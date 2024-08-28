UNITED KINGDOM

Well liked and highly respected: Tributes paid to Shropshire water campaigner who died suddenly

August 24, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a rivers campaigner from Shropshire who died suddenly. Kris Kent had been credited with creating one of the country’s largest networks of citizen scientists monitoring water quality in our rivers. Mr Kent, from Dothill, Telford, was found 'unresponsive and resting against a tree' at a farm in Plowden at Lydbury North on June 24 this year, an inquest has been told. Assistant Shropshire & Telford Coroner Heath Westerman was told that Kristian Kent was a campaign manager for the Angling Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to ‘one of a kind’ Scots DJ who died suddenly aged 43 following health battle

August 20, 2024

Tributes have flooded in for a "one of a kind" Scots music producer who died at the age of 43. Roy McLaren, who had multiple sclerosis, passed away suddenly at home in Thornhill, Stirling, on July 9. The DJ released tracks with labels including Defected, Salted, Omid 16B’s Sex on Wax and Nocturnal Groove. He launched his second music label, Here to Hear Trax, just days before his death.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to Maidstone cricketer who died suddenly aged 42

August 27, 2024

Members of a cricket club are mourning the loss of a "good friend" after one of their players died suddenly aged just 42. Raja Narayanappa suffered a heart attack on August 9 after returning home to Tarragon Road, Maidstone from a holiday to see family in India. Better known as Vijay Kumar, he fell ill while in bed and his wife Indira Sigamani dialled 999. He was taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford but died on August 12.

Morton legend Martin Doak, who is Ben Doak's grandfather, dies

August 20, 2024

Morton FC has paid a moving tribute to the club legend Martin Doak following his sudden passing at only 60 years old. The former Ton legend, the grandfather of Liverpool star Ben Doak, died yesterday (Monday).

No cause of death reported.

Knifeman who tried to kill Outlander actor dies suddenly

August 24, 2024

The attacker who attempted to murder the Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn by stabbing him outside the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh has died suddenly. Jonathan Wilson, who was detained indefinitely for the March 2019 attack, is understood to have suffered a seizure on Monday and died in Aberdeen where he was receiving specialist treatment. Wilson, 48, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, wrongly believed that Burn was part of a celebrity pedophile ring. A source said Wilson had recently started a new drug to treat his illness and that medics had considered the possibility this had contributed to his death. It is understood he was found unresponsive in his room at the Orchard clinic despite being under regular observation by staff.

No cause of death reported.

Swanley family heartbroken after sudden death of ‘happy and handsome’ two-year-old son

August 24, 2024

A heartbroken couple have told of their “indescribable grief” following the sudden death of their “happy and handsome” two-year-old boy. Paul and Sophie Ludlow say their home in Swanley feels empty without their beloved son Alec, who they say had “so much love to give”. The toddler died unexpectedly at the family house last Thursday, with his parents still awaiting answers as to the cause of his death. Alec was discovered lifeless after failing to come downstairs for dinner when called by his mum. Paramedics were called but could do nothing to save the youngster, who had no underlying health conditions. “So he didn't have any seizures, he didn't suffocate, he didn't choke on anything. It's just a sudden death. They said at the minute they're looking at it as possibly just SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).” Sophie, who is also currently fighting cancer, says the family is trying to learn how to cope without Alec in their lives.

No cause of death reported.

Four mums “died suddenly”:

Jessie Brookes, 31, died suddenly at her parents' home in Cardiff

August 26, 2024

The devastated sister of a 'kind and caring' mum who passed away suddenly has shared her sorrow. Rachel Brookes spoke of the "closer than anything" bond she had with her sister Jessie, who tragically died at the age of 31 on August 9. Jessie passed away at her parents' home from diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a complication associated with her type 1 diabetes.

Family pay tribute to 'wonderful' mum and her daughter

August 25, 2024

Tributes have flooded in for a pre-school staff member and her daughter who died within 12 months of each other. Karen Ayres, who had nine children, worked at Lilypad Pre-School for over 15 years, first as a chairperson and then as a special educational needs co-ordinator (SENCO). She was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2022 before passing away in May 2023 at the age of 57. But tragedy struck the family again a year later in February as Karen's daughter, Hollie, died unexpectedly at the age of 18. “Hollie was following in mum’s footsteps and had been taking part in work experience at the pre-school. It was her dream to work there. She’d been suffering from seizures after mum passed, and we are still awaiting a cause of death”.

South Armagh mother-of-four passes away in Mexico after courageous cancer battle

August 24, 2024

A Co Armagh mother-of-four, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, has passed away in Mexico. Tracey Crossan died suddenly – but peacefully – in Tijuana on Saturday. The 49-year-old glass artist from Ballymoyer in south Armagh was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last July, and despite the terminal diagnosis, had not given up hope. In fact, Tracey had been in Mexico receiving alternative cancer treatments, when she passed away.

Tributes to Blackburn mum-of-four after unexpected death

August 19, 2024

A Blackburn mother-of-four has been described as “outgoing and full of jokes” after her unexpected death. Sonia Robson died, aged 33, on August 7. A fundraiser has been set up by her brother, the funds of which will be used to pay for funeral costs. Sonia’s family and friends have been left devastated after she was ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ found dead at home, a few months after spending time in intensive care with pneumonia.

No cause of death reported.

Two dads “died suddenly”:

Heartbreak as Walker dad dies just two years after his partner leaving behind their three children

August 26, 2024

A loving dad has died just two years after his partner left behind their three young children. Ronnie McGuinness, 44, passed away on Tuesday following a suspected cardiac arrest at his home in Walker, Newcastle. His partner of 18 years Julieann McAllister lost her life on Christmas Eve in 2021 following a short illness, aged 38. Ronnie's devastated cousin Debbie Bell, who lives in Walker, believes he has died from a "broken heart".

Oxfordshire dad dead 12 weeks after cancer diagnosis

August 20, 2024

A woman whose dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in A&E and was too late for life-saving surgery is urging others to push for an earlier diagnosis of the disease. Lou Northway’s dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at just 70, in January 2024, and sadly died 12 weeks later. His symptoms started last December with frequent bouts of nausea and vomiting alongside reduced bowel movement. Mr Northway's GP put these symptoms down to a progression of his Parkinson’s disease and suggested it was gastroparesis. Finally, in January 2024 diagnostics which were performed in A&E revealed a pancreatic tumour with liver involvement.

‘Our daughter should not have died from Covid jab'

August 23, 2024

Gloucestershire - The parents of a young woman who died after being given an AstraZeneca Covid jab have accused the NHS of failing to pass on known safety warnings about the vaccine. Marina Waldron, 21, visited hospital with excruciating headaches three times in the week before her fatal collapse from a brain haemorrhage in March 2021. Max and Liz Waldron said that despite her deteriorating condition, A&E doctors had seemed unaware of the emerging side-effects associated with the jab and warnings that had been issued. Another family whose son, Oli Akram Hoque, died from the same complications a few days after Marina, are also calling for lessons to be learned.

Moment shopkeeper collapses suffering a heart attack before dying in hospital as he attempts to chase down thug who stole an £8 bottle of wine from his store

August 21, 2024

There was a short altercation between Acilan and the thief before Acilan collapsed on the pavement

CCTV footage has shown the moment a shopkeeper suffered a heart attack and died after he attempted to chase down a thug who stole a bottle of wine from his store. Acilan Nagenthiram, 44, pursued the man who ran from his store in Southwest London and following a short altercation, he had a heart attack and collapsed onto the pavement. Despite the efforts of ambulance crews, Acilan later died at a major trauma center in the capital, leaving behind his wife Tharsini and his sons Thinoshan, Vishanthan, Kashvin and Kethushan. Today marks one month since the tragic incident and as of yet, there have been no arrests. Now, CCTV footage has been released to assist the police investigation.

John Kaye was a lovely person, we had big plans to mark the Deansgate Kitchen owner's upcoming 60th birthday

August 20, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a popular Blackpool businessman who died suddenly after collapsing in the town center. Johnathan Kaye, 59, the owner of Deansgate Kitchen in Central Blackpool died after being taken ill in Cedar Square. Paramedics battled to keep him alive until he got to the hospital but he sadly died a short time later despite medics best efforts.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Rugby match to honour 'everybody's best friend'

August 20, 2024

Scotland - A special rugby match will be held in Kelso on Sunday in memory of Borders women's coach Eilidh Walker [left]. She died in May, aged just 31, from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) after holding a coaching session. One of the Kelso players and now assistant coach Donna Borthwick was Eilidh's partner and the couple were due to be married on 17 August this year. She said Eilidh's death had been a shock for everyone. "We were at training on Friday night, and she was coaching fine, and then we did a team run and she just collapsed," she said. "One of the girls is a paramedic and the ambulance arrived within minutes, but sadly her heart couldn't cope and she died from SADS. It could have been an underlying genetic thing that we didn't know about”.

Peter Dickinson, 74

August 25, 2024

Accrington - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Peter, who died on Monday 5th August 2024. Peter was an avid fan of almost all sports, especially tennis at Wimbledon and was a lifelong supporter of his beloved Blackburn Rovers, for whom he became the treasurer for the We are the Rovers trust.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Annis, 64

August 24, 2024

Wallsend - Passed away suddenly aged 64 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Brian Carter, 75

August 24, 2024

Biddulph - Brian passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 15th August 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Yasmin Alice Stephenson, 31

August 24, 2024

Hull - Suddenly passed away on the 9th of August 2024 aged 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Agnes (Nancy) Strachan (nee Watt)

August 24, 2024

Dumbarton - Suddenly, but peacefully at Royal Alexandra Hospital on Saturday 17th August 2024. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support) & Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Danielle (Del) Blythe, 40

August 23, 2024

Macclesfield - Danielle aged 40 years, suddenly but peacefully passed away in hospital on Monday 12th August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Iain Dale, 63

August 23, 2024

Perth - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday 11th August 2024, aged 63 years. There will be a retiring collection in memory of Iain for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Nicholas (Chris) Gaylard, 37

August 23, 2024

Worcester Park - Unexpectedly passed away on 3rd August 2024, aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

David John (Bert) Smith, 56

August 23, 2024

Cheltenham - It is with huge heartbreak & sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David on 8th August 2024, aged 56 years. Donations to Macmillan (cancer support) & Sue Ryder.

No cause of death reported.

Lorna Rachael Michelle Harrington Beevers, 33

August 22, 2024

31st July 2024, aged 33 years. Donations if desired can be made to Scope and The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Phillip John Bickerton, 56

August 22, 2024

Caverswall - Suddenly on Wednesday 7th August 2024, aged 56 years. Donations may be made to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvan Brinton Edwards, 67

August 22, 2024

Bristol - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 4th July 2024 aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Jayne Lewis, 67

August 22, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly but peacefully following an ongoing battle with cancer. Donations if so desired, to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Garland Luscombe, 66

August 22, 2024

East Allington - Passed away suddenly on Monday 12th August, aged 66 years. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Les Theaker, 71

August 22, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly on August 13th 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Brennan

August 22, 2024

Hull - My loving wife Marie, gone so suddenly leaving me brokenhearted.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine (Chris) Andrews, 62

August 21, 2024

Alsager - Suddenly but peacefully in her happy place, surrounded by family, Chris aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Edward Ashton, 75

August 21, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 31st July 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Cammack, 71

August 21, 2024

Hull - On 18th August 2024 suddenly at home aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Douglas (Deighton), 75

August 21, 2024

Derby - Sadly passed away on Monday 12th August 2024 after a short stay in hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Marilyn Wendy Hansom, 42

August 21, 2024

North Shields - Suddenly at home on 4th August 2024, aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Mackie, 51

August 21, 2024

Kirkoswald - Suddenly passed away on 7th of August 2024, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hannah Marr, 42

August 21, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Died unexpectedly following a short illness. We ask that you please respect our privacy to allow us the chance to grieve our sudden loss.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Byron O'Neill, 57

August 21, 2024

Burton upon Trent - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Robert Byron O'Neill on the 6th August 2024, aged 57 years. Donations in memory of Robert to benefit 'St Giles Hospice' and 'Cancer Research UK.'

No cause of death reported.

Alwyn Lamont Somerville, 66

August 21, 2024

Benton - Suddenly at home on Wednesday 17th July 2024 aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Campbell

August 21, 2024

East Kilbride - Suddenly on 3rd August 2024 at home. Much loved brother, uncle and friend.

No age or cause of death reported.

Perry Joseph Campbell

August 21, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly on 7th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond James Morgan

August 21, 2024

Swansea - Died suddenly at home in Dunvant, Swansea on 8th August 2024. Donations if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Doherty, 50

August 20, 2024

Hereford - In Memory of Patrick Doherty ‘Paddy’. Died suddenly at home on 7th August 2024, aged 50.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Barnett, 68

August 20, 2024

Chesterton - Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 31st July 2024 whilst at the RSUH, with his devoted wife by his side, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Jane Kelly, 68

August 20, 2024

Beverley - Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 12th August 2024 aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael McGrath, 75

August 20, 2024

Huddersfield - Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Calderdale Royal Hospital aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Elizabeth Saunders, 65

August 20, 2024

Macclesfield - Julie aged 65 years of Macclesfield, unexpectedly passed away in hospital on Saturday 10th August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Tapson, 68

August 20, 2024

Ashington - Unexpectedly in Ashington Grange on 3rd August 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Darren Paul Tucker, 57

August 20, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly and unexpectedly on 6th August 2024 Darren aged 57 years sadly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Brendan Gabriel Devine

August 20, 2024

Dunamanagh, Tyrone - Suddenly, 19th August 2024 R.I.P. Beloved and cherished son of Brendan and Kathleen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Taylor, 65

August 27, 2024

Rowlands Gill - Suddenly in hospital on 21st August 2024 aged 65 years. Donations if desired to Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research).

No cause of death reported.

Leonard Mitchell

August 27, 2024

Alexandria - Suddenly, at the Beatson, on 17th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kerry Morris, 40

August 27, 2024

Leek - Suddenly at her home on August 6th 2024, aged 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Mullaney

August 23, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on 11th August 2024 at his home. Beloved son of Debra and Carl.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Pemberton

August 23, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Sadly passed away suddenly at home on the 28th July 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Graham Andrews, 56

August 22, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd August 2024, aged 56 years. Donations if desired will be gratefully received towards the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Barnett

August 23, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on 2nd August 2024 at his home. Much loved son of Kelly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gwen Eirlys Jones, 75

August 23, 2024

Wrexham - Suddenly but peacefully on 17th August 2024 at her home in Wrexham, aged 75 years. Donations if desired may be given in memory for the British Heart Foundation .

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Paul Keast-Marriott, 54

August 23, 2024

Camborne - On Wednesday 14th August 2024, unexpectedly at his place of residence in Camborne, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Stephen (Tim) Loane, 60

August 23, 2024

Cambridge - Sadly passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 4th August 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Redford, 56

August 23, 2024

Camperdown - Passed away, suddenly at home on 9th August 2024, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Poppy Victoria Eagle, 20

August 24, 2024

Washington - Our beautiful Poppy passed away suddenly at home on 7th August 2024, aged 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Gibson, 75

August 26, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly at home on August 21st, David, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Freeman, 63

August 22, 2024

Hartpury - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 31st July 2024 aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steve (Steve/ Stevie) McKay, 65

August 22, 2024

High Heaton - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Monday 12th August 2024, aged 65 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Charles (Charlie) Shepherd, 72

August 22, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 23rd July 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kieran Tobin, 35

August 22, 2024

Salcombe - Sadly passed away at home on 29th July 2024, aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Glen Peter Norris, 44

August 22, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly on 11th August 2024 at his home in Grimsby, Glen aged 44 years passed peacefully away after a short illness, with his loving family by his side. Donations to benefit 'The Haven Nurses' and 'Macmillan Cancer Support.'

No cause of death reported.

Simon Andrew Jones, 61

August 23, 2024

Cardiff - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Simon Andrew Jones on Monday 9th August, aged 61 years. Simon passed away peacefully at home after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Diane Margaret Hallam, 65

August 24, 2024

East Halton - Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 13th of August 2024 in Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby, aged 65 years. Donations in Diane's memory may be made payable to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Peter John Gleave, 74

August 22, 2024

Barnstaple - Sadly passed away at Derriford Hospital on 2nd August 2024, aged 74 years, following a short illness. Donations if desired, for Cancer Research UK and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Roy Davies, 72

August 22, 2024

Grimsby - After a short battle with cancer, Robert passed away peacefully, aged 72 years, on Monday 19th August 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Einir Mary Williams, 51

August 23, 2024

Aberffraw - 13th August 2024. Passed away peacefully and suddenly after a short period of illness at the Walton Centre, Liverpool aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard (Benny) D'arcy

August 23, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly after a short illness, but peacefully surrounded by family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eric (F.R.C. Psych) Wood

August 27, 2024

Dumfries - Retired Psychiatrist, died reluctantly on August 20th 2024, at Dumfries Infirmary, after a short, brutal illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Moira Mellor (Trout)

August 20, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away peacefully on 10 August 2024 at St Luke's Hospice after a short battle with cancer.

Brendan Judge, 73

August 27, 2024

Coventry - Sadly, but peacefully passed away on the 30th of July 2024 aged 73 years after a short illness. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Tributes paid to soccer player who died suddenly after taking part in charity match in Kilkenny

August 22, 2024

Tributes are being paid to a soccer player who died suddenly after participating in a charity match in Kilkenny on Wednesday evening. Shane Murphy, aged in his 40s and from Kilkenny took part in the charity event in aid of Cois Nore Cancer Support Kilkenny when he fell ill and tragically died. Gardai were notified of Mr Murphy’s death and it is being treated as a medical incident. Mr Murphy was also the well-known chairman of River Rangers AFC in Ballycallan, Kilkenny.

No cause of death reported.

Community rallies for Cork family after dad 'liked by everyone' dies suddenly at home

August 26, 2024

Laszlo Dani, 32, died at his home in Bandon on Friday 23 August following a sudden medical incident. The Hungary native had been living in the town for the past 8 years and is remembered by his wife Jozefina and three sons Laszlo Jr, Dominik and Marcell.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Tributes paid to 'outstanding' Cork Garda and RNLI volunteer

August 26, 2024

Hundreds from across Munster have paid tribute following the passing of a well-respected Garda and dad-of-three living in West Cork. Dave Fenton, originally from Castlecove in Kerry, died unexpectedly on Friday 23 August 2024 and is remembered for his courage, compassion and dedication as both an officer and crew member with the Castletownbere RNLI.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Georgia Grace Reeves Cassells, 5 weeks

August 22, 2024

Naas, Kildare - Peacefully at 5 weeks old in her mammy and daddy’s arms, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin; Beautiful baby daughter of Jenny and Aaron, loved very much by her siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Gwidon Wilkowski, 22

August 20, 2024

Kells, Meath - Suddenly aged 22 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dessie (Desmond) Ryan

August 25, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mindaugas Talat-Kelpša

August 25, 2024

Glanmire, Co. Cork - Formerly of Lithuania. On August 22nd, 2024, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa O'Leary

August 24, 2024

Ballymahon, Longford - Suddenly. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving mother and father, Martina and Jimmy.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Joseph Gormley

August 23, 2024

Kilmainhamwood, Meath - Suddenly in Essex, UK, 18th August 2024. George will be sadly missed by his parents Edward and Lesley.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Byrne

August 22, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - August 20th 2024 suddenly but peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Connors

August 22, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Caroline.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia (Tricia) Dunne (née Henderson)

August 22, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On 21st August 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Kennedy

August 22, 2024

Rathnew, Wicklow - Passed away on Tuesday 20th August 2024 unexpectedly but peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colin Morrissey

August 22, 2024

Tramore, Waterford - Passed away suddenly in Port Alfred, South Africa, on 15th August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lewis Ruding

August 22, 2024

Ballyboughal, Dublin - Suddenly in Liverpool. Cherished son of Mike & Linda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Johnny Doran

August 21, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Douglas

August 21, 2024

Foxrock, Dublin - Suddenly. Darling son of Peter and Colette.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samuel Liberts, child (no age given)

August 21, 2024

Portarlington, Laois - Samuel passed away unexpectedly on the 19th August 2024. Sadly missed by his loving mam Santa and dad Stephen, extended family and school friends in Kolbe School Portlaoise.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shane Prendergast

August 21, 2024

Templeogue, Dublin - 19th August 2024, suddenly, in the kind care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Connolly (née Keohan)

August 20, 2024

Oranmore, Galway - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Ann Connolly, August 19th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Albert Larkin

August 20, 2024

Castleknock, Dublin - August 19th, 2024, suddenly, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Craig O'Herlihy

August 20, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On August 18th, 2024, unexpectedly. Adored son of Edward and Christine.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Watson

August 20, 2024

Swords, Dublin - August 17th 2024. Passed peacefully but unexpectedly, in his sleep. Very sadly missed by his mother Helen and father Pat.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Foster

August 26, 2024

Fatima, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving mother May & father Frank.

No age or cause of death reported.

Billy Kane

August 26, 2024

Blackrock, Dublin - August 25th 2024, suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire.

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew (John, Matt) O'Shea

August 26, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - August 15th 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Johannes (Cobus) Paulsen

August 26, 2024

Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan - and formerly of South Africia. 24th August 2024. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maurice (Mossy) Ryan

August 26, 2024

Charleville, Cork - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Saturday, 24th August.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Mc Inerney (née O’ Mahony)

August 26, 2024

Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare - Peacefully and suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melinda Moloney

August 26, 2024

Clarecastle, Co. Clare - 25th August 2024, unexpectedly at home. Sadly missed by her heartbroken fiancé and loving mother Noleen and father Martin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Treasa DeGascun (née Gayson)

August 20, 2024

Blackrock, Dublin - Cashel, Co. Tipperary - Passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home on the 18th of August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ken (Kenny) Dwyer

August 20, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On August 19th 2024 unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommie (Thomas) Murphy

August 25, 2024

Ballintubber, Roscommon - Died August 24th 2024, peacefully and unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Kelly

August 24, 2024

Strokestown, Roscommon - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mandy Sinnott

August 24, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 22nd August 2024, suddenly, at home. Cherished daughter of John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Somers (née McCarthy)

August 23, 2024

Ballyvolane, Cork - On August 23rd, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Douglas Stuart Donohue

August 22, 2024

Durrow, Laois - Douglas passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, 21st August 2024. He is sadly missed by his devoted parents Liam and Heather.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Nunan (née O'Connell)

August 26, 2024

Kanturk, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Saturday, August 24th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank Lee

August 21, 2024

Ballincollig, Cork - On August 20th 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Curley, 29

August 21, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Suddenly on 20th August 2024, at his home, aged 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jack (Jackie) Finlay

August 23, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - Died peacefully at home on Friday, 23rd August 2024, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Don (Daniel) Casserly

August 21, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - August 21st, 2024 peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Kissel

August 24, 2024

Westport, Mayo - August 22nd 2024. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of The Mayo Hospice, Castlebar, following a brief illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Donegan

August 24, 2024

Dublin - 23rd August 2024. Formerly of Dublin City Council. Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the Staff at Our Lady’s Hospice Harolds Cross.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary McCarthy (née Collins)

August 23, 2024

Abbeyfeale, Limerick - Passed away peacefully following a short illness, at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick, with her family by her side, on Thursday, 22nd August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Macdara Doyle

August 26, 2024

Ballyroan, Dublin - Irish Congress of Trade Unions, August 24th, 2024, peacefully, at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Bickerdyke

August 22, 2024

Millstreet, Cork - On Monday 19th August, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neil Bonner

August 22, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Neil Bonner. Passed away peacefully after an illness at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Padraig Brennan

August 22, 2024

Attanagh, Laois - Padraig died at St.Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Teague

August 26, 2024

Blessington, Wicklow - 24th August 2024 peacefully after a short illness in the kind care of the staff of Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carey Lawton

August 26, 2024

Cloyne, Cork - Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard O'Neill, 57

August 26, 2024

Ballyconneely, Galway - 25/08/2024 aged 57 years. Suddenly after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Connolly

August 26, 2024

Barna, Galway - Martin died peacefully, on Sunday August 25, 2024 following a short illness, in the gentle care of the staff of the ICU and HDU departments at Galway University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mairéad Crosbie (née Carroll)

August 26, 2024

Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow - Passed away after a short illness on Sunday, 25th August, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Garvey

August 21, 2024

Leitrim Village, Leitrim - Sunday 18th August 2024, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital after a short illness with his loving family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Moss Guiry

August 21, 2024

Banogue, Limerick - Peacefully on August 20th 2024, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

