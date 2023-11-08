Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, October 30-November 6, 2023
Rocker Sean Martin (26, The Night Café); celebrity chef Lee Holland (40); fashionista Ivan Bart; plastic surgeon Mel Tohill (51); “sudden deaths” in under-40s surge 40% in Lancashire; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Lead singer of indie band dies suddenly aged 26
November 6, 2023
The Night Cafe singer Sean Martin has died ‘suddenly’ aged 26, leaving his bandmates devastated. Members of the indie band have revealed the devastating news in a statement on Monday, and they paid an emotional tribute to their ‘childhood best friend’. Guitarist Josh Higgins, 26, guitar, drummer Carl Dillon, 27, and bassist Arran O’Connell, 26, released a joint statement reflected on the ‘many memories’ they made away from the music.
No cause of death reported.
Top chef who trained under Rick Stein and cooked for U2, Drake and the Spice Girls until Covid lockdown put him out of work dies 'suddenly' aged 40
November 2, 2023
A top chef who toured the world cooking for music royalty including U2, Drake, and the Spice Girls until the Covid lockdown put him out of work - has died suddenly at the age of 40. Lee Holland was described as 'an absolute powerhouse of talent' by colleagues at his Devon seafood restaurant The Catch, where he worked prior to his death. Mr Holland, originally from London, was a personal cook for pop stars including P!nk and Roger Waters before moving to Plymouth and establishing one of the city's favourite fine dining spots. But yesterday staff made the shock announcement that Mr Holland, who trained under TV chef Rick Stein, had sadly died. In a statement, The Catch said: 'It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our brilliant head chef, manager and driving force behind The Catch, Lee Holland.
No cause of death reported.
Death shock for Gigi Hadid: fashion titan Ivan Bart died at the age of 60
October 30, 2023
The fashion titan promoted today's top models such as Gigi and Bella Hadid. However, he will not be able to bring new talents to the big catwalks. He has now passed away at the age of 60. The sad news has now been shared on the deceased's Instagram account. For a black and white photo, it says in the caption. "Our world has lost one of the very great ones. Ivan Bart, 1963-2023." Much more is not indicated in the post. There is also no information on the cause of death. According to"metro.co.uk " however, Bart died at the weekend after a short illness.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Renowned plastic surgeon, specialist in cancer care, passes away suddenly
October 31, 2023
Northern Ireland - Dr Mel Tohill, one of the north's most respected plastic surgeons, has passed away suddenly, aged 51. Colleagues at the Ulster Hospital, where he was a consultant, led tributes to the father-of-three. Dr Tohill also treated patients at the Belfast Skin Clinic. In their tribute, the staff of the plastic surgery department at the Ulster Hospital said they "are deeply saddened by the sudden death of their esteemed colleague, Mr Mel Tohill. He was a skillful, dedicated and compassionate surgeon, a highly-respected teacher and mentor, and a very dear colleague and friend” the staff said. Dr Tohill died on Saturday. Other tributes described Dr Tohill as a "true professional and a gentleman and someone who cared deeply about doing the right thing for patients" He will be "a huge loss to the cancer community", the tribute added.
No cause of death reported.
Lancashire coroners dealing with surge in sudden deaths, including tragic youngsters
September 26, 2023
Lancashire - Coroners for Blackpool and Preston (Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen) say they are currently dealing with a 20% increase in deaths, with many of those under the age of 40. These cases in which people died unexpectedly have been referred to the county coroner for further investigation and inquests will be held in the coming months. The surge in premature deaths include a worrying number of children whose deaths are to be investigated by Lancashire’s coroners.
Two mums “died suddenly”:
Mystery as mum-of-five Annie Humphreys suddenly dies as family pay tribute to ‘life and soul of the party’
November 1, 2023
Cornwall - Tributes are pouring in for a mum-of-five who suddenly died just weeks before Christmas. Annie Humphreys, 47, was found dead on Thursday, to the devastation of those around her. The mum's death comes as a massive shock to those around her, and they say it will ripple through the Torpoint, Cornwall community. Annie is now being remembered as the woman who always put everyone else first. And now those around her are working to make sure her children - the youngest of which is 11 - can still have a Christmas. Sophie Strevens, who called herself Annie's "bonus daughter", said the mum touched so many people's lives and would be deeply missed. "She was actually my sister-in-law but brought me up from a young age like a mum. Her death was very sudden and we're still waiting on the coroner's report.”
Mum who was 'glue to family' dies weeks after giving birth [inquest]
November 1, 2023
Lancashire - A mum, who was described as “the glue” which held her family together, died weeks after giving birth. Amelia Smith, from Kirkby, died on November 14, 2021 - a month after welcoming her daughter Poppy into the world on October 1 that year. The 23-year-old was described as a "gentle, kind and beautiful soul” by loved ones. At an inquest held at Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday, November 1, coroner Graham Jackson said the beautician had suffered with anorexia, an eating disorder, for an “extended period”. Amelia had also suffered with low potassium levels and while pregnant with her second child Poppy was hospitalised and treated by doctors with an intravenous drip. She was also given potassium tablets to be taken orally at home. A toxicology report found Amelia had no sign of any alcohol or drugs including prescription drugs in her system at the time of her death. Coroner Jackson recorded a narrative conclusion into Amelia's death. He told the court: “Amelia died from natural causes most probably caused by a sudden arrhythmic cardiac event with a morphological normal heart. This could have possibly been caused by anorexia nervosa [she suffered with] for an extended period and feeling unwell during her pregnancy.”
A dad “died suddenly”:
Dad with stomach pain got 'three different cancer' diagnoses and died day chemo was to start
November 6, 2023
The devastated family of a dad who died in hospital less than four months after his first medical appointment have blasted the care he received. Gareth Andrew Weston's heartbroken sisters claim a "dog at the vet" would have been given better treatment. Gareth, 37, died on September 4 - the day his chemotherapy was due to start. His siblings, Hayley Civit and Emma Weston, claim the dad-of-three was given three different cancer diagnoses before being told the disease had spread throughout his body, just hours before he died. Gareth had gone to the GP with stomach issues and swelling at the end of May and was referred for a scan at Prince Charles Hospital on July 3. Two days later, the dad, from Mountain Ash, Wales, was told a mass had been found, Wales Online reports. His siblings claim this was the first time that cancer had been mentioned, and that Gareth was "in constant pain" and had lost a "worrying" amount of weight at this point.
A coach “died suddenly”:
Aviemore women's football coach dies unexpectedly in Iceland
October 30, 2023
Tributes have been paid to an Aviemore man who has done so much to promote women's football at all levels in the Highlands. Craig Dishington, manager and coach of Clachnacuddin Women’s FC died suddenly whilst on holiday in Iceland aged 48. He had also done much to promote the game at roots level in the strath through setting up Strathspey Girls and organising mini football festivals for young girls.
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
Man dies after suffering medical episode before car crash near Miller and Carter
November 1, 2023
Essex - A man has died after suffering a medical episode while driving in Langdon Hills. Essex Police was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in High Road at 12.35 pm on Tuesday. The force has confirmed that when they arrived at the scene, the man had suffered a medical episode and they began performing CPR on him. Despite best efforts of everyone at the scene, the man died. The crash took place between Miller and Carter, on High Road, and St Mary’s and All Saints Church. The family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers while a file is being prepared for the coroner. The force is treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious.
No age or cause of death reported.
South Windsor dog rescuer dies at 27: ‘She was always looking for the next animal she could save’
October 28, 2023
Jennifer "Jenna" Pelikan devoted her life to rescuing dogs and finding them their forever homes by showcasing each dogs' personalities in videos distributed online. She died unexpectedly on Oct. 6 at 27 years old. “Her biggest passion was animals," said her mother, Donna Pelikan, noting that her daughter first volunteered at the Sadie Mae Foundation in Bolton when she was just 13 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Allison (Rob), 66
November 2, 2023
Derby - Passed away suddenly whilst on holiday in Corfu on Sunday 15th October 2023 aged 66.
No cause of death reported.
Vernon Norman Thompson (Shabaka), 65
November 2, 2023
Enfield - Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago together with his twin sister Verna Norma Thompson (deceased). Whilst on his way home to the UK from Trinidad via St Lucia, Shabaka passed from a heart attack on July 4th, in St Lucia.
Kaitlin Evie Broad, 18
November 2, 2023
Saltash - Sadly on 20th October 2023, aged 18 years. Treasured daughter and cherished sister. A much-loved friend to all who knew her.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Sullivan, 21
October 31, 2023
Exeter - It is with great sadness that we announce that Matthew Sullivan, aged 21, died at Hospiscare in Exeter on Tuesday 24th October.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel George (Danny) Mallett, 24
October 31, 2023
Nunthorpe - Passed away in hospital on 19th October aged 24 years. Much loved son. Danny touched so many people's hearts during his short life and was taken away from us too soon. He will forever be in our hearts.
No cause of death reported.
Josephine Cassidy, 36
November 3, 2023
Liverpool - Aged 36 years. Beloved mother to Sonny and Sophia. Loving sister to John.
No cause of death reported.
David Allen Laird, 60
November 3, 2023
Middlesbrough - Died suddenly on 25th of October in Liverpool. Fellow of the Institute of Civil Engineers.
No cause of death reported.
James John Sendell, 43
November 2, 2023
South Molton - Passed away unexpectedly whilst at work on Saturday 14th October 2023, aged 43 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jayne Diane Kay, 62
October 31, 2023
Hull - Passed away suddenly on 22nd October 2023 aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joe Kavanagh, 54
November 2, 2023
Stockport - 31st of October 2023, aged 54 years, unexpectedly and peacefully. Late of Dublin, Ireland. Managing Director of Cutmaster Machines Ltd.
No cause of death reported.
Tom Fowler
November 2, 2023
Cadney - Suddenly, on Thursday 26th October, Tom sadly passed away.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ray (AKA The Bee Man) Horton
November 2, 2023
Scunthorpe - Unexpectedly and tragically passed away on the 18th of October 2023, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joan Milburn
November 2, 2023
Guisborough - it is with great sadness that we as a family must announce the sudden passing of Joan on Monday 23rd October.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark Holmes (Byker), 52
November 6, 2023
Byker - Suddenly but peacefully on 28th October 2023 aged 52 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter David Allen, 53
November 1, 2023
Amlwch Port - passed away suddenly on the 24th of October 2023, aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
James Lawrence Atkinson, 55
November 3, 2023
Atwick - On 26th October 2023 suddenly in hospital aged 55 years.
No cause of death reported.
Marilyn Hazel (Mal) Crosby, 70
November 1, 2023
Whitchurch - Marilyn passed away suddenly on the 18th of October 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Mark Durant, 59
November 6, 2023
Truro - On Sunday, 15th October 2023, passed away unexpectedly at Treliske Hospital, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Leslie Paul (Les) Bonney, 62
November 6, 2023
Huyton - Passed away unexpectedly aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Gordon Rainbow, 60
November 3, 2023
Swansea - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 17th October 2023 at Morriston Hospital aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony John (Tony) Stokes, 74
October 31, 2023
Desford - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on 11th October 2023 at Hereford County Hospital, aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Philip Mark Reinholz, 62
November 3, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent- Suddenly at rest on Wednesday 25th October 2023, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Frederick Tormasy, 72
November 3, 2023
Thornaby-on-Tees - Unexpectedly but peacefully in hospital on October 25th, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter (Pete) Briggs, 70
November 6, 2023
Knutton. - Suddenly, but peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2023, aged 70 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sybil Whitton, 73
October 31, 2023
Ainthorpe - Suddenly on October 17th aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nigel Patrick Champion, 64
November 6, 2023
Truro - On Friday 27th October 2023 Nigel passed away suddenly aged 64 years.
No cause of death reported.
Glen Ellis, 75
November 6, 2023
Middlesbrough - Suddenly whilst in hospital on October 29th, Glen aged 75 years. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Eileen Edwards, 74
November 2, 2023
Cheltenham - Passed away peacefully at Bristol Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 10th October 2023 aged 74 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
David (Stampy) Stamp, 68
November 2, 2023
Scunthorpe - Sadly passed on 21st October 2023, aged 68 years. Donations are thankfully accepted for 'British Heart Foundation.'
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Dukes
November 1, 2023
Swansea - Peacefully on Sunday 15th October 2023. Donations in lieu if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew Michael Chadwick (Little Chad), 55
November 6, 2023
Stoke-on-Trent - At rest on the 24th of October 2023, aged 55 years. Donations preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Janet Violet Carmichael (Ramsey)
November 6, 2023
Birmingham - Passed away peacefully on 31/10/2023. Donations to Marie Curie Charity (cancer support).
No age or cause of death reported.
James Francis (Seamus) McPhillips
November 5, 2023
Derry City, Derry - peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Donations if wished, to MacMillan Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frederick Thomas (Fred) Day, 72
November 3, 2023
Liverpool - Aged 72. Donations if desired to: Macmillan Cancer Support Clatterbridge Cancer Charity Critical Care Unit at Royal Liverpool Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen John Dobson, 71
November 3, 2023
Grimsby - Peacefully on Monday 16th October 2023 whilst in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, aged 71 years. Donations in Stephen's memory may be sent to: Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Morris, 71
November 3, 2023
Swarland- Passed away peacefully on 13th October aged 71 years. Flowers or donations are welcome to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher William (Chris) Clarke
November 2, 2023
Yarm - Passed away peacefully on the 24th of October 2023 at Ayresome Court Care Home, aged 70 years. Donations if so desired are for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Maria Heaney, 62
November 1, 2023
Liverpool - October 21st, 2023, aged 62 years. Donations in memory of Maria may be made to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Kathleen Marie Barlow (Lunney), 54
October 31, 2023
Macclesfield - Kathy, aged 54 of Macclesfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th October 2023 whilst surrounded by her loving family. Donations appreciated for Dougie Mac or Blood Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Theresa Karen Norris (nee Branagan), 57
November 2, 2023
Hull - Passed away on the 25th of October 2023 at Castle Hill Hospital, Queens Centre aged 57 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Carl Anthony (Carlos) Price, 55
November 2, 2023
Truro - On Tuesday 31st October 2023 Carlos passed away peacefully at Treliske Hospital aged 55 years. Donations in memory of Carl for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Graham ('Butch') Bromfield, 62
November 1, 2023
Metheringham - On Saturday 28th October, peacefully, aged 62 years. Donations invited for Marie Curie (cancer support) and the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph (Joe) Burn, 73
November 1, 2023
Howdon - Passed away peacefully on October 14th, aged 73 years. Donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Christine Ann Downes, 72
November 2, 2023
Stockport - Passed away peacefully at Stepping Hill Hospital on the 30th of October 2023 aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Maddison, 56
November 1, 2023
Nettleton - Aged 56 years of Nettleton passed away on 19th October 2023. Donations, if desired, made payable to Prostate Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Robert (Rob) Richardson, 57
November 1, 2023
Gateshead - Rob passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 25th October 2023, aged 57 years. Donations will be received on the day with proceeds going to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Simpson, 75
October 31, 2023
Porthill - Passed away peacefully on 23rd October 2023 at Bradwell Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK, in memory of Mick.
No cause of death reported.
Jane Mary Moran (Pearson), 62
October 31, 2023
Partington - died peacefully at The Christie Hospital on 28th October 2023 with her loving husband, Martin, by her side. Donations to The Christie Hospital and/or Wythenshawe Hospital Cecelia Centre (lung cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Zac Nicholas, 61
October 31, 2023
Sennen - Grateful thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends for their help and support throughout his long illness. Thanks for the donations received in Zac’s memory for Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Stewart, 75
October 31, 2023
Liverpool - Peacefully passed away at Countess of Chester Hospital on 25th October 2023, aged 75 years. A donation in aid of Cancer Research would be gratefully received.
No cause of death reported.
Kelly Pauline Sinclair (nee Scott), 43
November 1, 2023
Gateshead - On 27th October 2023, aged 43 years. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Helen Williams, 54
November 2, 2023
Guisborough - Peacefully in hospital on October 21st Helen aged 54 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Macmillan Nurses.
No cause of death reported.
Alison (née Tunnicliffe) Greaves (Ali), 59
November 3, 2023
Mickleover - It is with great sadness that we announce Alison finally lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on Sunday 29th October 2023, aged 59 years.
No cause of death reported.
Joanne O'Mara, 57
November 2, 2023
Plymouth - The family of Joanne Louise O'Mara are extremely sad to announce her passing on 20th October at St Luke's Hospice after her battle with cancer.
Donna Marie Parker, 51
November 6, 2023
Plymouth - It is with deep sadness to say that Donna passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospice on 22nd October 2023 aged 51 years old. She fought with bravery and grace until she couldn't fight no more.
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Clayton, 56
November 6, 2023
Liverpool - It is with great sadness that Michelle's family announces her passing after a prolonged illness, on 20th October 2023, aged 56.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Davies, 73
November 6, 2023
Wetley Rocks - Peacefully on Tuesday 24th October 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 73 years.
No cause of death reported.
Norman Albert (Norm) Coombes, 67
November 3, 2023
Lee Mill - Passed away suddenly at home on 6th October 2023, aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Lesley Snowden, 71
November 2, 2023
Middlesbrough - Suddenly whilst at home on October 25th, Lesley aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mykul Staats, 42
November 2, 2023
Derby - Passed away at home on Monday 25th September 2023 aged 42 years.
No cause of death reported.
Bernie Farrier (nee Humble), 67
November 1, 2023
Walker - Sadly passed away at home on 25th October aged 67 years with her loving family by her side. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Richard Naylor (Rick), 60
October 31, 2023
Llanfallteg - Following a long and heroic battle, Rick sadly passed away at home with his family on Saturday, 28th October, aged 60 years. Donations, if desired, to 'Adam's Bucketful of Hope cancer support center'.
No cause of death reported.
Jean Peppitt
November 1, 2023
Burslem - Peacefully on 4th October 2023 at home, Jean of Burslem (former proprietor of Jean's fashions). Donations preferred for the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark James Fitzsimons, 51
November 1, 2023
Manchester - On Wednesday, October 4th Mark passed away suddenly at home in Blackley aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
Judith Barbara Ann Williams, 74
November 1, 2023
Holyhead - 26th October 2023 Suddenly but peacefully at her home in Sutton Court, Holyhead. Aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Hefin Elfyn (Hef) Cunnah, 72
November 1, 2023
Dyserth - Suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Malcolm Keith Hardy, 62
November 1, 2023
Redruth - On Friday, 13th October 2023, Malcolm of Redruth, passed away unexpectedly at home aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Kennedy (Trebor) Portlock, 54
October 31, 2023
Grimsby - Suddenly on 9th October 2023 at his home in Grimsby, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan Phillip Thomas
November 1, 2023
Port Talbot - Sadly passed away on Wednesday 18th October 2023, at his home. Devoted husband, loving father, and much-loved son. Jonathan will be forever in our hearts.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen (Stevie) McGinley
November 3, 2023
Paisley - Suddenly at home on Sunday 22nd October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Phil Newton (Bombay), 68
November 3, 2023
Sneyd Green - Suddenly but peacefully on October 19th, 2023, at his home, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter James, 71
November 2, 2023
Keswick - Passed peacefully away aged 71 years, at his home on Monday 23rd October, surrounded by his family after an illness courageously and uncomplainingly endured, sustained by his Christian faith.
No cause of death reported.
Alex Thomas Jones, 39
November 2, 2023
Buxton - On the 16th of October 2023 at his home, Alex, aged 39 years, passed away.
No cause of death reported.
June Toon, 74
November 2, 2023
Leicester - June died peacefully at home with her husband Roy and son Steve at her bedside. Aged 74 years. Donations, if so desired to be made payable to Stroke Association/4ward Strokes Leicester.
No cause of death reported.
Graham Earnshaw, 62
November 2, 2023
Huddersfield - On 19th October 2023, suddenly at his home in Paddock, aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gareth Vaughan Roberts, 50
November 2, 2023
Bethesda - October 24th, 2023, suddenly at his home, aged 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Karen Emma Windmill, 53
November 3, 2023
Llandudno - Karen passed away suddenly at home, on Monday 23rd October 2023, aged 53 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mary Phyllis Beaty, 74
November 1, 2023
Deganwy - Peacefully at her home following a short illness. Aged 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Penelope Fleming (Jan), 68
November 3, 2023
Spondon - Passed away peacefully after a short, but devastating illness with her sister by her side on Saturday 21st October 2023, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Denise Olbertz, 69
November 3, 2023
Pwllheli- Peacefully at St, Catherine's Hospice, Preston, aged 69 years passed away quietly after a short battle of cancer.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Arthur Carpenter, 68
October 31, 2023
Crediton - On Thursday 19th October 2023, Steve peacefully passed away at the RD&E Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne, aged 68 years. Donations if desired will go to Force Cancer Charity & Exeter Stroke Unit.
No cause of death reported.
Lan Thi Wong, 60
November 3, 2023
Nottingham - Lan passed away on Tuesday 24th October 2023 at Hayward House following a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Tony Gackowski
November 3, 2023
Stafford - We must sadly announce the passing of Tony Gackowski on Thursday 26th October 2023, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Geoff Johnson
November 3, 2023
Stafford - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad and friend, Geoff Johnson who passed away on the 28th of October 2023 in the loving care of Katharine House following a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert (Bob) Dyer, 73
November 2, 2023
Exeter - Bob passed away peacefully on 13th October after a short illness at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital aged 73.
No cause of death reported.
Allan Stevenson, 71
November 1, 2023
Ayr - Peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 28th October 2023. Allan Stevenson aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Gordon Easton Millar, 46
November 2, 2023
Swindon - Following a short illness, Gordon passed away on Tuesday 24th October 2023 whilst in The Great Western Hospital, Swindon, aged 46.
No cause of death reported.
David Sowden
November 2, 2023
Leicester - It is announced with immense sadness that after a sudden, brief, severe illness Prof/Dr David Sowden unexpectedly died on 28th October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Tait (Dave), 54
November 2, 2023
Gateshead - In hospital after a short illness on October 27th, 2023, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Ann (Sue) Hulme (nee Cartwright), 72
November 1, 2023
Baddeley Green - Passed away peacefully following a short illness on Wednesday 18th October 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew (Andy) Swindells, 61
October 31, 2023
Alvaston - Sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness at Florence Nightingale Community Hospital, Ward 2 on Thursday 19th October 2023, aged 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alan (Fitz) Fitzpatrick, 66
November 2, 2023
Bancyfelin - Passed away at Morriston Hospital on 24th October, aged 66 years. Donations in memory, if desired to: "Wales Air Ambulance" or "Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders."
No cause of death reported.
Andrea Nicholls (Davies), 46
November 2, 2023
Coventry - Andrea sadly passed away on Wednesday 25th October 2023 aged 46.
No cause of death reported.
David Melvin Dimmer, 71
November 1, 2023
Newbold Verdon - Passed away peacefully on the 19th of October 2023, aged 71 years. Donations may be made in memory of David payable to 'MDS UK Patient Support Group'. David was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which means the bone marrow does not work properly and as a result faulty blood cells are made. This can cause anemia, clotting issues and to be immunocompromised.
No cause of death reported.
Vanda Wellington (Hodge), 64
October 31, 2023
Paignton - On Friday 20th October our amazing Mum, Vanda Wellington, sadly passed away. Donations to be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Trust.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Galway hospital doctor and GAA star dies 'unexpectedly' as tragic tributes flow
October 31, 2023
Galway - A much loved doctor and former underage GAA star has suddenly passed away with tributes pouring in from far and wide. Simon Gubbins passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly at Galway University Hospital on October 28, leaving all who knew him absolutely devastated. He was a talented GAA player with the Glynn Barntown GAA club in Wexford, who left an emotional tribute to Simon on their Facebook page. Simon enjoyed a stellar career for his local club winning premier u14, u18, u21 hurling medals and premier u14, u16, u18, u21, junior and intermediate football medals. He was also captain of many underage teams he played for.
No age or cause of death reported.
Young mother dies at her Galway home as 'three girls left without bright mum'
November 3, 2023
Galway - A young mother of three girls has sadly passed away at her Galway home with a fundraiser now set up to help with funeral costs. Valerija was just 35 years old when she suddenly passed and leaves behind three young children who must be in shock and struggling to comprehend what has just happened. She's been described as a very bright person and always made time to help her friends whenever they needed her. This sudden loss will no doubt devastate all who knew Valerija and will completely change the lives of her daughters.
No cause of death reported.
Young Galway man dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' as fundraiser organised to 'bring Shane home'
November 1, 2023
Galway - A fundraiser has been started for a young Galway man who died 'suddenly and unexpectedly' this week leaving his family devastated. Shane Conneely died on Tuesday, October 31 to the shock and heartbreak of his family and friends, who have described him as 'always smiling away' and 'a gentleman'. Shane's heartbroken mother Sandra has paid tribute to her son as she thanked people for their condolences, sharing a song on social media with the caption: "Gave this song to my son Shane a while back. My heart is beyond broken. Thanks for all your messages of support. Don’t know how I’ll get through this one.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Fancy dress party in Tipperary cancelled as mark of respect to family after sudden death
October 29, 2023
Co. Tipperary - Holycross FC has cancelled its Fancy-Dress Party - due to be held on Sunday, October 29, as a mark of respect to the Fogarty family. Daniel (Danny) Fogarty of Galbertstown, Holycross and Thurles passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 25.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adam Nugent, teenager
November 2, 2023
Hartstown, Dublin - October 31st, 2023, suddenly. Precious son and dear brother. Sadly, missed by his loving parents, brothers, grandparents, relatives, and school friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerry Queally
November 1, 2023
Ennis, Clare - 1st Oct. 2023. Suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Adam Bajak
November 5, 2023
Tullamore, Offaly - Adam passed away unexpectedly on the 1st of November. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, his extended family, neighbours and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward (Eddie) Fennelly
November 5, 2023
Ashbourne, Meath- suddenly but peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Clinton Aiyudubie
November 1, 2023
Mulhuddart, Dublin - October 28th, 2023, suddenly. Beloved son and brother.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jim Barry
November 1, 2023
Innishannon, Cork - on October 31st, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
George (Kwamena Akyin) Beecham
November 1, 2023
Cabinteely, Dublin - 30th October 2023, suddenly but peacefully.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Dixon
November 1, 2023
Drogheda, Louth - The death has occurred suddenly of Martin Dixon, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogehda, 1st November 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard Clifford
November 1, 2023
Portroe, Tipperary - October 31st, 2023, unexpectedly, at The Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ciáran Gilcreest
November 5, 2023
Letterkenny, Donegal - The sudden death of Ciarán Gilcreest has sadly occurred. Survived and forever missed by his loving parents, sisters, extended family and many friends - forever changed by his being here and by his being gone.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick McDonagh
November 3, 2023
Balbriggan, Dublin - The sudden death has occurred of Patrick McDonagh late of Hastings Green.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christopher McGhee
November 3, 2023
Stranorlar, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Christopher Mc Ghee.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rita Martin (née Kiely)
November 4, 2023
Knocknaheeny, Cork - unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Seán Casey
November 3, 2023
Bansha, Tipperary - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 28th October.
No age or cause of death reported.
Rose Forde (née McCarthy)
November 3, 2023
Cork City, Cork - On November 1st, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ian O'Sullivan
November 4, 2023
Clonmel, Tipperary - Ian passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon. Beloved son and father, he will be sadly missed by his parents, children extended family and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eileen O'Connell
November 3, 2023
Mahon, Cork - On November 2nd, 2023, unexpectedly, in her sleep.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret O'Keeffe (née Condron)
November 3, 2023
Nenagh, Tipperary- November 2nd, 2023, suddenly, at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Headd
November 1, 2023
Ballinasloe, Galway - Tony passed away, suddenly, on 30th October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Reilly
November 4, 2023
Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin - 1st November 2023. Suddenly in St James.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frederick (Fred) Bills
November 3, 2023
Multyfarnham, Westmeath - November 2, 2023, suddenly, at St James’s Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Deirdre (Rita) Watters (née Doyle)
November 4, 2023
Saggart, Dublin - November 3rd, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joan Gilsenan (née Flynn)
November 5, 2023
Multyfarnham, Westmeath - November 4, 2023, suddenly, but peacefully. In the company of her loving family at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Martin Walsh
November 1, 2023
Mooncoin, Kilkenny - In loving memory of David Martin Walsh, the purest soul gone too soon.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Joseph Glancy
November 5, 2023
Geevagh, Sligo - November 3rd, 2023. Suddenly, surrounded by those whom he loved.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mattie Kelly
November 3, 2023
Dunmore, Galway - Mattie passed away suddenly on the 2nd of November 2023 in Central Park Nursing Home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nancy (Annie) Finnegan (née Coffey)
October 31, 2023
Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
André Ebbs
October 31, 2023
Tallaght, Dublin - October 29th, 2023, suddenly, at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly, missed by his loving daughter, mother, extended family and many friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gillian Kearney
October 31, 2023
Dublin Hill, Cork - On October 28th, 2023, unexpectedly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Derek Maguire
October 31, 2023
Inchicore, Dublin - 17th October 2023. Suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward Martin
October 30, 2023
Ballynacargy, Westmeath - died suddenly 28th October 2023. Deeply regretted & cherished by his heartbroken parents & loving sisters, extended family, and friends.
No age or cause of death reported.
Elizabeth (Liz) Dwyer (née Carty)
October 30, 2023
Boyle, Roscommon - October 29th, 2023, suddenly, at University Hospital, Sligo.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jacqueline Travers (née Price)
October 30, 2023
Mountcharles, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Jacqueline Travers (née Price).
No age or cause of death reported.
Denise Byrne
October 31, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - October 25th, 2023, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ger Cronin
October 31, 2023
Moyross, Limerick City - Ger passed away unexpectedly on 29th October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Fitzpatrick
November 2, 2023
Greystones, Wicklow - Pat passed away on Wednesday, 1st November 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully with family by his side at St Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jackie Frawley (née Kerins)
November 5, 2023
North Circular Road, Limerick - Jackie passed away unexpectedly, in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family, on 4th November 2023. Donations, if desired, to Mid-West Cancer Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Menton
October 30, 2023
Termonfeckin, Louth - October 28th, 2023, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to ARC Cancer Support.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Sheahan
November 2, 2023
Portmarnock, Dublin - 1st November 2023. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Bon Secours Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Barbara Hallam (née Collins)
October 31, 2023
Killiney, Dublin - October 28th, 2023. Peacefully, with her loving family by her side in the kind and tender care of the doctors and nursing staff at the Beacon Hospital. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peadar O’Meara
November 1, 2023
Birr, Co Offaly - passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 31st October 2023. Donations can be made to Sarcoma Cancer Ireland.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eamonn McDevitt
November 4, 2023
Glenswilly, Donegal - peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to the Good and New Cancer Bus Charity.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eileen Gildea (née Bowens)
November 3, 2023
Dunmore, Galway - peacefully surrounded by her loving family in University Hospital Galway. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Francis Murphy
October 30, 2023
Wicklow Town, Wicklow - 29th October 2023. Slipped away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Wicklow Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond (Ray) Chuck
October 30, 2023
Swinford, Mayo - Peacefully, at Swinford District Hospital, on 29th of October 2023. Donations, if desired to Irish Association for Cancer.
No age or cause of death reported.
Caroline Gill (née Curry)
November 5, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - 4th November 2023, peacefully, at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Richard (Dick) Hogan
November 5, 2023
Malahide, Dublin - November 3rd, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital. Donations if desired to either The Irish Heart Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.
No age or cause of death reported.
Martin Murray
November 3, 2023
Carbury, Kildare - The death has occurred of Martin Murray, November 2nd, 2023. Peacefully at Dunamaise Ward, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mick Malone
October 30, 2023
Naas, Kildare - peacefully, after long and hard-fought illnesses, at St. James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick J. (Paddy) Geraghty
November 1, 2023
Corbally, Limerick - Paddy passed away peacefully, after an illness so courageously fought, in St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on 31st October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Edward (Eddie) Woods
November 1, 2023
North Inner City, Dublin - 1st November 2023 peacefully after an illness so bravely borne, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loved ones.
No age or cause of death reported.
Agnes Knox (née Quinn)
November 5, 2023
Ennis, Clare - 5th Nov. 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel (Dan) Mulhall
November 4, 2023
Doonbeg, Clare - Peacefully after a short illness at the University Hospital Limerick.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tim O'Leary
November 4, 2023
Silversprings, Cork - On November 3rd, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
John (Johnny) Flood
November 4, 2023
Broadford, Kildare - Peacefully after a short illness in the care of The Regional Hospital, Mullingar.
No age or cause of death reported.
Helen Henchion (née Geary)
November 4, 2023
Belgooly, Cork - on November 3rd, 2023, after a short illness at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Caroline Nugent
October 30, 2023
Granard, Longford - died on Friday 27th October, following a short illness, in the tender care of the staff of Mullingar Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Walsh
November 2, 2023
Mountbellew, Galway - Thursday, 2nd of November, following a short illness so bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Breeda Maloney (née Lynch)
November 4, 2023
Carpenterstown, Dublin - peacefully after a short illness. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society or St. Luke’s Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ellen Ryan (née Mooney)
October 31, 2023
Trim, Meath - peacefully after a short illness at Connolly Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sylvester Thomas McGuinness
November 1, 2023
Crossmolina, Mayo - known as Sylvie or ‘Mac’. Passed peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 13th September. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation or Cancer Research.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eamon Mullen
November 3, 2023
Carrickmines, Dublin - November 2, 2023. Peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Donations, in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Austin Monaghan
November 5, 2023
Drogheda, Meath - Peacefully at his home after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marie Hynes
November 1, 2023
Broadstone Place - passed away peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick (Pat) Barrett
November 5, 2023
Berrings, Cork - on November 4th, 2023, unexpectedly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tony Grehan
November 2, 2023
Ballyboden, Dublin - Suddenly, yet peacefully, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Paul Kinsella
November 1, 2023
Crossneen, Carlow - unexpectedly on October 30th, 2023, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Knox (née Free)
November 2, 2023
Beech Park, Kilkenny City - 2nd of November 2023, suddenly, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robert Tinney
November 2, 2023
Manorcunningham, Donegal - Unexpectedly, at his late residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Corry (née Cronin)
November 1, 2023
Connolly, Co. Clare - Margaret passed away suddenly, at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Anthony (John A) O'Donoghue
November 5, 2023
Kilgarvan, Kerry - suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mark Scully
November 4, 2023
Portlaoise, Laois - November 2nd, 2023, suddenly, at his residence. Loving son to Pat and the late Margaret.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas Phayres
November 3, 2023
Gorey, Wexford - Died 1st November 2023 suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Malone
November 1, 2023
Ballyfermot, Dublin - October 30th, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sarah Louise Somerville
November 3, 2023
Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 1st November 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Margaret Twomey (née O'Brien)
November 2, 2023
Kinsale, Cork - November 1st, 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully at her residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Corr
November 4, 2023
Terenure, Dublin - Suddenly at home to the inexplicable grief of his beloved daughter, adoring mum, and loving sisters.
No age or cause of death reported.
Roma Gilmartin (née Ryan)
November 4, 2023
Birr, Offaly - died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Daniel (Danny) Holmes
November 1, 2023
Dundrum, Dublin - November 1st, 2023, suddenly, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Nora Barrett (née Bugler)
October 31, 2023
Ballyea, Clare - Oct. 28th. Suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
John Crowley
October 31, 2023
Midleton, Cork - on October 28th, 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph Campion
October 31, 2023
Cork City, Cork - On Monday October 30th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary B. Behan
November 3, 2023
Ballickmoyler, Carlow - passed away unexpectedly, on November 2nd, 2023, at her home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Bernard Fabiszewski
October 31, 2023
Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gavin (Gaura) Hanlon
October 31, 2023
Dublin - October 29th, 2023, suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joseph Lennon
October 31, 2023
Clondalkin, Dublin - suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Darren O'Neill
October 31, 2023
Graiguecullen, Carlow - on 29th October 2023, suddenly, at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Andrew St. Ledger
October 31, 2023
Feakle, Clare - suddenly at his residence.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mareks Porikis
October 30, 2023
Carpenterstown, Dublin - Late of Liepaja, Latvia. Suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Quinn
November 1, 2023
Wicklow Town, Wicklow - passed away on Tuesday 31st October 2023 unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Marian Mc Donald (née O'Brien)
October 31, 2023
Dunleer, Louth - 30th October 2023. At her home after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard (Gerry) Hughes
November 2, 2023
Saggart, Dublin - Peacefully at home in Slade Castle. 2nd November 2023. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.
No age or cause of death reported.
Comfort Boahen
November 3, 2023
Clonakilty, Cork - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Comfort Boahen who passed away in Ghana on 30th October 2023. A cherished soul who brought immense joy to the lives of her loved ones. Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew her.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond (Ray) Whelan
November 2, 2023
Ballyduff, Kerry - died suddenly in Barcelona, 31st October 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond (Ray) Dooley
October 31, 2023
Galway City, Galway - It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Dooley share the news of his sudden passing in Lanzarote on October 18th. 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Very Reverend Fr Criostóir MacDonald
October 31, 2023
Mayfield, Cork - On October 18th, 2023, unexpectedly, while on pilgrimage in Rome.
No age or cause of death reported.
Valerija Kostrikina
November 3, 2023
Knocknacarra, Galway - Formerly Daugavpils, Latvia. It is with deep sadness that Valerija's family and friends share the news of her sudden and unexpected passing.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael McGraynor
October 31, 2023
Avoca, Wicklow - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired, to the Cardiology Clinic at St. Vincent’s Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Definitely getting younger, and definitely longer lists, many, many at home suddenly....
Tragic on so many levels.
Thanks Mark & team.
God bless all these souls who left their lives before their destined time on earth was over and may be very sad to leave. May they all rest in peace and feel Gods love who is now with them in heaven. May He Have mercy on all these people and their families