Giorgio Olmoti, writer and narrator, dies of illness at 59

August 26, 2024

Attimis (Udine) - A sudden illness, on Saturday night, took Giorgio Olmoti, a well-known historian of media languages ​​and a storyteller of national fame, from his life. Olmoti, 59, lived between Borgo Pecol and Turin, and during his career he had collaborated with numerous artists, musicians, publishers and cultural institutions throughout Italy. Olmoti, who liked to define himself simply as a “storyteller,” fell ill on Saturday night, in Attimis, just after returning home from a motorbike ride. Unfortunately, the attempts to save him by the 118 emergency workers who rushed to the scene were in vain. He leaves behind his wife Stefania.

No cause of death reported.

Chef Stefano Serrani dies suddenly. He was on vacation in Senigallia

August 26, 2024

Sengigallia (Marche) - Chef Stefano Serrani, 54, from Ancona, died suddenly yesterday morning. The man was camping when he felt ill inside the facility where he was staying. All attempts to help him were in vain, there was nothing that could be done for him. He leaves behind his two beloved children. Serrani trained at the legendary 'Osteria Strabacco' by Danilo Tornifoglia and then moved to the 'Opera Nova della Marca' as an employee first and then a partner. Finally, his experience at 'Morsi&Sorsi', also in Ancona.

No cause of death reported.

Paolo Rettore, much-loved guitarist, dies at 58

August 26, 2024

Padova (Veneto) - Paolo Rettore, a well-known guitarist from Padua, passed away suddenly at the age of 58 due to heart complications. The artist, who specialized mainly in the funk genre, was in Olbia. He leaves behind a son and a daughter. "I am shocked," confessed his friend and artistic mentor Ruggero Robin. "He was a healthy and very athletic guy."

Five “died suddenly” in the waters, at the beach:

Drama on the Pontine coast: 67-year-old struck by fatal illness, collapses in the water and dies

August 26, 2024

Sperlonga (Lazio) - Drama yesterday afternoon on the Pontine coast: a 67-year-old man died following a sudden illness while he was near the Lido Grotta dei Delfini in Sperlonga. Rescue was immediate thanks to the alarm raised by the swimmers. Unfortunately, for the 67-year-old, originally from Sessa Aurunca, there was nothing that could be done, he died instantly. From what we understand, the victim was about to enter the sea when he felt ill, probably due to a heart attack, collapsing on the beach and immediately losing consciousness.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy at sea: 44-year-old physiotherapist dies

August 24, 2024

Giulianova (Abruzzo) - Tragedy in the waters of Giulianova where Tobia Sorrentino, a 44-year-old physiotherapist resident in Parma, died at sea, probably due to illness, near the port. According to information, he had gone out on a boat with friends, who immediately raised the alarm and requested help. Unfortunately, the attempts of health workers to save his life through resuscitation maneuvers on the dock of the port were in vain. It is not clear whether the man was swimming or if he was on board the boat.

No cause of death reported.

Lipari in shock over the death of Elio Zanca, the young father dies on the beach while playing with his children

August 23, 2024

Lipari, Aeolian Islands (Sicily) - He was playing ball with his young children, when suddenly he went under the water and when he resurfaced, he was already lifeless. The shock of his children and his partner Antea was enormous for the sudden death of Elio Zanca, a 36-year-old from Lipari. The medical staff did everything they could to make him recover, but the young man's heart had stopped beating. Shock and disbelief on the beach, full of islanders and tourists, all stunned by this painful event recorded in the Aeolian Islands, on the eve of the feast of the patron saint San Bartolomeo scheduled for tomorrow.

No cause of death reported.

Salvatore Mignogna, 46-year-old videomaker, dies suddenly in swimming pool

August 21, 2024

Rome - Salvatore Mignogna, a 46-year-old video maker well-known and loved, died suddenly in Rome, probably due to a heart attack while he was in the pool. His death has deeply shocked the community. Salvatore was in the capital for work when the tragedy occurred. Although the rescue team arrived quickly, there was nothing that could be done. The main hypothesis is that of a sudden cardiac arrest, but the forensic medical tests - which are being prepared at this time - will determine the precise causes of death.

Capo d'Orlando - A 70-year-old Roman tourist dies on the beach

August 23, 2024

Capo d'Orlando (Sicily) - A tragedy occurred this morning on the eastern coast of Capo d'Orlando. A Roman tourist of about 70 years of age died while, together with his wife and some relatives, he was preparing to sunbathe. He had just set up his umbrella when he collapsed on the beach. His wife immediately raised the alarm, but the 118 crew, who arrived on the scene, could do nothing. It seems to have been a sudden heart attack, which would have caused the death.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Former Commander, Francesco Scalcione, passes away. A sudden death due to illness for the 70-year-old

August 24, 2024

Cantù (Lombardy) - Goodbye to Scalcione: commander in Cantù for 17 years. Francesco Scalcione died of a sudden illness, he was 70 years old and had been a retired Carabinieri marshal since 2008.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the legal world, farewell to the lawyer, Antonio Labellarte

August 24, 2024

Bari (Puglia) - Mourning in the Bari legal world for the death of the lawyer Antonio Labellarte. Many messages of condolence on social media, where friends and colleagues remember his human and professional qualities. Labellarte had long been involved in social work, in particular in support of the rights of cancer patients. President Salvatore D'Aluiso, shares the loss of lawyer Mario Labellarte, "You left suddenly, leaving all your friends and colleagues heartbroken and dismayed. May you rest in peace, wherever you are, dear Antonio Labellarte."

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Marcello Faggioli died suddenly

August 24, 2024

Bomarzo (Lazio) - Mourning in Bomarzo, where Dr. Marcello Faggioli, a general practitioner for years, has died. He passed away today, Saturday, August 24. "The community of Bomarzo has been hit by a serious and sudden loss", the Municipality informs.

No age or cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Daniela De Rigo, 49-year-old pharmacist has sudden illness: She dies of brain aneurysm, leaves behind 9-year-old son

August 20, 2024

Voltabarozzo (Veneto) - Suddenly struck down by a brain aneurysm. This is how pharmacist, Daniela De Rigo died yesterday, August 19, at the age of 49. Her husband Delio Bertin, also a pharmacist, and her 9-year-old son will mourn her.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, "vaccination" was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

Gianmaria Luciano Fiorini, 1 month

August 20, 2024

The city of Frosinone (Lazio) was shocked by the tragic news of the premature death of little Gianmaria Luciano Fiorini, a baby just one month old.

No cause of death reported.

Acate in tears for Giuseppe Curvà, he was only 18 years old. Community unites in grief over young man's premature loss

August 22, 2024

Acate (Sicily) - The community of Acate is mourning the premature death of Giuseppe Curvà, a young man of only 18 years old, who died tragically. Giuseppe, known by all for his love of the outdoors, was a shepherd and a horse enthusiast, a young man who shared a deep and authentic bond with nature. His sudden death has thrown into despair not only his family, but also the entire town, which gathers around his loved ones in this moment of immense pain.

No cause of death reported.

Rieti mourns Lorenzo Colasanti, he was only 23 years old

August 21, 2024

Rieti (Lazio) - The community of Rieti was struck by deep grief at the loss of Lorenzo Colasanti, a young man of only 23 years old. The news of his death has left an unfillable void not only among his family, but also among the many friends and acquaintances who had the privilege of knowing him and appreciating his human qualities. Lorenzo was a person loved and respected by all, and his sudden passing shook the entire city.

No cause of death reported.

Tears for Gabriella Teodora Lucido: she was only 24 years old, a young woman taken from life too soon

August 20, 2024

Schiavonea (Calabria) - Struck by a sudden and painful mourning with the passing of Gabriella Teodora Lucido, a young woman of only 24 years old, who left an unfillable void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to the young “Manu”, Emanuele Durbano was 24 years old

August 22, 2024

Monterosso Grana (Piemonte) - Emanuele Durbano was 24 years old. Many messages of condolence remember him as a hard worker and with clear ideas despite his young age.

No cause of death reported.

Giuseppe Fortunato falls ill and collapses to the ground while having dinner with friends on vacation, and dies at 24

August 24, 2024

Salento (Puglia) - Tragic vacation for a 24-year-old boy from Viggiano in the province of Potenza. Giuseppe Fortunato had arrived in Salento for a holiday, where, together with a dozen friends, had rented a villa. Suddenly, just before starting dinner at around 10pm, the boy felt so ill that he collapsed to the ground. His friends provided first aid and dialed 118. The rescuers reached the villa and did everything they could to revive the young man. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do for Giuseppe.

No cause of death reported.

Leonforte mourns Giuseppe Rindone: he was only 27 years old

August 22, 2024

The city of Leonforte (Sicily) was hit by tragic news: the death of Giuseppe Rindone, a young man of only 27 years old. The news of his death has left the community shocked and deeply saddened. Giuseppe was a beloved and respected figure by all who knew him, and his loss leaves a great void in the hearts of his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Dies during vacation in Albania, farewell to 38-year-old Alessia Vidotto: leaves behind a 1-and-a-half-year-old child

August 26, 2024

Belluno (Veneto) - Alessia Vidotto passed away while on holiday in Albania, at just 38 years old from a sudden heart problem that left her no escape. While on vacation with her family in Albania, the woman began to feel very tired and, after a few days of waiting, she decided to go to the emergency medical service. After the visit, the terrible discovery, an inflammation of the heart (myocarditis). Vidotto was immediately hospitalized but all the doctors' efforts were in vain: the 38-year-old died in hospital in Tirana. Alessia leaves behind her partner, Eroldi, and a small son of just 1 and a half years.



Alessia Vidotto dies from Covid during vacation in Albania

Two “died suddenly” at work:

Street vendor dies of heart attack among stalls, farewell to Ciarrocchi

August 26, 2024

Macerata (Marche) - Gianfranco Ciarrocchi, 69, a street vendor was struck by a sudden heart attack yesterday morning, around 7, while he was unloading the goods from his van to set up the leather accessories stall for the traditional Fiera di San Bartolomeo. A colleague of his, seeing that he was collapsing to the ground, immediately raised the alarm. 118 promptly intervened but every attempt to revive him was in vain.

He dies in front of his colleagues. Sudden and fatal illness for Onorato: he leaves behind his wife and a son

August 23, 2024

Camporgiano (Lucca) - Tragedy yesterday afternoon, at the construction site of a bridge near the town of Poggio. A worker, Onorato Lorenzoni, 55 years old, collapsed to the ground, struck by a serious illness. He was immediately helped by his companions who proceeded with an initial cardiac massage. Then, an ambulance from the Misericordia arrived. The volunteers continued with cardiac massage and the defibrillator, but in vain, there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” while out and about:

Struck by fatal illness while running a course in Basovizza

August 26, 2024

Basovizza (Trieste) - A fatal illness. This is what struck Mauro Pausich, 57, member of the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Trieste, who died yesterday morning while running along the Ressel trail, in Basovizza. The accident occurred around 7:00 in the morning. Pausich, who was training with a friend, suddenly suffered a heart attack and collapsed to the ground. The friend, realizing what had happened, immediately called for help and tried to revive him with cardiac massage, unfortunately without success. The 118 health workers promptly intervened on the scene with a medical car and an ambulance. Despite repeated attempts at resuscitation, the financier did not recover. The rescuers continued their maneuvers even during the transport to the Cattinara hospital, but every effort was in vain.

He falls ill while riding a mountain bike, dies at 38

August 24, 2024

Brembate di Sopra - He collapsed while pedaling along a circuit reserved for mountain bike enthusiasts about 200 kilometers from Warsaw, Poland. Family members, friends and work colleagues mourn the sudden death of Ennio Bolis, a 38-year-old from Brembate di Sopra. Ennio was in Poland with his bike for a few days' holiday, after attending the Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Along with cycling (he ran a YouTube channel where he posted videos of his “off road” excursions), was one of his passions. The day after the match he loaded his bicycle into the car and set off on a mountain bike circuit. While riding, he felt unwell and fell to the ground. The other athletes who witnessed the scene immediately called for help. An ambulance and a helicopter rushed to the scene: the operators tried to provide emergency care to Ennio, but there was nothing they could do. He died shortly after the rescuers arrived.

No cause of death reported.

He collapses to the ground and dies: tragedy on the Amalfi Coast Highway

August 24, 2024

Cetara, Amalfi Coast (Campania) - A man, while driving his car in the direction of Salerno, suddenly felt ill. He promptly managed to stop the vehicle and get out of the car to recover. Unfortunately, he didn't even have time to call for help, collapsing to the ground moments later. The 118-emergency service intervened immediately, with rescuers who tried in vain to revive the man. The paramedics could do nothing but confirm the man's death. The episode left the oncoming motorists shocked.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Lunigiana, 55-year-old dies from illness on horseback

August 24, 2024

Tresana (Tuscany) - Sirio Tonelli, 55 years old, died while he was carrying out his passion, while he was riding his horse. He suffered an illness that was ultimately fatal: all attempts to save him from death were in vain. He was struck down by a cardio-circulatory arrest. A news that has caused great emotion in the world of horse enthusiasts and those who knew him.

He collapses and dies on the street while jogging, Antonio Di Biasio dies at 55

August 23, 2024

Cassino (Lazio) - Tragedy shortly after 10:15 pm today, August 23, where a 55-year-old man Antonio Di Biasio, was struck down by an illness. The alarm was raised by some passers-by who witnessed the terrible scene: the man collapsed to the ground and gave no further signs of life. The call to 118 was made immediately. An ambulance and a medical car arrived on the scene, the attempt to provide assistance was desperate, but, unfortunately, it was all in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Another person found lifeless in Resia: Fabrizio Di Lenardo's body recovered

August 22, 2024

Resia (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) - For the second time in 24 hours, the Moggio Udinese station intervened to recover a deceased person. A 65-year-old man, Fabrizio Di Lenardo from Udine, was found lifeless yesterday in Val Resia. The operations to find him were carried out by the Alpine Rescue station of Moggio Udinese. The activity began following a report by some hikers of a body at an altitude of 1000 meters, in the Jama area. The man, originally from the area, was in hunting gear and had his rifle with him. The causes of death are under investigation. Now, the hypothesis of sudden illness or accidents during hunting activities is not excluded.

53-year-old man found dead on land in Cosenza

August 21, 2024

San Donato Di Ninea (Calabria) - A dramatic discovery of a lifeless man took place on a piece of land located near the town center. The man, a 53-year-old Romanian citizen, was found by some passers-by who, alarmed, immediately contacted the emergency services and the police. The Carabinieri intervened on site and are investigating to determine the cause of death. Initial hypotheses indicate that death may have been caused by a sudden illness or anaphylactic shock, probably caused by an insect bite. To confirm these suppositions, it will be necessary to wait for the coroner's report.

No cause of death reported.

He stops in Sala Consilina for a coffee but feels ill: 37-year-old originally from Calabria dies

August 20, 2024

Sala Consilina (Salerno) - He stopped for a coffee break but collapsed and lost his life inside the bar. It happened this morning in the service area on the north lane of the A2 motorway, in Sala Consilina. The victim is a 37-year-old man, originally from Calabria. The 118 paramedics immediately intervened on the scene but could do nothing but confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriele Fois dies in tobacco shop after falling ill

August 24, 2024

Nuoro (Sardegna) - Yesterday an illness left him no escape. Gabriele Fois, a 54-year-old from Nuoro, collapsed in front of the tobacconist's where he had gone to buy cigarettes. It happened in the courtyard in front of the Tabacchi Senatore shop. Unfortunately, attempts to revive him by the 118 staff who arrived in a few minutes were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” at home:

Alberto Lorenzin died of sudden illness at 51 while having dinner with his children, cardiac arrest

August 26, 2024

Padua (Veneto) - Alberto Lorenzin died of cardiac arrest before the incredulous eyes of his children while having dinner with them. Death occurred after a strong epileptic crisis that subsequently caused the fatal cardiac arrest. There was nothing that could be done for the fifty-one-year-old from the province of Padua. The man had already suffered a heart attack a month ago.

Daniele Palman, Luxottica worker struck down by illness: he was 56 years old

August 21, 2024

Belluno (Veneto) - He died last night from a sudden illness in his home, Daniele Palman, 56, a Luxottica worker in the Sedico plant, came as a bolt from the blue.

No cause of death reported.

Judge Alessandro Centinaro died suddenly. He was found lifeless in his home in the historic center

August 26, 2024

Ascoli Piceno (Marche) - Alessandro Centinaro, former judge of the court of Ascoli, was found lifeless yesterday morning in his home in the historic center. He had just turned 73 and was struck by a sudden illness that proved fatal. The alarm was raised by some family members, worried about his unusual lack of response. They then requested the intervention of the firefighters to gain access to his home. Unfortunately, when the firefighters arrived, there was nothing more that could be done: Centinaro was already deceased.

No cause of death reported.

Pietro De Pellegrin dies at 64 after being taken ill on his doorstep: he tried in vain to ask for help

August 23, 2024

Conegliano (Treviso)- A sudden illness and death on the doorstep in a desperate, and vain, attempt to ask for help. This is how Pietro De Pellegrin, 64, died. When he suffered a heart attack the other night, he barely had time to open the front door, but he couldn't even call for help. The residents found him lifeless in the morning.

No cause of death reported.

Heart attack at home, former mayor of Corinaldo, Livio Scattolini dies: help was useless

August 20, 2024

Corindalo (Marche) - He felt ill around 6 pm, while he was at home. A sudden illness, almost certainly a heart attack, from which he never recovered. The former mayor of Corinaldo, Livio Scattolini, 67 years old, died. A person esteemed and well-liked by all: the news spread quickly in the town leaving the Corinaldo residents stunned.

She dies at 33 from illness, resuscitation attempts are useless

August 25, 2024

Stradella (Lombardy) - A tragedy has struck the world of equestrianism and the community of Stradella. Elisa Zugnaz, 33, a horse-riding enthusiast and manager of the Quinto Equestrian Center, died after suddenly feeling unwell while she was in her home. Despite the desperate efforts of the 118 health personnel and attempts to resuscitate her, there was nothing that could be done for the young woman: she died shortly after arriving at the emergency room of the San Matteo hospital in Pavia.

No cause of death reported.

Alberto Cattelan, 44-year-old technician found dead at home: friends were expecting him for Ferragosto

August 23, 2024

Noale (Veneto) - A fatal illness on the eve of Ferragosto: today the last farewell to Alberto Cattelan. Alberto, 44, was found lying on the bathroom floor in his home in Noale on the morning of Ferragosto, due to a heart attack. He was found by the Fire Brigade of Padua, who entered the man's home, alerted by friends and family who had been unable to get in touch with him for a day.

He has a fatal illness: Arcangelo Telese dies at 50

August 21, 2024

Santa Maria a Vico (Caserta) - Community was shocked by the tragic and sudden death of Arcangelo Telese, a 50-year-old man who was well-known and loved in the town. Yesterday afternoon, Arcangelo Telese suddenly felt ill while he was in his home. The symptoms immediately became serious, so much so that immediate emergency intervention was necessary. Despite the promptness of the call and the rapid transport to the hospital in Benevento, unfortunately the man did not make it.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Accident in Ferrara: Entrepreneur dies after being taken ill in his car. Wife and two daughters saved

August 26, 2024

Ferrara (Emilia Romagna) - Probably struck by an illness while driving the BMW with his wife and daughters aged 14 and 17 on board, he loses control of the car and goes off the road. The victim of yet another road accident yesterday at 11:30 is Giancarlo Baruffaldi, a 49-year-old entrepreneur. Baruffaldi's BMW was heading towards the shores, when near the intersection with it suddenly skidded, invading the opposite lane. The car then ended its own run on the opposite slope, overturning on its side. Some drivers who were following witnessed the scene of the autonomous escape and immediately alerted the emergency services. The firefighters immediately worked to extract the family members, who remained trapped in the car, specifically for the two daughters it was necessary to cut both rear doors to get them out safely. The medical personnel immediately tried to revive the man, but there was nothing they could do, and they confirmed the death of the man. Both daughters and wife suffered injuries, and the prognosis is reserved at the moment, but their lives are not in danger. A road tragedy that seems to be attributed presumably to a sudden illness of the driver.

No cause of death reported.

A tragic motorcycle accident: 44-year-old IT technician dies

August 21, 2024

Mogliano (Treviso) - Simone Scaramuzza, a 44-year-old IT technician, died after five days in hospital following a serious accident that occurred on the night of August 15th. His body, dying in a ditch, was found shortly before 2 a.m. Simone Scaramuzza was rushed to the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso, but despite the doctors' efforts, he was declared dead after a few days. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear: a sudden illness is one hypothesis. The motorcycle, with its headlights on, was found on the side of the road, while the man's body was lying in the ditch.

No cause of death reported.

Naples, he is taken ill in his car and crashes into a wall: a 67-year-old dies

August 20, 2024

Naples - Struck by a sudden illness while driving his car, he ended up against a boundary wall. This is thought to be the cause of the accident resulting in the death of a 67-year-old from Naples, found lifeless in his car by the local police officers. When 118 arrived, the medical staff confirmed his death, probably due to illness. From the initial findings, the local police officers ruled out the involvement of other vehicles. Presumably the driver, who was alone in the car, hit the wall following the illness that caused his death.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for the sudden death of Pasquale De Ruosi, historical militant of Carinola

August 26, 2024

Carinola (Caserta) - A sudden heart attack took the life of Pasquale De Ruosi, a respected agricultural entrepreneur from Casanova di Carinola, just over sixty years old, the day before yesterday. Married with two children, for many years Pasquale combined his love for his work and family with a passion for politics.

Fatal illness on bike, Alessandro Sarri, 50 years old, municipal manager, dies after two weeks of agony

August 25, 2024

Mansuè (Veneto) - Alessandro Sarri, 50 years old, was struck by a sudden illness while riding his bike on the roads of Friuli where he was spending a holiday. After two weeks of agony, balanced between life and death, he passed away at the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso. Immediately, after receiving emergency medical care, he was admitted to the hospital in Udine and in recent days he was transferred to Treviso where doctors tried to do everything possible to save his life. The doctors had to declare his death yesterday, Saturday 24 August, when his condition worsened, and his heart stopped definitively.

No cause of death reported.

Grief in Dronero for the sudden death, at only 58 years old, of Dario Bianco

August 25, 2024

Dronero (Piemonte) - Many messages of affection and condolences that are arriving in Dronero for the sudden death of Dario Bianco. The man passed away on Friday 23 August, at only 58 years old, probably due to cardiac arrest.

Sudden illness, 40-year-old dies in Vairano Patenora

August 24, 2024

Vairano Patenora (Caserta) - The tragedy occurred this morning in the center of the Scalo district. Tiziana Puca, a 40-year-old was with some workers when she felt unwell. She was immediately assisted by the staff while others alerted the emergency services who arrived on site shortly after. Unfortunately, despite repeated attempts, the paramedics were unable to revive the 40-year-old. Tiziana's death may have been caused by a heart attack.

He has a sudden illness and dies: Raffaele Marra was only 36 years old

August 23, 2024

Sardegna - Raffaele Marra, a 36-year-old man, died in Sardinia after suffering a sudden illness. Raffaele, an employee of a pharmaceutical company, was in Sardinia for personal or work reasons when, suddenly, he began to feel ill. Despite his prompt hospitalization in Cagliari, doctors were unable to save his life. His heart stopped beating. Raffaele's sudden death has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in a vineyard in Altavilla Irpina: sixty-year-old man dies

August 23, 2024

Tragedy in Altavilla Irpina (Campania) - A 60-year-old man, resident in Grottolella, died this morning inside a vineyard. The causes of death are still being ascertained, but initial information indicates that the man may have been struck by a sudden illness, probably a sudden heart attack.

Giancarlo Rosati died in Norcia, he told the story of the aftermath of the earthquake

August 22, 2024

Norcia (Umbria) - Giancarlo Rosati, the retired Norcia inventor of Tele Monte Patino, "the television that doesn't exist", as he liked to define his footage published on social media, passed away on Thursday morning due to a sudden illness. Giancarlo, in addition to leaving a great void in the Norcia community, leaves the city a legacy of video heritage of absolute value. There are hundreds of DVDs made by the pensioner with all his footage that he witnessed day by day the post-earthquake situation eight years ago.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mourning in Frosinone, the president of the Accountant Orders, Sandro Bartolini has died

August 22, 2024

Frosinone (Lazio) - The president of the Accountant Orders, Sandro Bartolini, has died at the age of 67. He passed away yesterday due to a sudden illness. A man and professional, esteemed and well-liked by all who knew him, he leaves behind the memory of a competent, generous and highly intelligent person.

No cause of death reported.

A husband and wife “died suddenly”:

He dies a few days after his wife, farewell to Italo Della Picca

August 22, 2024

His wife, Ivana Uliana, had passed away suddenly on the day of Ferragosto. A few days later, on Wednesday 21 August, Italo Della Picca's heart also stopped beating in their home in Pantianicco di Mereto di Tomba. The news of the deaths so quickly between the two spouses, both 75 years old, has caused deep grief in the community , which has gathered around their children Manuela and Marco and their relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Pomigliano: farewell to Gaetano Iovino, the great promoter of urban cycling

August 22, 2024

Pomigliana D'arco (Campania) - Gaetano Iovino passed away yesterday at the age of 52 while he was on vacation in Puglia, according to initial information due to cardiac arrest, leaving an entire community speechless who appreciated him for what he had done over the years with great passion for his city and to promote the correct use of the bicycle.

Fatal Illness: Massimiliano Fabretti dies at 49

August 20, 2024

Roseto (Abruzzo) - Massimiliano Fabretti, 49, a well-known and appreciated entrepreneur in the security sector in the coastal area, was found lifeless in his home garden. Some neighbors discovered Massimiliano's lifeless body. The premature death of Massimiliano Fabretti, who died suddenly in the last few hours at the age of just 49, has caused dismay and great pain.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Marco Delsoldato, who died at just 47 years old

August 17, 2024

Medesano (Emilia Romagna) - The sudden and premature death of Marco Delsoldato at the age of 47 has caused deep grief in Medesano. A grief that, at the painful news, has extended well beyond the borders of the town.

No cause of death reported.

Marco Gazzana, 31

August 27, 2024

Leonforte (Sicily) is shocked by the tragic news of the death of Marco Gazzana, a young man of only 31 years old, who passed away prematurely.

No cause of death reported.

Valeria Mazzone, 48, community unites in grief over sudden loss of young mother

August 23, 2024

The community of Ruvo di Puglia (Puglia) has been struck by a sudden and painful loss: Valeria Mazzone Guicciardini, only 48 years old, has passed away from the affection of her loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Alessandro Rodo, he was only 38 years old

August 22, 2024

Latina (Lazio) -The city has been struck by a painful loss: Alessandro Rodo, a young man of only 38 years old, has passed away, leaving a great void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

