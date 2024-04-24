More notable deaths: Swiss marathoner Adrian Lehmann (34); Spanish footballer Luis Gil; Portuguese bodybuilder ‘Monster’ Marco Luis (46); Serbian TV presenter Bojana Jankovic; Romanian hoopster Angelo Casale; German musician Jörg Matusczyk

FRANCE

A tribute will be paid before the Betclic Elite match this Saturday to Audrey Ryon, deceased SQBB supporter

April 20, 2024

Saint-Quentin Basketball is bereaved. Friday, April 19, a 27-year-old supporter died while she was supposed to attend the Pro B match between Denain Voltaire and Evreux. According to the Voice of the North, the young woman was the victim of a heart attack before the start of the match. The drama occurred during the warm-up of the players. Volunteers stretched white sheets to hide the scene and the intervention of the firefighters, quickly joined by the Valenciennes paramedics service. The emergency services failed to revive the victim.

A nursing assistant “died suddenly”:

The death of Mrs. Pascale Guillame

April 21, 2024

The entire staff of the Paul-Nappez Hospital Center in Morteau is deeply saddened to inform you of the death of Mrs. Pascale Guillame (58). She was a nursing assistant in the medicine department since 1993. It occurred suddenly in the performance of her duties, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Cardiac discomfort at the wheel in Pornic: the driver has died

April 16, 2024

A 57-year-old man died after a heart attack while he was driving his car, Monday, April 15, 2024, around 16 p.m., on rue des Bougrenets, in Pornic (Loire-Atlantique). The car driven by this resident of Pornic ended its race at low speed on a pole. When the firefighters arrived, the driver was in cardiopulmonary arrest. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced deceased by the doctor.

BELGIUM

Musician Jean-Marie Aerts (72) has passed away , known as the guitarist of T.C. Matic and producer of numerous Belpop bands

April 22, 2024

Musician Jean-Marie Aerts has passed away. He is best known as the guitarist of T.C. Matic (with Arno). He was also producer of more than 200 Belgian and international albums: from bands such as Urban Dance Squad, Absynthe Minded, de Kreuners, Raymond van het Groenewoud and Jo Lemaire. Aerts was 72 years old and died "after a long and courageous struggle". He had cancer.

Yves Hagers, 47

April 22, 2024

Husband of Ellen Peleman Tremelo. 03/26/1977 - 20/04/2024.

We wish Ellen and family a lot of strength in the sudden death of Yves.

No cause of death reported.

Ben Goossens, 45

April 19, 2024

Ben Goossens died in Oelegem on April 15, 2024. He was born in Borgerhout on March 20, 1989.

No cause of death reported.

Maurice Verhaeghe, baby

April 19, 2024

Maurice was born in Bruges on April 3, 2024, and died in Sint-Michiels on April 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Simon, 50

April 17, 2024

The death of a mother is the first pain you cry for without her.

Nathalie Simon, born in Auvelais, August 8, 1973, died in Auvelais, April 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ferdi Bytrap, 72

April 17, 2024

Born in Mechelen on July 28, 1951, and died unexpectedly at home in Londerzeel Sint-Jozef, April 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bastien Pire, 42

April 16, 2024

Born in Dinant, May 15, 1981, died in Brussels, April 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Claudine Waterschoot, 63

April 16, 2024

Born in Hamme, August 21, 1960, died unexpectedly in Oostende, April 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Arijs, 56

April 15, 2024

Born in Aalst on September 1, 1967, and at home unexpectedly died, in Borgloon, on April 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Paul De Clerck, 56

April 15, 2024

Way too soon and unexpected, we have to say goodbye to my dear husband Paul de Clerck. Born March 6, 1968, died April 13, 2024, at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Yinthe Mertens, 1

April 15, 2024

Why all that fighting, why all that pain. You didn't want to leave here, you wanted to be with us. The battle was unfair and completely unjustified. You wanted to move on but lost this fight. Balen, ° 16/08/2022 | † 11/04/2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Whiskey dream ends tragically: distiller unexpectedly dies

April 16, 2024

Sad news seeped into our mailbox last weekend. René Kamphuis, the founder and owner of DelRey Distillery, recently passed away unexpectedly. This is confirmed by his wife Jasmine Taraporewalla. We previously wrote about the Dutch distillery, after a message suddenly appeared on Facebook that the distillery would remain closed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances. His wife informed Whiskey Monkeys that Kamphuis, whom she describes as a very kind-hearted person, died in November. He leaves behind her and one child. He was 47 years old. 'The loss of René has had a huge impact on our family and the distillery. He was the driving force and soul behind our company. Without his vision and dedication, my 19-year-old son and I feel unable to continue the distillery. That is why we have made the difficult decision to liquidate DelRey Distillery.' Last year, Kamphuis started the next step in his distillery: making whisky. Unfortunately, that was not to be the case.

No cause of death reported.

Joany Muskiet from Rotterdam has passed away

April 22, 2024

She died suddenly and unexpectedly age 64 on April 20. Mother and driving force for many, Joany Muskiet from Rotterdam has passed away. She was widely known in South Rotterdam. Joany was mother of deceased rapper Breyten Muskiet. We at Family News wish everyone, especially her sons Jerome and Jahmar, a lot of strength with this sudden loss.

No cause of death reported.

Prof. drs. Philip Wagner, 61

April 8, 2024

It is with pain in our hearts that we have to announce our beloved director of Wagner & Company, Philip Wagner, passed away suddenly on April 6 in St. Martin. Philip was the inspiring force behind our company, and he will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Marcel van der Moer, 58

March 23, 2024

4 November 1965 - 23 March 2024. Suddenly it was silent ... On 23 March, our beloved colleague Marcel passed away suddenly. He will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Children's song star "all of a sudden and unexpectedly " died

April 16, 2024

The well-known children's singer and author Matthias Meyer-Göllner (61) is dead. The sad news can be read on his homepage: "Matthias died suddenly and completely unexpectedly in Barcelona on April 7th," it says there. "He loved making music for you and with you so much! Especially the children, with their enthusiasm, were a source of joy and inspiration for him. He leaves us stunned and very, very sad!“ At first, nothing was known about the cause of death or the circumstances of death.

Mourning for Talkin Wire musician Jörg Matusczyk

April 19, 2024

Far too early and completely surprising - Mourning for Talkin Wire musician Jörg Matusczyk. He was only 54 years old. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Designer Patrick Hellmann has died

April 20, 2024

Patrick Hellmann (69) is dead. The popular designer suffered a cardiac arrest. BILD learned from the designer's family circle that the designer died on Friday in Istanbul. Hellmann became known with his luxury brand PHC. The credo of his company was: "The power of the perfect suit".

Mourning for Roland Twyrdy

April 20, 2024

VFL Osnabrück is mourning the loss of its former player and junior coach Roland Twyrdy. Suddenly and unexpectedly, Roland Twyrdy passed away far too early last night, at the age of only 54. His career as a player began at the VFL, he became a professional footballer who made it to the 2nd Bundesliga. Even after his active time, football did not let him go. He became a coach in the VFL performance center.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Riedlinger has died

April 17, 2024

The Rosenfeld Tennis Association has lost a popular and committed member: Popular sports functionary Richard Riedlinger collapsed in training and died in the sports hall, despite the use of a defibrillator and the help of an emergency doctor. The emergency doctor arrived after ten minutes. But the doctor could only confirm Riedlinger's death in the end. A shock for the colleagues and everyone who was present in the hall. "Everyone packed up the rackets and left in deep mourning," chairman Martin Sülzle reports.

No age or cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

"We are shocked": firefighters in the district of Bamberg mourn for their comrade

April 17, 2024

In the Bamberg area, firefighters say a stunned goodbye to one of their comrades. He died "suddenly and unexpectedly" as a result of a medical emergency - to which the fire brigade had also been alerted. When the forces arrived at the property in the early morning hours on Saturday, the paramedics were already on site. However, the operation was terminated prematurely. The sad reason: the affected patient had died in the meantime. Especially tragic: the deceased was himself a fireman of the community. According to the municipality, Erwin Holschuh died at the age of just 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Two shop owners “died suddenly”:

Two-wheeler shop in Esting closed after death - special auction planned

April 17, 2024

The future of the business premises of bicycle shop "Zweirad Lacherbauer" in Esting is currently uncertain. After the sudden death of owner Alfred Barth during Easter, the shop is closed. One thing is clear: there is a notice on the door informing about a special auction. The auction will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 11 a.m.

No age or cause of death reported.

Far more than a bookseller - Reinhild Niehues has died

April 17, 2024

Reinhild Niehues from the bookshop Bücher Beckmann has died. She leaves a big gap in the Bücher Beckmann team and with her clientele: Reinhild Niehues died unexpectedly on April 10th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Madlen Thom died at the age of 41: head of city marketing leaves behind husband and young son

April 16, 2024

She had only recently married, but the happiness did not last long: the city of Wittenberg mourns the head of the city marketing. Madlen Thom was only 41 years old. Her husband says goodbye with emotional words. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Konrad Haldimann passed away

March 15, 2024

Konrad Haldimann (67), who taught Latin and Greek to many students at our faculty and has played a significant role in the translation work of the "Zurich Bible", has died unexpectedly. We mourn for this outstanding, very humble philologist and New Testament scholar, with whom many of us have worked very well over the decades in various contexts.

No cause of death reported.

Our lecturer Lars Uhlemann, torn from life at the age of only 45 years

May 3, 2024

Suddenly and completely unexpectedly, our lecturer Lars Uhlemann, was torn from life at the age of only 45 years. His too-early death has affected us painfully. Thank you for the path we have taken together. Thank you for the hand that was so helpful to us. Our sympathy belongs to his relatives.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Beinhart chairman passed away shortly before children's home exit

April 19, 2024

Andreas Kühn will no longer be taking part in the home children's trip on June 8 - and yet he will be there in the hearts of everyone. In the middle of the preparations for the next homeschool trip, a message hit the Beinhart Association deeply. Chairman Andreas Kühn passed away on Wednesday, after a short and serious illness, the association announced on its Facebook page. He turned 59 years old. Since the beginning of 2019, the policeman has been the chairman of the association and has thus also led it through the corona period.

No cause of death reported.

Two businessmen “died suddenly”:

Hendrik Wolff passed away - Mourning in Sillenbuch

April 18, 2024

On April 1, 2024, Hendrik Wolff (58) died suddenly and unexpectedly. The business specialist and entrepreneur from Heumaden leaves behind his wife and two sons. In his hometown district of Sillenbuch, the honorary professor with a doctorate had been active in local politics for many years. Until his death, he was deputy chairman of the Sillenbucher CDU, for which he sat on the district advisory board for a total of 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kühne mourns CFO: Christian Stray died unexpectedly

April 18, 2024

Kühne CFO Christian Stray died on Saturday, surrounded by his family. He had successfully led the Hamburg-based company forward in recent years. The CFO passed away after a short hospital stay, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Motorist dies in Fischbach

April 21, 2024

A 55-year-old motorist has died after a traffic accident in Fischbach. The man was driving his car on state road 160, in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the accident occurred near a roundabout, police said. A spokeswoman said that according to the current state of investigation, no more detailed information could be given about the incident or the cause of death. A medical emergency cannot be ruled out. According to the information, no other vehicles were involved. The 55-year-old died at the scene of the accident, according to police.

Medical emergency: Truck rolls along Kaiserslautern street - driver dies

April 19, 2024

There was an accident with a truck on Ludwigshafener Street in Kaiserslautern. According to the police, the driver died, but probably not because of the accident. According to the police, the truck driver suffered a medical emergency on an incline. As a result, he was no longer able to keep the truck and trailer under control. The truck had rolled backwards down the road. The trailer went off the road. "As a result, the tractor wedged with the trailer," the police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Serious accident on the B299 between Siegenburg and Mühlhausen - 69-year-old dead

April 19, 2024

For an unknown reason, a 69-year-old woman got into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with an oncoming van. The 43-year-old driver of the oncoming car still wanted to dodge but could no longer prevent the collision. The collision was so violent that the 69-year-old cause of the accident was killed. She died at the scene of the accident. Her passenger, a 50-year-old woman - her daughter - was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. However, according to the doctors, there was no danger to life, according to the police. The 43-year-old man was unharmed.

Collapse at the wheel - driver dead

April 19, 2024

An accident with a tragic outcome occurred on Friday afternoon near Nordhalben. According to the first findings of the police, a 56-year-old from the district of Kronach suffered a breakdown at the wheel of his car. Due to a medical emergency, he turned off the road to the right on the bypass between Stoffelsmühle and the roundabout. The car moved along the roadside for a few meters before the guardrail stopped the car. First responders and Red Cross staff resuscitated the driver, who was traveling alone. A little later, the news came from the hospital that the man had died.

No cause of death reported.

Anita Reyskens, 48

April 15, 2024

Born in Genk, Belgium, January 30, 1976, died in Sweinfurt, Germany, April 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Deep sadness in Wörthersee community: Well-known restaurateur deceased

April 16, 2024

Barbara Reitbauer is no more. Together with her husband, she ran the "Zocklwirt" in Pörtschach am Wörthersee and was popular and well-known. After a serious illness, she has now, at the age of 45, fallen asleep peacefully. Reitbauer herself was passionate about cooking and excelled as a hostess time and time again.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Swiss marathon runner Adrian Lehmann dies after a heart attack - fortunately, such events are rare among athletes

April 21, 2024

Adrian Lehmann wanted to take part in the Olympic Games over the marathon distance of 42.195 km this summer. But just a few hours after the end of the Zurich marathon on Sunday, the Swiss Athletics Federation communicated that Adrian Lehmann had died after a heart attack. Lehmann was 34 years old. He had already passed away on Saturday evening, Swiss Athletics wrote in a statement. Lehmann had suffered a heart attack last Thursday in preparation for the Zurich Marathon. There was great consternation in the social networks afterwards.



Patrik Noack is Chief Physician of Swiss Athletics, and until 2022, Chief Physician of Swiss Olympic and can look back on a quarter of a century of experience in top-class sports. In general, only very few competitive athletes would be diagnosed with heart problems. In his long time as a sports doctor, Noack advised a single athlete under the age of 18 not to do sports, and he can only remember three cases of older athletes. And at most one in a hundred athletes examined should have an ultrasound examination of the heart. Noack speaks of Adrian Lehmann as a "brutally tragic event". He can't remember ever having heard of a death in high-performance endurance sports.

The Baar municipal and cantonal councillor Pirmin Andermatt has passed away

April 19, 2024

The Baar municipal and cantonal councillor Pirmin Andermatt has died. The head of the Finance/Economics department passed away on April 18 during his vacation at the age of 57, as the municipality of Baar announced on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

DENMARK

A 20-year-old man has died from 'natural causes'

April 22, 2024

A 20-year-old man was found dead on Sunday at an address in Struer. The autopsy report shows that the man died of natural causes. Circumstances surrounding the death meant police were treating it as a suspicious death. Five people who were present at the address were arrested for questioning. The autopsy report shows that there are signs of a natural death, and that there is no apparent crime behind it. The five arrested will be released.

LITHUANIA

Politician, former Prime Minister of Lithuania Gediminas Kirkilas died

April 20, 2024

Gediminas Kirkilas, a politician and former prime minister of Lithuania, died on Saturday morning at the age of 73. Police representative Ramūnas Matonis confirmed this to Elta on Saturday morning. "A body was found in the house with no signs of violence," Police Department representative Ramūnas Matonis told BNS. In 2004-2006, G. Kirkilas served as the Minister of National Defense, and in 2006-2008, he headed the Government.

No cause of death reported.

BELARUS

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the death of a 47-year-old policeman from Brest, Dzmitry Korovyakovsky

April 19, 2024

Brest - The official publication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, "On Guard", reported that the 47-year-old head of the Leninski District Department of Internal Affairs of Brest Dzmitry Korovyakouski died suddenly. Korovyakovsky was appointed head of the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Brest in August 2021.

No cause of death reported.

ROMANIA

Angelo Casale died . Strong player of the historic Sambasket

April 20, 2024

Basketball mourns the passing of Angelo Casale, a former player and coach, who lived intensely on the national basketball scene for years. Casale, 62, was killed by a sudden heart attack while resting in his home in Romania, where he lived for some years with his wife Ruxi and his three children.

CROATIA

Sadness in 'Dinner for 5': The candidate died after filming, the family wanted the episodes to be broadcast

April 22, 2024

This week, RTL is showing the show 'Večere za 5' recorded in Šibenik. Fisherman Vice Martinović also took part in the show. Unfortunately, Vice passed away just after the shoot, which was a few months ago.

No age or cause of death reported.

Friends in shock - A director from Zagreb died suddenly in Thailand

April 20, 2024

Ivan Roca, a well-known video director from the nineties, who started practicing biotherapy in 2004, died in his early fifties. This was confirmed by his friend Ivan Salečić.

No cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Tragedy in BiH: Soccer player (35) died during the match

April 22, 2024

Irfan Mešić (35), football player of Turia, died on Sunday, April 22, during a match as a result of a heart attack. After the tragedy, his club announced that it was closing down.

A lifeless body was found near the building of the presidency of BiH

April 18, 2024

The lifeless body of a man was found in a small park near the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. At 3:55 p.m., the Sarajevo Canton Emergency Service received a report that one person had fallen ill at the BiH Presidency. However, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead. It is a male person, whose identity is currently unknown to the police.

No age or cause of death reported.

SERBIA

Bojana Jankovic, one of the most famous Serbian presenters, has passed away

April 20, 2024

Former presenter Bojana Janković died suddenly, Belgrade media reported. According to the media, the family has confirmed that Bojana Janković, the former host of the “City” show on TV Pink, has passed away. Bojana was mother of two children.

No age or cause of death reported.

GREECE

Marghera. Greek truck driver missing for days found dead in the car park in front of the Panorama: perhaps a sudden illness

April 21, 2024

Venice - Marghera. The truck driver who had not been heard from for a few days was found in the passenger compartment of his truck, in the car park in front of the Panorama supermarket in Marghera. On his trail was a colleague who tracked down the vehicle parked in Marghera, with the man's body inside, a 62-year-old of Greek nationality. The firefighters, the police and the prosecutor were on site to investigate the case. From the first rumors, the cause of death was an illness.

PORTUGAL

Bodybuilder ‘Monster’ Marco Luis has passed away at 46

April 18, 2024

Beloved Portugese bodybuilder and fitness coach Marco Cesar Aguiar Luis has passed away at 46 years old. There has been no cause of death revealed at this time. On Monday, Luis’ wife confirmed the news on Instagram. “Yes, I can confirm that Marco has died. He was in paradise doing what he loved.” She continued to say how Luis passed away in Cologne, Germany. He built a great following on social media, eclipsing 25,000 followers on Instagram. He became well-known as a bodybuilder and fitness coach. He built an incredibly shredded physique and was able to show it off doing what he loved.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

María Herranz Gomez dead at 17: Gymnast tragically dies suddenly of meningitis as town left in ‘inconsolable sadness’

April 18, 2024

A teenage gymnast who performed at the 2023 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham has died of meningitis. Spaniard María Herranz Gomez, 17, died in the early hours of this morning at a hospital in the city of Guadalajara. Her death was confirmed by town hall chiefs in the nearby town of Cabanillas del Campo where the youngster came from. They said in a statement: “Maria has left us suddenly due to a terrible meningitis that has taken her in just 24 hours, leaving the town in a state of inconsolable sadness.

Former Valencian footballer Luis Gil dies

April 21, 2024

The former forward, who currently held the position of Director of Competitions and Player Office at LaLiga, Luis Gil (48, center), died this Sunday. LaLiga has issued a statement in which it reported the death of the manager who became a professional striker in the First Division.

No cause of death reported.

Jordi Porxas, 68

April 19, 2024

The businessman Jordi Porxas i Roig from Figueres, owner of the office furniture and equipment business and commercial facilities Expo Porxas, died on Tuesday at the age of 68. He was a man much loved by all those who had known him. He had never smoked and was in great health before the bad news came about his illness. The farewell ceremony took place on Wednesday in Figueres.

No cause of death reported.

