‘Lioness’ star Mike Heslin dies suddenly aged 30 from cardiac arrest , doctors ‘have no explanation’

July 7, 2024

Hollywood actor Mike Heslin has died suddenly at the mere age of 30. Heslin, who had starred in the Amazon series Lioness and the film The Holiday Proposal Plan, had been hospitalized for a week before finally succumbing to a heart attack last Tuesday. His husband, James Wilson, confirmed his passing on social media, where he goes by the name Scotty Dynamo: "On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate [Mike Heslin] passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened.” As well as starring in various films and TV shows, Heslin created and starred in the 2020 The Influencers, a scripted mockumentary available on Prime Video. Originally from California, he earned a BFA in Directing from the Boston Conservatory, according to his personal website.

Doug Sheehan, star of General Hospital and Knots Landing, dead at 75

July 8, 2024

Big Horn, Wyo. - Fans of both daytime and primetime soaps suffered a blow this week as news spread that Doug Sheehan, best known for his stints on General Hospital and Knots Landing, passed away. While a cause of death was not released, a notice from the Kane Funeral home shared that the 75-year-old died with his wife by his side on June 29th. While the handsome actor appeared on shows as diverse as Diagnosis Murder and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it was his role as good-guy Joe Kelly on General Hospital which first brought him to the attention of many fans.

No cause of death reported.

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Keke Jabbar dead at 42

July 2, 2024

Huntsville, AL - ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Keke Jabbar has died. She was 42. News of her death comes via YouTuber Marcella Speaks, who read a statement from Keke’s family. “It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend, full of life, love, and laughter.” There aren’t further details on Keke’s passing at this time.

No cause of death reported.

John Belushi’s widow, Judy Belushi-Pisano, dead at 73

July 7, 2024

Judy Belushi Pisano, who spent years protecting the legacy of her late husband, John Belushi — and was also an actress and producer in her own right — died Friday at the age of 73, following a long battle with cancer. She was also helping to develop “The Blues Brothers” into a TV series in recent years, according to IMDb. Born and raised in Wheaton, Illinois, Judy first met Belushi while they were both in high school. Judy spent most of her later years on Martha’s Vineyard [MA], where Belushi is buried.

Jon Landau, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer, dies at 63

July 6, 2024

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning film producer who collaborated with James Cameron on several projects including “Titanic” and both “Avatar” films, died Friday after a battle against cancer, a source close to the family told TheWrap. He was 63 years old.

Retired 2-star general found dead at California base

July 7, 2024

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a retired major general whose body was discovered at a Marine base on Saturday. Maj. Gen. William Mullen, age 59, was found deceased at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, the San Bernardino County coroner’s office confirmed. His body was found in Building 1651, according to coroner records, Military.com reported. The building is home to the Marine Corps Communication–Electronics School, according to an online base directory. The Marine Corps provided a statement to Marine Corps Times stating that Mullen was at the base attending the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group change of command ceremony. The Marine Corps also confirmed to Marine Corps Times that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was investigating the incident. NCIS was unable to be reached for comment. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Department is handling the autopsy and results are pending, a spokeswoman confirmed. Reached by phone on Friday, multiple members of Mullen’s family declined to comment to the media.

No cause of death reported.

A motorcycle racer “died suddenly”:

GNCC off-road legend Ed Lojak has passed away

July 8, 2024

Enduro21 is saddened to report that Ed Lojak has passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, after a short illness at the age of just 63 years old. Lojak was an off-road racing GOAT well before the term was banded about like it is today. His many accolades include nine Grand National Cross Country overall titles (1980-1984, 1986-1989), five International Six Day Enduro participations with two gold and two silver medals for Team USA (1979-1982), three AMA National Hare Scramble Overall Championships (1982, 1983, 1987), and two Blackwater “100” Overall Wins (1984 & 1989).

No cause of death reported.

Flyers announce passing of forward Tony Voce

July 8, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms both announced the sudden passing of former player Tony Voce on July 8. Voce was 43 years old at the time of his passing. No cause of death has been released.

Tom Fowler, bassist for Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, dead at 73

July 6, 2024

Tom Fowler, best known as the bassist for Frank Zappa and the Mothers Of Invention, has died. The musician suffered complications from an aneurysm and passed on July 2. He was 73. He played on Zappa’s most beloved albums, such as Apostrophe (‘), Roxy & Elsewhere, and One Size Fits All. Other acts he performed with include It’s A Beautiful Day, Jean-Luc Ponty, and Steve Hackett. He was the bassist for Ray Charles’ final album, Genius Loves Company, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2005.

Minneapolis rock star Laurie Lindeen dies at 62

July 3, 2024

Martha's Vineyard, MA - Musician and writer Laurie Lindeen, a fixture of the Twin Cities music scene, died on July 1 due to a brain aneurysm. She was 62 years old. Former Zuzu's Petals bandmate Coleen Elwood announced Lindeen's death on Facebook. Seventeen years after the publication of "Petal Pusher: A Rock and Roll Cinderella Story" — and 30 years since the band it was based on packed it in — Lindeen died unexpectedly Monday of a brain aneurysm at age 62, according to friends.



Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden’s son, Rusty, dead at 65: ‘I love you, son’

July 2, 2024

Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden is mourning the death of his son, William "Rusty" Golden. According to a press release, the Country Music Hall of Famer's son died on Monday July 1 at his home, at the age of 65, in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, Tenn.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 13, 2024:

Mike Downey, decorated sports writer and former Chicago Tribune columnist, dies at 72

June 13, 2024

Mike Downey, a longtime sports writer who wrote the Chicago Tribune’s “In the Wake of the News” column from 2003 to 2008, died Wednesday in California at age 72. Downey suffered a heart attack, according to his family, in Rancho Mirage, Calif., where he lived with his wife, Gail Martin, a professional singer and daughter of the late entertainer Dean Martin.

Shay Youngblood, author and playwright, has died at 64

July 3, 2024

Shay Youngblood, playwright and novelist, has passed away in Peachtree City, GA, at the age of 64. Her friend, Kelley Alexander, said the cause of death was ovarian cancer. Youngblood’s works, which include the short story collection The Big Mama Stories (1989), the novels Soul Kiss (1997) and Black Girl in Paris (2000), and her first play, Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery, centered the lives of Black women and Black queer women.

Asian American activist and sushi king Glen Gondo dies at 75

July 5, 2024

The man whose family opened the first Japanese restaurant in Texas in 1965 and went on to launch his own sushi empire has died following a short battle with cancer at 75, reports the Houston Chronicle. Glen Gondo is known around Texas as the founder of Houston’s Japan Festival and a promoter of Japanese culture and representation.

Two photographers “died suddenly”:

Legendary team sports photographer died suddenly on Thursday

July 4, 2024

The New York Mets are mourning the passing of legendary team photographer Marc Levine this week. Levine [64] was in the midst of his 36th season with the Mets.

No cause of death reported.

Mets will require all field staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19:

https://sny.tv/articles/source-mets-will-require-all-field-staff-vaccinated-covid-19

MLB to require covid vaccinations for non-player team personnel to gain access to field in postseason:

https://tinyurl.com/yzbapn66

Family, friends mourn death of local photographer Rich Cruse

July 2, 2024

Vista, CA — The sudden death of a North County photographer last week has triggered a wave of tributes from family members, triathletes and television icon Oprah Winfrey. Rich Cruse, of Vista, died on June 28 at Menifee Global Medical Center, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. He was 62. Friend and fellow photographer Alan Crosthwaite spent some time with Cruse in the days leading up to his death, even driving him to a Menifee hospital on that Friday afternoon after he called him complaining of chest pains. Cruse passed away a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

A Navy aviator “died suddenly:

Harry A. Heatley, 56

July 4, 2024

Gulf Breeze, FL - CDR Harry A. Heatley US Navy Ret., born March 10, 1956, was taken suddenly, and passed away June 22, 2024, in Pensacola, FL. A resident of Gulf Breeze, a retired Naval Aviator (28 years) His gym work-out ethic was fierce, 3 times a week for 3 hours at a time, his actual work-out was half that since he spent the other half chatting. Harry loved to dance and sing. He could be seen in his yard on his riding mower, shirtless with headphones singing his head off. Heatly served at Top Gun as both a student and instructor, flying MiGs out of Area 51, and also served as a technical advisor for the movie "Top Gun" (1986), as well as appearing as an extra in the film

No cause of death reported.

WordPerfect co-founder Bruce Bastian dies at 76

July 3, 2024

OBIT Tech entrepreneur Bruce Wayne Bastian, co-founder of WordPerfect, died last month at the age of 76 at his home in Palmdale, California. The cause, according to the B. W. Bastian Foundation, was "complications associated with pulmonary fibrosis." Bastian helped create the word processing application that became WordPerfect while still a graduate student at Brigham Young University, working with Alan Ashton, his computer science professor.

Three children “died suddenly”:

Lorain City Schools kindergartener dies unexpectedly

July 5, 2024

Lorain, Ohio – A Lorain City Schools kindergartener has died unexpectedly, the district announced on social media. In a Thursday message to the “Titan Community” on the Lorain City Schools Facebook page, officials said a Palm Elementary kindergartener passed away. Officials did not reveal the age of the child, when the child died or the circumstances.

Link

Girl from Savage tragically dies days after leukemia diagnosis

July 5, 2024

Savage, MN - A family in Savage is grieving after the death of a nine-year-old girl just days after she was diagnosed with leukemia. A GoFundMe that was set up for Adalyn Shepard just days before her death is now being used to support her family. The initial campaign was launched on June 29, saying that Shepard was "fighting for her life" having been diagnosed with the blood cancer a day earlier. The tragic update announcing her death was posted on Monday, saying she passed away in the morning "quietly and peacefully," surrounded by her loved ones.

Link

10-year-old boy dies in Arizona after hiking in triple-digit temperatures

July 3, 2024

Phoenix, AZ - A 10-year-old boy has died after he suffered a "heat-related medical emergency" during a hike in Arizona on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler fire departments were called to South Mountain Park and Preserve around 2 p.m. local time, according to a release from Phoenix Fire. The boy had reportedly been hiking with relatives when he began to suffer the medical emergency. Firefighters, technical rescue team members and police officers reached the boy, who was up about one mile on the trail, according to Phoenix Fire and Phoenix PD. The boy was airlifted from the trail to a waiting ambulance, where he was transported to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" before dying.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Utah High School football player Cameron West has suddenly passed away

July 5, 2024

We are learning that Cameron West, a 2026 High School prospect, has passed away. His school, Bear River High School in Utah, announced the news. West played the offensive and defensive line for the Bears football team. The standout football player reportedly passed away on July 4th with his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baldwin County teen identified as missing swimmer found dead

July 6, 2024

Baldwin County, Ala. - Missing 17-year-old Avery Pickle, who was last seen swimming in Palmetto Creek on Thursday, was found dead Friday morning in the water. According to the BCSO deputies, Pickle was separated from his friends in the water and never came back to shore. The Sheriff’s Office will continue its investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Pickle attended Elberta High School and played football there. Elberta High School head football coach Nate McDaniel told News 5 that Pickle was an extraordinary loss and an exceptional athlete.

No cause of death reported.

Caly Belle Guyer, 17

July 5, 2024

Mt. Clinton, Virginia - Caly Belle Guyer, 17, of Mt. Clinton, Virginia, left her family and loved ones too soon on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. She looked forward to being an upcoming senior at Turner Ashby High School for the 2024-2025 school year and was also attending Massanutten Technical Center's veterinary assistant program. Caly also enjoyed working at Bridgewater Retirement Community in the dining hall as a server. She always took great pride in her work.

No cause of death reported.

Springfield basketball community rallies in wake of Amare Witham's death , GoFundMe created

July 3, 2024

Springfield, Mo. - The Springfield basketball community is rallying together following the news that Glendale High School basketball star Amare Witham has died. Witham was entering his junior year with the Falcons. He was one of the area's bright young stars holding multiple Division I offers. He was on pace to become one of the highest scorers in the area's history. Dr. Josh Groves, Glendale's principal, sent the following email to Glendale High School families on Wednesday morning: "We received incredibly sad news that one of our students, Amare Witham, died unexpectedly."

No age or cause of death reported.

Star high school athlete dies 'out of nowhere' after being pulled out of swimming pool

July 3, 2024

Los Angeles - An incoming freshman football player expected to be a star athlete died days after almost drowning in the pool at Chino High School. Pending a full investigation into the mysterious incident, the student hasn't been identified by the school district, NBC Los Angeles reported. The school, located on the outskirts of the Los Angeles metro area, did confirm that the boy was participating in an afternoon activity with the football team when he suffered a medical emergency in the pool on Friday. Paramedics arrived on the scene within five minutes, at which point the boy had already been pulled from the water, according to the Chino Valley Fire Department. EMS crews rushed him to the hospital, where doctors were able to keep him alive throughout the weekend. His family made the heart wrenching decision to take him off life support on Sunday. Students from the high school swimming in a neighborhood pool - not the pool at the school - shared their shock at the boy's sudden and explained death. 'He just passed away out of nowhere,' said sophomore Jose Juarez. 'He was in the pool, and he was having fun, but things happened. I feel bad for his parents and his family.'

No age reported.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

UMaine grad student Marcos Rodríguez dies suddenly at Harvard Forest Research Program

July 3, 2024

J. Marcos Rodríguez, a graduate student at the University of Maine, died suddenly at Harvard Forest on Tuesday. At the time of his death, Rodríguez was working at Harvard Forest as a mentor to undergraduate students in the Summer Research Program in Ecology. He studied Ecology and Environmental Sciences at the University of Maine. Rodríguez was from El Paso, Texas, according to Brown University’s official campus publication.

No age or cause of death reported.

UMaine’s “vaccination” policy:

Effective with the May 2023 term and going forward, the University strongly encourages all students, employees, and visitors to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots when eligible. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are recommended to prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

https://www.maine.edu/together/students-employees/

Bishop Caden Asaro, 21

July 4, 2024

Burlington, Vermont - Bishop Caden Asaro, aged 21, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. Following his graduation from Burlington High School in 2020, he moved to Philadelphia to pursue a degree in Economics and Finance from Temple University Fox School of Business. During the four years he attended Temple University he successfully managed his studies, work, friends and family life. He graduated in May of 2024. Following his commencement this past May, he began a summer internship at McLaughlin Private Management Company and was excited for his future.

No cause of death reported.

Temple’s “vaccination” policy:

Temple University no longer requires COVID-19 vaccination for students, faculty or staff. We strongly recommend that all members of the Temple community stay up to date on their vaccinations, including booster recommendations.

https://www.temple.edu/coronavirus

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Deanna Sue Bunch, 70

July 2, 2024

Deanna Sue Bunch, age 70, passed away June 29, 2024, at her home in Durant, Oklahoma. She was a Master Teacher in every sense of the term. After leaving the teaching field in 2022, Deanna occupied her time growing plants, preparing world-class meals for her family, watching her beloved redbirds, and occasionally tutoring - often the children of her former students. Not long after, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer, which she fought with courage, dignity, and prayer.

Link

‘You don't encounter people like Dave Reichenberger often': Appleton East teacher remembered

July 4, 2024

Appleton, WI — There are a few things that stand out about David Reichenberger’s classroom at Appleton East — knickknacks and trinkets students left throughout the years, small murals painted by students, and, perhaps most notably, a plethora of sketches of the beloved math teacher. Now, these portraits are also a testament to how much the Oshkosh native, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack last week, will be missed.

No age reported.

The Appleton Area School District pushed “vaccination” on its employees:

https://tinyurl.com/wt8hfj9m

Donna Marie Parkansky, 60

July 4, 2024

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Donna Marie Parkansky, age 60, passed suddenly on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at St. Vincent Hospital. While raising her children, she obtained her degree in special education and started teaching at Brillion High School. She continued her love of learning by obtaining her Master's degree in educational leadership.

No cause of death reported.

A biologist “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 30:

Jennifer E. Misko, 52

June 30, 2024

Jennifer E. Misko, 52, of Blue Bell [PA] and formerly of Lansdale, died Saturday, June 29, 2024. Jennifer was a graduate of Delaware Valley University and was employed with Merck as a biologist for 30 years, most recently as a vaccine specialist. She was a dedicated volunteer at a number of local charities, including the Mitzvah Circle Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 17:

CMSgt. Michael E. Merritt, USAF (Ret.), 48

June 17, 2024

CMSgt. Michael E. Merritt, USAF (Ret.), born December 23, 1975, at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand, passed away on June 14, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Throughout his distinguished career, Mike served in various capacities. Mike was dedicated to his professional development, earning a Bachelor's degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2005 and a Master's degree in Leadership and Management from Webster University in 2015.



From our researcher: Going thorough his Facebook, I found Merritt was still in the military when the “vaccine” came out. I couldn’t determine when he formally retired.

From Merritt’s sister’s Facebook:

He was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer 2 years ago.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100060128185561

A mayor “died suddenly”:

Emporia mayor, long-time city commissioner Danny Giefer dies following cancer battle

July 6, 2024

Emporia, Kan. - The Emporia community is mourning the loss of long-time City Commissioner and Mayor Danny Giefer [76], who died Saturday at his home. “Danny had been a dedicated leader and a tireless advocate for our community. His devotion to the city and its citizens remained steadfast, even as he battled the illness that took his life. His work ethic and his energy were second to none,” Trey Cocking, City Manager. Giefer was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in early 2023, Emporia station KVOE reports.

A social worker “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 30:

Gary Armstead, 55

June 30, 2024

Osseo, Minnesota - Gary Armstead, age 55, of Blaine, MN. Diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2022, Gary faced his diagnosis with courage and determination. Despite his illness, he continued to serve passionately as a senior social worker for Hennepin County, until his retirement in 2024. Gary was a published author of five books, each a testament to his intellect and creativity. His love for literature and writing was matched only by his dedication to his family.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Bishop Soto's message on the passing of Fr. Arthur Wehr SJ

July 8, 2024

Sacramento, CA - Join me in asking our merciful Father to grant eternal rest for Fr. Arthur Wehr. His sudden passing is heartbreaking. Father Arthur J. Wehr S.J. died unexpectedly on July 4, 2024. He was 68 years old. The coroner has determined his cause of death was suicide. He had recently asked for and been granted a sabbatical from his assignment as associate pastor of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Sacramento, where he had served for the past 20 years. Planning was underway for a period of rest and therapy at the time of his death. An extremely private and reserved person yet a determined workaholic, he was a much sought-after confessor and spiritual director. His physical stamina and mental health had suffered setbacks in the years since the time of the pandemic.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Marianne Gable, DDS, 63

July 2, 2024

Albany, NY - Marianne Gable, DDS, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Nothing made Marianne happier than spending time with her children and her dog Scout. She was always laughing and smiling at the T.V.

No cause of death reported.

Six nurses " died suddenly ":

Robin M. Snyder, 47

July 5, 2024

Morton, IL – Robin M. Snyder, 47, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. After graduating with her elementary education degree, Robin taught in Indiana for four years. Following the birth of her quintuplets, she returned to college to earn her BSN and became a NICU nurse at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for 15 years before becoming a supervisor at OSF On Call for the last year and a half. Robin’s love for life was evident not only through the joy, laughter and love she brought to her family, but also with her involvement of the NICU Miracle Walk. Robin cherished the many friendships she had throughout her life and her monthly card club nights. She was a fantastic wife and mother, who also held a special place in her heart for their dog, Waffle.



No cause of death reported.

Snyder " died suddenly ." From our researcher:

A nurse, so she had to be vaxxed - I know it was a mandate to work for OSF Medical. From the condolences people shared, this must have been a pretty fast-moving cancer. 🙁 This whole thing just sickens me & makes me so angry that those damned shots are murdering so many. Someone posted: "There are no words after we learned of Robin's illness just a few days ago. Being told she passed so quickly is hard to fathom what all of you are facing with the shock. Nothing can ease the raw pain right now. We are so very, very sorry for the entire family."

Smithfield police ID driver, truck in fatal collision with woman on bicycle

July 5, 2024

Smithfield, RI − The Smithfield police say they have identified the driver involved in a fatal collision with a bicyclist Monday night. Aliana Ciacciarelli, 25, of Smithfield, died after she fell off a bicycle and was hit by a tractor-trailer that left the scene, the police said in a press release Tuesday morning. OBIT states that Aliana was an RN. "Aliana earned her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from Salve Regina University and found her true calling in nursing, a profession that perfectly suited her caring and selfless nature."

No cause of death reported.

Heather Marie Alflen, 47

July 7, 2024

Amherst, Ohio - Heather Marie Alflen, age 47, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center after a valiant fight with cancer. As a dedicated Registered Nurse, she spent 18 years managing the Early Onset Dementia and Alzheimer's Unit at the Elyria Methodist Home. Heather's dedication to nursing was unwavering, and she truly loved her career choice.

Sarah Helen "Sally" Proulx, 53

July 3, 2024

Frederick, Maryland - Mrs. Sarah Helen "Sally" Proulx, 53, of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Kline Hospice House after a brave two-year-and-nine-month battle against Stage IV colon cancer. Sally's nursing career began with her service in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit as an RN at Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore from 1993-1996. She then joined the staff of what is now Frederick Health Hospital and served as an RN on the Medical/Surgical/Oncology Unit from 1996 to 2001, an RN in the Radiation Oncology Department from 2001 to 2005, and as an Education Specialist in what is now the Clinical Education Center at FHH from 2005 to June 2024.

Rebel Dee Benton, 62

July 2, 2024

Hutchinson, Kansas - Rebel Dee Benton, 62, died June 27, 2024, at Legend of Hutchinson. Rebel worked as a nurse for Hutch Hospital, Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Topeka Juvenile Detention Center and various nursing homes throughout Hutchinson, McPherson, Buhler and Manhattan. Rebel taught aerobics and water aerobics. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.

No cause of death reported.

Cathy Mae Creek, 67

July 2, 2024

Gambrills, Maryland - Cathy worked as a Registered Nurse from 1988 till 2022 at the North Arundel Hospital that later became the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center. She retired in 2022 when she was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). She fought this terrible disease courageously for two and a half years.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 29:

John Edward Frazier III, 63

June 29, 2024

John Edward Frazier, III, 63, of Indialantic, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, 2024. John began his career with USBI on the Solid Rocket Boosters for the Space Shuttle Program, then worked as a licensed civil and structural engineer with DRMP in Orlando, FL. He eventually established his own firm, Frazier Engineering, Inc in 1992 where he remained active until his death.

No cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Liberty firefighter, medic dies from “short but fierce” cancer battle

July 7, 2024

Kansas City, Mo. — The City of Liberty announced Sunday morning that one of its long-standing firefighters and medics died overnight just weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. According to the city, at approximately 3:12 a.m., Steve Sanneman passed away in his home after a “short but fierce battle with cancer.” He served at the Liberty Fire Department for 20 years.

No age reported.

Lynchburg Firefighter dies after battle with cancer

July 7, 2024

Lynchburg, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. The department shared Master Firefighter, Andrew Jenks passed away on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 37 years old. Known as Jenks among his firefighter family, he was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago and battled the disease valiantly until the end, remaining on the job as recently as last week, according to the department. Jenks first joined the Lynchburg Fire Department in October 2009.

Virginia’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

https://tinyurl.com/4b76myxk

NKY county mourns sudden death of deputy fire chief

July 5, 2024

Warsaw, Ky. - Gallatin County and the city of Warsaw are mourning the sudden death of one of their veteran first responders. Warsaw-Gallatin Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Barry “Cub” Alexander Jr. “was a great friend, tremendous leader, mentor and officer. He has served this community since 1984,” the agency announced Wednesday on social media.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Former Kossuth County Sheriff dies from battle with cancer

July 7, 2024

Whittemore, Iowa-- The Whittemore community and Kossuth County are mourning the loss of one if its own. Former Kossuth County Sheriff Stephen Michael Kollasch died early Saturday morning at the age of 60 from a battle with cancer. He served as the Kossuth County Sheriff from 2008 until his retirement in 2021.

Gaston County deputy dies after medical emergency

July 4, 2024

Gaston County, N.C. — A Gaston County deputy died after suffering a medical emergency while working on Thursday, officials said. The Gaston County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Phillip J. Maxwell was working in the jail when he collapsed. Maxwell was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Maxwell served the sheriff's office for 20 years, joining the Gaston County force in 2004. He spent four years in the U.S. Army and nine years in the Army Reserve before that.



No age or cause of death reported.

North Carolina’s “vaccination” mandate for state employees:

https://tinyurl.com/39vuf5y6

Retired Germantown police chief Peter Hoell has passed away

July 3, 2024

Germantown, WI – Thoughts and prayers to Retired Police Chief Peter Hoell’s family. According to his wife, Anne-Marie, Hoell has passed away. In April 2024 Hoell wrote: This post is not about asking for sympathy, but rather an explanation that I probably won’t be posting much now and in the near future. As many know, I have been diagnosed with a long-term illness.” Chief Peter Hoell officially retired December 20, 2019.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Mario Mullen, former ODU basketball player & 1991 AAA Player of the Year at Bayside, dies

July 6, 2024

Virginia Beach, VA - A source confirmed with WAVY on Friday night that Ocean Lakes High School’s boys basketball coach Mario Mullen has died. Mullen had been the school’s coach for the past three seasons. Mullen was 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Andover Central High School teacher and softball coach dies after battling cancer

July 5, 2024

Andover, Kan. - The Andover Central High School is mourning the loss of art teacher and softball coach Rita Frakes who passed away on Friday after battling cancer. In her 41 years of teaching, Ms. Frakes spent 19 years at ACHS coaching her Jaguar softball team to 2 state championship victories and being named National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaching Staff of the Year in 2018.

No age reported.

Devin Geordon Price, 32, state champion swimmer at Palo Verde who competed at TCU, passes away

July 3, 2024

Devin Geordon Price, a state-champion swimmer at Palo Verde High School who went on to become an All-Big 12 second-team competitor in the 100 freestyle at TCU as a senior in 2013, has passed away at age 32. Price died Sunday unexpectedly, according to social media posts from family. Price has worked as a swim instructor at Catalina Terrace, where his dad Devin Sr. has coached for almost 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Arizona football coach dies after suffering severe heart attack

July 2, 2024

Prescott Valley, Ariz. - An Arizona Indoor Football League team is mourning the loss of one of their coaches, who passed away days after suffering a severe heart attack. The Northern Arizona Wranglers say David Moran, the team's defensive coordinator, collapsed in the hallway at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on June 29, about two hours before the team was set to play in a game. Concessions employees, team staff and a retired firefighter, who was working as a ticket scanner, performed CPR on Moran before he was rushed to a hospital. Moran underwent surgery the next morning. He died on July 1.

No age reported.

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

An inmate at the Hillsborough County Jail has died , and officers are investigating

July 6, 2024

Tampa, FL - A 45-year-old man died Thursday night in the Hillsborough County Jail after what appeared to be a medical incident, county officials said. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, jail officials found Pedro Morales, 45, unresponsive at 8:30 p.m. Officials took Morales to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. When asked for more information about the nature of the incident, a spokesman declined to provide details, saying Morales’ death was still under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead at Porter County Jail, sheriff says

July 5, 2024

Porter County, Ind. - A male inmate was found dead Thursday at a jail in northwest Indiana. Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious inmate who was not breathing around 8:10 p.m. at the Porter Count Jail, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said. The inmate was pronounced dead after EMS arrived to the scene, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's age and identity have not been announced.

No cause of death reported.

SLED investigating inmate death in Al Cannon Detention Center cell

July 4, 2024

North Charleston, S.C — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Al Cannon Detention Center the evening of Wednesday, July 3, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said. CCSO Deputies responded to reports of an apparent natural death at the jail around 6:30 p.m. and discovered an unresponsive male who was alone in his cell, sheriff spokesperson Alexis Douglas said. In addition to deputies and medical staff, North Charleston Fire Department personnel and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the inmate but were unsuccessful. The inmate was pronounced dead on scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

10 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Family believes pilot had medical emergency before dead ly crash in Utah County

July 8, 2024

Springville, UT — The man killed in a plane crash in Utah County over the weekend has been identified as Larry Irwin Kellogg, 49, of Springville. His parents and siblings are still processing the tragic event. They suspect he suffered a medical emergency after taking off from the Spanish Fork Airport on Sunday. “The first thing we thought was it had to have been a medical emergency because he was meticulous in what he did, he loved it but he wasn’t reckless,” said Stephanie Johnson, Kellogg’s older sister. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the 911 call at 6:15 p.m. informing them of the downed plane. Johnson said they were shocked to learn of the accident and feared other passengers were on board, but felt relieved to learn no one else was injured.

No cause of death reported.

5 members of a Georgia family returning from a baseball tournament are dead after a plane crash in upstate New York

July 2, 2024

Five members of a Georgia family died in a plane crash in upstate New York, state police said in a news release Monday. Roger Beggs, 76; Laura Van Epps, 43; Ryan Van Epps, 42; James R. Van Epps, 12; and Harrison Van Epps, 10, were all returning to Georgia from Cooperstown, New York, where the family had been for a baseball tournament, the release said. At 2 p.m. Sunday, authorities were alerted to a possible plane crash and dispatched to the area around Lake Cecil Road in Masonville, a town in Delaware County, according to the release from New York State Police. Multiple agencies used drones, ATVs and helicopters to eventually locate the debris and downed aircraft – a single-engine Piper Malibu Mirage – as well as the deceased passengers, police said. The plane had departed Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, and was headed to West Virginia to refuel. Its final destination was Cobb County International Airport outside Atlanta. The cause of the crash is under investigation by federal agencies, the release said.

Central NY driver suffers medical issue, dies at hospital after crashing into cornfield

July 8, 2024

Sangerfield, N.Y. - A 45-year-old man died Sunday after he experienced a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle into a cornfield in Oneida County, deputies said. Around 11:04 p.m., deputies responded to a report of single motor vehicle accident on Route 20 in the Town of Sangerfield, according to a news release Monday from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. David Rice, 45, of Waterville, was driving a 2014 Blue Dodge Ram west on Route 20 when he went off the road and entered the field, where the vehicle came to a rest, deputies said. Rice experienced a medical issue that lead to the accident, deputies said. He was taken to Wynn Hospital in Utica where he was later pronounced dead, they said. Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle — Joanne Rice, 67, of Waterville — was uninjured.

Louisiana star football player killed in a single-vehicle crash

July 5, 2024

West Feliciana, LA - We are saddened to report that Rayshon Franklin Jr., the star football player from West Feliciana High School, died this morning. Franklin Jr. was just 17 years old. The investigation revealed that a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Franklin, was traveling eastbound on LA 78, west of LA 1. The Toyota exited the roadway to the right, entered a ditch, overturned, and then struck a tree. Franklin, who had his seatbelt on at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Woman suffering medical emergency dies in crash, injures judge's wife

July 4, 2024

Jessup, PA — A 73-year-old driver who died in a crash Thursday during a medical emergency, hit the wife of a senior Lackawanna County judge, severely injuring her, officials say. The driver was travelling south on Hill Street at about 10:45 a.m., when she lost control of her vehicle, hitting two areas of fencing at the Jessup Youth Sports field and then hitting Jodean Munley near the point where the road's name changes to Moosic Lake Road, according to Jessup Police Chief Robert Berta. Jodean Munley, the wife of Senior Judge Thomas Munley, was in surgery Thursday afternoon to treat a fractured pelvis and broken arm, Berta said. Berta said Munley was struck as she was taking a walk with her son Logan. Berta said the driver was out of control for more than half a mile, before her vehicle struck the wall of St. John's Cemetery and came to a stop. He said witnesses said the driver was bouncing off curbs and driving erratically. Berta believes the driver died at some point during the accident and before the vehicle hit the cemetery wall.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic accident in Mission: 18-wheeler collides with home, driver fatally injured

July 1, 2024

A tragic incident unfolded in Mission [Texas] this morning as an 18-wheeler collided with a two-story home, resulting in the death of the truck’s 51-year-old driver. Emergency responders rushed to the scene at the 2600 block of Frontage Road following the crash, which occurred around 9 a.m. Mission police are actively investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal crash. Initial reports suggest the tractor-trailer veered off course, leading to the catastrophic collision with the home. Authorities continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.

‘She will be missed': Tyler car club holds benefit show for member who died unexpectedly

July 7, 2024

Tyler, TX - On June 8, Charity Hobbs underwent a hysterectomy. Later that evening, her husband, Christopher Hobbs, said everything seemed normal. But he recalls his wife leaning on him. He thought she fell asleep — but she didn't wake up. Christopher said he still doesn't know for sure why Charity, 44, died. He was told it was likely a cardiac arrest. “I'm still trying to, hoping to get some kind of answer,” Christopher said. “There isn't one. It’s just, that's what I'm stuck with, that's it: cardiac arrest. Where did it come from? She didn't have any signs of it. She worked out about every day. Ate right. We were always active. I don't have an answer. I wish I did. I really, really wish I did.” Christopher and Charity only had been married three months after dating for about three years, but they knew each other for more than 30.

Out-of-town fisherman dies on the water after medical emergency in Meigs County Friday

July 5, 2024

Meigs County, Tenn. — A Tennessee fisherman in his mid-70s died on the water in Meigs County Friday morning after authorities say he suffered from a medical issue. A release says the man from Dyer County, Tennessee, who was fishing with a friend, had some sort of medical emergency and fell into the water. The man's friend jumped into the water after him and pulled him to the boat. He then called 911 and drove the boat toward the Highway 58 boat ramp. First responders pronounced the still-unidentified man dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead at stadium just days after Zach Bryan concert

July 5, 2024

Nashville , Tennessee - A man was found dead on the grounds of Nissan Stadium, the city's largest sports/music venue, on Wednesday. The discovery came just four days after country music singer Zach Bryan played a highly attended concert at the stadium. It's unclear when the man died and how he died. WSMV reports that a woman in the area came across the remains and got help from someone nearby, who in turn contacted police around noon local time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found unresponsive in Discovery Cove Orlando pool, deputies say

July 8, 2024

Orlando, Fla. - A man visiting Discovery Cove Orlando was found unresponsive in a pool on Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the park just after 10 a.m. and were assisted by Orange County Fire Rescue. The man in his 50s was transported to Orlando Health Doctor Phillips for a possible drowning, according to responders.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in Opelousas died of natural causes, police say

July 3, 2024

Opelousas, La. — Opelousas police said a man found dead on Monday died of natural causes. Police said they were called out to South Union Street on Monday, July 1, around 6 p.m. and found a middle-aged man dead. They initially said they were treating it as a "suspicious death" but did not believe foul play was a factor. Investigators have not released the man's name.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa Marie Kesner Weiss, 52

July 8, 2024

Highlands Ranch, Colorado - On July 5th, 2024, Lisa Marie Kesner Weiss, loving wife and mom, passed at the age of 51. Lisa didn’t have specific hobbies but her joy came in making friends everywhere she went, going to the movies, finding great restaurants, enjoying a good cocktail or glass of wine, and spending time with Emma, Dan, and their dogs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (NPCF).

No cause of death reported.

Michael Williams, 51

July 8, 2024

Anderson, Indiana - Michael Williams, came into our lives on January 19, 1973, and passed away peacefully in the arms of our lord on the morning of July 4, 2024, after bravely fighting cancer . Mike loved working at Greeks Pizza with the amazing staff, especially Clay, the "boss" and a very special human being. We are so grateful for your support and love all these years and especially during these past few months.

Chance Ruger, 25

July 8, 2024

Ottawa, Illinois - Chance William Ruger, 25, of Ottawa, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Jonathan Dougherty, 35

July 8, 2024

Plumsteadville, PA - Kyle Jonathan Dougherty, of Plumsteadville, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Born in Meadowbrook, PA on a cold winter day - January 4, 1989 - Kyle passed peacefully at his childhood home with his loving family by his side following a valiant battle with cancer. Throughout his life Kyle was an athlete - passionately embracing all Philadelphia sports teams and taking any opportunity to participate in sports himself. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kyle's name to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Richard A. Gasparro, 60

July 8, 2024

Newton, PA - Richard A. Gasparro, age 60, of West Newton, died July 6, 2024, at his home. He was a life long mechanic and employed by Yough School District as a bus driver. He enjoyed working on cars, spending time with his family and grandchildren, drag racing and working on his son's hot rod Chevy with him. Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in memory of Richard.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary K. LaDoucer, 36

July 8, 2024

Marion, OH - Zachary K. LaDoucer, 36, of Marion, passed away on Friday July 5, 2024, at Marion General Hospital following a four-month battle with cancer and heart failure. Zachary graduated from Marion Harding High School in 2006 and was a painter, an amateur Chef, and talented musician. Zach was an old soul who loved music and playing his guitar. He was in numerous bands throughout the last 20 years. He was a Hippie at heart and loved to hang out and jam with his friends. Zach loved his family, especially his 2 babies and his nieces and nephews.

Julie Ann Larsen, 62

July 8, 2024

Peshtigo, Wisconsin - Julie Ann Larsen, age 62, of Peshtigo, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2024 after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Over the last five years, Julie was actively involved with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), this group helps children from broken homes and foster care.

Matt Clinton, 54

July 8, 2024

Columbia, PA - A master carpenter has died suddenly for an unknown reason his family explained in a GoFundMe campaign launched on July 3. Matthew “Matt” Aaron Clinton, 54, of York, passed away on July 2, according to his obituary. "Details of his death are unknown, but at this time, we know that he passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Columbia," his ex-wife Jane Calcina-Clinton wrote on a GoFundMe launched to help their two sons.

Linda Gail Carlyle, 66

July 7, 2024

Bowersville, GA - Linda Gail Carlyle, 66, of Bowersville, passed away Monday, July 1, 2024 in Anderson, SC, following a brief illness.

Sarah Lyn Anderson Coon, 54

July 7, 2024

Sarah Lyn Anderson Coon, 54, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Blaine C. Coon, entered into eternal rest at home after a brief illness Friday, July 5, 2024. Lyn was an avid gardener and lover of flowers who was always working on her picturesque landscape. She was a passionate fan of the movie, The Wizard of Oz, and collector of Oz memorabilia.

No cause of death reported.

Edward Frank Howard, 66

July 7, 2024

Columbia, LA - Edward Frank Howard was born on October 30, 1957 at Monroe, LA, to the union of his parents, the late Cecil William Howard and May Joy Howard; and he passed from this life on July 5, 2024, at his residence following a brief illness.



No cause of death reported.

Jamie Michael LaManna, 66

July 7, 2024

Jacks Reef, NY - Jamie Michael LaManna, passed away following a brief illness on July 2nd, 2024. Jamie loved to golf, and spent many younger days out on the course weekly with his father and brothers, and more recently with his brothers, son and nephews.

No cause of death reported.

Conor W. O'Brien, 61

July 6, 2024

Bronx, New York - Conor W. O'Brien, 61, of Bronx, New York, passed away July 4, 2024, after a brief illness. Conor worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (I.A.T.S.E.) Local One Stagehands, and later in the family construction and real estate companies. He was a kind, caring and generous man, a loyal friend to many, and will be missed by the many lives he touched.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Ann Rector, 56

July 6, 2024

Patricia Ann Rector, age 56, passed away July 3, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky, after a brief illness. She had worked for Kokoku manufacturing, and attended church at Crestview Holy Sanctuary. Patricia had a loving spirit for animals, she loved her flowers and gardening, and sitting on the porch being outside.

No cause of death reported.

Jackie "Big O" Scarberry, 58

July 6, 2024

Jackie "Big O" Scarberry, 58, of Paw Paw, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Pikeville Medical Center following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a member of New Beginning Church in Hurley, VA. Jackie was a loving husband, father, son and brother and was a retired coal miner. Jackie was a huge NASCAR fan and going fishing was a big part of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Brooks Alldridge, 62

July 6, 2024

St. Petersburg, Florida - It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the unexpected passing of Cody Brooks Alldridge; our cherished husband, father, and friend. He passed away suddenly and painlessly beside the love of his life, Holli, on June 28th at the age of 62. Cody's independent, go-get-em work mindset made him the best at everything he did.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler J. Carpenter, 34

July 6, 2024

Port Jervis, NY - Tyler J. Carpenter, a lifetime resident of Port Jervis, died suddenly on July 4, 2024. He was 34. His family said skateboarding is the one thing that always made him happy.

No cause of death reported.

Kent Duane Drew (aka "Drew," sometimes "Mr. Grumpy"), 52

July 6, 2024

Lima, OH - Kent was an Overhead Crane Operator for KMI Manufacturing, Inc., Kalida. He previously worked for a Comedy Club, Health Care Facility, and the former Philips, Ottawa. Kent loved to travel and enjoyed new adventures locally, out of state and internationally.

No cause of death reported.

Jackson Robert-Brian Mannon, infant

July 6, 2024

Pottsville, PA - Jackson Robert-Brian Mannon, infant, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Okey James "Jimmy" Ray, 65

July 6, 2024

Ripley, WV - Okey James "Jimmy" Ray, 65, of Ripley, passed away suddenly on July 6, 2024 at his home. He was a man who was a "Jack of all Trades," but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his granddaughter.

No cause of death reported.

John M. Arceneau, 63

July 6, 2024

Sauk Centre, MN - John M. Arceneau, age 63, of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on July 4, 2024, at his home in Sauk Centre. In retirement John was able to fill his time with activities that he truly loved, auctioning with his brother-in-law Mark Quade. On a good day you would find John at a sale, in his natural habitat. Even more than auctioning, John loved his family.

No cause of death reported.

Troy James Crook, 62

July 6, 2024

Charlotte, NC - Mr. Troy James Crook, 62, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 1, 2024. When remembering Troy, many things come to mind; laughter, joy, jokes, funny stories, living life to the fullest, and wonderful memories.

No cause of death reported.

Braydon Shiloh Willie Crosby, 30

July 6, 2024

Braydon Shiloh Willie Crosby, 30, of Macon, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2024 He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was the ultimate grill-master and jokester, always aiming to make everyone around him laugh and smile.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin "Kev" James Guiheen, 43

July 6, 2024

West Hartford, CT - Kevin "Kev" James Guiheen passed peacefully with his beloved wife and mother by his side on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Kev had a joy for life that was irresistible. He brought that joy to disc golf outings and concerts with friends and family. He also loved rooting for his favorite sports teams, the Boston Celtics, Red Sox, UCONN Huskies, and Green Bay Packers, as well as playing with his dogs, Lucy, and Bernie, and most of all spending time with Casey - traveling, enjoying a good pastry, watching "Morning Joe", being silly, or just relaxing together.

No cause of death reported.

M. Andrew Jones, 58

July 6, 2024

Clifton Park, NY - M. Andrew Jones, age 58, of Clifton Park, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 2,2024, at his home. Since he was a child, Mike enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and friends, especially at Paradox Lake. After work, he frequently could be found relaxing with friends, sharing a good joke or watching sports, and was a lifelong Philly fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher E. Kerns 44

July 6, 2024

Lancaster, OH - Christopher E. Kerns, 44, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2024 at his residence. He was a technician for Spectrum. In his later life, he participated in running half-mile marathons, a disc jockey and loved all types of music.

No cause of death reported.

Jason R. Lawrence, 39

July 5, 2024

Jason R. Lawrence, a beloved husband, son, and brother passed away on June 27, 2024, at the age of 39 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI, following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Shane R. Hudson, 51

July 5, 2024

Shane R. Hudson, age 51, of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024 at his home. Shane was a one of a kind guy who was known and loved by many in his community, often known as ZZ Man. He always had a new story or an old memory to tell that brought laughter in the witty way he told those stories.

No cause of death reported.

Hudson “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Dear friends of Shane, I know there are many of you. This is Shennon, his sister. We are heartbroken to inform you that Shane passed away unexpectedly and what appears to be peacefully in his sleep this morning. Please keep our mom in your prayers as she lost her husband last month and her only son today.

https://www.facebook.com/shane.hudson.90

Pam Ames, 69

July 4, 2024

O'Neill, Nebraska - Pam passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton, Nebraska.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Keith Meyers, 52

July 4, 2024

Stedman, North Carolina - CSM (R) Brian Keith Meyers passed suddenly on 2 July 2024. Leaving behind a fulfilling life with friends, large loving family and very successful Military, post Military, SERE career. CSM Meyers retired from the Army as the Brigade Command Sergeant Major for 2D BCT, 325th AIR, 82D Airborne Division.

No cause of death reported.

William G. "Billy" Wood, 59

July 4, 2024

N.E. Philadelphia, PA, - William G. "Billy" Wood, of N.E. Philadelphia. Formerly of S.W. Phila., passed away suddenly at the age of 59. Avid Philly Sports fan. Loved golfing, playing softball, going to the movies, cooking and watching cop shows. Good friend to many people.

No cause of death reported.

Fong Yang, 38

July 4, 2024

Pontiac, MI - Fong Yang, age 38, of Pontiac, died suddenly July 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Theola McDuffie Williams, 59

July 4, 2024

Theola McDuffie Williams, 59, of Burton [SC], and formerly of New Jersey, daughter of Evangelist Blondell Williams of Burton and the late Clayton Williams, Sr., died Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The family asks that you continue to keep them in prayer as they grieve the loss and celebrate the life of their loved one. They ask that you continue to obey all CDC guidelines regarding COVID 19 and all of its variances. Please note that masks are still required when visiting the funeral home and some churches.

No cause of death reported.

David Bundy, 56

July 4, 2024

David Bundy, age 56, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2024 at Kettering Medical Center. David was a jack-of-all trades, working many types of jobs throughout his life with the last being in mortuary transport. This is the one he loved the most. He met many people in this job who were facing their worst crisis. With his big warm caring personality, he was able to offer them comfort.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia E. Carlson, 65

July 4, 2024

Washington, NJ - Patricia E. Carlson, 65, of Washington, NJ, and previously of Union and Bedminster, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2024 at home. Patti, as everyone knows her, currently worked as a sales associate for Boscov's Department Store in Easton, PA. No matter where she was driving, she enjoyed taking the scenic route.

No cause of death reported.

James C. Cooper, 48

July 4, 2024

South Haven, Michigan - James C. Cooper, 48, unexpectedly passed away on July 1, 2024, at Holland Hospital. Jim was podcaster and a published author and worked at Eagle Construction for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher "Chris" Craig Danielson, 34

July 4, 2024

Merrillan, WI, - Christopher "Chris" Craig Danielson, 34, of Merrillan, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2024. Chris was a very avid outdoors man and spent many hours hunting and fishing. He was an amazing mentor to Kaylee and Heziki, and even though his son was not old enough to yet hunt, he still took him out in the stand deer, turkey, and bear hunting.

No cause of death reported.

Alexa Maron Hamilton, 43

July 4, 2024

Novato, California - Alexa Maron Hamilton died unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Novato, CA, at the age of 43. While Alexa was passionate about many things (health, animals, interior design, etc.), her main focus was her family. She was a proud and devoted Novato Firefighter wife and greatly appreciated that community.

No cause of death reported.

John Ryan “Jack” Napor, 27

July 4, 2024

East Rockhill Twp., PA - Jack was employed as a Web Developer by Medlogix, Lansdale, PA, for five years. He had a deep passion for all things computers, from building them himself to writing the code for his own websites. Jack also had a love for music, including composing digital music and listening to many genres. He especially enjoyed playing his guitars and keyboards.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Owsley, 62

July 4, 2024

Linda Owsley, 62, of Griffithsville, WV, departed this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

James "Jimmy" L. Pogoda, 65

July 4, 2024

Syracuse, NY - James "Jimmy" L. Pogoda, 65, of Syracuse, NY, passed away on Monday at Upstate University Hospital after a brief illness. He traveled to the United Kingdom to pursue a career in hairdressing, graduating from the Sassoon Academy in London. Jimmy worked for many area salons and retired from Samson & Company in downtown Syracuse, NY.

No cause of death reported.

Logan Matthew Leatherman

July 4, 2024

Nottingham, Maryland - Suddenly on July 2, 2024, Logan Matthew Leatherman passed away. He loved his family, especially his siblings, video games, music, pop-its and squishmallows. Logan was always learning new things and loved to share his new knowledge. He was goofy, smart, and pure hearted and left a mark on so many people.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tammye Brown, 59

July 3, 2024

Tammye Brown, 59, of Bluffton, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on June 28th, 2024. Tammye worked in the medical, hospitality and design fields as a project and office manager, then later at 9-1-1 dispatch for the Town of Hilton Head for 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan James Delagrave, 51

July 3, 2024

Waterford, WI - Jonathan James Delagrave, age 51, passed away suddenly while jogging on Friday morning, June 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Neil Hawkins, 73

July 3, 2024

Trenton, Michigan - Patrick Hawkins, 73, passed away suddenly on July 2, 2024. Pat was an avid golfer, never getting the elusive hole-in-one but continuously trying!

No cause of death reported.

Mark Nussbaum, 58

July 3, 2024

Beaver Falls, PA - Mark Nussbaum of Beaver Falls passed away after a brief illness on Monday, July 1st, 2024. Mark was an avid animal lover, especially towards his dogs, Big Butch, Daisy Duke, and Becca. He loved riding his Harley, driving his Challenger and S10 pickup truck, and playing the drums.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine S. Perrault, 57

July 3, 2024

Bristol, CT - Lorraine S. Perrault, 57, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Lorraine took her health seriously and always enjoyed walking. She loved clowns and spending time with her grandchildren. She always said, "no favorite color, just loved all the colors of the rainbow."

No cause of death reported.

Lori Jane (Walker) Rogner, 69

July 3, 2024

Vassar, MI - Lori Jane (Walker) Rogner passed away peacefully at home Monday afternoon, July 1, 2024, at the age of 69 years, after a brief illness. Lori lived in the Vassar area all of her life and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and knitting. The thing that brought her most joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Mr. James "Jimmy" Sigmon Jr., 43

July 3, 2024

Mr. James "Jimmy" Sigmon Jr., 43, of Adrian [GA], passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024, following a brief illness. He enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, and building things. He enjoyed collecting pocketknives.

No cause of death reported.

Brett Robert, 42

July 3, 2024

Aurora, Illinois - Brett Robert Baish, 42, of Aurora, passed away on July 1 after a 22-month hard fought battle with cancer. Brett was a lover of music, particularly heavy metal and classic rock. He was a movie buff, especially horror movies. He cheered for the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. In his spare time, he liked playing his guitar and going to the driving range as often as he could. Brett will be remembered for his generosity and selflessness.

Kristine A. Daenzer, 61

July 3, 2024

Reese, MI - Kristine A. Daenzer, 61, of Reese, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd, surrounded by her family at Toni & Trish House after a short, intense battle with cancer. Her greatest joy was being with her family, from spending time with her grandchildren to hitting the casino with her daughter for a show, some bingo and pressing her luck on the slot machines.

Jennifer Anne (Lindsey) Donathan, 58

July 3, 2024

Ellsworth, Maine - Jennifer Anne (Lindsey) Donathan, 58, passed away June 30, 2024, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a courageous battle with metastatic Stage 4 lung cancer. Jennifer was well known for her constant jokes, laughs, and love of family and friends. She loved playing bingo and socializing and loved to be involved with potlucks at Meadowview Apartments prior to her illness.

Rodney Gene Brewer, 63

July 2, 2024

Rodney Gene Brewer, 63, of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on the 1st of July, 2024, in Edgewood, Kentucky. He worked as a Paramedic for over 13 years and as a project manager for General Electric and Hertz Equipment Rental. Gene served as a Medic in the West Virginia and Oklahoma National Guards and served on an operational deployment in 1986 to Honduras. Additionally, Gene loved to craft furniture and other woodworking items, raise a garden, and always had time to prepare a great breakfast, lunch, or dinner for visiting friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Bryan Richard Druley, 34

July 2, 2024

Hot Springs, SD - Bryan Richard Druley passed peacefully at Infinity Hospice Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, with God's Grace on May 31, 2024, at the young age of 34. As a lover of animals and the joy they bring to others, Bryan showed his love to his favorite cat, Lucy. Lucy's dedication to Bryan was always returned by Bryan and they loved each other dearly. Lucy will live on with Bryan in her heart. Bryan also loved his dog Hendrix.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Mae Ascheman, 62

July 2, 2024

Donna Mae Ascheman, age 62, of Kensington, Minnesota, died Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Fairview Health Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The morning of May 11th, Donna suffered from an aortic dissection and was flown to the University of Minnesota Medical center. She spent the next seven weeks with Mike by her side as she fought to heal. She passed away on Saturday June 29th surrounded by her family.

Michelle M. (Bevilacqua) Choate, 55

July 2, 2024

Michelle M. (Bevilacqua) Choate, 55, of Plymouth, MA, died following a brief illness on June 29, 2024. Outside of her career, Michelle was passionate about her family and friends, often fostering decades long relationships with people living all over the country. Michelle was also an avid animal lover, rescuing German Shepard dogs and several cats. Her animals were treated as royalty.

No cause of death reported.

Stacey I. Corter, 50

July 2, 2024

Canandaigua, NY - Stacey I. Corter, age 50, passed away at home, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, after a brief illness. Stacey was currently working at Walmart. She loved her cat Luna and dog Bella very much. Stacey enjoyed hanging out with her friends. She also enjoyed NASCAR and was a NY Giants football fan.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Cook Greene, 59

July 2, 2024

Angela Cook Greene, 59, of Etowah, TN, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024, after a brief illness. Angela loved the outdoors. She enjoyed reading in her spare time.

No cause of death reported.

Betsy Powell Laughner, 68

July 2, 2024

Betsy Powell Laughner, 68, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Warren, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on June 30, 2024 at the Cates Hospice House, Ocala, Florida, after a brief illness. After her retirement, she and Jim settled into their RV and enjoyed traveling. They fell in love with the Ocala, Florida, area and made that their home in 2009. Betsy enjoyed line dancing, reading, cooking and baking. She loved playing cards with her family.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Reno, 67

July 2, 2024

Sterling Heights, Michigan - Susan Reno passed away on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, with her family surrounding her and her beloved husband and best friend Dr. Don by her side, just as he'd been for 36 incredible years. Susan was pragmatic, organized, and fashionable, with a fabulous collection of shoes. She was sarcastically funny, and had a flare for story telling and perfectly timed one liners. She took excellent care of herself, and was in peak physical shape when she took ill, even able to hold a plank for a whopping four minutes.

No cause of death reported.

Reno “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

As many of you know, Susan Reno, a beloved member of our MAC family, and the dear wife and practice partner of MAC leader Dr. Don Reno, was diagnosed with late stage lung cancer in early November.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-renos-reach-susans-goals?qid=3728e3d24706dac227226b9c4023fd01

Sean Michael St. Laurent, 46

July 2, 2024

Port Jervis, NY - Sean Michael St. Laurent, 46, of the town of Greenville in Port Jervis, entered into eternal rest on June 30,2024 after a brief illness. Sean was an avid bowler and coached bowling for The Special Olympics in Virginia. Sean was a Machinist who worked at the Port Jervis Machine Shop.

No cause of death reported.

Pamala Jo "Pammy" Lahar, 58

July 2, 2024

Pamala Jo "Pammy" Lahar, 58, of North Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Waverly, NY, passed away on June 26, 2024, at Hope Hospice in Ft. Myers following a brief illness. Whenever family and friends gathered, they could count on Pammy's sense of humor, her infectious laugh, and being the life of the party. She enjoyed country music, NASCAR and remained an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and traveling, however her true hobby that she loved was golfing.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Wade Flippin, Jr., 48

July 2, 2024

Taylor, TX - Larry Wade Flippin, Jr., 48, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Hospice Austin’s Christopher House, after bravely battling cancer. From early on, Jr. was incredibly smart. He liked working with his hands and could fix just about anything. Jr. worked as an electrician and as an automotive transmission specialist. He was skilled at building transmissions and operated his own business for some time. Jr. loved nature. He especially enjoyed caring for animals, fishing, gardening, and living in the woods.

Judy Allen-Rebman, 60

July 1, 2024

Jeromesville, OH - Judy Allen-Rebman (60), born March 6, 1964, went peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2024, following a brief illness this spring. Judy enjoyed gardening and being outside, traveling to warm destinations, especially beaches and Las Vegas and thrift shopping with her friend Connie. Her favorite band was the Eagles; she enjoyed classic rock music and HGTV shows.

No cause of death reported.

James Patrick Winchell, 62

July 1, 2024

Acord, NY - Mr. James Patrick Winchell, a resident of Accord, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Kingston Hospital following a brief illness. Mr. Winchell served in our armed forces from 1979 to 1983 and was most recently employed as an Electronics Engineer for Walmart Supermarkets.

No cause of death reported.

Holon Abiah Memmo, 49

July 1, 2024

Holon Abiah Memmo, 49, beloved daughter of Kim Nathan Coleman and Karen Oxx Coleman, passed away on Tuesday 6/18/2024 at her home with loved ones in New Port Richey, FL. Holon had a beautiful career and is known by so many as a hair stylist.

No cause of death reported.

Jan Koga, 60

July 1, 2024

Fresno, California - Jan Koga passed away at the age of 60 on June 14 after a brief illness at Community Regional Medical Center. She eventually got a full time job at the IRS and worked there for over 34 years. She enjoyed bowling, volleyball, watching t.v. and traveling with her parents and sister. She also watched many of her niece's and nephew's basketball tournaments.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 30:

Erik A. La Mere, 49

June 30, 2024

Erik A. La Mere, 49, of Davenport, Iowa, died Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City after a brief illness. He was self-employed, owning Bunker Hill Trading Company. He was actively involved with Boy Scouts, serving as Scout Master of Troop 4, assistant Scout Master of Troop 1004, and a charter member of Military Explorer Post 9043. He was an avid cigar connoisseur, certified firearms instructor and enthusiast. His signature style was relaxed, wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 29:

Troy Lynn Burton, 53

June 29, 2024

Tallapoosa, GA - Troy Lynn Burton, age 53, of Tallapoosa, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2024, after a brief illness. Being an avid outdoorsman, Troy enjoyed camping and fishing. He also spent time watching the Alabama Crimson Tide play football and listening to Classic 70's Rock & Roll. Before his illness, Troy was a heavy diesel mechanic at East/West Express.

No cause of death reported.

Paige Rinker, 59

June 29, 2024

Woodstock, Georgia - Paige Rinker, 59, of 3313 Eagle Watch Drive in Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024, after a brief illness. Paige had a passion for animals, having three dogs of her own, Rio, Cooper, and Daisy, as well as a cat, Smokey. She actively worked in Pet Rescue for many years as an adoption coordinator.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Alan Kamps, 37

June 29, 2024

Zeeland, Michigan - He was blessed to have a job he truly loved, driving a log truck for 17 years. He was a hard worker who would help anyone who needed it and never expected anything in return. Although he loved that job, he loved the job of being a dad most of all. His patience was remarkable, especially throughout his 13-month journey with stage 4 cancer.

Reported on June 28:

Ashley Flores, 36

June 28, 2024

Grand Prairie, TX - Ashley Nicole Flores, a cherished daughter, devoted spouse, and beloved member of the community. Born on July 21, 1988, in Dallas, TX, Ashley tragically departed from this world on June 20, 2024, after a brief illness, In her leisure time, Ashley found solace in the intricacies of true detective stories, documentaries, and television shows, with Law & Order SVU being her perennial favorite. She had a knack for solving three-dimensional wooden puzzles, a reflection of her sharp mind and determination to overcome challenges.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Tabb Murphy, 62

June 28, 2024

Norfolk, VA - Anna Tabb Murphy passed peacefully at home June 26, 2024, after a brief illness. She graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School and worked in the financial/banking industry her whole career.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Nicole Bradley, 42

June 28, 2024

Dayton, OH - Angela Nicole Bradley, lovingly known as Angie, age 42, passed away and gained angel wings on June 25, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton, after a brave battle with a rare liver cancer. Angie dedicated herself to her family and animals. She was a special needs doggie foster parent through Peaches Bully Rescue and was committed to helping special needs animals have the best life possible.

Bonnie Rogers, 71

June 28, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - Bonnie Rogers passed away on June 26th, 2024, after a courageous battle with Stage 4 cancer.

Reported on June 26:

Richard (Rick) Gerard Casiano, 65

June 26, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Richard (Rick) Gerard Casiano, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 65, after a valiant fight with cancer. Rick worked in the drafting and design field for several years. Later in his career, Rick worked almost twenty-five years as a Capital Projects Officer with the City of San Antonio.

Note: The City of San Antonio had a "vaccination" mandate during the "pandemic."



Reported on June 24:

Francisco "Frank" Landin Jr., 59

June 24, 2024

Francisco "Frank" Landin Jr., beloved husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2024. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family and friends after suffering a tragic brain bleed. At the time of his death, he was a System Administrator at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, serving with distinction as a civilian. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years and four children.



Landin was "fully vaccinated":

https://www.facebook.com/flandin1

Reported on June 8:

Alexander Olivas Gastelum, 40

June 8, 2024

Alexander Olivas Gastelum, born on October 20, 1983, in Sinaloa, Mexico, danced his way through life until he peacefully departed on June 4, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Alexander was the epitome of a party animal; his vibrant spirit and love for dance and song brought joy to all those around him. Described goofy and carefree, he embraced each moment as if it were his last. He leaves behind his two children and his mother.

No cause of death reported.

Gastelum “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Please support my sister-in-law’s family during this difficult time. her brother Alex has passed away unexpectedly this morning, and any donation would be greatly appreciated at this time.

https://www.facebook.com/matthew.l.wales

Reported on June 29:

Jose Manuel Corona, 42

June 1, 2024

On May 29, 2024, the world lost a shining light with the passing of Jose Manuel Corona. Manuel's adventurous spirit led him to explore different cultures through travel and immerse himself in the joy of festivals. He lived and passed away in San Antonio, Texas, leaving his wife and seven children.

No cause of death reported.

Corona “died suddenly”: From obituary comments:

Very shocked to hear this...

He was such a nice guy he will be greatly missed I was kind of shocked being so young.



