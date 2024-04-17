CANADA

Note: Our Ontario researcher is on hiatus. Anyone interested in filling in (it’s a no pay, bleak and thankless task with strict editorial guidelines), contact NFUeditor@proton.me .

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

In Saskatchewan, an actor “died suddenly”:

‘We're coping with it day to day': Regina actor and model dies unexpectedly at age 43

April 10, 2024

A Regina man who died unexpectedly is being remembered for his talents and as a family man. Justin Toto, 43, died of natural causes on March 29, and was laid to rest on Piapot First Nation. Toto gained fame in the 2000’s through the APTN show, Moccasin Flats, a program depicting unban living for Indigenous peoples. He also made appearances in commercials and other spots. His family says he had a well lived life, but it was cut short with things not yet done. “It’s an unexpected, tragic loss to our family,” said Mark Fox, Toto’s uncle. “We never knew Justin would be gone already. It’s a shocker to us, so we’re coping with it day by day.”

No cause of death reported.

Punk drummer Jon Card (Personality Crisis, SNFU, D.O.A.) dead at 63

April 9, 2024

Jon Card, a Canadian drummer who had stints in many of his country’s best punk bands, has died. Yesterday, one of those bands, Vancouver Legends D.O.A., broke the news of his passing on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Card was 63. He was born in Zweibrücken, Germany, where his father was stationed in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and he grew up in Calgary. After playing in punk and metal bands in his teenage years, Card joined the cult-favorite Winnipeg punk band Personality Crisis and played on their 1983 LP, Creatures. After that band broke up, Card joined Edmonton’s SNFU in time to play on their 1986 classic If You Swear, You’ll Catch No Fish. He left that band shortly after finishing the record, but he returned to its lineup several times over the years.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

“He was a father first”: Friend remembers Regina firefighter Mathew Lubiniecki, dead at 38

April 11, 2024

Mathew Lubiniecki, a firefighter with Regina Fire and Protective Services, is being remembered as a wonderful friend, caring father and devoted community member. “He was a father first,” said Kent Bittner, one of Lubiniecki’s friends. “He leaves behind two young girls, and they meant everything to him.” On April 3, Lubiniecki died suddenly of natural causes at 38 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Pasquale Antonio D'Aversa, 45

April 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Pasquale Antonio D'Aversa at the age of 45, on April 5, 2024. Passionate about his career as a paramedic, he humbly received a Distinguished Service medal issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. In 2015, he earned a black belt in taekwondo, a martial art he loved. For years, Pasquale fought tirelessly to regain his health. His perseverance was admired by all.

No cause of death reported.

In Alberta, a first responder “died suddenly”:

Aaron Brooks, 42 - Paramedic and college instructor

April 12, 2024

It is with great sorrow we announce that Aaron Christopher Brooks, with his family by his side, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 at the age of 42 years old. Aaron was a proud member of the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services as Qualified Fire Officer and Advanced Care Paramedic since 2006. He was a member of the Water Rescue and Technical Rescue Teams and taught in the EMT program at the Lethbridge College. He was a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces and achieved the rank of ‘Bombardier’ for the Lethbridge 20th Independent Field Battery.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Renée Winsor, college teacher

April 10, 2024

Renée suffered from cardiac arrest on March 31, and died surrounded by her family on April 3. Renée was funny, sarcastic and quick witted, but she was also kind and giving. She was a teacher for almost 25 years at the College of the North Atlantic. She loved being a teacher. One of her proudest accomplishments at CNA was participating in the Earn Your Wings campaign, which purchases Christmas gifts for students who have children. Organ donation was Renée’s ultimate gift.

No age reported.

In Quebec, 35 “ died suddenly ”:

Caroline Cossette, 48

April 14, 2024

At Maison Aline-Chrétien, on April 12, 2024, Mrs. Caroline Cossette died at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Carl Gaudreault, 46

April 14, 2024

At La Malbaie hospital, on April 11, 2024, at the age of 46 years and 1 month, Mr. Carl Gaudreault died. The family would like to thank Dr. François Turgeon-Marceau and the staff on the fourth floor of La Malbaie hospital for their good care and dedication.

Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Mélanie Proulx, 44

April 14, 2024

In Longueuil, originally from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, on April 7, 2024, at the age of 44, passed away Mrs. Mélanie Proulx.

No cause of death reported.

André Larocque, 65

April 14, 2024

It is with great sadness, after a hard fight against cancer, that we announce the death of Mr. André Larocque, Vice-President of Finance and shareholder of the St-Henri Group. He passed away on April 9 at the Mont-Laurier hospital, at the age of 65. A pilot and great enthusiast of aviation, hunting and fishing, he was a great adventurer.

Patrick Bouchard, 50

April 13, 2024

In Louiseville, on April 7, 2024, at the age of 50, died Mr. Patrick Bouchard.

No cause of death reported.

Pierre Poirier, 67

April 13, 2024

On Friday April 5, 2024, Mr. Pierre Poirier died of cardiac arrest.

Nathalie Guay, 51

April 12, 2024

Peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family, at the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis, on April 6, 2024, at the age of 51, passed away Mrs. Nathalie Guay. Suggested donations: Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ghislain Pageau, 73

April 12, 2024

Suddenly at his home, on April 10, 2024, at the age of 73, Mr. Ghislain Pageau died.

No cause of death reported.

Jacques Doualan, 73

April 12, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our dear Jacques Doualan, which occurred on April 7, 2024, at the age of 73. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society Stem Cell Transplants.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Barclay-Perron, 28

April 12, 2024

We are saddened to inform you of the death of Daniel Barclay Perron, who died on March 30, 2024, at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Claudette Robidoux, 70

April 12, 2024

At her home, surrounded by her family, on April 11, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Mrs. Claudette Robidoux. The family would like to warmly thank the oncology department of Suroit hospital for the good care provided to Mrs. Robidoux.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Dallaire, 68

April 12, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the sudden and untimely death of Philip Dallaire on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the age of 68 years old. On March 30th we received the devastating news that Phil had succumbed to a fatal heart attack.

Louis-Francisco Claveau, 45

April 11, 2024

Louis-Francisco Claveau died at his home on April 1, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Vachon, 48

April 11, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Martin Vachon, which occurred on April 1, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Tania Dubuc, 50

April 11, 2024

On April 11, 2024, at the age of 50, Mrs. Tania Dubuc of Joliette passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Émilie Depelteau, 23

April 11, 2024

Émilie, our great artist and passionate music fan, left us at dawn on April 2, 2024. Well cared for, she was 23 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Réjean Paquet, 54

April 11, 2024

At his residence, on Sunday April 7, 2024, at the age of 54 years and 7 months, died suddenly, Mr. Réjean Paquet.

No cause of death reported.

Mario Desjardins, 44

April 11, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mario Desjardins, which occurred on April 1, 2024, at the age of 44. Donations to the JEVI organization would be appreciated, in order to prevent suicide among people who are suffering.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Dionne, 68

April 11, 2024

On April 9, 2024, died surrounded by the love of his family at his home at the age of 68 years and 1 month, Mr. Vincent Dionne. The family would like to thank all the staff of the oncology department of the Chicoutimi hospital, as well as its doctor, Marie-Renée Paradis, for the attention, support and good care provided to him.

No cause of death reported.

Abdulmasih Saiboun, 35

April 10, 2024

It is with immense pain that we announce the death of Abdulmasih Saiboun, who left us at the age of 35 on April 7, 2024, peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Marc-Antoine Montminy, 31

April 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marc-Antoine Montminy, which occurred in Laurier-Station on April 6, 2024, at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Léonel St-Jean, 43

April 10, 2024

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Mr. Léonel St-Jean. He died on April 5, 2024, at the age of 43. Your sympathies can result in a donation to Mission Tournesol, a non-profit organization that provides financial and social support to people suffering from cancer in the Témiscamingue.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Bérubé, 42

April 10, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital, on April 7, 2024, at the age of 42, surrounded by the love of her family, Catherine Bérubé died. You can express your sympathy by making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Loiselle-Dion, 22

April 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the Loiselle and Dion families inform you of the death of Justin Loiselle-Dion, son of Denis Dion and Brigitte Loiselle. He died in Thorne on April 1, 2024 at the age of 22. Your sympathies can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention or to the Jasmin Roy and Sophie Desmarais foundation, which raises awareness of the problems of bullying.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Choinière, 48

April 9, 2024

At the CHSLD in Bedford, on April 5, 2024, at the age of 48, Mr. Stéphane Choinière died.

No cause of death reported.

Alexandre Laflèche, 46

April 9, 2024

At the Suroît Hospital in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, on April 2, 2024, Alexandre Laflèche died at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Johanne St-Pierre, 58

April 9, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on April 8, 2024, at the age of 58, passed away Ms. Johanne St-Pierre. Your expressions of sympathy may result in a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Daudelin, 49

April 9, 2024

Peacefully, following a hard fight against illness, Mr. Patrick Daudelin died at Maison Au Diapason in Bromont, on April 6, 2024 at the age of 49. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Véronique Poulin, oncologist, the staff of the oncology department of the Granby hospital center, and Maison Au Diapason for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Maurice Bérubé, 60

April 9, 2024

At the Mitis long-term care accommodation center on April 5, 2024, Mr. Maurice Bérubé died at the age of 60 years and 1 month. A special thank you goes to oncologist Dr. Gabrielle Gagnon of Rimouski Hospital, for her humanity and great dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Sébastien Fortin, 48

April 8, 2024

On April 5, 2024, died in Lamarche, at the age of 48 years and 11 months, Mr. Sébastien Fortin.

No cause of death reported.

Jessie Beausoleil, 29

April 8, 2024

In Châteauguay, on April 2, 2024, at the age of 29, passed away Jessie Beausoleil. Any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dominique Blais, 61

April 8, 2024

In Val-David, on March 16, 2024, at the age of 61, Mr. Dominique Blais died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Marc-Antoine Lessard, 44

April 8, 2024

In Saint-Colomban, on Thursday April 4, 2024, at the age of 44, Mr. Marc-Antoine Lessard passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Gagnon, 61

April 8, 2024

Suddenly in Granby, on April 1, 2024, at the age of 61, died Alain Gagnon. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Tremblay, 56

April 8, 2024

Following a long battle with cancer, Mr. Daniel Tremblay died in the palliative care of the Hôtel Dieu de Sherbrooke, on April 1, 2024, at the age of 56.

14 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Richard Llewellyn, 57

April 13, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Llewellyn announce his sudden passing on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the age of 57. Richard was born in St. Andrew, Jamaica on November 3, 1966, and emigrated to Calgary as a young boy in the 1970s. He stayed in the city for the remainder of his life where he built businesses in window and furnace cleaning. There was nothing he could not fix or do.

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Ann Kelly, 63

April 13, 2024

Lesley Ann Kelly (Stewart) , passed away suddenly on April 9, 2024, in St. Albert, AB, at Sturgeon Community Hospital with her loving children by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Tung Bao Nguyen, 51

April 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bao Nguyen on April 09, 2024. After attending high school and college in Calgary, he answered his call to serve God and the community and spent six years with the Dominican Friars. He then began a new career as a Petroleum Lab Technician in the Alberta oilfields. In 2012, Bao became a certified Red Seal journeyman electrician and enjoyed a fulfilling, 12-year career with MJ Electrical LTD.

No cause of death reported.

Garrett Byron Heward, 27

April 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Garrett Heward on April 8th, 2024, at the age of 27 years. We would like to extend a special thank you to Garrett’s staff and caregivers at Entrust for their kindness and care shown to Garrett over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Carole Leeson, 65

April 12, 2024

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, Mrs. Carole Leeson of Chauvin, Alberta, passed away suddenly at her home at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas William Ferris, 70

April 12, 2024

On April 6, 2024 Thomas William Ferris of Calgary, AB passed away at the age of 70 years after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bonnie Wright, 65

April 11, 2024

It is with the heaviest of hearts the family announces the passing of Bonnie Lee Pearl Wright at the age of 65, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Darrell Michael McGrath, 49

April 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the McGrath family announce the sudden passing of Darrell Michael McGrath on Sunday, March 31st, 2024, in Fort McMurray, Alberta, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Phillip Orville Misner, 58

April 9, 2024

Phillip Orville Misner of Bawlf, AB, Formerly of Galahad, AB, passed away suddenly, at his home, on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dylan Robert Unser, 16

April 9, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dylan Robert Unser announce his sudden passing in Medicine Hat. Dylan passed away at the age of 16, on April 4, 2024, in the comfort of his own home, due to a medical condition. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends playing video games, going to the gym, listening to music and attending music festivals such as Quonset Days. He was looking forward to following in his brothers’ footsteps by learning things like mechanics, woodworking and welding. His many accomplishments included volunteering, working on a construction site, and purchasing his first truck.

No cause of death reported.

Brady James White, 49

April 8, 2024

Brady James White passed away peacefully, on April 5th, at the age of 49. During his life he received many scholarships, travel bursaries, and awards for his accomplishments. He was an outstanding soccer player and continued playing indoor and outdoor soccer into his 40s. Described by friends as possessing serene wisdom, a brilliant intellect, and a compassionate spirit, Brady leaves behind a void in the lives of those he touched. He will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Dwight Mitchell Buffalo, 48

April 8, 2024

Dwight is survived by his loving children, Aishah, Dwight Leighton, Maria “Mia”, and Isabella “Bella”; grandchildren, Kane and Jaylah; devoted parents, Christine and Dennis Buffalo; and many other loving relatives and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Shaun Crane, 44

April 8, 2024

On March 30, 2024, Mr. Shaun “Tyler” Crane passed away at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 1:

Barry Price, 51

April 1, 2024

It is with incredible sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Barry, beloved son of Lynda and David, dearly loved brother of Gavin and much-loved uncle of Owen. Barry loved to ski. He enjoyed helping and working around the acreage, and especially spending holidays in Parksville, Vancouver Island, BC. He was proficient at using Calgary Transit and could tell anyone how to get around. His favourite food was fish n' chips, and he loved coffee. He loved books, and worked at the University of Calgary Bookstore and Shelf Life Books. He also worked at Canadian Tire Dalhousie. In the final few weeks of Barry's journey, Lisa, along with many staff from the Care Team at Dulcina Hospice, helped provide a sense of dignity, kindness, compassion, fun, and peace. Neighbours, several members of the Irish Cultural Society, and special friends also supported Barry and his family. Barry appreciated the kindness and professionalism of the Tom Baker Cancer Centre staff. He showed extreme courage in his year-long fight with cancer. He has left us much too soon, but is now at peace.

13 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Jordane Thibodeau, 27

April 9, 2024

Vancouver - Passed away on March 6, 2024 at the age of 27, Mrs. Jordane Thibodeau, residing in Vancouver. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Rouyn-Noranda Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Loretta Laree Naylor, 33

April 12, 2024

Born in Kitchener, BC, passed away at 33 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Kashmiri Bhatia, 48

April 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Kashmiri Bhatia, who passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Kathryn Anne Dougall, 65

April 12, 2024

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Kathryn Anne Dougall in Cranbrook Hospital on the morning of Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after a difficult battle with breast cancer. Kathy was born on April 28, 1958.

Doreen Gerturde Poirier, 68

April 12, 2024

Doreen Gertrude Poirier passed away at 68 years of age in Cranbrook, BC, on March 25th, 2024, after a battle with cancer.

Grayson Bradey Weaver, 15

April 11, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Grayson Bradey Weaver, a lifelong resident of Chetwynd, BC, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the age of 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

Danica Rae Yeoman, 14

April 11, 2024

Danica Rae Yeoman passed away with family by her side on April 6, 2024, at the age of 14 years, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Martin Dale Sask, 72

April 10, 2024

It is with a profound sense of loss we announce the passing of Martin Dale Sask. Martin was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, was treated successfully and went into remission. He was diagnosed with a second cancer in March of 2023, which was not a recurrence, but a new cancer, and unfortunately this cancer was incurable. Martin fought a valiant fight, always willing to try new kinds of therapies, but he lost the battle on April 4, 2024.

Maggie Lee Mulvihill, 44

April 9, 2024

We have lost our flower child…our free spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Lexxi Louise Sinclair-Shuba, 20

April 8, 2024

Lexxi Louise Sinclair-Shuba was a bright shining star, born April 12, 2003, in Regina Saskatchewan. She peacefully passed at the age of 20 on April 4, 2024, in West Kelowna, British Columbia, with family at her side.

No cause of death reported.

James Stanley Jesse Cramer, 43

April 8, 2024

With both laughter and tears, we bid farewell to our dear James, who died on Sunday, March 31, 2024, leaving behind a legacy as vibrant as his personality. He was 43 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Gordon Edgeworth, 64

April 8, 2024

In loving memory of Gordon Edgeworth, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 64, after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Robert “Waylon” Pointer, 47

April 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Waylon Pointer on March 31, 2024, in Salmon Arm, BC. Waylon passed away at the age of 47 after a courageous battle with cancer over the past two years.

In Manitoba, 25 “died suddenly”:

Daniel Melvin Lone, 52

April 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Dan Lone on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Elizabeth Grace Klassen, 74

April 12, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our loving mom, on April 10th 2024, at her home, at the age of 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karilyn Mowat, 27

April 12, 2024

It is with great sadness, the family announce that Karilyn began her spirit journey on April 4th, 2024, to be with her loved ones that went ahead. Tragically, Karilyn lost her fiancé, Marshall, on May 20th 2022. Her heart was broken, her world turned upside down. But she put up a good fight and kept going forward. In lieu of flowers, and in Kari's memory, plant a tree or make a donation to Addictions of Foundation of Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Rene Raimbault, 71

April 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of René Raimbault wishes to announce his death, which occurred on April 10, after a short illness, carried out with courage.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Lynn Brown, 31

April 12, 2024

It is with great sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of Cheryl, after a brief illness, at Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg, MB. Cheryl leaves to mourn her loving and devoted husband Jeff. She met the love of her life in 2019 and they married in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Schugmann, 59

April 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that on April 4, 2024, after a brave battle with cancer, Gail went for her final sleep.

Valerie Jackett, 66

April 12, 2024

Valerie Jackett was born in Winnipeg on October 6, 1957. She passed away from cancer with family by her side on April 10, 2024.

Francesco Renato Principe, 34

April 11, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Francesco on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the age of 34. Last year, his life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with melanoma, a malignant form of skin cancer. We thank the many people who have been by our family's side since Francesco's devastating diagnosis.

Roy Jonah Flett-Wood, 30

April 11, 2024

Roy will never be forgotten and will forever be in our hearts. He will be greatly missed and mourned by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Scott (Scotty) Leonard Lakatos, 30

April 11, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and far too soon passing of Scott (Scotty) Leonard Lakatos, on April 7, 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Emily Linklater, 31

April 10, 2024

Emily Linklater, April 15 1992-April 7 2024, residing in Thompson, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Travis Keith Prince, 39

April 10, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Matthew Prince on March 30, 2024, in Winnipeg, MB, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas William George Neufeld, 65

April 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and an overwhelming sense of loss that we are announcing the passing of our most beloved Grumpa, father, husband, brother, friend, coach, neighbor, fixer-of-all things and always the absolute life of the party, Douglas William George Neufeld, aged 65. We would like to thank St. Boniface Hospital and staff for their care over the past four months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Cancer Care MB or the Children's Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Emery David Ross, 31

April 10, 2024

Emery David Ross passed away on April 9, 2024 in Thompson.

No cause of death reported.

Shawna Lynn Breaton, 44

April 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Shawna Lynn Breaton announced her passing on March 30, 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Haydence Brianna Nadine, 15

April 10, 2024

Haydence Brianna Nadine Chubb, July 31 2008 - April 6 2024. Beloved daughter of Aaron and Eva Chubb.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Armstrong, 32

April 9, 2024

Ian Armstrong, of Dauphin, Manitoba, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the age of 32 years. Should friends so desire, donations in Ian's memory may be made to Rose, Inc., a company that works with disabled people.

No cause of death reported.

Konrad Czapla, 45

April 9, 2024

No obit.

Danalynn Alexander, 73

April 9, 2024

Danalynn Alexander, beloved mother, and grandmother, passed away on April 4, 2024, in her hometown of Winnipeg, after a short battle with cancer.

Lance Travis Spencer, 34

April 8, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lance Travis Spencer on April 3, 2024, at the young age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bailey Brooks Russell, 8 months

April 8, 2024

Brooks Bailey, 8 months of age, beloved son of Jeff and Alayna, brother of Chloe and Sadie, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

William Joseph Ryan “Anineh Kahbinaneebowit” Laquette, 40

April 8, 2024

William Joseph Ryan Laquette, 40, of Winnipeg and Long Plain, suddenly passed away on March 24, 2024. This tragic loss is completely unexpected, and the family is profoundly saddened.

No cause of death reported.

Neveah Katalina Doerksen, 1

April 8, 2024

Neveah Katalina Doerksen passed away on April 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, just one day before her 2nd birthday. She passed away peacefully at home from a life- limiting disorder.

No cause of death reported.

Naomi Dillon, 45

April 8, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Naomi Jane Dillon.

No cause of death reported.

Josiah Jason Falk, 22

April 8, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearest son. Josiah passed away at home in the arms of his family after a brief illness with diabetes at the young age of 22.

Eight “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Harold Paul Curl, 65

April 15, 2024

We are devastated to share that Harold Paul Curl of Princeton, Newfoundland, passed away suddenly at the G.B Cross Memorial Hospital on April 12, 2024, at 65 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Henrietta Pokue, 48

April 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Henrietta Pokue (Selma) announce her passing on April 11th, 2024, at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Penney, 55

April 11, 2024

Passed away suddenly on April 6, 2024, Randy Penney, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Michael Manning, 25

April 10, 2024

David Michael Manning passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Health Sciences Centre. A very special thank you to 4NB and ICU staff at the HSC, for all of their help and care with our son.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Vaters

April 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and father, Christopher Vaters, at his home on Monday, April 8th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Hiscock, 54

April 9, 2024

Passed suddenly away at his residence on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Philip Hiscock of Winterton, age 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Edward Roche, 51

April 9, 2024

It is with great sadness that the Roche family announces the sudden passing of Sean Edward Roche, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at age 51, at his home in Branch.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca Lynn Trepanier, 38

April 9, 2024

It is with tremendous heartbreak that we lost our beloved Becky, on Monday, April 8, 2024. Rebecca Lynn Trepanier, age 38 years, passed peacefully away at the Health Science Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Becky will be greatly missed by her bowling friends from Special Olympics Mount Pearl.

No cause of death reported.

In Ontario, one “died suddenly”:

Jason Napierkoski, 49

April 12, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Jason passed away unexpectedly at the Sault Area Hospital on April 9, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Linda Blanchard, 69

April 13, 2024

Linda Carol Blanchard (Parenteau), age 69 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2024, with her family by her side at the Rosthern Hospital, after a short, intense struggle with cancer.

Eric Albert Johnstone, 30

April 12, 2024

Eric Albert Johnstone of Big River First Nation, SK, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Vancouver, BC.

No cause of death reported.

William “Roy” Pitcher, 73

April 12, 2024

William “Roy” Pitcher of Green’s Harbour, aged 73, passed away suddenly during a short stay at St. Clare's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Arthur Eric Persson, 75

April 12, 2024

With deep sadness we share the news that Arthur Eric Persson passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on March 30, 2024, the Saturday between Good Friday and Easter Sunday. His daughter Rachel and son-in-law Cordel were with him at the time. Born in 1948, he was 75 years old.

Henry David Wolfe, “Flying With The Eagles, kiniwak išpa-wīci pimihsēt”, 50

April 11, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce Henry made his journey to Creator on April 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shantel Kittiekaywinnie, “Yellow Quill,” 36

April 9, 2024

No obit.

Wade Francis Mitchell, 67

April 9, 2024

The family of Wade Francis Mitchell are deeply saddened to announce his passing on April 7, 2024, after a short battle with lung cancer.

Mark Fredrick Dahlem, 55

April 8, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Mark Dahlem announce his sudden passing in Regina, SK, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the age of 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Perrier, 63

April 12, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Charles Perrier on April 6th, 2024 in Carleton Place, Ontario, at the age of 63. Charles worked for over thirty years with the Parliamentary Protective Service, forming many lifelong friendships along the way. He was an active and dedicated member of the Heritage Fitness Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital or the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and support received from the ER team, and Nurse Iris, at CPDMH.

No cause of death reported.

