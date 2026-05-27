A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (85)

May 21, 2026

Kyle Busch, a generational talent who rose to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport’s greatest drivers, died Thursday. He was 41. Busch’s death, which was announced by the Busch family, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing, marked a sudden, staggering blow to the motorsports community. His team had indicated earlier Thursday that Busch had been hospitalized with a severe illness. The Busch family released a statement on Saturday morning with more details, indicating that “the medical evaluation provided to the Busch family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications. The family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

Researcher’s note – NASCAR policy for close contact and not vaccinated [sic] is quarantine at least 7 days and then can come back if negative test and no symptoms. If vaccinated, no quarantine but must get tested 3-5 days after exposure. Same as CDC guidelines.

May 21, 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. - If you’ve seen movies like Platoon or Born on the Fourth of July, then you might know the name Corkey Ford [62], who recently died after a battle with cancer. After meeting film director Oliver Stone, he was cast in Platoon and later in Born on the Fourth of July, also making appearances on TV in episodes of MASH and The Twilight Zone, among other series.

May 23, 2026

“30 Rock” actor Grizz Chapman battled health issues prior to his death at age 52. The actor was “just struggling to stay alive” while facing various medical conditions, his manager Renee Glicker told TMZ on Saturday. Glicker told the outlet that Chapman needed another kidney transplant after undergoing one back in 2010 - but due to his seven foot height, locating a match was challenging. His cause of death has not been determined, but Glicker told the outlet she suspects there are “a number of contributing factors.”

Researcher’s note – Grizz Chapman was featured in one Hollywood project in 2021: SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: https://www.dglaw.com/sag-aftra-and-jpc-allow-for-mandatory-vaccine-policies-on-production-sets/

May 21, 2026

The Dallas [Texas] Symphony Orchestra family and Music Director Fabio Luisi are deeply saddened by the loss of beloved tenor, Limmie Pulliam. “We were honored to share three moving performances with Limmie in Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 this past weekend. His extraordinary artistry and infectious spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who had the opportunity to experience his powerful and beautiful voice.” Memphis Symphony music director Robert Moody: “I am gutted to learn of the sudden passing of Limmie Pulliam. Only six weeks ago he and I were on stage together; he singing the most powerful Verdi Requiem tenor solos imaginable. Limmie and my Jimmy Jones were incredibly close. I will never forget the phenomenal recital they did together in Charlotte, NC, several years ago.”

No cause of death reported.

A professional dancer “died suddenly”:

May 19, 2026

Ann Arbor, MI - Judy Fielman Rice, beloved teacher, mentor, dancer, and advocate for the art of ballet, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65. Judy fulfilled her dream of dancing professionally, including performing with the Joffrey Ballet, National Tap Dance Company of Canada, and American Ballet Comedy, as well as appearing on television in Fame, All My Children, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and The Great American Dance Challenge. In 1990, Judy joined the faculty of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, where she became a treasured member of the community for more than three decades. Beyond the university, Judy was on faculty at Broadway Dance Center in New York City and with numerous dance conventions over the years, while also teaching at hundreds of studios and programs across the country.

Researcher’s note – University of Michigan: Employees not in compliance with vaccine [sic] policy will face work suspension, termination: Link

No cause of death reported.

May 23, 2026

Rob Base remained musically active right up until shortly before his death, participating in events such as the “I Love the ‘90s Tour.” Rob Base, whose song “It Takes Two” defined an entire generation, has died. The rapper passed away on May 22 following a battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was 59 years old. He spent his final hours surrounded by his family. The news was announced via his official Instagram account.

May 22, 2026

Daniel Coleman is trying to find the words to express his grief. The star of the children’s YouTube series Danny Go! shared that his 14-year-old son Isaac Coleman died May 21 following a battle with cancer. Daniel announced in December 2025 that Isaac had been diagnosed with cancer in his mouth. “TBH, we always knew this day was coming, as it’s a near certainty w/ Fanconi anemia,” the content creator shared on Instagram at the time. “But it’s definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped and is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years.” As part of Isaac’s cancer battle, the teen underwent an 8-hour procedure in January. The following month, Daniel gave an update on Isaac’s health. “He’s officially stage 3, although the docs said he’s right on the edge of stage 4 because of the speed and aggression of the spread,” he wrote on Instagram. “So even though the visible cancer has been removed, there’s a very high chance that it’s still present microscopically & we’ll have a tough decision to make soon. Because of several Fanconi-related complexities, Isaac’s treatment options are much more limited than in typical pediatric cancer.” In April, Daniel noted that Isaac’s cancer had “continued to spread aggressively and his energy levels have dropped very low. We’re in the midst of a short palliative radiation round right now to slow down the growth of a large mass under his right eye, but we’ve shifted into a comfort-focused approach with him overall,” the father added. “He has a hospice team onboard now to help manage the pain & we are just doing our best to make each day as enjoyable and restful as possible for him.”

May 22, 2026

Andrew Joseph Jr. died unexpectedly last week in Tampa, Florida, leaving behind a legacy forged through unimaginable loss, relentless advocacy, and deep community care. He was 54 years old. For many across the country, Joseph became known after the death of his 14-year-old son, Andrew Joseph III, who died on February 7, 2014, after deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detained and ejected him from the Florida State Fair.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Beloved local DJ, husband, father, and motorcycle enthusiast Michael Cobb – also known as DJ Black – passed away on Thursday, May 14, at the age of 53. A statement from his family stated that Cobb died “unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep.” Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Company (PPBC), where Cobb had worked for the last 26 years, announced his passing on social media.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

May 23, 2026

Howard Fendrich, a national sports writer for The Associated Press whose persistent reporting and detail-rich prose brought readers inside dozens of taut Grand Slam tennis finals, record-breaking Olympic moments and harrowing trips down Alpine ski slopes, has died. He was 55. Fendrich died Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, his wife Rosanna Maietta said. He was diagnosed with cancer in February shortly after returning from Milan, where he covered his 11th Olympics.

May 25, 2026

WESTON, W.Va - Rod Wyman, the sitting County Commissioner, passed away over the weekend at 72. Wyman became a member of the commission in 2016 and was unopposed in 2022 for his second term before experiencing a short illness on Sunday and passing away. Wyman was chosen as president of the commission at the start of this year but stepped down from that role earlier this month, though he kept his seat on the commission until his death, officials said.

No cause of death reported.

May 21, 2026

Wasco County [OR] Commissioner Phil Brady died suddenly on Election Day. The 70-year-old retired science teacher was running for re-election and is leading in the unofficial results, with 36% of the vote. His closest opponent has 28%. Brady, who studied physics at Gonzaga University, had planned to become a Catholic priest after college, according to his official county web page.

No cause of death reported.

A tech exec “died suddenly”:

May 20, 2026

S. “Soma” Somasegar’s untimely demise rocked the tech world on May 19. Fellow Indian-origin tech leaders Satya Nadella and Sriram Krishnan paid tribute to the 59-year-old pioneer behind Microsoft and Madrona. Sharing a solemn initial tribute on its official website, Madrona confirmed, “Soma Somasegar passed away unexpectedly” on May 19. The cause of death hasn’t been publicly disclosed so far. He joined Madrona Venture Group, a then-early-stage venture capital firm, in November 2015, following a nearly 27-year tenure at Microsoft leading the company’s Developer Division.

Update to our 2024 report/“Anything but the vaxx”:

Reported on May 12:

May 12, 2026

It started with pain in her hip. Susan Wojcicki, 54 at the time and the CEO of YouTube, was a frequent runner and swam regularly in the company pool. Maybe it’s just sore muscles, she thought, hoping the pain would resolve itself. She was in Europe attending a conference in the summer of 2022 and didn’t have time to give it much thought. When the pain persisted after she returned home to California, she decided to get an MRI. The scan said she had cancer. Stunned, Wojcicki called her primary care doctor, who was equally surprised and suggested she repeat the scan. The second scan showed the same thing, and doctors believed that the cancer found in Wojcicki’s bones had spread there from another source.

“Sure enough, it was cancer, and it was metastatic,” says Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, a project management director at Google. “It was a bomb dropping in the room.” Wojcicki had lung cancer, which kills more than 125,000 Americans each year, more than any other cancer. It wasn’t on her radar: She had never been a smoker. She was healthy, active, and only in her early 50s. Yet people like Wojcicki, who don’t fit the classic picture of someone with lung cancer, are increasingly developing the disease Wojcicki decided not to reveal her diagnosis publicly and continued to work at YouTube until stepping down in early 2023.

Behind the scenes, she and her sisters, Anne—who founded genetic testing company 23andMe--and Janet, spent the next two years aggressively searching for answers to the questions Wojcicki asked herself over and over again: Why did this happen? Was there something she could have done to prevent this cancer? She tested her home for radon—the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking--and investigated air pollution patterns where she lived, but none yielded satisfactory answers. In the search for better treatments for her advanced disease, it became clear that she was at the vanguard of an ignored group of people who were falling through the cracks of lung-cancer care.

After exploring and trying various cutting-edge therapies, including joining clinical trials testing experimental approaches, Wojcicki passed away in 2024. Several months after her death, her family posted a letter on YouTube that she had written, revealing her cancer journey and her intention to “fight for better understanding and cures for this disease.” Although Wojcicki died without knowing why she developed lung cancer, her family hasn’t stopped looking for answers.

In some of the first interviews about Wojcicki’s cancer journey, they shared with TIME, and also with Good Morning America, their decision to launch the Susan Wojcicki Foundation in order to fund efforts to diagnose lung cancer earlier, particularly for nonsmokers, and change recommendations about who should be screened for the disease. In addition to exercising almost every day, she avoided sugar and ate naturally grown food as much as possible. Before the cancer diagnosis, the farm was a place where the Wojcicki sisters and their families would spend time together and gather for holidays. After, it became something of a headquarters for the family and the experts they invited over to figure out how to defeat her cancer.

A more qualified team could hardly have been assembled. The sisters grew up on the campus of Stanford University, where their father was a physics professor, and were always involved in projects together, from making and selling spice ropes to putting on magic shows. (Anne) and Janet visited leading experts at the National Institutes of Health, who weren’t optimistic about Wojcicki’s chances. Hearing this from experts on science’s cutting edge was a “watershed moment,” Janet says. “They said, ‘It looks really bad. You should go home and appreciate the time you have.’”

But the sisters couldn’t simply accept the dire prognosis. The sisters soon learned that lung cancer in young nonsmokers is generally driven by specific genetic mutations that are not present in smoking-related lung cancer. The good news is that there are targeted therapies that address those mutations and can extend survival, but these are most effective if started early in the disease, before tumors spread. “The only real chance of saving Susan’s life was if the cancer was caught early, when it could be cured, but she did not have that opportunity,” says Nadia Litterman, who Anne knew from 23andMe and asked to manage the growing number of projects and leads the group was pursuing to help their sister (and who is now executive director of the new foundation).

It started becoming clear to the family this was a problem worth trying to solve. If they couldn’t do it in time to help their sister, it would be her legacy. Since before her diagnosis, Wojcicki and Troper had been funding cancer research projects through their joint philanthropic efforts. That work, combined with the projects that Janet and Anne were pursuing to learn more about early-onset lung cancer, formed the seed of the Susan Wojcicki Foundation. The Troper and Wojcicki families have committed $150 million to launch the foundation.

Melinda French Gates, Google, and Salesforce (whose CEO and co-founder, Marc Benioff, owns TIME with his wife Lynne) have also provided significant contributions. In addition to funding research, the foundation is working closely with YouTube to raise awareness and change public perception about lung cancer as solely a disease caused by smoking. That role for YouTube was something for which Wojcicki had begun setting the stage years before she learned she had cancer. At a time when YouTube was known for promoting fluffy content, Wojcicki already wanted to harness its influence for more substantive goals. She recruited Dr. Garth Graham, then at CVS Health, to head up a new initiative at YouTube to provide reliable, validated health information from qualified and respected sources.

“The idea she had was that many people start their health care journeys on Google and YouTube, and video is a very important part of demystifying complex clinical topics, from understanding heart disease, diabetes, and a cancer diagnosis,” says Graham. Her family says Wojcicki didn’t explicitly express her desire to establish a foundation or specific initiative around lung cancer cases like hers, because throughout treatment she expected to beat the odds and stay one step ahead of the disease. After Wojcicki passed away, it was clear to her family that the work needed to continue, even if it hadn’t been able to save her life.

“This is something we have the imperative to carry on,” Anne says. “Susan’s name should be associated with all the things she did with her career. But I think, hopefully, she is also associated with saving thousands of lives because she destigmatized it and advocated for early detection.” The family is also determined to finally answer the question that started it all: why did she get this?

Researcher’s note - The influence of YouTube on steering people away from informed consent and early treatment, and towards deceptive “vaccine”-pushing propaganda, cannot be overstated. While other video platforms, and Substack, allowed true info on early COVID treatments and “vaccine” risks, those who were stuck in the official narrative - the same people most in need of that information - had automatic distrust of alternative platforms. Susan Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, was a powerful force in Google’s censorship of true medical information. Stamford University’s Virality Project was also key in censoring truth and pushing falsehoods about “safe and effective”, as was Dr Garth Graham, recruited by Susan Wojcicki to spread narrative-sanctioned (false) information on “vaccine” safety, and to “debunk” mostly true info - which they labeled “misinformation”: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/08/11/youtube-ceo-google-exec-and-tip-of-spear-covid-info-pusher-susan-wojcicki-dead-at-56/ https://greenmedinfo.com/blog/stanford-virality-project-and-censorship-true-stories Sayer Ji's Substack VINDICATED: YouTube Quietly Admits 4-Year Ban Was Wrong—No Policy Violation Read, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this breaking story here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1979531921190248736… Read more

May 24, 2026

Retired Navy pilot and American Airlines captain died Wednesday, family says Meghan McCain and her family are mourning the sudden death of her stepbrother, Douglas Shepp McCain, the eldest adopted son of late Sen. John McCain. He was 66. Doug McCain died Wednesday, according to his funeral home obituary, which did not disclose the cause of sudden death.

An infant “died suddenly”:

May 22, 2026

A GoFundMe has been started to support the family of a 1-year-old girl who died after suffering a medical emergency in Mechanicsville [MD]. According to the fundraiser, Savi was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also known as CDH, and spent her entire first year in the NICU at Children’s Hospital. During that time, she underwent multiple surgeries, countless procedures, and numerous medical episodes. On Monday, May 18, 2026, Savi was finally brought home - a moment her family said they had prayed and hoped for through many difficult months. Tragically, after a sudden medical emergency, Savi died on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

May 23, 2026

Frankfort, Kentucky - The volleyball community lost one of its own this week. Kendall Cook [19], a freshman player at Livingstone College and a 2025 graduate of Frankfort High School in Kentucky, has passed away. She was a young woman just beginning her college athletic career, and the news of her death has sent grief rippling through two campuses and an entire community. The cause of death has not been made public.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

May 22, 2026

Ogeechee, GA - Robert Busbee, district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, died suddenly Friday morning, May 22, 2026. He was 44. Bulloch County Coroner Chuck Francis confirmed Busbee’s death Friday. According to Coroner Francis, Busbee was at a local gym when they believed he suffered a heart attack around 8:00 am. Bulloch County EMS transported him to EGRMC where he was pronounced dead at 9:07 am.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

May 19, 2026

Stevie Lee Baudin, 36, of Mansfield [CT] and Enfield, passed away after a short and courageous illness, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 14, 2026. She has lived in Mansfield, CT, for the past 2 1/2 years. Stevie Lee was a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant].

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

May 18, 2026

Westfield, IN - Karen Backs, age 62, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2026, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with aggressive cancer that took her from us far too soon. Karen’s heart was rooted in caring for others, both through her many years as a nurse and in the love she gave so freely to her family. She began her nursing career at Marion General Hospital before continuing her work at The Heart Center at 106th and Meridian, where she loved being a nurse and took great pride in the comfort and compassion she gave to her patients. She dedicated almost 30 years to the profession.

Researcher’s note: If Backs was working as a nurse between winter of 2021/2022 and May 31, 2023, she would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccine” mandate, with no option to test. Also, there was an additional “vaccine” mandate from Ascension Health (The Heart Center): https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/indiana/insdce/1:2021cv02816/196564/172/

A soldier “died suddenly”:

May 21, 2026

VERO BEACH, FL - A Vero Beach soldier who died unexpectedly while on active duty in Germany is coming home Friday as Memorial Day weekend gets underway. Private First Class Christopher “Chris” Leone Belcher, 34, passed away May 3 in Germany, family members and officials with Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory said. Belcher, a 2011 graduate of Vero Beach High School, was born in Philadelphia and moved to the area as a teenager. He developed a lifelong passion for boxing and fitness while growing up here, according to his obituary.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

May 22, 2026

FRESNO, Calif. – Staff and students at Fresno City College are mourning the sudden death of EOPS counselor Rodney Chatman, who is being remembered for more than a decade of service and the countless students he encouraged along the way. Chatman died Thursday night from breathing complications tied to long-standing health issues, according to his wife, Nakia Murphy.

Researcher’s note – SCCCD To Mandate Vaccinations [sic] Beginning October 15: https://www.fresnocitycollege.edu/news/2021/vaccination-mandate.html

No age or cause of death reported.

May 21, 2026

New Bedford, MA - A young local woman who worked for Fall River Public Schools, and is being described as a devoted mother, has died. 25-year-old Yolanda Joia of New Bedford, who leaves behind a fiancée and young child, passed away unexpectedly on Friday. According to an obituary, “Yolanda worked as a paraprofessional at Talbot Middle School, where she cared deeply for the students and staff she worked with each day.”

Researcher’s note – Joia graduated from New Bedford High School in 2018 and continued her education at Bristol Community College: Mass. Community Colleges Announce COVID Vaccine [sic] Mandate: https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/mass-community-colleges-announce-covid-vaccine-mandate/2496328/

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

May 25, 2026

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Shaker Heights City School District confirms Najee Hardaway, a fourth grade teacher at Lomond Elementary School, has died. Records from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office show Hardaway died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. He was 26 years old, and a cause of death was not immediately available. “He was a Shaker Heights graduate and beloved staff member who was recognized as a leader among his colleagues,” Glasner wrote. During his senior year at Shaker Heights, Hardaway helped lead the Red Raiders boys basketball team to a district championship. He continued his playing career at the College of Wooster, averaging 8.9 points per game across parts of five seasons.

Researcher’s note – The College of Wooster today announced its vaccine [sic] policy for Fall 2021: https://www.facebook.com/CollegeofWooster/posts/the-college-of-wooster-today-announced-its-vaccine-policy-for-fall-2021-read-mor/10159953588489274/

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

May 19, 2026

Retired Hackensack High School athletic director and veteran football coach Gordon “Scooter” Whiting died at age 58 on May 15. The Hackensack Board of Education had just accepted his retirement on May 13. Whiting was a legendary figure in the Hackensack athletics community. He was a star football player for the Comets in the mid-1980s, receiving All-State and All-League honors as a linebacker and defensive lineman before graduating in 1986. After two seasons as the Comets’ head football coach, Whiting served as an assistant to Benjie Wimberly from 2012 to 2020. He became athletic director in 2021.

Researcher’s note: Between October 2021 and August 2022, when Whiting was working at Hackensack HS, all school employees in New Jersey were required to take the COVID “vaccine”, or submit to frequent testing: https://njpsa.org/summary-of-new-health-related-executive-orders-by-governor-murphy/

No cause of death reported.

May 20, 2026

RANTOUL, IL - Scott William Quinlan, 48, of Rantoul, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. As an active member of the Rantoul Community Church, Mr. Quinlan helped guide it from its early days to become a steady fixture in the local faith community. Outside of his commitment to the church, he was an assistant football coach at Fisher High School and the head football coach at Rantoul Township High School and was always volunteering with local causes and fundraisers.

Researcher’s note – Illinois announces vaccine [sic] mandate for education and healthcare staff: https://www.foodservicedirector.com/hospital-healthcare/illinois-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-education-and-healthcare-staff

No cause of death reported.

Three first responders “died suddenly”:

May 25, 2026

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Retired North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Tom Barstow has died after a weekend hospitalization during what the city described as his continued bout with cancer, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The city says Barstow worked for NMB from 1980 to 2015, rising through the ranks before being appointed fire chief and emergency preparedness director in 1996.

No age reported.

May 23, 2026

Timothy (Timmy) Spielman, a dedicated Baltimore City firefighter and EMT, died suddenly on May 18, 2026, in his Baltimore County [MD] home. Tim spent his entire career of 23 years proudly serving the citizens of Baltimore as a member of Engine 20, Truck 18, Medic 8.

Researcher’s note – Mayor Scott Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate For Baltimore City Employees, Effective Oct. 18: https://www.wypr.org/wypr-news/2021-08-31/mayor-scott-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-baltimore-city-employees-effective-oct-18

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

David S. Dole, 54, of Panama [NY], died Thursday May 14, 2026, in his home following a short illness. He was employed by Corry Memorial Hospital as an aide, and as a lifeguard at Camp Chautauqua and Jamestown YMCA. A life member of Panama Volunteer Fire Department, David also served his community as an EMT and became a level 4 Paramedic. In 2004, was voted EMT of the year.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

May 21, 2026

A 37-year veteran of the Caribou [ME] Police Department died Thursday morning after a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, the department announced on social media. Doug Bell retired from the force in January of 2025. He was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, shortly after his retirement, according to a GoFundMe posted by his family. The department hosted a benefit dinner to raise money to support Bell’s fight just last Saturday.

No age reported.

May 20, 2026

HEIDELBERG, Pa. - Heidelberg Borough Police Chief Dennis Dixon, 57, was found deceased in his patrol car at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, according to Heidelberg Borough officials. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the death and said it “does not appear suspicious.” The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause or manner of death. Dixon joined the Heidelberg Borough Police Department in 2008 and was promoted to chief in 2018, borough officials said in a release.

Researcher’s note – Allegheny County Police Association files lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate: https://www.wtae.com/article/allegheny-county-police-association-files-lawsuit-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/38005364

No cause of death reported.

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

May 24, 2026

A Nassau County [NY] correction officer passed away at the age of 35. In a social media post, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman confirmed Dylan Hussey passed away on Saturday. Hussey served as a correction officer for over 11 years according to a statement from Pete Lilli, the Nassau Correction Officer Benevolent Association president.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

May 23, 2026

OMAHA, Neb. - The driver who was rescued from a submerged vehicle inside of the lake in Benson Park has died, Omaha police said. According to the Omaha Police Department, the incident happened on Friday afternoon near 70th Street and Military Avenue. Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Phillip Hendricks of Bellevue. The investigation found a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling east on Ames Avenue when the vehicle went off the roadway, hitting a light pole. The vehicle then continued into the lake inside the park. A dive team rescued the Hendricks from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress, but he later died. OPD said the investigation found Hendricks may have had a medical episode and was unconscious behind the wheel.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on Interstate 81 North in Sullivan County Monday. The preliminary crash report says that a Jeep Wrangler was heading north on I-81 at mile marker 68 around 9:15 a.m. when the driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. The Jeep entered the median, crossed back into the northbound lanes, then ran off the right side of the road and entered the wood line and hit a tree. The THP identified the driver as 58-year-old Daniel Ludolph. No passengers were in the Jeep, and no other injuries were reported.

No cause of death reported.

Two West Charlotte (NC) High School grads “died suddenly”:

May 23, 2026

An alarming amount of West Charlotte High alumni have died. Kenneth Mitchell is one of latest. Kenneth Mitchell, 42, is from Charlotte, NC. He died on April 16, 2026, in Atlanta, GA. Kenneth attended West Charlotte High School where he was on gospel choir and graduated in 2001. Kenneth died from unknown causes. His death was not a murder or homicide. An official cause of death will be pronounced at a future time after an autopsy is completed by medical examiners.

May 23, 2026

51-year-old Robert Camp died in Charlotte, NC, at Atrium Health University Hospital on May 9, 2026. Robert was battling a sickness that made it hard for him to breathe. Robert was hospitalized for the condition. Sadly after a few days in the hospital, Robert died. Robert was in the music industry as a producer. He even used to sing in a quartet music group. Robert is an alumni of West Charlotte High School, he played football as a defensive linemen.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

LELAND, N.C. - A Leland woman who said Novant Health doctors missed cancer aggressively spreading through her body died earlier this week. Brenda Booze [71] died Tuesday afternoon, May 19, after a battle with stage four cancer. Her husband, Steve Conrad, believes she would still be alive if Novant Health doctors had caught the cancer earlier.

May 22, 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. - A missing hiker has been found deceased, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Kevin Rudh, 49, was last seen May 20 at 5:30 a.m. near Snyder and Kolb Road. Deputies believed he was hiking in the Marshal Gulch area on Mount Lemmon. PCSD officials say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

May 25, 2026

Fatima A. Hamdar, age 32, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2026. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her children, and found joy in cooking and enjoying her morning coffee.

No cause of death reported.

May 25, 2026

Robert James Teets, 51, of Piqua [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 23, 2026 in his home. Robert was 1994 alum of Houston High School. He was a laborer and also worked in customer service. In his spare time, he would be tinkering on cars.

No cause of death reported.

May 25, 2026

Bradford “Brad” S. Trefrey, 66, of Bristol, RI, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his residence on May 20, 2026. Brad was grounded, even tempered, and did not hold grudges. He had an incredible zest for life, whether practicing kali with Tim, at Gillett’s Mixed Martial Arts in Tiverton, RI, diving into waves at Surfside Beach on his beloved Nantucket or cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner for his family, he lived a life full of joy and without fear.

May 24, 2026

Christopher Ronald Schmoyer, 60, of Bend, OR, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2026. It was unexpected to Chris’ family, but not to Chris’ Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who took Chris to his eternal home. He pursued a career in land use planning. Over the years Chris worked for Polk County, Jackson County and Deschutes County, as well as the City of Bend in the Community Development Departments. Being a seasoned expert in his field, Chris later started his own business, Schmoyer Land Use Consulting, LLC. He enjoyed his regular gym visits to weight train, visiting our beautiful lakes to kayak and camp, and he cherished family trips.

No cause of death reported.

May 24, 2026

Emily Grace Curtis-Balkun, 35, of Griswold [CT], passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 17, 2026. Emily was a world traveler, elite actuary, beloved friend, music lover, artist, piano player, horseback riding champion, fantasy football winner, blackjack specialist, sorority president, TikTok star, and baker.

No cause of death reported.

May 24, 2026

Lawrence Raymond “Scooter” Brooks passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at his home in Fairmont, West Virginia. He possessed a remarkable talent for automobile detailing and dedicated more than 30 years to the profession he truly loved. In 2009, Lawrence founded Super Sudz Hand Car Wash & Detailing Services.

No cause of death reported.

May 24, 2026

East Greenbush, NY - Raizel Blesofsky, (nee Laber) a young woman who grew up on Shlichus and was recently married, passed away on Friday night, Zayin Sivan, 5786. She was 23.

No cause of death reported.

May 23, 2026

Albert H. Yohn, 56, of Altoona [PA], died unexpectedly on May 15, 2026, at his residence. He retired as a burner from Caracciolo Steel and Metal Yard, Altoona.

No cause of death reported.

May 23, 2026

Red Lion, PA - Andrew (Drew) Patrick Landis, 57, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at York Hospital. Andrew proudly served our country for 8 years as an Electronics Technician in the United States Coast Guard during the Gulf War. After working in the civilian sector for several years, Andrew continued his dedication to the United States Coast Guard as an Equipment Specialist in the SFLC/Small Boat Product Line in Curtis Bay, MD. Andrew was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stoverstown and a member of Dallastown American Legion.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Duane Saunders Sr., the vice president of operations at Downtown Partnership of Baltimore [MD], died May 10 at age 52. He leveraged technology to improve the operations team’s structure and spearheaded the organization’s 311 integration efforts. Before moving to Downtown Partnership, Saunders served as assistant commissioner of inspections and emergency operations in the city housing department from 2020-22.

Researcher’s note – Mayor Scott Announces Vaccine [sic] Mandate For Baltimore City Employees, Effective Oct. 18: https://www.wypr.org/wypr-news/2021-08-31/mayor-scott-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-baltimore-city-employees-effective-oct-18

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Saline, MI - Peter Bowe passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. Peter lived a life full of curiosity, kindness, and lifelong learning. A self-described student of nature, Peter approached the world with curiosity and without judgement.

May 22, 2026

Joshua Edward Kopp, 37, died unexpectedly at 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Jerseyville [IL]. Joshua was employed as a cook at Hawg Pit BBQ, where he was able to share one of his greatest passions in life - cooking.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Korri Ann McCormick of Chagrin Falls [OH], born January 13,1975, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2026. Known for her vibrant personality and strong work ethic, she transformed her lifelong love of animals, especially horses, with Belgian Draft Horses holding a special place in her heart, into a fulfilling career. Korri devoted many years to her work at Equine Specialty Hospital, where her dedication and compassion left a lasting impact. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Korri to: the Lupus Foundation of America.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Mark Biancardi, of Winthrop [MA], passed away suddenly on May 21, 2026, at the age of 42. Mark had a passion for hockey and enjoyed both playing the game and spending time watching sports with family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of family, his sense of humor, his generous heart, and the lasting impact he made on those around him.

His sudden passing leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Newburg, PA - Michael Mills passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the age of 49. The sudden loss has been profoundly painful for family who have many cherished memories of experiences they shared and the simple presence of a compassionate, honest man.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Michael Stoehr, 61, of Hamden [CT], died suddenly May 20th at Yale New Haven Hospital. Michael worked at Wheels Up Inc. He dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to a career he truly loved, serving with pride and expertise as an aircraft maintenance supervisor. His work took him across the globe, and he embraced every journey with the same quiet passion that defined everything he did.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

With broken hearts, we share the passing of Rhonda K. Burge, 57, of Sunbury [OH], who left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Rhonda’s name to: National Multiple Sclerosis.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Mrs. Sheila Marie Jones Vickery, 57, of Hartwell Highway, Elberton [GA], wife of James ‘Randall’ Vickery, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Elbert Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Alma, GA - Stacy Tyle Lee, 58, passed away suddenly at his home on May 19, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

South Bend, IN - Stephanie Rachel Achterberg passed away suddenly on May 19, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved her deeply and countless memories that will forever be cherished. Stephanie spent several years working with the county city building, under various attorneys. She most recently worked with CASA, providing services to area youth as a program coordinator.

No cause of death reported.

May 22, 2026

Teresa (Teri) Jeanne Dunahugh Johnson passed away April 30, 2026, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids [Iowa] after a short illness. Her ever creative nature led her to have her own small business Teri Ann Designs with custom jewelry, flowers, and childrens accessories.

No cause of death reported.

May 21, 2026

Sandy Silva, 53, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2026, just days shy of her 54th birthday. Her passing has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. For 28 dedicated years, Sandy contributed her compassion and skill to DaVita New Bedford Dialysis, where she was a well known and respected team member. Her commitment to her work reflected the depth of her caring nature and her unwavering dedication to helping others in their time of need. The community of New Bedford also mourns this unbelievable loss. Though her departure was sudden and left many unprepared to say goodbye, the legacy of her love and devotion will endure.

Researcher’s note: As an employee of DaVita New Bedford Dialysis, beginning January 2022, Silva would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, per the CMS mandate, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

No cause of death reported.

May 20, 2026

Michael E. Morrison, 57, of Cherry Creek [NY], passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 16, 2026, at home.

No cause of death reported.

May 20, 2026

Beverly R. “Bev” Peine, age 71, of Hampton, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2026, following a sudden stroke. Outside of family, Bev loved nothing more than to spend time around her animals on their hobby farm and especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

May 19, 2026

Fayetteville, Tennessee - Aaron Lassiter Bowers, born June 5, 1982, died suddenly on May 18, 2026, just shy of his 44th birthday, after complications from a surgical procedure.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Gabrielle “Gabby” Ashley Blood of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Newaygo, MI, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2026, at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Marion, Ohio - Jamie Allen Gibson died unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 11, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Margaret Ann (Gembel) Lankford was born on September 9, 1984, in Flint, Michigan, and passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2026. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden passing. Margaret lived a full and remarkable life, touching the hearts of everyone she met with her vibrant spirit, compassion, and unwavering love for her family.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

New York City, NY - Michael Paul Lawlor - husband, father, musician, baseball fan, traveler, and man of excellent wit - died suddenly on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the age of 50. Mike was a devoted father who treasured time with his children above everything else. Mike built a successful career in New York including many years at FreeWheel, where he served as COO. Most recently, he was proud to serve as President of Pipeline360.

Researcher’s note: If Lawlor was working in NYC between December 2021 and November 2022, he would have been subject to the NYC COVID “vaccine” mandate for private employers, with no option to test: Link

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Poughkeepsie, NY - It is with deep sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Patricia Ann Todd, 69, who died suddenly at home on May 17, 2026. Patty will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, compassion, warmth and loving heart.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Springfield, VA - Paul Frederic Bousel passed away on May 19, 2026, after a sudden, unexpected illness. Paul was an accomplished athlete. For 20 years, he built a community of friends through swimming with his masters group under Coach Flanagan. As a runner, he was a competitive age-group winner and raced for the PR DC Elite Running Team. Even into his 70s, he went for daily bike rides and runs. Paul was warm-hearted and always ready with a joke. He was an avid reader, rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy, and completed the New York Times crossword daily.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Samantha Jo Favinger, 38, died April 23, 2026, in Newton [KS]. During her school years at Wellington, Samantha was involved in many activities throughout the years. Her favorites were softball and being a cheerleader for her Crusaders. Samantha was Homecoming Queen her senior year, making her entrance onto the field in her dad’s vintage Corvette. Her love of learning was evident at a young age and her grades were always the best.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Scott A. Keiffer, age 32, of Elyria [OH], died suddenly Friday at his home. He was born in Elyria where he lived for most of his life. He worked in electronics for Spiegelburg Manufacturing in Lagrange for the past 15 years. He enjoyed flying airplanes, motorcycles and building computers.

No cause of death reported.

May 19, 2026

Allentown, PA - The Lord called Michael Napolitano back to Him on May 15, 2026. Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully after a valiant struggle following a massive stroke. He had a huge heart and provided support to many. He enjoyed streaming games with friends throughout the world, outdoor exploration, martial arts and spending time with those he cherished. He continues to dwell in our hearts and memories and among us through the donation and transplantation of his organs.

No age reported.

May 19, 2026

Scott Michael Landry, age 57, of Roosevelt, UT, died unexpectedly on May 19, 2026, at his home from a stroke. Scott was known for his hard work and equally hard play. He loved being outdoors! He was proud of his New Orleans heritage.

May 18, 2026

Chester Earl Woods III, 42, of Mount Vernon, OH, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Zanesville, Ohio. Chester was a member of New Life Church of the Nazarene in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, kayaking, and doing anything outdoors. He was gifted in working with his hands and could create or build almost anything.

Researcher’s note: The New Life Church of the Nazarene strongly promoted COVID “vaccination”: Link

No cause of death reported.

May 18, 2026

Jackson, MI - Curtis J. Kolbe, age 38, passed away after a short, unexpected illness. Curtis was a 2006 graduate of Northwest High School and worked at Meijer, Klavons, and Technique, Inc., where he easily made friends.

No cause of death reported.

May 18, 2026

Frances Eunice Mercado Rodriguez, 43, of Spotsylvania County, VA, born and raised in Puerto Rico, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2026. She worked at the Defense Contract Management Agency in Baltimore, Maryland, until 2015. She started working for the United States Navy as an Industrial Engineer and Safety Engineer until the day of her passing. Frances was a beautiful and bright woman whose warmth, laughter, and love touched everyone blessed to know her.

Researcher’s note: If Rodriguez worked for the US Navy between late 2021 and early 2023, she would have been subject to the military mandate and required to take the COVID “vaccine” with no option to test: https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2930209/covid-19-vaccine-mandate-evolving-guidance-procedures/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 17:

May 17, 2026

Jeffrey E. “Jeff” Horn, age 60, of Roselle [IL] and formerly of the Dundee area, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village on Sunday, May 17, 2026. An avid golfer, Jeff found happiness on the golf course surrounded by friends and family. He also had a lifelong passion for motorcycles, auto racing, gardening, and traveling. He loved the excitement of the open road, the thrill of competition, and the discovery of new places and experiences. Though his passing came far too soon, Jeff leaves behind a lifetime of memories, laughter, friendship, and love that will continue to live on in all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 10:

May 10, 2026

Randall Paul Stiver, of Brookings, SD, died on May 10, 2026, after a short hospitalization due to a major stroke. Growing up on the farm, Randy was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the creation. He knew firearms history with unerring detail, equaled only by his knowledge of wildlife.

Reported on May 8:

May 8, 2026

Daniel Medina, 56, of Port Charlotte, Florida, unexpectedly passed away on May 8, 2026, leaving his family, friends, and all who knew him heartbroken by his sudden passing. He loved good food, enjoyed watching movies, and found happiness in the simple moments spent with the people he cared about.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 7:

May 7, 2026

Steven Andrew McKenzie, affectionately known as “Steve,” passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 7, 2026, in Waddell, Arizona. Born on May 26, 1971, in Ridgecrest, California, Steve leaves behind a legacy of professional dedication, family devotion, and a zest for life marked by vibrant interests and deep relationships.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Ross Evan Nieboer, 73, of Niles, Michigan, passed away on May 7, 2026, at West Woods of Niles following a stroke. Ross was admired for his craftsmanship and natural talent as a woodworker, which was evident in every piece he made. Ross loved riding his Harley and spending time outdoors.

CANADA (337)

Alberta (75)

Walter Franklyn Dean Janes , 60

Manitoba (2)

New Brunswick (44)

Nova Scotia (4)

Ontario (196)

Julian Bradley Miller, 33 [“in his sleep…donations to the Canadian Cancer Society”]

Jamie Tyler Roma, 29 [“donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society”]

May 20, 2026

Kim rests peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. She rejoins her husband of over 40 years after a short time apart.

Researcher’s note - Husband & wife dead at age 62 within 2 months of each other: https://www.henrywalser.com/obituaries/Gary-Samms?obId=47759706

Eric James Easby, 19 [“after a valiant and courageous battle right to the end”]

Quebec (9)