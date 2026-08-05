News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Steve. S's avatar
Steve. S
2d

The country seems to be suffering from a conspiracy of avoidance of autopsies.

I keep reading about “ no cause of death reported.”

Well yeah, because no autopsy performed.

Someone who is young or even middle aged and has consistently appeared healthy until suddenly dying is deserving of an autopsy.

This is ridiculous. I know that a lot of people will resist what I’m putting forth, maybe even stating that I’m a conspiracy theorist and that the folks in this post didn’t die from a jab and I might cave in a little, if it was proven that these people never had a covid jab. If they had the jab, they need an autopsy, focusing on the heart and blood vessels.

It’s crazy that after a million of these types of deaths people are still playing dumb.

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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
1dEdited

Finally an obituary that blames the jab. They're few and far between. l listened to Marc Giradot discuss his bolus theory with John Graham this morning. His theory explains the amyloid clots, the neurological problems, the cancers, much of it stemming from the vaccine entering the bloodstream. Why in the world would healthcare workers, knowingly or not, get it wrong on just about everything. I suppose it's because they were being paid (rewarded) to do things that were terrible for their patients but good for Covid, i.e. the people who were benefiting from it, who could reward them in return. It was such a huge fraud, and a deadly one. It's no different than being told to get in a train car to be relocated, only to find you are being sent to a camp, and then marched into a shower, stripped, and gassed. And finally, put in an oven. The vaccinated now are walking around in a camp that's been injected into them. Dropping dead on an unknown schedule, as if at the whim of a Nazi commandant having a bad day.

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