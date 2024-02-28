More notable deaths: Austrian Judaica expert Bernhard Purin; Norwegian skier Martin Hole (64, C); Finnish hockey player Petri Koivisto (37); Greek lyra player Giorgis Stivaktakis; Spanish astrophysicist José Francisco Sanz Requena, philologist Voro López, bullfighter Emilio Oliva Baro, journo Daniel Llorens

FRANCE

Two “died suddenly” in restaurants:

In Arras, an employee of a restaurant dies of a heart attack before lunch service

February 26, 2024

A tragedy occurred this Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Arras, in Pas-de-Calais. Shortly before noon, an employee of a restaurant in the town died following a heart attack. The rescue team unfortunately could not do anything. The 42-year-old restaurant employee reportedly collapsed just before his lunch service.

Les Deux-Alpes - A man in his fifties victim of a heart attack in a restaurant

February 24, 2024

This Saturday, February 24, around 14:30, a 53-year-old man had a heart attack then...[paywall]

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A 20-year-old man dies after feeling unwell at the wheel in Ambarès-et-Lagrave

February 20, 2024

A road accident occurred this Tuesday, February 20, 2024 in Ambarès-et-Lagrave in Gironde. A 20-year-old motorist has unfortunately died. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a man inside a vehicle off the road. According to the gendarmes, the young man felt unwell at the wheel of his vehicle which caused the accident. Only he was involved in the drama.

No cause of death reported.

BELGIUM

Solange Vanderlinden, 74

February 19, 2024

Chairwoman Kynologen Sint-Rombouts, proud former colleague UZ Leuven (University Hospital). Born in Leuven, October 13, 1973, died unexpectedly in Herent, February 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Schulpen, 35

February 21, 2024

Kalmthout – Alexander Schulpen passed away suddenly, aged 35.

No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Colson, 44

February 24, 2024

Mademoiselle Isabelle Colson of Melen - 12/08/1979 - 23/02/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sanne Vergauwen, 33

February 24, 2024

20/12/1990 - 21/02/2024, Ekeren.

No cause of death reported.

Roel Descheemaeker, 38

February 23, 2024

Born in Izegem, December 24, 1985, died there on February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Laurence Koster, 48

February 23, 2024

Residentat Liège, born on 23 May 1975, died in Liège, on 23 February 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Monsieur Alan Henriet, 25

February 23, 2024

Resident at Saint-Hubert, born in Libramont-Chevigny on 21 October 1998. Died in Hatrival on 23 February 2024, at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brigitte Houtsaeger, 45

February 23, 2024

Born in Veurne, March 1, 1978, died in Hasselt, February 23, 2024. Thanks to the doctor and the oncolgy department.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Boelens, 59

February 22, 2024

Born in Sleidinge, March 10, 1964, passed unexpectedly while at home in Evergem February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Laurent Mullens, 46

February 22, 2024

Born in Huy, March 29, 1977, died in Borlez, February 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Valérie Houben, 44

February 22, 2024

Mademoiselle Valérie Houben of Liège. 18/12/1979 - 21/02/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Willy Sinnaeve, 69

February 21, 2024

Born in Torhout, December 28, 1953, died unexpectedly in Roeselare, February 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Fabrice Laurent, 49

February 21, 2024

Born in Rocourt, February 10, 1975, died in Waremme, February 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Lejeune, 45

February 21, 2024

Born in Verviers, November 26, 1978, and died there on February 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Muylle, 43

February 20, 2024

Born in Roeselare, January 22, 1981, died unexpectedly in Schuiferskapelle, February 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Christelle Riehling, 43

February 20, 2024

Born in Epinay-sur-Seine (France) on October 2, 1980, died in Mont de l'Anclus, February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jozef Bakkers, 63

February 12, 2024

Jozef Bakkers, born in Schinnen, Netherlands, October 21, 1960

died unexpectedly in Borgloon, February 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Suzy Patience Alfred, 47

February 12, 2024

Born in Monrovia, Liberia on April 21, 1976, died unexpectedly at the AZ Kina Brasschaat, February 10, 2024, surrounded by her family.

No cause of death reported.

Raphael Dauwers, 74

February 8, 2024

Born in Onkerzele, September 21, 1949, died unexpectedly in Geraardsbergen, February 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Elbert Raadsen died suddenly

February 22, 2024

Review of council meeting February 12, 2024 - Mayor Lamers opened the meeting with an in memoriam for the completely unexpected death of former GroenLinks councilor Elbert Raadsen. On Wednesday, January 31, our former municipal councilor, Mr. Elbert Raadsen, passed away at the age of 74. No cause of death reported.

Hans G.J. Topée died suddenly

February 21, 2024

Today we received the news that Hans G.J. Topée passed away unexpectedly on February 20. We are deeply shocked by this intensely sad news and sympathize with Hans' family and relatives. Hans was an important pillar of FMN's association work for many years. With a great love for the FM field and a great commitment to the association.

No age or cause of death reported.

GERMANY

The director of the Volksbühne Berlin René Pollesch is dead

February 26, 2024

The theater Volksbühne Berlin sent the message on Monday evening at just before 21 o'clock: "It is with horror and in deep sadness that we announce that the author and director René Pollesch died suddenly and unexpectedly this morning, on February 26, 2024, at the age of 61.“ The Hessian-born playwright and director has been the director of the Volksbühne since 2021. He was one of the most influential theater makers for German-speaking stages.

No cause of death reported.

He was a TV pioneer and knight tournament organizer: Freising's Fred Fuggenthaler (68) has died

February 21, 2024

He was a real pioneer in the media landscape and at the same time an indispensable part of Freising's social life for many years: Fred Fuggenthaler. He died on January 24 at the age of only 68.

No cause of death reported.

Four athletes “died suddenly”:

Brehme died suddenly : the causes of death and the pain of the family

February 20, 2024

The soccer world mourns Andy Brehme, former soccer player of Bayern Munich and Inter, who died of a cardiac arrest. In 1990 he scored the winning penalty for Germany at the World Cup. The death of Brehme, 63, was announced by the family, who spoke of the sudden and unexpected death of the defensive exterior.

Jirka Arndt suddenly passed away

February 24, 2024

At the age of only 50, the former German top runner Jirka Arndt suddenly passed away at the beginning of the past week. He competed in the men's 5,000 metres at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. In German athletics, his early death caused dismay and grief.

No cause of death reported.

Rostock footballer dies at the age of 37 during training

February 23, 2024

Today we receive sad news from amateur football in Rostock. Goalkeeper Paul Gaida from FSV Nordost Rostock collapsed and died during training. He was only 37 years old, and leaves behind his wife and two young children. Why Paul Gaida died remains a mystery at first. He was considered to be in top shape, and had just completed a health check.

No cause of death reported.

The Polar Bears mourns Marcus Baumeister

February 26, 2024

Our sport thrives on the players on the ice. But it thrives much more from the people NEXT to the ice. They ensure that our athletes find the best conditions. It is all the more tragic when such a person is suddenly and unexpectedly torn out of life. But that's exactly what happened. One of our ice masters, Marcus Baumeister (49), died completely unexpectedly in the line of duty. His family, his colleagues and also the Polar Bears Regensburg lose a valued and loved person with him.

No cause of death reported.

Giving up was never an option

February 24, 2024

In 2018 he took over the chairmanship of the rambling club Turnvater Jahn. Most recently, he coordinated the self–sufficient energy project for the rambling club's cabin. Now Helmut Wicke has died unexpectedly at the age of only 60.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

After collapse in the school bus: 71-year-old dies in hospital

February 23, 2024

Tragic outcome of a medical emergency on Thursday afternoon in Sigmaringen: As the police inform, the 71-year-old driver, who had collapsed behind the wheel, died in the hospital. According to the police, the driver of the bus service first ran into the rain gutter of the local calibration office on Georg-Zimmerer-Straße due to a medical cause, touched an oncoming Mazda while turning into Donaustraße, and finally crashed into a parked Renault. The 71-year-old died a little later in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

V. Sureichenko passed away

February 19, 2024

Our member Viecheslav Sureichenko died suddenly at the age of 48. He has been playing chess in our club since 2016 and always helped out when you needed him. We really appreciated his calm and calm manner and will keep him in good memory. As it was revealed, he fell heavily after a sauna session and lost his life after a few days, despite being revived and treated in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

TV director dies unexpectedly at only 58 years old

February 20, 2024

Volker Grohskopf is dead. The well-known TV director and the mastermind behind productions such as "Licht ins Dunkel" as well as the director of the Villach carnival died unexpectedly of a heart attack in Vienna at the age of only 58, as several carnival guilds announced on Tuesday evening.

The cultural scientist Bernhard Purin has died

February 20, 2024

The director of the Jewish Museum Munich, the Austrian cultural scientist Bernhard Purin, has died unexpectedly at the age of 60. Purin was appreciated worldwide as an expert on Judaica, and also had a strong influence on the international networking of Jewish museums among each other.

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Deep sadness at the Carinthia Red Cross for 44-year-old colleague

February 22, 2024

Deep sorrow within the family of the Red Cross. Christian Poznic, who had been working professionally, and also voluntarily, in the rescue service at the Red Cross Carinthia for ten years, died on February 17 at the age of 44. "We all knew him as a competent colleague and above all as an extremely helpful friend to whom we could always turn," explain Helmut Sagerschnig, District Office manager Klagenfurt, and President Martin Pirz.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

Cross-country skiing: Former Norwegian champion Martin Hole has died

February 20, 2024

The former cross-country skier Martin Hole (64) has passed away after cancer, reports Hallingdølen. He won two NM golds in the mid-1980s. The death is confirmed by his daughter, Lillvi Wedenberg Hole, to the local newspaper. As an active runner, Hole became Norwegian champion in 15 kilometers in 1985 and 30 kilometers the following year. In addition, Hole won one silver and four bronze medals as a NM runner.

SWEDEN

Swedish EU Member of Parliament Erik Bergkvist (S) has died of cancer aged 58

February 21, 2024

Bergkvist, who announced in November that he had contracted lung cancer, died on Tuesday, his wife says on Facebook, according to SVT Västerbotten. He was elected to the EU Parliament in 2019 after previously serving as a regional councilor in Västerbotten for a long time.

FINLAND

Petri Koivisto, 37, has died

February 25, 2024

IS reported on Sunday that former hockey goalkeeper Petri Koivisto has died at the age of 37. Koivisto's former club Oulun Kärmät confirmed the matter to IS. According to the newspaper, Koivisto died on January 26. Koivisto played 105 SM-Liiga games in his career.

No cause of death reported.

GREECE

The well-known Cretan lyra player Giorgis Stivaktakis has died

February 24, 2024

An important figure of the rich musical tradition of Crete, the well-known lyra player Giorgis Stivaktakis, passed away, spreading sadness on his island and in the domestic music scene. The Cretan lyra player passed away suddenly on Friday morning, probably of a heart attack, at the age of 64.

SPAIN

Astrophysicist who brought Valladolid and Palencia to the cover of 'Nature' dies

February 17, 2024

The astrophysicist who brought Valladolid and Palencia to the cover of 'Nature' died. José Francisco Sanz Requena, professor at UEMC and UVA, died at 57 from a heart attack while he was at home.

Voro López, vice president of Valencia Unida and prominent reference of cultural and political Valencianism, dies

February 23, 2024

Today, recent Valencian culture and politics can only deeply mourn the loss of Voro López i Verdejo, renowned philologist, cultural and political activist committed to the cause of Valencianism, vice president of Valencia Unida and director of the Language and Literature Section of Valencians of the Royal Academy of Valencian Culture. At the age of sixty, Voro López died in Valencia, as a result of a stroke that he suffered in mid-January and, after several weeks of intense struggle in the hospital, unfortunately he was unable to overcome it.

Grief in the world of the Chiclana bullfighting for the death of Emilio Oliva Baro

February 16, 2024

The bullfighter Emilio Oliva Baro died at the age of 60 on Thursday night, in Puerto Real hospital. His great character, his professional excellence, and his determination to help all bullfighters in Chiclana made him very loved, which is why his early death, from a sudden illness, has caused great commotion in the world of bullfighting.

No cause of death reported.

Asturian grassroots football says farewell to Alejandro Padín

February 25, 2024

The Asturian grassroots football has been mourning since Saturday for the death of Alejandro Padín Cercadillo [15], 'Ale', player of the cadet category of the county. The young man, born in 2009, had a tumor detected in his throat. His club, in which he had been playing since an early age, confirmed the sad news through a statement, in which he expressed "all our love and support to family, friends and teammates" on a "very sad day. We are in mourning."

Shock in Vinaròs over the death of Jordi Català, councilor and former president of the Carnival

February 12, 2024

Dismay in Vinaròs over the unexpected death at the age of 54 of Jordi Català Estarelles (Barcelona, 1969), councilor of the PSPV-PSOE of Vinaròs and former president of the Carnival Organizing Committee (COC).

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Daniel Llorens, 59

February 19, 2024

Castellón journalism is in mourning. Daniel Llorens has died suddenly at the age of 59. Founding member in 1997 of EL MUNDO Castellón al Día, in which he developed his work during the first years of the newspaper's life, Llorens covered the area of Economics, where he stood out for his deep knowledge and ins and outs of the ceramic sector.

No cause of death reported.

Worker from auxiliary company dies of a heart attack in Navantia

February 14, 2024

At around three o'clock this afternoon, a man of about 48 years old, who worked for an auxiliary company Mecamansol as a mechanic, died at the Navantia repair factory in Cádiz. The now deceased, José Antonio T. N., died after suffering a myocardial infarction when he returned to his daily work after eating.

Man dies after collapsing while cycling on a road in Utiel

February 11, 2024

A 58-year-old man died this Saturday, after suffering a heart attack while cycling with a road bicycle in the municipality of Utiel. The events occurred around 1 pm on Saturday in the Vereda de las Cuevas, when the victim collapsed on the road.

