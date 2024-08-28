In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, August 19-26, 2024
Environmental activist Kris Kent; music producer Roy McLaren (43); cricketer Raja Narayanappa (42); football “legend” Martin Doak; 4 mums; 2 dads; Irish footballer Shane Murphy; & more
UNITED KINGDOM
Well liked and highly respected: Tributes paid to Shropshire water campaigner who died suddenly
August 24, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a rivers campaigner from Shropshire who died suddenly. Kris Kent had been credited with creating one of the country’s largest networks of citizen scientists monitoring water quality in our rivers. Mr Kent, from Dothill, Telford, was found 'unresponsive and resting against a tree' at a farm in Plowden at Lydbury North on June 24 this year, an inquest has been told. Assistant Shropshire & Telford Coroner Heath Westerman was told that Kristian Kent was a campaign manager for the Angling Trust.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tributes paid to ‘one of a kind’ Scots DJ who died suddenly aged 43 following health battle
August 20, 2024
Tributes have flooded in for a "one of a kind" Scots music producer who died at the age of 43. Roy McLaren, who had multiple sclerosis, passed away suddenly at home in Thornhill, Stirling, on July 9. The DJ released tracks with labels including Defected, Salted, Omid 16B’s Sex on Wax and Nocturnal Groove. He launched his second music label, Here to Hear Trax, just days before his death.
No cause of death reported.
Tributes paid to Maidstone cricketer who died suddenly aged 42
August 27, 2024
Members of a cricket club are mourning the loss of a "good friend" after one of their players died suddenly aged just 42. Raja Narayanappa suffered a heart attack on August 9 after returning home to Tarragon Road, Maidstone from a holiday to see family in India. Better known as Vijay Kumar, he fell ill while in bed and his wife Indira Sigamani dialled 999. He was taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford but died on August 12.
Morton legend Martin Doak, who is Ben Doak's grandfather, dies
August 20, 2024
Morton FC has paid a moving tribute to the club legend Martin Doak following his sudden passing at only 60 years old. The former Ton legend, the grandfather of Liverpool star Ben Doak, died yesterday (Monday).
No cause of death reported.
Knifeman who tried to kill Outlander actor dies suddenly
August 24, 2024
The attacker who attempted to murder the Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn by stabbing him outside the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh has died suddenly. Jonathan Wilson, who was detained indefinitely for the March 2019 attack, is understood to have suffered a seizure on Monday and died in Aberdeen where he was receiving specialist treatment. Wilson, 48, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, wrongly believed that Burn was part of a celebrity pedophile ring. A source said Wilson had recently started a new drug to treat his illness and that medics had considered the possibility this had contributed to his death. It is understood he was found unresponsive in his room at the Orchard clinic despite being under regular observation by staff.
No cause of death reported.
Swanley family heartbroken after sudden death of ‘happy and handsome’ two-year-old son
August 24, 2024
A heartbroken couple have told of their “indescribable grief” following the sudden death of their “happy and handsome” two-year-old boy. Paul and Sophie Ludlow say their home in Swanley feels empty without their beloved son Alec, who they say had “so much love to give”. The toddler died unexpectedly at the family house last Thursday, with his parents still awaiting answers as to the cause of his death. Alec was discovered lifeless after failing to come downstairs for dinner when called by his mum. Paramedics were called but could do nothing to save the youngster, who had no underlying health conditions. “So he didn't have any seizures, he didn't suffocate, he didn't choke on anything. It's just a sudden death. They said at the minute they're looking at it as possibly just SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).” Sophie, who is also currently fighting cancer, says the family is trying to learn how to cope without Alec in their lives.
No cause of death reported.
Four mums “died suddenly”:
Jessie Brookes, 31, died suddenly at her parents' home in Cardiff
August 26, 2024
The devastated sister of a 'kind and caring' mum who passed away suddenly has shared her sorrow. Rachel Brookes spoke of the "closer than anything" bond she had with her sister Jessie, who tragically died at the age of 31 on August 9. Jessie passed away at her parents' home from diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a complication associated with her type 1 diabetes.
Family pay tribute to 'wonderful' mum and her daughter
August 25, 2024
Tributes have flooded in for a pre-school staff member and her daughter who died within 12 months of each other. Karen Ayres, who had nine children, worked at Lilypad Pre-School for over 15 years, first as a chairperson and then as a special educational needs co-ordinator (SENCO). She was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2022 before passing away in May 2023 at the age of 57. But tragedy struck the family again a year later in February as Karen's daughter, Hollie, died unexpectedly at the age of 18. “Hollie was following in mum’s footsteps and had been taking part in work experience at the pre-school. It was her dream to work there. She’d been suffering from seizures after mum passed, and we are still awaiting a cause of death”.
South Armagh mother-of-four passes away in Mexico after courageous cancer battle
August 24, 2024
A Co Armagh mother-of-four, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, has passed away in Mexico. Tracey Crossan died suddenly – but peacefully – in Tijuana on Saturday. The 49-year-old glass artist from Ballymoyer in south Armagh was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last July, and despite the terminal diagnosis, had not given up hope. In fact, Tracey had been in Mexico receiving alternative cancer treatments, when she passed away.
Tributes to Blackburn mum-of-four after unexpected death
August 19, 2024
A Blackburn mother-of-four has been described as “outgoing and full of jokes” after her unexpected death. Sonia Robson died, aged 33, on August 7. A fundraiser has been set up by her brother, the funds of which will be used to pay for funeral costs. Sonia’s family and friends have been left devastated after she was ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ found dead at home, a few months after spending time in intensive care with pneumonia.
No cause of death reported.
Two dads “died suddenly”:
Heartbreak as Walker dad dies just two years after his partner leaving behind their three children
August 26, 2024
A loving dad has died just two years after his partner left behind their three young children. Ronnie McGuinness, 44, passed away on Tuesday following a suspected cardiac arrest at his home in Walker, Newcastle. His partner of 18 years Julieann McAllister lost her life on Christmas Eve in 2021 following a short illness, aged 38. Ronnie's devastated cousin Debbie Bell, who lives in Walker, believes he has died from a "broken heart".
Oxfordshire dad dead 12 weeks after cancer diagnosis
August 20, 2024
A woman whose dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in A&E and was too late for life-saving surgery is urging others to push for an earlier diagnosis of the disease. Lou Northway’s dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at just 70, in January 2024, and sadly died 12 weeks later. His symptoms started last December with frequent bouts of nausea and vomiting alongside reduced bowel movement. Mr Northway's GP put these symptoms down to a progression of his Parkinson’s disease and suggested it was gastroparesis. Finally, in January 2024 diagnostics which were performed in A&E revealed a pancreatic tumour with liver involvement.
‘Our daughter should not have died from Covid jab'
August 23, 2024
Gloucestershire - The parents of a young woman who died after being given an AstraZeneca Covid jab have accused the NHS of failing to pass on known safety warnings about the vaccine. Marina Waldron, 21, visited hospital with excruciating headaches three times in the week before her fatal collapse from a brain haemorrhage in March 2021. Max and Liz Waldron said that despite her deteriorating condition, A&E doctors had seemed unaware of the emerging side-effects associated with the jab and warnings that had been issued. Another family whose son, Oli Akram Hoque, died from the same complications a few days after Marina, are also calling for lessons to be learned.
Moment shopkeeper collapses suffering a heart attack before dying in hospital as he attempts to chase down thug who stole an £8 bottle of wine from his store
August 21, 2024
CCTV footage has shown the moment a shopkeeper suffered a heart attack and died after he attempted to chase down a thug who stole a bottle of wine from his store. Acilan Nagenthiram, 44, pursued the man who ran from his store in Southwest London and following a short altercation, he had a heart attack and collapsed onto the pavement. Despite the efforts of ambulance crews, Acilan later died at a major trauma center in the capital, leaving behind his wife Tharsini and his sons Thinoshan, Vishanthan, Kashvin and Kethushan. Today marks one month since the tragic incident and as of yet, there have been no arrests. Now, CCTV footage has been released to assist the police investigation.
John Kaye was a lovely person, we had big plans to mark the Deansgate Kitchen owner's upcoming 60th birthday
August 20, 2024
Tributes have been paid to a popular Blackpool businessman who died suddenly after collapsing in the town center. Johnathan Kaye, 59, the owner of Deansgate Kitchen in Central Blackpool died after being taken ill in Cedar Square. Paramedics battled to keep him alive until he got to the hospital but he sadly died a short time later despite medics best efforts.
No cause of death reported.
A coach “died suddenly”:
Rugby match to honour 'everybody's best friend'
August 20, 2024
Scotland - A special rugby match will be held in Kelso on Sunday in memory of Borders women's coach Eilidh Walker [left]. She died in May, aged just 31, from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) after holding a coaching session. One of the Kelso players and now assistant coach Donna Borthwick was Eilidh's partner and the couple were due to be married on 17 August this year. She said Eilidh's death had been a shock for everyone. "We were at training on Friday night, and she was coaching fine, and then we did a team run and she just collapsed," she said. "One of the girls is a paramedic and the ambulance arrived within minutes, but sadly her heart couldn't cope and she died from SADS. It could have been an underlying genetic thing that we didn't know about”.
Peter Dickinson, 74
August 25, 2024
Accrington - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Peter, who died on Monday 5th August 2024. Peter was an avid fan of almost all sports, especially tennis at Wimbledon and was a lifelong supporter of his beloved Blackburn Rovers, for whom he became the treasurer for the We are the Rovers trust.
No cause of death reported.
Eric Annis, 64
August 24, 2024
Wallsend - Passed away suddenly aged 64 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Marie Curie (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Brian Carter, 75
August 24, 2024
Biddulph - Brian passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 15th August 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Yasmin Alice Stephenson, 31
August 24, 2024
Hull - Suddenly passed away on the 9th of August 2024 aged 31 years.
No cause of death reported.
Agnes (Nancy) Strachan (nee Watt)
August 24, 2024
Dumbarton - Suddenly, but peacefully at Royal Alexandra Hospital on Saturday 17th August 2024. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support) & Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.
No age or cause of death reported.
Danielle (Del) Blythe, 40
August 23, 2024
Macclesfield - Danielle aged 40 years, suddenly but peacefully passed away in hospital on Monday 12th August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Iain Dale, 63
August 23, 2024
Perth - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday 11th August 2024, aged 63 years. There will be a retiring collection in memory of Iain for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Nicholas (Chris) Gaylard, 37
August 23, 2024
Worcester Park - Unexpectedly passed away on 3rd August 2024, aged 37 years.
No cause of death reported.
David John (Bert) Smith, 56
August 23, 2024
Cheltenham - It is with huge heartbreak & sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David on 8th August 2024, aged 56 years. Donations to Macmillan (cancer support) & Sue Ryder.
No cause of death reported.
Lorna Rachael Michelle Harrington Beevers, 33
August 22, 2024
31st July 2024, aged 33 years. Donations if desired can be made to Scope and The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Phillip John Bickerton, 56
August 22, 2024
Caverswall - Suddenly on Wednesday 7th August 2024, aged 56 years. Donations may be made to The British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Sylvan Brinton Edwards, 67
August 22, 2024
Bristol - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 4th July 2024 aged 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Deborah Jayne Lewis, 67
August 22, 2024
Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully following an ongoing battle with cancer. Donations if so desired, to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Garland Luscombe, 66
August 22, 2024
East Allington - Passed away suddenly on Monday 12th August, aged 66 years. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Association.
No cause of death reported.
Les Theaker, 71
August 22, 2024
Scunthorpe - Suddenly on August 13th 2024, aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Marie Brennan
August 22, 2024
Hull - My loving wife Marie, gone so suddenly leaving me brokenhearted.
No age or cause of death reported.
Christine (Chris) Andrews, 62
August 21, 2024
Alsager - Suddenly but peacefully in her happy place, surrounded by family, Chris aged 62 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alan Edward Ashton, 75
August 21, 2024
Plymouth - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 31st July 2024, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Cammack, 71
August 21, 2024
Hull - On 18th August 2024 suddenly at home aged 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Wendy Douglas (Deighton), 75
August 21, 2024
Derby - Sadly passed away on Monday 12th August 2024 after a short stay in hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Marilyn Wendy Hansom, 42
August 21, 2024
North Shields - Suddenly at home on 4th August 2024, aged 42 years.
No cause of death reported.
Caroline Mackie, 51
August 21, 2024
Kirkoswald - Suddenly passed away on 7th of August 2024, aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
Hannah Marr, 42
August 21, 2024
Newcastle-under-Lyme - Died unexpectedly following a short illness. We ask that you please respect our privacy to allow us the chance to grieve our sudden loss.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Byron O'Neill, 57
August 21, 2024
Burton upon Trent - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert Byron O'Neill on the 6th August 2024, aged 57 years. Donations in memory of Robert to benefit 'St Giles Hospice' and 'Cancer Research UK.'
No cause of death reported.
Alwyn Lamont Somerville, 66
August 21, 2024
Benton - Suddenly at home on Wednesday 17th July 2024 aged 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Campbell
August 21, 2024
East Kilbride - Suddenly on 3rd August 2024 at home. Much loved brother, uncle and friend.
No age or cause of death reported.
Perry Joseph Campbell
August 21, 2024
Liverpool - Passed away suddenly on 7th August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Raymond James Morgan
August 21, 2024
Swansea - Died suddenly at home in Dunvant, Swansea on 8th August 2024. Donations if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patrick Doherty, 50
August 20, 2024
Hereford - In Memory of Patrick Doherty ‘Paddy’. Died suddenly at home on 7th August 2024, aged 50.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Barnett, 68
August 20, 2024
Chesterton - Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 31st July 2024 whilst at the RSUH, with his devoted wife by his side, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Jane Kelly, 68
August 20, 2024
Beverley - Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 12th August 2024 aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael McGrath, 75
August 20, 2024
Huddersfield - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Calderdale Royal Hospital aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Elizabeth Saunders, 65
August 20, 2024
Macclesfield - Julie aged 65 years of Macclesfield, unexpectedly passed away in hospital on Saturday 10th August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Neil Tapson, 68
August 20, 2024
Ashington - Unexpectedly in Ashington Grange on 3rd August 2024, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
Darren Paul Tucker, 57
August 20, 2024
Grimsby - Suddenly and unexpectedly on 6th August 2024 Darren aged 57 years sadly passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Brendan Gabriel Devine
August 20, 2024
Dunamanagh, Tyrone - Suddenly, 19th August 2024 R.I.P. Beloved and cherished son of Brendan and Kathleen.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Taylor, 65
August 27, 2024
Rowlands Gill - Suddenly in hospital on 21st August 2024 aged 65 years. Donations if desired to Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research).
No cause of death reported.
Leonard Mitchell
August 27, 2024
Alexandria - Suddenly, at the Beatson, on 17th August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kerry Morris, 40
August 27, 2024
Leek - Suddenly at her home on August 6th 2024, aged 40 years.
No cause of death reported.
Dean Mullaney
August 23, 2024
Swansea - Suddenly passed away on 11th August 2024 at his home. Beloved son of Debra and Carl.
No age or cause of death reported.
Jacqueline Pemberton
August 23, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Sadly passed away suddenly at home on the 28th July 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Graham Andrews, 56
August 22, 2024
Lincoln - Passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd August 2024, aged 56 years. Donations if desired will be gratefully received towards the British Heart Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Barnett
August 23, 2024
Swansea - Suddenly passed away on 2nd August 2024 at his home. Much loved son of Kelly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gwen Eirlys Jones, 75
August 23, 2024
Wrexham - Suddenly but peacefully on 17th August 2024 at her home in Wrexham, aged 75 years. Donations if desired may be given in memory for the British Heart Foundation .
No cause of death reported.
Andrew Paul Keast-Marriott, 54
August 23, 2024
Camborne - On Wednesday 14th August 2024, unexpectedly at his place of residence in Camborne, aged 54 years.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Stephen (Tim) Loane, 60
August 23, 2024
Cambridge - Sadly passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 4th August 2024, aged 60 years.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Redford, 56
August 23, 2024
Camperdown - Passed away, suddenly at home on 9th August 2024, aged 56 years.
No cause of death reported.
Poppy Victoria Eagle, 20
August 24, 2024
Washington - Our beautiful Poppy passed away suddenly at home on 7th August 2024, aged 20 years.
No cause of death reported.
David Gibson, 75
August 26, 2024
Middlesbrough - Suddenly at home on August 21st, David, aged 75 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mike Freeman, 63
August 22, 2024
Hartpury - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 31st July 2024 aged 63 years.
No cause of death reported.
Steve (Steve/ Stevie) McKay, 65
August 22, 2024
High Heaton - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Monday 12th August 2024, aged 65 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
No cause of death reported.
Charles (Charlie) Shepherd, 72
August 22, 2024
Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 23rd July 2024, aged 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Kieran Tobin, 35
August 22, 2024
Salcombe - Sadly passed away at home on 29th July 2024, aged 35 years.
No cause of death reported.
Glen Peter Norris, 44
August 22, 2024
Grimsby - Sadly on 11th August 2024 at his home in Grimsby, Glen aged 44 years passed peacefully away after a short illness, with his loving family by his side. Donations to benefit 'The Haven Nurses' and 'Macmillan Cancer Support.'
No cause of death reported.
Simon Andrew Jones, 61
August 23, 2024
Cardiff - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Simon Andrew Jones on Monday 9th August, aged 61 years. Simon passed away peacefully at home after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Diane Margaret Hallam, 65
August 24, 2024
East Halton - Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 13th of August 2024 in Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby, aged 65 years. Donations in Diane's memory may be made payable to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).
No cause of death reported.
Peter John Gleave, 74
August 22, 2024
Barnstaple - Sadly passed away at Derriford Hospital on 2nd August 2024, aged 74 years, following a short illness. Donations if desired, for Cancer Research UK and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Roy Davies, 72
August 22, 2024
Grimsby - After a short battle with cancer, Robert passed away peacefully, aged 72 years, on Monday 19th August 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Einir Mary Williams, 51
August 23, 2024
Aberffraw - 13th August 2024. Passed away peacefully and suddenly after a short period of illness at the Walton Centre, Liverpool aged 51 years.
No cause of death reported.
Bernard (Benny) D'arcy
August 23, 2024
Paisley - Suddenly after a short illness, but peacefully surrounded by family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Eric (F.R.C. Psych) Wood
August 27, 2024
Dumfries - Retired Psychiatrist, died reluctantly on August 20th 2024, at Dumfries Infirmary, after a short, brutal illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Moira Mellor (Trout)
August 20, 2024
Plymouth - Passed away peacefully on 10 August 2024 at St Luke's Hospice after a short battle with cancer.
Brendan Judge, 73
August 27, 2024
Coventry - Sadly, but peacefully passed away on the 30th of July 2024 aged 73 years after a short illness. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Tributes paid to soccer player who died suddenly after taking part in charity match in Kilkenny
August 22, 2024
Tributes are being paid to a soccer player who died suddenly after participating in a charity match in Kilkenny on Wednesday evening. Shane Murphy, aged in his 40s and from Kilkenny took part in the charity event in aid of Cois Nore Cancer Support Kilkenny when he fell ill and tragically died. Gardai were notified of Mr Murphy’s death and it is being treated as a medical incident. Mr Murphy was also the well-known chairman of River Rangers AFC in Ballycallan, Kilkenny.
No cause of death reported.
Community rallies for Cork family after dad 'liked by everyone' dies suddenly at home
August 26, 2024
Laszlo Dani, 32, died at his home in Bandon on Friday 23 August following a sudden medical incident. The Hungary native had been living in the town for the past 8 years and is remembered by his wife Jozefina and three sons Laszlo Jr, Dominik and Marcell.
No cause of death reported.
A policeman “died suddenly”:
Tributes paid to 'outstanding' Cork Garda and RNLI volunteer
August 26, 2024
Hundreds from across Munster have paid tribute following the passing of a well-respected Garda and dad-of-three living in West Cork. Dave Fenton, originally from Castlecove in Kerry, died unexpectedly on Friday 23 August 2024 and is remembered for his courage, compassion and dedication as both an officer and crew member with the Castletownbere RNLI.
No age or cause of death reported.
Baby Georgia Grace Reeves Cassells, 5 weeks
August 22, 2024
Naas, Kildare - Peacefully at 5 weeks old in her mammy and daddy’s arms, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin; Beautiful baby daughter of Jenny and Aaron, loved very much by her siblings.
No cause of death reported.
Gwidon Wilkowski, 22
August 20, 2024
Kells, Meath - Suddenly aged 22 years.
No age or cause of death reported.
Dessie (Desmond) Ryan
August 25, 2024
Drogheda, Louth - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mindaugas Talat-Kelpša
August 25, 2024
Glanmire, Co. Cork - Formerly of Lithuania. On August 22nd, 2024, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lisa O'Leary
August 24, 2024
Ballymahon, Longford - Suddenly. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving mother and father, Martina and Jimmy.
No age or cause of death reported.
George Joseph Gormley
August 23, 2024
Kilmainhamwood, Meath - Suddenly in Essex, UK, 18th August 2024. George will be sadly missed by his parents Edward and Lesley.
No age or cause of death reported.
Brian Byrne
August 22, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - August 20th 2024 suddenly but peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Connors
August 22, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Caroline.
No age or cause of death reported.
Patricia (Tricia) Dunne (née Henderson)
August 22, 2024
Douglas, Cork - On 21st August 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cork University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sean Kennedy
August 22, 2024
Rathnew, Wicklow - Passed away on Tuesday 20th August 2024 unexpectedly but peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Colin Morrissey
August 22, 2024
Tramore, Waterford - Passed away suddenly in Port Alfred, South Africa, on 15th August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Lewis Ruding
August 22, 2024
Ballyboughal, Dublin - Suddenly in Liverpool. Cherished son of Mike & Linda.
No age or cause of death reported.
Johnny Doran
August 21, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
James Douglas
August 21, 2024
Foxrock, Dublin - Suddenly. Darling son of Peter and Colette.
No age or cause of death reported.
Samuel Liberts, child (no age given)
August 21, 2024
Portarlington, Laois - Samuel passed away unexpectedly on the 19th August 2024. Sadly missed by his loving mam Santa and dad Stephen, extended family and school friends in Kolbe School Portlaoise.
No age or cause of death reported.
Shane Prendergast
August 21, 2024
Templeogue, Dublin - 19th August 2024, suddenly, in the kind care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ann Connolly (née Keohan)
August 20, 2024
Oranmore, Galway - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Ann Connolly, August 19th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Albert Larkin
August 20, 2024
Castleknock, Dublin - August 19th, 2024, suddenly, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
No age or cause of death reported.
Craig O'Herlihy
August 20, 2024
Douglas, Cork - On August 18th, 2024, unexpectedly. Adored son of Edward and Christine.
No age or cause of death reported.
Stephen Watson
August 20, 2024
Swords, Dublin - August 17th 2024. Passed peacefully but unexpectedly, in his sleep. Very sadly missed by his mother Helen and father Pat.
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Foster
August 26, 2024
Fatima, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving mother May & father Frank.
No age or cause of death reported.
Billy Kane
August 26, 2024
Blackrock, Dublin - August 25th 2024, suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire.
No age or cause of death reported.
Matthew (John, Matt) O'Shea
August 26, 2024
Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - August 15th 2024, suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Johannes (Cobus) Paulsen
August 26, 2024
Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - and formerly of South Africia. 24th August 2024. Suddenly.
No age or cause of death reported.
Maurice (Mossy) Ryan
August 26, 2024
Charleville, Cork - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Saturday, 24th August.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kathleen Mc Inerney (née O’ Mahony)
August 26, 2024
Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare - Peacefully and suddenly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Melinda Moloney
August 26, 2024
Clarecastle, Co. Clare - 25th August 2024, unexpectedly at home. Sadly missed by her heartbroken fiancé and loving mother Noleen and father Martin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Treasa DeGascun (née Gayson)
August 20, 2024
Blackrock, Dublin - Cashel, Co. Tipperary - Passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home on the 18th of August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Ken (Kenny) Dwyer
August 20, 2024
Douglas, Cork - On August 19th 2024 unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tommie (Thomas) Murphy
August 25, 2024
Ballintubber, Roscommon - Died August 24th 2024, peacefully and unexpectedly at home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael (Mick) Kelly
August 24, 2024
Strokestown, Roscommon - Suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mandy Sinnott
August 24, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - 22nd August 2024, suddenly, at home. Cherished daughter of John.
No age or cause of death reported.
Anne Somers (née McCarthy)
August 23, 2024
Ballyvolane, Cork - On August 23rd, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Douglas Stuart Donohue
August 22, 2024
Durrow, Laois - Douglas passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, 21st August 2024. He is sadly missed by his devoted parents Liam and Heather.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary Nunan (née O'Connell)
August 26, 2024
Kanturk, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Saturday, August 24th, 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Frank Lee
August 21, 2024
Ballincollig, Cork - On August 20th 2024, suddenly at his home.
No age or cause of death reported.
David Curley, 29
August 21, 2024
Carlow Town, Carlow - Suddenly on 20th August 2024, at his home, aged 29 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jack (Jackie) Finlay
August 23, 2024
Bray, Wicklow - Died peacefully at home on Friday, 23rd August 2024, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Don (Daniel) Casserly
August 21, 2024
Tallaght, Dublin - August 21st, 2024 peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Thomas (Tom) Kissel
August 24, 2024
Westport, Mayo - August 22nd 2024. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of The Mayo Hospice, Castlebar, following a brief illness bravely borne.
No age or cause of death reported.
Derek Donegan
August 24, 2024
Dublin - 23rd August 2024. Formerly of Dublin City Council. Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the Staff at Our Lady’s Hospice Harolds Cross.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mary McCarthy (née Collins)
August 23, 2024
Abbeyfeale, Limerick - Passed away peacefully following a short illness, at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick, with her family by her side, on Thursday, 22nd August 2024.
No age or cause of death reported.
Macdara Doyle
August 26, 2024
Ballyroan, Dublin - Irish Congress of Trade Unions, August 24th, 2024, peacefully, at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Kevin Bickerdyke
August 22, 2024
Millstreet, Cork - On Monday 19th August, after a short illness.
No age or cause of death reported.
Neil Bonner
August 22, 2024
Arklow, Wicklow - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Neil Bonner. Passed away peacefully after an illness at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Padraig Brennan
August 22, 2024
Attanagh, Laois - Padraig died at St.Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Teague
August 26, 2024
Blessington, Wicklow - 24th August 2024 peacefully after a short illness in the kind care of the staff of Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Carey Lawton
August 26, 2024
Cloyne, Cork - Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerard O'Neill, 57
August 26, 2024
Ballyconneely, Galway - 25/08/2024 aged 57 years. Suddenly after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Connolly
August 26, 2024
Barna, Galway - Martin died peacefully, on Sunday August 25, 2024 following a short illness, in the gentle care of the staff of the ICU and HDU departments at Galway University Hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mairéad Crosbie (née Carroll)
August 26, 2024
Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow - Passed away after a short illness on Sunday, 25th August, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.
No age or cause of death reported.
Peter Garvey
August 21, 2024
Leitrim Village, Leitrim - Sunday 18th August 2024, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital after a short illness with his loving family by his side.
No age or cause of death reported.
Moss Guiry
August 21, 2024
Banogue, Limerick - Peacefully on August 20th 2024, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.
No age or cause of death reported.
