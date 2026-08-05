In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, July 27-August 3, 2026
Actor Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos); guitarist Ray Gomez; rockers Danny Lomeli (35, Elysia), Anthony “TJ” Catalfo (40, Ruiner); pro bowler Jakob Butturff (32); pro skateboarder Jay Smith (C); & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
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UNITED STATES (115)
‘Healthy’ Vincent Pastore seen celebrating 80th birthday weeks before death
August 2, 2026
Vincent Pastore celebrated his milestone 80th birthday with a pal weeks before he unexpectedly died at his New York home on Saturday. The “Sopranos” alum, whose birthday was on July 14, blew out the candles on his customized cake while alongside his “right-hand man,” Stephen Villano, earlier this month. “This is totally shocking,” Villano told The Post Saturday. “He was totally healthy. He was fine. He just went for his yearly physical.” Villano shared that he and the late actor last spoke on Thursday and that Pastore lived alone at his Bronx, New York, home.
Researcher’s note – Vincent Pastore was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/
No cause of death reported.
R.I.P. Ray Gomez, Guitar Master Dies at 73
July 29, 2026
Scottsdale, AZ - The music world is mourning the loss of Ray Gomez, who passed away today at the age of 73. Admired by fellow musicians as a true “guitarist’s guitarist,” Gomez quietly built one of the most remarkable careers in modern music, earning the respect of guitar legends while remaining one of rock and jazz’s best-kept secrets. After settling in New York during the mid-1970s, he became one of the most sought-after guitarists of his era, recording and performing with Stanley Clarke, Herbie Hancock, George Duke, Narada Michael Walden, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Hall & Oates, Steve Perry and many others. His unforgettable performance on Stanley Clarke’s School Days remains one of the defining guitar performances of its generation.
No cause of death reported.
ELYSIA Guitarist DANNY LOMELI Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
July 31, 2026
Californian deathcore band Elysia have just announced the sudden passing of their long-time guitarist and drummer, Danny Lomeli [35]. Lomeli had been a part of the group from 2006 onwards, even appearing as the guitarist on Elysia’s debut. Rejoining the group as their drummer in 2013 after the band’s first disbandment in 2007, he’s been playing with them through their sporadic reunions. Their most recent reunion started back in 2025. The news comes as a shock, as the GoFundMe and Elysia’s statement announcing so mentions the suddenness of his death.
No cause of death reported.
Former Ruiner drummer Anthony “TJ” Catalfo dies after cancer battle
July 30, 2026
Stewartstown, Pennsylvania - Former Ruiner drummer Anthony “TJ” Catalfo [40] has died following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He passed away on July 29 after undergoing treatment that began in December 2024.
Jakob Butturff, Accomplished Pro Bowler, Dead at 32
August 1, 2026
Tempe, Arizona - Jakob Butturff, an 8-time professional bowling champion with the PBA, has died suddenly, the association announced. PBA Commissioner Tom Clark revealed he died “unexpectedly“ Friday and remembered him as “one of the most unique players in PBA history.” A cause of death was not given. Jakob turned heads in the 2016 season, during which he won his first two PBA Tour titles and dominated the PBA Regional Tour. He’s since amassed 27 PBA Regional Tour titles and was awarded Northwest Region Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, among many other accolades. He was 32.
Researcher’s note – The PBA did not enforce a blanket vaccine passport or mandatory “vaccine” requirement for tournament entry across its open-tour membership, instead choosing to align with the evolving local, state, and CDC recommendations applicable to each hosting facility: https://www.pba.com/covid
Legendary Pro Skater, OG Bones Brigader and Hall Of Famer Jay Smith Has Passed Away
July 30, 2026
The skateboarding community is mourning the loss of legendary professional skateboarder, original Bones Brigader, and Skateboarding Hall of Famer Jay Smith [63]. According to a statement shared by Jay’s family on his official Instagram account, the skateboarding icon passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, July 24, 2026, following a brief illness. His fiancée, Jylle, was by his side.
Researcher’s note – Jay passed away last week after a battle with cancer: Link
Rock Star Shares Tragic Update After His Father Never Came Back From His Bike Ride
August 1, 2026
Tragic news struck for rock star Nathan James and his family. Two days ago, his father, Bill McGinley, went for a typical morning bike ride in Louisville, Colorado. However, James’ dad never came back and was missing for two days. Now, in a report from Colorado Hometown Weekly, the 72-year-old was found dead by local authorities on a bike trail. Currently, there’s no word on how McGinley passed away. The last anyone had seen him was at 8:40 am the morning he went missing. Nathan James himself candidly opened up about losing his father in such a sudden, tragic manner. In a video post on Instagram, he broke the news to his fanbase, candidly talking about how close he was with his father before he died. Additionally, he gave us a crucial reminder to always make sure we express our feelings to those we cherish at all times. Bill McGinley was formerly a professor at Colorado State University [sic; see below]. Some of James’ fans recalled connecting with his dad personally when attending college.
Researcher’s note - McGinley taught at University of Colorado Boulder, not Colorado State University. University of CO Boulder mandated all faculty, staff and students to take the COVID “vaccine” before the fall 2021 semester, with no option to test: Link
No cause of death reported.
Cause of Death for Ben and Casey Affleck’s Mother Chris Revealed
July 28, 2026
The cause of death for Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has been revealed. The former teacher and civil rights activist died at 83 on June 2 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per an obituary shared by the outlet, Chris was given six months to live following her diagnosis. The family announced her death on July 24, PEOPLE previously reported. She died from cardiopulmonary arrest while “visiting her son’s residence,” according to the death certificate obtained by PEOPLE. She also suffered from pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which was listed as a condition that also led to her death. No autopsy was performed.
Acclaimed author Benjamin Alire Sáenz dies at 71 after illness
July 29, 2026
Benjamin Alire Sáenz, an acclaimed, award-winning Chicano author, poet, and young adult novelist, has died. He was 71. Sáenz died after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, July 28, in El Paso. He lived a fascinating life that included serving as a priest, a revered author and a beloved professor at the University of Texas at El Paso. Sáenz was a professor in the bilingual MFA program of creative writing at the University of Texas at El Paso for decades.
Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] or mask usage for students, faculty, or staff, citing compliance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders that prohibit state institutions from enforcing such requirements. Instead, the university strongly encourages vaccination [sic], mask-wearing, and social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
No cause of death reported.
Ronell Johnson (1976-2026)
June 19, 2026
Trombonist, sousaphonist and vocalist Ronell Johnson died on June 14, 2026, of complications from a heart attack he suffered in April. He was 49. Johnson was a member of the Preservation Hall family of musicians for nearly 30 years. He performed at Preservation Hall several times each week and toured with both the Preservation Hall Band and Preservation Brass. A graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Johnson is also the co-founder of The Coolbone Brass Band, a family band that he formed with his brother Steven.
Researcher’s note - Many New Orleans music venues required proof of COVID “vaccination”. Preservation Hall, where Johnson regularly played, required proof of “vaccination” or recent negative test for entry: https://nola.eater.com/2021/8/3/22603514/new-orleans-bars-restaurants-music-venues-require-proof-vaccination
Three journalists “died suddenly”:
Reported on July 26:
Peter John Crooks, 56
July 26, 2026
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Peter John Crooks (Pete) who died of a heart attack in his sleep on April 29, 2026. He was fifty-six and had battled diabetes for several years. Peter worked at Diablo Magazine for twenty-five years, becoming their Senior Editor and Senior Writer. He wrote hundreds of articles, photographed and interviewed celebrities, and was instrumental in uncovering a criminal enterprise involving drug dealing, crooked cops, and drug enforcement agents.
Researcher’s note - Diablo Magazine encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://www.facebook.com/diablomagazine/posts/travel-time-get-your-vaccine-shots-and-then-set-your-sights-on-hawaiis-big-islan/10157567458705855/
Who Was Brynn Carnesecca? Miss American Fork 2024 Dies Unexpectedly, Leaving Pageant Community in Mourning
July 28, 2026
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Brynn Carnesecca [21], who was crowned Miss American Fork in 2024, has died, according to a statement from the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization. No cause of death has been made public. Carnesecca, a journalism student at Brigham Young University, was known locally for her pageant work and her prison pen pal initiative, Envelopes of Hope. A GoFundMe campaign started by Carnesecca’s cousin, Kassidy Jackman Murdoch, describes her as a bright light within her family and community. It calls her death unexpected. Her passing also affects the newsroom communities she worked in as a journalism student, where she covered local government, community events and human-interest stories for outlets in Utah County.
Researcher’s note - Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo did not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students, faculty, or staff to attend campus; instead, it required the community to report their vaccination [sic] status to inform safety protocols like mask mandates. While vaccination [sic] was strongly encouraged, access to the university’s academic portal, myBYU, was restricted for individuals who failed to report their status by the August 19, 2021 deadline. The university later lifted requirements for proof of vaccination [sic] or negative tests for entry into large events such as athletics and performing arts in February 2022, though indoor mask rules persisted for a time.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on July 23:
Devastating News: The Loss of Richard Heinberg
July 23, 2026
On Sunday July 19th we lost our kind, brilliant friend and colleague, Richard Heinberg. The world has lost a voice of clear, truth-telling wisdom--a man whose work reached millions of people and fundamentally changed the lives of thousands. Richard died after a short, brutal illness. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just two weeks before his passing. As you can imagine, we’re reeling and gutted. Countless people came to know Richard only through his books, articles, lectures, and interviews. Yet many felt as though they knew him personally.
Researcher’s note - Richard Heinberg, December 2020: Now that vaccines [sic] are on the horizon, the conspiracy mill is cranking harder and faster than ever. ... Up to a third of Americans say they will likely refuse to take a vaccine [sic] when it is available. While many people hope that the advent of vaccines [sic] will halt the pandemic in its tracks, anti-vax fervor, along with the soaring rate of infections, may mean that the disease will continue to spread and kill far into the new year: https://www.resilience.org/stories/2020-12-18/2020-the-year-consensus-reality-fractured
No age reported.
Lubov Gallery Founder Francisco Correa Cordero Dies at 37
August 3, 2026
Francisco Correa Cordero, the founder of the downtown New York gallery Lubov, died on Sunday, August 2, at the age of 37. The news of his passing was announced by the gallery’s Instagram account today, August 3. The cause of death was not listed, but the gallery said in its statement that he passed away “surrounded by what he loved the most - his chosen family, laughter and so much love.”
Researcher’s note - NYC’s “Key to the City” COVID “vaccine” mandate applied to indoor venues, including art galleries: Link
Two business execs “died suddenly”:
Maurice Reznik, Visionary Intimate Apparel CEO, Dies at 72
July 30, 2026
Maurice Sergio Reznik, a highly regarded executive in the intimate apparel industry who led Maidenform Brands and Delta Galil USA, died Tuesday at his home in Westport, Conn. He was 72. The cause of death was glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, according to his son, Max. Reznik continued to work up until his death. He and his wife Joanie - who met while they were both working for Vanity Fair - started an online women’s lingerie store, TheOnlyBra.com, which continues. He was also a cofounder of For the Love of Life Colon Cancer Foundation, which benefits colon cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering and was on the board of Queens College.
Researcher’s note - Queens College covid “vaccination” policy: Queens College (CUNY) no longer has a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students, faculty, or staff. The college lifted its vaccination [sic] and testing requirements in 2023, aligning with the broader City University of New York (CUNY) system's decision to end its mandate.
Kevan Mabbutt, 61
August 2, 2026
Kevan Mabbutt, age 61, of Park City, Utah, and Malibu, California, died suddenly on July 10th, 2026. Kevan had a long and successful career in strategy, marketing, communications and executive leadership with Discovery Channel, the BBC, Deloitte, and MBC Group in the Middle East. He spent several years as global head of insight and experience for The Walt Disney Company, including during the opening of Disney’s first theme park in mainland China. He served as chief marketing officer of Intermountain Healthcare and Advocate Health.
Researcher’s note – During the COVID-19 pandemic, both Intermountain Healthcare (now Intermountain Health) and Advocate Aurora Health (now part of Advocate Health) instituted staff “vaccine” mandates, though their timelines and approaches reflected shifting federal rules and legal landscapes: https://www.advocatehealth.com/news/advocate-aurora-health-announces-covid-19-vaccination-requirement-for-team-members
No cause of death reported.
Two infants “died suddenly”:
Kyra Erb, one month
July 27, 2026
Kyra Leanne Erb, one-month-old daughter of Reuben E. and Lydia (Yoder) Erb, of Sugarcreek [OH], passed away at the Akron Children’s Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2026, from total intestinal Hirschsprung disease.
Fundraiser launched to support family of toddler who died after emergency at East Texas daycare
July 29, 2026
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas - A fundraiser has been organized to help the family of the 16-month-old boy who died after a medical emergency at a Diboll-area daycare last week. Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman said deputies and EMS crews were dispatched to the Building Blocks Academy childcare facility in Burke, a city just outside of Diboll, around 11 a.m. on July 21. A child was taken to a Lufkin hospital for a medical emergency, but died following his transfer to a Houston hospital. Last week, Selman said the daycare staff cooperated with investigators and provided all information available in order for investigators to determine what happened. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
No cause of death reported.
A child “died suddenly”:
6-year-old girl dies after going to have tonsils out
July 31, 2026
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A young girl getting ready to start first grade has died after she went in for a “routine tonsillectomy,” her family said. Emmy was a student at Euharlee Elementary School. The district said she had already “picked out her rose-themed outfit for Open House next week.” Channel 2’s Ashlyn Webb confirmed on Friday that the GBI is conducting an autopsy on the girl. The Bartow County Coroner’s Office says the child had a scheduled surgery, but it ended up not happening. Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton says they are waiting on medical records to see what treatment she received before her death.
Five teenagers “died suddenly”:
13-year-old dies following ‘possible medical emergency’
July 30, 2026
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are reporting a 13-year-old has died following a “possible medical emergency.” According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to the intersection of Veteran Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. Officials at the scene said a teen girl’s foster mother called 911 after her daughter became unresponsive in her vehicle. The woman pulled over the Veteran Memorial to perform CPR on her daughter, and bystanders tried to help, but the 13-year-old was pronounced deceased.
No cause of death reported.
William B. “Will” Roberts, 15
July 30, 2026
William B. “Will” Roberts of Ralph, Alabama, passed away July 23, 2026, at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California. On January 9, 2025, Will was diagnosed with Stage IV osteosarcoma. Most people would say that cancer changed his life. The truth is that cancer revealed it. Will endured surgeries, months of chemotherapy, radiation, countless hospital stays, and treatments that took him more than two thousand miles away from home. He learned to walk again after losing his leg to cancer, never allowing what he had lost to determine who he would become. His journey eventually led him to California, where God wrote chapters none of us could have imagined. Through Will’s life, strangers became family, doctors became friends, nurses became heroes, and hundreds of thousands of people around the world stopped what they were doing to pray for a little boy they had never met.
TEEN GIRL DIES IN CHARLOTTE FROM MEDICAL EMERGENCY
August 2, 2026
Dalaysia Johnson, 18, died on June 30, 2026 in Charlotte, NC. Dalaysia had been having health problems for quite a while. She sought medical help and was even hospitalized occasionally. Her health took a turn for the worse, as she had an unexpected medical emergency on June 30th and died.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Patrick Slattery, 19
August 3, 2026
Townsend, MA - Michael Patrick Slattery, 19, of Townsend, died unexpectedly Friday, July 31, 2026. He was a 2025 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend and continued his education at UMass – Lowell.
Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: UMass Lowell required all residential and commuter students to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 to live, learn, or visit campus starting in the fall 2021 semester, a mandate that also applied to employees following union agreements.
No cause of death reported.
Gene Louis Harrell, 19
August 2, 2026
Gene Louis Harrell, a cherished son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2026. Born on August 17, 2006, in Palestine, Texas, Gene graced this world with his warmth and generosity for nearly two decades. His life, though brief, was marked by a deep love for family, a passion for cars and music, and an unwavering spirit of kindness.
No cause of death reported.
Four educators “died suddenly”:
Beloved North Alabama middle school principal passes away: ‘Dedicated educator’
July 28, 2026
A north Alabama school system is mourning the loss of a long-time educator. Donna Epps-Peavy passed away on Monday. Peavy was the Principal of Chapman Middle School in Huntsville since 2023. She spent most of her career in the Huntsville City School System. Peavy, 50, started as a teacher at Chapman Middle in 2006.
No cause of death reported.
Emily Hess Banks, 60
August 2, 2026
Emily Hess Banks, 60, of Silver Springs, NY, died unexpectedly on June 10, 2026. After earning an M.Ed. from the University of Hartford in 2005, she was a beloved bilingual educator and later a Spanish interpreter in medical and court settings.
Researcher’s note – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Unified Court System (UCS) implemented a “vaccine” mandate for its judges and non-judicial staff: Link
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer (Resseman) Reedy, 54
August 1, 2026
Spokane Valley, WA - Jennifer Lynn Reedy (Resseman) passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2026, following a brief battle with heart failure. Jennifer began her career as a dental assistant before later changing paths and joining the Riverside School District, where she became a valued part of the school community.
Researcher’s note – Washington issues COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for staff in K-12 and higher education: Link
No cause of death reported.
Marci Jill (Dollin) Rubin, 54
July 30, 2026
Shrewsbury, MA - Marci Jill Rubin (née Dollin), of Shrewsbury, formerly of Peabody, passed away peacefully on July 30th at the age of 54 after a very brief battle with cancer. Marci was a devoted elementary school teacher for more than 25 years, most recently in Shrewsbury, where she primarily taught second grade beginning in 2010. Her warmth, dedication, and commitment to being the very best educator touched the lives of hundreds of students and families throughout the community.
Researcher’s note - Shrewsbury Public Schools required all staff to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: Link
Five coaches “died suddenly”:
Longtime Grand Forks Royals coach Nick Chine dies at 57
July 31, 2026
GRAND FORKS, ND - The Grand Forks baseball community suffered an unexpected loss Friday morning. Longtime Grand Forks Royals head coach Nick Chine died of a heart attack at age 57. Chine was an assistant coach with the Royals for 18 years before he was named head coach in 2012.
Nicolle Wallace remembers ‘patriot’ youth baseball coach who stood up to ICE
July 30, 2026
Nicolle Wallace honored the life and legacy of beloved New York City youth baseball coach Youman Wilder after his family announced that the 63-year-old died unexpectedly earlier this month. Wilder, founder of the Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy, gained national prominence last year after he intervened when immigration agents approached a group of his students who were practicing in a local park and began to question them.
Researcher’s note – GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees--with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]--Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/
No cause of death reported.
Waynesboro’s girls volleyball coach Kim Saunders dies unexpectedly
July 29, 2026
Waynesboro, PA - Waynesboro is mourning the sudden death of girls volleyball coach Kim Saunders. Saunders, a 1991 graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School, died Monday, July 27 in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital, according to her obituary. After a brief coaching hiatus, Kim returned to take over the helm of her beloved Maidens program in 2012, with the sole goal of restoring the “Magic” in her alma mater.
No age or cause of death reported.
Former Blue Jays Backstop, Harvard Star, Dies Suddenly At 54
July 28, 2026
Cohasset, MA - The Toronto Blue Jays organization and its fans are mourning the unexpected death of former catching and infield prospect Dave Morgan at age 54. Morgan, a standout Harvard University athlete and 1993 Ivy League Player of the Year, was drafted by the Blue Jays in 1993, playing six seasons in their system and reaching Double-A.
Researcher’s note – David Jon Morgan, Jr., who died unexpectedly at his home on July 25, 2026. Following baseball, Dave enjoyed a successful career in the mortgage industry, including sixteen years with his wonderful team at Fairway Independent Mortgage. He coached football and baseball at Roxbury Latin and later volunteered throughout the Cohasset community where he was the President of the Cohasset Youth Baseball and Softball Association, in addition to coaching soccer, basketball, softball, and wherever else a team needed someone willing to invest in young people: https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituaries/david-morgan-jr
No cause of death reported.
Benoit Graeme Dempster, 37
August 1, 2026
Benoit Graeme Dempster, age 37, passed away on July 16, 2026, in San Diego, California. Being an athlete was foundational to who Graeme was. As a lifelong soccer fan, he dedicated many years of his life to coaching youth soccer, facilitating training camps and working for the local soccer club. Throughout his life, Graeme managed to play soccer, hockey, football, and many more sports. He was competitive by nature, but never to put anyone else down, just always quietly determined to do better himself.
No cause of death reported.
Four nurses “died suddenly”:
Janell L. Mlekush, 48
August 2, 2026
Janell L. Mlekush, 48, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2026, after a hard fought battle with renal cancer. To say Janell dedicated her life to caring for others would be an understatement. Nursing was more than a profession--it was her calling. She devoted countless hours to serving patients throughout the Quad Cities, often picking up extra shifts and always willing to lend a helping hand wherever she was needed. During her career, she worked at Friendship Manor, UnityPoint Hospice, UnityPoint Health–Trinity, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, and several other area nursing homes and healthcare facilities, leaving a lasting impression on coworkers, patients, and families alike.
Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Mlekush was surely required to take the COVID “vaccine”: Link
Reported on July 6:
LaZariah Simone Edwards, 23
July 6, 2026
LaZariah Simone Edwards was an exceptionally focused, determined, respectful, and hardworking young woman. She graduated from McDonough High School in 2021 and continued her academic journey at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, home of the Mighty Eagles. In December 2025, she proudly earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. Never one to stop pursuing her goals, LaZariah had recently been accepted into the fall nursing cohort and was eagerly anticipating returning to school to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.). She was passionately working toward her dream of becoming a registered nurse, a career that reflected her caring spirit and desire to make a difference in the lives of others. On Sunday, July 5, 2026, God called one of His angels home from her earthly life to eternal rest. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear LaZariah Simone Edwards on July 5, 2026, due to unforeseen medical circumstances.
Researcher’s note - GSU’s covid “vaccination” policy, from Brave AI: Georgia Southern University does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students, faculty, or staff, adhering to guidelines from the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Public Health. While the university strongly encourages vaccination [sic] and offers seasonal shots on campus, proof of vaccination [sic] is not required for attendance or housing.
No cause of death reported.
Tabitha N. Parrett, 35
August 1, 2026
Van Wert, OH - It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Tabitha “Tabby” Parrett, 35, on the morning of August 1, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tabby had a beautiful heart that put others before herself. She found happiness in the simple moments spent with family, making memories that will be cherished forever. Her kindness, strength, laughter, and unwavering love touched countless lives.
Researcher’s note - Some of the comments on Parrett’s obituary imply she worked in healthcare. One said she was “a bright spot for so many of her patients and coworkers.” Depending on timing, she may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” to keep her job, as was the tragic case for many healthcare workers.
Kristen Lynn Curtis, 52
July 27, 2026
Ms. Kristen Lynn Curtis, age 52, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Fairview Park Hospital surrounded by family. She was a retired Home Healthcare Nurse.
No cause of death reported.
La Grange mayor, former Oldham County Judge Executive dies unexpectedly at 74
July 28, 2026
LA GRANGE, Ky. - La Grange Mayor and former Oldham County Judge Executive John Black, whose career spanned nearly five decades, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening. According to a statement from current Oldham-County Judge Executive David Voegele, Black died at his home in La Grange of an apparent heart attack. “John’s near 50-year impact on Oldham County is without parallel,” the statement said.
No age reported.
Laurel mourning Director of Public Works after sudden death
July 27, 2026
LAUREL, Miss. - The City of Laurel is remembering Tony Wheat [65], the Director of Public Works, after his sudden death. Wheat represented Ward 2 on the Laurel City Council for 16 years before becoming the Director of Public Works. He also oversaw Laurel’s Civil Service Commission. No word has been given on Wheat’s cause of death.
Three first responders “died suddenly”:
Head of N.J. town’s rescue squad dies suddenly
August 3, 2026
The head of an emergency medical services squad in Monmouth County died while on duty Monday morning. Neptune Township EMS Chief Bil Rosen, a Shark River Hills resident, collapsed and died suddenly. He was 59, according to a social media post. The state’s EMS Task Force President and State Leader Mike Bascom announced Rosen’s death in a social media post.
No cause of death reported.
Eau Claire firefighter remembered after line-of-duty death
August 1, 2026
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The community is mourning the loss of an Eau Claire firefighter following a line-of-duty death. According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, Bryce Jungbluth experienced “a sudden medical emergency“ after coming off duty on July 26. An obituary states that Jungbluth, 27, of Hayward, WI, and formerly of Wendell, NC, passed away a few days later on Friday, July 31, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Murphy, 60
July 29, 2026
Troy, NY - Elizabeth “Liz” Murphy, 60, of McChesney Ave., passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Death was attributed to natural causes. Liz has been employed as Senior Vice President and Contract Manager at Key Equipment Finance in Albany for the past 27 years. She was an active member of the Eagle Mills Fire Department.
No cause of death reported.
Two police officers “died suddenly”:
New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor Has Passed Away
August 1, 2026
NEW IBERIA, La. – The New Iberia Police Department announced the passing of Chief Todd D’Albor today. The NIPD made the sad announcement in a social media post on Saturday, August 1, 2026, acknowledging the fact that Chief D’Albor [56] had been battling health issues. “You fought a courageous battle,” the statement read. Chief D’Albor had dedicated more than 30 years of service to law enforcement. He served with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Saint Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Saint Martinville Police Department, and Jennings Police Department.
No cause of death reported.
‘Sharp, talented’ Schenectady detective dies from rare blood cancer at 39
July 29, 2026
SCHENECTADY, NY - A 39-year-old youth aid bureau detective died on Monday after 16 years on the force. Tim Higgins, who was diagnosed with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in 2025, was getting treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. He had previously beaten non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in early 2019.
A prison guard “died suddenly”:
Oklahoma County detention center major dies after suffering medical emergency at work
July 30, 2026
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A major with the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while at work, according to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority. Major Jamie McGuckin had worked at the detention center for 15 years. He was 48. Before beginning his career in corrections, McGuckin served in the United States Army Reserve and was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the authority.
No cause of death reported.
Three killed in “vaxxidents”:
Medical emergency may have led to Independence crash, officials say
July 30, 2026
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A medical emergency may have led to a single-vehicle crash in Independence. The Independence Police Department said around 7:27 a.m. on Thursday a silver 2016 Buick Encore was heading eastbound on M-78 Highway, or 23rd Street, when it crossed into the center turn lane and entered the westbound lanes. The car then left the road and struck a light pole just east of Norton Avenue. Officials said emergency crews arrived and found the driver unresponsive. Medical aid was given to the driver before they were taken to a local hospital. Police said based on the evidence and witness statements gathered, investigators believe the driver may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash.
No age or cause of death reported.
Vallejo Driver Dies After Solo Crash Near Sonoma Boulevard
July 30, 2026
A woman died after her vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a street sign and light pole in Vallejo, turning a solo crash into a fatal investigation. The Vallejo Police Department said its Communications Division received a collision report at about 4:56 PM on Tuesday near Sonoma Boulevard and Chestnut Street. Patrol officers arrived to find an adult female driver inside the vehicle, and emergency medical personnel transported her to a local hospital, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Investigators believe the driver may have experienced a medical emergency before the collision, based on interviews with family, the department said in its account of the crash. Alcohol or controlled substances do not appear to have been factors.
No age reported.
Man dies after vehicle goes into Missouri River near Pierre Monday morning; first responder suffers medical incident while responding but is recovering
July 27, 2026
A man is dead after his vehicle went into the Missouri River near the Oahe Dam early Monday. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office says fishermen near the Oahe Dam Powerhouse reported seeing the vehicle enter the Missouri River at approximately 7:15 a.m. Personnel from GFP and the PFD Rescue Squad located the submerged vehicle, and the PFD Dive Team was deployed. An adult male was removed from the vehicle. He was the only occupant. Life-saving measures were immediately initiated, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
While waiting at the incident staging area during response, a Pierre-area first responder experienced a serious medical emergency. Fellow responders immediately provided life-saving care, then the individual was transported to the Pierre hospital for continued medical treatment.
No cause of death reported.
Three “died suddenly” in vehicles:
Semi-truck driver found dead along I-65 in Nashville
August 2, 2026
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A truck driver was found deceased inside a tractor-trailer parked along Interstate 65 in Nashville Thursday morning. Metro Nashville Police said the tractor-trailer had been stationary along the interstate and the company requested a welfare check on the driver. Nashville Fire Department crews responded and confirmed the driver was dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play.
No age or cause of death reported.
Person found dead in vehicle at Lexington Kroger
August 1, 2026
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a death Friday in a Kroger parking lot. Officials told FOX 56 that a person was found unresponsive in a vehicle around 6:20 p.m. July 31 in a parking lot of the Chinoe Kroger. Crews from the Lexington Fire Department attempted to treat the person, but they were pronounced dead.
No age or cause of death reported.
Reported on July 25:
Missing Centerville woman found dead in Warner Robins, authorities confirm
July 25, 2026
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A 70-year-old Centerville woman reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead in Warner Robins on Saturday. Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton confirmed that Teresa “Terri” Meharg was found deceased around 6:00 p.m., along with her vehicle, on Gunn Road at Madison Place, after police and fire crews responded to the area. This comes after Meharg’s was last seen leaving driving away from her job at a Macon nursing home on July 13 in a black Jeep Patriot SUV at 12:48 a.m. and merging onto I-75 South at Eisenhower Parkway, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Houston County Coroner James Williams said that Meharg’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm her identity and determine her cause of death.
Researcher’s note – As the new COVID-19 vaccine [sic] is being released, long term care facilities need to be aware of the regulatory requirement to educate and offer the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] to staff and residents. Facilities must educate, offer, and document the consent and/or declination of COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for both residents and staff: Link
Dan Ackeren was 51 when he got the Faucian shots which led to Multiple System Atrophy. He took his life July 24, after suffering 5 years
July 29, 2026
Dan Ackeren was 51 when he got the Faucian shots which led to Multiple System Atrophy. Dan took his life July 24, 2026, Friday. Pain, numbness, tingle hands/ feet, sharp pains, trouble walking, incontinence, tremors, choking, vomiting, color changes in extremities, blood spots on skin, difficulty breathing. Two ER visits dismissed Dan! Nov 2021 found unresponsive, chest compressions, ICU, intubation/ventilator, pneumonia. Suicide watch. Vaccine-induced dysautonomia, elevated spike proteins. Dec 2022, 3 level cervical fusion surgery showed no improvement, more aggressive than Parkinsons MULTIPLE SYSTEM ATROPHY, tether cord surgery Jan 2026. SEVERE MEDICATION RESISTANT PAIN FROM SPINE. Before Dan’s shots by Fauci, he was tennis champ, his wellness business made the INC 500 list!
Bride’s Dad Dies Hours After Walking Her Down the Aisle
August 3, 2026
A bride’s dream wedding day ended in tragedy after her father died unexpectedly. Hannah Sheets (née McLain), 21, married Dylan Sheets, 20, at Red Gate Farm and Vineyard in Quincy, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 25, after almost exactly three years of dating. Before the bride and groom said “I do,” Hannah’s father, Patrick McLain, 48, walked her down the aisle. Hours later, he was gone. “The death was shocking and completely unexpected,” Hannah tells PEOPLE. “My biggest thought was that he had just been fine at my wedding hours beforehand and I could not comprehend that he was gone,” Hannah says, noting that “there were no signs of his declining health” at or before the wedding.
No cause of death reported.
Pompton Lakes Dad Brian Babich Dies Suddenly On Family Vacation, Loved Ones Say
August 3, 2026
Pompton Lakes, NJ - A New Jersey husband and father whose loved ones say died suddenly while on a family vacation is being remembered for his humor, kindness and devotion to his loved ones. Brian Leonard Babich died on Wednesday, July 29, according to his obituary on the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website. He was 54 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Will Burkowske Remembered For Joy, Kindness, Final Gift To Others
August 3, 2026
Some people leave behind memories. Will Burkowske left behind sparkle. The 38-year-old, remembered by loved ones for a smile that could light up a room and a heart that seemed to have room for everyone, died unexpectedly in Maryland, leaving behind a grieving family, countless friends, devoted clients, and a community still trying to make sense of the loss. “With the sudden passing, he was able to give back and save lives by being an organ donor through OneLegacy.”
No cause of death reported.
Mystery as man found dead on roof of California high school is identified
August 2, 2026
A man who was found dead on the roof of Fresno High School on Friday has been identified by the coroner’s office as 30-year-old Daniel Ramirez. Ramirez was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. Friday when a school employee spotted the body on top of a structure located outside the school’s library. Emergency crews scrambled to the scene shortly after 11 a.m., scaling ladders to reach the rooftop where they confirmed the existence of a male body. Preliminary findings from the Coroner’s Office suggest that the body may have been on the roof for several days or potentially weeks. While cops initially treated the bizarre scene as a potential crime, the Sheriff’s Office now claims there’s nothing suspicious about the death - despite the body potentially baking in the sun for several weeks before being found.
No cause of death reported.
Millstone Dad Of 2 Dies Suddenly At 44, Loved Ones Say
August 1, 2026
A New Jersey community has raised nearly $20,000 to support the family of George Robert Moscoso, a 44-year-old father of two who died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for his family. According to the campaign, George’s longstanding health challenges meant he had very limited life insurance, and his death left the family without its primary provider. He worked as the Service Director at Acura of East Brunswick, where he was respected for his leadership and professionalism, his obituary reads.
No cause of death reported.
Rocky Point gym owner James Turner has died, community rallies to support his family
August 1, 2026
The owner of Iron Sanctuary gym has died. James Turner, who ran the fitness club in the Route 25A plaza shared with Aldi and Dollar Tree, died suddenly and unexpectedly last week, leaving behind a family now being supported by the community he built. The Miller Place [NY] man was 52.
No cause of death reported.
Somerton mourns Charles Giel Jr. after sudden death
August 1, 2026
Charles F. Giel Jr. [62], a Northeast Philadelphia [PA] man remembered by family as someone with “a heart of gold,” died suddenly on July 20. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Giel’s memory be made to the American Heart Association.
No cause of death reported.
Young man who went missing near Des Plaines River in Libertyville found dead
August 1, 2026
The man who went missing near Lake Minear and the Des Plaines River in Libertyville [IL] was found dead Friday evening following two days of extensive searches. The man, who is 30 years old, was located and recovered by emergency crews along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River near West Oak Spring Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The searches began Thursday afternoon following a report that the man went missing after leaving his home in Evanston. He was reportedly last seen near Lake Minear Beach, 600 West Oak Spring Road, and heading towards the Des Plaines River Trail, which is east of Minear Lake. The man’s identity has not been released yet and an autopsy is being scheduled.
Coroner: No foul play suspected in Anna woman’s death
August 1, 2026
ANNA, Ill. - On Wednesday morning, the Anna Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 to investigate the death of 59-year-old Joy Toler of Anna. She was found near the entrance driveway to the Burger King located at 1735 E. Vienna St. in Anna. Union County Coroner Jon Shaffer said there is no suspicion of foul play or a hit-and-run involved with her death, contrary to some speculation he had seen since the investigation began. An autopsy was completed Friday morning which supported the claim. “The pathologist did the autopsy this morning and they found no injuries consistent with being hit by a car,” Shaffer said. “We believe this to be a medical incident.” Shaffer added that he could not confirm the nature of the suspected medical incident as of Friday afternoon, as that information would be clarified in a report to come in the future.
Former Brookwood football standout Bradley Hall dies after cancer battle
July 31, 2026
Lawrenceville, GA - After a recent diagnosis with Stage 4 metastatic adenocarcinoma, former Brookwood running back Bradley Hall has died from the cancer, his brother shared Thursday night. He was 46. After high school, Hall played college football at The Citadel, where he graduated with a business administration degree in 2002. He worked in the building and remodeling industry since his college graduation, and launched his own company in 2008.
Researcher’s note – From GoFundMe: Earlier this year, our family was blindsided by the heartbreaking news: Bradley has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic adenocarcinoma. This advanced cancer has spread, turning what should have been more years of family adventures, business growth, coaching victories, and church involvement into an urgent fight for his life: https://n9.cl/7kxyvj
Falcons coach’s wife dies after battle with cancer
July 31, 2026
ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Falcons have announced the death of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s wife. Cristina Ulbrich lost her “courageous battle with cancer,” the organization announced on Thursday.
No age reported.
Longtime Kenosha Public Library Employee, 62, Passes Away of Natural Causes
July 31, 2026
KENOSHA, Wis. - Edmund “Ed” Godula, 62, a longtime Kenosha Public Library employee who worked for the library system for more than 20 years, passed away of natural causes after coworkers became concerned when he failed to report to work for several days.
No cause of death reported.
D. Timothy “Tim” Griffith, 62
August 3, 2026
Willow Street, PA - D. Timothy (Tim) Griffith, 62, passed away peacefully at home, on August 3, 2026, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Tim lived and loved with an unwavering zest for life including hunting, fishing, music (stage name Daytona Tim), cars, motorcycles and Eagles football. As an accomplished commercial builder and Construction Superintendent, Tim took great pride in the many large schools and city buildings that he worked on. When given his diagnosis, Tim took his days ahead with grace and dignity. He never complained, but lived life to its fullest.
Melissa Ann Tate, 49
August 3, 2026
Melissa Ann Tate, 49, of Yorktown [IN], passed away on her birthday, July 30, after a brief battle with cancer. She fought hard but the cancer was just too aggressive. She was employed at AZZ Galvanizing in Muncie as the Office Manager.
Anita Gainey, 65
August 3, 2026
Darlington, SC - Ethel Anita Gainey, 65, died suddenly at her home on August 3rd, 2026. She was described as a “simple lady” who always made her grandkids her first priority. Anita loved her family, a clean house, and flowers.
No cause of death reported.
Bruno Waclaw Wojcik, 69
August 3, 2026
Bruno Waclaw Wojcik, 69, of Atlanta, Michigan, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2026. He resided in Atlanta for the last 35 years and worked for the Montmorency County Road Commission. He was a business owner and owned several businesses over the years. He was also a member of Briley Township and was the local DJ for Mr. G’s in Lewiston, as well as other venues.
No cause of death reported.
John Hedge, 55
August 3, 2026
Nashville, TN - It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of John Henry Hedge IV, who died suddenly on July 17, 2026, at the age of 55.
No cause of death reported.
Johnny Joe Marquez, 55
August 3, 2026
Johnny Joe Marquez, 55, of Alpine, Texas, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2026, in Odessa, Texas, surrounded by his family and friends. For more than 30 years, Johnny dedicated his career to the City of Alpine Utilities Department. In addition to his many years with the City of Alpine, Johnny also worked for the Texas Department of Transportation and Sul Ross State University.
No cause of death reported.
Scott Martin Bruck, 47
August 3, 2026
Cincinnati, OH - Scott Martin Bruck, 47, led a life defined by love of God, love of family, and love of sports. His life was cut devastatingly too short when he unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2026. His kindness, his devotion to God, his loyalty to his friends, and his cherished love for his family are what he will be remembered and eternally missed.
No cause of death reported.
Amy Lynn Halverson, 50
August 2, 2026
Barron, WI - The family of Amy Lynn (Beyer) Halverson is saddened to announce her passing on the morning of August 2, 2026, from her 3-year battle with cancer. Amy had a passion for children and was a natural caregiver.
Don Howard, 60
August 2, 2026
Donald Lee “Don” Howard, age 60, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2026, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.
No cause of death reported.
John Keith Skow, 49
August 2, 2026
Council Bluffs, Iowa - John “Keith” Skow, (age 49), passed away unexpectedly in his sleep the morning of July 21, 2026. Since 2016 he has passionately worked as a merchandiser for PepsiCo.
Researcher’s note - PepsiCo implemented a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for its U.S. salaried exempt associates in late 2021, requiring compliance by early January 2022 or facing termination. While the company initially explored weekly testing options for hourly and non-exempt workers to avoid staffing shortages, it maintained a stricter stance for corporate staff, offering separation agreements rather than testing alternatives for those who refused vaccination [sic].
No cause of death reported.
Michael Riley, 62
August 2, 2026
Iowa City, Iowa - Michael K. Riley, 62, loving father of Caitlin and Cavan and brother of Danette, Terry, Larry, Tom and Tim, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Justin Scott Brown, 43
August 1, 2026
Justin Brown, age 43, Lawrenceville, IL, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at his home surrounded by family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer. He always put others before himself and fought his battle with everything he had, leaving a lasting impression on everyone that knew him.
Adam D. Fuller, 47
August 1, 2026
Adam D. Fuller, 47, of White City, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 24, 2026. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and then enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard and was honorably discharged. Adam had numerous jobs in sales and as a plumber pipe fitter.
No cause of death reported.
Bernard Cyr, 61
August 1, 2026
Kingston, NH - Bernard Randolph Cyr, most fondly known as “Randy,” age 61, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2026, at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Massachusetts. In the mid-2000s, Randy founded Rhema, Inc., a construction company specializing in foundations, flatwork, site work, demolition, and retail construction.
No cause of death reported.
Chad Michael Novotny, 44
August 1, 2026
Kingsville, MD - Suddenly, on August 1, 2026, Chad Michael Novotny passed away; beloved father, devoted son, devoted brother.
No cause of death reported.
Derek Tare, 27
August 1, 2026
Derek Daniel Tare, 27, of Newberry Township, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at WellSpan York Hospital. He played sports from a young age and excelled in both football and lacrosse during high school. In 2024, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening his own custom concrete business--Concrete Cowboy, LLC. Most recently, he worked as a project estimator for ProMax Fencing in Wrightsville.
No cause of death reported.
Ebony Hall, 46
August 1, 2026
Arkansas City, KS - Ebony Lovette Hall, 46, was called home by the ancestors following a sudden health event on July 17, 2026. Finding joy in service, health, and nature, Ebony sought to further her education, ultimately graduating from the Herbal Academy with certifications in herbalism. To devote more time to her craft, Ebony recently retired from QuikTrip and launched her own naturopathic business, Phoenix Roots, which focused on the healing powers of herbs.
No cause of death reported.
James Kearns, 61
August 1, 2026
James Andrew Kearns, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after fighting a long battle with multiple medical conditions. James was born June 8, 1965 and lived most of his life in North Windham, CT. He graduated from Windham high school in 1983 where he leapt into a fast-tracked career working for the United States Postal Service, serving a long 30 plus years and retiring as head postmaster. His career took him all over the state of Connecticut and then to Tennessee.
Researcher’s note - USPS’ covid “vaccination” mandate, from Brave AI: United States Postal Service (USPS) employees were subject to a federal requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, implemented through an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) rather than a direct presidential executive order.
No cause of death reported.
Joel Raffensberger, 63
August 1, 2026
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Joel Allen Raffensberger, a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2026, following a short illness. He graduated from York Vocational Technical School and later from Penn State with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, a field in which he built a distinguished career. A dedicated volunteer, Joel was actively involved with the Glenn Rock Hose & Ladder, where he contributed his time and skills. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The American Heart Association in Joel’s memory.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Opheim, 47
August 1, 2026
Mark Opheim, 47, of Springfield, MO, formerly of Waterloo, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on July 11, 2026. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from UNI and attended Missouri Synod Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Sailer, 35
August 1, 2026
Michael William Sailer, 35, of Delaware Township, New Jersey, passed away suddenly at his home on July 29, 2026. He was a talented artist and a recorded musician, always expressing himself through his creativity and his many interests. Among his accomplishments, he earned a certificate from NYU Tisch x Billboard, a reflection of his passion for the arts and his dedication to his craft.
No cause of death reported.
Michaela Travers, 31
August 1, 2026
Michaela Jean Travers, 31, of West Haven, CT, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2026, at Milford hospital. As a server, Michaela enjoyed connecting with people and brightening their day. Michaela had a heart that knew no strangers. She had a rare gift for seeing the worth in every living being, whether it was a person overlooked by society, someone struggling with homelessness or mental illness, or an abandoned animal in need of love. Her compassion was limitless and she never hesitated to help anyone who crossed her path.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Taylor, 67
August 1, 2026
Patrick Anthony Taylor, Sr., 67, of Oxford, Maine, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2026, at Maine Medical Center following a brief and sudden illness. Patrick worked in several different fields before finding his calling as a cost accountant, a profession he enjoyed throughout his career while working for a number of employers.
No cause of death reported.
Seth Schatzel, 46
August 1, 2026
Dundee, OH - Seth Schatzel, age 46, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2026, following an apparent heart attack. Seth lived life to the fullest and was always the loudest voice in the room. He had a huge network of friends from his time spent throwing darts, golfing, fishing, hunting, and camping. Every person who spent time with Seth has a great story to tell about him.
Elizabeth Cavanagh-Conte, 52
July 31, 2026
Providence, RI - Elizabeth S. Cavanagh-Conte, 52, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 28th. She spent the majority of her career working at St. Mary’s Home for Children on Fruit Hill Avenue. For the past six years she was employed by DCYF [Department of Children, Youth and Families]. Through this role she continued her advocacy for all children while supporting families and all their needs. She bravely fought breast cancer two times with the support of her family and her faith. Please make donations in her name to: Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.
Researcher’s note – DCYF required daily health screenings for employees. Fully “vaccinated” staff who voluntarily showed proof of “vaccination” were exempt from daily self-screenings, while “unvaccinated” or undisclosed status employees had to consistently complete daily health screenings via the state’s portal or through designated office coordinators. For DCYF staff working in specific licensed healthcare, residential, or secure juvenile-care/treatment facilities (such as the Rhode Island Training School or residential intake centers), staff were subject to state healthcare worker immunization regulations. Under RIDOH emergency rules enacted in late 2021, these workers were required to complete their primary COVID-19 “vaccination” series, and later guidelines expected them to remain up to date with recommended “boosters” or adhere to strict masking and testing protocols if exemptions applied: https://dcyf.ri.gov/covid-19-updates
No cause of death reported.
Ryan Johnston, 36
July 31, 2026
Ryan Robert Johnston, 36, of Houghton Lake [MI], passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday July 29, 2026. Ryan worked as a Youth Specialist for the State of Michigan at the Shawano Center in Grayling. He loved fishing and assisted his father in their bait and bobber business.
Researcher’s note - The State of Michigan can generally require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic], as it is an at-will employment state where mandates are legal subject to federal accommodations. Employers may discipline or terminate staff who refuse vaccination [sic] unless they qualify for a reasonable accommodation due to a disability under the ADA or a sincerely held religious belief under Title VII. Personal beliefs or preferences alone are not sufficient grounds for refusal or exemption.
No cause of death reported.
Emily Rieger, 45
July 31, 2026
Those who crossed paths with Emily Rieger share the same sentiment about the Columbia [MD] mom of three: She radiated positivity and supported everyone around her. She also felt called to serve her community, as part of the Swansfield Elementary PTA or the Hickory Ridge Community Association. Rieger died from a rare autoimmune disease on June 26. She was 45. Rieger and her family only found out about her illness in April. Everything happened so fast. She’d been so vibrant, it took them all by surprise. For the past five years, Emily was the special events coordinator at the Hickory Ridge Community Association, where she maintained village traditions like story times and bingo nights.
Steven Dean Hullinger, 64
July 31, 2026
Steven Dean Hullinger, age 64, of Nephi, Utah, formerly of Roosevelt, died July 31, 2026, at his home from an apparent heart attack.
Researcher’s note - Hullinger’s memorial service was held at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The LDS Church strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine
Anthony Mario Bohning, 44
July 30, 2026
Anthony Mario Bohning, 44, of Bethlehem Twp. [PA], passed away suddenly in his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. He worked in construction for several years and more recently for Asbury Graphite in NJ, until he became disabled.
No cause of death reported.
Charles Gibson, 56
July 30, 2026
Charles “Gene” Eugene Gibson, 56, of Taos [MO], passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at MU Health in Columbia following a sudden and short illness. He worked for Jim Mantle’s Upholstery in Bonnots Mill, Doolittle Trailers in Holts Summit and most recently Roedel’s Cleaning Services & Supply in Jefferson City.
No cause of death reported.
Charles James Blair, Jr., 65
July 30, 2026
Charles James Blair, Jr. passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after a short illness. Chuck was currently the Transportation Coordinator of Routing & Analytics for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Family Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Trammell, 48
July 30, 2026
Gary Ray Trammell, Jr., of Pecks Mill, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV, after a short-term illness. He faithfully served as a store manager with Dollar General, where he was known for his strong work ethic, leadership, and willingness to help both customers and coworkers.
No cause of death reported.
Jelina Rose Keeling, 59
July 30, 2026
Jelina Rose Keeling, of Wellington [KS], died unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2026, at the age of 59.
No cause of death reported.
Mitchell Darren Berry, 64
July 30, 2026
Providence Forge, VA - Mitchell D. Berry died during the “Buck Moon”, on 07/29/2026, after suffering a major heart attack earlier in the week. Mitchell proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Firefighter from July 23, 1982, to July 22, 1985. Those who knew him admired his stubborn character and generous heart.
Jodi Lynn Schott, 56
July 29, 2026
Denmark, WI - Jodi Lynn (Leiterman) Schott passed peacefully into her heavenly home on July 29, 2026, after a courageous and prolonged battle with cancer, surrounded by the love she so freely gave and gratefully received throughout her life. In 2020, Jodi began working in the cafeteria at St. Norbert College in De Pere, where her warm smile, kind heart, and infectious laughter quickly earned her many dear friends. She continued working there until 2025, when cancer once again entered her life. True to her character, Jodi faced every challenge with courage, optimism, and a sense of humor that lifted the spirits of those around her. No matter what life brought her way, Jodi found joy in everything.
Researcher’s note - St. Norbert College strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://fox11online.com/news/local/local-colleges-weigh-potential-options-for-vaccine-requirements-on-campus
Anthony J. Harkins, 63
July 29, 2026
Anthony “Tony” John Harkins, 63, of Manchester [CT], passed away suddenly on July 28, 2026. He attended schools locally receiving a trade degree from Porter & Chester Institute and was skilled in telecommunications. He also worked with the horses for the Governors Honor Guard.
No cause of death reported.
Dena Dryden, 61
July 29, 2026
Dena Dryden, age 61, of Bethlehem, GA, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Paula Prusik-Pack, 68
July 29, 2026
Paula Prusik-Pack, 68, passed away in Renton, Washington, on July 1, 2026. She worked in finance for 20 plus years and in addition to that, built her own business making organic pet treats that she sold to the local businesses.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Welch, 26
July 29, 2026
Thomas Lambert Welch, of Atlanta, GA, died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 22, 2026. He was 26 years old. Tommy studied English and Creative Writing at the UC, Berkeley where he received High Honors and the award for Outstanding Student in Humanities. Over the past year, Tommy launched Feed JEFF, a street art movement focused on bringing attention to income inequality and affordability issues that many Americans are currently experiencing.
Researcher’s note – UC Berkeley mandates both flu and COVID vaccines [sic]: https://www.ktvu.com/news/uc-berkeley-mandates-both-flu-and-covid-vaccines
No cause of death reported.
Thomas William Fisher, 41
July 29, 2026
Thomas William Fisher, 41, Grayling [MI], died suddenly July 21, 2026, at his home. Throughout his life, Thomas enjoyed being in the woods. And it showed in the passion for his work which was tree cutting and climbing. He was a very hard working man.
No cause of death reported.
Elaine Margaret Kerr, 66
July 28, 2026
Elaine Margaret Kerr, age 66, of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Montgomery, New York, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2026, with her devoted husband of 39 years, Jerry, by her side after a courageous eight-week battle with pancreatic cancer. Elaine built a career as a medical receptionist and surgical scheduler, where her compassion and attention to detail touched the lives of countless patients and coworkers.
Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers
Karol Kenner, 66
July 28, 2026
Karol began a long career in the travel industry, working for several different travel agencies and cruise lines. Karol traveled to South, Central, and North America; Europe, Asia, and Africa; and the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and South Pacific. After living with cancer for two years, Karol died on February 15, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Melisa “Missy” Blazek, 57
July 28, 2026
North Jackson, OH – Melisa “Missy” Blazek, 57, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family with love, laughter and “Missy stories.” Her love of horses became a lifelong calling. It began in 4-H showing horses, continued alongside her dad at Lakeside Racing Stables and grew into a decadeslong career as a racehorse trainer. Most recently, she worked in the Test Barn for the Horse Racing Integrity and Welfare Unit (HIWU), continuing her commitment to the welfare of racehorses while earning the friendship of colleagues throughout the racing community.
Iram Felix, 26
July 28, 2026
Iram Felix passed on April 6, 2026, at the age of 26, having been born on March 11, 2000, and residing in Downey, California.
No cause of death reported.
Mackenzie Tomes-Buchberger, 32
July 28, 2026
Mackenzie S. Tomes-Buchberger, 32, of Sturgeon Bay [WI], passed away Monday evening at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay following a short illness. Mackenzie was employed as a bank teller with Capital Credit Union in Sturgeon Bay.
No cause of death reported.
Chad Schilling, 53
July 27, 2026
Chad Nicholas Schilling of Baltic [OH], passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General following complications from esophageal cancer surgery in December. After graduation, Chad worked for and helped run his family’s businesses, Ted’s Trailer Repair, for 20 years, then went on to start another business, T-Bone Sales, working there another 17 years. Working mostly on semi trucks and trailers, and was able to repair all kinds of things welding and fabricating.
Lee Kinney, 65
July 27, 2026
Following a brief illness, Lee Kinney of Caribou, ME, passed away peacefully at the Cary Medical Center on July 23, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Richard James Klossing, Jr., 61
July 27, 2026
Galesburg, Illinois - Richard James “Rick” Klossing, Jr., 61, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 2:49 p.m. He worked at various factories in Galesburg throughout the years, last working for ILPEA Industries.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on July 26:
Douglas Raymond Koenig, 67
July 26, 2026
Douglas Raymond Koenig, 67, of Santa Rosa, California, passed away unexpectedly in April 2026. He will be remembered as a generous and optimistic man with an infectious sense of humor. After graduating, he spent more than 40 years serving families throughout Northern California as a trusted financial advisor.
No cause of death reported.
John Maurice Loncke, 58
July 26, 2026
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, our much loved son, brother, uncle and friend, John Maurice Loncke, a resident of York, Pennsylvania, USA, and formerly of Langton, at the age of 58.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on July 21:
Sally Moran, 63
July 21, 2026
Sally Ann (Casady) Moran, 63, of Winona, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2026, with her husband by her side. She passed from complications of a heart attack doing something that she loved, playing pickleball. Sally was a talented athlete focusing on volleyball in high school and college, later transferring that talent to national level tennis and competitive pickleball as an adult. She had an empathetic ability to make everyone feel welcome and cherished.
CANADA (414)
Alberta (53)
Taylor David Alexander Calahaisen, 9
Angele Kwon, 63
Elaine Andrusiak, 74
Mike Noel, 64
Peter Andrew Van Poeteren, 68
Richard Korol, 71
Susan Lori Rasmussen, 64
Alexander “Alec” Hart, 35
Anna Alice (Feenstra) Harder, 64
Anthony “Tony” Joseph Charles, 42
Caellum MacLeod, 12
Cheryl Lee Anctil, 68
Cody Aries Ghoura, 34
Dean (Deano) Sauter, 64
Devon Wayne Hamilton, 61
Diana Marie Schmidt, 58
Dustin Kent Chester, 42
Elaine Marie Warren-Blais, 65
Ivy Fong, 62
James Morris Smallwood, 65
Joanne Pelletier, 65
Jocelyn Gaye Pugh-Runzer, 63
Joseph Kiljae Park, 65
Karar Sarhan, 27
Kenna Reece, 25
Kirsti Pawlenchuk, 50
Kristie Birchmore, 51
Kyler Maringer, 30
Lance Tiedemann, 59
Larissa Howse, 38
Lorraine Campiou, 65
Louise Marie Hegemann (née Steil), 64
Mark Andrew Enberg, 58
Marylin Bruce, 58
Michelle Roasting, 48
Naha Kamis, 62
Rajdeep Singh Dhaliwal, 35
Randy McKenzie, 61
Riana Joy Greve, 59
Rickey (Rick) Kaulback, 61
Robert Peter Hugh Malloy, 58
Roberta May Hamilton, 58
Shalaya Marie Faye Roan, 24
Sherman Louis, 45
Terry Burak, 63
Vanessa Nankumba, 24
Warren Walter Hann, 3 months
Deborah Anne Miller, 75
Linda Charlene Lee, 67
Stacy Hollister-Rank, 60
Amelia Kish, 44
Lorraine Evelyn Johannson, 72
Samuel Walter Bailey, 39
British Columbia (6)
Douglas Wayne Ruff, 67
Dr. Kathleen Gwynneth Marion Skey Thompson, 45
Kaitlyn Teran Bohati, 18
Bert Broughton, 62
Jennifer Ladouceur, 42 [“a brief and aggressive illness”]
Shane Arthur Taylor, 51
Manitoba
Corinne Marie Yvonne Brooks, 61
New Brunswick (31)
Peter Alexander Erb, 56
Clinton (Butch) MacGorman, 62
Pamela Gail (Morehouse) Christie, 55
Dr. Dean Douglas Snow, 68
Leonard “Lenny” Gerald Lundbohm, 63
Eric (Jim) Fredrick Fitzpatrick, 65
Bernard Harold Robison, 65
Linda L. Anderson, 69
Alex Thomas Malcolm Cook, 44
D. Wayne Drost, 74
Gilbert Cormier, 62
Mark A. Hamilton, 61
Steven Arnold Firlotte (Steve), 65
Keith Ripley, 73
atricia Smith, 61
Derek Paul Stevenson, 56
Diane Vienneau, 66
Johnny El-Khoury, 57
Oakland Walkey, 9 months
Stephen Alphee J. Caissie, 63
Dwayne L. Gilliss, 65
Maureen Denise Hooper, 53
Randy Bernard Blakely, 64
Sarah Catherine “Sally” (O’Neill) Doyle, 60
Aaron Donald Allison, 63
Darcy Stewart, 53
Louis Sturgeon, 65
Steven Alan Kavanaugh, 55
Joshua Andrew Peterson, 40
Pebbles Marie McKee, 46
Robert W. Hatt, 70
Nova Scotia (4)
RCMP Constable Gavin Neal Greenland, 46
Laura Rose Greenwood, 35
Roy Sidney Creamer, 61
Roy Sydney Creamer, 61
Ontario (292)
Director [57] dies suddenly as daughter finds him ‘unresponsive after Judo practice’
Longtime Oakville councillor Marc Grant [59] dies following sudden illness
Jordon Sinclair-Mandamin, stillborn
Daryl “Duke” Roberts, 63
Richard Prosser, 69
Eduardo Dacalos, 59
Lawrence Alexander Aitcheson, 62
Robert D’Elia, 65
James (Jim) Allan Shields, 60
Ben Sitek, 67
Giuseppe “Joseph” Franze, 75
Antonio Landolfi, 61
Mary Munro-Head, 73
Tasha Charlene Laverne McCaig, 62
Dr. Bryan David Cummins, 72
Bailey Lee, 66
Becky Ridley, 66
Bradley Joseph O’Leary, 63
Carol Louise Rosengren, 68
Doug DeCoensel, 58
Doug Milliken, 72
Gregory George Young, 75
Julie Michele DeGrandis, 57
Kelly Lynne Hoffman, 61
Laura Kavoliunas, 58
Marion Ellen Dwinnell, 63
Mary Virginia (Gee) Rogers, 67
Penny Lea Moffat, 56
Ricardo Jose Rios, 68
Richard Borecky, 74
Rick Howard, 46
Romeo Michele Marra, 54
Suzanne Lafortune, 71
Tina (nee Consorti) DeDominicis, 62
Adam William Evans, 41
Amanda Kerr, 46
Arlene Francis Hood, 56
Bartosz Koczwara, 49
Blaine Anthony “Boris” Copegog, 70
Brandon Grant Taylor, 46
Carol Alice Armstrong, 65
Chris White, 57
Christopher William Anderson, 60
Cody Bernier, 41
Darlene Nadon, 57
David Cory Dauphin, 54
David Francis Miles Beesley, 55
Dean Maurice Henry, 64
Franz “Frank Jr” Fischtner, 71
Gail Fokes, 69
Henry John Moelker, 62
James Cowan, 55
Jason Wilfred Whalen, 50
Jeffrey “Jack” Kenneth Steffler, 66
Jennifer Ann Nanibush, 45
Jerald William Ingram, 72
John Fill, 70
Kevin Burkholder, 55
Larry Pakulat, 58
Larry Peter Van Bree, 66
Lisa Laurine Davies, 65
Lynda Anne Doreen Matthew, 62
Manuela Dana Marinescu, 61
Michael Gabriel Tuttle, 24
Michael “Cat” Hodgins, 53
Milagros Domalaon, 47
Nhi Huynh, 55
Olga Reminiaka, 39
Paul Rushforth, 52
Paul Stephen Grace, 63
Peter Kenneth Wing, 64
Philip Louis Martini, 63
Ralph Thompson, 68
Ramune Brazukas-Alexander, 74
Robert (Rob) Baker, 57
Rodney Munro, 57
Sandford “Sandy” McLeish, 68
Sherilyn Gardiner, 51
Sheryl Ann Lewis, 64
Stephanie Ann Morsley, 58
Stewart Robertson, 62
Tammy Leblanc, 54
Thomas Alfred Bain, 66
Tim Earley, 57
Tim Feick, 62
Timothy Joseph O’Brien, 65
Trudy Campbell, 58
Velma White, 68
Vincent Tesoro, 61
Waite Malskaitis, 64
Wayne William Renkema, 60
Wilfred “David” Steen, 73
Woselam Berhe Ghebretecle, 37
Frank H. Crane, 62
Kevin Douglas Earl Trotter, 58
Mary Teresa Palumbo, 69
Patrick “Pat” Macdonald, 62
Terrance “Terry” Walsh, 70
Timothy Wayne Goodchild, 56
Bernhard “Ben” Fehr, 37
Martin “Rooster” Madetsky, 63
Shama Bhayana, 56
Agnes Morinm, 70
Brian Matthew Lloyd, 67
Kosto Popovic, 70
Luba Kowal, 75
Robert Jeffrey “Jeff” MacLeod, 69
Arnold Centeno, 59
Deepika Pathmanathan, 41
Gordon Harry Watts, 69
Jennifer Lynn Skrydstrup Harper, 48
Laurie Lee McLachlan, 65
Michael Kenneth Mckenzie, 75
Octavio De Oliveira, 55
Orlando N. Acda, 64
Richard Kelly Montour, 64
Scott Schneider, 55
Sean Allen Rogers, 42
Simon Ouroutsoglou, 52
Alana Gail Hayes, 69
Cecilia Lesperance, 71
Douglas Raymond Waters, 68
Jacqueline Armstrong, 70
John Oldnall, 70
Laurie Ann DeGroote, 61
Mike Matheson, 71
Randy Spring, 67
Stathis (Steve) Giftakis, 49
Tony Di Bartolomeo, 58
Tyler James Joseph Kyle, 45
Benjamin David Delmotte, 32
Bryan Dereck Curle, 51
Cory Ghanam, 33
Dakota Lee Shura, 33
Danilo Pagnin, 75
Darren Francis Huber, 40
Debbie Lynn Humes, 59
Francesco (“Frank”) Michael Spensieri, 73
Harjinder Singh Sandhu, 54
Henry Van Rooy, 67
Jacques Senechal, 65
Jessica Ann Gerlofsma, 55
Kelsea “Kass” Achneepineskum, 29
Kenneth “Kenny” McKinley, 70
Lloyd Michael Pellew, 52
Mariam Josephine Camilotes, 57
Matthew Barry Mooney, 62
Pat McDonald, 70
Paul George Dias Neves, 60
Richard Villneff, 73
Sivarubarani Nanthakumar, 45
Stephen Rodgers, 47
Trevor Dyett, 61
Vernon Scott Jacques, 53
Cameron Wayne McMurray, 63
Douglas Eyre, 56
Leianna LaForme, 67
Anthony Veraldi, 25
Blerim Talelli, 53
Erszebet Jones, 63
Judy Soares O’Boyle, 63
Laura Favretto, 75
Nirmal Kaur, 58
Patrick Bryan “Pat” Connors, 72
Peter Everitt, 64
Sandra Jessie Barkman (nee Harper), 57
Shirley Ann Elie, 61
Trent Kenneth Joseph Duchene, 35
Dagmar Davidson, 72
Joao (John) Raposo, 63
Marco Paglia, 56
Meredith Leigh Gibson, 51
Robert McKay Vigna, 59
Bei Jiang, 61
Benoit Noël de Tilly, 63
Bibi Saleema Ali, 71
Bogdan Vasile Dobrea, 45
Charlotte Rose Young, 17 months
Cindy Johnson, 68
Daryl Eugene Johnson, 65
Diane Clarke, 56
Eva Kathleen Buckle, 70
Gary Gordon Peterson, 65
Janice Balak, 73
Jeffery Robert Andrew, 48
John Casper, 72
Johnny William Wagner, 39
Kenneth Tharp, 62
Leigh Horton, 59
Lynda Grace Halyburton-Kilroy, 62
Mary Beth Speller, 60
Matt Biljan, 61
Matthew Edward Pillon, 53
Mehran Safarian, 63
Michael Ruel, 61
Mike Mitchell McDonald, 29
Mike Seiler, 40
Pierre Vital Joseph Cyr, 61
Simon Rasmussen, 75
Vincent Joseph Nardangeli, 61
Violet Lola Ashopenace, 46
Audrey Litwin-Malloch, 72
Michael James Dowey Robinson, 62
Arman Torus, 68
Chantal Labelle, 63
Dennis Schultz, 73
Lorraine Stevenson, 67
Antonio Augusto Sousa, 63
Brad “Howy” Malenfant, 57
Brian Joseph Gallant, 57
Edmund Boateng, 65
Justine Carol Victoria Cruickshanks, 31
Kathy Elizabeth Ruggi, 65
Mike Seager, 36 [pancreatitis]
Florent Joseph Valiquette, 71
Rachelle Gauthier, 73
Roger Cleo Storkson, 70
Aka Zou, 44
Amanda Kelly Gallagher Thorne, 48
Andrew Nickolas Mailhot, 64
Feliz Esther Tupe, 34
Gregory Scott Williams, 64
Ivan Stefan Saleff, 72
Joseph Michael “Joe” Schouten, 65
Luoel Mulunehe Gebru, 30
Michael McDonald, 29
Todd Laurin, 58
Toni Dawn Borch, 49
Dr. Joseph Yo-Sup Lee, 59
Dr. Victor Eghujovbo, 62
Jason “Jay” Sims, 55
Andrew “Andy” Knauer
Anthony Dwyer, 63
Don Zacharopoulos
Dr. Jaime Stephen Lue, 49
James Donald McGarry, 59
Jeffrey Gamble, 55
Jose Pinto, 64
Lê Phú Sinh, 64
Martin Daniel McNeil, 60
Sandra Bastien, 71
Carole Arlene Richer, 74
David Neil Cameron, 59
Jennifer Janette Cooper, 56
Joanne Marie Hopper, 60
Joseph Rieval Cruz, 53
Larry Daniel Bird, 54
Mary Kraemer, 75
Michel Ayotte, 42
Nancy Joan “Nance” Kettenbach, 63
Patrick Shane Kelly, 63
Ricky Blaine Sangster (Retired MBdr, 2 RCHA, Canadian Armed Forces), 67
Robert (Bob, Buck) Primrose, 63
Ryan Vincent Lecour, 43
Shaldon Paul Ryan Wabason, 35
Sherry Lyn Gallagher-Doucet, 68
Solomon Edward Ashagrie, 26
Tara Catherine Miller-O’Donoghue, 51
Beatriz ‘Betsy’ Jackson, 71
Callum Angus, 33 [cancer]
Faye Celeste Hill, 74
Paula Menzies-Cameron, 65
“Tina” Christine Catherine Garner, 56
Adam Verdon, 43
Andrew Edgar Van De Velde, 49
Daniel Ong, 27
Douglas Lynch, 58
Emanuel Castrejon, 48
Jeffery Philip Terry, 46
Jeobelin Jeffrey, 43
Justin Clarke, 36
Penny Forbes, 64
Peter Armstrong, 62
Rita Dinah Ricker, 64
Ronald Splane, 64
Ronnie Tesoro, 60
Samuel John Ksiazek, 20
Sarah Cutlet, 44
Brian Rene Gauthier, 61
Domenica Repaci, 68
Maria Gratta, 67
Ron Kollar 66
Baby Kyron Sewap, stillborn
Craig “Chaim” Douglas Smith, 65
Delores James, 61
Heather Lynn Douglas, 58
Notalee Vanessa Mullings, 39
Paula Catherine Canapini, 63
Emma Jane Mehler (née Cason), 50
Donald “Donnie” Bush, 60
Quebec (19)
Francis St-Louis, 38
Raynald Bissonnette, 70
Yves Grimard, 63
Donia Gagnon, 62
Marcel Trottier, 71
Eliga Chilton, 20
Luc Sauvé, 54
Marielle Fournier, 59
Patrick St-Laurent, 50
Phuc An Tuong, 52
Dominique Toussaint, 66
Adrienne Cyr, 70
Albert Kenji Ojerio, 54
Karine Savard, 53
Maryse Tremblay, 44
Dylan Imbeault, 31
Marc Lauzon, 72
Mathieu JACQUES, 37
Sandra Dumouchel, 62
Saskatchewan (8)
Sandra Derenisky, 53
Colin Trent Pederson, 61
Justin Cook, 29
Leoniza Cardenas, 73
Larry Lionel “Metro” St. Germain, 65
Lorne Warrington, 70
Kenneth Lew Michel, 58
Shelley Ann Romanski (née Dobranski), 57
UNITED KINGDOM (150)
Comedian Jimmy Cricket dies aged 80 following short illness
Movie director Justin Hardy [61] dies after suffering heart attack weeks before his latest film
Neil Reading [one of Britain’s leading publicists] Dies at 56 After Short Illness
Gemma Collins reveals her beloved mum Joan has passed away aged 70 - a month after she was rushed to hospital with pneumonia
Bollywood legend Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand dies at 70 due to heart attack: How ageing affects heart health in men [”Suneil was travelling to India from the UK”]
Bedford charity flies body of Luton man back to India after sudden death [”The 32-year-old had been living in Luton for three years after coming to join his wife, an intensive care nurse working in the UK”]
Tribute after sudden death of RNLI volunteer crew member, aged just 26
Tributes paid to ‘brilliant fearless columnist’ Rod Liddle who died aged 66 after short illness
Tributes pour in after death of popular Caerphilly teacher [47]
Man dies unexpectedly after medics ‘dismissed his headaches as an ear infection’ [62, “suffered a seizure that fractured his spine and caused two bleeds on his brain”]
Tragedy as ‘fit and healthy’ dad, 29, dies weeks after GP visit for arm pain
Kendal Calling Music Festival 2026: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Medical Emergency at Lowther Deer Park in the UK – Police Appeal for Witnesses
Stoke-on-Trent grandad-of-seven, 60, dies three weeks after lung cancer bombshell
Family tribute to ‘joyful’ Dundee doctor who died days after losing his mother [”47-year-old suffered a fatal cardiac arrest”]
Parents’ heartbreak after NHS ‘mistakes’ contributed to 19-year-old’s death [”diagnosed with Haemoglobin Rainier disease, a rare inherited blood disorder that increases the risk of blood clots, at the age of 18. On December 19, 2025, aged 19, Isaac developed chest pain and breathlessness and began coughing up blood. On January 2, he collapsed at home and died from a pulmonary embolus, deep vein thrombosis and Haemoglobin Rainier disease”]
Teacher, 28, would have survived had blood clot been treated, coroner finds
Tributes to Bradford man Tariq Butt who has died at 29 [”after suffering a heart attack; member of Aztec Boxing Club”]
Boy, 3, died hours after suddenly falling ill at home in St Peters, Broadstairs, leaving parents ‘devastated’ [”The cause of death is currently given as sudden unexpected death in childhood”]
Slaithwaite’s heartache as ‘treasured son’ and ‘best mate’ Ethan, 18, dies suddenly
Britain’s ‘best known bond investor’ Jim Leaviss passes away aged 55 [”…donations to Cancer Research UK”]
Mum-of-four Michelle Donnelly dies ‘unexpectedly’ in her sleep after inspiring thousands through health battle [“had been battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Her passing came just days after she proudly completed a six-week university placement of her midwifery degree while continuing to undergo chemotherapy. Her family described the loss as a ‘complete shock’”]
62-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Found Dead in Cabin While Sailing Near Santorini
Lily Procter, 12, remembered in heartfelt family tribute [”Her death came as a ‘complete shock’ to the family. Lily had not been ill before she died, and that the cause of her death remains unknown”]
Edinburgh man [26] dies suddenly at home as family pays tribute to ‘bubbly’ son and brother
‘Exhausted’ new mum, 18, wakes to find days-old baby dead in her arms
Angelo Di-Piazza, 53
Ashley Justin (Ash) Boylan, 53
Daniel Moran, 35
David Nicholson, 75
Gary David (Gaz) Ward, 61
Michael Colin Chapman, 63
Nigel Williams, 61
Peri Anne Hughes, 67
Robert Michael Spivey, 75
Stuart Clayton (Stu), 53
Teresa Marie Davies, 50
Thomas (Tommy) Palmer, 71
Alan Roberts, 74
Amanda Caroline Jane Collings, 68
Ceri Parry, 58
Christopher (Chris) Morley, 65
David John (Strawbs) Horbury, 59
Dawn Angela Moore, 65
Dawn Wendy Vinson, 66
Dewi Aeron Evans, 25
Eifion Alun (Eifion Post) Jones, 47
Giles Anthony Cooper, 60
Ian Vincent Kerr, 55
Jeff Cooke, 51
Karen Hook (née Dart), 63
Michael Anthony McCay, 50
Osian Wyn (Osh) Evans, 34
Tecwyn Ellis (Tex Jones) Jones, 63
Tomos Arthur Cunnington, 38
Allison Hancock, 58
Andrea Nicole Pinder, 50
Bernadette Mitchell, 54
Elaine Paterson, 65
Elizabeth (Liz) Bullus, 65
Fenola Claire Whittle (née Dunne), 73
Fiona Jane Walsh, 65
Hywel Jones, 64
Ian Stuart (Sheriff) McFarlane, 69
James Joseph Patrick (Jon-head) Foster, 50
Jennifer (Jenni) Cardno, 52
Joanna Kelly, 66
John Whinnerah Marston, 75
Joseph Christopher (Joe) O’Sullivan, 26
Jozef Fedak, 62
Julian Evans, 62
Justin James Marsh, 55
Linda Jane Gilbert, 58
Michael Clark
Nigel Peake, 69
Susan Margaret Morris, 73
Terence Anthony (Terry) Hill, 69
Thomas ‘Tim’ Turner, 74
Todd James Cook, 9
Wyn Davies, 62
Adele Alexandra Taylor, 51
Andrew John Elliott Mellish, 62
Brenda Denise Chambers, 71
Carl John Jones, 63
Caroline Ann (Caz) Chamberlain, 61
Catherine Louise Davey, 56
Cheyne Anthony Gilbert, 63
Christopher John Owens, 43
Clive Thomas Plant, 73
Craig Lear, 41
David (Dave) Rogers, 63
Deborah Williams, 63
Ian Roderick James Lampshire, 73
Joan Patricia Hughes, 64
John Damien Burrell, 51
Kevin James Gibson, 68
Lorraine Holmes (nee Woolliscroft), 59
May Gérard Binette, 69
Michelle Jane (Chelle) Jackson, 59
Peter Derek (Albi) Albinus, 66
Philip John Brown, 68
Tracie Williams, 60
Pamela (Pam) Jamieson (Gittus), 67
Ann Scott (née Sprot)
Benjamin Hugh Koshti-Symons, 34
Bethan Wyn Jones, 45
Darrell John and Pamela Kathleen Woodley, 79, 75
David Alan Booth, 69
Douglas Herd, 69
Ethan Philip Barry Liversidge Sutcliffe, 18
Graham Harris, 70
Graham William Jones, 66
Jake Surtees, 25
Joan McNicol (nee Hanson)
Joanna Kate (Jo) Berry, 52
Julie Teresa (’Jue’) Goodwin, 65
Karen Dixon, 62
Lisa Annette Gooding, 56
Lorraine Laverie, 63
Megan Christine Vincentia (Meg) King, 31
Michelle Karen Belaida, 64
Roger Dolan, 67
Steven Fleming, 66
Trevor Goddard
Virginia Clarke, 63
Alun James, 70
Alan Keith Parker, 68
Alan Philip Meudall, 68
Amanda Jane Birkin, 71
Ann Rebecca Houlton (Curtis), 65
Anthony Charlton, 61
Christine Hughes (née Thomas), 57
Craig Dinnie, 51
Daniel James Norhcote, 17
David Norris Hayes, 67
Dianne Gregory (nee Fisher), 70
Fiona Russell, 57
Leslie (Les) Cook, 74
Mark Bland, 56
Michael Richard (Mick) Rudd, 61
Nicholas William Hill, 68
Pamela Myers, 62
Peter Andrew Meadows, 63
Philip James (Phil) Prendergast, 59
Robert Gareth Sparey, 53
Robert Iwan (Iwan) Williams, 49
Simon McShane, 49
Stephen Andrew Tait, 63
Steve Hopcroft (Hoppy), 59
Stewart Park, 70
Toni Herbert, 42
IRELAND (75)
TV presenter Pamela Flood and husband Ronan Ryan mourn as his son [24] dies unexpectedly [sudden illness]
Heartbreak as brave little girl Abigail Egan passes away at home [9, “at home from an illness”]
Tributes pour in for ‘gentleman’ musician and sound engineer [45, “short illness”]
Casey James Dorrian Ward, baby
Damien Mc Guinness
Diarmuid O’Driscoll
John Fortune
Leszek Klos, 50
Teresa Rea (née O’Connor)
Varvara Dikhtiarenko
Carmel Neary (née Keating)
Emma Ludgate (née Casey)
Patrick Daly
Sharon (Shaz) O’Rourke
Andrew Haire
Carmel O’Brien (née Ginty)
Clifford (Cliff) Fee
Danny McCann
Dylan Hehir
Garry Laffan, 54
John Michael Beck
Majella Crowley (née Power)
Michael Mac Clancy
Ritchie Lavelle
Vera Brennan (née Fox)
Warren Greene
Bronwyn Ashe
Connor O’Donoghue
David Synnott
Eamon Fahy
Eric McKeogh
Everlyn Coromoto Monasterio Rubio
George Kenny
Ger (Gerard) Foley – Argüello
Madeleine Daly (née Blanchfield)
Paul Reilly
Richard James Cunningham
Ronan Kenneally
Sharon Conroy [“short illness”]
Aneta Murphy
Anthony (Tony) Redmond
Baby Conor Adam Conroy Troy, stillborn
Elaine Matthews (née Prentice)
Lorraine Fogarty
Michael Scott
Paul Kelly
Trish Howard (née McGrath)
Abigail Egan, 9
Anna Brennan
Olivia Mahon, 6 months
Cliff Bernard Daly
Edwina Casey (née Hayes)
Francis Dunne
Graham Tully
Ilmar Kepals
Michael Hosey
Patrick (Pat) Nolan
Peter Ryan
Raul Pomales
Seán Gorman
Shane Devanney
Zach Chard-Ryan
(Christopher) Mark Leslie
Alan (Hitchy) Hitchcock
Anna Brennan
Caoimhe Duffy (née Jordan)
Cathal Bradley
Desmond (Des) Flood
Dylan Hehir
Joe Toye
Kevin Carroll
Killian English
Liam David Fennelly
Nathan Simmons [“short illness”]
Noel Hynes
ITALY (37)
Mourning in the worlds of cinema and art: farewell to director Francesco Casu [61, heart attack]
Cuban former volleyball player Alexeis Arguilagos passes away in Italy at the age of 51 [”had been living in Italy for over 20 years”]
Carlo Borlenghi, Italy’s most famous sailing photographer, dies at 70
Putignano: 57-year-old man dies after sudden illness in the countryside
Sudden medical emergency in the mountains: Gianfranco Schiavi dies at 57
Tragedy in Ferrara: Man [52] from Palermo dies after falling ill and drowning while swimming
Tragic illness at Rifugio Podestaria: a 59-year-old man dies
19-year-old farmhand dies while picking tomatoes in Cremona area; autopsy ordered [cardiac arrest]
A 35-year-old security guard died after suffering a cardiac arrest while on duty
Taken ill at the mountain hut, a desperate flight to the hospital: he died after suffering a sudden medical emergency [60, heart attack]
Nicolò Russotto has passed away suddenly at the age of 43
Drifting inflatable raft, then the tragic discovery: Giuseppina dies while on vacation [68, cardiac arrest]
A 61-year-old foreign tourist suffered a sudden medical emergency [cardiac arrest - no nationality mentioned]
Shock at restaurant: 72-year-old man dies after sudden medical emergency while dining with friends [heart attack]
Maurizio dies at 40 after sudden medical emergency at work
Nicolò [43] dies after sudden medical emergency during fishing competition
Tragedy at Capo Vaticano: young mother [38] dies after sudden medical emergency in the sea at Grotticelle
Man dies after medical emergency at sea; victim was 67 years old
Mourning at Rai: farewell to orchestral musician Di Meglio [65]
Mourning in Ischia: Enzo Boffelli [54] dies suddenly
Sad news from Italy as Franco Baresi has passed away this morning at 66 years old.
TOMMASO DIES IN HIS SLEEP AT 29
At just 30 years old, he was found lifeless in his bed, mere hours before a scheduled medical appointment
Jesi, DJ Lele has died. The “King of the Decks” of the Vallesina area passes away at 52
Marsala, Marshal Ciccio Marino dies suddenly. He was 52
Sudden illness at construction site: 59-year-old worker dies
Basketball world in mourning: farewell to Gabriele Cornacchini [59], president of Libertas Cussignacco
Fatal medical emergency after lake crossing; victim is veteran lifeguard Orlando Marchi [74]
Medical emergency at sea in Rio Vivo; rescue efforts fail: 70-year-old man dies
Portonovo, sudden illness at the Torre campsite: 70-year-old tourist dies
Sudden illness, then a crash into a tree: former tobacconist Umberto Emili [69] dies while driving to pick up his wife in Falconara
Tragedy in Castano Primo: three-month-old baby dies after sudden medical emergency
Savoca, 66-year-old man suffered a fatal heart attack while riding along the road
71-year-old woman dies while on the beach
Farewell to Lino Popolizio, the “Vespa Wizard”: He Was 60
Cyclist [64] who suffered a medical emergency on Sunday in the Scanzorosciate hills has died
61-year-old Algerian farm laborer died of cardiac arrest
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
Deceased Lifeguard Identified as Kevon “Dragon” Warner [”died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty”]
AUSTRALIA (4)
Natasha Ward dead at 21: Rising Australian athlete suddenly dies as tributes flood in for ‘beloved’ star
Tributes pour in for ‘remarkable’ former school captain and accomplished musician [”aged only in his late 20s; the son of prominent neurologist”]
Gympie mourns ‘devastating loss’ of High School teacher and father Paul Chammen
Heartbroken family’s horror after mum-of-three Elleni, 42, went to work - and then suddenly dropped dead without warning [brain aneurysm]
AUSTRIA (3)
Austrian actor Johannes Krisch [59] is dead [cancer]
The well-known realtor Walter Ofner died unexpectedly of heart attack at the age of 54 on holiday
Tragic swimming accident at Lake Breitenau: 29-year-old dies after being rescued from the shallow, non-swimmer, area
BANGLADESH
Mohanganj Upazila Health Officer Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
BELGIUM (15)
Terminally ill Georges-Nelson (4) has died: the boy had a symbolic ‘wedding’ with his mom and dad just two weeks ago
Woman dies on De Panne beach after getting into difficulty in the sea
René Opsedee (49), beloved ‘Tomorrowland restroom DJ’, has died unexpectedly
Dieter Jonckheer, 48
Geert Van der veken, 49
Vincent Van Cauwelaert, 58
Philippe BOLLAND, 51
Bruno Vermeiren, 66
Sébastien KEYEN, 38
Bernadette DUEZ, 68
Marc DE GREEF, 57
Warre Lauryssens, 4
Melissa DEBATY, 37
Sébastien FRANÇOIS, 55
Herman Wouters, 69
BRAZIL (70)
UFC Star Allan Nascimento Dead at 34, Apparent Cause of Death Revealed
August 3, 2026
Allan Nascimento, a Brazilian flyweight fighter who last competed in the octagon on June 20, passed away Monday morning. He was 34. Nascimento’s death was announced by the official UFC X/Twitter account. According to the UFC statement, Nascimento, “our beloved flyweight fighter,” was discovered “unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep.” “Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
Researcher’s note - While UFC did not mandate COVID “vaccinations”, international travelers, including athletes, were required to be “vaccinated” to enter the US: https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/10/19/22735133/ufc-alerts-international-fighters-about-vaccination-requirements-to-travel-into-us-starting-nov-8?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Dyogo Carneiro [23, ‘severe illness’]
Journalist Eduardo Meirelles dies at 30 after falling ill in apartment
Man Dies After Suffering Sudden Illness Near Centenário Park
Lawyer Luiz Felipe Pereira da Cunha, 56, was found dead in Brasília [suspected heart attack]
Who was the 50-year-old runner who died after crossing the finish line of a road race in São Paulo? [cardiac arrest]
AFONSO PEDRO, 59
AILDO LEANDRO DA SILVA, 52
ANDRE VINICIUS WENGLADALA, 41
DEISE RODRIGUES, 42
DIVA MENDES DE GODOY, 54
EDSON DOUGLAS ASSIS, 56
Eduardo Sotto Boncoski, 3 months
Geraldo Marins, 57
KATIA APARECIDA PEREIRA DE AGUIAR SOUZA SANTOS, 55
LUIZ FERNANDO MACHADO, 45
MARCIA CRISTINA DE MELO GARCIAS, 48
MAX TONY AZEVEDO DA SILVA, 57
SILMAR FERNANDO DA COSTA, 57
EVANDRO JOCIEL SANTOS, 49
HADASSA PEREIRA DE MACEDO, 1
LUIZ MIGUEL FERNANDES LOPES, 1
AFRANIO DA COSTA, 58
ANTONIO DAMASCENO JUNIOR, 43
Arthur Benjamin Alves Lima, 2
CARLOS ALBERTO BISLER NETO, 25
CASIMIRO BOCON, 59
CRISTIANI BETINARDI., 53
Elizeu Carlos Medeiros, 59
EMYLLI DE OLIVEIRA, 22
GABRIEL DE CASTRO MARREIRO, 27
INES KIZLEK, 63
RAQUEL NASCIMENTO TEIXEIRA, 56
SIRLENE BARBOSA, 46
VALDOCIR JOSE SCHNEIDER, 54
ALMIR CARVALHO, 58
Dener Teixeira dos Santos, 37
EDER DO NASCIMENTO CARLOS, 51
JACLEIA FATIMA DOS SANTOS, 44
MICHAEL DA SILVA GRUBER, 19
PAULO ROBERTO CASTANHEIRA DE ALMEIDA, 65
RIVALDO INACIO ALVES, 50
CICERO RICARDO DEWES FURTADO, 47
DANILO OLIVEIRA SANTOS, 44
ELEANDRO JOSE DE SIQUEIRA LIMA, 44
GISELE TORRES SANTIAGO VARGAS, 65
IRINEU PINTO, 59
LETICIA SAUERBIER SANTOS, 44
MALIK VAZ FOGACA NUNES BARRETO, 5 months
MARCOS APPEL, 55
MARLENE KULITCH GOBOR, 59
Stillborn TRINDADE
ANA TEREZA BRUNO TEIXEIRA, 59
Danny Marcelo Basilio, 56
JOAQUIM GARCIA TIBLIER, newborn
JORGE LUIZ CERBELO DOS SANTOS, 54
JOSE ANTONIO FABRI, 57
Luciano Carneiro, 51
PEDRO NICOLAS DA LUZ AVANCO, 22
Alexsandro dos Santos Vieira, 40
DEIVITON BRUGNHOLO, 43
Eliana Novo de Oliveira, 31
GILBERTO DA SILVA, 58
ISABELA MACANHAN SARAI, 19
Josemary Rodrigues, 45
MARCOS VINICIUS FONTENELE DO NASCIMENTO CHAGAS, 17
MAURICIO VITOR DE SOUZA NETO, 41
ORLANDO RODRIGUES DE SOUZA, 48
PATRICK GABRIEL CAVALHEIRO, 27
ROBERTO BISPO DE SOUSA, 56
CHINA
Internet personality Ho Huen dies at 79 after liver cancer diagnosis [”diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and multiple cancer cells in his liver on June 5 after undergoing a hernia operation”]
DENMARK (20)
Known from DR program: Martin Brogaard has died at just 54 years old [cancer]
Struck by cardiac arrest: Danish musician and artist Martin Hall [63] has died
Anthie Markus, 46
Silke Anika Ehrhardt, 44
Tobias Hentze Andersen, 26
Holger Semmler, 73
Nadja Kjaer Kristensen, 35
Anders Sorensen, 45
Bjarne Christiansen, 63
Cai Julian Andersen, 64
Christian Christensen, 39
Ina Ploug Moraitis, 65
Per Olesen, 73
Christian Kibsgaard Melgaard, 74
Jytte Grønhøj, 73
Mie Taankvist Rasmussen, 25
Thomas Rohde Hallstein, 57
Emma Silke Lonbro, 25
Hanne Lindskow Risdal, 68
Lis Øberg Christensen, 71
FRANCE (3)
Doc Martin star Natalia Dontcheva dead at 56 after long illness as heartbreaking tributes for ‘elegant’ actress pour in
Stéphane Ricordel has died: the director of the Théâtre du Rond-Point passed away at the age of 62 [”following a neurodegenerative disease”]
French DJ Kavinsky (50) dies; known for ‘Nightcall’
GERMANY (6)
German Sport Journalist Eva Simeoni Passed Away [68, “died by suicide as an illness no longer made her life humane”]
Haldensleben City Councilor Andreas Frenzel [50] has passed away
Veddel United mourns the loss of their player Andre Kuessan Assiongbor, who died suddenly
Truck driver [45] died in accident in Tschernitz after medical incident
Mühlenbecker Land mourns for Youth club director Sabine Vehlow [59]
Patrick Wittfeld has died at the age of 43 after a serious illness
GHANA
Heartbreak As Ghana Tourism Authority Board Member and Akwamu Royal Dies (44, “at his private residence”]
GREECE (2)
Teen [17] Collapses, Dies While Out with Friends in Central Greece
Boy [4] brain dead after late meningitis diagnosis
INDIA (9)
Yakshagana comedian Sridhar Bhat Kasarkoda passes away at 52 [”following illness”]
Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Ghilli’ co-star actor Siva passes away after battling cancer
Former Narsampet MLA and Senior BRS leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy [51] passes away after cardiac arrest
Student dies after falling ill during exam [12-13, “had left home in good health”]
Popular Shoe Mart Head Vijay Kumar Dies at 58
Woman [49] killed after KSRTC bus veers off road as driver suffers suspected medical emergency in Kerala’s Thrissur
Six-year-old girl suffers fatal cardiac arrest on IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala: Rameshan Palleri, chairman of Uralungal cooperative society passes away at 66 [”prolonged illness”]
Progressive farmer Umesh Shetty dies of heart attack in Udupi at 36
INDONESIA
Woman dies after exiting ‘haunted house’ [39, “likely suffered a heart attack after being startled by performers dressed as ghosts”]
JAPAN (2)
DetonatioN FocusMe Founder Nobuyuki Umezaki [44] Passes Away
The “king of crime fiction”, Higashino Keigo [68], has passed away [bowel cancer]
KENYA (4)
Joshua Kagema Muraya [30] Passes On After a Short Illness
Kenyan TikToker Jesse Pianist dies days after emotional appeal for Ksh3M hospital funds [”had been diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a form of liver cancer. The appeal stated that the cancer had become metastatic, meaning it had spread beyond its original location to other parts of the body”]
Kisii, Nyamira teachers mourn death of Enkinda Senior School principal [54, “He had been admitted for four days with complications that relatives said began with severe stomach pains and fatigue”]
University student found dead in bathroom at Kiambu rental home [20, “the body revealed no visible external injuries”]
KYRGYZSTAN
Ophthalmologist Baktygul Mamytova [60] Has Passed Away
MALAYSIA
Burglar [40] suffers fatal heart attack during break-in in Ipoh
MEXICO
Mourning in the dubbing world: Carlos del Campo, the beloved voice of Slinky and C-3PO, has passed away; he was 67
MOLDOVA
Ferrara , Italy: 58-year-old trucker dies at Petrolchimico
NETHERLANDS (4)
DJ Dies After Kidney Cancer Diagnosis: Lenzman Was 47 [”following his 2023 diagnosis, Teije had a kidney removed, only to be told the cancer had already spread and was incurable. Later that year, he collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery”]
Don Leone is no longer with us
Khushy Patan, 17
Michel Chamoun, 35
NEW ZEALAND (57)
Tributes flow after Hastings District council boss [50s] dies unexpectedly
Rotorua family mourns Jasper Meyer, 5, after sudden death
July 31, 2026
Rotorua - No matter what mood you were in, you couldn’t help but smile when Jasper Meyer bounced into the room. That’s how the Rotorua 5-year-old’s grieving mother, Ann-Maree Edmunds, remembers her happy and cheeky little boy. She and father Joe Meyer are now cherishing their memories after Jasper died suddenly in his sleep overnight last Friday.The death of the Kawaha Point Primary School Year 1 pupil, who would have turned 6 on August 23, has been referred to a coroner to determine his cause of death. Edmunds said her son had experienced four seizures since he was born, occurring about once a year. She said doctors described them as “febrile convulsions” and told the family it was likely he would grow out of them. There was nothing different about Jasper’s day last Friday to indicate he was unwell, so for now the family are waiting for answers. The family was now exploring possible genetic conditions that could have led to Jasper’s death. Edmunds said she had learned she had had a seizure when she was young, and her first cousin also suffered seizures.
Researcher’s note - One or both parents (or Jasper himself) ‘vaccinated’?
No cause of death reported.
Rob Silver: Beloved Napier school counsellor remembered for compassion, kindness
July 29, 2026
Napier - A beloved Napier school counsellor has been remembered as “larger than life” and someone who helped countless students, often during their hardest moments. Rob Silver, 65, was a guidance counsellor at Napier Boys’ High School for 17 years. He died on July 19 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in April.
Researcher’s note -Education professionals were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’ between November 2021 and April 2022.
Hastings District Council chief executive To’osavili Nigel Bickle [50s] dies suddenly
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Whanganui
Person dies after being found in Auckland waterway
Family and friends ‘devastated’ by death of young man [19], as police seek answers after fatal crash
Body found in search for woman [69] missing in Auckland
Toasting a hospitality icon [66, cancer]
Brookby crash: Critically injured person dies in hospital
State Highway 2, Ōtāne: One person dies in Hawke’s Bay highway crash
Darryl Raymond Oetgen, 68
Jennifer “Jenny” McDonald
Judith Ann Cooksley, 69
Manubhai Khandu Patel, 77
Neil John Langdon, 66
Tony Petrasich, 58
Blair Craig Johnson
August 1, 2026
Auckland - It is with much sadness that we announce Blair’s sudden passing.
Researcher’s note - This may be the same man who was diagnosed with bowel cancer which had spread extensively in January 2026, according to a Givealittle: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/please-help-support-blair-and-his-family
No age or cause of death reported.
Carmel Mary Howley, 63
Christopher Selwyn Schroeder, 68
David Paul Stellingwef, 65
Donald George Scott “Don” Robertson, 76
Hayden Thomas Smith
Lyndon Craig Charles Huett, 52
Melissa Rose Bodenham
August 1, 2026
Auckland - . Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 29 July 2026 surrounded by her loving and caring family.
Researcher’s note - In lieu of flowers, donations to Bowel Cancer NZ would be appreciated.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michelle Renee Baker, 43
Neville Graeme Duggan, 78
Rebecca Louise “Becs” Flanagan, 33
August 1, 2026
Palmerston North - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 26 July 2026, aged 33 years.
Researcher’s note - A Givealittle page for the family states that Flanagan had a ‘devastating medical event’: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/please-help-support-becs-and-her-beautiful-family
No cause of death reported.
Richard Arne Robert Field, 61
Roger Lakins, 61
Sarndra Paton, 52
Vicki Anne Dooley, 64
Helen Christine Gall, 67
Lesley Ann (Lezel) Ale, 63
Beverley Kelvin Roberts
Chris Hayward, 68
Mateus Dennis Czudaj, 35
Maxwell Lowry “Max” Timms, 68
Allan Melville Small
Anthony James Thurlow
Fialii Fui, 60
Gill Manga Bishop
Graeme Douglas Armstrong, 60
Jamie Beattie Lockett, 64
July 29, 2026
Auckland - Died suddenly and unexpectedly on 20 July 2026 aged just 64.
Researcher’s note: ‘Happy 65th birthday for the 27th of July Jamie. Sadly you didn’t get any pocket money from the system’
No cause of death reported.
Joseph Andrew Wozniak, 55
Michele Ann Dennehy, 75
Peter Michael Marlow, 65
Stacy Zencic, 60
July 29, 2026
Auckland - We are heartbroken to share that our darling sister Stacy (aged 60) passed away suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday 21st July 2026.
Researcher’s note -You lived life to its fullest but you left us far too soon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Christine Lois Baylis, 69
Benjamin James “Ben” Davis
July 28, 2026
Twizel - At home in Twizel after a sudden medical event, on July 22, 2026.
Researcher’s note - In lieu of flowers donations to Diabetes New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
No age or cause of death reported.
The country seems to be suffering from a conspiracy of avoidance of autopsies.
I keep reading about “ no cause of death reported.”
Well yeah, because no autopsy performed.
Someone who is young or even middle aged and has consistently appeared healthy until suddenly dying is deserving of an autopsy.
This is ridiculous. I know that a lot of people will resist what I’m putting forth, maybe even stating that I’m a conspiracy theorist and that the folks in this post didn’t die from a jab and I might cave in a little, if it was proven that these people never had a covid jab. If they had the jab, they need an autopsy, focusing on the heart and blood vessels.
It’s crazy that after a million of these types of deaths people are still playing dumb.
Finally an obituary that blames the jab. They're few and far between. l listened to Marc Giradot discuss his bolus theory with John Graham this morning. His theory explains the amyloid clots, the neurological problems, the cancers, much of it stemming from the vaccine entering the bloodstream. Why in the world would healthcare workers, knowingly or not, get it wrong on just about everything. I suppose it's because they were being paid (rewarded) to do things that were terrible for their patients but good for Covid, i.e. the people who were benefiting from it, who could reward them in return. It was such a huge fraud, and a deadly one. It's no different than being told to get in a train car to be relocated, only to find you are being sent to a camp, and then marched into a shower, stripped, and gassed. And finally, put in an oven. The vaccinated now are walking around in a camp that's been injected into them. Dropping dead on an unknown schedule, as if at the whim of a Nazi commandant having a bad day.