Zoellner, 53, Link

Amber Crystal Wiebe, 44, Link

Gordon "Gordie" John Murray, 63, Link

Karly Jade Martin, 36, Link

Jaden Dickson, 39, Link

David Wallace Stewart, 63, Link

Barbara Kowalczyk, 63, Link

Melissa June Reid, 40, Link

Dianne Elizabeth Duberry, 60, Link

Glauco Manazzone, 62, Link

Martin Lajeunesse, 44, Link

Maria Christina Suzanne DiMuzio, 56, Link

Christine Elizabeth Huctwith, 64, Link

Clare Haggins, 71, Link

Peter Hugh McKenzie, 75, Link

André Tessier, 61, Link

Shelly Gillies, 61, Link

Donald Runstedler, 68, Link

Keith Vincent Waddell, 47, Link

John Leslie Eric Kivioja, 61, Link

Kathleen Martin, 28, Link

Julia Ann Bradley, 55, Link

Morgan Jeremy Clarke, 47, Link

Kimberly Craik, 61, Link

Lisa Anne Mathewson “Little Kramar”, 33, Link

Martin Wyngaarden, 57, Link

Matthew Douglas David, 40, Link

Tiago Amaro Costa, 22, Link

Kathryn "Kathy" Barnes, 71, Link

Louise Annette (Menard) Bazinet, 64, Link

Maria Munro, 68, Link

Shelley Walsh, 63, Link

Wendy Marie Ryerse, 66, Link

Robin K. Hill, 65, Link

Gary Jean Levert, 66, Link

Brian Harvey Buchanan, 61, Link

Silvana Luciano, 55, Link

Jack Lavigne, 65, Link

Paul Douglas Pennell, 63, Link

Steve Fowler, 72, Link

Emcee Siaroff, 55, Link

Angela Tarone, 67, Link

Robert Joseph Paul Seguin, 64

April 15, 2025

Of Scarborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, on April 12th, 2025. He had 30 years of service with TD Bank, ending his career in Risk Management. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Adult Congenital Heart Failure Clinic at UHN, in his memory.

Researcher's note - In August 2021, TD Bank Group announced a COVID-19 “vaccination” policy for its employees. Employees were required to register their “vaccination” status by September 30, 2021, and to be fully “vaccinated” by November 1, 2021, to return to TD workplaces. Those who were unvaccinated or did not disclose their status were subject to additional measures, including completing a learning module on the benefits of “vaccination,” undergoing mandatory COVID-19 rapid testing, and wearing a face covering at all times while in TD offices.​

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia Marian Conrod, 65, Link

Laura Sue Rowe, 62, Link

Douglas Roberto Castillo, 55, Link

Bradford "Brad" Sullivan, 67, Link

Roger Parenteau, 65, Link

Ndilimeke Pack, 43, Link

Donald McGregor, 66, Link

Marie Lucille (Allard) Newman, 65, Link

Debra Darlene Hemstock, 63, Link

Bradley Norman Parent, 63, Link

Allen Skakoon, 55, Link

Rick Burrows, 59, Link

Robert "Bob" Laframboise, 59, Link

Randy Russell Hayward, 61, Link

Sandra Lynn Coulson, 67, Link

John Edward Lang, 60, Link

Cody James Frank, 33, Link

Michel L. Barrette, 60, Link

Eric Frederick Gustafson, 58, Link

Alphonse Ouellette, 72, Link

Reiner Bernard Neumann, 66, Link

Mary Jane Kuszowski, 72, Link

Sandra Ann Shepherd, 60, Link

Floyd Butcher, 72, Link

Tony Tischenko, 61, Link

Steven Tyler, 58, Link

Siyao Ebulela, 39, Link

Susan Margaret Mathieson, 65, Link

William Cockburn, 64, Link

Dennis Añasco Fegi, 64, Link

Steven John Abfal, 54

April 15, 2025

We announce the passing of Steven John Abfal, on Friday, April 11, 2025, - in his 55th year. Memorial donations to Rare Dementia Support through Nipissing University would be appreciated.

Researcher's note - There are many other diseases and conditions that can lead to dementia. These conditions are rarer, can occur at a younger age, and can cause symptoms that are not only memory-related. These include difficulties with vision, language, movement and behavioural changes. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Niroshan Gunaratnam, 42, Link

Dan Michael Conte, 70, Link

Everlena 'Ever' Ragguett, 66, Link

Thomas (Tom) McKee, 66, Link

Robert Lennox Hunter, 64, Link

Jun Sup Kang, 62, Link

Elizabeth McGraw, 63, Link

Stephen Mavilla, 43, Link

James Armand Hatton, 63, Link

Roberta Lyn Fournier, 58, Link

David Victor Johnston, 66, Link

Wendy Marie Amendola, 67, Link

Jeffrey Edward Champaigne, 67, Link

Paul MacDonald, 72, Link

Joan Benoit, 73, Link

Marcia "Marcy" McCallum, 74, Link

Diane Holly Cettina, 56, Link

Douglas Thomas Wark, 71, Link

James Richard Yake, 67, Link

Mary Margaret “Louise” McIsaac, 72, Link

David McWhinnie, 57, Link

Gary Henry Fluttert, 61, Link

Brenda Rus, 60, Link

Shelly Lindsay, 49, Link

Tony Filice, 73, Link

Martin Weichselbaumer, 70, Link

Frank Freitas, 54, Link

Glenn Patrick O’Brien, 68, Link

Patrick George Carmichael, 73, Link

Judy McGinnis, 71, Link

Jeff Elliott, 63, Link

Christine Anne Stephens, 75, Link

Annette McLennan, 59, Link

Dana Lee Greer, 46, Link

Ajoy Kumar Tripura, 65, Link

Mukesh Kumar Paul, 43, Link

Chiranjeev Kaur, 49, Link

Dinis "Deni" Sousa, 52, Link

Nicolle "Niki" Gaye Nopper, 58, Link

Matthew McLean, 54, Link

Sunil Kapadia, 58, Link

Shirley Church, 66, Link

Vaughan C. Shaw, 73, Link

Susan Lilley, 64, Link

David Alfred Faubert, 65, Link

Rachelle Price, 61, Link

Greg Krieger, 53, Link

Hiren Shah, 51, Link

Yaroslavl Bilyk, 59, Link

George Allan Burley, 9 days, Link

Merigold Tammy Saunders, 54, Link

Lynn Marie Halicki, 67, Link

Holly Patrick, 19, Link

David Snider, 73, Link

Sam Burry, 53, Link

Richard Munroe Anderson, 45, Link

Douglas James Couch, 72, Link

Judy Lynn Lehtola, 65, Link

Maria “Christina” Suzanne DiMuzio, 56, Link

Joyce Anne Brooks, 65, Link

Glyn David Hebbourn, 59, Link

Donald Wayne Hunt, 65, Link

Janak Bhaichand Shah, 73, Link

Anna Thompson Miedzik, 65, Link

Donald Pencoff, 63, Link

Gary Fedorowich, 57, Link

Elizabeth “Liz” Sloggett, 47, Link

Lisa Claxton, 60, Link

Steve Nicholl, 56, Link

Jacquetta Beattie, 72, Link

Kelly Marisa Wohlgemut, 40, Link

Brandon Lee Dietrich, 33, Link

Denyse Currie, 69, Link

Edris Louise Parkinson-Opolsky, 75, Link

John Burke Enright, 63, Link

Donald Broaders, 66, Link

Russell Cooper, 64, Link

John Boyd Muir, 73, Link

Barbara Jane Johnston, 66, Link

Frederick Freamo, 68, Link

Mark Douglas McFarlane, 51, Link

Jungsoo Ahn, 70, Link

Stori Coral Moon Hunt, 12 days, Link

Richard Coulson, 63, Link

Jackie Lynne Dumais, 61, Link

Prince Edward Island

Joseph John Wintar, 61, Link

Quebec (25)

Philippe Blais, 52, Link

Tommy Guénette Brousseau, 38, Link

Nancy Crochetière, 61, Link

Jeremy Krasadakis, 19, Link

Francis Bahl, 53, Link

Guillaume Gagnon, 44, Link

Richard Lavoie, 58, Link

Denis Simard, 63, Link

Malika Lecours, 41, Link

Hélène Renaud, 59, Link

Akissi Noël Yapo, 45, Link

Pinette Laureate, 55, Link

Jinny Boutin, 56, Link

Robin Daigle, 49, Link

Richard Gadbois, 53, Link

Louise Moreau, 70, Link

Marjolaine Dubé D'Astous, 69, Link

Pierre Drouin, 61, Link

Xavier Giguère, 22, Link

Marcel Nadeau, 70, Link

Isha Shana Hamilton, 45, Link

Philippe Berthiaume, 55, Link

McNicoll Jacques McNicoll, 71, Link

Solange Girard, 68, Link

Alberta (61)

Antonella Rota, 54, Link

Ashley Hodges, 23, Link

Jackie Diane Robin Roy, 60, Link

Tony Blocker, 61, Link

Clayton "Clay" Thomas Jensen, 62, Link

Christine "Tina" Lydia Peterson, 64, Link

Holger Bjerrisgaard, 72, Link

Eva Justyna Komers, 65, Link

Mary Lynne McIntosh, 75

April 21, 2025

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Calgary, AB, at the age of 75 years. Mary Lynne faced the escalating challenges of Myotonic Dystrophy with grace and humility as it gradually progressed and took away her ability to walk, speak, and swallow.

Researcher's note - Myotonic dystrophy is characterized by progressive muscle wasting and weakness. People with this disorder often have prolonged muscle contractions (myotonia) and are not able to relax certain muscles after use. For example, a person may have difficulty releasing their grip on a doorknob or handle. Also, affected people may have slurred speech or temporary locking of their jaw. Link

Link

Shirley Deana (Marr) Hunter, 73, Link

Gabriel Kerr, 23, Link

Réal Corbière, 64, Link

Sandra Elizabeth Pointer, 62, Link

Jeremy James Collins, 34, Link

Charles Desmeules, 63, Link

Douglas Joseph Weber, 64, Link

Waldemar "Waldi" Wozniak, 65, Link

Suzanna Chapman, 64, Link

Janette Todd, 70, Link

Karen Ellen Falk, 62, Link

Patricia Joan "Patty" Granley, 58, Link

Lloyd David Johnston, 71, Link

James "Jamie" Lawrence Hartwick, 51, Link

Jared Edhart, 30, Link

Henry Mulder, 73, Link

Dennis Carl Stull, 61, Link

Daniel "Danny" Robert Pidhirney, 23, Link

Thomas Jean-Rock Lebel, 40, Link

Barry Edward Armstrong, 63, Link

Larry Emerson McFarlane, 62, Link

Larry Whitnack, 74, Link

Karl Reginald Baker, 66, Link

Eric Harvey, 68, Link

Henry Jeffrey Christman, 47, Link