A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (115)

August 2, 2026

Vincent Pastore celebrated his milestone 80th birthday with a pal weeks before he unexpectedly died at his New York home on Saturday. The “Sopranos” alum, whose birthday was on July 14, blew out the candles on his customized cake while alongside his “right-hand man,” Stephen Villano, earlier this month. “This is totally shocking,” Villano told The Post Saturday. “He was totally healthy. He was fine. He just went for his yearly physical.” Villano shared that he and the late actor last spoke on Thursday and that Pastore lived alone at his Bronx, New York, home.

Researcher’s note – Vincent Pastore was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Scottsdale, AZ - The music world is mourning the loss of Ray Gomez, who passed away today at the age of 73. Admired by fellow musicians as a true “guitarist’s guitarist,” Gomez quietly built one of the most remarkable careers in modern music, earning the respect of guitar legends while remaining one of rock and jazz’s best-kept secrets. After settling in New York during the mid-1970s, he became one of the most sought-after guitarists of his era, recording and performing with Stanley Clarke, Herbie Hancock, George Duke, Narada Michael Walden, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Hall & Oates, Steve Perry and many others. His unforgettable performance on Stanley Clarke’s School Days remains one of the defining guitar performances of its generation.

No cause of death reported.

July 31, 2026

Californian deathcore band Elysia have just announced the sudden passing of their long-time guitarist and drummer, Danny Lomeli [35]. Lomeli had been a part of the group from 2006 onwards, even appearing as the guitarist on Elysia’s debut. Rejoining the group as their drummer in 2013 after the band’s first disbandment in 2007, he’s been playing with them through their sporadic reunions. Their most recent reunion started back in 2025. The news comes as a shock, as the GoFundMe and Elysia’s statement announcing so mentions the suddenness of his death.

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

Stewartstown, Pennsylvania - Former Ruiner drummer Anthony “TJ” Catalfo [40] has died following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He passed away on July 29 after undergoing treatment that began in December 2024.

August 1, 2026

Tempe, Arizona - Jakob Butturff, an 8-time professional bowling champion with the PBA, has died suddenly, the association announced. PBA Commissioner Tom Clark revealed he died “unexpectedly“ Friday and remembered him as “one of the most unique players in PBA history.” A cause of death was not given. Jakob turned heads in the 2016 season, during which he won his first two PBA Tour titles and dominated the PBA Regional Tour. He’s since amassed 27 PBA Regional Tour titles and was awarded Northwest Region Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, among many other accolades. He was 32.

Researcher’s note – The PBA did not enforce a blanket vaccine passport or mandatory “vaccine” requirement for tournament entry across its open-tour membership, instead choosing to align with the evolving local, state, and CDC recommendations applicable to each hosting facility: https://www.pba.com/covid

July 30, 2026

The skateboarding community is mourning the loss of legendary professional skateboarder, original Bones Brigader, and Skateboarding Hall of Famer Jay Smith [63]. According to a statement shared by Jay’s family on his official Instagram account, the skateboarding icon passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, July 24, 2026, following a brief illness. His fiancée, Jylle, was by his side.

Researcher’s note – Jay passed away last week after a battle with cancer: Link

August 1, 2026

Tragic news struck for rock star Nathan James and his family. Two days ago, his father, Bill McGinley, went for a typical morning bike ride in Louisville, Colorado. However, James’ dad never came back and was missing for two days. Now, in a report from Colorado Hometown Weekly, the 72-year-old was found dead by local authorities on a bike trail. Currently, there’s no word on how McGinley passed away. The last anyone had seen him was at 8:40 am the morning he went missing. Nathan James himself candidly opened up about losing his father in such a sudden, tragic manner. In a video post on Instagram, he broke the news to his fanbase, candidly talking about how close he was with his father before he died. Additionally, he gave us a crucial reminder to always make sure we express our feelings to those we cherish at all times. Bill McGinley was formerly a professor at Colorado State University [sic; see below]. Some of James’ fans recalled connecting with his dad personally when attending college.

Researcher’s note - McGinley taught at University of Colorado Boulder, not Colorado State University. University of CO Boulder mandated all faculty, staff and students to take the COVID “vaccine” before the fall 2021 semester, with no option to test: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 28, 2026

The cause of death for Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has been revealed. The former teacher and civil rights activist died at 83 on June 2 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per an obituary shared by the outlet, Chris was given six months to live following her diagnosis. The family announced her death on July 24, PEOPLE previously reported. She died from cardiopulmonary arrest while “visiting her son’s residence,” according to the death certificate obtained by PEOPLE. She also suffered from pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which was listed as a condition that also led to her death. No autopsy was performed.

July 29, 2026

Benjamin Alire Sáenz, an acclaimed, award-winning Chicano author, poet, and young adult novelist, has died. He was 71. Sáenz died after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, July 28, in El Paso. He lived a fascinating life that included serving as a priest, a revered author and a beloved professor at the University of Texas at El Paso. Sáenz was a professor in the bilingual MFA program of creative writing at the University of Texas at El Paso for decades.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] or mask usage for students, faculty, or staff, citing compliance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders that prohibit state institutions from enforcing such requirements. Instead, the university strongly encourages vaccination [sic], mask-wearing, and social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

No cause of death reported.

June 19, 2026

Trombonist, sousaphonist and vocalist Ronell Johnson died on June 14, 2026, of complications from a heart attack he suffered in April. He was 49. Johnson was a member of the Preservation Hall family of musicians for nearly 30 years. He performed at Preservation Hall several times each week and toured with both the Preservation Hall Band and Preservation Brass. A graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Johnson is also the co-founder of The Coolbone Brass Band, a family band that he formed with his brother Steven.

Researcher’s note - Many New Orleans music venues required proof of COVID “vaccination”. Preservation Hall, where Johnson regularly played, required proof of “vaccination” or recent negative test for entry: https://nola.eater.com/2021/8/3/22603514/new-orleans-bars-restaurants-music-venues-require-proof-vaccination

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Reported on July 26:

July 26, 2026

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Peter John Crooks (Pete) who died of a heart attack in his sleep on April 29, 2026. He was fifty-six and had battled diabetes for several years. Peter worked at Diablo Magazine for twenty-five years, becoming their Senior Editor and Senior Writer. He wrote hundreds of articles, photographed and interviewed celebrities, and was instrumental in uncovering a criminal enterprise involving drug dealing, crooked cops, and drug enforcement agents.

Researcher’s note - Diablo Magazine encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://www.facebook.com/diablomagazine/posts/travel-time-get-your-vaccine-shots-and-then-set-your-sights-on-hawaiis-big-islan/10157567458705855/

July 28, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Brynn Carnesecca [21], who was crowned Miss American Fork in 2024, has died, according to a statement from the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization. No cause of death has been made public. Carnesecca, a journalism student at Brigham Young University, was known locally for her pageant work and her prison pen pal initiative, Envelopes of Hope. A GoFundMe campaign started by Carnesecca’s cousin, Kassidy Jackman Murdoch, describes her as a bright light within her family and community. It calls her death unexpected. Her passing also affects the newsroom communities she worked in as a journalism student, where she covered local government, community events and human-interest stories for outlets in Utah County.

Researcher’s note - Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo did not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students, faculty, or staff to attend campus; instead, it required the community to report their vaccination [sic] status to inform safety protocols like mask mandates. While vaccination [sic] was strongly encouraged, access to the university’s academic portal, myBYU, was restricted for individuals who failed to report their status by the August 19, 2021 deadline. The university later lifted requirements for proof of vaccination [sic] or negative tests for entry into large events such as athletics and performing arts in February 2022, though indoor mask rules persisted for a time.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 23:

July 23, 2026

On Sunday July 19th we lost our kind, brilliant friend and colleague, Richard Heinberg. The world has lost a voice of clear, truth-telling wisdom--a man whose work reached millions of people and fundamentally changed the lives of thousands. Richard died after a short, brutal illness. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just two weeks before his passing. As you can imagine, we’re reeling and gutted. Countless people came to know Richard only through his books, articles, lectures, and interviews. Yet many felt as though they knew him personally.

Researcher’s note - Richard Heinberg, December 2020: Now that vaccines [sic] are on the horizon, the conspiracy mill is cranking harder and faster than ever. ... Up to a third of Americans say they will likely refuse to take a vaccine [sic] when it is available. While many people hope that the advent of vaccines [sic] will halt the pandemic in its tracks, anti-vax fervor, along with the soaring rate of infections, may mean that the disease will continue to spread and kill far into the new year: https://www.resilience.org/stories/2020-12-18/2020-the-year-consensus-reality-fractured

No age reported.

August 3, 2026

Francisco Correa Cordero, the founder of the downtown New York gallery Lubov, died on Sunday, August 2, at the age of 37. The news of his passing was announced by the gallery’s Instagram account today, August 3. The cause of death was not listed, but the gallery said in its statement that he passed away “surrounded by what he loved the most - his chosen family, laughter and so much love.”

Researcher’s note - NYC’s “Key to the City” COVID “vaccine” mandate applied to indoor venues, including art galleries: Link

Two business execs “died suddenly”:

July 30, 2026

Maurice Sergio Reznik, a highly regarded executive in the intimate apparel industry who led Maidenform Brands and Delta Galil USA, died Tuesday at his home in Westport, Conn. He was 72. The cause of death was glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, according to his son, Max. Reznik continued to work up until his death. He and his wife Joanie - who met while they were both working for Vanity Fair - started an online women’s lingerie store, TheOnlyBra.com, which continues. He was also a cofounder of For the Love of Life Colon Cancer Foundation, which benefits colon cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering and was on the board of Queens College.

Researcher’s note - Queens College covid “vaccination” policy: Queens College (CUNY) no longer has a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students, faculty, or staff. The college lifted its vaccination [sic] and testing requirements in 2023, aligning with the broader City University of New York (CUNY) system's decision to end its mandate.

August 2, 2026

Kevan Mabbutt, age 61, of Park City, Utah, and Malibu, California, died suddenly on July 10th, 2026. Kevan had a long and successful career in strategy, marketing, communications and executive leadership with Discovery Channel, the BBC, Deloitte, and MBC Group in the Middle East. He spent several years as global head of insight and experience for The Walt Disney Company, including during the opening of Disney’s first theme park in mainland China. He served as chief marketing officer of Intermountain Healthcare and Advocate Health.

Researcher’s note – During the COVID-19 pandemic, both Intermountain Healthcare (now Intermountain Health) and Advocate Aurora Health (now part of Advocate Health) instituted staff “vaccine” mandates, though their timelines and approaches reflected shifting federal rules and legal landscapes: https://www.advocatehealth.com/news/advocate-aurora-health-announces-covid-19-vaccination-requirement-for-team-members

No cause of death reported.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

July 27, 2026

Kyra Leanne Erb, one-month-old daughter of Reuben E. and Lydia (Yoder) Erb, of Sugarcreek [OH], passed away at the Akron Children’s Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2026, from total intestinal Hirschsprung disease.

July 29, 2026

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas - A fundraiser has been organized to help the family of the 16-month-old boy who died after a medical emergency at a Diboll-area daycare last week. Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman said deputies and EMS crews were dispatched to the Building Blocks Academy childcare facility in Burke, a city just outside of Diboll, around 11 a.m. on July 21. A child was taken to a Lufkin hospital for a medical emergency, but died following his transfer to a Houston hospital. Last week, Selman said the daycare staff cooperated with investigators and provided all information available in order for investigators to determine what happened. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

A child “died suddenly”:

July 31, 2026

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A young girl getting ready to start first grade has died after she went in for a “routine tonsillectomy,” her family said. Emmy was a student at Euharlee Elementary School. The district said she had already “picked out her rose-themed outfit for Open House next week.” Channel 2’s Ashlyn Webb confirmed on Friday that the GBI is conducting an autopsy on the girl. The Bartow County Coroner’s Office says the child had a scheduled surgery, but it ended up not happening. Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton says they are waiting on medical records to see what treatment she received before her death.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

July 30, 2026

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are reporting a 13-year-old has died following a “possible medical emergency.” According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities were called out to the intersection of Veteran Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. Officials at the scene said a teen girl’s foster mother called 911 after her daughter became unresponsive in her vehicle. The woman pulled over the Veteran Memorial to perform CPR on her daughter, and bystanders tried to help, but the 13-year-old was pronounced deceased.

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

William B. “Will” Roberts of Ralph, Alabama, passed away July 23, 2026, at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California. On January 9, 2025, Will was diagnosed with Stage IV osteosarcoma. Most people would say that cancer changed his life. The truth is that cancer revealed it. Will endured surgeries, months of chemotherapy, radiation, countless hospital stays, and treatments that took him more than two thousand miles away from home. He learned to walk again after losing his leg to cancer, never allowing what he had lost to determine who he would become. His journey eventually led him to California, where God wrote chapters none of us could have imagined. Through Will’s life, strangers became family, doctors became friends, nurses became heroes, and hundreds of thousands of people around the world stopped what they were doing to pray for a little boy they had never met.

August 2, 2026

Dalaysia Johnson, 18, died on June 30, 2026 in Charlotte, NC. Dalaysia had been having health problems for quite a while. She sought medical help and was even hospitalized occasionally. Her health took a turn for the worse, as she had an unexpected medical emergency on June 30th and died.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Townsend, MA - Michael Patrick Slattery, 19, of Townsend, died unexpectedly Friday, July 31, 2026. He was a 2025 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend and continued his education at UMass – Lowell.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: UMass Lowell required all residential and commuter students to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 to live, learn, or visit campus starting in the fall 2021 semester, a mandate that also applied to employees following union agreements.

No cause of death reported.

August 2, 2026

Gene Louis Harrell, a cherished son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2026. Born on August 17, 2006, in Palestine, Texas, Gene graced this world with his warmth and generosity for nearly two decades. His life, though brief, was marked by a deep love for family, a passion for cars and music, and an unwavering spirit of kindness.

No cause of death reported.

Four educators “died suddenly”:

July 28, 2026

A north Alabama school system is mourning the loss of a long-time educator. Donna Epps-Peavy passed away on Monday. Peavy was the Principal of Chapman Middle School in Huntsville since 2023. She spent most of her career in the Huntsville City School System. Peavy, 50, started as a teacher at Chapman Middle in 2006.

No cause of death reported.

August 2, 2026

Emily Hess Banks, 60, of Silver Springs, NY, died unexpectedly on June 10, 2026. After earning an M.Ed. from the University of Hartford in 2005, she was a beloved bilingual educator and later a Spanish interpreter in medical and court settings.

Researcher’s note – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Unified Court System (UCS) implemented a “vaccine” mandate for its judges and non-judicial staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Spokane Valley, WA - Jennifer Lynn Reedy (Resseman) passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2026, following a brief battle with heart failure. Jennifer began her career as a dental assistant before later changing paths and joining the Riverside School District, where she became a valued part of the school community.

Researcher’s note – Washington issues COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for staff in K-12 and higher education: Link

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

Shrewsbury, MA - Marci Jill Rubin (née Dollin), of Shrewsbury, formerly of Peabody, passed away peacefully on July 30th at the age of 54 after a very brief battle with cancer. Marci was a devoted elementary school teacher for more than 25 years, most recently in Shrewsbury, where she primarily taught second grade beginning in 2010. Her warmth, dedication, and commitment to being the very best educator touched the lives of hundreds of students and families throughout the community.

Researcher’s note - Shrewsbury Public Schools required all staff to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: Link

Five coaches “died suddenly”:

July 31, 2026

GRAND FORKS, ND - The Grand Forks baseball community suffered an unexpected loss Friday morning. Longtime Grand Forks Royals head coach Nick Chine died of a heart attack at age 57. Chine was an assistant coach with the Royals for 18 years before he was named head coach in 2012.

July 30, 2026

Nicolle Wallace honored the life and legacy of beloved New York City youth baseball coach Youman Wilder after his family announced that the 63-year-old died unexpectedly earlier this month. Wilder, founder of the Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy, gained national prominence last year after he intervened when immigration agents approached a group of his students who were practicing in a local park and began to question them.

Researcher’s note – GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees--with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]--Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Waynesboro, PA - Waynesboro is mourning the sudden death of girls volleyball coach Kim Saunders. Saunders, a 1991 graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School, died Monday, July 27 in the emergency room of the Waynesboro Hospital, according to her obituary. After a brief coaching hiatus, Kim returned to take over the helm of her beloved Maidens program in 2012, with the sole goal of restoring the “Magic” in her alma mater.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 28, 2026

Cohasset, MA - The Toronto Blue Jays organization and its fans are mourning the unexpected death of former catching and infield prospect Dave Morgan at age 54. Morgan, a standout Harvard University athlete and 1993 Ivy League Player of the Year, was drafted by the Blue Jays in 1993, playing six seasons in their system and reaching Double-A.

Researcher’s note – David Jon Morgan, Jr., who died unexpectedly at his home on July 25, 2026. Following baseball, Dave enjoyed a successful career in the mortgage industry, including sixteen years with his wonderful team at Fairway Independent Mortgage. He coached football and baseball at Roxbury Latin and later volunteered throughout the Cohasset community where he was the President of the Cohasset Youth Baseball and Softball Association, in addition to coaching soccer, basketball, softball, and wherever else a team needed someone willing to invest in young people: https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituaries/david-morgan-jr

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Benoit Graeme Dempster, age 37, passed away on July 16, 2026, in San Diego, California. Being an athlete was foundational to who Graeme was. As a lifelong soccer fan, he dedicated many years of his life to coaching youth soccer, facilitating training camps and working for the local soccer club. Throughout his life, Graeme managed to play soccer, hockey, football, and many more sports. He was competitive by nature, but never to put anyone else down, just always quietly determined to do better himself.

No cause of death reported.

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

August 2, 2026

Janell L. Mlekush, 48, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2026, after a hard fought battle with renal cancer. To say Janell dedicated her life to caring for others would be an understatement. Nursing was more than a profession--it was her calling. She devoted countless hours to serving patients throughout the Quad Cities, often picking up extra shifts and always willing to lend a helping hand wherever she was needed. During her career, she worked at Friendship Manor, UnityPoint Hospice, UnityPoint Health–Trinity, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, and several other area nursing homes and healthcare facilities, leaving a lasting impression on coworkers, patients, and families alike.

Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Mlekush was surely required to take the COVID “vaccine”: Link

Reported on July 6:

July 6, 2026

LaZariah Simone Edwards was an exceptionally focused, determined, respectful, and hardworking young woman. She graduated from McDonough High School in 2021 and continued her academic journey at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, home of the Mighty Eagles. In December 2025, she proudly earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. Never one to stop pursuing her goals, LaZariah had recently been accepted into the fall nursing cohort and was eagerly anticipating returning to school to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.). She was passionately working toward her dream of becoming a registered nurse, a career that reflected her caring spirit and desire to make a difference in the lives of others. On Sunday, July 5, 2026, God called one of His angels home from her earthly life to eternal rest. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear LaZariah Simone Edwards on July 5, 2026, due to unforeseen medical circumstances.

Researcher’s note - GSU’s covid “vaccination” policy, from Brave AI: Georgia Southern University does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students, faculty, or staff, adhering to guidelines from the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Public Health. While the university strongly encourages vaccination [sic] and offers seasonal shots on campus, proof of vaccination [sic] is not required for attendance or housing.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Van Wert, OH - It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Tabitha “Tabby” Parrett, 35, on the morning of August 1, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tabby had a beautiful heart that put others before herself. She found happiness in the simple moments spent with family, making memories that will be cherished forever. Her kindness, strength, laughter, and unwavering love touched countless lives.

Researcher’s note - Some of the comments on Parrett’s obituary imply she worked in healthcare. One said she was “a bright spot for so many of her patients and coworkers.” Depending on timing, she may have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” to keep her job, as was the tragic case for many healthcare workers.

July 27, 2026

Ms. Kristen Lynn Curtis, age 52, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Fairview Park Hospital surrounded by family. She was a retired Home Healthcare Nurse.

No cause of death reported.

July 28, 2026

LA GRANGE, Ky. - La Grange Mayor and former Oldham County Judge Executive John Black, whose career spanned nearly five decades, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening. According to a statement from current Oldham-County Judge Executive David Voegele, Black died at his home in La Grange of an apparent heart attack. “John’s near 50-year impact on Oldham County is without parallel,” the statement said.

No age reported.

July 27, 2026

LAUREL, Miss. - The City of Laurel is remembering Tony Wheat [65], the Director of Public Works, after his sudden death. Wheat represented Ward 2 on the Laurel City Council for 16 years before becoming the Director of Public Works. He also oversaw Laurel’s Civil Service Commission. No word has been given on Wheat’s cause of death.

Three first responders “died suddenly”:

August 3, 2026

The head of an emergency medical services squad in Monmouth County died while on duty Monday morning. Neptune Township EMS Chief Bil Rosen, a Shark River Hills resident, collapsed and died suddenly. He was 59, according to a social media post. The state’s EMS Task Force President and State Leader Mike Bascom announced Rosen’s death in a social media post.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The community is mourning the loss of an Eau Claire firefighter following a line-of-duty death. According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, Bryce Jungbluth experienced “a sudden medical emergency“ after coming off duty on July 26. An obituary states that Jungbluth, 27, of Hayward, WI, and formerly of Wendell, NC, passed away a few days later on Friday, July 31, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Troy, NY - Elizabeth “Liz” Murphy, 60, of McChesney Ave., passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Death was attributed to natural causes. Liz has been employed as Senior Vice President and Contract Manager at Key Equipment Finance in Albany for the past 27 years. She was an active member of the Eagle Mills Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

August 1, 2026

NEW IBERIA, La. – The New Iberia Police Department announced the passing of Chief Todd D’Albor today. The NIPD made the sad announcement in a social media post on Saturday, August 1, 2026, acknowledging the fact that Chief D’Albor [56] had been battling health issues. “You fought a courageous battle,” the statement read. Chief D’Albor had dedicated more than 30 years of service to law enforcement. He served with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Saint Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Saint Martinville Police Department, and Jennings Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

SCHENECTADY, NY - A 39-year-old youth aid bureau detective died on Monday after 16 years on the force. Tim Higgins, who was diagnosed with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in 2025, was getting treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. He had previously beaten non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in early 2019.

A prison guard “died suddenly”:

July 30, 2026

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A major with the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while at work, according to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority. Major Jamie McGuckin had worked at the detention center for 15 years. He was 48. Before beginning his career in corrections, McGuckin served in the United States Army Reserve and was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the authority.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

July 30, 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A medical emergency may have led to a single-vehicle crash in Independence. The Independence Police Department said around 7:27 a.m. on Thursday a silver 2016 Buick Encore was heading eastbound on M-78 Highway, or 23rd Street, when it crossed into the center turn lane and entered the westbound lanes. The car then left the road and struck a light pole just east of Norton Avenue. Officials said emergency crews arrived and found the driver unresponsive. Medical aid was given to the driver before they were taken to a local hospital. Police said based on the evidence and witness statements gathered, investigators believe the driver may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

A woman died after her vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a street sign and light pole in Vallejo, turning a solo crash into a fatal investigation. The Vallejo Police Department said its Communications Division received a collision report at about 4:56 PM on Tuesday near Sonoma Boulevard and Chestnut Street. Patrol officers arrived to find an adult female driver inside the vehicle, and emergency medical personnel transported her to a local hospital, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Investigators believe the driver may have experienced a medical emergency before the collision, based on interviews with family, the department said in its account of the crash. Alcohol or controlled substances do not appear to have been factors.

No age reported.

July 27, 2026

A man is dead after his vehicle went into the Missouri River near the Oahe Dam early Monday. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office says fishermen near the Oahe Dam Powerhouse reported seeing the vehicle enter the Missouri River at approximately 7:15 a.m. Personnel from GFP and the PFD Rescue Squad located the submerged vehicle, and the PFD Dive Team was deployed. An adult male was removed from the vehicle. He was the only occupant. Life-saving measures were immediately initiated, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

While waiting at the incident staging area during response, a Pierre-area first responder experienced a serious medical emergency. Fellow responders immediately provided life-saving care, then the individual was transported to the Pierre hospital for continued medical treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” in vehicles:

August 2, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A truck driver was found deceased inside a tractor-trailer parked along Interstate 65 in Nashville Thursday morning. Metro Nashville Police said the tractor-trailer had been stationary along the interstate and the company requested a welfare check on the driver. Nashville Fire Department crews responded and confirmed the driver was dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a death Friday in a Kroger parking lot. Officials told FOX 56 that a person was found unresponsive in a vehicle around 6:20 p.m. July 31 in a parking lot of the Chinoe Kroger. Crews from the Lexington Fire Department attempted to treat the person, but they were pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on July 25:

July 25, 2026

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A 70-year-old Centerville woman reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead in Warner Robins on Saturday. Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton confirmed that Teresa “Terri” Meharg was found deceased around 6:00 p.m., along with her vehicle, on Gunn Road at Madison Place, after police and fire crews responded to the area. This comes after Meharg’s was last seen leaving driving away from her job at a Macon nursing home on July 13 in a black Jeep Patriot SUV at 12:48 a.m. and merging onto I-75 South at Eisenhower Parkway, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Houston County Coroner James Williams said that Meharg’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm her identity and determine her cause of death.

Researcher’s note – As the new COVID-19 vaccine [sic] is being released, long term care facilities need to be aware of the regulatory requirement to educate and offer the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] to staff and residents. Facilities must educate, offer, and document the consent and/or declination of COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for both residents and staff: Link

July 29, 2026

Dan Ackeren was 51 when he got the Faucian shots which led to Multiple System Atrophy. Dan took his life July 24, 2026, Friday. Pain, numbness, tingle hands/ feet, sharp pains, trouble walking, incontinence, tremors, choking, vomiting, color changes in extremities, blood spots on skin, difficulty breathing. Two ER visits dismissed Dan! Nov 2021 found unresponsive, chest compressions, ICU, intubation/ventilator, pneumonia. Suicide watch. Vaccine-induced dysautonomia, elevated spike proteins. Dec 2022, 3 level cervical fusion surgery showed no improvement, more aggressive than Parkinsons MULTIPLE SYSTEM ATROPHY, tether cord surgery Jan 2026. SEVERE MEDICATION RESISTANT PAIN FROM SPINE. Before Dan’s shots by Fauci, he was tennis champ, his wellness business made the INC 500 list!

August 3, 2026

A bride’s dream wedding day ended in tragedy after her father died unexpectedly. Hannah Sheets (née McLain), 21, married Dylan Sheets, 20, at Red Gate Farm and Vineyard in Quincy, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 25, after almost exactly three years of dating. Before the bride and groom said “I do,” Hannah’s father, Patrick McLain, 48, walked her down the aisle. Hours later, he was gone. “The death was shocking and completely unexpected,” Hannah tells PEOPLE. “My biggest thought was that he had just been fine at my wedding hours beforehand and I could not comprehend that he was gone,” Hannah says, noting that “there were no signs of his declining health” at or before the wedding.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Pompton Lakes, NJ - A New Jersey husband and father whose loved ones say died suddenly while on a family vacation is being remembered for his humor, kindness and devotion to his loved ones. Brian Leonard Babich died on Wednesday, July 29, according to his obituary on the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website. He was 54 years old.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Some people leave behind memories. Will Burkowske left behind sparkle. The 38-year-old, remembered by loved ones for a smile that could light up a room and a heart that seemed to have room for everyone, died unexpectedly in Maryland, leaving behind a grieving family, countless friends, devoted clients, and a community still trying to make sense of the loss. “With the sudden passing, he was able to give back and save lives by being an organ donor through OneLegacy.”

No cause of death reported.

August 2, 2026

A man who was found dead on the roof of Fresno High School on Friday has been identified by the coroner’s office as 30-year-old Daniel Ramirez. Ramirez was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. Friday when a school employee spotted the body on top of a structure located outside the school’s library. Emergency crews scrambled to the scene shortly after 11 a.m., scaling ladders to reach the rooftop where they confirmed the existence of a male body. Preliminary findings from the Coroner’s Office suggest that the body may have been on the roof for several days or potentially weeks. While cops initially treated the bizarre scene as a potential crime, the Sheriff’s Office now claims there’s nothing suspicious about the death - despite the body potentially baking in the sun for several weeks before being found.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

A New Jersey community has raised nearly $20,000 to support the family of George Robert Moscoso, a 44-year-old father of two who died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for his family. According to the campaign, George’s longstanding health challenges meant he had very limited life insurance, and his death left the family without its primary provider. He worked as the Service Director at Acura of East Brunswick, where he was respected for his leadership and professionalism, his obituary reads.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

The owner of Iron Sanctuary gym has died. James Turner, who ran the fitness club in the Route 25A plaza shared with Aldi and Dollar Tree, died suddenly and unexpectedly last week, leaving behind a family now being supported by the community he built. The Miller Place [NY] man was 52.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Charles F. Giel Jr. [62], a Northeast Philadelphia [PA] man remembered by family as someone with “a heart of gold,” died suddenly on July 20. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Giel’s memory be made to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

The man who went missing near Lake Minear and the Des Plaines River in Libertyville [IL] was found dead Friday evening following two days of extensive searches. The man, who is 30 years old, was located and recovered by emergency crews along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River near West Oak Spring Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The searches began Thursday afternoon following a report that the man went missing after leaving his home in Evanston. He was reportedly last seen near Lake Minear Beach, 600 West Oak Spring Road, and heading towards the Des Plaines River Trail, which is east of Minear Lake. The man’s identity has not been released yet and an autopsy is being scheduled.

August 1, 2026

ANNA, Ill. - On Wednesday morning, the Anna Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 to investigate the death of 59-year-old Joy Toler of Anna. She was found near the entrance driveway to the Burger King located at 1735 E. Vienna St. in Anna. Union County Coroner Jon Shaffer said there is no suspicion of foul play or a hit-and-run involved with her death, contrary to some speculation he had seen since the investigation began. An autopsy was completed Friday morning which supported the claim. “The pathologist did the autopsy this morning and they found no injuries consistent with being hit by a car,” Shaffer said. “We believe this to be a medical incident.” Shaffer added that he could not confirm the nature of the suspected medical incident as of Friday afternoon, as that information would be clarified in a report to come in the future.

July 31, 2026

Lawrenceville, GA - After a recent diagnosis with Stage 4 metastatic adenocarcinoma, former Brookwood running back Bradley Hall has died from the cancer, his brother shared Thursday night. He was 46. After high school, Hall played college football at The Citadel, where he graduated with a business administration degree in 2002. He worked in the building and remodeling industry since his college graduation, and launched his own company in 2008.

Researcher’s note – From GoFundMe: Earlier this year, our family was blindsided by the heartbreaking news: Bradley has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic adenocarcinoma. This advanced cancer has spread, turning what should have been more years of family adventures, business growth, coaching victories, and church involvement into an urgent fight for his life: https://n9.cl/7kxyvj

July 31, 2026

ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Falcons have announced the death of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s wife. Cristina Ulbrich lost her “courageous battle with cancer,” the organization announced on Thursday.

No age reported.

July 31, 2026

KENOSHA, Wis. - Edmund “Ed” Godula, 62, a longtime Kenosha Public Library employee who worked for the library system for more than 20 years, passed away of natural causes after coworkers became concerned when he failed to report to work for several days.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Willow Street, PA - D. Timothy (Tim) Griffith, 62, passed away peacefully at home, on August 3, 2026, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Tim lived and loved with an unwavering zest for life including hunting, fishing, music (stage name Daytona Tim), cars, motorcycles and Eagles football. As an accomplished commercial builder and Construction Superintendent, Tim took great pride in the many large schools and city buildings that he worked on. When given his diagnosis, Tim took his days ahead with grace and dignity. He never complained, but lived life to its fullest.

August 3, 2026

Melissa Ann Tate, 49, of Yorktown [IN], passed away on her birthday, July 30, after a brief battle with cancer. She fought hard but the cancer was just too aggressive. She was employed at AZZ Galvanizing in Muncie as the Office Manager.

August 3, 2026

Darlington, SC - Ethel Anita Gainey, 65, died suddenly at her home on August 3rd, 2026. She was described as a “simple lady” who always made her grandkids her first priority. Anita loved her family, a clean house, and flowers.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Bruno Waclaw Wojcik, 69, of Atlanta, Michigan, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2026. He resided in Atlanta for the last 35 years and worked for the Montmorency County Road Commission. He was a business owner and owned several businesses over the years. He was also a member of Briley Township and was the local DJ for Mr. G’s in Lewiston, as well as other venues.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Nashville, TN - It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of John Henry Hedge IV, who died suddenly on July 17, 2026, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Johnny Joe Marquez, 55, of Alpine, Texas, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2026, in Odessa, Texas, surrounded by his family and friends. For more than 30 years, Johnny dedicated his career to the City of Alpine Utilities Department. In addition to his many years with the City of Alpine, Johnny also worked for the Texas Department of Transportation and Sul Ross State University.

No cause of death reported.

August 3, 2026

Cincinnati, OH - Scott Martin Bruck, 47, led a life defined by love of God, love of family, and love of sports. His life was cut devastatingly too short when he unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2026. His kindness, his devotion to God, his loyalty to his friends, and his cherished love for his family are what he will be remembered and eternally missed.

No cause of death reported.

August 2, 2026

Barron, WI - The family of Amy Lynn (Beyer) Halverson is saddened to announce her passing on the morning of August 2, 2026, from her 3-year battle with cancer. Amy had a passion for children and was a natural caregiver.

August 2, 2026

Donald Lee “Don” Howard, age 60, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2026, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

August 2, 2026

Council Bluffs, Iowa - John “Keith” Skow, (age 49), passed away unexpectedly in his sleep the morning of July 21, 2026. Since 2016 he has passionately worked as a merchandiser for PepsiCo.

Researcher’s note - PepsiCo implemented a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for its U.S. salaried exempt associates in late 2021, requiring compliance by early January 2022 or facing termination. While the company initially explored weekly testing options for hourly and non-exempt workers to avoid staffing shortages, it maintained a stricter stance for corporate staff, offering separation agreements rather than testing alternatives for those who refused vaccination [sic].

No cause of death reported.

August 2, 2026

Iowa City, Iowa - Michael K. Riley, 62, loving father of Caitlin and Cavan and brother of Danette, Terry, Larry, Tom and Tim, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Justin Brown, age 43, Lawrenceville, IL, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at his home surrounded by family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer. He always put others before himself and fought his battle with everything he had, leaving a lasting impression on everyone that knew him.

August 1, 2026

Adam D. Fuller, 47, of White City, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 24, 2026. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and then enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard and was honorably discharged. Adam had numerous jobs in sales and as a plumber pipe fitter.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Kingston, NH - Bernard Randolph Cyr, most fondly known as “Randy,” age 61, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2026, at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Massachusetts. In the mid-2000s, Randy founded Rhema, Inc., a construction company specializing in foundations, flatwork, site work, demolition, and retail construction.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Kingsville, MD - Suddenly, on August 1, 2026, Chad Michael Novotny passed away; beloved father, devoted son, devoted brother.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Derek Daniel Tare, 27, of Newberry Township, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at WellSpan York Hospital. He played sports from a young age and excelled in both football and lacrosse during high school. In 2024, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening his own custom concrete business--Concrete Cowboy, LLC. Most recently, he worked as a project estimator for ProMax Fencing in Wrightsville.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Arkansas City, KS - Ebony Lovette Hall, 46, was called home by the ancestors following a sudden health event on July 17, 2026. Finding joy in service, health, and nature, Ebony sought to further her education, ultimately graduating from the Herbal Academy with certifications in herbalism. To devote more time to her craft, Ebony recently retired from QuikTrip and launched her own naturopathic business, Phoenix Roots, which focused on the healing powers of herbs.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

James Andrew Kearns, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after fighting a long battle with multiple medical conditions. James was born June 8, 1965 and lived most of his life in North Windham, CT. He graduated from Windham high school in 1983 where he leapt into a fast-tracked career working for the United States Postal Service, serving a long 30 plus years and retiring as head postmaster. His career took him all over the state of Connecticut and then to Tennessee.

Researcher’s note - USPS’ covid “vaccination” mandate, from Brave AI: United States Postal Service (USPS) employees were subject to a federal requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, implemented through an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) rather than a direct presidential executive order.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Joel Allen Raffensberger, a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2026, following a short illness. He graduated from York Vocational Technical School and later from Penn State with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, a field in which he built a distinguished career. A dedicated volunteer, Joel was actively involved with the Glenn Rock Hose & Ladder, where he contributed his time and skills. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The American Heart Association in Joel’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Mark Opheim, 47, of Springfield, MO, formerly of Waterloo, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on July 11, 2026. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from UNI and attended Missouri Synod Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Michael William Sailer, 35, of Delaware Township, New Jersey, passed away suddenly at his home on July 29, 2026. He was a talented artist and a recorded musician, always expressing himself through his creativity and his many interests. Among his accomplishments, he earned a certificate from NYU Tisch x Billboard, a reflection of his passion for the arts and his dedication to his craft.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Michaela Jean Travers, 31, of West Haven, CT, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2026, at Milford hospital. As a server, Michaela enjoyed connecting with people and brightening their day. Michaela had a heart that knew no strangers. She had a rare gift for seeing the worth in every living being, whether it was a person overlooked by society, someone struggling with homelessness or mental illness, or an abandoned animal in need of love. Her compassion was limitless and she never hesitated to help anyone who crossed her path.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Patrick Anthony Taylor, Sr., 67, of Oxford, Maine, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2026, at Maine Medical Center following a brief and sudden illness. Patrick worked in several different fields before finding his calling as a cost accountant, a profession he enjoyed throughout his career while working for a number of employers.

No cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Dundee, OH - Seth Schatzel, age 46, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2026, following an apparent heart attack. Seth lived life to the fullest and was always the loudest voice in the room. He had a huge network of friends from his time spent throwing darts, golfing, fishing, hunting, and camping. Every person who spent time with Seth has a great story to tell about him.

July 31, 2026

Providence, RI - Elizabeth S. Cavanagh-Conte, 52, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 28th. She spent the majority of her career working at St. Mary’s Home for Children on Fruit Hill Avenue. For the past six years she was employed by DCYF [Department of Children, Youth and Families]. Through this role she continued her advocacy for all children while supporting families and all their needs. She bravely fought breast cancer two times with the support of her family and her faith. Please make donations in her name to: Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

Researcher’s note – DCYF required daily health screenings for employees. Fully “vaccinated” staff who voluntarily showed proof of “vaccination” were exempt from daily self-screenings, while “unvaccinated” or undisclosed status employees had to consistently complete daily health screenings via the state’s portal or through designated office coordinators. For DCYF staff working in specific licensed healthcare, residential, or secure juvenile-care/treatment facilities (such as the Rhode Island Training School or residential intake centers), staff were subject to state healthcare worker immunization regulations. Under RIDOH emergency rules enacted in late 2021, these workers were required to complete their primary COVID-19 “vaccination” series, and later guidelines expected them to remain up to date with recommended “boosters” or adhere to strict masking and testing protocols if exemptions applied: https://dcyf.ri.gov/covid-19-updates

No cause of death reported.

July 31, 2026

Ryan Robert Johnston, 36, of Houghton Lake [MI], passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday July 29, 2026. Ryan worked as a Youth Specialist for the State of Michigan at the Shawano Center in Grayling. He loved fishing and assisted his father in their bait and bobber business.

Researcher’s note - The State of Michigan can generally require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic], as it is an at-will employment state where mandates are legal subject to federal accommodations. Employers may discipline or terminate staff who refuse vaccination [sic] unless they qualify for a reasonable accommodation due to a disability under the ADA or a sincerely held religious belief under Title VII. Personal beliefs or preferences alone are not sufficient grounds for refusal or exemption.

No cause of death reported.

July 31, 2026

Those who crossed paths with Emily Rieger share the same sentiment about the Columbia [MD] mom of three: She radiated positivity and supported everyone around her. She also felt called to serve her community, as part of the Swansfield Elementary PTA or the Hickory Ridge Community Association. Rieger died from a rare autoimmune disease on June 26. She was 45. Rieger and her family only found out about her illness in April. Everything happened so fast. She’d been so vibrant, it took them all by surprise. For the past five years, Emily was the special events coordinator at the Hickory Ridge Community Association, where she maintained village traditions like story times and bingo nights.

July 31, 2026

Steven Dean Hullinger, age 64, of Nephi, Utah, formerly of Roosevelt, died July 31, 2026, at his home from an apparent heart attack.

Researcher’s note - Hullinger’s memorial service was held at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The LDS Church strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

July 30, 2026

Anthony Mario Bohning, 44, of Bethlehem Twp. [PA], passed away suddenly in his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. He worked in construction for several years and more recently for Asbury Graphite in NJ, until he became disabled.

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

Charles “Gene” Eugene Gibson, 56, of Taos [MO], passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at MU Health in Columbia following a sudden and short illness. He worked for Jim Mantle’s Upholstery in Bonnots Mill, Doolittle Trailers in Holts Summit and most recently Roedel’s Cleaning Services & Supply in Jefferson City.

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

Charles James Blair, Jr. passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after a short illness. Chuck was currently the Transportation Coordinator of Routing & Analytics for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Family Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

Gary Ray Trammell, Jr., of Pecks Mill, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV, after a short-term illness. He faithfully served as a store manager with Dollar General, where he was known for his strong work ethic, leadership, and willingness to help both customers and coworkers.

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

Jelina Rose Keeling, of Wellington [KS], died unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2026, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

July 30, 2026

Providence Forge, VA - Mitchell D. Berry died during the “Buck Moon”, on 07/29/2026, after suffering a major heart attack earlier in the week. Mitchell proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Firefighter from July 23, 1982, to July 22, 1985. Those who knew him admired his stubborn character and generous heart.

July 29, 2026

Denmark, WI - Jodi Lynn (Leiterman) Schott passed peacefully into her heavenly home on July 29, 2026, after a courageous and prolonged battle with cancer, surrounded by the love she so freely gave and gratefully received throughout her life. In 2020, Jodi began working in the cafeteria at St. Norbert College in De Pere, where her warm smile, kind heart, and infectious laughter quickly earned her many dear friends. She continued working there until 2025, when cancer once again entered her life. True to her character, Jodi faced every challenge with courage, optimism, and a sense of humor that lifted the spirits of those around her. No matter what life brought her way, Jodi found joy in everything.

Researcher’s note - St. Norbert College strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://fox11online.com/news/local/local-colleges-weigh-potential-options-for-vaccine-requirements-on-campus

July 29, 2026

Anthony “Tony” John Harkins, 63, of Manchester [CT], passed away suddenly on July 28, 2026. He attended schools locally receiving a trade degree from Porter & Chester Institute and was skilled in telecommunications. He also worked with the horses for the Governors Honor Guard.

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Dena Dryden, age 61, of Bethlehem, GA, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Paula Prusik-Pack, 68, passed away in Renton, Washington, on July 1, 2026. She worked in finance for 20 plus years and in addition to that, built her own business making organic pet treats that she sold to the local businesses.

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Thomas Lambert Welch, of Atlanta, GA, died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 22, 2026. He was 26 years old. Tommy studied English and Creative Writing at the UC, Berkeley where he received High Honors and the award for Outstanding Student in Humanities. Over the past year, Tommy launched Feed JEFF, a street art movement focused on bringing attention to income inequality and affordability issues that many Americans are currently experiencing.

Researcher’s note – UC Berkeley mandates both flu and COVID vaccines [sic]: https://www.ktvu.com/news/uc-berkeley-mandates-both-flu-and-covid-vaccines

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Thomas William Fisher, 41, Grayling [MI], died suddenly July 21, 2026, at his home. Throughout his life, Thomas enjoyed being in the woods. And it showed in the passion for his work which was tree cutting and climbing. He was a very hard working man.

No cause of death reported.

July 28, 2026

Elaine Margaret Kerr, age 66, of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Montgomery, New York, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2026, with her devoted husband of 39 years, Jerry, by her side after a courageous eight-week battle with pancreatic cancer. Elaine built a career as a medical receptionist and surgical scheduler, where her compassion and attention to detail touched the lives of countless patients and coworkers.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

July 28, 2026

Karol began a long career in the travel industry, working for several different travel agencies and cruise lines. Karol traveled to South, Central, and North America; Europe, Asia, and Africa; and the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and South Pacific. After living with cancer for two years, Karol died on February 15, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

July 28, 2026

North Jackson, OH – Melisa “Missy” Blazek, 57, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family with love, laughter and “Missy stories.” Her love of horses became a lifelong calling. It began in 4-H showing horses, continued alongside her dad at Lakeside Racing Stables and grew into a decadeslong career as a racehorse trainer. Most recently, she worked in the Test Barn for the Horse Racing Integrity and Welfare Unit (HIWU), continuing her commitment to the welfare of racehorses while earning the friendship of colleagues throughout the racing community.

July 28, 2026

Iram Felix passed on April 6, 2026, at the age of 26, having been born on March 11, 2000, and residing in Downey, California.

No cause of death reported.

July 28, 2026

Mackenzie S. Tomes-Buchberger, 32, of Sturgeon Bay [WI], passed away Monday evening at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay following a short illness. Mackenzie was employed as a bank teller with Capital Credit Union in Sturgeon Bay.

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Chad Nicholas Schilling of Baltic [OH], passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General following complications from esophageal cancer surgery in December. After graduation, Chad worked for and helped run his family’s businesses, Ted’s Trailer Repair, for 20 years, then went on to start another business, T-Bone Sales, working there another 17 years. Working mostly on semi trucks and trailers, and was able to repair all kinds of things welding and fabricating.

July 27, 2026

Following a brief illness, Lee Kinney of Caribou, ME, passed away peacefully at the Cary Medical Center on July 23, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

July 27, 2026

Galesburg, Illinois - Richard James “Rick” Klossing, Jr., 61, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 2:49 p.m. He worked at various factories in Galesburg throughout the years, last working for ILPEA Industries.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 26:

July 26, 2026

Douglas Raymond Koenig, 67, of Santa Rosa, California, passed away unexpectedly in April 2026. He will be remembered as a generous and optimistic man with an infectious sense of humor. After graduating, he spent more than 40 years serving families throughout Northern California as a trusted financial advisor.

No cause of death reported.

July 26, 2026

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, our much loved son, brother, uncle and friend, John Maurice Loncke, a resident of York, Pennsylvania, USA, and formerly of Langton, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 21:

July 21, 2026

Sally Ann (Casady) Moran, 63, of Winona, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2026, with her husband by her side. She passed from complications of a heart attack doing something that she loved, playing pickleball. Sally was a talented athlete focusing on volleyball in high school and college, later transferring that talent to national level tennis and competitive pickleball as an adult. She had an empathetic ability to make everyone feel welcome and cherished.

CANADA (414)

Alberta (53)

British Columbia (6)

Manitoba

New Brunswick (31)

Joshua Andrew Peterson, 40

Nova Scotia (4)

Ontario (292)

Quebec (19)

Saskatchewan (8)

UNITED KINGDOM (150)

IRELAND (75)

ITALY (37)

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

AUSTRALIA (4)

AUSTRIA (3)

BANGLADESH

BELGIUM (15)

BRAZIL (70)

August 3, 2026

Allan Nascimento, a Brazilian flyweight fighter who last competed in the octagon on June 20, passed away Monday morning. He was 34. Nascimento’s death was announced by the official UFC X/Twitter account. According to the UFC statement, Nascimento, “our beloved flyweight fighter,” was discovered “unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep.” “Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Researcher’s note - While UFC did not mandate COVID “vaccinations”, international travelers, including athletes, were required to be “vaccinated” to enter the US: https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/10/19/22735133/ufc-alerts-international-fighters-about-vaccination-requirements-to-travel-into-us-starting-nov-8?utm_source=chatgpt.com

CHINA

DENMARK (20)

FRANCE (3)

GERMANY (6)

GHANA

Heartbreak As Ghana Tourism Authority Board Member and Akwamu Royal Dies (44, “at his private residence”]

GREECE (2)

INDIA (9)

INDONESIA

JAPAN (2)

KENYA (4)

KYRGYZSTAN

MALAYSIA

MEXICO

MOLDOVA

NETHERLANDS (4)

NEW ZEALAND (57)

July 31, 2026

Rotorua - No matter what mood you were in, you couldn’t help but smile when Jasper Meyer bounced into the room. That’s how the Rotorua 5-year-old’s grieving mother, Ann-Maree Edmunds, remembers her happy and cheeky little boy. She and father Joe Meyer are now cherishing their memories after Jasper died suddenly in his sleep overnight last Friday.The death of the Kawaha Point Primary School Year 1 pupil, who would have turned 6 on August 23, has been referred to a coroner to determine his cause of death. Edmunds said her son had experienced four seizures since he was born, occurring about once a year. She said doctors described them as “febrile convulsions” and told the family it was likely he would grow out of them. There was nothing different about Jasper’s day last Friday to indicate he was unwell, so for now the family are waiting for answers. The family was now exploring possible genetic conditions that could have led to Jasper’s death. Edmunds said she had learned she had had a seizure when she was young, and her first cousin also suffered seizures.

Researcher’s note - One or both parents (or Jasper himself) ‘vaccinated’?

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Napier - A beloved Napier school counsellor has been remembered as “larger than life” and someone who helped countless students, often during their hardest moments. Rob Silver, 65, was a guidance counsellor at Napier Boys’ High School for 17 years. He died on July 19 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in April.

Researcher’s note -Education professionals were mandated to receive Covid ‘vaccination’ between November 2021 and April 2022.

August 1, 2026

Auckland - It is with much sadness that we announce Blair’s sudden passing.

Researcher’s note - This may be the same man who was diagnosed with bowel cancer which had spread extensively in January 2026, according to a Givealittle: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/please-help-support-blair-and-his-family

No age or cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Auckland - . Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 29 July 2026 surrounded by her loving and caring family.

Researcher’s note - In lieu of flowers, donations to Bowel Cancer NZ would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

August 1, 2026

Palmerston North - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 26 July 2026, aged 33 years.

Researcher’s note - A Givealittle page for the family states that Flanagan had a ‘devastating medical event’: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/please-help-support-becs-and-her-beautiful-family

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Auckland - Died suddenly and unexpectedly on 20 July 2026 aged just 64.

Researcher’s note: ‘Happy 65th birthday for the 27th of July Jamie. Sadly you didn’t get any pocket money from the system’

No cause of death reported.

July 29, 2026

Auckland - We are heartbroken to share that our darling sister Stacy (aged 60) passed away suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday 21st July 2026.

Researcher’s note -You lived life to its fullest but you left us far too soon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

July 28, 2026

Twizel - At home in Twizel after a sudden medical event, on July 22, 2026.

Researcher’s note - In lieu of flowers donations to Diabetes New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

NIGERIA

PHILIPPINES (2)

RUSSIA

RWANDA

SOUTH AFRICA (2)

SOUTH KOREA (2)

SPAIN (3)

SURINAME (2)

SWEDEN

SWITZERLAND

THAILAND

TURKEY (10)

ZAMBIA (2)