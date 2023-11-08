UNITED KINGDOM

Lead singer of indie band dies suddenly aged 26

November 6, 2023

The Night Cafe singer Sean Martin has died ‘suddenly’ aged 26, leaving his bandmates devastated. Members of the indie band have revealed the devastating news in a statement on Monday, and they paid an emotional tribute to their ‘childhood best friend’. Guitarist Josh Higgins, 26, guitar, drummer Carl Dillon, 27, and bassist Arran O’Connell, 26, released a joint statement reflected on the ‘many memories’ they made away from the music.

Top chef who trained under Rick Stein and cooked for U2, Drake and the Spice Girls until Covid lockdown put him out of work dies 'suddenly' aged 40

November 2, 2023

A top chef who toured the world cooking for music royalty including U2, Drake, and the Spice Girls until the Covid lockdown put him out of work - has died suddenly at the age of 40. Lee Holland was described as 'an absolute powerhouse of talent' by colleagues at his Devon seafood restaurant The Catch, where he worked prior to his death. Mr Holland, originally from London, was a personal cook for pop stars including P!nk and Roger Waters before moving to Plymouth and establishing one of the city's favourite fine dining spots. But yesterday staff made the shock announcement that Mr Holland, who trained under TV chef Rick Stein, had sadly died. In a statement, The Catch said: 'It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our brilliant head chef, manager and driving force behind The Catch, Lee Holland.

Death shock for Gigi Hadid: fashion titan Ivan Bart died at the age of 60

October 30, 2023

The fashion titan promoted today's top models such as Gigi and Bella Hadid. However, he will not be able to bring new talents to the big catwalks. He has now passed away at the age of 60. The sad news has now been shared on the deceased's Instagram account. For a black and white photo, it says in the caption. "Our world has lost one of the very great ones. Ivan Bart, 1963-2023." Much more is not indicated in the post. There is also no information on the cause of death. According to"metro.co.uk " however, Bart died at the weekend after a short illness.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Renowned plastic surgeon, specialist in cancer care, passes away suddenly

October 31, 2023

Northern Ireland - Dr Mel Tohill, one of the north's most respected plastic surgeons, has passed away suddenly, aged 51. Colleagues at the Ulster Hospital, where he was a consultant, led tributes to the father-of-three. Dr Tohill also treated patients at the Belfast Skin Clinic. In their tribute, the staff of the plastic surgery department at the Ulster Hospital said they "are deeply saddened by the sudden death of their esteemed colleague, Mr Mel Tohill. He was a skillful, dedicated and compassionate surgeon, a highly-respected teacher and mentor, and a very dear colleague and friend” the staff said. Dr Tohill died on Saturday. Other tributes described Dr Tohill as a "true professional and a gentleman and someone who cared deeply about doing the right thing for patients" He will be "a huge loss to the cancer community", the tribute added.

Lancashire coroners dealing with surge in sudden deaths, including tragic youngsters

September 26, 2023

Lancashire - Coroners for Blackpool and Preston (Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen) say they are currently dealing with a 20% increase in deaths, with many of those under the age of 40. These cases in which people died unexpectedly have been referred to the county coroner for further investigation and inquests will be held in the coming months. The surge in premature deaths include a worrying number of children whose deaths are to be investigated by Lancashire’s coroners.

Two mums “died suddenly”:

Mystery as mum-of-five Annie Humphreys suddenly dies as family pay tribute to ‘life and soul of the party’

November 1, 2023

Cornwall - Tributes are pouring in for a mum-of-five who suddenly died just weeks before Christmas. Annie Humphreys, 47, was found dead on Thursday, to the devastation of those around her. The mum's death comes as a massive shock to those around her, and they say it will ripple through the Torpoint, Cornwall community. Annie is now being remembered as the woman who always put everyone else first. And now those around her are working to make sure her children - the youngest of which is 11 - can still have a Christmas. Sophie Strevens, who called herself Annie's "bonus daughter", said the mum touched so many people's lives and would be deeply missed. "She was actually my sister-in-law but brought me up from a young age like a mum. Her death was very sudden and we're still waiting on the coroner's report.”

Mum who was 'glue to family' dies weeks after giving birth [inquest]

November 1, 2023

Lancashire - A mum, who was described as “the glue” which held her family together, died weeks after giving birth. Amelia Smith, from Kirkby, died on November 14, 2021 - a month after welcoming her daughter Poppy into the world on October 1 that year. The 23-year-old was described as a "gentle, kind and beautiful soul” by loved ones. At an inquest held at Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday, November 1, coroner Graham Jackson said the beautician had suffered with anorexia, an eating disorder, for an “extended period”. Amelia had also suffered with low potassium levels and while pregnant with her second child Poppy was hospitalised and treated by doctors with an intravenous drip. She was also given potassium tablets to be taken orally at home. A toxicology report found Amelia had no sign of any alcohol or drugs including prescription drugs in her system at the time of her death. Coroner Jackson recorded a narrative conclusion into Amelia's death. He told the court: “Amelia died from natural causes most probably caused by a sudden arrhythmic cardiac event with a morphological normal heart. This could have possibly been caused by anorexia nervosa [she suffered with] for an extended period and feeling unwell during her pregnancy.”

A dad “died suddenly”:

Dad with stomach pain got 'three different cancer ' diagnoses and died day chemo was to start

November 6, 2023

The devastated family of a dad who died in hospital less than four months after his first medical appointment have blasted the care he received. Gareth Andrew Weston's heartbroken sisters claim a "dog at the vet" would have been given better treatment. Gareth, 37, died on September 4 - the day his chemotherapy was due to start. His siblings, Hayley Civit and Emma Weston, claim the dad-of-three was given three different cancer diagnoses before being told the disease had spread throughout his body, just hours before he died. Gareth had gone to the GP with stomach issues and swelling at the end of May and was referred for a scan at Prince Charles Hospital on July 3. Two days later, the dad, from Mountain Ash, Wales, was told a mass had been found, Wales Online reports. His siblings claim this was the first time that cancer had been mentioned, and that Gareth was "in constant pain" and had lost a "worrying" amount of weight at this point.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Aviemore women's football coach dies unexpectedly in Iceland

October 30, 2023

Tributes have been paid to an Aviemore man who has done so much to promote women's football at all levels in the Highlands. Craig Dishington, manager and coach of Clachnacuddin Women’s FC died suddenly whilst on holiday in Iceland aged 48. He had also done much to promote the game at roots level in the strath through setting up Strathspey Girls and organising mini football festivals for young girls.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies after suffering medical episode before car crash near Miller and Carter

November 1, 2023

Essex - A man has died after suffering a medical episode while driving in Langdon Hills. Essex Police was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in High Road at 12.35 pm on Tuesday. The force has confirmed that when they arrived at the scene, the man had suffered a medical episode and they began performing CPR on him. Despite best efforts of everyone at the scene, the man died. The crash took place between Miller and Carter, on High Road, and St Mary’s and All Saints Church. The family has been notified and are being supported by specialist officers while a file is being prepared for the coroner. The force is treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious.

South Windsor dog rescuer dies at 27: ‘She was always looking for the next animal she could save’

October 28, 2023

Jennifer "Jenna" Pelikan devoted her life to rescuing dogs and finding them their forever homes by showcasing each dogs' personalities in videos distributed online. She died unexpectedly on Oct. 6 at 27 years old. “Her biggest passion was animals," said her mother, Donna Pelikan, noting that her daughter first volunteered at the Sadie Mae Foundation in Bolton when she was just 13 years old.

Robert Allison (Rob), 66

November 2, 2023

Derby - Passed away suddenly whilst on holiday in Corfu on Sunday 15th October 2023 aged 66.

Vernon Norman Thompson (Shabaka), 65

November 2, 2023

Enfield - Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago together with his twin sister Verna Norma Thompson (deceased). Whilst on his way home to the UK from Trinidad via St Lucia, Shabaka passed from a heart attack on July 4th, in St Lucia.

Kaitlin Evie Broad, 18

November 2, 2023

Saltash - Sadly on 20th October 2023, aged 18 years. Treasured daughter and cherished sister. A much-loved friend to all who knew her.

Matthew Sullivan, 21

October 31, 2023

Exeter - It is with great sadness that we announce that Matthew Sullivan, aged 21, died at Hospiscare in Exeter on Tuesday 24th October.

Daniel George (Danny) Mallett, 24

October 31, 2023

Nunthorpe - Passed away in hospital on 19th October aged 24 years. Much loved son. Danny touched so many people's hearts during his short life and was taken away from us too soon. He will forever be in our hearts.

Josephine Cassidy, 36

November 3, 2023

Liverpool - Aged 36 years. Beloved mother to Sonny and Sophia. Loving sister to John.

David Allen Laird, 60

November 3, 2023

Middlesbrough - Died suddenly on 25th of October in Liverpool. Fellow of the Institute of Civil Engineers.

James John Sendell, 43

November 2, 2023

South Molton - Passed away unexpectedly whilst at work on Saturday 14th October 2023, aged 43 years.

Jayne Diane Kay, 62

October 31, 2023

Hull - Passed away suddenly on 22nd October 2023 aged 62 years.

Joe Kavanagh, 54

November 2, 2023

Stockport - 31st of October 2023, aged 54 years, unexpectedly and peacefully. Late of Dublin, Ireland. Managing Director of Cutmaster Machines Ltd.

Tom Fowler

November 2, 2023

Cadney - Suddenly, on Thursday 26th October, Tom sadly passed away.

Ray (AKA The Bee Man) Horton

November 2, 2023

Scunthorpe - Unexpectedly and tragically passed away on the 18th of October 2023, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Joan Milburn

November 2, 2023

Guisborough - it is with great sadness that we as a family must announce the sudden passing of Joan on Monday 23rd October.

Mark Holmes (Byker), 52

November 6, 2023

Byker - Suddenly but peacefully on 28th October 2023 aged 52 years.

Peter David Allen, 53

November 1, 2023

Amlwch Port - passed away suddenly on the 24th of October 2023, aged 53 years.

James Lawrence Atkinson, 55

November 3, 2023

Atwick - On 26th October 2023 suddenly in hospital aged 55 years.

Marilyn Hazel (Mal) Crosby, 70

November 1, 2023

Whitchurch - Marilyn passed away suddenly on the 18th of October 2023.

Peter Mark Durant, 59

November 6, 2023

Truro - On Sunday, 15th October 2023, passed away unexpectedly at Treliske Hospital, aged 59 years.

Leslie Paul (Les) Bonney, 62

November 6, 2023

Huyton - Passed away unexpectedly aged 62 years.

Peter Gordon Rainbow, 60

November 3, 2023

Swansea - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 17th October 2023 at Morriston Hospital aged 60 years.

Anthony John (Tony) Stokes, 74

October 31, 2023

Desford - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on 11th October 2023 at Hereford County Hospital, aged 74 years.

Philip Mark Reinholz, 62

November 3, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent- Suddenly at rest on Wednesday 25th October 2023, aged 62 years.

Ian Frederick Tormasy, 72

November 3, 2023

Thornaby-on-Tees - Unexpectedly but peacefully in hospital on October 25th, aged 72 years.

Peter (Pete) Briggs, 70

November 6, 2023

Knutton. - Suddenly, but peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2023, aged 70 years.

Sybil Whitton, 73

October 31, 2023

Ainthorpe - Suddenly on October 17th aged 73 years.

Nigel Patrick Champion, 64

November 6, 2023

Truro - On Friday 27th October 2023 Nigel passed away suddenly aged 64 years.

Glen Ellis, 75

November 6, 2023

Middlesbrough - Suddenly whilst in hospital on October 29th, Glen aged 75 years. Donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.

Eileen Edwards, 74

November 2, 2023

Cheltenham - Passed away peacefully at Bristol Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 10th October 2023 aged 74 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

David (Stampy) Stamp, 68

November 2, 2023

Scunthorpe - Sadly passed on 21st October 2023, aged 68 years. Donations are thankfully accepted for 'British Heart Foundation.'

Christopher Dukes

November 1, 2023

Swansea - Peacefully on Sunday 15th October 2023. Donations in lieu if so desired to The British Heart Foundation.

Andrew Michael Chadwick (Little Chad), 55

November 6, 2023

Stoke-on-Trent - At rest on the 24th of October 2023, aged 55 years. Donations preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

Janet Violet Carmichael (Ramsey)

November 6, 2023

Birmingham - Passed away peacefully on 31/10/2023. Donations to Marie Curie Charity (cancer support).

James Francis (Seamus) McPhillips

November 5, 2023

Derry City, Derry - peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Donations if wished, to MacMillan Cancer Support.

Frederick Thomas (Fred) Day, 72

November 3, 2023

Liverpool - Aged 72. Donations if desired to: Macmillan Cancer Support Clatterbridge Cancer Charity Critical Care Unit at Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Stephen John Dobson, 71

November 3, 2023

Grimsby - Peacefully on Monday 16th October 2023 whilst in the care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, aged 71 years. Donations in Stephen's memory may be sent to: Cancer Research UK.

Brian Morris, 71

November 3, 2023

Swarland- Passed away peacefully on 13th October aged 71 years. Flowers or donations are welcome to Cancer Research UK.

Christopher William (Chris) Clarke

November 2, 2023

Yarm - Passed away peacefully on the 24th of October 2023 at Ayresome Court Care Home, aged 70 years. Donations if so desired are for Cancer Research UK.

Maria Heaney, 62

November 1, 2023

Liverpool - October 21st, 2023, aged 62 years. Donations in memory of Maria may be made to Cancer Research UK.

Kathleen Marie Barlow (Lunney), 54

October 31, 2023

Macclesfield - Kathy, aged 54 of Macclesfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th October 2023 whilst surrounded by her loving family. Donations appreciated for Dougie Mac or Blood Cancer UK.

Theresa Karen Norris (nee Branagan), 57

November 2, 2023

Hull - Passed away on the 25th of October 2023 at Castle Hill Hospital, Queens Centre aged 57 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan (cancer support).

Carl Anthony (Carlos) Price, 55

November 2, 2023

Truro - On Tuesday 31st October 2023 Carlos passed away peacefully at Treliske Hospital aged 55 years. Donations in memory of Carl for Cancer Research UK.

Graham ('Butch') Bromfield, 62

November 1, 2023

Metheringham - On Saturday 28th October, peacefully, aged 62 years. Donations invited for Marie Curie (cancer support) and the British Heart Foundation.

Joseph (Joe) Burn, 73

November 1, 2023

Howdon - Passed away peacefully on October 14th, aged 73 years. Donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK.

Christine Ann Downes, 72

November 2, 2023

Stockport - Passed away peacefully at Stepping Hill Hospital on the 30th of October 2023 aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paul Maddison, 56

November 1, 2023

Nettleton - Aged 56 years of Nettleton passed away on 19th October 2023. Donations, if desired, made payable to Prostate Cancer UK.

Robert (Rob) Richardson, 57

November 1, 2023

Gateshead - Rob passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 25th October 2023, aged 57 years. Donations will be received on the day with proceeds going to Marie Curie (cancer support).

Michael (Mick) Simpson, 75

October 31, 2023

Porthill - Passed away peacefully on 23rd October 2023 at Bradwell Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK, in memory of Mick.

Jane Mary Moran (Pearson), 62

October 31, 2023

Partington - died peacefully at The Christie Hospital on 28th October 2023 with her loving husband, Martin, by her side. Donations to The Christie Hospital and/or Wythenshawe Hospital Cecelia Centre (lung cancer support).

Zac Nicholas, 61

October 31, 2023

Sennen - Grateful thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends for their help and support throughout his long illness. Thanks for the donations received in Zac’s memory for Marie Curie (cancer support).

Patrick (Pat) Stewart, 75

October 31, 2023

Liverpool - Peacefully passed away at Countess of Chester Hospital on 25th October 2023, aged 75 years. A donation in aid of Cancer Research would be gratefully received.

Kelly Pauline Sinclair (nee Scott), 43

November 1, 2023

Gateshead - On 27th October 2023, aged 43 years. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

Helen Williams, 54

November 2, 2023

Guisborough - Peacefully in hospital on October 21st Helen aged 54 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Macmillan Nurses.

Alison (née Tunnicliffe) Greaves (Ali), 59

November 3, 2023

Mickleover - It is with great sadness that we announce Alison finally lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on Sunday 29th October 2023, aged 59 years.

Joanne O'Mara, 57

November 2, 2023

Plymouth - The family of Joanne Louise O'Mara are extremely sad to announce her passing on 20th October at St Luke's Hospice after her battle with cancer.

Donna Marie Parker, 51

November 6, 2023

Plymouth - It is with deep sadness to say that Donna passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospice on 22nd October 2023 aged 51 years old. She fought with bravery and grace until she couldn't fight no more.

Michelle Clayton, 56

November 6, 2023

Liverpool - It is with great sadness that Michelle's family announces her passing after a prolonged illness, on 20th October 2023, aged 56.

Stephen Davies, 73

November 6, 2023

Wetley Rocks - Peacefully on Tuesday 24th October 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 73 years.

Norman Albert (Norm) Coombes, 67

November 3, 2023

Lee Mill - Passed away suddenly at home on 6th October 2023, aged 67 years.

Lesley Snowden, 71

November 2, 2023

Middlesbrough - Suddenly whilst at home on October 25th, Lesley aged 71 years.

Mykul Staats, 42

November 2, 2023

Derby - Passed away at home on Monday 25th September 2023 aged 42 years.

Bernie Farrier (nee Humble), 67

November 1, 2023

Walker - Sadly passed away at home on 25th October aged 67 years with her loving family by her side. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).

Richard Naylor (Rick), 60

October 31, 2023

Llanfallteg - Following a long and heroic battle, Rick sadly passed away at home with his family on Saturday, 28th October, aged 60 years. Donations, if desired, to 'Adam's Bucketful of Hope cancer support center'.

Jean Peppitt

November 1, 2023

Burslem - Peacefully on 4th October 2023 at home, Jean of Burslem (former proprietor of Jean's fashions). Donations preferred for the British Heart Foundation.

Mark James Fitzsimons, 51

November 1, 2023

Manchester - On Wednesday, October 4th Mark passed away suddenly at home in Blackley aged 51 years.

Judith Barbara Ann Williams, 74

November 1, 2023

Holyhead - 26th October 2023 Suddenly but peacefully at her home in Sutton Court, Holyhead. Aged 74 years.

Hefin Elfyn (Hef) Cunnah, 72

November 1, 2023

Dyserth - Suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 72 years.

Malcolm Keith Hardy, 62

November 1, 2023

Redruth - On Friday, 13th October 2023, Malcolm of Redruth, passed away unexpectedly at home aged 62 years.

Robert Kennedy (Trebor) Portlock, 54

October 31, 2023

Grimsby - Suddenly on 9th October 2023 at his home in Grimsby, aged 54 years.

Jonathan Phillip Thomas

November 1, 2023

Port Talbot - Sadly passed away on Wednesday 18th October 2023, at his home. Devoted husband, loving father, and much-loved son. Jonathan will be forever in our hearts.

Stephen (Stevie) McGinley

November 3, 2023

Paisley - Suddenly at home on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

Phil Newton (Bombay), 68

November 3, 2023

Sneyd Green - Suddenly but peacefully on October 19th, 2023, at his home, aged 68 years.

Peter James, 71

November 2, 2023

Keswick - Passed peacefully away aged 71 years, at his home on Monday 23rd October, surrounded by his family after an illness courageously and uncomplainingly endured, sustained by his Christian faith.

Alex Thomas Jones, 39

November 2, 2023

Buxton - On the 16th of October 2023 at his home, Alex, aged 39 years, passed away.

June Toon, 74

November 2, 2023

Leicester - June died peacefully at home with her husband Roy and son Steve at her bedside. Aged 74 years. Donations, if so desired to be made payable to Stroke Association/4ward Strokes Leicester.

Graham Earnshaw, 62

November 2, 2023

Huddersfield - On 19th October 2023, suddenly at his home in Paddock, aged 62 years.

Gareth Vaughan Roberts, 50

November 2, 2023

Bethesda - October 24th, 2023, suddenly at his home, aged 50 years.

Karen Emma Windmill, 53

November 3, 2023

Llandudno - Karen passed away suddenly at home, on Monday 23rd October 2023, aged 53 years.

Mary Phyllis Beaty, 74

November 1, 2023

Deganwy - Peacefully at her home following a short illness. Aged 74 years.

Janet Penelope Fleming (Jan), 68

November 3, 2023

Spondon - Passed away peacefully after a short, but devastating illness with her sister by her side on Saturday 21st October 2023, aged 68 years.

Sheila Denise Olbertz, 69

November 3, 2023

Pwllheli- Peacefully at St, Catherine's Hospice, Preston, aged 69 years passed away quietly after a short battle of cancer.

Stephen Arthur Carpenter, 68

October 31, 2023

Crediton - On Thursday 19th October 2023, Steve peacefully passed away at the RD&E Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne, aged 68 years. Donations if desired will go to Force Cancer Charity & Exeter Stroke Unit.

Lan Thi Wong, 60

November 3, 2023

Nottingham - Lan passed away on Tuesday 24th October 2023 at Hayward House following a short illness.

Tony Gackowski

November 3, 2023

Stafford - We must sadly announce the passing of Tony Gackowski on Thursday 26th October 2023, after a short illness.

Geoff Johnson

November 3, 2023

Stafford - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad and friend, Geoff Johnson who passed away on the 28th of October 2023 in the loving care of Katharine House following a short illness.

Robert (Bob) Dyer, 73

November 2, 2023

Exeter - Bob passed away peacefully on 13th October after a short illness at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital aged 73.

Allan Stevenson, 71

November 1, 2023

Ayr - Peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 28th October 2023. Allan Stevenson aged 71 years.

Gordon Easton Millar, 46

November 2, 2023

Swindon - Following a short illness, Gordon passed away on Tuesday 24th October 2023 whilst in The Great Western Hospital, Swindon, aged 46.

David Sowden

November 2, 2023

Leicester - It is announced with immense sadness that after a sudden, brief, severe illness Prof/Dr David Sowden unexpectedly died on 28th October 2023.

David Tait (Dave), 54

November 2, 2023

Gateshead - In hospital after a short illness on October 27th, 2023, aged 54 years.

Susan Ann (Sue) Hulme (nee Cartwright), 72

November 1, 2023

Baddeley Green - Passed away peacefully following a short illness on Wednesday 18th October 2023 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 72 years.

Andrew (Andy) Swindells, 61

October 31, 2023

Alvaston - Sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness at Florence Nightingale Community Hospital, Ward 2 on Thursday 19th October 2023, aged 61 years.

Alan (Fitz) Fitzpatrick, 66

November 2, 2023

Bancyfelin - Passed away at Morriston Hospital on 24th October, aged 66 years. Donations in memory, if desired to: "Wales Air Ambulance" or "Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders."

Andrea Nicholls (Davies), 46

November 2, 2023

Coventry - Andrea sadly passed away on Wednesday 25th October 2023 aged 46.

David Melvin Dimmer, 71

November 1, 2023

Newbold Verdon - Passed away peacefully on the 19th of October 2023, aged 71 years. Donations may be made in memory of David payable to 'MDS UK Patient Support Group'. David was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which means the bone marrow does not work properly and as a result faulty blood cells are made. This can cause anemia, clotting issues and to be immunocompromised.

Vanda Wellington (Hodge), 64

October 31, 2023

Paignton - On Friday 20th October our amazing Mum, Vanda Wellington, sadly passed away. Donations to be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Trust.

IRELAND

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Galway hospital doctor and GAA star dies 'unexpectedly' as tragic tributes flow

October 31, 2023

Galway - A much loved doctor and former underage GAA star has suddenly passed away with tributes pouring in from far and wide. Simon Gubbins passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly at Galway University Hospital on October 28, leaving all who knew him absolutely devastated. He was a talented GAA player with the Glynn Barntown GAA club in Wexford, who left an emotional tribute to Simon on their Facebook page. Simon enjoyed a stellar career for his local club winning premier u14, u18, u21 hurling medals and premier u14, u16, u18, u21, junior and intermediate football medals. He was also captain of many underage teams he played for.

Young mother dies at her Galway home as 'three girls left without bright mum'

November 3, 2023

Galway - A young mother of three girls has sadly passed away at her Galway home with a fundraiser now set up to help with funeral costs. Valerija was just 35 years old when she suddenly passed and leaves behind three young children who must be in shock and struggling to comprehend what has just happened. She's been described as a very bright person and always made time to help her friends whenever they needed her. This sudden loss will no doubt devastate all who knew Valerija and will completely change the lives of her daughters.

Young Galway man dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' as fundraiser organised to 'bring Shane home'

November 1, 2023

Galway - A fundraiser has been started for a young Galway man who died 'suddenly and unexpectedly' this week leaving his family devastated. Shane Conneely died on Tuesday, October 31 to the shock and heartbreak of his family and friends, who have described him as 'always smiling away' and 'a gentleman'. Shane's heartbroken mother Sandra has paid tribute to her son as she thanked people for their condolences, sharing a song on social media with the caption: "Gave this song to my son Shane a while back. My heart is beyond broken. Thanks for all your messages of support. Don’t know how I’ll get through this one.”

Fancy dress party in Tipperary cancelled as mark of respect to family after sudden death

October 29, 2023

Co. Tipperary - Holycross FC has cancelled its Fancy-Dress Party - due to be held on Sunday, October 29, as a mark of respect to the Fogarty family. Daniel (Danny) Fogarty of Galbertstown, Holycross and Thurles passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 25.

Adam Nugent, teenager

November 2, 2023

Hartstown, Dublin - October 31st, 2023, suddenly. Precious son and dear brother. Sadly, missed by his loving parents, brothers, grandparents, relatives, and school friends.

Gerry Queally

November 1, 2023

Ennis, Clare - 1st Oct. 2023. Suddenly.

Adam Bajak

November 5, 2023

Tullamore, Offaly - Adam passed away unexpectedly on the 1st of November. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Edward (Eddie) Fennelly

November 5, 2023

Ashbourne, Meath- suddenly but peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Clinton Aiyudubie

November 1, 2023

Mulhuddart, Dublin - October 28th, 2023, suddenly. Beloved son and brother.

Jim Barry

November 1, 2023

Innishannon, Cork - on October 31st, 2023, suddenly.

George (Kwamena Akyin) Beecham

November 1, 2023

Cabinteely, Dublin - 30th October 2023, suddenly but peacefully.

Martin Dixon

November 1, 2023

Drogheda, Louth - The death has occurred suddenly of Martin Dixon, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogehda, 1st November 2023.

Gerard Clifford

November 1, 2023

Portroe, Tipperary - October 31st, 2023, unexpectedly, at The Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

Ciáran Gilcreest

November 5, 2023

Letterkenny, Donegal - The sudden death of Ciarán Gilcreest has sadly occurred. Survived and forever missed by his loving parents, sisters, extended family and many friends - forever changed by his being here and by his being gone.

Patrick McDonagh

November 3, 2023

Balbriggan, Dublin - The sudden death has occurred of Patrick McDonagh late of Hastings Green.

Christopher McGhee

November 3, 2023

Stranorlar, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Christopher Mc Ghee.

Rita Martin (née Kiely)

November 4, 2023

Knocknaheeny, Cork - unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

Seán Casey

November 3, 2023

Bansha, Tipperary - passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 28th October.

Rose Forde (née McCarthy)

November 3, 2023

Cork City, Cork - On November 1st, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

Ian O'Sullivan

November 4, 2023

Clonmel, Tipperary - Ian passed away unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon. Beloved son and father, he will be sadly missed by his parents, children extended family and friends.

Eileen O'Connell

November 3, 2023

Mahon, Cork - On November 2nd, 2023, unexpectedly, in her sleep.

Margaret O'Keeffe (née Condron)

November 3, 2023

Nenagh, Tipperary- November 2nd, 2023, suddenly, at Cork University Hospital.

Tony Headd

November 1, 2023

Ballinasloe, Galway - Tony passed away, suddenly, on 30th October 2023.

Patrick Reilly

November 4, 2023

Phoenix Park Racecourse, Dublin - 1st November 2023. Suddenly in St James.

Frederick (Fred) Bills

November 3, 2023

Multyfarnham, Westmeath - November 2, 2023, suddenly, at St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Deirdre (Rita) Watters (née Doyle)

November 4, 2023

Saggart, Dublin - November 3rd, 2023, unexpectedly.

Joan Gilsenan (née Flynn)

November 5, 2023

Multyfarnham, Westmeath - November 4, 2023, suddenly, but peacefully. In the company of her loving family at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

David Martin Walsh

November 1, 2023

Mooncoin, Kilkenny - In loving memory of David Martin Walsh, the purest soul gone too soon.

Peter Joseph Glancy

November 5, 2023

Geevagh, Sligo - November 3rd, 2023. Suddenly, surrounded by those whom he loved.

Mattie Kelly

November 3, 2023

Dunmore, Galway - Mattie passed away suddenly on the 2nd of November 2023 in Central Park Nursing Home.

Nancy (Annie) Finnegan (née Coffey)

October 31, 2023

Navan, Meath - Suddenly, but peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family.

André Ebbs

October 31, 2023

Tallaght, Dublin - October 29th, 2023, suddenly, at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly, missed by his loving daughter, mother, extended family and many friends.

Gillian Kearney

October 31, 2023

Dublin Hill, Cork - On October 28th, 2023, unexpectedly.

Derek Maguire

October 31, 2023

Inchicore, Dublin - 17th October 2023. Suddenly.

Edward Martin

October 30, 2023

Ballynacargy, Westmeath - died suddenly 28th October 2023. Deeply regretted & cherished by his heartbroken parents & loving sisters, extended family, and friends.

Elizabeth (Liz) Dwyer (née Carty)

October 30, 2023

Boyle, Roscommon - October 29th, 2023, suddenly, at University Hospital, Sligo.

Jacqueline Travers (née Price)

October 30, 2023

Mountcharles, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Jacqueline Travers (née Price).

Denise Byrne

October 31, 2023

Ballyfermot, Dublin - October 25th, 2023, suddenly.

Ger Cronin

October 31, 2023

Moyross, Limerick City - Ger passed away unexpectedly on 29th October 2023.

Patrick (Pat) Fitzpatrick

November 2, 2023

Greystones, Wicklow - Pat passed away on Wednesday, 1st November 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully with family by his side at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Jackie Frawley (née Kerins)

November 5, 2023

North Circular Road, Limerick - Jackie passed away unexpectedly, in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family, on 4th November 2023. Donations, if desired, to Mid-West Cancer Foundation.

Mary Menton

October 30, 2023

Termonfeckin, Louth - October 28th, 2023, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to ARC Cancer Support.

Michael Sheahan

November 2, 2023

Portmarnock, Dublin - 1st November 2023. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Bon Secours Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Barbara Hallam (née Collins)

October 31, 2023

Killiney, Dublin - October 28th, 2023. Peacefully, with her loving family by her side in the kind and tender care of the doctors and nursing staff at the Beacon Hospital. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.

Peadar O’Meara

November 1, 2023

Birr, Co Offaly - passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 31st October 2023. Donations can be made to Sarcoma Cancer Ireland.

Eamonn McDevitt

November 4, 2023

Glenswilly, Donegal - peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to the Good and New Cancer Bus Charity.

Eileen Gildea (née Bowens)

November 3, 2023

Dunmore, Galway - peacefully surrounded by her loving family in University Hospital Galway. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

John Francis Murphy

October 30, 2023

Wicklow Town, Wicklow - 29th October 2023. Slipped away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Wicklow Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.

Raymond (Ray) Chuck

October 30, 2023

Swinford, Mayo - Peacefully, at Swinford District Hospital, on 29th of October 2023. Donations, if desired to Irish Association for Cancer.

Caroline Gill (née Curry)

November 5, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - 4th November 2023, peacefully, at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Richard (Dick) Hogan

November 5, 2023

Malahide, Dublin - November 3rd, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital. Donations if desired to either The Irish Heart Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Martin Murray

November 3, 2023

Carbury, Kildare - The death has occurred of Martin Murray, November 2nd, 2023. Peacefully at Dunamaise Ward, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mick Malone

October 30, 2023

Naas, Kildare - peacefully, after long and hard-fought illnesses, at St. James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Patrick J. (Paddy) Geraghty

November 1, 2023

Corbally, Limerick - Paddy passed away peacefully, after an illness so courageously fought, in St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on 31st October 2023.

Edward (Eddie) Woods

November 1, 2023

North Inner City, Dublin - 1st November 2023 peacefully after an illness so bravely borne, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loved ones.

Agnes Knox (née Quinn)

November 5, 2023

Ennis, Clare - 5th Nov. 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully, after a short illness.

Daniel (Dan) Mulhall

November 4, 2023

Doonbeg, Clare - Peacefully after a short illness at the University Hospital Limerick.

Tim O'Leary

November 4, 2023

Silversprings, Cork - On November 3rd, 2023, peacefully, after a short illness in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the Cork University Hospital.

John (Johnny) Flood

November 4, 2023

Broadford, Kildare - Peacefully after a short illness in the care of The Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Helen Henchion (née Geary)

November 4, 2023

Belgooly, Cork - on November 3rd, 2023, after a short illness at Cork University Hospital.

Caroline Nugent

October 30, 2023

Granard, Longford - died on Friday 27th October, following a short illness, in the tender care of the staff of Mullingar Hospital.

David Walsh

November 2, 2023

Mountbellew, Galway - Thursday, 2nd of November, following a short illness so bravely borne.

Breeda Maloney (née Lynch)

November 4, 2023

Carpenterstown, Dublin - peacefully after a short illness. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society or St. Luke’s Hospital.

Ellen Ryan (née Mooney)

October 31, 2023

Trim, Meath - peacefully after a short illness at Connolly Hospital.

Sylvester Thomas McGuinness

November 1, 2023

Crossmolina, Mayo - known as Sylvie or ‘Mac’. Passed peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 13th September. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation or Cancer Research.

Eamon Mullen

November 3, 2023

Carrickmines, Dublin - November 2, 2023. Peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Donations, in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Austin Monaghan

November 5, 2023

Drogheda, Meath - Peacefully at his home after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

Marie Hynes

November 1, 2023

Broadstone Place - passed away peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

Patrick (Pat) Barrett

November 5, 2023

Berrings, Cork - on November 4th, 2023, unexpectedly, at his home.

Tony Grehan

November 2, 2023

Ballyboden, Dublin - Suddenly, yet peacefully, at home.

John Paul Kinsella

November 1, 2023

Crossneen, Carlow - unexpectedly on October 30th, 2023, at his home.

Anne Knox (née Free)

November 2, 2023

Beech Park, Kilkenny City - 2nd of November 2023, suddenly, at her home.

Robert Tinney

November 2, 2023

Manorcunningham, Donegal - Unexpectedly, at his late residence.

Margaret Corry (née Cronin)

November 1, 2023

Connolly, Co. Clare - Margaret passed away suddenly, at her residence.

John Anthony (John A) O'Donoghue

November 5, 2023

Kilgarvan, Kerry - suddenly at his residence.

Mark Scully

November 4, 2023

Portlaoise, Laois - November 2nd, 2023, suddenly, at his residence. Loving son to Pat and the late Margaret.

Thomas Phayres

November 3, 2023

Gorey, Wexford - Died 1st November 2023 suddenly at his residence.

Gerard (Gerry) Malone

November 1, 2023

Ballyfermot, Dublin - October 30th, 2023, suddenly at home.

Sarah Louise Somerville

November 3, 2023

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 1st November 2023, suddenly at home.

Margaret Twomey (née O'Brien)

November 2, 2023

Kinsale, Cork - November 1st, 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully at her residence.

Brian Corr

November 4, 2023

Terenure, Dublin - Suddenly at home to the inexplicable grief of his beloved daughter, adoring mum, and loving sisters.

Roma Gilmartin (née Ryan)

November 4, 2023

Birr, Offaly - died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Daniel (Danny) Holmes

November 1, 2023

Dundrum, Dublin - November 1st, 2023, suddenly, at home.

Nora Barrett (née Bugler)

October 31, 2023

Ballyea, Clare - Oct. 28th. Suddenly at home.

John Crowley

October 31, 2023

Midleton, Cork - on October 28th, 2023, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home.

Joseph Campion

October 31, 2023

Cork City, Cork - On Monday October 30th, 2023, unexpectedly at home.

Mary B. Behan

November 3, 2023

Ballickmoyler, Carlow - passed away unexpectedly, on November 2nd, 2023, at her home.

Bernard Fabiszewski

October 31, 2023

Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.

Gavin (Gaura) Hanlon

October 31, 2023

Dublin - October 29th, 2023, suddenly at home.

Joseph Lennon

October 31, 2023

Clondalkin, Dublin - suddenly at home.

Darren O'Neill

October 31, 2023

Graiguecullen, Carlow - on 29th October 2023, suddenly, at his home.

Andrew St. Ledger

October 31, 2023

Feakle, Clare - suddenly at his residence.

Mareks Porikis

October 30, 2023

Carpenterstown, Dublin - Late of Liepaja, Latvia. Suddenly at home.

Michael Quinn

November 1, 2023

Wicklow Town, Wicklow - passed away on Tuesday 31st October 2023 unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.

Marian Mc Donald (née O'Brien)

October 31, 2023

Dunleer, Louth - 30th October 2023. At her home after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.

Gerard (Gerry) Hughes

November 2, 2023

Saggart, Dublin - Peacefully at home in Slade Castle. 2nd November 2023. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

Comfort Boahen

November 3, 2023

Clonakilty, Cork - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Comfort Boahen who passed away in Ghana on 30th October 2023. A cherished soul who brought immense joy to the lives of her loved ones. Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew her.

Raymond (Ray) Whelan

November 2, 2023

Ballyduff, Kerry - died suddenly in Barcelona, 31st October 2023.

Raymond (Ray) Dooley

October 31, 2023

Galway City, Galway - It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Dooley share the news of his sudden passing in Lanzarote on October 18th. 2023.

Very Reverend Fr Criostóir MacDonald

October 31, 2023

Mayfield, Cork - On October 18th, 2023, unexpectedly, while on pilgrimage in Rome.

Valerija Kostrikina

November 3, 2023

Knocknacarra, Galway - Formerly Daugavpils, Latvia. It is with deep sadness that Valerija's family and friends share the news of her sudden and unexpected passing.

Michael McGraynor

October 31, 2023

Avoca, Wicklow - Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired, to the Cardiology Clinic at St. Vincent’s Foundation.

