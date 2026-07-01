If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post . A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (108)

June 29, 2026

Kenyan TikTok personality Zack Apella has died in the United States after suffering a cardiac arrest, despite efforts by his family and doctors to save his life. His brother, Solo, described the family’s final hours with Zack as deeply painful. Speaking while travelling from Philadelphia [where Apella lived], he said they spent the evening and much of the night with medical staff exploring every possible treatment, but his condition did not improve. The news of Apella’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from Kenyans in the United States and at home. Many social media users said they had seen him active on TikTok only days earlier, while others reflected on the suddenness of his death.

No age reported.

June 26, 2026

Emotions ran high Thursday, June 25, on “Watch What Happens Live” as host Andy Cohen paid tribute to producer Kyra Samson, who died after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. “I have some devastating news,” he told viewers, announcing that Samson had died Tuesday, June 23, at age 28, after four years on staff. Samson was diagnosed at 27 with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. The Glioblastoma Foundation says the current standard of care, like surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, remains largely ineffective and that median survival is about 15 months after diagnosis.

June 25, 2026

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa volleyball player Kari (Mueller) Pekar [33] passed away on June 10 after her battle with cancer, according to the University of Iowa Athletics Department. The Iowa City native graduated from the University of Iowa in 2015 with a degree in health and human physiology. Following her volleyball career, the program said she earned her nursing degree from Kirkwood Community College in 2018 and married former Iowa Hawkeye football tight end Peter Pekar in 2022.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

June 26, 2026

Wrestling star Joe Doering has died at just 44 years old, it was announced Friday. Doering -- who competed for several promotions, including Total Nonstop Action Wrestling -- battled brain cancer for more than a decade. He was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and underwent surgery to have the mass removed. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2022, and he had another procedure. Doering was diagnosed with a third brain tumor late last year and entered hospice care earlier this month.

June 26, 2026

Livermore, California - Erie Mills, longtime artistic director of Livermore Valley Opera, died this week after a short illness. She was 73. Known as a company visionary, the coloratura soprano also received international acclaim with a vocal career spanning over 25 years. Prior to her death June 23, Mills planned and artistically prepared LVO for its 35th season.

Researcher’s note – The Livermore Valley Opera (which performs at the Bankhead Theater) no longer requires staff, musicians, or audience members to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination [sic]. The organization previously had a strict vaccine [sic] mandate in place for all indoor performances, but this requirement has since been dropped. https://livermorearts.org/2021/09/01/news-release-ticket-holders-are-required-to-show-proof-of-vaccination/

No cause of death reported.

Update to our May 27 report:

Reported on June 15:

June 15, 2026

Kyle Busch was a two-time Cup champion and fierce competitor holding NASCAR’s all-time record of 234 national series victories. While the mainstream media brushed his unexpected death off to “pneumonia and sepsis” I wondered why there was no mention of the causative organism, use of ECMO, and how unusual it was for a 41-year-old man to die of an illness where the average age is 77 years and after 4-6 days in the hospital ICU. I was relieved to get a call from NewsMax.

The Death of Kyle Busch: A Case Study in Abject Medical Reporting: “Died of pneumonia” - that’s what the public was told. A 41-year-old elite athlete, wealthy, with access to top-tier medical care, dead within 24 hours of hospital admission. Coughing up blood. Hemorrhaging on a bathroom floor. And the media simply nodded along. Rob Finnerty’s interview with Dr. Peter McCullough on NewsMax cuts through the polite fiction that has become standard operating procedure in medical journalism. The transcript reveals something far more troubling than a tragic death: it exposes a media apparatus that has abandoned its public health obligations entirely.

Kyle Busch was not a sedentary, chronically ill man. He was a NASCAR champion - a sport demanding extreme cardiovascular endurance, heat tolerance, and reaction speeds that degrade rapidly without elite fitness. He raced a truck event at Watkins Glen while symptomatic, meaning he was functional enough to compete. Eleven days later, he was dead. McCullough, a cardiologist with four decades of clinical experience, states it plainly: “I’ve never had a man in his young 40s die in 24 hours of a hemorrhagic pneumonia.” This is not a marginal observation. It is a statistical near-impossibility in the absence of some underlying pathology. The hospital reportedly never identified the causative organism. No test results for SARS-CoV-2, influenza, RSV, pneumococcus, hantavirus—presumably all tests were negative. The body was cremated before any meaningful investigation could occur - including the autopsy checklist McCullough and Hulscher published in their case report, which specifically tests for vaccine-derived spike protein and mRNA persistence in tissue. Busch’s vaccination status remains publicly unconfirmed, but McCullough’s point is procedural, not speculative: NASCAR, like virtually all major sports organizations during the mandate era, required COVID vaccination [sic - see below].

Finnerty asks the essential question: “Why are the mainstream medical community, why are they so hesitant to even mention maybe, hey, COVID and those vaccines?” McCullough’s answer is damning: because asking that question “takes us all the way back to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where there was so much fraud and deception.” The entire edifice - gain-of-function research, emergency use authorization without long-term safety data, suppression of adverse event reporting, the 5–15 year FDA regulatory window of concern for novel genetic products - becomes unstable the moment anyone looks closely at a single anomalous death. The media’s obligation is not to adjudicate causation. It is to ask the questions. When a 41-year-old athlete dies in a manner that a veteran cardiologist calls unprecedented in his career, the failure to investigate is not neutrality - it is complicity in a cover-up by omission.

Millions of Americans received these products. The FDA’s own CBER guidance acknowledges a 5–15 year window of concern. The CDC has now acknowledged that claims of no vaccine-autism link are not evidence-based. The ground is shifting beneath the institutional narrative. If the media cannot ask hard questions about the death of a famous, healthy 41-year-old, what questions will they ask about the deaths of ordinary Americans who never made the evening news?

Researcher’s note - NASCAR didn’t mandate “vaccination” for drivers, even though they may have for attendees. Drivers were encouraged to be “vax’d” and subject to different quarantine rules that made things more difficult for the unvax’d, and sometimes unvax’d drivers missed races, but it’s not correct that it was required.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

June 22, 2026

Whether it was dispatching reporters with lightning speed to a raging disaster or chuckling over a quirky feature story he was editing, Allen Matthews cherished newspapering to the core of his soul. He wrote and edited at The San Francisco Chronicle for 26 years, and after leaving the paper in 2016 he continued his craft and retained a fierce passion for journalism for the rest of his life. Matthews died May 18 in his sleep of cardiac arrest at his home in San Leandro [CA] after a long illness. He was 63.

Researcher’s note - Matthews worked at the SF Examiner from 2021 - 2023. While Matthews didn’t write about COVID “vaccines,” the Examiner was strongly in favor of “vaccination” and the official narrative: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Stanford, CA - Om Malik, one of the Internet’s earliest technology journalists and analysts who dedicated much of his adult life to the craft, died this week after a prolonged heart condition, according to a statement from his family. Malik was 60 years old at the time of his passing, and he died while surrounded by family and friends at Stanford Hospital, the statement said.

No cause of death reported.

June 29, 2026

Beloved musician Oisín Daly [aka “DJ Oceanman”] sadly died suddenly at the age of 38 on Friday, June 12. His devastated wife Vanessa shared the news that he had died in his sleep shortly after returning from a Canadian holiday with his family. His family also paid tribute in a touching obituary, which read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Oisín Daly on June 12, 2026, at his home in Savannah, Georgia.”

No cause of death reported.

Two chefs “died suddenly”:

June 26, 2026

Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi, the culinary force who reshaped Los Angeles’ sushi scene and introduced the now-ubiquitous spicy tuna crispy rice, has died unexpectedly at 67. His restaurant group confirmed the news in an Instagram post Thursday night but did not disclose a cause of death.

June 23, 2026

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Plant-Based Heat restaurant owner and chef Ralph “RJ Groove” Johnson passed away Monday, June 22, according to family members. He was 57 years old. A former radio personality and entrepreneur, Johnson came up with the idea for the vegan eatery while living in Atlanta but opted to open the first brick-and-mortar location in Memphis on June 9, 2021. Johnson passed away Monday night from complications related to a medical event.

No cause of death reported.

June 29, 2026

Ringgold, GA - The City of Ringgold says Jake Haynes [57], a lifelong resident who served city council for more than 12 years, died suddenly. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown, and funeral details have yet to be announced. According to Ringgold’s website, Haynes’ term was set to expire at the end of 2027. No word yet on a special election to fill his vacant seat.

June 28, 2026

ATWOOD, Ill. - The Village of Atwood honored and mourned Mayor Bill Fleming on Sunday after he died earlier this month. 66-year-old Fleming passed away from an unexpected illness on June 18, 2026. He retired in 2022 as Supervisor of Gas Operations in Tuscola. After retiring, Fleming continued to serve the community through a new role: as Mayor of Atwood.

No cause of death reported.

June 28, 2026

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County Tax Commission Matthew Ledbetter has died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Forsyth County announced Sunday. He was 59 Ledbetter served nearly 21 years as the county’s tax commissioner. He took office on Jan. 1, 2005, and was serving his sixth term after being re-elected in 2024.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

Cleveland, Tenn. - Sandra Knight-Helms [62], former engineer and Bradley County Road Superintendent, has passed away. According to social media posts by family members, she had been battling pancreatic cancer. Knight-Helms was most recently employed with Caldwell Paving.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

June 25, 2026

Chattanooga, TN - The Brainerd High School community is mourning the loss of rising senior Damian Stephens, a student leaders say left a lasting impact on everyone he met. Stephens was known as a dedicated student who balanced academics, work and leadership opportunities. Stephens’ death marks the eighth loss of a Brainerd High School student during the 2025-26 school year, adding to what has been an especially difficult year for the school community.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 24, 2026

Bayonne, New Jersey - A GoFundMe page was started for a Bayonne High School freshman “who passed away suddenly” on Friday, Superintendent of Schools John Niesz announced. “I have some very sad news to share one of our 9th grade students, Miss Jounir Badawy, passed away this weekend. The death of someone so young and vibrant is incomprehensible especially when it is so sudden,” Niesz wrote yesterday in a letter to Bayonne students, staff, and faculty.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 22, 2026

In 2024, Ronjera and Carlos Abrahams fertility story became one of a welcomed miracle for a couple who always found a way. On Monday, Ronjera shared the heartbreaking news that Carlos [35], her love since they were 17 years old, has passed away. A 2025 feature in the Charlotte [NC] Observer highlighted how unique the couple’s journey was. Carlos, a Marine who’d later own a Caribbean bar in the West Charlotte area, was stationed in Missouri.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

June 27, 2026

Tricia Barbara (Poss) Zimmer was born on November 1, 1971, in Hendricks, MN. On September 14, 2018, she was appointed as a Judge in the Fifth Judicial District. She was also actively involved in many aspects of the community. She was a member of the SMSU Foundation Board, a member of the Marshall Police Advisory Board, a volunteer with United Way of Southwest Minnesota, and volunteered in various other ways throughout her community. She completed a couple of half marathons and ran two full marathons, the first in Fargo, ND, and the second in Duluth, MN. Tricia had a sharp sense of humor and a passion for life. Tricia died on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN, after a brief but courageous battle with an aggressive cancer.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

June 26, 2026

Bowie, MD - John James DeBoy, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on June 22, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 51 years old. Following law school, he clerked for the Honorable Peter J. Messitte of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. John became a partner at Covington & Burling, where he established himself as a leading product liability and mass tort defense litigator. John maintained an active pro bono practice, representing prisoners in parole proceedings and advocating for criminal defendants in capital and other serious cases.

A priest “died suddenly”:

June 24, 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. - Final preparations are underway across the Catholic Diocese of Tucson for several celebrations to remember an Oro Valley parish priest starting Thursday. Father John Arnold [70], the longtime pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist in Oro Valley, passed away suddenly last Thursday. He was pastor there for more than a decade and before becoming a priest, he was well known in the Tucson legal community.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: Catholic priests are generally subject to COVID-19 vaccination mandates imposed by their respective dioceses, with significant variation in strictness and enforcement across different jurisdictions.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 5:

June 5, 2026

Bluffton, SC - Dr. Robert “Bob” C. Lusik was a doctor with a giant heart, one that always wanted to give. From a young age, Bob had the desire to help people and animals alike. With strong family ties to the Wading River Fire Department, he eventually became the longtime physician of the Wading River and Ridge Fire Districts. Specializing in Family Medicine, he would open his own practice where he worked until he moved to Bluffton, South Carolina, with his family in the early 2000s. For over twenty years, Bob worked in the Bluffton/ Beaufort/ Hilton Head area helping as many people as he could, serving as a Staff Physician and Medical Director at Novant Health Urgent Care (formerly Doctor’s Care) and Medical Director for the Bluffton Township Fire Department. He was known for his wit and his humor, often times making one laugh even in the darkest of times. It is a cruel irony that a spectacular and unique man would be taken by a rare, very fast and aggressive form of cancer known as Stage IV Sarcomatoid Renal Cell Carcinoma. He found the investigation of his own illness interesting and always clung to hope. Bob Lusik, 71, passed away at home surrounded by his beloved family Friday, June 5th.

Researcher’s note - As a practicing doctor at Novant Health, Lusik would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, including a booster, with no option to test: Link

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

June 28, 2026

Belleville, Illinois - Recently retired from a lifelong career working in healthcare first as a CNA, putting herself through college, then as an X-ray tech at Belleville Memorial Hospital and then moving into the cardiac cath lab. Peggy would eventually work for the Jewish Hospital system as a cardiac cath interventional technologist before taking a traveling job training medical staff on the use of new equipment for Phillips Medical Systems. Eventually she returned to work locally until her retirement from John Cochrane Veterans hospital. Peggy was looking forward to a long and happy retirement with husband, Steven, while relishing the time she spent with her granddaughter, Maria. Her sudden loss is a shock to all family and friends, and her absence will create a huge void.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Marshall Ladipo, a retired licensed vocational nurse from California Institution for Men, passed away June 12, 2026. Ladipo started her nursing career with the department in August 2010 at California Institution for Men in Chino. She remained at the institution until retiring in August 2023.

Researcher’s note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

June 24, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Andrew Rudolf Bins on June 17, 2026. He died peacefully, ending his courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. An Alumni of University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, he was an ICU RN at Shadyside Hospital and later became a Case Manager at United Healthcare. He will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his quiet strength, compassion, and his love for baseball and filmmaking. Andrew’s love of church and God inspired service with Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont and assistance with their Meals for Friends program.

Researcher’s note - If Bins was working at Shadyside Hospital during the time of the CMS mandate, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine,” with no option to test. Some Case Managers at United Healthcare were mandated to “vaccinate,” depending on duties: https://mycareer.upmc.com/covid-19-vaccination-information-for-upmc-careers/?utm_source=chatgpt.com Also, Lutheran Churches of Southwestern PA strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination,” framing it as a matter of care, and no different than other vaccines: https://www.swpasynod.org/synodnews/religious-exemptions

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

June 29, 2026

Redwood City, CA - Elizabeth Joanne Sarantitis Latham, Liz to family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2025, while vacationing in Cuzco, Peru. She was 65 years old. Liz married Robert Latham in 1990 and, after starting a family, began a second career as a special education teacher in the Redwood City School District.

Researcher’s note – California imposes mandatory vaccination [sic] proof and COVID-19 testing requirements for school staff: https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/08/california-imposes-mandatory-vaccination-proof-and-covid-19-testing-requirements-for-school-staff/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 6:

June 6, 2026

Jeffrey Scott Kalstrom, of Duluth, MN, has passed away on June 4, 2026, of a sudden cardiac arrest while sleeping in his camping boat on Fish Lake. He taught art at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for many years up until his passing. He was the faculty advisor for the Art Rats, the art department student club, for many years. His knowledge and understanding made him a mentor to many.

Researcher’s note - As an employee of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Kalstrom would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”: https://www.fox9.com/news/university-of-minnesota-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-for-faculty-and-staff

A coach “died suddenly”:

June 23, 2026

A nationally recognized speed skating coach who brought joy to his students, Carl Cepuran died Sunday in the Glen Ellyn [IL] home he shared with his wife, Marilyn. Cepuran, 64, impacted thousands of athletes with the Glen Ellyn Speed Skating club and skaters outside the club, from recreational skaters such as his son, Gordon Cepuran, to his youngest son, Ethan Cepuran, a silver medalist at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The Daily Herald had contacted Carl Cepuran as recently as last Thursday, when he submitted photos of he and Ethan Cepuran in Milan for a Father’s Day feature. “This was not expected, for sure. The whole community is in shock,” said Melissa Koenig, a coach, past president and former pupil of Carl Cepuran at Glen Ellyn Speed Skating.

No cause of death reported.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

June 24, 2026

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - Jan A. “Jay” Sanders Jr. [55], a firefighter and paramedic who died last Thursday after a years-long battle with occupational cancer, will be honored at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.

June 24, 2026

HOPKINS CO., Ky. - The Hopkins County fire community is grieving after losing one of their own. The Nortonville Fire Department announced Wednesday morning that Lt. Jerry Norris [43] unexpectedly passed away. The agency says he has been a firefighter with their department for several years.

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

June 28, 2026

MUNDELEIN, Ill. - Mundelein police are mourning one of their officers who died “suddenly,” according to village officials. Officials have not released the officer’s identity. The Village of Mundelein did not release further information on the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

No age reported.

June 24, 2026

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. - Sheriff Drew Robinson announced that a long-time Martin County deputy passed away unexpectedly. Sergeant Shaun Cratt [44] died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency while off-duty. Sheriff Drew Robinson says Cratt had been working with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office since 2006, serving not only as a deputy sheriff but also as a leader, mentor, and dear friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

June 28, 2026

A man suffering through a medical emergency Sunday morning at the center divider to the Golden State (5) Freeway in Burbank [CA] was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The incident occurred at 4:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the Buena Vista Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately known what kind of medical emergency the decedent had and whether he was a passenger or motorist inside a vehicle.

No age reported.

June 27, 2026

The Ohio County [KY] Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash on Friday morning at approximately 8:50 near the Greenbriar Road and Hwy 231 intersection, about 10 miles north of Hartford. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a vehicle in a ditch. “The elderly male driver was found to be suffering a medical event prior to the collision, a passerby checked on the patient and initiated CPR before EMS arrived on scene,” the sheriff’s office said. The man was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 27, 2026

16-year-old Jeremy "Ryan" Lambert, two-time state wrestling champion and student at Alexandria [AL] High School, tragically passed away in a single-car crash on Friday, June 26. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a statement that Lambert wasn't wearing his seatbelt when his 2007 Jeep Cherokee crashed in Calhoun County. He was thrown from the car and taken to the hospital, where he passed away. Before his death, Lambert was an upcoming junior. Lambert’s cause of death is currently unconfirmed.

June 25, 2026

Connersville, Ind. - A person is dead after a crash in Fayette County believed to be caused by a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m. June 24, the Connersville Police Department said officers responded to a report of an “unconscious male” at the Speedway gas station, near 30th Street and Park Road, in Connersville. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash. Medical personnel arrived on scene and took him to Reid Health Connersville in critical condition. However, the male was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police said the male’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Park Road at a “high rate of speed,” and continued in a north-west direction through the intersection of Park Road and 30th Street. Police said the vehicle then left the road, traveling across the grass barrier on the south side of the Speedway lot, before veering left and crashing into the wall that runs along the west side of Speedway’s parking lot. “It is believed at this time that driver had suffered a medical emergency while driving, which most likely led to the loss of control of the vehicle and ultimately to the accident,” Connersville PD said in a news release. No other injuries or damage to property were reported.

Seven “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

June 27, 2026

The St. Lucie County [FL] Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a missing diver was found dead on the ocean floor approximately 6 to 7 miles north-northeast of the Fort Pierce Inlet. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce received a Mayday call over VHF Channel 16 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday regarding a missing diver. Following the distress call, the Coast Guard notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which immediately deployed 4 vessels to assist in the search. A group of civilian boaters who were friends of the missing diver departed the Fort Pierce Inlet at approximately 1 p.m. to aid in the search. At approximately 4:10 p.m., civilian divers entered the water and located the missing diver at the bottom of the ocean in approximately 55 feet of water. The diver was recovered and pronounced deceased.

No cause of death reported.

June 24, 2026

A U.S. sailor who was reported missing in mid-June was discovered dead on Friday in the water near the piers on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, the service confirmed. Engineman Fireman Apprentice Isaac Benjamin Norris, 22, was assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman and was last seen on Naval Station Norfolk on June 14. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service did not announce a cause of death. Though the NCIS is investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, Norris’ death will likely not be ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, said a U.S. Navy official with knowledge of the case.

Two bodies found in the water in NYC:

June 23, 2026

New York City, NY - The body of an unidentified man was found floating in the East River near a popular ferry landing during the Tuesday morning rush, cops said. The grim discovery was made around 7:50 a.m. in the major waterway, near the East 34th Street landing for the NYC Ferry, police said. It is unknown how long the man was in the river as the city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead by responding EMS workers at the scene, authorities said. Last week, the body of a missing 73-year-old woman who had been suffering from dementia was found floating in a pond at a Queens park, cops and sources said.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A person found dead in Ochoco Creek Saturday likely suffered a medical emergency before his death, Prineville Police said. Officers responded to a report of a male in the creek near NW Deer Street around 10:00 a.m., Prineville Police posted to Facebook. Investigators determined there was no foul play and believe the death was due to a medical emergency. The person’s identity has not been released.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

LEWISBURG, UNION CO., PA - The Jackass Brewing Company family is mourning the loss of co-founder Larry Winans [61], who suffered a cardiac arrest while competing in an Ironman 70.3 triathlon. In a statement shared with customers and supporters, the brewery said Winans experienced a severe cardiac arrest during the swim portion of the race. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the brewery said his family is now facing the loss of the longtime entrepreneur and community member.

June 28, 2026

Philip N. Desmarais, age 63, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Provincetown, Massachusetts. He died drinking his morning coffee on MacMillan Pier, watching the sun rise over Provincetown. In New Hampshire, he was owner/operator of a record/CD store, handled property management duties for Red Oak Apartments, and was a licensed broker at Fidelity Investments. More recently, Phil was doing medical transports, taking patients to their medical appointments, mostly at a wide range of Boston health care facilities.

No cause of death reported.

June 27, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. - The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead on a Hesperia sidewalk Thursday morning as Christina Bly Mora, a 64-year-old Hesperia resident. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith, deputies from the Hesperia Police Department arrived and found Mora unresponsive. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased. Smith said there were no suspicious signs noted at the time of the call. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

June 27, 2026

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are continuing to investigate after a woman in her late 60s was found dead inside her home Friday evening. According to Sanford police, officers responded to a home near Clairmont Avenue and Terrace Avenue after a family member reported finding the woman dead. Police have not released her identity or said how she died, describing the investigation as active and ongoing.

June 24, 2026

A man died suddenly while hiking a popular Northern California trail, leading officials to issue an urgent heat warning as temperatures rise. Brent Leuschen, 60, of nearby Davis, was on a remote part of the Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve trail system on Sunday when authorities received a 911 call about a hiker in distress. “Despite immediate lifesaving efforts by first responders and assisting hikers, the individual was pronounced deceased after being transported to the Canyon Creek Resort area,” the VFPD said in a statement. The hiking trail, located near Lake Berryessa in Solano County, saw temperatures climb into the 90s on Sunday, prompting the National Weather Service to warn residents in the region about the heat.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

SUNMAN, Ind. - 51-year-old Trever Eckstein was diagnosed with kidney cancer four years ago but he wasn’t the type to bring that up in conversations. It later turned into lung cancer but that still wasn’t something Trever wanted to talk about. He never really focused on the bad things in life. Trever passed away last night and Cindy and the kids are grieving this morning and could use help from others right now.

June 23, 2026

Newburgh, NY - A heartbreaking announcement from a popular local restaurant group has left regular guests and staff absolutely devastated. Hudson Taco announced the passing of Dwayne Bryant [37], who was a member of the Cosimo’s Restaurant Group family for over 20 years. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

June 29, 2026

Travis Jay Hughes, age 48, passed away suddenly from lung cancer on Thursday morning June 18, 2026, in San Diego, California.

June 29, 2026

Medford Jason Murphy, age 50, of Liberty [TN], passed away suddenly Friday, June 26, 2026, at his home. Jason was a member of the church of Christ and worked at Kingston Timers manufacturing plant.

No cause of death reported.

June 29, 2026

Robert Franklin Kirkpatrick, age 45, died unexpectedly at his home in Kendallville [IN] on Sunday, June 28, 2026. He was employed in the past with Arby’s in Kendallville.

No cause of death reported.

June 28, 2026

Chariton, IA - Kellie was a very kind and loving person, always willing to help everyone. She was very compassionate and was exceptional when caring for others nearing the end of life. Kellie had many talents and was a natural artist. Kellie passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, surrounded by the love of her family, following a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer.

June 27, 2026

The world was a magical place full of beauty, inspiration and joy for Melinda Morris, who went by the name her brother gave her as an infant, Mindy. After being voted “most original” in high school, she had a full Air Force enlisted military career and loved learning, fairness, inclusion, creativity, travel and kindness. She devoted eighteen years to the Equal Opportunity career field. Above all, she wished everyone to feel loved and safe and live a life of authentic connection, joy and peace. Mindy passed away on June 27, 2026, at the age of 45, of breast cancer.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

June 27, 2026

Payten Leigh Gross, 33, of Liberty, IN, gained her angel wings on Saturday June 27, 2026, in her home surrounded by her parents, family and the bestest of friends. Payten was a presence. Payten loved with her entire being and would give even when she didn’t have anything left to give. She would be exhausted and still keep going. When cancer came, there were no tears till the very end. “Crying don’t fix anything,” she said. Her tears at the end were for us not herself. In Payten’s battle with ovarian cancer, she was an inspiration to many, she was strong and determined.

June 27, 2026

Rome, New York - Beloved Charles Karl Kotary, age 63, died suddenly at home on June 4, 2026. After a brief semester at SUNY Oswego, Charles came home to enter the family business of home improvement contracting, which he continued for 40 years, ultimately owning his own company. In or about 2009, Charles decided to attend classes at Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute to learn how to make and repair jewelry. He and his wife, Kelley, owned and operated The Gem Boutique in Rome for over a decade, where he served as bench jeweler while still operating Kotary Construction.

No cause of death reported.

June 27, 2026

Krystle Lee Hill, 43, of Keene [NH], passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 20, 2026, following a brief illness. If you knew Krystle, you knew her radiant smile could light up any room, and her infectious laughter had a way of bringing joy to everyone around her.

No cause of death reported.

June 27, 2026

Charleston, SC - “Tony” Anthony John Sharbo passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Charleston, US.

No cause of death reported.

June 27, 2026

Vicki Lynn Drangin, age 64, of Cedar Springs [MI], died unexpectedly Friday, June 26, 2026 at Corewell Health Meijer Heart Center.

No cause of death reported.

June 26, 2026

Chester, MD - On Friday, June 26, 2026, Heaven welcomed its newest angel, and brightest star, with open arms. Natalie Dunn Wills, passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital, after a courageous, 4-year battle with breast cancer. Nat, Natty, Natlax, as she was so fondly referred to by so many, lived her 36 years to the fullest. Lacrosse was Nat’s true love. Nat was a goalie, a position that in itself, requires great courage, strength, agility and Nat played the position to near perfection. She had the highest level of courage and strength that simply amazed those who watched her play. It was these attributes that allowed her to fight the biggest battle of her life with cancer.

June 26, 2026

Ottawa, Illinois - Alan Paul Haygood II, 53, of Sandwich, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Rothbury, MI. He was an active member of Local 150 and currently working for Sunbelt Rentals.

No cause of death reported.

June 26, 2026

With profound sadness, we share that Christopher Patrick Gates passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Tampa General Hospital in his new home city of Tampa, Florida, on Monday, June 8th, 2026. He was 27 years young.

No cause of death reported.

June 26, 2026

Dakota P. Moyer, 31, of Hemlock Street, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, PA, died suddenly late Monday afternoon, June 22, 2026, in his home. Dakota had been employed in the warehouse department of Walmart, Lehighton. He enjoyed design and was an avid gamer.

No cause of death reported.

June 26, 2026

John F. Regan, 66, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 15, 2026. John was the owner and principal designer of Twisted Stem Floral in Crystal Lake, Illinois, where he built a devoted following over more than four decades in the floral industry.

No cause of death reported.

June 26, 2026

Lisa Marie Ratliff, a cherished lifelong resident of Pasadena, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026. An alumna of Northeast High School’s Class of 2010, she pursued her passion for animals as a Vet Tech, where her love for all creatures great and small was evident in every gesture. Her colleagues and clients alike knew her as a compassionate caregiver who would go above and beyond to ensure the well-being of every animal she encountered.

No cause of death reported.

June 26, 2026

MR. JOHN HENRY JAMES, IV, “JOHN JOHN” passed on June 13, 2026, in Charleston, WV, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

June 26, 2026

Tamara Marie Bowers (nee Santone) of Marlton, NJ, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24th, 2026. She was 64 years of age. Tamara was the owner and proprietor of Twin Holly Farm in Marlton, NJ, and also worked as a Dental Hygenist for many years.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Steven Franklin “Frank” Abney, 60, of Dahlonega, GA, passed away surrounded by his family on June 25th, 2026, after a 3-year battle with cancer. Frank loved his family dearly and was a great friend to have. His favorite role was being a grandfather “Jeep” to his grandsons.

June 25, 2026

Amy Joy Sallmen, 51, of Butler [PA], passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, June 22, 2026, at Butler Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Darren R. Rimpila, almost 44, of Oshkosh [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2026, at his home. Driven by a passion for learning, he later earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh and went on to obtain several additional IT certifications throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

David Walker Jr., 42, of Springfield [OH], passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2026. David was a valued subcontractor at MacGillivray Renovations for 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Donald “Dewey” Mortis, Jr., age 58, of the Town of Western [NY], passed away unexpectedly at home on June 19, 2026. He currently was employed by the Rome City School District for 38 years and was head custodian at John E. Joy Elementary School.

Researcher’s note – GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES NEW REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDANCE FOR THE SAFE REOPENING OF NEW YORK SCHOOLS: Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees—with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]—Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: https://nyspta.org/nys-department-of-health-and-cdc-information/

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Jeffrey E. Amacher, age 40, of McKean, PA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. He was employed as a machine operator working with several excavating companies within the area.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Jeremy Ray “Mr. Macho Man” Israel, 47, of Zanesville [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 22, 2026 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Lisa J. Bezem (nee Salinardi), 65, of Midland Park, NJ, formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2026. She was a salesperson for LeCreuset in New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lisa’s name may be made to American Cancer Society or Valley Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Shane “Levi” Cole Roberts, 47, of Gillette [WY], died Saturday, June 6, 2026, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Steven Ray Nettrouer, 44, Goshen [IN], passed away unexpectedly at his work on Saturday, June 20, 2026. He brought joy to life through his love for basketball, bowling, and fishing. Steven shared a lifelong affection for dogs, who always brought a smile to his face.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

Wrightsville, Georgia - Tamai attended Johnson County High School. Anyone acquainted with her understood her love and passion for socializing was unparalleled. Enjoying quality time with family and friends was a significant aspect of her life. Tamai departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

June 25, 2026

St. Johns, MI - Gary Miles Kunkle, 66, of St. Johns, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on June 25, 2026. A talented craftsman, Gary enjoyed woodworking and refinishing furniture. He learned many of those skills working alongside his father, restoring pianos, tables, and other treasured pieces. Gary was a kind and caring man whose circle of friends was small but meaningful. He could often be found in his office with classic rock playing at full volume.

June 25, 2026

Tupelo, MS - On Thursday, June 25, 2026, Wayne Spencer Davis, Sr. took his last breath on Earth and breathed his first in Heaven after a brief stay in hospice following a massive stroke. He was a gifted guitar player and musician who played with bands; The Inside Sound, Stage 3, and played for the Tidesmen Quartet from Grace Memorial Baptist Church. His sense of humor was legendary, and sometimes, questionable.

June 23, 2026

Waukesha, WI - Cecelia “Cece” Fausel (Pisacreta) passed away peacefully on June 23, 2026, after a four-year battle with cancer at the age of 74. She volunteered her skills in IT at a local senior center following her retirement. She was a fan of sci-fi shows like Star Trek, crafting and cross-stitching, and spending time with family.

June 23, 2026

Brooklyn Park MN - Michael Joseph Zallar, 68 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 23, 2026. After recovering from an emergency double-bypass heart surgery last September, Mike courageously battled small cell carcinoma cancer for the last six months, all while finding ways to enjoy life and make those around him smile.

June 23, 2026

Medina, OH - Pete Kolomichuk, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Sunday, June 14, 2026, after a courageous battle with amyloidosis and its complications. A lifelong creator and entrepreneur, Pete owned and operated Jurassic Mountain Family Fun Center, bringing joy to countless families.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: Amyloidosis is a rare group of diseases characterized by the buildup of abnormal, misfolded proteins called amyloid fibrils in tissues and organs, disrupting their normal function.

June 23, 2026

Angela Joy Lastine, best known as “Angel,” 50, Pipestone [MN], died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. She briefly attended Union College before transitioning to the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where she later completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology. For approximately fifteen years, she worked at a Chamberlin Edmonds in Minneapolis, Minn., where she excelled in serving clients from all walks of life - including those navigating significant hardship and instability.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

David Thomas Buchheim died unexpectedly on the 26th of May, 2026, just a few weeks before his 32nd birthday. David was a bright K-12 student who graduated from the University of Tulsa with a degree in electrical engineering. A life-long Tulsa [OK] resident, he was employed as a Senior Substation Engineer where he designed and implemented substations for American Electric Power.

Researcher’s note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

Donald A. Pontbriant, age 56, died unexpectedly on June 15, 2026, at his home in North Fort Myers, Florida. He first worked as an auto mechanic for a number of years and then changed careers to work as a cook at various restaurants in the New England area.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA - Jesse Carl Peterson, age 47, of Middleborough, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

WATERBURY, CT - It is with profound sadness and deeply broken hearts that the family of Leonardo “Bebo” Feliciano Jr., age 34, shares the news of his unexpected passing on Friday, June 19, 2026, at St. Mary’s Hospital. His most recent position was at Boru’s Bar and Grill in Waterbury, where he was known for his outgoing personality and warm smile.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

Haverhill, MA – Linda D. (Hanbury) Croteau, 64, passed away unexpectedly at her residence. Linda was employed as a social worker/councilor for the State of MA prior to her marriage to James and moved on to raise her family.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

Lisa Michelle Davis, age 53, of Smithfield, North Carolina, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at her home. Lisa worked for many years as a bank teller and lived a life rooted in community and attended Tender Heart Deeper Faith in Fayetteville when visiting her daughter.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

Michael J. Downs, 64, of South Windsor [CT], beloved husband of Nancy (Morin) Downs, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his family. He worked in the HVAC industry for 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

June 23, 2026

Scott Eric Laman of Machesney Park, Illinois, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2026. Shortly after graduation, Scott joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Sacramento, California. After his service, he returned home, where he was a volunteer firefighter with the Cherry Valley Fire Department, as well as a member of its dive team. After moving to Machesney Park, Scott became a volunteer firefighter with the North Park Fire Department. In his 40s, Scott joined the Army Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

June 22, 2026

David Eugene Crane, 68, of Greenfield, IN, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 22, 2026, of a sudden heart attack. David loved his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, all things racing, especially the American Sprint Car Tour, and Midget Car racing with Josh when Josh was younger. He was his kids and grandkids, and friends of grandkids, biggest cheerleader attending many sports events and dance recitals.

June 22, 2026

Boston, MA - Some people pass through life. Tracy Ann Kyser-Buss made a beautiful entrance wherever she went. Tracy passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Friday, June 12, 2026, at her home in Boston, Massachusetts. She was 56 years old, just weeks shy of her birthday. To know Tracy was to know beauty, laughter, adventure, and a wit so sharp it could leave you laughing long after the conversation ended. She had a gift for making life feel larger, brighter, and infinitely more interesting. If Tracy taught us anything, it would be that if you have a dream, there is a way to make it happen despite all odds.

Reported on June 21:

June 21, 2026

Thomasville, NC - Kristen Nicole Trent Whitt, 36, went to her heavenly rest on June 21, 2026, at 12:10 PM due to a five-year battle with cancer. Kristen had a love of everything Tim Burton and Disney. She had an adventurous soul and was always willing to try and do new things. She had a passion for crafting of all kinds.

June 21, 2026

Christopher Thomas D’Abrosca, age 44 years, of Kingwood Township, NJ, former longtime resident of the Trenton, NJ, area, died suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Hunterdon Care Center, Raritan Township, NJ.

No cause of death reported.

June 21, 2026

Nicholas H. Hedges, 30, of Elizaville, NY, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2026. From a young age, Nicholas displayed a keen intellect with the outdoors. He earned an Associates of Science from the University of Purdue and a Bachelor of Science from Pacific Lutheran College. His academic journey did not end there; at the time of his passing, he was pursuing a doctorate in Physical Therapy at Tufts University in Boston, a testament to his dedication to learning and his passion for helping others. Nicholas also served his country honorably in the United States Army as a medic. His time in service exemplified his selflessness and unwavering commitment to the well-being of others.

Researcher’s note - If Hedges was at Tufts between the fall of 2021 and May 2023, he would have been subject to their COVID “vaccination” mandate, which included a booster, with no option to test: https://healthy.tufts.edu/tufts-fall-2021-campus-update-undergraduate-students?utm_source=chatgpt.com VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

June 21, 2026

Westminster, MD - Steven “Steve” Wayne Lowe died in the early morning of June 18th, 2026, at Carroll Hospital Center. He passed as a result of a heart attack. Steve enjoyed planning family trips and traveling the country. These trips often gave him the opportunity to do things he enjoyed, like driving in circles, and testing the off road capabilities of minivans. Steve had dreams of touring cross country in a pickup towing a camper, taking his family with him.

Reported on June 20:

June 20, 2026

Kenneth “Kenny” Beardslee, 67, of Lansing, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home, from natural causes related to heart complications, on June 20, 2026. He lived a life full of laughter, generosity, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He had a gift for making friends wherever he went and was well known for sharing his homemade jam, maple syrup, and honey with those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 16:

June 16, 2026

Canton, OH - Charles Edward Vignos, age 68, died suddenly June 16, 2026, of a heart attack while driving his truck through Missouri. Charlie grew up playing sports and was a big fan of the local Yankees and Mets. He also enjoyed a glass of fine wine and once worked as a sommelier at a Florida casino.

Reported on June 15:

June 15, 2026

Patience Elizabeth Morris, age 20, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her family and close friends. Patience always had a passion for the ocean and beaches, and went on to the University of Tampa to study Marine Biology. Following her diagnosis at the beginning of her freshman year of college, she chose to remain in Florida to enjoy time with friends and her love for the beach. Patience had a passionate gift for photography, which she utilized throughout her life.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: The University of Tampa is not requiring a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and employees. While vaccination [sic] is not mandatory, the university previously implemented a policy where masks were required in all indoor buildings regardless of vaccine [sic] status, with exceptions only for eating, drinking, or exercising.

Reported on June 14:

June 14, 2026

Kevin Michael Tinkham, 39, of Cincinnati, OH, died suddenly June 14th, 2026. Kevin was born on St Patrick’s Day and lived a charmed life. His joy was contagious. He loved playing, watching, and refereeing sports and was especially passionate about the Buckeyes and the Bearcats.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 12:

June 12, 2026

David F. Clark Jr., of Rochester, New York, suddenly passed away on June 12, 2026, at the age of 63. David was deeply dedicated to his career as a Mechanical Engineer. He worked at several respected companies including Getinge, Performance Technologies, SenDec, IEC Electronics, and most recently MKS Instruments. He was highly valued by his colleagues for his expertise, work ethic, and problem-solving abilities. Charismatic and outgoing, David had a gift for staying connected with people throughout his life and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 11:

June 11, 2026

Spartanburg, SC - Amanda Bevis, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, entered the presence of her Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2026, after a courageous three-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She had recently celebrated her 50th birthday on June 9. Amanda was known for her wisdom, kindness, intelligence, and quiet strength. She had a remarkable ability to make others feel seen, loved, and understood.

June 11, 2026

Saluda, SC - Michael Barrett Crumpton entered his eternal home on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Agape Hospice House in Lexington after a long battle with ALS. Barrett was a shinning light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His journey on this earth was one marked by love, compassion, and faith in God. Barrett was employed with Self Regional Healthcare IT Department until his ALS diagnosis disabled him.

Researcher’s note - If Crumpton was working for Self Regional Healthcare during the time of the CMS COVID “vaccination” mandates - which applied to all departments, regardless of patient contact - he would have been required to be “vaccinated”: Link

Reported on June 1:

June 1, 2026

Sarah Lynn Blevins, age 48, of Orange, Virginia, suddenly passed away on June 1, 2026, leaving behind an army of loved ones. She was strong willed, a master of mischief, stubborn, independent, protective, and adventurous. She was impossible not to love. Her unforgettable laugh will be missed by many.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 18:

April 18, 2026

Andria was truly a faithful woman. She attended mass and sang in the church choir. Always carried rosaries and religious articles with her wherever she went. She had a devotion to St. Dymphna whom she prayed to every day. She was very generous to her family and friends. And was devoted to taking care of her parents, especially her mother. Andria loved to be around people. She worked at the NYC Public Library, enjoying interaction with the community. Andria also worked in daycare. She had a special place in her heart for children. Outside of work, Andria loved performing in community theater. She loved going to Atlantic City and playing Bingo with her friends. Andria was very creative. Her specialty was molding chocolate along with making flower arrangements, crocheting and crafting. She loved decorating for each and every holiday, especially Christmas.

Researcher’s note - Amarosa, a friend of my mother’s, had cancer, diagnosed last winter. She was almost surely “vaccinated” and boosted: The NY Public Library mandated COVID “vaccination” of employees, per the NYC employer mandate: Link

CANADA (329)

Alberta (83)

Nathan Dean Molyneux, 41 [“after a 5-year battle with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), an autoimmune liver disease”]

British Columbia (8)

New Brunswick

Ontario (211)

June 23, 2026

She was diagnosed with liver cancer on May 1st, 2026, and was taken far too soon just 50 days later on June 19th at 9:25am. Barbara was the best mom, sister, aunt, gramma, colleague, and friend. She spent her life helping others and never asked for anything in return. She was truly an inspiration to everyone.